ITALY

The former Italian player Orietta Grossi has died . President Petrucci's condolences

January 19, 2024

The FIP note: “The former Italian player Orietta Grossi left us at the age of 64”. FIP President Giovanni Petrucci, personally and on behalf of Italian basketball, mourns her passing with deep emotion. Orietta wore the blue shirt 25 times and participated in the Moscow 80 Olympic Games, the first officially reserved for women's national teams. She won a Scudetto and a Champions Cup with Teksid Torino, she also played, among other teams, with Algida Roma, Stelle Marine Ostia and Bari Puglia. After abandoning competitive activity, she was a youth coach and mini-basketball instructor.

Octavio Dazzan dies at 66

January 17, 2024

An important piece of the history of Italian speed passed away yesterday January 16th in Argentina due to illness. Octavio Dazzan, born in Argentina (in Buenos Aires in 1958), but naturalized Italian as his father Luigi was originally from Palazzolo della Stella, has died at the age of 66. As a professional (1981-1989) he also obtained nine Italian titles: five in speed (1982, 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1987), three in keirin (1982, 1983 and 1986) and one in indoor speed (1982). He also won three European titles in sprinting (1983, 1984 and 1986). He was the sporting director of two youth cycling teams in the Turin area. The world of cycling mourns his sudden death.

Federico Garrè, a 26-year-old footballer, lost his life this Sunday suddenly and without known causes

January 15, 2024

According to his club on social networks, the young player died tragically as reported by his team, Busalla Calcio 1909. "With a heavy heart we say goodbye to Federico, an incredible teammate who has not played with us in two years. Although time has separated his path from the field, his impact on our club and on our lives is indelible," they indicated in the release.

Football, Giuseppe Ticli has died : he played for Monza in C2, even without a salary

January 19, 2024

Former Monza footballer Giuseppe Ticli has passed away at the age of 44. Born in 1979, married and father of two children, Ticli died on Thursday morning due to an illness that lasted a year. His funeral will be celebrated on Saturday in the parish church of Carpiano, south of Milan, where he lived with his family. After growing up in Inter's youth team he was sent on loan to the minor categories playing for Padova, Arezzo, Reggiana, San Marino. At this point, at 23 years old, the Nerazzurri decided to loan him to Monza for his first good personal year. He will return to the red and white again the following year, but this time coming from Milan, where he had been transferred in the meantime.

Dede Vinci, Telecity journalist and radio speaker, has died

January 17, 2024

Filadelfo Vinci, known to all as Dede, died of a heart attack. He was a well-known radio journalist and face of Telecity. Dede Vinci was 67 years old and died suddenly of a heart attack that left him with no escape. His lifeless body was found today, Wednesday 17 January 2024, by firefighters in his home in Via Alessandria. Telecity colleagues raised the alarm when they didn't see him arrive in the studio. Dede was the face of Telecity's local news and hosted current affairs programs for this television station.

Little Rebecca died at 9 years old after an operation: illness at home , she collapsed in front of her parents

January 18, 2024

A 9-year-old girl, Rebecca, died after two days of agony following an illness at home. The little girl, reports Il Giorno, had a heart attack shortly before going to school, at 7.15 am on Monday 15 January. Hopes for Rebecca were extinguished on Wednesday, when she died at the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo where she had been admitted. The little girl lived in Arconate, a municipality of 6 thousand inhabitants a few kilometers from Legnano, in the province of Milan. The news of the tragic event profoundly shook the community, which joined in the family's grief, starting with the municipal administration.

"I have tingling in my hands": 15-year-old feels ill during football training, dies a few hours later

January 18, 2024

Sebas was 15 years old and on Wednesday afternoon, January 17, he was taking part in a football training session with his team, Zaratán Cadet B. At a certain point, however, he realized that something was wrong: he approached his coaches and said he wasn't feeling particularly well, complaining of dizziness and tingling in his hands. After first aid by the trainers, as the conditions did not seem to improve, the 15-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died shortly after. The Club has decided to suspend the training of all its teams until Monday, in addition to the matches that were scheduled for this weekend.

The young Marika Soru, who passed away at 16 after falling ill at home . The 52-year-old man, former auditor of the municipality, had been struck by a flu syndrome

January 20, 2024

Sad day for the community of Porto Torres, marked by double mourning. Yesterday evening, Friday 19 January, following a sudden illness in her home in via Alfieri, Marika Soru, aged just 16, died. The family members immediately called for help and the 118 operators called for prompt intervention. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the girl. The autopsy will establish the causes of her death. Numerous messages of condolence, starting with that of the volleyball club, in which Marika's little sister plays, which has suspended all activities as a sign of mourning.

Disbelief and pain also at the news of the sudden death of Francesco Masala, 52 years old, a well-known accountant in the city, former auditor of the Municipality and other public bodies and current director of Secal of Alghero. The professional had been ill for a few days, apparently due to a flu syndrome. Last night his condition worsened, and Masala died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. The autopsy results are also awaited in this case.

