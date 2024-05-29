ITALY

Mourning in Racconigi for the passing of singer and guitarist Gualtiero Alladio, 63

May 21, 2024

A sudden illness that occurred last night cost the life of Gualtiero Alladio, 63, a popular singer and musician. The municipal administration of Racconigi remembered him.

No cause of death reported.

The rector of the Catholic University of Milan Franco Anelli has died

May 24, 2024

Franco Anelli, 61 years old, lawyer, jurist and rector of the Catholic University of Milan, died unexpectedly yesterday evening. The university announced this in a statement and said that the circumstances surrounding his death “are under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Kickboxer dead at 51, sudden illness for Antonio Gerace after training

May 21, 2024

A 51-year-old kick boxing athlete died suddenly after falling ill yesterday in a gym in Vigevano (Pavia). Rescued by 118 operators and transported by ambulance to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano (Milan), Antonio Gerace died late yesterday evening. The 51-year-old was known in kick boxing circles, a sport that he also practiced at a competitive level. Last night, after starting the training session, he sat at ringside and told a friend that he wasn't feeling well. A few seconds later he collapsed to the ground and lost consciousness. The training partners used the defibrillator while waiting for the rescuers to arrive. Hence the transfer to hospital.

No cause of death reported.

The drama of little Dorotea, who died at just 4 years old due to a sudden illness

May 22, 2024

She was torn from life by a sudden illness, at just 4 years old. This is how Dorotea Giglio died: she died in a bed in the Civil Hospital of Brescia, killed by an aneurysm which, unfortunately, left her with no escape.

Mourning in Castelnovo Monti for the sudden death of Maria Celina Beretti

May 27, 2024

A life taken away from the affection of her loved ones in the prime of life is that of Maria Celina Beretti, cut short by a sudden illness at just 29 years old. The news of the passing of the young Castelnovese girl spread rapidly yesterday, leaving everyone sad and in disbelief. The young woman, together with five other peers, had just finished her civil service at the Green Cross of Castelnovo Monti and Vetto and with all the boys in the group she had been greeted and thanked.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Pain in one leg and "hunger for air", Alice Ori dies after a sudden illness.

May 25, 2024

For a few days she said she was "hungry for air" and had pain in a lower limb. Then, on Friday 24 May, a sudden illness killed Alice Ori. The 30-year-old girl had time to call for help and her partner. When she arrived at the emergency room she was already in cardiac arrest, explained the Tuscany Northwest al Tyrrhenian Health Authority. “There was no way to get the heartbeat to restart. An examination of the body will establish the cause of death”. After graduating from law school, Alice Ori was about to finish training to become a lawyer.

No cause of death reported.

Last farewell to Andrea Scida, the young volunteer

May 25, 2024

The funeral of Andrea Scida will take place today in Turin, Saturday 25 May, at 3 pm in the "Resurrezione del Signore" parish (via Monterosa 150), not before stopping near the CRI headquarters in Mappano, as a last tribute of gratitude towards his figure. Enormous was the emotion aroused towards this young 32-year-old from Mappano, who managed a petrol station in the Santa Cristina area between Mappano and Borgaro, struck last Saturday by a sudden illness which left him with no escape, while he was in Bordighera with his wife Simona and little Thomas.

No cause of death reported.

A medical examiner “died suddenly”:

Taken ill at the Judicial Citadel: a medical examiner dies

May 27, 2024

Drama, this morning, at the Judicial Citadel of Salerno, where a 61-year-old psychiatrist and medical examiner, Tito De Marinis, was suddenly taken ill, probably due to cardiac arrest, near the entrance to Via Dalmazia. The man was supposed to give testimony in a trial. Red Cross medics arrived on site and did everything possible to resuscitate him. But unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness kills carabiniere

May 24, 2024

He was on duty in Capriati al Volturno but was originally from Monteroduni, 18 kilometers away from the carabinieri station where he served, on the border between Campania and Molise. A sudden illness shortly after he returned home from work killed Pasqualino Francescone, an 48-year-old carabiniere from Molise serving in the small town of upper Caserta. Francescone will be buried tomorrow, Saturday in Monteroduni where there will be the last embrace of relatives and friends of the accused, who leaves Katia, his wife, and his two children.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Firefighters in mourning, former foreman Paolo Liverani has died

