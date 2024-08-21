CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Paolo Zulich remembered as ‘pillar of Downtown Sudbury’

August 15, 2024

The downtown Sudbury [Ont.] business community is mourning the loss of Paolo Zulich, who passed away Aug. 10 at age 59. Zulich was the executive vice president of Zulich Enterprises Ltd., the real estate development firm and property management company started by his parents, Antonia and Casamiro Zulich. His obituary states Zulich passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 10.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Woman dies in Charlottetown [PEI] accident, linked to medical emergency

August 12, 2024

A 78-year-old woman died Saturday when the driver of the SUV she was in "suffered a medical emergency" and lost control of the vehicle, Charlottetown police said in a news release Monday. The SUV was travelling southbound on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver failed to negotiate a roundabout and collided with a utility pole, police say. The woman who died at the scene was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver and another passenger were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Link

In Ontario, a doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Andrew Edward Jones, 52

August 15, 2024

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Andrew Edward Jones on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at the age of 52. Andrew loved to spend his weekends watching his children play sports, and to share concerts, music and movies with them. He was a dedicated and respected emergency room physician for over 20 years, and had recently begun working in palliative care. The family would especially like to thank all of the first responders involved and the emergency care team at University Hospital for their outstanding and compassionate care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Charly Christen Parker, 30

August 16, 2024

Fredericton - With deep sorrow, the Parker family announces the sudden passing of Charly Christen Parker. After years of hard work, Charly received a Bachelor of Nursing from the University of New Brunswick Fredericton in 2016. Charly briefly worked in orthopedic surgery at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Center in Halifax, before enrolling in the Perioperative Nursing Program, which turned out to be her true calling. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charly's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Fredericton SPCA.

No cause of death reported

Link

A soldier “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Sergeant Paul Michael Thompson, 40

August 15, 2024

London - After an almost decade long battle with cancer, Paul passed away at Victoria Hospital, London, on Monday, August 12, 2024, in his 40th year. Paul joined the Canadian Army Forces in 2012 and worked as a Combat Engineer and Combat Diver for 1CER, based out of Edmonton, Alberta. He was deployed to Iraq in 2019, serving as a Force Protection Commander, and earned several honors following the completion of advancement courses, including being the top candidate in his Sergeant course in Gagetown, New Brunswick in 2021. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Paul are asked to consider Bladder Cancer Canada.

Link

Researcher's note - Sergeant Thompson's cancer must have been in remission as late as 2019 to be deployed overseas. The mRNA COVID "vaccines", which contained undisclosed "DNA plasmids" (fragments) that include the cancer - promoting gene from the simian virus 40 ("SV40") are especially dangerous to cancer survivors. The Canadian federal government mandated the Canadian Armed Forces for COVID-19 vaccination in 2021. Military members who failed to comply were discharged resulting in "a permanent stain on the record of the unvaccinated CAF members bearing serious career consequences".

https://tnc.news/2022/10/14/discharge-of-unvaccinated/

A finance expert “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Michelle Anna Phillips, 56

August 15, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of Michelle Anna Phillips on June 28, 2024, at her home in Montreal, Quebec. She was renowned for her extensive experience in international finance. She spent fifteen years at Chase Manhattan Bank in London, England, where she co-developed and implemented their global trading strategy for securities lending. After the merger with JP Morgan in 1999, she became the Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Trading. In 2002, Michelle was promoted to Global Head of Trading, and in 2008, she became the European Product Head for Securities Collateral Management. As an owner and member of the Board of Directors for PBA Group of Companies, she supported the company's transition and success from the first to the second generation of the family enterprise.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly” in Ontario:

The Reverend Father Andrew “Andy” Macbeth, 76

August 17, 2024

Whitby - Fr. Andy Macbeth passed away on August 15, 2024, at Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence in Scarborough, Ontario. Famous Last Saying: "Thanks for the Memories" and don't forget "Life is not a Problem to be Solved, but a Mystery to be Lived"! Instead of flowers, you are invited to make a donation in Fr. Andy's memory to: The Shepherd's Trust, Good Shepherd Ministries, or the Terry Fox Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - The Catholic Church supported COVID vaccine mandates in 2021. "Normally, those who wish not to get vaccinated can request a religious exemption. But Catholics might find that they cannot rely on their parish priest or their bishop to support them in this endeavor. Indeed, some bishops have opted for a heavy-handed, coercive approach, even prohibiting their priests from aiding local Catholics who seek a religious exemption". Incidentally, the Terry Fox Foundation raises fund for cancer research.

https://www.catholic.com/magazine/online-edition/covid-vaccines-and-the-religious-exemption

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Mathias Béchiau, 34

August 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mathias Béchiau, which occurred on August 12, 2024, at the age of 34. He leaves to mourn the love of his life, Roxanne Adam, their adored daughter Noélie, his parents Brigitte Robé and Jean-Paul Béchiau, his brother Cédric (Vivian), several friends, and his family of firefighters to whom he cared so much. The family would like to deeply thank Dr. Aryan Abab for his support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, Mathias would have preferred that donations be made to colon/rectal cancer research with the Canadian Cancer Society,

Link

187 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Michael Loft, 64

August 19, 2024

Deseronto - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 16, 2024, in his 64th year. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Michael.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lindsey Rockett, 40

August 19, 2024

Drayton - Lindsey Rockett (Smith) of Drayton passed away peacefully at Hospice Waterloo, surrounded by the love of her family, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keaton Rollie Cook, 29

August 19, 2024

Grand Valley - It is with profound sadness that the family of Keaton Rollie Cook, affectionately known as Keatie, announce his passing on August 15th, 2024, in his hometown of Orangeville, at the young age of 29. In lieu of flowers, donations in Keaton's memory can be made to Ontario Brain Injury Association or Sick Kids Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Ann Passero, 60

August 19, 2024

Port Colborne - We are saddened to announce that on August 14, 2024, Mary Ann Passero passed away peacefully. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Kidney Foundation or the SPCA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan Ives, 30

August 19, 2024

Leamington - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brendan. If desired, in lieu of flower donations made to the Friedreichs Ataxia Canada Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - Familial ataxia is a rare hereditary neurological disorder which can include symptoms such as movement disorders, muscular problems, or headache. That infamous Pfizer trial document, that the FDA tried to conceal for 75 years, references many adverse events caused by nonhereditary ataxia.

https://tinyurl.com/yc7mjzrb

Mateo John Max Rodriquez, 2

August 19, 2024

Espanola - June 16, 2022 – August 14, 2024. Beloved son and cherished baby brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly "Kim" Pelletier, 55

August 19, 2024

Thunder Bay - Kimberly Anne passed away at her home of over 20 years unexpectedly on August 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Jayne Oliver, 67

August 19, 2024

Windsor - Passed away suddenly, on August 17, 2024, at 67 years of age. If you so desire, donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundations would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Lynn Nummikoski, 68

August 19, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Karen Lynn Nummikoski, age 68 years, peacefully in Southbridge Lakehead Manor on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Should friends so desire, donations made in her name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Arthur "Dan" Granholm, 30

August 19, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with profound sadness that the family of Daniel Arthur Granholm announce his sudden passing on August 11/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Held, 44

August 19, 2024

London - John (Ryan) William Held, aged 44, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David John Richardson, 46

August 19, 2024

Cobourg - Suddenly at his home on Sunday August 18th, 2024 in his 47th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Jeffrey Bertrand, 47

August 19, 2024

Sudbury - Sweetest and dearest loving son who passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, at the tender age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Carl "Boogedy" Lavoie, 56

August 19, 2024

Timmins - It is with profound sadness that the family of André Carl Lavoie announces his passing in Timmins on August 12, 2024, at the age of 56 years. He passed away peacefully in his sleep with his faithful dog Tippy by his side. Remembrance donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rodger James Best, 41

August 19, 2024

St. Catharines - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our son Rodger James Best, also known as RJ, on August 13, 2024. Donations to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucas Grant Trudgian, 47

August 19, 2024

Waterdown - Lucas Grant Trudgian, born February 28, 1977, joined his beloved mother, Linda (née Semple) on August 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Subhadra Majumdar, 45

August 19, 2024

Markham - Obituary not available.

