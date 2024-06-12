CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Alan Scarfe, ‘Double Impact’ and ‘Seven Days’ actor, dies at 77

June 6, 2024

Alan Scarfe, the classically trained British Canadian actor known for his turns as bad guys in Double Impact and Lethal Weapon III, and as Dr. Bradley Talmadge on the UPN sci-fi series Seven Days, has died. He was 77. Scarfe died April 28 of colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec, his family announced. Survivors include his son, actor Jonathan Scarfe (ER, Raising the Bar, Hell on Wheels, Van Helsing ). Born in England and raised in Vancouver, Scarfe portrayed the Romulans Tokath and Admiral Mendak on episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1991 and 1993, and played another alien, the powerful Magistrate Augris, on a 1995 installment of Star Trek: Voyager.

Link

3 doctors in Ontario " died suddenly " over the last 13 months:

Reported on May 27:

Hospital community mourning death of 'fantastic' anesthetist

May 27, 2024

Sault Area Hospital staff are mourning the death of Dr. Scott Morrison. The anesthesiologist died suddenly last Wednesday at the age of 56. Morrison's death comes as a shock. “He was certainly active. He swam regularly, he did paddle board sports. It was just out of the blue,” said Dr. Phil Dopp, SAH chief of anesthesia, in a phone interview with SooToday. Morrison had practiced as a full-time anesthetist at SAH since 2014. “Everybody was shocked. He was 56 and he was well. People had seen him the day before and were talking to him. It’s just shocking. It’s unbelievable,” Dopp said.



Morrison is the third SAH anesthetist to die in the past 13 months. Dr. Robin Harwood died of cancer May 9, 2023 at the age of 55. Dr. Scott Wilson’s death at ARCH was announced in April 2023. “That’s three people in their 50s in the last 13 months. To lose three in just over a year is statistically abnormal,” Dopp said. “To think that another anesthetist in Sault Ste. Marie passed away at a young age — without being sick — everybody was shocked and saddened. We’re a close knit group in the operating room. We all feel like we’ve lost a friend.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hawkesbury OPP investigating sudden death of man found next to e-bike

June 4, 2024

The sudden death of a man in the St. Isidore area is under investigation after police found him next to an e-bicycle. The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call on Caledonia Road between Besner Road and Concession Road 9 around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, June 3. A 41-year-old man was found dead on the side of Caledonia Road next to a red and black e-bicycle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Another doctor in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Dr Roland Skrastins, 68

June 5, 2024

Toronto - Peacefully, after a prolonged illness, our beloved Roland passed away on May 21st, 2024, at Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital, surrounded by his family. In 1979 Roland completed medical school at Queen's University in Kingston, followed by post-graduate training in Internal Medicine in Kingston and Respirology in Toronto. Roland joined the medical staff at Toronto East General Hospital (now Michael Garron Hospital) as a General Internist and Respirologist in 1985. During his 35 years of practice at TEGH/MGH [ending in 2020], Roland was a key contributor to the development of a comprehensive in-patient and out-patient Respirology service, including the Progressive Weaning Center (now the Prolonged-Ventilation Weaning Center).

No cause of death reported

Link

A hospital worker “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Caitlin Rose Haynes, 32

June 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the families of Caitlin Rose Haynes announce her sudden and unexpected passing, at the age of 32 years, on June 2nd, 2024. She leaves behind a large circle of cousins, friends, and co-workers from Dr. G.B Cross Memorial Hospital, Clarenville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, a nurse “died suddenly”:

Tricia Anne Carroll, 50

June 6, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Tricia Anne Carroll announce her unexpected passing on June 2, 2024, in Cambridge, Ontario. She took pride in her work of being a nurse at long term care facilities caring for the elderly.

No cause of death reported

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Joshua Lavallee-Chartrand, 21

June 7, 2024

Joshua passed away at his home on Friday, May 24th, 2024, in Duck Bay, MB, with family by his side. For the last three years Josh was a firefighter with the Manitoba Wildfire Service. He enjoyed his work very much and took pride in it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, a soldier “died suddenly”:

Master Corporal Nevin Peter, 43

June 7, 2024

London - Born on September 5, 1981, in London, Ontario, Nevin embodied the spirit of dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. Nevin's commitment to service was further demonstrated when he joined the Canadian Armed Forces on March 12, 2015, as a Signal Operator in the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals at 31 Signal Regiment. A lover of the outdoors, Nevin was passionate about snowboarding, teaching every season at Blue Mountain, and exploring other hills across Ontario. His physical pursuits extended to Muay Thai kickboxing, where he trained extensively across the province, though his gentle demeanor never betrayed his prowess. He regularly ran with a 30lbs weighted vest, then rode a bicycle to work in the morning, train Muay Thai after work, then have a military exercise that weekend, signed up for a military marathon. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Nevin are asked to consider the Boys' and Girls' Club of London Foundation or All Hands and Hearts.

No cause of death reported

Link

In Ontario, 187 “ died suddenly ”:

Joan Marie Cecile Hrynkiw, 73

June 10, 2024

Cambridge - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Joan Marie Cecile Hrynkiw, age 73, accompanied by her dear friend Bonnie Misquadis at her side, on Monday June 3rd, 2024, at the Cook Family Residence, in Waterloo Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Link

Robert Rovazzi, 72

June 10, 2024

Thornhill - Robert “Bob” Rovazzi passed away peacefully on June 8, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests that a donation in memory of Robert be directed to the University Health Network Foundation, The Brain Campaign.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mark Rutledge, 47

June 10, 2024

Parry Sound - Mark Jeffery Rutledge passed away peacefully, at home on Friday, June 7th, 2024. Age 47 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association Parry Sound would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Thomas Bushey, 48

June 10, 2024

Chatham - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Tom Bushey, of Chatham, on June 8, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported

Link

Debra Joan Bellevue, 60

June 10, 2024

Smiths Falls - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 at the age of 60. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bede's Anglican Church in Smiths Falls or the Smiths Falls Horticultural Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mary Foley, 44

June 10, 2024

Cornwall - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Mary Elizabeth Foley on June 5, 2024 at the age of 44. For those who wish, memorial donation may be made to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Link

Terrence Henry “Terry” Wilson, 62

June 10, 2024

Cornwall - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Terry Wilson on Tuesday June 4, 2024, at the age of 62 years. As expression of sympathy, donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Paul Robin Cox, 62

June 10, 2024

Oshawa - Passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joseph “Paul” Lizotte, 75

June 10, 2024

Dundas - In the early morning of May 26, 2024, with family by his side, Paul quietly slipped away. Sincere thank you to his extraordinary cardiologist and arrhythmia doctor.

No cause of death reported

Link

Bruno John Dellapina, 70

June 10, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away on June 6, 2024, at Stratford General Hospital in Stratford, Ontario, at the age of 70. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Vicki Lynn MacNaughton, 64

June 10, 2024

Orillia - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Vicki at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday June 5th, 2024, at the age of 64. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kelly Lynn Reid, 60

June 10, 2024

Maynooth - Peacefully, at the Peterborough Regional Health Center, Peterborough, on Wednesday June 5, 2024. Kelly Reid passed at age 60. She was surrounded by her loved ones. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society-Relay for life would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lynne Elaine Townson, 73

June 10, 2024

Brantford - Peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in her 74th year, Lynne Townson, beloved wife of Jim Townson. If wished, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation gratefully appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Jacob Robert David McWhirter-Liney, 28

June 10, 2024

Haileybury - Jacob Robert David McWhirter-Liney died suddenly May 24,2024. Born January 18, 1996, at the Temiskaming Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Link

Roger Fraser, 49

June 10, 2024

Roger William Fraser passed away suddenly in Listowel on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 49 years. Memorial donations to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Rosalie Tremblay, infant

June 10, 2024

Rockland - Our beautiful Rosalie died on Saturday June 8, 2024, at the age of 8 months. Donations to the SickKids Foundation can be made in his memory.

No cause of death reported

Link

Keelin Patrick Fraser Miller, 24

June 10, 2024

Woodstock - With profound sadness yet cherishing countless memories, we announce Keelin's peaceful passing on June 8, 2024, in Woodstock, Ontario. If you so desire, donations to Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lynne Shields, 74

June 10, 2024

Lindsay - It is with deep regret that the family of Lynne Murphy Shields (née Unger) announces her passing on the morning of June 7th at her home in Lindsay, Ontario following an extended battle with cancer.

