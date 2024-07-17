In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, July 8-July 15, 2024
Wales rugby player Ian Buckett; rugby coach Michael Cole (39); headteacher Holly Hartley (48); RSPCA inspector Martyn Fletcher; Royal Navy sailor ‘Dave’ Allman (while deployed in Bahrain); & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Today's rugby news as Wales international dies
July 10, 2024
Former Wales rugby international Ian Buckett has died at the age of 56, it has been announced. The former Swansea, Oxford University and London Welsh prop, who was born in north Wales, was hugely admired and played for his country through the age-grade ranks before winning three senior caps.
No cause of death reported.
‘In memory of Coley' - fundraiser after coach dies aged 39
July 12, 2024
St Helens - A fundraising appeal has been launched in memory of a community rugby league coach who died suddenly at the age of 39. Dad-of-two Michael Cole, a former player with Pilkington Recs who went on to coach at the club's junction section and at Blackbrook Royals, passed away this week. Friends and family have been left shocked and devastated.
No cause of death reported.
Stoke-on-Trent school pays tribute to 'passionate and committed' former headteacher
July 12, 2024
A Stoke-on-Trent school has paid tribute to its "passionate and committed" former headteacher who has sadly passed away aged 48. Thistley Hough Academy announced the passing of Mrs. Holly Hartley this morning (12 July) and has paid tribute to her on Facebook. "Mrs. Hartley valiantly battled cancer, demonstrating the same resilience and strength she was known for in her time at our school."
Tributes to Cumbrian RSPCA inspector
July 11, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved RSPCA inspector who dedicated a large part of his life to rescuing animals and saving their lives. Martyn Fletcher, 60, of Cockermouth, died unexpectedly last month. He had worked for the animal charity for 24 years.
No cause of death reported.
A sailor “died suddenly”:
Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Royal Navy sailor who died suddenly while he was in Bahrain
July 9, 2024
Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Royal Navy sailor who died suddenly while he was in Bahrain on deployment. ‘Kind-hearted and funny’ Chief Petty Officer David ‘Dave’ Allman, aged 46, has been described as kind and generous, with the navy praising his long and proud service. The Royal Navy has said the circumstances of his death on the island county have been referred to the coroner.
No cause of death reported.
Heartbreak as Blaydon man dies suddenly in Germany and now his devastated family need help to bring him home
July 14, 2024
The devastated family of a Blaydon man who has died suddenly while living and working in Germany have appealed for help bringing him home. Lee Hands, 52, had a sudden heart attack earlier this week. Heartbreakingly he couldn't be saved - and now his family must deal with a range of complications involved in repatriating his body. Lee was a heating engineer and worked around the world, including in the US and Germany.
‘Fit and healthy' Maidenhead man dies suddenly at 26 [inquest, died May 12th]
July 12, 2024
Maidenhead - Matthew James Ling, of Belmont Park Road in Maidenhead was found unresponsive at work on May 12 around 6:30 pm and despite life-saving measures, he was declared dead at the scene. The inquest was conducted at Reading Town Hall on Friday, July 12 and overseen by assistant coroner Mr Simpson. Attendees, including the deceased Mum and friends, heard evidence from a variety of parties. These witness statements included the Air Ambulance, Police, a toxicology specialist, a GP, the cleaner who found Mr Ling in his office, and a co-worker. Matthew's mother expressed her concern to the coroner throughout the inquest about the lack of investigations done into the unexplained death of a ‘healthy and fit’ 26-year-old who was generally fit and well. Despite obtaining a wrist injury from a football match the previous day, he was described as being in very good spirits when in contact with his friends and girlfriend that day. Matthew was discovered on the floor of his office – alongside his inhaler - by the cleaner at around 6:15 pm, having been the final person working in the building at the end of the day. It was thought after evaluating evidence that he died suddenly between 4:30 pm and 4:45 pm. In conclusion, the assistant coroner stated that Matthew James Ling’s cause of death was of natural causes after an unwitnessed collapse due to a medical condition - asthma.