Link

Mark Lysko, 63

August 19, 2024

Brockville - With sad hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Mark Lysko at his home in Brockville August 5, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wyatt Wayne Oliver Greer, 66

August 19, 2024

Minden - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the very sudden passing of Wyatt, at home, with Debbie by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorrie Lynn Chute, 64

August 19, 2024

Ridgeway - It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved mother, Lorrie Chute, who left us on July 30, 2024, at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Joseph Ofiara, 73

August 19, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of Joseph, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Rohan Washington Galloway, 57

August 19, 2024

Markham - Rohan Washington Galloway's battle with cancer began in early 2020. At the young age of 57, Rohan passed away August 14th 2024, with his wife by his side.

Link

Hendrika "Henny" Maria Marshall, 74

August 18, 2024

Stayner - Hendrika Maria Marshall, lovingly known as Henny, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 7, 2024, at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood. Her zest for life was evident in her willingness to embrace new adventures; after overcoming leukemia, she boldly challenged herself to go skydiving. They also express gratitude to the Hospice Georgian Triangle, the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, and the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center for their exceptional care through her illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Lawrence Snyders, 61

August 18, 2024

Dorchester - With saddened hearts we announce the passing of David Lawrence Snyders of Dorchester on Saturday, August 10, 2024, his 61st birthday. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudette Sicard Caron, 60

August 18, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow her passing at the Timmins and District Hospital on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the age of 59 years. In her honor, remembrance donations to the Lung Cancer Canada Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain "Buck" Ouimet, 59

August 18, 2024

Alexandria - Passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Sylvain 'Buck' Ouimet of Dalkeith; age 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Peter Theodore Samtleben, 31

August 18, 2024

Markham - It is with great pain and sorrow that we announce the unexpected loss of our wonderful, beautiful son Eric on August 8, 2024, in his 31st year. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Eric’s memory to Canadian Mental Health Association and/or Kid Sport Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony George Jones, 52

August 18, 2024

Oshawa - Suddenly passed away at his home on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the age of 52. If desired, donations may be made to mental health and addiction services Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John David Marriner, 50

August 18, 2024

Campbellford - John passed away at his home on Thursday August 15th, 2024, in his 50th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Whitton, 65

August 18, 2024

Lindsay - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kenneth A. Whitton on August 17, 2024, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan James Rhyndress-Clemenets, 32

August 18, 2024

Iroquois – Suddenly, at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Ferraro, 33

August 18, 2024

Maple - It is with great sadness God called Marc unexpectedly on August 15, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Edward Gilliard, 69

August 18, 2024

Forest - Suddenly at his residence in Forest, on August 15, 2024, Paul Gilliard was taken from us in his 69th year. Anyone who chooses can donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hilma Stomp (nee Boswinkel), 72

August 18, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2024, at 72 years of age. If you so desire, donations may be made to the Windsor Cancer Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Ann Campbell, 67

August 18, 2024

Oshawa - With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Ruth Ann Campbell, known affectionately as Rudy, who left this world peacefully on August 15th, 2024, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, surrounded by her loving family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was 67 years old. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Ronald “Ronnie” Sabourin, 72

August 17, 2024

Oshawa - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 14, 2024, at Scarborough Centenary Hospital, at the age of 72. Donations in memory of Ronnie to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Brennan Royds, 48

August 17, 2024

Waterdown - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Matthew Royds on August 12, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Richard Postowoj, 61

August 17, 2024

London - On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, David Postowoj ​​abruptly passed away in his 62nd year. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Dave's memory are invited to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Avery Horst Reinheimer, 19

August 17, 2024

Owen Sound - It is with profound sadness that the family of Avery Reinheimer announces his sudden passing on August 8th, 2024, just months before his 20th birthday. Memorial donations to Youth Mental Health Canada are appreciated by the family, in lieu of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mikey Fleming, 35

August 17, 2024

Beaverton - Passed away on August 6, 2024. The last of a dying breed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Elizabeth Butler, 70

August 17, 2024

Kingston - With heavy hearts we acknowledge the passing of Barbara on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Kingston Health Sciences Center. Barbara's unexpected passing reminds us of the fragility and preciousness of life and the importance of making each moment count. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick William Boone, 73

August 17, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by loved ones, at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday August 16, 2024, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Robert Keegan, 42

August 17, 2024

Markham - It is with mournful hearts we announce the passing of Patrick Robert Keegan on August 14th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gonzalo Morales Veas

August 17, 2024

Ottawa - Our beloved Gonzalo passed away on August 15, 2024, in Ottawa, Canada. His passion for learning will never be forgotten. Gonzalo migrated from Chile to Canada to carry out his PhD studies in Finance at the University of British Columbia, where he nurtured a deep passion for research. After graduating, he worked at the University of Alberta and most recently as a Principal Economist at the Bank of Canada.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - The Canadian government imposed COVID vaccine mandates on federally-regulated companies in 2021. This included the central Bank of Canada and the private Canadian banks.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/big-banks-vaccines-1.6147410

Daniel Stephen Needham, 73

August 17, 2024

Richmond Hill - Daniel Stephen Needham, known fondly as Danny, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2024, in Richmond Hill, Ontario after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Randall “Randy” Rubach, 60

August 16, 2024

Mississauga - Randall “Randy” Rubach was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He passed away suddenly on August 13, 2024, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Real Donald Lavoie, 52

August 16, 2024

London - Peacefully, on August 14th, 2024, at Victoria Hospital in London, ON, Donald passed away in his 52nd year. Donations can be made to the London chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice Mary Knight, 59

August 16, 2024

Ottawa - With broken hearts we announce the passing of Janice Knight, our beautiful, beloved sister, aunt, niece and the best cat mom (Parker and Piper), at the young age of 59, from ALS. If you wish to donate, please consider the ALS Society of Canada or Ottawa Humane Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - ALS is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it. The Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 "vaccine" may cause or aggravate neurological degenerative diseases such as ALS.

https://nationalfile.com/report-pfizer-vaccine-confirmed-to-cause-neurodegenerative-diseases/

Thomas John Magee, 68

August 16, 2024

Cornwall - The family are saddened to announce the sudden passing of T John Magee, son of Thomas and the late Charlotte (Smyth) Magee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan William "Jon" Gooding, 37

August 16, 2024

Plattsville - On March 22 1987, our world was blessed with a baby boy who would eventually become an enthusiastic, kind, fun, generous, and thoughtful man. On August 13, 2024, Heaven received that same soul. Although only 37 years old, Jon lived a full life, never being held back by his health issues. He was an athletic child and a hard-working adult with a zest for life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Jancic, 74

August 16, 2024

Parry Sound - Suddenly passed at the West Parry Sound Health Center on Saturday July 6, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammy Souriol, 43

August 16, 2024

Kirkland Lake - A beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Tammy left us unexpectedly, at the age of 43, on August 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Muriel Jeanne Lapensee, 48

August 16, 2024

Ottawa - With deep sorrow we announce the passing of Muriel Lapensee on August 8, 2024, at the age of 48. She passed away peacefully at La Maison de L'est, Ottawa. In memory of Muriel, donations can be made to the Cervical Cancer Foundation (CCF).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Haisley Ivan Beatrice Fitchett-Elliott, infant

August 16, 2024

Sarnia - June 28th 2024 - August 11th 2024. With shattered hearts, we announce the passing of our beautiful baby girl, Haisley Fitchett-Elliott, on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donnie "Saggy" Sagriff, 72

August 16, 2024

Odessa - Donnie passed away peacefully at Kingston Health Sciences Center, with his loving wife by his side, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in his 72nd year. In memory of Donnie, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Paquette, 61

August 16, 2024

Rockland - Mario Paquette, originally from St-Pascal-Baylon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday August 12, 2024, at the age of 61. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Ludlow, 74

August 16, 2024

Richmond Hill - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Judith Bonnie Brown Ludlow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oliver Alan Watson, stillbirth

August 16, 2024

Cobourg - On August 14, 2024, Oliver Alan Watson was born into the world asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Arthur Jackman, 51

August 16, 2024

Toronto - Todd Arthur Jackman passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 11, 2024. He was 51 years old. Donations in Todd's name can be done on the Heart & Stroke Foundation website.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Levi Gillingham, 59

August 16, 2024

Fergus - It’s sad to announce the passing of Stephen Levi Gillingham in Guelph, Ontario, on August 10, 2024, at the age of 59. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonard "Leo" John Zalewski

August 16, 2024

Tottenham - After a long battle with cancer, Leo passed away at home on August 13th. The family is requesting that any donations be made to Southlake Hospital – Stronach Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth "Beth" Robitaille, 46

August 16, 2024

St. Catharines - To all our friends and family, we are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of our dearest Beth (Elizabeth) Robitaille. She left us the morning of Sunday August 4th, after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.

