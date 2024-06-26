FRANCE

The European deputy elected on June 9, Nathaly Antona, died in Ajaccio

June 18, 2024

Nathaly Antona (49) died this Tuesday, June 18, following a lung disease. The Ajaccian, in 24th position on Jordan Bardella's list, elected during the European elections of June 9, was overtaken by illness during the electoral campaign. Discreet, Nathaly Antona had not mentioned her state of health during the European campaign, which she had partly spent hospitalized. “She was very tired, but fought until the end, she was a beautiful person,” reacted François Filoni, regional representative of the national gathering.

Hautes-Alpes: a hiker lost his life in Abriès-Ristolas

June 20, 2024

A hiker lost his life in Abriès-Ristolas. The 66-year-old man was the victim of a heart attack on Thursday afternoon, under the top of the Bric-Froid. He was moving with a group of three other hikers. Despite the intervention of the PGHM of Jausiers, who went on site aboard the helicopter with a doctor, the victim unfortunately died.

BELGIUM

Kurt from “B&B Seeks Sweetheart” unexpectedly passed away just before the first episode

June 24, 2024

Kurt, one of the participants of the TV program “B&B Seeks Sweetheart”, has died. VTM reports this in a press release. It is reported he died from heart failure. “It is with sadness that we inform you of the unexpected death of Kurt, one of our beloved participants from B&B zoekt Lief,” the statement said. Kurt would be introduced to Flemish TV viewers on Monday evening in the third season.

No age reported.

Izegem librarian Nicolas Cappelle (60) died unexpectedly

June 22, 2024

Librarian Nicolas Cappelle died unexpectedly on Friday. The city council confirms this. He was 60 years old. “Our thoughts go first and foremost to his children, family, friends and acquaintances who have to deal with a heavy blow,” says Alderman of the Library Kurt Himpe (N-VA).

No cause of death reported.

Peter Somers died

June 24, 2024

Last week we received the sad news that Peter Somers, responsible for the equipment department at Bosch Benelux, has passed away. Anyone who had anything to do with workshop equipment in Belgium and the Netherlands knew him. In recent years he had been struggling with his health, and therefore stayed out of the picture more often. As a result, the news that he is no longer there is completely unexpected. Peter was only 59 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Vervaeke, 50

June 24, 2024

Ooigem - Dear family, we would like to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences on the sudden death of Nathalie. Good luck to you in this difficult period.

No cause of death reported.

Jurgen Helsmoortel, 40

June 24, 2024

Born November 17, 1983, died June 17, 2024. Lived and died in Oostende.

No cause of death reported.

Dominique Stockx, 47

June 24, 2024

Born in Oostende, March 28, 1977, died in UZ Ghent, June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wim Swinnen, 53

June 24, 2024

Born in Aarschot, August 2, 1970, died in UZ Gasthuisberg hospital Leuven, June 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Werner Mattheus, 47

June 24, 2024

Born in Lier, November 28, 1977, died in Booischot, June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Leen Van der Hoeven, 49

June 24, 2024

Born in Aalst, August 12, 1974, died in Aaigem, June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Davy Collaert, 49

June 24, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, January 16, 1975, died on June 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Johan Ameele, 51/52

June 24, 2024

1972 – 2024, Wervik.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Lierman, 71

June 24, 2024

Born in Knokke-Heist, February 13, 1953, died unexpectedly on June 18, 2024.

No age reported.

Christel Druyts, 57

June 24, 2024

Born in Wilrijk, January 26, 1967, died in Antwerp, ZNA Middelheim hospital, June 18, 2024, with thanks to oncologist.

No cause of death reported.

Christiane Vandeputte, 58

June 24, 2024

Born in Liege, May 15, 1966, died in ZOL campus Sint-Jan Genk, June 20, 2024, thanks given to her oncologist.

No cause of death reported.

Carina De Wachter, 61

June 24, 2024

Born in Antwerp, December 10, 1962, died in Edegem, June 21, 2024. Thanks are given to her oncologist.

