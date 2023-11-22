MEXICO

A singer “died suddenly”:

Chucho Navarro Jr, voice of Los Panchos, dies

November 14, 2023

The entertainment world is in mourning because Chucho Navarro Jr. [67], one of the members of the legendary trio Los Panchos, has died. Navarro Jr., who studied music at the National Conservatory of Music, and was personally prepared by his father, Chucho Navarro, to continue his musical legacy, lost his life due to a myocardial infarction. After the announcement of his death, communicators and musicians lamented his death.

A water rights activist “died suddenly”:

Gloria Tobón Echeverri, tireless fighter for water issues in Saltillo, dies

November 18, 2023

On Saturday afternoon, the unfortunate death of Gloria Tobón Echeverri, an activist in defense of water issues in Saltillo, was announced. It was only a few weeks ago that it became known that Tobón Echeverri was in delicate health and on November 18th her relatives informed about her physical departure. A consultant and expert on water issues and its responsible use, Gloria worked fervently to raise awareness against the privatization of the city's water. She even contributed to making the right to water formally included in Article 4 of the Mexican Constitution.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mexican triathlete dies during Xel-Há competition

November 28, 2023

A 49-year-old triathlete from Mexico City died today during his participation in the Xel-Há 2023 Triathlon. On the morning of this Saturday, November 18th, more than 500 people started their adventure in the competition held in the Riviera Maya, but, unfortunately, a few hours later a bitter episode occurred. After starting his participation and after having passed the swimming and cycling tests, one participant was reported as having fainted and, after being treated by the medical services of the Xel-Há Park, he was transferred to a private hospital. Although the individual, whose name has not been revealed, arrived at the hospital with vital signs, moments later he lost his life due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

He dies of a heart attack while driving his BMW

November 17, 2023

The driver of a BMW M4 of recent model, lost his life while driving the car, just as it was circulating on the Periférico de la Juventud, a mishap that generated a great traffic chaos. The first reports indicate that the now deceased, between 40 and 45 years old, was driving the recent model car on the above-mentioned road, but that he began to lose control of it, due to discomfort, ending up impacting the retaining wall. Paramedics who arrived at the site reported that he had apparently suffered a stroke.

Elderly man dies when he crashed his truck

November 19, 2023

An elderly man died this Sunday morning when he crashed his truck on Ejército Mexicano Avenue. The deceased was said to be an elderly man, originally from El Recodo. In the mishap, his wife was injured. The preliminary information refers that the elderly man, when driving his red van, lost control of the unit after suffering a heart attack, which led to him going out of control until crashing into the base of a signage.

No age reported.

Trailer driver died after heart attack while driving on the Mexico-Querétaro highway

November 16, 2023

A trailer driver apparently died of a heart attack on the Mexico-Querétaro highway. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Perinorte shopping center on Wednesday afternoon, where emergency services were mobilized. It was pointed out that the driver of the trailer suffered the heart attack when he was in circulation in full traffic, however, he managed to maneuver his unit to the edge, placing it on the side of the planter that divides central lanes. It was elements of the National Guard who detected this situation, so they requested the presence of police, who confirmed the death of the driver.

No age reported.

Route driver dies of a heart attack while driving in Downtown Area of Saltillo

November 15, 2023

A 42-year-old man suffered a heart attack while driving a truck on the Zaragoza urban route, this while driving on Pérez Treviño Street in the Downtown Area of Saltillo. A passenger on this urban route realized in time that the driver was unconscious, so he managed to stop the transport before an accident occurred. After giving CPR, paramedics from the Ministry of Health transferred the man to Clinic 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, however, the man lost his life moments before receiving hospital care.

Man dies of suspected heart attack and crashes into the fence of a school

November 13, 2023

A motorist suffered a heart attack that ended his life, when he was driving near the Colonia Ampliación el Santuario neighborhood in Iztapalapa, which caused his car to hit the fence of a house. The accident occurred on Monday afternoon at about 15:00, a few meters from an elementary school. According to the first reports, the driver of the white car was driving on Saltillo Cathedral Street, which is a sloping street, when a strong pain invaded his chest. The man lost consciousness and the car continued to move forward, it was then that when he reached the end of the road he hit the wall of a house. Elements of the capital's police and rescuers arrived at the site to provide first aid, who performed approximately 10 minutes of resuscitation, but to no avail.

