In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, April 7-14, 2025
Actors Nicky Katt (Boston Public), Michael Haley; filmmakers Andrea Nevins, Greg Browning; model Lucy Markovic (27); composer William Finn; singer Alice Tan Ridley; rocker Marco Soccoli (Roxx); & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (132)
Nicky Katt, Actor in ‘Boston Public,’ ‘Dazed and Confused,’ Dies at 54
April 12, 2025
Nicky Katt, who played teacher Harry Senate on “Boston Public” after starting as a child actor and going on to play an assortment of tough guys in movies including “Dazed and Confused” and “Boiler Room,” has died. He was 54. His death was reported by his friends and by attorney John Sloss, and reportedly occurred on April 8 in Burbank [CA].
No cause of death reported.
Michael Haley, star of MTV superhero show The Maxx, dies at 67
April 8, 2025
Michael Haley, the actor who voiced the titular superhero on the gritty MTV animated series The Maxx, died Saturday morning following a “very abrupt battle with cancer.” He was 67. Haley later worked as a broadcast engineer for southern California’s PBS station, KCET, until 2015. He continued taking small acting roles until the end of his life. Haley’s final voice performance came in an episode of the horror-comedy audio series It Listens From the Radio, which Brendan Haley and his partner, Michael Varrati, worked on during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Researcher’s Note - Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
Andrea Nevins, Oscar-Nominated Documentarian, Dies at 63
April 14, 2025
Andrea Nevins, a documentary filmmaker who received an Oscar nomination for her uplifting 1997 short film Still Kicking, has died of breast cancer. She was 63. A writer, director and producer, Nevins died Saturday at her home in Los Angeles [CA] surrounded by her family and her dogs.
Surf Filmmaker Greg Browning Passes Away After Battle With ALS
April 13, 2025
Greg Browning [50] has passed away. The beloved surf filmmaker and member of the Momentum Generation had been battling ALS since a diagnosis in 2023. As Browning told KCAL News last year, he first noticed something was wrong when he felt weakness in his left arm while paddling. Soon after, a surfing injury prompted a months-long investigation into the cause. Finally, Browning was diagnosed with ALS and told he most likely had three to five years to live.
Top model Lucy Markovic has passed away
April 11, 2025
New York City, NY – Top model Lucy Markovic (27) has passed away after a difficult battle with a rare brain disease. The successful catwalk beauty graced the runways of the international fashion world, including for luxury brands Givenchy and Versace. The model was born in Australia. The agency Elite Model Management announced Lucy’s death in a moving Instagram post on Friday, April 11. The former “Australian’s Next Top Model” finalist died of an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in the brain – a condition in which blood vessels deform and arteries are directly connected to veins. The model had been battling the rare disease for four years.
William Finn, Tony Award-Winning Writer of ‘Falsettos,’ Dies at 73
April 8, 2025
William “Bill” Finn, the Tony Award-winning writer and composer of Falsettos, has died, his literary agent, Ron Gwiazda, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 73. The cause of death was not immediately available.
Alice Tan Ridley, New York City Subway Sensation Turned Recording Artist, Dies at 72
April 9, 2025
Alice Tan Ridley, who spent three decades entertaining subway riders in New York City as a gospel and R&B singer before wowing viewers on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and releasing her first studio album when she was 63, has died. She was 72. Ridley died March 25 in New York, her family announced . Survivors include her daughter, Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe (Precious).
No cause of death reported.
Roxx Drummer And Industry Legend Marco Soccoli Has Passed Away; Artists Pay Tribute
April 14, 2025
Marco Soccoli [62], who was the drummer for New York City glam rock band Roxx, has passed away. Although details on his passing have yet to be revealed, artist including Styx drummer Todd Sucherman, Shadows Fall/Category 7 drummer Jason Bittner, and Bobby Jarzombek (George Strait, Sebastian Bach, Fates Warning, Halford, etc.) have paid tribute. Said Todd Sucherman: “So saddened to hear of the sudden loss of drum industry legend, Marco Soccoli.”
Researcher’s Note – NYC Private Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate Will End Nov. 1, 2022: Link
No cause of death reported.
Los Angeles DJ, Jed ‘The Fish’ Gould, Dead at 69
April 14, 2025
Well known Los Angeles [CA] DJ Jed “The Fish” Gould has died. The 69-year-old spent the majority of his radio career at KROQ-FM. According to Variety, Gould died after being diagnosed with lung cancer, which was relatively recent. The news of his death was confirmed on Instagram on April 14. “At 6am on April 14, 2025, the world lost one its most unique and brilliant personalities,” a post uploaded to Gould’s account read. “
Former Patriots TE Don Hasselbeck dies of cardiac arrest at 70
April 14, 2025
Former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck died of a heart attack Monday, his son, Matt Hasselbeck, announced on social media. Don Hasselbeck was 70. “It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck,” Matt Hasselbeck wrote. “We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.”
Kyren Lacy, former LSU star wide receiver and NFL hopeful, dead at 24
April 13, 2025
Kyren Lacy, a former LSU star wide receiver and once a highly touted NFL prospect, was found dead in Houston on Sunday. He was 24. An LSU official confirmed Lacy’s death to Fox News Digital. No cause of death was announced. Lacy was under investigation in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left a 78-year-old man dead, officials said in January. He was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle. The football player, who graduated in December, fled the scene of the crash without calling for aid, Louisiana State Police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lacy for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Nick Gage Mourns Loss Of Partner Sondra Culbertson
April 10, 2025
GameChanger Wrestling has announced the passing of Nick Gage’s partner, Sondra Culbertson, at the age of 43. Sondra was featured in a ‘Dark Side Of The Ring‘ episode about Gage.
No cause of death reported.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Patrick Fletcher dies
April 9, 2025
Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Patrick Fletcher [47] passed away on Monday, according to his former head coach Bob Stoops. Fletcher was a member of the 2000 national championship team at Oklahoma. “Heartbreaking news today, we lost Patrick Fletcher last night,” former OU coach Bob Stoops wrote on X.
No cause of death reported.
Former Penguins GM Ray Shero Dies at 62
April 9, 2025
Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero has died at age 62. His cause of death was not announced, but is it believed that he had been undergoing treatments for an aggressive form of cancer. For the past four years, he had been serving as a senior advisor to Minnesota GM Bill Guerin.
Researcher’s Note – NHL to require vaccines [sic] for players, hockey operations staff: Link
P.J. Blue, Ex-Louisville Linebacker, Dead At 27
April 8, 2025
Former Louisville linebacker P.J. Blue – who was teammates with Lamar Jackson on the Cardinals – has died at 27 years old, the school announced Tuesday. The cause of death was not made immediately available.
Pam Martin-Wells, Pioneering Female Bass Fishing Icon, Passes Away
April 11, 2025
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pam Martin-Wells [62], a groundbreaking professional angler whose skill, determination and trailblazing spirit shattered barriers for women in competitive bass fishing, passed away on April, 11, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Veteran right hand to NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, dies
April 10, 2025
Jon Edwards [52], the longtime communications director at Hendrick Motorsports to NASCAR champions Jeff Gordon and then Kyle Larson, died on Thursday. Edwards spent 31 years at Hendrick and first served as PR for Gordon in 1994.
No cause of death reported.
Two infants “died suddenly”:
Influencer Lauren Cummings Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Girl
April 13, 2025
Nashville, TN - Lauren Cummings Johnson and her family are in mourning after a tragic loss. The lifestyle influencer and her husband Wilson Johnson have announced that their daughter Lily Ann has died at age 9 months. “Our sweet Lily Ann went to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 6,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post, alongside photos of themselves embracing their baby girl. “She was exactly 9 months old, 9 months our beautiful miracle, 9 months of a love, joy, and sunshine in our home and hearts.” Lauren and her husband did not share the cause of their daughter’s death. The influencer had explained to her followers last year that Lily Ann had been diagnosed shortly after birth with Citrullinemia type 1 (CTLN1) and remained in hospice care at home.
