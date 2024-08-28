FRANCE

Claude Marquis, former EuroLeague player with Cholet, dies at 44

August 25, 2024

Several clubs, including Cholet, and media outlets from France reported the sad news on Sunday, of Claude Marquis passing away after a heart attack. He was 44. Marquis spent a large chunk of his career with Cholet, after joining the junior team at the age of 15. In 1999, he made his professional debut. From the top-flight division of France, he quickly expanded to the continental level and reached the EuroLeague with ten appearances. He retired in 2016.

BELGIUM

N-VA and Schilde mourn unexpectedly deceased alderman Peter Mendonck

August 25, 2024

‘s-Gravenwezel/Schilde - Peter Mendonck unexpectedly passed away this weekend at home in 's-Gravenwezel (Schilde). Mendonck, only 59 years old, was in his second term as alderman and was known as one of the pioneers of N-VA in Schilde. “I can't believe you left me so quickly. May you sleep well, may we meet again in the next life. I Love you, I miss you already.” With these poignant words, Mendonck’s Thai wife Sorn Jantha announced on Sunday that Peter Mendonck, with whom she had celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in May, is no longer among the living.

No cause of death reported.

Entrepreneur Philippe Strypsteen of Transfluvia passed away

August 24, 2024

Philippe Strypsteen (72), director of the customs and forwarding company Transfluvia, with branches in the LAR transport zone in Rekkem and Moeskroen, passed away unexpectedly from heart failure. He was director of the customs and transport company Transfluvia with branches in the LAR transport zone in Rekkem (Menen) and the adjacent Risquons-Tout (Moeskroen).

SK Aaigem is in mourning

August 19, 2024

Jurgen Matthys, Chairman of our Youth Department, has passed away unexpectedly. Residing in Aaigem. Born in Aalst on Tuesday, 17 October 1972, died in Ghent on Sunday 18 August 2024, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Christophe Vandenbroucke, 46

August 26, 2024

Born March 24, 1978, died August 22, 2024. Resided in Zulte.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Vande Cauter, 39

August 25, 2024

Born in Ghent, January 23, 1985, died in Lochristi, August 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Koen De Gheest, 43

August 25, 2024

Born in Ghent, November 27, 1980, died in Landegem, August 22, 2024. To see you suffer and not being able to help was the greatest pain.

No cause of death reported.

Fabian Marchand, 43

August 24, 2024

Residing in Remicourt. Born in Liège on Monday, April 6, 1981, died in Liège on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Yorim Demuynck, 30

August 24, 2024

Yorim first saw the light of day in Ypres on March 21, 1994, and passed away unexpectedly in his familiar surroundings in Mesen on August 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

François Gesslott, 68

August 24, 2024

Residing in Bastogne. Born in Bastogne on Wednesday, March 21, 1956. Died in Liège on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 68. Thanks to the oncology department of the CHU Liege.

No cause of death reported.

Jules Wuyts, 69

August 23, 2024

Born in Leuven, October 7, 1954, died suddenly in Waanrode, August 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Latet, 58

August 22, 2024

Born in Tongeren on 6 July 1966, and, at home, died unexpectedly in Hoepertingen on 21 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jan Desramaults, 66

August 22, 2024

Retired school teacher Vrije Basisschool Zwevezele, born in Kortrijk, May 21, 1958, died unexpectedly at home in Kachtem-Izegem August 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Andrée Manguette, 67

August 22, 2024

Residing in Grivegnée. Born on Saturday, November 24, 1956, died in Liège on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the age of 67. Request for donations for cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Eliane Meens, 62

August 22, 2024

Residing in Visé. Born in Visé on Sunday, February 4, 1962, died in Liège on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the age of 62. Request for donations for cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Raets, 73

August 22, 2024

Residing in Nijlen. Born in Bevel on Monday 7 May 1951, died unexpectedly at home in Nijlen, on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Samanta Delafaille, 53

August 21, 2024

Born in Schaarbeek May 6, 1972, died unexpectedly in the hospitaal St Maarten in Mechelen, August 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Burton, 58

August 21, 2024

Resident at Chenois. Born in Saint-Mard on 27 March 1966, died in Arlon on 20 August 2024, at the age of 58 years. Request for donations for research of pancreatic cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick De Backer, 73

August 21, 2024

Born in Ghent, July 1, 1951, died in Heusden, surrounded by his family, August 19, 2024. Thanks to the doctors and nurses of the oncology department of AZ Maria Middelares Ghent, and to the onco-coaches.

