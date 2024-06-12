In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Canada, June 3-June 10, 2024
Actor Alan Scarfe (77, C, “Sudden Impact”); Ontario: 4 doctors (over 13 months), nurse Tricia Anne Carroll (50); Manitoba: firefighter Joshua Lavallee-Chartrand (21); & 295 more
CANADA
A note from our lead Canada researcher:
As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.
There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.
A note on suicides:
Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286
Alan Scarfe, ‘Double Impact’ and ‘Seven Days’ actor, dies at 77
June 6, 2024
Alan Scarfe, the classically trained British Canadian actor known for his turns as bad guys in Double Impact and Lethal Weapon III, and as Dr. Bradley Talmadge on the UPN sci-fi series Seven Days, has died. He was 77. Scarfe died April 28 of colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec, his family announced. Survivors include his son, actor Jonathan Scarfe (ER, Raising the Bar, Hell on Wheels, Van Helsing ). Born in England and raised in Vancouver, Scarfe portrayed the Romulans Tokath and Admiral Mendak on episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1991 and 1993, and played another alien, the powerful Magistrate Augris, on a 1995 installment of Star Trek: Voyager.
3 doctors in Ontario "died suddenly" over the last 13 months:
Reported on May 27:
Hospital community mourning death of 'fantastic' anesthetist
May 27, 2024
Sault Area Hospital staff are mourning the death of Dr. Scott Morrison. The anesthesiologist died suddenly last Wednesday at the age of 56. Morrison's death comes as a shock. “He was certainly active. He swam regularly, he did paddle board sports. It was just out of the blue,” said Dr. Phil Dopp, SAH chief of anesthesia, in a phone interview with SooToday. Morrison had practiced as a full-time anesthetist at SAH since 2014. “Everybody was shocked. He was 56 and he was well. People had seen him the day before and were talking to him. It’s just shocking. It’s unbelievable,” Dopp said.
Morrison is the third SAH anesthetist to die in the past 13 months. Dr. Robin Harwood died of cancer May 9, 2023 at the age of 55. Dr. Scott Wilson’s death at ARCH was announced in April 2023. “That’s three people in their 50s in the last 13 months. To lose three in just over a year is statistically abnormal,” Dopp said. “To think that another anesthetist in Sault Ste. Marie passed away at a young age — without being sick — everybody was shocked and saddened. We’re a close knit group in the operating room. We all feel like we’ve lost a friend.”
No cause of death reported.
Hawkesbury OPP investigating sudden death of man found next to e-bike
June 4, 2024
The sudden death of a man in the St. Isidore area is under investigation after police found him next to an e-bicycle. The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call on Caledonia Road between Besner Road and Concession Road 9 around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, June 3. A 41-year-old man was found dead on the side of Caledonia Road next to a red and black e-bicycle.
No cause of death reported.
Another doctor in Ontario “died suddenly”:
Dr Roland Skrastins, 68
June 5, 2024
Toronto - Peacefully, after a prolonged illness, our beloved Roland passed away on May 21st, 2024, at Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital, surrounded by his family. In 1979 Roland completed medical school at Queen's University in Kingston, followed by post-graduate training in Internal Medicine in Kingston and Respirology in Toronto. Roland joined the medical staff at Toronto East General Hospital (now Michael Garron Hospital) as a General Internist and Respirologist in 1985. During his 35 years of practice at TEGH/MGH [ending in 2020], Roland was a key contributor to the development of a comprehensive in-patient and out-patient Respirology service, including the Progressive Weaning Center (now the Prolonged-Ventilation Weaning Center).
No cause of death reported
A hospital worker “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:
Caitlin Rose Haynes, 32
June 5, 2024
It is with deep sadness that the families of Caitlin Rose Haynes announce her sudden and unexpected passing, at the age of 32 years, on June 2nd, 2024. She leaves behind a large circle of cousins, friends, and co-workers from Dr. G.B Cross Memorial Hospital, Clarenville.
No cause of death reported.
In Ontario, a nurse “died suddenly”:
Tricia Anne Carroll, 50
June 6, 2024
It is with great sadness the family of Tricia Anne Carroll announce her unexpected passing on June 2, 2024, in Cambridge, Ontario. She took pride in her work of being a nurse at long term care facilities caring for the elderly.
No cause of death reported
A firefighter “died suddenly” in Manitoba:
Joshua Lavallee-Chartrand, 21
June 7, 2024
Joshua passed away at his home on Friday, May 24th, 2024, in Duck Bay, MB, with family by his side. For the last three years Josh was a firefighter with the Manitoba Wildfire Service. He enjoyed his work very much and took pride in it.
No cause of death reported.
In Ontario, a soldier “died suddenly”:
Master Corporal Nevin Peter, 43
June 7, 2024
London - Born on September 5, 1981, in London, Ontario, Nevin embodied the spirit of dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. Nevin's commitment to service was further demonstrated when he joined the Canadian Armed Forces on March 12, 2015, as a Signal Operator in the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals at 31 Signal Regiment. A lover of the outdoors, Nevin was passionate about snowboarding, teaching every season at Blue Mountain, and exploring other hills across Ontario. His physical pursuits extended to Muay Thai kickboxing, where he trained extensively across the province, though his gentle demeanor never betrayed his prowess. He regularly ran with a 30lbs weighted vest, then rode a bicycle to work in the morning, train Muay Thai after work, then have a military exercise that weekend, signed up for a military marathon. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Nevin are asked to consider the Boys' and Girls' Club of London Foundation or All Hands and Hearts.
No cause of death reported
In Ontario, 187 “died suddenly”:
Joan Marie Cecile Hrynkiw, 73
June 10, 2024
Cambridge - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Joan Marie Cecile Hrynkiw, age 73, accompanied by her dear friend Bonnie Misquadis at her side, on Monday June 3rd, 2024, at the Cook Family Residence, in Waterloo Ontario.
No cause of death reported
Robert Rovazzi, 72
June 10, 2024
Thornhill - Robert “Bob” Rovazzi passed away peacefully on June 8, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests that a donation in memory of Robert be directed to the University Health Network Foundation, The Brain Campaign.
No cause of death reported
Mark Rutledge, 47
June 10, 2024
Parry Sound - Mark Jeffery Rutledge passed away peacefully, at home on Friday, June 7th, 2024. Age 47 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association Parry Sound would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Thomas Bushey, 48
June 10, 2024
Chatham - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Tom Bushey, of Chatham, on June 8, 2024, at the age of 48.
No cause of death reported
Debra Joan Bellevue, 60
June 10, 2024
Smiths Falls - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 at the age of 60. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bede's Anglican Church in Smiths Falls or the Smiths Falls Horticultural Society.
No cause of death reported
Mary Foley, 44
June 10, 2024
Cornwall - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Mary Elizabeth Foley on June 5, 2024 at the age of 44. For those who wish, memorial donation may be made to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.
No cause of death reported
Terrence Henry “Terry” Wilson, 62
June 10, 2024
Cornwall - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Terry Wilson on Tuesday June 4, 2024, at the age of 62 years. As expression of sympathy, donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Paul Robin Cox, 62
June 10, 2024
Oshawa - Passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 62.
No cause of death reported
Joseph “Paul” Lizotte, 75
June 10, 2024
Dundas - In the early morning of May 26, 2024, with family by his side, Paul quietly slipped away. Sincere thank you to his extraordinary cardiologist and arrhythmia doctor.
No cause of death reported
Bruno John Dellapina, 70
June 10, 2024
Kitchener - Passed away on June 6, 2024, at Stratford General Hospital in Stratford, Ontario, at the age of 70. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Vicki Lynn MacNaughton, 64
June 10, 2024
Orillia - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Vicki at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday June 5th, 2024, at the age of 64. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross.
No cause of death reported
Kelly Lynn Reid, 60
June 10, 2024
Maynooth - Peacefully, at the Peterborough Regional Health Center, Peterborough, on Wednesday June 5, 2024. Kelly Reid passed at age 60. She was surrounded by her loved ones. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society-Relay for life would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Lynne Elaine Townson, 73
June 10, 2024
Brantford - Peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in her 74th year, Lynne Townson, beloved wife of Jim Townson. If wished, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation gratefully appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Jacob Robert David McWhirter-Liney, 28
June 10, 2024
Haileybury - Jacob Robert David McWhirter-Liney died suddenly May 24,2024. Born January 18, 1996, at the Temiskaming Hospital.
No cause of death reported
Roger Fraser, 49
June 10, 2024
Roger William Fraser passed away suddenly in Listowel on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 49 years. Memorial donations to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Rosalie Tremblay, infant
June 10, 2024
Rockland - Our beautiful Rosalie died on Saturday June 8, 2024, at the age of 8 months. Donations to the SickKids Foundation can be made in his memory.
No cause of death reported
Keelin Patrick Fraser Miller, 24
June 10, 2024
Woodstock - With profound sadness yet cherishing countless memories, we announce Keelin's peaceful passing on June 8, 2024, in Woodstock, Ontario. If you so desire, donations to Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Lynne Shields, 74
June 10, 2024
Lindsay - It is with deep regret that the family of Lynne Murphy Shields (née Unger) announces her passing on the morning of June 7th at her home in Lindsay, Ontario following an extended battle with cancer.
