INDIA

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and playback singer Bhavatharini dies of cancer

January 26, 2024

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, Bhavatharini, was a playback singer and music composer. For the past six months, she had been treated for liver cancer. Recently, she was taken to Sri Lanka to get further treatment, where she died at a private hospital. Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with 'Raasaiya'. Bhavatharini was 47 years old.

Actor dies, his organs donated

January 26, 2024

Rajkot - Actor, writer and director of Gujarati plays, Hitesh Sinroja, died of a brain stroke in Rajkot on Thursday. He was 59. His family donated his organs. Sinroja had been admitted to a private hospital in Rajkot following a blood clot in his brain two days ago. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday. His family contacted an NGO and donated his kidneys, liver, eyes and skin.

Malayalam film producer Noble Jose dies at 54

January 24, 2024

Malayalam film producer Noble Jose died of a heart attack in Kochi on Wednesday. He was 54. As per reports, he will be laid to rest in his native place Tripunithura on Thursday. Noble is known for producing four Malayalam movies in recent years.

Jamshedpur: Veteran Journalist Manindra Chaudhary passes away

January 27, 2024

Jamshedpur - On Saturday, the city lost veteran journalist Manindra Chaudhary, who passed away at TMH (Tata Main Hospital). He was admitted to TMH on Friday night after suffering a cerebral attack. On Saturday, he suffered consecutive attacks leading to his death.

No age reported.

SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav dies of heart attack in UP

January 26, 2024

Balrampur - Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav, elected from Gainsari assembly constituency in Balrampur district, died due to heart attack here on Friday. He was 72. According to family members, the former Minister breathed his last at around 8.15 am at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Yadav became MLA for the fourth time in 2022.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Prominent doctor suffers heart attack while examining patient, dies on the spot, cremated 3 days later

January 24, 2024

Kullu - According to reports, renowned Kullu surgeon Dr Rakesh Mohan Gautam (53) was examining a patient at his private hospital on Saturday. During this time, he had a sudden heart attack and collapsed with a thud. He later died. In his 20 years of career, Dr. Gautam has saved the lives of patients in complex situations.

SCB Medical’s Emergency Medical Officer Dr Bhubanananda Maharana Passes Away

January 24, 2024

Cuttack - Dr Bhubanananda Maharana, a senior doctor and the Emergency Officer at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, passed away on Tuesday night. He was 69. Dr Maharana, who was fondly called the ‘Crisis Manager’ at the SCB Hospital, breathed his last while undergoing treatment for brain stroke at the Neurosurgery Department of the hospital. He suffered a brain stroke in January this year due to high blood pressure, and has been under treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital for nearly a year. Dr Maharana has been associated with the SCB Medical College and Hospital for five decades.

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

CISF head constable dies of cardiac arrest at Chennai airport

January 27, 2024

Chennai - A 52-year-old CISF Head Constable died of cardiac arrest at the Chennai airport on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Rohtas Kumar of Haryana, a CISF head constable posted in NLC Neyveli. Rohtas had some health issues so he decided to take a long leave, and travel to his native for treatments. On Friday night Rohtas visited the Chennai airport to board the flight to Haryana via Delhi. While waiting for the security checks Rohtas collapsed on the floor. The security officials rushed him to the hospital he was declared dead. Doctors have suspected sudden cardiac arrest.

Korba: Health deteriorated after returning from duty, policeman died in hospital, family members were in bad condition after crying

January 24, 2024

The death of the policeman has left the entire family devastated. There was a wave of mourning after the death of Ashok Pendram, posted as constable in Azak police station. Policeman Ashok Pendram had returned to Korba after doing duty from Raipur. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to a private hospital, where he died.

No age or cause of death reported.

55-year-old cop dies of heart attack while on duty

January 24, 2024

Thane - A 55-year-old assistant sub inspector died reportedly due to a heart attack while on court duty in Thane on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sunil Khaire, was attached to the Kasarwadavali police station on Ghodbunder Road and had been assigned court duty. Around 6 pm, while on the court premises, he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. He was, however, declared dead on arrival, said a senior police officer. Senior cardiologist Dr Vijay Surase said, “There is, unfortunately, less awareness about heart health among people, including those in the police force.’’ He said policemen should undergo timely health check-ups and diagnostic tests so that chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or heart diseases are detected early, and treatment started.

