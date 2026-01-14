A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (96)

[Grateful Dead guitarist] Bob Weir

January 10, 2026

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir [78]. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues. For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road. A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music.

Researcher’s note – Dead and Company (with Bob Weir) mandated proof of “vaccination” to attend concerts:

Link

Son of former President Ronald Reagan, Michael, dead at 80

January 7, 2026

The adoptive son of former President Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, has died at the age of 80, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. “Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the foundation said. His cause of death was not immediately announced. Reagan was a contributor to the conservative Newsmax television network and was known for his talk radio program, The Michael Reagan Show. The Reagan foundation called him a “steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.”

Link

‘The Thing,’ ‘Punky Brewster’ actor T.K. Carter dies at 69

January 11, 2026

Actor T.K. Carter, known for roles in “The Thing” and “Punky Brewster,” has died. He was 69. Carter was declared dead Friday evening after deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male in Duarte, California. No foul play is suspected, the Associated Press reported. Born Thomas Kent Carter on December 18, 1956, Carter was raised near Los Angeles and began performing stand-up at age 12. After getting his start in comedy, Carter appeared as Nauls in “The Thing,” as well as films like “Space Jam,” “The L.A. Riot Spectacular” and “Ski Patrol.” He had a recurring role as Michael “Mike” Fulton on the sitcom “Punky Brewster,” which ran from 1984 to 1988. Recent projects included roles in series “The Company You Keep” and “Dave” in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Catch-22’ and ‘Oz’ Star Dies at 80

January 5, 2026

Actor Jon Korkes, renowned for a handful of memorable roles, has died at 80. His death was announced by New York City’s Stella Adler Studio of Acting, where Korkes taught acting from 2008 until November 2025. Korkes notably appeared in Mike Nichols’ Catch-22 and Alan Arkin’s adaptation of Little Murders, and played corrections officer Tom Robinson in the television drama Oz in its final three seasons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Who was Jayne Trcka? American bodybuilding legend and Scary Movie star dies suddenly at 62 in San Diego

January 6, 2026

Jayne Trcka, a famous bodybuilder and actress, has died at the age of 62. She passed away on December 12 in San Diego, California. Her death was confirmed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. The cause of death is still pending. Her son shared the news with TMZ and said he did not know of any illness or health issue that could explain her death. Jayne Trcka was known for her strength, her bold screen presence, and her impact on women’s bodybuilding.

Link

CBS Chief Research and Analytics Officer Radha Subramanyam Dies at 55

January 6, 2026

CBS chief research and analytics officer Radha Subramanyam died Monday after a battle with cancer. She was 55. Subramanyam oversaw all research and analytics operations for CBS, having joined the Eye as executive vice president of chief research and analytics officer in November 2017. She was promoted to her current role in 2020.

Link

Longtime Northern California GOP congressman Doug LaMalfa dies after medical emergency, officials say

January 6, 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Doug LaMalfa, a Northern California congressman who has represented the state’s District 1 for more than a decade, has died, according to multiple officials on Tuesday. He was 65. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel went to LaMalfa’s home around 6:50 p.m. Monday after a 911 call. He was taken to Enloe Hospital for emergency surgery but died during the procedure. The coroner is now investigating an official cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

Link

Sitting Maine representative Kathy Javner dies of cancer

January 12, 2026

State Rep. Kathy Javner died of cancer Saturday, according to leaders of the Maine Republican Party. Javner, a Republican, was serving her fourth term representing District 29, which covers Millinocket and northern Penobscot County. She was 52. Javner was a mother of three children and grandmother to two, according to her biography on the Legislative website.

Researcher’s note – Javner served as the Ranking Member of the Joint Standing Committee on Health and Human Services in the Maine Legislature. In this E-newsletter from April 2021, about a “Mobile Vaccination Unit”, Javner encourages constituents to take the COVID “vaccine”: Link

Link

Cedar Bluff Councilman Tom Wall Dies Unexpectedly

January 12, 2026

Councilman Tom Wall passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning at Advent Health in Rome [GA], according to city officials. Wall was elected to the Cedar Bluff City Council in August and officially began his term after being sworn in this past November. Though his time in office was brief, colleagues and residents said he brought energy, commitment, and a strong desire to serve the community. Wall had spoken often about his excitement to work on issues important to Cedar Bluff and to be a voice for local residents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Devin Clark Jorgenson, bassist and singer of Minnesota punk band Color TV, has passed away at the age of 41

January 9, 2026

The band shared the message below via Bandcamp on January 5th, 2026. “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our singer, bass player, and BFF, Devin Clark Jorgenson. Words cannot contain the impact he had on our lives or the space he filled with his heart, humor, and music. Devin gave so much of himself to the world through his relentless creativity and love for this community.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three footballers “died suddenly”:

Former NFL Player Dies ‘Suddenly’ Playing Pickup Basketball At 30

January 11, 2026

A former NFL player died “suddenly” playing pickup basketball. He was only 30 years old. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Josh Cardiello died suddenly while playing pickup basketball. He died from sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiello was an alum of Buford High School in Buford, Ga. He was playing pickup basketball with friends on Monday morning.

Link

Former Indianapolis Colts Star Running Back Has Died Unexpectedly

January 8, 2026

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Randy McMillan, who spent his six-year career with the organization, has passed away. The Colts announced that Randy McMillan died at the age of 67 on Wednesday. The cause of death was not revealed.

Link

College Football Player Dies ‘Suddenly’ On Vacation At 20

January 12, 2026

Ft Dodge, IA – Ethan Walker, 20, Iowa Central football player, died suddenly during a Florida vacation. Ethan Walker, an offensive lineman for the Iowa Central football program, was on vacation with his girlfriend in Florida, when he passed away unexpectedly. “On January 4, 2026, our world was shattered when Ethan Walker, just 20 years old, passed away unexpectedly from a sudden medical event while on vacation in Orlando, Florida,” a GoFundMe read. “Ethan was in Florida with his longtime girlfriend and high school sweetheart, Kenzie, and her parents, whom Ethan had become very close with over the years, having been such a loving and devoted partner who honored their daughter with every action.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olympic gold medalist James (Jim) Hurting passes away at age 65 after heart attack

January 11, 2026

1984 Olympic team gold medalist James (Jim) Hartung passed away Saturday evening after suffering a heart attack. He was 65. Hartung was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team that did not participate in the Moscow Games due to a boycott, and helped the U.S. men win team gold at the Los Angeles 1984 Games, where he finished sixth on vault.

