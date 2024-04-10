CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will resume soon.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Two killed in a “vaxxident”:

One man dead , another missing after single-vehicle crash

April 4, 2024

One man is dead and another is missing after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday evening. It happened on Route 470 between Burnt Islands and Rose Blanche [Newfoundland]. RCMP received a report shortly before 7 p.m. that a vehicle had left the road and was submerged in a pond. The man who died was recovered from the water last evening. Search efforts are continuing for a second man believed to have been an occupant of the vehicle. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and a reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services have been deployed.

In Quebec, a professor “died suddenly”:

Neil Wolff

April 5, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Neil Wolff on April 4, 2024 with family by his side after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. His passion for teaching is reflected in his 25 years as a professor at Ryerson/TMU helping to grow the entrepreneurship department and ensuring the success of all of his students.

No age reported.

A nurse “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Marie-Michele Picard, 41

April 4, 2024

At the Lac Mégantic hospital, on March 18, 2024, passed away Mrs. Marie-Michèle Picard, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly” in B.C.:

Renee Nadine Melenka Sauer, 51

April 6, 2024

Renee (Melenka) Sauer, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and dedicated Registered Nurse, passed away suddenly on March 25, 2024 due to a brain aneurysm.

In Quebec, 42 “ died suddenly ”:

Maria Grazia Nardelli, 57

April 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Maria Grazia Nardelli, on Saturday April 6th, 2024 at the age of 57. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ovarian Cancer Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Mario Guzzo, 73

April 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mario Guzzo on April 4.

No cause of death reported.

Maxime Vézina Vanin, 28

April 7, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Maxime Vézina Vanin on April 1, 2024 in Brossard.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Deveau Dextradeur, 40

April 6, 2024

Suddenly, on March 28, 2024, at the age of 40, Mr. Patrick Deveau Dextradeur died, resident of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Bédard, 48

April 5, 2024

At the CHSLD Chanoine-Audet, on March 26, 2024, at the age of 48, Mr. Alain Bédard died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Pichette, 74

April 5, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Yves Pichette. Mr. Pichette died suddenly at Ville-Marie hospital on April 3, 2024 at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Payne, 57

April 5, 2024

In Montreal, on April 3, 2024, at the age of 57, passed away Mrs. Mary Payne. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated

No cause of death reported.

Anne-Marie Langlois, 38

April 5, 2024

The family would like to thank the staff of the La Sarre and Rouyn-Noranda hospital centers as well as the caregivers who came to the home for the very good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Yashmine Ruiz Diaz, 47

April 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Yashmine Ruiz Diaz, in Montreal on March 28, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Karla Veronica Urzua Toledo, 40

April 5, 2024

In Montreal, on Wednesday April 3, 2024, passed away, at the age of 40, Karla Urzua, wife of Gabriel Valenzuela.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Forget, 62

April 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mr. Daniel Forget in March 2024 in Saint-Michel-du-Squatec, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Roche, 48

April 5, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital in Quebec, on February 9, 2024, at the age of 48, died Mr. Christian Roche

No cause of death reported.

Jean-François Raymond-Soucy, 39

April 5, 2024

At his home, on March 20, 2024, at the age of 39 years and 4 months, died Mr. Jean-François Raymond-Soucy,

No cause of death reported.

Richard Catwell, 62

April 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Richard Catwell, who courageously fought against cancer until March 31, 2024, in Montreal. He was 62 years old.

Serge Brisson, 56

April 4, 2024

On April 2, 2024, died in Halifax at the age of 56, Mr. Serge Brisson. Translate the flower offerings into donations for the benefit of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Serge Leblanc, 49

April 4, 2024

In Greenfield Park, Monday March 25, 2024, at the age of 49, Mr. Serge Leblanc passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Landry Gagnon, 50

April 4, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. Philippe Landry Gagnon, who died at the Matane foster home on April 3, 2024, at the age of 50 years and 10 months.

No cause of death reported.

Carl Baribeau-Giguère, 47

April 4, 2024

At his home, on March 18, 2024, at the age of 47, Mr. Carl Baribeau-Giguère passed away peacefully. The family would like to thank the police and paramedics for their support and accompaniment. Compensate for sending flowers with a donation to The Douglas Foundation, mental health research and care.

No cause of death reported.

