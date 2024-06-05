UNITED KINGDOM

Agadoo singer dies suddenly

June 3, 2024

Colin Gibb [left], a founding member of the novelty pop group Black Lace, has died aged 70. The band were best known for their hits Agadoo, Superman and Do The Conga, which were staple songs at summer discos across the UK throughout the mid-1980s. Gibb had announced his retirement from the group last month and had planned to move to Spain with his wife. A tribute on the official Black Lace Facebook fan page said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our great friend Colin Gibb”.

No cause of death reported.

Britain’s Got Talent star Emma Jones dies aged 32

June 3, 2024

Memorable Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones has died aged 32. Jones, who appeared on the ITV talent show in 2015, overcame her nerves to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, with her performance of Andrea Bocelli’s “Ave Maria”. As BGT crowned its latest winner, Jones’s death, which occurred on 14 February, was announced on her Facebook page. The message read: “I’m sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died. She died on Valentines Day after being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer. The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs.”

John Burnside, author of Black Cat Bone, dies aged 69

May 31, 2024

John Burnside, author of Black Cat Bone and The Asylum Dance, has died aged 69 after a short illness. He died on 29 May, his publisher has confirmed. Though mainly known for his poetry, the Scottish writer wrote in many forms, including fiction and memoir, across a career that spanned more than three decades. In 2011 he won the TS Eliot prize and the Forward prize for his poetry collection Black Cat Bone, making him one of only three poets to have won both of the UK’s most prestigious poetry prizes for the same book (the others being Ted Hughes and Sean O’Brien).

No cause of death reported.

Young Fermanagh gymnast remembered as ‘loving sister’ after sudden death

May 29, 2024

A Co Fermanagh community has been left ‘devastated’ after the sudden death of a 12-year-old girl from Lisnaskea. Charlotte Farrell passed away suddenly at her home at Sheebeg on Sunday. Charlotte was a Year 9 pupil at Fivemiletown College and a keen member of the Splitz Gymnastics club in Enniskillen. Earlier this month, she had placed fifth alongside some of her other young teammates in the Grade 4 trios category of the Northern Ireland championships in Belfast.

No cause of death reported.

Sick teen told she had a 'boring' virus dies after doctors failed to spot she had a lethal meningitis infection and denied her life-saving antibiotics - as her parents say her 'whole future was taken through no fault of her own' [died March 2022]

May 22, 2024

Surrey - A talented teen artist died when doctors misdiagnosed her meningitis for a 'boring' virus. Mia Ginever, 19, died at Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Surrey, when medics delayed life-saving antibiotics because of 'conscious bias' from her initial diagnosis. The terrified straight A-student heartbreakingly begged her mother, Mel, 47, not to 'let me die' when she was rushed to hospital with a searing pain in her head and red spots on her skin that didn't fade. She later developed a stiff neck and became delirious. The registrar refused to carry out blood tests or give her antibiotics and instead administered a 'sticking plaster' of fluids and pain relief. A new doctor on shift finally ordered blood tests where it was discovered she had meningitis B and finally gave her some antibiotics - eight hours after she arrived at the hospital. By now it was too late and Mia was placed in an induced coma and died two days later in intensive care.

Edinburgh residents devastated as local character 'Organic Jim' passes away suddenly

June 3, 2024

Edinburgh - Locals have been left devastated after much-loved local character Organic Jim died suddenly. Police and emergency services raced to Grange Road on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a man found unresponsive. It has been confirmed that the 64-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Tributes have flooded in as news of his passing has circulated on social media. He was usually referred to as 'Organic Jim' due to his love of healthy food, his habit of handing out herbal tea bags, and his penchant for discussing the dangers of eating refined sugar. It's believed Jim used to work as a cook, and lived in Edinburgh since the 1980s.

No cause of death reported.