Two mothers “died suddenly”:

Latina, mother of two children dies suddenly at 35 after minor surgery

January 21, 2024

She undergoes nose surgery but ends up in cardiac arrest: girl in a coma at the Goretti hospital in Latina. Ilenia Salaro, wife of an officer of the Local Police of Latina, and mother of two children aged 5 years and 4 months, died at the age of just 35. Within a few days, she died in a Roman hospital where she was hospitalized. The causes are under investigation. Her funeral was celebrated yesterday in the church of Borgo Montello. The capital's prosecutor's office is now investigating her death.

Caserta - Young mother dies suddenly and leaves behind 3 little girls. Valle in shock

January 21, 2024

Caudina Valley - A sudden illness put an end to Monica Montefalcone's young life at just 37 years old. News relaunched by Il Caudino which came like a stab in the back in the small community of Rotondi, today overcome by sincere pain. Monica was not originally from the small town of Caudino. She moved to Rotondi for the love of her husband Enrico Iaia. She is a loving mother of three little girls, two of whom are twins, Chiara, Ginevra and Francesca. She had integrated perfectly into the village circuit and followed the growth and education of her children with great attention. Everyone knew her. It was impossible not to notice her when she took the twins out for a walk. In the early evening yesterday, she suffered a sudden illness. All attempts to resuscitate her were useless. It was a sudden and devastating heart attack that left her with no escape.

A city councilor “died suddenly”:

Grigno in shock: Barbara Bellin died suddenly at 47

January 17, 2024

Grigno (Trentino) - The sudden death at only 47 years. The whole community of Grigno is stunned. The death of Barbara Bellin, city councilor for culture, was hit by a sudden illness. Saturday night, it's one of those news that no one in the country would ever want to hear. She leaves her husband Fabiano and a two-year-old girl. Graduated in psychology, she worked for eight years as a support teacher at the Institute of Education Degasperi of Borgo, after a short experience in Pergine.

San Miniato, illness during a conference: former Carismi bank official dies while giving a speech

January 19, 2024

The appointment with death came while he was doing the thing he loved most of all: talking about art and above all disseminating it, even to non-experts, to convey at least a little of that passion that accompanied him throughout his life. Thus, at the age of 83, Pier Giuseppe Leo passed away, a former official of the Cassa di Risparmio di San Miniato but above all a great art enthusiast, a reference figure in the cultural circles of the area, struck by a sudden illness during a public conference. It happened on Tuesday afternoon in San Miniato, when Leo stopped suddenly, putting his hand on his chest. First transported to Empoli hospital and then transferred to Careggi during the night, he passed away at 5 pm on Wednesday in the operating room, at the end of a difficult and desperate emergency operation.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

The city of Enna mourns young doctor Salvatore Lo Nobile, he was 28 years old

January 20, 2024

Enna (Sicily) in tears for Salvatore Lo Nobile, the young doctor passed away at only 28 years old, leaving the whole city in grief.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Eight “died suddenly” at work:

Cefalù, illness after finishing work: 45-year-old worker dies

January 19, 2024

A sudden illness immediately after finishing work. This is how a 45-year-old worker, Domenico Manganello, originally from Collesano died. The intervention of the 118 health workers was useless and, upon their arrival, they could not do anything other than confirm the man's death. Colleagues raised the alarm. The police and medical examiner were immediately on site to carry out a body inspection. We are awaiting instructions from the Prosecutor's Office who will have to decide whether to carry out an autopsy, which will help to understand the causes of death.

Resia - 56-year-old worker dies in front of colleagues

January 19, 2024

Tragedy on the afternoon of Friday 19 January in Resia, Alto Adige. Following an illness, a 56-year-old worker died in front of his colleagues. The man, who was carrying out maintenance work inside a tunnel of the South Tyrolean Lake dam together with another person, suddenly felt ill, collapsing to the ground shortly afterwards. The alarm was immediately raised and medical personnel intervened, but for the worker, it was already too late: resuscitation attempts were useless.

Tragedy for a worker at Colomberotto Carni, truck driver found dead in the square

January 19, 2024

Moriago della Battaglia (Treviso) - A 62-year-old truck driver of Greek origin was found lifeless Friday morning, Jan. 19, in the yard outside the Moriago della Battaglia company. He was struck down by a sudden illness. Workers called emergency 118 and carabinieri but the rescue was in vain.

