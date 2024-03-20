In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Argentina, March 11, 2024-March 18, 2024
Peruvian poet Julia Wong Kcomt; Mexican wrestler Rey Destroller (22); Argentine journo Jorge Dorio; Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Joana Neves, journo Zenóbio Oliveira, pollster Bráulio Martines; & more
MEXICO
Rey Destroller, 22, Passes Away Following Collapse In The Ring
March 12, 2024
Pro wrestling has tragically lost another talent this week, a young luchador by the name of Rey Destroller. Luchablog is reporting that Destroller (pronounced Destroyer) passed away following a collapse in the ring at a March 2 RIOT Lucha Libre show in Monterrey, Mexico. He was noted to suffer from severe brain damage while hospitalized and was in grave health before passing away on March 12.
No cause of death reported.
Five “died suddenly” from heart attacks:
Passenger dies of a heart attack at AICM Terminal 2
March 17, 2024
The Mexico City Airport reported that this morning a passenger died in Terminal 2 due to a heart attack. "Unfortunately, and despite the response of the medical staff … the aforementioned passenger, of Mexican nationality, did not have vital signs, and his fainting was due to cardiac arrest," the airport authority said in its account on X.
No age reported.
Man dies of heart attack outside pharmacy in Parral
March 11, 2024
Man died outside a pharmacy, generating a mobilization by different services, during the afternoon of this Monday. Unofficially, the identity of the deceased was reported as Adrian P.T., 38 years old. The version mentioned by witnesses refers that he was a driver by trade, and at the time of his death he was transferring students from a school, so when he felt bad, they asked him to go to the pharmacy to take a serum, where he keeled over, losing his life.
No cause of death reported.
Mobilization for dead on the sidewalk; he suffered a heart attack
March 14, 2024
Elements of the Municipal Police went to the vicinity of the Francisco Sarabia neighborhood for the report of a deceased man. They found the man without vital signs and with a blow to the face, apparently the result of a fall. The relatives of the deceased mentioned that he had health problems, which ruled out the possibility of a violent act.
No age reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Driver dies of a heart attack in Culiacán and crashes
March 11, 2024
It was explained that the driver, who has not been identified, was driving from south to north along Sánchez Alonso Boulevard, and when he reached the height of the Aurrera bodega he suffered a cardiac arrest, which caused him to lose control and hit a Nissan Sentra. When the Red Cross paramedics arrived, they confirmed that the person had already died.
No age reported.
Two “died suddenly” riding bicycles:
Due to a heart attack, a cyclist dies in the region of Cancun
March 17, 2024
In a tragic incident this morning, a cyclist died due to sudden cardiac arrest while riding in Cancun. Paramedics confirmed that the individual no longer showed vital signs. According to preliminary information, the man suffered the cardiac arrest while pedaling on his bicycle, becoming motionless on the pavement. So far, his identification is still pending.
No age reported.
Cyclist keels over and dies in Guadalupe Tepeyac
March 13, 2024
During the morning of this Wednesday, March 13, an elderly person who was traveling by bicycle fainted in the streets of Guadalupe Tepeyac. According to the available information, the man was traveling on a yellow utility bicycle, when he fainted. Later, it was confirmed that the man died, although the exact cause behind the event is unknown.
No age or cause of death reported.
PERU
Peruvian poet Julia Wong Kcomt dies
March 14, 2024
The Peruvian poet Julia Wong Kcomt died on March 13, at the age of 59, as confirmed on social networks by several people close to her. Wong, a renowned poet, narrator, and cultural manager, was nominated for the 2024 Luces Awards, in the category of Best Book of Stories for her publication called “11 Words”, the same one she wrote while battling cancer. As it became known, the poet was fighting an aggressive cancer, which weakened her health in recent months.
BRAZIL
Paralympic swimmer Joana Neves dies at the age of 37
March 19, 2024
In the early hours of Monday (18th), Paralympic swimmer Joana Neves died, at the age of 37. The information was released by Sadef, a club in which the athlete worked. According to the organization, Joana was in São Paulo to undergo tests in the search for a diagnosis for the seizure episodes she had been presenting. Feeling unwell on the night of this past Sunday (17th), at the Paralympic Training Center, the athlete was taken to the hospital, however, she did not survive a cardiorespiratory arrest.
