UNITED STATES

“Anything but the vaxx”:

CDC Reports Largest Infant Mortality Rate Increase in 20 Years

November 14, 2023

U.S. infant mortality from all causes rose 3% in the year 2021 to 2022 — the first increase since 2001, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). The trend represents a sharp reversal, as between 2000 and 2020, infant deaths decreased by 21%. Danielle Ely, Ph.D., a co-author of the NCHS report, told Decatur, Illinois, TV station WAND he wasn’t sure if the increase was an anomaly or the start of a new, disturbing trend. “The study provides a description of some of the basic relationships between risk factors and infant mortality rates,” said Ely, adding that it was just a “first step in determining what is going on with infant health in our country.” Ely suggested the study could be “used to identify some of the higher risk subgroups, which might be used later on for prevention efforts.” The only conclusion evident from the NCHS data is that something changed in 2021 — but what? An NBC News analysis mentioned three possibilities: healthcare access, the overturn of national abortion rights and COVID-19 stress.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/infant-mortality-rose-2022-first-time-two-decades-rcna122995

Euphoria producer Kevin Turen has died suddenly age 44, leaving friends and family devastated

November 13, 2023

Hollywood producer Kevin Turen has tragically died at just 44 years old. Most recently, he was known for working on dark HBO dramas Euphoria and The Idol, but Turen also amassed impressive big-screen credits on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - starring Nicolas Cage as a fictional version of himself - survival thriller All is Lost, lead by the legendary Robert Redford; 99 Homes, and Pieces of a Woman. Edward Turen confirmed his father's passing in a statement obtained by Deadline on Sunday evening, although a cause of death isn't known.

A Paramount production designer “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 26:

Wendell Johnson

October 26, 2023

It is with great sadness that I share the news that Wendell Johnson passed away on October 18, 2023. Wendell had an accomplished career in Hollywood. He started as a page at Paramount Studios after art school. Wendell quickly rose through the ranks from production assistant to set designer to production designer. Wendell loved his work on sitcoms and happily tackled so many series and pilots over the years. Wendell worked hard to provide for his family, but with his sudden passing and a tough year with the strikes, it is a challenging time for them right now. If you are able, please consider a donation to help them with the expenses of cremation, memorial celebration and getting back on their feet.

No age or cause of death reported.

A Super Bowl champ “died suddenly”:

Matt Ulrich, 41

November 8, 2023

Boseman, Montana - Retired NFL player, Super Bowl champion, and Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Matt Ulrich died at the age of 41. His cause of death has not been disclosed. The death news of the football player was announced on Wednesday, November 8, by Indianapolis Colts' owner Jim Irsay. The sudden death of Ulrich at young age has left the internet in shock. The NFL community has lost one of its own. Prior to his passing, Ulrich also served as a player advisor for the Harvard Football Players Health Study, a research program that "examines the multifactorial causes that impact the health and wellbeing of former NFL players," according to its website.



A car racer “died suddenly”:

Kyle LeDuc, 41

November 12, 2023

Off-road racing legend Kyle LeDuc has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 41. LeDuc fought stage four head and neck cancer since last November, making his diagnosis public at the start of June when he declared he would be sitting out of the 2023 season to focus on his recovery. He remained optimistic of recovering though, regularly posting Instagram updates from his workshop as he aimed to return to the track. LeDuc remains a legend in the off-road world and one of the winningest drivers in short-course history, including the 2020 Championship Off-Road Pro 4 title. He was a passionate champion and intense competitor whose infectious energy will be missed on and off the track.

Reported on October 31:

C-Knight, Dove Shack Rapper, Dead at 52

November 8, 2023

Rapper C-Knight, known as a member of Dove Shack, has died. He was 52. A family member told TMZ the rapper died on Tuesday after being taken off life support. C-Knight, whose real name was Arnez Blount, was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke on Oct. 18. On Sunday, C-Knight’s father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., told TMZ, that the rapper’s stroke was caused by complications from diabetes. At the time, Blount’s father said that C-Knight was in an unresponsive state and doctors were monitoring his brain activity. C-Knight suffered from a stroke while receiving dialysis to treat his diabetes, reports TMZ. He then went into cardiac arrest but was resuscitated and placed on life support.

Celebrity Hairstylist Tim Rogers Dies at 51

November 11, 2023

British-born celebrity hairstylist Tim Rogers has died after a short illness. He was 51 years old. Based in New York for much of his career, Rogers worked at the now-closed Garren New York salon before partnering with Sally Hershberger in 2016 to open her eponymous salon on 26th Street. Most recently, Rogers had been seeing clients at Valery Joseph Salon. Best known for his structural haircuts, Rogers worked with A-list clients including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Blake Lively and Roger Federer, also crafting fashion week looks for Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui and Badgley Mischka, among others.

No cause of death reported.

