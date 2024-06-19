MEXICO

Reality star María Reneé Núñez dies unexpectedly aged 34 after finding fame in hit show La Isla as tributes pour in

June 13, 2024

A beloved reality show star has died unexpectedly aged just 34. Mexican beauty María Reneé Núñez rose to fame after winning the first season of La Isla (The Island) in 2012. The cause of María's death remains a mystery as tributes pour in to the late star. Her passing was confirmed by her sister Alma, leaving her social media fans shocked. She studied graphic design and was passionate about sports, especially cycling, volleyball, and softball. Her family says she loved her healthy lifestyle as she enjoyed going to the beach to keep fit. Her last social media post, on April 28, was a couple of snaps of herself with her partner Diego, NeedToKnow reports.

No cause of death reported.

Mexican director Moisés Ortiz Urquidi dies on set and in front of the actors at the age of 58

June 17, 2024

The Mexican director Moisés Ortiz Urquidi has died at the age of 58, due to a fulminant myocardial infarction while filming his latest project. Moises Ortiz Urquidi was working on a big project, in front of all his colleagues, as it was the return to the screen of actress Angelica Rivera, who has also witnessed the terrible moment.

Samaria Angulo, former municipal secretary of Playa de Carmen, dies

June 17, 2024

During the morning of this Monday, June 17, the death of Samaria Angulo Sala, who served as Secretary of Tourism of the municipality of Playa del Carmen, was confirmed. Although the specific causes of her death have not been officially revealed, there is speculation on social networks that Samaria was facing a colon cancer. Samaria Angulo's Facebook profile showed recent activity until yesterday, before her death was made official, where she congratulated the heads of family on Father's Day, with an image and a text.

No age reported.

Man dies apparently of a heart attack while working at the Saltillo Government Center

June 13, 2024

A man apparently lost his life from a heart attack while working at the government center east of the city of Saltillo. The events were recorded on Wednesday afternoon, when 57-year-old Juan Martín's companions observed how he was fainting, so they immediately called the 911 emergency number. Paramedics from the Red Cross came immediately to assess him, however he no longer had vital signs, because presumably a heart attack had ended his existence.

Man dies inside the market in Paso del Macho

June 15, 2024

On the morning of this Saturday, June 15, an almost 60-year-old man lost his life inside the Revolución market in Paso del Macho. According to some citizens, the victim was inside the trading area when he suddenly keeled over on the floor. Paramedics and the doctor on duty tried to help the individual, however, he no longer had vital signs, so they proceeded to declare his death. It is believed that the victim lost his life due to an attack on the myocardium, so he immediately died lying on the floor of the market.

Five “died suddenly” on the street:

Woman dies after 'keeling over’ in the middle of the street in Culiacán

June 1, 2024

A neighbor of the El Mirador Neighborhood died during the afternoon of this Thursday. The authorities are investigating whether it was a natural death or an accident, since some people pointed out that she keeled over, and others that she had fallen off a public transport. The authorities managed to establish that the woman answered to the name of Marisela “N”, 40 years old. When the Red Cross paramedics arrived, they indicated that the person had already died due to a cardiac arrest.

Man dies of a heart attack in the vicinity of the Zócalo

June 11, 2024

A withering heart attack ended the life of a man who was left lying on Izazaga Street. Street merchants who stand on the sidewalk saw the approximately 50-year-old man walking with a hand on his chest and a gesture of pain, to then keel over and fall to the ground where he became unconscious. Witnesses immediately ran to try to help the man while they notified the authorities. Paramedics provided first aid to the victim, but a quick review could only determine that he no longer had vital signs because his heart had already stopped.

A man dies in front of his house

June 13, 2024

Death struck a man, who was left on the public road a few centimeters from the door of his home. It was reported around 9:30 a.m. that there was a lifeless elderly man lying on the public road. Agents of the Investigative Police came to the site and talked with the relatives of the now deceased, whom they identified as Enrique N, 62 years old. They explained that the victim suffered from some diseases.

No cause of death reported.

