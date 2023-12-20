ITALY

Susanna Parigi has died , she was 62 years old: she had played for Baglioni and Cocciante

December 18, 2023

It was Susanna Parigi herself who announced her death from her Facebook page. “If I write to you it is because I am walking towards the Father's house,” we read in a long post which appeared on the morning of Monday 18 December. “I wanted to thank all the people who have been close to me in this year of tribulations. They were many, wonderful and generous." Born in Florence in 1961, she graduated in piano at the Cherubini conservatory and then studied modern singing in Rome, opera in Bologna and jazz in Milan (where she also taught at the Giuseppe Verdi conservatory). Singer-songwriter, pianist and composer, over the course of her career the 62-year-old Parigi has collaborated with Claudio Baglioni, Riccardo Cocciante, Fiorella Mannoia, Raf, Pat Metheney, Noa and Tony Levin.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in the Sicilian theater, the actor Sebastiano Lo Monaco has died

December 16, 2023

Mourning in the Sicilian theatre. Sebastiano Lo Monaco, 65 years old, actor, director and playwright, has died. Originally from Floridia, in the Syracuse area, for 5 years (from 2015 to 2020) he was the artistic director of the Pirandello Theatre. In his career he has interpreted "Così è (se vi pare)", "Il beretto a rattle", "Six characters in search of an author".

No cause of death reported.

Enrico Tiso, cardiologist and heart surgeon, died at 62 after a year with a serious illness

December 11, 2023

Cologna - A sad farewell to a cardiologist who gave prestige to his city of origin and the health of Padua and Veneto. Today, December 11, the community of Cologna will gather, with family and colleagues, around the family of Enrico Tiso, 62, a heart surgeon and cardiologist of great experience, who died at the Nazareth Service Center in Padua on December 6, after a year of hospitalization due to a serious illness that had affected him in December 2022 and from which he never recovered.

No cause of death reported.



Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in Gallipoli: the mystery of the sudden death of a newborn child upsets a family

December 15, 2023

Gallipoli (Puglia) - The joy of a new life turned into a devastating mourning for parents from Gallipoli, after the inexplicable death of their child on December 1, just a month after the birth, following a natural birth without complications. The tragic situation led the parents to ask for clarity on what happened: after the presentation of a complaint, supported by the lawyer Giovanni Scarascia, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the execution of an autopsy on the baby’s body. Despite a quiet pregnancy and uncomplicated childbirth, the newborn suddenly manifested problems a few hours after birth. Upon arrival at the Fazzi, the newborn was already in a pharmacological coma. After she came out of the coma, she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection. She was once again placed in a coma, but later suffered cardiac arrest, leading to an urgent transfer to a military aircraft. Unfortunately, hope turned into tragedy without the parents ever understanding the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

Drama between Giugliano and Qualiano, newborn dies suddenly while parents are sleeping

December 18, 2023

This morning around 11 the carabinieri intervened at the request of 118 in via San Francesco a Patria 10 in a hotel. Shortly before, a newborn baby (less than a month old) had died inside a room. From a first summary reconstruction it seems that the little boy's parents, when they woke up, found him not breathing. Having taken the child, the parents ran to the reception to ask for help but it was already too late. The coroner and prosecutor from the Naples North prosecutor's office went to the scene.

Among the most accredited hypotheses is that of an accident.

No cause of death reported.

Three 18-year-olds “died suddenly”:

Dies at 18 years from a serious illness , mourning in Versilia for Viola Barghetti

December 13, 2023

She fought until the end. Unfortunately, however, the young student from "Stagio Stagi" of Pietrasanta artistic high school did not make it. Viola Barghetti, living in Torre del Lago, died at 18 years of a serious illness that struck her suddenly, not even a year. A tragedy that left the whole town of Versilia speechless, from Viareggio to Pietrasanta. Daughter of Simona Lippi and the famous musician Adriano Barghetti, Viola is remembered as a talented student, a bright and lively girl, in love with art, with many friends who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Puglia: 18-year-old dies suddenly after an illness , the tragedy in Lecce

December 12, 2023

Tragedy within the home in Lecce where a very young man lost his life following a sudden illness that left him with no escape: According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, an 18-year-old was in the company of friends in the apartment where he lived when he felt ill with bouts of vomiting. Shortly after, the boy collapsed, losing consciousness. Resuscitation attempts by the 118 staff, alerted by the young man's friends, were of no avail. The soldiers of the Carabinieri of the local company also intervened at the scene of the incident: the objective is now to reconstruct the causes and dynamics that led the 18-year-old to the sudden and premature death.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 9:

Filippo Fregolent, dead at only 18 years old

December 9, 2023

Aviano (Pordenone) - Dead at only 18 years old at the Cro di Aviano [cancer clinic]. He was a great fan of soccer and was the attacker of the Cavolano Under 19 team. Although he was diagnosed with a fatal and serious illness in spring 2022, he maintained his courage and smile. Today, December 9, after an initial idea to suspend all the matches of the championship, instead we will play, respecting his will. A minute of silence will be observed before the kick-off.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , girl dies at 21 years old

December 16, 2023

Pesaro – She was 21 years old. Her name was Alice Tiberi. She died following an illness last Tuesday. Alice lived in Mercatale di Sassocorvaro, a student, without particular health problems. Suddenly she fell ill, there was talk of an aneurysm, and death a few days later in the regional hospital of Ancona. It all started on the morning of Thursday 7 December, when her mother Ines, who was at her work, tried to call her daughter Alice who had remained at home in bed. After several missed rings, the lady called her neighbor asking her to go and ring Alice's doorbell. Given her futile attempts here too, mother Ines left work and went home to check, unfortunately finding her daughter lifeless in her bed. Having alerted the 118 health workers, they immediately performed cardiac massage and all the resuscitation techniques. With the air ambulance, Alice was then taken to Ancona Hospital. After 7 days, unfortunately that big, generous heart that she had for everyone stopped beating forever.

No cause of death reported.

Pantelleria mourns Desideria Brignone. She was 25 years old

December 13, 2023

Pantelleria (Trapani in Sicily) - Grief and disbelief over the death, at only 25 years old, of young Desideria Brignone. Her family had emigrated to Latina, but Desideria had chosen to return to live on Pantelleria. She had begun working, devoting herself to running the residence "Under the Stars," on Cossyra Street. Mayor Fabrizio D'Ancona, on behalf of the municipal administration, and the community of Pantelleria, expressed sorrow for the sudden loss, joining the family's mourning.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in Macerata Campania in a week:

Community in mourning for Giovanni Palladino, the young man died prematurely at only 33 years: he leaves his girlfriend and an entire family in tears

December 19, 2023

The community of Macerata Campania mourns again the loss of a young man: Giovanni Palladino, 33, died due to an illness, a few days after the death of Mary, the 29-year-old mother of Caturanus. In a week marked by pain and sadness for the community of Macerata Campania, another young life dies prematurely. After the recent death of Maria, the 29-year-old mother of Caturano, the news of the death of Giovanni Palladino, 33, struck the town. He lost his life at the age of 33 because of an illness that affected him for the last three months, tearing him away forever from the affection of his loved ones. He leaves behind his mother Angela Maria, his girlfriend Carmela and a deep void in those who had the privilege of knowing him.

No cause of death reported.

Ilaria Conti Gallenti died at 28 in New York, friends mobilize to bring her back to Bologna

December 18, 2023

Bologna - Ilaria didn’t wake up on Friday. At only 28, her heart stopped beating suddenly. This, at least, is what emerged from the findings of the pathologists who performed the autopsy on the body of Ilaria Conti Gallenti, found dead last week in the bed of her apartment in New York by her husband. A tragedy told by Gianluca, the brother of the Bolognese girl who for some years had chosen to live in the United States. "Ilaria was married only last summer,” recalls Gianluca. “She could not enjoy her dream, which she had so laboriously achieved...She could not enjoy anything". On Friday morning, the alarm was raised by the new groom, who, seeing that Ilaria did not wake up and did not react, called 911. "But the doctors couldn’t do anything for her. She was already dead," says her brother. He reconstructs what happened next. "The autopsy was done to determine the cause of death, all the necessary tests. They told us it was a natural death. Ilaria had a heart attack... and she was only 28 years old. We can not give peace".

Returning home after an evening with friends, Andrea dies at the age of 29 before his parents' eyes

December 17, 2023

Tragedy in Castelnuovo Vomano (Teramo): Andrea Mancini, 29 years old, returns home after an evening with friends, falls ill and dies. The incident happened last night, shortly after midnight. The local people, who saw him and spoke to us, say that: “Andrea was at the bar with us. Then, and this was not his usual way, he said that he felt tired and went home." Shortly after opening the door of the house, according to what we learn, he fell to the ground lifeless. His parents tried to give him cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, while one of them alerted the emergency services.

No cause of death reported.

Marsala mourns Riccardo Castaldi, 33 years old

December 14, 2023

Marsala mourns Riccardo Castaldi, a young 33 year old, married with young children. Riccardo lived in Milan, worked for Atm, the Milanese urban transport company. A sudden illness took him away from his loved ones and the many friends who are mourning him and remembering him on social media.

No cause of death reported.

An athlete “died suddenly”:

Illness during the race: Leonardo Mazzara, a young Sicilian athlete, dies

December 18, 2023

Pain and shock in Calatafimi Segesta and Valderice, in the province of Trapani, where the athlete Leonardo Mazzara, a 33-year-old from Valderici, suddenly died during the night. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the 33-year-old fell ill after walking a few hundred meters while competing in the inclusive event promoted by "Sentiero per la vita". Rescued and transferred to hospital by air ambulance, he underwent delicate surgery for a suspected aorta problem. For the young man, however, there was nothing that could be done.

Sudden illness : sports manager dies at only 37

December 17, 2023

Vicomoscan (Cremona) - Volleyball and Lombard soccer mourning the tragic death of Michele Cavalli, 37 years old from Vicomoscano who died at the age of 37 due to a sudden illness. Cavalli was the goalkeeper of the team of Cogozzo (Mn), who plays in the amateur championship Uisp. Known by the nickname of "Pongo", he was also the director of Vbc Volley in Casalmaggiore.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Carabiniere dies of a heart attack during a game of soccer. Alberto Mascia, 54 years old, was playing in Turin with friends

December 18, 2023

Milan - He was playing soccer with his friends on a field in the Barrier area of Milan, when he was hit by a heart attack. The rescue and the run to the hospital, at Giovanni Bosco, were not enough to save his life. Alberto Mascia, 54, was a Carabiniere chosen by the Oltredora Company of Turin. Many of his colleagues were moved and presented in full uniform at the funeral.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Bari, a family doctor falls ill in his office and dies: goodbye to Pino Macchione. “He was one step away from retirement”

December 18, 2023

He died in his studio, while he was working. Doctor Giuseppe Macchione, known to all as Pino, a family doctor, was a point of reference for the San Paolo district in Bari. He worked in a structure with nine other colleagues at the headquarters in Piazza Europa: in total, over 15 thousand patients were treated. An institution. He would have turned 70 in May, he was very close to retirement.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

A sudden illness took away the historic principal Noci

December 16, 2023

Sergnano - Giuseppe Noci, long-time head teacher of the comprehensive, died in the night between Thursday and Friday in Treviglio hospital. He had arrived there a few hours earlier from his home in Barbata, a small town in the lower Bergamo area where he lived. Noci was well known throughout the Cremasco area, precisely for his work in the world of schools. Levi, moreover, also includes the schools of Camisano, Casale Cremasco-Vidolasco, Capralba and Pianengo. Sergnano had in fact been his second home until 2017, the year in which he retired, leaving the baton to the current manager Ilaria Santina Andreoni.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Today the farewell to the lawyer Patrizia Pizzetti, 54

December 15, 2023

Reggio Emilia - The whole city was moved by the premature death at the age of 54 years (she would have turned 55 on 8 January next) lawyer Patrizia Pizzetti, mother, former president of the Circolo Tennis Reggio Emilia, legal reference of Confcommercio and trade associations and a well-known civil lawyer. She was killed by a sudden illness, diagnosed just six months ago. After a hospitalization of two months and after the treatment received at the Core of Reggio [oncological and haematological center of Reggio Emilia], the lawyer seemed to have recovered. But at the beginning of December, her conditions had a meltdown: and she was admitted to Santa Maria Nuova a week ago, she died in the Medicine Department on Friday night.



No cause of death reported.

Mario Brusa is dead - Farewell to the historic lawyer from Formigoni

December 12, 2023

The lawyer Mario Brusa died in the night between 11 and 12 December due to a sudden illness while he was at home with his family: esteemed and well-known criminal lawyer born in Varese 62 years ago, the lawyer Brusa became known to the national news for being the historic legal defender of the former President of the Lombardy Region, Roberto Formigoni. Graduated from the University of Milan, the lawyer Mario Brusa was an expert in criminal law, particularly in the field of crimes of an economic and corporate nature, crimes against the Public Administration and, more generally, negligent crimes for professional liability medical, for violation of accident prevention, workplace hygiene and environmental protection regulations.

No cause of death reported.

An ecologist “died suddenly”:

Nicola Zimarino, for years a pillar of the Pescara greens, died suddenly

December 18, 2023

Nicola Zimarino, historic ecologist and left-wing activist involved in street demonstrations, suddenly passed away. He was 69 years old and leaves behind his wife Gabriella and son Riccardo.

No cause of death reported.

A graphic designer “died suddenly”:

Ravenna mourns the premature death of Gian Franco Andraghetti, graphic designer and cartography enthusiast

December 18, 2023

Gian Franco Andraghetti, a well-known graphic designer from Ravenna with a passion for cartography and the history of Ravenna, died suddenly this morning - at the age of 64. He himself also called himself a cartographer and had created a beautiful book on the waters in Ravenna, "Aquae Condunt Urbes". Then he dedicated himself to city toponymy, with the other book he published "Odo nomes far festa", all about the names of city streets and their meaning.

No cause of death reported.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Somma Vesuviana, Gennaro dies suddenly

December 18, 2023

The news spread quickly across social networks with messages full of affection and esteem for the sudden passing of Gennaro Capasso. The man, who passed away this morning at the age of 64, was a well-known and appreciated accountant and consultant in Somma Vesuviana and nearby Ottaviano.

No cause of death reported.

Two priests “died suddenly”:

Heart attack before mass, the parish priest collapses and the faithful call 118: hours of apprehension in Salento

December 17, 2023

The community of Sannicola lives hours of apprehension and prays for its parish priest, Don Massimo Cala, 53 years old, originally from Parabita, who suffered a heart attack on Friday afternoon, shortly before the evening mass. Don Massimo was in the sacristy almost ready to celebrate mass when he suddenly felt ill and suddenly collapsed to the ground, losing consciousness. The parishioners immediately called 118. The first attempts to resuscitate him were made in the church, but they were unsuccessful.

Don Roberto Pozzi suffered a sudden illness , dies at only 32 years: he was parish vicar in Paullo from 2020

December 16, 2023

Paullo (Lombardy) - Don Roberto Pozzi, died from an illness at only 32 years. He suddenly felt sick on his way home, after spending the afternoon with the elderly at a Christmas lunch with Auser. Don Roberto Pozzi, 32 years old, parochial vicar of Paullo, who only had time to stop his car in Piazza Marconi, when he was assisted by some passers-by, who called 118. In a moment the health workers intervened, with the automedica and the ambulance, who transported the priest to the San Raffaele of Segrate, where he was hospitalized in the intensive care, but died in the following hours. It all happened just before 2 pm, on a Saturday that was supposed to be festive (for Christmas lunch and the concert of the band scheduled in the evening), but the evening became very sad.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Albenga, the sudden death in via Carloforte: the victim is professor Diego Ligutti. A well- known supportive teacher, suddenly lost his life while walking on the street at age 52

December 12, 2023

Albenga (Liguria) - The 52-year-old professor, Diego Ligutti, the person struck by a fatal illness in via Carloforte yesterday afternoon, December 11, in Albenga was identified after the appeal launched by the police in the hours immediately after his death. It had not been possible to immediately know the identity of the man, who had very few personal effects with him. The date of the funeral has not yet been fixed. The body is in fact located in Savona where it is available to the judiciary for the execution of the autopsy with which the cause of death will be determined with precision, it seems due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Four “died suddenly” at work:

Falls from floor, 42-year-old worker dead

December 16, 2023

Cosenza (Calabria) - A 42-year-old worker, Daniele Gassoso, from Acre, died yesterday while he was working on a house undergoing renovation in the municipality of San Demetrio Corone, in Cosenza. From the first news, it seems that the man was with other workers of the company that was mounting insulating panels between the roof and the attic of the house and, for reasons under investigation by the police, fell into the room below through a trap door. It is still uncertain whether the fall was caused by a sudden illness or whether it is related to the ongoing construction work. The body is under investigation. On the spot, the 118 medical staff intervened, as did the helicopter rescue, but for the victim there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

A sudden illness cut short the life of a fifty-seven-year-old from Gelato E.V.

December 15, 2023

The man who works in the food sector went to a villa under renovation in Manfria at dawn but when he arrived on site he collapsed to the ground and died immediately afterwards. The rescue was useless. The medical examiner was only able to confirm the death from natural causes (a heart attack or a stroke). The police went to the scene to reconstruct the dynamics of the episode.

Worker falls ill on a construction site and dies

December 15, 2023

A man in his 50s, a worker on a construction site, fell ill while at work and died. The man collapsed to the ground around 11 am. The rescue was useless. The tragedy occurred in via dei Sette Metri, in Morena. The 118 personnel, with the air ambulance, and the Carabinieri of the Castel Gandolfo company are on site. According to what was learned, the man had a heart attack. Colleagues immediately raised the alarm and within minutes a helicopter landed on private land between via dei Sette Metri and via Vigne di Morena. At that point desperate attempts at resuscitation began, but to no avail. The soldiers of the Castel Gandolfo company are called to reconstruct the dynamics that led to the death of the worker, also collecting any testimonies. The body will be made available to the judiciary.

Struck by illness , Fabio Marinetti collapses and dies at the age of 45: he leaves behind two children

December 12, 2023

Sudden illness, death of Fabio Marinetti, 45 years old from Trasacco, in the province of L'Aquila, owner of a well-known pizzeria bar in the town. The illness caught him outside his bar and left him no escape. A sudden death. Rescue was immediate, the medics tried to resuscitate him, but there was nothing that could be done for the man. The 45-year-old leaves behind his wife Emanuela and two daughters. Fabio Marinetti was a person well known and respected by everyone in the town. His Celtic Bar was very popular.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

Shock in Giugliano, 58-year-old found dead in the street

December 15, 2023

Tragic discovery occurred in Giugliano, where the body of a man was found recently in the street, near via Carrafiello. In particular, the victim is probably a 58-year-old man, who was apparently struck by a sudden illness that caused him to collapse to the ground. The man was going to collect mushrooms near a Roma camp. At the moment the hypothesis of violent death is excluded, given that the most likely one remains a heart attack.

Shock at dawn in Prato della Valle, body found in the canal on Memmia island

December 13, 2023

A body was noticed today in the early hours of the morning in the canal that runs along the Memmia island in Prato della Valle. Rescue was prompt, the man, identified as a 25-year-old Ghanaian, was brought to the surface. He showed no signs of violence. The body, after the intervention of the firefighters and the police, was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the disposal of the judicial authority. At the moment investigators are not ruling out any hypotheses. It could be a homeless person who is the victim of a sudden illness, but other possible paths are also followed with the utmost attention. The body was apparently found by some passers-by shortly before 8 am. To resolve any doubts about the time of death and the causes, it is likely that the judiciary will favor an autopsy. At the moment the hypothesis of the extreme gesture is excluded.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Cava de' Tirreni, man feels ill on the train and dies

December 13, 2023

Tragedy this afternoon in Cava de'Tirreni where a man died on a regional train, heading towards Naples, due to a sudden illness. The police and medical personnel intervened on site to confirm his death. Investigations into the case are underway. Railway traffic suspended for hours.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alcamo, sudden heart attack on the street

December 13, 2023

Tragedy in the streets of Alcamo, in the province of Trapani, where a man died after suffering a sudden heart attack while walking in the historic center of the town. The victim is a 76-year-old man, a local craftsman whose details are not currently known. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, reported by colleagues from TP24, the 76-year-old was struck by a sudden illness while he was near Piazza Ciullo, in the College Courtyard. Some passers-by witnessed the scene and alerted the emergency services in an attempt to save the victim's life.



Sudden illness crushes the manager of a pizzeria

December 15, 2023

Sicily - A sudden illness killed the life of a 56-year-old Gelese E.V. At dawn, the man who works in the food sector went to a cottage under renovation in Manfria, but when he arrived there he collapsed on the ground and immediately died. Help was useless. The medical examiner was only able to ascertain the death due to natural causes (a heart attack or a stroke). The police went to reconstruct the dynamics of the event.

Alife – Double tragedy, the nephew in a coma after an accident in the night: the uncle struck down by an illness

December 17, 2023

Disbelief, bewilderment and pain in the village. The young nephew, Luca, in a coma after the tragic crash that occurred last night along the provincial road that leads from Alife towards Piedimonte Matese. The uncle, 50 years old, was struck down by a sudden illness this afternoon. A few hours after the road accident that took the life of 20-year-old Antonio Casale and seriously injured Luca, who was sitting next to him, the city of Alife was hit by another serious loss. The drama took place a short while ago in the man's house. A sudden illness would have struck down 50-year-old Luciano Cassese. A craftsman, a coachbuilder to be precise, well known throughout the Matese area. According to the first information gathered on site, Luciano had gone to rest after lunch. He never woke up again.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Ostra Vetere, former deputy mayor, Gaetano Truffellini died

December 17, 2023

Ostra Vetere (Ancona) - Gaetano Truffellini, former deputy mayor of Ostra Vetere, died. An untimely but sudden death, a shock for the whole community and beyond. "I learned just now that my friend Gaetano Truffellini is no longer there. He left, suddenly, leaving a pain and, at the same time, a hope. He left, struggling, until his last breath. Gaetano’s sudden death was a terrible pain for me today because I lost a friend, with whom I shared an important part of my institutional, administrative and political journey", are the words of Massimo Bello, former mayor of the Municipality of Ostra Vetere, after learning of the death of his friend Gaetano Truffellini.

No age or cause of death reported.

Illness after flying his paragliding, dead , the president of the Aeroclub Montegrappa

December 17, 2023

Treviso (Veneto) - Gianluca Soncin, 50, suffered a heart attack early Saturday afternoon in Borso del Grappa. Rescued by friends and then by a doctor and nurses, he later died in the night at the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso. He was folding the sail of his paraglider which he had launched just before from Monte Grappa when, under the terrified gaze of friends, he collapsed on the ground, due to a sudden illness. He died in the night between Saturday and Sunday at the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso, where he had been urgently hospitalized after being revived by a doctor and nurses. After 45 minutes of CPR, the 50-year-old was resuscitated and intubated, but a few hours after being admitted to the ICU he suffered a further heart attack that was fatal. He is remembered by all as very athletic and sporty.

Cassino - Pain and despair over the death of Daniele Piccirilli, Chief Marshal of Finance

December 17, 2023

After a long illness, at just 44 years of age, Chief Marshal Daniele Piccirilli of the Guardia Di Finanza dies. Over the years of service, he had managed to make everyone love him. A mild and helpful character. In Cassino, in the Guardia Di Finanza barracks where he was employed, he had always given his best, earning respect first as a man and then as a financier. For two years he fought with all his strength against a merciless evil. He was able to get up and not get discouraged, until yesterday, when that "monster" took him away from his most important loved ones and all his colleagues, leaving a veil of sadness and silence. Daniele, originally from Roccasecca but resident in Cassino, was a good man, a nice person who was able to leave a beautiful memory of his existence. We all knew him, coffee at the bar and a chat on the street, Daniele was always involved and cheerful.

No cause of death reported.

Profession in mourning: farewell. Pietro Coppari of Staffolo, was 67 years old

December 16, 2023

Staffolo (Ancona) - A community marked with deep mourning. The restorer and hobbyist Pietro Coppari died on Thursday. He was 67 years old and was crushed by a sudden illness. Many mourn him in the community with messages of remembrance and condolences on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for the community of Città Sant'Angelo: Pasquale Galli died suddenly

December 16, 2023

A sudden illness took away Pasquale Galli, a 64-year-old well known in Città Sant'Angelo. Brother of the president of the former PD city councilor and former president of the city council Franco Galli, there are many messages of condolence arriving from all over the city, including the Democratic Party.

No cause of death reported.

Mario Ferrero, a civil protection volunteer, died suddenly . Ferrero was 72 years old

December 16, 2023

It was on Thursday 14 December that Mario Ferrero, volunteer of the Civil Protection of Sciolze and historical memory of the town, suddenly passed away. Ferrero was 72 years old and for a very long time he was a municipal commissioner, managing the communications and publications of the local administration. It was the Sciolzese Civil Protection who broke the news.

No cause of death reported.

Struck by a sudden illness : young mother dies

December 15, 2023

These are days marked by pain for the community of Castenedolo which mourns the death - premature and sudden - of Marina Anni. The young woman, mother of a three-year-old child, was killed by an illness at just 47 years old. The tragedy occurred on Thursday 14 December: Marina passed away in a hospital bed, throwing the entire country into despair.

No cause of death reported.

Pompeii in tears for Sebastiano Di Paolo, the young man torn from life prematurely

December 15, 2023

Pompeii - Farewell to Sebastiano Di Paolo. The 49-year-old man torn from the life and love of his family too soon. His family announces the sad loss. Many messages of condolence appeared on social media for the loss of Sebastiano. "What a sadness... a person with a good heart, kind and always available... a great worker... will miss him... I hope he can finally find his peace", writes Antonella. "I am upset about this very serious loss. Sebastiano was an exceptional boy with a heart of gold. You will leave a great void to those who knew and loved you," writes Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Clementina Di Rocco, the young woman died prematurely at the age of 44

December 15, 2023

Silvi (Abruzzo) mourns the death of Clementina Di Rocco. The young woman died prematurely, throwing her family and all the people who knew her into despair. Many messages of condolence are coming in these hours for the tragic death of Clementina.

No cause of death reported.

Latina cries for Monica Mazzoli, the young woman torn from life prematurely: she leaves her husband and mother

December 15, 2023

Latina (Lazio) mourns the loss of Monica Mazzoli. The young woman died prematurely, throwing her family and all the people who knew her into despair.

No age or cause of death reported.

A sommelier “died suddenly”:

Paolo Leoni dead , Abruzzo sommeliers in mourning

December 14, 2023

Carsoli (Abruzzo) - In Abruzzo, the community of sommeliers and others are mourning the sudden death of Paolo Leoni, a passionate and knowledgeable wine expert. Born in 1959 [64], Paolo Leoni had also served, along with other sommeliers of the Fis, at Abruzzo in Bolla last September in L'Aquila, organized by Virtù Quotidiane.

No cause of death reported.

A chef “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to "Bicio", the chef of Osteria Ostile dies at the age of 49

December 13, 2023

He passed away at Ca' Foncello hospital in the night between Monday and Tuesday, leaving in pain not only his family and those who shared his days and evenings with him at work, in the kitchen and behind the counter, but also hundreds of customers and friends who loved his "creature", the Osteria Ostile in via Inferiore, the restaurant opened in 2010 and which quickly became a destination for the Treviso that counts and for the world of Treviso rugby and beyond. Fabrizio Chies was 49 years old and had been suffering from severe liver failure for some time: his last hospitalization, for flu, was fatal. Unfortunately, the pharmacological treatment to which he was subjected was useless.

No cause of death reported.

Pain and shock in the Municipality, a young employee struck down by an illness

December 14, 2023

A sudden illness that tore him away from his dearest loved ones. Moreno Gelfusa, a municipal employee of Pontecorvo, esteemed and well-liked by everyone, has died at the age of just 39. The news of his sudden death spread around the city in just a few minutes. Mayor Anselmo Rotondo remembered the figure of the young employee with a poignant post on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Angelo Caruso: A devout man and a servant of the Community of Avella

December 14, 2023

Avella (Avellino in Campania) mourns the death of Angelo Caruso, a prominent figure and tireless servant of the community. Surveyor and retired municipal employee of the Municipality of Avella, Caruso has dedicated many years of his life to the service of the city and its citizens. After a long and dedicated career, Angelo Caruso had chosen to devote his time to retirement. Unfortunately, the news of his sudden death shook the community and those who knew him, leaving a gap difficult to fill. The news of his sudden death took everyone by surprise, leaving behind a deep void and a feeling of widespread mourning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” at home:

Somaglia: dies suddenly at home at 49 years old

December 18, 2023

The Lower Lodi area mourns Andrea Parpanesi, known to his friends as "Parpa", who died suddenly on Saturday at just 49 years of age, in his home in Somaglia. Andrea leaves behind his mother Lena and his father Maurizio, his sister Claudia with Mauro, little Manuel and the many friends who had shared his school years, going out, long chats with him.

No cause of death reported.

Mariglianella, city in mourning for the premature death of 50-year-old Giovanni Masullo: found lifeless at home

December 15, 2023

Mariglianella – Country in mourning for the premature death of Giovanni Masullo, 50 years old. He was found lifeless in his house. The neighbors hadn't seen him for days and so the alarm went off. It was the firefighters who found the body. Giovanni died alone.

No cause of death reported.

Carrara - Struck by an illness at home , a 52-year-old shopkeeper dies

December 14, 2023

A sudden illness at home, the twelve-year-old daughter who calls for help and also asks her uncles for help. It seemed like a heart crisis that could be overcome, then the ambulance ride and unfortunately the situation worsened, and for the businessman Marco Inghirami, 52 years old, businessman but previously also maitre d', room manager in hotels and restaurants, there was nothing to to do, died at Noa hospital to the desperation of his family and relatives, but also of those who knew and appreciated him.

Porto Mantovano - Illness while at home : 48-year-old woman dies on arrival at hospital

December 13, 2023

A 48-year-old woman dies due to a sudden illness that struck her while she was in her home in Bancole di Porto Mantovano yesterday morning, Tuesday 12 December 2023. The victim is Enrica Dalbosco, who lived in Bancole with her 11-year-old son.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Ciconicco di Fagagna, 25-year-old young man found dead in his room

December 12, 2023

A serious tragedy strikes amateur football and the communities of San Daniele and Fagagna. Mattia Miano, 25, died of a sudden illness in the night between Monday and Tuesday. The young man was found lifeless by his father and a work colleague with whom he had an appointment to visit a construction site of the Simeon metalworking company in Fagagna for which he worked. Suspicious of the unusual delay, they had to leave at dawn, the colleague went to Mattia's house and together with his father they went to his room where they made the tragic discovery. The news of Mattia's passing has thrown into despair the San Daniele football team, of which he was captain, which plays in the First Category championship.

No cause of death reported.

Seized by illness , he was helped at home : he died at just 31 years old

December 12, 2023

Lecce – He fell ill before collapsing to the ground and dying: a few moments became a tragedy for a 31-year-old of Indian origin, who died yesterday evening in a house in via degli Stampacchia, not too far from viale Otranto, behind the headquarters of the local police station. An evening that should have been normal for the young man who was at home with family and acquaintances. Shortly after 9 pm, however, things started to change: first the signs of sudden discomfort, then the growing discomfort until he felt sick. And from there an attack of insistent vomiting with traces of blood which suggested a possible hemorrhage. Once the place of the dramatic event was identified, an ambulance left and arrived on site within a few minutes, but, once there, the health workers realized that the man's situation was already definitively compromised, unable to help but note the death occurred. From initial information, the 31-year-old's death occurred from natural causes following a cardiac arrest. A state police vehicle was also on site to support 118.

Mourning the sudden death of Francesco Martorana

December 13, 2023

Modena - Mourning the sudden death of Francesco Martorana. The funeral of Francesco Martorana, an employee of the Novi in Modena, took place yesterday in Monreale, at the church of S. Teresa del Bambin Gesù. Francesco, who died suddenly on Wednesday 6 December at the age of 62, was originally from Palermo and since December 2020 has held the role of switchboard operator, with daily commitment and professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

Reggio Calabria mourns the sudden death of the well-known entrepreneur Enzo Nucera, struck by a sudden illness

December 13, 2023

The well-know entrepreneur, Lorenzo Nucera, died suddenly. Owner of the Brico Center of Reggio Calabria and founder of the very successful transport company of the same name. The man died unexpectedly due to an illness that prevented him from escape the night between Saturday and Sunday, with only enough time to arrive at the hospital by ambulance and died during the examinations at the GOM.

No age or cause of death reported.

Santina Andreotti dies suddenly , mourning in Biella

December 13, 2023

Santina Andreotti suddenly passed from the affection of her loved ones: this was announced by her children Barbara, Andrea with his wife Cristina, her beloved grandchildren Samuele and Matteo, her brothers Giorgio, Francesco, Francesca, Mariolina and Teresa with their respective families. She was 69 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Cingoli, farewell to Cristina. The 51-year-old woman died after a short illness

December 13, 2023

Cingoli (Staffolo/Ancona) - Mourning in Cingoli for the untimely death of Cristina Fratoni. The small community woke up yesterday with a dramatic news that no one would ever want to know: Cristina Fratoni, aged 51, died after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Piombino mourns Paolo Poli, dead at 68: leaving his wife Donatella, his children and his passion for cycling

December 12, 2023

Piombino (Livorno) - The smile, the love for the wife, for children and grandchildren. Paolo Poli, born in 1955, died in Villamarina, at the end of a short but inexorable illness. Grave mourning for the community of Piombino. Poli had arrived in the emergency room because of the sudden worsening of his condition, but there was nothing to do. His family never left him alone at home or in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Ascoli – 50-year-old butcher struck down by sudden illness , dies

December 12, 2023

The city is in mourning for the passing of Marco Cerini. A 50-year-old butcher, he suddenly felt ill, probably a heart attack, which left him with no escape. The rescue efforts of the 118 operators were of no avail. Marco was well known. He had a great love for music and dance, he was an accomplished Latin American dancer. A super Ascoli fan, he never missed the stadium.

Roberta Dal Farra, 45 years old from Belluno

December 11, 2023

The sad announcement is given by the mother, Graziella, siblings Stefania and Andrea with Federica, and the beloved grandchildren Victoria, Titian and John and all relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Accident on the A1 motorway in Ferentino, van overturns: the driver of the vehicle dies

December 14, 2023

Terrible accident in Ferentino, along the A1 Milan-Naples motorway. A van left the road, for reasons yet to be ascertained, and overturned after colliding with a heavy vehicle and hitting the guard rail. According to what we learn, the crash occurred approximately 3 kilometers from the junction for the industrial area of Ferentino. Frosinone traffic police officers and 118 rescuers intervened on site with an ambulance. Unfortunately, health workers were unable to do anything to save the life of the driver of the vehicle, who was traveling alone in the truck. The causes of the accident are still uncertain: a sudden illness? Is the speed too high? A risky maneuver? The investigations are still ongoing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” in cars:

Sala Consilina - taking ill while driving a car, a man dies in Eboli

December 18, 2023

Drama, this morning, in Sala Consilina, where a 49-year-old was struck by a sudden illness while he was in his car near a service station, in via Santa Maria della Misericordia. The man died in a very short time. The 118 paramedics arrived on site and tried to resuscitate him for several minutes but every attempt was futile. The police are investigating what happened.

No cause of death reported.

Woman found dead in car

December 15, 2023

Tragedy this morning on the provincial road that connects Bellona to Vitulazio. A 67-year-old woman, Filomena S., was found lifeless inside her car. The alarm was raised by a person on site who reported the presence of a lifeless woman inside a gray Renault Scenic. The 118 health workers arrived on site and were unable to do anything other than confirm that she had died. The victim, resident in Vitulazio, was struck down by a sudden illness that left her with no escape. The tragedy occurred near an industrial plant on the way home. The police from the local station were also on site. Once the natural cause of death was ascertained, the body was returned to the family for the funeral rite.

No cause of death reported.

Thiene - pensioner found dead in his still running car

December 15, 2023

Pensioner found dead in his car. The drama was discovered late yesterday afternoon (Thursday 14 December) in Thiene, along a dirt road a stone's throw from the purifier, in what is called the "Santo area". A passerby saw the car, a small car, pulled over with the engine still running, and went to check. Immediately afterwards he raised the alarm, causing the Suem ambulance with the medical vehicle, the Carabinieri from the Thiene company and also a fire brigade team to arrive within minutes. It soon became clear what probably happened: the driver of the car, a pensioner from the area, was struck by a sudden illness while he was traveling alone. He managed to pull over but not raise the alarm, and he died on the seat. The 118 doctor was unable to do anything but confirm the death of the motorist. The military, who nevertheless informed the prosecutor's office of the tragedy, then contacted the family and gave them the terrible news. The body was recovered from the hearse.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ugo Carlin, private investigator, was 53 years old

December 13, 2023

Ugo Carlin, private investigator, was 53 years old. Seized by illness on the motorway in Gonars in Friuli, during a stop. [paywall]



No cause of death reported.

Fabio dies age 45

December 12, 2023

Trasacco – A fatal and sudden illness struck Fabio Marinetti, 45 years old, yesterday evening, around 9 pm. From what we learned, the man had recently left the business that he had always run with his family, a bar located in the central square of the town, and in the car he felt the first symptoms of malaise. Two doctors who were nearby and an ambulance intervened immediately, but the doctors, after trying to resuscitate him, were unable to do anything but confirm that he had died. A shocked and astonished community tells of a cheerful, cheerful, helpful, esteemed and well-known boy. He leaves his wife Emanuela and two young daughters in pain and despair.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” while swimming:

Tragedy in Francavilla

December 18, 2023

Following an illness, a 75-year-old from Miglianico drowned in the Francavilla al Mare swimming pool while he was training. The event would have happened around noon. The police are on site. The victim is Paolo Anzideo, 76, from Miglianico, retired commercial agent and father of the notary Stefano Anzideo with an office in Pescara. Confirmed illness while he was swimming.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” on bikes:

He died at the age of 54 due to an illness while cycling towards Valmala

December 16, 2023

Saluzzo – He was struck down by an illness yesterday (Friday 15 December) during a cycling excursion, on the climb to Valmala: this is how Norberto Bianco, 54 years old, owner of the La Drancia pub (in the Castiglia area), a great sports enthusiast, died on two wheels. The help of the 118 health workers was useless. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

He goes off the road and ends up in the gutter along with his bike. A 59-year-old died

December 16, 2023

A 59-year-old man, whose identity is not yet known, died on site a few minutes later in the Lonigo area. The firefighters, who intervened to support the rescue, confirmed the tragic news. The victim was riding a bicycle and pedaling along Via Molino when, under circumstances to be explained, he ended up in the drainage ditch that separates agricultural land from the road surface. He was found next to a large tree: he may therefore have hit his head on the trunk. It would have been a motorist who noticed the figure of a person lying in the ditch next to the road, who immediately raised the alarm to 118. In addition to the firefighters, who arrived on the outskirts of Lonigo together with a Suem ambulance with the emergency team, also the Carabinieri patrol to carry out investigations into the fatal accident and acquire as many useful elements as possible to determine the cause of the 59-year-old's death.