Link

Lori Goodman, 67

June 10, 2024

Brantford - Peacefully after a brief struggle with cancer at Stedman Community Hospice on Saturday June 8, 2024, at the age of 66 years. Donations may be made in memory of Lori to the Stedman Community Hospice.

Link

Michael Horan, 60

June 10, 2024

Alliston - Michael William Horan, known affectionately as Mike or Hyke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday June 7, 2024, at Royal Victoria Regional Health Center after a very short but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Francois Lishingman, 72

June 9, 2024

Thornhill - It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss we announce the peaceful passing of François Lishingman on June 6, 2024, at North York General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honour of François can be made to North York General Hospital and/or to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Ihor Barszczyk, 73

June 9, 2024

Toronto - In loving memory of Ihor Barszczyk, who passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7th, 2024 in his 73rd year of life.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lorrie Kaufman, 72

June 9, 2024

Wingham - June 7th, 2024, Lorrie Kaufman of Wingham, passed away in her 72nd year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Breast Cancer Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lisa Dawn Caruso (nee Gyoker), 58

June 9, 2024

Hamilton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Dawn Caruso at the age of 58 on Friday, June 7, 2024. Lisa was a 35-year employee with Hamilton Health Sciences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton Humane Society, the March of Dimes, or Hamilton Young Stroke Survivors.

No cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note - Healthcare workers in the province of Ontario were subject to a COVID “vaccination” mandate in 2021.

Judy Ding, 45

June 9, 2024

Stoney Creek - It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Hong Xia (Judy) Ding.

No cause of death reported

Link

Teresa Da Silva, 68

June 9, 2024

Toronto - June 07 2024. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Teresa at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported

Link

Bernice Brown, 73

June 9, 2024

Arnprior - With broken hearts, the family announces the peaceful but unexpected passing of Bernice at the Arnprior District Memorial Hospital on Friday morning , June 7, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, just shy of her 74th birthday. Donations may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation, CT Scanner, Grace St.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kevin Roy Lawrence Martin Hope, 69

June 9, 2024

Kevin passed peacefully on Thursday June 6, 2024 at the young age of 69. Kevin's health was troublesome the last few years.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joan Comeau, 71

June 9, 2024

Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the death of Joan Comeau, at the age of 71 years, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Sensenbrenner Hospital. The family would be very grateful for donations to the Lung Association as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported

Link

Edward Peter Dodd, 71

June 9, 2024

Tillsonburg - The family wishes to announce the passing of Edward “Peter” Dodd on Friday June 7, 2024, at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital at the age of 71 years. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Terry Fox Foundation of Halton Hills.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joshua Marc Carrier, 18

June 9, 2024

Tillsonburg - It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Joshua “Josh” Marc Carrier who left us too soon on June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

Karen Mahoney, 74

June 9, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness that the family of Karen (Geraghty) Mahoney share the news of her passing at Markham Stouffville hospital with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 at the age of 74. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported

Link

Geoffrey Ross Francis, 53

June 9, 2024

London - With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Geoffrey Ross Francis. He passed unexpectedly on May 27th, 2024. At this time, the family has chosen Canadian Mental Health Association for anyone who would like to make a donation in Geoff's name.

No cause of death reported

Link

Debbie Mary Derouchie Brunet, 64

June 9, 2024

Mississauga - Debbie Mary Derouchie Brunet, aged 64, passed away on June 2, 2024, at Cornwall Community Hospital following a heart attack.

Link

David Gouveia, 60

June 9, 2024

Toronto - David Gouveia, cherished son, devoted father, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2024, in Toronto at the age of 60. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Stand Up To Cancer Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society

Link

Elaine Churchill, 69

June 9, 2024

Colborne - Elaine passed away on her own terms surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, following a remarkable 19-year remission. Mulé, and the wonderful staff at the Northumberland Hills Hospital Cancer Clinic, and the many health care providers that provided home care to Elaine.

Link

Researcher's note - MAID ("Medical Assistance In Dying") is currently very popular in Canada.

Ron MacIntosh, 53

June 9, 2024

Ottawa - A true warrior: he fought his battle with cancer to the very end. Donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society are welcome.

Link

Sandra Lorraine Gott, 68

June 9, 2024

Bradford - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra Gott on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket, ON, at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.

Link

Emanuel Camara Barbosa, 56

June 8, 2024

Newmarket - Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, at 56 years of age. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported

Link

Bill Kell, 64

June 8, 2024

Smithville - It is with sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of William Joseph “Bill” Kell at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on May 30 following an illness. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Carolyn Fazzari Canarino, 63

June 8, 2024

North-Bay - Peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of her family at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 61 years young. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, North Bay Food Bank or One Kids Place (North Bay) would be gratefully acknowledged by her family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gillian Margaret Carter, 73

June 8, 2024

Smiths Falls - Gillian Margaret Carter passed away peacefully, at the age of 73, on Thursday, June 6th 2024 in the Kingston General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Perth & Smith Falls District Hospital Foundation (MRI Campaign) or the Irving Greenberg Cancer Centre, Ottawa would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Peter “Pete” Mark Bain, 66

June 8, 2024

Huntsville - It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of Peter “Pete” Bain on February 18, 2024, at the age of 66. He was born on February 15, 1958 in Grimsby, Ontario and spent his final moments with his family at his home in Huntsville, Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lori Ann McCaslin, 58

June 8, 2024

Iroquois - It is with profound sadness that the family of Lori announce that she lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on June 6th, 2024. She was surrounded by family and friends throughout her battle, until she passed. Many thanks to all the medical staff who helped her throughout her battle. In lieu of flowers please donate to May Court Hospice.

Link

Nancy Lynn Binnie Levely, 64

June 8, 2024

Powassan - After a hard-fought, year-long battle, Nancy died peacefully, at North Bay Regional Health Center on Friday, June 7, 2024. She was 64 years old. Should you wish to make a donation in Nancy's memory, please consider one of her dearest causes, Grace House (Powassan).

No cause of death reported

Link

Dayle Joseph Penney, 30

June 8, 2024

Pembroke - Passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the age of 30 years. In memory of Dayle, donations may be made to the Renfrew County OSPCA.

No cause of death reported

Link

Dawn Pauline Sills, 69

June 8, 2024

Ottawa - It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dawn Sills on June 5, 2024, at the age of 69. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Steven William “Steve” Baechler, 50

June 8, 2024

Plattsville - “Steve” Baechler passed away peacefully with his wife and sons by his side, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Steve Baechler of Wellesley in his 50th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Shelley Bernier, 63

June 8, 2024

Chapleau - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wife, mother and grandmother, Shelley Bernier. Shelley passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Chapleau Health Services on Thursday, June 6th, 2024, at the age of 62, after a long battle with lung disease. Shelley worked at the Chapleau Public School for 25 years. Memorial donations made to the Chapleau General Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Link

Denis Larose, 35

June 8, 2024

Ottawa - Passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2024, at the tender age of 35, after a short but valiant battle against cancer.

Link

Judith “Judi” Lynn Batten, 71

June 7, 2024

Waterloo - It is with deep sadness that we announce Judith “Judi” Lynn Batten's passing at Grand River Hospital on Friday May 31, 2024 at age of 71. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Huntington Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported

Link

Myron Dudych, 66

June 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Myron Dudych. Myron passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Juravinski Hospital, at the age of 66. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society in Myron's name.

No cause of death reported

Link

Christopher John Dietrich, 37

June 7, 2024

Kitchener - Unexpectedly passed away on June 2, 2024 at his home in Cambridge, Ontario, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kevin McKenzie, 65

June 7, 2024

Simcoe - Kevin Charles passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 in his 66th year. Those wishing to donate in memory of Kevin are asked to consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Frances Armstrong, 67

June 7, 2024

Seaforth - Peacefully, but suddenly, at her home on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 67. Donations to Arthritis Society Canada or the Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mark Hallman, 63

June 7, 2024

Grand Bend - Passed away peacefully surrounded by love after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the age of 63. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Allain Joly, 65

June 7, 2024

Sudbury - In loving memory of our beloved father Allain Joly, who passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Sudbury, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported

Link

Delroy 'George' Parkes, 62

June 7, 2024

Woodbridge - With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Mr. Delroy 'George' Parkes, who was tragically taken from us far too soon. His departure leaves an immense void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He passed away surrounded by his loving family, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever be treasured.

No cause of death reported

Link

Wayne Denis Martineau, 64

June 7, 2024

Smithville - Suddenly at home on May 29, 2024, at the age of 64, Wayne Denis Martineau passed away.