Bolzaneto - car carrier collapses next to his truck and dies

January 18, 2024

Bolzaneto, fatal illness while unloading the car transporter: truck driver dead. The tragedy in Via degli Artigiani, the man was transporting a carload. The car transporter was manoevering cars, and the man was seen collapsing while operating near the cars. The vehicles sent by 118 intervened on site, but upon their arrival the rescuers were unable to do anything but confirm the death. The firefighters and technicians from the ASL 3 labour inspectorate were also present for the investigations

He is about to get on his boat, but he collapses: fisherman dies at the port

January 17, 2024

Goro (Ferarra) - Emanuele Mantovani, 70, fisherman of Goro died on Tuesday afternoon from an illness. The man - well known in the village - at around 5 pm, collapsed on the ground just as he was reaching his boat, docked in the port of the village. Friends and acquaintances, noting Mantovani’s request for help, immediately called 118. The police and a Coast Guard unit arrived on site in addition to the sanitary facilities. The fisherman was thus given a heart massage for several minutes but to no avail. He died suddenly, near the place he loved most his boat. After the ritual formalities, the body was transported to the mortuary of the Delta Hospital. The news of Mantovani’s death spread quickly in the village and on social media: many wanted to leave a message of remembrance of the 70-year-old and their closeness to the family (in particular to their daughters Giulia and Silvia).

Illness while styling client's hair: Monica Corrà dies in her shop, she was the famous hairdresser of the celebrities of Venice

January 17, 2024

Venice - Monica Corrà, known as Monika, died suddenly while working in her hair salon in Venice. She was 61 years old and had never had health problems before this tragic accident. The incident occurred shortly after noon in the salon Monika & Umberto, while Monica was styling a customer's hair. The emergency crew 118 tried to resuscitate her for almost 40 minutes, but their efforts were useless. Monica Corrà was a prominent figure in the Venetian community and had styled the hair of numerous celebrities, including Princess d'Orléans and Bianca Arrivabene.

Killed by an illness at his newsstand, Fabrizio Conti dies

January 17, 2024

Latina (Lazio) - It was a customer who came in to buy a newspaper and realized that the man was lying on the ground. The man was 60 years old and for about 20 years he ran the newsstand in Via Isonzo. He succumbed to a fatal illness while at work at his newsstand and did not make it. Fabrizio Conti, died, despite attempts by the 118 personnel to revive him.

Struck by an illness at work. Tragedy in Scalo: A great emotion in Penne for Tonino Esposito, 51 years

January 16, 2024

Chieti (Abruzzo) - He suddenly died of a heart attack, leaving many friends and acquaintances in despair. The 51-year-old Tonino Esposito died yesterday, while he was working, hit by a sudden illness. He was a worker in a company in Chieti Scalo and was well known in Penne. 118 and the police intervened. At the time of his illness, he fell to the ground and even the health staff inside the company could not help but ascertain his death.

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

Man found dead on the street in Parma, suspected illness

January 22, 2024

The body of a man was found lifeless this morning around 7.20 in a square on the outskirts of Parma. He is a 35-year-old Italian of Maghreb origins residing in the area. The police have arrived on site and are carrying out investigations to establish the causes of death. Now the most probable hypothesis is that it was a sudden illness that gave the man no escape. 118 health personnel are also on site.

Sezze – 22-year-old man collapses and dies

January 22, 2024

Tragedy for a 22-year-old young man in Sezze: on Saturday evening, suddenly struck by an illness, he collapsed and died. He was near the Cappellitto bar in Sezze, in Via Marconi, where at a certain point, without apparent causes, the boy, of Romanian origin began to feel ill, probably suffering from a devastating heart attack. A few minutes passed before the young man collapsed to the ground and died amid the stunned looks of the people present on Saturday evening, around 8.30pm, when the street is lively. A tragedy without explanations. An investigation file has been opened on the case by the Prosecutor's Office which, perhaps, will decide on an autopsy. The Carabinieri of Sezze also intervened.

Ossola – 47-year-old collapses and dies in the street in the Cardezza hamlet

January 22, 2024

The funeral of Alessio Bacchetta, 47 years old, a chemical worker and trade unionist, was celebrated on Saturday. The cause of death is hypothesized to be a sudden illness: the fall along the road would not justify a death. Unfortunately, the health workers, were unable to do anything: by now the 47-year-old had ceased to live and all attempts at resuscitation were in vain. Alessio Bacchetto worked in a chemical company in Domodossola, Imerys. And he was a union representative for Filctem Cgil Novara Vco. A person respected by his colleagues and well known for his trade union activity.

Bari, a man found dead in the street with a head wound: it's a mystery

January 21, 2024

Bari - A 37-year-old man of foreign nationality died last night on the street in Bari, and investigations are underway by the Carabinieri to reconstruct what happened. According to reports, the presence of the victim's body in Corso Italia, an area in the vicinity of the railway, was reported with a phone call that triggered help. Upon arrival, 118 personnel found the 37-year-old man dying with a head wound. The man died a few minutes after the arrival of help. However, the immediate care given, and resuscitative manoeuvres performed were useless: the man died within minutes. It remains to be clarified whether he was seized by a sudden illness and fell and sustained the head wound or whether he was attacked. The body was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, which may order autopsy findings in the coming days.

