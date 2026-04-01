A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (79)

March 29, 2026

Alex Duong, a comedian and actor known for his appearances on Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle and Blue Bloods, has died following a yearlong journey with cancer. On Saturday, March 28, his friend Hilarie Steele shared on GoFundMe that the comedian died that morning “surrounded by love and dear friends” after having gone into septic shock the day before. “He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain,” Steele wrote, going on to explain that Duong’s wife, Christina, and 5-year-old daughter, Everest, were both able to say their goodbyes before his death. On March 27, Steele shared that Duong was “fighting for his life” after going into septic shock with a “severe and life-threatening infection that has overwhelmed his body.” Emphasizing that everything had “changed so quickly,” she said that both Christina and Duong were “trying to stay strong while navigating the unimaginable” in his final hours. While he had previously experienced headaches behind his eye, Duong was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer affecting soft tissue, in early 2025 after his manager noticed that his eye looked like it was about to fall out due to swelling and discoloration, per the Los Angeles Times. Not long after his tumor was labeled “extremely aggressive,” Duong said, he lost vision in his left eye completely and felt as if he was “just being fed and given drugs, sitting there getting fat and missing my family.” The comedian told the Times that he spent much of the following year managing “excruciating back pain” and frequenting hospitals to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy - despite struggling to meet guild minimums for health insurance as a member of SAG-AFTRA. But eventually, the tumors pushed on his brain and caused him to begin having seizures. As his cancer progressed, Duong found himself back in the hospital for another round of chemotherapy on March 12 as the tumors in his spine had “taken a heavy toll on his body.”

Researcher’s note – SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: https://www.dglaw.com/sag-aftra-and-jpc-allow-for-mandatory-vaccine-policies-on-production-sets/

March 27, 2026

Ross “The Boss” Friedman, former guitarist for Manowar and The Dictators, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a statement shared by the Metal Hall of Fame on Friday (March 27) afternoon. Back in early February, it was revealed that Friedman had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after noticing several symptoms in the months leading up to the diagnosis.

Researcher’s note - In this April 2020 interview, Friedman looked forward to the arrival of the COVID “vaccines”: https://audioinkradio.com/2020/04/ross-the-boss-friedman-interview/

March 29, 2026

It seems unimaginable that we’ve lost yet another musician yet, here we are. And, of course it hurts. Yesterday (Saturday, March 29), Boysetsfire shared on their Instagram that their founding drummer, Matt Krupanski [48], has sadly passed away. No cause of death has been given.

March 24, 2026

Across his esteemed career, Chris Athens worked with artists like Drake, Kehlani, Coldplay, and many others. Mastering engineer Chris Athens has sadly passed away due to complications following a planned heart surgery. The news has been shared in a statement posted on social media by his wife, Judi Krant Athens. She has confirmed that his successful mastering company, Chris Athens Masters, which he founded in 2010, will continue on in honour of his legacy. Athens ran his company alongside engineers Kurt Bradley and Dave Huffman. Together, their work has reached over 288 billion streams, achieved 833 platinum records, and 54 diamond records.

No age reported.

Two former pro footballers on the Vikings “died suddenly”:

March 29, 2026

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Joey Browner died Saturday, the team announced. He was 65. The Vikings, who are also mourning this weekend’s death of former linebacker Jeff Siemon [below], did not disclose Browner’s cause of death.

Researcher’s note – Browner’s brother died unexpectedly less than 5 months ago: SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Former NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. died unexpectedly on Tuesday [Nov 4, 2025] morning in his home in San Leandro, California. He was 63 years old. According to his son, Keith Browner Jr., Browner had experienced stomach issues and vomiting the night before his passing, and collapsed at his residence the next morning. The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but a heart-attack is being considered by family and reporting outlets. Browner belonged to a remarkable football family - his brothers, including Ross Browner and Joey Browner, also played at high levels of the sport, and his son Keith Jr. followed in his footsteps: https://n9.cl/ykmj5

March 28, 2026

EAGAN, Minn. - The Vikings are mourning the loss of four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker and 1972 No. 10 overall pick Jeff Siemon. Siemon passed away Saturday at age 75. No cause of death was given.

March 27, 2026

Former Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins has died at age 52, Robbins’ former teammate, Tim Brown, announced on X Thursday night. The cause of death has not yet been publicly released. “It’s with great regret I tell you I just received a call from Marissa Robbins informing me that Raiders All-Pro center Barret Robbins passed away overnight. Thankfully, he passed peacefully in his sleep,” Brown wrote in his post.

