CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will resume soon.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Rodeo icon passes away

April 26, 2024

Ray Mitsuing, 70, who it was announced earlier this month, was being inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, has died unexpectedly. Devin Mitsuing, one of his four sons, has confirmed on social media that his father has passed, saying, “My heart is broken.” With a 36-year-career and seven-time Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association champion, Ray Mitsuing was also a Chief of the Loon Lake First Nation. He will be posthumously inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame during the official ceremony in September and is the first Chuckwagon driver ever inducted.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies of cardiac arrest while on shift at the Save-On-Foods in Fort St. John

April 29, 2024

Fort St. John [B.C.] - A woman has died after going into cardiac arrest while on shift at the Save-On-Foods in Fort St. John over the weekend. RCMP Staff Sergeant Scott Watson confirmed that the 50-year-old female employee of the store died following the incident on Saturday, April 27. The woman was taken to hospital, but it remains unclear if she died on scene or was pronounced at the hospital. The store was closed while police and ambulance were on scene throughout the duration of the afternoon.

Link

OPP investigating ' sudden death ' after man's body found in Angus

April 29, 2024

Provincial police [Ontario] have confirmed the body of a Schomberg man was discovered behind a plaza in Angus this morning. Nottawasaga OPP are investigating the circumstances surrounding of what has been termed a “sudden death” in Essa Township, about 20 minutes west of Barrie. At approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29, police responded to a call for an unresponsive person behind a business in the area of King and Mill streets in Angus. Police said the man was declared deceased a short time later. The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old man from Schomberg, Ont., which is located about 40 minutes south of Angus. At this time, police say the death is not being considered suspicious and there is no threat to public safety.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ontario paramedic dies suddenly while on jet ski at U.S. cottage, family says

April 25, 2024

A Hamilton, Ont., paramedic died suddenly while riding a jet ski at a cottage in the U.S. this weekend, her family says. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews received a 911 call on Saturday reporting an incident in Lake Ontario in the upstate New York town of Wilson. Police said when they arrived they tried to resuscitate a 32-year-old woman, who was later identified as Ria Vannoort. She was then transported to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said. "Initial investigation by deputies at the scene revealed that Vannoort, who was attending a party at the residence, was operating a personal watercraft just offshore," police said. "Attendees of the party noticed that Vannoort had become dismounted from the watercraft and was floating in the lake. Vannoort was then loaded onto a second vessel and brought back to shore by the other attendees." Vannoort's partner, Kyle, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday he believes she suffered some type of medical incident while on board the jet ski. "It was a sudden medical incident but we're not 100 per cent sure yet what happened," he said. He described his partner as “super caring,” adding that their six-year-old daughter and her career as a paramedic were everything to her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A psychologist “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Dr. Susan Johnson, 75

April 24, 2024

World renowned psychologist, bestselling author, professor, researcher, creator of Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), amazing partner, incredible mum, gardener, feminist, tango dancer, lover of nature, student of history. Sue lived with cancer for three years. On April 23, 2024, that journey ended.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, a hoopster “died suddenly”:

Michelle Healey, 51

April 22, 2024

Michelle, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and athlete, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 23rd at the age of 51, leaving behind a legacy of love, determination, and community impact. As an accomplished athlete, Michelle dedicated her life to sports, both as a competitor and as a mentor. Her basketball career started at Enright Memorial in Grade 8. She was not only noticed for her basketball prowess during her first provincial tryout, but also for rocking a red Adidas tracksuit with stirrups. In 1989 she made Canada Games team, representing NL in Saskatoon. In addition to being a fierce competitor, Michelle was ahead of her time in skill. She was known as the greatest shooter in AUS sport history. Even though she had a team first approach and humble nature, never wanting to accept credit for her success, she changed the game in our province for female basketball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach in Alberta “died suddenly”:

Gino Alfonso Castellan, 60

April 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gino Alfonso Castellan on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the age of 60 years. After receiving two undergraduate degrees at the University of Windsor he made the cross-country journey to the University of Alberta to complete an education degree and to help coach the Golden Bears Men’s Basketball Team. In 1991, after working for Football Alberta, Gino started teaching for Red Deer Catholic Schools. He joined the staff of Camille J. Lerouge Collegiate High School as the head football coach and taught sciences. Gino continued to run the football program at Ecole Notre Dame Secondaire High School. He also coached Track and Field, was the Athletic Director for Notre Dame, chaperoned student travel trips, negotiated for the Alberta Teachers Associated Local, and served as Commissioner for Central Alberta High School and Bantam Football and President of the Central Alberta Kidsport. Gino was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. He battled through that prognosis, returned to work, and for close to five years he was showing signs of living a healthy life. In 2022, the cancer returned and again, it looked like the course of treatment would place it in remission. That year, after an outstanding career, he retired from teaching and was free to spend his time RVing in the summer and chasing the warm sun in Mexico and the Southern US in the winter with Karen. Unfortunately, in fall of 2023, a third recurrence was discovered. Gino fought valiantly through the last seven months of his life but eventually succumbed to small-cell cancer.

Link

In British Columbia, a firefighter “died suddenly”:

Paul Richard Gray, 61

April 24, 2024

It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we report the line-of-duty death of Fire Inspector Paul R. Gray, IAFF 6th District Local 2217 – Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. Brother Gray, 61, passed away on April 18, 2024 after succumbing to occupational cancer. FF Gray joined the Fire Department September 2009, after having served the municipality for a number of years with Bylaw Services. He remained a valuable member of the structural staff, until he decided to fill a void in Fire Prevention/Fire Inspection. Not long after making the transition, Brother Gray found out he had terminal cancer that he bravely fought for almost two years.

Link

A musician “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Justin Greeley, 39

April 27, 2024

The music community in Newfoundland and Labrador has always been close-knit, and losing one of their own always hits hard — especially so in the case of musician Justin Greeley, who died even as his friends were preparing a benefit concert for him. Greeley, 39, of Upper Island Cove, died last weekend after a short battle with cancer. His friends and fellow musicians were planning the fundraising event while he went through treatment. Now they're calling it a celebration of life.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Denell Juliette Sky Mayham, 27

April 27, 2024

With profound sadness, we report that Denell Mayham, 27 years of age, journeyed on to the spirit world on April 21, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She spent her life as an educational assistant working with children and youth in her community, showing them her loving auntie spirit. She also served her community as a firefighter and hotel worker, and participated in various community programs. She even ventured as far as Jasper, Alberta, to work in the tourism industry. She had previously enrolled at Yellowquill University College and was planning to return to her studies.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 43 “ died suddenly ”:

Logan Beaudoin, 6

April 23, 2024

On April 20, 2024, holding mom and dad's hands, our superhero Logan became our star. (A missed diagnosis led to metastasis of brain cancer.)

Link

Aline Lajoie, 69

April 28, 2024

Passed away suddenly, at Roberval Hospital, on April 26, 2024, at the age of 69 years and 8 months, Mrs. Aline Lajoie. Those who wish can send their donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-François Cazes, 55

April 28, 2024

From Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on April 26, 2024, at the age of 55, passed away Mr. Jean-François Cazes. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roberto Carlos Gaona Millares, 50

April 27, 2024

In Montreal, on April 25, at the age of 50, died Roberto Carlos Gaona Millares.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Serge St-Yves, 58

April 27, 2024

Mr. Serge St-Yves died suddenly at his home in Shawinigan on April 16, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Betsy Aird, 67

April 27, 2024

On April 20, 2024, Betsy Aird passed away quietly after a brief but strong battle with cancer.