May 25, 2024

Firefighters mourning the death of Paolo Liverani, Fire Department Chief at the Provincial Command of Ravenna, who passed away yesterday at the age of 60, struck by a sudden illness. Paolo served 33 years wearing the glorious uniform of the "firefighters" and had been retired for less than a year.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Tragedy in Mugnano di Napoli, a 37-year-old worker dies

May 24, 2024

A tragic accident at work occurred this afternoon in Mugnano di Napoli in via Nenni, where a 37-year-old worker died, presumably due to cardiac arrest. The drama took place inside a road construction site, where the company he worked for was carrying out excavation work for the laying of a pipe. The intervention of the Carabinieri made it possible to secure the area and start the first investigations. The ASL operators from the workplace prevention and safety office, the medical examiner and the public prosecutor on duty from the Naples North Aversa Public Prosecutor's Office also arrived on site. The latter ordered the seizure of the body, which will be subjected to an autopsy to precisely determine the causes of death.

He falls ill and pulls over to avoid involving other vehicles: he dies at 59 years old

May 24, 2024

He was driving his truck on state road 494 in Vigevano, the ring road north of the city, when he was struck by a sudden illness that cost him his life. Paolo Morosi, a 59-year-old hauler, however had the readiness to move to the side of the road to avoid involving other vehicles: it was in fact 7.30 on Wednesday and the road was very busy. Help arrived on site, but attempts to save his life were in vain and the 112 rescuers were unable to do anything but confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Luigi Guida, shipping agent and owner of the GM Shipping company as well as president of the Ionian Shipping Consortium, died suddenly

May 20, 2024

The port community of Taranto was shocked by the sudden disappearance of the captain. Luigi Guida, shipping agent and owner of the GM Shipping company as well as president of the Ionian Shipping Consortium. Not even 50 years old, the maritime operator was found dead due to an illness in his office in Corso Umberto, Taranto. He leaves behind his wife and two young daughters.

No cause of death reported.

A rocker “died suddenly”:

Luciano Porcarelli, drummer collapses and dies at the concert: sudden illness in front of the band and the audience

May 27, 2024

He was playing with his companions from the Esino River Band, when he collapsed to the ground unconscious. The rescue efforts and the desperate resuscitation maneuvers were useless. His heart suddenly stopped beating with the last roll of his drums. This is how Luciano Porcarelli, 71 years old, owner together with his cousin Massimo of the historic Ciro & Pio Gelateria in Viale della Vittoria in Jesi, died. While the band was performing in front of a large audience, Luciano - who would have turned 72 on October 24th - began to feel ill.

Eight “died suddenly” while out and about:

62-year-old dies on the sidewalk on her way home

May 27, 2024

D.R.M., the 62-year-old woman, was returning home after she was struck by a sudden illness while she was in the area of the Gricignano d'Aversa sports center. The lady was walking when she felt a strong pain and she collapsed. Passers-by immediately called 118, but the medical intervention was in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Budrio, man died of sudden illness at the event with Giuseppe Conte

May 21, 2024

Show canceled at the Consorziale theater of Budrio for the third appointment of "L'Italia che conta". A sudden illness struck down Ivo, a gentleman who had come to attend the meeting, which in the end did not take place. Ivo died shortly before the event began, leaving everyone in shock. He was present in the gallery on the second floor and the intervention of a doctor present in the audience and also of the ambulance was of no avail. The man died instantly. Conte went on stage at approximately 9.30 pm and declared: "A few minutes ago, a gentleman fell ill here inside the theater. And he didn't make it". When the news spread, many users on the web carried out searches to find out if the sudden death could be linked to the Covid vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

No age or cause of death reported.

Drama in Lamezia: he goes shopping, falls ill and dies inside the supermarket

May 26, 2024

He goes shopping, feels suddenly ill and dies inside the supermarket. It happened in Lamezia Terme over the weekend. The victim is a 65-year-old man. The tragedy occurred in a commercial business in via del Progresso. The rescue was useless. Once the 118 health workers arrived on site, they could not help but confirm the death of the unfortunate person.

No cause of death reported.

Salento, sudden illness: pensioner dies on the street

May 25, 2024

Tragedy near the city center of Salento, where an elderly man was found dead in the street. The lifeless body was lying on the ground when some citizens, noticing the dramatic scene, immediately alerted the emergency services. The 118 operations center promptly sent a resuscitation ambulance to the scene. Unfortunately, when the paramedics arrived, it was not possible to do anything other than confirm the man's death. The causes of death have not yet been ascertained. It is suspected that it may be a sudden illness, but the medical examiner's examination will clarify the situation.