TikTok influencer Hannah Campbell announces death of 10-month-old daughter from rare skin disease
April 9, 2025
TikTok influencer Hannah Campbell shared the heartwrenching news Tuesday that her baby girl had died after suffering from a rare skin disease. Little Elliana Campbell passed away on Monday at just 10 months old after battling Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa, a genetic condition which causes blisters on skin and can tragically be lethal, her grieving mother announced. The influencer chronicled her sweet daughter’s battle with the skin condition that she was diagnosed with at just two weeks old.
Two teenagers “died suddenly”;
A Forest Home Family is Searching for Answers after the Sudden Death of Their Teenage Daughter
April 10, 2025
A Forest Home family is in mourning following the sudden death of their seemingly healthy teenage daughter. Quinetta and Richard McPherson are enduring pain that no parent should endure after the passing of their daughter on April 1st. Following the circumstances of their daughter’s death, the McPhersons are also searching for answers to why her case wasn’t handled with more urgency. Sania Simmons complained of a headache several days before her passing and was diagnosed with migraines. Soon after she collapsed at the family home and was taken to a local hospital. There the family was told that Sania may have taken too much of her migraine medication and simply needed to sleep the medication off. Four days later and there was no change. That’s when she was shipped to Mobile at the parent’s request. In Mobile her parents learned that Sania had actually had a stroke and that blood clots peppered Sania’s brain. Although doctors performed two surgeries in hopes of saving her life, she passed away on April 1st an event that the McPhersons believe is largely due to negligence.
No age reported.
Reported on April 5:
Joseph Estrada, 18
April 5, 2025
Joseph Estrada, a vibrant 18-year-old from Ringling, OK, tragically passed away unexpectedly, leaving his family and community heartbroken.
No cause of death reported.
Two lawyers “died suddenly”:
Another person I love has died
April 11, 2025
Last month, I got a call from a friend who is still with DOJ in Detroit. Amy, 64, had a massive stroke and was on life support. Six days later, she passed away.
Researcher’s Note – Amy Hartmann Taylor, 64, longtime resident of Grosse Pointe [MI], passed away on March 27, 2025. Upon graduating in 1986, Amy spent nine years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. In 2008, Amy left the public sector and began work in estate planning and trust administration which culminated in her co-founding the estate and trust planning firm Hartmann & Nihem, PLLC in 2018. Link
Mystery as glamorous Houston attorney dies after undergoing ‘aesthetic’ procedure at Mexican clinic
April 9, 2025
The family of a glamorous Houston socialite are pleading for answers after she died suddenly following a ‘routine’ cosmetic procedure in Mexico, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Jessica Rossman, a retired attorney and former United Airlines executive, visited a dermatology clinic last week specializing in Botox, fillers and ‘anti-aging’ microneedling treatments, according to loved ones. The 56-year-old was reported missing by her longtime partner when she didn’t return to her vacation home in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. Days later, her brother Lucho Rossman received the devastating news that ‘beautiful, vivacious’ Jessica had eventually been located – in the city’s morgue. ‘Jessica walked into a dermatology clinic and ended up in a morgue. We need to know what happened.’ Lucho, a doctor and diagnostic radiology specialist, is convinced that his sibling’s April 1 death was caused by some sort of catastrophic health episode. But exactly what happened to her remains shrouded in mystery. Jessica was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta – one of her regular haunts – with longtime partner Gordon Bethune, the former CEO of Continental Airlines and an occasional CNBC contributor. Friends say she scheduled an appointment at the Dr. Carlos Diaz Health & Beauty clinic, which offers an assortment of age-defying treatments to ‘smooth wrinkles, revitalize your skin, or sculpt your figure’. She didn’t return home afterwards, prompting Bethune – who is 83 and battling Parkinson’s disease – to contact the US consulate for assistance.
Researcher’s Note - United Becomes the 1st Major U.S. Airline to Require Employees Be Vaccinated [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
A soldier “died suddenly”:
Investigation underway after service member found dead at Wheeler Army Airfield
April 8, 2025
HONOLULU, HI – A death investigation is underway at Wheeler Army Airfield after a service member was found dead inside a vehicle. According to military officials the service member was last seen on Friday. His body was found Sunday in a parking lot off Amelia Earhart Street. The man, who sources said was in his 20s, was found by a fellow service member who’d parked his vehicle in the same lot. It’s unclear how long the decedent had been there. Sources confirm the man’s body showed signs of decomposition. Law enforcement expert Tom Simon said, “Every inch of the vehicle will be processed. Looking for signs of struggle, substances, weapons present and trace evidence. At the same time forensic examiners will assess the body for trauma, time of death and any indication of suicide or homicide.” Hawaii News Now confirmed an autopsy had been ordered.
Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link
No cause of death reported.
Seven police officers “died suddenly”:
Reported on March 14:
Orvid Oliver Stimpson, 67
March 14, 2025
After an exemplary 30-plus-year career in banking, Orvid retired and became a full-time commissioned Police Officer before becoming a Deputy Sheriff in Chesapeake [VA], where he worked diligently and honorably for 13 years before succumbing to his illness.
Researcher’s note - It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Senior Deputy Orvid O. Stimpson Sr. passed away yesterday after bravely battling cancer. He dedicated 13 years of service to the City of Chesapeake before retiring earlier this month. Link
Reported on February 22:
Wesley Eugene Bradley, 51
February 22, 2025
Wes served his community as a proud Law Enforcement Officer with the Giles County [VA] Sheriff’s Department. His 16-year career in law enforcement included seven years as a Correctional Officer at Bland Correctional Facility, one year as Glen Lyn Chief of Police, and eight years with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to his service in law enforcement, Wes was a dedicated member of the Rich Creek Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years.
Researcher’s note – Bradley “died suddenly.” From Facebook: Tammy, I am so very very sorry. Words can’t begin to describe the shock and heartbreak break: LinkNo cause of death reported.
Reported on February 18:
Sheriff Wayne Potter, 50
February 18, 2025
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter; a devoted public servant, loving family man, and pillar of the community. After a courageous battle with cancer, Sheriff Potter is now resting peacefully. Sheriff Potter was a dedicated Christian and God-fearing man.
Researcher’s note - Potter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2024. He went to the hospital with stomach pain and found the cancer had spread to his liver. Link
San Saba mourns sudden loss of Police Chief Steven Newkirk
April 11, 2025
SAN SABA, Texas — San Saba Police Chief Steven B. Newkirk, 46, died unexpectedly early Friday morning, the department announced. Newkirk passed away at 3:47 a.m., according to a statement issued by the San Saba Police Department. No cause of death was immediately released. “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear friend, mentor, and leader,” the department said.
