A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

Link

“Alarming 3000% increase in unexplained child death s in Alberta”: Medical doctors and scientists’ press conference

July 4, 2024

Alberta - Featuring Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, Darrell Komick, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. David Speicher, and Dr. Mark Trozzi addressing journalists’ questions. The morning after the landmark event “An Injection of Truth” in Calgary, where a delegation of Canadian MDs and scientists presented crucial scientific information, a press conference was held. This event addressed the alarming 3000% increase in unexplained child deaths in Alberta and aimed to provide essential knowledge to Albertans and the global community. This knowledge is vital for making informed decisions regarding the modified mRNA C-19 injections, commonly known as Covid-19 vaccines. Here is the video recording of the press conference, featuring myself and other experts.

Link

CBC radio personality Rick Cluff dead at 74

July 2, 2024

Rick Cluff, one of British Columbia's most loved radio personalities, has died. Cluff passed away following a short battle with cancer days after marking his 74th birthday. Following a 41-year career at CBC, Cluff retired in 2017 after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery.

Link

Bill Custers, mainstay of community programming at Cable 14, passes at 63

July 3, 2024

Bill Custers, who had only recently retired from a long and successful career at Cable 14, passed away Sunday at age 63 following a short illness. His community television career in Hamilton spanned decades, starting in 1979 with Maclean Hunter Cable and ending as Senior Manager Broadcast and Strategy with Cable 14. In between he served almost 14 years with Astral Media (now Bell) as Director of Operations and Director of Programming and Marketing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Founder of emergency response information group passes away

July 3, 2024

The founder and leader of a Facebook Group dedicated to providing information on incidents involving emergency responders in the Quinte region has passed away. Dan Taylor, 47, died on June 25. Scan-Quinte grew to become an enormous local Facebook Group with over 35,000 members, and it was regularly followed and noted as a source of information by local media, including Quinte News.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘An absolute legend’: Carleton Place, Renfrew communities shocked by sudden death of businessperson Mark Van Rijswijk

July 2, 2024

Ottawa - Mark Van Rijswijk, a well-known Carleton Place and Renfrew businessperson and community leader, died suddenly on July 1. Van Rijswijk co-owned The Waterfront Gastropub, Final Score Sports Bar and Trailside Canteen in Carleton Place and Final Score Sports Bar in Renfrew. Years ago, he co-owned two establishments in Sudbury: Shaughnessy’s Pub and Grill and Envy Tapas & Lounge.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman, 66, dies at Sandbanks Provincial Park

July 7, 2024

Prince Edward County - Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman Saturday afternoon at Sandbanks Provincial Park in Prince Edward County. In a news release, OPP said emergency medical services responded at around 4:45 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive person in the water at Outlet Beach. A 66-year-old woman was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The investigation is ongoing, the OPP said. A postmortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of the woman's death.

No cause of death reported..

Link

Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert after medical incident

July 6, 2024

CityNews has learned that a woman died at the Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver[B.C.] Friday evening. Concert-goers told CityNews it happened before the band took to the stage. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the tragic incident. “Tragically, a 65-year-old woman went into medical distress from a pre-existing medical issue she had,” spokesperson Tania Visintin said. “The cause of her death was not the result of a crime.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

A dentist “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Alain Azar-Hmouda, 46

July 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Alain Azar-Hmouda on July 1, 2024 in Montreal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “ died suddenly” in Ontario:

Cynthia Patricia Pellizzari, 61

July 6, 2024

With great sadness we announce the passing of Cynthia Patricia Pellizzari (nee Larke), after a brief illness, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 61. Cynthia graduated from Centennial Nursing school in 1989 and was known as a dedicated, kind, and compassionate registered nurse whose sense of humor and caring nature made a lasting impression on those she cared for, their families, and her coworkers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

167 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Mark Pavkovic, 43

June 17, 2024

Toronto - Passed away suddenly, on June 15, 2024, from liver failure, at the age of 43. Mark was larger than life and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Link

Joanne Hemphill

May 29, 2024

Scarborough - Passed away suddenly, on June 20, 2024, at her cottage, in the presence of her loving husband and her sister. After finishing college in Law and Administration, she pursued a career in the Insurance Industry. She also loved the outdoors and she was a long-time member of both the Scarborough Cross Country Ski Club and the Goodlife Club. She was an avid walker, and for the last eighteen years, she had been regularly walking with her dear friend and neighbor.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Nelson Barton, 62

July 8, 2024

Bowmanville - On Friday July 5, 2024, Craig Nelson Barton, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 62. Donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Joseph Russell Rodgers, 68

July 8, 2024

Tillsonburg - Passed away unexpectedly due to medical reasons, on Saturday, July 6th, 2024, at University Hospital, London, ON, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rudy Peters, 57

July 8, 2024

Vineland - With broken hearts and profound sadness, the Peters and McGrath families announce the sudden and tragic passing of our father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, brother-in-law and friend. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Bikers Against Child Abuse.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Walker, 59

July 8, 2024

Bradford - Rick unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 59 years of age. In Rick's memory, donations may be made to Odette Cancer Center at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grant Louis Goodine, 40

July 8, 2024

Newmarket - Grant Louis Goodine Born July 2, 1984, passed away July 4, 2024, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in his 40th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doug Dillon, 55

July 8, 2024

Arnprior - With shattered hearts, the family regretfully announces that Doug passed away suddenly at home in Pickering on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. William Douglas Dillon was only 55.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barb Hanson, 70

July 8, 2024

Hamilton - It is with profound sadness we announce that Barbara Hanson passed away on July 4th 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children's Wish or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Richard, 29

July 8, 2024

North Bay - Born a "Christmas Baby" on December 25th, 1994, Michael was known for his passion for the outdoors and anything with an engine and wheels. Michael had an uncanny ability to cultivate friendships and relationships with anyone who crossed his path - animals included.

Link

Giovanni Luciani, 69

July 8, 2024

Woodbridge - With heavy, and saddened hearts we announce the passing of Giovanni Luciani at the age of 69, surrounded by his family. In honor and memory of Giovanni Luciani, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Aaron Carl "Bill" Ziegler, 74

July 8, 2024

New Hamburg - It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Bill Ziegler on July 5, 2024, at Innisfree Hospice, which provided amazing care to Bill and his family. Bill was born 74 years ago in Kitchener, Ontario. Memorial donations to Innisfree Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benedict Rowe, stillbirth

July 8, 2024

Wallaceburg - It is with the deepest of sorrows that Jonathan and Jacqueline (Van Dommelen) Rowe share the stillbirth of their child, Benedict Joseph 'Benny' Rowe. Born July 5th, 2024, at 34 weeks gestation, 5 lbs, 15 oz.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Alexander Henry Fancy, 36

July 8, 2024

Port Perry - Suddenly at home on Thursday July 4, 2024, at the age of 36 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Caesarea Christian Fellowship or Ontario Shores Center for Mental Health would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Adrien Cross, 19

July 8, 2024

Kemptville - Passed away suddenly at home on June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Mark John Herriott, 61

July 8, 2024

London - It is that, with great sadness, the family of Richard Mark John Herriott announce his passing on July 5, 2024, at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario, after a brief illness. He was 60 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - Herroit was an accomplished pianist and was performing as late as 2022:

https://www.nbs-enb.ca/about-us/our-people/richard-herriott-en_ca?d=1

Judith Anne Sommers, 71

July 8, 2024

London - With saddened hearts, the family announces the passing of Judith Sommers at the age of 71, at LHSC (London Health Sciences Centre), London, on Friday, July 5,2024. Donations in memory of Judith may be made to the Heart & Stoke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miss Latoya Webley

July 8, 2024

Scarborough - Obituary unavailable.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Robyn Michelle Liverance (nee Rice), 52

July 8, 2024

Paris - With great sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Robyn Liverance, due to heart complications, on Thursday July 4, 2024. She was 52 years of age. In Robyn's memory, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by her family.

Link

Todd Nelson Bernier, 51

July 8, 2024

Port Perry - It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden passing of Todd Nelson Bernier on July 5, 2024, at the age of 50, after a short battle with brain cancer. His unexpected departure has left us heartbroken and in disbelief.

Link

Bryan Gordon Graham, 61

July 8, 2024

Hamilton - After a short battle with cancer, sadly our son Bryan has passed away.

