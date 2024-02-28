More notable deaths: Ghanian NPP lawmaker Issahaku Abdul Latif; Turkish lawmaker Cemal Tükenmez; Indian classical musician D. Seshachary, poet Nazar Bonyari, political strategist PKD Nambiar, artist Yogesh Saini

GHANA

Former northern regional communication director of NPP reported dead

February 20, 2024

Former Northern Region Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Issahaku Abdul Latif has been confirmed dead. He died after a short illness. According to sources, this unfortunate incident happened at the Tamale Teaching Hospital as a result of complications from surgery. Issahaku Abdul Latif served as the Boss of the National Health Insurance in the Northern Region.

No age or cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

Ondo PDP Chair Adams, Complains Of Headache, Dies, PDP Mourns

February 14, 2024

Akure - The Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Fatai Adams is dead. Adams died on Wednesday after he, allegedly, complained of a splitting headache while in his home. He was rushed to a hospital in Akure where he finally died. Adams was removed as the State Chairman of the Party 43 days ago. But the National Leadership of the Party declared his removal null and void. The Ondo PDP has declared a three-day mourning in his honour.

No age or cause of death reported.

UGANDA

Two priests “died suddenly”:

Soroti Catholic Priest Collapse s Dead

February 24, 2024

Kachumbala - The clergy and Christians of Soroti Catholic Diocese are mourning the demise of Rev. Fr. Alex Ben Odeke who collapsed and died after a volleyball game. Rev. Fr. Odeke has been serving as a Parish Priest of Uganda Martyr’s Parish Kachumbala in Bukedea district. “He had done his routine work earlier in the day; saying Mass, meeting and counseling people, playing volleyball in the afternoon. It is said that after playing, he collapsed and was rushed to Elgon Hospital, Mbale,” reads part of the message from Soroto Catholic Diocese. Last month, another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Denis Isa Iranya, reportedly collapsed and was pronounced dead at Pioneer Hospital in Arua City on arrival.

No age or cause of death reported.

ZAMBIA

The Zambian Betani died unexpectedly shortly before a devastating fire in Valencia

February 24, 2024

Before the start of the Nations League match between the Dutch football players and Spain, there will be a minute's silence on Friday evening. This is due to the devastating apartment fire in Valencia and the death of football star Norin Betani from Zambia earlier this week. The Zambian Betani died unexpectedly a day before the fire, at the age of 24. She suddenly became ill and died a few hours later in hospital. It is not clear what exactly was wrong with the Zambia international.

No cause of death reported.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Telangana man dies in UAE due to cardiac arrest , family requests Jai shankar to bring back mortal remains to India

February 27, 2024

Hyderabad [India] - A man identified as Shaik Nizamuddin, who is a native of Telangana Medak, died in UAE due to cardiac arrest on February 24. The deceased man's son has written a letter requesting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back the mortal remains to India. He noted that his father was staying in UAE for his salary settlement as the company he worked for as a driver closed three years back.

No age reported.

TURKEY

Seven “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

MHP Secretary died of a heart attack

February 24, 2024

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Çatalağzı Town Secretary Cemal Tükenmez, died due to a heart attack. It was learned that Tükenmez, who took a friend's child to the hospital in Ankara, deteriorated in the hospital. The death of 55-year-old Cemal Tükenmez, who had a heart attack this morning and could not be saved, despite all the interventions made in the hospital, left his loved ones in mourning.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Sad loss for Bursa! Volkan Aksu lost his life

February 21, 2024

Volkan Aksu (46), the past Chairman of the Disciplinary Board of Bursaspor, one of the beloved lawyers of the Bursa Bar Association, died as a result of a heart attack. Aksu's death overwhelmed his admirers in the legal community. Aksu's funeral will be held at the Mihrabli Mosque today, and he will be buried at the Hamitler City Cemetery after the noon prayer.

Father of 2 children who had a heart attack has died

February 24, 2024

Burak Döğer, a married father of 2 children residing in the Körfez Çamlıtepe neighborhood, had a heart attack after coming home from work. Burak Döğer, who was immediately taken to hospital by his relatives, could not be saved despite all the interventions, and lost his life.

No age reported.

She was 33 years old... A heart attack took away her life!