A TV cameraman “died suddenly”:
Cameraman Zenóbio Oliveira suffers heart attack and dies at 59
March 14, 2024
The press is mourning the death of cameraman Zenóbio Oliveira, which occurred on the morning of Wednesday, 12th. He suffered a heart attack when he arrived at the headquarters of Uern TV. Zenóbio complained that on the way to the workplace that he was not feeling well. A few minutes later, he collapsed in the hall of Uern TV. Professionals from the nursing faculty provided first aid. Samu's team also tried to revive him, but the cameraman was found dead. He was 59 years old.
Bráulio Martines, director of the Serpes Institute, dies at 47; the family believes it would have been a heart attack
March 12, 2024
The director of the Serpes Research and Opinion Institute, Bráulio Martines, died on Tuesday night, 12th. At the age of 47, he leaves his wife and two daughters. The administrator suffered a fulminant infarction and had been hospitalized since last Sunday, 10th. On Sunday night, he suffered severe chest pains and needed to be admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but according to his wife Fernanda De Lorenzo, it is believed that it was a heart attack.
Beach handball athlete Fabio Costa Dalle Piaggi has died
March 14, 2024
It is with great regret that we receive the news of the passing of beach handball athlete Fabio Costa Dalle Piaggi. Fablo was an athlete of the CPH Praia Grande club since the youth category, arriving in the adult category of the team, and was the victim of a heart attack.
No age reported.
TV-chef Ana Maria Braga pays tribute to Mais Você collaborator who died at home
March 18, 2024
TV-chef Ana Maria Braga honored Gabriel Camargo Mendes, collaborator of Mais Você's kitchen, on this Monday's program. The 27-year-old died on Sunday, at home, of a possible heart attack, according to the TV veteran. "I leave here my condolences to Gabriel's family, so dear, so sweet. These are the things of life. Sometimes people can't explain why someone is leaving so soon,” she said.
Two doctors “died suddenly”:
Cardiologist Sylvio Roberto Gomes Soares dies, victim of a fulminant infarction in his home
March 12, 2024
The medical community of Cascavel, Paraná, is mourning the sudden death of renowned cardiologist Dr. Sylvio Roberto Gomes Soares, 67, victim of a fulminant infarction in his home in the early hours of Tuesday (12th). Dr. Sylvio, as he was known, had a multifaceted medical career. In addition to being a cardiologist, he was an intensivist and hemodynamicist, specialties that led him to work in renowned institutions in the city, such as the Polyclinic and University Hospitals.
Doctor dies victim of pancreatitis after falling ill on duty
March 17, 2024
The indigenous doctor of the Hunikuin ethnic group, Ornaldo Baltazar Sena Ibã, 34 years old, died on Saturday (16th), victim of necrotizing pancreatitis, at the University Hospital of Santa Maria, in Rio Grande do Sul. Ornaldo felt pain during a medical shift, and the next day sought help and was immediately referred to the University Hospital of Santa Maria with respiratory failure. He had been hospitalized for a month, and last Saturday he could not resist the complications of the disease and passed away. He is the son of the shaman and health agent Francisco Sereno Sena. The doctor was living in the city of Santa Maria, where he worked at the University Hospital since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former advisor in state government, Laércio Júnior dies of fulminant heart attack
March 12, 2024
Laércio Júnior, who was a special advisor to the state government during the term of Sebastião Viana (PT), died on Monday night (11th), at his residence in the capital of Acre. Laercio, who was 57 years old, had a fulminant heart attack around 8 p.m. He was even treated by a paramedic ambulance, but did not resist.
Laisa Eduarda Dos Santos died yesterday, at the age of 17
March 12, 2024
It is with regret that Funerária São João and Plano UNI PAZ announce the death of a young woman, Laisa Eduarda Dos Santos. It occurred yesterday, at the age of 17.
No cause of death reported.
From the comments section:
*If you love your child don't let it be a guinea pig of these killer COVID vaccines, see the package insert check the adverse and poorly explained side effects, and much more frequent than they made explicit!
*More and more young people 😭
*Thousands of young people dying from stroke, what's going on?!
Two young people die of suspected heart attack in the city of Barras
March 18, 2024
Two 20-year-olds died this weekend, in the municipality of Barras, both with suspected heart attack. The first case was that of young Deivid Antônio Araújo da Silva, who died in the early afternoon of last Saturday (16th), in the Matadouro neighborhood, victim of cardiac arrest. Deivid had undergone surgery and had problems in the postoperative period, resulting in his untimely death. The young man would have turned 21 the day after his death.