No cause of death reported.

Jeannette Landuyt, 74

August 20, 2024

Born in Ingelmunster, May 2, 1950, died there unexpectedly at home, August 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Louis Arnold, 47

August 20, 2024

Of Herstal, 27/12/1976 - 19/08/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jana Huyens, 30

August 20, 2024

Residing in Winksele. Born in Vilvoorde on Sunday, 27 February 1994, died in Winksele on Monday, 19 August 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Guido Op de Beeck, 71

August 20, 2024

Residing in Sint-Katelijne-Waver. Born in Sint-Katelijne-Waver on Sunday, 2 August 1953, died suddenly at home in Sint-Katelijne-Waver on Monday, 19 August 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Eddy Van Wynsberghe, 69

August 19, 2024

Retired police officer, born in Antwerp, 1-10-1954. Died unexpectedly in Thiefosse, France, August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kristoff Ide, 49

August 19, 2024

Kristoff was born in Bruges on July 29, 1975, and died in Cochem, Germany, on August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Céline Jacob, 42

August 19, 2024

Resident at Oupeye. Born in Verviers on 11 April 1982, died in Oupeye on 18 August 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Vanmoerkerke, 57

August 19, 2024

Unexpectedly, Mrs. Nancy Vanmoerkerke was taken from us, born in Roeselare on November 21, 1966, and died in Langemark on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Annelies Timmerman, 36

August 19, 2024

Annelies Timmerman, born September 19, 1987, died August 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Bert Sanderse (49) unexpectedly passed away

August 26, 2024

Bert Sanderse passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49. He was a prominent figure in the Dutch furniture industry.

No cause of death reported.

John Valkenburgh passed away

August 26, 2024

Last Saturday we received the sad news that John Valkenburgh passed away that morning at the age of 66. John was a beloved member and a loyal supporter of the 1st Saturday team in the nineties, John never missed a home or away game. His heart also lay with the Sunday department where he held various positions, including chairman. In recent years John struggled with serious health problems, but despite this, the death announcement still came quite unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

In Memoriam D.M. Martina

August 21, 2024

On August 18, 2024, the Reverend Dudley Maria Martina (63), deacon of the parish of Saint Damien de Veuster in Helmond, passed away unexpectedly. As of January 1, 2010, he was appointed deacon of the parish of Saint Damien de Veuster in Helmond (west and Mierlo-Hout), in which parish he worked until the day of his death.

No cause of death reported.

Noé (19) suddenly passed away during a holiday in France, friends organize a memorial ride

August 16, 2024

Hilversum - Noé Keers, 19, from Hilversum, passed away unexpectedly on August 5 during a holiday with family in France. Noé passed away in hospital in France as a result of a cerebral infarction. Friends and loved ones will gather at the parking lot of Anna’s Hoeve in Hilversum on Sunday at 19:30 for a memorial ride. His friends are organizing a big ride-out through Hilversum on Sunday. More than five hundred motorcyclists and scooter riders are expected to come to commemorate the Hilversummer.

GERMANY

Former coach loses battle with cancer . Christoph Daum has died

August 24, 2024

One of the dazzling personalities of German football had been fighting lung cancer since autumn 2022 - Daum has now lost this battle. He was 70 years old. After his illness became known, Daum initially withdrew from public life, but he came back and showed a fighting spirit, as he had done so many times before. "Cancer has chosen the wrong body," was his message, with which he also wanted to encourage other people. Christoph Daum "died peacefully surrounded by his family."