February 21, 2024

Yasemin Topal, the 33-year-old daughter of the Sakaryali Topal family who lived in Zonguldak, died as a result of a heart attack. Young Yasemin, who died after a heart attack, will be buried at Hendek Central Cemetery after the funeral prayer, which will be held after noon prayers at the New Mosque today.

Young mother succumbs to her heart

February 20, 2024

Pembe Koca Ertunç (41), the daughter of Endercan Koca, living in the village of Corum, has passed away. Pembe Koca Ertunç, a married mother of 2 children, died as a result of a sudden heart attack.

The 37-year-old engineer lost his life to heart attack

February 19, 2024

Textile engineer Ilker Koralay, who works in Istanbul, had a heart attack. Koralay, who was taken to the hospital, could not be saved despite all the interventions, and lost his life. Ilker Koralay's family, who lives in the Izmit Şirintepe Neighborhood, experienced great sadness.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Heart attack report will solve the riddle in the accident in which Bushra died

February 22, 2024

The trial is ongoing in Zonguldak regarding the accident in which student Bushra Akin lost her life in 2022, and the driver and 18 students were injured. The mother of the deceased student, Oya Akın, cried and asked for the arrest of all 3 defendants who were being tried. While the trial was postponed to a later date to await the report that will determine whether the driver Fikret Bayrak suffered a heart attack before or after the accident, it was decided to continue the trial of the defendants. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, in Çatalağzı town. The minibus used by Fikret Bayrak rolled into the ravine out of control.

RUSSIA

Pop singer Manapov died

February 19, 2024

Dagestan - Pop singer, Honored Artist of Dagestan Huseyn Manapov died at the age of 60, it was reported on Monday in Press Service Ministry of Culture of the Republic. "The day before, at the age of 60, Huseyn Manapov, a well-known pop singer, arranger and performer of folk songs, Honored Artist of the Republic of Dagestan, died suddenly," the report says.

No cause of death reported.

Adik Abdurakhmanov

February 20, 2024

Honored Artist of Russia, founder and leader of the Chelyabinsk Symphony Orchestra Adik Abdurakhmanov died suddenly on February 19.

No age or cause of death reported.

Son of Russian oligarch known as ‘Only Man Putin Trusts’ mysteriously dies aged 35 after ‘complaining he was suffocating’

February 21, 2024

The oil executive son of the “only man Vladimir Putin trusts” has reportedly died after complaining he was suffocating. The death of secretive Ivan Sechin, 35, heir to one of the despot's closest cronies Igor Sechin, 63, was mysteriously covered up for two weeks. A source told Telegram channel VChK-OGPU that Sechin junior died on 5 February from “a detached blood clot”. The Telegram channel said: “At approximately 4.30 am on the night of February 5, 35-year-old Ivan complained that he felt bad and was suffocating. The man fell on the bed and lost consciousness. Those around him carried Ivan to the floor and tried to provide primary resuscitation measures.“ His security guard called an ambulance. The medical team took one-and-a-half hours to reach the mansion. “When the ambulance arrived at the scene, the doctors were only able to ascertain Ivan’s death.”

No cause of death reported.

Vladimir Viktorovich Mironov

February 22, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Vladimir Viktorovich Mironov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nina Yakovlevna Gorskaya

February 21, 2024

Lyaskel - Today, 02/20/2024, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Nina Yakovlevna Gorskaya, suddenly left us.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alexei Valerievich Kuznetsov

February 20, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Alexei Valerievich Kuznetsov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vladimir Andreevich Pigasov

February 18, 2024

Kungur - On 18.02.2024, the heart of my beloved father, husband, brother, son, good friend Vladimir Andreevich Pigasov stopped beating. "My condolences, Vova Vova was a worker in our ranks the day before yesterday, and now you are gone. 🙏😔"

No age or cause of death reported.

Nikolai Andreevich Velikanov

February 17, 2024

Lyaskel - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Nikolai Andreevich Velikanov, died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nina Petrovna Tupitsyna

February 16, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Nina Petrovna Tupitsyna, died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Yuri Ivanovich Poryadin

February 14, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Yuri Ivanovich Poryadin died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Valery Vyacheslavovich Kuznetsov

February 13, 2024

Gorodets - Today, 13.02.2024, a dearly beloved husband, son and father, Valery Vyacheslavovich Kuznetsov, suddenly passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Viktor Petrovich Dolgushev, 45

February 10, 2024

Zavolzhe - 10.02.2024. After a short illness, my beloved husband, father, brother, Viktor Petrovich Dolgushev, born on 02.02.1979, died.