Tributes to popular Blyth businessman and 'proud' grandad who died 'unexpectedly' aged 60
July 9, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a popular businessman and "proud" family man who had recently become a grandad for the first time. Paul Donaldson passed away unexpectedly on July 1, aged 60. He was known to many for his work as head of security at Blyth Spartans and his time working as a coach driver in the North East, as well as a series of other jobs working in the community.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes to DJ and dancer Barry Moody who died in Wreningham
July 8, 2024
Barry Moody collapsed at the dance in Wreningham Village Hall, near Wymondham, on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest. The air ambulance was called to the hall but despite their best efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Moody, who is survived by his partner Helen and two children, was also a swing dance teacher and committee member of Fine City Swing, a group for swing enthusiasts in Norwich. Also known as DJ Bemoozed, he was playing a set at his monthly Swingymabob tea dance at Wreningham Village Hall when he passed away suddenly.
No age reported.
Ministry of Defence admits death of decorated RAF pilot, 53, from rare cancer was related to his military service after he was exposed to toxic exhaust fumes
July 8, 2024
A decorated RAF pilot who completed seven tours of Afghanistan died of cancer because of his military service, the Ministry of Defence has admitted. Squadron Leader Kai Macnaughton, 53, who was still serving in the military at the time, died just three weeks after he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of blood vessel cancer. He had been exposed to the toxic exhaust fumes of Puma and Chinook helicopters while on special forces operations for over two decades. Mr Macnaughton's widow, Clare, became convinced this was what had caused her husband's cancer after she spoke to others who had also been diagnosed while serving on military helicopters. Mr Macnaughton began flying for the RAF in the 1990s in his early 20s but was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and died soon after in March.
Passenger dies on Glasgow bus after taking unwell in medical emergency
July 9, 2024
A person has died in a medical emergency on board a Glasgow bus on Tuesday (July 9) morning. Police and paramedics rushed to Gorbals Street, in the Gorbals, at around 8 am after a passenger on a First service took unwell. Sadly, the person died unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man dies following crash in supermarket car park in Welsh town
July 15, 2024
A man has died following a crash in a supermarket car park. The incident happened at around 7.30 am on Monday, July 15, outside Morrisons in Caerphilly town centre. Gwent Police officers attended the single-vehicle crash along with paramedics, air ambulance crew, and firefighters. According to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service a man suffered a cardiac arrest after crashing into a bush, which led to fumes emitting from the vehicle. A Gwent Police spokeswoman confirmed the man died at the scene.
No age reported.
Thomas Michael Bearn, 39
July 15, 2024
Walker - Died suddenly in hospital on Sunday 30th June 2024, aged 39 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Loughrey
July 14, 2024
Omagh, Tyrone - Suddenly, 12th July 2024 R.I.P. Beloved son of Rosemary and Conor.
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard Appleby, 48
July 13, 2024
Morpeth - Unexpectedly on Sunday 7th July, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Susan (Sue) Crabb, 73
July 13, 2024
Hull - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 9th July 2024 aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lloyd Donkin, 23
July 13, 2024
Stockton - June 26th tragically, aged 23 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen George (Ste) Hanratty, 56
July 13, 2024
Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly on 4th July, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen John (Steve) Marketis, 72
July 13, 2024
Plymouth - Passed away suddenly on 18th June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Helen Thornton, 69
July 13, 2024
Huddersfield - Suddenly on the 24th June, aged 69 years. Donations in Helen's memory will be gratefully received for The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Valerie Tudge, 64
July 13, 2024
Derby - Died suddenly on 14th June 2024, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew James Bamber, 37
July 12, 2024
Liverpool - Peacefully in hospital aged 37 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Stuart (Dicki) Dickinson, 60
July 12, 2024
Plymouth - Passed away suddenly on the 4th June 2024 aged 60 years. Donations in his memory are for the work of Diabetes UK.
No cause of death reported.
Alex Eastwood, 15
July 12, 2024
Liverpool - Aged 15 Years.
No cause of death reported.
Maria Ann (Marie) Love, 50
July 12, 2024
Grimsby - Tuesday 9th July 2024, Maria passed away unexpectedly aged 50 years. Donations may be made to Macmillan (cancer support) in Maria’s memory.
No cause of death reported.
Sophie Camilla Quartley, 46
July 12, 2024
Walton - Sadly passed away on 3rd July 2024, aged 46 years. Donations if desired, are invited for Yeovil Hospital Charity (Breast Cancer Unit Appeal).
No cause of death reported.