No cause of death reported.

Vic Vanherk, baby

June 23, 2024

Born May 18, died June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gerry D'Or, 42

June 23, 2024

Born in Tongeren, March 8, 1982, died in Tongeren, June 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia Vanbrabant, 52

June 22, 2024

Born in Sint-Truiden, January 1, 1972, died suddenly at home in Bekkevoort, June 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gloire Mbenza, 17

June 22, 2024

Gloire was born in Aalst on October 29, 2006, and died in Leuven on June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stijn Vanoplinus, 31

June 22, 2024

Born in Torhout, December 1, 1992, died completely unexpected in AZ Groeninge Kortrijk on June 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Olivier Galasyka, 48

June 22, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly in Olne, in his 49th year. Born June 26, 1975.

No cause of death reported.

Matthias Bacq, 34

June 21, 2024

Bborn in Leuven, February 13, 1990, died at home in Tienen, June 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk De Clercq, 61

June 21, 2024

Born in Bruges, February 13, 1963, died in Ghent, June 20, 2024. Co-founder of floristery Van Herck. Rather than flowers, please donate via the Cancer Foundation (Kom op tegen Kanker).

No cause of death reported.

Anamaria Cambier, 32

June 21, 2024

Anamaria was born on July 25, 1991, and died in Tournai on June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Trus, 75

June 21, 2024

Retired hairdresser in Herstal. Died unexpectedly in Hermalle-Sous-Argenteau, June 21, 2024, in his 75th year. Born January 7, 1949.

No cause of death reported.

Thierry Goessens, 45

June 21, 2024

Born May 23, 1979, died unexpectedly in Fleron, June 20, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Dormans, 60

June 21, 2024

Born in Berneau, August 19, 1963, and died there June 21, 2024. Thanks to the oncologist Herman.

No cause of death reported.

Johan Van Diest, 49

June 20, 2024

Born in Diest, March 7, 1975, died there on June 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hans Willems, 55

June 20, 2024

Born in Leuven, July 15, 1968, died unexpectedly at home in Ternat, June 19, 2024. Night operator at Mutas, Coordinator at Child Focus.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Feys, 74

June 20, 2024

Totally unexpected, we communicate the passing of our dear father and pepe, Roger Feys. Born in Roeselare, March 17, 1950, died in Izegem, June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rony Vanden Berghe, 66

June 20, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, September 28, 1957, died after a short illness in AZ Sint-Blasius, June 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jérôme Cluentius, 34

June 20, 2024

Born in Namur on April 30, 1990, died in Rochefort on June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Faieta, 44

June 20, 2024

Born in La Louviere, August 18, 1979, died in La Louviere, June 19, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Sven Mosbeux, 50

June 19, 2024

Born and died in Bruges. Died in St-Jan Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Ioannis Vrakas, 46

June 19, 2024

Born in Filiates (Greece), January 31, 1978, died in Zemst, June 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Xavier Deckers, 41

June 19, 2024

Civil engineer, Fire Safety Engineer at Ugent. Founder of Fire Engineered Solutions Ghent. Born in Oostende, March 14, 1983, died in UZ Ghent, June 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kristof D'Homme, 50

June 19, 2024

Born in Zottegem, August 24, 1973, gently fell asleep in AZ Oostende, June 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Pierre Verhulst, 72

June 19, 2024

Employed at NMBS (Belgian Railways). Born in Oostende, April 10, 1952. Died suddenly at home, June 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Murielle Maka, 52

June 19, 2024

Born in Liege, December 11, 1971, died in Glons, June 18, 2024. Thanks to the hematology services and the hospital in Liege.

No cause of death reported.

Cecile Robert, 67

June 19, 2024

Born in Ottignies, November 13, 1956, died in Aye, June 18, 2024. Thanks to prof. D'Hondt from the Oncology Department at Mont-Gedinne.

No cause of death reported.