Orange County [NY] 15-month-old dies 2 days after 'well-visit' vaccinations

November 8, 2023

Melody Rain Palombi-Malmgren was a happy toddler with an infectious smile and laugh. She loved to dance, cuddle, and sit in her swing. In July, the little girl celebrated her first birthday, but no one could have imagined it’d also be her last. “Everything about her was just pure joy,” says Melody’s mother, Katherine Palombi. “I’m in complete shock. This is a child that was perfectly healthy.” Palombi says she brought Melody to her pediatrician's office, the Herbert Kania Pediatric Group in Warwick, on Oct. 17 for her 15-month well-visit where she received three vaccines. Two days later, without showing any signs that anything was wrong, Palombi says her daughter stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. “It was the most horrible day of my life. I got to work. She waved goodbye to me that morning and then my mother called saying she was having trouble breathing. I just kept saying, she just had vaccines, she just had vaccines,” says Palombi. Melody was brought to St. Anthony’s Hospital by ambulance. She says the child's grandmother, who was caring for her that day, was instructed by 911 to perform CPR until paramedics could arrive. She says emergency medical personnel and hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures for several hours to no avail.

Reported on June 16:

Braylee Paige Vaughn, 11

June 16, 2023

Pflugerville, Texas - Braylee Paige Vaughn passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 11 following an eight-month battle with brain cancer. She had recently achieved her goal of completing her 5th grade year at Murchison Elementary School. She loved to play volleyball, shopping with her Mom, and taking family vacations. She enjoyed cheering on the Texas Longhorns with her Dad and playing her favorite games with her sister Landree. At school she could be found playing and chatting with her best friend Kendall. Braylee also loved an Oreo Blizzard from Dairy Queen to finish off a hard day. Braylee faced her battle with cancer with great courage and grace. She would light up any room she walked in and leave everyone feeling better. Braylee showed kindness to anyone she would meet and never wanted anyone to feel left out. ...Oh my Jesus.....

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Reported on July 26:

Jaylen Brandon Humphries, 13

July 26, 2023

Jaylen Brandon Humphries, age 13, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jaylen “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

My name is Ms. Martinez and I was fortunate to be a teacher of Jaylen's at Austin Achieve Middle School. Jaylen missed the last week of his 8th-grade school year due to headaches. His family took him to the hospital and he was diagnosed with MOG, a rare antibody disease that targets the central nervous system. We are now fundraising for financial support to help his family in this very difficult time for medical and funeral expenses.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/jaylen-humphries-medical-and-funeral-cost

Aldon “Hays” Thompson, 15

November 8, 2023

Aldon “Hays” Thompson of Round Rock, Texas, a uniquely creative and thoughtful 15-year-old, was born Aug. 13, 2008 in McKinney, Texas, and continued his journey into God’s peace on Nov. 6, 2023. Hays was an old soul with a heart of gold who did all he could to acknowledge all those around him with respect, love, and kindness. He was a friendly young man who always looked to make new connections. His creativity knew no boundaries, as he conquered various mediums including drawing, painting, ceramics, watercolors, sewing, and video editing. Art, throughout his education, is where he found a place to express himself.

No cause of death reported.

From his Aunt's Facebook post:

There are no words to describe what an incredible loss our family has had. My nephew, Hays was found unresponsive in his room week before last. He was taken to the hospital and received a great amount of treatment but was unable to recover; sadly, has been pronounced deceased.

Middlebury College student found dead on campus, school officials say

November 7, 2023

Middlebury, Vt. — A Middlebury College student was found dead on campus, according to school officials. The student, who Middlebury Police later identified as 19-year-old Ivan Valerio of Florida, was found outside of Gifford Hall on Tuesday morning, according to an announcement posted on the college's website. Officials believe the student died overnight. The Middlebury Police Department is working with Public Safety to investigate the circumstances around the student's death, but the school said there is no threat to the campus community. An initial investigation determined that there was no foul play involved. Valerio's body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. This marks the second student death this semester after a student was found dead in their dorm room in September [as we reported previously].

Link

A jewelry exec “died suddenly”:

Michele ‘Mickey’ Ateyeh, 72

November 9, 2023

Michele “Mickey” Ateyeh, a prominent and widely popular luxury executive who helmed jewelry and accessory businesses, passed away on Wednesday at Mary Manning Hospital in Manhattan after a bout with cancer. Ateyeh was 72. Within retail and fashion circles, Ateyeh was the go-to person for many seeking strategic, career or personal advice. Beginning her career at Tiffany & Co. in the ’70s, Ateyeh was rapidly promoted to the assistant buying position in the Angela Cummings jewelry department. Cummings, who was known for her strong craftsmanship, and inlay technique that allowed her gold designs to have a seamless, print-like appearance, and a signature interlocking clasp, was Tiffany’s in-house designer for several years.

Jenny Apple dead at 36: YouTuber loses two-year cancer battle as husband reveals heartbreaking final moments

November 9, 2023

Jenny Apple has died at 36 years old after a battle with cancer. The news were confirmed by her husband, Kyle, who shared a heartbreaking video on YouTube. "Jenny, our beautiful girl, our beautiful angel, has become an angel," said Kyle at the start of the video. He revealed that Jenny died at 5 am, something that he found "pretty fitting" since he believed in the importance of signs and meaningful numbers. “Jenny’s earthly body is gone," he said. "Her soul and her spirit will live on in all of us forever."