No age reported.

Motorcyclist loses his life in Salamanca; possible heart attack investigated

November 13, 2023

A motorcyclist lost his life after an apparent “fall”, although according to versions at the scene, the deceased could have suffered a heart attack, which led to the road accident. The incident occurred around 11:40 am this Monday, when a motorcyclist was reported injured by a fall on Clouthier Boulevard. In a second report, it was indicated that they were already performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on the affected person, since he apparently suffered a heart attack. Therefore, Red Cross rescuers and road agents were quickly mobilized to the scene. Despite the efforts of the paramedics, unfortunately he had already died.

No age reported.

Six “died suddenly” from heart attacks while out and about:

He is surprised by death in the heart of Ciudad Obregón

November 13, 2023

A 65-year-old man died this Monday at noon in the heart of Ciudad Obregón, a situation that generated the mobilization of authorities and emergency bodies. The above happened at 12:20 pm, in a passage located on Sinaloa Street. About the deceased, it was announced that he is José Luis, approximately 65 years old, who was widely known in the area, because for several years he worked as a bus conductor for line four. Red Cross paramedics attended the scene, as well as police officers, and after inspecting the man, they determined that he had ceased to exist, presumably because of a heart attack.

61-year-old man dies after suffering a heart attack

November 15, 2023

Red Cross paramedics tried to resuscitate and save the life of a 61-year-old elderly man who was walking through a park in the Loma Dorada neighborhood, but unfortunately, he lost his life on the spot after suffering a heart attack. Neighbors of the sector notified the authorities arriving Municipal Police officers, who indicated that the man lived nearby and that he was returning home after running some errands.

Man (59) dies on the street in Lerdo; apparently he suffered a heart attack

November 16, 2023

When he was walking on the footpath, a man fainted and fell, so witnesses requested support from the Red Cross, who, upon checking him, confirmed that he had apparently already died of a natural cause in the city of Lerdo. Later, elements of the police units arrived and cordoned off the place while experts from the Forensic Medicine department and the Investigating agent of the Public Prosecutor's Office carried out the corresponding investigations. The man was identified at the scene by relatives as Mateo, 59 years old, with an address in the Cinco de Mayo neighborhood.

Woman dies of a heart attack in the streets of San Salvador el Seco

November 16, 2023

A 48-year-old woman died of a sudden cardiac arrest while walking through the streets of the municipality of San Salvador el Seco. The events took place this Thursday. Locals reported to the 911 emergency numbers about the presence of a woman lying apparently lifeless. SUMA paramedics arrived at the scene, who, upon making contact with the woman, confirmed that she lacked vital signs.

A woman is found dead on a public road south of Hermosillo; apparently she died of a heart attack

November 18, 2023

A woman died on a public road, apparently from a heart attack, this south of Hermosillo. According to information from the headquarters of the Traffic Police, the death happened in the Altares neighborhood. The police were walking through the sector around 10:50 am on Saturday when they found the unconscious body on the ground. Staff of a Red Cross unit was the one who carried out the inspection and determined that the woman died of a suspected heart attack. The State Attorney General's Office (FGJE) of Sonora indicated that the woman was walking through the place when she keeled over. Given this, it is presumed that a cardiac arrest was the cause, however, the confirmation of expert agents is expected.

No age reported.

He dies when he arrives at the pharmacy in Pedro Dominguez

November 19, 2023

A 64-year-old man was left without vital signs, after suffering a heart attack and after several minutes of receiving CPR maneuvers by paramedics, he lost his life inside the pharmacy's medical office. The incident was recorded in the Pedro Domínguez neighborhood, to the north of the city. Relatives took him to the pharmacy because he had chest pain, and when he was waiting to be seen by the doctor, he fell into a stupor, so they called the emergency number 911. Red Cross paramedics were mobilized and at the moment of being helped with Cardiopulmonary Respiration (CPR) maneuvers, he finally lost vital signs.

