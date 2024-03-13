FRANCE

A 17-year-old dies of cardiac arrest at the Nogentel municipal stadium

March 7, 2024

This Wednesday, March 6, shortly before 18 o'clock, a 17-year-old man went into cardiac arrest while playing football with about fifteen other young people at the Nogentel stadium. Despite the intervention of the emergency services and their attempt to resuscitate, the young man died.

Saône-et-Loire: a woman dies leaving a funfair attraction

March 7, 2024

The funfair of Chalon-sur-Saône bereaved. A 54-year-old woman died there on Wednesday, March 6, after succumbing to a malaise. The victim, from the region, lost consciousness while leaving an attraction around 16:30. "I saw her fall all of a sudden. I tried to resuscitate her with a cardiac massage," a fairground worker present on site told the regional daily. Despite the efforts of paramedics and firefighters, she was pronounced dead at 17:35.

No cause of death reported.

A man dies of cardiac arrest

March 3, 2024

A 56-year-old man died of cardiac arrest early Saturday evening in Avignon, firefighters said. The victim collapsed in the middle of the street around 19 o'clock while he was in the place des Corps Saints, they said.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Vanessa Maguet, the baker of Trie-Château, died of a heart attack at the wheel

March 6, 2024

Her vehicle had stopped in a field at Boutencourt. Vanessa Maguet, 40 years old, died at the wheel, Saturday, February 24 at about 19:45. She was driving on the RD 981, near Boutencourt, when she had a heart attack at the wheel of her Citroen C4 Picasso. The firefighters had been unable to do anything to revive her.

A man dies of cardiac arrest

March 3, 2024

A 56-year-old man died of cardiac arrest early Saturday evening in Avignon, firefighters said. The victim collapsed in the middle of the street around 19 o'clock while he was in the place des Corps Saints, they said.

BELGIUM

Kickboxing champion Andy (44) suddenly died , twin brother Cliff is inconsolable

March 7, 2024

Ostend - Andy Vansteene (44) died completely unexpectedly on Tuesday. The Ostend native made a name for himself in the kickboxing world and won several medals, including bronze at the world championship in Bangkok. He was also loved by everyone in Ostend. His twin brother Cliff is inconsolable after the unexpected news.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Tritsmans, 40

March 8, 2024

Esophageal cancer proves fatal for young mother Wendy (40). Barely five months after the birth of her son, Thomas, Wendy Tritsmans from Hoegaarden was told that she was terminally ill. Born in Tienen on May 6, 1983, died in Hoegaarden on March 6, 2024.

Ahmet Koç died suddenly

March 7, 2024

Ahmet Koç was a Belgian politician who was a member of the sp.a, but was expelled from the party in 2016. Koç died suddenly on March 7, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Cooreman, 73

March 11, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, February 8, 1950, died there unexpectedly on March 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Karin Druppel, 48

March 9, 2024

Born in Leuven, February 18, 1976, died in UZ Leuven Gasthuisberg, March 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lien Vanhoudt, 38

March 8, 2024

No obit.

Cecile Avalosse, 37

March 8, 2024

Born in Marche-en-Famenne, August 5, 1986, died there March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tineke Renshofer, 40

March 7, 2024

Born in Ghent, February 11, 1984, died in Denderleeuw, March 6, 2024. Gently slipped away from us. She so much longed to be with Bart (her husband who died last year) ... her wish is now fulfilled.

No cause of death reported.

Wouter Lecluyse, 46

March 7, 2024

Wouter was born in Kortrijk on May 17, 1977, and died in Heule on March 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stefaan Vanbelle, 42

March 6, 2024

Born in Brugge, July 30, 1981, died in Eernegem, March 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Massimo Stea, 44

March 6, 2024

Born in Arlon, April 12, 1979, died unexpectedly in Messancy, March 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia Tricke, 31

March 4, 2024

Born in Borgerhout, June 28, 1992, died in UZA Edegem, March 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Verstraeten, 62

March 4, 2024

Born April 18, 1961, died March 2, 2024. Resident of Sint-Katelijne-Waver. Thanks to the doctors and the team oncology of Sint-Maarten.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

A coach “died suddenly”:

Korfball world in deep mourning: coach Jan Bongers passed away at the age of 55

March 11, 2024

Jan Bongers passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening at the age of 55. Jan Bongers was a well-known face in the Dutch korfball world. Always straightforward and outspoken. The shock at HKV/Ons Eibernest is 'very big', according to chairman Roy Waarts.

No cause of death reported.

Fairground operator Jack Regter died unexpectedly

March 7, 2024

Oss - Jack Regter passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, at the age of 67, after a short illness. Regter stood at the fair in Oss with his bumper cars for many years. He learned the trade from home, his father also had bumper cars. After he stopped doing this ten years ago, he started an oliebollen stall together with his wife Gerry Regter-Beemer. Together they stood at the fair and on the Vierhoeksingel in Oss.