Suzie Campeau, 55

April 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of our dear Suzie Campeau. She joined the stars on April 1, 2024. Rather than flowers, Suzie would have liked donations to be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, in order to continue to nourish the hope that inhabited her throughout her illness.

No cause of death reported.

Marcel Nault, 67

April 4, 2024

At his home, on April 2, 2024, at the age of 67, died Mr. Marcel Nault. The family would like to thank the staff of the CLSC of Thetford Mines and the department of Neuro-Oncology of Quebec and radio oncology of Lévis.

Majelaine Savoie, 73

April 3, 2024

Landrienne - Died at the Amos Hospital on March 31, 2024 at the age of 73, Mrs. Majelaine Savoie, domiciled in Landrienne. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rosanne Meunier, 58

April 3, 2024

Mrs. Rosanne Meunier died at the CHUM in Montreal on March 28, 2024 at the age of 58. The family would like to thank all the La Sarre dialysis care staff for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy may include a donation to the

Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Anne-Sophie Barrette, 33

April 3, 2024

Surrounded by her loved ones, on March 29, 2024, in Montreal, as she entered her 33rd year, Anne-Sophie Barrette passed away. If you would like to pay tribute, consider making a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Canada and/or the University of Montreal Hospital Center

No cause of death reported.

Lily Robberts, 1

April 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our little weasel Lily Robberts, aged 14 months.

No cause of death reported.

Andre-Serge Thibeault, 36

April 3, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. André-Serge Thibeault, who died at his home on March 24, 2023, at the age of 36 years and 11 months. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Carrier, 49

April 3, 2024

At her home, on March 29, 2024, Mrs. Sandra Carrier, residing in Victoriaville, died at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle-Isabelle Ouellet, 30

April 2, 2024

family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Danielle-Isabelle Ouellet, who died at her home on March 29, 2024, at the age of 30. She lived in Amqui.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Yves Touchette, 67

April 2, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden death of Jean-Yves Touchette, which occurred on March 23 at the age of 67, at the Suroît Hospital, in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

No cause of death reported.

Frederic Côte, 49

April 2, 2024

Died in Métabetchouan-Lac-à-la-Croix, Lac-à-la-Croix sector, on March 30, 2024, at the age of 49 years and 1 month, Mr. Frédéric Côté residing in Métabetchouan-Lac-à -la-Croix. Those who wish can make a donation to the Suicide Prevention Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Jobin, 50

April 2, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Martin Jobin, which occurred on March 30, 2024, at the age of 50. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Savard-Lemay, 50

April 2, 2024

In Montreal, Mr. Mathieu Savard-Lemay died on March 29, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Beverly Ryan, 61

April 2, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Beverly Ryan, our loving mother, sister and friend. She passed peacefully March 29th at the age of 61, with her sons by her side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in hopes that one day diseases like pancreatic cancer may be cured.

No cause of death reported.

Marina Fortin, 63

April 2, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Marina Fortin on March 24 in Laval. For those who wish, a donation in her memory can be made to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Samira Gaudreau, 18

April 2, 2024

On March 23, 2024, Samira died in her sleep in Laval. Sweet and full of life, she left us too soon, leaving behind a precious legacy of memories and love.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Houde, 66

April 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Richard Houde on March 28, 2024, at the age of 66. The family would like to thank all the staff of the CHUM, especially Dr Marie Floroscu [Hematologist-oncologist]and Dr Hélène Manganas [Pulmonologist] for the excellent care provided as well as to the palliative care team of the CSSS de Laval.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Ann Duval, 57

April 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of an exceptional woman, Barbara Ann Duval, on March 26, 2024, at the age of 57. The family would like to deeply thank the care team at the Cité-de-la-Santé cancer center, especially Dr. Dugas and Dre. Fort.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew James Chapman, 40

April 2, 2024

On March 18, 2024, Matthew James Chapman passed away suddenly from heart failure at his home in Montreal, at the age of 40.

Robert Miller, 73

April 2, 2024

His wife and children are sad to announce the death of Mr. Robert Miller. Robert's big heart suddenly stopped beating on March 27, 2024 at his home at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Joey Vince Di Maulo, 49

April 1, 2024

In Laval, surrounded by his loved ones, on March 27, 2024, died Joey Vince Di Maulo.