JAMAICA

Juror dies suddenly during trial in Trelawny

November 10, 2023

A man serving as a juror in a case in the Trelawny Circuit Court died on Thursday after he collapsed during the lunch break. He has been identified as Louie Fagan of Sherwood Content in the parish. Fagan was rushed by police to the Duncans Health Clinic after collapsing, and he was later transferred by ambulance to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Fagan was one of seven jurors in a case in which Michael Guthrie, 21, is answering to charges of buggery, indecent assault and having sex with a minor. The jurors were expected to begin their deliberations regarding the verdict after the lunch break.

No age or cause of death reported.

COLOMBIA

Convicted former senator Mario Castaño died in La Picota

November 18, 2023

The National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) announced to the public that the convicted former congressman Mario Castaño died while confined in the La Picota prison in Bogotá, where he remained deprived of his freedom for corruption crimes, sentenced to 15 years in prison. The information released preliminarily establishes that Mario Castaño, considered the “liberal baron” in the Coffee Axis, would have died of a heart attack.

No age reported.

22-year-old student died in the bathroom of a university in Medellin

November 17, 2023

The death of a young woman of only 22 years of age has dismayed Medellin. The events occurred about noon on Friday, November 17 at the Luis Amigo University. According to what has been known, the student died in a bathroom of the facilities after having presented her undergraduate work, as she was studying the ninth semester of Social Communication and Journalism. For now, the official report of the causes of death of the student, identified as Juliana Hincapie Palacio, has not been known, but it was learned that she was found by a classmate when she entered the bathroom.

No cause of death reported.

Woman was dancing happily when she gets a sudden heart attack in the middle of a party in Colombia

November 14, 2023

A woman identified as Carmen Esther Gamarra, also known as "La Chiqui", died in the middle of a party while dancing. The strange fact shocked the attendees of the place, because she collapsed from one moment to another. The tragic incident occurred during the San Martín festivities in Santa Bárbara de Pinto, Magdalena. In fact, as can be seen in the video, the woman, approximately 60 years old, is enjoying the native music of the region. However, Carmen Esther decides to stop and that's when she collapses. Her dancing partner and the locals head to her rescue. However, according to the media report, the woman died at the scene. Everything seems to indicate that Carmen Esther lost her life due to a massive heart attack.

SURINAME

A teacher “died suddenly”:

31-year-old schoolteacher died

November 18, 2023

31-year-old schoolteacher Igy Gojo dies in Suriname. A real nightmare! Will you help with condolences for mom Adolphina, the families & many friends? They had to say goodbye to their lobby Igy Gojo far too early. Igijora was a teacher at St. Thomas Acquino School.

No cause of death reported.

Davinia Amania, 20

November 17, 2023

20-year-old Davinia Armania passed away. Heartbreaking! This week, family and friends had to say goodbye to their beloved Davinia Amania far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Albert Main, 46

November 17, 2023

My 46-year-old brada Albert Main died in Suriname.

No cause of death reported.

Rawina Khoesial, 29

November 17, 2023

Her loved ones are left shocked and heartbroken. The beautiful Rawina Khoesial is no longer with us.

No cause of death reported.

Tyrell Pinas, 22

November 15, 2023

Heartbreaking: He was in the prime of his life and was only 22 years old. Tyrell Pinas has passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Glenn Oosterling, 63

November 15, 2023

He was a retiree from EBS and was only allowed to reach the age of 63. Glenn Oosterling passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Jerson Zorgvol died in Suriname

November 15, 2023

Will you help offer condolences to the heartbroken mother, father and other family members? They have to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and father Jerson Zorgvol far too soon.

No age or cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Taylor Swift choked up and cried during a surprise song on Sunday following the death s of two of her fans this weekend

November 19, 2023

Ana Benevides, 23, collapsed and later died of cardiac arrest just before the Eras Tour show on Friday as deadly heat engulfed the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, boiling attendees in temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. More than 1,000 fans fainted from the heat, firefighters told local media, and Taylor herself could be seen struggling for breath after finishing a particularly upbeat, high-energy performance of Bejeweled from Midnights in terrifying videos that circulated the internet. Another fan was stabbed to death in a violent robbery as he waited to attend the show on Sunday night.

Link

Cardio-respiratory arrest was her cause of death. The information was confirmed by Estela Benevides, Benevides’ cousin, who received the news over the phone from the doctor who tried to revive her.