Link

Wilma Cathro Greer, 73

July 8, 2024

Woodstock - Passed away peacefully at VON Sakura House on Sunday July 7th, 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Piotr Kania, 42

July 7, 2024

Burlington - With heavy sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Piotr Kania on July 4th at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bonnie Elizabeth Pickard Henry, 75

July 7, 2024

Gore Bay - Passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on June 30, 2024 at the age of 75. Memorial donations may be made in Bonnie's honor to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Bachetti, 42

July 7, 2024

Markham - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Peter Ugo Bachetti. He passed away in hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by love and family, on July 3rd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Diane Bloye, 69

July 7, 2024

Mississauga - Patricia Bloye known fondly to her friends and family as Pat, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024, in Mississauga, Ontario at the age of 69. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Summer Hoffman-Menard, 29

July 7, 2024

Dashwood - On Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024, Summer Andrea Marie Hoffman-Menard, took her last breath on Mother Earth in Ramara Township, Ontario. Her passing was sudden and unexpected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tylor John DaigleWinger, 28

July 7, 2024

Ridgeway - Suddenly and sadly on July 2nd 2024, Tylor passed away at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Jr Kevinho Dos Anjos Moreira, 17

July 7, 2024

Maple - God called Kevin peacefully on July 3rd, 2024, at the age of 17.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Mark Clements

July 7, 2024

Orillia - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William Mark Clements. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The M.S. Society or a charity of your choice and are appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Jennifer Lynn Warner (nee Trout), 73

July 7, 2024

Peterborough - It is with a tremendous sense of loss that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend. Jennifer was taken from us before her time, after a devastating series of strokes just before her 73rd birthday that she was ultimately not able to recover from.

Link

Marta CowanReeder, 49

July 6, 2024

Jarvis - Suddenly passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 in her 49th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Anthony Chris Rapattoni, 57

July 6, 2024

Niagara Falls - After a courageous and long battle, Chris passed peacefully at the age of 57, on July 2, 2024, with his loving family surrounding him.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - While it is not clear what the "long battle" was with, from the countless other obituaries which metaphorically use "battle", it was probably with cancer . Cancer is becoming more prevalent in younger age groups. Podcaster Dr. Robert Campbell (YouTube and Rumble) recently did a segment "Excess death s in 2024". The Canadian data so far in 2024 is horrendous. Canada has 59,011 or 14.6% excess death s during weeks 1 to 6 in 2024. Consider that 3% is a bad flu year and 10% is a once-in-200-years event such as a world war. Moreover, Canada is shamefully slow at reporting its mortality statistics to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Below is a link to Dr. Campbell's Our World in Data reference where Canada is added to Dr. Campbell's list of countries which include the highly-vaccinated Western countries US and UK as well as the "sophisticated" Asian country South Korea.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?country=USA~GBR~KOR~CAN

Brad Gibbons, 56

July 6, 2024

Jarvis - Suddenly at his home in Jarvis on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. If desired, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey Scott Moyer, 56

July 6, 2024

Brantford - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Geoff Moyer at the Brantford General Hospital early on July 2, 2024. As a fiercely proud Canadian and former member of the Army Cadets and the 56th Field Artillery Regiment, it is perhaps fitting that Geoff did not leave us until the early hours of July 2nd, just after the last of the Canada Day fireworks had faded. The family asks that donations be made to the Juravinski Cancer Center Foundation and Juravinski Hospital via the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Devon Morgan, 25

July 6, 2024

Chatham - We are heartbroken to announce Devon left this world early on the morning of July 3, 2024, at the age of 25. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zeth Micheal John Laking, 41

July 6, 2024

Huntsville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zeth Micheal John Laking on June 28, 2024. Zeth died peacefully in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chrystal “Chrissy” Kiefer, 43

July 6, 2024

Mississauga - Chrystal “Chrissy” Kiefer (nee Pinter), a beloved wife, mother, and friend to many, passed away on July 1st, 2024 in Minden, Ontario. She was born on October 15th, 1981 in North York. Chrissy's untimely departure has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Joseph Bernatsky, 43

July 6, 2024

East Milton - He passed away quickly and peacefully on July 1, 2024 as fireworks were going off in the distance. He passed after succumbing to pneumonia and an aggressive staph infection.

Link

Researcher's note - Highly-credentialed COVID-19 vaccine critics have been pointing to the possibility of ADE (Antibody-dependent Enhancement) since the vaccine roll-out in 2021. Here is an authoritative article which describes ADE and vaccines, in general, but is careful to note that "neither COVID-19 disease nor the new COVID-19 vaccines have shown evidence of causing ADE".

https://tinyurl.com/y5evwc4h

Ibrahim Youssef ElAmmar, 56

July 6, 2024

Mississauga - Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the age of 56. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Bruce Minty, 67

July 6, 2024

London - Passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at University Hospital, at the age of 67. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Ian are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott James Muir, 31

July 6, 2024

Burlington - We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Scott on July 3, 2024 at the age of 31. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tara Renee Pelcher Bird, 49

July 6, 2024

Sarnia - Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at LHSC – University Hospital, Tara Renee Pelcher Bird passed away at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andre Cote de L'Orignal, 74

July 6, 2024

Hawkesbury - Mr. Andre Cote de L'Orignal died on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the age of 74. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antonino Tony Savoca, 57

July 6, 2024

Tottenham - Passed away suddenly at his home in Wasaga Beach, on July 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Sarah Sanders Dougall, 39

July 6, 2024

St Catharines - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rebecca, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after a courageous battle with breast cancer, at the age of 39. Rebecca is survived by her soulmate and husband Jeff and their three beautiful children, Olivia, Pyper and Hunter.

Link

Donald Drury Dunsmore, 59

July 6, 2024

Haliburton - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce Don’s passing after a short illness with a rare form of leukemia.

Link

James Paul Norrie, 74

July 6, 2024

North Bay - It is with great sadness, Jim's family announces his passing at the North Bay Regional Health Center on Friday, July 5, 2024. James spent many hours in the hospital battling cancer, where he received excellent compassionate care from the staff: nursing, medical, housekeeping and dietary to name a few.

Link

Lorraine Lesley McDonald, 68

July 6, 2024

Sarnia - Lorraine went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2024, after battling cancer.

Link

Dillon Dale, 32

July 5, 2024

Blenheim - Dillon Dale Dillon Anthony William Dale, age 32, of Chatham, Ontario, passed away on June 30th 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Andrew Jeary, 41

July 5, 2024

Plattsville - We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Andrew Jeary in Ottawa on June 28, 2024. He was in his 42nd year. Always an energetic force, committed to fitness and health, Paul obtained his Black Belt with Sensei Steve Chaput at Kick'N FX in Woodstock. Paul, we will remember that you were more than a diagnosis, more than medication, more than the struggles you faced. If desired, Paul's family would be grateful for donations made in his memory to Canadian Mental Health Association, Shepherds of Good Hope, Ottawa or Center 507, Ottawa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrzej Markowski, 60

July 5, 2024

Windsor - Markowski Andrzej Markowski passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024, following a brief illness. If you desire, memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sherri Watson, 60

July 5, 2024

Campbellford - Sherri passed away suddenly at her residence in Frankford on July 1, 2024, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Anne Sherbeth, 57

July 5, 2024

Trenton - Kelly Anne Sherbeth passed away peacefully at home in Trenton on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024 at the age of 57 years. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Kelly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Lee Nicholls, 58

July 5, 2024

Kingston - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Chris on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward “Eddie” Centorame, 61

July 5, 2024

Maple - God called Edward “Eddie” peacefully on July 3, 2024, at the age of 61. If so desired, donations in memory of Eddie may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shannel Shawnna Smith, 35

July 5, 2024

Grand Valley - June 5, 1989 – June 25, 2024. Our beautiful Shannel was taken too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Jeffrey “Jeff” Roddick, 70

July 5, 2024

Toronto - If you would like to make a donation in memory of Jeff, please consider the Salvation Army, Princess Margaret Hospital Cancer Foundation, or Campfire Circle (a camp for children with serious illnesses).

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Bill Hutt, 71

July 5, 2024

Waterloo - The family would like to acknowledge the love, care, and talent given to Bill in his last days on earth. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation may be arranged.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John “Jack” Stephen Thorndike, 70

July 5, 2024

Collingwood - Passed away suddenly, yet peacefully at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Alookie, 40

July 5, 2024

Deep River - At Deep River on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Suzanne Alookie passed away at age 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Britz Kelvin Kelly, 63

July 5, 2024

Dundas – Britz passed away peacefully at home, in his sleep. If you wish, a donation may be made to Cancer Assistance Program, Hamilton or Margaret's Place, Dundas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Taylor Reavely, 26

July 5, 2024

Kitchener - With positivity and grace, Taylor passed away with family by her side on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Andrew Christie, 61

July 5, 2024

Mississauga - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Mount Sinai Hospital on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the age of 61. He was taken far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Cole, 66

July 5, 2024

Wiarton - David Coles passed away peacefully at Gateway Haven Nursing Home on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Expressions of remembrance to the Lung Association or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - This decedent likely had underlying health issues to be residing in a nursing home at age 66. Residents in Ontario long-term-care facilities are undoubtedly up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Below is link to an interesting 2023 research paper from China which suggests that COVID-19 vaccines have deleterious effects on diabetes sufferers: "Here, we showed that 61.1% 26 patients with type 2 diabetes, but not healthy controls, exhibited aggravated insulin resistance towards the booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine." Of course, this paper makes the obligatory assertion: "COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduce the risks of serious COVID-19 outcomes".