A rabbi “died suddenly”:

Romford Synagogue Rabbi Lee Sunderland remembered after death

June 3, 2024

London - Rabbi Lee Sunderland died at Queen's Hospital on May 27 after a short illness, a family member told the Recorder. Rabbi Sunderland, 61, served the congregation of Romford Synagogue in Eastern Road for 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes to 'firework' Dan Cook who died after collapsing at gym aged 33

June 1, 2024

London - Devastated family and friends have paid tribute to a Hartlepool-born lad who has died suddenly at the age of 33 after collapsing in the gym. Dan Cook left Hartlepool for London in 2010 to pursue a career in music. However, he ended up rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous after joining an aviation company and working his way up to director of sales of Victor Aviation. Dan’s body will be flown home to the North East in a Legacy 650 Private Jet with his close family and best friend on board in time for his funeral on Thursday, June 6, at 3 pm at Stockton Crematorium.

No cause of death reported.

A mum “died suddenly”:

Mum, 31, died by her newborn son’s cot ‘when her brain suddenly switched off’

May 31, 2024

A mum died suddenly just feet away from her newborn's cot when her brain suddenly switched off due to a rare phenomenon. Daniella Jane, 31, was found dead in bed by her partner Reggie, 29, near their now-nine-month-old son Ronnie in January. Last week, her mum Kerry Cook received the results of Daniella's post-mortem examination, which revealed she died of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). The term describes cases where there is no clear reason why a person with epilepsy has died, according to the charity Epilepsy Action. When Daniella fell pregnant in 2022, her seizures intensified and doctors advised her to have a Caesarean section for fear she could have complications giving birth. After welcoming Ronnie on July 23, Kerry and Reggie kept a close eye on Daniella, whose seizures were now “out of control”.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Father-to-be, 40, died from a sudden cardiac death hours before his daughter was due to be born after doctors missed test results that could have saved him

May 30, 2024

A father-to-be died from a sudden cardiac death just hours before the birth of his first child, after doctors missed an abnormality on scans at A&E. Thomas Gibson, 40, was found unresponsive at his home in Manchester by partner Rebecca Moss, who was 39 weeks pregnant with their daughter Harper at the time. Ms Moss, who was scheduled to have a planned caesarean section on the same morning, called 999 before performing CPR, but could not save him. Three weeks before Mr Gibson died, he contracted a stomach bug which he was struggling to recover from. While in A&E, Mr Gibson was given an electrocardiogram (ECG) test which displayed abnormal results – identifying a complete heart block. The abnormality on the ECG was missed by the doctors in the A&E department and he was discharged for follow up care by his GP relating to his stomach bug. Then on the morning of June 7 last year, pregnant Ms Moss found him unresponsive at their home and was unable to save him.

Inquest opens into death of Huddersfield man who died suddenly

June 3, 2024

Huddersfield - An inquest has opened into the death of a Huddersfield man who was suddenly found dead in a room at a local hostel for homeless people. Thomas Alan Roebuck, 39, was found dead in the hostel room in Spring Street, Huddersfield, on March 24th early this year, a court heard. Thomas, who was born in Huddersfield, was described in court as a single man who was unemployed due to invalidity.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Farrell, 64

May 30, 2024

Manchester - aged 64, died suddenly on 15.05.2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stuart James Greenfield, 72

May 30, 2024

Nettleham - a much loved dad, brother and grandpa passed away unexpectedly aged 72.

No cause of death reported.

Lee Perry Hole, 38

May 30, 2024

Truro - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 9th May 2024 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, aged 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Barry White, 51

May 30, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 15th May 2024, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian James Arnett, 74

May 29, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on May 21st, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Bowden, 38

May 29, 2024

Pencoed - Tragically on 8th May, Mark, aged 38 years. Donations in lieu may be made to Velindre Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Matthew Devere (Dever), 24

May 29, 2024

London - Formerly of Co. Dublin and Clifton, South Africa. May 16th, 2024, unexpectedly at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital London, under the great care of all the medical and nursing staff.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Kennard (nee Hards), 56

May 29, 2024

Liskeard - Suddenly on 13th May 2024 at Derriford Hospital Sharon aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher George Alfred (Chris) Liesack, 66

May 29, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away suddenly on 18th May aged 66 years. Donations if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Ann Matkin, 70

May 29, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly at Royal Derby Hospital on Friday 10th May 2024, aged 70 years. Donations may be given in loving memory of Sue and will be forwarded onto The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Owen, 71