No cause of death reported

Link

Amanda Lee Carey, 24

June 7, 2024

Ridgetown - It is with heavy hearts that Amanda's family announce her passing on June 5, 2024 at the age of 24. Donations made in memory of Amanda to Pet and Wildlife Rescue would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Debra Eccles, 68

June 7, 2024

Durham - Debra Maria Eccles of Hockley Village, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024, at the age of 68. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Debra, can be made to Canadian Cancer Society, Bethell Hospice Foundation or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Peter David Ball, 68

June 7, 2024

Parry Sound - Peter David Ball passed away at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. Age 68 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Roger Siemon, 65

June 7, 2024

Mitchell - It's with very heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roger William Siemon of Brodhagen in his 66th year. He fought a long and courageous battle and passed with his loved ones at his side. The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to all those at the Stratford and London hospitals for their care and compassion during Roger's journey.

No cause of death reported

Link

Fergus Wayne Halford, 69

June 7, 2024

Port Hope - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Fergus Wayne Halford on June 4th, 2024, at his home in BC Fergus was born on December 14, 1955 in Port Hope.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gregg Seton Westwood, 74

June 7, 2024

Orillia - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gregg Westwood at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge on Friday May 31st, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported

Link

Richard Gordon Armstrong, 70

June 7, 2024

Toronto - Sadly, after a valiant battle with cancer, Richard Gordon Armstrong passed away at his home on June 3rd, 2024, at the age of 70.

Link

Denis Claveau, 62

June 7, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his passing at the Timmins and District Hospital on Saturday June 1st, 2024, at the age of 61 years. The family would like to thank all the staff from the House of Kin and the staff from the Sudbury Cancer Center, all the doctors and nurses in the radiation unit and the TDH Hospice unit.

No cause of death reported

Link

Maria Lurdes Sousa Chaves, 73

June 7, 2024

Cambridge - Passed away peacefully at her residence, Cambridge on Tuesday June 4th, 2024, at the age of 73. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Rosalie Denise Barrow, infant

June 7, 2024

Sudbury - March 26th, 2024 to June 2nd, 2024

No cause of death reported

Link

Wade Gerard Lewis, 56

June 7, 2024

Oshawa - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the age of 56. Donations in memory of Wade to Ride for Mental Health.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kevin John Magna, 62

June 7, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kevin (Mags) Magna, at the young age of 62.

No cause of death reported

Link

Cheryl Ann Drysdale, 68

June 7, 2024

Ottawa - Peacefully passes away at the Ottawa General hospital after a long battle with many medical issues. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Ronald Joseph Hughes, 72

June 7, 2024

Ottawa - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ronald Hughes, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Ron passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the age of 71, at home, surrounded by his family. Throughout his battle with cancer, he maintained his endearing stubbornness and unique sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Link

Michelle Yvonne “Chelle” Lacroix, 58

June 7, 2024

Stratford - Michelle Yvonne “Chelle” Lacroix Obituary Michelle Yvonne Lacroix, age 58, of Stratford, passed away suddenly at home on June 2, 2024. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Stratford Perth Humane Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Maria Moniz, 69

June 7, 2024

Mississauga - Maria Moniz passed away surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Dallas Thompson, 37

June 7, 2024

Southampton - Dallas Tyler passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday June 5, 2024. As an Expression of Sympathy, Memorial Donations may be made to the Help for Hope Treatment Center Campaign, Saugeen First Nation.

No cause of death reported

Link

David Van Le, 33

June 7, 2024

St Catharines - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David Van Le, 33. He passed away unexpectedly on June 5th, 2024 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. David had a passion for training mixed martial arts and had a love for arts and music.

No cause of death reported

Link

Paul Sorel, 73

June 7, 2024

Parry Sound - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Paul Sorel, from cancer.

Link

Derek Thomas Hill, 48

June 7, 2024

Cannington - Peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, at age 48. If desired, memorial donations maybe made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported

Link

Jean Paul Dokis, 58

June 7, 2024

The family announces with sorrow his death in Sturgeon Falls, June 3, 2024 at the age of 58 years. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Norman Gerrard Riddell, 44

June 7, 2024

Dashwood - Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 5 2024 at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported

Link

Nancy Clark, 73

June 7, 2024

Owen Sound - Nancy Blanche Clark passed away at Gray Bruce Health Services in Meaford on February 7th, 2024, after a short battle with illness.

No cause of death reported

Link

Tamara Fawn Rogers, 32

June 7, 2024

Sarnia - It is with deeply saddened hearts that the family of Tamara Rogers announces her sudden passing on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Aamjiwnaang Food Bank.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mike Bylow, 53

June 7, 2024

Orillia - Mike passed away suddenly at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday June 6th, 2024, at the age of 53. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Lung association.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gordon Bruce Kitchener, 74

June 7, 2024

Newmarket - Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket on Wednesday June 5th, 2024. Special thanks to the caring staff at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket. Memorial donations may be to Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Michael Anthony (aka MAD) DesRosiers, 64

June 7, 2024

Windsor - Michael Anthony, 64 years, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

Tadeusz Ted Kalinowski, 68

June 7, 2024

Windsor - Heaven, the Final Frontier, Ted's 68-year mission has now been completed, his next mission will be to voyage to the great beyond, seek out celestial galaxies, and boldly go where all great men have gone before. We would like to thank all the healthcare professionals for their support of Ted's medical journey at WRH Met Campus 4th and ICU floor, you were all truly wonderful at the most difficult time.

No cause of death reported

Link

Anil Ragwen, 52

June 7, 2024

Niagara-Falls - Passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday June 3, 2024, at the age of 52. In memory of Anil, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada, and would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kathleen Foster

June 7, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Kathleen Foster (Dryden) on June 6, 2024. At home, surrounded by family, our mother succumbed to her lengthy battle of a rare autoimmune disorder (Scleroderma). Special thanks to our supportive family doctor who cared in house as well as her hard-working PSW and friend. Both went the extra mile to give Kathleen her final wishes. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Scleroderma Research Center.

No age reported.

Link

John Sweetman, 66

June 7, 2024

Ottawa - John Charles Sweetman, aged 66, passed away on May 29, 2024, at Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa, following a sudden heart attack.

Link

John Dexter Hobbs, 66

June 7, 2024

John passed away, in his favorite spot at home, on Wednesday, the 5th of June, 2024, after a long and tenacious fight against cancer. After graduating from Sheridan College, John began a career with Procter & Gamble that would last for 38 years, until his death. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the UNH Foundation, or your choice of charity engaged in the continuing fight against cancer.



Link

Researcher's note - Proctor & Gamble is a “proud” donor to the International Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), as well as imposing a COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate on its US-based employees. It could not be determined if P&G's Canadian workforce was mandated as well.

https://www.gavi.org/investing-gavi/funding/donor-profiles/procter-gamble

Walter "Michael" McBride, 68

June 7, 2024

Markdale - Walter “Michael” McBride lost his courageous battle with cancer on June 6, 2024, in his 69th year. Mike passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boots on the Ground or the Gray Bruce Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated.

Link

Bob Gourlay, 74

June 7, 2024

Arnprior - While surrounded by loved ones, lots of love and many tears, Bob passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Thursday evening, June 6, 2024 following a brief yet exhausting battle with cancer. Robert John “Bob” Gourlay, a longtime businessman and resident of Metcalfe, Ontario, was only 74.

Link

Serxhio Jorgoni, 34

June 6, 2024

Toronto - With great sorrow and endless love, the Genci Jorgoni family announces the sudden passing of our kindhearted, compassionate, and selfless son, brother, nephew, cousin & friend. Serxhio entered this world on May 12, 1990, and was granted his angel wings on June 1st 2024 at age 34.

No cause of death reported

Link

Tyler Wayne Millard, 30

June 6, 2024

Caledonia - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Tyler on Thursday May 30, 2024 at home. He lived his life to the fullest. In memory of Tyler, donations to Haldimand War Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Howard Wayne Sayeau, 69

June 6, 2024

Tillsonburg - Passed away, peacefully after a courageous struggle with illness, on June 3, 2024, at Maple Manor Long Term Care, “Wayne” Howard Sayeau, at the age of 69. Memorial donations to the “Heart and Stroke Foundation” would be gratefully acknowledged by the Sayeau family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Richard “Sticky” Stagg, 68

June 6, 2024

Exeter - Suddenly at his residence on January 19, 2024, of Exeter and formerly of Hensall in his 68th year. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lois Gilder, 71

June 6, 2024

Chesley - Lois Jane (Hemstock) Gilder of Chesley, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, at Chapman House, Owen Sound on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 71. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Gray Bruce Hospice Inc.(Chapman House) would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported

Link

John Kenneth Sutton, 61

June 6, 2024

Listowel - Passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, May 30, 2024, at the age of 61. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army Food Bank Listowel.

