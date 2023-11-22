ITALY

Heart attack at 11 years old, the tragedy of little Gabriele. And "another sudden illness " struck down 35-year-old Silvia - is this the new normal?

November 19, 2023

Will this be the new normal? A cardiac arrest at the age of 11, an anomalous and serious and, unfortunately, not unprecedented event which we only learn about from the local press, while the self-proclaimed "information professionals", the same ones who terrorized us for almost three years with the emergency pandemic, now they are silent. Ponticelli, a populous municipality in the Municipality of Naples, is still in the grip of shock and pain over what happened to the child, who suffered a heart attack while he was at home. If the news was only released yesterday, the funeral took place on November 17th in the church of San Pietro e Paolo, the parish of the Merola di Ponticelli park where little Gabriele lived. Applause and tears accompanied the white coffin.

Disbelief and dismay accompanied another disappearance attributed to "sudden illness". It happened in Brescia, in Prevalle to be precise, where 35-year-old Silvia Gosetti [above] felt unwell while she was in the office, at her workplace. Naturally, colleagues immediately alerted the emergency services, but the mad rush to the hospital could not prevent a tragic epilogue. She leaves her parents and Sergio, her partner, in pain. Numerous messages of condolence, many remember a "sunny and full of life" girl.

Writings on the wall where the 14-year-old Giada died last month

November 5, 2023

Lombardy region -"Giada didn't get justice." It is the red writing signed “No Vax” which appeared both on a wall in the cemetery of Busnago, in Brianza, and on a window of the 'Marisa Belisario' institute in the Milan area where the 14-year-old, last 18 October, during education, collapsed to the ground due to illness and then died after five days in a coma at the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo.

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness , Daniele passes away at 41 Zerbin had recently become a father for the second time

November 18, 2023

Rosolina - At just 41 years of age, Daniele Zerbin, an electrical engineer specialized in home automation and an entrepreneur together with his father from a historic family of electricians, passed away due to a sudden illness. Daniele, an athlete and Avis blood donor, had no warning of what would happen to him last night, Saturday 18 November. He was a healthy person, say those who knew him. He was with his partner when he fell ill. The woman took him to the doctor's office, and they advised her to transfer him to the emergency room in Porto Viro. But unfortunately, on the way he passed away, when he was still in Rosolina.

No cause of death reported.

A puppeteer “died suddenly”:

Federica Polverari died the day before her degree thesis

November 18, 2023

Federica Polverari died from illness at the age of 26. Her name was Federica Polverari, 26 years old, from Fano, who died in the Verona hospital where she was hospitalized in recent weeks due to her worsening condition. Federica was well known in the Vallato community, but also in the scout world and among teenagers throughout Fano, having worked as a children's entertainer with the puppets Tiro and Molla.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Sudden illness during a service, 36-year-old volunteer dies

November 19, 2023

She had a sudden illness while she was on duty with the Misericordia of Palaia (Pisa), where she worked as a volunteer. It happened on Saturday 18 November and with her heart in her throat, the very serious conditions she was in were immediately ascertained, she was transported urgently, first to the emergency room in Pontedera and subsequently to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, where an attempt was made in a desperate surgery to save her life. Monica Barbieri, a young 36-year-old volunteer resident in the hilly town of Palaia, didn't make it.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Campania: Sabino dies suddenly at the age of 34 while he was at work

November 17, 2023

Baiano (Av)/Nolano – Mourning in the province of Avellino and in the Nolan area for the sudden death of a of Sabino di Salvio, just 34 years old. The young man, a passionate AC Baiano fan, died due to an illness yesterday afternoon while at work. His colleagues tried to resuscitate him but, unfortunately, Sabino died due to the heart attack that struck him. Sabino Di Salvio had never had health problems; he leaves an indelible mark on the community of Baiano.