Link

John Stefan, 67

August 16, 2024

Port Colborne - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Stefan on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. Many thanks to the entire team at Juravinski Cancer Hospital.

Link

Timothy Wyatt, 47

August 15, 2024

Alliston - With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Timothy Roy Wyatt on Saturday August 10, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victor Caruana, 64

August 15, 2024

Niagara Falls - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at his home on Tuesday August 13, 2024, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Christine Hall, 75

August 15, 2024

Gravenhurst - Growing up in various small towns in Northern Ontario shaped the life of Donna Christine Hall, who passed away peacefully on the morning of August 9, 2024, at her home in Gravenhurst, Ontario. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Adrien McIntyre, 69

August 15, 2024

Gravenhurst - Edward Adrien McIntyre passed away at Soldiers Memorial Hospital on August 8, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that touched the lives of many. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Muskoka OSPCA will be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barrett Tsuji-Carr, 50

August 15, 2024

Whitby - Barrett Toshiro Tsuji-Carr, aka the Mad Prophet, Mr. Fuji, Fujila, Kid Entrepreneur and Local Daimyo. A cherished soul known for his creative spoken word, saxophone playing, and beautiful mind, passed away on August 8, 2024. Born to Blythe Tsuji and Vernon Gallant on April 1, 1974, Barrett was a beacon of creativity and kindness throughout his 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaiyah Amara-Lyn Barnes, stillbirth

August 15, 2024

Whitby - Sunday, August 4th, 2024 - Sunday, August 4th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Link

Joanne "Sonia" St-Jean, 54

August 15, 2024

Dutton - Sonia St-Jean, age 54, sadly and unexpectedly passed away in her home in Rodney Ontario on August 10th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Douglas Silliphant, 74

August 15, 2024

Oshawa - Brian passed away peacefully on August 9th, 2024 at the age of 74, surrounded by his close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dianne Christine Staples, 74

August 15, 2024

Cobourg - It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of our mother, Dianne Christine Staples (nee Nichols), in her 74th year, on Monday August 12th, at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Surrounded by many family members, mom received her wings. If desired, donations may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Dorothy York, 67

August 15, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Elaine. For those wishing, a donation to OCAPDD would be appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - Ottawa-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OCAPDD).

Link

Jason Van Eck, 45

August 15, 2024

Owen Sound – Jason Robert Van Eck of Markdale, Ontario, passed away suddenly in Holland Center on Monday, August 12, 2024, in his 45th year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen "Steve" Lepage, 61

August 15, 2024

Cornwall - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Lepage (Steve) on Monday, August 12th, 2024, in Cornwall. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert "Bob" David Cunningham, 71

August 15, 2024

Minden - With deep sadness, we report that Bob Cunningham died suddenly at home in Regina, Saskatchewan, on August 13, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amber Dawn Charlton, 43

August 15, 2024

Cannington - Suddenly, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at age 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard John Earl Skok, 51

August 15, 2024

Thunder Bay - We are extremely saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Richard Skok, on August 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn Lee Ogar, 71

August 15, 2024

Newmarket - Marilyn Lee Ogar, beloved mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2024, at Southlake Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Marilyn's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lou Doucette, 71

August 15, 2024

Bowmanville - It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Louis (Lou) Henry Victor Doucette at the age of 71. Lou departed peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kalaivanei Rajaratnam, 46

August 15, 2024

Markham - May 2nd, 1978 - August 12th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Link

Leonard Eugene Riddell, 67

August 15, 2024

Brockville - Died suddenly at his residence, on Monday August 12th, 2024, Len Riddell of Brockville (formerly of Lyn), age 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Byers, 35

August 15, 2024

Peterborough - Passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mateo Dean William Cowick, infant

August 15, 2024

Kingston - With shattered hearts, we announce the passing of Mateo Dean William Cowick, on Sunday August 11th, 2024. Mateo passed away suddenly at his home with family, just shy of three weeks old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Contant, 66

August 15, 2024

North Bay - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, Dad, and Pépère on August 12th, 2024, at the young age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Nespolon, 40

August 15, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ryan Joseph Nespolon on August 12, 2024, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malcolm MacLeod Bernard, 64

August 15, 2024

Ottawa - It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Malcolm MacLeod Bernard on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The family would appreciate donations in Malcolm's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard "Rick" Albert, 75

August 15, 2024

Ottawa - Richard “Rick” passed away suddenly at home on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the age of 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Florence Emanuelle Gaulin, infant

August 15, 2024

Kapuskasing - The joy we shared as we waited for Florence Emanuelle has turned to sorrow as we announce the death of our sweet daughter on Friday, June 21, 2024. Florence was born weighing 5 lbs. 7 oz., having enriched our lives for 41 weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Errol Rolando Campbell, 46

August 15, 2024

Mississauga - Our dear Rolando passed away on July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert “Bob” John Herbert, 74

August 15, 2024

Chesley - Robert “Bob” John Herbert Johnson passed away surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer, at South Bruce Gray Health Centre, Chesley on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in his 75th year.

Link

Kristin Melissa Steeves, 39

August 15, 2024

Pembroke - Kristin passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family, at the Ottawa General Hospital on Friday, May 10, 2024, in her 40th year. With a diagnoses of breast cancer in 2022, there were a lot of unknowns for Kristin and her family, but despite it all, her organization, attention to detail and ultimately, her selflessness called her to share her health journey to empower and advocate for women's health.

Link

Researcher's note - Below is a chart which shows the daily count of actual and suspected Ontario cancer deaths which were published here since June 10, 2024. The red trend line clearly shows that the incidence of cancer is increasing. Often the obituaries note "brief" and "short" "battles" which are probably reflective of the unusual and particularly aggressive cancers, that often first present in stage 4, seen since 2021. Moreover, such cancers are also increasingly being seen in younger ages.

Jeffrey Alan Otto, 61

August 15, 2024

Toronto - Aug 4, 2024. Suddenly as a result of a heart attack, while participating in the PWA Friends for Life bike ride from Toronto to Montreal, a 600 km fundraising ride he looked forward to every year.



Link

Researcher's note - "The Toronto People With AIDS Foundation (PWA) provides practical support services to people living with HIV/AIDS in Toronto". PWA Toronto helped organize a COVID-19 vaccination drive in May 2022.





torontopwa A post shared by @torontopwa

Ross Lamont Trenholme, 71

August 15, 2024

Casselman - Ross Lamont Trenholme passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer, on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the age of 71. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made in his memory.

Link

Nicholas David Wharton, stillbirth

August 14, 2024

Wingham - It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby boy, Nicholas David Wharton, born peacefully at LHSC- Victoria Hospital in London on Sunday, August 11th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - The province of Ontario has an unprecedented number of stillbirths(3) and infant death s(5) this week. The Government of Canada is still enthusiastically promoting the COVID-19 "vaccination" for infants and expectant mothers despite current knowledge that infants and younger people have very little risk from COVID and the vaccine's safety and effectiveness is questionable. Note the interesting terminology used in this official government web page.