March 26, 2026

Daniel Moody, the son of legendary WWE manager Paul Bearer who wrestled on the independent scene as DJ Pringle, died Monday night. He was 39. A GoFundMe that was first posted seeking help with medical costs said that Moody “suffered a major health crisis” after undergoing a procedure on Nov. 7. The donation page is now looking for assistance for Moody’s funeral costs. “Daniel was the son of Paul Bearer - a man whose voice, presence, and character became part of wrestling history forever. And like so many second-generation names, Daniel carried that connection with him, while also being his own person in the wrestling world,” Steve Stasiak of the Book Pro Wrestlers agency wrote on Facebook.

No cause of death reported.

Two DJs “died suddenly”:

March 29, 2026

DJ Dan, the seminal West Coast house DJ and producer, born Daniel Wherrett, has passed away. He was 59 years old. Representatives for the artist confirmed the news with a social media post on Sunday, March 29th, 2026, following reports of a missed performance in Reno, Nevada. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

March 26, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV - With a flick of his wrist, Mark Gil Gacutan was able to raise an entire Las Vegas club floor as a prolific downtown DJ. His sudden death led the EDM community to host a 3-day musical festival in his memory. On March 17, Las Vegas police found the body of Mark Gil Gacutan, 29, at Lorenzi Park after family members said they grew concerned he was missing. Mark Anthony, Mark Gil’s brother and DJ partner, said he and other members of the EDM scene are preparing to honor the DJ’s legacy. Mark Anthony, who now performs on the Las Vegas Strip, said they accomplished their dream, but the recent passing of two close family members brought emotional hardship to both brothers. “My brother was having a tough time,” Mark Anthony said. The Clark County Coroner has not yet provided a cause of death for Mark Gil.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

March 26, 2026

Grant McOmie, Oregon’s most beloved outdoor television personality, died early Thursday at age 73 following a short illness. The Emmy-winning journalist brought Pacific Northwest nature to countless families through his iconic program. Grant McOmie began his broadcast career at Portland’s KGW-TV in 1981, launching what would become a legendary journey through the Pacific Northwest landscape. In 2008, he rejoined KGW-TV, where he would continue producing content until his recent death.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

Portland, Maine - A dear friend and former colleague of NEWS CENTER Maine passed away over the weekend after battling stage four metastatic breast cancer for nearly five years. Kim Charland wasn’t a face viewers saw often, but she kept the wheels running behind the scenes for major events that raised money and support for nonprofits throughout the state. Through that, hers became a well-known name. To her coworkers, she was a dear friend. Kim Charland was 44 years old.

Researcher’s note: News Center Maine has consistently produced content promoting vaccines, including the COVID “vaccine”: https://www.newscentermaine.com/vaccine

March 25, 2026

WATKINS GLEN, NY - Flags in Watkins Glen are being lowered to half-staff. Mayor Laurie DeNardo [64] has died after a 10-month battle with cancer. DeNardo, a lifelong resident of the village, had been mayor since March 2023. That same year, DeNardo retired from a 40-year career in HR at Cornell.

Researcher’s note – Cornell Enforces Vaccination [sic] Requirement for Employees Following Executive Order: https://www.cornellsun.com/article/2021/10/cornell-enforces-vaccination-requirement-for-employees-following-executive-order

March 24, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas political world is reacting to the sudden death of longtime state representative Stan Berry. Berry represented District 44, which covers parts of Pope and Van Buren counties. He died Monday at the age of 71. Berry was seeking an 8th term in the house in November. So now the question is what becomes of that open seat? Berry had been a member of the Arkansas National Guard, and in a statement from Governor Sanders, she called him a “patriotic veteran.” Stan Berry’s cause of death has not been released.

An infant “died suddenly”:

March 30, 2026

Somerville, Massachusetts - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce that Cosmo Anthony Arteaga-Lucreziano, born on February 17, 2026, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2026. Though his time with us was far too brief, the love he brought into our lives will remain forever.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

March 22, 2026

Eva-Jean Taylor was a much-wanted child: her parents, Jared and Karri-Ann, went through multiple cycles of IVF so they could bring her into the world. But just two and a half years after welcoming their little girl, the Taylors have already had to say goodbye. Eva died suddenly in her sleep in February from a suspected seizure, a loss that has devastated her family. A family member, Lily Smith, has set up an online fundraiser to give the Taylors the space to grieve Eva and care for Kaden without worrying about daily living expenses and other costs. The money raised will also go towards Eva’s funeral, moving costs as the family needs to leave their home, and assistance for [brother] Kaden, who needs medication and therapies for autism, ADHD and epilepsy.