May 29, 2024

Hull - Suddenly on the 19th May 2024 aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Louise Partridge, 44

May 29, 2024

Grantham - Passed away prematurely in St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital on 20th May 2024 aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin (Kogsy) Shaw, 69

May 29, 2024

Retford - Passed away suddenly on 26th May 2024 in Bassetlaw Hospital aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Orlander Watson, 63

May 29, 2024

Manchester - Suddenly but peacefully on the 14th May 2024, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Marie Wright - King (nee Cairnes), 65

May 29, 2024

Loftus - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 15th May, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Hutton

May 29, 2024

Airdrie - Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melissa Durney, 39

May 28, 2024

Liverpool - No farewells were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why.

No cause of death reported.

David John Fryer, 65

May 28, 2024

Quorn - Passed away unexpectedly on 8th May 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Damon (Damo) Osborn, 57

May 28, 2024

Derby - Damon very sadly passed away suddenly at the Royal Derby Hospital on the 17th May 2024, age just 57 years. Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth (Liz) Murphy

May 28, 2024

Port Talbot - Suddenly on Friday 10th May at the Princess of Wales Hospital.

No age or cause of d eath reported.

Baby Alfie-Lee Aaron Lamb

May 30, 2024

Hull - A beautiful baby Son of Rebecca and Aaron and a much loved Brother. Taken all too soon on 14th May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

George McQueen, 38

May 30, 2024

Liverpool - Sadly passed away too soon, aged 38 years. Donations if desired to The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Chloe Bates, 17

June 3, 2024

Stafford - It is with great sadness & a heavy heart that the family of Sophie Bates share the news of her untimely passing on Tuesday 28th May 2024, aged just 17. Donations will be, to give back to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham Critical Care Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Lutchmee (Devi) Seepujak (Apiah)

June 3, 2024

Huddersfield - It is with deep sadness we share that Devi Seepujak unexpectedly passed away on Monday 27th May.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rob Burrow, 41

June 2, 2024

Leeds - CBE, the former Leeds Rhino player who has been battling with motor neurone disease, has sadly passed away prematurely at the age of 41. A Leeds Rhino statement read, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend."

Rhys Tudur Dafis, 45

June 1, 2024

Clynnog-fawr - suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2024 aged 45 years. Donations are gratefully accepted towards Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Archie Owen Jones, 3 months

June 1, 2024

Ruthin - Suddenly but peacefully at Glan Clwyd Hospital aged 3 months and 18 days.

No cause of death reported.

Alison Lovatt, 70

June 1, 2024

Alsager - Suddenly on 16th May 2024, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan David Pepper, 71

June 1, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Suddenly on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew John (Matt) Vincent, 51

June 1, 2024

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce Matt passed away peacefully but suddenly on the 13th May 2024 at Scunthorpe General Hospital, surrounded by his special girls, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Watson (formerly Patterson), 51

June 1, 2024

Walker - Suddenly on 20th May aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Martin John (Grebesy) Adams, 53

May 31, 2024

Dumfries - Suddenly, on Tuesday 7th May 2024 aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Blacklin, 71

May 31, 2024

Longbenton - Suddenly on 22nd May, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Bowman, 49

May 31, 2024

Stoke - Passed away suddenly on 21st May, 2024 aged 49 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research or RNIB.

No cause of death reported.

Jill (Jilly Bean) Dent, 66

May 31, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly whilst in hospital on May 27th, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jon Hutty, 49

May 31, 2024

Hull - Passed away too soon on 11th March 2024 at Hull Royal Infirmary, aged 49 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Pearce McTaggart, 20

May 31, 2024

Burnley - Suddenly on Sunday 19th May 2024, aged 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Graham Lee (Ozzy) Osbourne, 46

May 31, 2024

Port Talbot - Sadly on Friday 17th May 2024, Michael passed away too soon, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Paul Reece Roberts, 50

May 31, 2024

Coventry - Sadly died on 10th May 2024, aged 50. Donations to the British Heart Foundation in David's name.

No cause of death reported.

