UNITED KINGDOM

BBC documentary maker and TV doctor Michael Mosley has died

June 10, 2024

Popular British TV doctor, presenter and documentary maker Michael Mosley has died unexpectedly while on holiday in Greece. He disappeared last Wednesday when he went for a walk along Sint Nicolaas beach on the island of Symi in the afternoon. It was extremely hot that day and Mosley did not have a cell phone with him. After a multi-day search, Mosley was found dead last weekend. According to The Independent newspaper, surveillance footage has emerged showing Mosley appearing to slip and fall into a rocky abyss. Mosley has made several documentaries about the human body in recent decades, often with an emphasis on healthy living and weight loss. British colleagues and viewers praise the friendly and calm attitude of Mosley, who should have become an investment banker but after two years of boredom decided to retrain as a doctor. In addition to his documentaries, Mosley was also a producer and was a regular guest on British breakfast and talk shows. He was 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose-Marie: Death of well-known Newry singer announced in Blackpool

June 7, 2024

The death of the well-known Newry singer Rose-Marie has been announced in Blackpool, with many paying their respects to the performer. Born Rose-Marie Kane, the news of the 68-year-old’s death was posted on her official Facebook page. “It is with heavy hearts and enormous great sadness, that we have to announce the sudden passing of our much loved Rose-Marie, in her beloved second home of Blackpool. Rest in Peace, dear heart,” the statement read. She had been due to perform at “A celebrity audience with the legendary Rose-Marie” at the Joe Longthorne Studio North Pier Blackpool later this month. Enjoying a glittering showbiz career, her many highlights had included performing in Las Vegas alongside Tony Curtis and Johnny Cash. Having jokingly introduced herself as “Terry Wogan in drag,” she was also called the Irish Bette Midler and enjoyed gold and platinum album sales as well as commanding 15 million viewers on the TV show Search for a Star.

No cause of death reported.

Link

EastEnders actor Nicholas Ball, who played Terry Bates, dies aged 78 after ‘short illness’

June 6, 2024

EastEnders star Nicholas Ball has died aged 78 after suffering from a short illness. Ball was best known for playing Terry Bates on the long-running BBC soap. His character was a gang lord and leader of a football firm that was notorious for causing trouble, including the attack of pub proprietor Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor). In a statement announcing the news, Ball’s agent said the actor “passed away following a short illness”. The official account for EastEnders shared a tribute to the late star, stating: “We are saddened to hear that Nicholas Ball has passed away. Our thoughts are with Nicholas’s family and friends.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theatre 'visionary' Ruth Eastwood dies aged 62

June 5, 2024

"Visionary" chief executive Ruth Eastwood who steered Blackpool Grand Theatre through "the dark days of Covid" and secured its future has died aged 62. The theatre said Ms Eastwood led the venue through a "transformative period" between 2013 and 2022. Anthony Stone, who appointed her while serving as the theatre's chairman, said she turned it from "a local resource to one of national importance". A Blackpool Grand representative said she died peacefully surrounded by her family following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes as windsurfing 'legend' dies abroad

June 5, 2024

A “true legend” of windsurfing who died suddenly in France has been described as one of life's good guys. Farrel O'Shea, who was originally from Wellington, Shropshire, but moved to the Gwynedd coast in the 1980s, was a pioneer in the sport and a successful businessman. The 60-year-old wrote an influential guide to windsurfing and founded the O'Shea surfing and windsurfing brand, which was based in Pwllheli. Zara Davis, who holds world records in speed windsurfing, was with him at an event in La Palme, southern France, when he was taken ill walking up the beach on Sunday. He had just broken another record, for the discipline of wingfoil. "He died doing what he loved," she said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue Centre founder Gay Christie dies

June 4, 2024

A veteran wildlife campaigner from North Ayrshire who founded a rescue centre to help animals from across the area has died after a short illness. Gaynor Christie, better known as Gay, ran the Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue Centre near Beith alongside her husband Andy. Gay was diagnosed with a brain tumour just six weeks ago and died on Tuesday, May 28.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘Our hearts are breaking for Paul’s family’ – Linfield staff raise funds for relatives of popular physio