March 20, 2026

A 12-year-old Connecticut girl was found deceased in her home, raising questions about her cause of death. On Wednesday, March 18, the Enfield Police Department revealed in a statement on Facebook that officials responded to a report of an “unresponsive female party” at a home at around 10:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they “confirmed the passing of a 12-year-old female resident of this address.” “The cause of death was not immediately apparent,” the release stated. While police have not revealed the girl’s identity, she was identified as Eve Rogers by local outlets WFSB, News 8 and a verified GoFundMe that is raising funds for her family. Eve was reportedly found by her mother, Melanie Federline, who tried to wake her up that morning, WFSB reported, noting that her family was cooperating with police during the investigation. According to a letter of withdrawal examined by PEOPLE, Eve entered homeschooling in September 2022.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

March 23, 2026

Houghton Lake, MI - Kynlea Ann Robson, 14, Houghton Lake, died suddenly March 20, 2026. A freshman at Houghton Lake High School, she was on the A/B Honor Roll, played on the girls junior varsity basketball team and had previously played soccer. She had recently been working at M-55 Pour House at Houghton Lake and, for the past few summers, she worked at Merritt Speedway. All of the speedway fans will most remember her as the “Popcorn Girl.”

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

A New Jersey teen died after fighting a rare syndrome, leaving his family heartbroken. Waseh Sultani, a 17-year-old from Paramus, New Jersey, was recently diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, his family shared in a GoFundMe post. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a rare and potentially fatal disorder where the immune system abnormally overreacts and no longer works properly, according to the Cleveland Clinic. White blood cells that fight infections end up damaging parts of the body, such as the liver, spleen, and bone marrow. This can lead to organ damage and even death if left untreated. There are two types of the HLH, one that is triggered by genetics and one that is triggered by an infection. Sultani’s family said he “courageously battled this devastating illness, spending weeks in and out of the hospital. Despite every effort, Waseh sadly passed away, leaving behind a heartbroken family who loved him deeply,” they revealed. Sultani was a junior at Paramus High School and played corner back and running back for the school’s football team.

March 25, 2026

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. – Family and friends are mourning the unexpected loss of a Lawrenceburg teenager. 18-year-old Autumn Lewis suffered what is believed to have been a seizure which caused her to have a fatal fall on Tuesday night. “Her passing was sudden and devastating to our family, friends, and everyone who knew her,” her mother, Kayla Partee, said. Autumn attended Lawrenceburg Schools since she was in kindergarten and had recently transitioned to virtual learning for her senior year this year.

March 27, 2026

A GoFundMe has been launched following the sudden death of Matthew Cadenas [19], a Sussex County [NJ] teen who loved ones said died from a heart attack. Cadenas passed away on Wednesday, March 25, according to information from Pinkel Funeral Home. He graduated from High Point Regional High School in 2024 and continued his education at Sussex County Community College, where he was currently enrolled.

A professor “died suddenly”:

March 30, 2026

Johnson City, Tennessee - Cathy Lynn Whaley, a beloved faculty member within the ETSU Department of Literature and Language, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the age of 59. Whaley was a professor at ETSU for 20 years, impacting the lives of many students through her encouragement and passion for her career.

Researcher’s note – ETSU encourages all affected employees to promptly provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or provide their request for a medical or religious exemption to the Office of Human Resources through one of the options listed below: https://www.etsu.edu/human-resources/vaccination-status.php

No cause of death reported.

A food scientist “died suddenly”:

March 26, 2026

Lakewood Ranch, FL - Stephen Frederick Sylvia, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, passed away suddenly at home on March 18th, 2026, at the age of 58. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware, a Master’s degree from Virginia Tech, and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Food Science from NC State University. This was followed by a long career in the field of food science. At the time of his death Stephen was employed by Nestlé as a Thermal Process Expert.

Researcher’s note - Nestlé CEO Seeks To Help With COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Roll Out: https://www.esmmagazine.com/a-brands/nestle-ceo-seeks-ways-to-help-with-covid-19-vaccine-roll-out-121068

No cause of death reported.

An architect “died suddenly”:

March 26, 2026

There was great sadness in Trim [Ireland] and beyond following the news of the sudden death in Bardstown, Kentucky, USA, of Garvin Reilly [51] from Avondale on 19th January last. Garvin was a talented artist with a deep love of music and learning, who for most of his career, worked as an architect.