Nigel Rowley

May 31, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly on Saturday 4th May 2024. Donations, if desired, may be made on the day to support Air Ambulance.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oliver (Ollie) Rooney

May 31, 2024

Dungannon, Tyrone - May 29th, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Johnny) Challinor, 56

May 30, 2024

Liverpool - 16th May 2024 suddenly at home aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Hargreaves, 67

May 30, 2024

Bentilee - Suddenly passed away on 17th May 2024 at home, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew James, 69

May 30, 2024

Swansea - Unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, retired BP Operations Manager, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Helen (nee Amphlett) Triggs, 75

May 30, 2024

Cimla - Suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 18th May 2024, at her home, with her devoted husband at her side, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

John William Money, 68

May 30, 2024

Grimsby - Unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday 16th May 2024, whilst at home and with his loving partner present, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Aubrey Myers (Dalton), 48

May 30, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away suddenly at home on Monday 29th April 2024, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Wray, 56

May 30, 2024

Llanfairpwllgwyngyll - Unexpectedly and sadly passed away in his home on the 15th May 2024, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Armitage, 60

May 30, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Katherine Hepburn

May 31, 2024

Dumfries - On the 16th May 2024, suddenly at home. Beloved daughter of Alex and Nina, and a much loved sister.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Mary Neal, 62

May 31, 2024

Bristol - Passed away peacefully at her home address on Saturday 25th May 2024, aged 62 years. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK & British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lionel Ross Camm (Ross)

May 31, 2024

Sketty - Suddenly at home on 13th May 2024. Donations if desired may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Anthony Smith, 67

May 31, 2024

Whitwick - Loving husband of Mary, sadly passed away at home on 22nd May 2024 aged 67 years. Donations if so desired to LOROS (Cancer support) or Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Debbie Pollington (née Pattison), 52

May 31, 2024

Wallsend - Peacefully at home with family by her side on 23rd May aged 52 years. Donations may be sent to Breast Cancer Now.

No cause of death reported.

James Paul Gardner, 38

May 31, 2024

Lincoln - Died suddenly at his home on 1st May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

David Hancock, 72

May 31, 2024

Alsager - Suddenly at home on Tuesday 21st May 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Mark Brindley (Tony), 54

May 29, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Suddenly at rest on Thursday 16th May 2024 whilst at home, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Doreen Jones, 65

May 29, 2024

Tynygongl - Passed away suddenly at her home, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine Diane Rich, 49

May 29, 2024

Rode Heath - Peacefully passed away at her home in Fareham, aged 49 years. If desired a donation may be made to Asthma & Lung UK and Blind Veterans UK.

No cause of death reported.

Julian Cornes, 65

May 28, 2024

Penrhyn Bay - Passed away very suddenly at his home, on Thursday 16th May 2024, aged 65 years. Donations in memory of Julian will be gratefully received towards the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Andrew James, 57

May 28, 2024

Derby - Sadly passed away suddenly at home on 26th April 2024, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Raithby (née Robins)

May 30, 2024

Scunthorpe - Sadly passed away at home after a short illness bravely fought, on Saturday the 18th of May 2024. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "Lindsey Lodge Hospice" & "Macmillan Cancer Support."

No age or cause of death reported.

Craig Stephen Foot, 45

June 3, 2024

Hull - Craig sadly passed away at home on Monday 27th May 2024, after a short illness, aged 45 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henry (Hetta) Thomas, 72

May 31, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away at home after a short illness surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Malcolm Wentworth (Malcolm) Julyan, 69

June 1, 2024

Tregony - On Monday, 20th May, 2024, peacefully passed away after a short illness, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Plows (nee Stevenson), 71

June 3, 2024

Guisborough - Peacefully on May 23rd in St Peter's Court Care Home, after a short illness, aged 71 years. Donations if so desired, for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Michael (Doug) Oakley, 74

May 31, 2024

Meir - Suddenly after a short illness on 15th May 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

James Roberts (Bathgate), 75

May 31, 2024

Bathgate - Suddenly, after a short illness at St. John's Hospital, on 23rd May 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Terence (Terry) Sharples, 67

May 31, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away after a short illness on Tuesday 28th May 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Temple, 69