The second case was that of young Kaio Caldas, also 20 years old, which happened at dawn on Sunday (17th), in the Xique Xique neighborhood. By the time family members found him, he was already in a bad state. The young man was taken to the Leonidas Melo Regional Hospital but did not resist and died on the spot. Suspicions are that Kaio also passed away due to heart problems.
Gabriel, 23 years old, dies of malignant tumor
March 18, 2024
A young man full of life, an amiable battler, only son of dona Márcia, left the community of the city of Assis. According to relatives, 5 months ago the young man felt severe pain in his arm, and after tests he was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumor. We ask God for the necessary comfort at this very sad time 😢
Pedro Nogueira dies at the age of 24
March 13, 2024
It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Pedro Henrique Carvalho Nogueira, at the age of 24, victim of suspected complications of dengue fever. Pedro died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest at the Providence Hospital in Apucarana. Pedro, who recently received a discharge from the Army two weeks ago, was a young man full of life and plans for the future. His early departure leaves a wife and 2-year-old son, as well as family and friends distraught at the loss. Pedro was suspected of dengue fever and began to show symptoms of low blood pressure and suffered a sudden heart attack, leading him to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, his condition rapidly worsened, culminating in a cardiorespiratory arrest from which he was unable to recover.
From our researcher: "Dengue" is where the Bill Gates money is at the moment, with an intense jab campaign going on. Treat diagnosis with suspicion.
24-year-old dies after football match victim of heart attack
March 13, 2024
A 24-year-old man, identified as Adley Pio, died on Monday night (11th), victim of a heart attack, after playing a football match. According to a cousin of the victim, Graziele Garcia, the young man woke up on Monday with chest pains and malaise. Throughout the day, the pain stopped, and the boy decided to go play football. During the match, Adley again experienced severe chest pains. The victim was then rescued to the clinic, around 2100 hours. Soon after he suffered the heart attack. The medical team continued to try to revive him, but it was not possible.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Runner dies after suffering heart attack during race
March 17, 2024
The runner Jardel Felipe Fuchter died after suffering a heart attack during a street race in Cascavel ["Rattlesnake"], in western Paraná, on Saturday night (16th). The event, which began at the regional Airport, had a route of five kilometers. In a statement, the ACF Run group mourned the death of the athlete, who worked as a teacher at Cascavel City Hall.
No age reported.
Tennis player dies after sudden illness at tennis academy
March 17, 2024
A tennis player, identified as Luis Emilio Midlej, died on Sunday afternoon (17th), after suffering a sudden illness in a famous tennis club, located in the neighborhood of Caminho das Árvores, in Salvador. Witnesses said that the man, the father of a 15-year-old athlete, who even played in the Interclub championship, was the victim of a fulminant heart attack. Military and civil police teams were on the scene to attend to the incident, and later carry out the removal of the body.
No age reported.
The Barueri Amateur Championship an extremely special and cordial person last Friday
March 15, 2024
The Sports Secretariat and the Campeonato Amador de Barueri lost an extremely special and cordial person last Friday, March 15th. Daniel Inácio De Medeiros, 52, had been working at the Vila Porto Sports Complex for 6 years. He was refereeing a friendly match in Camp 2 when he had a sudden illness, was rescued, but could not resist the acute myocardial infarction. The Sports Secretariat is in solidarity with Daniel's family and friends. May he rest in peace beside God.
Mourning: 38-year old woman suffers heart attack at work and dies
March 13, 2023
Julia Bianchini, 38 years old, suffered a heart attack and died at her place of work, in the afternoon today (18/3), in Araraquara. During lunch hours, Julia started to feel a great discomfort in her chest. Assistance was called, which tried to reanimate her, but unfortunately, she could not resist.
Woman suffers heart attack and dies on supermarket sidewalk
March 16, 2024
Maria da Conceição Passos Silva, 62 years old, was ill and suffered a heart attack around 11 am this Saturday (16th), in front of a supermarket located near the Queimadinha neighborhood. She had been shopping when she felt unwell, suffered a heart attack and died on the sidewalk.
37-year-old woman dies after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest in Guaramirim
March 13, 2024
A 37-year-old woman died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest in Guaramirim. The volunteer firefighters attended the incident and requested the support of paramedics. The teams performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, but they could not reverse the condition, and the death was verified by the doctor.