No cause of death reported.

Olga Ivanovna Baranova

February 6, 2024

Zavolzhe - Olga Ivanovna Baranova, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

Curtain Falls on a Carnatic Legacy: D. Seshachary of Hyderabad Brothers Passes Away

February 24, 2024

Hyderabad - On a quiet Saturday evening, the world of Carnatic music dimmed as D. Seshachary, a towering figure in the classical music arena and one-half of the celebrated Hyderabad Brothers, breathed his last. At 66, after a battle with illness, his soulful melodies were silenced within the walls of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. Leaving behind a bereaved family and a legion of followers, Seshachary's passing marks not just the end of an era, but a moment of reflection on the indelible mark he has left on the cultural tapestry of India.

No cause of death reported.

Renowned Uri poet & writer Raja Abdul Qayoom Khan, Aka Nazar Bonyari, passes away in Mumbai

February 20, 2024

Uri - Prominent Urdu and Pahari language poet and writer Raja Abdul Qayoom Khan, popular in social circles as Nazar Bonyari, has passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 74. Khan, as per a close family member, was currently admitted for a kidney ailment at a hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last this afternoon. Boniyari, a prolific writer, has written more than fourteen books in which six books are in Pahari and eight in Urdu language.

Entrepreneur and political strategist PKD Nambiar passes away

February 24, 2024

Noted entrepreneur, marketing and political strategist and TV personality PKD Nambiar (47) has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions. His demise, attributed to cardiac arrest, has left a void in the industry.

Nambiar had cancer:

It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you of the passing of my father, Shri PKD Nambiar, who departed for the heavenly abode on the 23rd of February. After nearly two years of valiantly battling cancer, he remained vibrant in spirit and filled with light energy until his final breath. Best regards,

Ayush Nambiar (son).

https://twitter.com/pkdnambiar/status/1761369655107588363

Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik dies after heart attack

February 25, 2024

Bengaluru - Karnataka Congress MLA from Shorapur Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 64 years old and passed away due to a heart attack, party sources said.

Delhi Street Art founder Yogesh Saini dies at 64 due to cardiac arrest

February 21, 2024

Yogesh Saini, artist and founder of Delhi Street Art (DSA), one of the city’s popular street art groups, passed away on February 19 at the age of 64. Surya Saini, his elder son, tells us, “He was getting a check-up done at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patel Nagar, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. It was very sudden.” Over the last decade, DSA was instrumental in transforming the Capital's walls into a canvas.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Arunachal: Dr Arun Kumar Nabam, First Doctor of Pakke Kessang

February 23, 2024

Pakke Kessang - Dr Arun Kumar Nabam, anaesthesiologist at District Hospital Seppa, took his last breath today on February 23, at 12:30 pm, in Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” while playing sports:

Tragedy on field: Karnataka cricketer dies due to cardiac arrest during match against Tamil Nadu

February 23, 2024

Hyderabad - Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the Aegis South Zone match on Thursday. The 34-year-old cricketer was rushed to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. He was walking off the field along with his teammates for dinner when he collapsed on the ground. The medical staff present at the ground attended to him immediately but could not save him even after administering CPR.

Bengal: Table tennis player wins final, collapse s & dies

February 25, 2024

Kolkata - Table tennis player Arpita Nandy, 32, who represented Bengal at the junior levels, collapsed and died minutes after winning the finals of DGQA Inter Zonal Table Tennis Tournament on Friday evening, sending shock waves through the state's sporting fraternity. Following preliminary treatment, she was taken to Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati but declared dead on arrival. Doctors suspect she suffered a massive heart attack. "We are waiting for the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death," a senior officer of Barrackpore police commissionerate said. An Ordnance Board official said, "During the match, Arpita experienced chest pain and it was initially attributed to some other cause. But she showed signs of distress after the match and suddenly collapsed.” On-field death of players is not uncommon. In 2022, a promising footballer, 25-year-old Debojyoti Ghosh, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing in a local tournament in Nadia.