June 9, 2024

Northern Ireland - Staff at Linfield FC have set up a fundraiser for the family of physio Paul Butler. Mr Butler died suddenly on Thursday. A death notice described him as a "much loved husband, father, son and brother”. His death caused shock and sadness across the football community in Northern Ireland. Now, staff at Linfield, where he worked for 15 years, have launched an appeal to raise money for his wife and three young children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two marathoners “died suddenly”:

Southend Half Marathon runner has died, organisers confirm

June 9, 2024

A runner has tragically died while competing in the Southend Half Marathon. Emergency services were called to the scene of Mess Road in Shoebury on Sunday morning to reports of a medical emergency. Essex Police and multiple ambulances attended the scene half a mile away from the race finish line alongside two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, a rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. The East of England Ambulance Service have now confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes to 'beloved son' who died after collapsing during Bristol half marathon

June 7, 2024

Bristol - A family has paid tribute to a "beloved son" and "lifelong friend" who died after collapsing at the Great Bristol Run. Mike Harper, originally from Lincoln, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the half marathon on Sunday 19 May. Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, he died in hospital later that day. His family say it has been "unimaginably difficult" coming to terms with their sudden loss and remembered a man who was "loved by so many". His family added that the 26-year-old had no known health issues or family history of cardiac arrest.

Link

A fundraising page has been set up following the unexpected death of a 53-year-old Hereford woman

June 9, 2024

A fundraising page has been set up following the death of a 53-year-old Hereford woman. Nicola Bradley unexpectedly passed away on 4th June, aged 53 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Englishman dies after suffering heart attack at Meia Praia

June 7, 2024

A 60-year-old Englishman died on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack while walking at Meia Praia in Lagos. Authorities were warned at around 7.30 am that a man had felt unwell at the beach. Members of Lagos maritime police, local volunteer firefighters, INEM emergency services and a VMER resuscitation vehicle were “immediately” dispatched to the scene, says Portugal’s maritime authority (AMN) in a statement. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and his death was declared on the spot.

Link

Tragedy as man dies following 'medical emergency' on Stoke-on-Trent estate

June 10, 2024

Now West Midlands Ambulance Service have confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at a property. A spokeswoman said: "We were called to a medical emergency in a private residential property in Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent on Friday (June 7). Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended. Crews arrived to find a man in cardiac arrest. Sadly nothing could be done to save a man and he was confirmed deceased on scene."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

More details revealed after cruise passenger dies in Southampton

June 9, 2024

Hampshire Police have revealed more information after a cruise ship passenger died in Southampton. The passenger was disembarking Cunard's Queen Anne at the city's Mayflower Terminal on Friday when the sudden death occurred. A spokesperson for the liner confirmed the news to the Echo and said their "thoughts are with their loved ones". The police have now confirmed that the passenger was a 77-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Maria Pinchi, 44

June 10, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on the 30th of May 2024, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Anne (Bet) Wilde, 67

June 8, 2024

Lynton - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemary-Anne Lynn Graczyk, 70

June 8, 2024

Hull - Peacefully yet unexpectedly on the 26th May 2024 at the Hull Royal Infirmary with her loving daughter by her side, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen John Harriott, 67

June 8, 2024

Suddenly on 22nd May 2024, aged 67 years. Former Postman Of Eccleshall.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Humphreys, 28

June 6, 2024

Sedgeberrow - Aged 28 years. Suddenly on 7th May. Beloved son of Judith and Hugh, brother to James and Abby.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malcolm (Beechy) Beech, 58

June 6, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 26th May 2024, aged 58 years. Donations in memory of Malcolm for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Mark Walter, 60

June 7, 2024

Cheltenham - Passed away peacefully on 29th May 2024, aged 60 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Goodenough

June 7, 2024

Haslingden - On May 8, Steven died unexpectedly in hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carla Jane Rutherfoord, 40