Link

A newspaper publisher “died suddenly”:

Media icon and pioneer Thomas H. Watkins Jr., Daily Challenge publisher, is remembered and honored

January 9, 2026

Brooklyn-raised Thomas Henry Watkins, founder, owner and publisher of the New York Daily Challenge, died Dec. 19, 2025, after succumbing to health challenges. With the upliftment of, and constant positive communication with, the Black community, Watkins created the city’s only Black daily – aptly named Daily Challenge – in 1972 in the massive offices above the Restoration Plaza post office.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Groundbreaking Xbox marketer Albert Penello has passed away at 53

January 5, 2026

Albert Penello, the former Xbox marketing exec who shepherded the launches of the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, has died of cancer at age 53. ”Albert was quite simply a good dude,” wrote former Xbox One TV group program manager Ben Smith in a post on LinkedIn.

Link

OnlyFans star and Twitch gamer SheyTheGay dies suddenly aged 26 as mum pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughter

January 9, 2026

Shana Mae Mankouski, known to her online fans as SheyTheGay, died unexpectedly some time between December 23 and December 27. Shana’s mum Sherri Barrows set up a GoFundMe page on Saturday December 27, asking for help towards the young star’s funeral expenses. On the page, called Support for Shana Mae’s Funeral & Home, the grieving mum wrote: “Shana was only 26 years old—smart, funny, quirky, incredibly talented, and beautiful inside and out.” Shana, from Ohio, New York, described herself as a cosplayer, streamer, gamer and creator. “I’m just a nerd who loves to play dress up, what can I say?,” she added in her social media bios. She was active on OnlyFans, Instagram, Twitch, X, and Youtube. Her last post was on Monday December 22. Her cause of death has not been announced.

Link

A midwife “died suddenly” after giving birth:

Maternal Health Advocate Midwife Dr. Janell Green Smith Dead at 31

January 6, 2026

Dr. Janell Green Smith, a beloved midwife, maternal health advocate, and educator, has died at age 31 following childbirth, according to multiple reports and family statements. Dr. Green Smith was widely respected for her work supporting women through pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care. She reportedly worked extensively in maternal and newborn health, advocating for safer, more equitable care during pregnancy and the postpartum period. What has made this tragedy even more painful for many is the cruel irony behind it. As one widely shared statement reads, “That a Black midwife and maternal health expert died after giving birth in the United States is both heartbreaking and nacceptable.” While official details surrounding her death remain limited, the emotional response has been overwhelming. Grief has quickly turned into a call for action, with advocates urging healthcare institutions and policymakers to confront the systemic failures exposed by her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nine infants “died suddenly”:

Jasiah Rasheed Drayton “Baby Baby” Cross, 1

January 9, 2026

Norfolk, VA – Jasiah Rasheed Drayton “Baby Baby” Cross, aka GN4, passed away on December 31, 2025, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born January 3, 2024, in Norfolk, Virginia. Jasiah’s smile would light up a room. He loved Whitney Houston, strawberries, and TV remotes. Jasiah was always on the go, and you could hear him coming.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tatum Joseph Lee Mohan, 4 days

January 9, 2026

Sun Prairie, WI – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our baby boy, Tatum Joseph Lee Mohan, known to those who knew him as “Tatum the Tiger.” Born on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Tatum fought heroically with the support of the NICU team at Meriter Hospital. Unfortunately, the fight was too much, and he passed away in his parents’ arms on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Rhylen Anthony McGee, 1 day

January 9, 2026

Ardmore, Oklahoma – Infant Rhylen Anthony McGee, a cherished baby boy, graced this world for a brief but unforgettable moment, born on January 2, 2026, at 4:01 AM in the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. Rhylen was welcomed with open arms and an abundance of love by his devoted mother, Desiree McGee, and his caring grandmother, Diana Halstied, who remained steadfast by her side during this profound time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aven Renji Sigua, 17 months

January 9, 2026

Elk Grove, CA – Our sweet baby Aven, only 17 months old, passed away in his sleep on January 3rd, 2026. A joyful soul with a contagious smile and giggles. Aven loved listening to the wheels on the bus, playing with his cousins, driving all types of cars, and taking baths. He was a foodie baby, would never say no to eating pouches, banana bread from Starbucks, and pancakes. Aven was brave and enjoyed going down the big slides on his own. If he was sad, and mommy asked if he was hungry, he would nod saying, “Yeah!”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isaias Castillo IV, 2

January 8, 2026

Randolph NJ – Isaias Castillo IV, of Randolph, passed away on January 6, 2026, at the age of 2 at Morristown Medical Center. Isaias was born in Livingston on June 11, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Jimmy Lee Lancaster, 1 day

January 8, 2026

Villa Rica, Georgia – Baby Jimmy Lee Lancaster was born and passed away on Monday, January 5, 2026 in Villa Rica, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skyla Marie Anderson, stillborn

January 6, 0025

Shelbina, MO – Baby Skyla Marie Anderson passed away peacefully in the womb on Saturday December 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Walter Merlin Crowell, 3

January 6, 0025

Pocatello, Idaho – Walter Merlin Crowell, affectionately known as Wally, Bubbas, Wally Boy, and (when he was feeling particularly grumpy) just Walter, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2026, in the arms of his mama, dada, and big sister, in a room surrounded by loved ones in his home in Pocatello, Idaho. He passed after a ruthless yet courageous battle with mitochondrial disease and epilepsy. He was born on October 16th, 2023, bringing immeasurable joy and love into the world from his very first breath.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Girl Loveleen Kaur

January 6, 0025

Douglasville, GA – No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six teenagers “died suddenly”:

MMSD family honoring 13-year-old daughter after unexpected death

January 11, 2026

MADISON, Wis.- A Madison family is honoring their 13-year-old daughter after she died unexpectedly on Christmas Eve. Patrick and Elinor Biron laid their daughter, Addie, to rest Saturday. Addie was an eighth-grader at Wright Middle School. Her teachers said she got along with everyone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teen dies of cancer days after mother arrested by ICE: ‘She’s never gonna see him’

January 12, 2026

SALISBURY, Md. – A Maryland man is navigating two devastating blows to his family after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested his wife just days before their 15-year-old son’s death from cancer. Arlit Maria Martinez, 41, was on her way to work when she was detained by ICE agents. The mother of four’s family believes she was taken to an ICE facility in Baltimore. Kevin Martinez, 15, died from cancer two days after his mother was arrested by ICE agents. She never got the chance to say goodbye. Mendoza-Lopez says he and his family are in the middle of packing their things to leave the country to bury Kevin Martinez in his parents’ home country of Mexico. The family had planned to move back there until the 15-year-old was diagnosed with cancer about four months ago.