Böhse Onkelz: Woman dies at concert in Berlin

August 24, 2024

The band Böhse Onkelz played their second concert on Wednesday evening at the Berlin Waldbühne – with a tragic incident that cost the life of a female fan. “With great dismay, we learned that there was a medical emergency in the audience at our concert yesterday at the Waldbühne in Berlin,” explained the band on Thursday (22.80.) on their social media channels. “Despite all the efforts of the rescue workers, the person concerned could not be helped anymore.” The deceased is said to be a 41-year-old woman who had attended the concert with her friend and daughter. Rescue workers on the ground are said to have tried to revive the person, but they failed to rescue. At around 11 pm she died in the presence of her relatives.



No cause of death reported.

8-year-old German girl drowns in sea after feeling ill while bathing in Bibione (Italy)

August 26, 2024

Bibione (Venice) - An eight-year-old German girl, on holiday with her parents, died late this afternoon on the beach of Bibione. The girl had entered the water but shortly after suffered a fatal illness that would have caused her to drown, even though the water at that point was shallow. Other swimmers and lifeguards on duty on that stretch of beach found the little girl's body on the shoreline and performed the first rescue maneuvers since the little girl was already in cardiac arrest. When 118 arrived, the paramedics tried to revive her for about an hour, while a helicopter from Padua also arrived on site, but the doctors' attempts were in vain.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

A motorist succumbs to unconsciousness on the wheel, drifts into a crossroads

August 25, 2024

In the heart of Munich, a vehicle operator fell unconscious at the wheel. His vehicle spiraled over an intersection and clashed with a streetlight on a Friday, as reported by the authorities. Witnesses promptly contacted emergency services and commenced CPR on the unresponsive 64-year-old. Regrettably, he succumbed to his condition later in the hospital, as confirmed by the police. It's speculated that he experienced an unexpected health complication. The vehicle involved in the accident was registered in the Bavarian region.

Link

Accident near Wettstetten: Driver (29) hits a tree head-on and dies

August 26, 2024

A 29-year-old driver drove off the road alone between Wettstetten and Schelldorf on Monday and crashed into a tree.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Young Swiss tourist in Greece dies on Island of Symi

August 24, 2024

A 33-year-old Swiss tourist in Greece died unexpectedly while on a day cruise on Symi island. The man reportedly lost consciousness as the boat sailed between Agios Georgios Dysalonas and the port of Symi. A doctor from a local clinic rushed on board to offer first aid as soon as the vessel docked, but it was already too late for the young vacationer. He was taken to the Health Center of Symi, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

SWEDEN

Sven-Göran Eriksson age 76 dies of pancreatic cancer

August 26, 2024

Sven-Göran Eriksson was a Swedish footballer and manager. After an unassuming playing career as a right-back, Eriksson experienced great success in club management between 1977 and 2001, winning 18 trophies with a variety of league clubs in Sweden, Portugal and Italy; he became the first manager to win a league and cup double in three countries. Sven-Göran Eriksson (76), Swedish football player and manager; pancreatic cancer.

Tennis profile Peter Lundgren has died

August 23, 2024

Peter Lundgren is one of Sweden's great tennis profiles of all time. Above all, he has made a name for himself as a coach, but before that he won three singles titles on the ATP tour in the 80s as a player. Now his children Julia and Lukas Lundgren announce that he has passed away, aged 59. "Rest in peace Dad. One of the main ones has unfortunately left us far too soon. A coach, player, friend and father. An inspiration and helping hand for many, both on and off the track. The imprint you made and the memories will always live on," the children write on Facebook. In 2023, he was forced to amputate his foot due to an infection. “It was of course a shock when the doctor came with the news, but after a day or so I had accepted it”, he then told Aftonbladet. Lundgren has also trained other well-deserved tennis players such as Marat Safin and Stanislas Wawrinka.

No cause of death reported.