Woman officer dies of heart attack in MP's Dindori

January 28, 2024

Bhopal - A woman officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. The deceased officer was identified as Nisha Napit, who was posted as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Shahpura tehsil in Dindori. Around 3 p.m., Napit, who was at her official residence, felt acute pain in her chest. She was immediately rushed to a nearby community health center by her husband Manish Sharma, but died there a few hours later.

No age reported.

Man convicted in PM's motorcade attack case dies

January 29, 2024

BNP activist Abdus Sattar, who was convicted of attacking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's convoy in a 2002 incident in Satkhira, has died in Satkhir. The 58-year-old had been in jail since 27 January 2021, following his conviction for the attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade in Kalaroa on 30 August 2002. Abdus Sattar received a three-and-a-half-year sentence in three separate cases. "Around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Abdus Sattar reported having chest pain. Initially, he was taken to the prison hospital and transferred to Satkhira Sadar Hospital. He was declared dead by the attending doctor there," said the jail superintendent. Dr Saiful Islam from the emergency department of the hospital said Abdus Sattar had suffered a heart attack before reaching the hospital.

Nephew dies 3 hours after aunt’s death in Kota

January 26, 2024

Kota, Rajasthan - People who came to the house on Wednesday were shocked to hear the story. Veena Sharma, 51, who lived near the Janakinath temple in Nayapur vegetable market, died suddenly. Veena Sharma was neurologically ill. Family members were busy preparing for the last rites. Veena’s nephew Vijay Prakash, 42, had gone with a relative to collect the funeral materials. After returning with Vijay’s materials, he was packing his bolt to take his aunt to Muktidham. During this time, he had pain in his chest. He went to the hospital with his relative. Vijay Prakash died on the way. Relative Shobhit Sharma said that Vijay’s aunt Veena Sharma was suffering from neurosis for 2-3 years. He died of a heart attack on January 22.

Three killed in “vaxxidents” in a day:

'Silent Heart attack ' Kills Three In A Day

January 24, 2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) - Three incidents of cardiac arrest were reported in the city in a single day. All of them were driving vehicles, apparently with no discomfort, when their hearts suddenly stopped pumping. The deceased were 41, 42, and 57 years old, and while two of them suddenly fell on the road from the two-wheeler they were riding, the third fell unconscious in a truck cabin. The autopsy examination was conducted by the police to know the cause of the deaths. Police believed that all three had suffered silent heart attacks.



13-year-old Mangal, who played Hanuman, dies after hiccups

January 29, 2024

According to information, Mangal Dangi’s health suddenly deteriorated around 3 o’clock in the middle of the night on Sunday and Monday. His relatives took him to a private hospital in Kharwakala for treatment. From there he was sent to the government hospital. He was declared dead at Nagda Hospital. The doctor who declared Mangal Dandi dead in Nagda said that he died of heart disease. Mangal studies in seventh standard, has a cheerful disposition, and gets along well with everyone. By acting as Hanuman, he became popular in the village. Due to his sudden death, a mountain of grief fell on his house.

Youth dies while playing cricket in Pattan

January 26, 2024

Pattan - Quoting official Sources KNS reported that a 20-year-old Suhaib Yaseen, known as (Junaid), suddenly collapsed while running to bowl in the playground, locals rushed to the spot and tried to evacuate the boy to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. They said that the Preliminary reports suggest that Suhaib might have suffered a heart attack, though there is no official confirmation yet.

Young man dies of cardiac arrest days before his wedding

January 25, 2024

A 22-year-old man who was getting married on Saturday died of massive cardiac arrest at his residence. The deceased Ajay Solanki suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night. Solanki, a resident of Popatpara area, collapsed while talking to his family members at his residence. He was rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital where he was declared dead. The Pradhyuman Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death. According to Solanki’s family, the deceased was to get married on Saturday and the family was busy in last minute preparations. The family was in shock following Solanki’s sudden death. He got engaged two years ago, and both the families were waiting for the marriage ceremony.

Bank guard going for duty from Bageshwar's health deteriorated, died

January 23, 2024

Bageshwar - According to the police, former soldier Prakash Ram (49), son of Devdas Hall, resident of Tharp, Kanda, was posted as a security guard in the Bank of Baroda branch of Bageshwar Vijaypur. On Tuesday morning, he was going from Bageshwar to Vijaypur duty in a private car. He had reached Mankot, about 12 km from the district headquarters, when suddenly his health deteriorated. He got out of the car and sat on the roadside and could not get up again. He was brought to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead after investigation. There is a possibility of death due to heart attack.