June 7, 2024

Beverley - Passed away too soon on Saturday 25th May 2024 aged 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Applegarth, 69

June 5, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 28th May, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Conrad Graves, 59

June 5, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly but peacefully on 15th May 2024, aged 59 years. Donations made payable to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Harrison, 75

June 5, 2024

Leicester - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the Glenfield Hospital on the 9th May 2024 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Holmes, 71

June 5, 2024

Gateshead - Alan passed away suddenly on May 30th aged 71 years. A retiring collection will be held for the British Heart Foundation Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie (Mel) Sparkes, 52

June 5, 2024

Beverley - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 2nd June 2024 aged 52 years. Donations much appreciated for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Owen Lamyman, 39

June 4, 2024

Grimsby - On Thursday 23rd May, Michael, aged 39 years, sadly left us too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adele Margaret (nee Hughes) Poland, 56

June 4, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on Friday 17th May at Morriston Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Paul (Steve) Watson, 70

June 4, 2024

Billingham - Suddenly on Thursday 23rd May, aged 70 years. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Duncan

June 4, 2024

Dumfries - On 26th May 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. Donations, if desired, for Leukaemia and Myeloma Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel Andrew (Dougie), 72

June 7, 2024

Crewkerne - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 14th May 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Pinnington, 62

June 6, 2024

Tywardreath Highway - Passed away suddenly on 17th May 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Reeves, 69

June 6, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, aged 69 years. Donations welcome for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Rowell, 59

June 6, 2024

North Seaton - Suddenly on 28th May 2024 aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Allen (Dave) Whalley, 63

June 6, 2024

Astwood - The family of David Allen Whalley announce his sudden passing on 16th May 2024 aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Lewis, 72

June 7, 2024

Huddersfield - On May 30th 2024 suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Yorkshire Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tam) Millar, 67

June 7, 2024

Stirling - Suddenly, but peacefully on Saturday 25th May 2024, Thomas Millar "Tam" aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Pepper, 58

June 8, 2024

Alton - Passed away while on holiday in Corfu, on the 16th May 2024, aged 58 years. Donations gratefully received will be given to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Cherry, 59

June 8, 2024

Coventry - Passed away peacefully on Monday the 13th of May aged 59 years. Donations will be greatly accepted, going towards Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Jean (Sandy) Southern, 71

June 10, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly and unexpectedly at home on Thursday 30th May 2024 aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Gerard Pritchard, 63

June 10, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home, aged 63 years. Donations, if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Waldemar Dutczak, 60

June 8, 2024

Dumfries - Suddenly at home on 26th May 2024 aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hayley Catherine Pierce, 53

June 8, 2024

Llanrwst - Suddenly at her home, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaun Christopher Allen, 64

June 7, 2024

Clayton-le-Moors - Passed away suddenly at his home on May 29, aged 64 years. Football fanatic, Shaun was an avid Burnley supporter and he always looked forward to attending the matches when his working shift pattern allowed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Christine Moult, 59

June 10, 2024

Trent Vale - Suddenly but peacefully whilst at home on 21st May 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joannah Louise Miller, 54

June 7, 2024

Huddersfield - Suddenly at home on the 28th May Joannah Miller, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shirley Robertson, 53

June 7, 2024

Rowlands Gill - Passed away suddenly at home on 1st June aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Timothy (Mick) Vernon, 69

June 7, 2024

Market Drayton - Sadly we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Michael at home, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hilary May Headon (née Thorne), 67

June 6, 2024

South Molton - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home on Thursday 23rd May 2024, aged 67 years. Donations are welcome for and to be divided between the British Heart Foundation and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy John Oliver, 57

June 6, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away at home unexpectedly on 2nd June 2024 aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Stephenson (Chopwell), 72

June 6, 2024

Chopwell - Suddenly at home on 30th May, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colette Warburton (née Morris), 58

June 6, 2024

Huddersfield - On 29th May 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Wilkinson, 75