Scicli: 68-year-old woman suddenly dies in Piazza Risorgimento

January 20, 2024

R. B. died suddenly this morning in Piazza Risorgimento in Scicli. The sixty-year-old died shortly after 8, while walking in the square, having arrived near the Cine Teatro Italia, probably due to an illness - collapsed and never recovered. Once the alarm was raised, the 118 ambulance was brought to the scene, but the health workers were unable to do anything other than confirm the death. The Carabinieri and the Municipal Police are also on-site, while it will be the task of the Medical Examiner to establish the causes of the sixty-year-old's death.

Valgreghentino: fatal illness on the street, after recently losing husband she dies in the street

January 18, 2024

Fatal illness on the street, 73-year-old dies in front of her house. The tragedy occurred around 10.30 am on Thursday 18 January. According to an initial reconstruction, the woman, Rosaria Perego, widowed a few months ago, was returning home after doing some shopping. She had shopping bags in her hand. When she arrived in front of the house, she was most likely struck by a sudden illness, and she collapsed to the ground.

The woman's family members then raised the alarm shortly before 10.30 am which set the rescue machine in motion. The gravity of the situation immediately became clear, so much so that the operations centre of the Regional Emergency and Urgency Agency sent the ambulance to the site, with the red code of maximum severity, with the Calolziocorte Rescue Volunteers on board and the medical vehicle with the 118 staff.

17 “died suddenly” at home:

Maria dies from a heart attack , her husband Carmelo, cannot bear the pain and dies a few minutes later. Their daughter would have graduated today

January 17, 2024

Minturno (Lazio) - Maria Giovanna Lioniello died following a heart attack that struck her at 59. Her husband Carmelo Martinoli, 64, couldn’t bear the pain and followed her terrible fate a few minutes later, also struck by a deadly illness. A tragic story, made even more dramatic by the fact that their daughter Clementina, orphaned suddenly, would graduate today (17 January) in chemistry and pharmaceutical technologies at the University "La Sapienza" in Rome. The couple lived in Minturno (Latina) and had two children. Maria Giovanna was a teacher at the Hotel Institute "Angelo Celletti" in Formia, while her husband had recently retired. The woman, after returning from school, was taken ill in the house. Despite the timely intervention of 118, Maria Giovanna was declared dead on the spot, with no possibility of transport to the hospital. The husband, already suffering from heart problems, was struck by a heart attack as soon as he learned the terrible news of his wife’s death.

Riccardo doesn't respond, his father finds him dead in bed: an autopsy is ordered for the 30-year-old personal trainer

January 22, 2024

The autopsy will clarify the exact cause of death of Riccardo Shawo, the 30-year-old personal trainer from Fano found dead in his home on Sunday 21 January. The terrible discovery was made yesterday morning when his relatives rushed to the house in Via dell'Abbazia to check on his condition after having tried to contact him repeatedly but in vain. In fact, the young man did not answer the phone and was unavailable. After trying several times to contact him without success, the father realized that something might have happened to him and went to his house. Unfortunately, as soon as he entered, his fears were confirmed by a dramatic scene. Riccardo Shawo was lifeless in his bed and unresponsive. The immediate rescue efforts alerted by the relatives themselves were useless. For the 30-year-old it was only possible to ascertain his death.

Simone Di Ludovico, yet another young man who died of sudden illness in Viterbo, but the ASL insists: "No correlation with the Covid vaccine"

January 22, 2024

That of Simone Di Ludovico, a 44-year-old from Montalto di Castro, is yet another death due to sudden illness. Di Ludovico was on his way to work when an illness struck him in the bedroom. Simone was known by everyone as a quiet and kind person, a giant with a tender heart. The man leaves behind his family of origin, his parents, and a brother, as well as two young children. If we leave the Lazio region, we find dozens of similar cases. Precisely for this reason, accusations against Covid vaccines have started circulating again on the web. Many associate the deaths of recent months with vaccines. Several studies are starting to demonstrate some adverse effects and even doctors and politicians are starting to take steps back on the topic.

Santo Stefano d'Aveto in mourning: former vice mayor Mario Chiesa suddenly passed away

January 22, 2024

Santo Stefano d'Aveto is mourning the sudden death during the night of Mario Chiesa, former deputy mayor during the administration led by Giuseppe Maggiolo. A well-known baker at the Chiesa pastry shop, he was 63 years old. To everyone he was simply "Marietto". He leaves his daughter Camilla with her mother Carla, sister Milli, aunts, cousins, and all relatives.

Pisa, farewell to Giuseppe Barsotti: the building contractor who created the Pisanova shopping center

January 22, 2024

Mourning in the Pisan business world. Giuseppe Barsotti, former president of the Unione Industriale Pisana and for many at the helm of a construction company that left important achievements in civil and commercial building, died yesterday morning at his home in the San Rossore district. His heart stopped beating suddenly due to an illness. Barsotti was 75.