Link

West Virginia High School Baseball Player Dies Unexpectedly at 17 in ‘Devastating’ Loss

January 9, 2026

A West Virginia community is mourning the death of a two-sport high school athlete who died unexpectedly on Tuesday. Aidan Scott Foster died Tuesday, Jan. 6, his family confirmed in a memorial post online. He was 17 years old. A senior in high school, Foster’s family said the teenager played football and baseball at Midland Trail High School, located an hour southeast of Charleston, West Va.

No cause of death reported.

Link

18-year-old Newtown High School senior dies suddenly, school officials say

January 12, 2026

NEWTOWN , CT— An 18-year-old senior at Newtown High School died last week, school officials announced Monday. Abby Greene died at her home on Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Newtown High School College & Career Center. Officials said Greene died suddenly and unexpectedly, but did not share her cause of death.

Link

Cora Mae Fogle, 18

January 9, 2026

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Cora Mae Fogle, 18, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Bardstown, was a bright light and a brilliant soul who returned to the arms of God on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. She was accepted into Colorado State University, where she would study to work in wildlife rehabilitation. She did nothing halfway; she lived with gusto, and her beauty was matched only by her brilliance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the causes she championed: Wildlife Rehabilitation: Second Chances Wildlife or West Wildlife Rehab and Cancer Research: Rampart High School’s Bald for Bucks benefiting Blood Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lone survivor of West Valley family shooting dies unexpectedly at age 19

January 11, 2026

TAYLORSVILLE, UT — The only family member to survive a shooting that claimed the lives of his parents and his three siblings in 2024 died Sunday at age 19. Sha Reh died unexpectedly at the home of his aunt and uncle, according to a family statement. Reh, who was 17 at the time, was shot in the head in December 2024 during a shooting spree at his West Valley home that took the lives of the rest of his immediate family. Police believe Reh’s father shot his wife and four children before shooting himself. The teenager was found alive but critically injured in the garage two days later following a welfare check at the home. The family statement said Reh died unexpectedly. A GoFundMe account says he died of natural causes. His death came just a week after Reh had fulfilled a personal goal to attend the University of Utah.

Researcher’s note – From Brave AI: As of the most recent information available, the University of Utah requires students to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19, in addition to the existing requirement for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Renowned Classics Professor Dr. David Pollio Remembered For Impact On Students In Virginia

January 9, 2026

Dr. David Pollio, a beloved Virginia educator, scholar, and mentor, died unexpectedly, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the academic community. Pollio, 57, was serving as an associate professor of Classics at Christopher Newport University in Newport News at the time of his death on Friday, Dec. 26, where he was known for bringing passion, warmth, and accessibility to a subject often viewed as distant or elite, loved ones say.

Researcher’s note – While CNU rescinded its “vaccination” mandate for students, the jab is “strongly encouraged”: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susanne Sterbing, assistant research professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, dies at 60

January 8, 2026

Susanne Sterbing, assistant research professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Johns Hopkins University’s Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, died of cancer at Gilchrist Center in Towson, Maryland, on Jan. 1. She was 60. Sterbing was widely recognized for her comparative studies of the auditory and somatosensory systems of diverse species, including rodents, primates, and bats. She was a meticulous scientist, devoted teacher, and deeply respected colleague.

Researcher’s note – Johns Hopkins was a main hub for pandemic planning and medical gaslighting, and required employees to take the COVID “vaccine”. The mandate was in effect from the summer of 2021 until spring of 2024: Link

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Beloved Mount Paran teacher dies from flu complications

January 9, 2026

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County private Christian school is mourning the loss of a teacher who died from flu complications. Angela Coleman taught Spanish at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw. Officials closed the high school on Friday to give students and staff time to process the tragic news. Coleman served as World Language chair and instructional coach in the high school. She was the faculty lead for the Student Government Association.

No age reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Mark Willging, 72

January 8, 2026

Mark Willging, 72, of Dubuque [Iowa], died suddenly on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at his home in Dubuque. Mark was an attorney practicing for most of his career at Fuerste, Carew, Juergens & Sudmeier, P.C. until his retirement on December 31, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Mary Cain, 65

January 11, 2026

Chicago, IL – Mary passed away unexpectedly after a medical emergency caused by complications from pneumonia. She grew up in Des Plaines, Ill. And graduated from Loyola University of Chicago, followed by Loyola Dental School. She enjoyed travel, with Puerto Rico holding a special place in her heart. She will be remembered for her very generous nature and quick wit, and as a person who loved her family, her dedicated and devoted staff, her many loyal patients, and the numerous friends she made throughout her life.

Researcher’s note – If Cain was practicing dentistry in 2021/2022, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”or undergo weekly testing.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 21:

Vincent J. Stankiewicz, 69

December 21, 2025

Holyoke, MA – Vincent J. Stankiewicz, 69, passed on, shuffled off his mortal coil, has gone to the ages, and croaked, on the 21st of December 2025. Cause of death was Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, an illness as likely to be contracted as being hit by “blue ice” (look it up) dropped from a jet flying overhead. Vincent was a polyglot who, unfortunately, never got to visit half the countries of which he knew at least passing parts of their language. Vincent was a nurse by trade, but his heart was always in scholarship and learning. He loved the University which was always his true home.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

CT Firefighter Dies Suddenly Off-Duty

January 12, 2026

Fire equipment technician Jason “Jay” Kelly, who served the department for more than 20 years, died unexpectedly while off duty, the department announced.Kelly also served the Rocky Hill Fire Department, where he retired as a captain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Loved ones, dignitaries honor beloved Hawaii County fire chief

January 11, 2026

HILO, HI – Dozens gathered to give a somber salute to Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Scott Kuikaaleo Pelepohakalani Leithead Todd, who died unexpectedly last month. Todd’s family and fellow firefighters said his leadership touched many lives on Hawaii Island and beyond. The 45-year-old passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 14 from an aneurysm.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Adams County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected death of Corrections Officer Orran Buie

