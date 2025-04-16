A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (132)

Nicky Katt, Actor in ‘Boston Public,’ ‘Dazed and Confused,’ Dies at 54

April 12, 2025

Nicky Katt, who played teacher Harry Senate on “Boston Public” after starting as a child actor and going on to play an assortment of tough guys in movies including “Dazed and Confused” and “Boiler Room,” has died. He was 54. His death was reported by his friends and by attorney John Sloss, and reportedly occurred on April 8 in Burbank [CA].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Haley, star of MTV superhero show The Maxx, dies at 67

April 8, 2025

Michael Haley, the actor who voiced the titular superhero on the gritty MTV animated series The Maxx, died Saturday morning following a “very abrupt battle with cancer.” He was 67. Haley later worked as a broadcast engineer for southern California’s PBS station, KCET, until 2015. He continued taking small acting roles until the end of his life. Haley’s final voice performance came in an episode of the horror-comedy audio series It Listens From the Radio, which Brendan Haley and his partner, Michael Varrati, worked on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researcher’s Note - Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Andrea Nevins, Oscar-Nominated Documentarian, Dies at 63

April 14, 2025

Andrea Nevins, a documentary filmmaker who received an Oscar nomination for her uplifting 1997 short film Still Kicking, has died of breast cancer. She was 63. A writer, director and producer, Nevins died Saturday at her home in Los Angeles [CA] surrounded by her family and her dogs.

Link

Surf Filmmaker Greg Browning Passes Away After Battle With ALS

April 13, 2025

Greg Browning [50] has passed away. The beloved surf filmmaker and member of the Momentum Generation had been battling ALS since a diagnosis in 2023. As Browning told KCAL News last year, he first noticed something was wrong when he felt weakness in his left arm while paddling. Soon after, a surfing injury prompted a months-long investigation into the cause. Finally, Browning was diagnosed with ALS and told he most likely had three to five years to live.

Link

Top model Lucy Markovic has passed away

April 11, 2025

New York City, NY – Top model Lucy Markovic (27) has passed away after a difficult battle with a rare brain disease. The successful catwalk beauty graced the runways of the international fashion world, including for luxury brands Givenchy and Versace. The model was born in Australia. The agency Elite Model Management announced Lucy’s death in a moving Instagram post on Friday, April 11. The former “Australian’s Next Top Model” finalist died of an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in the brain – a condition in which blood vessels deform and arteries are directly connected to veins. The model had been battling the rare disease for four years.

Link

William Finn, Tony Award-Winning Writer of ‘Falsettos,’ Dies at 73

April 8, 2025

William “Bill” Finn, the Tony Award-winning writer and composer of Falsettos, has died, his literary agent, Ron Gwiazda, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 73. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Link

Alice Tan Ridley, New York City Subway Sensation Turned Recording Artist, Dies at 72

April 9, 2025

Alice Tan Ridley, who spent three decades entertaining subway riders in New York City as a gospel and R&B singer before wowing viewers on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and releasing her first studio album when she was 63, has died. She was 72. Ridley died March 25 in New York, her family announced . Survivors include her daughter, Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe (Precious).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roxx Drummer And Industry Legend Marco Soccoli Has Passed Away; Artists Pay Tribute

April 14, 2025

Marco Soccoli [62], who was the drummer for New York City glam rock band Roxx, has passed away. Although details on his passing have yet to be revealed, artist including Styx drummer Todd Sucherman, Shadows Fall/Category 7 drummer Jason Bittner, and Bobby Jarzombek (George Strait, Sebastian Bach, Fates Warning, Halford, etc.) have paid tribute. Said Todd Sucherman: “So saddened to hear of the sudden loss of drum industry legend, Marco Soccoli.”

Researcher’s Note – NYC Private Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate Will End Nov. 1, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Los Angeles DJ, Jed ‘The Fish’ Gould, Dead at 69

April 14, 2025

Well known Los Angeles [CA] DJ Jed “The Fish” Gould has died. The 69-year-old spent the majority of his radio career at KROQ-FM. According to Variety, Gould died after being diagnosed with lung cancer, which was relatively recent. The news of his death was confirmed on Instagram on April 14. “At 6am on April 14, 2025, the world lost one its most unique and brilliant personalities,” a post uploaded to Gould’s account read. “

Link

Former Patriots TE Don Hasselbeck dies of cardiac arrest at 70

April 14, 2025

Former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck died of a heart attack Monday, his son, Matt Hasselbeck, announced on social media. Don Hasselbeck was 70. “It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck,” Matt Hasselbeck wrote. “We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.”

Link

Kyren Lacy, former LSU star wide receiver and NFL hopeful, dead at 24

April 13, 2025

Kyren Lacy, a former LSU star wide receiver and once a highly touted NFL prospect, was found dead in Houston on Sunday. He was 24. An LSU official confirmed Lacy’s death to Fox News Digital. No cause of death was announced. Lacy was under investigation in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left a 78-year-old man dead, officials said in January. He was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle. The football player, who graduated in December, fled the scene of the crash without calling for aid, Louisiana State Police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lacy for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Link

Nick Gage Mourns Loss Of Partner Sondra Culbertson

April 10, 2025

GameChanger Wrestling has announced the passing of Nick Gage’s partner, Sondra Culbertson, at the age of 43. Sondra was featured in a ‘Dark Side Of The Ring‘ episode about Gage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Oklahoma quarterback Patrick Fletcher dies

April 9, 2025

Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Patrick Fletcher [47] passed away on Monday, according to his former head coach Bob Stoops. Fletcher was a member of the 2000 national championship team at Oklahoma. “Heartbreaking news today, we lost Patrick Fletcher last night,” former OU coach Bob Stoops wrote on X.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Penguins GM Ray Shero Dies at 62

April 9, 2025

Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero has died at age 62. His cause of death was not announced, but is it believed that he had been undergoing treatments for an aggressive form of cancer. For the past four years, he had been serving as a senior advisor to Minnesota GM Bill Guerin.

Researcher’s Note – NHL to require vaccines [sic] for players, hockey operations staff: Link

Link

P.J. Blue, Ex-Louisville Linebacker, Dead At 27

April 8, 2025

Former Louisville linebacker P.J. Blue – who was teammates with Lamar Jackson on the Cardinals – has died at 27 years old, the school announced Tuesday. The cause of death was not made immediately available.

Link

Pam Martin-Wells, Pioneering Female Bass Fishing Icon, Passes Away

April 11, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pam Martin-Wells [62], a groundbreaking professional angler whose skill, determination and trailblazing spirit shattered barriers for women in competitive bass fishing, passed away on April, 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veteran right hand to NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, dies

April 10, 2025

Jon Edwards [52], the longtime communications director at Hendrick Motorsports to NASCAR champions Jeff Gordon and then Kyle Larson, died on Thursday. Edwards spent 31 years at Hendrick and first served as PR for Gordon in 1994.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Influencer Lauren Cummings Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Girl

April 13, 2025

Nashville, TN - Lauren Cummings Johnson and her family are in mourning after a tragic loss. The lifestyle influencer and her husband Wilson Johnson have announced that their daughter Lily Ann has died at age 9 months. “Our sweet Lily Ann went to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 6,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post, alongside photos of themselves embracing their baby girl. “She was exactly 9 months old, 9 months our beautiful miracle, 9 months of a love, joy, and sunshine in our home and hearts.” Lauren and her husband did not share the cause of their daughter’s death. The influencer had explained to her followers last year that Lily Ann had been diagnosed shortly after birth with Citrullinemia type 1 (CTLN1) and remained in hospice care at home.