NIT Srinagar condoles death of student from cardiac arrest

January 23, 2024

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday condoled the sudden demise of Samridhi Gupta, a student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, who passed away on Monday. Gupta, a resident of Jammu’s Bakshi Nagar, died due to cardiac arrest, her family said. A 7th-semester student of the ECE 2020 batch, she was in her final year at the institution.

No age reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

MP: Army man on leave dies of heart attack while playing cricket

January 24, 2024

Tikamgarh (MP): A 35-year-old Army personnel died of a heart attack while playing cricket during his leave in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday in Marguva village. The deceased, identified as Lance Naik Vinod Banskar, died after suffering a heart attack, Dr Yogesh Yadav of district hospital said.

Indore: Heart attack Claims 2

January 27, 2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) - Two incidents of cardiac arrest were reported in the city on Friday. The autopsy examination was conducted by the police to know the cause of the deaths. Police believed that both the victims had suffered silent heart attacks. In the first incident, a 50-year old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was walking on the road, in Raoji Bazar police station area, around 9 pm. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to police, the deceased was identified as Raju, a resident of Patnipura area. He was walking towards his home, when he suddenly fell unconscious on the road.



In another incident, a 40-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was sleeping, at his place in Hira Nagar police station area. The deceased was identified as Shakeel Khan, a resident of Shakkar Khedi. Shakeel’s brother-in-law Mohammad Ali said that Shakeel had gone to sleep, and when his wife tried to wake him, he did not respond. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Bhoota kola: Artiste dies of cardiac arrest

January 27, 2024

Mangaluru - A daivanartaka died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. The deceased is Ashok Bangera,47, from Gandhakadu near Padavinangady. The incident took place when the ‘gaggara seve’ commenced as part of a kola seve (ritualistic performance). Since he was feeling tired, he decided to take rest, and the performance was continued by another daivanarthaka. Bangera went home and slept. In the early hours of Saturday, he complained of chest pain, and was rushed to the hospital. He was a popular daivanartaka who served for two decades. He was the son of Madhav Bangera. Several prominent people, including Mangaluru North City MLA Bharat Shetty Y condoled the death.

Bus Drivers Dies of Heart attack in Moving Bus, But Saves 65 Passengers Before Death

January 29, 2024

Balasore - The driver of a private bus with around 65 pilgrims died of sudden cardiac arrest while driving the vehicle near Patapur road, under the Nilagiri police station in Balasore district on Tuesday. But the ill-fated driver managed to save the lives of all the pilgrims before breathing his last. The deceased driver was identified as Sheikh Akhtar MD. He managed to stop the bus while he suffered a massive heart attack accompanied by severe chest pain. When he stopped the vehicle and collapsed on its steering wheel, the passengers, with the help of locals, took him to the Nilagiri sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Taxi driver dies of sudden cardiac arrest

January 28, 2024

Coimbatore - A call taxi driver died of sudden cardiac arrest inside his car at Kuniyamuthur here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Nagarajan, 63, of Ondipudur in the city. Police said Nagarajan suddenly developed chest pain when he was near Kuniyamuthur. He stopped the car at a nearby hotel and asked the staff for salt as he thought it will help reduce the pain. However, when he went back and sat inside the car, he died. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nagarajan was under medication for blood pressure and had not taken his pills for the last two days.

Truck driver who arrived in Patna from Rajasthan dies: Police admitted him to AIIMS after chest pain, fearing death due to heart attack

January 24, 2024

The health of the truck driver who reached Phulwari Sharif from Rajasthan suddenly deteriorated. The traffic police admitted him to AIIMS for treatment, where he died. It is suspected that death occurred due to cold or a heart attack. The deceased, Vivek Kumar, was a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

No age or cause of death reported.

PAKISTAN

Veteran guitarist Adnan Afaq passes away battling stage IV stomach cancer

January 29, 2024

Veteran guitarist Adnan Afaq passed away in Karachi on Monday, battling stage IV stomach cancer. Guitarist, guitar guru, and trailblazer musician breathed his last at 12:30 PM today at SIUT in Karachi where was hospitalised due to complications related to stomach cancer. He has played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s music industry. Arman Rahim, his colleague shared that Adnan’s battle with the disease started six months ago, marked by severe stomach pain, and was later diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer. Despite conscious conversations, Adnan Afaq’s inability to eat has led to complications, and doctors were providing him nutritional support through a drip.

No age reported.