Groveland correctional officer found dead at facility
April 11, 2025
Rochester, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a correctional officer was found dead at Groveland Correctional Facility. Authorities said the officer was found at the state prison’s nearby housing unit Wednesday after he didn’t show up for his shift. The correctional officers’ union confirmed an officer was found dead but said it knew nothing of the officer being sick. A Groveland officer who spoke with 13WHAM anonymously said the death of David Hilburger, 53, of Buffalo, makes him angry. “A friend of mine texted me after he got out of work,” the officer said. “They had found Hilburger passed away in a state room. As you can tell, I’m pretty emotional about it now. It was an absolute shock, saddened, immediately upset, feeling that, like I said, nobody deserves to die alone, especially in the situation that he was in.” The officer said Hilburger had been his friend since 2010 when they both worked at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Hilburger’s family said he had mentioned feeling ill in the days leading up to his death. “Nobody deserves to die in state housing because you’re afraid to get medical attention if you need it,” the officer said. “The state’s bullying everybody and scaring them using scare tactics about AWOLs and stuff like that. It is absolutely sickening. It’s not right.” A statement from the facility’s superintendent, apparently hanging near the time clock, was shared with 13WHAM. The statement notes a CO or sergeant calling in would be marked AWOL. An operator at Groveland confirmed to 13WHAM that employees would be marked AWOL unless they have medical documentation for their absences.
Researcher’s Note - NY jail and prison staff not complying with COVID mandates face suspension: Link
No cause of death reported.
Bratenahl officer with 30 years of service dies after ‘brief illness’
April 8, 2025
BRATENHAHL, Ohio – Bratenahl Police Department announced Tuesday the death of a police officer who served the community for 30 years. Officer Allen Nagy [51] was a patrol officer with the Bratenahl Police Department (BPD). He has been serving the community since 1995. According to Sergeant Timothy O’Haire with BPD, Officer Nagy died after a “brief illness.”
No cause of death reported.
Reported on March 10:
MNPD North Precinct Commander Anthony McClain dies at 53
March 10, 2025
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced North Precinct Commander Anthony McClain died from heart attack complications Sunday night. McClain, 53, suffered a heart attack in his office on the morning of Feb. 13, and battled complications in the weeks that followed. He was a 27-year veteran of the MNPD. McClain served in the United States Air Force from 1989 to 1994 before attending Tennessee State University, where he graduated in May 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
Two firefighters “died suddenly”:
Reported on April 5:
Jonathan Graham, 39
April 5, 2025
Jacks Creek, TN - Jonathan Lynn Graham, age 39, passed away April 2, 2025. Jonathan was a butcher for Save-A-Lot in Henderson for several years and worked several other jobs. He also served as a Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Henderson and served on the Chester County Rescue Squad.
No cause of death reported.
Fallen Wichita firefighter Ty Voth died from cardiac arrest at scene of house fire last summer
April 7, 2025
WICHITA, Kan. – An autopsy confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death for a 27-year-old man who died last summer fighting a house fire in Haysville as a member of the Wichita Fire Department. Ty Voth was a five-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department when he died at a Wichita hospital after collapsing at the scene of the house fire on Aug. 1, 2024.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Max Elliott, 78
April 11, 2025
Dr Max Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his Denver [CO] home on April 9, 2025 after a short illness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and a respected and celebrated pediatrician. He retired in 2011. In 2012, he was appointed to the rank of Clinical Professor Emeritus in the Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Colorado.
No cause of death reported.
Three nurses “died suddenly”:
Nebraska Native Lisa Stethem, Passes Away, Leaving Her Husband Tim and Three Kids Behind
April 11, 2025
The late Lisa Stethem was in her late 40s! Lisa Stethem, an Ord, Nebraska native, passed away at an untimely age, leaving her family and loved ones devastated. The Nebraska native Lisa Stethem passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025; however, the information regarding the cause and manner of her untimely death is not yet available. Moreover, Lisa Stethem was known for her kind and cheerful nature and contributed to the Ord community by working in the medical field. The late Lisa Stethem was serving as a Clinic Nurse Manager of Valley County Health System.
Researcher’s Note – Nebraska health care workers must get vaccinated [sic] by Feb. 14: Link
No cause of death reported.
Karen Lee Yergler, 61
April 11, 2025
Metamora, IL – Karen Lee Yergler passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side on April 6, 2025, after a short and cruel battle with cancer. She dedicated her career to showing kindness to those in need. In medical offices across the state, the sick, scared, and hurting were greeted by a kind smile and sympathetic ear.
Researcher’s Note – Per IL governor, all healthcare workers were required to have the covid shot(s): Link
Martha Morris, 58
April 8, 2025
Martha Jean Davis Morris, born Nov. 25, 1966, to Loren Eldon and Jean Ann Mincks Davis, passed away in Springfield [MO], on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after a short illness. She graduated from Fair Play High School in 1985. After graduating she worked as a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant] for 30-plus years.
Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link
No cause of death reported.
An educator “died suddenly”:
Mt. Airy education activist dies suddenly at age 50
April 10, 2025
Philadelphia, PA – Lauren Wiley, a fierce advocate for public education, dedicated journalist and community leader, died suddenly of a heart attack in her West Mt. Airy home Feb. 28. She was 50 years old. Wiley was most recently the director of local development and revenue for Open Campus, a nonprofit news organization that partners with local newsrooms in 17 cities to deliver high-quality coverage of higher education. Her husband, Jason Ernst, told the Local that Wiley had no previous known history of heart disease. “She had a little hypertension, but no heart issues,” he said.
Two teachers “died suddenly”:
Sharon Gayle Couch, 60
April 8, 2025
Bartonville, IL – Sharon Gayle Couch, of Bartonville, IL, passed away April 2, 2025 at her residence. Sharon spent her years loving and supporting her family. Her free time was spent teaching and guiding many children through her work in day care. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on April 6:
Lesley Katz, 44
April 6, 2025
Abington, PA – Lesley Jayne Katz, a cherished identical twin of Mindy Jayne Katz (Nikki Duda), devoted mother to Crew Samuel Edelstein, beloved wife of Matthew Edelstein, and caring daughter of James and Marcy Katz, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 5, 2025, following an acute illness and a long, courageous journey through life’s challenges. She was 44 years old. She began her career in the Cheltenham School District, where she dedicated herself to nurturing and inspiring young minds. Teaching was not just her profession—it was her calling.
No cause of death reported.
Three coaches “died suddenly”:
Longtime College Football Staffer Dead Suddenly At 56
April 8, 2025
A longtime college football and college athletics staffer has died suddenly at 56 years old. The Georgia Bulldogs athletic community is mourning on Tuesday afternoon. An assistant athletic director of digital and production for Georgia athletics, who worked closely with Kirby Smart’s football team – which has won two of the last four national championships – is dead. Mike Bilbow died suddenly over the weekend. He was reportedly responsible for video board production, television production, social media and web content for Georgia athletics, according to the student newspaper.
Researcher’s Note – Georgia schools mandate vaccines [sic] even as state sues feds: Link
No cause of death reported.
Seekonk H.S. athletic director, teacher passes away
April 12, 2025
SEEKONK, Mass. — The Athletic Director of Seekonk High School passed away after a battle with cancer. Seekonk school officials announced the death of John Moran [62], who had taught in Seekonk Public Schools for 25 years, Friday night.
Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: Link
Gary Staley, 67
April 12, 2025
Gary Wayne Staley, age 67, of Washburn, TN, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, April 11, 2025. He was employed with Frontier Communications for 47 years. He was proud to serve as a Grainger County School Board member for 12 years. He loved serving his community and coached youth and adult softball for many years. He coached High School softball at Washburn High School for several years.
No cause of death reported.
One found dead at UT Austin campus following medical emergency
April 12, 2025
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was found dead at the University of Texas Austin Campus early Thursday morning, there was no foul play involved. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a reported cardiac arrest in the 100 block of W Dean Keeton St. At 03:38 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced one adult deceased after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
No age reported.