Link

TikTok influencer Hannah Campbell announces death of 10-month-old daughter from rare skin disease

April 9, 2025

TikTok influencer Hannah Campbell shared the heartwrenching news Tuesday that her baby girl had died after suffering from a rare skin disease. Little Elliana Campbell passed away on Monday at just 10 months old after battling Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa, a genetic condition which causes blisters on skin and can tragically be lethal, her grieving mother announced. The influencer chronicled her sweet daughter’s battle with the skin condition that she was diagnosed with at just two weeks old.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”;

A Forest Home Family is Searching for Answers after the Sudden Death of Their Teenage Daughter

April 10, 2025

A Forest Home family is in mourning following the sudden death of their seemingly healthy teenage daughter. Quinetta and Richard McPherson are enduring pain that no parent should endure after the passing of their daughter on April 1st. Following the circumstances of their daughter’s death, the McPhersons are also searching for answers to why her case wasn’t handled with more urgency. Sania Simmons complained of a headache several days before her passing and was diagnosed with migraines. Soon after she collapsed at the family home and was taken to a local hospital. There the family was told that Sania may have taken too much of her migraine medication and simply needed to sleep the medication off. Four days later and there was no change. That’s when she was shipped to Mobile at the parent’s request. In Mobile her parents learned that Sania had actually had a stroke and that blood clots peppered Sania’s brain. Although doctors performed two surgeries in hopes of saving her life, she passed away on April 1st an event that the McPhersons believe is largely due to negligence.

No age reported.

Link

Reported on April 5:

Joseph Estrada, 18

April 5, 2025

Joseph Estrada, a vibrant 18-year-old from Ringling, OK, tragically passed away unexpectedly, leaving his family and community heartbroken.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Another person I love has died

April 11, 2025

Last month, I got a call from a friend who is still with DOJ in Detroit. Amy, 64, had a massive stroke and was on life support. Six days later, she passed away.

Researcher’s Note – Amy Hartmann Taylor, 64, longtime resident of Grosse Pointe [MI], passed away on March 27, 2025. Upon graduating in 1986, Amy spent nine years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. In 2008, Amy left the public sector and began work in estate planning and trust administration which culminated in her co-founding the estate and trust planning firm Hartmann & Nihem, PLLC in 2018. Link

Link

Mystery as glamorous Houston attorney dies after undergoing ‘aesthetic’ procedure at Mexican clinic

April 9, 2025

The family of a glamorous Houston socialite are pleading for answers after she died suddenly following a ‘routine’ cosmetic procedure in Mexico, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Jessica Rossman, a retired attorney and former United Airlines executive, visited a dermatology clinic last week specializing in Botox, fillers and ‘anti-aging’ microneedling treatments, according to loved ones. The 56-year-old was reported missing by her longtime partner when she didn’t return to her vacation home in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. Days later, her brother Lucho Rossman received the devastating news that ‘beautiful, vivacious’ Jessica had eventually been located – in the city’s morgue. ‘Jessica walked into a dermatology clinic and ended up in a morgue. We need to know what happened.’ Lucho, a doctor and diagnostic radiology specialist, is convinced that his sibling’s April 1 death was caused by some sort of catastrophic health episode. But exactly what happened to her remains shrouded in mystery. Jessica was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta – one of her regular haunts – with longtime partner Gordon Bethune, the former CEO of Continental Airlines and an occasional CNBC contributor. Friends say she scheduled an appointment at the Dr. Carlos Diaz Health & Beauty clinic, which offers an assortment of age-defying treatments to ‘smooth wrinkles, revitalize your skin, or sculpt your figure’. She didn’t return home afterwards, prompting Bethune – who is 83 and battling Parkinson’s disease – to contact the US consulate for assistance.

Researcher’s Note - United Becomes the 1 st Major U.S. Airline to Require Employees Be Vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Investigation underway after service member found dead at Wheeler Army Airfield

April 8, 2025

HONOLULU, HI – A death investigation is underway at Wheeler Army Airfield after a service member was found dead inside a vehicle. According to military officials the service member was last seen on Friday. His body was found Sunday in a parking lot off Amelia Earhart Street. The man, who sources said was in his 20s, was found by a fellow service member who’d parked his vehicle in the same lot. It’s unclear how long the decedent had been there. Sources confirm the man’s body showed signs of decomposition. Law enforcement expert Tom Simon said, “Every inch of the vehicle will be processed. Looking for signs of struggle, substances, weapons present and trace evidence. At the same time forensic examiners will assess the body for trauma, time of death and any indication of suicide or homicide.” Hawaii News Now confirmed an autopsy had been ordered.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 14:

Orvid Oliver Stimpson, 67

March 14, 2025

After an exemplary 30-plus-year career in banking, Orvid retired and became a full-time commissioned Police Officer before becoming a Deputy Sheriff in Chesapeake [VA], where he worked diligently and honorably for 13 years before succumbing to his illness.

Researcher’s note - It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Senior Deputy Orvid O. Stimpson Sr. passed away yesterday after bravely battling cancer . He dedicated 13 years of service to the City of Chesapeake before retiring earlier this month. Link

Link

Reported on February 22:

Wesley Eugene Bradley, 51

February 22, 2025

Wes served his community as a proud Law Enforcement Officer with the Giles County [VA] Sheriff’s Department. His 16-year career in law enforcement included seven years as a Correctional Officer at Bland Correctional Facility, one year as Glen Lyn Chief of Police, and eight years with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to his service in law enforcement, Wes was a dedicated member of the Rich Creek Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years.

Researcher’s note – Bradley “died suddenly.” From Facebook: Tammy, I am so very very sorry. Words can’t begin to describe the shock and heartbreak break: LinkNo cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 18:

Sheriff Wayne Potter, 50

February 18, 2025

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter; a devoted public servant, loving family man, and pillar of the community. After a courageous battle with cancer, Sheriff Potter is now resting peacefully. Sheriff Potter was a dedicated Christian and God-fearing man.

Researcher’s note - Potter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2024. He went to the hospital with stomach pain and found the cancer had spread to his liver. Link

Link

San Saba mourns sudden loss of Police Chief Steven Newkirk

April 11, 2025

SAN SABA, Texas — San Saba Police Chief Steven B. Newkirk, 46, died unexpectedly early Friday morning, the department announced. Newkirk passed away at 3:47 a.m., according to a statement issued by the San Saba Police Department. No cause of death was immediately released. “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear friend, mentor, and leader,” the department said.

Link

Groveland correctional officer found dead at facility

April 11, 2025

Rochester, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a correctional officer was found dead at Groveland Correctional Facility. Authorities said the officer was found at the state prison’s nearby housing unit Wednesday after he didn’t show up for his shift. The correctional officers’ union confirmed an officer was found dead but said it knew nothing of the officer being sick. A Groveland officer who spoke with 13WHAM anonymously said the death of David Hilburger, 53, of Buffalo, makes him angry. “A friend of mine texted me after he got out of work,” the officer said. “They had found Hilburger passed away in a state room. As you can tell, I’m pretty emotional about it now. It was an absolute shock, saddened, immediately upset, feeling that, like I said, nobody deserves to die alone, especially in the situation that he was in.” The officer said Hilburger had been his friend since 2010 when they both worked at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Hilburger’s family said he had mentioned feeling ill in the days leading up to his death. “Nobody deserves to die in state housing because you’re afraid to get medical attention if you need it,” the officer said. “The state’s bullying everybody and scaring them using scare tactics about AWOLs and stuff like that. It is absolutely sickening. It’s not right.” A statement from the facility’s superintendent, apparently hanging near the time clock, was shared with 13WHAM. The statement notes a CO or sergeant calling in would be marked AWOL. An operator at Groveland confirmed to 13WHAM that employees would be marked AWOL unless they have medical documentation for their absences.