Correggio - Claudio Bulgarelli, 58, dies in his sleep

January 20, 2024

The community mourns Claudio Bulgarelli, known as "Bulga", killed at the age of 58 by a sudden illness that struck him in his sleep on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the rescue efforts were of no avail for him. The 58-year-old was a mechanic who had managed to turn his passion for cars and motorbikes into a job.

Castel Del Piano - farewell to Stefano, better known as DJ Nappa

January 19, 2024

He was just 50, and died in bed, obviously from a heart attack. He started at Capenti, and after that he went to Faggio Rosso. He worked in several more places, calling himself DJ Nappa, he was well-known in the mountains as well.

Father of two children dies from an illness : the Carabinieri tried to resuscitate him

January 19, 2024

The man who fell seriously ill on Wednesday 17 January 2024 while he was in his home in Via Dante died once he reached the emergency room of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza. The 45-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a sudden illness. The alert to the single emergency number was immediate and an Army gazelle was also sent to the scene from the operations centre of the regional emergency agency. The 118 rescuers attempted to stabilize the clinical picture of the Brugherese man, even though his condition immediately appeared to be very serious. The death was then confirmed after arriving at the hospital in the Brianza capital. He leaves behind a wife and two children aged 18 and 16.

Tolentino, A former municipal employee crushed by a sudden illness

January 18, 2024

Mourning in Tolentino for the sudden death of Sauro Nicolelli. Former municipal employee, he was 70 years old. Nicolelli felt ill on Wednesday while he was in his home. The man was immediately helped by family members who asked for the intervention of the health staff of 118. But all attempts to revive him are useless: for Nicolelli there was nothing to do. He left his wife Stefania, his daughter Martina with Andrea, his grandchildren, and his sister.

Elderly man found dead in his home: he was a former Isochimica worker

January 18, 2024

Giuseppe Annunziata was found lifeless in his home in Mercogliano. The 76-year-old was a former Isochemistry worker. Annunziata, a civil party in the trial awaiting an appeal in the spring, died presumably due to a sudden illness. The firefighters found the lifeless body, alerted by relatives and neighbours who had tried to contact the elderly man in every way without success.

Maria Antonietta Panico, the mystery remains but the hypothesis of a sudden illness is gaining ground

January 18, 2024

Trento - For now, the death of Maria Antonietta Panico, the 42-year-old found lifeless by her ex-husband in her bed at home in Trento, remains a mystery. It will be the autopsy, entrusted by the Trento Prosecutor's Office to the medical examiner Dario Raniero, of the Verona hospital, that will allow the causes of her death, which dates back to a few days ago, to be clarified. However, the preliminary examination carried out in the hours following the discovery of her body revealed the absence of stab wounds and signs of strangulation. This also gives rise to the hypothesis of a sudden illness, which probably occurred when the woman was alone at home. To better outline the case and therefore understand whether there are criminally relevant elements, we will await the outcome of the autopsy.

Bozzolo - 37-year-old dies suddenly

January 17, 2024

Simone Tebaldini, 37 years old, well known in Bozzolo, died suddenly. The man fell ill in his home and the attempts to save him by the 118 personnel who intervened on site were to no avail. The news soon spread around the country also because it was spread not only by people's words but also by funeral posters posted on the walls of the main streets. The people had been informed of the time and day chosen for the funeral which should have been held on Friday at 2.30 pm starting from the small church of S. Francesco towards the parish church of San Pietro. Shortly before 6pm, however, all the funeral posters were removed by the decision of the judicial authority which decided to move the funeral ceremony to carry out further investigations to establish the causes of such a sudden and unexpected death.

The ex-wife notices that he was no longer connected to Whatsapp and launches the SOS: 57-year-old found dead in a warehouse

January 17, 2024

In that warehouse in via Vitaliano Brancati, in Canicattì, he had been living and sleeping for some time. The ex-wife hadn't heard from him for days and noticing that he hadn't even connected to Whatsapp for about a week, last night she called the police officers at the police station and the fire brigade. The firefighters proceeded to open the door and the macabre discovery was made: the 57-year-old Romanian was in an advanced state of decomposition. The man, who had no criminal record, appears to have died of natural causes. The inspections and checks carried out by the police continued for almost the entire night and the certain, unequivocal fact is that neither signs of forced entry into the warehouse nor signs of a violent death were found. In short, it is almost certain that the 57-year-old was struck by a sudden illness and did not have time to ask for help. The police also spoke to the owner of the building in via Vitaliano Brancati who had allowed the Romanian to live in the warehouse.

