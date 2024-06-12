MEXICO

Beloved TV host Daniella Calatrava died at the age of 34

June 5, 2024

Daniella Calatrava, host of Televisa del Golfo, has died at the age of 34. The death, reported on Tuesday morning, occurred on the evening of June 3. Calatrava was known in Tamaulipas as a television presenter, broadcaster, and digital creator, reaching popularity in the region. Calatrava received her first cancer diagnosis in 2016. From then on, she started an oncological treatment that was successful in the first stage. However, in recent months the disease returned, information that was known only to a very close circle to the presenter.

Rosalinda López, sister of Adán Augusto and wife of Governor Rutilio Escandón, dies (56)

June 5, 2024

Villahermosa, Tab. (apro) - This morning Rosalinda López Hernández (56), wife of the governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón Cadenas, died, and who on Sunday had won the election for senator from her native Tabasco. The news of her death was given by her brother Adán Augusto López Hernández, former Secretary of the Interior and former presidential candidate for Morena, on her X account, at seven in the morning this Wednesday. After a long career in the Aztec sun, which she joined in 2000 and for which she was a federal and local deputy, as well as a senator, in 2015 Rosalinda renounced that militancy to be a candidate for the PAN and the PVEM for mayor.

No cause of death reported.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

The reason for the death of Jorge Luis Calderón, two-time champion with León who was barely 30 years old

June 2, 2024

Mourning in the Mexican football, this Sunday it was confirmed the death of former Leonese footballer Jorge Luis Calderón due to health problems. He was part of the Club León squad that achieved the two-time championship in the 2013-2014 season. Sources close to the former midfielder pointed out that the death was due to complications in his health that was reduced by kidney failure that forced him to retire from football in 2019. On the other hand, they reported that a couple of weeks ago he was admitted to a local hospital after suffering a cerebral infarction. After a few days unconscious, he had some improvement so he went to continue his medical care at home. Until this Sunday - his body could not resist anymore, so he perished at the age of 30.

Pato Levy, son of Talina Fernández and Mariana Levy's brother, found dead in Mexico

June 10, 2024

Miami - In a deeply tragic turn of events, the family of late actress Mariana Levy and Talina Fernández is mourning once again. Just a year after the death of the renowned journalist Talina Fernández [from leukemia], her son Patricio "Pato" Levy was found dead in Mexico. He was 53 years old. Pato Levy had been struggling with severe health issues for months before his death. Following the death of his mother, Pato's health deteriorated significantly, leading to multiple hospital visits and urgent pleas for medical assistance. He suffered from heart complications and was in dire need of surgery to treat his condition, which included severe heart failure and arrhythmia. In January, he posted a message on his social media saying, "My heart is not doing so well, I need help." ... According to Coco Levy, his eldest brother, Patricio died at home in his sleep and was found by his girlfriend Axel. Coco added that Pato had had a gastric bypass 10 years ago, and when he was a child, he had a murmur for which he underwent open heart surgery at the age of 12, but it had not brought complications until a few years ago, when he started with the arrhythmia.

Bus driver loses his life

June 3, 2024

Due to apparent natural causes, the driver of a public transport bus lost his life, outside his employer's depot, in streets of the El Campanario neighborhood. Witnesses pointed out that the aggrieved person, identified as Gustavo C., 42, had gone to deliver the bus to the depot, but began to feel very bad. That's how he decided to lie down on the passenger seats after informing his colleagues what was happening. Elements of the Ministry of Public Security that arrived at that place confirmed the death of the unfortunate driver.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Man dies of a heart attack in the Food Market

June 5, 2024

A 50-year-old man died of an apparent heart attack when he made his purchases at a grocery store. Witnesses saw him complain and fall to the ground, where he was treated by paramedics, but they realized there was nothing left they could do.