January 11, 2026

NATCHEZ, MS — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its own. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten announced on Sunday that Corrections Officer/Jailer Orran Buie passed away early Sunday morning at his home of apparent natural causes. Prior to joining the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in October 2024, Patten said he served 23 years under the leadership of Sheriff James Bailey at the Jefferson/Franklin County Correctional Facility.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

CMPD officer unexpectedly dies at 39

January 5, 2026

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg law enforcement community is mourning the death of an off-duty officer who died unexpectedly Sunday morning. Officer Michael Miles, who was 39 years old, joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Oct. 15, 2012, and served in the Freedom Division for over 13 years. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police said Miles, who was 39, died Sunday after a medical event.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Joseph Johnson, 56

January 12, 2026

Butler, PA – John Joseph Johnson, 56, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at his home. John grew up in Butler, where he faithfully served his community for years as a city police officer. He retired as a lieutenant. Most recently, he worked as a detective for the County District Attorney’s Office. As an avid golfer, John could frequently be found on the green. He also loved playing the drums and watching sports, especially the Steelers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Levine, owner of Colonial Cleaners, dies at 67

January 11, 2026

ALBANY, NY — Neil Levine, co-owner of Colonial Cleaners in Albany, died suddenly at his Loudonville home on Jan. 5. He was 67. Generations of Albany area residents and Levine’s close-knit family are mourning his passing, which has prompted the imminent closure of Colonial Cleaners. The business has operated in Albany by the Levine family for more than a century.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Father of 3 from Putnam County dies suddenly at 44: Support pouring in from community

January 10, 2026

Following the sudden death of a well-known father and lifelong athlete from Putnam County [NY], community members have stepped up to raise tens of thousands of dollars for his grieving family. Gary Graser of Claremont, New Hampshire, who grew up in Mahopac, died on Sunday, Jan. 4, at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac event, according to his obituary. He was known as a lifelong athlete and lacrosse enthusiast who had been a member of the Mahopac High School lacrosse team that won a Section Championship in 2000. Friends and family said he carried that same sense of teamwork and dedication into all aspects of his life.

Link

Candlelight vigil held for single mother who died unexpectedly

January 7, 2026

Greenville County, S.C. — A vigil was held Tuesday night in Greenville County to celebrate the life of Adrienne Carci, a 40-year-old single mother who died unexpectedly two days after Christmas, leaving behind her young son and a lasting impact on her community. Known for her humor and warmth, Carci was described as someone who made everyone feel seen and loved. Friends are still awaiting an official cause of death, though they suspect it may have been health-related.

Link

An arrestee “died suddenly”:

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office provides update on sex offender who died in patrol vehicle

January 6, 2026

Dayton, NV - On Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a preliminary investigative briefing from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office regarding the death of an arrestee that occurred on Dec. 31, 2025. Notification of next of kin has been completed, and the decedent can now be publicly identified as Dean Allan Hendricks, a 75-year-old resident of Dayton, Nevada. In late December 2025, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received information indicating that Hendricks had previously been convicted of a sexual offense against a minor in Kitsap County, Washington, and had never registered as a convicted sex offender as required by law. He was placed under arrest at 2:16 p.m. and handcuffed behind his back. The arresting deputy then escorted Hendricks inside his residence to collect his required medications before placing him in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle for transport. Transport began at 2:31 p.m. At approximately 2:53 p.m., the arresting deputy arrived at the Silver Springs Substation, located 21.5 miles from Hendricks’ residence. The purpose of the stop was to change Hendricks’ restraints from handcuffs worn behind the back to waist restraints for the remainder of the transport. Stopping at the Silver Springs Substation during transports is a common practice within the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office due to the lengthy travel distances from Dayton and Fernley to the Lyon County Jail in Yerington. Upon arrival at the substation, the deputy exited the vehicle and immediately opened the rear door to advise Hendricks of the plan to change his restraints. At that time, the deputy discovered Hendricks was unresponsive and not breathing. The deputy immediately removed Hendricks from the vehicle, began lifesaving measures, and requested emergency medical assistance and additional backup within one minute of arriving at the substation. Central Lyon County Fire Department personnel arrived on scene within approximately six minutes and took over lifesaving efforts. Despite these efforts, Hendricks was pronounced deceased at 3:23 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver killed in wrong-way head-on on Rt. 88 in Brick

January 6, 2026

A Newark [NJ] man [51] has died following last week’s head-on crash invovling a wrong-way driver on Rt. 88 in Brick Township , authorities said today. According to officials, officers responded at approx. 4:56 pm on Monday, Dec., 29, to Rt. 88 West near Ocean Medical Center for a reported collision involving two vehicles. Both dirvers were transported by Brick EMS to Ocan Medical Center for treatment. One succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Link

CT woman dies, others hospitalized following wrong-way crash in New Jersey

January 5, 2026

TOTOWA BOROUGH, N.J. — A Connecticut woman was killed, others are hospitalized following an early Monday wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in New Jersey. At 2:08 a.m. troopers were called to I-80 West at milepost 54.1 in Totowa Borough after a report of a crash, according to New Jersey State Police. Following an investigation, it was revealed that a Honda Sedan was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 while a Buick SUV was traveling westbound on I-80. The Honda then suddenly struck the Buick head-on. Officials confirmed the driver of the Honda, 30-year-old Albin Fermin of Newark, New Jersey, has died, as well as one of the occupants from the Buick SUV as 24-year-old Imani Alexis Furman from Norwich. State Police said Joanne Furman suffered serious injuries, and the 2-year-old child also suffered moderate injuries. They were both transported to a nearby hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Link

James Douglas Sabatino, 40

January 12, 2026

James Douglas Sabatino, 40, of Medway, MA, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2026. James could fix anything. He loved working on and modifying his cars and motorcycles, always looking for ways to improve them.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger M. Larrabee, 52

January 12, 2026

Roger M. Larrabee, 52, of West Burke, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 11, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Bildings, 70

January 12, 2026

Mark “Gofer” Bildings, age 70, of De Pere, WI, passed away unexpectedly following a sudden medical event on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in the Northwoods that he loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael T. Duritsky, Jr., 28

January 12, 2026

Michael T. Duritsky, Jr., 28, of Addison [PA], formerly of Masontown, died suddenly on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. He was the co-owner of Powerline Speedway in Masontown. Michaels’ love of cars got him interested in racing. He has held the title of track champion for four years at three different tracks and 70 feature wins in the Crate division and two super late wins. His main focus became the Crate-late model division followed by success in Super-late model racing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Anger, 62

