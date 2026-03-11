A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (155)

March 9, 2026

Jennifer Runyon Corman had been diagnosed with cancer prior to her death at age 65 on March 6. The Ghostbusters and Charles in Charge actress “passed away after a six-month battle with cancer” on Friday, her representative told Us Weekly. In the wake of her death, Runyon Corman’s friends, family, and former costars have taken to social media to honor the actress. Her friend Erin Murphy similarly noted that Runyon Corman died following “a brief battle with cancer” in a Sunday Facebook post.

March 7, 2026

Corey Parker, the Will & Grace alum and a beloved acting coach, has died following a terminal cancer diagnosis. He was 60. Emily Parker, the actor’s aunt, confirmed to TMZ that Corey died from cancer on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tenn. Corey had previously been diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 metastatic cancer, according to a GoFundMe set up to raise funds to support his family. According to the fundraising page, the actor discovered the cancer after he underwent hip replacement surgery. In a November 2025 update, Corey wrote that the “90%” of his bones were covered with adenocarcinoma, which is a type of cancer that starts in the glands that line a person’s organs, according to Cleveland Clinic. In a final update shared on Feb. 17, Corey described the cancer as “terminal” and shared that he underwent radiation that had been intended to “reduce the pain from the cancer in my arm and in my hips,” but it ended up impacting his “esophagus, my ability to speak and my overall orientation.” He also wrote at this time that his family had been preparing the house for hospice.

March 7, 2026

Stephen Hibbert, a writer and actor who went from the Groundlings to writing for “Late Night With David Letterman” and “Mad TV” to a cult role as the Gimp in “Pulp Fiction,” died March 2 in Denver, Colorado. He was 68. Family members confirmed the death to Rolling Stone and Fox News Digital and said the death occurred after a heart attack.

March 4, 2026

On March 4, it was revealed that actress and model Annabel Schofield had passed away at the age of 62 following a lengthy battle with cancer. In November of 2023, Annabel started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her cancer treatment, first going public with her diagnosis. “I’m having surgery tomorrow and will be in the hospital for 5 days,” she’d penned on social media at the time. While she never specified what kind of cancer she had been diagnosed with, she continued with radiation therapy for two more months, updating fans on the process on social media. Annabel continued sharing updates while undergoing chemotherapy, updating her GoFundMe page to reflect the same. However, in June of 2025, the page was updated once more, with Annabel later adding that “the cancer had spread to my brain,” requiring immediate chemotherapy. She also added that they had discovered a tumor-like mass behind her eyes that was not responding to chemo. In January of 2026, she confirmed that her surgery was complete and she was home. Her final update was on January 20 on Instagram, in which she wrote: “It was very exciting to finally get this done but I’m not out of the woods yet.”

March 4, 2026

Maria O’Brien, an actress on Matlock and Protocol, has died. She was 75. The actress and acting coach died on Feb. 24, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported. Her cause of death has not been revealed at this time. O’Brien’s first acting credit was in an episode of the 1963 TV show Sam Benedict. She had a successful acting career over the next three decades, appearing on several TV shows, including Viva Valdez (1976), The Life and Times of Eddie Roberts (1980), Quincy, M.E. (1980-82) and Matlock (1988).

March 5, 2026

Bob Rosenfarb, the writer-producer behind 1990s hit sitcoms Who’s the Boss? and Step by Step, died Tuesday, March 3, his family has announced. He was 74. A cause and place of death were not immediately available. “In his twenties, Bob followed his dream west to Los Angeles, determined to make his mark as a television writer,” the family writes. Rosenfarb’s family requests donations in his memory be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

March 3, 2026

Grammy-winning blues singer and guitarist John Hammond, whose career spanned six decades, has died. He was 83. Billboard Canada reported that Hammond died on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. His friend and musical collaborator Paul James, also confirmed the sad news. The son of legendary music producer and talent scout John Henry Hammond Jr. (who discovered Billie Holiday, Count Basie, and Bob Dylan), John Hammond dropped out of college to pursue a musical career. He released over 30 albums during his career and got the chance to perform on stage with Jimi Hendrix (who briefly played in Hammond’s band before becoming famous) and Eric Clapton in 1968. He was nominated for a Grammy Award multiiple times, but won in 1985 for his album “Blues Explosion.” He was inducted into the Blues Foundation’s Blues Hall of Fame in 2011.

March 9, 2026

Tommy DeCarlo, a singer who made the leap from fan to touring lead vocalist for the rock band Boston, has died. He was 60. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end,” a message shared on his social media accounts read. According to the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser created in December, DeCarlo “suffered a sudden brain bleed” in September and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors discovered cancerous masses during the procedure, and DeCarlo underwent treatment until he was hospitalized from November through December after another brain bleed. He was later “back on track with treatments from his oncology team” after completing acute inpatient therapy.

March 6, 2026

Fort Myers, FL - Sad news: SWFL rock guitarist James Wilder died Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He had played in many local bands since the ‘90s, including Cinder, Soapy Tuna and Sideshow Bob’s Electric Circus. James was 52 and leaves behind four children. The North Fort Myers resident was diagnosed in 2023 with stage-4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver.

March 8, 2026

Go Ventures founder and legendary Southern California artist DJ Reza, real name Reza Gerami, has reportedly died of unspecified causes. He was 51. DJ Reza had a storied legacy in the rave scene. A self-taught DJ with a limitless musical style, he became known as a trendsetter and true “Party Rocker” when behind the decks, regularly playing everything from funky house to electro. Last year saw DJ Reza spark life back into The Love Festival, with a one-night edition at Hollywood Palladium. He was also busy defining the next era of Go Ventures with Saturday Night Sessions at the forefront.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

The daughter of the late blues musician Rab McCullough has died suddenly in New York. Louise McCullough, who was in her 40s, was originally from Belfast. Her father, who played with acts such as Van Morrison, Rory Gallagher and AC/DC in a long musical career, died five years ago. Louise’s sudden passing was announced by her friend, the Belfast musician Joby Fox. In a social media post, he said: “Yesterday, I received the heartbreaking news that my good friend, Louise McCullough, the daughter of the famous Belfast blues player Rob McCullough, passed away suddenly while she was out shopping in Lower Manhattan. She was determined to leave Belfast and make the best of herself, and she achieved just that.”

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone died at the age of 42, his family announced earlier this week. Legends Nation said it confirmed with Nick and Pistone’s other brother, Tom, that Pistone had died, adding that the brothers requested the outlet post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. He competed in 10 NASCAR races - six in the Truck Series and four in the O’Reilly Series. His best finish was ninth at the 2014 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Christopher Purcell, a youth sailing competitor in Key Biscayne [FL], died unexpectedly February 5, family members said. Purcell, the son of Independent Treasurer Jan Dillow, grew up on the island, where he was remembered as a quiet and kind individual who found his lifelong hobbies on the island. Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death. He was 24. Additionally, he served as a YouTube commentator for Gulliver High School’s basketball and football teams, which he graduated from in 2020. According to the family, Chris had attended Virginia Tech, majoring in physics, but had taken some time off and was mulling a return to South Florida.