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.12.27.23299358v1.full.pdf

Miss Rebecca Jade Kakepetum, 24

July 5, 2024

Thunder Bay - Obituary not available.

Link

Michelle Catherine Hume, 49

July 5, 2024

Newcastle - It is with profound sadness that we announce Michelle's sudden passing on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth “Sonny” Leonard Maness Jr, 53

July 5, 2024

Sarnia - Suddenly and unexpectedly in his homeland of Aamjiwnaang, Kenneth Leonard Maness Jr. (aka Sonny, tick) passed away at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan James Scott, 27

July 5, 2024

Thessalon - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our loving son Ryan, age 27.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danny Bruce, 44

July 5, 2024

Brockville - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Danny Bruce.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracy Ellis Coxson, 62

July 5, 2024

Tracy Ellis, beloved resident of Cambridge, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2024, at the age of 62. Donations in Tracy's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as well as the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Lisa Carbone, 61

July 5, 2024

Hamilton - It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved angel, Lisa, on Monday July 1st, in her 61st year, surrounded by her family. She succumbed to her pain and suffering after a courageous battle with cancer for the fourth time and she now rests in peace in heaven.

Link

David Ian Hobden, 56

July 5, 2024

Toronto - David, 56, passed away peacefully early morning of June 24, 2024, at North York General Hospital, following a courageous yearlong battle with lung cancer.

Link

Shirley Ann Jinkerson, 72

July 5, 2024

Windsor - Shirley Ann Jinkerson, a resident of Windsor, Ontario, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, with her loving daughter Sarah and sister BJ by her side.

Link

Kim Margirite Snider, 68

July 5, 2024

Fergus - Kim Margirite Snider went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2024. Sadly, in September 2023, Kim was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She fought the disease with the same determination and tenacity she faced life with, determined to enjoy whatever time she had left.

Link

Maria Laurinda Sousa Braga, 61

July 5, 2024

Cambridge - Maria Laurinda Sousa Braga, aged 61, passed away on July 3rd, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Pam Carey, 58

July 5, 2024

Blenheim - Pamela Anne Carey (Haddock), a cherished resident of Cedar Springs, passed away peacefully at Chatham-Kent Hospice on July 3, 2024, at the age of 58, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Darren Michael McGouran, 47

July 4, 2024

Thornhill - Darren McGouran passed peacefully in his home on June 30, 2024 at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl Daniel Hennick, 59

July 4, 2024

Sarnia - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karl Daniel Hennick on July 2, 2024, at 58 years old, peacefully and surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed through memorial donations on his behalf to the Autism Society of Ontario or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Enzo Michael Cardillo, 73

July 4, 2024

Thornhill - Peacefully, with his family by his side, on June 27, 2024, at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, Ontario. Donations to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, Margaret Bahen Hospice, or Markham-Stouffville Hospital, would be appreciated by the Family as your expression of sympathy.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - The current name for the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation is the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Link

Claire Isabel Bennett, 1 day

July 4, 2024

Huntsville - Memorial donations can be made to Bridget's Bunnies or to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Obstetrics.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina DelVecchio, 66

July 4, 2024

Thunder Bay - A light has dimmed in our hearts as we announce the unexpected and peaceful passing of Tina DelVecchio on June 22, 2024, with her family by her side at TBRHSC (Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre). She was generous, compassionate, and kind and her children were her priority; Tina's girls were always on her mind and her love and care for them remained paramount until her untimely passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert John Norman MacDonald, 56

July 4, 2024

Sutton - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Robert John Norman MacDonald. On Thursday, June 27th, 2024, Robert began his journey to the Spirit world. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) or Shkaabe Makwa Clinical Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Troy James Taggart, 57

July 4, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Troy on June 30, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Schnarr Hare, 54

July 4, 2024

Odessa - It is with great sadness that Michelle's family announce her passing at the Kingston Health Sciences Center on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in her 54th year. For those desiring, memorial donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monique Hilda Goudreault, 59

July 4, 2024

Powassan - It is with immense sadness that the family of Monique Goudreault announces her sudden passing on Saturday, June 29th, 2024, at the age of 59. Please consider donations in Monique's memory to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert “Bob” Gaubert, 70

July 4, 2024

Stoney Creek - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Gaubert in the early morning of Father's Day, Sunday, June 16th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles "Chuck" George Barton, 58

July 4, 2024

Vankleek Hill - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Charles (Chuck) Barton on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jules "PJ" Wermenlinger, 46

July 4, 2024

Casselman - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jules “PJ” Wermenlinger, who died on June 24, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Floyd McIlroy, 74

July 4, 2024

Niagara-Falls - It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Bryan, surrounded by his family at home on July 3, 2024, at the age of 74. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin David Weisenberg, 67

July 4, 2024

Pembroke - With broken hearts, the family of Robin David Weisenberg shares his unexpected passing on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in his 67th year. In honor of Rob, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene Chapman, 69

July 4, 2024

Bobcaygeon - We are saddened to announce the passing of Darlene Chapman. She passed away peacefully on the morning of June 28th in her 69th year, with her husband by her side. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mandy McCarthy, 50

July 4, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mandy McCarthy. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Montfort Hospital Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Unit staff for their professionalism, dedication and compassion during Mandy's final hours. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Kate Hayes, 74

July 4, 2024

Picton - Kate Hayes (nee Bucsanyi) suddenly entered into rest at her home, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerry Prendergast, 74

July 4, 2024

Port Perry - Suddenly, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at his home in Blackstock, at age 74. If desired, memorial donations may be made by check to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Port Perry Hospital Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Russell Kenwell, 57

July 4, 2024

Collingwood - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Douglas Russell Kenwell on Friday, June 28th at the age of 57. In Doug's memory, please consider a donation to Matthews House Hospice, or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deashanna Dea Kirk, 17

July 4, 2024

Deashanna (Dea) Kirk passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30th, 2024, in Brockville, Ontario. She was born on February 25th, 2007, in Brampton, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra “Sandy” Carrigg, 60

July 4, 2024

Brockville - Sandra Joan Carrigg (MacDonald), a cherished wife, mother, nana, and sister, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2024. Her bravery, strength, and grace will continue to inspire us all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffery Matthew McKee, 43

July 4, 2024

Stoney Creek - Surrounded with love, Jeff passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew St-Croix

July 4, 2024

Collingwood - "Obituary in progress..." A condolence: "Shocking news. Andrew was a great neighbour at Silver Glen Preserve and a hard-working president of our condominium board. A lovely young guy and a devoted family man."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Margaret Heasman, 72

July 4, 2024

Collingwood - Elaine passed away peacefully at Campbell House in Collingwood after a valiant battle with cancer.

Link

Kenneth Roy, 66

July 4, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kenneth Roy. Kenny passed away on June 23, 2024, at the age of 66 in the hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Emily Louise Stoykewich (nee Winterton), 44

July 4, 2024

Red Lake - In the early morning of June 28th, 2024, Emily Louise Stoykewich, age 44, passed away after a long battle with her autoimmune disease at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre.

Link

Kathrine-Laurencia Jones Castonguay, 64

July 4, 2024

Lucan - Kathrine-Laurencia (Jones) Castonguay, formerly of Sudbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the age of 64. Through her long struggle with cancer, she found comfort and strength from the scriptures.

Link

John Robert Cooke, 63

July 4, 2024

Iroquois - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

Link

Robert “Bob” Jones, 70

July 4, 2024

London - Peacefully at home with his family, after a long battle with prostate cancer, Bob Jones passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, in his 70th year.

Link

William “Billy” McGuire, 54

July 4, 2024

Oshawa - June 19, 2024. The family is heartbroken to announce that after a courageous battle with cancer, Billy passed away with his son by his side at the age of 54.

Link

Andre Chevrier, 60

July 4, 2024

Sudbury - It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of André Chevrier, in Sudbury, on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the age of 60 years old after losing the battle to cancer. André was a retired member of the Canadian Armed Forces. In retirement he spent time with close friends and family. He loved the outdoors, spending time at camp and enjoying the Cuban sunshine.