No cause of death reported

Link

Ken Desmasdon, 74

June 6, 2024

Parry-Sound - Kenneth Albert Desmasdon passed away peacefully, at the West Parry Sound Health Center on Monday, June 3rd, 2024. Age 74 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Community Living, or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lynda Green, 75

June 6, 2024

Parry Sound - Lynda Gail Green (Hamilton) passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, June 3rd, 2024. Age 75 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Fred Arseneau, 65

June 6, 2024

Unexpectedly on Friday May 31, 2024. Fred Arseneau, age 65 years, of Corunna. In lieu of flowers sympathy may be expressed through memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of one's choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Linda Gail Cleveland, 61

June 6, 2024

Barrie - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Linda (Lynn) Cleveland on June 2, 2024, at the age of 61. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OSPCA or an Animal Rescue charity of your choice in her honor.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gilbert Arthur Proulx, 69

June 6, 2024

Wawa - Passed away unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Center on Thursday April 18, 2024, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported

Link

Donald "Don" Card, 73

June 6, 2024

Chapleau - Passed away suddenly at the Chapleau Health Services on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #5, Chapleau would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mike “Crusher” Conway, 68

June 6, 2024

Cornwall - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael “Crusher” Conway on Monday, June 3, 2024, at home, surrounded by his family at the age of 68. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Steven William Mills, 67

June 6, 2024

London - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Steven William Mills (affectionately known as 'Papa', 'Millsie' and 'TeeMao') on June 3, 2024, at LHSC Victoria Hospital after a variety of illnesses and a long stay in the Critical Care Trauma Centre. Steve will also be greatly missed by many people, including his friends and ex-coworkers at the IBM London and Markham offices. A special shout out to Ashley, the RN who was with us during his final hours, and all of the CCTC doctors, RNs, technicians and PSWs who took such great care of Steve throughout his stay there.

No cause of death reported

Link

Ian Martin, 49

June 6, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 5, 2024, at his home in Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 49. Beloved husband of June, together for 31 years.

No cause of death reported

Link

David Arnold Fox, 72

June 6, 2024

Leamington - David passed away June 4, 2024. If desired, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Shuhja Afrique Morrison, 31

June 6, 2024

Mississauga - Unexpectedly, on Saturday, May 25, 2024, our beloved Shuhja Morrison 'Racks' left us.

No cause of death reported

Link

Terrence Larue, 61

June 6, 2024

North Bay - Passed away suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported

Link

Linda Lorane Bertrand, 68

June 6, 2024

Innisfil - It is with sadden hearts to announce the sudden passing of Linda at the age of 68 in Innisfil, Ontario. Donations in Linda's name can be made to Breast Cancer Charities.

No cause of death reported

Link

Luca Harricharran, 19

June 6, 2024

Thornhill - God called Luca suddenly on June 2, 2024, at the tender age of 19. My heart goes out to his family and I really hope that they can move on from this tragic event.

No cause of death reported

Link

Bryan Ryder, 75

June 6, 2024

London - Peacefully passed away at LHSC with his loving wife and daughters by his side, on June 2nd, 2024, in his 75th year. We would like to especially thank the doctors and nurses in the Verspeeten Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported

Link

Tina Redecop Dyck, 47

June 6, 2024

Leamington - Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. A special thank you to all who have supported Tina and her family in any way. Visitation at the Reid Funeral Home at Leamington Evangelical Mennonite Church.

No cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note: The Mennonite Church of Canada would not grant religious exemptions from COVID-19 “vaccination.”

https://tinyurl.com/4fwt2dwm

Christa Lynn Lauder, 48

June 6, 2024

Windsor - It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of Christa Lauder peacefully at home June 1, 2024, surrounded by the adoring family that loved her most and vowed to be by her side. Christa was a devoted employee of General Motors for several years, frequently traveling the world on their behalf. Most heartbreaking, is she leaves behind many, many very dear friends who like us cannot understand what has taken place here.

No cause of death reported

Link

Stanley Mark Smith, 73

June 6, 2024

Powassan - Stan Smith died unexpectedly, at his home in North Bay, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He was 73 years old. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Daniel Armstrong, 43

June 6, 2024

Wallaceburg - Mr. Daniel Armstrong, passed on Friday, May 31, 2024, in Wallaceburg, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported

Link

Teresa Tambeau, 62

June 6, 2024

Alliston - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our Teresa (Maria Teresa Tambeau) at age 61 on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. She was surrounded by family at home as she took her final breaths before reuniting with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family wishes for memorial contributions to be directed to Breast Cancer Canada for research or SHIFT (Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today) in South Simcoe.

No cause of death reported

Link

William "Bill" Arthur Souther, 68

June 6, 2024

Port Colborne - William Arthur Souther passed away at his residence after a brief illness with his beloved companion Heather at his side.

No cause of death reported

Link

Louise Boersma, 62

June 6, 2024

Metcalfe - Suddenly at home on Monday June 3, 2024, Louise Boersma at the age of 62. If desired, donations made to the MS Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mme Élyssa Ménard, 34

June 6, 2024

Rockland - Mrs. Élyssa Ménard 2024, originally from Rockland, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 34. Donations to the Valoris Foundation or the Lung Association can be made if desired.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kimberley Nash

June 6, 2024

Toronto - Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Tyler Shane Wagner, 28

June 6, 2024

Keswick - Suddenly at his home in Keswick, on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the age of 28 years. In memory of Tyler, donations made to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Aimee Lee Moke, 50

June 6, 2024

Chesterville - Suddenly at home on Monday, June 3, 2024. Aimee Moke, age 50, of Newington. Donations in memory of Aimee may be made to the Newington Wesleyan Church/ Newington Community Exchange.

No cause of death reported

Link

Marlene Bozich Hogan, 66

June 6, 2024

Niagara Falls - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 66 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish, in lieu of flowers may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Kelly Ann Wilkieson Marshall, 64

June 6, 2024

Caledonia - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kelly Ann Wilkieson announces her passing on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from Stedman's Community Hospice at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

John Garfield Innes, 62

June 6, 2024

Tilbury - It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved John after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, June 3rd, 2024, at the age of 62.

Link

Ken Jay, 69

June 6, 2024

Caledonia - It is with great sadness we share in the passing of an amazing person “Ken” on June 5th, following an extremely brave battle with cancer at age 69. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Stedman's Community Hospice.

Link

Peter Oscar Varnai, 60

June 6, 2024

Guelph - After 60 years of hard work, Peter Varnai took his final rest on Thursday, May 30, 2024. For the last year, Peter humbly fought Glioblastoma, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hospice Wellington.

Link

Timothy “Tim” Page, 65

June 5, 2024

Timmins - The family announces the passing of Tim Page at the Timmins and District Hospital on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the age of 65 years. In his memory, remembrance donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Andrew Wittold “Bear” Mimnagh, 74

June 5, 2024

East Milton - Andrew “Bear” Mimnagh passed suddenly on Sunday June 2, 2024, at the Milton District Hospital. Further, if you are a member of Alcoholics Anonymous you may make a donation to AA North Halton/Erin.

No cause of death reported

Link

Nicole Lalonde, 62

June 5, 2024

Alfred - The Lalonde family regrets to inform you of the death of Nicole Lalonde, née Leduc, of Alfred, Ontario, who died suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the age of 62. For those who wish, your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kathleen Dwyer, 66

June 5, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kathy (nee Ridley) on Friday, May 31st, at the young age of 66 years, after a short, unexpected illness.

