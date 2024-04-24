MOROCCO

Celebrated composer Richard Horowitz dies at 75

April 16, 2024

Richard Horowitz, the composer and pianist who won a Golden Globe Award for his soundtrack, with Ryuichi Sakamoto, to The Sheltering Sky, died in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Saturday, April 13, according to a post on the Instagram page of his wife, Sussan Deyhim. In its own tribute, the New York label Rvng Intl., which reissued Horowitz’s album Eros in Arabia, heralded the “incredible tapestry of music [Horowitz] was a part of,” adding, “now you are all around us, reborn in the ultimate dimension.” Horowitz was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Diabis (ex-Beveren) died very unexpectedly at the age of 43

April 16, 2024

Abdoulaye 'Diabis' Diawara died on Monday at the age of 43. The former SK Beveren player passed away completely unexpectedly. During his coaching course, Diawara became unwell on the training field and subsequently collapsed. Beveren was informed of Diawara's death by Diawara's family. In addition to Ivorian, Diawara also had Belgian nationality. The right-wing defender played for Beveren between 2004 and 2008, and also played for Sporting Hasselt and KSK Kallo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GHANA

Ghanese gospel singer passed away

April 21, 2024

Popular Gospel musician KODA has reportedly died. A source close to the family confirmed the news to GhanaWeekend.com that Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, as he was born, succumbed to a short illness in the early hours of Sunday. KODA, a multi-talented artiste known for his songwriting, record producing, and soulful voice, was a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel scene. His most recent album, “Keteke,” released in January 2021, was a critical and commercial success. He is remembered for his infectious enthusiasm and the messages of hope and perseverance embedded in his music. Further details regarding the cause of his illness and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon.

No age reported.

Link

NIGERIA

Tragedy strikes as man dies after suffering seizure while bus breaks down in Kwara State

April 21, 2024

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing ordeal that unfolded as a commercial bus came to a sudden halt due to mechanical failure, leaving passengers stranded on the roadside. Among them was the unfortunate victim, whose health took a sudden turn for the worse as he experienced a severe seizure. According to reports from bystanders, the man convulsed uncontrollably for hours inside the immobilized bus, as fellow passengers and passersby frantically sought to provide aid and comfort. Despite their efforts, the situation rapidly escalated into a medical emergency, with the man's condition deteriorating rapidly. The man tragically succumbed to the seizure before medical assistance could arrive. The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed, pending notification of his next of kin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

CAMEROON

Former Antalyaspor football player Joseph Boum passed away

April 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we learned the news that our former football player, Joseph Boum, passed away. Joseph Boum [34] played for Antalyaspor in 2014-2015 and played 24 official matches. On the other hand, Boum also played for Mersin İdman Yurdu team in Turkey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

KENYA

Michael Oyier had complained of headache, collapsed in his house

April 20, 2024

Details have emerged how former KTN News anchor Michael Oyier. A friend said he was recently married, and the couple stayed at Lavington. A family friend said Oyier had collapsed in his Lavington house in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 17. This was after he complained of severe headaches. He was then rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where scans were done, and necessitated an operation on the head. The operation went bad, and he died on Saturday. A postmortem is planned to establish the cause of the death. Oyier ventured into PR after leaving KTN. He also played as an MC in several events.

No age reported.

Link

TANZANIA

Gardner Habash dies aged 50

April 20, 2024

Dar Es Salaam - Renowned TV and radio presenter Gardner Habash died today, aged 50. He died at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) where he was undergoing treatments. The news of his death was confirmed by Clouds Media management sending condolences to the family, friends, and close relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

TikTok sensation and comedian ‘Aus Velemina’ to be buried on Saturday

April 16, 2024

TikTok sensation ‘Aus Joyce Velemina’, whose given name was Lebogang Ronald Ledwaba, has died after a short illness. The much-loved and celebrated 31-year-old man, comedian, actor, deejay, master of ceremonies and influencer, was adored by many for his humorous videos, died on Wednesday, April 10. Ledwaba became popular on TikTok and other social media sites for his ‘Aus Joyce Velemina’ character. Meanwhile, Immanuel Podile Ledwaba, spokesperson for the deceased’s family, expressed profound sorrow over their son’s passing, describing it as something they never expected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Bophelong Secondary teacher collapse s and dies in school

April 19, 2024

Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances after a male teacher at Bophelong Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark allegedly collapsed on school premises and passed away. The incident happened on Thursday morning, 18 April. The educator was allegedly found lying beside his car. Mabona said emergency services were contacted for assistance. Unfortunately, the Bophelong Secondary teacher was declared dead upon arrival.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

TURKEY

Two brothers “died suddenly”:

National diver Serkan Toprak's brother also succumbed to a heart attack 9 days later

April 19, 2024

Free diving national team athlete Serkan Toprak had gone to Muğla Menteş to visit his father during the holiday. The 45-year-old athlete died of a heart attack while doing breathing exercises with his daughter, who was a national diver like himself. Nine days after the death of the athlete, bad news came from his 35-year-old brother Burak Toprak this time. Burak, who set out with his wife and son to go from Ankara to Muğla, experienced shortness of breath in Afyon. It was understood that Burak Toprak had a heart attack when medical teams performed the first intervention in the car. His stopped heart was operated on, but he died in the hospital.