Researcher’s note - COVID-19 update: Virginia Tech no longer requires vaccines [sic] and testing: Link

March 9, 2026

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The wife of CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen has passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, the club announced Monday. Ilona Löwen [28] passed away Monday morning. Eduard Löwen announced Ilona Löwen’s cancer diagnosis in May 2024. “Kind of out of nowhere, my wife has had serious health issues,” Eduard Löwen said in May 2024. “It got worse and worse, and she ended up having a surgery. The truth is now that my wife has cancer. I want to be very open about that because, at a certain point, people will know.”

March 6, 2026

TAMPA, Fla. - The mother of former Tampa Bay Rays players Josh Lowe and Nathaniel Lowe has died after a multi-year battle with cancer, according to social media posts from the two brothers. Wendy Lowe [60] was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023 and had been going through chemotherapy and other medical appointments ever since.

March 7, 2026

Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore has died. She was 36. A cause of death has not been publicly revealed. Buttermore was a social media personality with over 570,000 Instagram followers and 1 million YouTube subscribers, sharing fitness and nutritional uploads. She had taken a step back from social media in 2024.

March 4, 2026

The world of live streaming is in mourning following the official confirmation that Adin Ross sister, Madeline Ross, has passed away at the age of 36. While her brother became a household name through his high-profile broadcasts, Madeline chose to lead a private life away from the digital spotlight. This tragic update from the medical examiner brings a sombre conclusion to weeks of speculation surrounding her sudden death. Reporting from TMZ confirmed the loss via the Broward County Medical Examiner’s office. She is thought to have died in Florida on 15 January, and these are the details currently known about her death. Authorities are still waiting for further results to determine exactly how she died, and an update is anticipated in the coming weeks.

March 6, 2026

HONOLULU, HI - Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa has died after a private battle with cancer. She was 74. Her family said in a statement: “Colleen Hanabusa, a veteran lawmaker and attorney from Waianae who fought for local people for three decades as a Congresswoman and state Senate President, passed away early Friday. “Hanabusa, the first Asian American woman elected as president of a state legislative body, was hospitalized for five months fighting cancer. In 2020, she ran for Honolulu mayor, finishing third in the primary. She endorsed eventual winner Rick Blangiardi, who returned her to the HART board. Hanabusa left the HART board for health reasons last September.

Update to our post last week:

March 6, 2026

A senior Estée Lauder executive died in his husband’s arms inside their New York City apartment - just moments after telling him he felt light-headed. Kendal Ascher’s husband, William Howe, told the Daily Mail that his spouse of four months went limp in the early hours of Feb. 25 as they desperately tried to reach the bedroom of their $2.8 million Chelsea home. “There was no pulse, he was immediately unresponsive, he died in my arms,” said Howe, 63. “It all happened within eight seconds.” Ascher, 56, had taken a shower and said he felt light-headed so he sat down; Howe waited for a few minutes before helping his husband get back to his feet. The pair could only go four steps before Ascher told his partner, “Wait.” Then he went limp and died. Ascher’s cause of death is still under investigation, according to the outlet. Howe said his husband didn’t have any underlying health conditions.

Researcher’s note - Beginning on or around November 1, 2021, and solidified by the December 27, 2021, NYC private-sector mandate, Estée Lauder required employees working in New York-area corporate or brand offices to show proof of “vaccination”: https://www.glossy.co/beauty/the-beauty-industry-confronts-the-back-to-office-conundrum/

No cause of death reported.

An infant “died suddenly”:

March 7, 2026

Grand Prairie, TX - Santiago Delgado, beloved infant son of Kristal Gonzalez and Federico Delgado, passed away on March 5, 2026, at just two months old after a short illness. Santiago was born on December 21, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. In his brief time on earth, he filled the hearts of his family with immense love and joy. Though his life was short, Santiago’s presence brought warmth, hope, and precious memories that will be cherished forever.

No cause of death reported.

A child “died suddenly”:

March 8, 2026

DADE COUNTY, Ga. - Dade County Middle School is mourning the loss of a 6th grade student who passed away Friday, according to the school system’s Facebook page. 11-year-old Reece Robinson passed away on Friday. Dade County Schools says Robinson’s loss is felt by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

March 8, 2026

DOUGLAS, Ga. - A South Georgia family is mourning the loss of their 16-year-old son after a long battle with bone cancer. Tyler Harper died Saturday evening at 6:45 p.m. after fighting Stage 4 osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of bone cancer. Tyler’s health battle began when he started experiencing severe pain in his leg. At first, doctors did not find anything wrong, and he was sent home with a boot and crutches. But just one week later, Tyler fell while walking through his home and was taken back to the hospital. That’s when tests revealed a tumor eating through his bone. In June 2023, doctors confirmed the diagnosis: Stage 4 osteosarcoma. Since then, Tyler endured multiple surgeries, treatments, and complications as he fought the disease with the support of his family and community. At one point, his family believed he had beaten the cancer.

March 7, 2026

Mapleton, IL - Stanley Raymond Debshaw, 18, of Mapleton, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. He was a senior at Limestone High School and planned to attend welding school in the fall. He was a proud member of the CC team, and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bartonville. Stanley enjoyed fishing, welding, video gaming, traveling with his family, and spending time with his friends. His happiest times in life were spent with family in the Philippines.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

Katelyn Maxine-Dionne Hawkins was a beloved child of God whose life reflected His light and love. She lived with music in her heart and carried a smile that could brighten any room she entered. Though her time with us was far too short, the love she shared and the joy she gave will forever be held close in our hearts. Born on October 5, 2006, in Troy, Alabama, Katelyn confessed her commitment to Christ at an early age and was a dedicated member of Darian Missionary Baptist Church. She was a student at Troy University, a member of the Sound of the South Marching Band, and the sorority Tau Beta Sigma. Katelyn departed this life on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at Troy Regional Medical Center.

Researcher’s note - Troy U. “strongly encouraged” students to get the jab.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

Rockford [IL] developer and philanthropist Sunil Puri has died. WIFR-TV reports the founder of First Midwest Group, formerly First Rockford Group, died Sunday after a battle with head and neck cancer. He was 65. Puri moved to Rockford from Mumbai in 1979 and founded his real estate development company after graduating from Rockford College, now Rockford University. Puri was a strong supporter of political candidates and was particularly close to former President Bill Clinton.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

March 4, 2026

Richard Lawrence Rosenbaum, 67, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, peacefully passed away on March 3, 2026, at 4:59 p.m. with his son and daughter-in-law by his side, after a long battle with cancer. A respected South Florida criminal defense attorney, former collegiate swimmer, and devoted father, Richard lived a life defined by determination, intellectual discipline, and fierce advocacy for those he represented.