Link

Andrew Jonathan Campbell, 64

July 4, 2024

Sarnia - With his kids by his side, Andy passed on July 1, 2024, after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Those who wish to express sympathy by donations may donate to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Wayne Sicard, 58

July 3, 2024

Brockville - Entered into rest unexpectedly on June 12th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society will be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arthur “Art” Charles Soundy, 71

July 3, 2024

Mississauga - We are so sad to announce the sudden passing of our beloved, father and grandpa who passed on June 30th, 2024, in his 71st year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cora Valentina Da Silva, 58

July 3, 2024

London - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Victoria Hospital, London, Cora Valentina Da Silva passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024, a few weeks before her 59th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danny Pace Tuner, 61

July 3, 2024

Dunnville - Danny passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024, at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, at the age of 61. In lieu of flowers a donation to COPD Foundation or Julia's Care – A – Closet (Dunnville) would be appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a term used to describe chronic lung diseases, including emphysema, and chronic bronchitis. As late as May 2023, it was recommended that those afflicted with COPS get vaccinated for COVID-19.

https://ada.com/covid/copd-and-covid-19/

Tiffany Marie Brito, 38

July 3, 2024

Kitchener - Tiffany Marie Brito passed away, with family by her side, on June 30, 2024, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandra Bernice MacIntyre, 63

July 3, 2024

Kitchener - Alexandra (Sandy) MacIntyre passed away suddenly at age 63 at her family's getaway trailer at the Olympic Village in Waterdown, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leanne Melanson McKay, 69

July 3, 2024

Exeter - Leanne passed away peacefully at the Clinton Hospital surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the age of 69. Donations to the Alzheimer Society Huron Perth, or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corneles Casey Byl, 73

July 3, 2024

Niagara-on-the-Lake - Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home with his loving wife and son by his side on July 1, 2024, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Thomas Stevens, 37

July 3, 2024

Brantford - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew Stevens on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in his 37th year. His life was cut too short, however his spirit will live on through his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Vancea, 54

July 3, 2024

Fort Erie - We are heartbroken to share the news of Laura Vancea's passing at age 54 on July 1st, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Laura can be made to the SPCA, Heart and Stroke Foundation or any other charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynda Johnston, 75

July 3, 2024

Hepworth - Lynda Loretta Johnston passed away peacefully at University Hospital, London on Sunday, June 30th, 2024. Expressions of remembrance to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michiel Simon, 51

July 3, 2024

Mississauga - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, husband, father, uncle and nephew, Michiel Simon, who left us on June 27th, 2024, at the young age of 51. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or be sent directly to the family

No cause of death reported.

Link

Conseta Thompson, 74

July 3, 2024

Brantford - Passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the Brantford General Hospital on Sunday, June 30th, 2024, in her 75th year. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Center or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lance Rissman, 46

July 3, 2024

Toronto - Lance Rissman, 46, of Toronto, passed away on June 29, 2024. Lance spent the last 19 years working for the Government of Ontario under different Ministries.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - Apparently, Ontario premier Doug Ford, who took a very passive-aggressive approach to pressuring Ontarians to get vaccinated, did not directly mandate Ontario government employees to be vaccinated. But he did eject several Ontario members of provincial parliament (MPP) from his caucus for refusing to be vaccinated and criticizing of his COVID-19 measures in general. One such MPP is Rick Nicholls who was the representative for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

https://www.sott.net/article/457167-PC-MPP-Rick-Nicholls-booted-from-caucus-over-unvaxxed-status

Irene Elizabeth Hagan Bryce, 75

July 3, 2024

Caledonia - Peacefully with family by her side at Juravinki Hospital, Hamilton on July 1, 2024, in her 75th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kirt Moore, 47

July 3, 2024

Brockville - With heavy and broken hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our brother Kirt Moore, on July 1, 2024. Special thanks to Kirt's “Angel” (organ donor), who gave him 2 extra years of life, which he was forever grateful for. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita McKee, 60

July 3, 2024

Chesterville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anita “Neat” McKee (nee Jollota) at the age of 60 of Chesterville, Ontario. Donations to the Diabetes Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James “Jim” William Brown, 71

July 3, 2024

Sarnia - Peacefully, at Bluewater Health, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, James “Jim” William Brown passed away at the age of 70. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Sarnia & District Humane Society or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donovan Anthony Wynn, 47

July 3, 2024

Mississauga - Donovan Anthony Wynn, 47, of Toronto, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of kindness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorne Gorber

July 3, 2024

Toronto - Suddenly, on Tuesday July 2, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Sharlene Pietersma Liot, 66

July 2, 2024

Pembroke - Suddenly at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Friday June 7, 2024, at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MBdr Marcel Thoma, RCHA, 31

July 2, 2024

Pembroke - MBdr Marcel Thoma MBdr Marcel Thoma of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery in Garrison Petawawa, On May 23rd, 2024, in his 31st year, passed away due to tragic circumstances.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - MBDr (Master Bombardier) is a military rank in the Canadian Armed Forces, specifically in the artillery branch. It is a senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) rank, responsible for leading and training other bombardiers. It is unclear what happened here and may have been a training accident. However, it comes at a time when the already ill-equipped Canadian military has been gutted of resources because the resources have been sent to support a foreign proxy war.

Michael Lawrence DelGrande, 66

July 2, 2024

Thornhill - Michael passed away peacefully on July 1, 2024, with family by his side at the age of 66. In memory of our Michael, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Critter James Milton Pollock, 67

July 2, 2024

East Milton - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Chris Pollock. Any donations would be greatly appreciated by the family to be made in Chris's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan Tyler Murray, 34

July 2, 2024

Smiths Falls - It is with shock and dismay that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Nathan Tyler Murray on June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Karyn Diane Minty, 38

July 2, 2024

Barrie - Passed away suddenly at home on June 25, 2024, Michelle Minty of Barrie in her 38th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drew Kurt Osterlund, 26

July 2, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Drew Kurt Osterlund on June 27, 2024, at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arti Patel, 24

July 2, 2024

Whitby - Arti Darpan Patel, 24, of Toronto/Pickering, Ontario, suddenly passed away on June 30, 2024. Her loss is completely unexpected, and her family is profoundly saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawrence “Larry” Guay, 34

July 2, 2024

Bradford - With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Lawrence “Larry” Thomas Jamieson Guay, on Monday, May 20th, 2024. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) or to the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust, an organization Lawrence was involved with, or other animal/or wilderness conservation charities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greggory “Gregg” Chepurny, 51

July 2, 2024

Bradford - Greggory Chepurny suddenly passed away in Newmarket on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in his 51st year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcel Delorme, 65

July 2, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - It is with sadness that the Delorme family announces the passing of Marcel Delorme on Thursday June 27th, 2024 at the age of 65 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike “Moose” Kadlecik, 70

July 2, 2024

Exeter - At his residence in London on Wednesday, February 20, 2024, at the age of 70. If desired, donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Bertin, 59

July 2, 2024

Harriston - Karen Marie Louise Bertin passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the age of 59. Memorial donations to Clifford Community Church, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Elmira, Cancer Patient Services, Mount Forest, or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wally Dunlop, 68

July 2, 2024

Picton - Suddenly entered into rest at his home, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Wally Dunlop of Cressy, died at the age of 68. If desired, donations to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation “Back the Build” would be appreciated by the family.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Herman Boersma, 71

July 2, 2024

Belleville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herman Boersma on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024, in his 71st year. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and Hospice Quinte would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Puskas (nee Varga), 70

July 2, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Maria at home on June 26th, 2024 at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ed McCabe, 74

July 2, 2024

Arnprior - With heavy hearts, the family announces that Ed passed away at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Monday morning, July 1, 2024 at the age of 73. In Ed’s memory, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Camillo, 73

July 2, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with deep sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Camillo, surrounded by his loving family, at Hospice Niagara on June 30th 2024, at the age of 73. In memory of Michael, memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) and would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Charbonneau, 72

July 2, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his passing with his family by his side, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the age of 72 years. Donations in his memory can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or the Northern Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clarissa Shipman, 33

July 2, 2024

Wallaceburg - On Friday, June 28, 2024, Clarissa Delcie Shipman, a member of Walpole Island First Nation, left us suddenly to join her ancestors at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Anne Peca McDonald, 65

July 2, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cheryl Anne Peca at the age of 65. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Acute Care Unit (ACE Unit) of the Queensway Carleton Hospital are gratefully appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bridgette Warcimaga

July 2, 2024

London - Bridgette Anne Marie Warcimaga passed June 8, 2024, listening to music and holding her loved ones’ hands. Memorial donations to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Sarah Danielle Darlene Ivy McNicol, 27

July 2, 2024

Smiths Falls - On June 21, 2024, the world lost a beautiful soul. “Ivy” Sarah Danielle Darlene McNicol (Boucher), passed away at age 27, with her family by her side, after a long struggle with a rare and relentless cancer. Diagnosed and declared untreatable, with a fearless spirit Sarah accepted her fate and carried on with strength, grace and a determination to travel as much as possible in the time that she had left.

Link

Robert Thomas Lowe, 58

July 2, 2024

Kitchener - Robert Thomas Lowe passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from heart complications at the age of 58.