Rockefeller University’s Tri-I Noon Recitals Director John Gerlach has Died

November 6, 2023

John Gerlach studied piano and double bass at pre-college piano and went on to study neuroendocrinology and behaviour. He conducted research at Rockefeller University and taught at the New School University. From 1986, he co-directed, then directed and produced, the Tri-Institutional Noon Recitals — a weekly series of free concerts held in the 450-seat Caspary Auditorium at Rockefeller University. In this role, Gerlach led the series’ bookings, publicity, funding, concert operations, and presentations. “Shocked and devastated to learn of John Gerlach’s passing,” posted Pink Noise Agency’s director Gregory Brown. “We were just chatting last week, about his restarting the Tri-I Noon concerts at Rockefeller University, his grandson going off to college, and the science of the brain. Out of the blue, he even congratulated me on the success of Pink Noise. I had no idea it would be the last time I’d see him, I will miss him dearly. Thinking of Charles, Alexis, their son, and the extended Gerlach family during this heartbreaking time.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Two photographers “died suddenly”:

Acclaimed Food Photographer Aubrie Pick Dies Aged 42

November 9, 2023

Acclaimed food photographer Aubrie Pick has died at the age of 42 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Pick, who photographed numerous high-profile cookbooks and covers for top food magazines, was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma in March. She passed away in hospital in San Francisco on October 2 and her death was confirmed by her husband Erik Newton on Instagram.

Reported on October 7:

Judy Carol Kern, 65

October 7, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of our sweet sister, Judy Carol Richardson Kern of Round Rock, TX. Judy died at the age of 65 on October 6, 2023. She passed away surrounded by loved ones after a year-long battle with cancer. After college, Judy moved to Los Angeles, CA where she spent many years as a professional photographer. Of the many celebrities Judy worked with during her 16 years at Comedy Central, Anthony Perkins was her favorite. She also loved the time she flew in a helicopter to photograph Las Vegas skyline for the movie, “Honey, I Blew up the Kid”. Working as the set photographer on “The Seinfeld Show” was another favorite memory of hers. Judy moved back to Texas in 2016 to be closer to her family and began a new career that she loved with Ferguson Enterprises.



Republican Candidate Dies on Election Day After Collapsing at Polling Site

November 8, 2023

Indiana Republican David "Red" Worrall, a former member of the Clarksville Town Council who was running as an at-large candidate, died at a polling station on Tuesday only hours before votes were tallied. According to a statement from town officials on Tuesday afternoon, Worrall was greeting voters at the polling station at Clarksville's Renaissance Academy when he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died shortly after reaching the facility. Worrall served one term as the District 3 representative on the town council and was the owner of an auto repair shop, Worrall's Automotive and Machine Shop.

No age or cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

John Thomas (Tommy) Smith III, 49

November 7, 2023

John Thomas (Tommy) Smith III, 49, of Norwalk, CT, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2023. Born July 22, 1974, in Syracuse, NY, Tommy was a 1993 graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School. While attending high school, he garnered multiple academic and athletic honors, including State Scholar-Athlete and two-time All-American recognition for lacrosse. He continued to play lacrosse at the University of Virginia where he was a well-respected teammate and three-time NCAA All-American. He was passionate about teaching lacrosse to young people. More recently, he had begun coaching at Ridgefield High School in CT and with the Eclipse Lacrosse Club in New Canaan, CT, roles that brought him immense joy.



No cause of death reported.

Bus driver experiences fatal medical emergency, pulls over on 5 Freeway in Tejon Pass

November 9, 2023

Tejon Pass, Calif. - A bus driver who was driving on the 5 Freeway in the Tejon Pass with passengers onboard Thursday morning managed to pull over while experiencing a fatal medical emergency, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol began receiving calls reporting that the bus was weaving in and out of southbound lanes on the freeway, a CHP spokesperson told ABC7. The male driver was initially thought to have possibly been falling asleep while operating the bus, according to the Highway Patrol. He eventually stopped the vehicle on the right shoulder, near Smokey Bear Road, about 8 miles south of Gorman. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not immediately released. The cause of death is under investigation by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office, whose officials responded to the location. The bus was full of passengers at the time of the incident, none of whom were reported injured. They continued on to their destination after another bus was sent to the scene to pick them up.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Colorado sheriff’s office mourning sudden passing of deputy

November 7, 2023

Montrose, Colo. - A Colorado sheriff’s office is grieving the unexpected death of one of its deputies. Richard “Rick” Mayer passed away suddenly while on the job at the Montrose County jail Monday. “Rick succumbed to a medical episode while at his work station,” the sheriff’s office said in a brief statement Tuesday. Mayer had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 16 years, having started on Nov. 26, 2007, as a detentions deputy. He was working as a classifications deputy at he time of his death.

No age or cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Reported on July 21:

Fr. Adrian Chishimba, 49

July 21, 2023

Reverend Adrian Chishimba, a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Austin [Texas], died on July 15 in Round Rock, Texas, at the age of 49. He was born on August 15, 1973, in Chilubula Mission, in the Kasama District, Zambia. Rev. Chishimba was ordained to the priesthood on May 29, 2010. He served several parishes in the diocese of Austin, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

From Facebook:

He had some health issues that caused his body to shut down.

https://www.facebook.com/sjnaustin/posts/653849196774047/

The Pope's stance on “vaccination” (“an act of love”):

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2021-08/pope-francis-appeal-covid-19-vaccines-act-of-love.html

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Derek Paul Logsdon, 37

November 8, 2023

Dr. Derek Paul Logsdon, 37, passed away suddenly at home in Indianapolis, IN, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. He moved to Indianapolis to begin his PhD at the Indiana University School of Medicine in August 2012, where Amber promptly called "dibs." They were married in August 2013. After graduating in 2018, he considered staying in academia and research, but instead followed the money into industry at [Eli] Lilly thanks to some surprise twins.