Noted Sindhi Journalist Zulif Pirzado Passes Away At 60

January 29, 2024

Karachi - Prominent journalist Imam Bux, popularly known as Zulif Pirzado, passed away on Sunday. He was 60. His family confirmed that the journalist suffered cardiac arrest at his residence in Karachi, which proved fatal. For the past two decades, he was affiliated with the famous Sindhi language newspaper, Daily Awami Awaz. Pirzado used his vast knowledge of the country's social and political affairs to discuss important issues. Noted columnist Jami Chandio said that Pirzado was not just a dynamic journalist, but a social activist. He had faced arrests during the Movement to Restore Democracy (MRD). Javed Maher said that just hours before his death, he had posted a famous Sindhi song by Jiji Zareena Baloch which spoke of the hereafter. "He modernised print journalism in Sindh," Maher added.

CAMBODIA

Famous comedian Neay Sveth passes away

January 28, 2024

Phnom Penh - The well-known veteran comedian, Neay Sveth (official name Chhoeun Rithy), passed away on Saturday at Preah Kossamak Hospital, due to stroke. His wife, Chin Thida, said his death was brought on by high blood pressure for several days, leading to a stroke. He had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure for many years, and a few months ago started having kidney problems. Neay Sveth left behind a wife and two children.

No age reported.

CHINA

Driver pulls bus to Taichung roadside before dying from heart attack

January 29, 2024

Taipei (Taiwan News) — Kuo-Kuang bus driver Huang Fu-neng (黃福能), while returning to Taichung from Taipei on Sunday evening (Jan. 28), suddenly started suffering severe chest pains, reported UDN. He managed to endure the pain long enough to safely pull the bus onto the shoulder of the highway before losing consciousness. Cheng Hsiu-chu (鄭秀菊), the station manager of Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation Co's Taichung Station said that although Huang was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment, doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead. Doctors suspect that the cause of death was myocardial infarction, but this has yet to be officially confirmed by an autopsy. Cheng said that the 62-year-old Huang had been a driver for the bus company for over 20 years. Cheng had just spoken to Huang earlier that day and did not notice anything unusual about Huang's demeanor. He was an excellent driver with good health. There were no apparent signs of any issues, and it was unexpected for such a tragedy to occur, said Cheng. His two sons had rushed to the hospital in the evening and were deeply saddened by the sudden passing of their father, according to Cheng.

INDONESIA

65-Year-Old Man from Mentok Suddenly Dies While Fishing at Paitjaya Beach

January 18, 2024

Mentok - West Bangka Bangka Belitung Islands Province was again shaken by the presence of a fisherman that died. The fisherman named Loe Min Tjhoeng (65) is a resident of Paitjaya Village, Mentok District. He died while fishing at Paitjaya Beach, Belo Laut Village, on Thursday, January 18, 2024 afternoon. He died allegedly due to sudden illness while netting or trawling fish at Paitjaya Beach.

No cause of death reported.

MALAYSIA

Beloved KL creative and fashion maverick Jiman Casablancas passes away at 47

January 29, 2024

Mohd Nizam Khamis, better known as Jiman Casablancas, passed away on the evening of January 28, 2024, at the age of 47, succumbing to heart failure. Jiman was a trailblazer in the fashion industry, consistently pushing boundaries with his bold and daring sense of style. Beyond his impact on fashion, he held a special place as one of the most vocal advocates for the Malaysian art and creative scene. In addition to his collaborative ventures, Jiman founded his own public relations agency, JCPR, boasting clients such as British American Tobacco, Malaysian Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Dutch Lady, and others.

Bernama pioneer employee K Selvaraj passed away

January 27, 2024

Kuala Lumpur - A former Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) employee K Selvaraj, one of the initial employees of the agency, died on Saturday (Jan 27). He was 75. According to his son-in-law, T Ganesan, Selvaraj fainted at his home in Taman Subang Baru PKNS in Shah Alam, Selangor, in the morning, and was subsequently confirmed dead at 9.15 am. "He did not complain of any pain or anything, just that after he had his bath this morning, he said he felt afraid and then passed out.”

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Troy Beckwith death : Neighbours star, who played memorable villain, dies aged 48

January 28, 2024

“Neighbours” actor Troy Beckwith, who played one of the show’s most memorable villains, has died, aged 48. Beckwith’s former co-star, Kym Valentine, who played Libby Kennedy, wrote: “It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away.” Valentine continued: “Another member of our TV family gone way too soon. There will be no funeral as per Troy’s request. Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family.” No cause of death has been revealed.