Dieter Hermans, 41

June 18, 2024

Born September 22, 1982, died June 16, 2024. Lived in Kessel-Lo.

No cause of death reported.

Marleen Traen, 61

June 18, 2024

Born in Beernem, October 11, 1962, died unexpectedly in AZ Sint-Lucas Assebroek, June 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah De Ridder, 33

June 18, 2024

Born in Halle, April 22, 1991, died in Aalst, June 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anita Vanhulle, 51

June 18, 2024

Born in Bruges, July 24, 1972, died in Bruges, June 11, 2024 (AZ Sint-Jan).

No cause of death reported.

Jhonny Hauman, 42

June 18, 2024

Born in Bruges on July 16, 1981, died in Knokke-Heist on June 14, 2024. Living in Knokke-Heist.

No cause of death reported.

Gilbert Vanspauwen, 75

June 18, 2024

Born in Hoeselt, February 13, 1949, died unexpectedly at home in Hoeselt, June 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Axelle Chenot, 29

June 18, 2024

Domiciled in Rossignol. Born in Virton on Thursday December 15, 1994, died in Rossignol on Monday June 17, 2024, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Michaël De Geeter, 49

June 18, 2024

Of Brussel (Neder-Over-Heembeek).

No cause of death reported.

Sylviane Surdej, 49

June 18, 2024

Domiciled in Carlsbourg. Born in Bastogne on Monday December 16, 1974, died in Libramont on Sunday June 16, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Buytaert, 66

June 17, 2024

Born in Kruibeke, March 15, 1958, died unexpectedly at home in Rupelmonde, June 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ria Grymonprez, 59

June 17, 2024

Born in Izegem, October 5, 1964, died unexpectedly in Side, Turkey, June 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Tantot, 43

June 17, 2024

Resident in La Hestre. Born in La Louvière on Thursday February 26, 1981, died in La Hestre on Sunday June 16, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Belche, 49

June 17, 2024

Residing in Habaru. Born on Tuesday, November 12, 1974, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Manuel Brasseur, 45

June 17, 2024

Of Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Dengis, 25

June 17, 2024

Of Wonck.

No cause of death reported.

Guy De Koster, 69

June 15, 2024

Born in Beveren, May 25, 1955, died unexpectedly in Hasselt, June 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Gerard Meijeringh, 54

June 21, 2024

A passionate journalist with a large network. Always looking for the latest news. But never with a desire for sensation, or an urge to score without knowing the facts and a good hearing. Above all, our colleague Gerard Meijeringh, who died unexpectedly last Thursday at the age of only 54, will be missed as a person … Although he has been editor-in-chief of De Swollenaer for quite some time, many still know him as a sports journalist for the sister magazines De Brug and De Stadskoerier, a position he has fulfilled with gusto since the year 2000. In addition to his work as a journalist, Gerard also challenged himself sportingly. With water polo, which he was skilled at, and also with running. For example, Gerard took part in the New York marathon, which he finished in character with his large build. That in turn was a reason to write about it.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Daniël Paalvast, 37

June 21, 2024

On Friday evening, May 24, we received the sad news that Daniël Paalvast had passed away. Daniël was a fanatical bird watcher from an early age and eventually saw 438 species in the Netherlands. As an enthusiastic biology teacher at the Waldorf school, he was also busy with nature in everyday life. Last October, Daniël attended the DB weekend in Texel. He told us about a bump under his armpit that was being investigated. A wonderful weekend of birding followed. At the beginning of 2024, the bump (malignant tumor - as it turned out) was surgically removed, and a second operation followed. Quite drastic, but the prospects were positive. At the beginning of April, however, the terrible news came that there was a new tumor and the cancer had already spread so far that it could no longer be treated. On his birthday on April 24, we went to his house for his birthday and to say goodbye, but after that, things quickly went downhill. Ultimately, Daniel was 37 years old for a month. On Monday, June 6, we said goodbye to Daniël. We will miss Daniel terribly. We wish Lian, Mees and other loved ones a lot of strength in coping with this loss.