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/immunization-vaccines/vaccination-pregnancy-covid-19.html

Ruth Helen Ford, 67

August 14, 2024

Cobourg - Peacefully at Quinte Health Belleville General Hospital, on Friday, August 9th, 2024, Ruth Ford at 67 years of age. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Dunlop-May, infant

August 14, 2024

East Milton - Logan passed away at the Milton District Hospital on August 8th 2024, with his loving caregivers at his side. In the 6 months and 7 days of his short life, he received and gave so much joy and happiness to everyone he met, with his beautiful angelic smile.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dusanka Sajdak, 64

August 14, 2024

Mississauga - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce sudden passing of Dusanka in her 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Rene Kerr-Vanmeyl, 54

August 14, 2024

Plattsville - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at her residence in Caledon, Ontario. Kimberley was born 54 years ago in Kitchener, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greigory See, 73

August 14, 2024

Kingston - August 13 2024. With our broken hearts we announce the passing of Ronald Greigory See. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the UHKF [University Hospitals Kingston Foundation] – Cancer Centre, or to your favorite charity, would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Wayne Robertson, 66

August 14, 2024

Grand Valley - Jeffrey Robertson, in his 67th year, passed away suddenly on August 12th 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilfred St Amour, 71

August 14, 2024

Sudbury - It is with much sorrow that the family of Wilfred (Willy) St. Amour announce his passing at the age of 71. He fought a hell of a battle with cancer. Thank you to the Hospice and Bayshore staff as well as the cancer clinic staff.

Link

Colin McDonald, 56

August 14, 2024

Mitchell - Colin McDonald, 56, passed away at his residence on August 6, 2024. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Arthritis Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucette Mainville Albert, 60

August 14, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with heavy hearts, and with great sadness, the sudden death of Lucette Mainville (née Albert) on Monday August 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Moreno, 73

August 14, 2024

Kitchener - Went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with family by his side, on August 12, 2024, at the age of 73. In memory of Dan, donations can be made to Bibles for Canada, the Juravinski Hospital, and The Grand River Hospital Foundation-Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara “Barb” Tatone (Norris), 75

August 14, 2024

Dundas - With deep sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Jean Tatone (Norris) on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Juravinski Cancer Center Foundation, the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, or a foundation of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joey Harold Whyte, 51

August 14, 2024

Flesherton - Suddenly at home on August 12, 2024, in his 51st year. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Mental Health Association would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cherilee Anne Dorey, 63

August 14, 2024

Gananoque - With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Cheri on Monday August 12, 2024, at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Cheri's sudden passing serves as a stark reminder of the preciousness of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. As expressions of sympathy, donations made to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dimitrios “Jim” Muratis, 70

August 14, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on August 12th 2024. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Lung Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon Andrew Palecki, 48

August 14, 2024

Mount Brydges - Suddenly at home in London on Monday, August 12th, 2024, Gord A. Palecki at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tonia LeeAnne Giles, 48

August 14, 2024

Collingwood - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Tonia, beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend, who left us way too soon on August 12th at the age of 48. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health), so that others can find the support they need. May she rest in peace, free from the burdens she carried in life, and may her soul find the serenity she sought for so long.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith McDonald Greene, 73

August 14, 2024

Markham - Keith McDonald Greene went home to his Lord and Savior on August 10th 2024, at the age of 73. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lachlan Elias Vance Toulouse, infant

August 14, 2024

Espanola - Sunrise August 10th, 2024 - Sunset August 10th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Garnet Teeter, 52

August 14, 2024

London - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jason Garnet Teeter on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the age of 52, with Kendra, Ryan and Allison by his side. He always used “Teeter Tough” to give him strength through fighting a valiant battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Jason are asked to consider the LHSC – Verspeeten Family Cancer Center – Esophageal or Lung Cancer Program.

Link

Margo Clemens, 63

August 14, 2024

Peterborough - It is with tremendous sadness that her daughters announce that Margo passed peacefully in her 64th year. Should you wish to celebrate Margo's life, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Britney and Breanna would like to thank everyone who cared for Margo over the course of her cancer journey, especially Hospice Peterborough for their thoughtful care in Margo's last days.

Link

Sheila Annetts Jones, 58

August 14, 2024

Cambridge - Sheila passed away at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on August 12, 2024, at the age of 58. The family would like to thank the medical team at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their work and support during Sheila's six-month battle against cancer. The family would also greatly appreciate donations to Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

Link

Edna Mary Johnson, 74

August 14, 2024

Cobourg - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Edna (Eddy) Johnson. After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, she died peacefully with her family by her side at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, ON. The Johnson family would like to express their appreciation for the tremendous efforts of the incredible team from the Odette Cancer Center at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, and their deep gratitude for the exceptional care and compassion of the Palliative Care staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

Link

Mariamma Thomas, 72

August 14, 2024

Windsor - Mariamma (Mary) Thomas, born on June 21, 1952, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on the evening of August 12th.

Link

William “Willy” Schneider, 52

August 13, 2024

Elmira - Passed away at home in Elmira on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the age of 52 years. Memorial donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Center would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wesley H. Bonner, 75

August 13, 2024

Port Perry - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wesley Harold Bonner, age 75, at the Oak Ridges Hospice, after a lengthy battle with cancer, on August 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paulo Amarelo, 44

August 13, 2024

Maple - God called Paulo on August 8, 2024, at the age of 44. If so desired, donations in memory of Paulo may be made to the CAMH (the Center for Addiction and Mental Health).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theodore "Ted" Pelletier, 53

August 13, 2024

Thunder Bay - Ted passed away unexpectedly at his sister Kimberly Pelletier's home where she cared for him on August 8, 2024. Funeral services will be held at St. Anne's Church on Fort William First Nation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Renee Kerr-Vanmeyl, 54

August 13, 2024

New Hamburg - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at her residence in Caledon, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jenny Royce Bravo, 38

August 13, 2024

Hamilton - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Jenny Royce on August 1st, 2024, in Seattle, WA, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thu Ha Tran, 59

August 13, 2024

Ottawa - Thu Ha Tran, age 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the General Campus of Ottawa Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Canadian Cancer Society, an organization Thu Ha felt strongly about.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Keysis, 41

August 13, 2024

Espanola - Jennifer Keysis of Sagamok passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helga Angelika (Geldschus) Maule, 74

August 13, 2024

Port Perry - It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, auntie, and dear friend to many, Helga Angelika Maule. Helga was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, and the past years and months had been very challenging for her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene Jean Harris, 67

August 13, 2024

Port Colborne - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Darlene on August 11, 2024, in her 68th year. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to the Niagara SPCA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Da Silva, 47

August 13, 2024

Maple - Paul Da Silva passed away with family by his side on August 11, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lauretta "Laurie" Ann Budd, 66

August 13, 2024

Stratford - Laurie Ann Budd peacefully passed away on August 8, 2024, at the Sakura House Hospice in Woodstock. Laurie bravely battled cancer since 2010, never backing down from the fight. She refused to let her cancer defeat or define her – instead choosing to use it as a source of strength. She founded the iRally for Cancer fundraiser event to raise funds for Gilda's Club, a cancer support resource she had utilized to form lifelong friendships with others affected by the disease, sharing stories and resources with them and lending a compassionate ear.

