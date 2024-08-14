MEXICO

Six “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Woman suffers heart attack and dies in the Industrial Colony

August 10, 2024

Chihuahua - A 50-year-old woman went out to sweep the street of her home located on Felipe Ángeles Street at the intersection with Querétaro in the Industrial Colony when she suffered a fulminant heart attack. Minutes later, she fell fainting, hitting her head hard, leaving her in the middle of the street. Municipal Police agents proceeded to cordon off the perimeter. Ministerials and experts from the Prosecutor's Office were in charge of collecting the evidence for a subsequent investigation.

Link

Man dies in the heart of Guadalajara; he had a heart attack and collapsed in front of the Cathedral

August 7, 2024

An adult man died when he was walking through the center of Guadalajara, right in front of the Cathedral he simply collapsed, apparently suffering a heart attack. The tenants and merchants of the area commented that the man was registered in the hotel that is in front of the Government Palace and suddenly collapsed in the arches of the Paseo Fray Antonio Alcalde at the intersection with Pedro Moreno Street in front of the Plaza de Armas. Paramedics from the Green Cross confirmed the death of the man between 70 and 80 years old, he no longer had vital signs, apparently due to a heart attack … Apparently the man was visiting the city so there was no person who could recognize him. On one side of the body, some of the person's suitcases were found.

Link

A man died of a heart attack and was left lying on Paseo Alcalde in downtown Guadalajara

August 7, 2024

A man died in Paseo Alcalde, apparently of a heart attack. He wore bracelets that are placed on patients during treatments at the Civil Hospital.

No age reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Heart attack stops the life of a doctor when he was driving his car

August 6, 2024

Heart disease caused Isaias Porfirio to die and crash the car he was driving into a pole. Yesterday, after noon, the 65-year-old man was driving through the Los Bordos neighborhood when he began to feel sick. When he reached the intersection of Nogales and Cedros streets, the man lost control of the vehicle. Despite the fact that he was traveling with a relative, the witness could not avoid the impact. It was the co-pilot and witnesses who approached the scene, who tried to help the driver. They managed to get the driver out of the car to try to revive him. They also asked for help from the paramedics, who upon arriving, reported that the man had already died. Relatives of the man said that the victim was a doctor who suffered from a heart disease.

Link

Taxi driver dies of heart attack during service

August 6, 2024

A taxi driver, originally from Oaxaca, who was around 61 years of age apparently died of a heart attack just when he was waiting for his customers, at a home located in the Santa Rosa Jáuregui delegation. The people who left the house and who were going to board the rental unit, seeing that the roulette driver was lying in the garage and unconscious, called the emergency number 9-1-1. After applying resuscitation techniques, the paramedics ended up ruling the death of the man and requested that elements of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) lift the body. The area was cordoned off by municipal police of Querétaro and the arrival of the experts was awaited. The body was taken to the amphitheater so that the cause of death can be confirmed through the autopsy of law, while the taxi he was driving was removed in a tow truck.

Link

Man dies of a heart attack in a city bus in León

August 8, 2024

A man who was traveling aboard a public transport bus died after suffering a heart attack when the bus was circulating through the streets of the 10 de Mayo neighborhood, during the morning of this Thursday. The man had gotten on three previous stops and sat in the back seats. According to some passengers, the man began to touch his chest, and in a few seconds, lost consciousness and fainted. The driver pulled over in his unit and went to check on the man. "I went to check him, and he still had a pulse, we called the emergency numbers, I called the base and they arrived later, then the Civil Protection and Road Police ambulance." However, although it did not take long, when the rescuers tried to revive the passenger, they could do nothing for him and certified his death. His body was covered with a blue sheet. He was identified as Miguel, 50 years old.

Link

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Unusual tragedy: third member of a family dies of heart attack in less than a week

August 8, 2024

It seems like the script of a tragedy, but it happened in real life. First his spouse died of a heart attack. Then, from the shock of seeing her mother deceased, their daughter fell due to another fulminant heart attack. Now it was his turn, less than a week after his spouse and daughter died. Juan David Concepción Bretón, the spouse of Luisa Trinidad, the lady who had been found dead with her daughter Laritza Concepción last Friday, was found dead on Wednesday, at his residence located on José Francisco Street, Bonó in the Historic Center of Santiago province. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), a prosecutor and members of the National Police attended the scene. So far, the cause of death of the deceased is unknown. Another community member of the sector, Daniel Martínez, spoke with a team of DL journalists. The man commented that the body was located in a bathroom of the house. In addition, he said that he believes that the man suffered a heart attack. "He was drinking a lot of rum, it seems that he was depressed, and he had a heart attack," said the acquaintance.

No age reported.