Two tourists “died suddenly” in Italy:
American tourist suffers illness, dies on cruise ship
April 14, 2025
Tragedy at the port of Livorno [Italy] yesterday morning, Sunday, April 13, where an American tourist lost his life after being struck by a sudden illness on board the Norwegian cruise ship, docked at Alto Fondale. The alarm was raised on board, but unfortunately the rescuers were unable to do anything to save the man. He died before he could be transferred to hospital. At this time, no further details have been released on the identity of the tourist or the exact cause of death, although everything points to a sudden illness.
No age reported.
American tourist dies falls ill and dies while hiking at the Rocca di Cefalù
April 9, 2025
Tragedy at the Rocca di Cefalù [Italy], where an American tourist of about 60 years of age lost his life after being taken ill while hiking with his wife. The man was reaching the top of the panoramic site when he suddenly collapsed to the ground. It was his wife who called for help. The 118 emergency call centre, since it was a medical intervention in a harsh environment, immediately activated the Alpine Rescue team, also requesting the support of the Air Force to speed up the response times. While a team of technicians headed to the emergency site, the 118 paramedics, already on site, attempted to revive the man but without success: his death was confirmed shortly after. The Carabinieri of the Cefalù company were also present. After the authorization of the magistrate on duty of the Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office, the body was recovered and carried on the shoulders of the Alpine Rescue technicians to the road below.
No cause of death reported.
Four inmates “died suddenly”:
37-year-old inmate found dead in LaGrange County Jail
April 12, 2025
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — On Saturday afternoon, around 2:30 PM, a 37-year-old male was found unresponsive in his cell at the LaGrange County Jail. Life-saving measures were taken, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
No cause of death reported.
Foul Play Not Suspected in Detainee’s Sudden Death in St. Clair County
April 12, 2025
BELLEVILLE, IL – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has initiated an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old male detainee who was found unresponsive in a holding cell. The incident occurred at approximately 3:12 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, when correctional officers discovered the individual unresponsive. CPR was administered by jail nursing staff and correctional officers until emergency medical services arrived on the scene at 3:20 a.m. The detainee was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m. While the investigation is ongoing, officials indicated that foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
Inmate dies at Sussex Correctional Institution following a medical emergency
April 10, 2025
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A 63-year-old man held at Sussex Correctional Institution died Tuesday night after experiencing a medical emergency, according to the Delaware Department of Correction. The inmate, Bryan Moore of Georgetown, reported shortness of breath to the prison’s nursing staff around 8 p.m. on April 8. Medical personnel immediately assessed him and issued a medical alert. Shortly after, Moore became unresponsive, prompting life-saving measures by facility staff said DOC. Emergency Medical Services responded and continued efforts to revive Moore while transporting him to Beebe Hospital. Despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. by hospital medical staff. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine Moore’s cause of death.
Coroner identifies inmate who died after medical emergency at Al Cannon Detention Center
April 10, 2025
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified Thursday the inmate who died after experiencing a medical emergency at the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday. Donald Lee Robinson, 58, from Mullins, died at Trident – Centre Point Emergency Department at 9:33 p.m. after being taken from the jail, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Deputies said they responded shortly after 8 p.m. and found medical staff, along with North Charleston Fire Department personnel and Charleston County EMS, performing life-saving measures on Robinson. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Medical emergency while driving leads to the death of a Central Texas woman
April 12, 2025
KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas woman is dead following a tragic series of events on Friday. According to the Killeen Police Department, Kyong Cha Ganaha was driving eastbound on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in a blue SUV when she experienced a medical emergency. Police say her car crossed over into the westbound lanes and off the road into South Nolan Creek before law enforcement was called to the 900 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard at approximately 4:38 p.m. Killeen PD says a person nearby saw what happened and rushed to support Ganaha, attempting to keep her head above water until first responders arrived. The Killeen Fire Department EMS brought Ganaha to Advent Health, where she later died because of her medical condition. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Ganaha, 70, dead at 5:18 p.m.
No cause of death reported.
Two passengers “died suddenly” on commercial flights:
Mid Air Tragedy as United Airlines Flight from Newark to Dubai Makes Emergency Landing in Athens After Passenger Dies, This is Second Death in Months, Exposes Airline Crisis
April 12, 2025
A chilling wave of déjà vu has struck United Airlines as another passenger death mid-flight has forced a shocking emergency landing—this time in Athens, Greece. The incident occurred aboard United Airlines Flight UA977, en route from Newark (EWR) to Dubai (DXB), when a passenger’s severe medical episode turned fatal somewhere over the Mediterranean, igniting fresh concerns about in-flight medical emergencies. The emergency landing in Athens comes just months after a strikingly similar tragedy unfolded aboard another United Airlines flight, this time from Bogotá to Houston, where a male passenger also died mid-air, prompting an emergency diversion to Cancún. With two deaths onboard United Airlines flights in recent months, aviation experts and travelers alike are asking: Is the airline industry truly prepared for medical emergencies at 36,000 feet? The horror began when Flight UA977, operating aircraft N2140U, was cruising south of Crete over the Mediterranean Sea. According to ACARS logs, the flight crew declared an in-flight medical emergency after a passenger began experiencing life-threatening symptoms. The situation escalated rapidly, with the crew administering emergency medical care—including the use of a defibrillator—in an attempt to stabilize the passenger. But time was not on their side. Despite the crew’s rapid response and a priority landing at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH), the passenger was pronounced dead shortly after landing.
No age or cause of death reported.
Missing Henrico man found dead
April 12, 2025
HENRICO, Va. – On Saturday evening, the Henrico Police Department said a missing man was found dead. On April 4, officers sent out a missing endangered adult alert for Roy Otis Brown, Jr [73]. Police said his family last saw him around 3:30 p.m. on April 3 going for a walk along E. Williamsburg Road in Sandston. On Saturday, Henrico Police found Brown dead after being called for a medical emergency along Seven Pines Avenue. Officers said there are no signs of foul play.
No cause of death reported.
River Falls outdoorsman found dead after welfare check
April 12, 2025
CYLON, Wis. – A River Falls outdoorsman was found dead in St. Croix County after requests for a welfare check on Friday. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, crews were requested to conduct a welfare check on 27-year-old Louis Frederick Miller of River Falls Friday night. Miller was believed to be traveling to the Cylon Marsh Wildlife area near the Village of Deer Park. When crews got to the area, they found Miller’s vehicle and continued to search for Miller. Saturday morning, the search for Miller continued. He was found dead in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office does not believe there was any foul play. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.
Jacob Flanders, 40, was a self-taught chef, cooking at Mirbeau, Pork & Knife
April 11, 2025
Jacob “Jake” Flanders [right], of Syracuse [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 5, in Tampa, Florida. He was 40 years old. In 2022, with John Page and his brother, Aaron, he started Pork & Knife in Syracuse’s Armory Square.
No cause of death reported.
Rusty Stirle, 78, artistic soul and devoted dog lover, dies
April 11, 2025
RACINE, WI — Rusty Stirle, 78, a cherished Racine native known for her creativity, independence, and devotion to animals, died unexpectedly yet peacefully from a brain aneurysm on April 8, 2025, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. In addition to her artistic pursuits, she worked as a 911 dispatcher for Racine County and also held roles with the Girl Scouts and R & S Meats.
Ohio man suffers cardiac arrest during dental procedure, later dies: coroner
April 11, 2025
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – An Ohio man died last month after suffering cardiac arrest during a dental procedure. According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, 62-year-old Larry Lewis was sedated during a procedure at a local dentist office on March 13 when he suddenly had a cardiopulmonary arrest event. Staff and EMS worked to resuscitate him, and he was taken to a hospital where his condition declined, according to the coroner. On March 25, he was taken to hospice, and he was pronounced dead the next day.