No cause of death reported.

Two dentists “died suddenly”:

Nicholas Bradford Bauter, 44

November 8, 2023

Georgetown, TX - Nicholas Bradford Bauter, 44, died unexpectedly October 12, 2023, at his home in Georgetown, TX. He was born March 27, 1979, in Carson City, NV, the son of Robert Whitney and Pamela (Hill) muter. Nick then travelled to San Francisco and attended the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2004. He also spent time in 2007 volunteering in Peru with his father, Rob for Rotoplast International helping with surgery on children with cleft palates.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 9:

Dr. Sergio Escobar, 67

February 9, 2023

Dr. Sergio Escobar, age 67, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12:27AM, at Ascension Seton Hospital, Intensive Care Unit, where he fought an extraordinarily courageous and valiant 27-day battle after a wholly unexpected heart attack and a series of cardiac arrests. His illness and departure remain a complete shock to all. But his wife and children are grateful they had those 27 days in the ICU to gently shower him with tenderness and love, even from outside his sacred room.



Link

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

Antonia "Toni" Nagurney, 59

November 7, 2023

Antonia "Toni" Nagurney, age 59, of Rome [NY], passed away peacefully on November 2, 2023, at home, with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She later received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth's College of Nursing. Toni was an employee of Rome Health for 38 years and was admired and loved by many.

From GoFundMe:

Unfortunately our family has experienced yet another medical emergency. Toni has developed medical complications from her pre-existing cancer diagnosis. She has developed swelling on the brain, and multiple masses that have impacted her cognition. The masses are not confirmed to be from her pre-existing cancer, however the medical team taking care of her believe that it has metastasized. She is also suffering complications with her kidney as a result of cancer in her lymph nodes. She is scheduled to have multiple and extensive surgeries both involving the brain and kidneys and will likely be undergoing radiation as well as a different chemo regimen. She was transferred to a hospital that is capable of performing life-saving surgeries, however she is now out of work again and John is retired and the hospital is significantly farther away. With little PTO, she will be unpaid and will have extenuating medical bills.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/hyc3r-tonis-fight

Mary J. Alfaro, 51

November 10, 2023

Mary was an aspiring nurse who spent her career working in labs as a phlebotomist where she touched the lives of many people. Mary loved attending church and singing in the choir. Mary also spent numerous hours in the gym, playing the flute, and keeping up with her favorite sports teams.

No cause of death reported.

According to the comments in the obit, Alfaro had just joined the "Alamo City Community Marching Band and had even performed with us in a concert! "

From the GoFundMe by one of her daughters:

Hello everyone, my name is Alyssa. My two younger sisters and I are reaching out for whatever help you are able to give. We lost our beautiful mom suddenly and unexpectedly. Any donations made will go towards funeral and medical expenses. If you can find it in your hearts to help lay our mama to rest we will be eternally grateful.

https://tinyurl.com/yeys9rs4

Jennifer Leigh Elias, 47

November 9, 2023

Jennifer Leigh Elias, age 47, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Jennifer’s passion was helping others, officially through her work as a Registered Nurse working for the San Antonio healthcare system. She dedicated herself to the well-being of her patients, leaving a lasting impact on the medical community. Being a nurse was not just a profession; it was a deeply ingrained part of her identity. Her journey into the field of nursing was driven by a profound desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who were suffering. Her most recent contribution to patient care was as a Rapid Response Nurse, a position that demanded quick thinking, immense expertise, and the ability to handle high-stress situations with grace.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 4:

Aixa Janet Cabral, 30

November 4, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Aixa Janet Cabral, born on September 22, 1993, in Laredo, Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2023, at the age of 30.

From the GoFundMe by her sister:

Hi my name is Aileen and I’m fundraising for my sister Aixa. Sadly she lost her battle to cancer leaving her son, family and many loved ones behind. My sister was a very strong and independent woman bettering herself by graduating as a licensed vocational nurse which was her greatest achievement. As we know certain cancers can be aggressive and shorten life expectancy in a heartbeat. From the bottom of my heart I am asking for any donation, a little goes a long way.