Lori Goodman, 67
June 10, 2024
Brantford - Peacefully after a brief struggle with cancer at Stedman Community Hospice on Saturday June 8, 2024, at the age of 66 years. Donations may be made in memory of Lori to the Stedman Community Hospice.
Michael Horan, 60
June 10, 2024
Alliston - Michael William Horan, known affectionately as Mike or Hyke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday June 7, 2024, at Royal Victoria Regional Health Center after a very short but courageous battle with cancer.
Francois Lishingman, 72
June 9, 2024
Thornhill - It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss we announce the peaceful passing of François Lishingman on June 6, 2024, at North York General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honour of François can be made to North York General Hospital and/or to Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported
Ihor Barszczyk, 73
June 9, 2024
Toronto - In loving memory of Ihor Barszczyk, who passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7th, 2024 in his 73rd year of life.
No cause of death reported
Lorrie Kaufman, 72
June 9, 2024
Wingham - June 7th, 2024, Lorrie Kaufman of Wingham, passed away in her 72nd year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Breast Cancer Canada would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Lisa Dawn Caruso (nee Gyoker), 58
June 9, 2024
Hamilton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Dawn Caruso at the age of 58 on Friday, June 7, 2024. Lisa was a 35-year employee with Hamilton Health Sciences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton Humane Society, the March of Dimes, or Hamilton Young Stroke Survivors.
No cause of death reported
Researcher's note - Healthcare workers in the province of Ontario were subject to a COVID “vaccination” mandate in 2021.
Judy Ding, 45
June 9, 2024
Stoney Creek - It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Hong Xia (Judy) Ding.
No cause of death reported
Teresa Da Silva, 68
June 9, 2024
Toronto - June 07 2024. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Teresa at the age of 68.
No cause of death reported
Bernice Brown, 73
June 9, 2024
Arnprior - With broken hearts, the family announces the peaceful but unexpected passing of Bernice at the Arnprior District Memorial Hospital on Friday morning , June 7, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, just shy of her 74th birthday. Donations may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation, CT Scanner, Grace St.
No cause of death reported
Kevin Roy Lawrence Martin Hope, 69
June 9, 2024
Kevin passed peacefully on Thursday June 6, 2024 at the young age of 69. Kevin's health was troublesome the last few years.
No cause of death reported
Joan Comeau, 71
June 9, 2024
Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the death of Joan Comeau, at the age of 71 years, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Sensenbrenner Hospital. The family would be very grateful for donations to the Lung Association as expressions of sympathy.
No cause of death reported
Edward Peter Dodd, 71
June 9, 2024
Tillsonburg - The family wishes to announce the passing of Edward “Peter” Dodd on Friday June 7, 2024, at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital at the age of 71 years. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Terry Fox Foundation of Halton Hills.
No cause of death reported
Joshua Marc Carrier, 18
June 9, 2024
Tillsonburg - It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Joshua “Josh” Marc Carrier who left us too soon on June 6, 2024.
No cause of death reported
Karen Mahoney, 74
June 9, 2024
Toronto - It is with great sadness that the family of Karen (Geraghty) Mahoney share the news of her passing at Markham Stouffville hospital with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 at the age of 74. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
No cause of death reported
Geoffrey Ross Francis, 53
June 9, 2024
London - With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Geoffrey Ross Francis. He passed unexpectedly on May 27th, 2024. At this time, the family has chosen Canadian Mental Health Association for anyone who would like to make a donation in Geoff's name.
No cause of death reported
Debbie Mary Derouchie Brunet, 64
June 9, 2024
Mississauga - Debbie Mary Derouchie Brunet, aged 64, passed away on June 2, 2024, at Cornwall Community Hospital following a heart attack.
David Gouveia, 60
June 9, 2024
Toronto - David Gouveia, cherished son, devoted father, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2024, in Toronto at the age of 60. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Stand Up To Cancer Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society
Elaine Churchill, 69
June 9, 2024
Colborne - Elaine passed away on her own terms surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, following a remarkable 19-year remission. Mulé, and the wonderful staff at the Northumberland Hills Hospital Cancer Clinic, and the many health care providers that provided home care to Elaine.
Researcher's note - MAID ("Medical Assistance In Dying") is currently very popular in Canada.
Ron MacIntosh, 53
June 9, 2024
Ottawa - A true warrior: he fought his battle with cancer to the very end. Donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society are welcome.
Sandra Lorraine Gott, 68
June 9, 2024
Bradford - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra Gott on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket, ON, at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
Emanuel Camara Barbosa, 56
June 8, 2024
Newmarket - Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, at 56 years of age. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Center.
No cause of death reported
Bill Kell, 64
June 8, 2024
Smithville - It is with sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of William Joseph “Bill” Kell at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on May 30 following an illness. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported
Carolyn Fazzari Canarino, 63
June 8, 2024
North-Bay - Peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of her family at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 61 years young. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, North Bay Food Bank or One Kids Place (North Bay) would be gratefully acknowledged by her family.
No cause of death reported
Gillian Margaret Carter, 73
June 8, 2024
Smiths Falls - Gillian Margaret Carter passed away peacefully, at the age of 73, on Thursday, June 6th 2024 in the Kingston General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Perth & Smith Falls District Hospital Foundation (MRI Campaign) or the Irving Greenberg Cancer Centre, Ottawa would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Peter “Pete” Mark Bain, 66
June 8, 2024
Huntsville - It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of Peter “Pete” Bain on February 18, 2024, at the age of 66. He was born on February 15, 1958 in Grimsby, Ontario and spent his final moments with his family at his home in Huntsville, Ontario.
No cause of death reported
Lori Ann McCaslin, 58
June 8, 2024
Iroquois - It is with profound sadness that the family of Lori announce that she lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on June 6th, 2024. She was surrounded by family and friends throughout her battle, until she passed. Many thanks to all the medical staff who helped her throughout her battle. In lieu of flowers please donate to May Court Hospice.
Nancy Lynn Binnie Levely, 64
June 8, 2024
Powassan - After a hard-fought, year-long battle, Nancy died peacefully, at North Bay Regional Health Center on Friday, June 7, 2024. She was 64 years old. Should you wish to make a donation in Nancy's memory, please consider one of her dearest causes, Grace House (Powassan).
No cause of death reported
Dayle Joseph Penney, 30
June 8, 2024
Pembroke - Passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the age of 30 years. In memory of Dayle, donations may be made to the Renfrew County OSPCA.
No cause of death reported
Dawn Pauline Sills, 69
June 8, 2024
Ottawa - It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dawn Sills on June 5, 2024, at the age of 69. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported
Steven William “Steve” Baechler, 50
June 8, 2024
Plattsville - “Steve” Baechler passed away peacefully with his wife and sons by his side, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Steve Baechler of Wellesley in his 50th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Shelley Bernier, 63
June 8, 2024
Chapleau - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wife, mother and grandmother, Shelley Bernier. Shelley passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Chapleau Health Services on Thursday, June 6th, 2024, at the age of 62, after a long battle with lung disease. Shelley worked at the Chapleau Public School for 25 years. Memorial donations made to the Chapleau General Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Denis Larose, 35
June 8, 2024
Ottawa - Passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2024, at the tender age of 35, after a short but valiant battle against cancer.
Judith “Judi” Lynn Batten, 71
June 7, 2024
Waterloo - It is with deep sadness that we announce Judith “Judi” Lynn Batten's passing at Grand River Hospital on Friday May 31, 2024 at age of 71. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Huntington Society of Canada.
No cause of death reported
Myron Dudych, 66
June 7, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Myron Dudych. Myron passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Juravinski Hospital, at the age of 66. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society in Myron's name.
No cause of death reported
Christopher John Dietrich, 37
June 7, 2024
Kitchener - Unexpectedly passed away on June 2, 2024 at his home in Cambridge, Ontario, at the age of 37.
No cause of death reported
Kevin McKenzie, 65
June 7, 2024
Simcoe - Kevin Charles passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 in his 66th year. Those wishing to donate in memory of Kevin are asked to consider the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported
Frances Armstrong, 67
June 7, 2024
Seaforth - Peacefully, but suddenly, at her home on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 67. Donations to Arthritis Society Canada or the Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Mark Hallman, 63
June 7, 2024
Grand Bend - Passed away peacefully surrounded by love after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the age of 63. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Allain Joly, 65
June 7, 2024
Sudbury - In loving memory of our beloved father Allain Joly, who passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Sudbury, at the age of 65 years.
No cause of death reported
Delroy 'George' Parkes, 62
June 7, 2024
Woodbridge - With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Mr. Delroy 'George' Parkes, who was tragically taken from us far too soon. His departure leaves an immense void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He passed away surrounded by his loving family, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever be treasured.