Link

Helen Calder Mitchell, 59

July 2, 2024

Cambridge - It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing Helen Calder (nee Mitchell) June 28, 2024 at Innisfree Hospice, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Douglas Schuyler, 59

July 1, 2024

Port Dover - Douglas Laurence Schuyler passed away in his 59th year following a lengthy and valiant journey with pancreatic cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ren Fournier, 56

July 1, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The Fournier family regrets to announce his death in Sturgeon Falls on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the age of 56. May your expressions of condolence translate into donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Linda Lynn, 67

July 1, 2024

Brigden - Linda “Lynn” Marie Scott, 67, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at her residence. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

El-Ammar Ibrahim Youssef, 56

July 7, 2024

Mississauga - Passed away peacefully, at Credit Valley Hospital on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the age of 56. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported..

Link

James Rutley Grand

July 6, 2024

James (Jim) Grand passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on June 29, 2024, leaving behind his beloved children and his cherished grandchildren. Giving back to his community was important to Jim, and his legacy also lives on through his creation of the Grand Family Nature Reserve, and his donation of land to Hardy Lake Provincial Park.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James ''Jamie'' Johnston

July 6, 2024

Toronto - ''Jamie'', suddenly on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Ann Groves, 65

July 6, 2024

Thornhill - Gone too soon. Died peacefully, at home surrounded by family and dear friend, after a short but brave battle with liver cancer on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 65.

Link

Gary Bryan Fidler, 74

July 3, 2024

Strathroy - Unexpectedly at University Hospital, London, on Sunday June 30, 2024, Gary Bryan “Buz” Fidler of Strathroy passed away in his 74th year.

No cause of death reported..

Link

Arlene Michele Magrath, 62

July 3, 2024

Ottawa - Arlene died peacefully at home at the age of 62 on June 27th after a courageous battle with cancer. Donations in memory of Arlene can be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

S. Leanne (Melanson), 69

July 2, 2024

Egmondville - Leanne passed away peacefully at the Clinton Hospital surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the age of 69. Donations to the Alzheimer Society Huron Perth, or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia Lynn Brownson, 50

July 2, 2024

Trenton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cynthia Brownson on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in her 50th year. Cynthia was a good woman who often put her loved ones first.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Kevin Stevens, 49

June 29, 2024

May 31, 2024 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, Kevin, of Newton, MA, on May 31, 2024. Kevin was born in Toronto, Ontario. After a short time pursuing an acting career, he changed course to pursue a career in computer software business.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Roland Baird, 70

June 22, 2024

We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our brother, John Roland Baird, on June 14, 2024, at home in Richmond Hill. John was an avid sports enthusiast, who loved to watch and play hockey and baseball. Donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Lawrence Bertold, 66

June 6, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Joe on May 29, 2024, at the age of 66, after a short illness. Joe lived life on his own terms, embracing every moment with a spirit of independence and a hands-on approach. A mechanic by trade and a "Mr. Fix It" by nature, Joe found immense joy in working in his shop. He was a pillar of strength and reliability to those who knew him, always ready to lend a helping hand. Donations in Joe's name to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 37 “ died suddenly ”:

Marc Piché, 68

July 6, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Marc Piché. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation for suicide prevention.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Poirier, 47

July 5, 2024

In Les Coteaux, on July 2, 2024, at the age of 47, died Mr. Eric Poirier, residing in Les Coteaux.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Véronique Prévost, 44

July 5, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ – CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on July 2, 2024, passed away at the age of 44, Mrs. Véronique Prévost.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Lavoie, 52

July 5, 2024

At the CHUL of Quebec, on June 30, 2024, at the age of 52, Mr. Claude Lavoie passed away. A special thank you is addressed to the staff of the CHUL de Québec for their dedication and the quality of care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raynald Levasseur, 67

July 5, 2024

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital on June 28, 2024, died at the age of 67 Mr. Raynald Levasseur, residing in Rimouski. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Jutras, baby

July 5, 2024

On June 21, in Sherbrooke, Lorraine Jutras, daughter of Antoine Jutras and Annie-Claude Rosa, residing in Ste-Brigitte-Des-Saults, died too quickly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Racine, 69

July 5, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on July 2, 2024 at the age of 69, Mr. Denis Racine passed away. Any mark of sympathy results in a donation to the Fondation du CHU de Québec, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of Quebec

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alison Boulet, 24

July 5, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Tuesday June 18, 2024 at the age of 24 years and 3 months, passed away Alison Boulet.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michaël Bouchard, 26

July 5, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heart heavy with grief that we announce the death of Michaël Bouchard, which occurred on July 1, 2024, in Alma, at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzie Demers-Gendron, 33

July 5, 2024

In Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud, June 29, 2024, at the age aged 33, passed away Mrs. Suzie Demers-Gendron.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vicky Barriault-Arsenault, 46

July 5, 2024

In Caplan, on June 29, 2024, Vicky Barriault-Arsenault from Caplan died at the age of 46. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Alzheimer Quebec Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr Daniel Jauvin, 69

July 5, 2024

We regret to announce the death of Dr. Daniel Jauvin, which occurred on July 4, 2024 at the Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Sorel. He was 69 years old. Sincere thanks to the nursing staff of the oncology department of the Hôtel-Dieu-De-Sorel Hospital.

Link

Patrick Beauchamp, 50

July 4, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Patrick Beauchamp, on June 26, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phornvy Chaleunsy-Nguyen, 25

July 4, 2024

In Montreal, on July 1, 2024, at the age of 25, Mr. Phornvy Chaleunsy-Nguyen passed away. He leaves to mourn his father, mother, his sister, as well as several relatives, work colleagues and many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annick Guay, 44

July 4, 2024

At the Champlain-de-l'Assomption Accommodation Center, on Wednesday July 3, 2024, at the age of 44 years and 2 months, passed away Ms. Annick Guay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corinne Thibeault, 49

July 4, 2024

In Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, on June 21, 2024, at the age of 49, Mrs. Corinne Thibeault died. In memory of Corinne, your testimony of Sympathy can be expressed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angel-Lee Blacksmith, 21

July 4, 2024

Died, at her home, on July 3, 2024, at the age of 21 years and 7 months, Mrs. Angel-Lee Blacksmith. Those who wish can make a donation to the Suicide Prevention Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandre Alarie-Lambert, 32

July 4, 2024

In Saint-Charles-Borromée, on Tuesday July 2, 2024, at the age of 32, Mr. Alexandre Alarie-Lambert died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manon Prince, 58

July 4, 2024

At her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on June 27, 2024, passed away at the age of 58, Mrs. Manon Prince. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy L'Abbé, 39

July 3, 2024

On June 27, 2024, at the age of 39, passed away Tommy L'Abbé.

No cause of death reported.

Link

René Bois, 56

July 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of our dear René, who joined the stars on Monday July 1, 2024. Rather than flowers, René would have liked donations to be sent to the Pallia-Vie house in St-Jérôme or to the Quebec Cancer Society in thanks for the good care he received.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Blais-Bernier, 30

July 3, 2024

At La Maison Aube-Lumière, Tuesday June 25, 2024, at the age of 30, passed away Samuel Blais-Bernier. The family would like to thank Marie-Andrée and Dr. Fortin, the staff on the 6th floor of the CHUS, Annick and Dr. Doyon from La Maison Aube-Lumière as well as the friends/family present during this ordeal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matis Simard-Cordier, 16

July 3, 2024

It is with immense pain and sorrow that we announce the death of Matis, which occurred on June 28, 2024, at the dawn of his 17th birthday. The sudden departure of Matis will leave a great void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him, including his many friends, especially Charles, Mick and so many others. Any mark of sympathy results in a donation to the La Fondation Center de Prévention Suicide de Québec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Brunet, 41

July 3, 2024

In St-Hyacinthe, on June 30, 2024, at the age of 41, passed away Mrs. Catherine Brunet, wife of Christian Ringuette.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-François St-André, 48

July 3, 2024

Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Jean-François St-André died on July 1, 2024, at LeGardeur Hospital in Terrebonne. We would like to wholeheartedly thank the nursing staff of transitional unit A as well as the palliative care staff at Le Gardeur hospital for their exceptional care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Chouinard, 51

July 3, 2024

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on June 28, 2024, at the age of 51, Mr. Roger Chouinard died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Maison Michel-Sarrazin or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dorothée Houssais, 43/44

July 3, 2024

No obit.

Link

Guy Roy, 66

July 3, 2024

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Rouyn-Noranda Hospital Center, the Radiation Oncology Center and the Rouyn-Noranda CLSC for the good care provided and their support during the illness.

Link

André-Luc Gauthier, 63

July 3, 2024

At his home, on June 26, 2024, passed away peacefully at the age of 63, Mr. André-Luc Gauthier. The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff of the hemato-oncology department of the Trois-Rivières Regional Hospital Center, as well as to the palliative home care staff for their dedication.

