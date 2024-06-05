FRANCE

Côte-d'Or: a cyclist dies of cardiac arrest on a cycling race in Marcheseuil

June 1, 2024

A 61-year-old cyclist died this Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. He was on the RD 17 in the town of Marcheseuil, and he was participating in the Claudio Chiappucci Cyclosportive race. About 8 kilometers from the start, he was found in cardio-respiratory arrest. Despite an early resuscitation by the rescue workers who supervised the event, the firefighters of Arnay-le-Duc, the man died on the spot.

Link

A worker succumbs to a malaise while removing glass wool on a construction site

May 29, 2024

It was 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 27, when a 35-year-old worker was the victim of a strong coughing fit. Working on a construction site in Realville (Tarn-et-Garonne), the man was removing glass wool from the construction site when he complained of severe chest pains. Taken by a malaise, he collapsed. Radio Totem specifies that a colleague present at his side placed the victim in a lateral safety position before the arrival of help. The defibrillator and cardiac massages performed by the firefighters and a medical team were not enough to revive the man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drowning in Rennes: a man dies after feeling unwell at the Saint-Georges swimming pool

May 27, 2024

It was 13:59 on Monday, May 27, 2024, when three firefighters were dispatched to the Saint-Georges swimming pool, in the city center of Rennes. According to a police source, a man in his sixties was the victim of a heart attack while he was in the pool and drowned. After a cardiac massage undertaken by the firefighters, to no avail, the victim "was declared deceased on the spot.”

Link

BELGIUM

A breakdancer “died suddenly”:

Founder of the largest breakdance club in the Benelux Michaël Priëls (41) passed away

May 29, 2024

The Mechelen breakdance and freerun club Busta Move has unexpectedly had to say goodbye to founder Michaël Priëls. The breakdancer and city artist died on Monday at the age of 41. “He was an example to many and brought Mechelen breakdance to the top level,” says dancer Gerrit Wellens. “The news of his death came as a surprise. It was a big shock and as a club we are very sad,” says Lesley Henderickx of Busta Move.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arjen Teeuwissen died unexpectedly at age 53

May 30, 2024

Arjen Teeuwissen, a professional dressage rider who was a key player for Dutch dressage between 1999 and 2003, died unexpectedly on 29 May 2024. He was 53 years old. Arjen's parents purchased a castle in Vlimmeren, Belgium, with a horse facility adjacent. For two decades Arjen lived there with his husband Frank Garritsen, who used to a chef at Michelin star restaurant Inter Scaldes … Arjen dealt with health issues, and on Tuesday evening 29 May, after an evening out, he returned home early and died unexpectedly that night.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A funeral home director “died suddenly”:

Nico Matthijs, zone manager at Dela, died at 55

May 25, 2024

At the age of 55, Nico Matthijs passed away on Saturday at his home in Waardamme, after a two-year battle with cancer. He worked for more than 30 years for the Bleyaert Funeral Center on Moerkerkesteenweg in Sint-Kruis. In recent years he was the zone manager at Dela for the Bruges region, which includes the funeral homes Bleyaert, Ackaert-Vanheste and Couffez. He continued to work until shortly before his death.

Link

Passer-by finds the body of man (58) in the Durme river, the public prosecutor's office assumes it was an unfortunate accident

May 31, 2024

Lokeren – A body was found in the Durme in Lokeren on Friday morning. It concerns a 58-year-old man from Lokeren who had left home by bicycle half an hour before the incident. The public prosecutor's office assumes it was an unfortunate accident. Around 10.30 am, a passer-by saw a bicycle lying next to the towpath near the railway bridge over the Durme. The witness went to look closer to the water, and there he found the victim's body. The emergency services that were called arrived very quickly and were able to quickly remove the body from the water, but all help came too late.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A bus driver feels unwell and loses his life in Wanze

May 28, 2024

Around 21:30 this Sunday, an accident occurred in Wanze. A bus driver went off the trajectory of his route to end up in the fields, after having a heart attack. At the time of the incident, the driver, Jean-Marie Leroy, was not carrying any passengers. The day after the incident, the company announced that the driver has died.

No age reported.