Pizza delivery man in Tuxpan dies of probable heart attack

June 11, 2024

A motorcycle delivery driver of the Dominos Pizza company, Noé Trujillo Ruiz, 35, apparently died a victim of a heart attack. Everything seems to indicate that the unfortunate man notified his superiors three days ago that he was ill, but apparently due to a lack of staff, they did not allow him to suspend his services to go to the health services. Unfortunately, death surprised him when he was on his way to deliver an order.

Man dies on public road in Villa de Fuente

June 17, 2024

A man died of an apparent heart attack while riding a bicycle on the streets of Villa de Fuente. The man was identified as Felipe N, approximately 50 years old, who was moving along Mina Street in the aforementioned place, when he began to feel unwell. He suddenly collapsed on the ground, so witnesses requested the support of Red Cross paramedics to treat Felipe. After the arrival of the rescuers, they confirmed the tragic news, since the man no longer had vital signs.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Cop collapse s, dies during firearm training in Gran Couva

June 12, 2024

A police constable attached to the JPU who collapsed on the job in the evening on June 11 has died. PC Shastri Maharaj, 39, was doing firearms training at the Gran Couva range when he collapsed. Colleagues took him to the Couva District Health Facility, but he was pronounced dead while being treated. Enquiries are continuing into the cause of his death.

Man died at Tacoma immigration detention center of natural causes, medical examiner says

June 11, 2024

A 61-year-old man found dead in his cell earlier this year at the privately-run federal immigration detention center in Tacoma (Washington, U.S) died of natural causes, the Pierce County medical examiner announced Monday. Charles Leo Daniel, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, died March 7 of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the medical examiner’s office. Staff at the Northwest ICE Processing Center found him slumped off his bed that morning and moved him to a hallway to perform medical aid. Tacoma Fire Department personnel tried to resuscitate him when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the facility.

BRAZIL

Skowa, member of Trio Mocotó, dies aged 68

June 14, 2024

Singer Marco Antônio Gonçalves dos Santos, better known as Skowa, died on Thursday night (13) at the age of 68. He was admitted to a hospital in Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest. The singer and guitarist was one of the biggest names in Brazilian black music and founded the band Skowa e a Máfia. Skowa began his professional career in 1975 and in addition to being a musician, he participated in feature and short films in theater and cinema. The group's last show took place at the Sesc Festival of Black Culture, at Sesc May 24, in São Paulo.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

The Pinhais Jovem group regrets the death of reporter Vanderlei Silva, 30

June 15, 2024

The Pinhais Jovem group regrets the death of reporter Vanderlei Silva, 30, who unfortunately passed away on Friday (14th). Vanderlei leaves behind a wife and a daughter. Vanderlei was a great news partner, where he collaborated with several channels and WhatsApp groups of the region. The cause of death was not disclosed but according to our information, he may have been the victim of a heart attack.

Two photographers “died suddenly”:

Death note of cameraman and photographer Genivaldo Henrique

June 11, 2024

It is with deep regret that the Civil Police Union of Alagoas informs the death of cameraman and photographer Genivaldo Henrique, 57, on last Monday (10th), victim of a heart attack. Genivaldo Henrique, besides being a great audiovisual professional, was a militant of social movements and a supporter of the struggles of public and private workers.

Photographer Ricardo Bittner dies at 42

June 11, 2024

Câmara de Suzano photographer Ricardo Bittner dies at 42. The death was confirmed by the agency in a publication made on Tuesday (11th) on social networks. He worked in parliament for almost eight years and was admitted to the Suzano Hospital and died of acute myocardial infarction.

Today we break the sad news of the departure of our violinist Leandro Lino

June 12, 2024

Today we break the sad news of the departure of Leandro Lino, violinist of our Symphony Orchestra of Minas Gerais, after a sudden illness last night. A competent musician, a humorous colleague and a cheerful person, who enjoyed the beach, friends and who studied with discipline the master's degree at UFMG. We are shocked and dismayed by this very early departure and our hearts go out to family and friends at this very difficult time of grief.

No age or cause of death reported.

Personal trainer Petrus da Silva Machado, 33, dies suddenly

June 13, 2024

Family, friends and students are in mourning after the sudden death of personal trainer Petrus da Silva Machado, 33. The professional taught in Jacareí academies and was very dear to the students. According to initial information, Petrus would have died of a heart attack on Thursday (13th). There is no information on what would have caused the problem.