Body Recovered from Canal Near La Villa After Reported Medical Emergency
April 10, 2025
Authorities in Hidalgo County recovered the body of a man from a canal near rural La Villa [TX] following a report of a medical emergency during a fishing trip. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check earlier in the day after a witness reported the incident. The man reportedly suffered a medical episode and fell into the canal while fishing two miles north of Highway 107 on FM 1425. The victim’s body was located and recovered later in the day. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death.
No age reported.
Coroner searching for family, friends of Cincinnati man who passed away
April 9, 2025
CINCINNATI, OH – The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is asking for help finding relatives or friends of a Cincinnati man who passed away on Monday. James Rainey, a 63-year-old Black male, died in his residence located on W 8th Street.
No cause of death reported.
Tony Lenner, Beloved Husband and Father, Dies Unexpectedly in His Car in Trevorton, PA
April 8, 2025
Tony Lenner, a loving husband and father, tragically passed away on April 5th, 2025, after being found deceased in his car. His sudden passing has left his family and friends in shock and sorrow. Anthony “Tony” S. Lenner, 43, formerly of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Trevorton [PA].
No cause of death reported.
Rainier Habervo, 66
April 14, 2025
Houston, TX – Rainier Palermo Habervo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2025, at the age of 66. Rainier worked for the Harris County Department of Engineering as a Boiler Operator, a role he performed with dedication and pride.
No cause or cause of death reported.
Bonnie Huber, 63
April 14, 2025
Bonnie S. Huber, of Jamestown [PA], passed away unexpectedly Tuesday April 8, 2025, at UPMC Hamot surrounded by her family.
No cause of death reported.
Eric Mora-Nieto, 33
April 14, 2025
Eric L. Mora-Nieto, 33, of La Salle [IL], passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Vanda, 67
April 14, 2025
Robert Thomas Vanda, Jr., age 67, of Marysville [OH], passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, April 11, 2025. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy, where he played a vital role running the flight deck on naval ships. A skilled handyman, he could fix just about anything and was always eager to lend a hand with home improvement projects. He was also an accomplished welder.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Kylea Castaneda, 35
April 14, 2025
Wellington, KS – Kylea Lauren Castaneda, 35, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Terry Sanauskas, 67
April 14, 2025
Terry Dean “Slippery” Sanauskas, 67, of Lenox Township [PA], died unexpectedly Friday morning at home. Terry was a 1975 graduate of Mountain View High School and had been a lifelong truck driver for various companies including Novitch International Service of Nicholson, True Transport of Newark, NJ, K.J. Transportation of New York, and Calex of Moosic.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Milone, 69
April 14, 2025
WARREN, Ohio – Matthew Paul Milone, 69, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at his home. He continued on to the Pittsburgh School of Arts, that led to his career as a graphic artist. One of his many highlights in his career was receiving the Clios Award for a commercial he created in Columbia, South Carolina.
No cause of death reported.
Brad Ford, 75
April 14, 2025
Brad G. Ford, 75, of Mount Pleasant [Iowa], died unexpectedly Thursday, April 10, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Amelia “Kaniwa’kla” Nicholas, 25
April 14, 2025
Oneida, WI – Suddenly on Saturday, April 12, 2025, Amelia “Wuggy” Nicholas; “Kaniwas’kla – Little Snow Flake”; Bezhigo Banaise – Thunderbird Woman”; Zhawshko Banaise – Blue Thunderbird Woman”, of Oneida Nation in her 25th year.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Kallen, 56
April 14, 2025
Michael Edward Kallen passed away suddenly at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, on February 24, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Vernon Boudreaux, 67
April 14, 2025
Lake Charles, Louisiana – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Vernon (Vern) Louis Boudreaux, who passed away suddenly at his home on April 10, 2025, at the age of 67. Vernon worked as a lead carpenter, working with the aircraft industry at Chennault International Airport, and he was known for his incredible craftsmanship and dedication to his work.
No cause of death reported.
Clint Cramer, 50
April 14, 2025
WARREN, Ohio – Clint E. Cramer, 50, of Warren, was called Home by God suddenly on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Clint then went on to serve in the United States Navy for four years. He was stationed in Yukuska Japan and San Diego California aboard the USS Independence and attained the level of E3. Clint worked at the Brookside Drive Thru for more than 20 years.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
William Sallinger, 64
April 14, 2025
William “Bill” Merritt Sallinger, age 64, of Rodanthe, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Nags Head, NC. Bill dedicated many years to his work as a skilled plumber and pipefitter. However, his true passion ignited when he took the stage with the Rockfish River Band. As a vibrant performer, Bill often known as “Wild Bill” in this element, and the band cultivated a loyal following that enthusiastically supported their appearances at every honky-tonk in town.
No cause of death reported.
Mariana Ramos Tomas, 37
April 14, 2025
Mariana Ramos Tomas, age 37, passed away on Monday morning, April 7, 2025, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia. After moving to Metter, Georgia, Mariana enjoyed her work at Shuman’s Farms in Cobbtown as a supervisor.
No cause of death reported.
Deborah Donals, 64
April 14, 2025
Deborah A. Donals of Rochester, NY, passed away on March 31st, after a sudden and short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Brittany Hopper, 35
April 14, 2025
Brittany Nicole Hopper, 35, of Reidsville [NC], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, leaving behind many who will remember her with love, fond memories, and gratitude for the moments they shared.
No cause of death reported.
Charlene Bell, 55
April 14, 2025
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charlene Ann Bell (Bjork), who died unexpectedly on March 26, 2025, in Ocala Florida, at the age of 55.
No cause of death reported.
Ann Ledbury, 70
April 13, 2025
Ann W. Ledbury passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family, on April 3, 2025, at the age of 70. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Lung Association appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Groves, 62
April 13, 2025
Thomas Lucid Groves III, age 62, beloved husband of Jill Nowell Groves of Middlebury [CT], died suddenly on April 11, 2025 at Waterbury Hospital. His strong work ethic and determination carried him through a long and successful career at Sikorsky, where he worked for over 40 years. Climbing the ranks through various roles, he was most recently promoted to Senior Manager-an achievement that reflected both his commitment and leadership.
Researcher’s Note - Sikorsky Aircraft was sold to Lockheed Martin in 2015: Lockheed Martin Workers Fight Against Vax [sic] Mandate: Link
No cause of death reported.
David Hilburger, 53
April 13, 2025
Hilburger, David M. “Gandhi” of Angola, NY, died unexpectedly. He was 53.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Haid, 49
April 12, 2025
Christopher A. Haid, aged 49, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Pittsburgh [PA].
No cause of death reported.
Mala Washington, 62
April 12, 2025
Mala L. Washington, age, 62, of Malvern, PA, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Sean Brice, 55
April 12, 2025
Mattapoisett, MA – Sean J. Brice, born on July 4th, 1969, passed away unexpectedly on April 7th, 2025. After working in the engineering industry for twelve years, he returned to Marion to follow in his step-father’s footsteps by purchasing Thompson Consultants Inc.
No cause of death reported.
Albert Gregor, 62
April 12, 2025
Albert Franics Gregor, age 62, passed away unexpectedly in Litchfield, OH. Albert was a supervisor of the trades as he worked around the world, in over 57 countries and 160 cities, in many roles. He worked as a Rigger for Tait Production company running cameras and building sets, and also with Cirque del Soleil for over 10 years building the production sets. He also was a welder, certified rescue diver, and Alaskan fisherman.
No cause of death reported.
Justin Kreter, 52
April 12, 2025
Justin Samuel Kreter – beloved family man, friend, and veteran – passed away unexpectedly at his home in Frankton [IN], on April 9, 2025, at the age of 52. A graduate of Indiana Christian Academy, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, achieving the rank of corporal during his four year tour. Following his military service, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and embarked on a career with Rolls Royce of Indianapolis, where he worked as an Experimental Aircraft Engine Test Mechanic.