June 6, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at home on 22nd May 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Dykes

June 6, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly and peacefully, Ken passed away at home on 27th May 2024 with his wife Marion beside him. Any charitable donations will be welcome for the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Tony) Armitage, 60

June 5, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert James Greer, 75

June 5, 2024

Bentilee - Suddenly on Friday 31st May 2024 whilst at home, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Val Knight (nee Harrison), 67

June 5, 2024

Leek - Suddenly on May 19th 2024 at her home, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey William Moir, 70

June 5, 2024

Macclesfield - Passed away suddenly at home in Macclesfield on 17 May 2024 aged 70 years. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ali Richardson (nee Nendick), 72

June 5, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home on the 27th of May 2024 aged 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beverley Ann Robinson (nee Lynch), 60

June 5, 2024

Middlesbrough - On the 31st May 2024, Bev, aged 60 years, passed suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lesley Ann Sweet, 69

June 5, 2024

Crewkerne - Suddenly at her home on 15th May 2024 aged 69 years. Donations in memory of Lesley for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phillip (Phill) Lannen

June 5, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on 20th April at his home in Morriston.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter James Jackson, 55

June 4, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly at home on May 27th, Peter aged 55 years. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Snowdon, 43

June 4, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Sadly passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on May 20th aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Anne-Marie (Judy) Webb, 48

June 6, 2024

Hull - On 21st May 2024 peacefully in her sleep after a short illness, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin (Post Bach) Roberts, 69

June 6, 2024

Y Felinheli - June 3rd 2024. Died following a short illness, in the loving care of his family, aged 69 years. Donations will be gratefully received towards Pancreatic Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Albert Staff, 75

June 6, 2024

Bottesford - Sadly left his beloved family on the 28th of May 2024, after a short but valiant fight against cancer, aged 75 years.

Link

Patricia (Pat) Eddy, 71

June 5, 2024

Truro - Passed away peacefully following a short illness at her daughters home on 28th May 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Harry Ferguson (Tony) Bramwell

June 5, 2024

Liverpool - Died June 2nd after a short illness. He had a long and varied life. Tony is at rest known for his long connection with The Beatles since 1960 and friendships with so many stars in the music business. Here's hoping Tony is with George, John and so many of his friends who have passed over.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stanley Fowler, 74

June 4, 2024

Blyth - After a short illness Stan passed away peacefully surrounded by love with the wonderful care team of Ward 15 RVI On the 18th May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin Robinson, 57

June 4, 2024

Pershore - Passed away after a short illness on March 11th 2024, aged 57 years. Donations, if desired, for Melanoma UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia (Pat) Bell, 72

June 7, 2024

Dumfries - On the 30th May 2024, peacefully at the Alexandra Unit, Dumfries Infirmary, after a short illness fought with courage, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beverley Joy Herrett, 65

June 7, 2024

Belper - Passed away on the 20th May 2024, after a short and aggressive illness at the age of 65 years. Donations will go to support the work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Ashton, 63

June 6, 2024

Penryn - Aged 63 passed away surrounded by his family on 17th May 2024 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annette Julie (Annie) Chisholm (née Hall), 64

June 6, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly on 29th May 2024, aged 64 years, after a courageous fight against illness. Donations in memory of Annette for Cancer Research & Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alistair Gray, 62

June 6, 2024

Crieff - In Perth Royal Infirmary on Wednesday 29th May 2024, after a short illness, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Henry Marshall, 69

June 6, 2024

Newent - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Tewkesbury Hospital on Sunday 2nd June aged 69 years. Donations if desired are to be split between the NSPCC and Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Tributes pour in for The Commitments actress after sudden death

June 6, 2024

Tributes have been pouring in for much loved Irish actress Annie Kent, who has died suddenly. Dubliner Annie had a stellar career over the decades, appearing in numerous films and TV shows. A notice on RIP.ie said Annie died suddenly on June 4 at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

RTÉ Super Garden winner dies suddenly only days after making ‘dream come true’