No cause of death reported

Link

Stefano Chisesi, 54

June 5, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy and broken hearts that our family announces the passing of Stefano, a loving husband, father, son and friend. Stefano entered into eternal life on June 2, 2024, at the age of 54 years, while surrounded by his loving family. The Chisesi family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the Oncology team at Windsor Regional Hospital as well as the doctors and nurses in the ER Department and ICU for their exceptional and compassionate care provided to Stefano and his family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Michael "Mike" Douglas Reid, 51

June 5, 2024

Stratford - Mike was the most loved father, son, and younger brother. Mike loved sports, especially baseball which he both played and coached, and hockey which he also was a referee and coach. Donations may be made to either the Stratford or St. Marys Minor Baseball Associations or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Simon Watt, 58

June 5, 2024

Campbellford - Simon Charles Watt, sadly and unexpectedly, passed away at his home in Belleville, Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the young age of 58 years. If desired, donations to the Quinte Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kristal Robin Karam, 46

June 5, 2024

Nepean - Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the age of 46. Donations in Kristal's memory can be made to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation or to the CHEO Foundation 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joan Patricia McCarrel (nee Lambert), 68

June 5, 2024

Mt. Hope - Joan Patricia McCarrel (née Lambert) of Mt. Hope passed peacefully on Saturday, June 1, at Margaret's Place Hospice in Dundas, Ontario, at the age of 68. Thank you to the ER doctors, and all the health care professionals and staff at Juravinski Cancer Center, Juravinski Hospital, and Margaret's Place Hospice who provided such excellent and compassionate care.

No cause of death reported

Link

Allan Charles Ralph, 34

June 5, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - In loving memory of Allan Charles Ralph, who passed away unexpectedly on June 1st, 2024, just days before his 35th birthday. Memorial donations may be made to the Algoma Autism Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

William David Mairs, 70

June 5, 2024

Bowmanville - With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of William (Bill) David Mairs on June 2, 2024. If desired, memorial donations to RS McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Center, Lakeridge Health Bowmanville or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gary Francis Thertell, 74

June 5, 2024

Bowmanville - Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on May 3, at the age of 74. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Guilherme Jorge, 71

June 5, 2024

Parry Sound - Guilherme Jorge, known as Bill, passed away on June 4, 2024, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, after a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gerald “Gerry” Vincent Healey, 63

June 5, 2024

Peterborough - While surrounded by his loving family, Gerry passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Center on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in his 64th year. Gerry proudly served as a member of the OPP Security Division (OPGS) located at Queen's Park, before joining OPG (Ontario Power Generation) Security and later becoming an integral part of the ERM (Emergency Response Maintainer) Team as an Industrial Firefighter until retirement. If desired and in memory of Gerry, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Robert Wayne See, 66

June 5, 2024

Gananoque - Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Wednesday May 29, 2024, at the age of 66. In lieu of flower donations made to the Gananoque Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mary Aldridge, 73

June 5, 2024

Arthur - Mary Aldridge (Collingridge) of Kenilworth passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, at the Headwaters Hospital, Orangeville, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in her 73rd year. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Vanessa Gauvreau McAvoy, 36

June 5, 2024

Sudbury - It is with immense sadness that the family announce the passing of Vanessa McAvoy (née Gauvreau), Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in St. Charles, at the age of 36 years old.

No cause of death reported

Link

Maria Tuzi, 74

June 5, 2024

Maple - God called Maria peacefully on June 5th, 2024, at the age of 74. If so desired, donations in memory of name may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Debra Marie Eccles, 68

June 5, 2024

Grand Valley - Debra Maria Eccles of Hockley Village passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024, at the age of 68. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Debra, can be made to Canadian Cancer Society, Bethell Hospice Foundation or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gloria Jeannette Higgins

June 5, 2024

Dundas - Gloria Jeannette Higgins passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Juravinski Hospital Hamilton, Ontario, on May 20, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer. In lieu of flower donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of Canada or the Hamilton SPCA.

No age reported

Link

Patrick James Bowen

June 5, 2024

Brighton - Patrick Bowen peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024. Memorial Donations in memory of Patrick may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the SickKids Foundation – Grace Bowen Tribute Fund fundraise.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Sharon Halonen

June 5, 2024

Parry Sound - It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Halonen (McKinnon) announce her peaceful passing after a long courageous battle with cancer. Donations in Sharon’s name would greatly be appreciated to a cause near and dear to her Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto.

No age reported.

Link

Greg Taylor, 53

June 5, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on June 4th, 2024, at Grand River Hospital-Freeport Site at the age of 53.

Link

Scott George Follis, 75

June 5, 2024

Nepean - Scott George Follis, a beloved member of the Ottawa community, passed away on June 1, 2024. For many days before his passing he was visited by many family and friends. He passed during the night at the Civic Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75 years old. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society Prostate Cancer Fund to honor Scott's memory.

Link

Vimesh Timothy Vijayakumar, 38

June 4, 2024

Markham - Friday, September 19th, 1986 - Thursday, May 30th, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Link

Andrew “Andy” Blimkie, 71

June 4, 2024

Renfrew - Suddenly at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew, on Sunday June 2, 2024, at the age of 71. The family wishes to thank the staff of Bonnechere Manor for the wonderful care that was provided to Andy.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joshua Muzeyi Poisson, 52

June 4, 2024

Windsor - Joshua Muzeyi Poisson, known affectionately to friends and family as Josh, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2024, while in Paros, Greece, after celebrating his daughter's 15th birthday. He taught with the CSC Providence and was employed with VIA Rail. Josh had a deep devotion and respect for Karate, enjoying his time with Sensei Copeland's team in Windsor.

No cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note - Employees of VIA Rail and all federally regulated Canadian corporations were subject to a COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/2krj9m42

William “Bill” Henderson, 59

June 4, 2024

Bolton - Bill passed suddenly at his home on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the age of 59 years. Bill was doing his best to enjoy his recent retirement from the position as Water Customer Fields Services Supervisor after 35 years with the City of Toronto. In his 10 months of retirement, Bill enjoyed indulging in his passion for cars, motorcycles and golf, doing a little traveling, and spending time with his long-time work friends who he considered family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Researchers note - Employees of the City of Toronto were subject to a COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate in 2021:

https://www.toronto.ca/news/city-of-toronto-releases-its-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-policy-for-employees/

Rosetta Leva, 71

June 4, 2024

Thornhill - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Nonna and Sister. Rosetta passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, at the age of 71. Donations in memory of Rosetta may be made to Parkinson Canada.

No cause of death reported

Link

Tyler Moreau, 37

June 4, 2024

Orillia - Tyler Moreau left this life suddenly on May 30, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported

Link

Dav1d Grossman

June 4, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dav1d Grossman on Monday, June 3, 2024. As a pilot, lover of space and science, and an avid watcher of Pinky and the Brain and Hawaii Five-O, Dav1d was always a child at heart. He lived with excitement and curiosity for the future of humanity and the planet. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Earl Arthur Smith, 56

June 4, 2024

Toronto - With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Earl Arthur Smith on May 24, 2024, at the age of 56. Earl's journey through life was marked by many trials and triumphs, and his unexpected departure has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to local addiction recovery programs, in the hope that others might find the help and support they need.

No cause of death reported

Link

John Patrick "JP" Wylie (Major), 50

June 4, 2024

Amherstburg - It is with devastated hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John at his home in Windsor, Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Link

Timothy "Tim" Hans Michael Trush, 71

June 4, 2024

Thunder Bay - Timothy (Tim) Hans Michael Trush, age 71, passed away at TBRHSC on Monday, May 27, 2024, with those he loved the most by his side, his children, Tina and Jeff. The family would like to thank Tim's many doctors, RN's Ann Mary and Katelyn for their compassion in his last hours. Thank you to Paramedics Brett and Chad of the Paramedic Program, Derek and William from the Bayshore team, and Laurie, Tim's personal home care worker, for all your caring, kindness and compassion.

No cause of death reported

Link

Edward Wright Godfrey, 73

June 4, 2024

Waterloo - The family sadly announces the sudden passing of Edward “Ted” Wright Godfrey at his residence on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Ted Godfrey was 73 years of age and was born in Kitchener, Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Link

Alexa Davis, 29

June 4, 2024

Ohsweken - With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of our mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Alexa Dawn Davis, on June 1, 2024, in her 29th year. Burial to follow at Sour Springs Longhouse Cemetery.

No cause of death reported

Link

Edward Donald Paige, 54

June 4, 2024

South River - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Donald Paige after a brief illness at North Bay Regional Health Center on May 31, 2024, in his 54th year. If so desired, memorial donations to Carter's Pet Rescue in memory of Ed would be acknowledged as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported

Link

Denise Ann Williams Greer, 64

June 4, 2024

Belleville - Denise Ann Williams (Greer), mother to Santina and Sierra Williams passed away on Sunday June 2, 2024, at the age of 64. Her final moments were spent peacefully at Quinte Hospice surrounded by her loved ones including family, partner, and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Lung Association or Quinte Hospice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Scott George Follis, 75

June 4, 2024

Ottawa - He passed during the night at the Civic Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75 years old. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society Prostate Cancer fund to honor Scott's memory.