Researcher’s Note – Rolls-Royce rolls out COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate to comply with federal requirements for contractors: Link
No cause of death reported.
Charles Hartrum, 71
April 12, 2025
Charles Hartrum, 71, of Bucyrus [OH], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Avita Health System Bucyrus.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Pascorell, 53
April 12, 2025
Robert “Rob” Pascorell of Meadville, PA, formerly of the Cranberry area, passed away peacefully in his sleep around Monday March 31, 2025. Robert was actively engaged in the Meadville Journey Center/Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program (CHAPS) where he was very welcoming to newcomers and was very active in participating in the program. Rob was preceded in death by his father Jim [70, Sep 5, 2021], his cousin Marcy McVay-Johnson who took care of him until her passing in May of 2022 [57, complications of an extended illness], and a cousin John McVay who he grew up with and who passed away [unexpectedly] just 2 weeks prior to his death [54, pancreatic cancer].
No cause of death reported.
Sally McKee White, 72
April 12, 2025
Sally McKee White passed away in Largo, Fla., on February 12, 2025, after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Ellen Amato, 66
April 12, 2025
Ellen Ann Amato (nee Boehnlein), age 66. Passed away on March 20, 2025, following a short illness at Kendall Hospital in Miami, Florida, with her loving family at her side.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Rokavec, 58
April 12, 2025
Robert E. Rokavec, Jr. (Bob) age 58, of Plainfield, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Joliet, IL. Bob spent over 25 years in the HVAC field, most recently as a Journeyman for Faith Mechanical.
No cause of death reported.
Bradley Marsh, 67
April 12, 2025
Bradley “Brad” Jay Marsh passed away suddenly in his Twisp [WA] home on March 18, 2025. For many years, Brad was a devoted caregiver to his mother until her passing in 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Ciriaco Perez, 63
April 11, 2025
Ciriaco “Cirilo” Macedo Perez, age 63, of Berlin [WI], died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Tacy, 60
April 11, 2025
Michael Francis Tacy, 60, of the Dubois Rd, Champlain [NY], died unexpectedly on Friday, April 4, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Brown, 62
April 11, 2025
NEW SHARON, ME — Michael Richard Brown, 62, of New Sharon, died unexpectedly Monday, March 31, 2025, at his home. Michael having had been taking to the hospital emergency previously 10 days prior with concerns having not been feeling well at all and was having difficulties moving around and severe pain – several x rays, cat scans, and blood work with some abnormalities. He & his wife Dawn were at the hospital & emergency room from 8:00 am into later evening, while hoping for an MRI because of concerns.
No cause of death reported.
Jason Kirkpatrick, 49
April 11, 2025
Jason Evan Kirkpatrick, age 49, of Garberville [CA], passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2025, in his hometown, where he spent a majority of his life.
No cause of death reported.
Dana Waltz, 69
April 11, 2025
Dana Waltz passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. After high school, Dana joined the Army. When he returned from military service, he was self-employed at various jobs. First, he was a farmer. He raised buffalo for over 30 years. He also owned his own septic service business and a tree trimming business.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Jack Brennan, 71
April 11, 2025
Jack Brennan, age 71, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2025. Jack taught Spanish at Richards High School and St. Rita High School. In 1980 he began his longtime career at Hinsdale Central High School. “Senor Brennan” retired in 2010 after 30 years of teaching Spanish, and coaching track, football and basketball.
No cause of death reported.
William Mottla, 71
April 11, 2025
William Mottla, Jr, age 71, of The Villages, FL, and Murphy, NC, passed away after a very short illness at UF Health, Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL with his wife by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Walker, 58
April 11, 2025
CANFIELD, Ohio – Daniel Eric Walker, known to friends and family as Eric, passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones. He was 58. For the past 17 years, he worked as a Lead Solution Consultant at UKG, where he was respected for his dedication and leadership.
No cause of death reported.
Maurice Crevier, 75
April 11, 2025
Maurice Eugene Crevier, 75 years old, former resident of rural Jefferson, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025, at his home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, after a short illness. He was considered one of the greatest university linebackers to ever wear a football jersey at Ashland University. After he graduated from Ashland University, he attended the US Naval Officer Candidate school in Pensacola, Florida, where he became a navy pilot in the T34 and the T28 flying off the USS Lexington CV-16.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Moloney, 64
April 11, 2025
Timothy “Tim” Moloney, of Tewksbury [MA], formerly of Methuen and Burlington, and proud owner of TSM Lawn Service, passed away suddenly on the morning of Wednesday, April 9, 2025. He was 64 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Tina Ely, 60
April 11, 2025
Tina DeVault Ely, age 60, of Lenoir City [TN], passed away suddenly on April 9, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Estes, 59
April 11, 2025
Kenneth Ray Estes (Kenny), 59, of Crooked Creek Road, Irvine [KY], departed this life suddenly on April 10, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Deborah Reebel, 72
April 11, 2025
Marlborough, MA – Deborah “Deb” (McKenzie) Reebel, 72, of Marlborough, died very suddenly and unexpectedly at Umass Medical Center, Worcester, MA, in the early morning hours of Sunday March 23, 2025, surrounded by her loving family and God. Deb received a successful kidney transplant, October 9, 2023, at Umass Medical Center. She received amazing support and care from their Renal Team and others during her diagnosis period and the remainder of her life. Unfortunately, the problem that caused her natural kidneys to fail caused a failure of the transplant, but she and Dennis enjoyed their time together away from dialysis.
Sandra Forney, 68
April 10, 2025
Washburn, IL – Sandra Forney died suddenly and unexpectedly April 8, 2025.
Researcher’s Note – Post from FaceBook from her children: “Our hearts are broken. We lost our mom suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday. We are so overcome by the outpouring of love and support.” Also from FaceBook, on Sandra’s profile she had a picture stating she had gotten her Covid jab in April of 2021: Link
No cause of death reported.
Johnny Robinson, 73
April 10, 2025
Johnny Robinson, 73, passed away suddenly into the Arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday (April 6, 2025), at his home with Geisha at his side.
No cause of death reported.
Clarence Montgomery, 72
April 10, 2025
Clarence James Montgomery, Jr. “Jim,” 72, of Townsend, Delaware, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 31, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Roland Wayne Mohr, 78
April 10, 2025
ST. JOSEPH, IL – Roland Wayne Mohr, affectionately known as Rick, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2025, while on a golfing trip to Florida. Rick was drafted and proudly served in the Army from 1969 to 1971, achieving the rank of sergeant E5. When he returned from Vietnam, they lived in Carlyle as Rick began his teaching career. His wife, Donna, passed away on Jan. 29, 2025, just two short months prior.
Researcher’s Note – Donna Rae (Porterfield) Mohr, 75, of St. Joseph [IL], passed away peacefully at 8:24 a.m. Jan. 29, 2025, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after facing Alzheimer’s dementia with courage and grace: Link
No cause of death reported.
David Michael Humphreys, 55
April 9, 2025
Edelstein, IL – David Michael Humphreys, of Edelstein, passed away on April 4, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He worked for Spring Green (lawncare) and then became the assistant superintendent for Arrowhead Country Club for 24 years. He enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork and fishing.
No cause of death reported.
Kathy Erickson, 66
April 9, 2025
Willimantic, ME – Kathy J. Erickson, 66, passed away unexpectedly April 8, 2025, at her home.
No cause of death reported.