Link

Bahri Dinar, the liver promoter of Edirne, had a heart attack and lost his life

April 19, 2024

Bahri Dinar (65), the President of the Association for Promoting Edirne and Pan-fried Liver Quality Protection [pan-fried beef liver is a local specialty], who became a symbol of the city with his contribution to the promotion of Edirne and was granted the honorary tourism ambassador license by the Edirne Municipality, was found motionless in his bed by his wife in the morning. During the check-up performed by the medical team, it was determined that Dinar, a liver artisan, died due to a heart attack.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

A specialist sergeant who suffered a heart attack has died

April 17, 2024

Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Muhammet Eyüp Kolukısa, who was in charge of the Pınarbaşı District Gendarmerie Command, suffered a heart attack while on duty. Kolukisa, who was first taken to Pınarbaşı District State Hospital, was transferred to Kastamonu Education and Research Hospital after his first intervention. Despite all the interventions made there, Sergeant Kolukisa could not be saved and lost his life.

No age reported.

Link

16-year-old daughter of dismissed teachers dies of heart attack

April 16, 2024

Ece Nur Esen, a 16-year-old girl whose parents were fired from their jobs by an emergency decree issued after a failed coup in Turkey in 2016, died of a heart attack on the morning of April 13th, Bold Medya reported. Ece’s death was made public by Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, an MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and a leading human rights defender. Gergerlioğlu claimed that the family’s situation was the main factor affecting Ece’s health. “The girl was the daughter of parents who were dismissed by an executive decree in Bursa. She had been in a very bad state for the last two-three months after suffering financial and emotional troubles, and especially after her mother was sentenced to 2 years, one month. Following complaints of waking up crying, she experienced distress again yesterday morning, and a heart attack! She could not be saved,” Gergerlioğlu said on X.

Link

A young sailor from Bursa died as a result of a heart attack in Egypt

April 21, 2024

A 44-year-old young man living in the Yenisölöz neighborhood of Bursa died as a result of a heart attack he had in Egypt, where he had traveled by the ship he worked on a while ago. Hüseyin Pelit, 44, suddenly became ill while the ship he was working on was in Egypt. It is understood that the young man, who was seen to be motionless by his friends on the ship, had a heart attack, but despite all the interventions made here, he could not be saved and lost his life.

Link

Aysel Adakoğlu Sert died of a heart attack

April 19, 2024

Hüseyin Sert's wife, 62-year-old Aysel Adakoğlu Sert, who lives in Pınarcık Village of Ereğli district of Zonguldak, became ill at around 04.00 in the morning. It is understood that she had a heart attack, Aysel was taken to the hospital after the first intervention by medical teams. Aysel Adakoğlu lost the struggle for life, despite all the interventions.

Link

He was defeated by his heart at a young age

April 21, 2023

According to the information obtained, Mesut Karaayvaz, 47, one of the residents of Mahmutbey Neighborhood, suddenly became ill at home and fell to the ground. 112 Emergency Service crews were notified by his wife. Karaayvaz, who had a heart attack, could not be saved, despite all the interventions.

Link

AZERBAIJAN

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan dies

April 20, 2024

On Saturday, April 20, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Yuri Omelchenko, died suddenly at the age of 49. The theater staff of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater express their deep condolences to the friends and relatives of the artist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

UKRAINE

"The doctors assured me that everything was fine." A close friend of Dmitry Kapranov reported the cause of his sudden death

April 16, 2024

Writer and storyteller Saško Lirník, close friend of the Ukrainian writer, blogger, and public figure Dmytro Kapranov who suddenly passed away on Tuesday, reported a possible cause of Kapranov’s death. In the comment, Lirnik said that the deceased had heart problems. Dmitry Kapranov was only 57 years old. “I don't want to comment on anything now, I'll just say that the Kapranov brothers are part of my Universe. I'm so bitter that I can't even find the words right now... For me, Ukraine is them. Dmitry had heart problems and was ill. We were all worried, but the doctors said that everything was fine. And then it got bad in the morning and that was it. The day before yesterday we saw each other again – he joked so well," Sasha Lirnik said.

Link

RUSSIA

The son of the first Prosecutor General of Russia, Valentin Stepankov, died suddenly at the age of 47

April 15, 2024

Today it became known about the death of Denis Stepankov. The tragedy was reported by his father, who could not get in touch with Denis, and went to his apartment. “The lock in the apartment was locked from the inside. We had to open the doors. They found him dead on the bed," Valentin Stepankov said. He explained that his 47-year-old son had a PhD in law and worked for a subsidiary of Rosatom. No traces of violence were found on Denis's body. Valentin Georgievich noted that his son did not complain about his health. The statesman believes that Denis died of natural causes. "Most likely, something related to the heart. The autopsy is being done today," Stepankov told the portal MSK1.RU.

Link