Link

Stefanie Dehaes, 33

June 28, 2024

Born in Vilvoorde, December 9, 1991, died in Vilvoorde, May 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Put, 50

June 1, 2024

Peter was born in Hasselt on August 28, 1973, and died in Hasselt on June 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theo Gonzalez, baby

June 1, 2024

Born in Antwerp, May 24, 2024, died in Antwerp, May 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manuel Verberckt, 48

June 1, 2024

Born in Antwerp on August 28, 1975, died in Berchem on May 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Meeus, 39

May 31, 2024

Peter was born in Turnhout, September 27, 1984, and passed away in Hasselt, May 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Petrascu Laurentiu, 39

May 31, 2024

1985 – 2024. Roemenië, Hoboken.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Raman, 46

May 31, 2024

Born in Ghent, February 16, 1978, died in Lokeren, May 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tamara Decoene, 49

May 29, 2024

Born in Oostend, April 8, 1975, died there way too early on May 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Felix 'Fé' Vanderstraeten, 72

May 28, 2024

Born in Schoten on May 26, 1952, died unexpectedly at home in Ekeren on May 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel De Wolf, 73

May 27, 2024

Born in Oudergem, May 1, 1951, died unexpectedly in Sint-Agatha-Rode, May 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isabelle Fromont, 48

May 27, 2024

Born in Renaix, January 17, 1976, died in Leuze-en-Hainaut, May 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blanche Verschueren, 72

May 27, 2024

Born in Ghent, May 24, 1952, died unexpectedly in AZ Maria Middelares, in Ghent, May 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stefaan Ral, 44

May 25, 2024

Born December 14, 1979, died May 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

We remember: Ariejan Kuin

May 31, 2024

In the night of May 26 to 27, Mr. Ariejan Kuin passed away completely unexpectedly. He was board secretary of the Franciscan Friars Minor. In this position he was also very involved with the KNR. Ariejan was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Partner of ZZ Leiden chairman Marcel Verburg died suddenly

May 31, 2024

In the afternoon of May 30, Veronique van Velzen, the partner of the chairman of Zorg en Zekerheid premier league basketball Marcel Verburg, died completely unexpectedly as a result of a rupture of the aorta (tearing of the main artery). She became unwell in the Stevensbloem shopping center and was able to call Verburg. He immediately drove to her and called an ambulance. Three quarters of an hour later, Verburg received the brutal news from doctors at the LUMC that she had died. The sadness about the great loss is enormous among all those involved in ZZ Leiden.

No age reported.

Link

Erik Bais, 51, died unexpectedly

May 29, 2024

Erik Bais, founder of the business network provider A2B Internet, and chairman of the Dutch Cloud Community, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Memoriam Gijs Konings (38)

May 29, 2024

Last Saturday, May 25, our playing member Gijs Konings passed away unexpectedly and tragically, at the far too young age of only 38. Gijs was a member of our association since August 1, 1996. He was a recreational player from youth to seniors and last season he played in Grol 7, with a number of very good friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hans Ijzerman overleden

May 25, 2024

Last Wednesday we were unpleasantly surprised with the news that Hans IJzerman passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening. Most of us, of course, know Hans very well. He has been a member of our association for a long time and has worked in many areas within T.V. Wapenveld has done well. We remember him as a loyal and dedicated member. Hans was born September 6, 1958 [65] and died May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Kapelle - man gets ill in car, drives off the A58 and dies

May 29, 2024

Kapelle - The single-vehicle accident happened this morning around 7:35 am with a commercial vehicle. According to the police, the driver drove off the road due to a suspected medical cause. Then he hit a tree. He then came to a stop against a traffic sign. The emergency workers tried to resuscitate the man, but the help was of no avail. The victim died on the spot. The man's family has been informed by the police.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

We mourn the loss of our Paris correspondent Peter Heusch

June 3, 2024

He was just preparing for the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the European elections. A little later, the Summer Olympics in Paris would have been waiting for him. Peter Heusch had a lot of plans for this year and was full of energy. At the weekend, our France correspondent [Berliner Morganpost] died unexpectedly at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Academy of Arts mourns the loss of Thomas Heise

May 30, 2024

The author and director of theater, film, and radio plays died on May 29, 2024, after a short, serious illness. He had been a member of the Academy of Arts since 2001 and director of the Film and Media Art section since 2018. He was 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Meis mourns the death of Let's Dance partner Christian Bärens

May 31, 2024

The German choreographer Christian Bärens, who had Sylvie Meis as a dance partner in Let's Dance in 2010, has died unexpectedly at the age of 46. Sylvie Meis responded to his sudden death on Instagram. According to German media, Bärens was admitted to the intensive care unit of a New York hospital at the end of April, and fought for his life for two weeks before dying on Tuesday, May 14. A friend of his is organizing a fundraiser to raise money for his funeral in Germany.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Munich bids farewell to Marc Dorendorf

May 28, 2024

The Munich guitarist, singer and blues rocker Marc Dorendorf has died unexpectedly. At first, nothing was known about the closer circumstances. It is now known that he died as a result of a stroke. Many of his fans had already been looking forward to his performance in the Andechser tent at the summer Tollwood festival on July 2nd. The concert will take place anyway, in memory of the deceased and very popular musician.