Woman suffers a heart attack and dies inside shop

June 10, 2024

From a suspected cardiac arrest, a 55-year-old woman lost her life inside a business selling watches and changing batteries. At approximately 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, the municipal and state police elements were mobilized to the aforementioned address, due to reporting an incident where a person had fainted. A team of paramedics arrived and gave her medical attention, but after giving her several cycles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), it was reported that she no longer had vital signs.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Taxi driver suffers a heart attack in the middle of the boulevard, dies and crashes into a pole

June 5, 2024

When he was driving his taxi, the driver died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of Leon Boulevard. The vehicle hit a pole.

No age reported.

It’s the heat:

Two people die from heart attack s in Córdoba

June 9, 2024

A man died suddenly next to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and simultaneously a woman also died inside a bus that was parked at the Central Bus Station. Both apparently were due to sudden cardiac arrests caused by alleged heat strokes. In less than 24 hours, a total of four people have died due to apparent cardiorespiratory seizures in the municipalities of Córdoba and Orizaba. Only yesterday, Monday, was the death of a male in the vicinity of the Cri Cri Park, and another one in the Colonia Centro of the Cordoba municipality.



Around 11:35 a.m. today, a man of approximately 60 years of age died suddenly while walking on Avenida 3. After he parked his motorcycle, he began to feel unwell until he fell unconscious. Elements of the Municipal Police as well as Red Cross paramedics arrived in a timely manner, who unfortunately only came to confirm the death, because he no longer had vital signs.



Simultaneously, a woman died inside a foreign passenger bus of the Paso del Macho - Córdoba Line, which was parked at the bus station. The woman, approximately 60 years old, was in one of the seats of the bus and shortly before it left, she began to feel unwell until she ended up unconscious, and although paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the scene, they could do nothing to save her life. Authorities speculate that both the man and the woman died suddenly from a sudden cardiac arrest caused by heat stroke.

Heart attack snatches the life of a 41-year-old man; he arrives without vital signs at the Saltillo fire station

June 8, 2024

In a taxi, a 41-year-old man arrived at the fire station in Colonia 26 de Marzo, south of Saltillo, who unfortunately did not have vital signs. Around 5:45 a.m. the taxi arrived from the San Nicolás de los Berros neighborhood. Nuvia Janet got out of the car at the station and asked them to attend to Jorge “N”, who was unconscious. The rescuers of the station immediately began to assess him and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers without getting any response, declaring the man lifeless.

PERU

Rubén Seoane, bassist of the rock group Habitación Vudú, dies in Salamanca

June 3, 2024

Rubén Seoane died last Thursday, May 30, in Salamanca, of a heart attack. The bassist of the Lima rock group Habitación Vudú ['Voodoo Room'] went for a run in Salamanca, where he currently lived and worked as a healthcare worker, losing his life while doing sports. The body was found lying on the ground in an area where he and his wife also used to go for walks, who along with his mother, were unable to revive him after several attempts.

No age reported.

Military cadet who died yesterday had a heart abnormality

June 2, 2024

Prosecutor Hugo Pérez provided details about the death of the cadet Herminio Carlos Torres Gómez (18), which happened yesterday in Capiatá. "The pathologist and the forensic doctor, after an exhaustive analysis during the autopsy, found that he had an abnormality in the heart, specifically in the blood flow; also another pathology in the right lung," he explained. He stressed that in principle it was verified that he had a heart problem, according to what the pathologist and the coroner said, and that this problem led to the death of the 18-year-old. "As for injuries, all kinds of external injuries were ruled out" he announced.

BRAZIL

Olympic volleyball champion Pampa dies of cancer at age 59

June 7, 2024

André Felippe Falbo Ferreira, Pampa, Olympic volleyball champion in 1992, passed away this Friday, June 7, as a result of lung complications caused by a reaction to chemotherapy. He was 59 years old and was treated for lymphoma (cancer of the lymphatic system). The former player was admitted to the ICU at Beneficência Portuguesa, in São Paulo.