DENMARK

Dorthe Lystager, 45

August 25, 2024

Our beloved daughter mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and mother-in-law, Dorthe Lystager, born December 11, 1978, has quietly fallen asleep. Harken, 24 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lene Rosengaard Poulsen, 62

August 25, 2024

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother and wife, Lene Rosengaard Poulsen, born 30 December 1961, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Kølstrup, 23 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Heidi Kirkegaard, 61

August 24, 2024

My dear wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister, Heidi Kirkegaard, May 7, 1963 - August 22, 2024, has finally found peace after the disease ALS. Thank you for your bright being.

Karoline Fischer Bruun Andersen, 22

August 23, 2024

Our much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, girlfriend, and niece, Karoline Fischer Bruun Andersen Kuffeline, born November 13, 2001.

No cause of death reported.

Bolette Maj Carlsson, 38

August 22, 2024

Our beloved Bolette Maj Carlsson is taken from us far too soon on August 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Karin Juhler Christensen, 75

August 22, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Karin Juhler Christensen, born 15 July 1949, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Snedsted, 21 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tove Straagaard Kjær, 71

August 21, 2024

Our dear mother, grandmother, and life partner, Tove Straagaard Kjær, May 17, 1953 - August 21, 2024, has passed away suddenly at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Jens Peder Kristensen, 68

August 21, 2024

My dear husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and beloved grandfather, Jens Peder Kristensen, born 10 March 1956, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Harboøre, 20 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kjeld Lynderup, 71

August 21, 2024

Our dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Kjeld Lynderup, born on 8 June 1953 in Kisum Kær has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Fly, on August 19, 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donating to The Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Grethe Signitt Pach, 69

August 21, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Grethe Signitt Pach, 29 September 1954 - 18 August 2024, has passed away unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Magnus Ravn Østergaard, 24

August 21, 2024

Our much-loved son, little brother, and boyfriend, Magnus Ravn Østergaard, February 23, 2000 - August 10, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Lissi Kjærvang Christensen, 75

August 20, 2024

Our loved one, Lissi Kjærvang Christensen, born 15 March 1949, has unexpectedly fallen asleep. Varde, 17 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jon Wergeland Dinsen, 66

August 20, 2024

It is with incomprehensible great sadness that we have suddenly lost our beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, grandfather, and father-in-law, Jon Wergeland Dinsen. August 27, 1957 -August 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marianne Wøldike, 55

August 19, 2024

Our beloved mother, wife and daughter, Marianne Wøldike, 28 January 1969 - 17 August 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Svend Jakobsen, 64

August 19, 2024

My beloved husband Our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and grandfather, Svend Jakobsen Dalton, born 23 February 1960, is suddenly taken from us. Gatten, 17 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Tragedy at the seaside: 14-year-old dies on holiday with friends. The body was 30 metres from the shore

August 22, 2024

Rimini (Emilia Romagna, Italy) - Another tragedy at the seaside in this Italian summer of 2024. This time a 14-year-old boy died in the water was from Poland and was on holiday in Rimini, together with his friends. They were on the free beach of the Di Vittorio seafront, when the tragedy occurred. He was with some friends spending a day of fun, then suddenly he decided to go swimming alone. His friends, no longer seeing him, immediately called for help and the search began, when a lifeguard unfortunately found him dead in the water. And all the resuscitation maneuvers were unsuccessful, and the teenager left forever too prematurely. The very young friends who were with the victim were in shock.

No cause of death reported.

SERBIA

The singer Johnny died suddenly at the age of 51: Serbia has lost a great musician

August 23, 2024

The music scene experienced a huge loss after the death of 51-year-old Nikola Nikolic Johnny, one of the most important and beloved members of the community. Johnny has been involved in pop-rock music for over 20 years. He has had multiple releases for Magic Records and PGP RTS. He was recognized for his powerful voice, and in addition to his singing talent, he was also considered one of the most talented musicians on the Serbian scene.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A famous Croatian chef died suddenly , he was only 37 years old

August 24, 2024

Jure Buljat, awarded chef from Zadar, died at the age of 37. He is survived by three children and wife. As it says Callarga.info, Jure has worked in numerous restaurants in Zadar. and when he was elected the best Zadar chef he received the mayor’s award. He had a career otherwise, started on cruisers. He had, behind him, 18 years of experience in Croatia and abroad.