No cause of death reported.

28-year-old man, married two months ago, dies while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

February 26, 2024

A 28-year-old man collapsed and died while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Deepak Khandekar, who was playing in a cricket match, collapsed and was immediately taken to the hospital. The ambulance in-charge was unable to detect his pulse during transportation. The cause of his death could not be determined as the family declined a post-mortem. Khandekar's maternal uncle stated that he was playing with his friends when he suddenly lost consciousness due to chest pain. His friends rushed him to the hospital. Khandekar, who got married just two months ago, tragically passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Five policemen “died suddenly”:

DSP dies of cardiac arrest during workout at gym

February 22, 2024

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilpreet Singh, who was deputed in Malerkotla, on Thursday died after suffering a cardiac arrest during workout in a gym at a luxury hotel. He was 50. According to his colleagues, Dilpreet was very health conscious and rarely missed the gym. On Thursday, while excercising, he complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A national-level swimmer, Dilpreet joined the police force in 1992.

Haryana cop stationed at Shambhu border dies; second such death during recent farmers’ protest

February 20, 2024

Chandigarh - Days after a police officer died at the Shambhu border while on duty during the farmers' protest, another police officer deployed at the same location died on Tuesday, police said. Exemptee Sub-Inspector (ESI) Kaushal Kumar, 56, who was deployed at Shambhu border suddenly fell ill on duty and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, where doctors declared him dead, police said. Earlier on February 16, GRP Sub-Inspector Hiralal, stationed at Shambhu border, died suddenly due to poor health. This makes ESI Kaushal Kumar the second Haryana Police personnel to have lost his life on duty at Shambhu border amidst the ongoing farmers' protest.

No cause of death reported.

Constable dies of heart attack in Kalyan &&

February 26, 2024

Thane - A police constable, aged 39, passed away reportedly due to a heart attack during the wee hours of Monday in Kalyan. The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Rajaram Gamne, of the detection branch of the Mahatma Phule police station of Kalyan. On Monday at 2 am, he returned home feeling unwell. At 7:00 AM, he began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and nausea. Unfortunately, during this, reportedly he suffered a severe heart attack, making him incapacitated. Despite immediate efforts by his wife to seek help from nearby relatives, his condition worsened rapidly and he was rushed to a private Hospital in Bail Bazar. But the doctors upon arrival pronounced him dead. The untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the police fraternity and the family.

Cop Dies of Heart attack in Central Kashmir

February 26, 2024

Srinagar - A police officer in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district passed away due to a heart attack, officials said. According to Kashmir Scroll, a head constable named Javid Ahmad, stationed in Ganderbal, suffered a massive heart attack during the night. He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

No age reported.

Retd. ASI dies of heart attack

February 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru - Retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police G.V. Raju (71), died of heart attack in the city on Thursday. He collapsed soon after stopping his two-wheeler at the parking lot, in front of a juice stall near Surya Bakery Circle, at around 7.05 pm on Thursday. The passersby rushed to his rescue but Raju had died of heart attack by then, it is said.

Social worker passes away

February 22, 2024

Morigaon - Sharat Ch Koch (65), the founder secretary of Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthi Bharal Santha (MZGPBS), passed away due to cardiac arrest in the wee hours at his residence in Jagi, Jagiroad. He was also an active worker of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha. People from the area paid their respects to him at his residence.

Class 12 student in Mhow dies of heart attack a day before board exam

February 22, 2024

Mhow - A class 12 student died of a heart attack a day before she was to appear in CBSE examination that started from Thursday. The student, Anchal Awasthi, 18, collapsed at her home on Wednesday night while she was preparing for the exam. She was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. A preliminary report confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of her death.

“Died suddenly” after dancing at his son’s wedding:

The young man was dancing vigorously at the wedding, then went to sleep, suddenly the atmosphere changed into mourning

February 20, 2024

The wedding ceremony of Chetan Sharma, son of 54-year-old Devendra Kumar, was going with great pomp on 16, 17 and 18 February. On 18th February, in the evening, the father danced vigorously to the tune of the band. After this, after completing all the work, Devendra Kumar went to sleep, but did not wake up again. Doctors declared him dead. According to the information, Devendra Kumar suddenly felt severe chest pain while sleeping. The family members immediately took him to Rewalsar Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The last rites were performed with military honours.