No cause of death reported

Link

Cassandra Tiara Trudeau, 25

June 4, 2024

Little Current - Cassandra, a resident of Wikwemikong, Manitoulin, died tragically in Toronto on May 22, 2024, at the young age of 25.

No cause of death reported

Link

Don Perrin, 73

June 4, 2024

Maitland - With family by his side, Donald entered into rest peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital, on Wednesday April 17th, 2024, at the age of 73 years. In memory of Donald, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gregg Kenneth Blackler, 49

June 4, 2024

St. Marys - It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Gregg Kenneth Blackler, resident of the St. Marys area, who passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the age of 49 after a long and determined battle against treatment-resistant depression and chronic pain. Special thanks to friends and family members who spent countless hours supporting Gregg in his fight against this disease.

Link

Cardin Davis, 34

June 4, 2024

Salt Spring Island - It is with profound sadness and complete heartbreak we announce the unexpected passing of our sweet, handsome, amazing son Cardin.

No cause of death reported

Link

Wayne Golden, 34

June 4, 2024

Windsor - Wayne Gilbert Golden passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported

Link

Charles “Chuck” John Aubin, 52

June 4, 2024

Sarnia - Peacefully at Bluewater Health on Friday, May 31, 2024, Charles John Aubin passed away at the age of 52. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Bluewater Health Palliative Care Unit.

No cause of death reported

Link

Barbara Bernice Rogers Benns,71

June 4, 2024

Cambridge - With her family by her side at her residence on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in her 71st year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, the Sunnyside Foundation or St. Patrick’s Church would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Dana Singer, 69

June 4, 2024

Sudbury - April 22nd, 1955 to June 2nd, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Link

Maria Mehela Geraldine Savundranayagam, 46

June 4, 2024

Markham - Maria Savundranayagam passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 46 on June 1, 2024, in Ontario, Canada. She brought laughter and light to all who knew her.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kevin “Hooch” Turner, 52

June 4, 2024

Thorold - Suddenly, just before his 53rd birthday, at home in St. Catharines on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Kevin was an army veteran serving with Princess Patricia First Battalion in Calgary from 1994-1997. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 138 or Epilepsy Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Link

Matthew McKinnon, 39

June 4, 2024

Huntsville - It is with unimaginable heartbreak and sadness that we regretfully share the unexpected passing of our son Matthew at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported

Link

James Hugh Gibson, 70

June 4, 2024

Kemptville - James Hugh Gibson, 70 years of age, passed on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Kemptville District Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. It was Jimmy's wish that memorial tributes be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Anthony “Butch” Fioramanti

June 4, 2024

Windsor - Passed away on Saturday, May 25, after a short brave battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Terry Banham, 71

June 4, 2024

Hamilton - It is with profound sadness that we share that our beloved wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother Terry passed away peacefully at her home a few hours following Mother's Day at the age of 71. Terry fought courageously in a lengthy battle with a rare lung disease. She never stopped fighting until her final breath. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health.

Link

Barry Mervin Eggleston, 68

June 4, 2024

Goderich - Courageously, after a short battle with cancer, Barry Mervin Eggleston of Central Huron, in his 68th year.

Link

“Tony” Antonio Dalle Ave, 72

June 4, 2024

Oakville - On May 31, 2024, we lost our dearly beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Tony (Antonio) Dalle Ave. After some turns, Tony's career took him to the pharmaceutical industry as a Regulatory Affairs Manager (he always lamented that it was all “Regulatory” and no “Affairs”). In March 2023, Tony was diagnosed with brain cancer. As it was inoperable, he received radio and chemotherapy, which helped for a little while. However, the disease relentlessly devastated his body. After months of struggling, he passed away peacefully at home in the morning of May 31, 2024.

Link

Michael Gordon Wilson, 44

June 4, 2024

Stoney Creek - Passed peacefully with his beloved wife Sarah by his side after a 6-month battle with terminal cancer on June 3, 2024, at the age of 44.

Link

Brad MacDonald, 60

June 4, 2024

Brantford - It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of William Bradley MacDonald, who suddenly left us on June 1, 2024, at age 59, due to a heart attack.

Link

In Quebec, 44 “ died suddenly ”:

Kiefer Papatens, baby

June 9, 2024

Senneterre: Died on June 1, 2024, at the age of 73 days, baby Kiefer Papatens.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Lombardi, 74

June 9, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Nicola Lombardi on Friday, June 07, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Lefebvre, 59

June 9, 2024

In Montreal, on June 5, 2024, at the age of 59, Mr. André Lefebvre died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Évelyne Bolduc, 75

June 8, 2024

At her home, on June 7, 2024, at the age of 75, passed away Mrs. Évelyne Bolduc. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Bédard, 47

June 8, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on June 3, 2024, died at the age of 47, Mr. François Bédard. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Pierre Bard, 66

June 7, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death following a short illness of Jean-Pierre Bard, on May 24, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Colangelo, 73

June 7, 2024

Suddenly, June 3, 2024, Mr. Claude Colangelo died at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alain Desgagné, 41

June 7, 2024

Mr. Alain Desgagné, residing in Roberval and formerly of Mashteuiatsh, died suddenly at Roberval Hospital on June 7, 2024, at the age of 41 years and 7 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Legault, 63

June 7, 2024

In Montréal, on May 28 2024, Robert Legault 'Legoff' died suddenly at age 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Eve Perigny, 44

June 7, 2024

At Maison Aline-Chrétien, on June 4, 2024, died at the age of 44, Mrs. Marie-Eve Perigny. She is survived by several uncles, aunts, cousins ​​and friends as well as her work colleagues at the Proxim pharmacy in St-Tite.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edwin Joseph, 42

June 7, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Edwin Joseph on June 1, 2024 in Montreal. In lieu of flowers, a donation to his two foundations would be appreciated in honor of Edwin Joseph: www.jedonneenligne.org/fondationstjeanvianney/DIM/,

www.braintumour.ca/ways-to-give/donate-now/

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathalie Lacroix-Danis, 42

June 7, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Nathalie Lacroix-Danis, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – ​​Amqui Hospital, on June 3, 2024, at the age of 42. She lived at La Rédemption.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Laflamme, 49

June 7, 2024

At the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke, on June 2, 2024 at the age of 49, Mr. Martin Laflamme, residing in Granby, passed away. The family warmly thanks Dr Denis Bouchard, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, and the team of nursing staff at CHUS Fleurimont for the excellent care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Asber, 25

June 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Asber, who left us on June 3, 2024 without warning, but peacefully and surrounded by his family. Mike was a young man respected and loved by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sabrina Langlois, 23

June 6, 2024

On the morning of June 5, 2024, Sabrina Langlois left this earthly world to dance among the stars. Instead of flowers, Sabrina would have liked donations to the DPJ Foundation or to Narcotics Ananymous. (Organizations to assist people and families dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Papineau, 26

June 6, 2024

St. Martin Est, Laval - No obit.

Link

Denis Bilodeau, 65

June 6, 2024

Mr. Denis Bilodeau, residing in Dolbeau-Mistassini and native of Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, died suddenly at his home on June 5, 2024, at the age of 65 years and 1 month.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphanie Ouellet, 44

June 6, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Stéphanie Ouellet, who died at her home on May 23, 2024, at the age of 44. She lived in Matane.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rock Auger, 46

June 6, 2024

On Friday, May 31, Mr. Rock Auger passed away at the age of 46. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gérald Asselin, 62

June 6, 2024

At the Saint-Fabien-de-Panet Accommodation Center, on June 1, 2024, Mr. Gérald Asselin died at the age of 62. A big thank you to parents and friends, caregivers, doctors, and oncologists, as well as the staff of the Saint-Fabien-de-Panet Accommodation Center, who were present, directly or indirectly, for Gerald.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphan Deguire, 54

June 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Stéphan Deguire, which occurred on June 3, 2024, at the age of 54. The family would like to thank the teams from the Cancer Center at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital and the palliative care teams at Maison Victor-Gadbois for their good care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henryk Urbanowicz, 68

June 5, 2024

Suddenly in Montreal, on June 3, 2024, at the age of 68, passed away Mr. Henryk Urbanowicz.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Duchesne, 41

June 5, 2024

In La Prairie, on May 14, 2024, at the age of 41, Mr. Tommy Duchesne passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Filion, 60