Researcher’s Note - NY jail and prison staff not complying with COVID mandates face suspension: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bratenahl officer with 30 years of service dies after ‘brief illness’

April 8, 2025

BRATENHAHL, Ohio – Bratenahl Police Department announced Tuesday the death of a police officer who served the community for 30 years. Officer Allen Nagy [51] was a patrol officer with the Bratenahl Police Department (BPD). He has been serving the community since 1995. According to Sergeant Timothy O’Haire with BPD, Officer Nagy died after a “brief illness.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 10:

MNPD North Precinct Commander Anthony McClain dies at 53

March 10, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced North Precinct Commander Anthony McClain died from heart attack complications Sunday night. McClain, 53, suffered a heart attack in his office on the morning of Feb. 13, and battled complications in the weeks that followed. He was a 27-year veteran of the MNPD. McClain served in the United States Air Force from 1989 to 1994 before attending Tennessee State University, where he graduated in May 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 5:

Jonathan Graham, 39

April 5, 2025

Jacks Creek, TN - Jonathan Lynn Graham, age 39, passed away April 2, 2025. Jonathan was a butcher for Save-A-Lot in Henderson for several years and worked several other jobs. He also served as a Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Henderson and served on the Chester County Rescue Squad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fallen Wichita firefighter Ty Voth died from cardiac arrest at scene of house fire last summer

April 7, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. – An autopsy confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death for a 27-year-old man who died last summer fighting a house fire in Haysville as a member of the Wichita Fire Department. Ty Voth was a five-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department when he died at a Wichita hospital after collapsing at the scene of the house fire on Aug. 1, 2024.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Max Elliott, 78

April 11, 2025

Dr Max Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his Denver [CO] home on April 9, 2025 after a short illness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and a respected and celebrated pediatrician. He retired in 2011. In 2012, he was appointed to the rank of Clinical Professor Emeritus in the Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Colorado.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Nebraska Native Lisa Stethem, Passes Away, Leaving Her Husband Tim and Three Kids Behind

April 11, 2025

The late Lisa Stethem was in her late 40s! Lisa Stethem, an Ord, Nebraska native, passed away at an untimely age, leaving her family and loved ones devastated. The Nebraska native Lisa Stethem passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025; however, the information regarding the cause and manner of her untimely death is not yet available. Moreover, Lisa Stethem was known for her kind and cheerful nature and contributed to the Ord community by working in the medical field. The late Lisa Stethem was serving as a Clinic Nurse Manager of Valley County Health System.

Researcher’s Note – Nebraska health care workers must get vaccinated [sic] by Feb. 14: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Lee Yergler, 61

April 11, 2025

Metamora, IL – Karen Lee Yergler passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side on April 6, 2025, after a short and cruel battle with cancer. She dedicated her career to showing kindness to those in need. In medical offices across the state, the sick, scared, and hurting were greeted by a kind smile and sympathetic ear.

Researcher’s Note – Per IL governor, all healthcare workers were required to have the covid shot(s): Link

Link

Martha Morris, 58

April 8, 2025

Martha Jean Davis Morris, born Nov. 25, 1966, to Loren Eldon and Jean Ann Mincks Davis, passed away in Springfield [MO], on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after a short illness. She graduated from Fair Play High School in 1985. After graduating she worked as a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant] for 30-plus years.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Mt. Airy education activist dies suddenly at age 50

April 10, 2025

Philadelphia, PA – Lauren Wiley, a fierce advocate for public education, dedicated journalist and community leader, died suddenly of a heart attack in her West Mt. Airy home Feb. 28. She was 50 years old. Wiley was most recently the director of local development and revenue for Open Campus, a nonprofit news organization that partners with local newsrooms in 17 cities to deliver high-quality coverage of higher education. Her husband, Jason Ernst, told the Local that Wiley had no previous known history of heart disease. “She had a little hypertension, but no heart issues,” he said.

Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Sharon Gayle Couch, 60

April 8, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Sharon Gayle Couch, of Bartonville, IL, passed away April 2, 2025 at her residence. Sharon spent her years loving and supporting her family. Her free time was spent teaching and guiding many children through her work in day care. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 6:

Lesley Katz, 44

April 6, 2025

Abington, PA – Lesley Jayne Katz, a cherished identical twin of Mindy Jayne Katz (Nikki Duda), devoted mother to Crew Samuel Edelstein, beloved wife of Matthew Edelstein, and caring daughter of James and Marcy Katz, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 5, 2025, following an acute illness and a long, courageous journey through life’s challenges. She was 44 years old. She began her career in the Cheltenham School District, where she dedicated herself to nurturing and inspiring young minds. Teaching was not just her profession—it was her calling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Longtime College Football Staffer Dead Suddenly At 56

April 8, 2025

A longtime college football and college athletics staffer has died suddenly at 56 years old. The Georgia Bulldogs athletic community is mourning on Tuesday afternoon. An assistant athletic director of digital and production for Georgia athletics, who worked closely with Kirby Smart’s football team – which has won two of the last four national championships – is dead. Mike Bilbow died suddenly over the weekend. He was reportedly responsible for video board production, television production, social media and web content for Georgia athletics, according to the student newspaper.

Researcher’s Note – Georgia schools mandate vaccines [sic] even as state sues feds: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seekonk H.S. athletic director, teacher passes away

April 12, 2025

SEEKONK, Mass. — The Athletic Director of Seekonk High School passed away after a battle with cancer. Seekonk school officials announced the death of John Moran [62], who had taught in Seekonk Public Schools for 25 years, Friday night.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: Link

Link

Gary Staley, 67

April 12, 2025

Gary Wayne Staley, age 67, of Washburn, TN, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, April 11, 2025. He was employed with Frontier Communications for 47 years. He was proud to serve as a Grainger County School Board member for 12 years. He loved serving his community and coached youth and adult softball for many years. He coached High School softball at Washburn High School for several years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

One found dead at UT Austin campus following medical emergency

April 12, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was found dead at the University of Texas Austin Campus early Thursday morning, there was no foul play involved. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a reported cardiac arrest in the 100 block of W Dean Keeton St. At 03:38 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced one adult deceased after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

No age reported.

Link

Two tourists “died suddenly” in Italy:

American tourist suffers illness, dies on cruise ship

April 14, 2025

Tragedy at the port of Livorno [Italy] yesterday morning, Sunday, April 13, where an American tourist lost his life after being struck by a sudden illness on board the Norwegian cruise ship, docked at Alto Fondale. The alarm was raised on board, but unfortunately the rescuers were unable to do anything to save the man. He died before he could be transferred to hospital. At this time, no further details have been released on the identity of the tourist or the exact cause of death, although everything points to a sudden illness.

No age reported.