Bariri: Luis Eduardo Benatti dies after sudden illness

June 13, 2024

The municipal Director of Development, Luis Eduardo Benatti, 59 years old, died on Thursday afternoon (13th), victim of sudden illness. Benatti had gone to field 2 of the Farid Jorge Resegue Stadium, where the Bariri Rodeo 2024 venue is set up, to deal with matters related to the municipal administration. At the scene, he fell ill, being rescued by a Fire Department team, which took him to the emergency room of Santa Casa de Bariri, where he was found dead.

No cause of death reported.

Leopoldo Pedalini Neto, former president of the Commercial Association of Ilhabela, dies

June 14, 2024

The former president of the commercial and Business Association of Ilhabela (ACEI), Leopoldo Pedalini Neto, died at the age of 71 on Friday (14th), victim of a heart attack. He was the owner of the Praia do Portinho Hotel.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Foz do Iguaçu prosecutor falls in football game and dies after being hospitalized for three days

June 12, 2024

Prosecutor Renan Gabardo Fava, 57, died on Tuesday (11th) at the Padre Germano Lauck Municipal Hospital, in Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná. Fava had been hospitalized in serious condition since last Saturday (8th), after suffering a fall during a football match, said the city of Foz do Iguaçu. No details were given about how and under what circumstances the fall occurred, nor the causes of death.

Five police officers “died suddenly”:

Police Sergeant dies victim of heart attack in Rio Branco

June 17, 2024

The sergeant of the Military Police of Acre (PMAC) Kêmio César da Silva died on the morning of Monday (17th) victim of heart attack, in Rio Branco. The public security agent who had previously worked in the Special Operations Battalion and was currently stationed in the 1st Battalion, was still rescued, but did not resist. The General Command of the Military Police issued a note of regret for the death of the policeman.

No age reported.

Police corporal (35) suffered a fulminant infarction during work

June 11, 2024

The corporal of the Military Police, Sérgio Ferreira, of 35 years, suffered a fulminant infarction during work, this Tuesday, in Cuiabá. He was in the Parque de Exposições, in the Porto neighborhood, when he fell ill and died. The police leadership regretted the untimely death of the policeman.

Mourning in Tabocas: Fagner Marques dies of a fulminant heart attack

June 15, 2024

Today, the population of Tabocas do Brejo Velho, dawned with sad news. The Municipal Civil Guard Fagner Marques, affectionately called "Dazin", died this morning, around 6 o'clock, victim of a fulminant infarction in his residence. Even with the rapid arrival of the team of the urgent and emergency service (SAMU), unfortunately, it was not possible to revive him. Fagner was very well known and had a great friendship with everyone. His sudden departure left everyone surprised and dismayed.

No age reported.

Policeman suffers heart attack and dies at work

June 15, 2024

The Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul announces the death of police investigator Marco Aurélio Do Santos Lima, known as "Marquinhos", of the first police station in the city of Dourados. Marquinhos, as he was known to everyone, was working when he fell ill, was rescued and taken to the Evangelical hospital, where he ended up dying.

No age reported.

Campo Mourão civil police chief dies at the age of 27

June 10, 2024

Paraná - On the morning of this Sunday (09), the operational delegate of the 16th Civil Police Subdivision of Campo Mourão, Lucas Barbosa Aguiar, 27 years old, did not resist a strong flu and died. Lucas was at his residence when he began to feel shortness of breath due to a strong flu (influenza H1N1). Upon arrival at the hospital in Maringá, he was intubated and sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

With regret, we inform you of the death of Hilton Araujo

June 14, 2024

With regret, we inform you of the death of Hilton Araujo, son of the late Mr. Ivo and brother of Wilson Araújo, a well-known family in our region of Fatima do Sul. We deeply regret this sad news. Hilton Araujo was a very dear person in our community, and today we say goodbye to someone who left a significant mark on our lives. According to reports, Hilton suffered a sudden illness and unfortunately passed away. Our condolences to all who have been touched by his life and presence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Very sad the death of the decorator Nivard Barbosa

June 11, 2024

Very sad, the death of the decorator Nivard Barbosa. It occurred this Tuesday. He was victim of a fulminant infarction. Nivard was a great decorator and made the environments of Casadas Linhas.