No cause of death reported
Wayne Denis Martineau, 64
June 7, 2024
Smithville - Suddenly at home on May 29, 2024, at the age of 64, Wayne Denis Martineau passed away.
No cause of death reported
Amanda Lee Carey, 24
June 7, 2024
Ridgetown - It is with heavy hearts that Amanda's family announce her passing on June 5, 2024 at the age of 24. Donations made in memory of Amanda to Pet and Wildlife Rescue would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Debra Eccles, 68
June 7, 2024
Durham - Debra Maria Eccles of Hockley Village, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024, at the age of 68. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Debra, can be made to Canadian Cancer Society, Bethell Hospice Foundation or a charity of your choice.
No cause of death reported
Peter David Ball, 68
June 7, 2024
Parry Sound - Peter David Ball passed away at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. Age 68 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Roger Siemon, 65
June 7, 2024
Mitchell - It's with very heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roger William Siemon of Brodhagen in his 66th year. He fought a long and courageous battle and passed with his loved ones at his side. The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to all those at the Stratford and London hospitals for their care and compassion during Roger's journey.
No cause of death reported
Fergus Wayne Halford, 69
June 7, 2024
Port Hope - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Fergus Wayne Halford on June 4th, 2024, at his home in BC Fergus was born on December 14, 1955 in Port Hope.
No cause of death reported
Gregg Seton Westwood, 74
June 7, 2024
Orillia - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gregg Westwood at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge on Friday May 31st, 2024, at the age of 74.
No cause of death reported
Richard Gordon Armstrong, 70
June 7, 2024
Toronto - Sadly, after a valiant battle with cancer, Richard Gordon Armstrong passed away at his home on June 3rd, 2024, at the age of 70.
Denis Claveau, 62
June 7, 2024
Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his passing at the Timmins and District Hospital on Saturday June 1st, 2024, at the age of 61 years. The family would like to thank all the staff from the House of Kin and the staff from the Sudbury Cancer Center, all the doctors and nurses in the radiation unit and the TDH Hospice unit.
No cause of death reported
Maria Lurdes Sousa Chaves, 73
June 7, 2024
Cambridge - Passed away peacefully at her residence, Cambridge on Tuesday June 4th, 2024, at the age of 73. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Rosalie Denise Barrow, infant
June 7, 2024
Sudbury - March 26th, 2024 to June 2nd, 2024
No cause of death reported
Wade Gerard Lewis, 56
June 7, 2024
Oshawa - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the age of 56. Donations in memory of Wade to Ride for Mental Health.
No cause of death reported
Kevin John Magna, 62
June 7, 2024
Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kevin (Mags) Magna, at the young age of 62.
No cause of death reported
Cheryl Ann Drysdale, 68
June 7, 2024
Ottawa - Peacefully passes away at the Ottawa General hospital after a long battle with many medical issues. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported
Ronald Joseph Hughes, 72
June 7, 2024
Ottawa - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ronald Hughes, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Ron passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the age of 71, at home, surrounded by his family. Throughout his battle with cancer, he maintained his endearing stubbornness and unique sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Michelle Yvonne “Chelle” Lacroix, 58
June 7, 2024
Stratford - Michelle Yvonne “Chelle” Lacroix Obituary Michelle Yvonne Lacroix, age 58, of Stratford, passed away suddenly at home on June 2, 2024. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Stratford Perth Humane Society.
No cause of death reported
Maria Moniz, 69
June 7, 2024
Mississauga - Maria Moniz passed away surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported
Dallas Thompson, 37
June 7, 2024
Southampton - Dallas Tyler passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday June 5, 2024. As an Expression of Sympathy, Memorial Donations may be made to the Help for Hope Treatment Center Campaign, Saugeen First Nation.
No cause of death reported
David Van Le, 33
June 7, 2024
St Catharines - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David Van Le, 33. He passed away unexpectedly on June 5th, 2024 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. David had a passion for training mixed martial arts and had a love for arts and music.
No cause of death reported
Paul Sorel, 73
June 7, 2024
Parry Sound - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Paul Sorel, from cancer.
Derek Thomas Hill, 48
June 7, 2024
Cannington - Peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, at age 48. If desired, memorial donations maybe made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.
No cause of death reported
Jean Paul Dokis, 58
June 7, 2024
The family announces with sorrow his death in Sturgeon Falls, June 3, 2024 at the age of 58 years. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Norman Gerrard Riddell, 44
June 7, 2024
Dashwood - Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 5 2024 at the age of 44.
No cause of death reported
Nancy Clark, 73
June 7, 2024
Owen Sound - Nancy Blanche Clark passed away at Gray Bruce Health Services in Meaford on February 7th, 2024, after a short battle with illness.
No cause of death reported
Tamara Fawn Rogers, 32
June 7, 2024
Sarnia - It is with deeply saddened hearts that the family of Tamara Rogers announces her sudden passing on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Aamjiwnaang Food Bank.
No cause of death reported
Mike Bylow, 53
June 7, 2024
Orillia - Mike passed away suddenly at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday June 6th, 2024, at the age of 53. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Lung association.
No cause of death reported
Gordon Bruce Kitchener, 74
June 7, 2024
Newmarket - Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket on Wednesday June 5th, 2024. Special thanks to the caring staff at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket. Memorial donations may be to Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported
Michael Anthony (aka MAD) DesRosiers, 64
June 7, 2024
Windsor - Michael Anthony, 64 years, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2024.
No cause of death reported
Tadeusz Ted Kalinowski, 68
June 7, 2024
Windsor - Heaven, the Final Frontier, Ted's 68-year mission has now been completed, his next mission will be to voyage to the great beyond, seek out celestial galaxies, and boldly go where all great men have gone before. We would like to thank all the healthcare professionals for their support of Ted's medical journey at WRH Met Campus 4th and ICU floor, you were all truly wonderful at the most difficult time.
No cause of death reported
Anil Ragwen, 52
June 7, 2024
Niagara-Falls - Passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday June 3, 2024, at the age of 52. In memory of Anil, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada, and would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Kathleen Foster
June 7, 2024
Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Kathleen Foster (Dryden) on June 6, 2024. At home, surrounded by family, our mother succumbed to her lengthy battle of a rare autoimmune disorder (Scleroderma). Special thanks to our supportive family doctor who cared in house as well as her hard-working PSW and friend. Both went the extra mile to give Kathleen her final wishes. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Scleroderma Research Center.
No age reported.
John Sweetman, 66
June 7, 2024
Ottawa - John Charles Sweetman, aged 66, passed away on May 29, 2024, at Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa, following a sudden heart attack.
John Dexter Hobbs, 66
June 7, 2024
John passed away, in his favorite spot at home, on Wednesday, the 5th of June, 2024, after a long and tenacious fight against cancer. After graduating from Sheridan College, John began a career with Procter & Gamble that would last for 38 years, until his death. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the UNH Foundation, or your choice of charity engaged in the continuing fight against cancer.
Link
Researcher's note - Proctor & Gamble is a “proud” donor to the International Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), as well as imposing a COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate on its US-based employees. It could not be determined if P&G's Canadian workforce was mandated as well.
https://www.gavi.org/investing-gavi/funding/donor-profiles/procter-gamble
Walter "Michael" McBride, 68
June 7, 2024
Markdale - Walter “Michael” McBride lost his courageous battle with cancer on June 6, 2024, in his 69th year. Mike passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boots on the Ground or the Gray Bruce Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated.
Bob Gourlay, 74
June 7, 2024
Arnprior - While surrounded by loved ones, lots of love and many tears, Bob passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Thursday evening, June 6, 2024 following a brief yet exhausting battle with cancer. Robert John “Bob” Gourlay, a longtime businessman and resident of Metcalfe, Ontario, was only 74.
Serxhio Jorgoni, 34
June 6, 2024
Toronto - With great sorrow and endless love, the Genci Jorgoni family announces the sudden passing of our kindhearted, compassionate, and selfless son, brother, nephew, cousin & friend. Serxhio entered this world on May 12, 1990, and was granted his angel wings on June 1st 2024 at age 34.
No cause of death reported
Tyler Wayne Millard, 30
June 6, 2024
Caledonia - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Tyler on Thursday May 30, 2024 at home. He lived his life to the fullest. In memory of Tyler, donations to Haldimand War Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by his family.
No cause of death reported
Howard Wayne Sayeau, 69
June 6, 2024
Tillsonburg - Passed away, peacefully after a courageous struggle with illness, on June 3, 2024, at Maple Manor Long Term Care, “Wayne” Howard Sayeau, at the age of 69. Memorial donations to the “Heart and Stroke Foundation” would be gratefully acknowledged by the Sayeau family.
No cause of death reported
Richard “Sticky” Stagg, 68
June 6, 2024
Exeter - Suddenly at his residence on January 19, 2024, of Exeter and formerly of Hensall in his 68th year. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Lois Gilder, 71
June 6, 2024
Chesley - Lois Jane (Hemstock) Gilder of Chesley, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, at Chapman House, Owen Sound on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 71. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Gray Bruce Hospice Inc.(Chapman House) would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.