No age reported.

Link

Three local politician “died suddenly”:

Local mayor Werner Speh has passed away

June 3, 2024

"We are sad to have to announce that our acting mayor Werner Speh passed away on Friday after a short, serious illness, in the circle of his family," the local community announced on Facebook. With him, Simmertal is losing a committed doer, who has initiated many important projects in recent years through his style."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Local council candidate passed away – how is the city of Nürtingen dealing with this?

June 1, 2024

Heinz Schietinger died completely unexpectedly at the age of 60. On May 7, the city councilor from Reudern took part in the last municipal council meeting of this election period. He also ran for the upcoming municipal election on the list of free voters. He can no longer be removed from this, as Clint Metzger of the city's press office confirms. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPD candidate dies shortly before the municipal elections

May 29, 2024

Shortly before the local elections, the Bretten SPD is haunted by a sad event: one of the candidates died just two days after the list is officially confirmed by the election committee on April 2. The death of Alexander Gugenmus, who is ranked 19th on the list for the municipal council, presents the administration and the party colleagues with an unprecedented situation. We were surprised when Alex didn't register for the photo shoot and were shocked that he passed away so suddenly. "The ballots were already in print and the deadline for a replacement of the list had already expired".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shkola founder, cosmopolitan and yoga teacher, is dead

May 29, 2024

Mike Wohne died unexpectedly on Monday after a short, serious illness. He was only 60 years old. On the morning of May 23rd, Mike Narada Wohne posts a few words to a yoga teacher friend from India on his Facebook page. It turned out to be the last entry on this page - On Monday Mike Wohne died unexpectedly. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

FSV Gevelsberg deeply saddened by the death of Sven Schemme

May 29, 2024

FSV Gevelsberg is deeply saddened. Last Sunday, Sven Schemme [center], a well-deserved and very active member of the association, died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 43. In recent decades, Schemme has been a special member of the Gevelsberg football club, for which he was also active as a youth coach and even as an old boys’ player this season. Sven Schemme was always sporty and healthy, which is why the news of his sudden death came completely unexpectedly for many close to him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning for IG23 team captain Jörg Hinrichs

May 27, 2024

The German Bundeswehr Association is mourning the loss of its long-time member Jörg Hinrichs. The captain lieutenant, who led the German Invictus Games 23 team in Düsseldorf, passed away completely unexpectedly on the morning of May 25 at the age of only 42. Since 2021, Jörg Hinrichs has been confined to a wheelchair as a result of a tragic accident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deceased after collapse : mourning for participants of the Potsdam Castle race

June 3, 2024

One day after the 19th Pro Potsdam Castle Run, one of the participants died in the hospital. The runner collapsed during the race on Sunday. Resuscitation measures were already carried out on the route before rescuers took him to a clinic. There was also a lot of grief on social media. Many users expressed their condolences.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

61-Year-old dies while water skiing - Was it a medical emergency ?

May 27, 2024

On Saturday she skied on the Weser River on water skis, in calm weather. The 61-year-old was pulled by her husband (67), who was sitting at the wheel of the sports boat. At Petershagen she suddenly plunged into the water. Her husband turned the pleasure boat and pulled his unconscious wife out of the water. Investigators from the Central Crime Commission had taken over the case, said the water police. First assumption: the cause of death could be an internal emergency.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Car collides with truck in oncoming traffic: 42-year-old dies

May 30, 2024

According to police, the driver was driving on the B213 with her son of primary school age, on Wednesday evening, when she came into oncoming traffic with her car. There she collided head-on with a truck. First responders and police officers freed the woman, who was critically injured, from the wreckage. The 42-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she died that night. The son, who was sitting in the car as a passenger, was able to get out on his own. According to the information, he was in shock and was also sent to a hospital. The 41-year-old truck driver was unharmed. It is still unclear how the accident occurred. The police do not rule out a medical emergency of the woman.