January 12, 2026

Michael Edwin Anger, a resident of Pima, AZ, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 9, 2026, in El Paso, Texas. Michael was 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa M. Kemp Williams, 58

January 12, 2026

Lisa M. Kemp Williams, 58, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Marc Holtz, 65

January 12, 2026

James Marc Holtz, age 65, passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean A. Marks, 43

January 12, 2026

Sean A. Marks, age 43, of Wautoma, WI, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday afternoon, January 6, 2025. Sean attended Westfield and Wautoma area schools, later employed as a cook at various restaurants. He was a gifted artist displaying his many talents from drawing and tattooing, playing guitar, working on cars, computers and loved bikes. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Maurice Couture, 72

January 11, 2026

Daniel Maurice Couture, 72, of North Chelmsford, MA, died unexpectedly and suddenly at his home on January 8, 2026. Danny had a long, successful career as the manager at a local furniture warehouse in Lowell.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Loren Rundle, 72

January 11, 2026

Loren Rundle died suddenly at his home in Soulsbyville [CA]. He was 72. He worked for the city of San Jose for 28 years, while living in Gilroy, before retiring and moving back to Soulsbyville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chelsea Elizabeth Young, 35

January 11, 2026

Chelsea Elizabeth Young, 35, of Suffolk, Virginia, died unexpectedly on December 22,2025. Chelsea was born on December 2, 1990 in Suffolk, Virginia. As an infant, her family moved to Maryland. She grew up and attended school in Poolesville, Maryland, where she met many lifelong friends. As an adult, Chelsea came back to Suffolk, VA. She was a beloved bartender throughout Hampton Roads, lastly at Baron’s Pub in Portsmouth, VA. Behind the bar she was more than a familiar face. She was a friend, a listener and always a bright light for her many co-workers and regular patrons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Sue Saunders, 71

January 11, 2026

Brenda Sue Saunders, 71, of Washington, PA, passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on Friday, January 9, 2026. Brenda was a proud Trinity graduate, where she enjoyed performing as a majorette. She went on to become a skilled multifunctional dental assistant, a career she dedicated many years to before retiring. Brenda loved fun in the sun, especially boating with a beverage in hand, and escaping Pennsylvania winters in Florida with Bernie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Sue Klinefelter, 62

January 11, 2026

Anita Sue Klinefelter, 62, of Kewanna, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at home. On June 24, 1995, she married Verlin Bo Klinefelter, he survives. Anita loved taking care of her cats.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brandy Tenesha Miller Brown, 46

January 11, 2026

Brandy Tenesha Miller Brown, age 46, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Austin Wright, 34

January 11, 2026

Paradise Valley, AZ – Austin Carter Wright, a beloved father, husband, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly in New York on January 6, 2025, at age 34. Raised between Manhattan and Arizona, Austin built his career as a talented political consultant and fundraiser. Austin served as Chairman of the Museum of Democracy, a nonprofit which comprises the largest collection of political and historical memorabilia and artifacts in the United States, founded by his late father Jordan M. Wright. Austin’s zest for life, insatiable curiosity, and giving spirit left an indelible mark on the lives of many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin M. Flock, 44

January 10, 2026

Justin M. Flock, 44, of Sparta, WI, passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved with his son, Mavrick, on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn E. Ackershoek, 69

January 10, 2026

Lynn E. Ackershoek, 69, of West Hebron, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, January 6, 2026, at her residence. Lynn will be remembered for her compassion, dedication, and quiet strength. Her life was one of service, love, and purpose, and she will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Marie Ricks, 49

January 10, 2026

Plymouth, IN - Kelly M. Ricks, 49, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Those who knew Kelly will fondly remember her for her loving and caring heart. Whether it was helping someone in her role as the office manager at Standard Plumbing, Heating and A/C or doing the books at a softball game, Kelly truly enjoyed helping others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Hale Glaze, 43

January 9, 2026

Carson City, NV - Scott Hale Glaze passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 28th, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bridget Armstrong, 49

January 9, 2026

Bridget Armstrong, 49, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. She was kind hearted and generous, always there to lend a helping hand. She was at her happiest when she was helping somebody in need. Bridget loved her family and friends, and was the life of the party.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Ann Miller, 58

January 9, 2026

Florence, KY – Christine Ann Miller (Landrum), age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 5th 2026. Chris served as an analyst at Great American Insurance for forty years and was looking forward to her retirement. Chris embodied the role as mother fully. Nothing made her more proud than cheering on her son at sports games and caring for the grass stains in football uniforms.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Wayne Moore, 74

January 9, 2026

Evansville, IN – Michael Wayne Moore, age 74, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in the presence of his loved ones. He retired after 35 years of service from PPG glass factory where he held multiple roles and was a superintendent. He took great pride in his work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen C. Wilson, 61

January 9, 2026

Stephen C. Wilson, 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Stephen worked as a logger in Tupper Lake for several years before joining the New York State Department of Corrections in 1988. He retired in 2015 from Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Allen Reynolds, 38

January 9, 2026

Dodgeville, WI – Shane Allen Reynolds, age 38, of Dodgeville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 9, 2026. Shane had a passion for the great outdoors, he loved hunting, fishing, trapping and anything to do with nature.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Winborn, 67

January 8, 2026

Diane Winborn, 67, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 28, 2025, in her home. She retired from Ohio Extended Care Nursing Home in Lorain, where she dedicated many years of service. Diane enjoyed drinking coffee, playing softball, bowling, listening to music, and spending time with her family, moments she cherished deeply.

Researcher’s note – If Winborn was working at the nursing home between winter of 2022 – summer of 2023, she would have been subject to the federal CMS COVID “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary “Zach” Kufahl, 29

January 8, 2026

Wisconsin - Zachary “Zach” Kufahl, age 29, passed away unexpectedly January 8, 2026. Born on March 3, 1996, in Merrill to Susan K. Kufahl, Zach grew up with a pair of capable hands and a heart geared toward helping others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debbie Finch, 64

January 8, 2026

Dallas, TX – Debbie Finch (64), born December 4, 1961, died of cancer January 4, 2026. She had beautiful blue eyes, a generous spirit and fierce independence. She was an athlete and an avid sports junkie who played baseball, softball and even bowling. To many she was a world class organizer, and tech guru lifesaver. The family would like to thank VNA Hospice for their excellent care and attention during this trying year and a half. Kindness and compassion were provided with every visit.