No age reported.

A 14-year-old school kid died on Thursday afternoon

June 14, 2024

A school kid from the municipality of Tauá, identified as Ivna Caracas Pimentel, 14 years old, died on Thursday afternoon (13th). Family members told local journalist Wilrismar's Blog that the teenager felt severe abdominal pain and was taken to hospital. She suffered a heart attack and the medical team was unable to revive her. Ivna and was enrolled in the 8th grade of Dondon Feitosa Elementary School.

Man dies in Nova Itaberaba

June 13, 2024

27-year-old Maycon Caon died on Thursday night (13th), while practicing sports in Nova Itaberaba. According to information, he represented the municipality in competitions, and the administration of Nova Itaberaba mourns what happened. Maycon was practicing footvolley when he suffered a sudden illness and did not resist.

No cause of death reported.

A Marine died during a navy course in the early hours of Saturday

June 11, 2024

A Marine died during a navy course in the early hours of Saturday (8th). Corporal Neylon was doing one of the curricular activities when he had a sudden illness. Neylon's uniformed colleagues spoke out. “It's very hard to believe... He was an exceptional comrade! It's very sad the way some things happen... But go in peace, brother!"

No age or cause of death reported.

A 39-year-old man died after a football match in Bady Bassitt

June 12, 2024

According to the police report, Alessandro José Martins Coelho began to feel bad at the beginning of the match, left the field, but remained in place to follow the game. His 37-year-old partner reported that Alessandro fell ill again while celebrating the team's victory, put his hand to his chest and fell to the ground. He was rescued but did not resist. The cause of death of the victim has not yet been determined.

Sudden illness : a 31-year-old man died after suffering a sudden illness inside a gym

June 11, 2024

A 31-year-old man, Radley Rodrigues Maciel Nunes, died after suffering a sudden illness inside a gym on Teófilo Otoni street, in the center of Patos de Minas. The fact was recorded on Monday night. According to witnesses, the man arrived at the gym looking normal and, as usual, drank coffee before starting training. Shortly after starting the exercises, he suddenly fainted. Three doctors were in the gym and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures, while employees called the mobile Urgent Care service (SAMU). For about 30 minutes, rescuers worked incessantly trying to revive the victim. After this time, he was transferred to the ambulance, where the procedures continued for another 30 minutes. Unfortunately, all attempts were in vain, and death was declared.

No cause of death reported.

The funeral of Lorivaldo Ruas will be today

June 11, 2024

The funeral of Lorivaldo Ruas will be today at 3 pm. The reason for the death was fulminant infarction, in the salon where he worked in the morning, on yesterday's date. Some rumors that circulate saying that he passed away on a football field, are not correct.

No age reported.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

Buggy driver suffers sudden illness , runs over cameraman and dies on the way to the hospital

June 15, 2024

A [dune] buggy driver suffered a sudden illness, ran over a cameraman, and died on the way to the hospital, during a buggy race in the dunes of Guriú. Two people were injured, one of them, Gabriel Augusto Ribeiro Lima, 26, who worked as a cameraman covering the event, suffered fractures to his legs and a deep cut to his cervical spine. His condition is very serious, and he needed to be rescued by a Ciopaer aircraft. The buggy driver, Moisanoel Bezerra da Silva, 54, reportedly suffered a sudden illness, lost control of his buggy and advanced towards the cars where people were. He was taken to hospital but had already died.

No cause of death reported.

Businessman dies after suffering a sudden illness while driving

June 15, 2024

Businessman Evilásio Câmara Lima Júnior, 54, died on Saturday morning (15th) after suffering a sudden illness while driving. The case occurred on Avenida São Jorge, in Manaus. According to deputy Gerson Oliveira, the victim owns a glass shop and had earlier commented to employees that he was not feeling well. He had hypertension problems when leaving, he left alone, and would have become ill, at which point he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole. On impact, Evilásio also hit his head hard.

No cause of death reported.

Woman who suffered heart attack and crash dies in hospital

June 15, 2024

A woman suffered a traffic accident on the afternoon of Friday (14th) in Arapongas, Northern Paraná, after having a sudden illness. The victim, identified as Nilda, ended up crashing the vehicle she was driving into a parked car. Rescuers spent about 50 minutes trying to revive her. The teams were successful and then quickly referred her to a hospital in the city. However, Nilda had more cardiac arrests and died due to this.