No cause of death reported.

Rami Hattab, 36

April 1, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Rami Hattab who died on March 23, 2024 at the age of 36. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Liver Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Lacombe, 61

April 1, 2024

In Saint-Eustache, on March 28, 2024, at the age of 62, Mr. Michel Lacombe died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Roger Martin, 62

April 1, 2024

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 20 at the age of 62. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lung Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Six “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Jordan Harwood, 30

April 6, 2024

Jordan Wayne Harwood passed away in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, on March 21, 2024, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gareth Cuff, 49

April 6, 2024

Gareth Robert Cuff, of Airdrie, AB, died suddenly by cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at age 49. Gareth was an exceptional individual, clever, witty, charismatic, and full of life. He had many passions. He loved skateboarding, dirt biking, target shooting, hockey, baseball, music, and even fishing (even if he never managed to catch a fish).

Chad William Minde, 45

April 5, 2024

Chad was a larger-than-life character with an infectious smile and bizarre sense of humor for those who knew him well. He loved making people laugh, but more importantly loved making himself laugh with his stories, pictures, videos, and stupid jokes. He was a true original, and if you were lucky enough to have met him, you were better off for it. Be at peace Chad; you will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Eric Mahan, 72

April 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Robert Eric Mahan, fondly known as “Eric,” on Monday, March 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jill Melanie Helen Tilley, 47

April 3, 2024

Jill passed away March 27, 2024 at the High Level, AB, hospital after a hard battle with cancer. Jill's true love was for her husband and three children and them knowing their worth and her love!

Grant Moorhead, 46

April 1, 2024

With the greatest of sadness, the family of Grant Moorhead announces his unexpected passing on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 16 “died suddenly”:

Bruno Donald Ruffolo, 56

April 7, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Bruno Donald Ruffolo on March 27, 2024. Bruno was born on June 26, 1967 in Victoria, British Columbia. Bruno was trained and worked as a Dental Technician/Manager, most recently at Turner Dental Lab.

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at BC Cancer, 8 South Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Zacharias, 49

April 6, 2024

In Memory of Joshua Zacharias, 1974 – 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Parker Tetreau, 40

April 6, 2024

Kyle Parker Tetreau, 40, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in his home in Kelowna, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Beer, 36

April 4, 2024

October 31, 1987 – March 15, 2024, at the age of 36 years:

I gave you this, one thought to keep.

I am with you still, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glints on snow,

I am the sunlight on the ripened grain,

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush …

of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not think of me as gone – – I am with you still,

In each new dawn.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Fournier, 65

April 4, 2024

Leon Fournier's family is saddened to announce his unexpected passing on March 28, 2024, with family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Yakubowich, 70

April 4, 2024

On March 24, 2024, our kindhearted and beloved Joyce Yakubowich, who was ever joyful, passed from this life into the next unexpectedly, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Brian Joseph Wurmlinger, 46

April 4, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Jeremy Brian Joseph Wurmlinger, beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. Jeremy passed away March 31, 2024 in Kamloops, BC, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 46 years old.

Leroy “Lee” Mikels Jr, 72

April 3, 2024

Lee was a member of the Legion of Riders of Albert C. Kean Post #149 Bremberton, Wa. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, step-dad, grandpa and friend. Lee passed away suddenly at Ladysmith, BC, Canada, at age 72.

No cause of death reported.

Selene Paige Norman, 28

April 3, 2024

Selene/Mahkesis, 28, of the late Daniel Apsassin Family, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2024, at the Prince George Rotary House Hospice, surrounded by her Kokum, mum, sister, uncle, aunties, cousins, father of her son and loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Charles Reid “Rob”, 51

April 3, 2024

Robert Charles Reid “Rob” passed away suddenly on March 20, 2024, after returning from a jog while on vacation in Boston. His loss was completely unexpected, and his family is deeply saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Richelle Elizabeth Best, 46

April 3, 2024

On the 10th anniversary of her Stem Cell Transplant, Richelle Elizabeth Best passed into Glory. She fought her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) bravely and with strength. For seven years she was cancer free thanks to her brother David's donated stem cells.