Orlando Cintrón Ortíz, 70
April 9, 2025
Orlando Cintrón Ortíz, 70, of New Haven, CT, died suddenly at his home on Friday, April 4, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel “Jay” Young, 57
April 9, 2025
Daniel “Jay” Young, 57, of Marlborough [CT], beloved husband of Denise Young for 37 years, passed away suddenly surrounded by family members on April 6, 2025. Jay was employed by the Department of Transportation for nearly 40 years. Everyone who worked with him knew of his enthusiasm for railroad engineering and long-term planning for future railroad operations. Many thanks go out to all those who helped during his fight with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Researcher’s Note - To ensure the safety of the Federal workforce, all DOT Federal employees must be fully vaccinated [sic] no later than November 22, 2021, except in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to a reasonable accommodation: Link
Van Frederick Meadows, 67
April 8, 2025
Van Frederick Meadows, Jr, known more affectionately as Fred or Freddy, died unexpectedly the morning of April 5, 2025, at his home in Burlington, NC. He was 67 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Linda LaFleur, 72
April 8, 2025
Linda Lee (Sousa) LaFleur, 72, a longtime resident of Stoughton [MA], died unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Ralph Minchini, 69
April 8, 2025
Ralph Mario Minchini Jr., 69, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. In his retirement, Ralph worked as a groundskeeper with Deerfield Golf Club.
No cause of death reported.
Annette Clark, 59
April 8, 2025
Poughkeepsie, NY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette Clark who left us on Sunday March 30th, 2025, after a brief and sudden illness.
No cause of death reported.
Janice Sillers, 70
April 8, 2025
Janice M. (Wilson) Sillers, age 70, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away at the Ball Hospice House on April 4, 2025, after a short illness. After graduation she attended Central Michigan University and earned a degree in Special Education. She started her career with Soo Township Schools before going to Sault High School, where she taught until her retirement in 2009.
No cause of death reported.
Shawn Allard, 47
April 8, 2025
Shawn P. Allard, 47, of Marlborough, CT., beloved husband of Michelle M. Boudreau Allard, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 2, 2025. Shawn had a long and successful career as a Network Engineer working for various information technology companies along the way.
No cause of death reported.
Deborah Sullivan, 67
April 7, 2025
Deborah Ann Sullivan, 67, of Colchester [VT], died peacefully on April 5, 2025 after a short illness. Deb had a long career as administrative support to consulting engineers in the oil and clean water industries in Texas, Maine, and New Hampshire; administrative and HR for Howard Center, the City of Winooski, and Visiting Nurses of Vermont.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Newman, 73
April 7, 2025
MAYNARD, MA – Robert Hill Newman, age 73, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, with the love of his family surrounding him in spirit.
No cause of death reported.
Clayton Michel, 21
April 7, 2025
Clayton “Clay” J. Michel, 21, of Fredericktown [OH], formerly of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025. Clay was a diesel mechanic by trade, and was employed by United Aggregates, Inc.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on April 6:
Steve Strouhal, 75
April 6, 2025
Vancouver, WA – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved dad, Steve Strouhal, who left us suddenly on March 18th due to a heart attack. He was 75 years young, living life on his own terms with the warmth, wit, and kindness that so many of us will deeply miss.
Reported on April 5:
Janice Cummings-Carver, 63
April 5, 2025
Janice Annette Cummings-Carver, 63 years of age, of Lyle’s, TN, passed away peacefully at her home April 1, 2025. Janice had several different jobs throughout her life, but her most enjoyable job she ever had was working as a cath lab technician in the cath lab at Vanderbilt.
No cause of death reported.
Jacob Johnston, 32
April 5, 2025
Jacob Michael Johnston, 32, of McAlester, Oklahoma, passed away April 2nd, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Dallas Stocks, 46
April 5, 2025
Dallas M. Stocks, age 46, of Eau Claire [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on April 3:
Jeremiah (Jeremy) Comley, 46
April 3, 2025
It is with deep sadness that the family of Jeremiah (Jeremy) Comley announces his passing at home in Mabank, Texas, on March 14, 2025, with his beloved wife, Amy Comley, by his side. He was 46 years old, born on October 27, 1978, in Denver, Colorado. Jeremy was diagnosed with cancer in July 2022. He faced it with strength and the mindset of a fighter. His passion for life and anticipation for what was next never wavered. Yes, he rang the bell cancer free. It was a heart attack that took Jeremy from us.
CANADA (592)
Ontario (313)
Candy Lee Smoke, 62, Link
Hong Ngoc Vo, 62, Link
Amelia "Kaniwa'kla" Nicholas, 24, Link
Kelly Burke, 60, Link
Emilia "Franca" Voce, 67, Link
Azhar Anwar, 33, Link
Rick Burrows, 59, Link
Quinn Harknett, 26, Link
Karen Eleanor Campbell, 62, Link
Jordan Marco Cianfarani, 30, Link
Lucia Reis Alves, 62, Link
Vincenza Zabonas, 66, Link
Vincent Vito, 59, Link
David Herbert Boise, 66, Link
Cynthia Lynne Ray, 61, Link
Anthony "Tony" Vancoillie, 67, Link
Cindy Kathleen Thrower-Kelly, 54, Link
Karen Horrocks, 55, Link
Gary Levert, 66, Link
Kelvin Ronnie Homer Meekis, 27, Link
Brian Nuhn, 71, Link
Judith (Judy) Ann McGinnis, 71, Link
Jean Marie Fitzgerald, 75, Link
Jim Dixon, 61, Link
Melissa Jayne Cox, 57, Link
John Joseph Byrne, 60, Link
Joseph Anthony Iagallo, 60, Link
Terianne Louise "Bubba" Caul, 34, Link
Christopher Voke, 64, Link
Jennifer Lauren Smith, 37, Link
Mya Rogers-Bressette, 25, Link
Sherry Lee McMinn-Arthurs, 58, Link
Brandon Thomas Judd-Whelan, 22, Link
Helen Patricia Miller, 70, Link
Mohamed Shameen Ashraf Mirza, 64, Link
Mark Borrmann, 58, Link
William "Billy" Horner, 73, Link
Marvin Gordon John Waite, 55, Link
Tanpreet Dhaliwal-Mann, 32, Link
Jesus R. Quirante Jr., 65, Link
Anna Thompson Miedzik, 65, Link
Ryan Michael Kramer, 32, Link
Barry Julian Charles Groulx, 60, Link
Grace Elizabeth Marcar, 58, Link
Eric Jordan Fowler, 33, Link
Stefan Horvat, 60, Link
Gerard Walter Glynn, 68, Link
Ludovico D’Agostino, 72, Link
Stuart Melanson, 62, Link
Jared Welsh, 27, Link
Louise Langevin, 67, Link
Dara McAloney, 42, Link
Ralph Toering, 64, Link
Leszek Budzyna, 59, Link
Beth MacKenzie, 61, Link
Barry Ernest Mills, 70, Link
Jose Enrique Garcia Guzman, 59, Link
William Douglas Higgins, 71, Link
Aidan Lawrence Reid, 27, Link
Clifford John Bellmore, 63, Link
Maria Cruz Hirmiz, 31, Link
Gordon Gardner, 75, Link
Kimberly Elaine Eadie, 66, Link
John Harvey McGill, 62, Link
Danny Ram Roop, 50, Link
Mandeep Singh, 31, Link
Ryan Robinson, 40, Link
Laurier Arthur Trottier of Curran, 70, Link
Molly Maryan Ragnauth, 51, Link
Renato Paulo Cabral Alves, 52, Link
Douglas James Couch, 72, Link
Frank Cosentino, 60, Link
Shawn Anthony Joseph Gravel, 55, Link
Bonnie Switzer, 69, Link
Maria De Sousa, 74, Link
Douglas George Clause, 60, Link
Kathryn Lee Sanchez, 46, Link
Sherry Linda Keats, 48, Link
Barbara Maureen Trovarello, Link
Cindy Richardson, 66, Link
Lee-Ann Alvena Bovingdon, 59, Link
Suzanne Elizabeth Noble, 68, Link
Cindy Ann Arnold, 60, Link
Kenneth David Akers, 73, Link
Roberta Hurtubise, 49, Link
Brian Simpson, 71, Link
Ronald "Ron" Ward, 75, Link
John Frederick Stone, 74, Link
Kim Speers Fyles, 69, Link
Nicholas Andrew Barker, 45, Link
David Henry Simpkin, 61, Link
Kevin Bruce Pickard, 64, Link
Bryan Hackett, 69, Link
Lou Ann Marie White, 60, Link
Ginette Brink, 62, Link
Judy Brady, 68, Link
Kelly Plewes, 60, Link
Allan Scott Morris, Ph.D., 68
April 10, 2025
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. If desired, Memorial Donations to the Canadian Cholangiocarcinoma Collaborative would be appreciated by the family.