Link

Steven Craig Stoltenberg Sr., 72

January 7, 2026

Grand Island, NE - Steven Craig Stoltenberg Sr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Steven was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend whose presence brought strength, humor, and loyalty to those who knew him. His sudden passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yadira Benita Castro, 44

January 6, 2026

Macon, GA - Mrs. Castro was born March 21, 1981, in Durango, Mexico. She was the owner and operator of La Joya Mexican Restaurant [pancreatic cancer].

Link

Ronald Edward Ricci, 66

January 6, 2026

Ronald Edward Ricci of Waltham and Yarmouth, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on January 6, 2026, at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished friend.

Link

David Joseph Brown, 56

January 5, 2026

David Joseph Brown, 56, of Franksville, Wisc., passed away unexpectedly at the home he loved so dearly on Monday, January 5th, 2026. Dave began his career at Mrazek’s Carpet when he was in high school and in 1995 he was hired at Carpetland USA. With his drive to succeed, strong work ethic, take-charge attitude, and keen sense of business, he went on to become an owner and then grew the business from just one store in Racine to nine stores all over Southeastern Wisconsin. He spent the last few weeks of his life unbelievably overjoyed at the news that his first grandchild is on the way.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 3:

Jasmyn Ahrens, 34

January 3, 2026

Pasadena, MD - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jasmyn Alexandra Ahrens, a beloved wife, daughter, and friend. Her passion for hospitality led her to work in the restaurant industry. Her sudden departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but her memory will live on, as Alex truly had the ability to light up any room she entered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 2:

Gerald M. McKinzie (Jerry)

January 2, 2026

Beaver Dam, WI – Gerald M. McKinzie (Jerry) died of cancer on January 2, 2026, showing remarkable strength, kindness, humor, and patience throughout his illness.

No age reported.

Link

Reported on January 1:

Haleigh Elizabeth (Amidon) Merwin, 37

January 1, 2026

Holyoke, MA – Haleigh Elizabeth (Amidon) Merwin, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2026, at her home. She loved drawing, knitting, crocheting, and jewelry making. Haleigh had a quirky sense of humor and always saw the unusual side of things.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 31:

Jonathan James Chavira, 39

December 31, 2025

Jonathan James Chavira, 39, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2025 in Pueblo, Colorado. Jonathan was a hilarious person and could make jokes about almost any situation. He loved working on cars so much he went to college to become an automotive technician.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 29:

Robert Simmons, 40

December 29, 2025

Robert Carroll “Rob” Simmons, age 40, of Carney [MD], passed away on Sunday, December 28, 2025. He earned a Specialized Technology degree from Bradley Academy for the Visual Arts in TN and was a Graphic Artist for Strategic Factory in Owings Mills.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Augustine, 53

December 29, 2025

Red Wing, MN – Michael James Augustine died unexpectedly while at work on Monday December 29, 2025. Mike loved being a farmer and farm life. He was always grateful to be able to do the work he loved. He enjoyed a good competitive game of cards, a cold Old Milwaukee, and always looked forward being around his family and many friends. He was a kind, humble person who worked hard and appreciated life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 27:

Landon Smith, 26

December 27, 2025

Rigby, ID – Landon Smith, beloved husband, father, uncle, and brother, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2025, at the age of 26. Landon was known for his giving heart. He always went out of his way to make others feel valued and like they truly mattered. Even in passing, Landon continued to give in ways that reflected his selfless nature (organ donation).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 23:

Theresa Grace DiRodio, 52

December 23, 2025

Berkeley Springs, WV – Theresa Grace DiRodio passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52 on December 23, 2025. Theresa was raised in Maryland and moved to West Virginia at the age of 20, where she owned a small farm in Berkeley Springs with her partner of 19 years, James Hendershot, who passed away on March 22, 2022. Theresa was a woman who truly loved nature and all its wonders.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 17:

Katherine J. “Katie” (Prechtl) Howell, 43

December 17, 2025

Katherine J. (Prechtl) Howell, 43, of East Longmeadow, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on December 17, 2025, after a short, but valiant, battle with Stage IV ASCC. Katie would want to be remembered as the bright light in any room, always with a smile and a laugh.

Researcher’s note – The “SCC” likely means squamous cell carcinoma.

Link

Darby Mitchell Bukowski-Byam, 34

January 6, 0025

West Seattle, WA – Darby Mitchell Bukowski-Byam, our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, passed away on Saturday, November 22, during childbirth in Seattle. She was 34 years old. Her beautiful baby boy Wyatt is stable and now at home in West Seattle with Darby’s husband Jackson. Darby’s announcement of her pregnancy in May of 2025 put her in a state of euphoria, knowing she was to have a child with Jackson. With the birth of her little boy Wyatt, Darby will live on. He will have much love and warmth from the many friends and family that Darby surrounded herself with, and we all will hold him tight in her absence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

Alberta (96)