Another elderly farmer from Punjab dies of heart attack at Khanauri, toll reaches 4

February 23, 2024

Protesting farmer Darshan Singh, 62, dies of cardiac arrest at Khanauri border, becoming the fourth casualty in ongoing Delhi Chalo protest. Pandher, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said that Darshan Singh died of cardiac arrest. “He was at the Khanauri border and is the fourth ‘martyr’ of this farmers’ agitation. He has been identified as Darshan Singh (62). He died of a heart attack,” Pandher said.

“Died suddenly” from “loud music” and firecrackers:

Unable to bear loud music and bursting of firecrackers, man dies of heart attack in Odisha

February 23, 2024

Rourkela - In an unfortunate incident, a man reportedly died due to heart attack as he was unable to bear the loud music and bursting of firecrackers in Odisha’s Rourkela today. The deceased man has been identified as Premananda Barbaya. According to reports, some youths were going in a procession for immersion of the idol of Maa Saraswati in Rourkela. However, the sound of the DJ and firecrackers was so loud that Premananda, a tea seller, panicked and suffered from heart attack. He was rushed to Rourkela government hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Premananda breathed his last while undergoing treatment. The doctors who attended him revealed that he died after suffering from heart attack.

No age reported.

UP man dies of heart attack during India-Bangladesh thriller

February 26, 2024

Gorakhpur: An elderly man from Bistauli village in Gorakhpur, UP died of heart attack during the last overs of India’s nail-biting one-run win over Bangladesh on Wednesday night. According to reports, Om Prakash Shukla was watching the match on television and complained of severe chest pain after Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim smashed two consecutive boundaries off Hardik Pandya in the last over, taking his team to the verge of a famous win. Shukla died shortly after. He ran a grocery store in Delhi for several years before settling down in Gorakhpur.

A mother and her son “died suddenly” within 24 hours:

Tragedy strikes family as man dies of heart attack soon after mother’s demise in Medak

February 26, 2024

Medak: In a tragic incident, a man died of a heart attack less than 24 hours after his mother died of the same cause at Kowdipally mandal headquarters. A woman, Dontha Lalitha (70) died of a heart attack on Sunday morning. Her family members conducted her funeral on the same day. However, her son Narendar, who was in shock after losing his mother, suffered a heart attack and died in the early hours of Monday.

Man Dies Of Heart attack After Fatal Accident Of Brother & Nephew In Odisha’s Keonjhar

February 23, 2024

Keonjhar - A man suffered a heart attack and died after hearing the news of the death of his elder brother and nephew in an accident at Pipilia Chakk under Ghatagaon police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Samara Munda, his brother Kande Munda, and nephew Laxman Munda of Barigaon in the district. According to sources, the accident took place around 9 am when Kande and Laxman were on their way to Bankapatuli weekly market on a scooter, and an iron-laden truck rammed into their two-wheeler. The father-son duo died on the spot. When this news reached the village, Samara was devastated, and his condition became critical. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

No age reported.

Two killed in a “vaxxident”:

Car rams into procession in Rajasthan as driver suffers heart attack

February 22, 2024

A heart-wrenching accident marred the Vishwakarma Jayanti rally at Degana in Rajasthan’s Nagaur as an uncontrollable Bolero vehicle rammed into the procession. According to information, the Bolero driver suffered a sudden heart attack, following which the vehicle collided with people participating in the procession, leaving five people injured. Among the injured, three sustained serious injuries and were promptly rushed to Ajmer for advanced medical treatment. Despite efforts to save them, one person succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The Bolero driver, identified as Isak Khan, also passed away during treatment in Ajmer.

No age reported.

