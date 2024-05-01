UNITED STATES

“RIP to my old pal David Gail” -remembering Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at 58

April 27, 2024

The loss of beloved actor David Gail, best known for his part in the landmark television series Beverly Hills 90210 in the 1990s, has left the entertainment community in shock. Peter Ferriero, David’s close friend and host of the Beverly Hills, 90210 rerun podcast, verified the devastating news. Through heartfelt thoughts and recollections, Peter paid tribute to David’s life and his contributions to the entertainment industry. David had a long and successful career playing a variety of roles. From 1999 to 2000, he played Dr. Joe Scanlon in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles. In addition to his work on television, David starred in movies and made a lasting impression with roles in films such as “Belly of the Beast” (2008).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daytime actress and writer Meg Bennet dead at 75

April 21, 2024

Sad news to report for soap fans. Actress and writer Meg Bennett has died at the age of 75. Her family reported that she lost her battle with cancer and passed away on April 11. Bennet got her start in show business back in 1971 when she was hired as the Cadillac Eldorado “convertible girl” for a New York auto show and after a role in the off-Broadway musical Godspell, became one of the original cast members of Grease on Broadway. This led to her being cast as the young heroine Liza Walton on Search For Tomorrow in 1975. From there, she went on to appear as Julia Newman on The Young & The Restless from 1980 through 1986.

Link

A theatrical agent “died suddenly”:

Gayle Nachlis, former executive director at Women in Film, dies at 72

April 27, 2024

Gayle Nachlis, longtime agent at William Morris Agency and former executive director at Women in Film, has died. She was 72. Nachlis died April 21 in her home surrounded by family after a battle with throat cancer, according to Women in Film. She represented Hector Elizondo, Jean Smart and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among many others. After 30 years with WMA, Nachlis became the executive director and senior director of education at Women in Film, a nonprofit that works to advance the careers of women in entertainment. During her time at WIF, Nachlis spearheaded strong foundational work and advanced programs in mentorship, funding and research.

Link

A TV producer “died suddenly”:

Dusty Kay, ‘Entourage’ and ‘Roseanne’ producer, dies at 69

April 23, 2024

Born Eugene L. Kay, also known as “Dusty,” a writer and Emmy-nominated producer whose credits include “Entourage,” “Roseanne” and “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” died on April 10 in Summerlin, Nev., following a brief illness, his long time collaborator and friend Bill Nuss announced. He was 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A computer game designer “died suddenly”:

Veteran LucasArts lead Matthew Shell has passed away

April 29, 2024

San Francisco, CA - Matthew Shell, a veteran of LucasArts, has reportedly died. Shell, who worked at LucasArts for over 20 years, suffered a heart attack earlier this week, according to The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley, who announced Shell’s passing on social media. "If you've played a Star Wars game over the past 2 decades, Matt Shell was a key part of bringing it to life at LucasArts. Shockingly, Matt passed away this week from a heart attack."

No age reported.

Link

Former NCAA scoring champion Ruben Douglas has died at 44

April 28, 2024

Former NCAA scoring champion Ruben Douglas has died at the age of 44. Douglas, who was a star player at New Mexico in the early 2000s, died on April 12 while in Costa Rica after falling ill. Reports about his death were not published until Friday, April 26. According to what Ruben’s brother Ramon told the Albuquerque Journal , Ruben became sick while in Costa Rica and died of an unknown infection. Douglas’ family believed Ruben was in good health, so his death came as a surprise to them.

Link

Korey Cunningham, former NFL lineman, found dead in New Jersey home at age 28

April 26, 2024

Clifton, NJ - Former NFL offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead inside his New Jersey home on Thursday. He was 28. Clifton, New Jersey police told NBC News they responded to a family member's call about not hearing from Cunningham. They forced their way into Cunningham's home and "found him deceased." According to police, there is currently no indication of foul play and Cunningham's death is under investigation. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Link

Dumpstaphunk bassist Nick Daniels III, a New Orleans funk stalwart for decades, has died

April 27, 2024

Bassist and vocalist Nick Daniels III, a much-respected stalwart of New Orleans funk and R&B for decades, died Friday of complications from multiple myeloma. He was 68. Daniels was half of the two-bass lineup that defined Dumpstaphunk, the R&B/funk band fronted by keyboardist Ivan Neville. Over the decades, Daniels was a key member of the bands that backed the Neville Brothers, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and the Wild Magnolias, as well as Etta James and Boz Scaggs. Daniels was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, two months ago.