The newsagent in Via Napoli, Maurizio "Maury" Bonvicelli, died after a sudden illness

January 17, 2024

Genoa - Today, Wednesday 17 January, the shutter of his newsstand, in the small square between Via Napoli and Via Boine, in the Oregina neighborhood, remained closed and many wondered why. Unfortunately, the answer was the most tragic one. Maurizio “Maury” Bonvicelli, the newsagent on Via Napoli, has left. He died of a sudden illness in his home. The rescue was useless.

Tragedy in Sorso, man dies of a sudden illness - 77-year-old dies in the street

January 16, 2024

Tragedy in front of the emergency medical service in Sorso, fatal illness. He fell ill at home in Sorso but didn't have time to reach the emergency medical service: he died on the street. The tragedy occurred in the afternoon a few steps from the Casa della Salute in via Dessì. According to initial reconstructions, a 77-year-old was with his wife at their son's house when he fell ill. From there the race started towards the nearest rescue centre, but there was no time. The Carabinieri of Porto Torres and the Sorso Barracellare Company arrived on site together with the 118 rescuers. Unfortunately for the man, there was nothing that could be done.

Tony Boaretto, historic Sambenedetto beach concessionaire, has died suddenly

January 16, 2024

Mourning in the world of San Benedetto seaside tourism. Tony Boaretto, owner of the Miramare chalet on the seafront of San Benedetto del Tronto, passed away suddenly due to illness. It is one of the historic coastal chalets. The illness, a cardiac arrest, struck him at home last night and gave him no escape. He was 57 years old.

“Died suddenly” at a birthday party:

Tagliacozzo dies in Rome at the age of 49

January 22, 2024

The cause of death was apparently a sudden illness. He leaves behind a wife and two little girls. Agostino Damia passed away suddenly yesterday in Rome. An illness would have been fatal for the man, aged around 49 and known and well-liked by everyone. According to initial information, he suddenly fell ill during a birthday party, which he was attending with his family.

Mourning in Castel Sant'Elia: Andreina Pancia dies at just 58 years old

January 21, 2024

Mourning in Castel Sant'Elia for the passing of fellow citizen Andreina Pancia. A well-known, esteemed, and well-liked woman in the village, she died prematurely at the age of 58 on Friday, January 19. It was "heartbreaking news," as Corrado points out, which was "a blow to the stomach," Clarissa says, for the distraught and grieving community. "An early and sudden parting," commented Mayor Vincenzo Girolami.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Sondrio Red Cross mourns Fabrizio Cerri

January 21, 2024

Sondrio (Valtellina) - The Sondrio Red Cross is in mourning for the sudden death of Fabrizio Cerri, a volunteer in the emergency and urgent care service. Cerri, 47, got up in the early hours of Friday morning to go to work in Secam, but suffered a sudden illness. Unfortunately, rescuers' attempts to revive him were in vain. Cerri leaves behind his wife Elena and daughters Asia and Ginevra.

Tragedy in Mestre. He gets out of the Fiat 500, collapses and dies: perhaps a sudden illness at the wheel

January 21, 2024

Today, Sunday 21 January, around 10 in the morning, a 74-year-old was found lifeless on the ground by passers-by in Mestre, in via Rielta. Rescue services were immediately available but there was nothing that could be done for the man. But according to initial reconstructions, the man may have had an illness at the wheel, would have gotten out of his Fiat 500 and collapsed to the ground. The police and the Suem are on site.

Three “died suddenly” playing sports:

Man collapses on the soccer field: a 52-year-old dies

January 21, 2024

The man was playing with friends when he suddenly felt ill. It seemed like a soccer match like many others and instead, it ended in the worst possible way. A 52-year-old man, Gianluca Di Marzo, died this morning inside a sports facility in via Emily Balch where police officers and 118 health workers intervened, but there was nothing that could be done to help him. We are awaiting the arrival of the medical examiner to carry out the cadaveric inspection to clarify what caused the death, probably linked to natural causes.

Struck by an illness while playing padel, Vicenzo dies at 53

January 20, 2024

Macerata – A sudden illness while playing padel killed Vincenzo Zavojanni, a 53-year-old originally from Rome but resident in the city for years. As he often did, the man yesterday afternoon went to play with some friends on the tennis courts of the Tennis Padel Team Torresi, in via Alighieri. But on the pitch, he collapsed due to an illness. The other players and the facility staff immediately helped him, also using the defibrillator while waiting for 118 to arrive. The medical staff then worked to resuscitate the 53-year-old, managing to restart his heart. He immediately rushed to the hospital to try what he could. However, his condition was very critical, and unfortunately, after a while, the man died. The news saddened Zavojanni's many friends, who lived in the city with his partner, while his mother and sister are in Rome. The police proceeded to inform the family members.