Bradley Strauss, 56

April 2, 2024

With great sadness in our hearts, the family of Bradley Strauss announce his sudden passing on March 28th, 2024 at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

David Gary Hutchison, 55

April 2, 2024

It is with empathy, love, and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of David Gary Hutchison, March 26th, 2024, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Krawchuk, 41

April 2, 2024

Stephanie was an amazingly strong woman who touched so many lives. She will be terribly missed by all her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Marty Sadler, 63

April 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin “Marty” Douglas Sadler, 63, of Sparwood, BC, passed away suddenly on March 23, 2024, at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.

No cause of death reported.

Kuldeep Singh Bahniwal, 65

April 1, 2024

On Sunday March 31, 2024, Mr. Kuldeep Singh Bahniwal of Oliver passed away suddenly at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Manitoba, 13 “died suddenly”:

Ronald Benoit, 73

April 6, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our wonderful father, husband, and Papa, Ron Benoit, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in his favorite spot, the sunroom.

No cause of death reported.

Dorian Myerion, 21

April 6, 2024

Dorian Myerion passed away on March 31, 2024, at the age of 21 years.



No cause of death reported.

Tammy Lou Easter, 50

April 5, 2024

No obit.

Luc Ernest Dufault, 70

April 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Luc Ernest Dufault who passed away peacefully in Notre Dame Hospital surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with cancer.

James Alfred Barnett, 55

April 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of James (Jim) Alfred Barnett. Jim passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the young age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

William “Will” Joseph Donald Van Den Bosch, 38

April 3, 2024

William (Will) Joseph Donald Van Den Bosch passed away on March 29, 2024 in Neepawa.

No cause of death reported.

Valdine Waytiuk, 69

April 3, 2024

With profound sadness, the family announces the unexpected passing of Valdine Waytiuk at the age of 69, on March 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shelly A. Kostiuk-Warren, 58

April 3, 2024

Shelly A. Kostiuk-Warren, age 58, born on April 10th, 1965, passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2024, at the Thompson General Hospital, in Thompson, Manitob,a alongside family and friends. Shelly was a strong woman battling COPD for the last decade and was recently diagnosed with Devic's Disease. Neuromyelitis optica (NMO), also known as Devic's disease, is a rare condition where the immune system damages the spinal cord and the nerves of the eyes (optic nerves). NMO can affect anyone at any age, but it's more common in women than men.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Sanders, 17

April 3, 2024

Emily Grace Sanders passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

John Stevo George Potkonjak, 19

April 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of John Stevo George Potkonjak of Swan River on March 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gina Latoya McDougall, 29

April 2, 2024

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts we announce the untimely passing of our daughter Gina Latoya McDougall on March 27, 2024 at the tender age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Antonio Eleuterio, 50

April 2, 2024

Peacefully, with his loving family by his side, Antonio passed away March 26th, 2024, at the St. Boniface Hospital at the age of 50. Mental illness greatly impacted Tony’s life, and it’s important to not only acknowledge, but honour the battle he faced with utmost bravery, in a world that so often lacks understanding.

No cause of death reported.

Courtney Corinna Yelinek, 28

April 1, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Courtney Corinna Yelinek (Pierrepont) announces her sudden passing on March 22, 2024, at the age of 28. In 2020 she started working at the Swan Valley Personal Care Home. In 2021 she transferred to the hospital to further her skills on the ACIS unit.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Tracy Guilfoyle Ings, 50

March 31, 2024

It is with sad hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Tracy Guilfoyle Ings at her home in St. John’s. Tracy lived in St. John’s and was born April 17,1973.

No cause of death reported.

Wanda Lee Morgan, 46

May 2, 2024

Ms. Wanda Lee Morgan of Makinsons, passed peacefully away at Carbonear General Hospital on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Ms. Morgan was 46 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Lawlor, 50

April 4, 2024

We, the family of the late Dennis Lawlor of Paradise, would like to announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Diane Krawchuck, 41

April 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Stephanie Diane Krawchuck announce her passing at Fernie Rocky Mountain Village in Fernie, BC after a 2-year battle with cancer at the age of 41 years, on March 30, 2024.

Kevin Stephen Collins, 59

April 4, 2024

Passed peacefully away after a short battle with cancer on April 4, 2024 at the Dr. Leonard A. Miller Centre with family by his side, Kevin Stephen Collins, age 59 years.