No cause of death reported
John Kenneth Sutton, 61
June 6, 2024
Listowel - Passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, May 30, 2024, at the age of 61. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army Food Bank Listowel.
No cause of death reported
Ken Desmasdon, 74
June 6, 2024
Parry-Sound - Kenneth Albert Desmasdon passed away peacefully, at the West Parry Sound Health Center on Monday, June 3rd, 2024. Age 74 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Community Living, or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Lynda Green, 75
June 6, 2024
Parry Sound - Lynda Gail Green (Hamilton) passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, June 3rd, 2024. Age 75 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Fred Arseneau, 65
June 6, 2024
Unexpectedly on Friday May 31, 2024. Fred Arseneau, age 65 years, of Corunna. In lieu of flowers sympathy may be expressed through memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of one's choice.
No cause of death reported
Linda Gail Cleveland, 61
June 6, 2024
Barrie - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Linda (Lynn) Cleveland on June 2, 2024, at the age of 61. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OSPCA or an Animal Rescue charity of your choice in her honor.
No cause of death reported
Gilbert Arthur Proulx, 69
June 6, 2024
Wawa - Passed away unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Center on Thursday April 18, 2024, at the age of 68 years.
No cause of death reported
Donald "Don" Card, 73
June 6, 2024
Chapleau - Passed away suddenly at the Chapleau Health Services on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #5, Chapleau would be greatly appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Mike “Crusher” Conway, 68
June 6, 2024
Cornwall - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael “Crusher” Conway on Monday, June 3, 2024, at home, surrounded by his family at the age of 68. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
No cause of death reported
Steven William Mills, 67
June 6, 2024
London - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Steven William Mills (affectionately known as 'Papa', 'Millsie' and 'TeeMao') on June 3, 2024, at LHSC Victoria Hospital after a variety of illnesses and a long stay in the Critical Care Trauma Centre. Steve will also be greatly missed by many people, including his friends and ex-coworkers at the IBM London and Markham offices. A special shout out to Ashley, the RN who was with us during his final hours, and all of the CCTC doctors, RNs, technicians and PSWs who took such great care of Steve throughout his stay there.
No cause of death reported
Ian Martin, 49
June 6, 2024
Kitchener - Passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 5, 2024, at his home in Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 49. Beloved husband of June, together for 31 years.
No cause of death reported
David Arnold Fox, 72
June 6, 2024
Leamington - David passed away June 4, 2024. If desired, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported
Shuhja Afrique Morrison, 31
June 6, 2024
Mississauga - Unexpectedly, on Saturday, May 25, 2024, our beloved Shuhja Morrison 'Racks' left us.
No cause of death reported
Terrence Larue, 61
June 6, 2024
North Bay - Passed away suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 61.
No cause of death reported
Linda Lorane Bertrand, 68
June 6, 2024
Innisfil - It is with sadden hearts to announce the sudden passing of Linda at the age of 68 in Innisfil, Ontario. Donations in Linda's name can be made to Breast Cancer Charities.
No cause of death reported
Luca Harricharran, 19
June 6, 2024
Thornhill - God called Luca suddenly on June 2, 2024, at the tender age of 19. My heart goes out to his family and I really hope that they can move on from this tragic event.
No cause of death reported
Bryan Ryder, 75
June 6, 2024
London - Peacefully passed away at LHSC with his loving wife and daughters by his side, on June 2nd, 2024, in his 75th year. We would like to especially thank the doctors and nurses in the Verspeeten Cancer Clinic.
No cause of death reported
Tina Redecop Dyck, 47
June 6, 2024
Leamington - Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. A special thank you to all who have supported Tina and her family in any way. Visitation at the Reid Funeral Home at Leamington Evangelical Mennonite Church.
No cause of death reported
Researcher's note: The Mennonite Church of Canada would not grant religious exemptions from COVID-19 “vaccination.”
Christa Lynn Lauder, 48
June 6, 2024
Windsor - It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of Christa Lauder peacefully at home June 1, 2024, surrounded by the adoring family that loved her most and vowed to be by her side. Christa was a devoted employee of General Motors for several years, frequently traveling the world on their behalf. Most heartbreaking, is she leaves behind many, many very dear friends who like us cannot understand what has taken place here.
No cause of death reported
Stanley Mark Smith, 73
June 6, 2024
Powassan - Stan Smith died unexpectedly, at his home in North Bay, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He was 73 years old. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Daniel Armstrong, 43
June 6, 2024
Wallaceburg - Mr. Daniel Armstrong, passed on Friday, May 31, 2024, in Wallaceburg, at the age of 42 years.
No cause of death reported
Teresa Tambeau, 62
June 6, 2024
Alliston - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our Teresa (Maria Teresa Tambeau) at age 61 on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. She was surrounded by family at home as she took her final breaths before reuniting with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family wishes for memorial contributions to be directed to Breast Cancer Canada for research or SHIFT (Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today) in South Simcoe.
No cause of death reported
William "Bill" Arthur Souther, 68
June 6, 2024
Port Colborne - William Arthur Souther passed away at his residence after a brief illness with his beloved companion Heather at his side.
No cause of death reported
Louise Boersma, 62
June 6, 2024
Metcalfe - Suddenly at home on Monday June 3, 2024, Louise Boersma at the age of 62. If desired, donations made to the MS Society would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Mme Élyssa Ménard, 34
June 6, 2024
Rockland - Mrs. Élyssa Ménard 2024, originally from Rockland, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 34. Donations to the Valoris Foundation or the Lung Association can be made if desired.
No cause of death reported
Kimberley Nash
June 6, 2024
Toronto - Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported
Tyler Shane Wagner, 28
June 6, 2024
Keswick - Suddenly at his home in Keswick, on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the age of 28 years. In memory of Tyler, donations made to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Aimee Lee Moke, 50
June 6, 2024
Chesterville - Suddenly at home on Monday, June 3, 2024. Aimee Moke, age 50, of Newington. Donations in memory of Aimee may be made to the Newington Wesleyan Church/ Newington Community Exchange.
No cause of death reported
Marlene Bozich Hogan, 66
June 6, 2024
Niagara Falls - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 66 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish, in lieu of flowers may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Kelly Ann Wilkieson Marshall, 64
June 6, 2024
Caledonia - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kelly Ann Wilkieson announces her passing on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from Stedman's Community Hospice at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer.
John Garfield Innes, 62
June 6, 2024
Tilbury - It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved John after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, June 3rd, 2024, at the age of 62.
Ken Jay, 69
June 6, 2024
Caledonia - It is with great sadness we share in the passing of an amazing person “Ken” on June 5th, following an extremely brave battle with cancer at age 69. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Stedman's Community Hospice.
Peter Oscar Varnai, 60
June 6, 2024
Guelph - After 60 years of hard work, Peter Varnai took his final rest on Thursday, May 30, 2024. For the last year, Peter humbly fought Glioblastoma, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hospice Wellington.
Timothy “Tim” Page, 65
June 5, 2024
Timmins - The family announces the passing of Tim Page at the Timmins and District Hospital on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the age of 65 years. In his memory, remembrance donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Andrew Wittold “Bear” Mimnagh, 74
June 5, 2024
East Milton - Andrew “Bear” Mimnagh passed suddenly on Sunday June 2, 2024, at the Milton District Hospital. Further, if you are a member of Alcoholics Anonymous you may make a donation to AA North Halton/Erin.
No cause of death reported
Nicole Lalonde, 62
June 5, 2024
Alfred - The Lalonde family regrets to inform you of the death of Nicole Lalonde, née Leduc, of Alfred, Ontario, who died suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the age of 62. For those who wish, your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the charity of your choice.
No cause of death reported
Kathleen Dwyer, 66
June 5, 2024
Windsor - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kathy (nee Ridley) on Friday, May 31st, at the young age of 66 years, after a short, unexpected illness.
No cause of death reported
Stefano Chisesi, 54
June 5, 2024
Windsor - It is with heavy and broken hearts that our family announces the passing of Stefano, a loving husband, father, son and friend. Stefano entered into eternal life on June 2, 2024, at the age of 54 years, while surrounded by his loving family. The Chisesi family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the Oncology team at Windsor Regional Hospital as well as the doctors and nurses in the ER Department and ICU for their exceptional and compassionate care provided to Stefano and his family.
No cause of death reported
Michael "Mike" Douglas Reid, 51
June 5, 2024
Stratford - Mike was the most loved father, son, and younger brother. Mike loved sports, especially baseball which he both played and coached, and hockey which he also was a referee and coach. Donations may be made to either the Stratford or St. Marys Minor Baseball Associations or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported
Simon Watt, 58
June 5, 2024
Campbellford - Simon Charles Watt, sadly and unexpectedly, passed away at his home in Belleville, Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the young age of 58 years. If desired, donations to the Quinte Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Kristal Robin Karam, 46
June 5, 2024
Nepean - Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the age of 46. Donations in Kristal's memory can be made to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation or to the CHEO Foundation 2024.