Suddenly there was pain in the stomach and chest…the dead body of the young man was lying in the hospital; the family made allegations against him

February 22, 2024

Kanpur - Manoj Nishad lived with his family in Bithoor, near Kanpur. On the morning of 21st February, Manoj suddenly started having pain in his stomach and chest. Manoj was not even able to breathe. After this, the family members took him to the Cardiology Hospital in Kanpur. The doctors there referred him to Lajpat Rai Hospital, stating that his condition was serious. As soon as they reached there, the doctors of the hospital declared Manoj dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Condition of passenger in Chitrakoot Express deteriorated, death created uproar, was going from Jabalpur to Lucknow

February 21, 2024

The health of the passenger traveling in the train deteriorated. GRP admitted him to the district hospital. The doctor declared him dead. The family members have accused the doctor and GRP of negligence. Father Janardan Gautam (69) was going from Jabalpur to Lucknow in sleeper coach S-7 of Chitrakoot Express. He felt chest pain at Satna station. The son sought help from passengers and employees at the railway station for treatment and called the GRP. When the train reached Chitrakoot Dham Karvi railway station, GRP admitted him to the district hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. The son, Basant Gautam, has accused the doctor and GRP of negligence for not getting timely treatment.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH KOREA

K-pop producer ‘Shinsadong Tiger’ found dead at his studio

February 23, 2024

Lee Ho-yang, a prominent K-pop composer and producer, better known by his professional name of “Shinsadong Tiger,” was found dead on Friday, South Korean police said. The Seoul Metropolitan Police said the body of Lee, 40, was found at his Seoul studio. Police gave no further details, and there was no word on the cause of death. Local media reported that one of Lee’s acquaintances found him collapsed on the floor at the studio and called local emergency services.

MALAYSIA

Tragedy in the skies: Malaysian pilgrim dies on flight home from Umrah

February 24, 2024

In an unfolding narrative that has gripped the hearts of many, a journey of faith ended in tragedy when a 57-year-old Malaysian woman, returning from a spiritual pilgrimage, succumbed to severe chest pain and unconsciousness aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur. The incident has sparked a conversation about the unpredictability of life and the importance of preparedness for emergencies, especially in the skies. The woman was among thousands of pilgrims returning from Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year. The passenger collapsed in the restroom, leading to immediate attempts by the cabin crew to revive her. Despite their efforts, the situation necessitated an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport, where a medical team awaited. But it was too late. The woman was pronounced dead, a somber conclusion to what began as a spiritual journey across continents.

No cause of death reported.

Pregnant woman dies on way to Sibu Hospital

February 24, 2024

Sibu - A pregnant Indonesian woman from Daro passed away before she could deliver her baby at Sibu Hospital. Matu Daro OCPD, Dept Supt Neil Beginda said that the case came to light after the mother of the 29-year-old victim lodged a police report on Friday (Feb 23) over her daughter's death. " … the woman, her husband and an Indonesian driver were on their way … to Sibu Hospital. However, she had passed away while they were near the Muara Lassa Daro ferry jetty," said DSP Neil. The case has been classified as sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Rachael Garrett, 39

February 24, 2024

Hobart, Tasmania - Left us in Hobart, after a short battle with cancer. You handled the last two months with grace, humour, and strength. We can't believe you are gone but are so grateful for the memories you left us with. Ka nui taku aroha ki a koe.

Dean Neville Turner, 56

February 24, 2024

Mebourne, Victoria - On February 17, 2024, suddenly in Melbourne, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

NZ politics live: Green MP Efeso Collins dies after collapsing at Auckland event

February 21, 2024

Auckland - Green Party MP Fa'anānā Efeso Collins, 49, has died after collapsing at an Auckland charity event on Wednesday morning. Vinny Sherry, an organiser for the ChildFund Water Fun event at Britomart, said one minute Collins was fine and the next, he collapsed. The Green Party said Aotearoa had lost "one of the kindest, most dedicated champions of fairness and equality".

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Glenfield College mourns the loss of beloved principal Paul McKinley

February 25, 2024

In a profound show of grief and unity, the Glenfield College community on Auckland's North Shore grapples with the sudden passing of its esteemed principal, Paul McKinley, who had been at the helm since 2017. The sudden loss of such a figure has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, students, and public figures alike.