No age reported.

Scafati: shopper collapses and dies while queuing at the supermarket

May 25, 2024

Drama in Scafati this morning. A man queuing at the supermarket checkout in via Martiri d'Unità collapsed to the ground and died suddenly. Attempts to help him by those present were useless: even the 118 health workers were on site but, however, they could not help but confirm the death of the victim, struck down by an illness. Investigations underway by the police.

No age or cause of death reported.

Albergheria and Ballarò in mourning for the sudden death of "Totò": "We are very shocked"

May 25, 2024

Struck by a terrible sudden heart attack, 61-year-old Pino, known to everyone in Albergheria and Ballarò as "Totò", died on the street. A death that has thrown the entire community and the nearby Sbaratto association into despair, which is mourning the passing of their loved one who, having collapsed to the ground in the last few hours, was never able to recover.

Adrano - 67-year-old cyclist falls ill and dies

May 24, 2024

67-year-old cyclist falls ill and dies: rescue efforts are useless. The man was training on state road 284 when he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. He lost his life shortly after rescuers arrived. The resuscitation attempts carried out immediately by the rescuers were useless.

No cause of death reported.

A dead man found on the street in Laurentino

May 23, 2024

A man was found dead on the street in via Bruno De Finetti in Rome, which was closed to traffic at the via Gian Antonio Maggio roundabout. The man was on the ground, unconscious, presumably due to a sudden illness, which unfortunately left him with no escape. The results of the autopsy tests will serve to shed light on the causes of death, the hypothesis at the moment is that it was an illness. An initial external examination did not find any signs of violence on his body.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden illness after playing padel: tragedy in Quartu

May 23, 2024

Tragedy last night in the San Francesco sports facilities in Quartu: a 48-year-old originally from Quartu died suddenly after playing padel. The man seems to have fallen ill and was immediately helped, but everything was in vain, an ambulance from 118 was also on site. The investigations are being carried out by the Quartu police into the dynamics of the incident.

No cause of death reported.

A hiker “died suddenly”:

Illness in the mountains: hiker from Avezzano dies on Monte Velino

May 25, 2024

He was engaged with a friend on an excursion on Monte Velino when, due to illness, a 64-year-old from Avezzano collapsed to the ground and died suddenly. It was his friend who alerted the emergency services. A fire brigade helicopter brought the doctor from station 118 of Tagliacozzo (L'Aquila) to altitude, but he was unable to do anything other than confirm the death of the 64-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Petacciato: 42-year-old suffered cardiac arrest while training in the pine forest

May 25, 2024

A dramatic event shook the community of Petacciato late yesterday afternoon. A 42-year-old resident of Lanciano was found lifeless in the pine forest of Marina di Petacciato. The man, born in 1982, suffered from heart disease and was training when he was struck by a sudden illness. The police and 118 Molise intervened promptly on the scene after the report, but unfortunately there was nothing left to do. The 42-year-old was already dead when help arrived. Two people who were nearby witnessed the scene and immediately raised the alarm. They said the man collapsed to the ground, without any warning signs. The Larino Prosecutor's Office gave the go-ahead for the removal of the body, which was recovered by the Simone funeral company and transported to the morgue of the San Timoteo hospital for the necessary checks.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” at home:

Sudden illness, Angelo Angelini dies at 53 years old

May 27, 2024

A sudden illness did not leave Angelo Angelini, the 53-year-old worker who died on Sunday morning in his home in Castel Trosino. According to what we learn, he was tending the garden when he fell to the ground. The family members immediately rushed to the scene and, realizing the gravity of the situation, requested the intervention of 118: the medical staff, who arrived on site, tried to resuscitate the man but every attempt to save him from death unfortunately proved in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in the night: 45-year-old family man struck down by a sudden illness

May 27, 2024

The man was immediately helped, but the fatal illness left him no escape. The community of San Tammaro woke up in shock following the death of the 45-year-old employee Carlo Russo, which occurred in his home in Via degli Ulivi. The man apparently felt ill in the bathroom last night. The family immediately alerted the ambulance but for Carlo, by now, there was nothing left to do. The 45-year-old leaves behind his wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

She dies in her sleep at 46 years old: today's final farewell

May 22, 2024

Prata di Pordenone - The funeral of Sara Verzola, 46 years old, an esteemed local employee, will be held on Wednesday 22 May at 3.30pm at the cathedral of San Vito al Tagliamento. The woman was found dead in her sleep between Saturday and Sunday in her home in Prata, probably struck down by a sudden illness. Sara Verzola was well-liked and respected. In recent years, she had enjoyed good health, despite having bravely fought cancer in the past.