Roberto Firmino's dad, 62, dies after heart attack on family trip with ex-Liverpool star

November 19, 2023

Football player Roberto Firmino's father, José Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira, has died at the age of 62 after suffering a heart attack. Jose had been on a family trip to Dubai when he fell ill. Earlier in the week, photos from the trip had been shared by family members on social media, including one which showed Jose and other family members at an amusement park. Family members are said to be in contract with their country's embassy in the UAE in an effort to bring the 62-year-old's body home to South America.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

APLB expresses regret for the death of lawyer Denise da Mata

November 16, 2023

The APLB-Union expresses regret for the death of lawyer Denise Mata Lula, legal advisor, strong ally of Education, as well as militant in various social causes. The 40-year-old died of a heart attack on Wednesday night (15/11). She leaves a daughter of 7 years - Bianca.

An architect “died suddenly”:

Mayor mourns untimely death of architect

November 16, 2023

The municipal mayor José Carlos do Pátio and his wife express their deepest regret for the premature passing of the effective public servant, the architect Nubia Raphaella Rezende Uhde, of 41 years of age, a fact that occurred in the capital Cuiabá, on this day (15th), as a result of post-surgical complications for removal of a cerebral aneurysm. As reported, initially Nubia Uhde was admitted on the 2nd at the Unimed Hospital, for the treatment of the aneurysm, and then was transferred to the Amecor Hospital, where she was in an induced coma. However, when the sedation was removed, unfortunately there was confirmation of brain death by the medical team that accompanied her. The mayor expresses his sincere regret for the passing of the servant and begs God the Father Almighty to receive her with open arms in heaven, comfort the hearts of friends, co-workers and family in this moment of loss and pain.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

André was the victim of a fulminant infarction

November 16, 2023

The teacher André, also known in the religious environment as Mestre André, died on Thursday (16th), in Parauapebas. Quite well known in the city, André was the victim of a fulminant infarction. André will be veiled in the City Hall and then be sent to the region of Belém, where he will be buried. Papo Carajás sympathizes with the young man's friends and family.

No age reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nurse Paula died on Tuesday night

November 15, 2023

Nurse Paula died on Tuesday night, victim of a fulminant infarction. She worked at the Unimed Itumbiara Hospital. Our condolences to family and friends.

No age reported.

Seven teenagers “died suddenly”:

14-year-old student dies after having sudden illness at school in Olímpia

November 17, 2023

A 14-year-old student died last Thursday, after having a sudden illness inside the classroom at the Dr. Wilquem Manoel Neves State School, in Olímpia. According to family information, Marcos Vinicius Pires Silva, who studies in the 7th full year, had returned from the break and complained of a headache to his older brother, who also studies at the institution. Noticing that the boy was lying in the classroom, the teacher saw that he was not responding and triggered SAMU. Rescuers took the boy to the emergency room, where he suffered three cardiorespiratory stops and did not resist. His body was taken to the death Verification Service and the causes of death will be investigated. The family also said the teenager had no history of health problems and was not taking controlled medication. At school he also had no physical activity.

Adolescent death : clarification note from the Department of Health

November 13, 2023

The Municipal Health Secretariat of Maripá regrets the loss of a 16-year-old, which occurred this Sunday (12th) in the municipality of Campo Largo, where she was hospitalized for health treatment. On October 30, the young woman was admitted to the 24-Hour Emergency Room of Maripá with migraine, where she was attended by the medical team and released with return guidance in case of worsening of the condition. The next day, she sought care again and was referred for further tests, which showed a picture of hemorrhagic stroke. The young woman was transferred by SAMU to the Bom Jesus Reference Hospital in Toledo, where they promptly performed a surgical procedure. After the surgery, the medical team of the Bom Jesus hospital decided to transfer the patient to the Campo Largo Hospital, the largest reference in the area. In Campo Largo, the patient continued to be hospitalized and receiving adequate medical follow-up, but her clinical condition worsened last Sunday (12th), when unfortunately, she did not resist and died. The Municipal Health Department of Maripá clarifies that, from the beginning, it provided due care and followed the appropriate medical protocols, taking all measures for her immediate transfer as soon as the exams demonstrated this need.