No cause of death reported
Joan Patricia McCarrel (nee Lambert), 68
June 5, 2024
Mt. Hope - Joan Patricia McCarrel (née Lambert) of Mt. Hope passed peacefully on Saturday, June 1, at Margaret's Place Hospice in Dundas, Ontario, at the age of 68. Thank you to the ER doctors, and all the health care professionals and staff at Juravinski Cancer Center, Juravinski Hospital, and Margaret's Place Hospice who provided such excellent and compassionate care.
No cause of death reported
Allan Charles Ralph, 34
June 5, 2024
Sault Ste Marie - In loving memory of Allan Charles Ralph, who passed away unexpectedly on June 1st, 2024, just days before his 35th birthday. Memorial donations may be made to the Algoma Autism Foundation.
No cause of death reported
William David Mairs, 70
June 5, 2024
Bowmanville - With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of William (Bill) David Mairs on June 2, 2024. If desired, memorial donations to RS McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Center, Lakeridge Health Bowmanville or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Gary Francis Thertell, 74
June 5, 2024
Bowmanville - Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on May 3, at the age of 74. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported
Guilherme Jorge, 71
June 5, 2024
Parry Sound - Guilherme Jorge, known as Bill, passed away on June 4, 2024, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, after a sudden illness.
No cause of death reported
Gerald “Gerry” Vincent Healey, 63
June 5, 2024
Peterborough - While surrounded by his loving family, Gerry passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Center on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in his 64th year. Gerry proudly served as a member of the OPP Security Division (OPGS) located at Queen's Park, before joining OPG (Ontario Power Generation) Security and later becoming an integral part of the ERM (Emergency Response Maintainer) Team as an Industrial Firefighter until retirement. If desired and in memory of Gerry, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Robert Wayne See, 66
June 5, 2024
Gananoque - Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Wednesday May 29, 2024, at the age of 66. In lieu of flower donations made to the Gananoque Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Mary Aldridge, 73
June 5, 2024
Arthur - Mary Aldridge (Collingridge) of Kenilworth passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, at the Headwaters Hospital, Orangeville, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in her 73rd year. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Vanessa Gauvreau McAvoy, 36
June 5, 2024
Sudbury - It is with immense sadness that the family announce the passing of Vanessa McAvoy (née Gauvreau), Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in St. Charles, at the age of 36 years old.
No cause of death reported
Maria Tuzi, 74
June 5, 2024
Maple - God called Maria peacefully on June 5th, 2024, at the age of 74. If so desired, donations in memory of name may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported
Debra Marie Eccles, 68
June 5, 2024
Grand Valley - Debra Maria Eccles of Hockley Village passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024, at the age of 68. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Debra, can be made to Canadian Cancer Society, Bethell Hospice Foundation or a charity of your choice.
No cause of death reported
Gloria Jeannette Higgins
June 5, 2024
Dundas - Gloria Jeannette Higgins passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Juravinski Hospital Hamilton, Ontario, on May 20, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer. In lieu of flower donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of Canada or the Hamilton SPCA.
No age reported
Patrick James Bowen
June 5, 2024
Brighton - Patrick Bowen peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024. Memorial Donations in memory of Patrick may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the SickKids Foundation – Grace Bowen Tribute Fund fundraise.
No age or cause of death reported
Sharon Halonen
June 5, 2024
Parry Sound - It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Halonen (McKinnon) announce her peaceful passing after a long courageous battle with cancer. Donations in Sharon’s name would greatly be appreciated to a cause near and dear to her Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto.
No age reported.
Greg Taylor, 53
June 5, 2024
Kitchener - Passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on June 4th, 2024, at Grand River Hospital-Freeport Site at the age of 53.
Scott George Follis, 75
June 5, 2024
Nepean - Scott George Follis, a beloved member of the Ottawa community, passed away on June 1, 2024. For many days before his passing he was visited by many family and friends. He passed during the night at the Civic Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75 years old. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society Prostate Cancer Fund to honor Scott's memory.
Vimesh Timothy Vijayakumar, 38
June 4, 2024
Markham - Friday, September 19th, 1986 - Thursday, May 30th, 2024. Obituary unavailable.
Andrew “Andy” Blimkie, 71
June 4, 2024
Renfrew - Suddenly at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew, on Sunday June 2, 2024, at the age of 71. The family wishes to thank the staff of Bonnechere Manor for the wonderful care that was provided to Andy.
No cause of death reported
Joshua Muzeyi Poisson, 52
June 4, 2024
Windsor - Joshua Muzeyi Poisson, known affectionately to friends and family as Josh, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2024, while in Paros, Greece, after celebrating his daughter's 15th birthday. He taught with the CSC Providence and was employed with VIA Rail. Josh had a deep devotion and respect for Karate, enjoying his time with Sensei Copeland's team in Windsor.
No cause of death reported
Researcher's note - Employees of VIA Rail and all federally regulated Canadian corporations were subject to a COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate:
William “Bill” Henderson, 59
June 4, 2024
Bolton - Bill passed suddenly at his home on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the age of 59 years. Bill was doing his best to enjoy his recent retirement from the position as Water Customer Fields Services Supervisor after 35 years with the City of Toronto. In his 10 months of retirement, Bill enjoyed indulging in his passion for cars, motorcycles and golf, doing a little traveling, and spending time with his long-time work friends who he considered family.
No cause of death reported
Researchers note - Employees of the City of Toronto were subject to a COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate in 2021:
https://www.toronto.ca/news/city-of-toronto-releases-its-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-policy-for-employees/
Rosetta Leva, 71
June 4, 2024
Thornhill - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Nonna and Sister. Rosetta passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, at the age of 71. Donations in memory of Rosetta may be made to Parkinson Canada.
No cause of death reported
Tyler Moreau, 37
June 4, 2024
Orillia - Tyler Moreau left this life suddenly on May 30, 2024, at the age of 37.
No cause of death reported
Dav1d Grossman
June 4, 2024
Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dav1d Grossman on Monday, June 3, 2024. As a pilot, lover of space and science, and an avid watcher of Pinky and the Brain and Hawaii Five-O, Dav1d was always a child at heart. He lived with excitement and curiosity for the future of humanity and the planet. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
No age or cause of death reported
Earl Arthur Smith, 56
June 4, 2024
Toronto - With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Earl Arthur Smith on May 24, 2024, at the age of 56. Earl's journey through life was marked by many trials and triumphs, and his unexpected departure has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to local addiction recovery programs, in the hope that others might find the help and support they need.
No cause of death reported
John Patrick "JP" Wylie (Major), 50
June 4, 2024
Amherstburg - It is with devastated hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John at his home in Windsor, Ontario.
No cause of death reported
Timothy "Tim" Hans Michael Trush, 71
June 4, 2024
Thunder Bay - Timothy (Tim) Hans Michael Trush, age 71, passed away at TBRHSC on Monday, May 27, 2024, with those he loved the most by his side, his children, Tina and Jeff. The family would like to thank Tim's many doctors, RN's Ann Mary and Katelyn for their compassion in his last hours. Thank you to Paramedics Brett and Chad of the Paramedic Program, Derek and William from the Bayshore team, and Laurie, Tim's personal home care worker, for all your caring, kindness and compassion.
No cause of death reported
Edward Wright Godfrey, 73
June 4, 2024
Waterloo - The family sadly announces the sudden passing of Edward “Ted” Wright Godfrey at his residence on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Ted Godfrey was 73 years of age and was born in Kitchener, Ontario.
No cause of death reported
Alexa Davis, 29
June 4, 2024
Ohsweken - With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of our mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Alexa Dawn Davis, on June 1, 2024, in her 29th year. Burial to follow at Sour Springs Longhouse Cemetery.
No cause of death reported
Edward Donald Paige, 54
June 4, 2024
South River - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Donald Paige after a brief illness at North Bay Regional Health Center on May 31, 2024, in his 54th year. If so desired, memorial donations to Carter's Pet Rescue in memory of Ed would be acknowledged as expressions of sympathy.
No cause of death reported
Denise Ann Williams Greer, 64
June 4, 2024
Belleville - Denise Ann Williams (Greer), mother to Santina and Sierra Williams passed away on Sunday June 2, 2024, at the age of 64. Her final moments were spent peacefully at Quinte Hospice surrounded by her loved ones including family, partner, and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Lung Association or Quinte Hospice would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported
Scott George Follis, 75
June 4, 2024
Ottawa - He passed during the night at the Civic Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75 years old. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society Prostate Cancer fund to honor Scott's memory.
No cause of death reported
Cassandra Tiara Trudeau, 25
June 4, 2024
Little Current - Cassandra, a resident of Wikwemikong, Manitoulin, died tragically in Toronto on May 22, 2024, at the young age of 25.
No cause of death reported
Don Perrin, 73
June 4, 2024
Maitland - With family by his side, Donald entered into rest peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital, on Wednesday April 17th, 2024, at the age of 73 years. In memory of Donald, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported
Gregg Kenneth Blackler, 49
June 4, 2024
St. Marys - It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Gregg Kenneth Blackler, resident of the St. Marys area, who passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the age of 49 after a long and determined battle against treatment-resistant depression and chronic pain. Special thanks to friends and family members who spent countless hours supporting Gregg in his fight against this disease.
