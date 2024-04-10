ALGERIA

Algeria: a 6th division player dies of a heart attack

April 6, 2024

Anouar Oumeriche, a WM Mitidja player, died this Friday, April 5th. The Algerian succumbed in hospital after feeling unwell in the middle of a 6th division match. " … the President of the Algerian Football Federation, Mr. Walid Sadi, sends his most saddened condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to his club", published the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) on its website.

BURKINA FASO

With Shalom she discovered Burkina Faso, goodbye Anna

April 6, 2024

Originally from Cerreto Guidi, and a volunteer in Burkina Faso for years, Anna Bruni has died. “A courageous woman with a big heart,” friends of the Shalom Movement describe her, “she dedicated years of her life, with tireless love, to caring for poor children and teaching domestic arts to the girls of the Tanghin Family Home.” It would have been a sudden illness that would have taken her away.

GHANA

Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at programme

April 5, 2024

Dambai - Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, 60, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, has died after a year in office. A Ghana News Agency source said the MCE was delivering a martriculation speech at the Dambai College of Education Friday morning, when he collapsed and was rushed to the Dambai Health Centre. He was later referred to the Worawora Government Hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility.

NIGERIA

Jenifa’s Diary actress Adejumoke Aderounmu is dead

April 8, 2024

Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Aderounmu, popularly known for her role as Esther in Jenifa’s Diary, is dead. Okay.ng gathered that the 37-year-old actress died in the early hours of Saturday, 6th April 2024. The cause of her death is yet to be made available to the public as of the time of filing this report.

Kano assembly member dies at 59

April 7, 2024

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Shanono/Bagwai constituency, Alhaji Halilu Ibrahim Kundila, has passed on at the age of 59. Kundila, elected on the platform of the opposition All Progressives Party (APC), died on Saturday night and was buried on Sunday morning in his hometown Kundila. A source close to the family said the deceased died at his residence after a brief illness. He is survived by four wives and 17 children.

Tragedy as Nigerian footballer slumps, dies during training, police react

April 8, 2024

Sporting activities were disorganized, and management was thrown into mourning over the weekend in Agbor, in Delta state, following the sudden death of a grassroots footballer. As reported by Leadership newspaper, the Winners FC Agbor promising defender (name withheld) was said to have slumped and died during training at a football pitch. According to the report, all efforts to revive the player on the pitch by his teammates proved abortive as he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Meanwhile, an eyewitness disclosed that the player was standing alone in defence when he suddenly slumped without any contact from anybody.

MAURITIUS

Eau-Coulée: a man loses his life at the wheel of his car

April 9, 2024

A 58-year-old man lost his life at the wheel of his car at the beginning of yesterday evening, Monday, April 8. The victim became unwell while driving in the direction of Curepipe, and his car left his lane before colliding with an oncoming bus. Arriving at the scene, the paramedic staff discovered that the driver of the car was dead. An autopsy performed later concluded that the victim died of natural causes. He had a heart attack before the accident occurred.

TURKEY

Zümra Dalkılıç young heart succumbed to heart disease: An 18-year-old's life was extinguished

April 7, 2024

Zümra Dalkılıç, a young actress of the Nevşehir Municipality City Theater, the 18-year-old daughter of retired Nevşehir Police Chief Adem Dalkılıç, died as a result of a heart attack. As the Cappadocia News family, we wish Allah's mercy to the deceased, patience and condolences to her family and relatives.

Nurse died as a result of a heart attack

April 6, 2024

Nurse Alperen Kalyoncuoglu, who worked at Lütfi Kırdar City Hospital, died of a heart attack after leaving work. Alperen Kalyoncuoglu's family, friends and loved ones were deeply saddened.

The police officer who died as a result of a heart attack was sent off on his last trip

April 6, 2024

The funeral of 51-year-old police officer Oğuz Kıraç, who died as a result of a heart attack in Kilis, was buried in his hometown Kahramanmaraş. Kıraç, an officer at the Kilis Provincial Police Directorate Police House Branch Directorate, became ill at home at night. He was taken to the State Hospital, where he was aided with the diagnosis of a heart attack, but he could not be saved.

Wise teacher who had a heart attack at the polling station has died

April 2, 2024

Bilge Duman (47), a Turkish teacher at Imam Hatip Secondary School, who became ill and suffered a heart attack yesterday while serving as a polling station chairman, died today, despite all the intervention of doctors at the hospital where she was taken. While the death of the wise teacher made her colleagues sad, it was learned that her funeral will be tomorrow.

Funeral of mayoral candidate Sezgin who died as a result of a heart attack

April 2, 2024

The funeral 57-year-old Muzaffer Sezgin, the candidate for the Mayor of Iskenderun of the Great Unity Party (BBP), who died as a result of a heart attack, was held today. Sezgin suffered a heart attack at his home yesterday and could not be saved despite the intervention at the hospital where he was taken.

Heart attack at the wheel in Bursa

April 7, 2024

According to the information obtained, Hasan Kandemir (63) suddenly became ill while driving his vehicle yesterday, in the central Osmangazi district. The medical teams who arrived at the scene could only confirm his death. Kandemir's son, who received the painful news, had a nervous breakdown at the scene when he learned that his father had lost his life.