Link

Sylvie Bernatchez, 65

April 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of our dear Sylvie Bernatchez, who joined the stars on April 24, 2024, at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, at the age of 65. If you would like to pay tribute to Sylvie, consider making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Pomerleau Dumont, 69

April 26, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on April 21, 2024, at the age of 69, passed away Mrs. Carole Pomerleau. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Chamberland, 59

April 26, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on April 22, 2024, at the age of 59, passed away Mr. Pierre Chamberland. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec for their humanity, their caring attitude and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karine Lagacé, 42

April 26, 2024

In Montreal, on April 16, 2024, at the age of 42, passed away Mrs. Karine Lagacé, spouse of Maximilien Dumesnil.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vivianne Lavallière, 55

April 26, 2024

In Châteauguay, on April 25, 2024, at the age of 55, passed away Mrs. Vivianne Lavallière. The family would like to thank the staff members of the Anna Laberge hospital and the CHUM for their good care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Allan Page, 72

April 26, 2024

Robert Allan Pagé passed away suddenly on April 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joannie Rioux, 34

April 26, 2024

At the Saint-Jérôme Hospital, on April 22, 2024, at the age of 34, Mrs. Joannie Rioux died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucie Durand, 69

April 26, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières on April 8, 2024, at the age of 69 years and 10 months, passed away Ms. Lucie Durand. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the care team of 4N and 5J for their kindness and gentleness. A special thank you to Dr. Sylvie Chapdeleine, as well as her favorite nurse, Manon Paquet from Home Support. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. (Dr. Sylvie Chapdelaine is an oncologist/hematologist.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Balthazar, 35

April 25, 2024

In Montreal, on Monday April 22, 2024, at the age of 35, died Richard Balthazar, husband of Mrs. Daniella Pierre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Talbot, 62

April 25, 2024

Surrounded by his beloved family, passed away on Saturday April 20, 2024, Claude Talbot, at the age of 62. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Maison Marie-Pagé for the good care provided to Claude during his short stay, and for the comforting support given to the family. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society and Maison Marie-Pagé.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Boucher-Pépin, 39

April 25, 2024

At his home in Saint-Théophile, on April 14, 2024, Mr. Steve Boucher-Pépin died at the age of 39. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Arthabaska-Érable Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lise Miousse, 46

April 25, 2024

Suddenly in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on April 23, 2024, at the age of 46, passed away Madame Lise Miousse.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcellin Coté, 74

April 25, 2024

On April 24, 2024, Mr. Marcellin Coté, residing in Saint-Ambroise, died at the Saguenay Palliative Care Home at the age of 74 years and 9 months. The family would like to thank the urologist and oncology team at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec of the Chicoutimi Hospital, as well as the Saguenay Palliative Care House.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gemma Auger Bibeau, 75

April 25, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Gemma Auger Bibeau, which occurred on Sunday April 21, 2024, at the age of 75, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Link

Jérémy Gauthier, 22

April 24, 2024

Rouyn-Noranda - Died on April 19, 2024, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bénédict Mckenzie, 40

April 24, 2024

In Sept-Îles (Maison Élyme des sables), on April 23, 2024, died at age 40, Bénédict Mckenzie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxim Michaud-Lambert, 21

April 24, 2024

In Montreal, on April 21, 2024, at the age of 21, passed away Miss Maxim Michaud-Lambert.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annie Dubuc, 50

April 24, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Annie Dubuc, which occurred on April 16, 2024, at the age of 50. The family asks you to donate generously to the JEVI Suicide Prevention Center www.jevi.qc.ca. Your donations can save lives and help grieving people heal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Prince, 38

April 24, 2024

In Sherbrooke, on January 29, 2024, at the age of 38, Nicolas Prince died, much too young. Thanks to the mutual aid, social groups, and health workers for the support given to Nicolas during his short life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garry Conroy, 67

April 24, 2024

At his home, on April 12, 2024, at the age of 67, died Mr. Garry Conroy. You can compensate for sending flowers with a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kesavan Muthulingam, 41

April 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kesavan Muthulingam at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu H. Simon, 35