No cause of death reported.

Person died in Organon parking lot, no crime

March 4, 2024

Oss - A person died in the Organon parking lot on Molenstraat, in Oss, on Sunday afternoon. Another trauma helicopter landed, but the assistance was of no avail. The police investigated but concluded that no crime had been committed.

No age or cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Death row - Ex-guitarist Thomas Priebe is dead

March 5, 2024

Thomas Priebe recorded the albums "Satan's Gift" (1986), "Riders Of Doom" (1986) and "Raging Steel" (1987) with Deathrow between 1986 and 1988. Now the former guitarist of the NRW thrashers has died. ‘Possessed’ frontman Jeff Becerra, among others, informed about his death on social media.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gymnastics Olympian Walter Mössinger surprisingly passed away

March 4, 2024

He just celebrated his 75th birthday on March 1st in the company of his family and gymnastics friends, and two days later, the former national gymnast of the 1972 Olympic champion, Walter Mössinger, died unexpectedly! The public experienced the otherwise very reserved sportsman as one of the celebrated guests of honor on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Munich Olympic Games of 1972. His sudden death the next day means an unspeakable pain and great sadness not only for his family! His many gym friends and professional clients also feel a great and painful loss!

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

MHH professor Tobias Welte died unexpectedly

March 10, 2024

T

he Hannover Medical School (MHH) mourns the loss of Professor Tobias Welte. The director of the MHH Clinic for Pulmonology and Infectious Diseases died unexpectedly on March 10, 2024. The renowned lung researcher was 64 years old. The doctor was internationally recognized as a lung researcher. His expertise was also in demand worldwide during the corona pandemic. Many international scientists are also mourning Welte.

No cause of death reported.

Geringswalde: Ex-City councilor died unexpectedly

March 6, 2024

He had a high level of fame. And always an open ear for the needs of the inhabitants. Now the consternation in the village is great. Peter Werner is no longer alive. Peter Werner died completely unexpectedly at the age of 68. He leaves his wife Roswitha, as well as an adult daughter and granddaughter.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Our author Karsten Kriesel is dead

March 4, 2024

The dramaturg, columnist and music journalist died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 41. As a theater connoisseur and scene culture expert, he was appreciated throughout Saxony - and beyond. For many years he regularly wrote music and theatre reviews, cultural reflections and refreshing columns for the "Freie Presse". Karsten leaves behind his wife, a son, and two daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Pepperoni theater: Christa Hoffs is dead

March 5, 2024

Christa Hoffs, founder and last artistic director of the Pepperoni theater in Bocholt, is dead. She died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Bank CEO Manuel Krastel dies unexpectedly

March 5, 2024

The shocking news comes as a surprise not only to the employees of Sparkasse Mecklenburg-Nordwest. CEO Manuel Krastel died suddenly shortly after his 60th birthday. For more than 30 years he has been working in various functions at the bank and since 2009 also as a member of the board. Now the news is also reaching the public that Manuel Krastel died completely unexpectedly on March 3.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

FC Schwedt coach passed away - silent farewell via WhatsApp

March 6, 2024

Schwedt in mourning: Hannes Hanf passed away on Monday. As a coach, he led the national league team of FC Schwedt and talents to the men's section. On Monday, coach Hannes Hanf passed away at the age of 36. He not only coached junior teams, but also the men from Angermünder FC and the FCS.

No cause of death reported.

Pub luminary Uschi Weber is dead

March 5, 2024

For her family as well as friends and long-time pubgoers, it's time to say "Cheers". Uschi Weber, the original landlady, is dead. Her sister Birgit Droll said on Instagram that the loss was "unspeakably painful" for her. "She was such a special, loving, very sensitive person. Even if she often seemed brusque and completely different on the outside. As a hostess, she had to be like that." Droll also announces the cause of death of the only 65-year-old: Uschi Weber who already had ill-health, died as a result of pneumonia.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

61-Year-Old dies after accident in Haunstetten

March 8, 2024

Late on Thursday evening, a serious traffic accident occurred in Haunstetten. A 61-year-old driver was resuscitated on the spot, but died in the hospital. The police have opened an investigation into the cause of the accident. The 61-year-old driver hit a parked BMW with his car. The man's car then rolled down a small embankment, and then came to a stop. According to the current findings of the police, a medical emergency could be responsible for the accident.

No cause of death reported.

After accident: Arnsberg driver dies in hospital

March 8, 2024

On Thursday at about 15:30 o'clock there was a traffic accident in Arnsberg with a fatally injured person. A 67-year-old motorist from Arnsberg was driving on the B229 in the direction of the A46 when he left his lane for an unknown reason and drove into a ditch over the oncoming lane. The 67-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died. An internal medical emergency is not ruled out by the police at this time.