35-year old woman dies after a sudden illness
March 13, 2024
On Monday night (11th), Araraquara was the scene of a sad occurrence, when Keli Karina Da Cruz Lazaretto, 35, died after a sudden illness in São Paulo Park. According to reports, the victim was at a friend's residence when, for reasons not yet clarified, she began to feel unwell and ended up fainting in the street, dying. Teams from the U.S.A. (Advanced Support Unit) were called and tried to rescue the woman, however, unfortunately, it was not possible to save her.
No cause of death reported.
52-year-old Brazilian woman dies while visiting her children in New Jersey
March 15, 2024
dream of a visit to the United States turned into tragedy for 52-year-old Maria Aparecida Santana, known as Cida, who came to New Jersey from São Paulo to visit her son. However, just 26 days after her arrival, she had a sudden illness and passed away on American soil on March 1. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, pending the result of the autopsy.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Truck driver dies after suffering sudden illness and invading construction site
March 12, 2024
In the early hours of Tuesday, a truck driver invaded the central divider of the BR-381 and hit a signboard, at the height of the interchange that connects Itabira to Nova Era. The driver, who had a sudden illness before the accident, was rescued and referred for care, but did not resist. There is still no information on the cause of death. The trucker was accompanied by an assistant. He hit the signboard while pulling over the vehicle after experiencing chest pain and drowsiness. The report did not say whether the cause of death was from sudden illness, or from the crash.
No age reported.
47-year-old bus driver suffers sudden illness and dies in terminal
March 16, 2024
The driver Leandro Régis De Freitas, 47 years old, died on Saturday morning, 16th, after suffering a sudden illness upon arriving from a trip from Restinga to Franca. Leandro was parking the bus at the Ayrton Senna Terminal in Franca when he fell ill. He managed to get off the bus but ended up falling on the platform. People activated the mobile emergency service (SAMU) and tried to revive him, but unfortunately, he died.
No cause of death reported.
Truck driver dies after suffering heart attack in Bahia
March 17, 2024
On the morning of Sunday, 17, the truck driver from Tubarão, Anderson Garcia, 42 years old, affectionately known as "Lobão Zueira", died. Anderson suffered a heart attack and could not resist. Anderson was described as a good man, always willing to help, and known for his endearing sense of humor.
Man found dead inside a car this morning identified
March 17, 2024
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Jackson Luiz do Nascimento, 48 years old, a long-time resident of the Comasa neighborhood, well known in the region. He was unfortunately a victim of a heart attack that occurred this morning. Our condolences to family, friends 🙏
Young Enedina Rocha suffered a sudden illness
March 18, 2024
Young Enedina Rocha suffered, according to information, a sudden illness that culminated in a fulminant infarction in the region of Nossa senhora dos Remédios. Our condolences to the family!
No age reported.
Death Note: Donizete Oliveira
March 11, 2024
Unfortunately, our friend Doni (Donizete Oliveira) passed away, as a result of a heart attack. A dynamic and charismatic young man, his early departure greatly saddens us. May God comfort and console family and friends at this time of immense sadness. Rest in peace Doni…
No age reported.
We inform you of the death of our follower Rodval at the age of 35
March 18, 2024
We inform you of the death of our follower Rodval at the age of 35. He died of a heart attack.
ARGENTINA
Grief over the death of journalist and writer Jorge Dorio
March 13, 2024
This Wednesday, March 13, at dawn, journalist Jorge Dorio died at the age of 65. Official sources revealed that he suffered a heart attack in the late hours of Tuesday. In addition to hosting the renowned TV-program Ciclo 678, this famous journalist was one of the first panelists of the original Big Brother of Argentina.
Sadness in the league community for the departure of 14-year old Álvaro
March 11, 2024
From the Liga Santafesina de Fútbol we want to express our condolences and wish a lot of strength to the family of Álvaro Calderón, a boy who was a member of our training. His absence will be noted. We want to give our support and leave our heartfelt condolences also to the Doctor Manuel Gálvez Club, where Álvaro belonged, playing for the 2010 category. May his family, his club, and his teammates find comfort.
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man died while driving and crashing into a lamp post
March 18, 2024
According to the first reports, the driver of a Toyota Hilux had lost control of the vehicle, allegedly due to a medical emergency. By the time the police arrived at the scene of the accident, the person was already lifeless. The first data suggest that the death was the result of a heart attack. The victim, a native of the City of Metan, unfortunately could not be assisted in time.
No age reported.
Quote: "Dengue is where the Bill Gates money is at the moment, with an intense jab campaign going on. Treat diagnosis with suspicion." -indeed. Not to mention of course that dengue can easily be cured with ivermectin for pennies on the dollar.