June 5, 2024

In La Tuque, on May 29, 2024, died suddenly at the age of 60, Mr. Marc Filion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amber Ricard, 20

June 5, 2024

Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the young age of 20 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphanie Belzile, 49

June 5, 2024

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital on May 29, 2024, died at the age 49 years and 2 months Mrs. Stéphanie Belzile. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the BSL Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention Center. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your presence and support. A special thank you goes to the paramedics and emergency staff at Rimouski Hospital for their support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bakoly Fy Lalaina Randrianasolo, 45

June 5, 2024

In Montreal, on May 31, 2024, at the age of 45, passed away Mrs. Bakoly Fy Lalaina Randrianasolo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Watson, 71

June 5, 2024

Thomas (Tom) Watson, 71, passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Jacques Labrecque, 51

June 5, 2024

Montmagny - At his home, on June 1, 2024, at the age of 51, passed away Mr. Jacques Labrecque. Thanks to Dr. Boulanger and the staff of the oncology department of Montmagny Hospital for the good care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariel Jourdain, 27

June 4, 2024

At the Multiservice Health and Social Services Center of Forestville, on May 31, 2024, at the age of 27, passed away Mrs. Ariel Jourdain. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Diabète Québec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Drouin, 48

June 4, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Saturday June 1, 2024, at the age of 48 years and 6 months, passed away Mr. Maxime Drouin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-GuyLemieux, 73

June 4, 2024

At the CISSS de la Gaspésie – Sainte-Anne-des-Monts Hospital, on June 2, 2024, died suddenly at the age of 73, Mr. Jean-Guy Lemieux.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adèle Chené-Molaison, 1

June 4, 2024

At the Granby Hospital Center, on May 16, 2024, at the age of 14 months, a little star passed away, Adèle Chené-Molaison.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Faye McMartin, 71

June 4, 2024

At the St-François d'Assise hospital, on May 23, 2024, at the age of 71, passed away Mrs. Faye Mc Martin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacinthe Vallières, 63

June 4, 2024

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Madame Jacinthe Vallières, who died suddenly in Rouyn-Noranda on May 26, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Éric Tardif, 32

June 4, 2024

At his home on May 24, 2024, Mr. Éric Tardif residing in Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici, died at the age of 32 years and 2 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael “Magoo” Romain, 69

June 4, 2024

Michael John “Magoo” Romain of Chapeau, Quebec, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in hospital, after his yearlong battle with cancer at the age of 69.

Link

Marc Bourget, 64

June 4, 2024

Surrounded by his family, at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on May 27, 2024, Mr. Marc Bourget left us at the age of 64. The family would like to thank all the palliative care staff at CHUS Hôtel-Dieu as well as Dr. Pavic. Your expression of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society. (Dr. Michel Pavic is Head of service of Hemato-Oncology and Director of Research in Medical Oncology. He is also a researcher at the CHUS Research Center.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Pelletier, 50

June 3, 2024

In Montreal, on May 30, 2024, at the age of 50, Mr. Martin Pelletier died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sébastien Picard, 40

June 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sébastien Picard, which occurred peacefully at his home in Boucherville surrounded by his loved ones and friends , at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Micheal “Frankie Blake, 62

June 3, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Blake on May 27th, at the age of 62, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Raymond, 18

June 3, 2024

With great sadness we report that on May 26, 2024, at the age of 18, William Raymond died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Thibault, 40

June 3, 2024

In Saint-Jérôme, on May 27, 2024, Mrs. Julie Thibault died at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

India Maddalena, 22

June 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of India Maddalena on May 29, 2024, at the age of 22.



No cause of death reported.

Link

12 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Bennett Denis Gordon Killam, 18

June 8, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Bennett Denis Gordon Killam announce his sudden passing the morning of June 5th, 2024, at the age of 18 years old. Bennett has left all who loved him shaken to the core. Over the years, Bennett was under the exceptional care of the staff at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald (Don) Alexander Johnston, 43

June 8, 2024

Our hearts are broken. We have lost a better part of ourselves.

Donald (Don) Alexander Johnston, born May 17, 1981 at the Drumheller Hospital, was the youngest of three children born to Richard & Elaine Johnston. Don was taken from us suddenly in the early morning hours of June 4, 2024, at the age of 43. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to a charity of your choosing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelly Lynn Rogne, 60

June 8, 2024

Shelly Lynn Rogne passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 10:44am, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. As an educator for 39 years, she positively impacted thousands of students and colleagues. While she passed too soon, her memories, guidance, and love will live on.

Link

Juan Carlos Garcia Salas, 31

June 7, 2024

Mr. Juan Carlos Garcia Salas of Vulcan, Alberta passed away at the South Calgary Health Campus on June 3, 2024, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Joseph Kenny, 49

June 7, 2024

It is with profound heartache that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, son and father, Daniel Joseph Kenny, on June 4, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alice Bugle, 36

June 6, 2024

The family of Alice Bugle, are saddened to announce her sudden passing on June 4, 2024 at the age of 36. Alice will be lovingly missed by her husband: Kurt Steinhauer and children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Mountain, 46

June 5, 2024

Surrounded by family, Lisa Mountain passed away on May 31, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anastasia (Ana) Christine Kelly-Delainey, 24

June 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Anastasia (Ana) Christine Kelly-Delainey on June 1, 2024, at the young age of 24.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Elizabeth Lawson, 35

June 5, 2024

Laura Elizabeth Lawson, a beacon of light and laughter, left this world on May 31, 2024, but not without leaving an indelible mark of love and joy on everyone she met. Laura’s battle with cancer was fought with the same courage and humor she brought to every other aspect of her life.

Link

Donnie Collins, 61

June 5, 2024

Donnie Collins 61, passed away on Jun 2, 2024, at Rivercrest Care Centre in Fort Saskatchewan. With his loving wife, Robin, at his side, Donnie lost his battle with cancer.

Link

Mechelle Rene Engl, 34

June 4, 2024

Mechelle Rene Engl (Banner, Abram) passed away on May 29, 2024, at 34 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Krystal Rose Goodwin, 48

June 4, 2024

Ms. Krystal Rose Goodwin passed away peacefully at her home, on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the age of 48 years. Krystal was born on November 18, 1975, at Kamloops, British Columbia. She will be lovingly remembered by her spouse, Sam Gordon, and her son, Jayden Shenfield (Sabrina Moroz).

No cause of death reported.

Link

16 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Kevin Donald Wood, 73

June 9, 2024

It is with great sadness and a deep love that we announce the loss of Kevin Donald Wood, who peacefully passed on after a rapid and challenging bout of a rare intestinal cancer on June 4, 2024, at the age of 73.

Link

Simon Anderson Craig Moylan, 63

June 9, 2024

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, our beloved father and husband Simon passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, surrounded by the love of his family and pets. After retiring from the Navy, Simon co-owned Two Thumbs Up Video, located in Langford, BC, from 2009 to 2015, and continued to work in naval-related careers until receiving his cancer diagnosis in 2019. He had successful treatment and was in remission and improving over the next few years. Sadly, his health started to decline again at the end of 2022, and he spent much of the next year and a half fighting valiantly against his illness.

Link

Evan William Westmorland, 44

June 7, 2024

Calgary, AB/Kelowna, BC - It is with broken hearts that the family of Evan Westmorland announce his sudden passing on April 25, 2024, at the young age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert John MacMullin, 61

June 7, 2024

After a brave battle with cancer, Robert John MacMullin passed away on May 23, at the age of 61.

Link

Collen McMullen, 65

June 6, 2024

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Colleen McMullen of Peachland passed away suddenly at the Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 65 years. She will be fondly remembered by her loving family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tristan Timothy Adams, 38

June 6, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Tristan, a beloved husband and devoted father. Tristan's untimely departure has left his wife and their children with a profound sense of loss and grievance. Tristan was a remarkable individual who served his country with honor and pride in the Navy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Noel Kress, 48

June 6, 2024

Timothy Noel Kress passed on to eternal glory May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Shamus Murray, 48

June 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Shamus Murray on May 21, 2024. Born on February 26, 1976, Michael was 48 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rozeta Kalo, 66

June 4, 2024

Born October 6, 1966 in Tirana, Albania, and passed away on May 31, 2024, at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Gail Teresa Byers, 72

June 4, 2024

It is with great sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of Gail Teresa Byers on May 28, 2024, at the age of 72. Gail passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with recurring cancer.