April 24, 2024

Shawinigan - Passed away on April 13, 2024, at the age of 35, Mr. Mathieu H. Simon, domiciled in Shawinigan. The family would like to thank the first aid services for their dedication, presence and support. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Prévention du suicide de la Vallée d'Or.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolina Capraro Chavez, 43

April 23, 2024

In Montreal, on April 20, 2024, at the age of 43, passed away Mrs. Carolina Capraro Chavez.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lydia Bérubé-Lessard, 40

April 23, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on April 18, 2024, at the age of 40, passed away Lydia Bérubé-Lessard. On behalf of Lydia, the family would like to thank all the CRDI workers who supported her for many years, and more recently those at the Admiral's House. They also thank the staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, who provided her care with empathy and professionalism. Please accept any expressions of sympathy by making a donation to the Jane H.-Dunn Foundation (foundation for the education of disabled people).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Dumas, 59

April 23, 2024

At the Multi Center. SSS d'Argenteuil, in Lachute, on April 21, 2024, Mr. Denis Dumas died at the age of 59. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean McDonald, 57

April 23, 2024

At Thetford Mines Hospital, on April 19, 2024, at the age of 57, passed away Mr. Jean McDonald. The family would like to thank the staff at Thetford Mines Hospital for the good care provided to Mr. McDonald. Your sympathy to the family can be expressed by a message on this site and/or by a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johanne Morin, 60

April 23, 2024

Mrs. Johanne Morin, residing in Mashteuiatsh, died suddenly at her home on April 21, 2024, at the age of 60 years and 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alain Lavoie, 57

April 23, 2024

In Sept-Îles, on April 18, 2024, died at the age of 57, Mr. Alain Lavoie. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Côte-Nord Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Iasenza, 63

April 23, 2024

Ralph Iasenza died on April 21, 2024, at the age of 63. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of the deceased to the Canadian Brain Tumor Foundation or the Montreal Neurological Institute would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josée Savoie, 55

April 23, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Josée Savoie, who died on April 14, 2024, at the age of 55. The family would like to thank the staff at Papineau Hospital for all the excellent care provided. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Paradis, 62

April 23, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Guy Paradis, who died suddenly on April 13, 2024, at his residence in Saint-Raymond, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Walker, 72

April 23, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Susan Walker on April 19th, 2024. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Oncology Department at the McGill University Health Center, and The Champlain Residential Center in Verdun, for their support and great care shown during Susan's last days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carl Villeneuve, 44

April 22, 2024

On April 9, 2024, Mr. Carl Villeneuve, residing in Montreal and formerly of Dolbeau-Mistassini, died at his home, at the age of 44 years and 3 months. Those who wish can send their donation to the Suicide Prevention Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Méthot, 46

April 22, 2024

At the Fleurimont hospital in Sherbrooke, surrounded by his family, on April 19, 2024, at the age of 46, died Mr. Patrick Méthot.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Dubé Lacombe, 64

April 22, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Sylvie Dubé, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – ​​Amqui Hospital, on April 20, 2024, at the age of 64. The family members would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff of the Oncology Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Éric Lalonde, 50

April 22, 2024

From Boisbriand, peacefully and surrounded by his family, died on April 19, 2024, at the age of 50, Mr. Éric Lalonde. A special thank you to the CHUM ENT department and all the staff for their support and dedication, including Dr. Soullières, Dr. Guertin, Dr. Nguyen and Dr. Charbonneau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jocelyne Martel, 70

April 22, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on April 20, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Jocelyne Martel. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of the Integrated Cancer Center (CIC) of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for the good care provided, their support and their kindness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

11 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Scott Jordan McRae, 38

April 26, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Scott Jordan McRae of Bonnyville, Alberta, announces his unexpected passing on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Art Polanski, 49

April 26, 2024

Art Polanski passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the age of 49 years, in his home in Strathmore, AB. Art had many passions, but fly fishing topped them all. He believed in living life to the fullest, in the now. “No time to wait for tomorrow.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernardo Bautista, 50

April 26, 2024

Bernardo Bautista, a resident of Grande Prairie, AB, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isaac Tobias Lee, 46

April 26, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Isaac Tobias Lee on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte Katherine Metz, 65

April 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of Charlotte Katherine Metz (nee Crouse) after a brave and painful battle with kidney cancer. She remains a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunty and friend, who passed away peacefully on April 22, 2024, at the age of 65 in the Grande Prairie Hospice, surrounded by loved ones.