Chris Wortel

June 18, 2024

Chris died during a holiday in France, where he was staying with his wife Anki. The Wortel family has been closely involved with our club for many years. We would like to offer our condolences to the family, as members and board, for this sudden and great loss of their husband, father and grandfather.

No age or cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Father Elias Leyds c.s.j., 65

January 22, 2024

To our great dismay and deep sadness, we suddenly lost Father Elias Leyds c.s.j., founder of EWTN Lage Landen.

No cause of death reported.

Royd Dirksen, 17

June 21, 2024





Devastated, we announce that the Lord has suddenly taken from us our dear son Royd.

No cause of death reported.

Luuk Herman Engbers – Alexeeva, 49

June 19, 2024

Amsterdam - I don't think about what was to come, how beautiful it could have been. I prefer to remember, even though I am in mourning, which was beautiful and nice. [Bart Peeters] It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the death of the dearest husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle and nephew.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Popular TikToker from Glauchau passed away

June 24, 2024

The popular TikToker "Ossi Ulle", civilian name Daniel Uhlich, has passed away. A friend shares this on social media. His viewers expressed the greatest possible sympathy for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his funny videos.

No age or cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Amstetten mourns the death of Department Inspector Harald Weidinger

June 20, 2024

Amstetten mourns for Harald Weidinger. The department inspector and Deputy City Watch Commander died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19, shortly before his 56th birthday. Harald Weidinger joined the municipal police in 1996 as a guard officer. In 2017, he was appointed the 2nd deputy of the city guard commander. He has been serving as the 1st deputy since 2023.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Hürther school administrator has died at the age of 42

June 21, 2024

The news causes consternation in the town hall, at the schools and in many clubs. At the age of 42, the head of the Office for School, Education and Education, Dieter Steffens, died unexpectedly. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

No cause of death reported.

Merida mourns long-time CEO

June 17, 2024

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we have to announce the death of our esteemed colleague Jürgen Falke. The long-time CEO and co-founder of MERIDA R&D Center GmbH, who had recently resigned from his post for health reasons, passed away far too early on June 13, 2024, at the age of 61 after a short, serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Christian Leisinger

June 17, 2024

Relatives, friends and companions are deeply affected by the death of Christian Leisinger. He died unexpectedly last week at the age of 62. Leisinger was a veteran and a mainstay of Fahrnau club life. He was particularly active in the Fahrnau Carnival Society (FGF): he has been its president since 2013.

No cause of death reported.

Obituary for our member Gerd Klünder

June 17, 2024

Our long-standing member Gerd Klünder died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on the day of the European Elections, on June 9th. Our Green companion has been a member of our party since 1998, an employee at the district office since 2022, and at times also an employee of our member of parliament Hedwig Tarner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nadine Wilm is dead : her courage to live and her fight against cancer has impressed many people

June 24, 2024

She fought against cancer for two and a half years – with a strong will and trust in God, supported by her husband and doctors from the Würzburg University Hospital. Now Nadine Wilm, from Iphofen, lost this fight. The 37-year-old died a few days ago.

Young family plans "funeral instead of wedding": father dies unexpectedly in the middle of the night

June 22, 2024

The big celebration was just being planned when the father of the family unexpectedly passed away at the beginning of June. Daniel suffered a pulmonary embolism - a blood clot that clogs a blood vessel in the lungs and often ends fatally. His fiancee and mother were still trying to keep him alive. But in vain. Even the rescue workers could do nothing more for the 41-year-old. "Now we are planning a funeral instead of a wedding.“ The family is asking for donations so as not to have to leave their home.