Two newspaper editors “died suddenly”:

March 6, 2026

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - A devoted father, a diehard Colts fan and a simple man, John Gilpin Miller, editor of the Post Register, passed away Tuesday at his home at the age of 65. Travis Quast, regional president of Adams MultiMedia East Idaho and publisher of the Post Register, said Miller’s passing surprised all of them. Miller became the editor of the Bingham County Chronicle in 2019 after leaving the Blackfoot Morning News, Quast said. In 2021, Miller became the editor of the Post Register.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 10:

February 10, 2026

Wes Huett, loving family man and dedicated journalist who spent more than two decades at the Peoria Journal Star bringing stories of our community to life, passed away on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at the age of 48. A longtime resident of Washington, Illinois, Wes left this world quietly, surrounded by the love of his family, leaving an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who knew him best. He began his career in local media in 1998 at a weekly paper in Chillicothe before joining the Journal Star in 2001, where he rose to become Sports and News Editor. Wes had a quiet way of making people feel seen, whether through a thoughtful article or a kind word in the newsroom.

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

March 3, 2026

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Nichols School’s Head of School, Christopher D. Burner, has died at the age of 63, the school announced on Tuesday. Burner became Nichols’ 13th head of school in 2019 following 11 years as the head of school for Western Reserve Academy in Ohio. Burner had master’s degrees from Harvard and Dartmouth after earning his bachelor’s degree at Franklin and Marshall.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Carlos Rodriguez, 45, of Flemington [NJ], passed away on Sunday, March 1, according to his obituary from Scarpa Las Rosas Funeral Home. He had turned 45 on Feb. 27. He built a meaningful career as an IT Director for Success Academics in New York, NY, where he was respected for his leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence.

No cause of death reported.

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

March 4, 2026

Amber Gunderson of Buffalo, MN, died unexpectedly at her home February 25th, 2026. She born on May 27, 1977, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, she was 48 years old. Amber was a gifted track athlete. She ran the 400- and 800-yard dashes and saw major success in both events. She won multiple state championships in high school and in college, she won the Big 12 800-yard dash. She attended Texas Tech, St. Thomas, and St. Cloud State. She was a member of the Coon Rapids High School Athletic Hall of fame. Amber was currently working at Brooklyn Center High School teaching special education and also teaching driver’s education for Anoka Hennepin School District.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Angela “Angie” Pallo-Monges, 56, was born on February 2, 1970, in Farmington, MO, to Charlene Williams Pallo. Her passing was sudden and leaves behind a loss that is hard to put into words. She taught Spanish at North County High School from 2011 to 2015 before returning to her Rebel roots at Central High School, where she taught from 2015 to 2026.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

ROCKPORT, MA - William Joseph Castellucci, filmmaker, musician, husband, father, brother and son, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, at his home in Rockport. He was 38. After earning a bachelor’s degree at Vassar, Will went into film and television production, working as crew on the influential TV series “16 and Pregnant,” shooting documentaries about singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, political activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan. In 2024, after 15 years in Brooklyn, New York, Will moved with his wife, Blythe, and their son, Ian, to Rockport to become Film Production Manager at Maine Media Workshops and College, falling in love with the Midcoast region and drawing on his experience in the film industry to teach.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Daniel D DeMars, 67, of Norwich VT, died on February 27 in his home after a short illness. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Siena College (NY), his Master of Science degree in Pathology from the Graduate College of the University of Vermont, and his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dan spent most of his professional life directing biomedical product development. In 2000, he founded The Viridis Group, a biomedical R&D consultancy, working with researchers at academic medical centers and biotechnology companies. After serving on the Board of Trustees at Cardigan Mountain School from 2008-13, Dan happily shifted his career path, launching Secondariae, a management consulting firm serving Headmasters and Boards of Trustees at New England independent secondary schools. Dan loved to teach. Since 2009, Dan taught a class in intellectual property at Cardigan Mountain School. For years, he taught a popular course on the history of US manned spaceflight at Dartmouth College’s Osher Institute and at Berkshire School in MA, and, since 2023, he tutored students in the physical sciences at Kimball Union Academy in NH.

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Abigail B. Gemme, 51, of Manchester, NH, died February 22, 2026, following a sudden illness. Abigail began her teaching career at Manchester High School West in 2000 before returning in 2002 to her alma mater, Manchester High School Central, where she left an indelible mark. For more than two decades, she devoted her intellect, energy, and heart to her students. An English teacher by profession, she was a mentor and steadfast advocate. She served as senior class adviser, track and cross-country coach, unified basketball coach, yearbook adviser, and a dedicated member of the Central Pride Foundation. She was also a member of the American Civil Liberties Union, reflecting her commitment to fairness and civic responsibility.

No cause of death reported.

A chiropractor “died suddenly”:

March 4, 2026

Quinn Joseph Ouillette, a cherished father, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2026, in Howell, Michigan. His dedication to helping others led him to the Palmer Chiropractic University in Iowa, where he earned his doctorate degree. Quinn’s commitment to wellness was evident through his successful career as the owner and operator of Ouillette Chiropractic.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

March 8, 2026

Stephen T. Powroznik, age 56, died unexpectedly at home in Grafton, N.Y., on January 8, 2026. Stephen dedicated his career to nursing, spending the majority of his professional life at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica, New York. There, he worked in Med-Surg, Special Care, and ultimately the Intensive Care Unit. After relocating to the Capital District, Stephen continued his compassionate service with Community Hospice, offering comfort, dignity, and support to patients and their loved ones during life’s most challenging moments.

Researcher’s note - New York State Officially Repeals the COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Mandate for Health Care Workers: https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/new-york-state-officially-repeals-the-7446497/

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

Kelli Skovira Davis of Washington Twp. [PA], died unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2026. She held a B.S. from University of Pittsburgh in biology, a B.S.N. from Michigan State, a M.S.N. from Pitt, and was pursuing a post-Master’s certificate in Legal Nurse Consulting from Louisiana State University. She worked as a registered nurse and was also an expert in the clinical research field, particularly cancer research. Additionally, Kelli was passionate about her health and enjoyed many types of exercise. She was an avid runner and completed the Pittsburgh Marathon on two separate occasions.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

A medical school student “died suddenly”:

March 3, 2026

Mackenzie Paul, affectionately known as Kenzie, age 25, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, January 22, 2026, after bravely battling cancer (acute myeloid leukemia) for nearly three years. A gifted athlete, Kenzie found joy and discipline in basketball, cross country, and soccer, earning twelve varsity letters during her high school years. She continued her basketball career at Lake Superior State University, playing collegiately in her hometown while exemplifying teamwork, perseverance, and leadership on and off the court. Exceptionally smart and deeply driven, she had been entering her second year of medical school at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. In October 2023, she publicly shared her diagnosis while inspiring thousands through her candid and hopeful social media presence.