Sporting ‘prodigy’ Cameron Bartholomew dies suddenly , aged 28

January 26, 2024

Brisbane - Motorsports champion Cameron Bartholomew has been remembered as a “true racing prodigy” after his sudden death, aged 28. Bartholomew’s fiancee Chloe O’Carroll, who shares three young children with the Hyundai Excel state champion, broke the news on social media. “With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that heaven gained another angel this morning,” she wrote on Thursday. “Our beloved Cameron Bartholomew has passed away and we are in complete shock.”

No cause of death reported.

Death of former Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre Chief Executive Simon Weatherill

January 21, 2024

Respected sport facility manager Simon Weatherill, the longtime Chief Executive of Victoria’s State Sport Centres Trust, has died after having what is believed to be a heart attack while competing in the Portsea Swim Classic yesterday. He was found unresponsive just before midday and taken to shore. Races were paused while paramedics attended to him, but he could not be saved. His family confirmed the 67-year-old’s death in a statement, paying tribute to his many achievements.

‘Loving’ dad-of-three, 54, dies suddenly on sofa next to wife after ‘gasping’ then going limp

January 24, 2024

A dad-of-three died suddenly while sat on the sofa with his wife from a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Eve, family friends have revealed. Mark Reeves, 54, from South Australia, started gasping for air and went limp, letting go of his wife Maxine’s arm before losing his life. He was enjoying some time off at a friend’s home in Moonta Bay on New Year’s Eve but started to feel unable to get comfortable. Mark, known as “Reeva” to his friends, went out for some fresh air and then settled on the sofa with Maxine, who thought he let out a laugh when he started gasping for air. She and friends tried to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived, but he tragically lost his life.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Man drowns after medical episode on Phillip Island

January 29, 2024

On January 12, Terry Ahern pulled an unresponsive man from waters off Phillip Island’s southern coast. “I couldn’t see him for a moment, then all of a sudden, he was floating face down,” Ahern, a GP, recalls. Before an ambulance arrived, he performed CPR together with two surfers who were off-duty paramedics, but the man couldn’t be saved. Ahern suspects he suffered a medical episode in the water. Police said the man was a 66-year-old from Mitcham. The Age has confirmed his name was Barry Oakes and he was a pastor at the Ashburton Presbyterian Church.

No cause of death reported.

Two high schoolers “died suddenly”:

Year 12 Student Tragically Killed in Solo Plane Crash: New Details Emerge

January 28, 2024

New South Wales - A tragic plane crash in Camden, Australia, claimed the life of a 16-year-old student pilot as he embarked on his first solo flight. Chkye Tracz was a talented musician, school captain, and aspiring pilot who was training for his recreational pilot’s license when the fatal incident occurred. Taking off from Camden airport in Sydney’s south-west, Chkye encountered trouble mid-flight, losing contact with air traffic control, and crashing into a paddock in Brownlow Hill. The young pilot’s death marked the second tragedy to hit his school, Chevalier College, in just a few weeks. The news of Chkye’s tragic death left the school community reeling from back-to-back tragedies, following the passing of one of his schoolmates, earlier in the month. Violet Chanter, just 16, passed away in her sleep last week and her funeral was held in the Prentice Chapel last Monday. Chevalier College expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two bright young souls, offering support to students and staff as they grieve the heartbreaking incidents.

Funeral and memorial expenses for Clarence Barlow

January 27, 2024

Woree – Hi, my name is Tahlia Clapham. I am setting up this GFundMe for my sister Tennille. Yesterday Tennille’s son Clarence suddenly passed away. We are devastated by the shock and sudden loss of Clarence Barlow. Clarence was 27 years old and was holidaying in Cairns when he passed away. With Clarence’s sudden passing there was no way to prepare for the high costs for funeral and travel expenses. We want to give Clarence a memorial that he deserves and want to honour his memory and say our last goodbyes. . . Any donation, big or small, will be greatly appreciated.”

No cause of death reported.

Rhianna Kathleen (Rhi) Whittred, 35

January 26, 2024

Melbourne, Victoria - Born December 16, 1988. Passed away on December 28, 2023, in Melbourne. Aged 35 years. Taken too soon. Family and friends gathered on 15 January 2024, in Australia, to celebrate her extraordinary life and remember the wonderful times we shared with Rhianna.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Whitfield passed away today from a sudden cardiac arrest

January 28, 2024

Local fella I knew down in Narrabeen passed away today from a sudden cardiac arrest, Chad Whitfield. He had a heart attack while feeding his son, and his partner was away. He was a big personality, talented surfer, and much-loved member of the Narrabeen board riders club. Rest in peace, Chad. Gone way too soon.

No age reported.