Linda Thomas (nee Westcott), 71
July 12, 2024
Truro - Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at Royal Cornwall Hospital, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Toni Williams (nee Hartley), 53
July 12, 2024
Burnley - Suddenly but peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital on 29th June 2024, aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ernest (Ernie) Barnes, 73
July 11, 2024
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 25th June 2024 aged 73 years. Donations may be made in memory of Ernie to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah McGreevy, 37
July 11, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Died suddenly whilst in London on 16th June 2024, aged 37 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Miller, 74
July 11, 2024
Scunthorpe - Suddenly at Lincoln County Hospital, on the 15th of June 2024, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ashley Mitchell, 54
July 11, 2024
Scunthorpe - Sadly and very unexpectedly on the 25th of June 2024, aged 54 years. Donations are thankfully accepted for 'British Heart Foundation’.
No cause of death reported.
David Lawrence (Dave) Walford, 60
July 11, 2024
Lichfield - Unexpectedly passed away on Saturday 8th June 2024, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Martin Jones
July 11, 2024
Llandudno - Ian passed away suddenly on Sunday, 30th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Clive Bridges, 69
July 10, 2024
Turnditch - Passed away suddenly on 28th June 2024 aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Diane (Howdon) Johnston, 75
July 10, 2024
Wallsend - Passed away suddenly 29th June aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nancy Wright (nee Francis), 66
July 10, 2024
Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 2nd of July 2024, surrounded by her doting family. Donations to either The Brain Charity or Headway Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Helen Beare, 74
July 9, 2024
Blackburn - Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 19th June 2024, Helen aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Jane Gray, 67
July 9, 2024
Beverley - Passed away suddenly in Perg, Austria, on Saturday 22nd June 2024, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Phillip Edwin Hill, 66
July 9, 2024
Stafford - Passed away suddenly on the 24th June 2024, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Steven (Steve) Rice, 51
July 9, 2024
Tiverton - On Wednesday, June 19th 2024, passed away suddenly but peacefully, aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
David (Davey) Wright, 67
July 9, 2024
Gateshead - Suddenly passed on 3rd July 2024 aged 67 years. Donations to The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research).
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Melbourne (nee Hance), 61
July 9, 2024
Hull - Died suddenly but peacefully.
Robert 'Paul' Tomkins Tommo, 70
July 9, 2024
Swansea - Suddenly passed away on Thursday 27th June 2024 at his home, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Carol-Ann (Caz or Cazzie) McManners, 54
July 11, 2024
Embleton - It is with deep sadness, that we announce the unexpected passing of Carol-Ann McManners at home, peacefully, on 13th June 2024, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony Michael Leen, 56
July 10, 2024
Kirkheaton - On 26th June 2024, suddenly at his home, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Neilson, 71
July 10, 2024
Stirling - Passed suddenly at home Tuesday 2nd July 2024, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ifor Davies, 67
July 11, 2024
Mynydd Isa - Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, 30th June 2024, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Anita (Mitchy) Foulston, 57
July 11, 2024
Waddingham - Suddenly and tragically at home, Michelle sadly passed away on the 22nd of June 2024, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kieron Clarke, 66
July 9, 2024
Worcester - Passed away suddenly at home on the 25th June 2024, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Emily Jane McKenzie, 22
July 9, 2024
Manchester - On June 21st 2024 suddenly at home, aged 22 years.
No cause of death reported.
Scott Thomas Roberts, 31
July 12, 2024
Macclesfield - Scott aged 31 years, suddenly passed away at home on Thursday 27th June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew John (Shufty) Sheard, 49
July 12, 2024
Huddersfield - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 11th June 2024, at home, aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Douglas John (Douggie) Stephens, 73
July 12, 2024
St Columb Major - Suddenly at home on Sunday 7th July, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ralph Stephens, 75
July 12, 2024
Llandyfaelog - Suddenly at home on Friday 5th July aged 75 years. Donations in memory, if desired, to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Tina Mary Pyman, 69
July 12, 2024
Grimsby - Tina aged 69 years passed away unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday 26th June 2024. Donations in Tina's memory can be made to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Richard Wyn Hughes, 47
July 12, 2024
Cemaes - 29 June 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Graeme Cunningham, 60
July 12, 2024
Paisley - Suddenly at home on Thursday 4th July 2024. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Graeme.
No cause of death reported.