Researcher’s note - Michigan State University to require vaccines [sic], masks as delta variant looms: https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/2021/07/30/michigan-state-university-require-vaccines-fall/5434683001/

Three soldiers—2 from Kenya— “died suddenly”:

March 9, 2026

Isaac Segera, a Kenyan-born soldier serving in the US Army, died suddenly after collapsing at a bus station in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital. He leaves behind his wife and two young children. His death follows the recent passing of another Kenyan soldier serving in the United States, Sarah Andiki of the 492nd Engineer Company, whose funeral in Bondo, Siaya County, drew large crowds.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 7, 2026

Siaya, Kenya - Emotional scenes unfolded in Siaya County as family, friends, and members of the Kenyan diaspora gathered to lay to rest Sarah Faith Andiki, a Kenyan who served in the United States Army. Andiki, 28, lived in Mankato, Minnesota, and served with the 492nd Engineer Company for over six years. The young soldier died unexpectedly on February 3, 2026, at her residence in Minnesota.

Researcher’s note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

An NYPD officer and New City resident who served in the U.S. army died Friday, March 6, while on active duty in Kuwait. The U.S Department of War announced that Sorffly Davius, 46, of New City, died Friday as the result of a non-combat emergency while serving as a U.S. Army National Guard Major in Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Davius was deployed in the Infantry Division of the U.S. National Guard out of Troy, NY, supporting Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait, the Department of War said. Davius’s unit was deployed to Kuwait in the summer of 2025, according to the New York National Guard. While not on active military duty, he was an NYPD officer serving the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn, the NYPD said in a statement on X. The FDNY said Davius also served as an FDNY paramedic at Station 57 in Brooklyn before joining the NYPD.

Researcher’s note – New York City fires more than 1,000 workers over COVID vaccine [sic] mandate: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/new-york-city-fires-more-than-1000-workers-over-covid-vaccine-mandate Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Four first responders “died suddenly”:

March 6, 2026

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter/Paramedic Stephen Reeves died on March 1 following a medical emergency, officials said. His crew immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. Reeves served the department for 21 years and was dedicated to his community.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) announced the line-of-duty death of a retired technician on Thursday. FCFRD said that Master Technician Raul Perla [58] died on March 5 due to occupational cancer. Perla had served with FCFRD for 28 years and retired in December of 2023. “He was known for his life motto, ‘Others Before Self.’ He will be greatly missed,” FCFRD said in a post.

March 4, 2026

RAMAPO, NJ - A Ramapo Police dispatcher has died at 47, his department said in a social media post Wednesday night. Dominick J. D’Alisera worked the midnight shift, police said. He had joined the department in 2022. He leaves behind a wife and toddler son, said a friend who linked to a GoFundMe for the family. He was also a life member of the West Haverstraw Fire Department and a member of that town’s Ambulance Corps too, police said.

March 3, 2026

Rex R. Markee, age 55, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026, at UW Health University Hospital, Madison [WI]. Rex worked for Lab Safety/Grainger, was a firefighter and EMT, and was currently working as a supervisor at Sub Zero. The Markee family sincerely thanks all the nurses who cared for Rex at the UW Health University Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

March 9, 2026

OWEGO, N.Y. - The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon the loss of 32-year-old Investigator Ryan Bunce, who reportedly died unexpectedly the morning of March 4. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Bunce began his career with them Dec. 14, 2014, as a deputy sheriff. Bunce was promoted to investigator on Nov. 11, 2021. During his time with the sheriff’s office, Bunce was decorated several times and received various rewards.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

Wauconda, Illinois - The Wauconda Police Department announced that one of its police officers unexpectedly died on Monday as they ask the community for its thoughts and prayers. Officer Christian Pascente joined the department on September 6, 2022, and quickly became a valued member of the team, the department said. He began his field training in December 2022. No further details were released on the circumstances of Pascente’s death or where it occurred.

No age reported.

March 4, 2026

A Minnesota police sergeant and father of two died less than 24 hours after doctors diagnosed him with a brain infection, leaving behind a young family and a stunned community. Sgt. Cody Siebert, a K-9 officer with the East Range Police Department, died Feb. 27, the department announced. He was remembered as a devoted father, loyal colleague and a fixture in the small northern Minnesota community he served. Blais told The Minnesota Star Tribune that Siebert woke up last week suffering from a headache that had begun the day before. He was hospitalized, and doctors determined that an infection in his nasal passage had spread to his brain, according to the newspaper. The tragedy comes just months after another loss in the extended family. According to the Star Tribune, Siebert’s sister-in-law, Alyssa Siebert, died last October from a brain aneurysm.

No age reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

March 2, 2026

A former Fall River [MA] man known for his volunteering and coaching for multiple sports has died. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser and family members, 49-year-old Peter Suneson, passed away on Monday after a sudden brain bleed. He was also known for his sense of humor. Suneson leaves behind 5 children under the age of 18.

February 23, 2026

Frank J. “Frankie” D’Argento, 62, of West Newton [MA], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 23, 2026. Frankie was a kind, warm, loving, and selfless man with a tremendous sense of humor. He proudly coached Newton West Little League beginning in 2009 and later playing in The Albemarle Men’s Softball league, always emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, and having fun.

No cause of death reported.

March 7, 2026

Charlotte, North Carolina - A birthday celebration in Charlotte ended in sudden tragedy when 39-year-old Daryl Walker collapsed and died while surrounded by friends and family on Monday. Guests called for help, but emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The unexpected loss has shaken those close to him as relatives begin making arrangements and ask for space while authorities sort out what happened. According to Charlotte Alerts News, Walker was at a private birthday gathering on Monday when he “fell faint and dropped dead.” The outlet reports that investigators are not treating the case as suspicious and that the formal cause of death is now in the hands of medical professionals.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Garry Patrick [56], general manager of Savannah’s Old Town Trolley Tours, has died. Savannah’s Tourism Leadership Council (TLC) posted Patrick’s passing on their social media account, saying he passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Brookline, MA - Gerald “Gerry” Finnegan, the longtime owner of the Washington Square Tavern, died suddenly on Feb. 24, according to his family. He was 55. After working as a bartender at the popular Brookline pub Matt Murphy’s, Finnegan, along with his wife Alma, took over a dive bar on the corner of Washington and Beacon streets in 1999.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

San Jose, CA - Chris Bertucelli’s warm welcome and gracious smile made every customer feel like a friend. His sudden death last week at 47 shocked the tight-knit Willow Glen neighborhood. Bertucelli, co-owner of Bertucelli’s La Villa, a gourmet Italian delicatessen famed for its ravioli and lasagna, was known for lending a hand and never saying no. His family’s restaurant and deli have been serving the neighborhood since his parents Dave and Patty Bertucelli bought the business in 1988.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

A Peachtree City man who failed to return from a fishing trip off the Alabama coast was found dead Wednesday after a multi-agency search in the waters near Dauphin Island. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Travis N. White, 54, of Peachtree City, Georgia, was reported missing Tuesday, March 3, after he did not return home from a fishing trip in the Portersville Bay area of Mobile County. Authorities later located the 22-foot May Craft vessel White had been operating north of the Dauphin Island Bridge in a marshy area of Heron Bay. Officials said White’s body was located and recovered Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 11:47 a.m. near Petit Bois Island in Mississippi. ALEA Marine Patrol troopers said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and no additional details have been released.