Cardin Davis, 34
June 4, 2024
Salt Spring Island - It is with profound sadness and complete heartbreak we announce the unexpected passing of our sweet, handsome, amazing son Cardin.
No cause of death reported
Wayne Golden, 34
June 4, 2024
Windsor - Wayne Gilbert Golden passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2024, at the age of 34.
No cause of death reported
Charles “Chuck” John Aubin, 52
June 4, 2024
Sarnia - Peacefully at Bluewater Health on Friday, May 31, 2024, Charles John Aubin passed away at the age of 52. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Bluewater Health Palliative Care Unit.
No cause of death reported
Barbara Bernice Rogers Benns,71
June 4, 2024
Cambridge - With her family by her side at her residence on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in her 71st year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, the Sunnyside Foundation or St. Patrick’s Church would be appreciated by the family.
No cause of death reported
Dana Singer, 69
June 4, 2024
Sudbury - April 22nd, 1955 to June 2nd, 2024. Obituary unavailable.
Maria Mehela Geraldine Savundranayagam, 46
June 4, 2024
Markham - Maria Savundranayagam passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 46 on June 1, 2024, in Ontario, Canada. She brought laughter and light to all who knew her.
No cause of death reported
Kevin “Hooch” Turner, 52
June 4, 2024
Thorold - Suddenly, just before his 53rd birthday, at home in St. Catharines on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Kevin was an army veteran serving with Princess Patricia First Battalion in Calgary from 1994-1997. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 138 or Epilepsy Ontario.
No cause of death reported
Matthew McKinnon, 39
June 4, 2024
Huntsville - It is with unimaginable heartbreak and sadness that we regretfully share the unexpected passing of our son Matthew at the age of 39.
No cause of death reported
James Hugh Gibson, 70
June 4, 2024
Kemptville - James Hugh Gibson, 70 years of age, passed on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Kemptville District Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. It was Jimmy's wish that memorial tributes be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Anthony “Butch” Fioramanti
June 4, 2024
Windsor - Passed away on Saturday, May 25, after a short brave battle with cancer.
No age reported.
Terry Banham, 71
June 4, 2024
Hamilton - It is with profound sadness that we share that our beloved wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother Terry passed away peacefully at her home a few hours following Mother's Day at the age of 71. Terry fought courageously in a lengthy battle with a rare lung disease. She never stopped fighting until her final breath. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health.
Barry Mervin Eggleston, 68
June 4, 2024
Goderich - Courageously, after a short battle with cancer, Barry Mervin Eggleston of Central Huron, in his 68th year.
“Tony” Antonio Dalle Ave, 72
June 4, 2024
Oakville - On May 31, 2024, we lost our dearly beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Tony (Antonio) Dalle Ave. After some turns, Tony's career took him to the pharmaceutical industry as a Regulatory Affairs Manager (he always lamented that it was all “Regulatory” and no “Affairs”). In March 2023, Tony was diagnosed with brain cancer. As it was inoperable, he received radio and chemotherapy, which helped for a little while. However, the disease relentlessly devastated his body. After months of struggling, he passed away peacefully at home in the morning of May 31, 2024.
Michael Gordon Wilson, 44
June 4, 2024
Stoney Creek - Passed peacefully with his beloved wife Sarah by his side after a 6-month battle with terminal cancer on June 3, 2024, at the age of 44.
Brad MacDonald, 60
June 4, 2024
Brantford - It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of William Bradley MacDonald, who suddenly left us on June 1, 2024, at age 59, due to a heart attack.
In Quebec, 44 “died suddenly”:
Kiefer Papatens, baby
June 9, 2024
Senneterre: Died on June 1, 2024, at the age of 73 days, baby Kiefer Papatens.
No cause of death reported.
Nicola Lombardi, 74
June 9, 2024
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Nicola Lombardi on Friday, June 07, 2024, at the age of 74.
No cause of death reported.
André Lefebvre, 59
June 9, 2024
In Montreal, on June 5, 2024, at the age of 59, Mr. André Lefebvre died suddenly.
No cause of death reported.
Évelyne Bolduc, 75
June 8, 2024
At her home, on June 7, 2024, at the age of 75, passed away Mrs. Évelyne Bolduc. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
François Bédard, 47
June 8, 2024
At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on June 3, 2024, died at the age of 47, Mr. François Bédard. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Jean-Pierre Bard, 66
June 7, 2024
It is with sadness that we announce the death following a short illness of Jean-Pierre Bard, on May 24, 2024, at the age of 66.
No cause of death reported.
Claude Colangelo, 73
June 7, 2024
Suddenly, June 3, 2024, Mr. Claude Colangelo died at the age of 73.
No cause of death reported.
Alain Desgagné, 41
June 7, 2024
Mr. Alain Desgagné, residing in Roberval and formerly of Mashteuiatsh, died suddenly at Roberval Hospital on June 7, 2024, at the age of 41 years and 7 months.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Legault, 63
June 7, 2024
In Montréal, on May 28 2024, Robert Legault 'Legoff' died suddenly at age 63.
No cause of death reported.
Marie-Eve Perigny, 44
June 7, 2024
At Maison Aline-Chrétien, on June 4, 2024, died at the age of 44, Mrs. Marie-Eve Perigny. She is survived by several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends as well as her work colleagues at the Proxim pharmacy in St-Tite.
No cause of death reported.
Edwin Joseph, 42
June 7, 2024
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Edwin Joseph on June 1, 2024 in Montreal. In lieu of flowers, a donation to his two foundations would be appreciated in honor of Edwin Joseph: www.jedonneenligne.org/fondationstjeanvianney/DIM/,
www.braintumour.ca/ways-to-give/donate-now/
No cause of death reported.
Nathalie Lacroix-Danis, 42
June 7, 2024
The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Nathalie Lacroix-Danis, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – Amqui Hospital, on June 3, 2024, at the age of 42. She lived at La Rédemption.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Laflamme, 49
June 7, 2024
At the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke, on June 2, 2024 at the age of 49, Mr. Martin Laflamme, residing in Granby, passed away. The family warmly thanks Dr Denis Bouchard, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, and the team of nursing staff at CHUS Fleurimont for the excellent care provided.
No cause of death reported.
Mike Asber, 25
June 7, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Asber, who left us on June 3, 2024 without warning, but peacefully and surrounded by his family. Mike was a young man respected and loved by all who knew him.
No cause of death reported.
Sabrina Langlois, 23
June 6, 2024
On the morning of June 5, 2024, Sabrina Langlois left this earthly world to dance among the stars. Instead of flowers, Sabrina would have liked donations to the DPJ Foundation or to Narcotics Ananymous. (Organizations to assist people and families dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.)
No cause of death reported.
François Papineau, 26
June 6, 2024
St. Martin Est, Laval - No obit.
Denis Bilodeau, 65
June 6, 2024
Mr. Denis Bilodeau, residing in Dolbeau-Mistassini and native of Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, died suddenly at his home on June 5, 2024, at the age of 65 years and 1 month.
No cause of death reported.
Stéphanie Ouellet, 44
June 6, 2024
The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Stéphanie Ouellet, who died at her home on May 23, 2024, at the age of 44. She lived in Matane.
No cause of death reported.
Rock Auger, 46
June 6, 2024
On Friday, May 31, Mr. Rock Auger passed away at the age of 46. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Gérald Asselin, 62
June 6, 2024
At the Saint-Fabien-de-Panet Accommodation Center, on June 1, 2024, Mr. Gérald Asselin died at the age of 62. A big thank you to parents and friends, caregivers, doctors, and oncologists, as well as the staff of the Saint-Fabien-de-Panet Accommodation Center, who were present, directly or indirectly, for Gerald.
No cause of death reported.
Stéphan Deguire, 54
June 6, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Stéphan Deguire, which occurred on June 3, 2024, at the age of 54. The family would like to thank the teams from the Cancer Center at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital and the palliative care teams at Maison Victor-Gadbois for their good care.
No cause of death reported.
Henryk Urbanowicz, 68
June 5, 2024
Suddenly in Montreal, on June 3, 2024, at the age of 68, passed away Mr. Henryk Urbanowicz.
No cause of death reported.
Tommy Duchesne, 41
June 5, 2024
In La Prairie, on May 14, 2024, at the age of 41, Mr. Tommy Duchesne passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Marc Filion, 60
June 5, 2024
In La Tuque, on May 29, 2024, died suddenly at the age of 60, Mr. Marc Filion.
No cause of death reported.
Amber Ricard, 20
June 5, 2024
Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the young age of 20 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Stéphanie Belzile, 49
June 5, 2024
At the Rimouski Regional Hospital on May 29, 2024, died at the age 49 years and 2 months Mrs. Stéphanie Belzile. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the BSL Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention Center. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your presence and support. A special thank you goes to the paramedics and emergency staff at Rimouski Hospital for their support.