A yoga instructor “died suddenly”:

Reported on July 30:

Lindsay Thomas “Duke” O’Connor, 63

July 30, 2023

Austin, Texas - Lindsay “Duke” O’Connor was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed. He passed away unexpectedly on July 25th at the age of 63. Duke, as we all knew him by, was born on February 14th,1960 in Hyannis, Massachusetts, to John Parke and Lillie Mae O’Connor. He spent his childhood in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In 1978, Duke, along with the family, moved to Austin, TX. Duke was also a beloved yoga instructor at Pure Austin Fitness. But this career as a yoga guru did not start out so smoothly when it began in 2000. “I could not even touch my toes!” Duke had said after attending his very first yoga class. But in Duke’s true-grit fashion, after much dedication, study, and practice, he became a well sought after instructor.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 4:

Brian Hall Death And Obituary: Family Mourns His Loss

November 4, 2023

Nashville, TN - The passing of Brian Hall, a cherished Nashville bartender with a longstanding presence in the community, has cast a somber tone over the city. Having most recently contributed his skills at the Tin Roof on Broadway, Hall, 36, was a revered figure among his peers, considered a “staple” in the vibrant tapestry of Nashville’s bartending scene. Tragically, his life was cut short, and his untimely death prompted an outpouring of grief and support on social media. Metro Police discovered his lifeless body late Wednesday at a residence on Demonbreun Street, marking the end of a chapter for a beloved member of Nashville’s hospitality community. Despite the tragedy, the immediate cause of Hall’s death remains unknown, with authorities stating on Friday that there are no indications of foul play.

James David Everly, 41

November 13, 2023

Jason David Everly, 41, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at his home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Jason’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Eric Crowell, 50

November 13, 2023

Robert Eric Crowell of Louisa, VA, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at UVA Medical Center. Eric was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He grew up in Culpeper County and worked as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life. He will be remembered for his caring heart and always wanting to help people.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret “Raven” Culver, 47

November 13, 2023

Margaret “Raven” Culver, 47, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Raven was a loving wife and mother. She spent most of her days creating amazing handbags, wallets, and many other wonderful things for her Etsy shop, Ravenesk.

No cause of death reported.

Tracy Beth Lambert Fisher, 35

November 13, 2023

Tracy Beth Lambert Fisher, 35, of Roanoke [VA] passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Michael William Trebella, 49

November 13, 2023

Mr. Michael William Trebella, 49, of Scranton [S.C.], passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023, at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee. Michael was an industrial mechanic who enjoyed NASCAR racing and fishing. Michael was an Atlanta Braves Fan and enjoyed the Beach.

No cause of death reported.

Mr. Steven Welch, 49

November 13, 2023

Mr. Steven Welch, 49, of Coward, SC, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his residence. He loved fishing, music and would help anyone with anything. He enjoyed working in the yards, but especially in Billy’s Garden.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony “Bubba” Randall Hogan, 34

November 13, 2023

Anthony “Bubba” Randall Hogan, age 34, of Lexington, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at his home. Anthony worked as a machinist for Lexington Technologies and attended Mild 2 Church. Anthony enjoyed sports but found the most enjoyment in spending time with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer June Nifong Myers, 49

November 13, 2023

Jennifer June Nifong Myers, 49, of Lexington, NC, passed away Sunday November 12, 2023 at her home. Jennifer loved attending her church and enjoyed riding ATV’s in West Virginia.



No cause of death reported.

Elias Santiago Cortez, 1 day

November 11, 2023

San Antonio, Texas – No obit.

Nicole "Missy" Cioch, 51

November 11, 2023

Nicole "Missy" Cioch, age 51, of Ilion [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, November 9, 2023, at Little Falls Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher F. McGuinn, 49

November 11, 2023

Christopher F. McGuinn, 49, of King William [VA], passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10, 2023. Chris was an Electrician with IBEW Local 666.

No cause of death reported.

Karl Leon Corser, 60

November 11, 2023

Karl Leon Corser, age 60, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

From his wife's Facebook:

It is with great sadness that I am letting everyone know that Karl Corser passed away on Thursday after battling Gliosarcoma for the last 1 1/2 years.

Patrick Howard Baugher, 48

November 10, 2023

Athens, IL - Patrick Howard Baugher, age 48, of Springfield [IL], passed away on Wednesday November 9, 2023 at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

James Douglas Rose, 48

November 10, 2023

James Douglas Rose, 48, of Martinsville [IN], passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 6, 2023, at 7:19 PM at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Though his time on earth was short, his legacy will live through his selfless act of giving the gift of life as an organ donor.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan F. Kornacki, 25

November 10, 2023

Jonathan F. Kornacki, 25, of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Ghirardi, 32

November 10, 2023

Indio, CA - On November 8, 2023, Kyle Ghirardi suffered a medical emergency and passed away at work. He was 32. There are no words or reasoning for this sudden loss.

No cause of death reported.

April Norman, 41

November 10, 2023

April Norman, 41, died Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, in her NE Tacoma [WA] home surrounded by family and friends. April fought brain cancer in 2005, 2008 and was given the unimaginable news following her 2022 surgery that this time it would take her life within 9 months – 2 years.

Kevin Michael Grimmer, 64

November 10, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Kevin Michael Grimmer of Utica, New York, who passed away on November 6, 2023 at the age of 64.

Grimmer “died suddenly” from ALS:

https://tinyurl.com/5n636d3h

Jeannie Michel "Nee Nee" Carman, 40

November 10, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Jeannie “NeeNee” Carman was a caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on November 7, 2023 at the young age of 40. She leaves behind a Husband, Daughter, and two Stepsons.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Barreraz, 43

November 9, 2023

Tony Barreraz, a.k.a. Tony the Tiger, a.k.a. Tony Bologna, passed away on November 6, 2023, at the age of 42. He was born in Odessa, TX, on May 25, 1981. Tony loved to cook and barbecue. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and the San Antonio Spurs. He also enjoyed fishing, playing Fortnite, and collecting Funko Pops. He loved music and loved to sing. He also loved to dance. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Barreraz’ Facebook page states he was Director of Public Works of Kermit, Tx. A friend of his posted:

"These sudden deaths are the hardest to take."