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

A robbery attempt at a convenience store in Middletown [NY] ended with the suspect dead after suffering a medical emergency while trying to flee, according to authorities. City of Middletown police say the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Ezzie’s Corner convenience store in the area of 130 Wickham Ave. Authorities say a 61-year-old man entered the store and demanded money from the female clerk, threatening to shoot her if she did not comply. The 57-year-old female clerk handed over cash from the register, but then chased the suspect out of the store and down the street in an attempt to retrieve the money, according to authorities. Police say the clerk caught up to the suspect outside and the two fell to the ground in a driveway near 117 Wickham Ave., where she held him down while yelling for help. When officers arrived, police say the suspect was unconscious and not responsive. Officers began life-saving measures, including CPR. The man was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center, where officials say he later died. The district attorney says the suspect had a history of heart issues, but his exact cause of death remains under investigation. He says the clerk was within her rights to try to retrieve the money but that it’s unclear if she’ll face any charges.

March 4, 2026

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - A man was found dead by a major street in South Beach on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a person in need of assistance near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Capodanno Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 56-year-old male “opposite” 777 Seaview Ave., according to the spokesperson. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. South Beach Psychiatric Center is listed at the address, but authorities did not specify if the person was associated with the venue.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

NORWALK, Conn. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the water at a boating dock in Norwalk on Wednesday morning. At around 9:14 a.m., officers received a 911 call reporting a man in the water in the area of 50 Water Street, according to the Norwalk Police Department. When crews, officers found a man in the water at the boating docks. Officials said the person was determined to be deceased. Detectives from the Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau, assisted by the Marine Unit, recovered the body from the water. Authorities are not releasing the individual’s identity at this time until they notify the next of kin.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX - A person died on Wednesday after exiting a VIA bus and collapsing. VIA officials said the individual got off the bus near Ingram Park Mall and collapsed shortly afterward. The San Antonio Police Department was notified, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived and pronounced the individual dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Authorities released a statement Wednesday, March 4, confirming no foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle parked at Home Depot in Madison [MS]. Madison Police Lt. Micah Taylor told the Clarion Ledger the deceased man has been identified as Bradley Michael Baker, 55, of Madison. Taylor said the cause of death remains under investigation, pending toxicology and autopsy results. “At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is any foul play involved,” Taylor said.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

March 3, 2026

A man died following a medical emergency while driving on Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont [CA] early Tuesday morning. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was driving a 2022 Toyota Corolla on southbound I-880 just south of Decoto Road at about 4:40 a.m. when he experienced some kind of medical emergency, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man then was involved in a minor crash and he was unresponsive with no pulse when CHP officers arrived on the scene. Officers gave him CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The nature of his medical emergency wasn’t immediately released.

No age reported.

March 10, 2026

David W. Schultz, a 61-year-old resident of Morton, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 4, 2026. Schultz was a longtime member of the Morton community, working at various local businesses over the years. His unexpected death at a relatively young age is likely to be felt by his family, friends, and the broader community.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

WARREN, Ohio – Catherine A. Stychno, 47, died unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2026. She was a graduate of Howland High School and worked several years as a medical assistant.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

CAMDEN, ME - Friends and family of Chelsea Dwyer, 44, of Camden, who died unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2026, are invited to remember her from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 12, at the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

Mr. David W. Cheschi, 60, of Milford, MA, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 6, 2026. Following his graduation, David began his career at Waters Associates in Milford, but his true calling was always found on two wheels. David turned his passion into a profession, founding and operating Dirt Cycle Salvage, first in Hopedale and later in Mendon, as well as Stator Corporation in Mendon.

March 8, 2026

Sara Elizabeth Hardin, 36 years young, passed peacefully at her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 8, 2026 with her husband, family, a close friend, and kitties by her side, after a short battle with cancer. Those that knew Sara stated that she was a bright light that made the world a better place. Putting others before herself and to this day, not knowing just how many people that she touched.

March 8, 2026

Alexander Michael Steriti, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Alex graduated from Keiser University in 2018 with a degree in Radiologic Technology. He began his career at Northwest Medical Center, where he worked for the past eight years, first as an X-ray technician and later as a Cardiac Cath Lab technician.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Brad Alan Fletcher, a resident of Minneapolis [MN], died unexpectedly on January 30, 2026, while traveling in Southeast Asia. His career was 32 years of service at AT&T, and he retired in May of 2024. Even though he was an avid biker and frequently took his bike on 26-mile treks around Minneapolis, he chose to abandon the cold during the winter months. Brad had traveled all over the world and had friends in Europe, Australia, and all over the United States. This year he was on an extensive trip to several countries in the Indian Ocean and Indonesia where he passed away on a hike through West Bali National Park.

Researcher’s note - AT&T to require vaccines [sic] for 90,000 of its union workers: https://www.kplctv.com/2021/09/29/att-require-vaccines-90000-its-union-workers/

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Cape Cod, MA - Charles Marceline, also known by his birth name Kim Muller, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2026. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and had a strong appreciation for nature, especially birds and local wildlife. Known for his gift of conversation and infectious laugh, he made friends wherever he went and had a way of making everyone feel welcome.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Clara Pia Frechette, 63, of Keene, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21, 2026. Clara lived a life shaped by resilience, strong convictions, and deep loyalty to the people and causes she cared about.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