Country in mourning for the sudden death of the school assistant

November 16, 2023

Sad news in Canepina where the janitor Gabriella Gizzi died. She was born on March 15, 1958, she was 65 years old and married to the journalist Beniamino Mechelli. She was also well known in Canepina for having worked at the school for several years. Unfortunately, a sudden illness ended her life yesterday, Wednesday 15 November.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , Di Giovanni, former deputy mayor, dead : the family wants to see clearly, the body has been seized

November 20, 2023

Cosimo Di Giovanni, former deputy mayor of Oria at the time of Cosimo Pomarico's administration (2011-2014), has died suddenly at the age of 69 in hospital in Brindisi. Di Giovanni, city commissioner of Forza Italia, was taken to the emergency room on the night of Saturday 18 November after feeling ill, apparently due to an intestinal blockage.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” at home:

Wife dies of an illness , husband suffers a heart attack and is hospitalized urgently

November 18, 2023

A terrible tragedy has shaken the community of Piedimonte Matese, affecting a respected and loved family. The dramatic story took place during the night in Via Caso, where a couple in their 60s lives. Annamaria Cinotti, was struck by a sudden illness, under the helpless eyes of her husband Giacomo. The couple, who have been an integral part of the social fabric of Matese for decades, were victims of a tragedy that caused dismay and condolences in the entire community. Giacomo, a former municipal employee, raised the alarm when he noticed his wife's condition worsening. Initially, he thought it was a simple fainting, but reality soon showed its cruelty. The woman, Annamaria, was in irreparable conditions. In a tragic succession of events, Giacomo was also struck by an illness, falling into cardiac arrest. The ambulance, which initially arrived to assist his wife, found itself facing an even more complex emergency situation. Giacomo was urgently transported to the Piedimonte Matese hospital, where he is currently hospitalized in Intensive Care. His condition is considered critical, and the community rallies around the family, expressing solidarity and hope for a possible recovery.

Paolo Camagnoni : Sudden illness , dies in his sleep at 47 years old

November 15, 2023

The communities of Taviano (Ramiseto) and Vetto are in mourning for the sudden death of Paolo Camagnoni aged just 47. The painful announcement was made by his wife Roberta Rocca, his teenage son Mattia, his mother Maria and his brother Michele, relatives and friends. The communities of Taviano di Ramiseto, where Paolo lived with his family, and Vetto as Paolo's town of origin where his mother Maria and other relatives live are in pain. Yesterday morning his wife, seeing that he was late in getting up, went to call him and found herself faced with tragedy. Immediate rescue with resuscitation attempts was useless, on site the health workers of the Alto Appennino Green Cross and the Castelnovo Monti medical team whose doctor was only able to confirm that he had died. Paolo Camagnoni was known as a good worker with a passion for motorbikes.

No cause of death reported.

Young mother of 5 dies at home

November 15, 2023

Another fatal illness in Ficarazzi, in the province of Palermo, ended the life of a young mother, Anna Freschi. The victim was 38 years old; she was married and leaves behind her husband and 5 children. She would have felt ill at home and would have contacted 118 but was unable to save herself.

No cause of death reported.

He doesn't go to work. Found dead at home at 48 years old

November 15, 2023

Sulmona – He did not show up at work or answer the phone to his boss and colleagues. The investigations led to the tragic discovery. The worker, a 48-year-old resident of Sulmona, was found lifeless this morning shortly before eight in his home by the 118 health workers who were alerted to the emergency number and confirmed his death. The apparently inexplicable death was due to a sudden illness, probably a heart attack. The 48-year-old was seen in the neighborhood last night. So, it is likely that the death occurred within the last 12 hours. Currently, no further investigations on the body have been ordered or requested. “A reserved man, a great and honest worker who didn't bother anyone” - comment the neighbors still shaken by what happened. The 48-year-old lived alone and had no children.

Confined to a wheelchair for 40 years, struck down by an illness

November 14, 2023

Fabio Stefani lived in Vigonza, yesterday morning November 13th he felt ill and when he was rescued there was nothing left that could be done. He was left disabled exactly 40 years ago, due to a serious accident at work. Fabio Stefani from Vigonza died yesterday November 13th. He celebrated his 60th birthday last October 28th. Even though he was confined to a wheelchair, Fabio never lost his jovial spirit, his desire to move forward despite the physical limitations he had to live with. During these years Fabio Stefani has undergone multiple treatments, but his state of health has remained stationary without improvement. His death occurred yesterday morning, November 13th. It was his brother who found the lifeless body lying on the floor. In all likelihood he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the night. He tried to call for help, but he collapsed to the ground unconscious. The health workers from Suem 118, who rushed to the scene immediately, could not help but confirm that he had died.