Link

HAITI

Full-time sister missionary in Haiti unexpectedly dies in home country

August 6, 2024

A sister missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Haiti died Friday, Aug. 2, while serving in her home country. Sister Jenny Lucas, 26, died unexpectedly “from what is believed to be sudden complications related to a preexisting medical condition,” said Sam Penrod, Church spokesman, in a statement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Sister Lucas was from Pétion-Ville, Haiti, and had been serving since January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

COLOMBIA

A diplomat “died suddenly”:

Colombian ambassador to Portugal José Fernando Bautista dies

August 8, 2024

On the morning of Thursday, August 8, the death of José Fernando Bautista, Colombian ambassador to Portugal, was confirmed. He had been hospitalized for several days in an intensive care unit. Jorge Rojas Rodríguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his solidarity with the family and friends of the diplomat. “With great regret I must inform that our ambassador to Portugal José Fernando Bautista has just passed away in Lisbon. A loss for the government's foreign policy that deeply pains us," Rojas wrote. José Fernando Bautista Quintero (61), Colombian lawyer, politician and diplomat; heart attack (b. 1963).

Link

Wilson Borja died

August 5, 2024

Former congressman, trade unionist and human rights defender from Cartagena, Wilson Borja, has died. Throughout his political career he was part of different left-wing initiatives, such as the Colombian Communist Party, the Patriotic Union and the Alternative Democratic Pole. He held the presidency of the National Federation of Workers in the Service of the State for several years and maintained ties with the Unitary Central of Workers. In the elections of 2002 and 2006 he was elected representative to the Chamber in the Congress of the Republic. Wilson Borja (71), Colombian politician and trade unionist; bone marrow cancer.

Link

BRAZIL

Flamengo idol Adilio dies at 68

August 5, 2024

Rio de Janeiro is in mourning. Adílio de Oliveira Gonçalves passed away on August 5 after failing to overcome pancreatic cancer that worsened his health last week, leaving him hospitalized in the parish of Jacarepaguá, in the western part of Rio de Janeiro. The former footballer is a legend of Flamengo, where he played 615 games and scored 129 goals.

Link

Indigenous rights activist Tuíre Kayapó dies at the age of 54

August 10, 2024

Indigenous rights activist Tuíre Kayapó died this Saturday (10/8) at the age of 54. Her death was confirmed by the Secretariat of Indigenous Health (Sesai), linked to the Ministry of Health. Tuíre was fighting cervical cancer. The leader became known for her resistance to the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant. In an image that became known worldwide, the activist put a machete in the face of the then president of Eletronorte, José Antônio Muniz Lopes, during the First Meeting of the Indigenous Peoples of the Xingu, in Altamira, Pará, in 1989. The activist's death reverberated among authorities. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed solidarity with family and friends.

Link

Goodbye, friend! Petrolina and Juazeiro say goodbye to journalist Pedro Miranda

August 9, 2024

The São Francisco Valley says goodbye this Friday to a young talent in journalism. Prematurely, at the age of 28, journalist Pedro Miranda died at home in Petrolina on Thursday afternoon. For almost two years, Pedro was an intern at g1 Petrolina. A period marked not only by the sweetness of his cakes, but by a lot of work and commitment. Between 2020 and 2021, he was responsible for showing, on a daily basis, Covid-19 data in the 23 municipalities of the Sertão de Pernambuco that are part of our coverage area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A bodybuilder “died suddenly”:

Brazilian bodybuilder Antonio Souza dies at 26 from heart attack during competition

August 6, 2024

Brazilian bodybuilder Antonio Souza passed away over the weekend after competing at the Navega Open. Souza’s wife, Yone Silva, confirmed the news and shared a post on social media. Souza was 26 years old. According to reports, Souza said he was feeling a “strong pain in his chest” prior to taking the stage on Saturday night. He was able to compete in the event before going into cardiac arrest on Saturday night. Silva shared with a local news outlet that Souza was very dehydrated from taking diuretics ahead of the show.

Link

A musician “died suddenly”:

Alex Vaz: a talent that is gone, too soon

August 9, 2024

August 8 will be marked as a painful date for the culture of Porto Alegre. As if the light rain and cold that returns to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul were not enough, the artistic scene of PoA (and Pelotas) was surprised by the news of the early departure of musician Alex Vaz. A member of the band Canastra Suja, created in Pelotas in 2006, along with other friends, Alex was one of those responsible for establishing in the city the culture of (con)coexistence of bands - a group that lived, played and produced together. Alex Vaz was the victim of a sudden illness and died at home, last Thursday, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Vilhena, student suffers cardiac arrest , is taken to the hospital, but does not resist

August 6, 2024

On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 6, a 10-year-old student from Colégio Favvo suffered a cardiac arrest while walking on the school court in Vilhena. According to information obtained by the Extra de Rondônia report, the Fire Department was called and quickly arrived at the scene. Firefighters provided the first care to the girl, who was in cardiac arrest. The firefighters did everything to revive her, but, unfortunately, she did not resist.