It is with great sadness to announce that our beloved mother, Dawn Ann Baire (Berry), 61, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2026, in Palm Bay, FL. Dawn was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend, and co-worker. Although she is gone too soon from those that love her, we find solace in the fact that we were able to get the amount of time that we had with her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dawn’s name to either Lions Club International or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Orlando, FL - Gregory “Greg” Batcheller, 54, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a family who loved him deeply and a community of colleagues and friends. Greg spent his career in the IT field within the banking industry, where he was known for his sharp problem‑solving skills and a willingness to help others.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Jackson, MI - John Jerome McGill III, born July 29, 1994, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved him deeply and will miss him dearly. John worked at Motor City Solutions in Taylor, Michigan and took pride in his work there. He enjoyed spending time in his garage with his dog Marshall and his daughter Eloise, fixing and working on cars just as his father taught him.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Karen Markoff Robinson, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on March 5 in Knoxville, TN. Karen was always one to be there for the people of East Tennessee. She contributed her time and effort to Silver Dollar City, Fort Kid, Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, Arnstein Jewish Community Center, Knoxville Jewish Alliance, the Judaic Studies Department at UT, and the UT Alumni Board of Directors. She even moonlit as a local tour guide, and reviews of her excursions were exemplary.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Kingston, MA - Maggie Marie (Coen) Jensen, 36, passed away unexpectedly on March 2nd at home. Maggie was always taking care of others, and she had the biggest heart.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Chesaning, MI - It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved daughter, sister, mother, and aunt, Megan Leigh (Greenfelder) Garcia (37), who passed away unexpectedly from health complications in the early hours of March 6, 2026. She attended Chesaning schools and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant. After high school she moved to Minnesota before returning later to the community where she was born and raised. She found immense joy in caring for friends and neighbors, and she found her calling as a caregiver in both assisted living homes and private home health care.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Michael William Fontana, of New York, NY, formerly of Boston, MA, passed away suddenly at his home. He was 49. He was a man of many talents, but his true passion was helping people. He was able to channel this energy and passion into being a social worker with Fenway Community Health Center. In his spare time, Michael pursued the arts with enthusiasm and pride. He performed in Off-Broadway productions and had a lifelong love for theatre, proudly considering himself an artist. He was also a talented writer who used words to express his vivid perspective on the world.

No cause of death reported.

March 7, 2026

Libertyville, IL - George Papandreou died suddenly on Friday morning, March 6, 2026. At the age of 6, he and his family Immigrated to America from Logga, Messina Greece. Where they settled in Waukegan, IL. He started working in restaurants at the age of 11, where he learned to cook. After leaving the restaurant industry he went to work for Waukegan Public Schools and retired after 23 years of service as a Head Custodian. Once he retired, he started gardening which became his passion, he was the neighborhood vegetable stand that supplied his friends and neighbors with vegetables.

No cause of death reported.

March 7, 2026

John M. Fitzgerald, Jr., of East Bridgewater, MA, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2026. He was 58. He was a quintessential handyman and true jack of all trades, often found tinkering, gardening, or tending to his yard.

Researcher’s note: Donations in Fitzgerald’s memory are requested for the Jimmy Fund, which links to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

No cause of death reported.

March 7, 2026

Our Joseph died unexpectedly on March 5, 2026, at his home in rural Hope, Michigan. Since 2018 he has been the Marketing Manager for Scientific Angler in Midland, Michigan, traveling all over the country supervising trade shows and building his fly-fishing network.

No cause of death reported.

March 7, 2026

Walker Charles Ronny Huff Albinson, age 29, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, died suddenly on Monday, March 2, 2026. Walker had a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Northeastern University. He was employed with Blue Mountain Construction.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Kristin Marie Stephens Harris, 41, of Dora, Alabama, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kristin’s greatest joy was her family. Her devoted husband, Shawn, cared for her with total devotion and love throughout her entire journey.

March 6, 2026

Lena Marie Hammer, 68, of Edinboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2026, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer, COPD, and congestive heart failure. Lena had a gift for standing up for those who couldn’t stand up for themselves. She was fierce in her love and unflinching in her loyalty.

March 6, 2026

Marengo, IA - Robert enjoyed watching sports, horses, fishing, having a good time with his friends, and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren. Robert died Friday, March 6, 2026, at Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 62 years.

March 6, 2026

Timothy J. “Tim” Luker, 65, of Hampstead, NH, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at home with his family by his side. Most of all, Tim will be remembered as a great conversationalist and having a playful sense of humor.

March 6, 2026

Clinton, MA - Christine A. Dumas, 53, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after being stricken ill at home. She spent her professional career as a computer technician, working for Enzyme, Fidelity, and EClinical Works, before dedicating herself as a full-time caregiver to her mother Marilyn, throughout her battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Christine continued her path towards caring for others as she currently worked towards her certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Denise L. (Lougee) Thomas, 68, of South Bend, IN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday March 4, 2026, at her home. Denise worked as a home health aide, caring for those who needed it. Her main calling in life however was as a mother, grandmother, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Dennis George Hartman, age 65, of Seville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2026. Dennis had a love for motorcycles, and enjoyed the freedom of the open road, but nothing meant more to him than the time he spent with the people he loved most.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Edward Allen Uncapher, 64, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2026, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. His sudden passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Ed will be remembered for his quick wit, generous spirit, and willingness to help others-especially elderly neighbors who often relied on him for rides to appointments or assistance with everyday tasks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ed’s memory to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

James D. Miller, 66, of Medora [IN], passed away unexpectedly at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at his home. Jim enjoyed working, cutting wood, and watching TV especially wrestling. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing with his dogs.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Jeremy Todd Kurp, 46, passed away Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at home in Newport, Washington. Jeremy honorably served in the United States Army from 1999 through 2002. After basic training, he was deployed to Korea before coming back stateside to be with his family. Utilizing his charismatic personality, he successfully worked for many years in the automotive sales, service sector and more recently, in retail management.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

John Patrick Fisher, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Lexington, SC. He had a love for sports – soccer in his youth, football in high school, baseball with his buddies from work, and most recently BMX with his twins. John carried the values of service and leadership throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Rebecca Jane Gryczko, 54, of Waverly Township, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Regional Hospital of Scranton [PA]. Rebecca graduated from Mt. Pocono High School and worked in a variety of roles throughout the community, most notably accompanying her mother in her work with young children at United Cerebral Palsy (UCP). Despite the challenges of her intellectual disability, Rebecca showed tremendous resilience, always determined to keep up with her siblings, whether on the driveway basketball court or moving out on her own to live in a group home.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Zachary J. Somerville, 30, of Dubuque, IA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 6, 2026. Zach was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Zachary Paul “Zach” Kafka, 32, of Reed City, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2026. He had a boisterous laugh that could fill a room and a gift for storytelling that kept everyone listening.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Thomas “Tom” James Mattson, 58, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Monday, January 26, 2026, just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken leg at a local hospital.

March 5, 2026

Rena E. (Marcinkowski) Fians, of West Hyannisport, MA, originally from Michigan and formerly a longtime resident of Rhode Island, passed away on the evening of February 26, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 72 years old. Rena built a life centered around love, creativity, and family.

March 5, 2026

Richard Creighton Creeden, 70, of Barkersville, Town of Providence, NY, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, February 27, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. A creative spirit and talented designer, Rick thrived when his work was challenging and satisfying.