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

March 26, 2026

Robert August Nelson - Bobby - died suddenly on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was 40 years old. In 2011, Bobby started his career with BSEE [Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement] as a Drilling Engineer in the Houma District. Bobby became the Well Operations Section Chief in Houma in 2013. In 2020, Bobby transferred to the Gulf Regional Office in New Orleans as Senior Technical Advisor to the Regional Field Operations Supervisor. His work focused on High Pressure/High Temperature Technology and New and Unusual Technology. Bobby was a brilliant engineer who showed incredible initiative and maturity in his role.

Researcher’s note - Federal Employee Vaccine [sic] Requirements to End on May 11, 2023: https://nffe.org/nffe_news/may-covid-update/

No cause of death reported.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

March 25, 2026

Greg Homer, former headmaster at Christ Episcopal School who forged a legacy as a down-to-earth, solution-driven educator whose unassuming demeanor often resulted in him being mistaken for a campus maintenance worker, died unexpectedly March 21. He was 74. A native of Bakersfield, California, Homer served at CES for 25 years before retiring in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

March 28, 2026

The Towson [MD] math tutor, also an avid runner, bicyclist and bird-watcher, died Feb. 4 of pancreatic cancer. He was 67. Many of his students attended The Park School and Friends School, but he also tutored in public schools throughout Baltimore. Some tutors focused on improving grades and test scores, but Smith “was much more intent that the student understand and that they feel good about how they were learning.”

March 25, 2026

Cherry Hill, NJ - Dr. Craig E. Westman died suddenly and unexpectedly in the early hours of Sunday, March 22, 2026. As a graduate student, he took a job in the registrar’s office so his family would have health insurance. However, he found the work far more interesting than British or American literature and thus began his long tenure in university administration. He led the enrollment teams at Ferris State University in Big Rapids Michigan, The University of Texas at El Paso, and Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey. The family welcomes donations to an endowed scholarship in Craig’s name for Rutgers-Camden students: rutgersfoundation.org/westman

Researcher’s note – Rutgers Announces an Employee Vaccination [sic] Mandate: https://rutgersaaup.org/rutgers-announces-an-employee-vaccination-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

March 20, 2026

Clinton Baugh Anderson passed away at his home on March 20, 2026, in Lyman, Wyoming, after a short battle with cancer. Born on July 12, 1966, in Evanston, Wyoming, Clint led a life marked by dedicated service, deep faith, and commitment to family and community. His professional career was distinguished by 17 years as a schoolteacher in Nephi, Utah, followed by 15 years teaching in Urie, Wyoming. Beyond his impactful teaching career, Clint also found joy in owning and operating the Lyman KOA Campground. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clint’s faith was an integral part of his life.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

A priest “died suddenly”:

March 28, 2026

A Nigerian Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Michael Oli, has died unexpectedly in the United States after collapsing during a routine walk. The incident occurred on Thursday, March 26, 2026, with his passing confirmed a day later by the Catholic Diocese of Awka in an official statement. According to the announcement signed by the Diocese’s Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubisi, the late priest served as Administrator of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Faith, South Dakota, prior to his death. He was ordained into priesthood on August 23, 2008. Further confirmation came from Bishop Scott Bullock of the Rapid City Diocese, who disclosed that authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death. The bishop revealed that the Deputy Sheriff of Meade County has ordered an autopsy to establish the exact cause, noting that the cleric had reportedly been unwell before the incident, though no specific illness has been identified.

No age reported.

March 26, 2026

Close friends, coaches and fellow officials are remembering Jon Henderson today as a positive influence who always had a smile on his face. Henderson, the president of the Mobile-Metro Football Officials Association, died unexpectedly Tuesday night. He was 56. [Jon’s son] Justin is a middle school baseball coach at McGill-Toolen. Jon attended his game Tuesday night before he died. Jon worked as a safety director for a local construction company and served as a football official for more than two decades. Henderson was preparing to start his third year as president of Mobile-Metro, an organization that includes approximately 160 officials.

No cause of death reported.

Five police officers “died suddenly”:

March 30, 2026

The Tyler [Texas] community is remembering a man who didn’t just wear the badge, he embodied it. Retired Sergeant Herbert Lee Hayter, Sr. spent more than 30 years serving the city… breaking barriers, mentoring officers, and building trust far beyond the department. He passed away Sunday after a battle with ALS. He was 74 years old.