Link

Louis Martin Roy, 60

August 13, 2024

Toronto - Unexpectedly, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, with his family by his side at St. Michael's Hospital, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andre Avon, 63

August 13, 2024

Elgin - Suddenly at Kingston Health Sciences Center on Sunday August 11, 2024, Andre Avon of Westport, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lilli Marje Timusk, 73

August 13, 2024

London - Peacefully at home, as a result of a brief illness, on Friday, August 2, 2024, in her 74th year. Special thanks to the wonderful oncology care team at Victoria Hospital and the at-home palliative services provided during her last days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Peter Kuchirka, 65

August 13, 2024

Lindsay - Passed away unexpectedly at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay Ontario on August 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darryl Taylor, 56

August 13, 2024

Corunna - Unexpectedly at his residence on Monday August 12, 2024. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed through memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian William Brainard, 44

August 13, 2024

Port Elgin - Peacefully, with family by his side on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, in his 45th year. Memorial donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard Mansel Gillmoure, 74

August 13, 2024

Cardinal - Peacefully at the Kingston Health Science Centre, on Monday, August 12, 2024. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Potter, 73

August 13, 2024

Uxbridge - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Potter, 73, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle, on August 10, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to Stronach Regional Cancer Center or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Connor Joseph Coburn, 18

August 13, 2024

Peterborough - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 18. In memory of Connor, donations to Genetic Aortic Disorders Association Canada or the Hospital of Sick Kids would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ranja Ronya Brooks, 73

August 13, 2024

Port Perry - With the heaviest of hearts, our family announces the sudden passing of our beautiful wife, mother, and grandmother on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giorgio D'Alimonte, 75

August 13, 2024

Maple - Giorgio D'Alimonte, peacefully on August 10th, 2024, at the age of 75. If so desired, donations in memory of Giorgio may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brandon W. Smith, 38

August 13, 2024

Collingwood - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brandon Smith, age 38, who departed this life on August 10 2024. Brandon was a beacon of light to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His infectious laughter, unwavering compassion, bright personality and vibrant spirit even though his struggles endeared him to everyone he met.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manuel da Silva Ferreira, 64

August 13, 2024

Simcoe -Suddenly at the Hamilton Geneal Hospital on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, in his 64th year. Those wishing to donate in memory of Manuel are asked to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabrielle Jill Plaxton, 64

August 13, 2024

Newmarket - Jill passed away peacefully on August 9, 2024, after a prolonged illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Margaret Bahen Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Charrette, 70

August 13, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Karen at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at the age of 70. Memorial donations to the SAH Cancer Care Fund or the Sault Ste. Marie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Michael Brazil, 72

August 13, 2024

Cardinal - On August 11th 2024 with his family by his side, Tom passed away peacefully after a well fought battle against cancer. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and CHEO.

Link

Mary Billings, 64

August 13, 2024

Killaloe - At the age of 64, on August 11th, 2024, Mary passed away with her family by her side after a long, courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made to Madawaska Valley Hospice Palliative Care or Lung Cancer Canada.

Link

Scott Alexander MacDonald, 56

August 13, 2024

Windsor - It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing on August 9, 2024 of our beloved father, son and brother, due to a heart attack.

Link

John Craig Patterson II, 71

August 13, 2024

Burlington - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Craig Patterson II, known to friends and family as Craig, on Sunday, August 11th, 2024, in Burlington, Ontario at the age of 71. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Norman Kates, 70

August 13, 2024

Waterloo - The passing of Paul Norman Kates on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, aged 70, is announced with great sadness by wife Robin and daughter Alice. Taken from us far too soon by a rare form of ocular cancer.

Link

Takis Pappas, 74

August 13, 2024

Markham - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Takis Papadopoulos on August 11, 2024, at the age of 74, after a lionhearted fight with cancer and HLH.



Link

Researcher's note - "In hematology, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), also known as haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (British spelling), and hemophagocytic or haemophagocytic syndrome,[1] is an uncommon hematologic disorder seen more often in children than in adults" [Wikipedia]. Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is listed as an adverse event on page 33 on that infamous Pfizer trial document "5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021" that the US FDA tried to conceal for 75 years.

https://tinyurl.com/3rrz5vkp

Cathy Boocock, 47

August 12, 2024

Waterdown - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Cathy after a brave 3.5-year battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy's honor to Princess Margaret Hospital.

Link

Joyce Conkey, 69

August 19, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Joyce Conkey announces her peaceful passing surrounded by family on August 16th, 2024, in her 70th year. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick William Boone, 73

August 18, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by loved ones, at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday August 16, 2024, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Annette. He will be sadly missed by his many dear friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Scowen, 63

August 18, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jeffrey Scowen on August 17, 2024, in his 64th year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's name to the Canadian Centre for Mental Health and Sport, or A.D.A.P.T. Halton.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Betty Nolan, 69

August 18, 2024

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, August 14, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Paul Gilliard, 68

August 16, 2024

Suddenly at his residence in Forest, on August 15, 2024, Paul Gilliard was taken from us in his 69th year. Paul loved to be around people and made many new friends at the residence where he lived. He loved to farm and be on his lawnmower, and spent his hard-working days building concrete silos. He loved hearing about farm life from his cousins John, Garry, and Randy Gilliard. Anyone who chooses may donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Millar, 65

August 16, 2024

Brian Charles Millar, 65, of St. Thomas, Ontario, passed away at the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Stephen Levi Gillingham, 59

August 15, 2024

It’s sad to announce the passing of Stephen Levi Gillingham in Guelph, Ontario, on August 10, 2024 at the age of 59. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Anne Chapleau, 55

August 15, 2024

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Heather Anne Chapleau after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 13, at Victoria Hospital. Heather spent the vast majority of her life in London, Ontario, before settling down in her new home of Ailsa Craig with her beloved partner, Kevin Keogh. Heather derived much joy from helping others, so it came as no surprise that she made a career of it as an educational assistant, primarily at Wilfrid Jury Public School. She had a profound and lasting impact on the children and families that she worked with one-on-one.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Postowoj, 61

August 15, 2024

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, David Postowoj abruptly passed away in his 62nd year. David graduated from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in 1985. He was an entrepreneur and a franchise owner of Wendy's Restaurants in London and Stratford. He enjoyed his dream retirement with Lori at their second home in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they shared many memories with new friends. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Dave's memory are invited to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter James Provencher, 64

August 15, 2024

With heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chantal Lalonde, 44

August 15, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Chantal Lalonde, age 44, on August 13, 2024, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Chantal's untimely departure has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Link

Lori Dennis, 68

August 15, 2024

Peacefully after a short battle with cancer, at St. Joseph's Hospice on Monday, August 12th, Lori Dennis at the age of 68 was reunited with her parents Arnie and Joan. Lori was an avid curler for many years in London at Highland CC, Kincardine and Cornwall, and appreciated all those good times shared with curling friends everywhere. She was a dedicated caretaker of the books with The Legions of Kincardine and London's Duchess of Kent. Her love of Boston Terriers is known to all who knew Lori, and her little Bella is in Brian's most capable hands.

Link

Dimitrios “Jim” Muratis, 70

August 14, 2024

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on August 12th 2024. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Lung Cancer Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis James Sarasas, 54

August 14, 2024

Sararas – Dennis James of Brantford and formerly of St. Thomas passed away at the Brantford General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, August 12th, 2024, at the age of 54. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Special Olympics Brantford.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gord A. Palecki, 48

August 14, 2024

Suddenly at home in London on Monday, August 12th, 2024, Gord A. Palecki at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sonia St-Jean, 54

August 13, 2024

Sonia St-Jean, age 54, sadly and unexpectedly passed away in her home of Rodney Ontario on August 10th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald “Mac” James McKenzie, 70

August 12, 2024

Suddenly, at his farm, on the outskirts of Forest, on Thursday, August 9th, 2024, Ronald “Mac” James McKenzie, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Garside, 74

August 12, 2024

Margaret Garside, 74, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, August 10, 2024, surrounded by her family at the Parkwood Institute Palliative Care Unit. Born in Ingersoll, Ontario, Margaret found her calling as a nurse and moved to London, where she spent her life caring for others, beginning at Victoria Hospital, and later as a personal support worker in the community. Known to friends as Maggie, she was kind, caring, neat, sweet, funny, stubborn but patient, and she loved her family fiercely.

Link

Carl Joseph Schiller, 28

August 11, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of “Little” Carl announce his unexpected passing on August 9, 2024, at the age of 28. Carl’s presence in the world was large – he was a friendly giant, an excellent chef, an exceptional friend, a curator of worldly facts, an aficionado of board games, and talented artist.