March 5, 2026

Benjamin David Winters, 33, of Washington, PA, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2026. Ben was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with his loved ones, especially cooking out during the summer and gathering everyone together for a good time. He worked for 10 years at Washington Chevrolet, as a manager for 5 years, and was known for his dedication, integrity, and the relationships he built with customers and coworkers.

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

Elizabeth Susan Prater passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2026, at her home in Charleston, South Carolina. Above all else, she was a devoted mother and a deeply loving grandmother.

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

James Edward Graham, 50, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2026, at his home in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. James had a natural talent for working with computers and spent many years helping friends and others by fixing, upgrading, and building computer systems.

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

Kenneth W. Coberly Jr., 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday February 27, 2026, after a short illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio, graduated from Canton/McKinley High School and worked in various fields. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and the Yankees.

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

Patricia ‘Patti’ Sanders (née Solomon), 65, of Lorain, OH, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2026, following a sudden illness. Patti was caring, loving, and full of life.

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

Circleville, OH - Stephen Charles James Gary (CJ) died unexpectedly at his residence on March 5, 2026. He did not have a long life, but it was a life that was spent sharing his heart of gold with those who were lucky enough to meet him.

No cause of death reported.

March 5, 2026

Stuart Keith Mansfield of Fayetteville, NC, went home to be with the Lord suddenly on February 19, 2026. He was 56 years of age. He is a graduate of the Felician University in Lodi, NJ and was employed by the Social Security Administration for ten years before joining with The Department of Homeland Security USCIS in Charlette, NC. He served in various deployments throughout his military career.

Researcher’s note - Federal Employee Vaccine [sic] Requirements to End on May 11, 2023: https://nffe.org/nffe_news/may-covid-update/

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Kevin Lee Bridges, 52, of Lula, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by the people who loved him most. Of all his accomplishments, Kevin would say his greatest role was being a father and grandfather.

March 4, 2026

Christine Gawrys, 71, of Plainville [CT], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, leaving her family and friends both shocked and saddened. Chrissy lived to make others happy and bring them joy. She made friends wherever she went, literally.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Gary L. Stowe, 68, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2026, after a short illness. Gary retired from Sunlife Financial in 2022 after years of service as a Senior Billing Coder. He found joy in competitive shooting sports such as IPSC, IDPA, and SASS, and he loved the thrill of drag racing and the quiet satisfaction of bass fishing.

Researcher’s note – Sun Life imposing vaccine [sic] mandate on all in-person staff: https://tnc.news/2022/03/23/sun-life-imposing-vaccine-mandate-on-all-in-person-staff/

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Jonathan Cooper, 58, of Newport, RI, died unexpectedly of a heart attack in Stowe, Vermont, while on a ski weekend with his wife and eldest daughter on February 28th, 2026. Jon had an impactful career in software engineering, helping to develop the first video conferencing systems at Intel in the 90s, helping to make airports safer through work on x-ray machines at Smith’s Detection, and bringing precision and quality to his work on headphones and speakers for Bose. He held four patents across his career. Jon loved to tout his status of “highly trained athlete” and he swam in open water any chance he got. His other love was alpine skiing, and through a Northeast ski pass he splurged on for the 25/26 season, he was able to hit the slopes seven times this year, with his 64 runs meticulously documented across apps and watches to analyze his stats.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Joshua Lafe Simonds, age 49, from Englewood, TN, passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 28, 2026. He was a graduate of McMinn Central High School and discovered his lifelong love of basketball as a player for Central. Josh was loved and he will be very missed by those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Maryland/Waterloo, NY - Laurie R. Ridley-Smith, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 28, 2026 in Prince Frederick, MD. She loved walking along the Seneca Lakefront, traveling, and decorating her home for every holiday and season. Her vibrant, sassy personality could brighten any room.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Luis M. Morales Maldonado, 47, of Plainville, CT, and formerly of New Britain, CT, he was the beloved husband of his teenage sweetheart Luz N. Figueroa married for 29 years; he passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Hospital of Central Connecticut. Luis was a driver for O’Rielly Auto Parts. And was beloved for his kind heart, always willing to go out of his way to help others.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Michael G. “Mikey” Michalski Jr., age 46, of Highland, IN, suddenly, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Mikey was an avid Bears, Blackhawk, and White Sox fan, he enjoyed bowling, and family trips to Disney. Mikey was loved and adored by his family, and many friends, and will be truly missed.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Paul Barranger passed away in Austin, Texas, on February 6, 2026, at the age of 68 after a short illness. For the first 16 years of his career, he worked for Computer Sciences Corporation, doing systems analysis and database administration. Paul had assignments working abroad in Japan and Saudi Arabia. In 2001, Paul took an educational sabbatical by attending Louisiana Tech University. He enrolled in the Professional Aviation curriculum and earned a student pilot certificate with instrument rating. After returning to Texas, Paul worked in production and customer service for the remainder of his career.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Riley Marie Hirst, 23, of Greensburg [PA], passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. Riley was a 2021 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, where she was a member of the band and served as a section leader. She was also a member and captain of the lacrosse team. She attended WVU and most recently had been employed by Eat ‘n Park, Greensburg. Previously, she was employed as a corrections officer at the Westmoreland County Prison. She was musically inclined and a self-taught musician with the ability to play multiple instruments. In her spare time, she enjoyed weightlifting, painting, and drawing.

No cause of death reported.

March 4, 2026

Tevin Charles Huston, 35, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2026, at McDonough District Hospital. Tevin was a 2008 graduate of Macomb High School, where he enjoyed playing football and baseball for the Bombers.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Robert “Bobby” Allen Eckert, Sr., 61, of Crestline, OH, passed away peacefully with family by his side after a short battle with cancer on Monday, February 23, 2026.

March 3, 2026

Timothy Joseph Ewell, adored husband, father, son in law, brother, uncle, and friend of Marshfield, MA, passed away on March 3, 2026, at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer. If you knew Tim then you surely know of his charisma, sense of humor and his thoughtful, caring nature. Tim’s handsomely beautiful smile will continue to brighten our days as the sun rises, always!