Link

Juliette Ammar, 73

July 2, 2024

Suddenly, on Friday, June 28, 2024, in her seventy-fourth year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorne Gorber

July 2, 2024

Suddenly, on Tuesday July 2, 2024, Lorne Gorber died. Lorne will be greatly missed by his family, his many colleagues, and all those who knew him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphane Beaulieu, 45

July 2, 2024

At the Notre-Dame-du-Lac hospital (Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac), on June 26, 2024, at the age of 45 years and 11 months, passed away Mr. Stéphane Beaulieu. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yves Lebel, 53

July 2, 2024

At his home, on June 21, 2024, at the age of 53, Yves Lebel died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Yves Robitaille, 67

July 2, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jean-Yves Robitaille, which occurred on June 27, 2024, at the age of 67. The family would like to thank the care team, Yvette Milord and Dr. Maxime Lesage of the CLSC Mercier-Est-Pointe-aux-Trembles, the staff of the Palliative Home Care Society of Greater Montreal, Kathy Aspirot and the staff of the departments of oncology, surgery and radiology at Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital.

Link

Nicolaos Vavinis, 49

July 1, 2024

It is with heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Nicolaos Vavinis at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathalie Gosselin, 51

July 1, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Nathalie Gosselin on June 27, 2024, at the age of 51. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emil Danielenko, 23

July 1, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Emil Danielenko at the age of 23.

No cause of death reported.

Link

25 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Denis Joseph Smith, 51

July 7, 2024

Denis Joseph Smith, age 51, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024 after a brief but courageous battle with multiple aggressive cancers. The family would like to express their eternal and heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at the U of A, Cross Cancer Institute and Norwood Hospice for their dedication and compassion in caring and comforting Denis during his last weeks.

Link

Carl Smith, 39

July 4, 2024

Carl was born on April 30, 1985, and sadly passed away on June 30, 2024, while awaiting essential medical treatments.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Ann Belfour, 50

July 4, 2024

We are saddened to announce the death of Jennifer Ann Belfour, who passed away suddenly on July 1, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rennie Lepp, 57

July 4, 2024

Rennie passed away unexpectedly at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Troy Rudolph Myer, 49

July 4, 2024

On June 29, 2024, Troy Rudolph Myer unexpectedly at the age of 49 years old, passed away in Edmonton, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Grant Gramiak, 30

July 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Tyler Grant Gramiak announce his passing at the age of 30. Tyler was on a Harley motorcycle trip with friends and getting ready to leave for the day when he passed away. Tyler was born with congenital heart block and required a pacemaker at the age of 4. He was very proud that he was bionic and showed everyone his scar to prove it. Despite his heart condition, he was very healthy and active.

Link

Eric Schulte, 32

July 3, 2024

Heisler - The world bids farewell to Eric Schulte, departing on June 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Durwin Ray Blabey, 29

July 3, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Durwin Ray Blabey.

No cause of death reported.

No URL

Rocky Bruno, 44

July 3, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Rocky Bruno on June 30, 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Dale Neufeld, 42

July 3, 2024

Robin Dale Neufeld, resident of the Rimbey, AB area, formerly of Grande Prairie, AB, passed away on June 23, 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorrie Stratichuk, 63

July 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lorrie Stratichuk at the age of 63 on June 26, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Bentley Mathew Watson, 5

July 2, 2024

Wetaskiwin - It is with profound sadness that the family of Bentley Mathew Watson announced his passing on July 2nd, 2024, at the age of 5 years. Donations are greatly appreciated and gratefully accepted by Autism Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fred Hutchings, 62

July 2, 2024

Fred Hutchings, beloved husband of Kathy Hutchings, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the age of 62 years, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Christopher Brandon Calliou, 31

July 2, 2024

Christopher Brandon Calliou, age 31, passed away on June 20, 2024, at the Hinton General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with MPNST lung cancer.

Link

Eric Schulte, 32

June 30, 2024

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our loving son, brother, uncle, Eric Schulte, on June 23rd, 2024, at the age of 32. Memorial donations can be made in Eric’s honor to the Camrose & District Hospice Society or the Hardisty Lake United Church Camp.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victorio “Victor” Adarne Gutierrez, 63

June 29, 2024

Victorio “Victor” Adarne Gutierrez, 63, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta, after a long battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Megan Naomi Regnier, 29

June 28, 2024

Megan Naomi Regnier passed away in Lloydminster, Alberta on June 20, 2024, at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin John Lakey, 67

June 28, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we officially announce the sudden passing of Robin John Lakey, who peacefully left this world on June 21st, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Beecraft, 37

June 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bryan Beecraft, 37, announce his sudden passing on June 24, 2024, in Millarville, Alberta, where he spent the majority of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lance Andrew Petersen, 29

June 28, 2024

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Lance Andrew Petersen, Monday, June 24, 2024 in Drayton Valley, at the age of 29 years. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation in Lance’s name can be made directly to Epilepsy Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Kinney, 66

June 28, 2024

On Friday, March 22nd, 2024, Kevin Gene Kinney, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly from a brain hemorrhage at the age of 66, while visiting his beloved Mexico.

Link

Terrence Charles McQueen, 74

June 26, 2024

Sylvan Lake - It is with great sadness, we share that Terrence Charles McQueen suddenly passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the age of 74. Terry was a devoted family man and friend who enjoyed the simpler things in life. He loved hunting, fishing, hockey, and the outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kamalapathi Kuppusamy, 47

June 25, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kamalapathi Kuppusamy of Edmonton on Tuesday, the 25th of June, 2024, at the age of 47 years. Kamal was a kindhearted person with a warm smile. He adored his family and friends and loved spending time in their company. He had a passion for culinary arts and was the proprietor of a restaurant back in India.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trent Gladue, 22

June 24, 2024

On June 24, 2024, Trent Gladue of Saddle Lake passed away at the age of 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristie Louise Sherman, 45

June 21, 2024

Eckville - She was bold and beautiful and almost always the smartest person in the room. She stood up for what was right even if it made waves, fiercely believed in the greater good, and was gentle when dispensing advice, even when the truth hurt.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, nine “died suddenly”:

Taylor Barbara Zeck, 29

July 4, 2024

It is with sad hearts that we share the news of Taylor's sudden passing on June 25th, 2024, in Vancouver at St. Paul's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please support the Terry Fox Foundation in Taylor's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Terrance Stanley Fox, CC OD, was a Canadian athlete, humanitarian, and cancer research activist. In 1980, with one leg having been amputated due to cancer, he ran to raise money for cancer research.

Peter Francis Birdstone, 43

July 4, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, son, uncle, grandson and brother, Peter Francis Birdstone (Pablo Wiseman). Peter, who departed from the world on June 26, 2024, in Halsey, Oregon, will leave behind many loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Neil Bootsman, 66

July 4, 2024

Brian's courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer ended on June 29, 2024, when he passed peacefully with his two daughters and their partners at his side.

Link

Janice Carol Hanna, 64

July 4, 2024

Janice was a mother, hockey mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, activist, unionist and friend to many. She was determined to overcome her recent cancer diagnosis but sadly on June 12th, she passed peacefully at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Delta.

Link

Marlene Ann Derhousoff, 67

July 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved soulmate, sister, aunt, cousin and great aunt, Marlene Ann Derhousoff. Marlene was the eldest child of three, born on March 3, 1957. Over a year ago Marlene was diagnosed with an inoperative glioma brain tumor. On June 29, 2024 at Talarico Place, she passed away peacefully with Ed by her side.

Link

Gregory Lawrence Brenneis, 66

July 3, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Greg Brenneis at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Skands, 50

July 3, 2024

It is with heartfelt sadness that this family mourns the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Jennifer Maria Skands. Jennifer succumbed to her battle with cancer, passing away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 25, 2024, in St. Albert. Taken away from us far too soon.

Link

Rikki Lynne Marriott McFadden, 55

July 2, 2024

Rikki Lyne McFadden (nee Marriott), aged 55, of Prince George, died June 25th 2024 at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Simon Hugh Kerslak, 58

June 21, 2024

On June 12th, at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Link

15 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Dale Turcotte, 43

July 3, 2024

Dale, beloved partner of Laura McKay, passed away in Winnipeg, MB, on June 25, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From a 2023 article: Former addict Dale Turcotte spreads awareness of the harm of drugs

Regret lies heavy on the shoulders of Dale Turcotte. But, bolstered by a hope he’s found in his family and community, that regret is now tempered with a purpose; a calling to help keep others away from a life that nearly claimed his own. Dale Jonathan Joseph Turcotte, Jr., was born in Toronto, Ontario, on Christmas Day 1980. After being bounced around in numerous foster homes, he moved to an Indian Reservation in northern Manitoba immediately following his mother's suicide. At age 12, he then moved to a foster home in Winnipeg, which he calls his hometown. After a manslaughter conviction in 1999 and a drug trafficking conviction in 2007, he finished his 12th year in total on parole in 2014. Which is also when he started writing screenplays loosely based on his life. He is a strong advocate and encourages other former convicts to change their ways.