Tommy (Tom) Dales, 44, Link

Adam Sliwon, 64, Link

Sameera Allana, 52, Link

Carleigh Daniella Big Plume-Crane, 29, Link

Paul Barker, 57, Link

Forrest Roy Smith, 69, Link

Andrew (Dan) Daniel Myler, 39, Link

Kevin Douglas Malmberg, 65, Link

Ariel Calma Ocampo, 58, Link

CarolAnn Verna Moss, 64, Link

Wesley James Vanderwell, 60, Link

Floyd “Wi-Chath” Winston Amos, 52, Link

Penny Sue Wright, 61, Link

Diane Anita McGovern, 63, Link

Holli Lemoine, 64, Link

Dale Tyler Johnston, 45, Link

Linda Hillier, 65, Link

Mary Elizabeth Guerin, 64, Link

Lorna Jean Weekes, 67, Link

Maurice Daoust, 74, Link

Lee Williamson, 48, Link

Linda Vongrad, 74, Link

Lisa Carol Hodgson-Joshua, 57, Link

Geoffrey Donald Whaling, 55, Link

Conrad Thomas Braun, 72, Link

Annette Aslin, 61, Link

Dwight Maki, 62, Link

Tuan Anh Vo, 57, Link

Russell Frank Sweezey, 52, Link

Dakota Clayton Dixon, 29, Link

Stacey Margaret Jodouin, 37 [“brief illness”], Link

Allan Houle, 38, Link

Doris Emilie Mary Tyler, 67, Link

Richetta Giusepina Ervin, 39 [cancer], Link

Alvina Maguire, 69, Link

Darcy Spencer Monson, 65, Link

Brian Michael McEvoy, 66, Link

Kosol Kong, 37, Link

Carla Muskego, 60, Link

Teresa Taylor, 51, Link

Gordon Cameron, 59, Link

Glenda Rose Pard, 58, Link

Antonio “Tony” Colabella, 50, Link

Stacey Collette Bunnah, 37, Link

Taya Alta May Arnold, 17, Link

William “Bill” Kenneth Boyle, 74, Link

John Franklin, 58, Link

Daniel “Danny” Lasante, 51, Link

Brent Warren DuBois, 64, Link

Cyril Joseph Beson, 66, Link

Maxine Louise Whalen (née Santoni), 75, Link

Colleen Bayly, 72, Link

Scott Gregory Mears, 56, Link

Nan Catherine Ropchan, 66, Link

Shannon “Sam” Hawkey, 61, Link

Stacey Margaret Jodouin, 37 [“brief illness”, Link

Martin Jonas Villanueva Yumul, 41, Link

Richard Anil Prashad, 33, Link

Kenny Gleason, 51, Link

Mandi Leigh Boucher, 33, Link

Ronald Edmund “Ron” Rogers, 61, Link

Ronald Patrick Ranger, 71, Link

David Glen Fruin, 48, Link

Lukas Wolf Krahn, 7 weeks, Link

Shara Twa, 40, Link

Karen Michaud, 65, Link

Jay Colter Smith, 49, Link

Cornelia “Cori Beth” Ventimiglia, 46, Link

Zachary “Zac” Gerard Leslie Farrar, 40, Link

Jane Keegan Stark, 69, Link

Todd Mitchell Roy Anderson, 61, Link

Michael Wolf Leg Sr., 64, Link

Darcy Holt, 63, Link

Lexi Waldie Siemens, 11 [suicide], Link

Jenelle Elizabeth Lowther, 42, Link

Leonard (Len) Bryan Goosen, 69, Link

Bob (Robert) Mannerow, 72, Link

Semhar Habtemicael Berhe, 37 [cancer], Link

Adam Joel Goodmurphy, 38, Link

Nadia Said Bayrouti, 49, Link

Jasper Acosta Bonifacio, 45, Link

Kelly John Ephrem Wills, 44, Link

Leslie James King, 59, Link

Shelley Hirsch, 58, Link

Daniel Joseph Pinette, 63, Link

Olevia Sophia “Sonja” McAlpin, 72, Link

Carla Marie Lymbery, 63, Link

Danial McGregor, 41, Link

Cassandra Lambert, 29, Link

Robert Dalton Coultis, 64, Link

Gail Jean McLeod, 65, Link

Allen Dean Eli Wolf Tail, 60, Link

Steven Brian Torhjelm, 57, Link

Linda Irene Smyth, 68, Link

Deborah “Debbie” Voykin, 65, Link

Lyndon Ward Anderson, 61, Link

British Columbia (5)

Jason David Mellor, 51, Link

Nicole Catherine Manning, 38, Link

Naomi Ann Anderson, 58, Link

Daniel Solonas, 57, Link

James (Jamie) William Hibbert, 67 [heart attack], Link

Manitoba (2)

Eleanor Louise Pfeifer, 70, Link

Susan Adams, 63, Link

New Brunswick (19)

Esther Lucie Davies, 74, Link

Jason Troy Steeves, 54, Link

Dorothy “Dot” Lois Hayman, 70, Link

Wayne Simmons, 64, Link

Terry Hickes, 63, Link

Carle Bruce Green, 51, Link

Gabriel Louis Joseph Marceau, 58, Link

Rachel Hefling, 59, Link

Gerald Donald Kin, 69, Link

Raymond Leger, 68, Link

Lorna Elizabeth McCain (née Mitchell), 74, Link

Kathryn Walker, 71, Link

Barry E. Peterson, 64, Link

Baby Charlotte Grace Martin, Link

Edward Wayne O’Leary, 72, Link

Kevin O’Toole, 70, Link

Edward Wayne O’Leary, 72, Link

Jenny Boutilier, 43, Link

Linda Lecouter, 65, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (39)

Lloyd Clay Newman, 59, Link

Wanda Guy, 58, Link

Arthur Nugent, 73, Link

Douglas “Dougie” Thomas Hyde, 55, Link

Christopher Andrew Power, 49, Link

Jill Trudy Lewis, 59, Link

Hazel Elizabeth Morrissey, 67, Link

Kelly Ann Elizabeth Marie Quinlan, 26, Link

Russell Walter Tucker, 59, Link

Wallace Myles, 73, Link

David L. Newhook, 71, Link

Jim Anonsen, 63, Link

Cyril E.J Keough Jr., 66, Link

Paula Marie Whitten, 66, Link

Derrick Gerard Philpott, 67, Link

Janet Phoebe House, 64, Link

Ken Wall, 71, Link

JoJo (Josephine) Connors, 57, Link

Rosetta Jean Brake, 40, Link

Michael Hilliard, 66, Link

Laurie Colbourne, 69, Link

Don Gerard Williams, 65, Link

Robert (Bob) Cadigan, 67, Link

David Bolt, 45, Link

Wanita Powell, 65, Link

Robin Arthur Brown, 70, Link

Guy Raymond Roland Reid, 62, Link

Roger Stanley Malcolm Jackson, 65, Link

Clayton John Rideout, 65, Link

Roger Noftall, 56, Link

Kenneth “Kenny” Gordon Stone, 59, Link

Deborah Sullivan, 57, Link

Karl Boland, 69, Link

Roy Wilson Peyton, 70, Link

Deon Keats, 55, Link

Amanda Marion Doyle, 45, Link

Leonard (Len) Patrick Barry, 73, Link

Frances Ann Bartlett, 71, Link

Morgan Gordon Hillier, 60, Link

Nova Scotia (49)