March 3, 2026

Alan Ian Phillips, age 54, passed away suddenly at his home in Halifax [MA], on Saturday February 28th, 2026. During his time in high school he was a member of the RAF Cadets. After high school he followed the family tradition of joining the military and he served in the Blues and Royals regiment of the British Army, part of the Household Calvary, from 1987 until 1994. In 1995 he emigrated to the US with his former wife Ann (Kerrigan) Phillips where they made their home in Pembroke with their 3 children, Samantha Phillips, Sean Phillips and Alanna Phillips. He went on to work in Cyber Security and most recently worked as a Director of Product Management for Lookout in Boston. In lieu of flowers if you wish to do so, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Albert L. Wyant, 33, of Haydentown, Pa. passed away suddenly at home on February 27, 2026 after a lengthy illness. He was a graduate of Waynesburg High School Class of 2010. He had a degree in Culinary Arts. Al “Ginger Ale” was a showman and would break out into song and dance, he was very entertaining. Al enjoyed traveling to Wilton Manors Florida, going on cruises, by the time the cruise was over half the ship was yelling hey Gingerale, and out to dinners with family and friends. He loved to cook and bake for his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Brian Lieder, age 41, of New Ulm [MN], died unexpectedly from health complications on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Abbott Northwestern hospital in Minneapolis. He was loving father with a generous spirit. He was always ready to lend a hand, offer support, or bring comfort to those around him. Brian found happiness in the things that sparked his imagination and nostalgia.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

John Farrell Havens, Jr., better known as “Hondo,” died suddenly on February 28, 2026, at the age of 69. Hondo lived a life as big as his six-foot-four frame and was impossible to forget. After attending Kingswood Oxford School and the College of the Holy Cross, where he had a legendary stint with the rugby club, Hondo spent his entire 41-year career at Carnation and Nestlé USA. In retirement he launched his own consulting business, but his real joy was found on the sands of Cape Cod with his bride and in the laughter of his grandkids.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Joseph Lee Gerber, 56, of Home [PA], unexpectedly died at his home on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Joe was a 1987 graduate of Indiana Area High School. He had most recently been employed by PennDot where he worked on road maintenance. He had previously worked as a truck driver. He was a very hardworking man who had a loving and caring soul. It was said that he would do anything to help those in need and that he was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off of his back.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Karen Breitweiser, 56, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2026, in her home. A 1987 graduate of Baldwin High School, she worked as an Artistic Director for Sign Creators Inc. for 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Kaye Prince, 71, of Davenport, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at MercyOne Genesis, Davenport. Prior to her retirement she had been a CNA and a phlebotomist. Her guidance, loyalty, and steadfast nature made her a treasured friend and confidant to many.

No cause of death reported.

March 3, 2026

Beckley, WV - Michael Mudd, 36, passed away suddenly at home on February 20, 2026. Michael was an extremely intelligent young man. He loved sports especially football and baseball. He was a huge Greenbay Packers fan. He liked to cut up and laugh and was the life of the party. There was no one he wouldn’t help out if he was able to. His laughter will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Independence, MO - Brandon Kent Lauer passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2026, at the age of 31. His adventurous spirit led him to enjoy hiking and traveling, especially on spontaneous trips with friends. Brandon particularly enjoyed places with water, where he found peace and tranquility in nature.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

John H. Reese Jr, 51, of Kankakee, IL, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2026. John loved his car and you could often find him speeding around with the top down any time the sun was shining.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Scott R. Rose, a 56-year-old resident of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 25, 2026. The unexpected passing of Scott Rose, a longtime member of the Sleepy Eye community, is sure to be felt by his family, friends, and neighbors.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 1:

March 1, 2026

Manassas, VA - Melody Burgess, age 56, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on March 1, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer that she fought with strength and faith for several years. Melody’s life was a reflection of compassion and devotion. She loved deeply and gave generously of herself to those around her.

March 1, 2026

Grand Rapids, MN - Pauline Kay Erven, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. She filled her days with devo­tion to her family, a deep appreciation for nature, and a remarkable creative spirit. As the owner and operator of Ponds of Plenty, Pauline turned her passion into a dedicated business that reflected her artistry and talent.

March 1, 2026

Mrs. Blanche Rena Sweet Powell, 59, of Morganton, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, in Knoxville, TN. Rena was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was known as a “cheer mom” as she traveled and attended many cheer competitions across North Carolina and other states.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Harper “Hop” Davis, age 54, of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2026. He was the kindest man, well known as a “Gentle Giant”, and was always there to provide a helping hand to his friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 28:

February 28, 2026

Titusville, FL - Philip Baird Smith, “Phil” to everyone who knew him, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2026. Phil was active in sports growing up including football and softball until injuries caught up to him and he shifted his attention to his lifelong love of horses, boating, motorcycles and any number of other things that grabbed his attention along the way – there was always something!

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 25:

February 25, 2026

Rebecca Love Boos, 55, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rebecca had a vibrant personality and a deep love for adventure and learning.

Reported on February 24:

February 24, 2026

Allen “Al” Ole Jensen, of Firth, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2026, from complications with his health. He was only 44 years old. Our family is devastated and shocked by this loss. Al’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, exploring the mountains in his ATV, and gun smithing. Al had a heart of gold, and his witty sense of humor was one of a kind.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 23:

February 23, 2026

Michael E. Foster Sr., age 59, of Groton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 23, 2026 at the home of his niece in Dryden, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 22:

February 22, 2026

Robert “Bob” Rychlicki, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at age 66, after a short battle with cancer. After graduating from college, Bob moved to Virginia to work for Cargill. He also worked for the City of Norfolk for over twenty years, which he retired from.

Reported on February 20:

February 20, 2026

David Albert Johnson, 72, of Venice, Florida, passed away on February 18, 2026, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice after a short battle with cancer. An avid sports fan, Dave had a particular passion for high school athletics, especially basketball. He was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin athletics.

Reported on February 18:

February 18, 2026

John J. Dougherty (71) of Royersford, PA, passed away on February 18, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. A habitual reader, John would spend much of his time enjoying the works of a variety of authors, Thomas Pynchon, James Joyce, or Jean-Paul Sartre, and amongst such varied topics as medieval art and architecture, algebra and philosophy, usually while listening to The Grateful Dead, Neil Young or Phil Ochs, among many other artists.

February 18, 2026

Anchorage, AK - John Stephen Hodel, 64, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Beloved by his twelve nieces and nephews, he taught many of them to cast a fishing pole almost before they could walk. His imaginative tales—featuring Ogo Pogo, shape-shifting otters, and Chupacabras—became legendary in family lore. Quite simply, he made their childhood magical.

Reported on February 14:

February 14, 2026

Tyler Luft, 34, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2026, preceded in death by his father, Ty Luft. Tyler had a passion for playing guitar, often filling the room with music that reflected his spirit. He loved riding motorcycles, embracing the freedom of the open road, and he had a unique hobby of collecting unusual and interesting items that told stories all their own.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary Disney producer Andrew Gunn has passed away aged 58 following a battle with ALS. RadarOnline.com can reveal the filmmaker, behind hits including Freaky Friday, The Haunted Mansion and Cruella, was diagnosed with the neurological degenerative disorder in 2024. On Monday, Gunn’s family confirmed he died at home in Toronto, Canada, surrounded by loved ones.

Researcher’s note – Gunn was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023): Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

March 8, 2026

March 5, 2026 While Natalie lovingly gave to others, she personally experienced unimaginable loss. She lost her husband to cancer, then her eldest daughter to the same.

Researcher’s note - Deaths in 2 generations now: Tiffany Christina Skrela, 29, October 19, 2022

No cause of death reported.