No cause of death reported.
Bakoly Fy Lalaina Randrianasolo, 45
June 5, 2024
In Montreal, on May 31, 2024, at the age of 45, passed away Mrs. Bakoly Fy Lalaina Randrianasolo.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Watson, 71
June 5, 2024
Thomas (Tom) Watson, 71, passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jacques Labrecque, 51
June 5, 2024
Montmagny - At his home, on June 1, 2024, at the age of 51, passed away Mr. Jacques Labrecque. Thanks to Dr. Boulanger and the staff of the oncology department of Montmagny Hospital for the good care.
No cause of death reported.
Ariel Jourdain, 27
June 4, 2024
At the Multiservice Health and Social Services Center of Forestville, on May 31, 2024, at the age of 27, passed away Mrs. Ariel Jourdain. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Diabète Québec.
No cause of death reported.
Maxime Drouin, 48
June 4, 2024
At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Saturday June 1, 2024, at the age of 48 years and 6 months, passed away Mr. Maxime Drouin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).
No cause of death reported.
Jean-GuyLemieux, 73
June 4, 2024
At the CISSS de la Gaspésie – Sainte-Anne-des-Monts Hospital, on June 2, 2024, died suddenly at the age of 73, Mr. Jean-Guy Lemieux.
No cause of death reported.
Adèle Chené-Molaison, 1
June 4, 2024
At the Granby Hospital Center, on May 16, 2024, at the age of 14 months, a little star passed away, Adèle Chené-Molaison.
No cause of death reported.
Faye McMartin, 71
June 4, 2024
At the St-François d'Assise hospital, on May 23, 2024, at the age of 71, passed away Mrs. Faye Mc Martin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Jacinthe Vallières, 63
June 4, 2024
The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Madame Jacinthe Vallières, who died suddenly in Rouyn-Noranda on May 26, at the age of 63.
No cause of death reported.
Éric Tardif, 32
June 4, 2024
At his home on May 24, 2024, Mr. Éric Tardif residing in Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici, died at the age of 32 years and 2 months.
No cause of death reported.
Michael “Magoo” Romain, 69
June 4, 2024
Michael John “Magoo” Romain of Chapeau, Quebec, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in hospital, after his yearlong battle with cancer at the age of 69.
Marc Bourget, 64
June 4, 2024
Surrounded by his family, at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on May 27, 2024, Mr. Marc Bourget left us at the age of 64. The family would like to thank all the palliative care staff at CHUS Hôtel-Dieu as well as Dr. Pavic. Your expression of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society. (Dr. Michel Pavic is Head of service of Hemato-Oncology and Director of Research in Medical Oncology. He is also a researcher at the CHUS Research Center.)
No cause of death reported.
Martin Pelletier, 50
June 3, 2024
In Montreal, on May 30, 2024, at the age of 50, Mr. Martin Pelletier died.
No cause of death reported.
Sébastien Picard, 40
June 3, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sébastien Picard, which occurred peacefully at his home in Boucherville surrounded by his loved ones and friends , at the age of 40.
No cause of death reported.
Francis Micheal “Frankie Blake, 62
June 3, 2024
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Blake on May 27th, at the age of 62, after a brief illness.
No cause of death reported.
William Raymond, 18
June 3, 2024
With great sadness we report that on May 26, 2024, at the age of 18, William Raymond died.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Thibault, 40
June 3, 2024
In Saint-Jérôme, on May 27, 2024, Mrs. Julie Thibault died at the age of 40.
No cause of death reported.
India Maddalena, 22
June 3, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of India Maddalena on May 29, 2024, at the age of 22.
No cause of death reported.
12 “died suddenly” in Alberta:
Bennett Denis Gordon Killam, 18
June 8, 2024
It is with broken hearts that the family of Bennett Denis Gordon Killam announce his sudden passing the morning of June 5th, 2024, at the age of 18 years old. Bennett has left all who loved him shaken to the core. Over the years, Bennett was under the exceptional care of the staff at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Donald (Don) Alexander Johnston, 43
June 8, 2024
Our hearts are broken. We have lost a better part of ourselves.
Donald (Don) Alexander Johnston, born May 17, 1981 at the Drumheller Hospital, was the youngest of three children born to Richard & Elaine Johnston. Don was taken from us suddenly in the early morning hours of June 4, 2024, at the age of 43. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to a charity of your choosing.
No cause of death reported.
Shelly Lynn Rogne, 60
June 8, 2024
Shelly Lynn Rogne passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 10:44am, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. As an educator for 39 years, she positively impacted thousands of students and colleagues. While she passed too soon, her memories, guidance, and love will live on.
Juan Carlos Garcia Salas, 31
June 7, 2024
Mr. Juan Carlos Garcia Salas of Vulcan, Alberta passed away at the South Calgary Health Campus on June 3, 2024, at the age of 31 years.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Joseph Kenny, 49
June 7, 2024
It is with profound heartache that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, son and father, Daniel Joseph Kenny, on June 4, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, at the age of 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alice Bugle, 36
June 6, 2024
The family of Alice Bugle, are saddened to announce her sudden passing on June 4, 2024 at the age of 36. Alice will be lovingly missed by her husband: Kurt Steinhauer and children.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Mountain, 46
June 5, 2024
Surrounded by family, Lisa Mountain passed away on May 31, 2024, at the age of 46.
No cause of death reported.
Anastasia (Ana) Christine Kelly-Delainey, 24
June 5, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Anastasia (Ana) Christine Kelly-Delainey on June 1, 2024, at the young age of 24.
No cause of death reported.
Laura Elizabeth Lawson, 35
June 5, 2024
Laura Elizabeth Lawson, a beacon of light and laughter, left this world on May 31, 2024, but not without leaving an indelible mark of love and joy on everyone she met. Laura’s battle with cancer was fought with the same courage and humor she brought to every other aspect of her life.
Donnie Collins, 61
June 5, 2024
Donnie Collins 61, passed away on Jun 2, 2024, at Rivercrest Care Centre in Fort Saskatchewan. With his loving wife, Robin, at his side, Donnie lost his battle with cancer.
Mechelle Rene Engl, 34
June 4, 2024
Mechelle Rene Engl (Banner, Abram) passed away on May 29, 2024, at 34 years of age.
No cause of death reported.
Krystal Rose Goodwin, 48
June 4, 2024
Ms. Krystal Rose Goodwin passed away peacefully at her home, on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the age of 48 years. Krystal was born on November 18, 1975, at Kamloops, British Columbia. She will be lovingly remembered by her spouse, Sam Gordon, and her son, Jayden Shenfield (Sabrina Moroz).
No cause of death reported.
16 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:
Kevin Donald Wood, 73
June 9, 2024
It is with great sadness and a deep love that we announce the loss of Kevin Donald Wood, who peacefully passed on after a rapid and challenging bout of a rare intestinal cancer on June 4, 2024, at the age of 73.
Simon Anderson Craig Moylan, 63
June 9, 2024
In the early hours of May 18, 2024, our beloved father and husband Simon passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, surrounded by the love of his family and pets. After retiring from the Navy, Simon co-owned Two Thumbs Up Video, located in Langford, BC, from 2009 to 2015, and continued to work in naval-related careers until receiving his cancer diagnosis in 2019. He had successful treatment and was in remission and improving over the next few years. Sadly, his health started to decline again at the end of 2022, and he spent much of the next year and a half fighting valiantly against his illness.
Evan William Westmorland, 44
June 7, 2024
Calgary, AB/Kelowna, BC - It is with broken hearts that the family of Evan Westmorland announce his sudden passing on April 25, 2024, at the young age of 44.
No cause of death reported.
Robert John MacMullin, 61
June 7, 2024
After a brave battle with cancer, Robert John MacMullin passed away on May 23, at the age of 61.
Collen McMullen, 65
June 6, 2024
On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Colleen McMullen of Peachland passed away suddenly at the Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 65 years. She will be fondly remembered by her loving family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
Tristan Timothy Adams, 38
June 6, 2024
With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Tristan, a beloved husband and devoted father. Tristan's untimely departure has left his wife and their children with a profound sense of loss and grievance. Tristan was a remarkable individual who served his country with honor and pride in the Navy.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Noel Kress, 48
June 6, 2024
Timothy Noel Kress passed on to eternal glory May 21, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Shamus Murray, 48
June 5, 2024
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Shamus Murray on May 21, 2024. Born on February 26, 1976, Michael was 48 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Rozeta Kalo, 66
June 4, 2024
Born October 6, 1966 in Tirana, Albania, and passed away on May 31, 2024, at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.
Gail Teresa Byers, 72
June 4, 2024
It is with great sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of Gail Teresa Byers on May 28, 2024, at the age of 72. Gail passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with recurring cancer.
Brian Thomas Goldie, 69
June 4, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brian Thomas Goldie of Kamloops on May 20th, 2024, at 69 years of age. He was diagnosed in March of 2023 with cancer. He remained positive throughout the treatment, hoping for a full recovery. He endured many surgeries, never complaining, and tried to keep a smile on his face and a positive attitude. The terminal diagnosis came in early March of 2024. His battle with cancer was short and hard fought. He passed away at home with his loving family at his side.