Gemma Leanne Freeman, 36
July 13, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly and unexpectedly whilst at home, on the 4th July 2024, Gemma aged only 36 years sadly passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Gordon Craigs, 66
July 13, 2024
Blyth - Very suddenly, but peacefully at home on 6th July, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gillian Ann (nee Locker) Goodwin (Gill), 66
July 15, 2024
Hanley - Gill, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at her home, on Tuesday 18th June 2024, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Lloyd Davies, 51
July 13, 2024
Llandegfan - June 19th 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
Allison Sara Hamilton, 56
July 9, 2024
Loughborough - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 26th June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Clive Cobbett, 69
July 9, 2024
Penzance - On Friday 28th June 2024, peacefully at his home after a short illness, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Roger Charles James, 75
July 9, 2024
Penzance - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home after a short illness on 18th June aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Christina (Tina) Gallagher (nee Roe), 71
July 13, 2024
Birmingham - Tina died peacefully after a sudden illness at home.
No cause of death reported.
Keith Dickens, 60
July 12, 2024
Cardiff - Sadly, after a short illness bravely fought, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Clifford (Cliff) Hallberg, 71
July 12, 2024
Grimsby - Peacefully after a short illness on Monday the 8th of July 2024, Cliff passed away in the care of Sussex house, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Janice Johnstone, 70
July 12, 2024
Locharbriggs - On the 8th July 2024, peacefully at Dumfries Infirmary after a sudden illness, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paula Jayne Furley, 42
July 10, 2024
Stroud - Passed away peacefully at Cheltenham General Hospital after an illness bravely borne, on the 23rd June 2024, aged 42 years. Donations in memory of Paula will be received for 'Cancer Research UK' and 'Macmillan Cancer Support.'
No cause of death reported.
Samuel (Sam) McKenzie, 68
July 9, 2024
Gartocharn - After a short illness on Saturday 29th June 2024. Samuel (Sam), aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Anthony Thomas, 58
July 11, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest after a short illness on Wednesday 26th June 2024, whilst at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Clifford (Rob) Bromley, 50
July 9, 2024
Weston Coyney - Peacefully at rest on Friday 28th June 2024, after a short illness bravely and patiently borne. Aged 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Truby (nee Simmons), 50
July 9, 2024
New Hartley - Peacefully after a short illness, in the Marie Curie Hospice, on 1st July, aged 50 years. Donations may be sent to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Alistair Napier
July 12, 2024
Perth - Peacefully after a short illness at Perth Royal Infirmary on July 5th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adrian (Ady) Wallace, 71
July 12, 2024
Huddersfield - On July 9th, 2024, peacefully in the care of Thornhill Nursing Home after a short illness, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Family and friends honour Co Antrim dad lost to sudden heart attack and without warning at 49
July 14, 2024
When Gordon Riddiough lost his life to a sudden heart attack earlier this year aged 49, his family, friends and work colleagues were left devastated and in disbelief that this larger-than-life, fun-loving, and prank-playing dad-of-two had been taken from them so soon. While a local defibrillator was made available, and gave him the best possible chance of survival, sadly Gordon, who was from Ballycastle, was unable to be saved. Now Gabrielle, Gordon’s wife, is appealing for others to be aware of the risks and to look after their heart health. She said: “On February 20 and without warning, my husband of 21 years passed suddenly from a cardiac arrest. He had no warning signs, no pain, just suddenly gone”.
Tributes paid to teen who died after collapsing during match
July 12, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a young teenage girl who died after taking ill during a soccer match in Louth yesterday evening. Zara Murphy was playing for the Termonfeckin Celtic FC under-14 team when she became unwell. Emergency services were called to the scene and she was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in Drogheda where she later died. Zara's father Brian Murphy is well known in the Louth soccer community and is Chair of the Louth Branch of the Irish Referee's Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tributes paid to Owen Gray the Dundalk watchmaker whose cabaret nights raised thousands for local charities
July 10, 2024
Co. Louth - Heartfelt tributes are being paid to Owen Gray, Ard Na Mara, Blackrock, Co Louth the popular businessman who raised a large amount of money for local charities through his fund-raising concerts down the years, who died suddenly but peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Monday July 8. A skilled watchmaker, Owen built up a successful business which is now run by his son Alan and even after his retirement, continued to repair watches for those who requested that their timepieces be fixed.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘Deep shock’ as Junior All-Ireland winner dies unexpectedly only days after starring for senior team
July 9, 2024
Co. Sligo - The Sligo GAA community is in mourning after the unexpected death of a popular veteran footballer. Brendan McGrath of Easkey GAA club passed away on Monday. He had been in his 27th year of representing the club's senior side on the pitch. His rip.ie post requests that any donations be made towards heart attack and stroke charity Croí care
No age or cause of death reported.