March 29, 2026

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA - A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after suffering a medical emergency while participating in the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputy Levi Vargas, of the San Dimas Sheriff’s station, died Saturday at the age of 30, the agency announced Sunday. Vargas joined the sheriff’s department in 2015 as a custody assistant and went on to serve in several assignments, according to the agency. The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a weekend-long, 120-mile foot race run by teams of law enforcement officials, began Saturday. The high temperature was 92 degrees in Las Vegas on Saturday, according to AccuWeather, which reported the high was 89 degrees in Baker.

Researcher’s note – L.A. County ends COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for deputies, firefighters, employees: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-04-07/l-a-county-ends-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-for-employees

No cause of death reported.

March 24, 2026

HOUSTON, TX - An incredible man and public servant. That’s how Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described Deputy Melvin Foster, who he said died unexpectedly Saturday. He was 59. Foster was a Yates High School graduate, where he played football and was part of the 1985 state championship team. He went on to play in college at Iowa and in the pros for the Dallas Cowboys. Foster served in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

March 24, 2026

HIGH POINT, N.C. - It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected death of Detective David Rosser. Detective Rosser, 42, died earlier this week from a medical emergency. Detective Rosser joined the High Point Police Department in 2008 after starting his law enforcement career in Durham. He was most recently assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit. Detective Rosser also served as a firearms instructor, crisis negotiator, a member of the Civil Emergency Unit and he played bagpipes as part of the department’s Honor Guard.

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle died on Saturday shortly after helping to assist with evacuations due to a wildfire burning nearby, officials said. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Steven Bruner [40] on Sunday morning. “Deputy Bruner worked tirelessly (Saturday) assisting with evacuations during the fire, putting the safety of others before himself,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Shortly after his shift ended, he suffered a medical emergency.”

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

CLEVELAND, Ohio - On Sunday, March 22, University Circle Police Officer Jordan Serrano’s world changed forever. His wife, Alondra - his high school sweetheart and the mother of their 1-year-old daughter - died unexpectedly from a medical condition. She was 27 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A prison staffer “died suddenly”:

March 28, 2026

Hamden, CT - We lost our beloved Jeffrey Michael Tafuto suddenly on March 25, 2026, at the age of 47. Jeff was a graduate of Holy Cross High School and Marist College, where he was an accomplished athlete and played collegiate baseball. He carried that same passion for sports throughout his life, becoming an avid and exceptional golfer. Jeff worked for 18 years at Garner Correctional Institution, where he made friends who became like family.

Researcher’s note – Hundreds of Connecticut prison workers not complying with Gov. Lamont’s vaccine [sic] mandate: https://www.norwichbulletin.com/story/news/2021/10/25/hundreds-prison-workers-not-complying-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-connecticut-ned-lamont/6171447001/

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

March 25, 2026

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. - A fire chief in Buncombe County, North Carolina, has died unexpectedly at age 45. The Reems Creek Fire Department posted on Facebook that Chief Chris Dorsey died Tuesday. Buncombe County officials said Dorsey was a skilled paramedic and assistant supervisor with Buncombe County EMS and the fire chief at Reems Creek Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

March 29, 2026

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Chef Charlie Doman, who was legally blind, had a greater vision for his life and others like him. He spent his last years working at Moe Joe’s in Plainfield to show others that having a disability doesn’t disable your dreams. A vibrant procession of music and high-flying handkerchiefs waiving marched Sunday through the streets of Plainfield to celebrate a life vibrantly lived. Doman, 51, died unexpectedly last week. A New Orleans-style second line parade paid a tribute to the Moe Joe’s Cajun-Caribbean restaurant chef and manager.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

March 28, 2026

A man’s body was found on the rocky shoreline of a Brooklyn park Saturday morning, police said. Authorities were notified when a 911 caller reported seeing the body near Bay 44th Street and Shore Parkway in Calvert Vaux Park around 9:30 a.m., according to cops. The man was unresponsive when EMS arrived to the Gravesend park and there were no obvious signs of trauma, cops said. The Office of the City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Dead bodies submerged in water typically come up to the surface as temperatures rise. Earlier this month, the body of a man was found floating in the water off Red Hook, Brooklyn, near 499 Van Brunt St., according to police. In 2024, eight dead bodies were discovered in and around Jamaica Bay, Brooklyn, cops said.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 24, 2026