No age reported.

Driver dies after sudden illness and collision

June 16, 2024

A 46-year-old man, identified as Ailton Luiz Rotela, an employee of the Zoonoses Control Center (CCZ) of Foz do Iguaçu, died on Sunday morning (16th) after suffering a sudden illness and colliding with a pole on Gramado Avenue. The accident happened around 7:50 am and mobilized medical support. According to preliminary information, Ailton was driving his car along Gramado Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and violently collided with a pole. Despite the deployment of airbags, the impact of the crash was fatal. Initial forensic evidence suggests Ailton suffered a sudden illness before the collision, which would have led to the loss of control of the vehicle.

Plane crashes killing two; family does not rule out sudden illness

June 13, 2024

The plane that crashed into a farm in Mirassol D'Oeste, resulting in the deaths of lawyer Marco Antonio Corbelino and Igor Duarte, who worked in Marco's office, had a check-up about a week ago. The information is from family members. The accident happened yesterday morning (12/06). There is still no clue as to what may have caused the crash. The family, however, does not rule out the possibility that the pilot may have been afflicted with a sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend Alessandro Queiroz

June 15, 2024

It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend Alessandro Queiroz, "O Sandro" as he was affectionately called. According to family members, everything indicates that he was the victim of a heart attack, as he was found already lifeless in his home.

No age reported.

Death note Tancredo Antônio Gomes - 39 years old

June 15, 2024

With immense regret we announce the death of Trancredo, 39 years old, resident of Timbí, died as a result of a sudden illness, the body will be buried at 14:30 in the Public Cemetery of Camaragibe.

No cause of death reported.

We announce the death of our compatriot Renata Santos, 35

June 14, 2024

It is with a sense of regret that we announce the death of our compatriot Renata Santos, 35 years old, who lived in Sector 7 in the municipality of Morada Nova. Renata Santos who was an employee of the Leléo Móveis store, had a heart attack and ended up not resisting, dying this Friday, 14th.

We deeply regret the early death of young José Ronan Ribeiro dos Santo

June 12, 2024

We deeply regret the early death of young José Ronan Ribeiro dos Santos, a native of Ipixuna do Pará, which occurred on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Ronan was in the municipality of Paragominas when he suffered a sudden illness, progressing to death.

No age or cause of death reported.

I just lost my love

June 10, 2024

I just lost my love. Probably a fulminant infarction. I'm speechless. May God comfort my children. Soon I will give news of the wake, I have no information yet. 💔

No age reported.

URUGUAY

The mayor of Colonia Valdense died of cardiac arrest while riding a bicycle

June 16, 2024

Andrés Malán, the mayor of Colonia Valdense, died this Sunday, according to a statement released by the National Party. As reported by El Observador, Malán died after feeling a strong chest pain while cycling through the city, so it is presumed that it was due to a cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

ARGENTINA

Jujuy mourns the departure of a beloved actor: goodbye to "La comadre de Yuto"

June 17, 2024

The Jujuy theater is in mourning after the sad news of the death of Gabriel Guzmán, better known as "La comadre de Yuto". At the age of 39, the talented actor lost his life in the early hours of this Monday due to a cancer that advanced quickly and aggressively. For the last week, Gabriel was hospitalized in a sanatorium in the capital of Jujuy, bravely fighting to the end against the disease.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Sadness at the College of Physicians for the death of Dr. René Correa

June 14, 2024

Today we received the sad news of the death of Dr. René Raúl Correa. He performed assistance tasks at the General Clinic at the Valle Viejo Hospital. He lived in Polcos and was known as the "doctor of the people and for the people".

No age or cause of death reported.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

La Urraca González, an emblem of Lanús, died

June 13, 2024

Armando Oscar González, former player and historical figure of Lanús, died this Thursday at the age of 56 after failing to recover from the stroke that he had suffered days before and that had forced him to undergo surgery at the Evita Hospital before being transferred to the Bicentenario Hospital of Monte Grande. The maroon town mourns La Urraca, one of its most emblematic players. The hemorrhage was very large and the former footballer had not responded to stimuli for days. He was never able to regain consciousness after the operation and doctors had diagnosed him as brain dead.