May 31, 2024

Kilmarnock - Peacefully, after a short illness, on 26th May 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm William Evans

May 31, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away after a short illness at St Luke's Hospice on Thursday 23rd May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony William Glover, 63

May 29, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - At peace 17th May 2024 at Royal Stoke Hospital following a sudden illness, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford (Cliff) Jenkins, 64

May 29, 2024

Llandeilo - Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Tuesday, 30th April 2024, aged 64 years. Donations if so desired may be given to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Peter David Jenkinson, 71

May 29, 2024

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce Peter passed away suddenly after battling his illness at Scunthorpe Hospital, aged 71 years. Donations to benefit Macmillan (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Val Parker, 61

May 28, 2024

Keele - Passed away peacefully after a very short illness on the 16th May 2024, surrounded by her loving family, aged 61 years. Donations if desired in memory of Val to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Janet Denise Blurton, 67

May 30, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital, after a short illness on Wednesday 15th May 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

E. Charles Nelson, botanist whose expertise about plants won him international acclaim

June 2, 2024

Botanist Ernest Charles Nelson, who has died at the age of 72, was a prolific author of books and articles and held a senior position at the Irish National Botanic Gardens. Nelson died suddenly on May 20 during a holiday in Greece and, at his request, the funeral arrangements were kept private. He went to Aberystwyth University, Wales, where he was awarded a bachelor of science degree in botany, the study of plant life. He moved on from there to Australia where, in 1975, his work on the taxonomic classification and ecology of the Australian native shrub Adenanthos earned him a PhD at the Australian National University in Canberra. He had a lifelong interest in the history of Irish gardens and their plants and his articles appeared frequently in The Irish Garden magazine. ​Preferring to call himself E Charles Nelson, he authored or edited more than two dozen books and more than 150 research papers.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to Wexford woman with ‘a heart of gold’ after her sudden passing aged 25

May 31, 2024

The south end of Wexford was once again left pondering on the cruelty of life as news broke of the sudden passing of popular 25-year-old Niamh Stafford. Niamh tragically passed away following a medical emergency at her home. She was discovered unresponsive in bed on Thursday morning and, despite the rapid response of emergency services, she was sadly declared dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Mother who travelled for surgery abroad to avoid Cork waiting lists died after infection, inquest hears [inquest, died December 2023]

May 31, 2024

Castletownbere, Co. Cork - A woman who travelled to Latvia for surgery after being told of waiting times to access care in Ireland died of an infection arising from intensive bowel surgery, an inquest has heard. Elena Scherbackova, 48, of Derrymihan West, Castletownbere, died at Mercy University Hospital on December 17, 2023, after suffering a haemorrhage following a surgical procedure performed in a hospital in Latvia. An inquest into the death of the mother-of-two at Cork Coroner's Court this morning heard that Russian national Elena had travelled to Latvia to seek treatment after being advised of waiting list delays to gynaecological care in Cork. She first went to a doctor complaining of dizziness and heavy menses in April of last year. In October, she travelled to Riga, Latvia, where her daughter lives, to have a procedure done to remove a large uterine fibroid at a hospital there. On October 22, she underwent a hysterectomy surgery to remove her uterus and fallopian tubes. The surgery also revealed that she had Stage 2 stomach cancer. Doctors there performed an intensive emergency surgery on her bowel. She returned to Ireland where she continued to feel unwell. She was seen by doctors at MUH where she was told of plans for her to start chemotherapy in the new year. On December 14, Elena collapsed and lost consciousness. She died in the operating room on December 17th, 2023.