A barber “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to "Mr. Salvo", the barber who opened his salon to many autistic children

November 15, 2023

Salvo Riccobono, 57 years old, barber to many children suffering from autism spectrum disorder, died last Monday due to a sudden illness. His salon - which for over thirty years had been in Via Spagna 4, off Viale Strasburgo. Now there are many families mourning his passing. "A kind, genuine man with a cheerful character. He was able to gain the trust of the little ones who, due to their sensory difficulties, experience great suffering when cutting their hair".

No cause of death reported.

A pétanque champion “died suddenly”:

Bairo says goodbye to Livio Enrietto, historic merchant and triple pétanque champion

November 15, 2023

Bairo - A community heartbroken and dismayed by the death of Livio Enrietto, esteemed trader from Bairo, collector, sportsman and Italian backhoe pétanque champion for just over a month. He won the Italian title. An illness struck him on the playing field at the age of 65. The future was rosy, all to be spent with his wife Rosalba and his daughters, with his family, thinking only of resting after 46 years of work at the service of others and enjoying life a little. But fate wanted the Enrietto family's dreams to be tragically shattered. There are those who learned the news of Enrietto's death directly from the family on Sunday 12 November, after a sudden illness struck him while he was playing a pétanque competition on the playing field of the away match in Asti, and those who had to wait until the following day, Monday 13th, to read the sign posted on the shop door with the words "Closed for mourning... Livio greets everyone". Without immediately understanding whether it was a joke or the sad reality.

No cause of death reported.

Sarzana (La Spezia) - The world of roller hockey mourns Sergio Salvetti

November 15, 2023

Sergio Salvetti, the historic goalkeeper of Pro Sarzana passed away due to a sudden illness at the age of 67. The world of hockey mourns the sudden passing of Sergio Salvetti, a player for Pro Sarzana for many years and for some time a member of the Veterani Sarzana team with which he had fun together with many enthusiasts still ready to compete on the track. “Sergetto” had recently reached the goal of retirement.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” riding a bike:

Vetralla - Tragedy during the bike trip, he dies at the age of 60 before the eyes of his friends

November 20, 2023

Bike trip ends in tragedy. A 60-year-old man died yesterday, Sunday 19 November, in Vetralla. The victim, Marco Giglietti from Nepi, a retired soldier with a passion for two wheels, was apparently struck down by a sudden illness while he was with friends in the Sant'Angelo area. He would have collapsed on the road he was traveling on under the eyes of the companions with whom he used to practice amateur cycling on the weekends. It was those that were with him who raised the alarm and asked for help. Rescue efforts began immediately, but when the 118 health personnel arrived on site there was nothing that could be done for the 60-year-old except to declare his death.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” on a hike:

67-year-old man died during an excursion on Etna due to a sudden illness

November 18, 2023

An illness during a hike. A 67-year-old man died on the afternoon of Saturday 18 November in the Timparossa Refuge, on the northern slope of Etna. Despite the rescue efforts, there was nothing that could be done for the hiker, who was inside a beech forest. Upon alert from the 118 operations center, the technicians of the Sicilian mountain and speleological rescue, together with the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza and the doctor of the 118 ambulance crew, reached the hiker inside the beech forest overlooking the refuge. Unfortunately, all that could be done was to confirm his death. Upon authorization from the judicial authorities, the lifeless man was transported by the rescuers, with the aid of a stretcher and 4x4 vehicles, out of the inaccessible area, for the subsequent body transfer procedures.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Favara - 76 year old retired teacher dies of cardiac arrest while driving, his wife with minor injuries

November 20, 2023

Tragedy in Favara where Angelo Bello, 76 years old, retired teacher, lost his life. Together with the 76-year-old, in the car, there was his wife who was very slightly injured and who was transferred by 118 ambulance to the emergency room of the "San Giovanni di Dio". Carabinieri and municipal police officers were responsible for investigating the road accident which occurred after the elderly man was struck by a sudden illness.