June 6, 2024

Garden designer, John Dooley from Castledermot in Co Kildare won the top prize last week and displayed his winning garden at the Bloom festival over the weekend. John sadly passed away suddenly on Wednesday June 5, after making his “dream come true” by winning the Super Garden competition and getting to showcase his garden at the prestigious Bord Bia Bloom Garden Festival. Any donations can be made to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fundraiser launched for carpenter who died after suffering cardiac arrest at Dublin gym

June 7, 2024

A fundraiser has been launched to help repatriate a “warm-hearted” young carpenter working in Dublin following his sudden passing in the gym. Alexandru Fusneica sadly passed away at the age of 27, tragically losing his life after suffering cardiac arrest while doing what he loved, training in the gym. Even though Alexandru fought for two hours, unfortunately, his heart gave out, leaving his devastated friends and family behind.

Link

Delia Ann Lavelle

June 7, 2024

Blacksod, Mayo - Suddenly on the 16th of May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette (Bernie) Murphy

June 7, 2024

Dublin - 1st June 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Claire O'Gorman

June 7, 2024

Monkstown, Dublin - June 2nd, 2024, unexpectedly. Dearly beloved daughter of Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William (Will) Robertson, 19

June 6, 2024

Garristown, Dublin - Suddenly, aged 19 years. Sadly, missed by his loving and heartbroken Mam and Dad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Chamberlain

June 6, 2024

Cloghane, Tralee - Formerly of UK. Passed away suddenly 4th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Curran

June 6, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - May 29th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michèle de Foubert-Shine

June 6, 2024

Mahon, Cork - On 3rd June 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sr. Maura Fay

June 6, 2024

Westmeath - Unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday 6th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Annie Kent (née Jackson)

June 6, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Died suddenly on the 4th of June 2024 at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Lisa Marie Morey, 23

June 5, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Unexpectedly, on her 23rd Birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jake Cullen

June 5, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - June 4th, 2024. Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family in St James Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kim Hendrick

June 5, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - June 3, 2024, suddenly, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gavin (Gav) Higgins

June 5, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 3rd June 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Howe

June 5, 2024

Dublin - 3rd June 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Avril and brother of Maisie-Jane.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jurij Bartosko

June 7, 2024

Kilcock, Co. Kildare - Late of Lithuania, June 6th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mairead Browne (née McNabb)

June 8, 2024

Claremorris, Mayo - Mairead died suddenly and peacefully in Ballinamore House Nursing Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon Burns

June 8, 2024

Galway City, Galway - Gordon passed away suddenly on Friday, 7th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Harris (née Coughlan)

June 8, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - 5th June 2024, passed unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Elizabeth (Marie) Daly (née Larkin)

June 9, 2024

Ballybrack, Co. Dublin - June 5th, 2024, suddenly, in Torrevieja, Spain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Tannian (née Moran)

June 10, 2024

Gort, Galway - Unexpectedly, on June 8th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Mitchell (Jnr)

June 10, 2024

Hartstown, Dublin - June 9th, 2024, peacefully but suddenly surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Élis Moriah Keating

June 5, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - The premature death has occurred of Élis Moriah Keating. Beloved daughter of Claire and Tadhg, adored grandchild of Eileen, Paddy, Margaret and Pat.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Maye (née Dravins)

June 5, 2024

Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo - Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey McManus

June 5, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly, on holiday in Bulgaria.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Laina Murphy

June 5, 2024

Clonskeagh, Dublin - Suddenly, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved daughter of Donal. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Constantine (Con) Murray

June 5, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 2nd June 2024. Suddenly at St. James's Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Woods (née Kavanagh)

June 5, 2024

Clontarf, Dublin - Died unexpectedly on Saturday, 1st June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lauren Anne Chambers, 15

June 4, 2024

Newport, Mayo - Aged 15 years, unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John (Johnny) Bachman

June 4, 2024

Kinsale, Cork - Boston and Kinsale - on June 1st, 2024, suddenly in Boston.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David O'Connor