Artist Tine Taga dies at 34 years old victim of heart attack

June 7, 2024

At the age of 34, the artist Faustine Taga died of a heart attack on Friday (7th) in Poços de Caldas. A transvestite, the singer and songwriter used her active voice to defend the freedom and appreciation of the LGBT+ community. Tine Taga was responsible for creating the carnival block that bears her name, the Tine block, one of the most colorful attractions of the Poços de Caldas Carnival since 2019.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Lucas died due to a strong flu

June 9, 2024

Unfortunately, on the morning of this Sunday, 9th, the operational delegate of the 16 sub division of Civil Police of Campo Mourão, Dr Lucas Barbosa Aguiar, 27 years old, could not resist a strong flu and passed away on the morning of this Sunday. Dr. Lucas was in his residence when he began to feel shortness of breath due to H1N1 influenza, when he arrived at the hospital in Maringá he ended up being intubated and sent to ICU. And this Sunday morning unfortunately he did not resist and passed away.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Veterinarian Giovani Antunes Dalcastagnê dies at 41, caused by acute myocardial infarction

June 6, 2024

The Municipal Government of Uruguaiana regrets the death on Thursday (6th) of veterinarian Giovani Antunes Dalcastagnê, at 41 years old, caused by acute myocardial infarction (AMI). His love for animals, his dedication and consideration have always been admirable.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Association mobilizes to bring body home

June 5, 2024

A family in Roraima is struggling with an event in Rio Grande do Sul, this time it is the family of Jailma, a major of the Military Police. Jailma entered the police in 2001 and made a beautiful career. Jailma died after a heart attack in Rio Grande do Sul, and the Association of Military Police and Firefighters is mobilizing to help transport the body back.

No age reported.

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and co-worker

June 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and co-worker, Secretary of Culture, Emerson Gonçalves. Preliminary information gives an account of fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

Retrospective Ilienne Venet - "I will miss you very much, grandma"

June 7, 2024

It was with indescribable anguish that we said goodbye to this warrior. A teacher, it was in the making of clothes that she found her vocation. She was the daughter of the writer Ilio Venet, whom she took care of with all her care. It was in Curitiba that she became a successful businesswoman, formed a beautiful family, and cultivated a very large circle of friends. A fulminant heart attack ended her walk on earth at the age of 53, to the uncontrollable misfortune of family and friends.

We pay our tributes to Mr. Adilson José, 63 years old

June 9, 2024

The blog Lorena News pays its tributes to Mr. Adilson José, of 63 years, who unfortunately passed away, victim of a heart attack. He was well-liked and well-known in the city, a 40-year employee of Faenquil.

The city loses Dedé Luiz

June 6, 2024

Sad news comes of the death of the young Dedé Luiz, much esteemed by everyone in the city, who suffered a heart attack coming from Cascavel now at night.

No age reported.

Very sad news

June 8, 2024

Our partner of Guará music died this morning victim of a heart attack. We all affectionately called him "Chubby". Funeral and burial will be announced.

No age reported.

Sad news the departure of our friend Ticão

June 4, 2024

Sad news. The departure of our friend Ticão do Catarina de Moraes, who had a heart attack that morning. He was an athlete and one of the founders of Canto do Rio. A great friend who left us.

No age reported.

Tanabi says goodbye to José Roberto Teodoro da Silva, the beloved "Mumu"

June 10, 2024

The city of Tanabi woke up in mourning this Sunday when it said goodbye to José Roberto Teodoro da Silva, affectionately known as ”Mumu". At 47, Mumu was a much-loved figure in the city. Married and a father, he left a mark on the local sport as a basketball player. Victim of a heart attack, Mumu was veiled and buried today.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Teenager dies after falling ill during a football match

June 10, 2024

A 15-year-old teenager dies after falling ill during a football match, in physical education class, at Mauro Mota High School, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes. The boy was a heart patient and recently had heart surgery. According to the family, the school knew that the student could not do physical activity. The civil police are investigating the case.

17-year-old boy dies after falling ill while playing ball at school

June 6, 2024

Alexandre Thomas Filho, a 17-year-old teenager, died on Thursday (6th) after suffering a heart attack while playing ball. He was a student of Tubarão and fainted while playing ball. The Fire Department and Samu were triggered and tried to revive the teenager for more than an hour, but he did not resist. Earlier, one of those present at the school had also already started cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

It is with deep regret that we announce the death at the age of 30 of Diego da Silva Francisco

June 3, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the death at the age of 30 of Diego da Silva Francisco. He died of a heart attack.

Worker dies after sudden illness in construction store

June 7, 2024

A man, 38 years old, died on Thursday afternoon in a construction store in Várzea Grande. The cause of death was not reported. A witness reported that shortly after lunchtime, when both returned to their duties, unexpectedly, the victim screamed and fell to the ground. The victim was found inside the store, with no apparent injuries. The Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was activated and confirmed the death.

Man dies while fishing

June 9, 2024

A 58-year-old man, identified as João Carlos Ilha de Oliveira, died on Friday afternoon (7th), near the bridge over the Ibicuí River, on ERS-530, between the municipalities of São Pedro do Sul and Dilermando de Aguiar. According to preliminary information, the victim, a native of São Pedro do Sul, suffered a sudden illness while fishing with friends.

No cause of death reported.

Cyclist falls ill and dies pedaling

June 9, 2024

A cyclist, approximately 50 years old, died after suffering a sudden illness while pedaling in Curitiba, on Friday morning (7th) A paramedic team was activated and performed resuscitation procedures, but the man did not resist and died on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Taxi driver suffers sudden illness and dies inside the car

June 5, 2024

A taxi driver identified only as ’Zezinho' died on Wednesday night, the 5th, inside his vehicle, in the upper part of São Miguel dos Campos. The man had just parked the car when he allegedly fell ill and passed out at the wheel of the vehicle. People who were at the scene tried to help him, but he did not resist and died. Paramedics were even activated, and a team was deployed to attend the incident, but the victim was already found lifeless, still inside the vehicle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver suffers sudden illness and body remains for days in abandoned truck on Itatiba Highway

June 4, 2024

The body of a driver, victim of sudden illness, was located on the morning of Monday (3rd), after being about four days inside an abandoned truck on the Dom Pedro I highway (SP-065), in Itatiba. According to the highway police, officers went to km 105 answering a call about a vehicle abandoned for days at a highway rest post. At the scene, the team found a truck loaded with five cows, and inside the cabin, the corpse already in a state of decomposition. According to police, the driver's body was lying on its side, covered and wearing a cap. As there was no evidence of violence or damage to the vehicle, the suspicion is that the man stopped to sleep and suffered a sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead in Apucarana will be buried this Monday

June 10, 2024

Cláudio Alves de Jesus, 43, will be buried this Monday, according to the Municipal Authority of Funeral Services. He was found dead on Sunday morning (9th), in Apucarana, in Northern Paraná. According to information from the Military Police, the body was lying in a ditch, on the banks of a rural road. The Military Police were at the scene and, at first inspection, there are no indications of crime. The main suspicion is that the man suffered a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies of heart attack and family asks for help to bring the body home

June 4, 2024

We created this GoFundMe to help move our beloved brother's body back home so his mother can say her last goodbye. Weber was a great son, a protective brother, an exemplary father, the best friend in the world, and a human being with a giant heart. He left us unexpectedly this Sunday morning, leaving his wife Riani and son Daniel. In addition to all the pain that the family has to face at this moment, it still has all the costs for his transfer to his hometown of Pescador.

No age reported.

So young and had a fulminant infarction

June 9, 2024

My condolences to all family and friends. Who could have thought? So young and had a fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

50-year-old man died of heart attack

June 9, 2024

A 50-year-old man died of heart attack in Iguatu-Ce. The incident occurred this morning, around 10 am, in the Prado neighborhood.

Hello, my former Delta classmates

June 6, 2024

Unfortunately, I inform of the passing of our classmate, Marcilio (57). According to my information, he had a fulminant infarction in his home. My condolences to the relatives, brothers of the Delta 2 class EAMCE 1985.

I can't believe Jair is gone

June 3, 2024

I can't believe Jair is gone, very sad 😢he had a massive heart attack. May God receive you 🙏 may God comfort us 🙌

No age reported.

URUGUAY

Bruno Moreira Cáceres, a 19-year-old player who played for Paysandú Bella Vista, has died

June 9, 2024

Uruguayan football is in mourning due to the death of the young player Bruno Moreira Cáceres in the last hours, at the age of 19. The athlete, who was playing for Paysandú Bella Vista, began to feel unwell after the match ended this Friday, and was transferred to hospital, where the sad news was confirmed this Sunday. Moreira Cáceres, nicknamed El Picante, was part of the national team of the Interior Football Organization (OF) that traveled to China last year.

No cause of death reported.

ARGENTINA

Pain in Rioja folklore music: Camila Fernández died

June 4, 2024

Camila, who was serving as the Regional Coordinator of Nuevo Cuyo at the National Institute of Music (INAMU), had been fighting a hard battle against a serious illness, so family and friends had requested prayer chains in recent days. After a brave struggle, the 25-year-old artist from La Rioja died this noon. Proud of her ancestral roots and the Chaya, she dedicated her life to transmitting the cultures and traditions of La Rioja through her music, standing out for her commitment to social awareness and equal opportunities.

No cause of death reported.

Former Mayor Roberto Porretti found dead in Pinamar

June 7, 2024

The former mayor of Pinamar, Roberto Porretti, died this Friday at the age of 65. His body was found lifeless in the morning by the local police. According to police sources, he was in the pool of the San Vicente Club. The causes of his death will be investigated by prosecutor Veronica Zamboni. According to the police report, the former communal chief was helped by the lifeguard present. While he was intervening, emergency services were quickly notified, who arrived a few minutes later. However, when the ambulance arrived, the doctors found that Porretti had already died.

Businessman Tomás Martínez Berna, director of Grupo Vallalba, dies

June 3, 2024

Mourning in the construction sector of Alicante. The Alicante businessman Tomás Martínez Berna died this Monday at the age of 51, of an unexpected heart attack. Martínez Berna was part of an important family enterprise and was a director and co-owner, together with his brothers, of the Vallalba Group, better known for its construction branch, CHM.

A worker died after suffering a massive heart attack

June 6, 2024

It happened on Suipacha Street in the Cochangasta Sur neighborhood. According to police sources, a man suffered a sudden heart attack that caused his death. The man was identified as Segundo Cirilo Tello, 53 years old. The person in charge of the work at a private home reported that while they were preparing the masonry elements to start the working day, he observed how Tello collapsed, so he immediately ran to his rescue in the company of other workers. In such a situation, medical emergency personnel are immediately commissioned in order to verify the state of health. He was assisted with very low vital signs, so resuscitation maneuvers were performed unsuccessfully. The cause of death was a fulminant heart attack.

A 60-year-old man collapsed and died inside a popular dance

June 9, 2024

A shocking event occurred inside well-known dance hall Pedro León Gallo y Corrientes, when a regular attendee lost his life inside the premises. According to reports, the 60-year-old victim, surnamed Pérez, was heading towards the toilets when he collapsed and fell to the floor. In vain were the efforts then received.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A man collapsed while driving in La Plata, crashed into a container and died

June 8, 2024

An area in the heart of La Plata woke up shocked by the death of a man who collapsed while driving, crashed into two cars and a container, and died. It happened on 54th Street, meters from Plaza Moreno, where neighbors alerted about the situation. A mobile paramedics service attended, whose professionals verified the death of the person after they tried to revive him with CPR maneuvers. The victim is a 74-year-old man who lost consciousness while driving.

No cause of death reported.

CHILE

Child (12) dies due to influenza-associated illness in La Florida hospital

May 31, 2024

Through its account on X, the Hospital Clínico Eloísa Díaz, of La Florida, reported that in the last few hours a minor of 12 years died due to a complicated influenza illness with a streptococcal infection. According to the hospital grounds, the girl's situation “had a very rapid evolution, despite her having received timely care.”