Angel Bolden-Clark, infant

November 9, 2023

Indianapolis, IN - An obituary is not available at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Jose V. Juarez, 38

November 9, 2023

Jose V. Juarez, 38, of Bristol, IL, passed away after a courageous and hard fought battle with Leukemia.

Kathy Burns, 50

November 8, 2023

Kathy Burns, 50, of New Hartford [NY] passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Wynn Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Friends expressed shock at Burns’ death:

https://imgur.com/gcQLiSw

Levi Louis Papadopoulos, 3 months

November 8, 2023

Jacksonville, FL - passed gently into the arms of the Lord on the morning of November 6, 2023 in its early hours.

No cause of death reported.

Ranjeet Singh Benipal, 31

November 8, 2023

Ranjeet Singh Benipal, 31, of Fresno, CA, passed away unexpectedly in Indiana in the evening of October 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Rory J. Perkins, 63

November 8, 2023

Milton, Fl. - Formerly of Colorado. Passed away suddenly on October 20, 2023, age 63.

No cause of death reported.

Guadalupe Garcia, 57

November 8, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Guadalupe Garcia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at the age of 57. Lupe was born in San Antonio and was always very close to her family. Lupe loved hard, with all her heart, and definitely in her own way.

No cause of death reported.

Garcia “died suddenly.” According to her GoFundMe:

She developed an unexpected infection and did not make it.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-in-memory-of-lupe-garcia

James "Jay/Jaybird" Gregory Lisk, 44

November 8, 2023

James "Jay/Jaybird" Gregory Lisk, a delightful and adventuresome soul, left us on November 2, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

List’s death was unexpected:

https://imgur.com/OYaP3iz

Alejandro Jose Cano Vargas, 42

November 8, 2023

Alejandro Jose Cano Vargas, age 42, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Vargas “died suddenly”:

Hello, my name is Leonor and my husband Bill and I are fundraising for my brother Alejandro's (Alex) funeral and burial costs. Alex was stricken with several debilitating diseases in the last 18 months. He has been battling Lupus, Dermatomyositis, suffered two strokes, and is battling cancer. On July 18th he was rushed to the hospital after spiking a high fever and was found to have a blood infection. The infection did not respond to the strongest antibiotics available. The doctors told us that the underlying illnesses had finally spread throughout his body and that there were no more treatment options available. We were advised to prepare for the worst. Alex is only 42 years old and like a great many of us didn't think anything like this would happen to him. He did not carry life insurance and has not been able to work since January of 2022. He has been staying with us and relying on a small monthly disability payment to cover his most basic needs.

www.gofundme.com/f/alejandro-jose-cano-vargas

Alexander Lee Hahn, 28

November 7, 2023

Alexander Lee Hahn, 28, of Charlottesville, VA, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. A talented violinist, Alexander's musical journey began at the Music Education Center. He was a member of the Youth Orchestra of Charlottesville Albemarle and held the prestigious 1st chair position in the Western Albemarle High School Orchestra. He also performed with the Albemarle Symphony Orchestra of Crozet, VA.

No cause of death reported.

James Fletcher Joyce, 44

November 7, 2023

Brantford, CA - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James Fletcher Joyce, who died much too soon at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Darriell Jones, newborn

November 7, 2023

Darriell Jones, age 0 days, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Frances Sheppard, 35

November 7, 2023

Ashley Frances Sheppard passed away at the age of 35 on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Born July 14, 1988 in Syracuse, NY, Ashley had succumbed to an 8+ month battle with stomach cancer.

Kyle Grey Tillman, Jr., 48

November 6, 2023

Kyle Grey Tillman, Jr. passed away November 2, 2023 at the age of 48 in Rockport, Texas. He also loved spending time with his dear friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Note: His obituary comments speak of "shock and disbelief" of his death . He was employed at Hospira/Pfizer/ICU, in Austin, Texas.

Joseph N. (Joe) Gaeta, 60

November 6, 2023

Manlius/Utica [NY] - Joseph N. (Joe) Gaeta, 60, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Gaeta “died suddenly: from a heart attack :

https://imgur.com/undefined

Reported on November 5:

Brian Franklin Palmer, 33

November 5, 2023

Johnson City, Tennessee - Brian Franklin Palmer (33), a witty and fun-loving individual, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes on October 19, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 4:

Erica Marie Favella, 43

November 4, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - On October 31st, 2023 Erica Marie Favella unexpectedly passed away in the comfort and serenity of her home. Erica was 43 years young, born in the city of San Antonio on October 1st 1980. Erica was a creative and thoughtful person who took pride in her work at home and in her artistic abilities. She was very passionate about art, cooking and her music. Erica was effortless unique and loved to express herself through her crafts whether it be home projects, gifts or costumes. She was a lover of rock music and horror films, spending most of her free time bonding with her family over this shared interest.

No cause of death reported.