Link

American tourist dies falls ill and dies while hiking at the Rocca di Cefalù

April 9, 2025

Tragedy at the Rocca di Cefalù [Italy], where an American tourist of about 60 years of age lost his life after being taken ill while hiking with his wife. The man was reaching the top of the panoramic site when he suddenly collapsed to the ground. It was his wife who called for help. The 118 emergency call centre, since it was a medical intervention in a harsh environment, immediately activated the Alpine Rescue team, also requesting the support of the Air Force to speed up the response times. While a team of technicians headed to the emergency site, the 118 paramedics, already on site, attempted to revive the man but without success: his death was confirmed shortly after. The Carabinieri of the Cefalù company were also present. After the authorization of the magistrate on duty of the Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office, the body was recovered and carried on the shoulders of the Alpine Rescue technicians to the road below.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

37-year-old inmate found dead in LaGrange County Jail

April 12, 2025

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — On Saturday afternoon, around 2:30 PM, a 37-year-old male was found unresponsive in his cell at the LaGrange County Jail. Life-saving measures were taken, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Foul Play Not Suspected in Detainee’s Sudden Death in St. Clair County

April 12, 2025

BELLEVILLE, IL – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has initiated an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old male detainee who was found unresponsive in a holding cell. The incident occurred at approximately 3:12 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, when correctional officers discovered the individual unresponsive. CPR was administered by jail nursing staff and correctional officers until emergency medical services arrived on the scene at 3:20 a.m. The detainee was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m. While the investigation is ongoing, officials indicated that foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Link

Inmate dies at Sussex Correctional Institution following a medical emergency

April 10, 2025

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A 63-year-old man held at Sussex Correctional Institution died Tuesday night after experiencing a medical emergency, according to the Delaware Department of Correction. The inmate, Bryan Moore of Georgetown, reported shortness of breath to the prison’s nursing staff around 8 p.m. on April 8. Medical personnel immediately assessed him and issued a medical alert. Shortly after, Moore became unresponsive, prompting life-saving measures by facility staff said DOC. Emergency Medical Services responded and continued efforts to revive Moore while transporting him to Beebe Hospital. Despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. by hospital medical staff. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine Moore’s cause of death.

Link

Coroner identifies inmate who died after medical emergency at Al Cannon Detention Center

April 10, 2025

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified Thursday the inmate who died after experiencing a medical emergency at the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday. Donald Lee Robinson, 58, from Mullins, died at Trident – Centre Point Emergency Department at 9:33 p.m. after being taken from the jail, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Deputies said they responded shortly after 8 p.m. and found medical staff, along with North Charleston Fire Department personnel and Charleston County EMS, performing life-saving measures on Robinson. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Medical emergency while driving leads to the death of a Central Texas woman

April 12, 2025

KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas woman is dead following a tragic series of events on Friday. According to the Killeen Police Department, Kyong Cha Ganaha was driving eastbound on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in a blue SUV when she experienced a medical emergency. Police say her car crossed over into the westbound lanes and off the road into South Nolan Creek before law enforcement was called to the 900 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard at approximately 4:38 p.m. Killeen PD says a person nearby saw what happened and rushed to support Ganaha, attempting to keep her head above water until first responders arrived. The Killeen Fire Department EMS brought Ganaha to Advent Health, where she later died because of her medical condition. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Ganaha, 70, dead at 5:18 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two passengers “died suddenly” on commercial flights:

Mid Air Tragedy as United Airlines Flight from Newark to Dubai Makes Emergency Landing in Athens After Passenger Dies, This is Second Death in Months, Exposes Airline Crisis

April 12, 2025

A chilling wave of déjà vu has struck United Airlines as another passenger death mid-flight has forced a shocking emergency landing—this time in Athens, Greece. The incident occurred aboard United Airlines Flight UA977, en route from Newark (EWR) to Dubai (DXB), when a passenger’s severe medical episode turned fatal somewhere over the Mediterranean, igniting fresh concerns about in-flight medical emergencies. The emergency landing in Athens comes just months after a strikingly similar tragedy unfolded aboard another United Airlines flight, this time from Bogotá to Houston, where a male passenger also died mid-air, prompting an emergency diversion to Cancún. With two deaths onboard United Airlines flights in recent months, aviation experts and travelers alike are asking: Is the airline industry truly prepared for medical emergencies at 36,000 feet? The horror began when Flight UA977, operating aircraft N2140U, was cruising south of Crete over the Mediterranean Sea. According to ACARS logs, the flight crew declared an in-flight medical emergency after a passenger began experiencing life-threatening symptoms. The situation escalated rapidly, with the crew administering emergency medical care—including the use of a defibrillator—in an attempt to stabilize the passenger. But time was not on their side. Despite the crew’s rapid response and a priority landing at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH), the passenger was pronounced dead shortly after landing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Henrico man found dead

April 12, 2025

HENRICO, Va. – On Saturday evening, the Henrico Police Department said a missing man was found dead. On April 4, officers sent out a missing endangered adult alert for Roy Otis Brown, Jr [73]. Police said his family last saw him around 3:30 p.m. on April 3 going for a walk along E. Williamsburg Road in Sandston. On Saturday, Henrico Police found Brown dead after being called for a medical emergency along Seven Pines Avenue. Officers said there are no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

River Falls outdoorsman found dead after welfare check

April 12, 2025

CYLON, Wis. – A River Falls outdoorsman was found dead in St. Croix County after requests for a welfare check on Friday. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, crews were requested to conduct a welfare check on 27-year-old Louis Frederick Miller of River Falls Friday night. Miller was believed to be traveling to the Cylon Marsh Wildlife area near the Village of Deer Park. When crews got to the area, they found Miller’s vehicle and continued to search for Miller. Saturday morning, the search for Miller continued. He was found dead in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office does not believe there was any foul play. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

Link

Jacob Flanders, 40, was a self-taught chef, cooking at Mirbeau, Pork & Knife

April 11, 2025

Jacob “Jake” Flanders [right], of Syracuse [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 5, in Tampa, Florida. He was 40 years old. In 2022, with John Page and his brother, Aaron, he started Pork & Knife in Syracuse’s Armory Square.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rusty Stirle, 78, artistic soul and devoted dog lover, dies

April 11, 2025

RACINE, WI — Rusty Stirle, 78, a cherished Racine native known for her creativity, independence, and devotion to animals, died unexpectedly yet peacefully from a brain aneurysm on April 8, 2025, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. In addition to her artistic pursuits, she worked as a 911 dispatcher for Racine County and also held roles with the Girl Scouts and R & S Meats.

Link

Ohio man suffers cardiac arrest during dental procedure, later dies: coroner

April 11, 2025

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – An Ohio man died last month after suffering cardiac arrest during a dental procedure. According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, 62-year-old Larry Lewis was sedated during a procedure at a local dentist office on March 13 when he suddenly had a cardiopulmonary arrest event. Staff and EMS worked to resuscitate him, and he was taken to a hospital where his condition declined, according to the coroner. On March 25, he was taken to hospice, and he was pronounced dead the next day.

Link

Body Recovered from Canal Near La Villa After Reported Medical Emergency

April 10, 2025

Authorities in Hidalgo County recovered the body of a man from a canal near rural La Villa [TX] following a report of a medical emergency during a fishing trip. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check earlier in the day after a witness reported the incident. The man reportedly suffered a medical episode and fell into the canal while fishing two miles north of Highway 107 on FM 1425. The victim’s body was located and recovered later in the day. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Coroner searching for family, friends of Cincinnati man who passed away

April 9, 2025

CINCINNATI, OH – The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is asking for help finding relatives or friends of a Cincinnati man who passed away on Monday. James Rainey, a 63-year-old Black male, died in his residence located on W 8th Street.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Lenner, Beloved Husband and Father, Dies Unexpectedly in His Car in Trevorton, PA

April 8, 2025

Tony Lenner, a loving husband and father, tragically passed away on April 5th, 2025, after being found deceased in his car. His sudden passing has left his family and friends in shock and sorrow. Anthony “Tony” S. Lenner, 43, formerly of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Trevorton [PA].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rainier Habervo, 66

April 14, 2025

Houston, TX – Rainier Palermo Habervo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2025, at the age of 66. Rainier worked for the Harris County Department of Engineering as a Boiler Operator, a role he performed with dedication and pride.