Tragic swimming accident: swimmer (69) drifted dead in the water

June 19, 2024

On Wednesday morning, June 19, a fatal swimming accident occurred in the bathing lake in Apetlon, Burgenland (Austria). The lifeless body of the 69-year-old man from Germany was found floating in the water and recovered. The victim's wife had reported him missing.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Health problems? 67-Year-old found dead in car

June 24, 2024

An angler discovered a body in a car on the side of the road in Ladekop near Jork on Sunday. The dead man was a 67-year-old from Dollern, a few kilometers away, as the police announced. The man had gone off the road with his car and ended up in a ditch. According to the police, the existing clues suggest the suspicion that health problems had led to the accident and death of the man.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

A coach “died suddenly”:

Pfadi mourns the loss of its board member Heinz Richter

June 21, 2024

Our association and board member Heinz Richter has died unexpectedly at the age of 60. We mourn together for him as a cheerful, lovable, courteous, and extremely reliable and committed person and friend. Having worked as an active player and junior coach for many years, Heinz Richter recently joined the board of directors of Pfadi Winterthur Handball. We offer our sincere condolences to his relatives.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

Deloitte partner Fredrik Falbach dies at 44

June 17, 2024

It is with sadness we inform that our good colleague Fredrik Falbach died on Friday, says managing partner in Deloitte, Rolf Saastad. Falbach was battling cancer for a long time. Unfortunately, the cancer won in the end.

Øyvind Løland is dead

June 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that we received the news that our former office manager, colleague and friend, Øyvind Løland, died on the 11th. June, only 52 years old, after a long cancer disease.

DENMARK

Peder Rytter Rud Jensen, 73

June 23, 2024

Our dear father, father-in-law, brother and grandfather, Peder Rytter Rud Jensen, August 11, 1950 - June 23, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ulrik Helles, 68

June 22, 2024

My beloved husband Our dear father, father-in-law and grandfather, Ulrik Helles, April 2, 1956 - June 17, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Stine Bruus Sørensen, 42/43

June 22, 2024

Stine Bruus Sørensen, 1981 – 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Fabricius, 50

June 21, 2024

My beloved husband, and our beloved father and father-in-law, Jacob Fabricius, born February 6, 1974, is taken from us far too soon. Glomstrup, 18 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kemei Xie, 48

June 21, 2024

My beloved wife, and Sine's beloved mother, Kemei Xie, October 25, 1975 - June 19, 2024, is taken from us far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Vinnie Nielsen, 53

June 21, 2024

Our beloved mother, our dear daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt, Vinnie Nielsen, has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Finn Hintze Selin Jørgensen, 69

June 20, 2024

Our much-loved husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Finn Hintze Selin Jørgensen, born 13 August 1954, is suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us. Varde, 20 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Lærkegaard Larsen, 64

June 20, 2024

"Lars Graver" has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Leo Nygaard, 71

June 19, 2024

Our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Leo Nygaard, born 1 October 1952, is suddenly taken from us. Ikast, 19 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Frank André Jensen, 75

June 19, 2024

Much loved, deeply missed navigator, Frank André Jensen, born 15 June 1949, is suddenly taken from us on June 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kirsten Nielsen, 56

June 19, 2024

My dear wife, daughter, and sister, our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Kirsten Nielsen, November 9, 1967 - June 10, 2024. Instead of flowers, consider a donation for the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gunnar Andreas Ketelsen, 69

June 18, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Gunnar Andreas Ketelsen, November 18, 1954 - June 13, 2024, is unexpectedly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmi Olesen, 49

June 18, 2024

Our loving and caring son, father, brother and partner, Jimmi Olesen, is suddenly taken from us. What is love? You know when it has left you.

No cause of death reported.

Per Wolgang Jensen, 72

June 18, 2024

My beloved husband and my loving father, Per Wolfgang Jensen, born 15 June 1951, has slept in at home after a short illness. Vester Hassing, 15 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Sennels, 61

June 18, 2024

My great love, our amazing son, father, papa, father-in-law, grandfather and brother, theater director and journalist, Lars Sennels, has died of an insidious and painful stomach cancer, aged 61 in Copenhagen.