Lynn (Denise) Claxton
July 15, 2024
Finglas West, Dublin - Suddenly surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher McDonagh
July 15, 2024
Wilton, Cork - On July 14th, 2024, unexpectedly, at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Keith McGrath
July 15, 2024
Ferrybank, Waterford - Passed away suddenly on the 13th of July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
David (Davy) Tobin
July 15, 2024
Mountrath, Co. Laois - Died 13th July 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maisie Elizabeth Kehoe (O'Sullivan), 17 months
July 14, 2024
Roseberry, Sydney - formerly Meath, Ireland. Unexpectedly on the 8th of July 2024 at only 17 months old.
No cause of death reported.
Frank Brogan
July 14, 2024
Foxford, Mayo - Unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, surrounded by his family. Donations to Croí (heart and stroke centre).
No age or cause of death reported.
Dusan Ivan
July 14, 2024
Ballina, Co. Mayo - formerly of Prešov, Slovakia, suddenly 11th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
David (Davy) Tobin
July 14, 2024
Mountrath, Co. Laois - Died 13th July 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Wilkie
July 14, 2024
Dublin - Formerly Coatbridge, Scotland.- 29th June 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Agnes.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eric Shannon
July 13, 2024
Kilmaley, Clare - Eric passed away suddenly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia (Patti) Brauders (née Nolan)
July 12, 2024
Arklow, Wicklow - 12th July 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Bates
July 11, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dolores Cassidy
July 11, 2024
Bettystown, Meath - 9th July 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Anto) Kane
July 11, 2024
Artane, Dublin - 9th July 2024, suddenly. Loving son of Christy and Margaret.
No age or cause of death reported.
Glenn McLellan
July 11, 2024
Ballycastle, Co. Mayo - suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Chrissie Curtin (née Considine)
July 10, 2024
Kilmihil, Clare - Suddenly at University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday 10th of July, surrounded by her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony Devlin
July 10, 2024
Dun Na Ri, Buncrana - The sudden death of Anthony Devlin. Anthony will be sadly missed and never forgotten by his loving fiancé Grainne, cherished sons and his loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Harmon
July 10, 2024
Tralee, Co. Kerry - Died unexpectedly on 9th July 2024. Donations if desired, to The Kerry Cork Health Link Bus (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Wojciech Jasinski
July 10, 2024
Midleton, Cork - on July 8th, 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Madden
July 10, 2024
Lismore, Co. Waterford - On 9th July 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the tender and loving care at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hughie Travers
July 10, 2024
Donegal Town, Donegal - Suddenly at LUH.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Broderick
July 9, 2024
Listowel, Co. Kerry - Died unexpectedly on 8th July 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret (Peggy) Cooke
July 9, 2024
Galway City, Galway - Unexpectedly on Saturday, 6th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Lynch
July 9, 2024
Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan - suddenly at Cavan General Hospital on the 7th of July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fie McComiskey
July 9, 2024
Lucan, Dublin - suddenly, beloved daughter of Joan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fr. Peter Thompson SMA
July 9, 2024
Blackrock, Cork - on 9 July 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at the African Missions, Blackrock.
No age or cause of death reported.
Declan Tuohy
July 9, 2024
Baltinglass, Wicklow - July 4th 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alan White
July 9, 2024
Ballylinan, Co. Laois - 7th July 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Mc Clure (née Kearns)
July 12, 2024
Priorswood, Dublin - 11th July 2024, suddenly, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam O’Flynn
July 12, 2024
Salthill, Galway - With deep regret and great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Liam in Spain on July 10, 2024 Beloved son of Dr. Willy and Kathleen (Kay) O’Flynn.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Durning
July 9, 2024
Ramelton, Co. Donegal - July 8th, 2024, suddenly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Anto) Keogh
July 9, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at home, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Josephine (Josie) Byrne (née King)
July 12, 2024
Baltinglass, Wicklow - Wednesday 10th July 2024. Suddenly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Geraldine Creamer
July 12, 2024
Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly at home on July 11th 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Fitzpatrick
July 13, 2024
Dublin - July 11th 2024. Passed suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
William (Willie) Murtagh
July 13, 2024
Collinstown, Westmeath - Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Miles (Milo) Bailey
July 14, 2024
Ballybane, Galway - Milo slipped away from this life suddenly but peacefully at home. Milo will be sorely missed by his heartbroken mother and family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie McEneaney (née Mulholland)
July 15, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at home with her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Teresa Abram
July 15, 2024
Kenmare, Kerry - Formerly of Limanowa, Poland. On the 13th of July 2024, Teresa passed away unexpectedly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia Dalton (née Murray)
July 12, 2024
Edenmore, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian (Kimbo) Donohoe
July 12, 2024
Finglas West, Dublin - 11th July 2024. Passed away suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Deirdre (Dee) Fitzpatrick
July 12, 2024
Lucan, Dublin - 10th July 2024, suddenly at home; Beloved daughter of Marion and Gerry.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan McCheane
July 12, 2024
Ballsbridge, Dublin - Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann-Marie Treacy (née Hevican)
July 12, 2024
Roscommon Town, Roscommon - July 11th, 2024, suddenly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Craddock
July 11, 2024
Shrule, Co. Galway - Unexpectedly at his home on the 10th of July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Darren Farrelly
July 11, 2024
Drimnagh, Dublin - 8th July 2024, suddenly at home. Sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken wife, children and mother Lorraine.