No cause or cause of death reported.

Link

Bonnie Huber, 63

April 14, 2025

Bonnie S. Huber, of Jamestown [PA], passed away unexpectedly Tuesday April 8, 2025, at UPMC Hamot surrounded by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Mora-Nieto, 33

April 14, 2025

Eric L. Mora-Nieto, 33, of La Salle [IL], passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Vanda, 67

April 14, 2025

Robert Thomas Vanda, Jr., age 67, of Marysville [OH], passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, April 11, 2025. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy, where he played a vital role running the flight deck on naval ships. A skilled handyman, he could fix just about anything and was always eager to lend a hand with home improvement projects. He was also an accomplished welder.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kylea Castaneda, 35

April 14, 2025

Wellington, KS – Kylea Lauren Castaneda, 35, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Sanauskas, 67

April 14, 2025

Terry Dean “Slippery” Sanauskas, 67, of Lenox Township [PA], died unexpectedly Friday morning at home. Terry was a 1975 graduate of Mountain View High School and had been a lifelong truck driver for various companies including Novitch International Service of Nicholson, True Transport of Newark, NJ, K.J. Transportation of New York, and Calex of Moosic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Milone, 69

April 14, 2025

WARREN, Ohio – Matthew Paul Milone, 69, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at his home. He continued on to the Pittsburgh School of Arts, that led to his career as a graphic artist. One of his many highlights in his career was receiving the Clios Award for a commercial he created in Columbia, South Carolina.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brad Ford, 75

April 14, 2025

Brad G. Ford, 75, of Mount Pleasant [Iowa], died unexpectedly Thursday, April 10, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amelia “Kaniwa’kla” Nicholas, 25

April 14, 2025

Oneida, WI – Suddenly on Saturday, April 12, 2025, Amelia “Wuggy” Nicholas; “Kaniwas’kla – Little Snow Flake”; Bezhigo Banaise – Thunderbird Woman”; Zhawshko Banaise – Blue Thunderbird Woman”, of Oneida Nation in her 25th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Kallen, 56

April 14, 2025

Michael Edward Kallen passed away suddenly at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, on February 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vernon Boudreaux, 67

April 14, 2025

Lake Charles, Louisiana – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Vernon (Vern) Louis Boudreaux, who passed away suddenly at his home on April 10, 2025, at the age of 67. Vernon worked as a lead carpenter, working with the aircraft industry at Chennault International Airport, and he was known for his incredible craftsmanship and dedication to his work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clint Cramer, 50

April 14, 2025

WARREN, Ohio – Clint E. Cramer, 50, of Warren, was called Home by God suddenly on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Clint then went on to serve in the United States Navy for four years. He was stationed in Yukuska Japan and San Diego California aboard the USS Independence and attained the level of E3. Clint worked at the Brookside Drive Thru for more than 20 years.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Sallinger, 64

April 14, 2025

William “Bill” Merritt Sallinger, age 64, of Rodanthe, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Nags Head, NC. Bill dedicated many years to his work as a skilled plumber and pipefitter. However, his true passion ignited when he took the stage with the Rockfish River Band. As a vibrant performer, Bill often known as “Wild Bill” in this element, and the band cultivated a loyal following that enthusiastically supported their appearances at every honky-tonk in town.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mariana Ramos Tomas, 37

April 14, 2025

Mariana Ramos Tomas, age 37, passed away on Monday morning, April 7, 2025, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia. After moving to Metter, Georgia, Mariana enjoyed her work at Shuman’s Farms in Cobbtown as a supervisor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Donals, 64

April 14, 2025

Deborah A. Donals of Rochester, NY, passed away on March 31st, after a sudden and short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brittany Hopper, 35

April 14, 2025

Brittany Nicole Hopper, 35, of Reidsville [NC], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, leaving behind many who will remember her with love, fond memories, and gratitude for the moments they shared.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlene Bell, 55

April 14, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charlene Ann Bell (Bjork), who died unexpectedly on March 26, 2025, in Ocala Florida, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Ledbury, 70

April 13, 2025

Ann W. Ledbury passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family, on April 3, 2025, at the age of 70. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Lung Association appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Groves, 62

April 13, 2025

Thomas Lucid Groves III, age 62, beloved husband of Jill Nowell Groves of Middlebury [CT], died suddenly on April 11, 2025 at Waterbury Hospital. His strong work ethic and determination carried him through a long and successful career at Sikorsky, where he worked for over 40 years. Climbing the ranks through various roles, he was most recently promoted to Senior Manager-an achievement that reflected both his commitment and leadership.

Researcher’s Note - Sikorsky Aircraft was sold to Lockheed Martin in 2015: Lockheed Martin Workers Fight Against Vax [sic] Mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Hilburger, 53

April 13, 2025

Hilburger, David M. “Gandhi” of Angola, NY, died unexpectedly. He was 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Haid, 49

April 12, 2025

Christopher A. Haid, aged 49, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Pittsburgh [PA].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mala Washington, 62

April 12, 2025

Mala L. Washington, age, 62, of Malvern, PA, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Brice, 55

April 12, 2025

Mattapoisett, MA – Sean J. Brice, born on July 4th, 1969, passed away unexpectedly on April 7th, 2025. After working in the engineering industry for twelve years, he returned to Marion to follow in his step-father’s footsteps by purchasing Thompson Consultants Inc.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Gregor, 62

April 12, 2025

Albert Franics Gregor, age 62, passed away unexpectedly in Litchfield, OH. Albert was a supervisor of the trades as he worked around the world, in over 57 countries and 160 cities, in many roles. He worked as a Rigger for Tait Production company running cameras and building sets, and also with Cirque del Soleil for over 10 years building the production sets. He also was a welder, certified rescue diver, and Alaskan fisherman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Kreter, 52

April 12, 2025

Justin Samuel Kreter – beloved family man, friend, and veteran – passed away unexpectedly at his home in Frankton [IN], on April 9, 2025, at the age of 52. A graduate of Indiana Christian Academy, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, achieving the rank of corporal during his four year tour. Following his military service, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and embarked on a career with Rolls Royce of Indianapolis, where he worked as an Experimental Aircraft Engine Test Mechanic.

Researcher’s Note – Rolls-Royce rolls out COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate to comply with federal requirements for contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Hartrum, 71

April 12, 2025

Charles Hartrum, 71, of Bucyrus [OH], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Avita Health System Bucyrus.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Pascorell, 53

April 12, 2025

Robert “Rob” Pascorell of Meadville, PA, formerly of the Cranberry area, passed away peacefully in his sleep around Monday March 31, 2025. Robert was actively engaged in the Meadville Journey Center/Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program (CHAPS) where he was very welcoming to newcomers and was very active in participating in the program. Rob was preceded in death by his father Jim [70, Sep 5, 2021], his cousin Marcy McVay-Johnson who took care of him until her passing in May of 2022 [57, complications of an extended illness], and a cousin John McVay who he grew up with and who passed away [unexpectedly] just 2 weeks prior to his death [54, pancreatic cancer].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sally McKee White, 72

April 12, 2025

Sally McKee White passed away in Largo, Fla., on February 12, 2025, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ellen Amato, 66

April 12, 2025

Ellen Ann Amato (nee Boehnlein), age 66. Passed away on March 20, 2025, following a short illness at Kendall Hospital in Miami, Florida, with her loving family at her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Rokavec, 58