Link

Rebecca Garland, 43

August 11, 2024

Rebecca passed away suddenly at home on July 24th, 2024, at the age of 43. She will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Saydeh Daher, 69

August 11, 2024

Saydeh Daher, 69 years, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2024. Saydeh was a hard worker who was the proud owner of Sadie's Diner, T.J.'s, and The Coffee Shoppe. A special thank you to Dr. Hamm, Dr. Patel and the whole team at the Renal Dialysis Unit for their care and compassion. If desired, memorial donations made to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelley Lauzon, 64

August 10, 2024

In the early hours of Wednesday August 7, 2024, Shelley Anne Lauzon, age 64, of Chatham, passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She loved being a grandmother and was affectionately known as “Mimi” to Willow, Axl and Aubrey, with a fourth grandchild on the way whom she already loved so much. Shelley will be remembered for her kindness, courage, and strength in the face of the many challenges she encountered, especially in the last few years as cancer fought against her.

Link

Samantha V. Bortolotto, 52

August 8, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Samantha V. Bortolotto (nee Miller) announce her passing, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, after a valiant battle with cancer. Throughout her journey, Samantha continued to support and show love and compassion to her loved ones until the very end. She enjoyed watching sporting events with her children, taking family trips to the cottage, and getting together family gatherings. She also enjoyed her time as a professional, as she managed her own business for over 20 years.

Link

Richard Wayne Small Jr., 34

August 6, 2024

At Bluewater Health on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Richard Wayne Small Jr. of Sarnia, age 34, passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Scott Lywood

August 3, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, July 29, 2024. Beloved husband of Stephanie for over 17 years. Beloved pet parent to Daisy and George Lywood.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jaida Nancy Claire, 12

August 2, 2024

Our hero, Jaida Nancy Claire Chartier, passed away courageously and peacefully after a 14-month battle with brain cancer in the loving arms of her parents, sisters and cousin Nicole in the morning hours of July 31, 2024. Jaida will always be remembered for her contagious smile; she could light up a room with it. Whether it was swimming, being around a bonfire or just simply visiting, she was her happiest when she was surrounded by people. She lived these last 14 months to her fullest, enjoying her Make-A-Wish Trip to Disney World. Jaida brought together a community in her fight against brain cancer.

Link

Luanne Joyce Taylor, 60

July 31, 2024

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 29th at Huron Hospice, in her 61st year. Luann was a force in her community, consistent in supporting local youth, young entrepreneurs and their businesses. May her garden be forever in bloom. She will be greatly missed. Luann would like everyone to commit a random act of kindness in her memory. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, donations to Huron Hospice or the Wingham and District Hospital Oncology Unit would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Paul Stewart, 41

July 30, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of David Paul Stewart at Clinton Public Hospital on Saturday July 27, 2024, as the result of a massive cardiac arrest in his 42nd year.

Link

Pat Lacasse, 58

July 23, 2024

The Lacasse family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of their dear son, brother, uncle, and great-uncle Pat. Pat always lived life to the fullest and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed sports and was an avid bowler and golfer. In his bowling days, Pat enjoyed the rare honor of bowling not only one but two perfect games. Patrick was a carpenter with local 1256 for several years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Ernest Scarrow, 71

July 23, 2024

Suddenly, after a brief illness, Douglas passed away at the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich on Friday, July 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl Daniel Hennick, 58

July 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karl Daniel Hennick on July 2, 2024, at 58 years old, peacefully and surrounded by his family. Karl was first and foremost a loving husband and father. He had a great love of Nascar, football, and soccer. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed through memorial donations the Autism Society of Ontario or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Leonard Maness Jr., 53

July 5, 2024

Suddenly and unexpectantly in his homeland of Aamjiwnaang, Kenneth Leonard Maness Jr. (aka Sonny) passed away at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Diemert, 55

May 20, 2024

Darren Diemert of Wingham, formerly of Mildmay, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16th in his 56th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin David Bresett, 44

May 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Justin David Bresett announces his passing on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at the age of 44. Sympathy may be expressed through memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 34 “ died suddenly ”:

Hélène Béland, 65

August 18, 2024

In Shawinigan (Grand-Mère), on July 23, 2024, at the age of 65, Hélène Béland died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Léo Rabouin-Tremblay, 11

August 18, 2024

In Montreal, on August 17, 2024, at the age of 11, Léo Rabouin-Tremblay died. The family would like to thank the staff of the Montreal Children's Hospital and Leucan for their support and the good care provided. At Léo's request, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Leucan, the Charles-Bruneau Foundation or the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated in his memory. For over 45 years, Leucan has been dedicated to helping children with cancer and their families.

Link

Nicolas Gomez Beaumier, 22

August 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden departure of our son Nicolas Gomez Beaumier, who left us on August 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandre Côté Mckenzie, 35

August 16, 2024

Suddenly in Shawinigan, on August 12, 2024, at the age of 35, Alexandre Côté Mckenzie died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Éric Taillefer, 48

August 16, 2024

In Montreal, on August 10, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mr. Éric Taillefer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Barbeau, 59

August 16, 2024

Mr. Pierre Barbeau died at his home on August 7, 2024, at the age of 59. From the Gofundme page: It is with great sadness that we learned of the sudden and unexpected passing of Pierre. When faced with the loss of a loved one, no words can express the pain and sorrow one feels.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maryse Piché Provencher, 75

August 16, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Maryse Piché Provencher. She died suddenly on August 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heath Wabanacigey Smith, 14

August 15, 2024

With solemn hearts, we announce the passing of Heath Wabanacigey Smith (Maniwaki, Québec), whose presence will be deeply missed, having departed on August 12, 2024, at the age of 14.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Floralie Leclerc, 4

August 15, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Floralie Leclerc. She flew away surrounded by the love of her family to the CHUS-Fleurimont in Sherbrooke, on August 8, 2024, at the age of 4. The family would like to thank from the bottom of their hearts the entire pediatric intensive care team of Dr. Jean-Sébastien Tremblay-Roy and Dr. Virginie Plante, more precisely, Gabrielle, Céleste and Jacob.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Bergson, 53

August 15, 2024

It is with great disbelief and broken shattered hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Scott Richard Bergson (Richard Scott) at the age of fifty-three.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marianne Piché, 63

August 14, 2024

Suddenly, at her home, on August 10, 2024, Madame Marianne Piché died at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Marden, 71

August 14, 2024

Richard born in Montreal on November 3, 1952, having lived a long difficult life, died suddenly at Résidence St-Georges in Montreal, on Tuesday August 6, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karine Daigle, 46

August 14, 2024

Karine Daigle passed away suddenly, leaving the community in mourning. Karine was a devoted mother to her four sons, including one who is about to enter Cégep. Known for her vibrant, generous, and authentic nature, she brought joy and positivity to everyone around her, even in difficult times. Her recent passing is a double blow to her family, coming just weeks after the death of her father.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Lamirande, 60

August 13, 2024

At his home, on August 8, 2024, Mr. Sylvain Lamirande, son of Jacques Lamirande and the late Denise Béland, residing in Louiseville, died suddenly at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Berna Saliba Berbari, 40

August 13, 2024

In Blainville, on Monday August 12, 2024, Mrs. Berna Saliba, beloved wife of Georges Berbari, died at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaétan Francoeur, 59

August 13, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. Gaétan Francoeur, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – ​​Amqui Hospital, on August 12, 2024, at the age of 59. He lived in Amqui and formerly in Ste-Florence. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to Muscular Dystrophy of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Lee Currie, 48

August 13, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jamie Lee Currie of Val-des-Monts, Quebec, originally from Newfoundland. Jamie passed peacefully away at Maison des Collines located at the Wakefield Memorial Hospital in Wakefield, Quebec, on August 10, 2024, at the age of 48 after a very short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc-André Minville, 38