KENT, Wash. - The Kent Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found in Lake Fenwick on Monday afternoon. At 12:33 p.m., Kent officers and personnel from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were dispatched to Lake Fenwick after someone spotted the body and called 911. Firefighters arrived and found a man face down in the water, pulled him to shore, and determined he was dead. Some clothing was found on the shore nearby. The man, who has yet to be identified, appears to be 25 to 35 years old. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

Two immigrants from India “died suddenly”:

March 28, 2026

The number of Indian residents dying due to health issues in USA keeps rising as similar tragedies are being reported quite often these days. It is very concerning that most of these people are in their mid 40s and working as software professionals. In what could be another distressing news to the Indian diaspora, Pune based NRI Sanket Joshi passed away due to cardiac arrest earlier this week in Pennsylvania USA. Despite immediate medical intervention, Sanket couldn’t be saved as doctors declared him dead after he didn’t respond to CPR.

No age reported.

March 28, 2026

Tragedy has struck a family in Telangana after a young NRI from Siddipet district passed away in the United States, just days before his planned visit home for marriage. Dr Rajesh Pavadi, a native of Cheelapur in Bejjanki mandal, had moved to the United States in 2016 for higher studies. After completing his PhD in 2025, he secured a stable job and had recently extended his H1B visa for another three years. His elder brother, Shailesh, said Rajesh had been doing well until he suddenly fell ill. Concern grew when he stopped responding to calls, prompting a cousin in the US to check on him. He was found in a critical condition and rushed to hospital, where he died on March 17 while undergoing treatment. Doctors reportedly attributed the cause to jaundice leading to multiple organ failure.

No age reported.

March 27, 2026

A School of Rock mom died suddenly, leaving behind two children and a grieving Bergen County [NJ] community rallying to support her family. Mercedes Acacia Rosales, 48, of Midland Park and previously Oakland, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, according to her obituary on the Oakland Memorial Home website.

No cause of death reported.

March 26, 2026

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A 56-year-old construction worker was found dead at the site of a future LEGO distribution center in Prince George County on Wednesday. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, crews with Prince George County Fire and EMS were called to a construction site in the 5000 block of W. Quaker Road for a report of a medical emergency. When they arrived, crews found 56-year-old Garrison Boone of West Virginia, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. Boone’s body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. According to police, he was working for a third-party vendor and delivering construction materials at the time of the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

March 29, 2026

Former Assemblyman Alberto Coutinho, a prominent member of the Portuguese-American community in the Ironbound section of Newark [NJ] who served two stints in the New Jersey State Assembly, died this morning in a car accident. He was 56. Coutinho suffered a heart attack after being injured in a two-car collision on McCarter Boulevard early Sunday morning, a News 12 report stated. A prominent businessman, he had worked for his family business, Coutinho’s Bakery, and led several other companies.

March 26, 2026

NATCHEZ, MS - Dairy Queen in Natchez is closed today after the sudden death of a longtime manager and friend to the owners and many of its employees and customers, Jody Hayles. Natchez Police Department Commander Justin Jones confirmed Wednesday morning that Joseph “Jody” Hayles, who was 57 years old, died during a medical emergency that resulted in a single-vehicle accident on John R. Junkin Drive just before 7 a.m. Hayles began having a medical episode at the Blue Sky Exxon station and struck a pole near Old South Pest Control, Jones said. AMR ambulance responded but was unable to revive him at the scene of the accident, he said.

No cause of death reported.

March 24, 2026

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department has launched an investigation into a tragic single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver at the intersection of Interstate 20 West and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports that a vehicle had veered off the roadway. When they arrived, they found a white Ford Expedition involved in the incident. According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash. However, the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting the involvement of the Shreveport Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 29, 2026

LAKE COUNTY, IL - A 63‑year‑old semi driver was found unresponsive in his truck on Interstate 94 near Libertyville and later died at the scene after first responders were called for a medical emergency. He had pulled over and was speaking with his wife on the phone when he began having trouble breathing, prompting her to call police, according to a Lake & McHenry County Scanner report. Troopers and fire crews attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead after they were unsuccessful. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said his death appeared to be heart‑related, though toxicology results are still pending.

March 24, 2026

PENDLETON, OR – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies responded to a medical emergency involving a 60-year-old male near the Bar M Ranch east of Gibbon on Saturday. Despite life-saving efforts by bystanders and first responders, the man passed away at the scene. The sheriff’s office, along with Umatilla Tribal Fire and Police, arrived to find two individuals already performing CPR.

No cause of death reported.

March 24, 2026

Bergen County [NJ] resident Brett Kelly, owner of La Terrazza restaurant and catering facility in New City, died at the age of 58 on Wednesday, March 18, after suffering a stroke that led to severe bleeding on the brain. Kelly, a resident of Saddle River, underwent emergency surgery and fought through multiple procedures before passing away 14 days later, according to those who knew him. For more than three decades, Kelly was a fixture in the local dining scene as the owner of La Terrazza at 291 South Main St., a restaurant known for its welcoming atmosphere and loyal following.

March 30, 2026

Mark O’Heir of Dana, Indiana, relinquished his earthly duty on Saturday, March 28, 2026 after a short battle with cancer comforted until the end by the love of his life, Laurie. He fought like the true warrior he was.

March 30, 2026

Lynda Ciceu, of Fernley, Nevada, passed away on March 20, 2026, at the age of 69 after a short battle with cancer. Lynda loved music, decorating her home, traveling, and animals.

March 30, 2026

Russell J. Rutkowski, 65, of Harborcreek, PA, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. He began his career at Hamot Hospital before proudly serving his country in the United States Army for three years. Following his military service, Russell returned to Hamot, where he dedicated over 40 years of his life, starting as a cook and eventually advancing to the role of construction support manager. He was a quiet and gentle soul.

Researcher’s note: If Rutkowski was working at Hamot Hospital (part of the UMPC medical system), between January 2022 and May 2023, he would have been subject to the COVID “vaccine” mandate, with no option to test instead. The mandate applied broadly to all staff: https://triblive.com/local/regional/a-dozen-western-pa-health-systems-pledge-to-comply-with-vaccine-mandate-for-hospital-workers/

March 30, 2026

Peyton Scott Brooks, 20, Warsaw, Indiana, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 26, 2026. He was born May 3, 2005, in Warsaw.

No cause of death reported.

March 30, 2026

Troy Douglas Leech, 53, of Clinton, IA, formerly of Morrison, IL, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 27, 2026, at his home. Troy worked in auto sales for several dealerships before his career at Nestlé Purina in Clinton. Troy was rarely seen without his beloved dog, Maverick, who accompanied him nearly everywhere he went.

No cause of death reported.

March 29, 2026

Daniel Frank Caldwell, 56, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away, Friday, March 27, 2026, at his home after a short battle with cancer. He loved hiking and loved animals, especially his dogs Teddy and Buddy, and also enjoyed RC Cars.

March 29, 2026

Brock August Reid, 34, died unexpectedly March 23, 2026, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Brock went on to become a chef, and then a licensed Journeyman for 10 years. The outdoors was Brock’s favorite place to be, whether snorkeling in Puerto Rico, fishing, hiking, or foraging for mushrooms with his wife.

No cause of death reported.

March 29, 2026

Duriel John Jackson, age 40, of Fargo, ND, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at his home. Duriel owned and operated his own Drywall Company and over the past 15+ years, he has been a union member of the Carpenter’s Local 1176 and continued to work both on his own and with Joe Zima.

No cause of death reported.

March 29, 2026

St. Louis, MO - Georgey Killgore Herron, 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2026, leaving an immeasurable loss for all who knew and loved her. She was an accomplished tennis player with a deep fondness for the US Open and embraced racquet sports with both skill and joy.

No cause of death reported.

March 29, 2026

Oil City, Pennsylvania - Mitchell Lee Mansfield, the ninth child of Leo F. Mansfield and Pauline Straub Mansfield, passed away at the age of 58 on March 28, 2026, unexpectedly at his home. Mitch was a plumber by trade and loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating.

No cause of death reported.

March 28, 2026

Pamela Ann Koehler of Ft. Myers, FL, and born on January 13, 1962, passed away on February 25, from cardiac arrest and complications due to cancer. Over the years she held many positions in the hospitality industry and later excelled at corporate rewards events in south Florida.

March 28, 2026

Clinton, Connecticut - Catherine A. Barden, of Clinton, died suddenly at home, on March 25, 2026. She worked for Madison Youth and Family Services until 2024, when she became employed as Director of Public Health at Advancement Strategies Consulting.

No cause of death reported.

March 28, 2026

Lisa Tiboni Holt, age 60, of Strongsville, OH, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2026. She was smart as a whip and was always on top of current political events and sports. Lisa loved the Indians and through her dad’s passion for golf, enjoyed that sport as well.

No cause of death reported.

March 27, 2026

Guy La Plant, 64, of Green Bay [WI], passed away March 27, 2026 after a brief battle with cancer. Guy worked at Continental Airlines as a reservationist for 10 years and he retired in 2024. He loved music and was a drummer. He performed with the Americanos Drum and Bugle Corps.

Researcher’s note: In fall of 2021, United Airlines became the first major US airline company to mandate the COVID “vaccines”, with no option to test instead: https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/08/06/1025439746/united-airlines-vaccine-mandate#:~:text=United Becomes The 1st Major,Coronavirus Updates

March 26, 2026

Michael Francis Knowles passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Lightways Hospice Care in Joliet, Illinois, after a short battle with cancer. Mike spent his career as a carpenter. He was a proud member of Chicago Carpenters Union Local 272, and was involved in many projects in downtown Chicago and the surrounding areas.

March 26, 2026

Nathan Tyler Shaffer, 30, of Flatwoods, WV, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20th, 2026. Nathan graduated from Braxton County High School in 2014 and later went on to graduate from Pierpont C&TC in the lineman program with MonPower. He was a lineman by trade.

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

Zelamire “Zel” Petrus Terluin, 70, of Kihei, HI, passed away on March 1, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Zel had a gift for music and enjoyed singing throughout his life. After the passing of their son Daniel in 2001, Zel and Margie joined Kihei Lutheran Church, where he became an active member of the choir, hand chimes, and the quartet Forgiven. He also served on the Church Council and took pride in caring for the church facilities. Zel touched countless lives during his 36 years on Maui.

Researcher’s note - The Lutheran Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and resisted accomodating religious exemptions: https://www.swpasynod.org/synodnews/religious-exemptions#:~:text=I have been asked to,ask us to provide one.

March 25, 2026

David Alan Boyle, age 65, a resident of the Gran Tara Lake Community in Afton, OK, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in his home. David was: a loving and loyal husband, a devoted son and brother, a calm and supportive parent, a gentle and patient Papa, a genuine friend and coworker, who was highly respected and knew the value of working hard and planning ahead.

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

Leona L. Law – 54 – of 38 Davenport St., Hornell [NY], died unexpectedly Sunday evening (March 22, 2026), at St. James Hospital, following a brief illness. Leona grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1989). She had been employed as a waitress at Muhleisen’s Restaurant in Almond for many years.

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

Heritage Lake, TN - Mack Edward Strange, age 65, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 19th. He will be remembered as a devoted animal lover who could not resist helping a cat or dog in need. He will be remembered as a thoughtful son who called and told his Mama not to drive in the rain, he’d run those errands when he got off work.

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

Nashville, TN - James “Jim” Hooper passed away peacefully on March 21, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. He touched the lives of many and with having the amazing gift of never meeting a stranger, he would know someone everywhere he went.

March 23, 2026

Louise K. Hirschlein, aged 61, and longtime resident of Hainesport [NJ], passed away after a brief battle with cancer on March 23rd, 2026. She cared deeply for her friends and family and never missed an opportunity to show up and support the people she loved.

March 23, 2026

Shawn M. Shaw, age 50, of La Crosse WI, passed away suddenly March 19, 2026 surrounded by her family. Shawn loved her family with everything in her. She did everything for them.

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

We sadly announce the untimely death of Kyle Mathew Quesnel, 36, of Lindsay Ave., Tupper Lake [NY], who died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Marth 11. His death was attributed to a brain bleed caused by an aneurism. A 2007 graduate of Tupper Lake High School, he was married to the former Kelly Tarbox on March 30, 2013, and was employed by Richard’s Logging up until his death. Shortly after the arrival of their third child, Kelly was diagnosed with cancer, and in spite of her courageous battle against that illness she passed away on April 30, 2019, at which time Kyle devotedly assumed the heartbreaking responsibility of a very young widower who dedicated these past seven years to raising his three beautiful children without their loving mother.

March 23, 2026

Michael Paul Koerner, age 52, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, died of a heart attack on March 11, 2026. He played many sports but truly loved baseball. He loved to share his baseball glory days with his nieces and nephews and followed them all closely in their efforts on whatever field, court, pool, or river they competed on.

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March 25, 2026

His passing in Sudbury on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Donations by cheque or online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated.

Researcher’s note - His 24-year-old daughter died suddenly and unexpectedly in the DR 10 days prior: https://www.cooperativefuneralhome.ca/memorials/brook-morneau/5699322/obituary.php

No cause of death reported.