- IMDb Mini Biography

Valencia Nellie Captain, 38

July 6, 2024

No obit.

Link

Kenneth Larry Denbow, 73

July 5, 2024

Ken, 73 years, beloved husband of the late Sheryl Denbow, father of Curtis, Carrie and Tina, passed away suddenly at his residence in Reston, Manitoba on July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brielle Kayleigh Julia Mason, 7

July 5, 2024

Brielle Kayleigh Julia Mason passed away on June 30, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Troy David Stevenson, 34

July 4, 2024

It is with our great sadness to announce the sudden passing of our dearly beloved brother, son, nephew and great friend, Troy David Stevenson, at the age of 34 on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia Charlene Tanchyk, 65

July 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Cynthia Tanchyk on Tuesday, June 27, 2024, at her home in Letellier, Manitoba. We would like to thank the Winkler Paramedics and the RCMP in Emerson for their help, assistance and guidance. Donations can be made to the Manitoba Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Keith McIntosh, 40

July 3, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Adam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Randal Colbert, 56

July 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of James Randal Colbert in the early morning hours of April 2, 2024, at his home in Swan River, Manitoba. A motor vehicle accident left Randy a quadriplegic at the age of 24 years old. But he moved into his own home in Swan River and lived there till his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen 'Sharon' Richards, 67

July 3, 2024

We regret to announce the sudden passing of our dear mother and wife, Sharon Richards, on July 1, 2024, at the Health Science Center in Winnipeg at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenda Lynn Smith Dragan, 68

July 3, 2024

Glenda Lynn Dragan went home to be with Jesus suddenly on June 30th, 2024, with family by her side, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Leslie Lynam, 54/55

July 3, 2024

Suddenly, on June 12, 2024, with good friends Kevin and Rolland by his side, John passed away in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawna Leigh Joyce Mercredi, 44

July 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shawna Leigh Joyce on June 29, 2024, at the young age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Marie Keewatincappo, “ Miskwa Kaniibawet Keewatinoong Ikwe”, “Red Woman Standing North”, 43

July 2, 2024

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend, Lisa Marie Keewatincappo, on June 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rayne Steven Jonah John Tssessaze-Maguire, baby

July 2, 2024

When a child dies, a parent is still tied to that child. It doesn't matter the age when they passed. It doesn't matter how long ago it happened. Their souls are forever tied. That's the love of a parent. That's the love that is more powerful than death. That's the heart that breaks and keeps breaking until their arms are filled again. It knows no discrimination based on age, health or time, it just is, and it always will be. That's the beauty of unconditional love.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Chief, 40

July 2, 2024

Christopher George Chief died June 25, 2024, and was born March 7, 1984.

No cause of death reported.

Link

30 “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

George Duguay, 68

July 8, 2024

Bathurst - It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of George Duguay of Petit-Rocher West, which occurred at his residence on Wednesday July 3, 2024, at the age of 68. Donations in memory of George may be made to the Lung Association or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Tony Guitard, 54

July 8, 2024

Black Point - We are greatly saddened to announce the death of Anthony “Tony” Guitard of Moncton, who passed away from cancer at the George Dumont Hospital on February 27th, 2024, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gyslain Soucy, 56

July 8, 2024

Edmundston - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on November 4, 2023, at the age of 56 years and 8 months, Mr. Gyslain Soucy passed away. In his memory, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doreen Therrien, 54

July 8, 2024

Edmundston - Surrounded by the love of her family members, on July 8, 2024, at the age of 54 years and 11 months, passed away Mrs. Doreen Therrien, residing in Ste. Anne de Madawaska. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed through a donation to the Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation for the oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Christopher Landry, 51

July 8, 2024

Shediac Bridge - Stephen Christopher Landry passed away peacefully at home on July 6th, 2024, after bravely battling cancer.

Link

Kristi Merzetti, 34

July 7, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden passing of Kristi Merzetti, who left us on July 4th, 2024, in Saint John, New Brunswick. Her fighting spirit was evident during her last years as she tackled daily battles with fearless determination.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Meghann Elizabeth Palmer, 40

July 7, 2024

Woodstock - With much sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Meghann Elizabeth Palmer announces her passing on Saturday, July 6th, 2024, at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, New Brunswick. She lived her entire life battling cystic fibrosis. In December of 2023, she received a cancer diagnosis, and again, continued to tackle the upcoming hurdles with positivity and humor.

Link

Thomas McAllister Burke, 36

July 6, 2024

Perth-Andover - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Thomas McAllister Burke, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Unfortunately, we will never know the exact circumstances of his death.

Link

Paul Emile Ouellet, 72

July 6, 2024

Edmundston - At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on July 2, 2024, at the age of 72 years and 10 months, died Mr Ouellet. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Roy, 53

July 6, 2024

Kennebecasis Valley - It's with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Sylvain on June 14th, 2024, at the age of 53 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Norman “Norm” Douglas Garvin, 61

July 6, 2024

Saint John - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Norman (Norm) Douglas Garvin on July 5, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations in memory of Norm can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Hughie Parker, 40

July 5, 2024

Chipman - It is with profound sadness that the family of Jason Hughie Parker of Kingsley have to announce his passing at his home on July 2, 2024. His last act before his quick death was a true tribute to his mom and sister that he loved so much. He tried to make his passing as easy for them as he could.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dalton W. Greer, 71

July 5, 2024

Hartland - The death of Dalton Wayne Greer of East Coldstream occurred on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Upper River Valley Hospital, Waterville, NB. For those who wish, donations made to the River Valley Cancer Support Group or Camp Shiktehawk would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guimond Joseph Norman, 75

July 5, 2024

Moncton - The Family of Norman Guimond wish to announce his passing, which occurred on June 14, 2024, at his residence (Moncton, NB) from illness. We would also like to send our warmest gratitude to the staff of oncology department of Dr. GL Dumont hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doug Peterson, 74

July 5, 2024

Fredericton - The passing of Douglas Fraser Peterson “Doug” of Burtts Corner, NB, husband of Florence Isabel (Works) Peterson, occurred on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. For those who wish, remembrances may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick or the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noel Henry Larry, 74

July 4, 2024

Miramichi - Noel Henry Larry, of Natoaganeg (Eel Ground), passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2024, at the age of 74. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to the Miramichi SPCA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Herbert James Cramm, 74

July 4, 2024

Saint John - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Herbert Cramm, of Quispamsis, New Brunswick, on July 2, 2024, at the age of 74, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations in memory of Herbert may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Betty Bustin, 62

July 4, 2024

Hampton - It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Ann Bustin, age 62, announces her passing, which occurred on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to Canadian Cancer Society, Big Rock Cemetery or to the memorial of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Roberts, 70

July 4, 2024

Hampton - It is with great sadness that the family of Terrance (Terry) Roberts announce his passing, which occurred with his loving wife and best friend by his side on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Bobby's Hospice, Saint John, NB. Donations in memory of Terry may be made to Bobby's Hospice, Heart & Stroke Association, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kerri Ann Chrus, 69

July 4, 2024

St. Stephen - It is with the deepest sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Kerri Ann Chrus (née Costello) of Saint Andrews, New Brunswick. Kerri bravely faced challenges, most recently demonstrating her strength and determination after a major bout of illness. She lived this last year as a victory lap in all her glory, and how glorious she was.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James “Jimmy” Thomas Mailman, 47

July 4, 2024

Saint John - It is with broken hearts that the family of James “Jimmy” Thomas Mailman announces his unexpected passing on July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica “Jessy” Mary Jones, 36

July 4, 2024

Riverview - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jessica (Jessy) Mary Jones of Riverview, which occurred on Monday, July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Ray Albert, 78

July 4, 2024

Moncton - Richard Albert, 78, of Moncton, New Brunswick passed away peacefully on June 26, 2024, at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont Hospital after a battle with cancer. In 1991 he was diagnosed with bone cancer in his left leg and had to have it amputated below the knee. While losing the leg was quite the blow, that particular cancer thankfully never returned and he was able to get around with an artificial leg. Richard’s health took a turn in the fall of 2023 with a number of strange symptoms; no tests, including MRI, showed anything abnormal. In early May of 2024, it was discovered that he had squamous cell carcinoma in a tumour just behind the eyes. Chemo did not help but instead made things worse. On June 25th he requested and was approved for MAID and received it on June 26th to end his suffering.



Link

Researcher's note - While this elderly decedent is nearing the average life expectancy of a Canadian male, his lengthy obituary highlights a number of curious things: (1) The elderly population in Canada is undoubtedly well-vaccinated for COVID-19. (2) Cancer survivors nowadays often see their cancer come roaring of remission. (3) Since 2021, there has been an emergence of unusual, very aggressive cancer s which quickly kill the victim. (4) In Canada, MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) is being aggressively promoted.