No cause of death reported.

Illness at home, falls and hits her head: pensioner dies at 74

May 21, 2024

Paola Trevisan was found lifeless on Monday 20 May in her home in Bagnolo, on the hills of San Pietro di Feletto. Last year she lost her husband: her friend was the first to raise the alarm, help was useless. Since Sunday afternoon she had no longer answered the phone and no one had heard from her again: on Monday morning, 20 May, a friend raised the alarm to the emergency services who made the tragic discovery of her. As reported by "Il Gazzettino di Treviso", the woman, widowed since last summer, was apparently struck by a sudden illness, perhaps linked to a drop in sugar levels, while she was in the kitchen of her home. Falling to the ground, the old woman hit her head violently, losing her life instantly. Her death probably occurred on Sunday evening, shortly before the woman went to sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Gianni no longer answers his cell phone, he had died at home for a week: struck down by illness, no one had noticed

May 27, 2024

The cell phone rang indiscriminately and there was never any response from the intercom. When firefighters and police forced the door open, the neighbors' fears became a tragic reality. Gianni Aggio, a 64-year-old former worker, had been dead for at least a week. His body was already in a state of decomposition, in the house in via Papa Luciani, in Castello di Godego. What was almost certainly fatal to him was an illness. His death, sudden and alone, shook the entire country. A bitter epilogue for a man who, after retirement, had dedicated much of his time and energy to volunteering.

No cause of death reported.

Latina, man feels ill and calls 118 but dies shortly after

May 22, 2024

He suddenly felt ill and immediately called for help to receive medical assistance and help, but he died shortly after locked in his house in Viale Mazzini in Latina and nothing could be done to save him. The victim is a 67-year-old man, a retired former employee of the Treasury office, resident in the Pontine capital and according to what is known he had been suffering from heart problems for some time.

No cause of death reported.

A baker “died suddenly”:

Mariano Petrolati, historic owner of the Monterado di Trecastelli bakery, has passed away

May 22, 2024

On May 22, Mariano Petrolati, a well-known entrepreneur and owner of the Petrolati Bakery in Monterado di Trecastelli, passed away due to a sudden illness. Mariano employed and helped many people: even in life outside of work he was a special person and respected by those who knew him and if he could help a person in difficulty, he was the first to offer himself.

No age or cause of death reported.

Perugia mourns Giosuè Paoletti, owner of Auto Migliorgas

May 22, 2024

The entrepreneur felt ill yesterday while he was returning home and there was nothing that could be done. Giosuè Paoletti [71], owner of the Auto Migliorgas company, was struck by a sudden illness in the late afternoon of Tuesday 21 May, while returning to his home, causing his death. Attempts to resuscitate him by the medical emergency services promptly alerted by the family were useless.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Fatal illness in car in San Vincenzo: 67-year-old former footballer dies

May 24, 2024

The San Vincenzino football world is once again in mourning, a few days after the death of Enrico "Pippo" Favilli. On the evening of Wednesday 22 May, Giancarlo Teglia, 67 years old, passed away, suffering a fatal illness while driving his car along the Principessa road. An appreciated midfielder, Teglia in his youth became a flagship for San Vincenzo Calcio under the guidance of mister Piero Biagi, before arriving at Castelnuovo Val di Cecina and then at Pomarance. On Wednesday evening, just before 11 pm, Giancarlo Teglia was returning home and driving his car along the Strada della Principessa in the direction of San Vincenzo. However, when he reached Rimigliano, the 67-year-old felt a sudden pang in his chest: having then noticed the sudden illness, he attempted to slow down and pull the car over but was only partially successful. Whoever was behind him along the road noticed that something was wrong and immediately called for help: the Venturina Red Cross ambulance intervened on the spot with the doctor on board, but the long attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal accident in Piazza Volontari Giuliani, a scooter rider dies

May 26, 2024

Fatal accident this afternoon, Sunday 26 May 2024, in Piazza Volontari Giuliani in Trieste around 6 pm. A middle-aged scooter rider, while traveling along the roundabout, lost control of his scooter and crashed violently to the ground. Following this he suffered a sudden illness which proved fatal.

No age or cause of death reported.