No age or cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

‘One of the best teachers I’ve ever had’: Tears, laughter as beloved teacher remembered

February 20, 2024

Christchurch - The sudden death of a long-serving drama teacher has shocked her Christchurch school’s community, and led to outpouring of grief and memories. Samantha Jan Boyce-Da Cruz, 42, known by many as Ms Cruz or ‘Cruzy’, died on February 14 after suffering a major brain bleed two days earlier. She appeared perfectly healthy before she was suddenly placed on life support, the incident shocking Te Aratai’s community and prompting the school to close for a day.

Spectator dies of medical event at Waimate Rodeo

February 24, 2024

Waimate, Canterbury - A Waimate local has died at the Canterbury town’s rodeo on Saturday, of a suspected medical event. The Herald understands the death at the Waimate A&P showgrounds was outside of the rodeo area and not linked to the day’s action. Police and ambulance were called to the showgrounds about 4.50 pm. They are treating the death as a sudden medical event.

No age or cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Person found dead in submerged vehicle on The Forgotten Highway, identification under way

February 21, 2024

Tāngarākau Gorge - Police are working to identify a person who was found dead in their vehicle in the water, off the Forgotten World Highway. Officers were alerted to a vehicle that was submerged in the Tāngarākau River on State Highway 43 just after 8.40 am on Tuesday. The person was found dead in the vehicle, and a formal identification process was under way, a police spokesperson said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Double tragedy for Wellington family as Otis Hill’s grandfather dies of cancer days after him

February 21, 2024

Wellington - Tragedy has struck twice for a Wellington family with two family members dying from cancer within days of each other. Otis Otto Michael Hill died on Monday last week, two years after he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The 17-year-old was farewelled on Monday at Sacred Heart in Petone where friends and family gathered to say their goodbyes. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, his mother Rachell Hill got the call that her father, Otto John Rasch, after whom her son was named, was dying. He was 74. Otis and his grandfather were very close and had spoken to each other about their cancer diagnosis and symptoms when Otto visited his grandson, after receiving the news his lung cancer had returned and metastasised, after being diagnosed five years ago.

Dr. Kristene Rachel Gedye, 51

February 20, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - (Doctor of Molecular Biology). Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 16 February 2024, aged 51 years. Admired friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Dr Gedye worked at Massey University (see 1st link). Massey required 'all Employees and Contractors (Workers), Students, Tenants and Visitors attending On-Campus or undertaking In-Person University Activities to be Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19' until approx. 20 May 2022 (see 2nd link). Therefore, it is likely that Dr Gedye was 'vaccinated' against Covid.

https://www.massey.ac.nz/massey/expertise/profile.cfm?stref=178250

https://www-404.massey.ac.nz/massey/fms/PolicyGuide/Documents/c/covid-19-vaccination-requirement-policy.pdf

Martin Lucas

February 21, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Champion Formula Ford driver, superb engineer, wonderfully enthusiastic friend to many. Martin died unexpectantly, and the shock will take some time for his motor racing family to absorb. His passion for the sport was immeasurable, his ability to fix everything and solve both his and his fellow competitor's car problems was legendary. Martin was widely loved, and we will miss him greatly. The Historic Formula Ford fraternity extend our sincere condolences.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shay Fuimaono

February 21, 2024

Wellington - Kia ora Whanau, we are saddened by the news that our Shay Fuimaono passed away suddenly on Friday 16th February. He was surrounded by family and love when he passed and fought his hardest to stay. His laugh and the warmth of his presence are already missed and he will remain in our hearts forever. We love you Shay!

No age or cause of death reported.

John "Timberjack" (JD) Donoghue, 75

February 19, 2025

Takanini, Auckland - Died at Whangarei Hospital on 9th February 2024, aged 75 years, after a battle with cancer. "Now jamming with the Angels".

Sarah Maree King, 47

February 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On February 17, 2024, passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 47 years. Special thanks to all those who have provided care and support to Sarah and her family. 'Forever in our hearts'.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Owen Smith

February 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Colin sadly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, after a very brief battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Roy Terrence Vercoe

February 24, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at Waitakere Hospital, on 22 February 2024. A long life of service to the NZ Scouts as District Commissioner to Albert-Eden district and loyal Chief Electrician to TVNZ One for 45 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fiona Jean Coyne

February 24, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Our beloved mother Fiona has passed away unexpectedly. Mum will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Peace upon us all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Elizabeth Stowell

February 24, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Peacefully on February 19, 2024, at Elloughton Gardens, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda Fay Makutu, 72

February 23, 2024

Taupo, Waikato - Left us for heaven (suddenly) on Monday 20th February 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Anne Bennett, 68

February 23, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Our beautiful Mary passed away at home on Wednesday, 21st February 2024, after a brave fight with cancer. Aged 68 years. 'Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her'. Please donate to The Cancer Society Hamilton.