April 12, 2025

Robert E. Rokavec, Jr. (Bob) age 58, of Plainfield, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Joliet, IL. Bob spent over 25 years in the HVAC field, most recently as a Journeyman for Faith Mechanical.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley Marsh, 67

April 12, 2025

Bradley “Brad” Jay Marsh passed away suddenly in his Twisp [WA] home on March 18, 2025. For many years, Brad was a devoted caregiver to his mother until her passing in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ciriaco Perez, 63

April 11, 2025

Ciriaco “Cirilo” Macedo Perez, age 63, of Berlin [WI], died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Tacy, 60

April 11, 2025

Michael Francis Tacy, 60, of the Dubois Rd, Champlain [NY], died unexpectedly on Friday, April 4, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Brown, 62

April 11, 2025

NEW SHARON, ME — Michael Richard Brown, 62, of New Sharon, died unexpectedly Monday, March 31, 2025, at his home. Michael having had been taking to the hospital emergency previously 10 days prior with concerns having not been feeling well at all and was having difficulties moving around and severe pain – several x rays, cat scans, and blood work with some abnormalities. He & his wife Dawn were at the hospital & emergency room from 8:00 am into later evening, while hoping for an MRI because of concerns.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Kirkpatrick, 49

April 11, 2025

Jason Evan Kirkpatrick, age 49, of Garberville [CA], passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2025, in his hometown, where he spent a majority of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dana Waltz, 69

April 11, 2025

Dana Waltz passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. After high school, Dana joined the Army. When he returned from military service, he was self-employed at various jobs. First, he was a farmer. He raised buffalo for over 30 years. He also owned his own septic service business and a tree trimming business.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Brennan, 71

April 11, 2025

Jack Brennan, age 71, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2025. Jack taught Spanish at Richards High School and St. Rita High School. In 1980 he began his longtime career at Hinsdale Central High School. “Senor Brennan” retired in 2010 after 30 years of teaching Spanish, and coaching track, football and basketball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Mottla, 71

April 11, 2025

William Mottla, Jr, age 71, of The Villages, FL, and Murphy, NC, passed away after a very short illness at UF Health, Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL with his wife by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Walker, 58

April 11, 2025

CANFIELD, Ohio – Daniel Eric Walker, known to friends and family as Eric, passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones. He was 58. For the past 17 years, he worked as a Lead Solution Consultant at UKG, where he was respected for his dedication and leadership.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maurice Crevier, 75

April 11, 2025

Maurice Eugene Crevier, 75 years old, former resident of rural Jefferson, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025, at his home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, after a short illness. He was considered one of the greatest university linebackers to ever wear a football jersey at Ashland University. After he graduated from Ashland University, he attended the US Naval Officer Candidate school in Pensacola, Florida, where he became a navy pilot in the T34 and the T28 flying off the USS Lexington CV-16.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Moloney, 64

April 11, 2025

Timothy “Tim” Moloney, of Tewksbury [MA], formerly of Methuen and Burlington, and proud owner of TSM Lawn Service, passed away suddenly on the morning of Wednesday, April 9, 2025. He was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Ely, 60

April 11, 2025

Tina DeVault Ely, age 60, of Lenoir City [TN], passed away suddenly on April 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Estes, 59

April 11, 2025

Kenneth Ray Estes (Kenny), 59, of Crooked Creek Road, Irvine [KY], departed this life suddenly on April 10, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Reebel, 72

April 11, 2025

Marlborough, MA – Deborah “Deb” (McKenzie) Reebel, 72, of Marlborough, died very suddenly and unexpectedly at Umass Medical Center, Worcester, MA, in the early morning hours of Sunday March 23, 2025, surrounded by her loving family and God. Deb received a successful kidney transplant, October 9, 2023, at Umass Medical Center. She received amazing support and care from their Renal Team and others during her diagnosis period and the remainder of her life. Unfortunately, the problem that caused her natural kidneys to fail caused a failure of the transplant, but she and Dennis enjoyed their time together away from dialysis.

Link

Sandra Forney, 68

April 10, 2025

Washburn, IL – Sandra Forney died suddenly and unexpectedly April 8, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – Post from FaceBook from her children: “Our hearts are broken. We lost our mom suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday. We are so overcome by the outpouring of love and support.” Also from FaceBook, on Sandra’s profile she had a picture stating she had gotten her Covid jab in April of 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johnny Robinson, 73

April 10, 2025

Johnny Robinson, 73, passed away suddenly into the Arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday (April 6, 2025), at his home with Geisha at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clarence Montgomery, 72

April 10, 2025

Clarence James Montgomery, Jr. “Jim,” 72, of Townsend, Delaware, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 31, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland Wayne Mohr, 78

April 10, 2025

ST. JOSEPH, IL – Roland Wayne Mohr, affectionately known as Rick, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2025, while on a golfing trip to Florida. Rick was drafted and proudly served in the Army from 1969 to 1971, achieving the rank of sergeant E5. When he returned from Vietnam, they lived in Carlyle as Rick began his teaching career. His wife, Donna, passed away on Jan. 29, 2025, just two short months prior.

Researcher’s Note – Donna Rae (Porterfield) Mohr, 75 , of St. Joseph [IL], passed away peacefully at 8:24 a.m. Jan. 29, 2025, at home , surrounded by her loving family, after facing Alzheimer’s dementia with courage and grace: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Michael Humphreys, 55

April 9, 2025

Edelstein, IL – David Michael Humphreys, of Edelstein, passed away on April 4, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He worked for Spring Green (lawncare) and then became the assistant superintendent for Arrowhead Country Club for 24 years. He enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork and fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathy Erickson, 66

April 9, 2025

Willimantic, ME – Kathy J. Erickson, 66, passed away unexpectedly April 8, 2025, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Orlando Cintrón Ortíz, 70

April 9, 2025

Orlando Cintrón Ortíz, 70, of New Haven, CT, died suddenly at his home on Friday, April 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel “Jay” Young, 57

April 9, 2025

Daniel “Jay” Young, 57, of Marlborough [CT], beloved husband of Denise Young for 37 years, passed away suddenly surrounded by family members on April 6, 2025. Jay was employed by the Department of Transportation for nearly 40 years. Everyone who worked with him knew of his enthusiasm for railroad engineering and long-term planning for future railroad operations. Many thanks go out to all those who helped during his fight with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Researcher’s Note - To ensure the safety of the Federal workforce, all DOT Federal employees must be fully vaccinated [sic] no later than November 22, 2021, except in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to a reasonable accommodation: Link

Link

Van Frederick Meadows, 67

April 8, 2025

Van Frederick Meadows, Jr, known more affectionately as Fred or Freddy, died unexpectedly the morning of April 5, 2025, at his home in Burlington, NC. He was 67 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda LaFleur, 72

April 8, 2025

Linda Lee (Sousa) LaFleur, 72, a longtime resident of Stoughton [MA], died unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Minchini, 69

April 8, 2025

Ralph Mario Minchini Jr., 69, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. In his retirement, Ralph worked as a groundskeeper with Deerfield Golf Club.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annette Clark, 59

April 8, 2025

Poughkeepsie, NY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette Clark who left us on Sunday March 30th, 2025, after a brief and sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice Sillers, 70

April 8, 2025

Janice M. (Wilson) Sillers, age 70, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away at the Ball Hospice House on April 4, 2025, after a short illness. After graduation she attended Central Michigan University and earned a degree in Special Education. She started her career with Soo Township Schools before going to Sault High School, where she taught until her retirement in 2009.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Allard, 47