Kevin Lawrence Logan, 50
June 3, 2024
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kevin Lawrence Logan. Kevin passed away suddenly in his home on May 3, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Wendy Anne Ivarson, 61
June 3, 2024
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wendy Anne Ivarson. A beloved mother, sister and friend, who left us on April 26, 2024, after a sudden and brief battle with cancer.
Roger Anthony Cocco, 57
June 3, 2024
Roger Anthony Cocco passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on May 30, 2024.
Sharon Rose Stapleton, 68
June 3, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sharon Rose Stapleton. Sharon passed away on April 24, 2024, from pneumonia while on vacation in Croatia.
Jan (Jesse) Abel, 68
June 3, 2024
Jesse passed away peacefully in her Esquimalt home of 20 years after a series of strokes. She was loved, comforted and cared for in her last months by her five children and her husband of 20 years.
In Manitoba, 19 “died suddenly”:
Louis David Measor, 51
June 9, 2024
We are tremendously heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Louis David Measor on May 31, 2024, at the age of 51.
No cause of death reported.
Cole Gavelin, 24
June 8, 2024
Cole Robert Gavelin passed away in his sleep at home on June 6, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Carolyn Ruth Prysiazniuk (nee Finch), 70
June 8, 2024
After a brief battle with ampullary cancer, Carol passed away with her loving children by her side on April 1st, 2024, at the age of 70.
Roger Franz Trikojat, 61
June 7, 2024
Unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Roger Franz Trikojat, age 61, passed away at the Health Sciences Centre. Roger graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto. Prior to moving to Manitoba he was employed as a chemist with Chrysler Canada, responsible for developing the paint colors of the vehicles on the production line.
No cause of death reported.
Shawn Roelof Krist, 42
June 7, 2024
We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Shawn Roelof Krist on June 4, 2024, at the age of 42 years.
No cause of death reported.
Remona Jessica Leask, 27
June 7, 2024
Remona was born to her loving mother, Tanya Melissa Leask, and father, Albert Stanley Chartrand, in Swan River, Manitoba. She was raised by her grandparents, Michael and Virginia, in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation. She enjoyed spending days with her sisters, square dancing, taking part in treaty days, travelling with her grandparents to visit family, and spending time with her friends, laughing and making precious memories together. She earned her high school diploma in 2014, graduating alongside her childhood friends in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation. She worked as an Administrative Assistant with the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation for a few years after graduating, and then enrolled in UCN, where she completed her Hairdressing Course.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Bernard Paczynski, 57
June 7, 2024
Mark Bernard Paczynski passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 57 years.
Harvey Gordon Meeches, 43
June 6, 2024
Harvey Meeches, beloved grandson, son and brother, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2024, at Long Plain First Nation at the age of 43 years, leaving his family and friends profoundly saddened.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Kelly Battigelli, 60
June 6, 2024
Robert Kelly Battigelli passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 29, 2024, at Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Alexander Collier, 74
June 6, 2024
The family announces the unexpected passing of John Alexander Collier on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Niverville, Manitoba.
No cause of death reported.
Blair William Kucy Toonstra, 48
June 6, 2024
It is with disbelief and unbelievable sadness the family of Blair Toonstra announce his unexpected passing at home, on May 30th, 2024. Blair graduated from River East Collegiate, and then Success Business College where he majored in Computer Science. He left that field to join the crew at Corrections for the last 14 years.
No cause of death reported.
Bonnie Susan Novak, 65
June 6, 2024
It is with a heavy hearts that I announce my passing on May 31, 2024. After a long hard fought battle with three different cancers, I just could not fight anymore. I am now an angel on the beach forever. I was born Bonnie Susan Novak, March 13, 1959. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Care Manitoba. Special thanks to my oncology and radiation teams over the year, Dr. James Butler, RN Robert Richardson, Dr. Larry Tan, Dr. Stephen Goining, Dr. Juan Kim, Dr. Andrew Maksymiur and nurse practitioner Tamara.
Jake Wall, 45
June 5, 2024
Jake Wall, age 45, of La Salle, Manitoba, passed away with family by his side at the Boundary Trails Health Center, on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Gerald Alvin Wayne Rodgers, 30
June 4, 2024
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Gerry Alvin Wayne Rodgers in Winnipeg, MB, on Monday May 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Robert “Bob” Edward Inkster, 72
June 4, 2024
Bob Inkster of Dauphin, Manitoba, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the age of 72 years. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.
No cause of death reported.
Sloane Natalie Newton Besant, 53
June 3, 2024
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Sloane Natalie Newton (nee Besant), of Cooks Creek on May 30, 2024, at the age of 53 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sloane may be made to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.
No cause of death reported.
Kara Susan Harper-Monias, 30
June 3, 2024
It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Kara Susan Harper-Monias on May 26, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Michelle Hutsal, 48
June 3, 2024
It is with great sadness the family of Jennifer Michelle Hutsal announce her sudden passing on May 28th 2024, at Russell Health Care, at the age of 48 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Cory Bradley Calvert, 40
June 3, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cory Bradley Calvert, on Friday May 24, 2024, in Winnipeg MB.
No cause of death reported.
Eight “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:
Kenny Wareham, 36
June 7, 2024
The family of Kenny Wareham of Little Burnt Bay are heartbroken to announce his sudden passing on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the age of 36 years. Kenny loved and adored his beautiful daughter, Ella.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Elizabeth Stringer (nee Gosse), 47
June 6, 2024
Karen's family and loved ones are devastated to announce her sudden passing on June 1, 2024 in St. John’s, NL. Karen’s smile and warm heart could light up a room, and in remembrance we will leave the lights on for her.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Diamond, 61
June 6, 2024
Passed peacefully away after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family at Dr. G. B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kevin Diamond of Bloomfield, aged 61 years.
Anthony (Tony) Meade, 65
June 5, 2024
Passed peacefully away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Placentia Health Centre, Anthony (Tony) Meade of Ship Harbour, at the age of 65.
Jason Brandon, 39
June 4, 2024
Jason Brandon was born at the tail end of a brutal cold snap in Calgary, Alberta. His formative years were spent on the family farm where he enjoyed community hockey, youth soccer, and riding his bike between the farm and Standard, AB. Jason succumbed to advanced liver disease at the age of 39.
Christopher Jacob Stephen van Loon, 37
June 4, 2024
Christopher Jacob Stephen van Loon passed away recently at age 37, in Calgary, Alberta. Chris leaves to mourn his beloved MaryJane Murzello and their young son, Luca van Loon. Also missing him is his loyal golden retriever, Lincoln.
Adam Reginald Wells, 42
June 3, 2024
It is with great sadness that the family of Adam Reginald Wells announce his passing on May 31, 2024, at the age of 42 years in Corner Brook, NL.
No cause of death reported.
Ann Michele MacLellan
June 3, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann Michele MacLellan (nee Ivany). Ann slipped away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on Sunday, June 2nd, at the Dr L.A Miller Centre. Ann spent this last year battling cancer. She faced all obstacles and challenges with great courage.
No age reported.
In Saskatchewan, nine “died suddenly”:
Richard Gryba, 74
June 9, 2024
With great anguish, we announce the sudden passing of Richard Gryba, an incredible husband, father, barber, farmer, and friend. Richard's unexpected departure leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled.
No cause of death reported.
Allen Beers, 54
June 7, 2024
Allen Beers of Weyburn, SK, passed away on June 5, 2024, at the age of 54 years. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Allen may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic.
No cause of death reported.
Vaughn Donald Minogue, 54
June 7, 2024
The family of Vaughn Donald Minogue is saddened to announce his sudden passing on May 31, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Gregory William Michael Shemely, 66
June 6, 2024
It is with deep sadness and much love we announce that Greg passed away on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, after a brief illness, with his sister Catherine and friend Terry as his side.
No cause of death reported.
Vernon Vern Albert Hammel, 62
June 6, 2024
The family of Vern Hammel are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024 at the age of 62.
No cause of death reported.
Toni Marie Belly, 37
June 5, 2024
St. Walburg, SK - Toni was a happy, loving and caring person. She enjoyed being around family and made friends wherever she went. Toni will forever be remembered for her joyous laughter and her playful sense of humour. She always went out of her way to help anyone she could.
No cause of death reported.
Janelle Lynn Gunderson, 41
June 4, 2024
Janelle Lynn Gunderson passed away on June 1, 2024, in Regina, Saskatchewan.
No cause of death reported.
Ronald Mugo Gardypie, 43
June 4, 2024
Ronald Gardypie passed away on June 2, 2024, in Rosthern, Saskatchewan.
No cause of death reported.
Roderick Ambrose Worme, 17
June 3, 2024
It is with heavy hearts the family announces that Roderick Ambrose Wolfe has begun his journey home to creator. He was called home on May 31, 2024, at the age of 17 years. Roderick passed away in Raymore, SK.
No cause of death reported.