Link

Michael Cuscuna dies at 75: Grammy-Winning jazz record producer passes away after battling cancer

April 23, 2024

Michael Cuscuna, the three-time Grammy winner, co-founder of Mosaic Records, historian, and archivist who produced hundreds of jazz compositions throughout his decades-long career, has passed away at the age of 75. Cuscuna passed away on Saturday, April 20 from cancer at his residence in Stamford, Connecticut, as confirmed by Grammy-winning recording artist Billy Vera, a close friend and collaborator of Cuscuna’s for many years.

Link

Bruce Knight, veteran FOH engineer, passes

April 23, 2024

Nashville, TN — Live sound engineer Bruce “BK” Knight passed away early Monday, April 22, 2024, after suffering a double aneurysm and a stroke three weeks ago. Over the course of four decades, Knight mixed a who’s who in rock and pop, building a touring resume that included household names across a variety of genres. An in-demand engineer, Knight was as well-known in the industry for his calm, upbeat attitude and insightful conversations as he was for his talent behind the desk. Knight toured with a broad range of artists over the course of his career, including Sheryl Crow, Don Henley, Aerosmith, The Smashing Pumpkins, Prince, Faith No More, En Vogue, Richard Marx, Alice Cooper, The Doobie Brothers, The Black Crowes, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Expose, Garbage, REO Speedwagon, Lyle Lovett and plenty of others.

No age reported.

Link

RHOSLC’s Monica Niki Garcia shares devastating news fifth child has ‘no heartbeat’ & says she’s ‘still processing’ it

April 29, 2024

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Monica Niki Garcia has unveiled on Instagram a heart-crushing event that she is currently going through. Monica's candid post caption explained that she had unfortunately lost her baby. She added: "Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. 'There is no heartbeat.' I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Larry Kessler, Sun Chronicle writer, editor and humanitarian, dies at 71

April 25, 2024

North Attleboro, Mass. - Larry Kessler, a longtime local and community news editor and columnist for The Sun Chronicle, died unexpectedly early Thursday morning. He was 71. Kessler, who lived in North Attleboro with his wife, Lynne Cains, was the father of two daughters — Arianna, 27, and Alana, 23. Kessler died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after being rushed there because of sudden breathing difficulties, his wife said. He had just returned home Tuesday from spending a few days in the hospital after falling ill. Cains said he was battling a bleeding ulcer and low hemoglobin numbers. At one point, his wife said, he had a transfusion of five units of blood. On Wednesday morning he emailed a reporter saying he was back home. “Great to be in my own bed and eat my own food. Best, Larry,” he wrote. Kessler said doctors told him he survived the low numbers because his heart was strong from running so much. He was an avid runner, finishing 17 marathons. The last one he ran was the 100th Boston Marathon. Kessler was part of Wampanoag Runners Club. His condition took a turn for the worse by later Wednesday. “We thought he was doing better, but in the middle of the night he couldn’t catch his breath,” a tearful Cains said. “I’m just in shock and beside myself. I don’t want to get up tomorrow and deal with this.” Kessler retired in 2017 but continued on as a freelancer and occasional columnist. His last column, which ran Saturday, was dedicated to a hope for peace for Passover.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ABC7 photojournalist James 'Jim' Mastri passes away after battle with pancreatic cancer

April 25, 2024

Chicago, IL - The ABC7 Eyewitness News family lost one of our own Wednesday. One of our photojournalists, James "Jim" Mastri, has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Mastri started at ABC7 in 2001 and was a tremendous member of the team for 23 years.

No age reported.

Link

San Antonio photojournalist Joe Arredondo dies suddenly

April 23, 2024

San Antonio, TX - KSAT photojournalist Jose “Joe” Arredondo died of natural causes over the weekend. According to KSAT, Arredondo died in his sleep hours before his morning shift at the TV station on Saturday morning. He was 49 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A public affairs expert “died suddenly”:

Paul Stephen Colgan, 72

April 23, 2024

Wyoming, IL - Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Oak Park, IL, on Monday, April 15, 2024. A background in journalism laid the foundation for Paul’s 50 year career in Public Affairs. Paul worked in professional staff roles on dozens of campaigns at the local and state levels ranging from Governor to Mayor of the City of Chicago. As a government affairs consultant to the Home Builders Association of Greater Chicago, Paul worked on rewriting the Chicago Energy Conservation Code, and served on the City of Chicago Building Decarbonization Working Group, where he helped compile recommendations for decarbonizing the built environment and reducing carbon emissions in Chicago.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two politicians “died suddenly”:

New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dead at 65

April 24, 2024

New Jersey Democrat Rep. Donald Payne Jr. has died at the age of 65. Payne suffered a heart attack on April 6 and since then was in a coma intubated at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to the New Jersey Globe. He had struggled with health issues in the past such as diabetes and liver problems. Previously, his office had mentioned that Payne was on the mend after suffering a heart attack in early April.

Link

Former Hilton Head mayor, Tom Peeples, dies

April 23, 2024

Hilton Head, S.C. - As reported Monday, a former longtime Hilton Head Island Mayor Tom Peeples [71] passed away over the weekend in his early 70s. The only person to serve as Hilton Head mayor for more than one term, did it for 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

After being diagnosed with strep throat, a 10-year-old dies days later

April 26, 2024

After complaining of stomach pain, accompanied by fever, 10-year-old Nya King of Memphis [TN] was taken to hospital by her mother on March 11. Doctors diagnosed her with strep throat and gave her an antibiotic shot. They told Nya's mother N'Khemya, to monitor her over the next 24-48 hours and the family headed home. Less than 24 hours after leaving hospital Nya was rushed back by paramedics. Within minutes of arriving at hospital she was intubated and the family was told she had an elevated white blood cell count. "When I heard the word Leukemia I was like, we don't have cancer. What are you talking about?" Trayce Tate-Campbell, Nya's grandmother, told WMC. "I'm like, wait a minute. You said the baby had strep throat. What's going on? The doctor's explained that she had swelling in the brain and required life-saving brain surgery. We agreed, fully expecting N'Kheyma to be okay afterwards," the family shared on her GoFundMe page. She survived the surgery and was given a 60% chance of survival. After showing mild improvement when she started chemotherapy the same day as her brain surgery, Nya wouldn't wake up. "After only a brief 3-day cancer struggle, N'Kheyma succumbed to Leukemia and this world is left without its brightest and most adorable angel," the family wrote.

Link

Middle schooler dies after suffering medical emergency during PE class, officials say

April 24, 2024

Huntsville, Ala. - A child is dead after suffering a medical episode while at school in Alabama on Tuesday. The school identified the student as Morgan Williams [13]. School officials said Williams suffered a medical episode during a physical education class. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, first responders were called to a football field at the school before 3 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dauphin County teen's death under investigation, police say

April 29, 2024

Harrisburg, Pa. — The family of the 16-year-old Central Dauphin High School student who died of apparent cardiac arrest last week has hired a law firm to conduct its own investigation of his death, a spokesperson with the firm said Monday. Justin Johnson was pronounced dead at Hershey Medical Center last Friday night, after his father found him unresponsive on the floor of his home.

Link

Michigan student dies ' suddenly ' on school trip to robotics competition in Texas

April 23, 2024

Lake Orion, MI - A Michigan community is mourning after a student died suddenly while on a school trip to a robotics competition in Texas last week. The student "suddenly passed away," Lake Orion High School confirmed with USA TODAY Tuesday. The school is located in Orion Township, about 40 miles north of Detroit. The school's principal, Dan Hass, informed parents that the student was attending the Robotics World Championship, according to reporting by the Oakland County Times.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. Sean P. Donovan, 42

April 26, 2024

Albany, NY - Dr. Sean P. Donovan, 42, of Patroon Creek Boulevard, Albany, died unexpectedly on Wednesday April 17, 2024. He graduated from University College Dublin Ireland in 2006 with a medical degree-MB,BCH,BAO. After returning to the United States, he completed a residency as an Emergency Medicine Specialist at Albany Medical Center in 2015 and has been employed at Albany Medical Center since that time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albany Med’s “vaccination” mandate for staff:

https://www.news10.com/news/albany-med-will-require-employees-to-get-covid-vaccine/

Reported on April 21:

David Russell Scheffer, MD, 29

April 21, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - David Russell Scheffer, MD, died April 15, 2024 at home in Wichita, KS, after a fierce battle with colon cancer. David graduated from Wichita Collegiate School in 2014. He completed a chemical engineering undergraduate degree from the University of Tulsa in 2018. David graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine Wichita in 2022. He was in his anesthesiology residency at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, prior to returning home.

Link

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Brett P. Johnson, 39

April 27, 2024

Age 39, of Carver, MN, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Cancun, Mexico. He was a pilot for Delta Airlines.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Delta’s “vaccination” policy for pilots:

Delta will hike insurance premiums and limit sick pay for unvaccinated employees. It will also require unvaccinated employees to take weekly Covid tests.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/business/delta-unvaccinated-insurance-cost-increase/index.html

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer dies during New Jersey Association for Justice conference

April 23, 2024

An attorney died while attending the New Jersey Association for Justice Boardwalk Seminar in Atlantic City on April 18. Robert E. Taylor Jr., a personal injury attorney in Kenilworth, died in his room at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City while at the conference, said a colleague, Craig M. Rothenberg. He was 50. Others attending the conference, which has drawn 1,800 participants in past years, said they were unaware of what happened. Taylor’s death was “quite unexpected,” said Rothenberg, who hired Taylor soon after Taylor graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1999.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Hart High School mourns unexpected loss of Principal Troy Moran

April 28, 2024

Hart, Michigan — The principal of Hart High School, Troy Moran [46], died unexpectedly on Saturday, the school announced in a Facebook post around 8:30 p.m. According to the Oceana County Press, Hart Public Schools Superintendent Mark Platt said Moran had gone out on a run and had a heart attack. The Oceana County Press said Moran served as the Hart High School principal since 2021. He was previously the principal at Montague High School for four years.

Link

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

Richard (Richie) Lloyd, 63

April 25, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - In loving memory of Richard Lloyd who peacefully passed away on April 20, 2024, at the age of 63. He dedicated 17 years of his life to working at Kelly Air Force Base as a Civil Servant-sheet metal mechanic. After the base closed, he went to work for the Edgewood School district as a librarian and then later worked at USAA as a Bank Service Member until he lost his sight. After undergoing several surgeries to save his vision, he went to work for The Lighthouse for the Blind as a sander for aircraft floorboards under an Air Force contract.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lloyd “died suddenly.” From his son’s Facebook:

I am heart broken that you left so soon, I thought we had more time. But it was quite the ride we had and I couldn’t have asked for a better dad.

https://www.facebook.com/michael.lloyd.5688476

From our researcher: I am putting Lloyd in the "newsworthy" category because he was a teacher - one of the obit comments said his students loved him.

Plymouth school mourns sudden death of teacher

April 25, 2024

Plymouth, CT - Plymouth is mourning the sudden death of a teacher. Carolyn Celantano was a first-grade teacher at Plymouth Center School. She passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, according to school superintendent Brian Falcone. Celantano had been with the school district in various positions since 2012.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Connecticut’s “vaccination” mandate for teachers:

https://cea.org/governor-covid-vaccines-now-mandatory-for-connecticut-teachers-school-staff/

“Robin was like a rainbow:” Detroit Lakes community mourns the loss of preschool teacher, young mother of three

April 24, 2024

Detroit Lakes, Minn. - On Wednesday morning, there was a notable absence at the Boys & Girls Club in Detroit Lakes. “This was her classroom, yep,” Angie and Ken Elaleu said. The community is mourning the loss of one of its own. A preschool teacher, a young mother of three and a beloved daughter, who died unexpectedly last month. Standing in her old classroom, Angie and Ken are reminded of their daughter, Robin Nelson. “The kids still ask where Miss Robin is,” Angie said. Robin, just 34 years old, was in her second year with the school when a headache turned deadly. “When they did the CT scan, it showed a massive brain bleed,” Angie said. “The doctor said your daughter is very sick and we need to get her to Fargo as soon as possible. We lost her. It was totally unexpected.” Robin was an organ donor. “She saved a 21-year-old gentleman with her heart, pancreas and liver,” Angie added. “Two other gentlemen each got one of her kidneys. A 59-year-old man got her lungs.” Taking care of others, even in her final moments on earth, loved ones remember Robin as their rainbow.

Link

Detroit Lakes’ “vaccination” mandate for teachers:

https://tinyurl.com/3dhs82rd

William Langholz, 61

April 26, 2024

Roeland Park, Kansas - William (Bill) A. Langholz, 61, passed on April 6th from a rare small intestinal cancer. Bill's calling was an educator and his passion was teaching history. He empowered his middle school students to make a positive impact on the future while learning from our past. His dedication did not stop with students as he was a strong advocate for his colleagues as well.

Link

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

City of Passaic police officer died suddenly Monday morning. He was mayor's nephew

April 29, 2024

Passaic, NJ — City Police Officer Brian Lora, 29, died suddenly Monday morning, police officials said. Lora, who was with the department for three years, served with distinction in the school resource division and previously worked as a uniformed patrol officer, said Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman. City Mayor Hector Lora said Brian was his nephew and died suddenly. The mayor said Brian's wife, Kimberly, who works as a nurse, told him the emergency room doctor told her it appeared her husband had a heart attack.

Link

New Jersey’s “vaccination” mandate for state workers:

https://tinyurl.com/ydm4he47

LA County deputy dies after suffering medical emergency at station

April 27, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who died Saturday night at the sheriff's station in South Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the South LA station requested an ambulance for an unresponsive deputy around 4 p.m. He died at the scene. The deputy has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Stewart. Stewart's cause of death remains under investigation, and his case was listed as "open," according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's website.



Link

A judge denied a request by the Los Angeles police union that he block the city’s COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate for police officers from taking effect:

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/judge-denies-l-a-police-unions-request-to-block-covid-vaccine-mandate/

Reported on April 18:

Houston County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of 41-year-old jailer

April 18, 2024

Houston County, Texas – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said a member of their jail staff passed away on Wednesday and he will be greatly missed. Jason Lowery, 41, worked at the jail for almost eight years along with his father and brother. Lowery reportedly passed away unexpectedly in his Crockett home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two chefs “died suddenly”:

25-year-old man dies after running in marathon

April 29, 2024

Nashville, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man who had recently worked as a chef died after participating in a marathon in Nashville on Saturday. Metro Police confirmed that a man became unresponsive during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. The runner is confirmed to be a man who worked as a chef in Nashville. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chef Amos Watts, owner of the Fifth String

April 29, 2024

Denver, CO - Denver's culinary community is grieving the loss of chef Amos Watts, who passed away unexpectedly over the weekend, just days before he was set to open the new location of his restaurant the Fifth String at 1490 Eudora Street, just off East Colfax Avenue.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

NYC firefighter, 36, dies of heart attack after being fired to pay for migrants — leaving his family with nothing

April 28, 2024

An FDNY firefighter has died of a heart attack just months after he was fired as part of the city’s effort to free up funds for its migrant crisis — leaving his grieving widow and kids struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Derek Floyd, 36, suffered cardiac arrest and passed away April 15, four months after the city gave him the boot as part of a larger effort to pare down staff and pay for housing and services for the tens of thousands of migrants flooding the Big Apple.

Link

NYC’s “vaccination” mandate for city employees:

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nyc-to-expand-vaccine-mandates-eliminating-test-out-option-for-city-workers/3324600/

Sudden death of Bridgeport fire marshal Alberto Hernandez leaves community in mourning

April 23, 2024

A beloved member of the Bridgeport [CT] Fire Department is being remembered for his decades of service to the city. Officials say Fire Marshal Alberto Hernandez died suddenly on Monday at the age of 63. Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the 24-year veteran of the department served as fire marshal for the last four years and leaves a lasting imprint on Bridgeport.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Over 99% of Connecticut state workers are compliant with the state’s COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/dab52sjw

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

School van driver dies in crash after suffering medical emergency on the North Side

April 29, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA - A man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving a school van on Monday, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The 67-year-old driver, who was not named, is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, officials said. At 7:15 a.m. Pittsburgh Police, Fire and EMS arrived at West North Avenue and Arch Street in Allegheny Center, finding the van had collided with a utility pole. First responders found the driver unresponsive and entrapped in the van. The man was taken out of the vehicle and went into cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. There were no children in the vehicle, and no other injuries were reported.

Link

Steuben County man suffered medical emergency prior to fatal crash

April 28, 2024

Dansville, NY - Police say a Steuben County man died after his car struck a tree in Dansville Friday morning. Investigators believe the driver, 45-year-old Timothy Williams, of Wayland, suffered a medical emergency while he was driving his SUV. Police say the passenger attempted to take the wheel before the crash occurred. Williams was pulled from the SUV by firefighters and was pronounced dead at Dansville Hospital. The passenger was taken to Strong for treatment of multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

3 women from India killed after speeding SUV goes airborne in S.C. crash

April 27, 2024

Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said. The crash occurred around noon Friday along Interstate 85 in Greenville County, S.C., Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said at a press briefing . Ellis said the SUV was speeding north on I-85 when it crossed all lanes of traffic, ran up the embankment, flew some 20 feet over a bridge and crashed into trees on the other side of the bridge. The airborne vehicle appeared to strike the trees least 20 feet above the ground and was found in several pieces, Ellis said. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Officers confirmed three passengers died on the scene. The injured driver was hospitalized, and their condition is unknown.

Link

Man dies in funeral home parking lot in Columbus. Authorities offer apparent cause

April 24, 2024

One man is dead after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest in the parking lot of Lambs International Funeral Home on Buena Vista Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The victim’s vehicle rolled into a limousine at the funeral home causing minimum damage, according to Bryan. Bryan said the coroner’s office is currently in the process of contacting the deceased’s next of kin. No identity was provided at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two people confirmed to be on board Douglas DC-4 plane that crashed into river near Fairbanks, Alaska

April 23, 2024

An aeroplane carrying two passengers crashed into icy waters and burst into flames near Fairbanks, Alaska , shortly after taking off on Tuesday morning, authorities have said. The plane, a Douglas DC-4, smashed into the Tanana River near to the Fairbanks International Airport at around 10.40 am local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Independent. No survivors have been found. According to Alaska State Troopers, the plane crashed about seven miles from the airport and then “slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire.” Pictures shared with The Associated Press showed a flaming wreckage, with a tall plume of smoke rising into the area. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which will lead investigations into the incident, said the plane was being operated by Alaska Air Fuel as a Part 91 fuel transport flight. It crashed on the river under unknown circumstances.



Link

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Erie County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies of brain aneurysm

April 26, 2024

Buffalo, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to 7 News that an inmate died of a brain aneurysm on Thursday. The sheriff's office said just before 7 p.m. on Thursday a 51-year-old inmate suffered a medical emergency at the Erie County Holding Center. Staff initiated CPR and contacted EMS and the woman was transported by ambulance to ECMC where she was pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's office, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death a ruptured aneurysm.

Link

Jackson County Jail inmate collapse s in cell, dies

April 24, 2024

Brownstown, Ind. – Indiana State Police (ISP)-Versailles Post detectives on Tuesday evening began investigating the death of an inmate who was being held in the Jackson County Jail, in Brownstown. At around 5:15 p.m., jail staff reportedly responded to a holding cell to check on the inmate who has been identified as Antonio D. Fox, 35, of Jackson, Mississippi. While jail officers were speaking with him, Fox allegedly collapsed inside the cell. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) jail personnel began administering life-saving measures to Fox, the only occupant of the cell. Jackson County EMS was called and provided further medical care. The inmate was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where he was soon pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hill's Van Sciver Furniture chain descendant dies at 53

April 25, 2024

Carolyn Louise Van Sciver Armstrong, formerly of Chestnut Hill, who worked as a television producer and in property management, and was the great granddaughter of Joseph Bishop Van Sciver, founder of the successful J.B. Van Sciver Furniture Company, died unexpectedly March 27 in Orlando, Florida. According to family members, the cause of death has not yet been finalized, but Carolyn recently was treated for chronic headaches and high blood pressure. She had been sick for three weeks when she died four days before what would have been her 54th birthday.

Link

Cyclist dead following medical emergency during RedBud Ride

April 24, 2024

Laurel Co., Ky. - A cyclist has died following a medical emergency during the RedBud Ride. In a post on Facebook, officials with London Downtown said the woman was a beloved member of the Laurel County and cycling communities. The cyclist was later identified as Cammie McQueen Creech, 54. Creech was a receptionist at Paws and Claws for 12 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stafford High School grad Devon Davati dies unexpectedly , 29

April 23, 2024

Falls Church, VA - Devon Davati, a Virginia native, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, his obituary says. He was 29 years old. Devon worked for CGI Federal in Falls Church, in the legal area for the Department of Justice supporting the Bureau of Immigration Appeals, according to his obit.



No cause of death reported.

Link

“Vaccination” mandates for federal employees ended in May 2023:

https://www.govexec.com/workforce/2023/05/covid-vaccine-mandate-federal-workers-contractors-over/386123/

US traveler dies suddenly on Cayman stop

April 26, 2024

US citizen Gregg Sowder, 64, died suddenly Tuesday while travelling by boat through Cayman, according to the RCIPS. Police said in a Thursday press release that they are investigating the incident but do not suspect foul play. Police and emergency services responded to a medical emergency at the Royal Watler Cruise Terminal at about 5 pm. “It was reported that a fishing vessel made a stop in George Town at the terminal, at which time one of the men on board the vessel began experiencing difficulties and collapsed on the boat,” the RCIPS said in the release. Port Authority staff assisted Sowder until an ambulance arrived. Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Prospective buyer of Marriott Hotel passes away

April 26, 2024

The prospective buyer of the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Egyptian-born American businessman Ramy El-Batrawi passed away yesterday at the age of 62. El-Batrawi was in the process of concluding the deal and was expected in Guyana shortly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kace DeKlyen, 37

April 27, 2024

Kace Ray DeKlyen, 37, died unexpectedly while at home in Billings [MT] on April 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Deyo, 35

April 27, 2024

Allenstown, NH - Ryan Evan Deyo, born on September 25,1988, died unexpectedly in his home on April 16th, 2024, at the age of 35. Over the years Ryan was employed as a commercial truck driver.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adolfo Aparicio

April 26, 2024

From GoFundMe: Hello, my name is Alma Bolanos and I am the sister of Adolfo Aparicio. My brother died on April 24 of a cardiac arrest. He was born and raised in San Miguel Ahuehutitlan. At the age of 15 he came to live in Astoria, Oregon. Adolfo has always been a cheerful worker and has made many friendships and connections throughout his life. I would like to ask your and my friends, acquaintances, neighbors and people for financial support to send his body to Mexico. Our mother has not seen her son for 16 years and wishes she could say goodbye to him. Your contributions are appreciated to all of you, thank you.

No age reported.

Link

Isabella "Bella" Macie Botte, 20

April 26, 2024

Billerica, Massachusetts - Isabella "Bella" Macie Botte, age 20, died unexpectedly, surrounded by family on Tuesday April 23 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. She graduated from Billerica Memorial High School with the class of 2022 and was currently working as a Universal Banker for Salem Five in Tewksbury where she recently became NMLS Certified while she attended college.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bobby Dale Hopkins, 50

April 26, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Passed away on April 13, 2024, at 8:03 AM after a brief battle with cancer. Bobby was known for his love of music and unique personality. He worked as a truck driver for many years.

Link

Lisa Marie-Martinelli Droney, 59

April 26, 2024

Norwalk, CT - Lisa Marie-Martinelli Droney, 59, beloved wife of Kieran Droney of Norwalk, passed away unexpectedly while recovering from an epic battle with pneumonia on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024.

Link

Christine M. Dimas, 50

April 26, 2024

Christine M. Dimas went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.



Link

Dimas “died suddenly” from ovarian cancer:

https://www.facebook.com/letty.sandoval.37

From Facebook:

This is such a shock! RIP Christine ❤️❤️

I can’t believe it ! It breaks my heart. She was the kindness sweetest girl 🩷 rest in peace my beautiful friend 😢



Please someone inbox me what happened to my friend pls.



OMG she was my friend please someone tell me what happen.



I am still in disbelief. She was an incredible and very giving soul. She always made me feel special everytime I saw her! Love you Christine 🩷



This is so sad and shocking!!😳 She was a beautiful & sweet soul🫶 RIP Christine 💕

On April 13, Dimas was advertising a Botox Fiesta kickoff party:

https://www.facebook.com/spaloungebychristine

Bretton C. Badot, 22

April 25, 2024

Plymouth, Massachusetts - Bretton C. Badot of Plymouth died unexpectedly on April 22nd in Plympton at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lila A. Burkhard, 57, unexpectedly

April 24, 2024

Yorkville, NY - A Regional Pharmaceutical Billing Manager for NCS Healthcare, Lila’s life was primarily anchored by her family connections. Lila had a passion for arts and crafts, making jewelry, wreaths and many décor items. She freely gave them away from the heart. Lila, when able, participated in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, in memory of her sister Debbie who predeceased her. Though no cause of death has been shared, donors are asked to consider the American Cancer Society in Lila's memory.

Link

Ireland Arya Carrick, 7 weeks

April 22, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri - Ireland was a beautiful baby girl who gained her wings to go and meet our Father in Heaven at the short age of 7 weeks on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City, Missouri. Her family and friends mourn her departure and are full of deep gratitude for the time she was able to spend with us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Sharae Kirton, 43

April 22, 2024

Departed this life on April 17, 2024, at university Health Truman in Kansas City, Missouri. She grew up in West Helena, Arkansas. She attended Concorde Career Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, and received a certificate in Medical Assisting. She later began working for Quest Diagnostics as a Risk Interviewer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas S. "Tom" Yocum, 57

April 22, 2024

Utica, NY - Thomas S. "Tom" Yocum, age 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 20th, after a short battle of a rare cancer. He was an extremely hardworking man, but his family always came first. Tom never missed any of his children’s milestones, including sporting events and academic achievements. There was never a day Tom didn’t mention how proud he was as of his children and all their accomplishments thus far in life. He leaves behind his wife, his children, his mother, siblings, and extended family.

Link

Reported on April 20:

Rebecca Bronson, 43

April 20, 2024

Gladstone, Missouri - A life so beautifully lived deserves to be forever remembered and we will always remember our Beka who was taken from us far too soon and too young at the age of 43. Mo left us earthside on Nov 8, 2023, due to complications of Stage 4 Melanoma. She was a fighter and chose life daily as she never gave up hope or the desire to live each day to its fullest!

Link

Reported on April 9:

Jacob Quentin Arapahoe, 40

April 9, 2024

Jacob made his journey to the Spirit World on April 7, 2024 in Rapid City, SD.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Niquel Standing Bear, 31

April 9, 2024

Niquel made her journey to the Spirit World on April 5, 2024, at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD. She is survived by her three children, her parents and several siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Standing Bear “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Still can’t believe it 😭 but I know your not in anymore pain I got to hold your hand and be there for you through everything I love you sister 💔

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012539883558

Katrina Standing Bear thx sis luh u guys to can't believe she's gone



J'serie Standing Bear we love you to and I can’t believe it either 🥺

Reported on April 8:

Joseph Apple IV, Wanbli Chante Washte Hokshila, 43

April 8, 2024

Joe made his journey to his forever home in heaven at the Monument Health Hospital on April 1, 2024. Joe attended school in Martin and graduated from Northwest Indian Bible School and also attended Oglala Lakota College. He worked in the missionary field and traveled to Peru to do work there. Joe had a generous heart and enjoyed helping people when he could. After his graduation, he married and made his home in Pennsylvania. To this union came their beautiful daughter, who was Joe’s pride and joy. He had health problems and came back to South Dakota until his death.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Apple “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

March 8, 2024:

Well I got Another Infection so I am at Monument Health In Rapid City pray for me.



March 10, 2024:

Situations while I am here are getting better the Dr. said maybe in a few days I'll get out.



March 11, 2024:

Pray for me I have testing and sending a camera to look at my stomach. If everything is okay I could get out of if not we'll gotta stay for awhile.



March 12, 2024:

Continue to keep praying for me I keep losing blood and they can't find the leak.



March 13, 2024:

Continued prayers are needed they keep finding things wrong and possibly back to GI surgery. I have three I.V. s and they are all in use and I sleep a lot and I want something solid to eat but I am restricted to liquid diet only.



March 14, 2024:

My liver is failing so I am in God's hands and I love you all.



March 15, 2024:

Loosing blood so I am getting a blood transfusion here soon, My hemoglobin level is down and seems to have a hard time coming up and still hurting. I have given up everything for God and that's a positive thing.



March 18, 2024:

Major prayers needed my bleeding seems to not stop every 6 hours I have to get blood my hemoglobin levels keep dropping the pain is practically constant but I prayed and gave my self to Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior if He wills for me to live I will do what He says, if not I'll be with Him in paradise.



March 19, 2024:

My kidneys and liver failure is getting worse then are going to try with steroids serious if it doesn't work then I have to get funeral arrangements thankfully I prayed through the other night. But Christians still come visit and pra



March 21, 2024:

Getting moved to I.C.U here can't get it under control anymore I love you all and Jesus IS REAL.

https://www.facebook.com/jwapple1

Reported on April 3:

Tasunke Wakinya Win RaeAnn Tall-Eagle Bear, 33

April 3, 2024

Pine Ridge, SD - As a devoted mother of four, she never stopped loving her children. Rae thrived as a young professional creating materials and translating complicated western economic models into Lakota concepts based on our cultural values and teachings. She was brilliant. You couldn’t help but join her laughter and silliness as she lit up the office. Rae’s love of music was only rivaled by the love she had for her friends. RaeAnn’s poetry and charcoal sketches were windows to the depths of her soul.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 2:

Jerry Luna, 43

April 2, 2024

Jerry Luna, born December 26, 1980, in San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 19:

Joseph Martin Allen, 52

December 19, 2023

Joseph Martin Allen, age 52, of Alexandria, VA and San Antonio, Texas, was born to Julia and Edward Allen on September 13, 1971 in Falls Church, VA. He lived in both Springfield, VA, and San Antonio, Tx, as a child. Joseph attended San Antonio College during which time he became an intern at the Library of Congress’ Congressional Research Service (CRS). He converted to full time employment at CRS and began his 32-year career there as a reference librarian. A history buff, Joseph enjoyed going on Smithsonian tours with his wife Emily, his favorite of which was the John Wilkes Booth’s Escape Route, a day trip with the stellar guide, Ed Bearss. Joseph was fascinated with current events and prided himself on providing astute guidance to Congressional staffers seeking information from CRS. He read 5 newspapers a day and especially loved the PBS News Hour.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Allen “died suddenly”: From obit comments:

There are some people you meet that leave a lasting impression. Joe was one of those people for me. I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news I will never forget his humor especially when we worked together in the PDC.