James Bryan Unkovich, 63

February 23, 2024

Wellington - James (Jim) passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital as a result of a brain aneurysm, with his partner and family by his side.

Anthony Norris Briscoe, 70

February 22, 2024

Waikanae, Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly on 17th February 2024, a few days after his 70th birthday. Uncle, brother-in-law, colleague, mentor, and friend to many. A generous, patient, kind man who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Neville Charles Pickering, 74

February 22, 2024

Havelock, Marlborough - On February 3, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Marlborough Hospice after a short illness. Aged 74 years. "Forever in our hearts".

No cause of death reported.

Graeme Everton

February 22, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly on 19 February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robyn Kay Arps, 63

February 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully in Christchurch, on February 19, 2024, with her loving family at her side, aged 63 years. Robyn was truly loved by all those who knew her. A very special thanks from the family to all the caring people who looked after Robyn. Robyn was a wife/mum in a million and one courageous, loving, graceful person. Rest in Peace Robbie. Cancer is so cruel!!

William Henry Dennis (Brownie) Brown, 74

February 21, 2024

Whangamata, Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly on 19th February 2024, with Gaylene at his side, in their home in Whangamata.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Alan Jamieson, 72

February 21, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, on Monday 19th February in his 72nd year. A life lived to the fullest, his way - you will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Josephine Mercep, 74

February 21, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Born February 10, 1950. Passed away on February 17, 2024. Unexpectedly, in North Shore hospital, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Paula (nee Quensell) Edwards

February 21, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 15 February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phyllis Margaret (nee Harvey) Harrison

February 21, 2024

Middlemore, Auckland - Unexpectedly on Monday 19 February 2024, at Middlemore Hospital. "Forever remembered".

No age or cause of death reported.

Ganga Kesha

February 21, 2024

Auckland - Gangaben Rama Kesha (nee Ravla) passed away in Bodali, India, on 1st of February 2024. Dearest sister, your untimely departure has left us all saddened and shocked. Who will we turn to for gentle and considered advice. Rest in peace. Love you always.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew Roy Smith

February 21, 2024

Manukau City, Auckland - Unexpectedly departed from us at home on February 10, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

William David Davies

February 21, 2024

Wellington – Suddenly, on 19 February 2024, at Hutt Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Edward Lloyd Webster, 63

February 20, 2024

Far North - Born October 13, 1960. Passed away unexpectedly at home with family, aged 63, on February 15, 2024. Free to ride.

No cause of death reported.

Russell John Ellis, 59

February 20, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on February 18, 2024; aged 59. In lieu of flowers, donations to NeuroEndocrine Cancer Research would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Douglas Street, 53

February 20, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on Saturday 17 February 2024, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Robert Williamson, 62

February 20, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly on 14 February 2024, aged 62 years young. Friend, colleague and bowls mate to many.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Roy Wilson

February 20, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Sadly, but suddenly, passed away at Southland Hospital on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phillip Mason Plato, 67

February 20, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Phil passed peacefully at his home in Riverton after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Grant Douglas Daniels, 70

February 19, 2024

Howick, Auckland - On the 12th of February 2024, surrounded by the love of his family, aged 70 years. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Lawrence Donovan, 68

February 19, 2024

East Te Kuiti, Waikato - Died suddenly but peacefully, on 14/02/2024, 68 yrs. In lieu of flowers, a collection box for donations to Koru Care will be at his memorial.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Annema

February 19, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away on 16th of February 2024. Never forgotten and Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Cancer Society will be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 23:

Kay Patricia Fagan

January 23, 2024

Taranaki - After a short and hard-fought illness, Kay finally had to give in, and passed with her close family nearby on 20th February 2024, at Taranaki Base Hospital. Rest in Peace sweet lady.

No age or cause of death reported.