Lloyd Randall Tyndall, 53

November 4, 2023

After completing high school and a trip to Australia with his brother, Lloyd began his service in the Army in July of 1989 as an infantryman. Once his military service was complete he began working on a Veterinary Technician Degree graduating in June of 2001. Lloyd then began his career working at SeaWorld of San Antonio.

No cause of death reported.

Tyndall “died suddenly.” From a Facebook post by one of his co-workers at the San Antonio Zoo:

I keep thinking back to the moment at work when my team received the news that our manager had suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. Shock and heartbreak can't even describe it. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Tyndall Family and the rest of my team 💕".

https://www.facebook.com/BrookeBird310

Leon (Lee) Clarence Patterson III, 33

November 3, 2023

Richmond, VA - Leon (Lee) Clarence Patterson III, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, November 3, 2023. Lee was loved by so many and to be loved by Lee was like no other. If you knew Lee, you knew that family was everything to him, if he loved you, you weren’t his friend you were his family. Lee was so happy and such a beautiful soul. The life of the party. Everyone loved his laugh, his humor, his presence and his hugs. He will be so dearly missed. He was one of the good ones. We were the lucky ones to have known him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 1:

Brooklynn ReeAnn Miller, 12

November 1, 2023

Georgetown, Texas - She left this life on Friday, October 27, 2023, surrounded by family and friends after a short, but intense battle with osteosarcoma. Brooklynn usually had a cute giggle and a mischievous sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes. She loved to tell jokes and pull pranks on people. Brooklynn loved Stitch and gifts. In her final months, she was blessed with many Stitch items and other gifts.

Reported on October 27:

Kenneth Wayne Curtis Sr., 56

October 27, 2023

Kenneth began working for Chief grocery store, followed by Lincoln Ice House and Denny’s, before ending up at CPS Energy for over 33 years before retiring on July 31, 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Note: CPS Energy is a San Antonio city-owned utility company that had a “vaccination” mandate during covid.

Reported on October 26:

Emuoghene Michael Kumane, 40

October 26, 2023

Emuoghene passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Detroit [MI]. He was a loving and cherished husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 25:

Alban “Jim” Wolff IV, 63

October 25, 2023

Palm Desert, CA - Alban “Jim” Wolff IV was a dedicated friend, father, and Poobah as his granddaughters called him. He passed away unexpectedly the weekend of October 7th, 2023, at 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 24:

Alice Yvette Sanchez, 63

October 24, 2023

Born in San Antonio, Yvette was the eldest of nine children born to Alberto G. and Alicia Sanchez. Yvette was a fierce lover of her family. As the eldest of her brothers and sisters, she spent much of her time helping and supporting them where she could. An excellent cook, she would liven up Thanksgivings and Christmases with her dishes. When the holidays approached, you could count on Yvette to be involved with making tamales for the family. Anytime a celebration occurred, whether a birthday or a graduation, Yvette would be there.

Note from our researcher: Her sister told me Sanchez had a sudden heart attack .

Reported on October 15:

Howard "Rowdy" Reynolds, 59

October 15, 2023

Howard "Rowdy" Reynolds, 59, passed away on October 11, 2023, in Georgetown, TX. Rowdy worked for Dell, Sears, his dear friend, Jonathon Sprinkle's construction and home remodeling company, and then became a Title Analyst and went to work for PRC during the last several years.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Several comments on Facebook note " shock at his death. " His brother, John Reynolds, died only 77 days prior:

Reported on August 10:

John Michael Reynolds, 57

August 10, 2023

John Michael Reynolds passed away at the age of 57.

Reynolds “died suddenly” from cancer:

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=825212895743174&set=pb.100047634135025.-2207520000&type=3

He was the owner of Porky's Pulled Pork in Lockhart, Texas, and the brother of Howard "Rowdy" Reynolds, who passed away 77 days later (above).

Reported on October 14:

Miles Edwards Parris, 58

October 14, 2023

Miles Edwards Parris, 58, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on October 7, 2023. He was born on July 11, 1965, to Robert and Rose Parris in Austin, Texas. He and his four sisters grew up in Austin. It was a free-range childhood full of adventure and joy.

From a Facebook post by one of his friends:

Please keep praying for Miles Parris - he can hear and can move his fingers and arms. Prayers for Terri Gosnell who is his lifetime love. Please help them through this together. Friends, I ask you to come together tonight for a friend who has suffered a brain stem stroke.

Reported on September 19:

Ronald “David” Cox Jr, 50

September 19, 2023

Ronald “David” Cox Jr, of Lago Vista, TX, passed away on September 14, 2023 at the age of 50. David was born January 16, 1973 in Tuscaloosa, AL to Ronald and Barbara Cox. He graduated from Spring High School (Spring, TX) in 1991 where he was a talented Texas high school football quarterback. David went on to study and play college football at Blinn College in Brenham, TX.



No cause of death reported.