Link

Tragedy at sea in Cuglieri, German tourist drowned

June 1, 2024

Cuglieri (Sardegna, Italy) - He was bathing in the beach of Is Arenas in Cuglieri, when he was caught by a sudden illness that left him no escape. Tragedy this morning for a 72-year-old German tourist, on vacation in Oristano with his wife and children. From the first reconstructions, the man would feel a malaise while swimming, then being dragged by the current and drowning shortly after. The 118 rescuers did everything they could to revive him, but there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

Brigitte Bierlein, Austria's first woman chancellor, dies at 74

June 3, 2024

Brigitte Bierlein, the former head of Austria’s Constitutional Court who became the country’s first female chancellor in an interim government in 2019, has died. She was 74. Austria's Constitutional Court said she passed away after a short, serious illness. Bierlein led Austria from June 2019 to January 2020. She headed a cabinet of civil servants that was often referred to in public as a government of experts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Biker (55) crashes and slips into minibus - dead

June 3, 2024

A 55-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the B 180 in Nauders in the Tyrolean district of Landeck on Sunday morning. The man fell for an unknown cause in a right turn and then slid head-on into an oncoming minibus with five occupants. Doctors and a nurse who happened to be present tried to resuscitate the Austrian, but he died at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the minibus were unharmed, police said on Monday. The 55-year-old had been the penultimate rider of a six-member motorcycle group on the road.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Man drifted lifeless in the pool of wellness bath

June 1, 2024

Shock at the Rheinfeld Wellnessbad Sole Uno on Thursday morning - a man was floating lifeless in the water in the brine pool. "Guests found the person. Our employees and the helpers present immediately initiated first aid measures," says Sabine Eglin, CEO of the resort. But for the man, any help came too late. Even the quickly arrived rescue service could not save him." On request, the police informed that the deceased was a 61-year-old man. He died of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NORWAY

Jonas (16) died suddenly and unexpectedly

June 2, 2024

“It is absolutely amazing to see how these young people take care of each other”, says Stig Elseth Eriksen. He was the coach of Jonas in the sports club in recent years, but also the father of Jonas' best friend. On Tuesday night, 16-year-old Jonas Holm Sundberg died without warning. He suffered a sudden and unexpected epileptic seizure. “The grief, shock and longing are endless, but the commitment and love around this surpasses all the darkness. We all stand together as bereaved”, the parents stated. They are moved by the commitment young people show and the legacy of their son.

Link

FINLAND

Musician, composer and producer Marko "Maki" Kolehmainen has died

June 3, 2024

The musician, composer, and producer Marko "Maki" Kolehmainen has died early Monday morning at the age of 58. According to Yle, Kolehmainen died of a rapidly advancing illness in the early hours of Monday 3 June in Helsinki. Kolehmainen was known as a member of the band Time Machine, and the composer of numerous Finnish hit songs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kim Vatanen is dead from rapidly advancing cancer

May 28, 2024

Kim Vatanen, the stepson of rally legend Ari Vatanen, has died at the age of 51. Kim died of rapidly advancing cancer. “We are heartbroken. I am devastated by Kim's passing, and I am focusing my energies on handling the grief," his wife Helle said.

Link

DENMARK

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

69-year-old man passed away : Fell ill while driving

June 2, 2024

Grindsted - On Saturday evening, a 69-year-old man from Ringkøbing passed away after he felt unwell while driving. The man was driving in a car together with his wife on Ribe Landevej near Grindsted, according to John Skjødt, who is the duty officer at South East Jutland Police. The husband tells the wife that he feels unwell. Shortly after, he pulls over into the opposite lane and into the ditch. It all happens relatively quietly. He probably feels unwell and from that has a cardiac arrest, says the warden.

Link

Jakob Thue Andersen, 57

June 1, 2024

Jakob Thue Andersen, February 22, 1967 - May 25, 2024, is suddenly torn from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jørn Grønlund Bundesan, 71

May 31, 2024

My dear husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Jørn Grønlund Bundesan, born November 14, 1952, has passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Andersen, 31

May 31, 2024

Our beloved daughter and sister, Anna Andersen, October 12, 1992 - May 30, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Finn Torben Hald, 67

May 31, 2024

My dear father, Finn Torben Hald, 31 January 1957 - 26 May 2024, is suddenly torn from me.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ivan Jorgensen, 71