Christine B. (Walsh) Wry, 58, Link

Garth Warren Scott, 65, Link

Tamara Joy Whittier, 54, Link

Troy St. Peters, 57, Link

Marlene Frances Cole, 73, Link

Maureen Elizabeth Meek, 74, Link

Betty Bryan, 65, Link

Kathy Duncan, 64, Link

Alfred Walter States, 70, Link

Richard Hanson, 72, Link

Darrell Cameron Baker, 64, Link

Derek Jeffrey Atkins, 47, Link

Robert Gordon “Rob” Clarke, 73, Link

Robert Rouleau, 62, Link

Robert Leslie Russell, 64, Link

Douglas Clinton “Doug” Acker, 56, Link

Kassidy Suraya Marriott-Crawford, 19, Link

Raymond Beverly Laing, 49, Link

Darryl Wayne MacKenzie, 63, Link

Lori Ryan, 62, Link

Caroline Ann Leudy, 55, Link

Darryl MacFadden, 55, Link

Sara Corinne Dauphinee, 32, Link

Tamma Viola States, 65, Link

Wade Wallace Wood, 58, Link

Corina Michelle Askew, 55, Link

Michael Joseph Naugle, 62, Link

Leslie Ann Orme, 57, Link

Sandy Charlene DeWolf-Knight 51, Link

John Grant MacInnis, 63, Link

Angus Jerome Campbell, 65, Link

Crystal Elizabeth Cameron, 45, Link

Gary Slack, 72, Link

Angus “Allan Francis” Anthony MacDonald, 72, Link

Shirley Hewens, 74, Link

Kenneth Harvey Cameron, 69, Link

Dana Paul Tanner, 65, Link

Arnold Douglas Walsh, 73, Link

Gary Ross Watt, 62, Link

Darlene Ann McKenzie, 71, Link

Karolyn Alice LeBlanc, 65, Link

Lorne Paul, 62, Link

Gordon Elmer Rayner, 67, Link

Gary Wayne Musolino, 74, Link

Cory Mathew Sampson, 31, Link

Susan Ozon, 56, Link

Sheldon Poirier, 70, Link

Jose Antonio Kuan-Veng, 61, Link

Melanie Elizabeth Sheikh, 64, Link

Ontario (384)

Geoffrey Hale, 46, Link

Luciano Petriello, 55, Link

Louis Vanin, 62, Link

Peter Anderson, 63, Link

Tracey Lynn Mans, 58, Link

Tim Nolan, 62, Link

Angelica Smithson, 31, Link

Lori Anne Calcutt, 61, Link

June Machacek, 68, Link

Kathy Maness, 47, Link

Derek Puszkarski, 65, Link

Sharon Elizabeth Hill, 68, Link

Randy Mascarin Sr., 70, Link

Lynn Martel, 69, Link

Junli Wang, 49, Link

Cheryl Krug-Wiltse, 63, Link

Catherine Louise Prosser, 64, Link

Steven Iannitti, 35, Link

Shanan Partab, 51, Link

Jackie Hazelton, 63, Link

Manuela Abreu, 69, Link

Markos Lissanu, 38, Link

Keyauna Tori Harding-Dunham, 29 [“brief illness”], Link

Sylvia Diann Green, 66, Link

James Hill, 30, Link

Bill Robertson, 73, Link

Thomas Walter John Edward Jepson, 48, Link

Mike Embro, 63, Link

David Fraser, 61, Link

Matthew Colin McVeeney, 18, Link

Keith Yenssen, 60, Link

Anthony Hickey, 51, Link

Fred Baumlisberger, 64, Link

Floyd “Herbie” Green, 69, Link

Rev. Clifton M. Sookoo, 65, Link

Julie Watters, 58, Link

Ken Gougeon, 65, Link

George Rocha Sousa, 61, Link

Laken Joanna Roy, 39, Link

Kevin Maurice Paquette, 60, Link

William Russell Howe, 61, Link

Debbie Nugent, 70, Link

Angelo Zorbas, 64, Link

Zoya Ahmed, 34, Link

Sonia Semcesen, 50, Link

Nicole (Nickie) Diane DeMarco, 50, Link

Christopher Mark Gush, 60, Link

Stafford Michael Anthony Parent, 43, Link

Lamont Lance Talbot, 58, Link

Kenneth “Ken” Bebb, 73, Link

Patrick “Pat” Bruder, 58, Link

Stanley Richard Jones Jr., 68, Link

Tomi Petteri Hulkkonen, 52, Link

Dale Benson, 61, Link

Linda Davyes, 70, Link

Katherine Maye St. Laurent, 62, Link

Mark Alexander Tovey, 55, Link

Michael Vincent Costa, 41, Link

Joy Anne Hodgson, Link

Cole Richard Pilipovic, 5 [cancer], Link

Dennis Powers, 68, Link

Nancy McPhee, 64, Link

James Leonard Driedger, 71, Link

Robert Tankovich, 63, Link

Thomas “Tom” Paul Thompson, 73, Link

Sally Dickie, 71, Link

Kenneth Waugh Jr., 72, Link

Janice Ann Whiteley, 71, Link

Eric Joseph Proskurnicki, 53, Link

Dorothy White, 67, Link

Janet Catherine McIntosh, 66, Link

Cory Johnson, 51, Link

Gerard Law, 60, Link

Giuseppe Rachiele, 73, Link

Richard Joseph Mulvogue (Rick), 71, Link

Kelly Lynn Skipper, 63, Link

Mariano Ochoa Leyva, 47, Link

Zbigniew John Pokinko, 70, Link

Christopher Lee Collins, 47, Link

Laurence Nelson, 55, Link

ljubica Lolic, 23, Link

Ame Krolikowski, 53, Link

Eric Gerald Richard, 53, Link

Gershwin Penario Mansfield, 64, Link

Donald Fogelbach, 40, Link

Brad Edmunds, 64, Link

Jeffrey Claude Lewis, 62, Link

Douglas Charles Craig, 66, Link

Robert Allison, 71, Link

Bonnie Gore, 69, Link

Judy Greenfield, 64, Link

Colin Arthur Tobias, 64, Link

Ralph Rosengren, 59, Link

Marianne “Mary” Spence, 64, Link

Dianna Varrette, 65, Link

Suhaan Sidhu, 3 weeks, Link

Ethan Cooper, 28, Link

Elizabeth Davis-Vaccaro, 53, Link

Dee Holt, 30, Link

Maha Mikha, 36, Link

Dennis Arnold Nichols, 65, Link

Jim Stone, 63, Link

Sharon Walker, 73, Link