April 8, 2025

Shawn P. Allard, 47, of Marlborough, CT., beloved husband of Michelle M. Boudreau Allard, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 2, 2025. Shawn had a long and successful career as a Network Engineer working for various information technology companies along the way.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Sullivan, 67

April 7, 2025

Deborah Ann Sullivan, 67, of Colchester [VT], died peacefully on April 5, 2025 after a short illness. Deb had a long career as administrative support to consulting engineers in the oil and clean water industries in Texas, Maine, and New Hampshire; administrative and HR for Howard Center, the City of Winooski, and Visiting Nurses of Vermont.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Newman, 73

April 7, 2025

MAYNARD, MA – Robert Hill Newman, age 73, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, with the love of his family surrounding him in spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clayton Michel, 21

April 7, 2025

Clayton “Clay” J. Michel, 21, of Fredericktown [OH], formerly of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025. Clay was a diesel mechanic by trade, and was employed by United Aggregates, Inc.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 6:

Steve Strouhal, 75

April 6, 2025

Vancouver, WA – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved dad, Steve Strouhal, who left us suddenly on March 18th due to a heart attack. He was 75 years young, living life on his own terms with the warmth, wit, and kindness that so many of us will deeply miss.

Link

Reported on April 5:

Janice Cummings-Carver, 63

April 5, 2025

Janice Annette Cummings-Carver, 63 years of age, of Lyle’s, TN, passed away peacefully at her home April 1, 2025. Janice had several different jobs throughout her life, but her most enjoyable job she ever had was working as a cath lab technician in the cath lab at Vanderbilt.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob Johnston, 32

April 5, 2025

Jacob Michael Johnston, 32, of McAlester, Oklahoma, passed away April 2nd, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dallas Stocks, 46

April 5, 2025

Dallas M. Stocks, age 46, of Eau Claire [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 3:

Jeremiah (Jeremy) Comley, 46

April 3, 2025

It is with deep sadness that the family of Jeremiah (Jeremy) Comley announces his passing at home in Mabank, Texas, on March 14, 2025, with his beloved wife, Amy Comley, by his side. He was 46 years old, born on October 27, 1978, in Denver, Colorado. Jeremy was diagnosed with cancer in July 2022. He faced it with strength and the mindset of a fighter. His passion for life and anticipation for what was next never wavered. Yes, he rang the bell cancer free. It was a heart attack that took Jeremy from us.

Link

CANADA (592)

Ontario (313)

Candy Lee Smoke, 62, Link

Hong Ngoc Vo, 62, Link

Amelia "Kaniwa'kla" Nicholas, 24, Link

Kelly Burke, 60, Link

Emilia "Franca" Voce, 67, Link

Azhar Anwar, 33, Link

Rick Burrows, 59, Link

Quinn Harknett, 26, Link

Karen Eleanor Campbell, 62, Link

Jordan Marco Cianfarani, 30, Link

Lucia Reis Alves, 62, Link

Vincenza Zabonas, 66, Link

Vincent Vito, 59, Link

David Herbert Boise, 66, Link

Cynthia Lynne Ray, 61, Link

Anthony "Tony" Vancoillie, 67, Link

Cindy Kathleen Thrower-Kelly, 54, Link

Karen Horrocks, 55, Link

Gary Levert, 66, Link

Kelvin Ronnie Homer Meekis, 27, Link

Brian Nuhn, 71, Link

Judith (Judy) Ann McGinnis, 71, Link

Jean Marie Fitzgerald, 75, Link

Jim Dixon, 61, Link

Melissa Jayne Cox, 57, Link

John Joseph Byrne, 60, Link

Joseph Anthony Iagallo, 60, Link

Terianne Louise "Bubba" Caul, 34, Link

Christopher Voke, 64, Link

Jennifer Lauren Smith, 37, Link

Mya Rogers-Bressette, 25, Link

Sherry Lee McMinn-Arthurs, 58, Link

Brandon Thomas Judd-Whelan, 22, Link

Helen Patricia Miller, 70, Link

Mohamed Shameen Ashraf Mirza, 64, Link

Mark Borrmann, 58, Link

William "Billy" Horner, 73, Link

Marvin Gordon John Waite, 55, Link

Tanpreet Dhaliwal-Mann, 32, Link

Jesus R. Quirante Jr., 65, Link

Anna Thompson Miedzik, 65, Link

Ryan Michael Kramer, 32, Link

Barry Julian Charles Groulx, 60, Link

Grace Elizabeth Marcar, 58, Link

Eric Jordan Fowler, 33, Link

Stefan Horvat, 60, Link

Gerard Walter Glynn, 68, Link

Ludovico D’Agostino, 72, Link

Stuart Melanson, 62, Link

Jared Welsh, 27, Link

Louise Langevin, 67, Link

Dara McAloney, 42, Link

Ralph Toering, 64, Link

Leszek Budzyna, 59, Link

Beth MacKenzie, 61, Link

Barry Ernest Mills, 70, Link

Jose Enrique Garcia Guzman, 59, Link

William Douglas Higgins, 71, Link

Aidan Lawrence Reid, 27, Link

Clifford John Bellmore, 63, Link

Maria Cruz Hirmiz, 31, Link

Gordon Gardner, 75, Link

Kimberly Elaine Eadie, 66, Link

John Harvey McGill, 62, Link

Danny Ram Roop, 50, Link

Mandeep Singh, 31, Link

Ryan Robinson, 40, Link

Laurier Arthur Trottier of Curran, 70, Link

Molly Maryan Ragnauth, 51, Link

Renato Paulo Cabral Alves, 52, Link

Douglas James Couch, 72, Link

Frank Cosentino, 60, Link

Shawn Anthony Joseph Gravel, 55, Link

Bonnie Switzer, 69, Link

Maria De Sousa, 74, Link

Douglas George Clause, 60, Link

Kathryn Lee Sanchez, 46, Link

Sherry Linda Keats, 48, Link

Barbara Maureen Trovarello, Link

Cindy Richardson, 66, Link

Lee-Ann Alvena Bovingdon, 59, Link

Suzanne Elizabeth Noble, 68, Link

Cindy Ann Arnold, 60, Link

Kenneth David Akers, 73, Link

Roberta Hurtubise, 49, Link

Brian Simpson, 71, Link

Ronald "Ron" Ward, 75, Link

John Frederick Stone, 74, Link

Kim Speers Fyles, 69, Link

Nicholas Andrew Barker, 45, Link

David Henry Simpkin, 61, Link

Kevin Bruce Pickard, 64, Link

Bryan Hackett, 69, Link

Lou Ann Marie White, 60, Link

Ginette Brink, 62, Link

Judy Brady, 68, Link

Kelly Plewes, 60, Link

Allan Scott Morris, Ph.D., 68

April 10, 2025

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. If desired, Memorial Donations to the Canadian Cholangiocarcinoma Collaborative would be appreciated by the family.