Sudden death , Stanthorpe

January 29, 2024

Stanthorpe - Detectives investigating the sudden death of a man in Stanthorpe on January 27 have deemed it not suspicious. Police were initially called to a Leslie Parade property in Stanthorpe at approximately 9.40 am on January 27 to reports that a 55-year-old Stanthorpe man was located by police deceased. A crime scene was established, but due to the findings of the postmortem, the investigations has found the death to be not suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Trade reacts to loss of produce industry “legend”

January 23, 2024

The fresh produce trade has reacted with shock and sadness to the news that Heath Wilkins, founder and managing director of New Zealand cooperative Golden Bay Fruit, has died unexpectedly at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Lightning Strikes Twice at Baradene College

January 27, 2024

Auckland - In August 2022, 12-year-old Baradene pupil Celia Gatt collapsed in a running event, on the school grounds. Showing no heartbeat or breathing, bystanders were giving Celia CPR as her distraught father arrived, until the paramedics took over and rushed her to ICU at Auckland hospital. She had sustained major brain damage through lack of oxygen, and she died that night. She was double vaccinated. Her gymnastics club required her to be jabbed. The school stated it was “saddened” and providing wraparound care for the family and other pupils. Principal Sandy Pasley stated in the Herald report, with no hint of irony or insight, that she “didn’t know the circumstances of the girl’s death.” She told the Herald today she wanted to guard the family’s privacy, but she described it as “appalling” that people were speculating on social media about the cause of her death.” Anyway, all would agree on the terrible tragedy that Celia’s death was – shocking, and to most, highly unusual.

Until January 11th, that is, when unthinkable news arrived. Another Baradene girl just died, this time in her sleep whilst away on the family summer holiday. Another vaccinated teen, slightly older at 14, in the peak of health and life expectancy, “taken too soon”, “from a sudden medical event”.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies in police custody in Wellington

January 29, 2024

Wellington - An investigation is under way after a woman died in police custody in Wellington. A police spokeswoman told The New Zealand Herald the woman was found unresponsive in the cells at Wellington Central Police Station about 2.40 am on Monday.

Despite medical attention, she was unable to be revived, the spokeswoman said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Police probe second unexplained death in Wellington within 24 hours

January 25, 2024

Wellington - A resident of a quiet Wellington cul-de-sac now busy with police investigating an unexplained death says the incident has been "pretty scary" for neighbours. Wellington police are investigating a death in Khandallah - the second unexplained death in the northern suburbs within 24 hours. Emergency services were called to the address in Baroda Street at 11.49 pm on Wednesday. Police said the death was being treated as unexplained ahead of a scene investigation by CIB on Thursday morning. Police have been interviewing residents on Baroda Street and forensics staff are at the property.

No age or cause of death reported.

Police confirm one dead , Parnell streets closed

January 30, 2024

Parnell, Auckland - A person has died following an incident in Parnell today. Police cordoned off several streets following concerns for a person’s wellbeing. “There are no suspicious circumstances in this matter, and the death will be referred to the coroner,” police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Body found at Christchurch beach

January 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - A body has been found at a Christchurch beach this morning. Emergency services were called to the scene at South Brighton Beach about 9am. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and police were not investigating.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Colleagues mourn Kiwi mountain guide killed in Canada

January 30, 2024

Auckland - Canadian colleagues have described the experienced Kiwi mountain guide who died following a ski-helicopter crash in a remote area of Canada last week as a “rising star”. Lewis Ainsworth, 35, president of the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association, and an IFMGA Mountain Guide, was on board the helicopter in his professional capacity as a heli-ski guide for Northern Escape Heli-Ski. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in west-central British Columbia said seven people were aboard the helicopter. Ainsworth is the fourth person to die in the crash. Three others are critically injured. The cause of the helicopter crash remains unknown and is the subject of an investigation being carried out by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

No cause of death reported.

Person dies after e-scooter crash in Auckland

January 30, 2024

Auckland - A person has died after crashing their electric scooter in the Auckland suburb of Eden Terrace overnight. Police said in a statement that the scooter’s rider was found in a critical condition. “CPR was commenced, however they were pronounced dead a short time later,” the statement said. Police are still looking into the cause of the crash. A New Zealand Herald photographer at the scene said it wasn’t clear if the person had been travelling on the footpath or the road.

No age or cause of death reported.

Road fatalities: Police issue warning after five die in under 24 hours on South Island roads

January 29, 2024

South Island - Five people have died on South Island roads in under 24 hours, prompting police to issue an urgent safety appeal. The latest tragedy came this morning when two people died in a smash on State Highway 1 near Ōamaru. The two-vehicle crash in Ōamaru-Alma Rd near Browns Rd, Alma, Waitaki district, was reported to emergency services at about 9 am.