Two “died suddenly” on holiday:

Irishman dies suddenly on holiday abroad as heartbreaking tributes pour for dad ‘with heart of gold’ & family issue plea

May 30, 2024

Co. Sligo - An Irish dad with a "heart of gold" has been lovingly remembered after he passed away suddenly whilst on holiday last week. Geoffrey McManus, who was from Sligo town, sadly died unexpectedly while holidaying in Bulgaria. He has been remembered as the "adored father" of Khiya, Lincoln and Jaxon and the "cherished son" of Gerry and Maisie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Irish tourist, 57, dies on holiday in Portugal after ‘cardiac arrest’ swimming in cave as medics fought to save life

May 28, 2024

An Irish holiday maker has died during a visit to a famous Algarve tourist attraction. The 57-year-old man is said to have gone into cardiac arrest after taking a dip at the Benagil Sea Cave, near the popular resort of Lagoa in Portugal. Police and paramedics were called just before 3 pm on Monday afternoon after he was taken to dry land on a boat. Emergency responders attempted to save his life but were unable to do so and he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Jack Darcy, youth

June 3, 2024

Sixmilebridge, Clare - Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, parents Brian and Phyllis and sister Vikki.

No cause of death reported.

Jack Sujewicz

May 31, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - formerly of Szczecin, Poland – May 30, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Theresa Barrett (née Fiddes)

May 30, 2024

Tralee, Co. Kerry - and formerly Cork City, died unexpectedly on 29th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josephine Delaney

May 30, 2024

Galway City, Galway - On Tuesday 28 May 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly, Josephine passed away in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeremiah (Jer) Dunlea

May 30, 2024

Scartaglen, Kerry - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jeremiah, unexpectedly on 28th of May, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Flatley

May 30, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly at Tallaght Hospital Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Patrick Ryan

May 30, 2024

Clarina, Limerick - Jimmy passed away suddenly on May 20th 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew Tuohey

May 30, 2024

Monasterevin, Kildare - Suddenly. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Kyle, mother Patricia and father Martin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Finn Patrick Gerard Cahill

May 29, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - It is with deep heartbreak that the family of Finn Cahill announce the passing of their dear baby boy on the 28th May 2024, in his Mum's loving arms.

No cause of death reported.

Dmitrijs Lomass, 41

May 29, 2024

Mullinavat, Kilkenny - Died too soon on Monday 27th May 2024, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Brody John Clarke

May 29, 2024

Cavan - Passed away in the arms of his loving parents on 25th May 2024. Precious baby son of Rachel and Darren.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tracey Foley (née Foley)

May 29, 2024

Milltown, Kerry - Tracey passed away unexpectedly on May 25th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Lovingly remembered by her husband, children and her dear parents Francis and Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Orla Hayes (née Walsh)

May 29, 2024

Ballinlough, Cork - On May 28th, 2024, unexpectedly, at the Cork University Hospital. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son and parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip (Phil) Marmion

May 29, 2024

Naas, Kildare - Suddenly, on 27th May, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Kyaha Madidimalo, infant

May 28, 2024

Ennis, Clare - It is with deep sadness that the family of Khaya Madidimalo announce the passing of their dear baby boy on the 27th of May 2024 peacefully in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah (Debbie) Emerson (née Nolan)

May 28, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - 28th May 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Farrell

May 28, 2024

Sandyford, Dublin - Paul passed away unexpectedly. Beloved son of Elizabeth and Frank.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Cato) Hyland

May 28, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - May 24th 2024. Passed suddenly and unexpectedly in the loving care of her family and the staff of the ICU, Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Tony) Larkin

May 28, 2024

Caherdavin, Limerick - On 27th May 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the care of the Ennis Road Care Facility.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe (Joseph) Cotter

June 3, 2024

Palmerstown, Dublin - May 31st 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Gill

June 3, 2024

Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim - 2nd June 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jessica Hannigan

June 3, 2024

Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary - died 1st June 2024, suddenly. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Catherine.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marina Forristal, 46

June 1, 2024

Slieverue, Kilkenny - Died much too soon on Friday, 31st May 2024, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adrian Hoar

June 1, 2024

Kiltrogue, Galway - Unexpectedly in Sardinia, Italy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Kavanagh

June 1, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 30th May 2024 - Taxi Driver, suddenly. Loving and devoted dad and adored son of Anne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hugh Boyce

May 31, 2024

Ramelton, Donegal - Unexpectedly at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Donations if desired to Croí, Irish Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emanuel Mario Ianko

May 31, 2024

Tralee, Co. Kerry - Died unexpectedly on 30th May 2024, beloved son of Romulus & Mirela and dearest brother of Benny & Daniel.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamonn Browne

