UNITED KINGDOM

Today's rugby news as Wales international dies

July 10, 2024

Former Wales rugby international Ian Buckett has died at the age of 56, it has been announced. The former Swansea, Oxford University and London Welsh prop, who was born in north Wales, was hugely admired and played for his country through the age-grade ranks before winning three senior caps.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘In memory of Coley' - fundraiser after coach dies aged 39

July 12, 2024

St Helens - A fundraising appeal has been launched in memory of a community rugby league coach who died suddenly at the age of 39. Dad-of-two Michael Cole, a former player with Pilkington Recs who went on to coach at the club's junction section and at Blackbrook Royals, passed away this week. Friends and family have been left shocked and devastated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stoke-on-Trent school pays tribute to 'passionate and committed' former headteacher

July 12, 2024

A Stoke-on-Trent school has paid tribute to its "passionate and committed" former headteacher who has sadly passed away aged 48. Thistley Hough Academy announced the passing of Mrs. Holly Hartley this morning (12 July) and has paid tribute to her on Facebook. "Mrs. Hartley valiantly battled cancer, demonstrating the same resilience and strength she was known for in her time at our school."

Link

Tributes to Cumbrian RSPCA inspector

July 11, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved RSPCA inspector who dedicated a large part of his life to rescuing animals and saving their lives. Martyn Fletcher, 60, of Cockermouth, died unexpectedly last month. He had worked for the animal charity for 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Royal Navy sailor who died suddenly while he was in Bahrain

July 9, 2024

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Royal Navy sailor who died suddenly while he was in Bahrain on deployment. ‘Kind-hearted and funny’ Chief Petty Officer David ‘Dave’ Allman, aged 46, has been described as kind and generous, with the navy praising his long and proud service. The Royal Navy has said the circumstances of his death on the island county have been referred to the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heartbreak as Blaydon man dies suddenly in Germany and now his devastated family need help to bring him home

July 14, 2024

The devastated family of a Blaydon man who has died suddenly while living and working in Germany have appealed for help bringing him home. Lee Hands, 52, had a sudden heart attack earlier this week. Heartbreakingly he couldn't be saved - and now his family must deal with a range of complications involved in repatriating his body. Lee was a heating engineer and worked around the world, including in the US and Germany.

Link

‘Fit and healthy' Maidenhead man dies suddenly at 26 [inquest, died May 12 th ]

July 12, 2024

Maidenhead - Matthew James Ling, of Belmont Park Road in Maidenhead was found unresponsive at work on May 12 around 6:30 pm and despite life-saving measures, he was declared dead at the scene. The inquest was conducted at Reading Town Hall on Friday, July 12 and overseen by assistant coroner Mr Simpson. Attendees, including the deceased Mum and friends, heard evidence from a variety of parties. These witness statements included the Air Ambulance, Police, a toxicology specialist, a GP, the cleaner who found Mr Ling in his office, and a co-worker. Matthew's mother expressed her concern to the coroner throughout the inquest about the lack of investigations done into the unexplained death of a ‘healthy and fit’ 26-year-old who was generally fit and well. Despite obtaining a wrist injury from a football match the previous day, he was described as being in very good spirits when in contact with his friends and girlfriend that day. Matthew was discovered on the floor of his office – alongside his inhaler - by the cleaner at around 6:15 pm, having been the final person working in the building at the end of the day. It was thought after evaluating evidence that he died suddenly between 4:30 pm and 4:45 pm. In conclusion, the assistant coroner stated that Matthew James Ling’s cause of death was of natural causes after an unwitnessed collapse due to a medical condition - asthma.

Link

Tributes to popular Blyth businessman and 'proud' grandad who died 'unexpectedly' aged 60

July 9, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a popular businessman and "proud" family man who had recently become a grandad for the first time. Paul Donaldson passed away unexpectedly on July 1, aged 60. He was known to many for his work as head of security at Blyth Spartans and his time working as a coach driver in the North East, as well as a series of other jobs working in the community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes to DJ and dancer Barry Moody who died in Wreningham

July 8, 2024

Barry Moody collapsed at the dance in Wreningham Village Hall, near Wymondham, on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest. The air ambulance was called to the hall but despite their best efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Moody, who is survived by his partner Helen and two children, was also a swing dance teacher and committee member of Fine City Swing, a group for swing enthusiasts in Norwich. Also known as DJ Bemoozed, he was playing a set at his monthly Swingymabob tea dance at Wreningham Village Hall when he passed away suddenly.

No age reported.

Link

Ministry of Defence admits death of decorated RAF pilot, 53, from rare cancer was related to his military service after he was exposed to toxic exhaust fumes

July 8, 2024

A decorated RAF pilot who completed seven tours of Afghanistan died of cancer because of his military service, the Ministry of Defence has admitted. Squadron Leader Kai Macnaughton, 53, who was still serving in the military at the time, died just three weeks after he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of blood vessel cancer. He had been exposed to the toxic exhaust fumes of Puma and Chinook helicopters while on special forces operations for over two decades. Mr Macnaughton's widow, Clare, became convinced this was what had caused her husband's cancer after she spoke to others who had also been diagnosed while serving on military helicopters. Mr Macnaughton began flying for the RAF in the 1990s in his early 20s but was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and died soon after in March.

Link

Passenger dies on Glasgow bus after taking unwell in medical emergency

July 9, 2024

A person has died in a medical emergency on board a Glasgow bus on Tuesday (July 9) morning. Police and paramedics rushed to Gorbals Street, in the Gorbals, at around 8 am after a passenger on a First service took unwell. Sadly, the person died unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies following crash in supermarket car park in Welsh town

July 15, 2024

A man has died following a crash in a supermarket car park. The incident happened at around 7.30 am on Monday, July 15, outside Morrisons in Caerphilly town centre. Gwent Police officers attended the single-vehicle crash along with paramedics, air ambulance crew, and firefighters. According to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service a man suffered a cardiac arrest after crashing into a bush, which led to fumes emitting from the vehicle. A Gwent Police spokeswoman confirmed the man died at the scene.

No age reported.

Link