The Otago Daily Times is reporting that a truck crashed into a tree on State Highway 1 at Alma. It comes as a baby survived a horror head-on crash in North Canterbury, in which both drivers were killed on Sunday. The Herald understands the two people who died were the drivers of each car - a man and a woman. Meanwhile, a person died after a single-vehicle crash on Ōtira Highway, Jacksons, in Westland at about 3.40 pm on Sunday. A police statement said a further three occupants suffered minor injuries.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two dead in Otaika, Whangārei, after car hits tree, catches fire; SH15 reopened

January 24, 2024

Otaika, Whangārei - A mother and son died near Whangārei overnight, when their car went down a bank and smashed into a tree, bursting into flames. Northland Serious Crash Unit analyst Warren Bunn said police believed the 86-year-old woman and her 64-year-old son were heading north when their vehicle left the road, went down a bank, hit a tree and caught fire. Bunn said despite best efforts, firefighters and ambulance staff on site were unable to save the pair. They died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Flynn Dawson, 17

January 27, 2024

Gore, Southland - Died suddenly on Monday, 22 January 2024. Our hearts are broken. Flynn was living his best life – hunting, fishing, adventuring and working on a farm which he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to a charitable fund in Flynn's honour with the Wakatipu Community Foundation. This fund will be used to support community initiatives that Flynn loved.

No cause of death reported.

Note: The link below states Flynn's age when he died ( 17 ):

Georgia Kate Holden

January 29, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - We are heartbroken to announce the sudden loss of our beautiful, precious daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, cousin, and dear friend, Georgia Kate Holden, on 23 January 2024. You never failed to do your best, your heart was true and tender, you simply lived for those you loved, and those you loved remember. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Georgia's name to Starship Children's Hospital or I am Hope would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samara Anne Mackie-Smith, 22

January 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly, in Christchurch, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, aged 22.

No cause of death reported.

Paula Marie Barrett, 58

January 29, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Born August 27, 1966, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a short illness. A woman loved by family and friends, who will be remembered for her generosity and kindness.

No cause of death reported.

Harold John Tuck

January 29, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Peacefully on 27 January 2024, at Tauranga Hospital. Much heartfelt thanks to the medical staff and to my nursing colleagues in coronary care for their care, thoughtfulness and support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Benjamin Mangakahia

January 27, 2024

Coromandel Town, Waikato - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ben on 25th January 2024, at home, surrounded by whanau; aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Noel Douglas Boustridge, 66

January 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 22, 2024, passed away unexpectedly while holidaying, aged 66 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made directly online at stjohn.org.nz.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Margaret (formerly Spinks) Condon, 75

January 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 24, 2024, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital following a brief illness, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Alexander Firth, 63

January 27, 2024

Manawatu - Tragically passed away on 23 January 2024, following a brief illness, aged 63. A wonderful, kind, unassuming and fun man, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Ross Morum

January 27, 2024

Mairangi Bay, Auckland - Passed away peacefully after a courageous journey with cancer. "Ross, you will be in our hearts forever".

No age reported.

Robert Vaughan (Bob) Allison

January 27, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - Died unexpectedly, on 18 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Joseph (Bill) Conley

January 27, 2024

Lynfield, Auckland - Peacefully passed away on 17th January 2024, in Auckland, surrounded by his loving family. The family sincerely thanks all those who have given support and sent messages and condolences. Special thanks to the staff at Murray Halberg Village and Auckland Hospital who provided wonderful care and support. Forever loved, and always in our hearts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints” (Psalm 116 v15).

No age or cause of death reported.

Frederick Ross (Ross) Duder

January 27, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland – Peacefully, on 24 January 2024 surrounded by love and family. Special thanks to his clinical team at Canopy, Auckland Hospital and everyone at Mercy Hospice for their unwavering love and care. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Note: Canopy is a private cancer treatment centre:

Wayne Coster

January 27, 2024

Mataura, Southland - Suddenly at home, on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rex Malcolm Parker

January 27, 2024

Plimmerton, Wellington - Taken suddenly from us on the 26th of January 2024, surrounded by family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leslie John Welch

January 27, 2024

Foxton, Manawatū-Whanganui region - Of Foxton Beach. on 22.12.23, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by family at Palmerston North Hospital. A very special thanks to the team at CCU Palmerston North Hospital for the amazing care and compassion they have shown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Foxton Beach Health shuttle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Elizabeth Spencer, 69

January 27, 2024

Invercargill , Southland - It is with great sadness and a broken heart I share with you that my wife of 48 years has fallen asleep peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after her courageous battle with cancer. Many thanks to the staff in the Surgical, Medical and Rehab wards at Southland Hospital and also to the District Nurses and Hospice team.

