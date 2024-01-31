In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, January 23-January 29, 2024
Athletes in the US (3), Panama, UK (4), France, Netherlands, Finland, Spain (4), Italy, U.A.E., Russia, Australia (2); journalists in the US (2), UK (2), Germany, Italy, India, Pakistan; & more
United States:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-8c0
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
United States:
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-cfe
Colombia:
Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-92e
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b48
Belgium:
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, N. Macedonia, Malta & Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-4cb
Germany:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-7ca
Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, S. Africa, U.A.E., Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-20f
New Zealand:
India, Pakistan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-0a9
New Zealand:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, January 23-January 29, 2024
Thank you for doing this. We need to pray for them and their families. How devastating. Few are getting an autopsy because nobody wants to know that they advocated for something that killed them. It’s too difficult to wrap your head around.
"Safe and Effective" - except for the 3,000+ PAPERS that cover 200+ DISEASES!! https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/safe-and-effective-mrna-death-jabs