He died of a heart attack while cruising in his car

April 4, 2024

Yılmaz Tarakçı (56), who suffered a heart attack while driving in his car in Cumayeri district of Düzce, lost his life. Witnesses saw the car traveling towards the district center, hitting the sidewalk, and coming to a stop, while the driver remained motionless. Arriving paramedics determined that the driver had died of a heart attack.

A person who had a heart attack in Iskenderun was found dead on the sidewalk

April 2, 2024

A person was found dead on the sidewalk in Iskenderun (Hatay). Those who noticed 58-year-old Mehmet Karakaş laying motionless on the sidewalk on Muammer Aksoy Street reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. An initial examination at the scene found that the person died of a heart attack.

AZERBAIJAN

A police major died after going to the hospital for a medical examination

April 4, 2024

Police Major Rasim Humbatov [56] died suddenly of heart failure in the Jalilabad Central District Hospital (CRH). According to iqtisadiyyat.az, the condition of R. Humbatov, who went to a medical facility for examination in connection with health problems, deteriorated sharply when he arrived at the hospital.

IRAN

Prominent Iranian actor Reza Davoudnejad passes away at 44

April 2, 2024

Renowned actor Reza Davoudnejad passed away on Monday night at the age of 44 from liver failure. Reza entered the world of child acting with a role in his father’s movie ‘Defenseless’ in 1986. His role in the movie "Sweet Agony" is generally considered his breakthrough and saw him nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role Crystal Simorgh at the International Fajr Film Festival.

UKRAINE

At the Rivne training ground, a soldier from Polissia suddenly stopped his heart

April 6, 2024

Rivne - Another loss in the Sarny community: the father of three sons, 43-year-old soldier Stanislav Korinets, died. This year, in March, he was called up for mobilization to undergo basic combined arms training, which he took place at the Rivne military training ground. During his military service, the servicemanʼs health deteriorated sharply. Unfortunately, as a result of acute heart failure, Stanislav died.

Link

A man died at a bus stop in the center of Chernivtsi

April 6, 2024

In the center of Chernivtsi, a man died at a bus stop. Law enforcement officers worked at the scene. The police press service told us that the man became ill and died.

RUSSIA

Reality TV personality found dead in her apartment after surgery: Liberzh Kpadonu was 36

April 7, 2024

Russian reality TV star Liberzh Kpadonu has died. The Dom-2 contestant, 36, was found dead in her apartment in Korolyov, Moscow Oblast, on March 31 after neighbors reported a "strong smell" and requested a welfare check. While a cause of death has not been determined, authorities believe Korolyov died alone in the apartment, shortly after undergoing surgery for a tumor in her right lung, The Daily Beast reported. In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Feb. 14, the reality TV star told her followers she was traveling to undergo surgery to remove a lump in her chest. A tearful Kpadonu ended the video with a goodbye message to fans. She hadn't shared anything on social media since.

In the Kurgan city, they will say goodbye to the vocalist, who died at the age of 38

April 1, 2024

Kurgan - In the city of Shadrinsk, Kurgan region, there will be a farewell to vocalist Sergei Semenov, who died at the age of 38. This was written by. "On April 1, 2024, the vocalist of the UIA CDK "Oktyabr" Sergey Semenov died suddenly. The good memory of Sergei will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him", said UIA Oktyabr Leisure and Cinema Center, where Sergey worked as a vocalist.

"Tragic and unexpected loss": the president of the extreme sports federation of the region died

April 3, 2024

Krasnoyarsk - On April 2, Vyacheslav Ilyushchenkov, president of the Extreme Sports Federation of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, freestyler, well-known specialist in the construction of tracks and the organization of competitions, died. Vyacheslav Ilyushchenkov died suddenly at the age of 50. "This tragic and unexpected loss has struck each and every one of us," the Federation said in its obituary.

A pro bike racer “died suddenly”:

Alexey Tsatevich, 34

April 6, 2024

Born July 5, 1989 in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk Oblast, USSR, died April 8, 2024 (34 years old). Alexey Vladimirovich Tsatevich was a Russian professional road bicycle racer, who last rode for UCI Professional Continental team Gazprom–RusVelo.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Karelian surgeon Andrey Gribkov passed away

April 4, 2024

Karelia - Surgeon Andrei Gribkov died suddenly on April 2, at the age of 66. Doctor of the highest category, Andrey Gribkov began his career as an emergency surgeon at the Belomorsk Central District Hospital. He has been working in the surgical department of the Republican Hospital named after V.A. Baranov since 1989 for 22 years.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Near Saratov, a soldier of the NWO who came on vacation died suddenly

April 2, 2024

Saratov - In the Novoburassky district of the Saratov region, fellow countrymen saw off a participant in the NWO, combat veteran Andrei Prokhorov on his last journey. Andrey Vladimirovich was born in 1980 [44] in the Novoburassky district, graduated from the local school, then from the Volgograd Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. He was a combat veteran. Having come on a short-term vacation, Andrei Prokhorov died suddenly.

The head of the NewCamp glamping died in Karelia

April 1, 2024

Karelia – The head of the NewCamp glamping, Nikolai Mukkonen, died in Petrozavodsk the day before. It happened in the Arena-Life sports and entertainment center, according to our data, during a football training session. The ambulance left immediately, arrived at 10:15 p.m., and the call was made at 10:02 p.m. Resuscitation measures were carried out on the spot, death was also confirmed there.