June 4, 2024

Clontarf, Dublin 3 - Suddenly, on 31st May 2024. Beloved son of Michael and Sheelagh.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Síle O'Connor

June 4, 2024

Ballymoe, Galway - Died peacefully but unexpectedly, Sunday June 2nd, 2024, at University College Hospital Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin (Bagger) Fennessy

June 10, 2024

Edenderry, Offaly - Martin passed away unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Emmet Foley

June 10, 2024

Bandon, Cork - On June 7th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Harte

June 10, 2024

Clonmel, Co Waterford - Suddenly at home on Sunday 9th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor O'Reilly

June 10, 2024

Kilcogy, Cavan - Trevor died suddenly at his home on Monday 10th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Luke Mulligan

June 10, 2024

Knockatallon, Monaghan - Sunday 9th June, suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Storan

June 10, 2024

Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick - On June 8th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shane (Tiddler) Tyrrell

June 10, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Suddenly yet peacefully at home on Friday, 7th June.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle Cullen

June 10, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 7th June 2024, Crumlin, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Alexander Bain

June 4, 2024

Enniscrone, Sligo - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Conor Cooke

June 4, 2024

Mount Merrion, Dublin - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Doherty (née Power)

June 4, 2024

Ashbourne, Meath - Suddenly but peacefully at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph (Josie) Dowd

June 4, 2024

Waterville, Co. Kerry - Died suddenly at home on Monday, June 3rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Megan McDonagh Maughan

June 6, 2024

Galway City, Galway - On Sunday, 2 June Megan died unexpectedly, at home. Her heartbroken family will deeply miss her, her husband Joe, children and her mother Philomena.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Gregan

June 5, 2024

Swords, Dublin - June 4th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette (Bernie) Mitten (née Collins)

June 7, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Bernie passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Smith

June 8, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Douglas passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gráinne Maguire

June 9, 2024

Kells, Meath - Suddenly at her home. Sadly, missed by her loving fiancé Joe and her heartbroken mother Breege.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Vickers

June 4, 2024

Arklow, Co. Wicklow - 3rd June 2024 suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Foley (Junior)

June 4, 2024

Cleggan, Galway - On June 3rd, 2024, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Donal McCann

June 4, 2024

Drogheda, Co. Louth - 2nd June 2024. Peacefully at his home after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Bob) Booth

June 10, 2024

Peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette Boyle

June 10, 2024

Ballybofey, Donegal - Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Dolan (née Dunning)

June 10, 2024

Brideswell, Roscommon - Sunday, June 9th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick (Pauric, Paddy) Hession

June 10, 2024

Dublin - Passed peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Galway Hospice, Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin (Maxie) McManamon

June 10, 2024

Templeogue, Dublin - Suddenly after a short illness in Tallaght University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John (Johnny) Dunne

June 9, 2024

Holycross, Tipperary - Unexpectedly after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Mangan

June 8, 2024

Hartstown, Dublin - June 7th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Ward, Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sinéad Cadogan

June 7, 2024

Model Farm Road, Cork - On 6th June 2024, unexpectedly after a short illness in the presence of her loving family at the Cork University Hospital. Treasured and adored youngest daughter of Brendan and Teresa. Donations if desired to the Irish Brain Tumour Support Group.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Kelly (née Irwin)

June 6, 2024

Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny - Nancy died peacefully this morning (Thursday) in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Francis (Fran) Kelly

June 6, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful kind care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Micheál Sheridan

June 5, 2024

Knocklong, Limerick - Micheál passed away peacefully 4th June 2024 at the Mercy Hospital Cork in the presence of his loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Kerins

June 5, 2024

Grange, Sligo - June 04, 2024, suddenly after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette Fitzgerald

June 4, 2024

Croom, Limerick - Died on 31st May 2024 surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jin Liang Qian

June 4, 2024

Midleton, Cork - June 3rd, 2024, peacefully after a short illness at Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link