Son of lawyer and policeman dies of heart attack , at the age of 16

November 15, 2023

The teenager André Meyer Melado, 16, died in the early hours of Tuesday (14th), after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was the son of lawyer André Melado and Civil Police investigator Viviane Meyer. The boy was rescued by family members but could not resist. The boy's death was reported by the Brazilian Bar Association, which mourned and wished strength to the jurist and other family members. Police also mourned the teenager's death. "To the family we express our solidarity and condolences."

We report the death of Helena Matheus Pinte, 17 years old

November 18, 2023

Link

Tragedy: 18-year-old dies after sudden illness in Taboão da Serra

November 17, 2023

On the afternoon of this Friday, the 17th, a young man died after sudden illness on Cesário Dáu Street, in Taboão da Serra. According to police, he had just turned 18 and was a resident of Embu das Artes. Around 4 p.m. residents walking down the street noticed a young man lying with his face in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic that was parked next to the Antônio Inácio Maciel State School. MPs Giovinazzo and Macedo tried to revive the victim who did not react. Samu rescuers also tried to revive the young man, but he did not resist and died on the spot. The police treats, at first, the case as one of death after sudden illness, but an investigation will be started.

No cause of death reported.

18-year-old player has sudden illness and dies in futsal match; strong scenes

November 15, 2023

An 18-year-old futsal player died during a match on Tuesday night (14th) in Soledade, in the north of Rio Grande do Sul. The young man, identified as Guilherme Carvalho Castaman, participated in the municipal futsal Championship of the city. The match was broadcast on video by a local station. It is possible to see the young man charging a lateral, and soon after, he sits on the bench, visibly feeling unwell. Two referees who were next to him stopped the match immediately and called the medical service. A medical team from the city hall followed the game and gave the first care to the victim, who even suffered seizures. The player was referred to a hospital in the city but did not resist and was confirmed dead. In a statement, the municipality of Soledade regretted what happened and offered solidarity to friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Student suffers heart attack in class and dies

November 17, 2023

On the afternoon of this Friday (17th), students of the Trainee Plant Maintenance Mechanic course got a terrible fright when they realized that a classmate, identified as Ruan Vitor Pereira de Assis, only 19 years old, was ill and unfortunately lost his life, victim of a heart attack. According to information, the victim received first aid still in the classroom, was rescued by SAMU ambulance people, however, the death was unfortunately confirmed on arrival at the hospital.

Nursing student Victoria Kelly de Aguiar Maciel, 21 years old

November 17, 2023

The nursing student Victoria Kelly de Aguiar Maciel, 21 years, died in the early hours of Friday (17th) of November. She was the mother of a little boy of only 3 years old. According to family members, the young woman spent the day with a fever, and was ill at night, being referred to the hospital of Nova Russas and then to Crateús, but she was already admitted to the hospital without life. Family members are waiting for the medical report, and there would be suspicions of complications due to an ulcer. The sudden death of the young woman moves the municipality and took everyone by surprise.

No cause of death reported.

A mountain bike racer “died suddenly”:

Cyclist dies after falling ill during competition

November 14, 2023

A 23-year-old cyclist died after suffering a sudden illness during a mountain bike race, in Avaré, in the interior of São Paulo. The death was confirmed by the city on Tuesday (14th). Victor Lima Duarte participated in a bicycle circuit on Sunday (12th). During the course of 55 kilometers, he fell ill, was rescued and taken to the Emergency Room of Avaré. On the day of the race, the temperature reached 36,9 ºC, according to the National Institute of Meteorology. The athlete was transferred to the Unesp Hospital in Botucatu (SP), where he was intubated, but did not resist and died on Tuesday morning. The cause of death was not released by the hospital.

Lailma Guimarães, at 23 years old

November 15, 2023

It is with great regret that we report the passing of Lailma Guimarães. At the age of 23, the young woman was at the Susy Zanfretta Hospital, in Barra da Estiva, where she arrived last weekend and could not resist health complications. In a statement, the Ibicoara City Hall communicated the premature passage of Lailma: "our feelings to family and friends”. Former mayor Haroldo Aguiar also dismayed at the death of the daughter of “a great friend and companion.”