Per Christensen, 65

June 17, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, grandfather, grandfather, father-in-law, son, and brother, Per Christensen, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Zakarias Lindbjerg Tønning, 8

June 17, 2024

Our fun-loving boy, Zakarias Lindbjerg Tønning, November 11, 2015 - June 10, 2024. Thank you for so much joy and inspiration in such a short time. Mother, Father, Big Sister & Little Brother.

No cause of death reported.

Simone Vendelbo Henriksen, 31

June 17, 2024

Our dear beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, aunt, and stepdaughter, Simone Vendelbo Henriksen, born on February 17, 1993, is suddenly taken from us. Handbjerg, 12 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mathias Frydendahl Bjerg-Brink, 2

June 17, 2024

Our beloved Mathias Frydendahl Bjerg-Brink, after a long illness you found peace. Øster Lindet, 13 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

SERBIA

Colleagues say farewell: RTS's chief cameraman died suddenly

June 21, 2024

RTS cameraman Žarko Rakočević died suddenly at the age of 59. He recorded religious events and television films.

No cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Tragedy in Travnik: A 28-year-old man died suddenly

June 21, 2024

28-year-old Sanjin Bradarić died suddenly in Travnik.

No cause of death reported.

ALBANIA

The well-known poet Agim Doçi passed away

June 24, 2024

The well-known poet Agim Doçi [76] has passed away, after suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage. Agim Doçi is the author of thousands of Albanian texts and songs. The poet suffered a stroke and since it was not the first time, his health condition was very serious. He was hospitalized Friday morning at the Stroke Center after experiencing slurred speech and an inability to maintain balance. Agim Doçi was referred by the Pogradec Hospital where the attack had taken place and then immediately transported to QSUT by ambulance.

He suffered a cardiac arrest as soon as he entered the sea, the 66-year-old man died on the beach of Spille

June 24, 2024

A 66-year-old man died on the beach of Spille this Monday morning (June 24). Investigations have begun to clarify the incident. Around 12:40, in Spille, citizen MH, resident of Lekaj, Kavajë, is suspected to have just come into contact with the water in the sea, suffered a cardiac arrest and as a result died.

SPAIN

The 35-year-old Navarra influencer and nurse Sonia Cámara, dies

June 22, 2024

The 35-year-old Pamplona influencer and nurse Sonia Cámara del Río, better known on social networks as @mamaderizos ["Mother of Curls"], has died due to cancer that she had been suffering from for just over a year and a half. She was the mother of two children, aged 2 and 4. She worked as a nurse at the University Hospital of Navarra and combined it with her work as a content creator on social networks. Much loved on social networks due to her naturalness and the closeness she conveyed in her publications, she did not hesitate to share with her community of more than 170,000 followers the diagnosis of her illness, at the end of 2022, and the course of it.

Alberto Mateos, Zamora CF physiotherapist, dies

June 20, 2024

Alberto Mateos, Zamora CF physiotherapist, died today at the age of 27. This was confirmed today by Zamora CF, stating in a statement that they "regret the death of Alberto Mateos, a young 27-year-old physiotherapist at the club who has been carrying out his work in recent seasons …” The statement added that both workers and members of the club were "dismayed" after learning of the death of the physiotherapist, which they describe as "sudden and painful news", sending "the deepest condolences to family and friends in these difficult times."

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

The driver’s heart attack caused a delay of several kilometers on the bypass road

June 20, 2024

A woman died this afternoon in an accident between Llosa de Ranes and Llanera de Ranes. In this case, it was a car that left the road with a lone passenger, a 55-year-old woman, who died at the scene. Medical workers who arrived could only confirm the woman’s death. A few hours later, at kilometer 324 of the A-7 motorway, near the municipality of Paterna, another person was reported dead while driving. As the newspaper learned, the driver died of a heart attack. DGT sources said this caused traffic jams for eight kilometers in the direction of Barcelona. The man died of natural causes while driving his car.