June 3, 2024

Blackrock, Co Louth - Unexpectedly at his home on 31st May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Costelloe

June 3, 2024

Ballyheigue, Kerry - Died suddenly at home on May 27th 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacek Daniel Kozica

June 3, 2024

Kilmore, Co. Roscommon - Formerly of Zgorzala, Poland, on 25th May 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Condon

June 1, 2024

Corrandulla, Galway - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jill Hodnett

June 1, 2024

Timoleague, Cork - on 31st May 2024 unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamon Ledwith

June 1, 2024

Longford Town, Longford - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home, 1st June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe McManus

June 1, 2024

Rathgar, Dublin - On the 30th of May 2024, Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gayle Clynes

May 31, 2024

Sandyford, Dublin - May 29th, 2024 passed away suddenly at home. Sadly missed and remembered by all her loving family, mother Jean and son Matthew.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tommy) O'Connor

May 30, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Suddenly but peacefully at home. Tommy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his mum Sibéal.

No age or cause of death reported.

Therese Roche (née Larkin)

May 30, 2024

Arklow, Co. Wicklow - 24th May 2024 suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vincent Byrne

May 29, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - May 27, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karl Cahill

May 29, 2024

Mulhuddart, Dublin - Known lovingly as Marlo, 24th May 2024, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seán Gleeson

May 29, 2024

Kill, Kildare - Suddenly, at home, with his loving wife Kathleen by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ciara Deane

May 28, 2024

Ballincollig, Cork - On May 27th 2024, unexpectedly at home, Ciara, beloved daughter of Art and Sheila.

No age or cause of death reported.

John O'Reilly

May 28, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - May 24th 2024 Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gavin McTiernan

May 29, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 19th May 2024. Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stefan Brech

May 28, 2024

Tower, Cork - On May 26th 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leo Byrne

May 28, 2024

Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly at home on the 27th of May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wally (Peter) Whelan

May 30, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly at home. Cherished son of Breda and Paulie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Scott James McEwan

May 31, 2024

Kenmare, Kerry - Passed away unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine O’Shea (née Carey)

May 31, 2024

Youghal, Cork - Peacefully but unexpectedly after a short illness at her home surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Teresa O'Connor (née O'Connor)

June 3, 2024

Trim, Meath - 2nd June, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mairéad Murtagh

June 3, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 25th May 2024, passed at home after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Farrell (née Paisley)

June 3, 2024

Abbeyleix, Co. Laois - June 3rd 2024. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. After a short illness borne with dignity and great courage.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mairéad Cleary (née Keniry), 35

June 3, 2024

Labasheeda, Clare - It is with extreme sadness that we are informed of the passing of Mairéad Cleary in her 35th year, following a battle with illness bravely borne. It is Mairéads wish that donations be made in her memory to the Oncology Day Unit of the University Hospital Limerick.

No cause of death reported.

Lorna Robins

June 3, 2024

Portarlington, Laois - Lorna passed away on Sunday 2nd June 2024 peacefully after a short illness borne with great courage and dignity surrounded by her loving family. Lorna will be deeply missed by her heartbroken dad Edwin and mum Susan. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Byrne

June 2, 2024

Wexford Town, Wexford - Peacefully, in Wexford General Hospital after a short battle with illness surrounded by his loving wife and sister. Donations, if desired, to The Hope Cancer Support Centre, Enniscorthy.

No age or cause of death reported.

William (Billy) Cashman

June 2, 2024

Castlelyons, Cork - Billy passed away peacefully after a brief illness at St. Peter’s Hospital in Surrey.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat (Patsy) O'Connor

May 31, 2024

Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon - May 31st, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen Fullam (née Byrne)

May 30, 2024

Skerries, Dublin - 28th May 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Beaumont Hospital following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary (Carmel) Lyons (née Horan)

May 30, 2024

Blessington, Co. Wicklow - 29th May 2024. Following a short illness borne with strength and dignity, in the Hermitage Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donal (Donie) Casey

May 28, 2024

Monasterevin, Kildare - Peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Stephanie, after a short illness 28th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