No cause of death reported.

Ronaldo Lima Viana (24) dies after stroke

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that Anderson's Blog reports the passing of Ronaldo Lima Viana. The 24-year-old Ronaldo had been in the Vitória da Conquista General Hospital since last month as a result of a stroke. On Instagram, Anderson Santos, known as Andhy, expressed shock at the passing of the young Ronaldo. "Rest in peace”" wrote Andhy.

Collection for transfer of Brazilian who died in the US has reached target

November 17, 2023

The campaign to pay for the international transfer of the body of the young Bruno Rasec Vieira, a native of Ipaba, who died in the United States, was successfully completed. The necessary amount was reached through a collection. The transfer date will still be set. Bruno Rasec Vieira, who was 25 years old, died in the early hours of the 6th of this month, in Columbus, in the state of Ohio, in the United States. The main suspicion is that he died due to a fulminant infarction.

Young man dies after contracting Guillain-Barré syndrome

November 17, 2023

Guillain-Barré syndrome. Do you know it? It is a disease in which the immune system attacks the nerves and can be triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection. It has symptoms similar to a bad flu, Chikungunya, dengue or even a Coronavirus infection. This disease took the life of young Felipe Pereira dos Santos, 27, on Thursday (16th). Felipe, according to people close to him, was hospitalized “in Rio de Janeiro, for 30 days, in a very serious condition”, and did not resist the disease. The death of the boy caused shock and surprise in many, since few know that it is a fatal disease and that it acts silently.

Karol, 27

November 18, 2023

Last night my niece Karol, 27 years - so young - had a fatal heart attack. Go in peace, my beautiful. May God comfort the hearts of your mother, and your brothers, husband and nephews.

Businessman who fell ill during cycling dies at hospital

November 14, 2023

The businessman Diogo Alexandre Petry, 35, died at the Regional University Hospital of Campos Gerais on Monday afternoon (13th). The man, who owned a shop in the National Garden, in Foz do Iguaçu, was hospitalized after suffering a sudden illness. According to the Foz News portal, Petry fell ill while cycling. In the businessman's social networks there are several photos of Diogo practicing cycling, one of his passions. According to the Municipal funeral service, he was married and leaves two underage children, a 16-year-old teenager and an 11-year-old boy.

No cause of death reported.

Accused of femicide proven innocent after 5 months in jail; victim suffered heart attack

November 16, 2023

Necropsy examinations carried out on the corpse of Ana Maria Nonato da Silva, 56, proved the innocence of Adão Sousa Lima, who was suspected of a crime of femicide registered on June 23 of this year, in the city of Jacundá. After nearly five months in detention, he was released this week. Adão Lima, named as a suspect in the death of his partner, Ana Silva, which occurred at the couple's residence, has always denied the authorship of the crime. The Jacundá Police Authority requested that the body be sent to the IML of Marabá, where examinations confirmed that Ana Silva died as a result of “acute myocardial infarction”. In addition, no toxic substances were found in her body, and she was using controlled medication for anxiety. “I feel happy because I was able to prove my innocence, something that many did not believe, but God has always been with me. All I want most in my life is to get my reputation back. This case made me very sad, because I am a rural worker,” he said after a hearing in the District of Jacundá, which granted the release permit.

Taxi driver dies of heart attack in front of public market

November 16, 2023

Pedro Jonecir Cristóvão, a 58-year-old taxi driver, lost his life suddenly on Thursday, victim of a fulminant heart attack in front of the Itajaí Public Market, where he had been performing his duties for three months. Witnesses reported that the incident occurred when Pedro got out of the taxi, expressing discomfort and mentioning that he would go to the pharmacy to measure his blood pressure. Subsequently, he collapsed on the public sidewalk. People who witnessed the situation quickly came to the rescue. Despite the tireless efforts of paramedics to revive him, Pedro did not resist and passed away at the scene.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Culture director of Araguaína suffered sudden illness before fatal accident, witness says

November 15, 2023

Events director Judcleison Pereira da Luz, 26, is described by friends as a generous and spiritual person. He died on Tuesday (14th) after losing control of the motorcycle and hitting a pole on Via Lago, in Araguaína. The suspicion of friends and relatives is that he has suffered a sudden illness. "An eyewitness, who is a friend of his and my friend too, told me that he was alone on the avenue. He had a bike in front of him, but he passed about three or four metres from the bike and had no contact. Apparently, he took a nap on the bike. It is exactly at this moment that we suspect that the sudden illness occurred," said the friend who asked not to be identified in the report. The police reported that the cause of death was hypovolemic shock as a result of the accident - when there is a hemorrhage in which a lot of blood is lost.