No age or cause of death reported.
David (Dave) Redmond
July 11, 2024
Ballyfermot, Dublin - 8th July, 2024. Suddenly at his home. Dave will be sadly missed by his loving wife, mother Bernie, mum and dad Lil and John. Donations, if desired to: The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ronan Cassidy
July 10, 2024
Clogherhead, Louth - 7th July 2024. Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Doughan (née Tynan)
July 10, 2024
Cloughjordan, Tipperary - Suddenly & peacefully at home on 9th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Shanahan
July 10, 2024
Lixnaw, Kerry - Passed away suddenly at his home surrounded by his loving family on the 8th July, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Meere
July 9, 2024
Corofin, Clare - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully following a brief illness on the 9th July 2024 in Milford Care Centre.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael O'Connell
July 9, 2024
Adare, Limerick - Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noreen Keating
July 10, 2024
Farranree, Cork - On 8th July 2024, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, in the presence of her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noel Haslam
July 10, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - 10th July 2024 peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital following a short illness. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia Bryan (née Murphy)
July 12, 2024
Templeogue, Dublin - Peacefully after a short illness, bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dan (Daniel) Cunningham
July 13, 2024
Raheny, Dublin - Passed July 11th, 2024 after a very short illness in the care of Beaumont Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breda Kelly (née Purcell)
July 14, 2024
Tullamore, Offaly - On 13th July 2024, died peacefully in University Hospital Waterford after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Justin Guthrie
July 14, 2024
Castlebar, Mayo - Unexpectedly after a short illness in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Herward
July 14, 2024
Delvin, Co. Westmeath - Suddenly but peacefully on the 13th July 2024 after a short illness at Cavan General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Romaine Newman (née Kennedy)
July 15, 2024
Clara, Offaly - Passed away on the 14th of July at Birr Community Nursing Home after a short illness bravely borne with strength and courage.
No age or cause of death reported.
Linda Parle
July 15, 2024
Glenealy, Wicklow - Died after a short illness on Saturday, 13th July 2024, in the loving care of the Nurses and Doctors in the ICU at St.Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam Kelly
July 15, 2024
Cullohill, Laois - Passed peacefully after a short illness on the 1st of July 2024 in London.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maureen Cahill
July 11, 2024
Thurles, Tipperary - Passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, on the 10th July 2024, after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Markey (née Smyth)
July 11, 2024
Mountnugent, Cavan - Peacefully, following a short illness in the exceptional and loving care of her family and also Mairead, the nurses and staff of Sheelin Private Nursing Home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Gerard (Moff) Carroll
July 10, 2024
Clareview, Limerick - July 9th, 2024 peacefully, after a short illness, in Milford Care Centre.
No age or cause of death reported.
my workmate, who i sat beside for years, took 2 jabs to go abroad for a family wedding...came down with breast cancer last year while pregnant..early 30s...has been in treatment since but i just heard this week that it has now spread...i don't think i'll be seeing her again. it makes me sad and angry...why can't people see what their governments have done to them? a couple more years like this and people will start believing it's normal to drop dead in your 40s or 50s.
Hi Sarah if you can get her to try fenbendazol it's worth a try for her https://open.substack.com/pub/fenbendazole/p/fenbendazole-can-cure-cancer?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=ypw1y