Link

Janet Mary Benison, 65

April 25, 2024

Janet Mary Benison, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Calgary, AB, surrounded by her loving family, after a challenging battle with cancer.

Link

Gregory Stephen Vibert, 62

April 25, 2024

The family of Greg Vibert sadly announces his passing in Calgary on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the age of 62 years. We want to thank the staff at South Health Campus, especially Dr. Philippe Couillard and ICU Nurses Brielle and Danny, as well as Dr. Carolyn Owen and Dr. Sarah Parry at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and their dedicated team, for all of their kind and compassionate care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MacKenzie Gabrielle Saunders, 20

April 23, 2024

MacKenzie Gabrielle Saunders passed away peacefully on April 18, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. She was only 20 years old. MacKenzie was born in Fort McMurray, Alberta, and it’s where she lived in her final days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle Michael Stang, 34

April 23, 2024

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kyle Michael Stang, who departed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 20th, 2024. Born in North Vancouver on October 25, 1989, Kyle graced this world with his presence, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Gogolinski, 40

April 22, 2024

With profound sadness, the family of Julie Gogolinski announces her passing on Monday April 22, 2024, at the age of 40 years. We would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice in Medicine Hat for their loving care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pedro Guenther, 36

April 22, 2024

Pedro Guenther, beloved husband of Getruda Guenther, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024 at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 21 “died suddenly”:

Jim Hadgraft, 55

April 27, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Jim Hadgraft, quietly in his sleep, at Kelowna General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crawford John Law, 73

April 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce that Crawford John Law, 73, of Cranbrook, BC, passed away suddenly on April 21, 2024, at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Jordan Rodine, 37

April 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Michael Rodine, who passed away on April 19, 2024, in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 37. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dalraj Dale Singh Mayo, 62

April 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Dalraj “Dale” Singh Mayo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Fraser Murphy, 47

April 26, 2024

After a courageous battle with AL amyloidosis, Simon passed at the age of 47, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Link

Charles Aloysius Aschenbrenner, 73

April 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Aloysius Aschenbrenner. He suffered a stroke in May 2023 and passed unexpectedly of bronchial pneumonia on April 22, 2024, in Kelowna, BC.

Link

Victor Marvin Schindelka, 71

April 25, 2024

On April 18, 2024, I lost my best friend and husband, Victor Schindelka. He fought a short but difficult battle, but in the end he could not win.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Matt Balce, 42

April 25, 2024

Adam Matt Balce passed away peacefully on April 18, 2024, in New Westminster, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Courtney Burant, 47

April 25, 2024

With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to Courtney Burant, who passed away at age of 47, at the Central Okanagan Hospice House in Kelowna, BC, on April 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Elizabeth Hobbs McDonald, 42

April 25, 2024

It is with great sorrow, that the family of Christine McDonald announces her passing on April 4, 2024, after a hard, long year of battling cancer.

Link

“Liz” Juker (nee Lazurko), 71

April 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Elizabeth Harriet Lorraine Juker (Lazurko), who passed away peacefully on April 17, 2024, at the Kelowna General Hospital in British Columbia, due to an unfortunate return of cancer, which caused a sudden decline in her health.

Link

Walter Jackie Czekurlon, 71

April 24, 2024

It is with profound sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Walter Jackie Czekurlon on April 16, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Damiano Samir Saleh, 28

April 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Damiano Samir Saleh, who peacefully left us on April 16, 2024, at 7:50 pm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Millan, 75

April 24, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of our Dad, Dennis Millan, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tesa Louise Breitkreuz, 48

April 24, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we the family of Tesa Louise Breitkreuz announce her very sudden passing into the arms of Her Lord and Savior on March 26th, 2024. Tesa had suffered a seizure and heart attack here in Abbotsford.

Link

Andrea Sarah England, 46

April 23, 2024

No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Earl Staten, 73

April 23, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Earl William Staten announce his sudden passing on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kelowna, BC. Earl was born on March 28, 1951, in Revelstoke, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Marcel Turcotte, 63

April 23, 2024

On a beautiful sunny day, surrounded by family, with great dignity and strength after battling cancer, Denis left us with only our memories to sustain us.

Link

Gregory Edward Gallagher, 67

April 23, 2024

Greg, “Dyno” as he was known by many, passed away in his home from a heart attack. It appeared a quick event with no apparent suffering, which brought some comfort to his family.

Link

Scott Douglas Bruvold, 50

April 22, 2024

With a heavy heart and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Scott Douglas Bruvold. A loving father, cherished son and brother, adored uncle and loyal friend to many, Scott passed away on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at the age of 50, in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Yan-Kit Ing, 74

April 22, 2024

Joseph Yan-Kit Ing passed away surrounded by family on April 6, 2024, in Vancouver General Hospital, as a result of complications from his battle with cancer. He was 74.

Link

In Manitoba, 19 “died suddenly”:

Delbert Joseph Irvin Sutherland, 27

April 28, 2024

In loving memory of Delbert Joseph Irvin Sutherland. Beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin and friend. Born January 21, 1997 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and entered into rest on April 20, 2024, at Sandy Bay First Nation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kota Bear Oudie, baby

April 27, 2024

Kota Bear Oudie, residing in Russell, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janine Joy McDonald, 24

April 27, 2024

Janine passed away in Thompson, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carrol Ann Sandney, 70

April 26, 2024

With profound sadness, the family of Carrol Sandney announces her sudden passing on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the age of 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanna LaForte, 68

April 26, 2024

Joanna LaForte, a proud resident of Westwood, passed away peacefully after a short bout with cancer on April 22, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Link

Bradley Joesph Hunter, baby

April 25, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce that Bradley Joesph Hunter began his journey to the spirit world on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Pott, 54

April 25, 2024

With profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved James (Jim) Pott on April 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Dorothy Patricia Hinchcliffe, 40

April 25, 2024

It comes with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Marie Dorothy Patricia Hinchcliffe, at the age of 40 years old, surrounded by family on April 16th, 2024, at 11 pm at St. Boniface Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Ross, 61

April 25, 2024

Robert Ross, known as “Rossco” by his many friends and family, sadly passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Bethesda Regional Health Center, Steinbach, MB., after a short but heroic fight with cancer.

Link

Bohdan Buyachok, 70

April 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bohdan Buyachok on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Riverview Health Centre. Bohdan was born in Winnipeg on August 10, 1953. Sincere thanks to the health care teams at CancerCare Manitoba, HSC (6GH), and Riverview Health Center, for the respectful and compassionate care of Bohdan and his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chester Richard Baron, 66

April 24, 2024

Ches passed away peacefully on April 23, 2024, at Health Science Center, after a short illness at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Oar Burdeniuk, 74

April 23, 2024

Valerie Burdeniuk of Dauphin, Manitoba, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with family by her side at the Dauphin Regional Health Center, at the age of 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Gwen Slack, 64

April 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Gwen Slack, who left us after a brief battle with cancer, just before her 65th birthday, on April 21, 2024.

Link

Kenneth Unrau Sawatzky, 42

April 23, 2024

On Monday, April 22, 2024, Kenneth Unrau, beloved husband of Anita and beloved father of Claudio and Briyanna, passed away at Bethesda Regional Health Center, Steinbach, MB., after a 10-month-long battle with cancer. He reached the age of 42 years and nine months.

Link

Neil Fehr, 57

April 22, 2024

Neil Fehr, age 57 years, of La Broquerie, MB., passed away suddenly in Steinbach, MB., on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Krista Lianne Milne, 50

April 22, 2024

Krista Lianne Milne (Campbell) passed away peacefully on April 17, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colton Sherman Anthony Sinclair, 29

April 22, 2024

Sadly, we announce the sudden passing of Coleton Sherman Anthony Sinclair on April 10, 2024, at the age of 29 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dimitri Byron Duck, 27

April 22, 2024

Dimitri Byron Duck, 27 years, passed away in Winnipeg on April 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian James Knight, 66

April 22, 2024

It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Brian, our dear husband, father, grandfather and brother, after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Two “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Dennis Gerard Lundrigan, 70

April 25, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Dennis Gerard Lundrigan of Burin, NL, on Tuesday April 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Clyde Newport, 68

April 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share that our beloved husband, father, and poppy Dave passed peacefully with his family at his side at age 68, on April 21st, 2024, after losing a brave battle with mesothelioma.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 16 “died suddenly”:

Jon Kozak, 43

April 22, 2024

Jon Kozak of Creighton, Saskatchewan, passed away at home on Sunday, April 21, 2024, surrounded by family, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elias Benjamin Still (Kaskitêw-Kihiw Nâpêw) (Black Eagle Man), 32

April 28, 2024

Elias Benjaman Still passed away on April 20, 2024, in Fort Qu'Appelle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Bird, 37

April 28, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jonathan Andrew Walter Bird, loving partner, father, brother, nephew and cousin. Jonathan (Nick) was called unexpectedly by the Creator on April 18, 2024, at the age or 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlene Fields, 62

April 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the unexpected passing of Charlene Dale Kahnapace Fields on April 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dominique Belanger, 32

April 28, 2024

Dominique Belanger passed away in Fort Qu’Appelle on April 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Bear, 42

April 28, 2024

It is with great sadness and sorrow the family announces the unexpected passing of Justin (Gusto).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Devin Isely, 44

April 27, 2024

Devin Isely passed away on April 21, 2024 in Nipawin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina-Marie Lavallee, 48

April 26, 2024

It is with our saddened hearts that we announce Tina-Marie Lavallee passed away on April 24th, 2024, at the age of 48, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward “Eddie” William Chislett, 67

April 26, 2024

Passed away suddenly at the Health Sciences Centre, St. John's, on April 23, 2024, Eddie Chislett of Islington, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brianne Brass, 27

April 25, 2024

The family of Brianne Brass of Yorkton, beloved partner of Travis Pritchard, sadly announce her passing on Sunday, April 21, 2024. She was 27 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Jean Danroth, 68

April 25, 2024

Pamela Jean Danroth (Perrin) was born on March 3, 1956 in Beechy, Saskatchewan and passed away on April 22nd 2024, after her courageous battle with cancer. Pam was only 68 years old.

Link

Anthony Tony Roelens, 68

April 24, 2024

Anthony (Tony) Oscar Roelens, husband, father, grandfather, avid hunter and wildlife/waterfowl enthusiast, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deron Head, 34

April 23, 2024

Deron was born in Carrot River hospital to his loving parents, on March 13, 1990. He attended John William Head Memorial Education Center in Red Earth, and Cumberland College in Nipawin. He had life goals and ambitions to pursue his education. Despite his health complications, he was determined to keep going.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Horizon Gray Fiddler-Dreaver, 30

April 22, 2024

With our saddened hearts, we announce that “Katie” Horizon Gray Fiddler-Dreaver passed away on April 16th, 2024, at the age of 30 years, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Troy Corkish, 52

April 22, 2024

Troy Corkish passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024, from a short battle against cancer.

Link

James Andrew Wasyliw, 59

April 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of James Wasyliw announce his passing on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the age of 59, after a sudden heart attack.

Link