Died while skiing at Kronplatz

January 21, 2024

A vacationer (54) from Italy died on Sunday while skiing at Kronplatz. His underage son, who was travelling with him, made the emergency call. The unresponsive man was initially taken care of by the carabinieri in the piste service as well as the White Cross. Resuscitation attempts were started with the defibrillator. The team of the emergency medical helicopter Pelikan 2 continued the resuscitation attempts. But it was in vain. According to Alto Adige, it is still unclear whether the fall on the slopes occurred due to an accident or a sudden health problem.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Mourning in amateur football, farewell to coach Soresini

January 18, 2024

Vallescriva mourns Gianmario Soresini, known to all as Mario, 65 years old, coach of Mignanego and Campomorone among other teams. In recent years he led the young talents, both male and female, of the Vallescriva 2018. He was taken away by a sudden illness and his death was declared on Wednesday 17 January in the evening. The coach's last gesture of solidarity, through his son's consent, was to donate his organs. He passed away suddenly, leaving his family and that of amateur football in dismay.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

He runs off the road and ends up against a wall: dead at 46

January 21, 2024

An illness was probably the cause of the accident. The victim was volunteering in basketball for disabled people. The world of volunteering mourns Alessio Marzullo, a 46-year-old resident of the Asti area who died yesterday morning, Saturday 20 January, following a car accident. The man was travelling in his Clio when he suddenly went off the road and crashed into the retaining wall of a driveway. Given that practically no signs of braking appear, it is hypothesized that the cause of the tragedy was an illness that caused the man to lose consciousness. However, the investigations are ongoing.

Car accident, 47-year-old engineer Fernando Frignani dies. He leaves behind his wife and 13-year-old daughter

January 20, 2024

Montebelluna in the province of Treviso was recently shaken by a tragic event. Fernando Frignani, a highly regarded 47-year-old mechanical engineer and resident of Busta di Montebelluna, tragically passed away Thursday under circumstances that left the community in a state of deep dismay. Frignani, known for his passion for beekeeping, had spent the day working on his hives in the countryside. However, upon his return home by car, he suddenly fell ill. Despite attempts to reach the safety of his home, he stopped just near his home, losing consciousness. His wife Katia, who was waiting for him inside the home, was confronted with a heartbreaking scene: lifeless Fernando, unable to react. Despite the immediate intervention of the 118 emergency medical services, there was nothing more to do. His fatal passing aroused great disbelief, especially since he had never shown signs of heart problems, was active in sports and seemed to enjoy excellent health.

Costigliole, the crash after coffee at the bar

January 19, 2024

Yesterday, January 18th, around 8 am, Carmelo Sferrazza lost his life. He would have turned 50 in a few days: he was headed to the Rica company, in the Motta area. He had been working in a company that builds refrigeration systems for several years. He had a coffee at the usual bar, had a chat, and then left. He got into his car, in his grey Golf, and from Piazza Roma, in the centre of Costigliole, he took the long straight road that runs along the castle wall. At the end of the road, he didn't swerve. He didn't even give a hint of braking. He hit the brick wall squarely. When the 118 rescuers and the firefighters arrived, there was nothing left to do.

Carsoli, sudden illness while driving: Alessandro Stazi crashes into a gate and dies at 56

January 19, 2024

New sudden illness while driving and new fatal accident. This time the accident occurred on the border between Lazio and Abruzzo. Yesterday morning around 8, Alessandro Stazi, 56 years old from Castel di Tora in the province of Rieti, was driving along the Turanense state road near the town of Casabianca aboard his Ford. Suddenly, probably due to a sudden illness, he completely lost control of the car, crashing into the gate of a factory on the roadside. The impact was extremely violent, and the man died instantly. When the 118 health workers arrived on site, they could not help but confirm his death. Also at the scene of the accident were the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and Anas personnel.

Accident in Costigliole d'Asti today

January 18, 2024

Accident in Costigliole d'Asti today 18 January 2024. A 50-year-old man died after losing control of his car and crashing, probably caused by a sudden illness. The exact causes of the accident are not yet known.

Tragedy on the Fondovalle Treste: 51-year-old from Fraine dies

January 16, 2024

Liscia – Tragedy on Fondovalle Treste late this afternoon, when a road accident led to the loss of a 51-year-old man, a resident in Fraine. The accident occurred for reasons still under investigation by the Carabinieri, who are conducting investigations to understand the dynamics of the incident. The drama occurred when the man, driving a Lancia Y, suddenly lost control of the vehicle, ending up on the embankment near the Liscia area. The Fire Brigade from the Vasto detachment and the 118 health workers immediately arrived on site, ready to intervene and provide the necessary care. Despite the joint efforts of the rescue workers, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the 51-year-old from Fraine.

Community in mourning for Santolo Barbato, man dies leaving wife and children

January 20, 2024

The community of Carinaro (Caserta), is grieving the untimely death of Santolo Barbato. The young father passed away at only 59 years of age.