The skater Eider Matilla dies at the age of 26

June 17, 2024

Today the sad news of the death of the young Gijonese skater Eider Matilla, who has been fighting a hard illness in recent times, was announced. Eider, 26, has always stood out in the velodrome for her dedication and dedication to speed skating, competing in the Fluke Sports Club and previously in the Patín Pelayo Club. She also did it off the track because of her outgoing character, becoming a reference in the fight against cancer through her profile on social networks.

No cause of death reported.

A 46-year-old amateur footballer collapsed on the pitch and lost his life

June 13, 2024

His name was Zoilo Navarro, but the neighborhood affectionately called him ”Sopita". He was a football lover and last night he met with his friends to enjoy his passion on a pitch in the San Esteban neighborhood of the city of Nueva Esperanza. However, around 22:00, the 46-year-old amateur footballer suffered a heart attack in the middle of the match. He collapsed on the football 5-a-side playing field and provoked despair from his friends. He was taken to the hospital, but they could not revive him, despite medical efforts, and the death of “Sopita” Navarro was certified by cardiorespiratory arrest.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Grief over the death of a teacher: she was giving classes and fainted

June 10, 2024

The educational community of the school n° 76 of Quilmes West is totally dismayed by the death of a teacher. As they detailed, the teacher was giving classes when she suddenly fell to the floor, so the school called 911 to notify emergencies. Several units of paramedics arrived at the scene and performed CPR, but they were unable to revive her.

No age or cause of death reported.

A passenger died before the take-off of the flight linking Cordoba with Salta

June 12, 2024

A passenger died Wednesday afternoon on board an Aerolineas Argentinas plane minutes before takeoff at Cordoba airport. It was discovered when the crew approached to verify that he had his seat belt fastened and, at that moment, noticed that the victim was unresponsive. Health personnel intervened and, upon examining him, confirmed that the passenger had died. According to the information published by the Argentine News agency, the rest of the passengers had to get off the plane. As of Wednesday night, the flight was still delayed.

No age or cause of death reported.

They found two lifeless men in Resistencia: one in the center and the other in the neighborhood Mujeres Argentinas

June 17, 2024

In two separate incidents, two men were found dead in the city of Resistencia. The first of these occurred in the Mujeres Argentinas Neighborhood, where a man was found inside a garage. The victim was identified as Emmanuel Ortiz Manzuc, 30. According to the authorities, no signs of violence were observed in the place.



The second case took place on 25 de Mayo Ave., where another finding of a lifeless man was reported. The victim was identified as Daniel Alegre, 41. The family found his body without vital signs and notified the authorities through 911. The investigation into this second case is also ongoing and more information is expected in the coming hours.

No cause of death reported.

CHILE

He collapsed in the middle of reporting: Sudden death of cameraman hits Chilevisión hard

June 14, 2024

Last Thursday, JC Rodríguez interrupted the morning show to inform of the unexpected death of Fernando Pinto, 49 years old, a beloved cameraman from Chilevisión’s press department. He commented on screen that the professional died “in a very ungrateful situation", because he was working when he suffered the first symptoms of an aneurysm that turned out to be fatal. When the mission was completed, Fernando collapsed on the sidewalk. Frightened, his companions tried to revive him, but they could not. The driver of the car even knew about rescue maneuvers from his experience as a firefighter. He realized that it could be serious and rushed Pinto to a hospital. He remained hospitalized there until his death, just last Wednesday, due to an aneurysm.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Player of the Nueva Victoria club dies during football match in Iquique

June 15, 2024

A tragic event touched the sports community of Iquique in the morning, when Gonzalo Pérez Fuentes, a 65-year-old player of the Nueva Victoria Club, died on the pitch during a match at the facilities of the Viejos Crack de Iquique. Pérez Fuentes, known for his passion for football and his dedication to the club, suddenly collapsed in the middle of the match. Immediately, several players and a doctor who was among the assistants came to his aid, applying resuscitation maneuvers. Despite the efforts made, they failed to revive him.

No cause of death reported.