No cause of death reported.

Ernestina Straga – Šašić died suddenly

August 23, 2024

Ernestina Straga – Šašić died suddenly at the age of 52. She left an indelible mark on the social life of Nova Gradiška and the community, and until recently she held the position of director of the City Library.

No cause of death reported.

Former Gorica basketball player Ivan Gabrić (40) died suddenly

August 21, 2024

The Gorica Basketball Club announced that former basketball player Ivan Gabrić – Jambo died suddenly at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

PORTUGAL

Fafe nurse who suffered a bicycle accident after having a heart attack died

August 23, 2024

An INEM nurse who was admitted to the Guimaraes Hospital two weeks ago in critical condition died on Friday. Helder Bayon [41], a crew member at the Immediate Life Support Ambulance, suffered a heart attack while riding a bicycle in Guimaraes.

Mountain biker dies after race on the rest day of the Tour of Portugal

July 31, 2024

Ricardo Gameiro, 48 years old, a mountain biker, died this Tuesday in Guarda, the city where the day before, he participated in the 17th Stage of the Volta RTP, a rest day of the 85th Tour of Portugal by bike. He leaves behind a wife and three minor children. Adept of the modality and practitioner of BTT, Ricardo Gameiro, resident in Castelo Branco, signed up and went up to the Guarda to join the pelaton. On the way, he felt indisposed and had entered into cardiorespiratory arrest. He was rescued, taken to the Guarda hospital, but the situation was irreversible, eventually dying the next day.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Julian Ortega, actor of well-known series such as 'Élite' or 'El pueblo', dies

August 26, 2024

The world of acting is in mourning following the death of actor Julián Ortega at the age of 41, as announced by the Union of Actors on its social networks. Although the details of his death are unknown, Julián was the son of actress Gloria Muñoz, known for her roles in 'Mi querida cofradía' and the series 'Gran Reserva'.

Caritina Goyanes dies suddenly three weeks after her father

August 26, 2024

Caritina Goyanes, the daughter of Carlos Goyanes and Cari Lapique, has died of a heart attack at the age of 46, sources close to the family have confirmed to The Objective. The woman, mother of two children, has died almost three weeks after the death of her father, Carlos Goyanes, who also suffered a heart attack on August 7th, suddenly, when he was on holiday with his family in Marbella. The last time we saw Cari - as her closest friends called her - was during her father's funeral, where she was totally devastated. The woman was married to Alfonso Matos, with whom she had children, Pedro and Cari.

Two footballers “died suddenly”:

Soccer player Gonzalo Almenara, from FC Marbellí, dies at the age of 32

August 20, 2024

Just 48 hours after unexpected death of Javier Guitián, a player of San Jorge de Llanes, at the age of 27, amateur football has once again mourned after learning of another death, that of Gonzalo Almenara Ibarra [above] , 32, and belonging to the FC Marbellí staff (Third Federation Group 9 Senior). So far the cause of death has not transcended nor any health problem that he may have suffered in recent months. Unfortunately, it is the second death of an amateur player in the last hours after Javier Guitián, a footballer for San Jorge de Llanes, died at the age of 27 after suffer an indisposition while driving where he got out of the vehicle and collapsed on the road seconds later. The medical services could do nothing to save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Erice, man dies while jogging

August 26, 2024

Erice (Sicily) - A tragic morning today in Erice, where a 48-year-old man, (initials MRM), of Spanish nationality, died suddenly while he was jogging. The man, on vacation in the city with his wife of Trapani origin and their children, collapsed to the ground presumably due to a sudden illness. The 118 paramedics intervened promptly on the spot and attempted to perform resuscitation maneuvers, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him.

No cause of death reported.