Researcher's note - Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the slender tubes (bile ducts) that carry the digestive fluid bile. Bile ducts connect your liver to your gallbladder and to your small intestine.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Anne Melville, 44, Link
Linda Yvonne Prekup, 69, Link
Garry Wayne Dunn, 70, Link
Nikolas Zahariadis, 17
April 10, 2025
We announce the passing of Nikolas Zahariadis, on April 7, 2025, in St. John’s NL, at the age of 17. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following in Nikolas memory: http://www.GuardiansOfRecovery.Foundation, https://pineriverinstitute.com
Researcher's note -These institutions are for addiction recovery.
No cause of death reported.
Laurie Farrell, 65, Link
Eric Ohene Nkansah, 53, Link
Valerie Blackbird, 56, Link
Danute Lukauskas-Guevara, 73, Link
Harinder Kaur Goraya, 49, Link
Douglas Warren Culp, 59, Link
Dillen Martin Christian Grant, 19, Link
Sheilah Spurr, 65, Link
Franklin Simmons Zhang, 19, Link
Steven Lamarche, 54, Link
Brenda Wenzowski, 71, Link
Dolly Ann Thomas, 61, Link
Martin Earl “Marty” LaForme, 61, Link
Wayne Alan Hill, 41, Link
Chantelle Minor, 62, Link
Ross Fidler, 67, Link
Denis Enright, 74, Link
Robbie Abraham, 52, Link
Paul Andrew Buchanan, 63, Link
Andrew Martens, 60, Link
Monique Simard, 74, Link
Bill Comfort, 72, Link
Paul William Moorehead, 61, Link
Mark Adam Buller, 49, Link
Sonja Christine Strang, 55, Link
Patrick O’Brien, 68, Link
John Robert “Bob” Anderson, 73, Link
Donata Marie Zimny, 71, Link
Jessica Jean Hamilton, 42, Link
Shirley VandenBrand, 67, Link
Pauline "Pebbles" Johnson, 55, Link
William “Bill” Gordon Skinner, 58, Link
Joseph Paul O’Toole, 57, Link
David John Carr, 68, Link
Bill Cane Jr,, 62, Link
Zoltan Gal, 71, Link
J. Michael Pelletterio, 66, Link
Helen Marcy Black, Link
William “Bill” Schregardus, 67, Link
John Michael Skakie, 72, Link
Erin Kathleen Hale, 63, Link
Darrell Andrew Charles Slobodzian, 61, Link
Anthony Leslie Fish, 75, Link
Bonnie Proudfoot, 66, Link
Shane Gordon Stewart, 66, Link
Robert "Bob" Weir, 59, Link
Mareta Alexander, 73, Link
James Christopher Czilli, 56, Link
Darclée-Irina Ziegler-Groza, 58, Link
Bruce Lorne McCrady, 66, Link
Paul Dennis Mio, 63, Link
Garry Wayne Dunn, 70, Link
James Victor “Dic” Neale, 62, Link
Mukundan Kadirgamarajayogan, 40, Link
Rosa Arlotto, 68, Link
Claude Lewis, 65, Link
Cheryl Leroy-Audette, 63, Link
Helen Ilona Ildiko Pettit, 71, Link
Elena Niculina Eleches, 54, Link
Wardi Mahjoub Anglo, 59, Link
James Smart, 46, Link
Greg Vincent Oulahen, 62, Link
Adam Ryan William White, 43, Link
Gloria "Joanne" Thom, 73, Link
Edward Vannara Seng, 33, Link
Nancy Wabasse, 58, Link
Christian Muldoon, 60, Link
Roxanne Lovos, 49, Link
Joel Caser Ramirez, 53, Link
Charlie Jacobs, 62, Link
Randy Turner, 66, Link
Mahtab Diba, 46, Link
Stephen Patrick Bird, 72, Link
Shelley Cochrane, 63, Link
Jaswinder Singh Bhandal, 53, Link
Brian John Carter, 75, Link
Lillian Tamayo Richard, 58, Link
Dave Gillespie, 56, Link
Joey MacDonald, 75, Link
Andrew Miller, 44, Link
Shauna Mossop Wilkinson, 53, Link
Timothy Robertson, 22, Link
William Brent Colbridge, 44, Link
Pippa Fitzpatrick, 32, Link
Richard Kris Nahrgang, 69, Link
David Allan Mills, 73, Link
Lakeishia Belle Meekis, 23, Link
Agnes Margo Rae, 36, Link
Ivan Vouriot, 55, Link
Lucas Hubert William Merkley, 17, Link
Randy Rysdale, 64, Link
Lorenzo Joseph Turco, 65, Link
Jennifer Mendonca, 64, Link
Wendy Johnson, 61, Link
John Anselmi, 58, Link
Kenton Klassen, 56, Link
Brenda Mary Loew, 67, Link
Joseph Michael Cognigni, 73, Link
John Andrew McLarty, 64, Link
Leila Veronica McMahon, 52, Link
Marilyn Francis Boucha, 55, Link
Sally Anne Skead, 70, Link
Claudette Corrine Land, 51, Link
Marcel Paul Courchesne, 62, Link
Carmen Jacobson, 61, Link
Allan Stanley Law, 56, Link
Ray Perrin, 58, Link
Asko Paul Aalto, 63, Link
Keith Wilson, 72, Link
Rebecca "Becky" Patrice Armstrong, 52, Link
Terrance Wesley Martin, 60, Link
Patricia North, 42, Link
Zachary Tod Clarke, 32, Link
Larry Gordon Cox, 71, Link
Eliahu (Eli) Even-Hen, 62, Link
Jordan Michael Sinclair, 34, Link
John McGovern, Link
Mark Christopher Polewski, 62, Link
Stephen John Hewitt, 60, Link
Hung Khac Pham, 72, Link
Donald Leslie Ecker, 70, Link
Shawn Edward McKay, 47, Link
Peter Alfred McDonald, 70, Link
Alexander William Lichacz, 57, Link
Bradley McCafferty, 41
April 9, 2025
Bradley succumbed to Vasculitis, an incurable disease, on April 2, 2025.
Researcher's note - Vasculitis involves swelling and irritation, called inflammation, of blood vessels. The inflammation can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken. This thickening can narrow the vessels. If the narrowing restricts blood flow, it can damage organs and tissues. There are many types of vasculitis. Most of them are rare. Vasculitis might affect just one organ or several. The condition can be short-term or long lasting.