Cox “died suddenly”:

My dear friend Heather and her son Bridger recently experienced the sudden and devastating loss of their husband and father, David Cox.

https://www.facebook.com/leah.ferguson.545

Reported on August 29:

Anthony “Tony” Michael Peña, 45

August 29, 2023

Anthony “Tony” Michael Peña, 45, Born August. 3rd, 1978, unexpectedly passed away on August 24th, 2023, at his residence in Pflugerville, Texas. Anthony was a special person to many, a son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. If you had a chance to know Anthony, you would know that he loved sports. Sports of all kinds, football, basketball, baseball, and wrestling. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, University of Texas Longhorns, and WWE were his absolute favorites. Anthony loved to travel to games, wrestling matches, etc. Anthony served Samsung for over 25 years. He took his career very seriously and enjoyed every bit of it.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 24:

Kenneth Andrew Lightfoot, 1 day

August 24, 2023

Kenneth Andrew Lightfoot, age 0 days, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 9:

Daniel Patrick Zamora, 29

August 9, 2023

Daniel Patrick Zamora passed away at age 29 on July 30th, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, Texas. Daniel had a very active lifestyle outdoors, which included: fishing, boating, shooting, and motocross, which he loved to make YouTube videos of. He wanted to learn more so he could compete in races. He was also involved in a coed softball team called Soxxx with his wife, Eryn. Daniel was also Best of the Best three years in a row in karate, making him a Grand Master. He had a very positive outlook on life and was regretfully taken too early when he had so much to live for.



Zamora “died suddenly” from cancer. From GoFundMe:

Hi I'm Eryn. My fiance Dan was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. We have been in the hospital fighting since June 27th. He has already undergone one life saving surgery. I am creating this fund to aid in any future expenses for him. Anyone that knows Dan knows just how wonderful and special he is. He is a lover of life and an amazing partner and father to his son Aiden. Anything helps. Thank you in advance.

https://tinyurl.com/234k49vp

Reported on August 1:

Brenda Louise Hollifield, 57

August 1, 2023

Brenda Louise Hollifield, of Austin, Texas, more commonly known as Nana and Uizee, unexpectedly left this world at the age of 57 on July 28, 2023. She was the epitome of a caretaker and will be missed by those left behind. She was patient and caring, she was happy to pick up anything you needed.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 25:

Kenneth E. Duck, 58

July 25, 2023

Kenneth E Duck, age 58, of Niceville, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

From his wife's Facebook page:

Sweet Kenny peacefully passed away yesterday (July 19, 2023) after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed in May 2022. He was not a smoker; we don't know what caused it. He was a rock - stoic throughout this battle and full of grace - an inspiration to us all. For his family and friends, life will never be the same. He will always be our missing man as he takes this final flight.

https://www.facebook.com/brenda.duck.7

Reported on July 19:

Anita Ybarra Carrizales, 63

July 19, 2023

Anita Ybarra Carrizales, age 63, of Round Rock, TX, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 14, 2023 after bravely battling ALS for the past 15 months. Shortly after being diagnosed with ALS, Anita was given her greatest gift of all, her granddaughter Kamryn Layne. Her face would light up when she saw and spoke of Kamryn. Being a grandmother brought her pure joy.



Reported on July 8:

Ezekiel Mateo Valle, 1 day

July 8, 2023

Ezekiel Mateo Valle, age 0 days, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 3:

Han Nguyen, 1 day

July 3, 2023

Han Nguyen, age 0 days, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 21:

Carlos Moises Cerros, 29 days

June 21, 2023

Carlos Moises Cerros, age 29 days, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 16:

Ramon Delgado, 52

June 16, 2023

Ramon Delgado of Warminster, PA, passed away on June 13th, 2023 at the age of 52. Ramon was always a happy and giving soul. His smile would light up any room that he would walk into. One thing he always loved was being around his family. He was a great father supporting his children at every sporting event no matter the distance.

No cause of death reported.

Delgado “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi, my name is Gregory Delgado, nephew, and godson of Ramon Delgado. On behalf of the Delgado family, we ask for your support in this time of need. Ramon suffered a heart attack on 5•13•23 He had been fighting tirelessly with his family by his side. On 6•13•23 he lost his battle.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-ramon-delgado-and-his-family

Reported on June 13:

Daryl Wayne Staha, 64

June 13, 2023

Pflugerville, Texas - Daryl Wayne Staha. Born November 4, 1958, in Weimar, Texas, left this earthly world on June 9, 2023, at the age of 64 after a short battle with cancer.

Reported on May 17:

Rosalba "Rose" Lazo, 65

May 17, 2023

Chicago, IL - Rosalba "Rose" Lazo, 65, longtime resident of Berwyn, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2023. Ma was the Matriarch and back-bone of our family. She absolutely adored spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family described her as a "social butterfly." She would never miss a gathering or birthday party, sometimes attending two in one day.

No cause of death reported.

Lazo “died suddenly”:

Ma, You will forever hold a special place in our hearts. You were taken from us way too soon. I don’t know what to do without you. Pa’s heartbroken cause he lost his sweetheart, we lost our mother & our kids lost their grandmother. Life isn’t going to be the same without you. Why did this have to happen so early? I thought I had at least another 20 years with you but you were ripped out of our lives so unexpectedly we didn’t even have a chance to tell you what a great job you did raising us. Ma, you made me a better person and I thank you for that. You are the glue that kept us together and we promise to follow your tradition. We will keep Pa happy, safe & continue to reminisce on all the good times we had with you. YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN.