A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (123)

Actor James Ransone Dead At 46

December 20, 2025

Actor James Ransone, best known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka on The Wire and other HBO shows, has died at the age of 46, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. Ransone died by suicide, having been found “hanging” in a “shed” and his body is ready for release, according to the medical examiner records shared online. The Baltimore native played Ziggy, a dock worker and the son of Frank Sobotka, played by Chris Bauer, in the second season of The Wire, appearing in 12 total episodes in 2003.

Link

‘Buck Rogers’ star Gil Gerard dies after sudden cancer battle

December 17, 2025

Gil Gerard, the actor who became a household name as the heroic lead of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, has died at the age of 82. His death was confirmed by his wife Janet, who shared an emotional statement revealing that the illness progressed with devastating speed. According to her message, only days passed between the moment the couple realised something was seriously wrong and Gerard’s death.

Link

‘MasterChef’ Contestant Matt Gagnon Dies Unexpectedly at 42

December 20, 2025

Cromwell, CT – Matt Gagnon, who competed on MasterChef Season 11 in 2021, has died. He was 42 years old. The Connecticut native “passed away unexpectedly” on Monday, December 15, according to an online obituary, though no cause of death is listed. The former MasterChef contestant was employed at a fire protection company at the time of his death. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and cheering on the New England Patriots.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Obituary: Eric Preven, Television Writer, Government Activist, Dog Lover

December 21, 2025

Joshua Preven wrote, “I am heartbroken to share that my brother Eric Preven died suddenly on Saturday [November 8] from a suspected heart attack. He was a big, beautiful bear of a man full of passion and warmth, and I loved him so much, and he was my hero.” Los Angeles lost one of its most vocal watchdogs when Eric passed away on November 8 in Studio City. He was 62. His work has appeared in The Intercept, the LA Daily News, The New Republic, and the New York Times—and has three times won LA Press Club awards.

Link

Kevin Arkadie, Emmy-Nominated Writer and Producer of ‘New York Undercover’ and ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 68

December 19, 2025

Kevin Arkadie, the Emmy-nominated writer and producer behind “New York Undercover” and many other TV series, has passed away. He was 68. News of Arkadie’s passing was shared by his family on social media Thursday. No cause of death was disclosed. “This man right here was one of America’s greatest storytellers,” Arkadie’s cousin, L True Green, wrote in a social media post. “He has forever changed the landscape of creativity. From having an historic Broadway run, to writing for some of America’s greatest television dramas. He is the reason I have remained in the arts as a writer today. May you rest in peace Cuzzo. Much love.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oscar-Nominated Director Dies of Cancer at 76

December 18, 2025

10 days after her death, the New York Times published Christine Choy’s obituary on Wednesday. It was reported on Dec. 7 that the co-director behind the Oscar-nominated film Who Killed Vincent Chin? passed away due to cancer in a hospital in the Bronx. Her son, Fleeta Siege, confirmed the death. She was 76 years old.

Link

George Clooney mourns death of sister Ada Zeidler at 65: ‘My hero’

December 20, 2025

Edgewood, Kentucky – George Clooney announced the death of his sister Adelia “Ada” Zeidler in an emotional statement. “My sister, Ada, was my hero,” the “Ocean’s 11” star told People on Saturday. “She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave,” he continued. “Amal and I will miss her terribly.” The outlet confirmed Clooney’s older sibling died at age 65 Friday.

Researcher’s note – George Clooney strongly supported mandatory COVID “vaccination”: Link

Link

Texas country icon Joe Ely dies aged 78, months after illness diagnosis

December 16, 2025

Joe Ely, the legendary singer, songwriter and guitarist who toured with renowned bands The Clash and The Rolling Stones and was a key figure in the 1970s progressive country music movement, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, December 15, in Taos, New Mexico. His death was confirmed via posts on his social media accounts. “Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia,” the post stated. He had just revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in September of this year.

Link

Friends, colleagues remember acclaimed singer Evelyn Harris

December 18, 2025

Evelyn Harris, a Grammy-nominated singer, composer and activist who died unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 75, is being remembered for her stage presence, vocal prowess and spirited activism by those who knew her in the Pioneer Valley. “She embodied the power that music can have to change people’s hearts and how they think about things and how they process things and how music can bring community together,” said Jason Trotta, executive director of the Northampton Community Music Center, which Harris joined in 2004.

No cause of death reported.

Link

New Orleans jazz violinist Michael Ward dies at 60

December 17, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Michael Ward, a longtime presence in New Orleans’ music scene, has died at age 60. His wife announced he passed suddenly after he collapsed on Monday, our partners at NOLA.com reported. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Ward studied jazz at Southern University in Baton Rouge before making New Orleans his home. He became well known for playing smooth jazz on a blue violin, performing at clubs, festivals, and community events locally and internationally. He recorded five albums and shared stages with artists including Irma Thomas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Austin Country Music Legend and Film Composer, Jim Stringer, Passes Away

December 17, 2025

Today, December 16, 2025, the news was announced that Austin music legend Jim Stringer has died. Stringer never found national fame, but was a staple figure in the Austin, Texas, music scene. While growing up in Kansas City, Stringer was inspired to pick up a guitar after watching Elvis Presley perform on The Ed Sullivan Show in the 1950s. Subsequently, Stringer went on to live a life full of music, as he formed his first band at the age of 12 and continued playing until his passing. In light of his loss, friend and fellow Austin music legend, Rosie Flores, wrote in a post, “I’m just so very heartbroken to learn that my friend and guitarist Jim Stringer passed today. I can’t believe I’m writing these words. It seems surreal to me. He is so alive in my heart and I feel so sad for Dana Stinger, his lovely wife who has been his best friend and took such great care of him after he was diagnosed with cancer…”

No age reported.

Link

Donnie Wahlberg mourns ‘a true brother’ following heartbreaking loss

December 16, 2025

Donnie Wahlberg took to social media to mourn the loss of a figure pivotal to the touring lives of the New Kids on the Block — one of their longtime tour managers, Victor Popovic. Victor was one of the security detail members for the popular boy band before being made one of their tour managers, working with them on the road and on tours between 2014 to 2017 as one of their managers. He started out as one of their security team members before being promoted, per an interview he conducted with one of the members of NKOTB, Danny Wood, for his YouTube channel.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former Atlanta Braves Star Found Dead at Age 67

December 22, 2025

Albert Hall’s name may not be the first to come up when you talk about Atlanta Braves legends, but to those who remember the grit, the hustle, and the flashes of brilliance that can light up a summer night in a ballpark, his memory hits home. Hall, a longtime Braves outfielder and a part of a very exclusive club in franchise history, has passed away at the age of 67. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Link

Former Cubs pitcher, first-round draft pick, dies suddenly at 61

December 19, 2025

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Campbell, a Seattle native who debuted with his hometown Mariners in 1987 and threw his final pitch for the Chicago Cubs in 1996, died on Monday in Kirkland, Washington. He was 61. The King County Medical Examiner confirmed Campbell’s death Friday to Newsweek Sports. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Link

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death disclosed after sudden passing at 48

December 20, 2025

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death has been revealed almost month after his sudden passing. According to Timesnow, Wilson, a prominent tech lifestyle creator with over 3 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, passed away on November 21, 2025, at age 48 in a Los Angeles [CA] residence. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his manner of death as suicide via public records (case 2025-18304), with his family announcing the tragedy on Facebook December 13 after his last social media activity on November 12. Representatives did not comment immediately on the cause.

Link

Popular YouTuber ‘Adam the Woo’ passes away at 51

December 22, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Adam the Woo, or Adam Williams, a popular YouTuber for over 10 years has died at the age of 51. His father posted on social media that his son Adam was found dead in his home Monday in Celebration, Florida. He started his YouTube channel around 2009, traveling to abandoned places such as amusement parks, and documenting filming locations from beloved movies and TV shows. The first few years he traveled and lived in a van, living on just a few donations sent from growing fans. In 2012, he started a second channel called “TheDailyWoo” and posted a vlog every day for 5 years. The second channel soon became his main channel, and he continued to vlog his daily adventures at theme parks, haunted houses, small towns and other events.

Researcher’s Note – Adam the Woo was “vaccinated”:

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tucker Genal death: TikTok star dies at 31 just hours after final post

December 16, 2025

TikTok star Tucker Genal has died at the age of 31. The influencer, known to his 2.5 million followers for making videos with his brothers Carson and Connor, was found dead by suicide at his California home Thursday, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner’s website. Hours before his death, Genal posted a video to TikTok showing a picture from each month of the year. “Wish I could relive some of these moments twice,” he wrote. “Here’s a photo from every month this past year.”

Link

Four journalists “died suddenly”:

Eddie McGuire’s sports presenter protégé Duncan McKenzie-McHarg dies suddenly in Los Angeles at age 41 as tributes pour in

December 21, 2025

Veteran Australian sports presenter Duncan McKenzie-McHarg died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, aged 41. The beloved presenter was found dead after falling from the top of a building in Downtown LA, according to a new report. It is understood that his body was found on a lower roof. The Stan Sports presenter had a long career in sports presenting within both Australia and the US and had relocated to America several years ago for work.

Link

Longtime sports journalist dies at 69

December 17, 2025

John Murphy, former Century Group sports editor, died unexpectedly Nov. 29, at the age of 69. Murphy was a Highland [CA] resident and known throughout the region as a sportswriter extraordinaire. While working for Century Group newspapers, Murphy received three major awards at the 66th annual Los Angeles Press Club Southern California Journalism Awards on June 23, 2024, at the LA Millennium Biltmore Hotel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Robinson III, 69

December 16, 2025

Baltimore, MD - Charles Robinson III [left], an award-winning journalist who covered stories across TV, radio and print for decades, died Monday afternoon at age 69, according to an executive at Maryland Public Television, his most recent workplace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Person of the Week: Andy Cieciwa

December 22, 2025

Milwaukee, WI – Andy Cieciwa, who passed away suddenly, worked tirelessly behind-the-scenes every day at WISN 12 to bring the news to our community. It’s a community he loved dearly.

Researcher’s note – WISN 12 is part of Hearst Stations, which mandated the COVID “vaccine”: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Prayers Pouring In After Longtime NFL Reporter’s Wife Dies Suddenly

December 22, 2025

Prayers are pouring in after the sudden death of a longtime NFL reporter’s wife on Monday morning. Jay Morrison, a longtime beat reporter for the Cincinnati Bengals, watched the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins with his wife on Sunday. The Bengals’ 45-21 win over the Dolphins will be his wife’s final NFL game. She is being taken off of life support on Monday. Morrison shared the heartbreaking update. “For the first time in 14 years, I watched a Bengals game with my wife Nicki yesterday. It will be her last,” he shared. “What should have been a routine medical procedure on Friday turned catastrophic. She has been on life support since, waiting on organ recipient matches, her final gift in a magnificently beautiful and selfless life. We will be saying our final goodbyes today and removing her from the machines.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle “Reggie” Reginek, 41

December 18, 2025

Danielle “Reggie” Reginek, daughter of Detroit Red Wings photographer Dave Reginek, passed away Dec. 8 from heart failure. She was 41.

Link

Angela Yee Shares Her Brother Passed Unexpectedly At 51 After Suffering From An Aneurysm

December 18, 2025

Angela Yee is mourning the loss of her older brother, who sadly passed away unexpectedly at 51 following an aneurysm. The longtime radio host and media personality shared the heartbreaking news with her supporters, expressing shock and grief over the sudden loss. Yee shared that before his passing, her brother had been experiencing severe headaches. After he stopped responding in their family group chat, their mother did a wellness check. Following an investigation and medical examination, the family was later informed of his cause of death.

Link

22 infants “died suddenly”:

K’Aior Armoni Dauterive, 1 month

December 16, 2025

New Iberia, LA - With saddened hearts, we celebrate the precious life of K’Aior Armoni Dauterive, our sweet little angel who graced this world on November 7, 2025, and fluttered back to heaven on December 5, 2025. With tiny hands and tiny feet, too perfect for this earth, K’Aior was deeply loved and a blessing to her family. Though we never heard her cry or saw her beautiful eyes, her presence will forever be felt in the hearts of those who love her. We find comfort in knowing she is now sleeping peacefully in heaven, wrapped in God’s loving arms and surrounded by angels.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Halle Lorraine Troyer, stillborn

December 15, 2025

West Salem, IN – Halle Lorraine Troyer was born peacefully sleeping Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at The Women’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Halle Lorraine was deeply loved before she ever arrived, and her life was meaningful beyond words.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 13:

Infant Antonella Perez, 1 day

December 13, 2025

Savannah, GA – Infant Antonella Perez was born on November 29, 2025, and sadly passed away on the same day. Though her life was short, she will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 12:

Kevin Eugene Helmuth, 5 days

December 12, 2025

Kevin Eugene Helmuth, infant son of Lester Jay and Rosa A. (Miller) Helmuth, passed away at 7:12 AM on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at St. Johns’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sophia Violet Sammon, stillborn

December 12, 2025

Sophia Violet Sammons, beloved infant daughter of Brady Alexander Sammons and Korrina Marie Shortt, was born sleeping with the heavenly angels on December 8, 2025, at UK King’s Daughters in Ashland, Kentucky.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 11:

Silas D Stapleton, stillborn

December 11, 2025

Chesapeake, VA – On December 3rd 2025 at 11:50 am, Silas D Stapleton was born sleeping to parents Hannah and Steven. He had dad’s ears and mom’s red hair and blue eyes and weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 10:

Infant John Garrett Myers, infant

December 10, 2025

Northport, AL – Infant John Garrett Myers of Northport, AL, died December 4, 2025, in Northport.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mateo and Ezekiah Rhodes, infant twins, stillborn

December 10, 2025

Tahlequah, OK – Mateo and Ezekiah Rhodes, infant twins of Keri Aleecea Jones and Kaiden Aubrey Rhodes, were born and went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 9:

Theodore Ernest Almquist, 3 days

December 9, 2025

Nevada, MO – Theodore Ernest Almquist, infant son of Isaac A. And Carrie J. (Jensen) Almquist, was born on December 3rd and passed from this life on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lily Grace Skelton, stillborn

December 9, 2025

Selma, AL – Lily Grace Skelton was born sleeping on December 1, 2025, carried into eternity in the loving arms of her Savior before she ever took her first breath. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anneleigh Savage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isabella Anastasia Talley, 4 months

December 9, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Isabella Anastasia Talley, age 4 months, passed away on November 26, 2025. She was born on July 23, 2025, to her loving parents Charles Talley and Brenda Orta. Isabella brought joy and happiness to all who knew her during her short time on earth. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 8:

Leah Ruth Gibson, stillborn

December 8, 2025

Independence, MO – Leah Ruth came as a surprise to her family and was loved immediately. Her mom grew her for nine months, and they were filled with kisses from her daddy, squishes from her big sister and rubs from her whole family. Leah Ruth, born sleeping on December 3rd, 2025, will be loved eternally.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Grace Wilson, 1 day

December 8, 2025

Evelyn Grace Wilson, a beautiful soul who touched this world for only a moment, was born on December 4, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She returned to heaven that same day, taking her first and last breaths as a peaceful, sleeping angel. Though her time on Earth was brief, her spirit left a lasting imprint on every heart that held her close. We find comfort knowing she arrived in heaven lovingly welcomed by her dear friend, Romi, who now shares eternity with her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 7:

Blaiklee Charlene May Mosley, stillborn

December 7, 2025

Jacksonville, Arkansas – Blaiklee Charlene May Mosley was born sleeping on December 5, 2025, to her loving parents, Michael and Canzada Mosley. Although her time on earth was brief, her life spoke volumes and touched the hearts of all who awaited her arrival.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 2:

Jeremiah James Kollbaum, stillborn

December 2, 2025

Sioux City, IA – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our precious son, Jeremiah James Kollbaum, who was born sleeping on November 25, 2025. Though his time with us was far too short, Jeremiah’s life was filled with immeasurable love, anticipation, and hope. We were blessed with a short, sacred time to hold him, embrace him, and memorize every detail.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vada Elise Mansfield, preterm death

December 2, 2025

Dawn, MO – With broken hearts, Gage and KayLee Mansfield announce the passing of their precious baby girl, Vada Elise Mansfield, who was born sleeping at 15 weeks gestation on November 28, 2025, at North Kansas City Hospital

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 1:

Destany Nicole Howard, stillborn

December 1, 2025

Camden, OH – Destany Nicole Howard was born sleeping, Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 28:

William Lamont Smith, stillborn

November 28, 2025

William Lamont Smith was born sleeping on November 25th, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS. Born to parents Shamia Smith and Isaiah Presley.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 27:

Ella Anne Brown, stillborn

November 27, 2025

Fort Valley, GA - In Loving Memory of Ella Anne Brown With hearts full of love and sorrow, we honor the life of Ella Anne Brown, infant daughter of B.J. and Amber (Talton) Brown. Born sleeping, Ella was the perfect mix of her parents, she carried her mother’s sweet smile and her father’s beautiful red hair.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 26:

Harmony Noelle Denney, stillborn

November 26, 2025

Syracuse, NY – Harmony Noelle Denney was born sleeping on November 22, 2025 at 2:35pm. Harmony may have been born sleeping, and she was Perfect and Beautiful.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Frank Walter “Frankie” Pacitti, 17

December 19, 2025

Frank Walter “Frankie” Pacitti, a student at Central Bucks East [PA] High School and the son of Frank Pacitti, co-owner of Pacitti Brothers Ice Cream & Hot Dogs in Hatboro, passed away on Sunday, December 14. He was 17 years old. Frankie loved life, his parents, brothers, family, dogs and friends with such intensity. His biggest passion was lacrosse; from a young age he started playing for CBAA and found an intense passion he shared with his Dad, they spent many hours on and off the Field improving game plans and focusing on how to be the best. Frankie soon moved onto adding in club teams, with Team 11 being his first experience which then moved onto Mesa and ultimately ending up with Triple H.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vinton teen with rare cancer passes away

December 18, 2025

VINTON, Va. – A recent Roanoke County high school graduate battling Stage IV bone cancer has passed away, according to people close to his family. Cam Thepsimuong, who graduated from William Byrd High School this year, died December 17, 2025. Cam was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in 2024.

No age reported.

Link

Four college students “died suddenly”:

Baylor junior died unexpectedly Thursday

December 19, 2025

Los Angeles junior Maggie Skinner died unexpectedly Thursday, according to a BaylorNewsFlash email. Skinner, a pre-nursing student, was a member of Baylor Chamber of Commerce, the rock climbing team, Alpha Lamba Delta honor society and Turning Point USA at Baylor. Her sudden passing was announced via a NewsFlash email Friday afternoon.

Researcher’s note – Baylor’s “vaccination” policy: Baylor does not require a COVID vaccination [sic] for attendance in Fall 2023. The University encourages vaccination [sic] for students, faculty and staff and a booster dose, if you are eligible: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cornell College reports student’s death

December 19, 2025

MT. VERNON, Iowa – Cornell College shared Friday that one of its students has died “unexpectedly.” The name of the student was not shared. “The cause of death is undetermined at this time as local authorities begin their investigations,” the college said. “There is no active threat to campus. We are cooperating fully in the investigation.”

No age reported.

Link

College Basketball Leading Scorer Found Dead in Dorm Room at 24

December 16, 2025

A leading scorer for a men’s college basketball team died suddenly at the age of 24 over the weekend. Ishmael Smith, a junior guard from Maryland, passed away on December 14. He was a leading scorer for the West Virginia State University’s men’s basketball team. The junior guard was found dead in his dorm room.

Researcher’s note - As of January 20, 2022, WVSU maintained its vaccine [sic] and mask requirements for students on campus, even after dropping the vaccination [sic] requirement for employees in compliance with a directive from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The university continues to enforce safety protocols, including mask mandates, and strongly encourages vaccination among its community to maintain a safe environment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Student found dead in Iowa college dorm room

December 21, 2025

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Iowa state medical examiner’s office is investigating after a student was found dead inside a dorm room at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. Officials said the student was discovered unconscious and not breathing shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. Cornell College identified the student as junior Jacob Redington, stating he “unexpectedly passed away.” The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Researcher’s note – Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, encouraged students and employees to get vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 but did not mandate the vaccine [sic] for the fall semester.

No age reported.

Link

Twenty-year-old’s sudden death stuns Central Bucks and beyond

December 21, 2025

The Central Bucks [PA] South High School community is grieving the loss of Andrew Goldberg, 20, a 2024 graduate whose kindness, leadership and quiet determination left a lasting impression on classmates, teachers and the Bucks County community. Goldberg, a Warrington native, passed away on Dec. 17, reportedly of natural causes. Those who knew him remember not only his academic strength, but the way he consistently showed up for others with humility, generosity and genuine care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabbie Haines of Gloucester County dies, 22

December 17, 2025

Gabrielle Haines of Gloucester County died unexpectedly in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 12, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to aid her family. She was 22 years old. The campaign founder, Nicole Harned, described Gabrielle as “fun-loving, strong-minded, and adventurous,” adding that she embraced life “with courage, creativity, and an open heart. Because Gabrielle was so young, her passing was completely unexpected and devastating, with no plans for her passing,” Harned wrote. “Her family is now faced with the emotional and financial burden of funeral expenses and putting final arrangements in order.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 14:

26-year-old with ties across Fall River, Bristol County, dies suddenly, fundraiser created

December 14, 2025

Fall River, MA – Family members have announced that a local woman has died unexpectedly. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, 26-year-old Brooke Avelar passed away suddenly in the early morning hours on Saturday. Avelar was described by her sister as “deeply loved and will be forever missed. She had a beautiful soul, a kind heart, and a presence that brought light to those around her. No words can truly express how much she meant to us.” Friends say that she was a ray of sunshine who lit up a room when she entered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A scientist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Aaron Matthew White, 55

December 18, 2025

Dr. Aaron Matthew White, 55, a nationally recognized neuroscientist and alcohol-research expert, died unexpectedly on November 18, 2025, in Rockville, MD. Dr. White’s research significantly advanced understanding of how alcohol affects the developing brain. He became one of the most widely cited experts on alcohol blackouts, binge drinking, and youth alcohol use. He designed AlcoholEdu, a nationally adopted online prevention program now used by colleges and universities across the United States.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Navy Sailor, Coach, Young Father Dies Suddenly: ‘Will Hurt For The Rest Of Forever,’ Wife Says

December 18, 2025

US Navy sailor and beloved father Michael Campagna died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 12, leaving behind a family and a community still trying to understand how someone so present could be taken so suddenly. He was 36. The loss has rippled far beyond his home in Suffolk [VA], touching fellow sailors, coaches, parents, teammates, and friends across Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

PVT Brandyn N. Allen, 28

December 21, 2025

ROCKPORT, TX – US Army PVT Brandyn N. Allen, age 28, born October 4th, 1997, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 14th, 2025. In 2025, he achieved one of his life goals and joined the military. He was honored and excited to embark on this chapter of his life serving in the United States Army as a 19C Bradley Crew Member & 19C Cavalry Scout with the 194th Armored Brigade.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Shannon M. Dixon, 45

December 21, 2025

Shannon Marie “Shay” Dixon (Hamill), age 45, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2025, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Shannon began her education in the Newport Public Schools and later earned her GED and Certified Nursing Assistant license. Driven by a deep desire to care for others, she pursued further studies at the University of Rhode Island with the goal of becoming a nurse. Her career as a CNA spanned over two decades—a testament to her unwavering dedication to helping others. For Shannon, caregiving was never just a job; it was an extension of her generous heart and nurturing soul.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

Kerry Ann Nystrom, Mystic Elementary Teacher, Died Suddenly

December 22, 2025

Kerry Ann Nystrom, 63, of Mystic [CT], died Dec. 17 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Her family did not disclose a cause of death. Nystrom was a first-grade teacher at Mystic River Magnet School in Groton. Her husband, Mike Nystrom, also worked as a teacher in Groton Public Schools.

Link

Fall River native who taught for decades in Fall River, New Bedford, Attleboro, and Providence has died

December 19, 2025

A local man who taught in various school districts for several decades has passed away. According to an obituary, 70-year-old Michael R. Cote died unexpectedly at RI Hospital after a short illness. Michael was born and raised in Fall River, MA, and he graduated from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, later pursuing a Bachelor’s degree at Rhode Island College and a Master’s degree at Lesley University. Michael worked as a special education teacher at Durfee High School in Fall River, MA, the New Bedford public school system and the Attleboro Public School system. He later worked over thirty years as a teacher in the Providence School System teaching pre-k, elementary and middle school students and was an active member in the teacher’s union. In his younger years he served his country in the US Coast Guard Reserves stationed at Castle Hill in Newport, RI.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kurt Anthony Griffis, 52

December 19, 2025

Muncie, IN – Kurt Anthony Griffis, age 52, passed away on December 17, 2025. Answering a calling to education, Kurt began his teaching career at Wilson Middle School and went on to teach at Delta Middle School and Delta High School. He also served as a beloved soccer coach at Delta High School for many years, shaping young athletes both on and off the field.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Groton schools announce early dismissal following teacher’s sudden death

December 18, 2025

GROTON, Conn. – Groton Public Schools will dismiss students early on Friday following the sudden death of teacher Kerry Nystrom. Superintendent Susan L. Austin announced the schedule change in a message to families and staff, saying the GPS community has been “devastated by the sudden loss of Mrs. Kerry Nystrom, our teacher, colleague, and friend.” The early dismissal will allow staff time to gather, support one another and grieve what Austin called “this profound loss.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gillian Diane “Gill” Ledbetter, 47

December 17, 2025

Gillian Diane “Gill” Ledbetter, 47, died unexpectedly December 15, 2025, at her home in Buhler [KS]. Gill taught preschool for 10 years, and was a para for 10 years, working for Buhler USD 313, and currently for Nickerson USD 309. When Gill was not working, she always put others first. She excelled at sewing, making wedding and prom dresses as well as her children’s clothing when they were young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

King Philip girls hockey coach Ken Assad dead at 60

December 21, 2025

Attleboro, MA – King Philip Regional High girls hockey coach Ken Assad died unexpectedly on Sunday morning. He was 60 years old. Assad, who led the Warriors since 2019, oversaw the program’s first-ever Hockomock League title after spending over a decade with Franklin High’s boys hockey program as an assistant. Assad worked past the high-school level as a summer-league coach in the Franklin system, becoming a well-known figure in the hockey community for his work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Arkansas legend’ Al Flanigan, a 7-time champion as Little Rock Parkview coach, dies at 75

December 21, 2025

In April 2024, Al Flanigan smiled before freely admitting that he was overcome with joy when he got word that he was going to become one of the newest members of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. On Sunday, many across the state were filled with sorrow after finding out the former Little Rock Parkview coach died unexpectedly earlier in the day at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Huber, baseball coach for Salisbury School who mentored players across Connecticut, dies at 50

December 17, 2025

SALISBURY, CT — Kevin Huber, the head baseball coach at Salisbury School and a well-known figure in the New England baseball world, died unexpectedly last week, officials said. Huber died in his sleep on Dec. 9, according to an online obituary. He was 50 years old. Salisbury School said in a Facebook post the campus will host a memorial gathering in honor of the longtime coach next month. In a statement, school officials said Huber’s impact extended far beyond the baseball diamond.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Austin Peay-Kansas City game canceled due to sudden death of bus driver

December 21, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay’s men’s basketball game at Kansas City earlier today was canceled due to the sudden death of the bus driver at a pre-game meal, source told the Field of 68. The school released a statement on Sunday afternoon. “APSU Govs are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of the Men’s Basketball Team bus driver earlier today. With respect for this difficult loss, the team made a decision not to play our scheduled game against Kansas City this evening. APSU extends our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and our gratitude for his service.” Sources told Field of 68 that the bus driver passed away suddenly in front of players and coaches on Sunday afternoon, hours before the game.

Researcher’s note – APSU medical laboratory scientists encourage taking COVID-19 vaccine [sic] when available: Link

No name, age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

KCSO Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon passes away after spending nearly two weeks in ICU

December 22, 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon passed away early Monday after entering the Intensive Care Unit on Dec. 10 because of declining health. The decades-long law officer was admitted to the hospital Dec. 10. A procession of law enforcement from around the area brought his body to Mynatt Funeral Home in Powell. Lyon spent over 40 years working at KCSO, and seven of those were as chief deputy after being appointed in 2018 by Sheriff Tom Spangler. At the time of his death, Lyon was a 2026 candidate to replace Spangler as sheriff.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

North Olmsted police mourn sudden death of 38-year-old officer

December 18, 2025

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – The North Olmsted Police Department is mourning the sudden passing of one of their own, Ofc. Tony Smerk, at just 38 years old. Smerk died in a local hospital Wednesday evening after suffering a “sudden medical emergency” at his home, according to NOPD.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Winneconne Police Department mourns unexpected loss of former officer

December 16, 2025

WINNECONNE, Wis. - The Winneconne Police Department is mourning the loss of a former officer. The department announced Monday that Hayley Ackerman died unexpectedly this past Saturday. While Ackerman was a former officer, the department said they still considered her a part of the department’s family, saying she was sweet, kind, and loved people as well as animals. The police department did not state Ackerman’s cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Truro Township mourns firefighter, father who died suddenly at 33

December 19, 2025

Truro Township [Ohio] is mourning a firefighter and father who died unexpectedly. Tyler Norwood, 33, died early in the morning hours on Dec. 16, the Truro Township Fire Department said. Deante Drummer, a Truro Township firefighter and Norwood’s friend, said Norwood died suddenly after a brief illness. He felt sick for a few days, went to the hospital, and died within about 36 hours, Drummer said. It isn’t clear what killed him, Drummer said.

Link

Cancer Kills Houston Firefighter

December 18, 2025

The Houston [Texas] Fire Department is mourning the loss of firefighter Brandy Allinience, who died this week after a battle with cancer. According to KHOU, the department said Allinience’s illness is believed to be related to her work in the fire service. Allinience worked out of Houston’s Station 21. A procession was held in her honor from MD Anderson Cancer Center in the Texas Medical Center to the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball.

No age reported.

Link

Dr. Robert Duncanson, Chatham’s Former Natural Resources Director, Dies Suddenly

December 19, 2025

Chatham, MA – Dr. Robert Duncanson, whose guidance on environmental issues helped make the town a leader among Cape towns in wastewater planning and coastal water management, passed away suddenly Monday, Dec. 15. Dr. Duncanson retired as Chatham’s director of natural resources in 2023 after more than 35 years of service to the town. A cause of death was not reported. He was 68 years old, according to an obituary published online Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert ‘Woody’ Popik, 59

December 19, 2025

Baltimore, MD - If you attended a Ravens, Orioles or Navy football game over the past two decades, odds are you heard music carefully picked by Popik, who died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 10 at age 59.

Link

Milford man who helped form CT Pride events remembered for big spirit

December 17, 2025

MILFORD, CT — The late Jamie Mullen Rude, a booster of Milford Pride, his church and All In for Milford, could talk to just about anyone, friends remembered. Rude, who died suddenly Dec. 9 at the age of 69, welcomed people with a warm smile and a hug and was “bigger than life,” friends said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NYC woman, 72, mysteriously found dead on sidewalk outside New York Botanical Garden

December 17, 2025

A 72-year-old woman was mysteriously found dead on the sidewalk outside the New York Botanical Garden this week, cops said. The senior, identified Wednesday as Lydia Marzan, was discovered lifeless around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, sprawled out on the sidewalk in front of the national historic landmark on Southern Boulevard in Bedford Park, police said. She was wearing only a shirt, underwear and socks, with more clothing folded and placed on the ground next to her, according to law enforcement sources. Marzan – who lived about two miles from the greenspace in Fordham Heights – was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators found bruises above her eye and a cut on her hand – but it was not immediately clear whether those marks were the result of foul play or an accidental fall, cops and sources said. The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine how Marzan died, cops said.

Link

Father dies after dropping kids off at school, community rallies to support family

December 17, 2025

SOUTHGATE MICH. — A 35-year-old Southgate father died Monday morning just moments after dropping his children off at their elementary school, leaving behind a devastated family and community during the holiday season. Nick Farley had just taken his 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter to Fordline Elementary School in Southgate. Those who saw what happened say, as he got back in his car and started driving away, he began feeling sick. That’s when he got out and collapsed in the street across from the school playground. “Everyone is using the word that he suddenly passed; it literally was so fast,” Shannon Pierzynowski said. “He knew there was something wrong, and he stopped, and he asked me and our other friend, Becky, for help.” Pierzynowski and her friend immediately called 9-1-1. Farley was rushed to Wyandotte Hospital, where he later died. Alex Burgos, a close friend who also saw Farley that morning, said Farley had been feeling unwell recently.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barnegat Man Dies; Family Seeks Help For Proper Sendoff

December 17, 2025

BARNEGAT, NJ – Frank J. Santilli III, 66, of Barnegat died unexpectedly at home with his family at his side Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, according to his family and a fundraising appeal posted online. Santilli was born in Hammonton and lived most of his life there. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and worked as a truck driver for Torrissi Transport in Hammonton before retiring, his family said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Summit Township supervisor dies unexpectedly

December 17, 2025

Willie Adams, longtime chairman of the Summit Township [PA] Board of Supervisors, recently died unexpectedly, according to the township’s website. The website also said the scheduled supervisors meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 17, was canceled.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after going into cardiac arrest during St. Paul house fire

December 18, 2025

A man died early Thursday morning after going into cardiac arrest during a house fire in St. Paul [MN] that displaced four others. According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews arrived to the single family home on the 400 block of Cook Avenue East around 12:45 a.m. They found heavy fire conditions and entered the building, where they were quickly able to bring the flames under control. Crews found a man on the second floor, who was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after, the fire department says. Officials say that a preliminary investigation found a space heater near the area where the fire started.

No age reported.

Link

15 inmates “died suddenly”:

State launches investigations into 15 unexpected deaths at Elayn Hunt Prison

December 16, 2025

ST. GABRIEL, La. – The deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) faced questions Tuesday about ongoing issues and deaths at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, where 15 inmates have died unexpectedly since January. During an exclusive interview with the WAFB I-TEAM, DOC Deputy Secretary Derek Ellis said all 15 of those deaths triggered separate investigations by the state. Nearly half of the unexpected deaths occurred since September. Six inmates died unexpectedly during that period: Sept. 27: Daniel Burton, 45 Oct. 16: Kevon Matthews, 22 Oct. 17: Michael Johnson, 64 Nov. 24: Detroit Draper, 30 Dec. 7: Justin Rice, 37 Dec. 16: Calvin Campbell, 41

“Anytime there’s a death, you know, you want to look at it,” Ellis said. “Death happens. Death happens, you know, outside facilities as it does inside facilities. Over these last several months, there has been the six, and it is an area that is being looked into.” Ellis said the facility has increased searches and oversight in response to the deaths. Ellis said contraband and overdoses typically come up as factors in unexpected deaths. Of the 15 investigations launched this year, one concluded the death was due to a heart problem, with the inmate testing negative for illicit substances. Many toxicology screens remain pending. The facility houses 2,000 inmates from across Louisiana. In total, 45 inmates died at Hunt this year, but 30 deaths were attributed to known medical conditions and did not trigger investigations.

Link

Collier County has lost an ‘icon,’ who founded its only senior center

December 16, 2025

Collier County [FL] has lost a beloved business and community leader — and friend. The sudden passing of Jaclynn Faffer, the founder and CEO of Baker Senior Center Naples, has left a hole in the hearts of the many people who knew and loved her. She died unexpectedly on Dec. 14 at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden Death Of Cabin John Builder Billy Hendricks Leaves Community Reeling

December 16, 2025

A Maryland worker known for his kindness, craftsmanship, and love of life has died unexpectedly, leaving behind a grieving wife and a stunned work family. Billy Hendricks passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 13, after a sudden medical event, according to his longtime employers at Cabin John Builders in Montgomery County. Hendricks was a valued member of the team, loved ones say, where colleagues said he brought thoughtfulness, care, and a genuine passion for building to every project, the company said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 10:

Rodney Carter dies unexpectedly at mother’s Maryland home

December 10, 2025

A Maryland family is grieving an unimaginable loss after Rodney Carter died unexpectedly last week, becoming the third child his 88-year-old mother has had to bury. Carter, a longtime Baltimore-area resident, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 30, at his mother’s home, according to loved ones. He leaves behind three children, his ex-wife Angelica, and a mother who has already endured more loss than most families ever face.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lylliana Huddleston Guerra, 32

December 22, 2025

PLEASANTON, TX – Lylliana Huddleston Guerra passed away on Friday, December 19, 2025 at the age of 32. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lori (Coleman) Raiche, 70

December 22, 2025

Mpls, MN – Lori (Coleman) Raiche, 70, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on December 20. She was a 1974 graduate of Richfield High School and went on to receive a degree from Hamline University in Criminal Justice. She was a paralegal at the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office where she proudly worked for over 20 years.

Link

Peter Olaf Torstenson, 45

December 21, 2025

Peter Olaf Torstenson, 45, of Madison, Wis., died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 11, 2025. A chef by training and vocation, Peter graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in 2005, finishing at the top of his class. Peter brought craftsmanship and artistry to the culinary arts. In addition to Madison, he lived and worked in Minneapolis, serving as a Sous Chef at Wolfgang Puck at the Walker Art Center, before returning home to Madison to work as Sous Chef at Forequarter and Head Chef at The Heights.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Davis, 59

December 21, 2025

Stephen Craig Davis, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away unexpectedly at his home Dec. 15, 2025. Stephen was a graduate of Sycamore High School and worked for many years as a buyer and seller for AGCO in Batavia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven R. Sykes, 76

December 21, 2025

Steven R. Sykes, age 76, of Troy, OH, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2025, at his residence. He was employed for many years as a Plant Manager with French Oil. After retirement in 2000, he served as Professor of Manufacturing/Industrial Management with Edison State Community College.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Andrew Knox, 59

December 20, 2025

Mt. Pleasant, SC – John Andrew Knox, age 59, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 11, 2025. John loved the Michigan State Spartans, street tacos, Detroit Tigers baseball, Top Gun (1984), and, of course, Bud Light. John had a remarkable ability to bring people together, and those who met him never forgot him. He was unapologetically “John Knox” and made sure everyone knew it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan S. Adams, 50

December 20, 2025

Nathan Adams passed away on December 11, 2025, in Grants Pass, Oregon. He was born on May 30, 1975, in San Jose, California. Nathan lived a life marked by strength, perseverance, and a deep love for those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danny Paul McCurdy, 52

December 19, 2025

Danny Paul McCurdy, age 52, of Warsaw, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Among all the roles he held in life, none meant more to Danny than being a father.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rollie Pitts, 68

December 19, 2025

Rollie Pitts, 68, of Billings, MT died unexpectedly on December 12, 2025. Rollie had an unrivaled work ethic and spent his life dedicated to his career. He retired in January 2024 and was getting used to slowing down and enjoying his hobbies.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Andrew Canha, 72

December 19, 2025

Terry Andrew Canha, 72, of Oak Bluffs, died unexpectedly on Friday morning, December 19, 2025 at the Martha’s Vineyard [MA] Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph ‘Joe’ Corrao, 69

December 19, 2025

Lorain, OH – Joe Corrao passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, December 14, 2025. Among Joe’s favorite things were Chez Francois’ Beef Wellington, the movie Patton, the hobby of electric football, and all things Star Trek.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reverend Monica DeNell Massey, 40

December 19, 2025

Lufkin, Texas - Monica was born on January 29, 1984, in Lufkin, Texas, to Michael J. Massey and Felicia Jernigan, and Graduated to Heaven Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in Apple Springs. She was the Associate Pastor at Corrigan First Assembly of God and the Director of case management for team west of Texas Family Care Network. Most recently Monica received the title of fiancé to her husband-to-be, Greg Moon. And by accepting his proposal she gained an additional level of joy that was obvious to any and everyone in her life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashley Marie Slevin, 40

December 19, 2025

Creve Coeur, IL – Ashley Marie (Roberts) Slevin, 40, of Creve Coeur, passed away on December 11, 2025, of natural causes stemming from health issues related to heart and kidney disease.

Link

Mandi Renee Washburn, 50

December 18, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Mandi Renee Washburn, 50, of East Peoria, passed away Monday, December 15, 2025 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Mandi was a self-employed hairstylist and cosmetologist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erica Rose (Hammond) Carlson, 49

December 18, 2025

Erica Rose (Hammond) Carlson, 49, died suddenly Sunday morning at her home in Dunkirk, NY. Erica cultivated a large circle of friends and was well known for her acts of kindness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Alan Aycock, 44

December 18, 2025

Mr. Aycock was born on May 3, 1981, in Houston, Texas, to the late Bobby Gene Harrelson and Tracy Ann (Aycock) Stokes, and died Sunday, December 14, 2025, in Waller, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doteen Loray Dessel, 62

December 18, 2025

Doteen Loray Dessel, age 62, of Madrid, Iowa, passed away suddenly, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at UnityPoint Health – Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. She was employed as a dietitian at The Cedars Assisted Living in Madrid. Doteen had a deep love for Harley motorcycles and especially enjoyed riding with her life partner, Scott. Together, they owned custom bikes and frequently attended motorcycle and car shows, riding their motorcycles everywhere they went.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Robert Sawade, 45

December 18, 2025

Olivet, MI – James Robert Sawade, 45, of Olivet, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 18, 2025. James was happiest driving his Black Betty RZR and especially enjoyed weekends at the racetrack. He loved time spent in the outdoors camping, hunting, and having “pork chops” with friends. James was always there to help others. He was known to do “anything for a Heineken,” but really it was his loving nature and concern for others that led him to give the shirt of his back.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Crusen, 61

December 17, 2025

Christopher J. Crusen, age 61, passed away on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Rittenberry Hickam, 60

December 17, 2025

Wendy Rittenberry Hickam, age 60, died unexpectedly on December 3. 2025, in her home in Virginia Beach, VA. Wendy Graduated from Cox High School with a GED in 1984. Following her graduation, she worked in the Food and Beverage Industry for over 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Atlee R. Miller, 64

December 17, 2025

Atlee R. Miller, 64, of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 13, 2025, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wieslawa Levesque, 64

December 17, 2025

BRISTOL, CT – Wieslawa Levesque, age 64, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, December 12, 2025. Wieslawa was a dedicated lab technician and later enjoyed working for a local nursing home, where she was known for her strong work ethic and compassionate care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryant Gray Christensen, 64

December 17, 2025

Bryant Gray Christensen, 64, of Spring Lake [MI], died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffery Scott Frank, 71

December 17, 2025

Copley, Ohio – Jeffery Scott Frank, 71, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2025, after a long and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. It is said that true kindness resides in one’s soul. The kindness Jeff showed throughout his life far exceeded common pleasantries, it included thoughtfulness, humility, and servanthood.

Link

Vince Patrick Currie, 53

December 16, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Vince Patrick Currie, age 53, of Bartonville, passed away Friday, December 12, 2025 at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Carl Sternaman, 60

December 16, 2025

Andrew Carl Sternaman, 60, of Black River Falls [WI], died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Andrew was a hard-working individual who spent most of his career employed by Sternaman Oil, the family business. Later, he started his own business, Superior Asphalt, which provided asphalt paving and sealcoat services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Bullock, 49

December 16, 2025

Jamie Gail Bullock, 49, of Corrigan, Texas, was born October 29, 1976, in Lufkin, Texas, and passed away December 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Tafoya, 72

December 15, 2025

TAOS, NM – Pauline Tafoya, 72, a resident of Llano, NM, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle King, 37

December 15, 2025

LOS LUNAS, NM – Danielle King, age 37, a resident of Los Lunas, NM, passed away on 12/06/2025. She was a member of the Veterans Affairs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Montoya-Tran, 52

December 15, 2025

LOS LUNAS, NM – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jessica Marie Montoya-Tran, who departed this life at the age of 52. After graduating high school, she answered a higher call, to serve her country. Jessica joined the United States Army, where she proudly served for eight years as a Combat Medic—a role that reflected her courage, compassion, and instinctive desire to care for others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 14:

Tirone Adil Haimanchandra, 37

December 14, 2025

Bowie, MD - Tirone Adil Haimanchandra, affectionately known as Joey, passed away on December 11, 2025, at the age of 37. One cherished memory of Tirone is his beloved black Saab convertible, which he adored and took great pride in. No matter the weather, the top was always down and the music blasting, a reflection of his joyful spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trista Pittman, 51

December 14, 2025

ROCKPORT, TX – Trista R. Pittman, 51, passed away on December 10, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 30, 1974, in Columbus, Ohio.

Link

Reported on December 13:

Angela Apodaca, 42

December 13, 2025

BELEN, NM – Angela Apodaca, former resident of Peralta and Los Lunas High School graduate, passed away peacefully the morning of December 7, 2025, after battling a severe illness. During the last weeks of her life, she was surrounded by family members and friends that truly loved her. The family would like to extend great thanks to the medical professionals at Presbyterian Downtown Hospital ICU and Presbyterian Kaseman Hospice. They worked around the clock to make sure Angela was well taken care of and pain free during her final days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Long, 69

December 13, 2025

ROCKPORT, TX – Cindy Long passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025, surrounded by her family. After moving to her beloved Rockport, Texas, she operated the family business, Shop the World. The family extends sincere appreciation to Terri Clark for her friendship and assistance with transportation to medical appointments, and to Maria Nesbitt, who provided invaluable help in the past by transporting Cindy to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston for cancer treatment.

Link

Reported on December 12:

Johnathan Blake Thompson, 37

December 12, 2025

“J.T.” Johnathan Blake Thompson, 37, of Congerville, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 8, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 11:

Louis ‘Rick’ Vasi, 71

December 11, 2025

Elyria, OH – Louis ‘Rick’ Vasi passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 1, 2025. Rick had many interests, including Cleveland sports, traveling, working out, auctions, antiques, and home improvement projects. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him for his strength, outgoing personality, and witty sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (495)

Alberta (76)

Maximilian Piquette, 15, Link

Thomas Richard White, 59, Link

Wayne Harold Gitzel, 63, Link

Marilyn Zacharuk, 64, Link

Michael Murray, 61, Link

Krystle Marjorie Mackey, 41, Link

Angela Coman, 63, Link

Sandi Elaine McDonald, 56, Link

Breanne Elaine Miller, 39, Link

Brennen Stringer, 57, Link

Winston Cardinal-Cowston, 59, Link

James Calvert, 61, Link

Susann Arnault, 56, Link

Jordan Joseph, 37, Link

Debbie Climenhaga, 67, Link

Bette Brand, 74, Link

Vaughn Bare Shin Bone, 53, Link

Ryan Mathew Macgowan, 41, Link

Melvin Clarence Jr. Onespot, 42, Link

Tanner Dean Gould, 28, Link

Juan Acabal Yu, 66, Link

Heather Bradford, 59, Link

Robert Joseph Kacevychius, 64, Link

Jeffery Dean Donald Currie, 47, Link

Sundeep Bir, 42, Link

Christopher James Moore, 63, Link

Laura Faith Haveman, 25, Link

Joe Darveau, 55, Link

Gordon Joseph Beebe, 51, Link

Michael Claude Doucet, 18, Link

Erica Jean Guimond-Thomsen, 42, Link

Darian Yellowknee, 30, Link

Jennifer Angela Quennell, 49, Link

Karen First Rider, 61, Link

Ezekiel Joseph, stillborn, Link

Stephen “Steve” Hagel, 62, Link

Nellie Ann Angeltvedt, 72, Link

Dawn Richardson, 39, Link

William James Adair, 72, Link

Tyler Joshua David Carlson, 39, Link

Sandy Erdos, 62, Link

Adam Poucette, 49, Link

Geraldine Mafue, 57, Link

Karen Megeney, 63, Link

Leonard Arnold Binning, 60, Link

Debbra Lee Jeffery, 59, Link

Jennifer Kautsky-Ballendine, 63, Link

Jeffrey Brian Davis, 64, Link

John McKelvie, 67, Link

Delbert Wayne Stanley, 63, Link

Linda Yamniuk, 75, Link

Clare Elizabeth Wiebe, 51, Link

Allan Erion, 63, Link

Guilherme Gamarrra Werdemberg, 17, Link

Grace Donkerbroek, 60, Link

Janice Lynne Bergen, 56, Link

Inderpal Kalher, 63, Link

Peter Vincent Ierullo, 74, Link

Tenika Rosanna Whitstone, 20, Link

Nancy Maga, 65, Link

Jordan Wesley Klassen, 7 months, Link

Dani LeeAnn Brown, 66, Link

Allan Glen Kneller, 64, Link

Dick Argatoff, 74, Link

Scott Douglas Chabot, 51, Link

Ruth Celia Williams, 64, Link

Remelyne Apelledo, 53, Link

Dianne (Dee) Gail Evoy (Bowles), 74, Link

Monica Lee Dennis, 71, Link

Stan Wayne Miller, 72, Link

Ted Makokis, 60, Link

Brian Block, 46, Link

Joann Hayes, 62

December 15, 2025

With profound sadness and deep love, we announce the sudden passing of Joann Hayes, who left this world on Dec. 9 in her home in Edmonton, Alberta - the city where she was born and which remained her home thoughout her life.

Researcher’s note - Both her husband and son died in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chad Arthur Courchene, 52, Link

Rick McKerrall, 70, Link

British Columbia (7)

Wendy Elaine Simms, 64, Link

Ellenor “Ellie” Grieser, 75, Link

Katharine Elizabeth Raymond, 65, Link

Douglas Harry Friesen, 62, Link

Clifford Richard “Rick” Schwartz, 54, Link

Cyle James McVeigh, 31, Link

Baby Girl Thomas, stillborn, Link

Manitoba

Kally Jean Moser, 21, Link

New Brunswick (25)

Charles “Charlie” Fairweather, 60, Link

Gloria Lynn Ward, 53, Link

Diana Ross Bonnell, 42, Link

Robert Gerald “Skipper” Isaac, 58, Link

George Wilmer Bunting, 64, Link

Robert “Bob” Cormier, 64, Link

Peter John Worthington, 64, Link

Jessica Higgins, 41, Link

Donald Watson Barry, 70, Link

Charmaine Suzanne “Sue” (Cox) Penny, 74, Link

Emma Phoebe Shaw, 60, Link

Dale E. Acheson, 73, Link

Peyton Elizabeth Winfield, stillborn, Link

C. Peter McGee, 72, Link

Diane Boileau-Seperich, 74, Link

Jeffrey Scribner, 64, Link

Anthony ‘Tony’ Hoffmann, 75, Link

Ernest Graham Slattery, 57, Link

Penny Leigh Boreland, 58, Link

Wilson Kingston, 59, Link

John T. Moulton, 59, Link

Carolyn Cormier, 68, Link

Mags Kennedy, 69, Link

Sally Lucia Antoinette “Tia” Gallant, 69, Link

Jason Scott Jacobs, 50, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (25)

Sherry Lynn Perry, 50, Link

Elizabeth Regular, 59, Link

James Francis McDermot Dunne, 75, Link

Glen (Sherwen) Brake, 60, Link

Mary Elizabeth Nuke, 36, Link

Robbie Gerald Butt, 54, Link

Elsie “Juanita” Soper, 60, Link

David Paul Badcock, 57, Link

Beverly Mae Snow, 64, Link

Gerald (Gerry) R. Skiffington, 74, Link

Johnathan Alexander Purcell, 38, Link

Colleen Rosemary Duggan, 64, Link

Kevin Stamp, 65, Link

Martin John Connors, 63, Link

Ellen Marie Battiste, 69, Link

Joan Rose, 74, Link

Lillian Christine Pike, 56, Link

Carmel Marsh, 67, Link

Rhoda Mclean, 65, Link

Hilliard Felix, 73, Link

Lorraine Pearcey, 74, Link

Denise A. (Nise) Parsons, 61, Link

Darren Gerald Crant, 59, Link

Willy Meade, 55, Link

Gloria Elizabeth Gillam, 74, Link

Nova Scotia (52)

Vannitha Chanthavong, 48, Link

Irvine Wallace Singer, 74, Link

Jason Kenneth Aldred, 49, Link

Christopher Lloyd Melvin, 70, Link

Marina Ellis- Chranofsky, 71, Link

Peter Donald Curwin, 61, Link

Peter Thomas Wilson, 68, Link

Lauretta Dawn Bingley, 59, Link

Shawn Hartley James St. Onge, 53, Link

Syed Hassan Nurun Nabi, 63, Link

Carol Joyce Hebb, 56, Link

John F. Sudsbear, 66, Link

Shirley Marie Clarke, 73, Link

John Douglas Blacquiere Sgt. (Ret.), 70, Link

Keith Willoughby Bond, 72, Link

Lauren R. Hatt, 60, Link

Fronie Hibbs-Gardiner, 63, Link

Rene Margo Michellene “Micki” Harrison, 64, Link

Bernard Vincent MacDonald (Bernie), 63, Link

Bernard Daniel Boudreau, 41, Link

A. Leo Campbell, 63, Link

Ernest David MacIntosh, 65, Link

Matthew Isaiah Degaust, 28, Link

Blair Robertson, 46, Link

Kenneth Lorne Demont, 66, Link

Paul Joseph Hayes, 66, Link

John Gregory “Greg” DeYoung, 64, Link

Darlene Marie Leudy, Link

Brian Ira MacPhee, 72, Link

Janice Vicki Swan, 75, Link

Joan Marie Grant, 72, Link

Sarah M. A. (Hartling) Webber, 63, Link

Jeffrey Neil Busche, 66, Link

Dennis Arthur Jewers, 61, Link

Katie Rita Marie Andrews, 36 [cancer], Link

Kenneth Vincent Boutilier, 49, Link

Bevan Craig Dickson, 71, Link

Beverly Mae Brine-Sampson, 64, Link

Dwight Anthony Patriquin, 68, Link

Stacy Diane (Partridge) Thompson-Small, 49, Link

Kyle Rodney Butt, 31, Link

Catherine Mary Simpson, 75, Link

Noelle Grace Amelia Hampton, preemie, Link

John Doucette, 65, Link

Sandra Lefort, 46, Link

Marian Patricia Brosha, 71, Link

Thomas “Tommy” Ernest O’Donnell, 66, Link

Anne Landry (nee Ronayne), 73, Link

Arlene Li, 65, Link

Baby Gianna Myelle Richards, Link

Dr. Richard Lewington, 70, Link

Ontario (266)

Don Tink, 69, Link

Christine Saczawa-Lapointe, 66, Link

Dariusz Ciesiecki, 50, Link

Bedelyn Realce, 54, Link

Charles Kendell, 45, Link

Barb Suitor, 69, Link

Yi Chun Lu, 53, Link

David Leo Teeuwen, 50, Link

John Peter DeMeer, 67, Link

Roberta Ann Macfie, 62, Link

Connie Mary Edith Girard, 53, Link

Christine Dalpe, 65, Link

Dave Damchuk, 58, Link

Lisa Thi Huynh, 50, Link

Nick Rappos, 55, Link

Younan Shamouil Yousif, 58, Link

Irene Florence Smith, 73, Link

Ruth Moore, 70, Link

Mary Elsie Strickland, 58, Link

Shannon George Pierce, 60, Link

Derek William Kotyluk, 61, Link

Linda Gail Hornsby, 58, Link

Gwendolyn Jaworski, 59, Link

Nancy Marlene Cook, 69, Link

Mary Beth Girard-Gauthier, 73, Link

Judith Carolyn Burns Jean-Paul, 73, Link

Catherine “Cathy” Greening, 68, Link

Eric Garbutt, 42 [diabetes], Link

Sierra Beyonce Rose Swain-Keeash, 24, Link

Bu Tar Pa, 36, Link

Lucy Carere, 60, Link

Ron Lawrence, 57, Link

Seve Lapierre, 45, Link

Ghislaine Dubeau-Cadieux, 63, Link

Joe Benevides, 61, Link

Christopher Lee Hooey, 51, Link

Kiran Kumar Kamsetti, 47, Link

Betty Ann Mainville, 70, Link

Ricky Tschritter, 65, Link

William “Tyson” Brown, 61, Link

Murray Baumhour, 64, Link

Dan Perry, 69, Link

Jorge Alvarez, 65, Link

Mario Ruffolo, 64, Link

Pascal Georgopoulos, 63, Link

Cameron Ricky William, 46, Link

Owen Louis Hill, 65, Link

Trevor Hyde, 52, Link

Wyona Katreena Blaze Atlantis Moore, 33, Link

Stéphane Michel Desgroseilliers, 50, Link

Rosalind Paypom, 44, Link

James Leonard Miclash, 42, Link

Robbin Wesley Willison, 62, Link

Todd Joseph Paul McDermott, 50, Link

Don Holley, 58, Link

James Robert Lafrance, 55, Link

Kelly Gale, 64, Link

Julie Amanda Farrell (nee Hicks), 50, Link

Linda Eileen Harper, 70, Link

Sheila May Hannah, 75, Link

Peter John Russell, 63, Link

Jasmine Doef, 50, Link

Terry Lee Williams, 60, Link

Bruce Carlyle York Winfield, 52, Link

Jeffery Bryan “Jeff” Edwards, 48, Link

Amelia Valentino, 64, Link

Brian Learn, 70, Link

Janet Ankers, 71, Link

Reginald Harper, 61, Link

Rebecca Marshall, 49, Link

Valerie Lepp, 59, Link

Abram “Abe” Neufeld, 72, Link

Kevin Andrew Hladysh, 56, Link

Jerry Sonier, 65, Link

Lynn Johnson da Rosa, 63, Link

Jaylan Steven Rakestraw, 24, Link

Jinsoo Kim, 64, Link

Elizabeth Anne “Buffy” Kennedy, 74, Link

Donald Alexander MacLennan, 57, Link

John Edward Babos, 51, Link

Amy Ferrari, 61, Link

Lucia Margarida Brandao, 65, Link

Yjan Curtis Raae, 32, Link

Silas Eugene Boyd MacKinnon, 6, Link

Sandra H. Evans, 65, Link

Katie McNabb, 38 [brief illness], Link

Gary James Johnson, 37, Link

Anat Aharon, Link

Mary Margaret Lynch, Link

Sharon Quintal, 59, Link

Terry Bettas, 58, Link

Ian Andrew Kelly, 48, Link

Michael Ian Grieve, 56, Link

Billy Davison, 35 [glioblastoma], Link

Kerry Lee Bigelow, 62, Link

John Hoefkens, 64, Link

Paul Gagne, 63, Link

Pauline Samms, 63, Link

Mark Peter Zanotti, 51, Link

Graham Mark Glanville, 49, Link

Chris Gagnon, 46, Link

Jodi Zimmerman, 52, Link

Dolores Mary Ramsey, 72, Link

Rhona Dale Leith, 74, Link

Darlene Esther Fedy, 63, Link

Daniel Timothy Vince, 73, Link

Jean-Paul Maurice Riendeau, 45, Link

Jane Laratta, 65, Link

Alex Shendelman, 62, Link

Theodore (Ted) Marten Capes, 74, Link

Rhonda McAskill, 65, Link

Lynus David Joseph Butler, 72, Link

Patrick Thomas Mitchell, 61, Link

James Blaine Scott, 64, Link

Paulo Sookram, 51, Link

Kulwinder Singh Grewal, 64, Link

Isaiah Bell, 19, Link

Marlesa Nadine Ince, 62, Link

Ling Liu, 49, Link

Miro Samarezija, 65, Link

Hinke Van Straten, 74, Link

Jaime Martins, 62, Link

Jim Smith, 70, Link

Sharon Irene Barr, 67, Link

Layah Catana, 5 months, Link

Kenneth “Ken” John Scott, 61, Link

Karen Hughes, 67, Link

Michael Fish, 59, Link

Christine Pell, 65, Link

Deena Winter, 54, Link

Kenneth James Charles Martin, 75, Link

Paul Duncan, 71, Link

José Francisco Valerio, 59, Link

Baby Nehmiah K’tahna Malonnie Sanders-Smith, stillborn, Link

Sebryx David, stillborn, Link

Alan Martin John Holody, 72, Link

Angelo Donia, 52, Link

Peter Manni, 62, Link

Jacqueline “Jackie” Fuller, 55, Link

Keeva Maeve Mary Yoshy, 7 [brain tumor], Link

Zdravko “Jake” Vurajic, 69, Link

Anna Underwood, 63, Link

Alfredo Cruz, 62, Link

Keith Gregory McBride, 65, Link

Jim Tremblay, 66, Link

Sharon Krystin Allamby, 74, Link

Robert Bruce “Bob” Shaw, 73, Link

John Peter DeMeer, 67, Link

John Matthew Douwes, 71, Link

Shuchanna Swaby, 55, Link

Philip Arthur Clairmont, 70, Link

Vadoud Ezatollahpour, 63, Link

Kamal Aniya, 56, Link