Link

Brian Thomas Goldie, 69

June 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brian Thomas Goldie of Kamloops on May 20th, 2024, at 69 years of age. He was diagnosed in March of 2023 with cancer. He remained positive throughout the treatment, hoping for a full recovery. He endured many surgeries, never complaining, and tried to keep a smile on his face and a positive attitude. The terminal diagnosis came in early March of 2024. His battle with cancer was short and hard fought. He passed away at home with his loving family at his side.

Link

Kevin Lawrence Logan, 50

June 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kevin Lawrence Logan. Kevin passed away suddenly in his home on May 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Anne Ivarson, 61

June 3, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wendy Anne Ivarson. A beloved mother, sister and friend, who left us on April 26, 2024, after a sudden and brief battle with cancer.

Link

Roger Anthony Cocco, 57

June 3, 2024

Roger Anthony Cocco passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on May 30, 2024.

Link

Sharon Rose Stapleton, 68

June 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sharon Rose Stapleton. Sharon passed away on April 24, 2024, from pneumonia while on vacation in Croatia.

Link

Jan (Jesse) Abel, 68

June 3, 2024

Jesse passed away peacefully in her Esquimalt home of 20 years after a series of strokes. She was loved, comforted and cared for in her last months by her five children and her husband of 20 years.

Link

In Manitoba, 19 “died suddenly”:

Louis David Measor, 51

June 9, 2024

We are tremendously heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Louis David Measor on May 31, 2024, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cole Gavelin, 24

June 8, 2024

Cole Robert Gavelin passed away in his sleep at home on June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Ruth Prysiazniuk (nee Finch), 70

June 8, 2024

After a brief battle with ampullary cancer, Carol passed away with her loving children by her side on April 1st, 2024, at the age of 70.

Link

Roger Franz Trikojat, 61

June 7, 2024

Unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Roger Franz Trikojat, age 61, passed away at the Health Sciences Centre. Roger graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto. Prior to moving to Manitoba he was employed as a chemist with Chrysler Canada, responsible for developing the paint colors of the vehicles on the production line.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Roelof Krist, 42

June 7, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Shawn Roelof Krist on June 4, 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Remona Jessica Leask, 27

June 7, 2024

Remona was born to her loving mother, Tanya Melissa Leask, and father, Albert Stanley Chartrand, in Swan River, Manitoba. She was raised by her grandparents, Michael and Virginia, in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation. She enjoyed spending days with her sisters, square dancing, taking part in treaty days, travelling with her grandparents to visit family, and spending time with her friends, laughing and making precious memories together. She earned her high school diploma in 2014, graduating alongside her childhood friends in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation. She worked as an Administrative Assistant with the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation for a few years after graduating, and then enrolled in UCN, where she completed her Hairdressing Course.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Bernard Paczynski, 57

June 7, 2024

Mark Bernard Paczynski passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 57 years.

Link

Harvey Gordon Meeches, 43

June 6, 2024

Harvey Meeches, beloved grandson, son and brother, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2024, at Long Plain First Nation at the age of 43 years, leaving his family and friends profoundly saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Kelly Battigelli, 60

June 6, 2024

Robert Kelly Battigelli passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 29, 2024, at Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Alexander Collier, 74

June 6, 2024

The family announces the unexpected passing of John Alexander Collier on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Niverville, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blair William Kucy Toonstra, 48

June 6, 2024

It is with disbelief and unbelievable sadness the family of Blair Toonstra announce his unexpected passing at home, on May 30th, 2024. Blair graduated from River East Collegiate, and then Success Business College where he majored in Computer Science. He left that field to join the crew at Corrections for the last 14 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bonnie Susan Novak, 65

June 6, 2024

It is with a heavy hearts that I announce my passing on May 31, 2024. After a long hard fought battle with three different cancers, I just could not fight anymore. I am now an angel on the beach forever. I was born Bonnie Susan Novak, March 13, 1959. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Care Manitoba. Special thanks to my oncology and radiation teams over the year, Dr. James Butler, RN Robert Richardson, Dr. Larry Tan, Dr. Stephen Goining, Dr. Juan Kim, Dr. Andrew Maksymiur and nurse practitioner Tamara.

Link

Jake Wall, 45

June 5, 2024

Jake Wall, age 45, of La Salle, Manitoba, passed away with family by his side at the Boundary Trails Health Center, on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Alvin Wayne Rodgers, 30

June 4, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Gerry Alvin Wayne Rodgers in Winnipeg, MB, on Monday May 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert “Bob” Edward Inkster, 72

June 4, 2024

Bob Inkster of Dauphin, Manitoba, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the age of 72 years. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sloane Natalie Newton Besant, 53

June 3, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Sloane Natalie Newton (nee Besant), of Cooks Creek on May 30, 2024, at the age of 53 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sloane may be made to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kara Susan Harper-Monias, 30

June 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Kara Susan Harper-Monias on May 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Michelle Hutsal, 48

June 3, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Jennifer Michelle Hutsal announce her sudden passing on May 28th 2024, at Russell Health Care, at the age of 48 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory Bradley Calvert, 40

June 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cory Bradley Calvert, on Friday May 24, 2024, in Winnipeg MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eight “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Kenny Wareham, 36

June 7, 2024

The family of Kenny Wareham of Little Burnt Bay are heartbroken to announce his sudden passing on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the age of 36 years. Kenny loved and adored his beautiful daughter, Ella.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Elizabeth Stringer (nee Gosse), 47

June 6, 2024

Karen's family and loved ones are devastated to announce her sudden passing on June 1, 2024 in St. John’s, NL. Karen’s smile and warm heart could light up a room, and in remembrance we will leave the lights on for her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Diamond, 61

June 6, 2024

Passed peacefully away after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family at Dr. G. B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kevin Diamond of Bloomfield, aged 61 years.

Link

Anthony (Tony) Meade, 65

June 5, 2024

Passed peacefully away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Placentia Health Centre, Anthony (Tony) Meade of Ship Harbour, at the age of 65.

Link

Jason Brandon, 39

June 4, 2024

Jason Brandon was born at the tail end of a brutal cold snap in Calgary, Alberta. His formative years were spent on the family farm where he enjoyed community hockey, youth soccer, and riding his bike between the farm and Standard, AB. Jason succumbed to advanced liver disease at the age of 39.

Link

Christopher Jacob Stephen van Loon, 37

June 4, 2024

Christopher Jacob Stephen van Loon passed away recently at age 37, in Calgary, Alberta. Chris leaves to mourn his beloved MaryJane Murzello and their young son, Luca van Loon. Also missing him is his loyal golden retriever, Lincoln.

Link

Adam Reginald Wells, 42

June 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Adam Reginald Wells announce his passing on May 31, 2024, at the age of 42 years in Corner Brook, NL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Michele MacLellan

June 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann Michele MacLellan (nee Ivany). Ann slipped away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on Sunday, June 2nd, at the Dr L.A Miller Centre. Ann spent this last year battling cancer. She faced all obstacles and challenges with great courage.

No age reported.

Link

In Saskatchewan, nine “died suddenly”:

Richard Gryba, 74

June 9, 2024

With great anguish, we announce the sudden passing of Richard Gryba, an incredible husband, father, barber, farmer, and friend. Richard's unexpected departure leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allen Beers, 54

June 7, 2024

Allen Beers of Weyburn, SK, passed away on June 5, 2024, at the age of 54 years. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Allen may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vaughn Donald Minogue, 54

June 7, 2024

The family of Vaughn Donald Minogue is saddened to announce his sudden passing on May 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory William Michael Shemely, 66

June 6, 2024

It is with deep sadness and much love we announce that Greg passed away on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, after a brief illness, with his sister Catherine and friend Terry as his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vernon Vern Albert Hammel, 62

June 6, 2024

The family of Vern Hammel are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024 at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Toni Marie Belly, 37

June 5, 2024

St. Walburg, SK - Toni was a happy, loving and caring person. She enjoyed being around family and made friends wherever she went. Toni will forever be remembered for her joyous laughter and her playful sense of humour. She always went out of her way to help anyone she could.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janelle Lynn Gunderson, 41

June 4, 2024

Janelle Lynn Gunderson passed away on June 1, 2024, in Regina, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Mugo Gardypie, 43

June 4, 2024

Ronald Gardypie passed away on June 2, 2024, in Rosthern, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roderick Ambrose Worme, 17

June 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family announces that Roderick Ambrose Wolfe has begun his journey home to creator. He was called home on May 31, 2024, at the age of 17 years. Roderick passed away in Raymore, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link