Link

Michelle MacDonald, 48

July 3, 2024

Salisbury - Michelle Lynn MacDonald, 48, of Colpitts Settlement, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 30, 2024. If desired, memorials to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudette Cormier, 74

July 3, 2024

Shediac Bridge - Claudette Cormier, 74, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Phillip Rooney III, 65

July 2, 2024

Saint-John - It is with broken hearts the family of John Phillip Rooney III announce his passing on Saturday, June 29th, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mimiges Tomer, 41

July 2, 2024

Richibucto - Mimiges Tomer, 41, of Elsipogtog, passed away at Dr. Georges L. Dumont Hospital in Moncton on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carla Cahill, 69

July 2, 2024

Riverview - Carla Cahill, of Riverview, passed away peacefully at the Moncton Hospital on June 28, 2024, surrounded by her husband and three children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Rhindress, 55

July 2, 2024

Riverview - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Joseph Rhindress, on June 29th, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Mental Health Association in Terry’s honour.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Alari Luiker, 59

July 2, 2024

Fredericton - Eric passed away at home following an evening of piano music, reminiscing on special memories, and enjoying mint chocolate chip ice cream with his family. Eric and family felt incredibly loved and supported throughout his journey with cancer.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 11 “died suddenly”:

Brian J. Bishop, 67

July 30, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in Point La Haye, St. Mary’s Bay, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Brian J. Bishop, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Mary Snow, 64

July 30, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joanne Mary Snow, age 64, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Brendan Joseph White, 52

July 28, 2024

It is with great sadness, and broken hearts, that the family of Brendan Joseph White announces his sudden passing on June 27, 2024, at the Western Memorial Regional Hospital at the age of 52 years. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Brendan's memory to Diabetes Canada (crm2.diabetes.ca/).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald William Dennis, 48

July 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Donald William Dennis announce his passing on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Western Palliative Care Unit, Corner Brook at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Raymond Noftall, 62

July 5, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Raymond Noftall, aged 62, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Tammy Lynn Mullett, 49

July 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tammy Lynn Mullett at the age of 49 years. After a long battle with multiple health issues, Tammy passed peacefully away at her residence in Toronto, on June 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian R.J. Parsons, 43

July 3, 2024

Brian R.J. Parsons of Upper Island Cove, passed away at his private residence on Monday, July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mrs. Katherine “Dale” King, 64

July 3, 2024

Mrs. Katherine “Dale” King of Brigus passed peacefully away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. King was 64 years old.

Link

Warren Lance Sparkes, 42

July 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Warren Lance Sparkes announces his passing on June 29, 2024, at the age of 42. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to emergency responders, doctors, and nurses of both Bonne Bay Health and Western Memorial Hospital for all their kindness and care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Keith Noel, 65

July 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the families of Robert Keith Noel announce his sudden passing on July 1st, 2024, at his family residence in Howley, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Ann King, 62

July 2, 2024

It is with sad and broken hearts that the family of Judy Ann King announce her passing after a battle with cancer. Judy passed peacefully at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her three sisters and big brother, on June 28, 2024, at the age of 62.

Link

In Nova Scotia, 19 “died suddenly”:

Bruce Scott Stevens, 59

July 8, 2024

Pugwash - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Bruce Scott Stevens on July 4, 2024. Donations in memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlene Dawn Ellis Nauss, 56

July 8, 2024

Truro - Charlene Dawn (Ellis) Nauss, 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with her family by her side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Douglas Hodder, 36

July 8, 2024

North Sydney - It is with broken hearts that we the family announce the sudden passing of our beloved, Andrew Douglas Hodder, 36, in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeff Singer, 56

July 8, 2024

Kennetcook - Norman Jeffrey “Jeff” Singer, 56, passed away July 6, 2024, at the Victoria General Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Bobby Pace, 66

July 7, 2024

Sheet Harbour - Robert Douglas “Bobby” Pace, 66, died suddenly July 3, 2024 in New Glasgow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clara Clare Davidson Rogers, 71

July 7, 2024

Truro - Clara Louise Davidson Rogers, 71, of Lower Onslow, Truro, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Canadian Cancer Society, in her memory.

Link

Armand John LeBlanc, 71

July 6, 2024

North Sydney - It is with heartfelt sadness that the family announces the death of Armand John LeBlanc. John died suddenly on October 30, 2023, at the age of 71, at his home in Vancouver BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alphonse Fraser, 66

July 6, 2024

Sydney Mines - With broken hearts, we regret to announce the passing of Alphonse Fraser of Alder Point, after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Hospice Cape Breton, with his loving spouse and family by his side. The family would like to send a special thank you to the entire staff of Hospice Cape Breton for the outstanding care he received in his final journey home. Thank you also to the doctors and nurses at Inverness Hospital for the compassion and care shown to Al, to the doctors and 4A staff of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, the doctor and staff at Northside General Hospital Pain Clinic, and the doctor and staff at Northside General Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - It is interesting to wonder about what the "brief illness" could be. It appears that a lot of palliative care was required. Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital has access to "community-based cancer clinics".

https://www.nshealth.ca/locations-and-facilities/inverness-consolidated-memorial-hospital

John Allen MacIntosh, 72

July 5, 2024

Sandy Point - John Allen MacIntosh, 72, passed away on Thursday July 4, 2024, at Roseway Manor, Sandy Point. Donations in his memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Patrick Haley

July 5, 2024

Dartmouth - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Costco Hotdog's Biggest Fan, Christopher Patrick Haley, on June 29th, 2024.



No age or cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note - Christopher Haley appears to be a colourful and beloved member of the Dartmouth community and will be sadly missed.

https://www.dartmouthfuneralhome.ca/guestbook/christopher-haley

John William MacDonell, 40

July 3, 2024

Shubenacadie - John William MacDonell, age 40, of Truro, passed away tragically in the early hours of June 28th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gloria Harvie, 64

July 3, 2024

Kennetcook - Gloria Helen Harvie, 64, of Gore, NS, passed suddenly in her home on June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wesley Allan Mackinnon, infant

July 3, 2024

Sydney - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of infant Wesley Allan Mackinnon on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary MacCharles “Zeke” Gray, 64

July 3, 2024

Sydney - It is with heavy hearts that we, the family announce the sudden passing of our father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Gary Gray, known to most as 'Zeke', on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Sydney, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lavern Joyce Doucette, 74

July 3, 2024

Yarmouth - Lavern Joyce Doucette, age 74, passed away at the VG Hospital in Halifax on June 29, 2024. Donations in memory may be made to the IWK Heath Center or the NS Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Robert Fraser, 42

July 3, 2024

New Glasgow - Surrounded by family and loved ones, Jonathan Robert Fraser, 42, of Santa Cruz, California, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

James “Jim” Robert Harold MacKay, 68

July 2, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - James “Jim” Robert Harold MacKay, age 68, passed away in Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital on June 30, 2024, following a lengthy illness. Memorial donations to Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson Society Nova Scotia would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Dillon Jesso, 70

July 2, 2024

Cambridge Bay - Patrick 'Dillon' Jesso, 70, passed away suddenly on June 24, 2024, in Nova Scotia, with his son Troy by his side. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Canada, or to Autism Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christena Elizabeth Betty Young, 70

July 2, 2024

Sydney Mines - After a short battle with cancer, it is with much sadness that we announce the death of Christena Elizabeth (Betty) Young, 70, of Stevensville, Ontario ( formerly of Sydney Mines, NS), at St. Catharines Hospital, St. Catharines ON, on Dec. 9 2023. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of choice.

Link

Seven “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Duran Polowich, 32

July 5, 2024

It is with great sorrow that the family of Duran Brian William Polowich announces his sudden passing at the age of 32 on June 25, 2024, in Canora, Saskatchewan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Duran's name to the Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatchewan Division

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skyden Lee Archie Quewezance, 21

July 4, 2024

The family of Skyden Quewezance from Kamsack, SK, announces his passing on June 30, 2024, in Strathmore, Alberta, at the age of 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rita Ann McNab, “Morning Star Woman”, 34

July 4, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rita-Ann Helen McNab in Chibougamou Hospital, Chibougamou, Quebec. Rita Ann had a long and difficult journey dealing with breast, bone and brain cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast and bone cancer on December 16, 2022.

Link

Derrick Oliver McLeod, 36

July 3, 2024

Derrick passed away on June 30, 2024, in Prince Albert, SK. He was born August 1, 1987.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rayden Daniel Kaysaywaysemat, 27

July 3, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Rayden Daniel Kaysaywaysemat, a cherished son, grandson, brother, cousin, and nephew.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Kolberg, 35

July 2, 2024

Ian Willian Kolberg passed away suddenly on June 19th, 2024, in Kelowna, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberley Dawn Kuyath, 58

July 1, 2024

Kimberley Dawn was born March 3rd, 1966. She lost her courageous battle with cancer on June 28, 2024.

Link