May 31, 2024

Our loved one, Ivan Jorgensen, April 25, 1953 - May 27, 2024, is unexpectedly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Soren Nygaard, 49

May 30, 2024

In deep sorrow, we have suddenly lost our beloved husband and father, Soren Nygaard, 18 February 1975 - 27 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jørgen Hymøller Hertz, 54

May 30, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, and father-in-law Jørgen Hymøller Hertz, June 27, 1969 - May 28, 2024. We lost you way too soon. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to The Norwegian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allan Østergård Vium, 45

May 29, 2024

Our beloved Allan Østergård Vium, March 2, 1979 - May 25, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep at Hospice Limfjord. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to The Norwegian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mia Steensgaard, 47

May 29, 2024

Our beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, Mia Steensgaard, July 4, 1976 - May 24, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mai-Britt Lyster Christensen, 58

May 29, 2024

We have lost our loved one, Mai-Britt Lyster Christensen, December 7, 1965 - May 19, 2024, after a short period of serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Søren Nybo Jakobsen, 71

May 29, 2024

Our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Soren Nybo, born 30 March 1953, is suddenly taken from us in Norway on 10 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Casper Langkjær Diemar, 24

May 28, 2024

We have lost our loved one far too soon, Casper Langkjær Diemar, August 1, 1999 - 23 May 2024. Thank you for your passion for life - your zest for life will forever inspire us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anders Wilki Fristrup, 42

May 28, 2024

Anders Wilki Fristrup, 1982 – 2024, Viborg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

HUNGARY

Actress Kátya Tompos has died

May 31, 2024

Kátya Tompos, Jászai Mari and Junior Prima award-winning actor and singer, died at the age of 41, her family and management announced. At the beginning of May, it was revealed that the actress has been battling a rare cancer for years, which cannot be treated at home. In 2013, her first solo album entitled "Across Europe" was released, it was a musical journey from England to Russia, songs in English, French, Bulgarian, Hungarian and Russian. Kátya Tompos played in several Hungarian films, among others, she appeared in Coming Out and the 3rd part of Valami Amerika. Due to her illness, the actress did not perform in the theater or have any concerts in the last two years, but the audience could see her at a reading evening, as long as her current condition allowed it.

Link

SERBIA

Journalist Vojislav Tufegdžić passed away - The media do not state the cause of death

June 1, 2024

Tufegdžić [62] was the assistant editor-in-chief of the weekly "Eskpres", known for spreading pro-vaxxer views.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPAIN

Santoña journalist Ricardo Arques dies, he uncovered the GAL plot

May 31, 2024

The journalist from Santoña, Ricardo Arques, died this Thursday at the age of 64. The renowned chronicler suffered from stomach cancer that has worsened in recent days, and he was admitted to the Valdecilla Hospital in Santander, where he died this morning. Arques was one of the pioneers of investigative journalism in Spain. A professional passionate about his work who did not mind "probing into the sewers" to bring to light the information that others wanted to hide.

Link

They brought the coffin for an amateur soccer player who died suddenly in Bucaramanga

May 29, 2024

As a tribute to his friends and family, the body of Hector Fernando Niño Rivero [55] was transferred to the court of the La Joya neighborhood where he died on the weekend while playing soccer. The carriage left the funeral home and before heading to a holy field, it turned to the west of the city. And there on the soccer field, where he died of a heart attack on Sunday, May 26, his loved ones loaded the coffin and in the goal area where he fainted, on the western side, paid him a posthumous tribute, while the song 'Friend' by Roberto Carlos was playing, played by some local mariachis.

Link

A runner dies of a sudden heart attack in the Monumental Cross of Estepa

May 25, 2024

Estepa (Seville) - A middle-aged runner died yesterday afternoon while participating in the urban night race VIII Urban Cross Estepa Monumental, after suffering a sudden heart attack. It happened in the final stretch, a few meters from the finish. Immediately, the paramedics of the mobile ICU arranged in the race attended to the man, but he died soon after. The deceased runner was known in Estepa. He served as head of studies at the local public Colegio de Infantil y Primaria Santa Teresa.

Link

After his working day, an employee of the restaurant 'Pipiripau' died suddenly in the Juárez Market

May 28, 2024

Monterrey, Nuevo León - The deceased, who has not yet been identified, died of a fatal heart attack while working. Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the site, where the Civil Protection of Monterrey reported that he met with the victim’s colleagues, who reported that the man already had several weeks with discomforts that were not addressed. So far, no identification of the worker.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link