52-year-old man dies after falling ill and crashing his car in Taubaté

November 14, 2023

A 52-year-old man died after losing control of the steering and crashing the car after being ill on Tuesday morning (14th), in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo state. According to the Military Police, the victim was driving along the road when he lost control of the steering due to a sudden illness and collided with a tree. He did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Julia Alliatti Koch (2012-2023)

November 15, 2023

Mayor Adam Julcemar, on behalf of the Municipal Administration, deeply regrets the passing of Julia Alliatti Koch (2012-2023). We leave our hugs of comfort and affection, and our prayers to family and friends at this time of grief and farewell.

No cause of death reported.

36-year-old woman dies in Nova Santa Rosa

November 19, 2023

Luciana Rodrigues Soares died on Saturday night (18th) in Nova Santa Rosa. Luciana was attending a dinner at a club in the city, when at one point she felt unwell and ended up passing away. The first information, not officially confirmed, is that Luciana had a fulminant infarction. The city ambulance was at the scene. She was 36 years old and leaves a daughter, in addition to her mother and brothers.

Tiago Salatiel Bruzarrosco died this Saturday at the age of 39

November 19, 2023

The AAS worker Tiago Salatiel Bruzarrosco died this Saturday (18th) at the age of 39. Tiago was hospitalized a few times and, this Saturday (18th), he was the victim of a fulminant heart attack at home, he could not resist, passing away. He leaves a wife and two daughters, aged 13 and 11. To friends, co-workers and especially to the family, we leave the most sincere feelings of regret for the loss of another warrior who was in the fullness of his age.

Marquinhos Castilhos (infarction)

November 21, 2023

Sad news. May God comfort the hearts of family and friends of Marquinhos Castilhos, (infarction) Very sad, a totally good guy. We are without words!!!

No age reported.

ARGENTINA

Shock in Tucuman: a 14-year-old boy died in a lower divisions match

November 19, 2023

Once again, tragic news mourns the football of Tucuman and the whole country. A player of the 2009 class of the Argentinos Juniors school, a branch in this province, died this Saturday while playing a match with his teammates. The victim was identified as 14-year-old Agustin Lazarte. According to the information provided to this newspaper, the unfortunate event occurred at 11.15 am, at the Natalio Mirkin Complex. A blow from the intense heat in this province (35C/95F) might have caused the tragedy. According to witnesses, the teenager, while five minutes of the match was being played, fainted, fell to the floor and was never able to recover, despite resuscitation attempts.

Shock at the death of a 21-year-old in Oliveros: the causes are being investigated

November 14, 2023

A group of friends was at the former Setup campsite in the town of Oliveros when one of them lost his life. The young man was 21 years old and was a native of the village. According to official sources, the boy was at the place along with two other friends. For unknown reasons, he suffered a medical incident and was urgently transferred. Doctors tried to revive him at the local health center, but he lost his life. The causes are still under investigation. The body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute for an autopsy and thus, determine the causes of death.

CHILE

Prominent Chilean activist Luis Larraín dies at 42

November 18, 2023

Luis Larraín, a prominent LGBTQ rights activist in Chile, died on Saturday after a battle with blood cancer. He was 42. Larraín, along with writer Pablo Simonetti, in 2013 co-founded Fundación Iguales. Larraín was the group’s president until he stepped down in 2017 to run for the Chilean Congress. Larraín in January announced doctors had diagnosed him with an “aggressive” form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His family on Friday released a video in which Larraín said he had not responded to the third treatment he had undergone. “They gave me the first three doses and they unfortunately did not show any results,” he said. “Given that there are no more treatments available and thinking about my quality of life, talking a lot with my family and friends, I have decided to be sedated to spend this last moment in peace, without feeling the effects of cancer destroying my body.”