August 13, 2024

At the Kelowna BC Hospital, on August 5, 2024, passed away at the age of 38 years and 10 months, Mr. Marc-André Minville

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vicky Jalbert, 55

August 13, 2024

Suddenly, at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec, surrounded by the love of her family, on August 11, 2024, Mrs. Vicky Jalbert, residing in Thetford Mines, died at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Lebel, 24

August 13, 2024

In Mirabel, on August 10, 2024, died at the age of 24, Mathieu Lebel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mélanie Klassen, 44

August 13, 2024

At Ste-Anne de Beaupré Hospital, on August 3, 2024, at the age of 44, passed away Ms. Mélanie Klassen. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

René Morin, 46

August 13, 2024

In Venice in Quebec, his residence, on August 7, 2024, at the age of 46, passed away Mr. René Morin. Any mark of sympathy to the family can be translated into a donation to research for mental health in Ste-Justine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Élizabeth Mercier, 16

August 13, 2024

On August 6, 2024, at the age of 16, passed away Élizabeth Mercier, daughter of Alexandre Mercier and the late Sophie Allaire.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Cournoyer, 64

August 13, 2024

In St-Hyacinthe, on August 10, 2024, at the age of 64, passed away Mrs. Nicole Cournoyer. In memory of Mrs. Nicole Cournoyer and as a gesture of sympathy, the family suggests that you make a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wenjin Xie 謝文晉, 38

August 13, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wenjin Xie 謝文晉, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandre Côté, 39

August 13, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Denis Côté on July 24, 2024 at the age of 76, and that of his beloved eldest son, Alexandre Côté, who occurred suddenly on August 3 2024, at the age of 39. Alexandre left us far too soon. During his later years, he struggled with anxiety and searched for more meaning in his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrice Delaunière, 45

August 13, 2024

On August 8, 2024, died in the Jardin de Mésanges, at the age of 45, Mr. Patrice Delaunière, husband of Mrs. Émilie Girard, residing in St-Bruno.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Audrey Locas, 32

August 13, 2024

In Shawinigan, on August 6, 2024, passed away at the age of 32, Audrey Locas residing in Havre Saint-Pierre. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Espoir de Shelna Quebec Society for Intellectual Disabilities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Corriveau, 70

August 13, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis, on August 9, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Mrs. Marie Corriveau. The family would like to thank the staff of the hemato-oncology department at Hôtel-Dieu de Québec and its doctor, Dr. Noémie Goyette-Lyonnais, for the good care provided.

Link

Jean-Claude Ouellet, 40

August 12, 2024

At the CHUM of Montreal, on August 4, 2024, died at the age of 40, Mr. Jean-Claude Ouellet,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kim Maciej, 45

August 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kim Maciej, on August 6, 2024 at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Joseph Saibil

August 12, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Andrew Saibil announces his sudden passing on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Knopp

August 12, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce his passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Alan was the beloved husband of Keren for forty-eight years. His sudden departure leaves a void in our hearts, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Link

21 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Gabe Bak, 51

August 19, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of long time Grimshaw, AB resident Gabe Bak on August 12, 2024, at the age of 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Benjamin Lawson, 39

August 19, 2024

The family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Jason on August 13, 2024, at the age of 39 years after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Harold Eric Kooi, 53

August 18, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Harold Eric Kooi, on March 27, 2023, at the age of 53 in Edmonton. In the early 90’s working on the drilling rigs for many years. In the 2000’s working in construction framing, carpentry and operating heavy equipment in the earth works road building area. His all-time favorite hobby was fishing with his son, nephews, brother and friends, those days were the best...

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ankit Grover, 34

August 18, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ankit Grover, son of Varun and Anita Grover who left us on August 14th due to an unexpected cardiac arrest. Ankit was a gentle soul who touched the lives of everyone he met with his kindness and warmth. Ankit's unexpected departure has left a gaping hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We will forever miss his infectious enthusiasm, his kind spirit, and his unwavering love.

Link

Zoey Paige Willcock, 29

August 17, 2024

Zoey Paige Willcock passed away in Edmonton, AB, on August 13, 2024, at the age of 29 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Frauenfeld, 61

August 16, 2024

The Frauenfeld and Erickson families are deeply mourning the death of our beloved Paul, who passed peacefully from heart failure on May 18, 2024, in Calgary. He was 61 years of age. Paul graduated from NAIT in 1984 with a Business Administration diploma. He was successful in his career in IT Sales and Support.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Leigh Trudeau, 52

August 15, 2024

Suddenly at her home, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Lee Schmidt, 46

August 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Larry Lee Schmidt on August 4th, 2024, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald James Odell, 69

August 15, 2024

It is with profound sadness that Don’s family announce his sudden and unexpected passing on July 25, 2024, at the young age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ms. Jillian ‘Jill’ Jade Morgan, 31

August 14, 2024

Ms. Jillian ‘Jill’ Jade Morgan passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, with her family by her side, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher David Sarawanski, 35

August 14, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Christopher David Sarawanski of Bonnyville, Alberta announces his unexpected passing on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chantelle Mills, 37

August 14, 2024

On Wednesday August 7, 2024, Chantelle Mills of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Norman Kirkland, 67

August 14, 2024

On Friday, August 2, 2024, Norman passed away peacefully at the age of 67, after a short battle with cancer. He was an avid reader and loved biking and model building. He had a kind and gentle spirit and was always willing to help others. He followed his parent's example of treating everyone with respect.

Link

Scott Robinson, 63

August 13, 2024

Scott Robinson was a caring husband, father, son, brother, friend, and valued colleague, who touched the lives of many with his kindness, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his work and community. He left this world suddenly on July 5th, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Gilmour, 55

August 13, 2024

Glen Gilmour passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the age of 55, surrounded by his loved ones. Most of his career was in the construction industry where he developed many strong relationships with peers and suppliers. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional team at Foothills ICU for their care and compassion during Glen’s final days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Joseph Jacques Castilloux, 54

August 11, 2024

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Michel Castilloux, on July 28th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Ann Murray, 61

August 11, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Patricia Ann Murray announce her sudden passing on August 7th, 2024, at the age of 61, after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Malcolm "Mr. Jones" Moses, 47

August 10, 2024

On August 7, 2024, Mr. Malcolm Vance Moses “Mr. Jones” of Saddle Lake, Alberta, passed away at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard (Rick) Douglas MacMillan, 58

August 9, 2024

Born August 16, 1965, Rick passed suddenly at home in Edmonton on August 5, 2024, at the age of 58. He was a seasoned “Blackhat” – an Advanced Armoured Gunner who soldiered in Leopard 1 Tanks and Coyote Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicles – before moving to reserves until 2009. He joined CN Rail after a 25-year military career and was Chief Mechanical Officer at the time of his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Ellen Rombough Tibert, 62

July 17, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Susan Ellen Rombough Tibert (Nee Tracey). Susan “Sue” was born on November 28, 1961, and passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2024, at 62 years of age. She was popular, athletic and social. Sue loved to spend time with family and friends and as an extrovert was always excited to join any activities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Alan Blackwell, 48

July 10, 2024

David Alan Blackwell of Red Deer, AB, passed away peacefully with family at his side holding his hand at the Foothills Hospital, Calgary, AB, on July 7, 2024, at the age of 48 yrs. David suffered a sudden & unexpected illness in early April. He fought bravely for 13 plus weeks in the I.C.U. at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and then Foothills Hospital, inspiring so many with his strong will to live, his quiet resilience, his unassuming nature, and his deep faith. Although his body ultimately succumbed, he left this world knowing he was very much loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 10 “died suddenly”:

Karen Ann Lee, 67

August 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Karen following her sudden battle with cancer.