Karen Mary (née O'Connell) Barry, 69

January 26, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - On 23 January 2024, suddenly at home, aged 69 years. 'Absent from the body, present with the Lord'.

No cause of death reported.

Miriama Te Ngaru

January 26, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - After a determined fight with cancer, we lost our beautiful mum, sister, cousin, aunty, and nan, on 23 January 2024 in Otautahi.

No age reported.

Karen Ann (Kazza, Kaz) Gerrie

January 26, 2024

Porirua, Wellington – Suddenly, on 8th January, while on holiday in San Francisco.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Stephen Windle

January 26, 2024

Tata Beach, Golden Bay - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Nelson Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Helen Wallace, 61

January 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On December 26, 2023, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 61 years. 'Libby you will be dearly missed by all your family and many friends'. Special thank you to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and the Oncology team at Christchurch Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Margaret Gregory, 45

January 24, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - On Monday, January 22, 2024, at Hospice south Canterbury surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle; aged 45. Loved by many friends and colleagues. Thank you to the Oncology Team at Timaru Hospital and staff at Hospice South Canterbury.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Lavinia De Malmanche, 54

January 24, 2024

Palmerston North - On Thursday 18th January 2024, Gail unexpectantly passed away at her home. Aged 54 years. A much-loved Daughter, Sister, Mother, and Friend. She will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Lynn Mobbs, 73

January 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Born March 7, 1950. Passed away suddenly at home January 18, 2024. Geoff will be remembered as a talented sportsman, creative designer, Character, and respected friend in his music circle.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Ann Walker, 74

January 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 20, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, after a sudden medical event, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Maryanne Pointer

January 24, 2024

Wellington - Maryanne passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday 23 January, after her heroic battle with cancer. A great friend of many, too many to list. Instead of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or Cancer Society would be much appreciated… we wouldn't have enough vases. A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who helped her and engaged with her banter over the years, and in particular the last week.

No age reported.

Kathleen Duncan (Kathie) Verkuylen

January 24, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - On Saturday evening our beautiful Kathie peacefully and quickly passed away following her battle with EOD (early onset dementia). A much-loved, respected, stylish and fun friend to many, taken too soon. Thank you to the special people for their unwaveringly massive support, time, and unconditional love to Kathie (and to those close to her), as she bravely and graciously faced her cruel disease.

No age reported.

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is linked to EOD.

Lynda Yvonne (nee Currie) da Ponte Benveniste

January 24, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2024, after a courageous battle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Donald MacKinlay

January 24, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home. The family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and consideration shown to us by the North Shore Community Security, the Police and St John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deborah Joy (nee Stevenson) Gill

January 24, 2024

Howick, Auckland - On the morning of Wednesday, 17th January, our precious Deb received her final wish, a peaceful and pain-free end to her time in this world. We thank our family and friends who have journeyed with us, & the Auckland Hospital Oncology Team for their advice, treatment and concern. We are indebted to the staff at Mercy Hospice for their expertise, and gentle care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be entirely appropriate.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Rodgers

January 24, 2024

Johnsonville, Wellington - On 22nd January 2024, following a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Heather Mary Davis

January 24, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 22, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pogal (Desmond) Moratti

January 24, 2024

Waitara - It's with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Pogal (Desmond) Moratti.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Arthur Ellis

January 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 21, 2024, at home on the farm, doing what he enjoyed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melissa Joy Wieblitz

January 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 21, 2024, passed away suddenly after an illness at home. Devoted mum of Jessie, cherished and adored daughter of Joy and Rob, and dearly loved sister of Mel, Matt, Sam and Sarah. She loved and was loved by her many nieces and nephews.

No age or cause of death reported.

Miles Harold Bonfield, 67

January 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 18 ,2024, age 67 years, passed peacefully at home, after a short battle with cancer. Well-respected and loved by so many. Miles will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Vineyard Church would be appreciated.

Sophie Nicola Webb, 49

January 28, 2023

Auckland - Born June 19, 1974. Passed away on December 17, 2023. Sophie Webb passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 17th December 2023. She was taken from us much too soon but will live on through those who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