Sickness while driving, then crash into a pole: he dies in hospital

November 18, 2023

More blood on the streets of Brescia. This time in San Paolo, along Via Trignano, shortly after 5pm on Friday 17 November: the victim is Giacomo Cò, a 65-year-old from Verolanuova, who died in hospital after crashing into a light pole in his Fiat Punto. A violent impact, even though the small car did not appear to be proceeding at a high speed: rescued in very serious conditions and taken to Manerbio hospital, the 65-year-old died shortly after hospitalisation. According to the first information leaked, Cò would have lost control of his small car due to a sudden illness while driving. Also on site were the ambulance, the Dello ambulance, the air ambulance and the Orzinuovi firefighters. The 65-year-old was resuscitated and then rushed to Manerbio hospital where he later died yesterday evening, Friday 17 November.

Rottofreno – 74-year-old gets ill while driving, code red

November 14, 2023

The condition of a 74-year-old man who ended up off the road in his car just outside Rottofreno on the afternoon of Tuesday 14 November is serious. He was driving a Mercedes and was traveling along Via Emilia Pavese in the direction of the town center when he suddenly lost consciousness and, after invading the oncoming lane, went off the road on the other side and ended up against a wall. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved. The man, unconscious, was resuscitated on the spot by the 118 medical and nursing staff, who rushed to the scene with two medical vehicles, and by the staff of the San Nicolò Red Cross. Also on site were the fire brigade team from the Castelsangiovanni detachment, and the mobile crane from the provincial command of Piacenza. To reconstruct the dynamics of what happened, traffic police officers intervened from the barracks in via Castello. The motorist was then transported to Piacenza hospital in very serious conditions. UPDATE: The man unfortunately died shortly after arriving at the emergency room in Piacenza.

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

Woman collapses and dies before son's eyes

November 19, 2023

She collapsed in the middle of the square. Velia Pollini, from Argenta, passed away before the eyes of her son Matteo. On Saturday afternoon, around 4 pm, she was walking near Piazza Giovanni XXIII (near her house), when she suddenly felt ill and collapsed. The son promptly alerted the emergency services which arrived within a short time. Despite the intervention of the medics - who arrived both with an ambulance and with the air ambulance, which landed in the field next to the stadium - there was nothing that could be done for the 73-year-old. The carabinieri also arrived at the scene of the tragedy but could not help but confirm the natural death of the woman.

No cause of death reported.

Padua - 75-year-old pensioner dies while going to the store

November 18, 2023



It should have been a day like any other for a 75-year-old pensioner, resident in Arcella, but on Friday morning around at 10 am it ended in tragedy when the woman collapsed to the ground, in via Saetta, and passed away. The woman born in 1948, fell to the ground on the pavement of Via Saetta, not far from her home on her way to or from the store. There she remains until passers-by stop and try to help her: they call 118, the ambulance arrives together with the Suem 118 medical vehicle. The rescue is prompt, everything is attempted to revive her, but despite efforts the elderly lady remains motionless on the ground. The only thing possible, at that point, was to declare her death due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , man dies in the middle of the street

November 16, 2023

Drama this morning in Corteno Golgi: a 60-year-old man died while walking along the streets of the Valcamonica town. The 60-year-old apparently felt ill while he was walking along Via Artigiani and collapsed to the ground. The alarm was raised just before 10 am: the 112-operations center sent two medical vehicles to the scene. Unfortunately, the rush of the paramedics was useless and, unfortunately, the attempts to resuscitate the man were in vain: his heart never started beating again. There would be no doubt that he died of natural causes, probably due to a heart attack.

Drama in a doctor's office, 72-year-old dies before the eyes of those present. A sudden illness was fatal

November 15, 2023

A 72-year-old man died late this morning while he was in a doctor's office in Corso Garibaldi, right in the city center. The man had gone to the practice to carry out a specialist visit. According to the story of those present, he suffered a sudden illness and collapsed to the ground. The operators of the Yellow Cross of Ancona and the 118 ambulance intervened on the spot. For about 40 minutes the health workers tried in every way to save him but there was nothing that could be done for the 72-year-old. The man is deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Agropoli - man found dead next to his car

November 14, 2023

A 60-year-old man was found dead next to his car a short distance from his home. The tragedy happened in the Molo district around 14.30 in Via Belvedere. The victim, a man from Polish origin, seems to have locked his car after descending, and then fell unconscious to the ground. He had been at a bar 10 minutes away, then returned home in his car. A woman and police chief Calella sent his men as well. Since it was obvious there had not been an accident, the body was released for funeral.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” during an off-road rally:

Selva del Montello. He fell ill while taking part in an off-road rally in the woods and died instantly

November 18, 2023

Selva Del Montello (Treviso) - Illness during an off-road rally, 64-year-old participant dying instantly. Tragedy this morning, November 18th, in Selva del Montello, in the middle of the woods, where an off-road vehicle rally was being held. Suddenly a participant, U.B. his initials, a resident of Due Carrare in the province of Padua, felt ill around socket 9 while driving his quad. It was difficult for help to arrive given the place where it happened. The Treviso helicopter, the Montebelluna Suem medical vehicle and ambulance and the Pedemontana del Grappa mountain rescue team were on site. The resuscitation maneuvers were useless, there was nothing that could be done for the man. According to initial findings, it appears that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Died suddenly” on a sea cruise:

Chiavari – 68-year-old woman from Rapallo died on board of Costa Smeralda cruise ship

November 17, 2023

Chiavari – A 68-year-old tourist, resident in Rapallo, died on board the Costa Smeralda cruise ship while sailing between the ports of Barcelona and Marseille. According to what has been possible to reconstruct so far by the Italian authorities, the woman would have suffered a gastrointestinal illness before her condition worsened. The Genoa Prosecutor's Office was informed of the matter. The woman's body will be landed tomorrow at the port of Savona, where the autopsy will also be carried out. On board the ship, according to investigators, an intestinal virus appears to have been circulating for several days, so much so that the staff had increased safety measures around the buffets and in the common areas as well as the level of sanitization. Until now, however, the causes of the woman's death are unknown.

Scafati - Seized by illness , the ambulance is slow to arrive: 60-year-old dies in hospital

November 16, 2023

New tragedy, in Scafati, where a 60-year-old man was struck by a sudden illness. The phone call to 118 was immediate but the ambulance was late in arriving. Hence the decision of the man's family, whose health conditions were worsening minute by minute, to transport him by car to the "Mauro Scarlato" hospital, where, however, the 60-year-old died in just a few minutes despite the intervention of resuscitators.

No cause of death reported.

Pavullo, Alpini in mourning: Sergio Fiocchi struck down by a sudden illness

November 16, 2023

Pavullo Alpine group remembers Sergio Fiocchi, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72, struck down by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ogliastra - Davide Chiai, 49, passed away due to sudden illness

November 16, 2023

The whole of Ogliastra mourns the entrepreneur Davide Chiai, who passed away prematurely at the age of 49 due to an illness. The entrepreneur from Bari Sardo passed away yesterday, suddenly, due to an illness. "We are losing one of the best sons of our Ogliastra" many commented on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Armando Ferreri has passed away

November 15, 2023

Mourning in the community of Villafalletto: Armando Ferreri passed away on Tuesday 14 November at the age of 73. The man was struck by a sudden illness. In his life Armando had been a farmer, breeder and truck driver. In addition to being a tireless worker, Armando was known as a good and generous person. He was a blood donor and member of the Adas group in Vottignasco. Armando was the father of Veronica, an esteemed collaborator of the Corriere di Saluzzo for the towns of Villafaletto and Vottignasco.

No cause of death reported.

He dies suddenly at his neighbor's house: farewell to Luigi is scheduled

November 14, 2023

Tragedy yesterday afternoon on the Santa Lucia Montegarofalo road perpendicular to the provincial road 198 in the Caiazzo area. A 56-year-old man, Luigi Perillo, working in the agricultural sector, was at the home of a friend and neighbor. The two were outside, near a shed, discussing their work, when suddenly Luigi collapsed to the ground due to a sudden illness. The request for help was immediate, an ambulance was on site but there was nothing that could be done for Luigi. The police were also on site. In the evening the body was returned to the family for the funeral, the 56-year-old was the victim of a cardiac arrest: he leaves behind his wife Antonietta and his son Giovanni.

Maria Itria Cuccu, a passionate Cagliari fan, struck down by a sudden illness at just 48 years old

November 17, 2023

Maria Itria Cuccu from Gesturi said her last farewell this afternoon. She was taken away by a sudden illness aged 48.

No cause of death reported.