Link

Robert David Seritt, 59

August 16, 2024

The family of Robert Seritt is saddened to report the sudden passing of their beloved father, grandfather, son, and brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darryl David Wilson, 74

August 14, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Darryl Wilson, who left us on August 9, 2024, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Aleesha Mae Kaler, 29

August 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear daughter and sister. Aleesha Mae Kaler passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2024, in Revelstoke, BC, at the age of 29 years. It takes a village to raise a child with special needs, and our family is forever grateful for our village.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donalda Hunt, 75

August 13, 2024

Donalda Joyce Hunt (nee Mercure) sadly, suddenly, and unexpectedly passed into Heaven on the morning of Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Kelowna General Hospital from complications that led to heart failure.

Link

Peter Blaize Daly, 49

August 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Peter Blaize Daly, resident of Rolla, British Columbia, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the age of 49 years. For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Peter to the Toby Keith Foundation (children's cancer).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold Wesley Smith, 74

August 12, 2024

The family of Harold Wesley Smith is saddened to announce that Wes passed away suddenly on August 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Wayne Pipe, 52

August 12, 2024

Dale Wayne Pipe died suddenly on August 9, 2024. Dale was born in the Salmon Arm Hospital on January 15, 1972.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Forest Jeffrey Mock, 10

August 12, 2024

Forest is a smart, loving, giving, kind gentle soul who unfortunately only lived until 10 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Christensen, 61

May 20, 2024

Bruce left us unexpectedly - so quickly there were no goodbyes. After a day of splitting firewood and yard work, he sat down in his favourite chair and was gone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Evanne Hawk, 33

August 16, 2024

Emo - August 2nd, 1991 - August 7th, 2024. Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Evie Hawk, 33, of Winnipeg, MB, on August 7, 2024. Evie was born on August 2, 1991 and was raised in Emo, ON, and latter relocating to Winnipeg, MB, to live.

Link

Zachary Allyn Ross Hunter, 19

August 14, 2024

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Zachary Allyn Ross Hunter, aged 19. Peacefully, at home and in the loving arms of his mother Karen, father Chris, and sister Chloe, Zach's spirit moved on after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Larry Kevin Duck, 47

August 13, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Larry Kevin Duck at the age of 47 years old at our home in Bloodvein First Nation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karla Flaten, 61

August 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved wife, amazing mother, and adored Amma, Karla-Jan Flaten (nee Bjornson), on August 10, 2024, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In New Brunswick, 14 “died suddenly”:

Melissa Ann Hughson, 56

August 19, 2024

Saint John - It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Melissa Ann Hughson which occurred peacefully on August 14th, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital in the company of family after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Individuals wishing to donate in her honor might consider Carma Saint John, the Canadian Cancer Society or a cause dear to them.

No cause of death reported

Link

Charles “Charlie” Richard, 56

August 19, 2024

Dieppe - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Charles “Charlie” Richard on August 15, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Moncton SPCA.

No cause of death reported

Link

Carmen Paulin, 67

August 19, 2024

Bathurst - It is with sadness that we, the family, announce the death of our sister, Carmen Paulin, who died suddenly on Wednesday August 12, 2024, in Bathurst at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported

Link

Krystal Lynn Eliassen, 39

August 18, 2024

Saint John - It is with broken hearts that the family of Krystal Lynn Eliassen announces her unexpected passing, which occurred on August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

Allan L. Porter, 54

August 18, 2024

Fredericton - With broken hearts, the family of Allan Porter announce his sudden passing at home in Fredericton, NB, on August 15th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

François "Frank" Michaud, 41

August 17, 2024

Edmundston - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of François "Frank" Michaud, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported

Link

Irene Bourque, 72

August 16, 2024

Sackville - It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Irene Bourque (Bourgeois) of Murray Corner, and formerly of Sackville, NB, at the Sackville Memorial Hospital on August 15, 2024. She was 72.

No cause of death reported

Link

Calvin James Charters, 68

August 16, 2024

Nackawic - Calvin J. Charters of Waasis, NB, passed away suddenly on August 15, 2024, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital at the age of 68. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the NB Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lilly Bernard, 61

August 16, 2024

Black Point - Lilly Bernard passed away peacefully in Bathurst on August 14th. She was surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Josphine Légère, 73

August 14, 2024

Tracadie-Sheila - It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Joséphine Légère, which occurred suddenly at the St-Jean Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported

Link

Trent Lewis, 42

August 14, 2024

Salisbury - It is with sadness the family announces the unexpected passing of Trent Lewis, 42, of Salisbury, on March 19th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

Richard Morgan, 65

August 13, 2024

Hampton - With broken hearts, the family of Richard Charles Morgan announce his sudden passing at the Saint John Regional Hospital on August 11, 2024, at the age of 65. Donations in memory of Richard can be made to the Heart and Stroke or the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Brody Meunier, 31

August 13, 2024

Moncton - Meunier, 31, of Moncton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

Frances Elizabeth Harding, 75

August 13, 2024

St. George - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Frances Elizabeth Harding, announce her unexpected passing on Sunday, August 11, 2024, with her loving husband Richard at her side.

No cause of death reported

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, five “died suddenly”:

Tia Chrissy Normore, 18

August 17, 2024

L'Anse au Loup - With broken hearts and tremendous sadness the family of Tia Chrissy Normore announce her sudden passing on Aug 13, 2024, in Corner Brook at the young age of 18.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle James Dermott Clemens, 27

August 17, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Kyle James Dermott Clemens at the age of 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Michael Hancock, 56

August 14, 2024

It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Sean Michael Hancock announce his sudden passing on August 13th, 2024, in Nova Scotia at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fabian Wall, 59

August 14, 2024

Fabian Wall, passed suddenly after a brief illness on July 24, 2024, at his home at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

John "Johnny" Smith, 62

August 19, 2024

Trenton - It is with the deepest sadness that the family of John "Johnny" Earl Smith of Hillside, Trenton, NS, announces his sudden passing on Thursday August 15, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported

Link

Citrine (Jeremy Dewolfe) Allison, 19

August 17, 2024

Truro - 19, Truro, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Citrine graduated from Cobequid Educational Centre in 2023. He had an interest in magic and playing card games, Guitar Hero, Dungeons and Dragons and collecting Pokemon. He was very musical and played many instruments, loved flowers and Sailor Moon. If so desired, donations in Citrine's memory to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported

Link

Brent McCallum, 30

August 16, 2024

Truro - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear son, brother, grandson, and nephew.

No cause of death reported

Link

Bruce Kempton Gould, 69

August 14, 2024

Berwick - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruce Kempton Gould, 68 of South Berwick, on August 6, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer in the Valley Regional Hospital surrounded by family. Memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Society.

Link

Charlene Aileen Demone Morash, 75

August 13, 2024

Lunenburg - Our mother, loving wife and grandmother, Charlene Aileen Demone of Oakhill, NS passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 9th, 2024, at South Shore Regional Hospital from her short battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported

Link

Michael "Mike" Bagnell

August 13, 2024

Sydney - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, and friend, Michael Herbert Bagnell, on Friday, August 9, 2024. Mike passed from a sudden heart attack at his home in Saint John, NB.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Four “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Christal Linklater, 28

August 17, 2024

Christal passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of August 12th, 2024, in Saskatoon Saskatchewan at the age of 28 years old. The family would like to thank Saskatoon Paramedics on their efforts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Delores Kennedy, 69

August 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our loving matriarch Delores.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Mitch” Alexander Ian Melo, 32

August 14, 2024

Mitchell Melo, a beloved member of the Weyburn, SK, community, has passed away unexpectedly, leaving his family and friends in deep sorrow. In the wake of this tragic loss, Mitch’s aunt, Anita Sorenson, has initiated a fundraiser to assist Alanna and Tony with the financial burdens associated with his funeral and memorial services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Korolischuk, 72

August 12, 2024

Larry Korolischuk left us suddenly on November 18, 2023, at the age of 72. Larry enjoyed working with heavy equipment and later worked for the Village of Candle Lake. Larry had close friends from the work camps, and they would enjoy the hunting season. Larry was not an international traveler but, after some coaxing he did decide to visit his brother in Japan. He was the small-town northern visitor to the modern metropolis that had cultural norms.

No cause of death reported.

Link