No cause of death reported.

FINLAND

Yle's TV announcer Maria Jungner has died

March 3, 2024

Maria Jungner, YLE's long-time TV announcer, has died. This is confirmed by Jungner's family. "Our dear Maria Jungner passed away suddenly this weekend. We are deeply shocked and ask that one respects the grief of the loved ones. We will not provide further information," a Jungner family member tells YLE by telephone. Maria Jungner has worked at YLE for over 20 years, as a TV announcer, and also made radio shows. She was 50 years old when she died.

No cause of death reported.

Anders Rosengren has died -a long-time decision-maker in Porvoo

March 5, 2024

Anders Rosengren, who has been a city councillor in Porvoo for more than 20 years, has died. Rosengren, a farmer who represented the Swedish People's Party and lived in Jakarissa, died at the age of 62, exhausted by a serious illness. Rosengren was forced to step down from the position for health reasons last December.

No cause of death reported.

Kari Ahokas is dead

March 6, 2024

Kari Ahokas, a well-known horse racing trainer, has died after a long illness. He was 62 years old. Ahokas is especially remembered as the owner, trainer, nurse and driver of the best Finnhorse of all time, Viesker. The passing was first reported by Horse Racing Magazine. According to it, Ahokas was suffering from cancer.

CROATIA

Croatian defender Tihomir Glavica has passed away

March 11, 2024

Croatian defender Tihomir Glavica died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Musician Roko Karlo Friganović died suddenly at the age of 22

March 8, 2024

Silence reigned today at the Music Department of the Academy of Arts in Split. Roko Karlo Friganović (22) died suddenly. 'Yesterday, our colleague and friend Roko Karlo Friganović left us suddenly. On behalf of the Music Department, devastated and shocked ourselves, we send our condolences to the family, girlfriend and friends of our dear colleague.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Cádiz hotelier Pepe Parrado dies of a heart attack

March 10, 2024

Mourning in the hospitality industry of Cádiz. The sector continues to receive blows with the loss of some of its best-known representatives in the city. In a dark week in which the sudden death of Pablo Grosso has been so lamented, another blow comes with the death of José Parrado Grimaldi, Pepe Parrado, who died this morning at the age of 72. Curiously, Parrado's death occurred when he was traveling to the Canary Islands, where he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Toño Cinto from Castellón dies while canoe training in Almassora

March 7, 2024

The sports world is in mourning, more specifically the world of canoeing, after learning this Thursday, March 7, of the sudden death of Juan Antonio Cinto from Castellón, president of the Canoeing Federation of the Valencian Community (FPCV), at the age of 67. He was apparently training in the waters of Almassora with one of his brothers, Jorge, when he suffered a heart attack and died immediately, although we will have to wait for the autopsy in the coming days to know the cause of his death.

45-year-old cyclist dies while on a route with friends

March 3, 2024

A 45-year-old cyclist died this Sunday morning while on a bicycle route with some friends. Apparently, the man suffered a cardiovascular accident when they were traveling on the road that connects Medrano and Daroca. Emergency medics arrived on the scene after receiving a call, but they were only able to certify his death.

A 21-year-old woman dies after suffering a stroke while working at a hamburger joint in Zaragoza

March 8, 2024

A 21-year-old student died last Monday in the ICU of a Zaragoza hospital after having suffered a stroke five days earlier when she was working at a Burger King in Zaragoza. It was the company itself that communicated the occupational accident through the Delta system (Electronic Declaration of Injured Workers). "She communicated that she was not well before losing consciousness and being evacuated by the mobile IVU after suffering a stroke”, sources familiar with the event said.

Flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid is diverted and lands in Brazil after Spaniard becomes ill; airport had no doctor and passenger died

March 8, 2024

A plane that took off from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and headed to Madrid, Spain, diverted its route and landed at Natal Airport on Thursday night (7th), during a health emergency with one of the passengers, a 72-year-old Spaniard. The man eventually died.

No cause of death reported.

Sergio Manchón Crespo, 38

March 3, 2024

Basketball player Sergio Manchón, brother of Daniel Manchón of Palencia basketball, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Palencia local dies after going into cardiorespiratory arrest during ambulance transfer

March 5, 2024

An unfortunate incident occurred in a home located on General Aranaz Street, where a 38-year-old person went into cardiorespiratory arrest and died while being transferred to the ambulance. The health services acted quickly, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save the man.

Sailor from a ship based in the port of Celeiro dies in Gran Sol

March 5, 2024

A sailor from the longline ship Eixil, based in the port of Celeiro, died suddenly, possibly due to a heart attack, on board the small vessel without the rest of the crew being able to do anything to save his life. The crew member, 56 years old and residing in the town of Viveiro, was not from the municipality, although he had been working for the Eixil ship assembly company for some time.