Gordon Vincent Baird, 57

April 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Vincent Baird, following a sudden illness on Friday, March 29, 2024, age 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Thomas Kane, 42

April 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend, Mark Thomas Kane, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Elvis Jacobs, 56

April 1, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of the late Elvis Jacobs announces his sudden passing on Thursday, March 28, 2024, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 19 “died suddenly”:

Philip Adam Roberts, newborn

April 7, 2024

Philip was born asleep on April 2, 2024, in La Ronge, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Dakota Lawrence “Bud” Tuttroen, 30

April 6, 2024

It is with great sadness and broken hearts the family of Dakota Tuttroen and his partner announce his sudden passing. Dakota was born on April 30, 1993 in Saskatoon, SK, and passed away on March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tawni Rayne Severight, 31

April 6, 2024

It is with a heavy heart the family of Tawni Severight announces her sudden passing on March 31, 2024 in Regina, SK, at the age of 31 years. Tawni was extremely intelligent and was looking forward to her convocation for the completion of the Mental Health and Wellness Diploma program at SIIT and was accepted into University of Regina’s Social Work Program. She was a certified Esthetician Nail Technician and was a classy high-fashioned skilled make-up artist/hair stylist that adventurously lived life to the fullest travelling the world.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Coleman, 73

April 6, 2024

It is with immense sadness that the family announce the sudden passing of Gail on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford Dean Merasty, 49

April 6, 2024

With saddened hearts, we the family of Clifford Dean Merasty, announce that he passed away on April 4th, 2024, in Regina, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Cathy Sand, 37

April 5, 2024

No obit.

Cody Neal McLeod, 21

April 5, 2024

Cody was called home unexpectedly by the Creator on April 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cleo Danielle Hamilton, 41

April 5, 2024

Cleo passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42. Cleo’s smile lit up a room. She would always make you feel special, she would go out of her way to make sure you knew she cared for. If you had dirty dishes you could expect your dishes to be cleaned by the time Cleo left your house.

No cause of death reported.

Desiree Leah Courchene, 30

April 5, 2024

No obit.

Jeremy Lee Kenneth Roy, 29

April 3, 2024

Jeremy Lee Kenneth Roy, late of Saskatoon, passed away on April 1, 2024 at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tynneal Melnechenko, 28

April 3, 2024

Tynneal was the most beautiful perfect little girl. Tynneal attended high school at the Yorkton Regional where she would graduate grade 12 in 2013. Throughout high school she worked at Superstore. After high school she went on to the University of Saskatchewan and completed her first year of business and then transferred faculties and started her first year of her Law Degree. She always loved running around the ball diamonds in the summer while her parents played ball. Tynneal was all about her family, handing out hugs every time she seen anyone of them and was like this her whole life. She loved her family with all of her heart and cherished all of the bonds she had with them.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Hatley, 67

April 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and fond memories, that we announce the sudden passing of Dan (Danny) Bruce Hatley of Moose Jaw and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on March 29, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Lee Pelletier, 33

April 3, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Stephanie Lee Pelletier-Bear at the tender age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ahria LaRose, baby

April 3, 2024

Our Sweetums was a soul too precious for this world. A tiny baby girl with a big attitude. Her time spent with family who adored her was short but the memories that she left are with are very sweet.

No cause of death reported.

Tanya Sunshine McNabb, 51

April 3, 2024

Tanya was called home by the Creator peacefully on April 1, 2024 surrounded by the love of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Dovanni Oliver Eagleson Witchekan-Bill, 2

April 2, 2024

It's with profound sadness we announce the passing of Dovanni Oliver Eagleson Witchekan-Bill on March 31, 2024 in Saskatoon, SK at 2 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Sarah Mary Reniva, 71

April 2, 2024

Sarah passed away peacefully at the Rose Garden Hospice in Prince Albert, SK, on ​​Saturday, March 30, 2024, following a battle with an aggressive rare cancer. She was born January 12, 1953, in Morden, MB.

Jeremiah Odin Rosie Roberts, 3

April 1, 2024

Jeremiah passed away on March 26, 2024, in Stanley Mission, SK. She was born May 21, 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Fran Crisci, 58

April 1, 2024

It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family of Frances “Fran” Jane Crisci announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, three days short of her 58th birthday. Fran suffered a fatal heart attack while in hospital.