Ancona - Sudden illness , Francesco dies in hospital at the age of 46

January 20, 2024

The community of Corinaldo mourns the premature and sudden death of Francesco Cecchini. Since Thursday he had been hospitalized following an illness. The situation worsened late on Friday evening when he later died. He was 46 years old. The entire community where everyone knew him was in shock; he worked at the Unimes srl company. Cecchini leaves behind two daughters.

City in mourning for Gianpaolo Comito, snatched from life at 52

January 20, 2024

Enna (Sicily) - Making the sad announcement of his passing were his wife, daughter, father, sister, uncles, cousins and relatives all in tears, young Gianpaolo Comito has died: the man passed away throwing his family and all those who had gotten to know him into sorrow.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Fatal stroke , well-known accountant Raffaele Pallotto dies: family donates organs

January 20, 2024

Macerata (Marche) - He had felt ill three days ago and passed away yesterday in the intensive care unit of the hospital. He was appreciated as an auditor of many local governments. A sudden stroke left no chance for accountant Raffaele Pallotto, who died yesterday in the hospital. He was 58 years old. A graduate of Rome with a degree in economics, after various experiences abroad in the field of exporting for small and medium-sized companies in the Marche region, he had opened a professional practice with a colleague in Urbisaglia, specializing mainly in local government accounting and working with several municipalities in the area.

'Libero', the last inhabitant of Roscigno Vecchia, dies

January 19, 2024

Giuseppe Spagnuolo, the last inhabitant of Roscigno Vecchia, the ancient village of Roscigno, in the province of Salerno, has died. He was 76 years old and lived alone in the characteristic village recognized as a UNESCO heritage site. "Free", as he liked to be called, died far from his beloved village of which he had become both the guardian and the tourist guide for the many visitors to Roscigno Vecchia. For a few days, he had been hospitalized at the "Ruggi" hospital in Salerno. His condition suddenly worsened, and he died from internal bleeding. Giuseppe Spagnuolo had chosen to live in solitude since 2001, becoming the historical memory of the suggestive village nestled in the heart of the Alburni.

Wood artist Mauro Panizutti dies unexpectedly

January 18, 2024

Conegliano, the wood artist Mauro Panizutti has died suddenly. He was 53 years old. For him, wood processing was first and foremost a passion. A sudden illness struck him down. Resident in Conegliano, he left a great void in those who knew him and in his relatives. Mourning in the city: "We will miss his unique and true feelings".



Woman arrives with a stomach ache and dies in the emergency room: there will be no autopsy

January 18, 2024

Avellino was struck by a tragic event this morning at the San Giuseppe Moscati Hospital, where Annunziata Punzo, a 46-year-old woman, originally from Naples but resident in the ancient center of Avellino, died after experiencing severe abdominal pain and gastrointestinal disorders. Despite the commitment of the nurses and doctors of the department, led by Antonino Maffei, the woman unfortunately passed in the emergency room only 16 hours after her arrival. All the efforts made, from the in-depth examinations to the treatments administered, were not enough to save the patient's life. Despite requests for an autopsy from the emergency room, it was learned that there would not be an autopsy. In the last hours spent in the hospital, the woman underwent a series of diagnostic tests and analyzes to identify the cause of her persistent discomfort. However, the clinical picture progressively worsened, culminating this morning with the arrest of her heart.

Napoli - 39-year-old dies unexpectedly

January 18, 2024

Yet another tragic loss in the Neapolitan area. The community of Sant'Anastasia mourns the passing of Gaetano Panico. The 39-year-old, as reported by "Sant'Anastasia Oggi", was struck down by a heart attack.

Farewell Diego Telò, life cut short by an illness at the age of 46

January 18, 2024

Monticelli - The sudden death of Diego Telò, 46, who was struck down by illness, has thrown the entire borough into shock. "He lived at Tinazzo and worked in Cremona for a company related to the steel mill, a good guy, always helpful and kind to anyone," his friend Daniele Migliorati, also deputy mayor of Monticelli, remembers him fondly. "His death leaves a great void in those who loved him.”

Illness , Entrepreneur of the company Fagas of Conegliano, Mauro Panizzutti dead . He was 53 years old

January 18, 2024

Onegliano (Treviso) - Grave mourning in the city for the premature death of Mauro Panizzutti, a 53-year-old entrepreneur. He got sick at a friend’s company he went to visit and sounded the alarm. But despite the prompt rescue for him, it was useless. He was crushed by a heart attack. He was a well-known and well-liked person in the city, among other things the first cousin of the city councillor for education Gianbruno Panizzutti.

Pallapugno - Fabrizio Oreggia died at just 67 years old

January 17, 2024

Historic president of the Tavole company struck down by a sudden illness. The balùn world mourns the premature death, at just 67 years of age, of Fabrizio Oreggia, historic president of the Tavole company, as well as having been an advisor to the Fipap Committee of Liguria. His death was caused by a sudden illness, a heart attack, despite the rescue attempts by the 118 ambulances and the White Cross staff.