Link

Student has sudden illness and dies on the way to school

August 5, 2024

Vitor Samuel Cabral, 12, a 6th grade student at the Dario Lassance State School, located in the headquarters of Candiota, died on Monday morning after a sudden illness. According to the newspaper Tribuna do Pampa, the boy was going to school when everything happened - at first, he had a seizure. The Military Brigade reported that Vitor received first aid care by police officers from the garrison, who were passing in front of the school, until the arrival of an ambulance from the Mobile and Emergency Care Service (SAMU), which took him to the Candiota Emergency Room. School management Dario Lassance told the newspaper the boy already had a history of seizures, including within the educational institution, but without major consequences. Due to the student's death, classes were suspended. The 13th Regional Coordination of Education also issued a note of condolence for the death of Vitor Samuel Cabral.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver dies of heart attack during transport of musicians from the duo Henrique and Juliano

August 9, 2024

Victim of a heart attack, the 64-year-old Luiz Roberto Teodoro, better known as 'Piruá', died on Thursday night, the 8th, According to information from the family, he was transporting Henrique and Juliano's musicians by van from a hotel in Assis, to the venue of the 25th party of the pawn 'Gigante Vermelho', by Cândido Mota, where the duo performed. "Near the water of Pirapitinga, he began to feel sick, and as he had already had other heart attacks, he already knew what was happening", said his brother-in-law, Dorival Paes. At this point, Piruá stopped the van and asked one of the musicians to take over the direction. He was helped to the emergency room of Santa Casa de Cândido Mota, where he died a short time later.

Link

62 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Voepass plane in SP crashed without declaring an emergency or reporting problems

August 9, 2024

On the afternoon of Friday, an aircraft crashed in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, causing great commotion and mobilization of local authorities. According to the note released by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the aircraft did not declare an emergency or report adverse weather conditions before the crash. The Department of Airspace Control (DECEA) reported that the flight continued normally until 1:20 pm, when the aircraft lost contact with the São Paulo Approach Control at 1:21 pm. The loss of radar contact occurred one minute later, at 1:22 p.m., prompting the FAB search and rescue team, SALVAERO, to be activated at 1:26 p.m. The accident occurred in a residential condominium, resulting in a tragedy for local residents and the families of the victims. VoePass' ATR-72 model aircraft took off from Cascavel, Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, carrying 57 passengers and four crew members. Unfortunately, the Vinhedo City Hall confirmed that there were no survivors.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Accident between two buses leaves one dead on the Sugar Highway in Piracicaba

August 5, 2024

Two buses were involved in a crash on the morning of Monday (5), on the Sugar Highway (SP-308) in Piracicaba (SP). The collectives were without passengers, but the driver of one of them died on the spot. One bus was standing on the side of the road when it was hit by the other collective, from a tourism company. The second bus was going to pick up employees from a company. The suspicion is that the driver has lost control of the steering. The driver of the tour company's bus did not resist his injuries and died on the spot. According to information from rescue teams, he was away due to a cerebral vascular accident (CVA) and returned to work on Monday (5). The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and the concessionaire Rodovias do Tietê attended the occurrence … The Monte Alegre Tourism Agency said that it "deeply regrets the accident that occurred today, at 6:45 am, on the Sugar Highway" in a note sent to EPTV, Globo's affiliate for Piracicaba and region. "The company informs that, according to the report of the Forensic Medical Institute (IML), the driver suffered a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm and arteriosclerosis. Due to the sudden illness, he collided with the rear of the urban bus of the Rápido Sumaré concessionaire", he declared.

No age reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” while cycling:

47-year-old athlete has a heart attack and dies while cycling on the highway

August 8, 2024

A 47-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while cycling on the Engenheiro João Tosello highway, which connects the city of Limeira to Mogi Mirim. The victim, identified as Júlio Roberto Scherrer, was rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service), but did not resist. The case happened on Wednesday night. Júlio and left a wife and three children. Júlio was a volleyball athlete from a club in Limeira, Nosso Clube. The club issued a note of condolence for the athlete's death.

Link

Reported on August 1:

35-year-old cyclist has cardiorespiratory arrest and dies on the Piracicaba-Limeira highway

August 1, 2024

Limeira - A 35-year-old cyclist died on the Deputado Laércio Corte highway (SP-147), which connects Piracicaba to Limeira, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, this morning. The victim, identified as Rodrigo Luis Bovi, was accompanied by another cyclist. He would have suffered a sudden illness in the region of km 114 of the highway, in the direction of Piracicaba-Limeira. Upon realizing that his colleague was feeling sick, the other cyclist called for help. He was rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) but did not resist.

Link

Reported on August 2:

Mourning in the hood

August 2, 2024

#Mourning in the hood. Death of the young Thaissa Serati, 21 years old, resident of Cândido Rodrigues, mourns friends and family also in Monte Alto. Demonstrations of affection by friends and relatives have taken over social media. Our sincere condolences to all 🙏🏻

No cause of death reported.

Link