Researcher's note - Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the slender tubes (bile ducts) that carry the digestive fluid bile. Bile ducts connect your liver to your gallbladder and to your small intestine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Anne Melville, 44, Link

Linda Yvonne Prekup, 69, Link

Garry Wayne Dunn, 70, Link

Nikolas Zahariadis, 17

April 10, 2025

We announce the passing of Nikolas Zahariadis, on April 7, 2025, in St. John’s NL, at the age of 17. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following in Nikolas memory: http://www.GuardiansOfRecovery.Foundation, https://pineriverinstitute.com

Researcher's note -These institutions are for addiction recovery.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurie Farrell, 65, Link

Eric Ohene Nkansah, 53, Link

Valerie Blackbird, 56, Link

Danute Lukauskas-Guevara, 73, Link

Harinder Kaur Goraya, 49, Link

Douglas Warren Culp, 59, Link

Dillen Martin Christian Grant, 19, Link

Sheilah Spurr, 65, Link

Franklin Simmons Zhang, 19, Link

Steven Lamarche, 54, Link

Brenda Wenzowski, 71, Link

Dolly Ann Thomas, 61, Link

Martin Earl “Marty” LaForme, 61, Link

Wayne Alan Hill, 41, Link

Chantelle Minor, 62, Link

Ross Fidler, 67, Link

Denis Enright, 74, Link

Robbie Abraham, 52, Link

Paul Andrew Buchanan, 63, Link

Andrew Martens, 60, Link

Monique Simard, 74, Link

Bill Comfort, 72, Link

Paul William Moorehead, 61, Link

Mark Adam Buller, 49, Link

Sonja Christine Strang, 55, Link

Patrick O’Brien, 68, Link

John Robert “Bob” Anderson, 73, Link

Donata Marie Zimny, 71, Link

Jessica Jean Hamilton, 42, Link

Shirley VandenBrand, 67, Link

Pauline "Pebbles" Johnson, 55, Link

William “Bill” Gordon Skinner, 58, Link

Joseph Paul O’Toole, 57, Link

David John Carr, 68, Link

Bill Cane Jr,, 62, Link

Zoltan Gal, 71, Link

J. Michael Pelletterio, 66, Link

Helen Marcy Black, Link

William “Bill” Schregardus, 67, Link

John Michael Skakie, 72, Link

Erin Kathleen Hale, 63, Link

Darrell Andrew Charles Slobodzian, 61, Link

Anthony Leslie Fish, 75, Link

Bonnie Proudfoot, 66, Link

Shane Gordon Stewart, 66, Link

Robert "Bob" Weir, 59, Link

Mareta Alexander, 73, Link

James Christopher Czilli, 56, Link

Bruce Lorne McCrady, 66, Link

Paul Dennis Mio, 63, Link

Garry Wayne Dunn, 70, Link

James Victor “Dic” Neale, 62, Link

Mukundan Kadirgamarajayogan, 40, Link

Rosa Arlotto, 68, Link

Claude Lewis, 65, Link

Cheryl Leroy-Audette, 63, Link

Helen Ilona Ildiko Pettit, 71, Link

Elena Niculina Eleches, 54, Link

Wardi Mahjoub Anglo, 59, Link

James Smart, 46, Link

Greg Vincent Oulahen, 62, Link

Adam Ryan William White, 43, Link

Gloria "Joanne" Thom, 73, Link

Edward Vannara Seng, 33, Link

Nancy Wabasse, 58, Link

Christian Muldoon, 60, Link

Roxanne Lovos, 49, Link

Joel Caser Ramirez, 53, Link

Charlie Jacobs, 62, Link

Randy Turner, 66, Link

Mahtab Diba, 46, Link

Stephen Patrick Bird, 72, Link

Shelley Cochrane, 63, Link

Jaswinder Singh Bhandal, 53, Link

Brian John Carter, 75, Link

Lillian Tamayo Richard, 58, Link

Dave Gillespie, 56, Link

Joey MacDonald, 75, Link

Andrew Miller, 44, Link

Shauna Mossop Wilkinson, 53, Link

Timothy Robertson, 22, Link

William Brent Colbridge, 44, Link

Pippa Fitzpatrick, 32, Link

Richard Kris Nahrgang, 69, Link

David Allan Mills, 73, Link

Lakeishia Belle Meekis, 23, Link

Agnes Margo Rae, 36, Link

Ivan Vouriot, 55, Link

Lucas Hubert William Merkley, 17, Link

Randy Rysdale, 64, Link

Lorenzo Joseph Turco, 65, Link

Jennifer Mendonca, 64, Link

Wendy Johnson, 61, Link

John Anselmi, 58, Link

Kenton Klassen, 56, Link

Brenda Mary Loew, 67, Link

Joseph Michael Cognigni, 73, Link

John Andrew McLarty, 64, Link

Leila Veronica McMahon, 52, Link

Marilyn Francis Boucha, 55, Link

Sally Anne Skead, 70, Link

Claudette Corrine Land, 51, Link

Marcel Paul Courchesne, 62, Link

Carmen Jacobson, 61, Link

Allan Stanley Law, 56, Link

Ray Perrin, 58, Link

Asko Paul Aalto, 63, Link

Keith Wilson, 72, Link

Rebecca "Becky" Patrice Armstrong, 52, Link

Terrance Wesley Martin, 60, Link

Patricia North, 42, Link

Zachary Tod Clarke, 32, Link

Larry Gordon Cox, 71, Link

Eliahu (Eli) Even-Hen, 62, Link

Jordan Michael Sinclair, 34, Link

John McGovern, Link

Mark Christopher Polewski, 62, Link

Stephen John Hewitt, 60, Link

Hung Khac Pham, 72, Link

Donald Leslie Ecker, 70, Link

Shawn Edward McKay, 47, Link

Peter Alfred McDonald, 70, Link

Alexander William Lichacz, 57, Link

Bradley McCafferty, 41

April 9, 2025

Bradley succumbed to Vasculitis, an incurable disease, on April 2, 2025.

Researcher's note - Vasculitis involves swelling and irritation, called inflammation, of blood vessels. The inflammation can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken. This thickening can narrow the vessels. If the narrowing restricts blood flow, it can damage organs and tissues. There are many types of vasculitis. Most of them are rare. Vasculitis might affect just one organ or several. The condition can be short-term or long lasting.

Link

Christopher Shawn Wells, 56, Link

Tammy Anne Haman, 46, Link

Jason Marsales, 59, Link

Stephen Glen McConnell, 58, Link

James (Jim) Allen Carson, 74, Link

Clifford Joseph LaCroix, 67, Link

Penny Anne Corbiere, 67, Link

Bernada Ann Penney, 72, Link

Ken Araujo, 42, Link

Carol Lynn Maver, 63, Link

David Belaire, 57, Link

Maria Bernadette DeCiantis, 69, Link

Terry Thompson, 65, Link

Baby Asmodeus Gallagher, still born, Link

Antoine Yeoryios Caloyannis, 57, Link

James Robert Ellis Eberhardt, 61, Link

Jolanta Okon, 64, Link

Carmen Plouffe, 73, Link

Michael William "Mike" Galaski, 47, Link

Robert Gervais, 57, Link

Lori Millian, 56, Link

Mark Robinson, 67, Link

Ciprian Ioan Ostap, 47, Link

Karen Theresa Griffin Doyle, 66, Link

Paulette Elizabeth McKinnon, 73, Link

Garry Stephen Hines, 56, Link

Sheldon Husani Whervin, 40, Link

Terry Everolly Timoll, 46, Link

Hema Chauhan, 47, Link

Adérito dos Santos Capeloa, 49, Link

Brian David Willbanks, 63, Link

Edward Plut, 71, Link

Shane Paul-Guy Quinn, 37, Link

Randy Ivan Gaudet, 61, Link

Fedor Chlapak, 60, Link

Roxana Lovos, 49, Link

Clifton Fraser, 65, Link

Phuong Thi Pham, 57, Link

Jason Thomas Miller, 38, Link

Kim Gilfix, 53, Link

Maureen Brown Russell, Link

Sheila Marie (nee Osborne) Smart, 59, Link

Gloria Irene Clark, 71, Link

Julie Anne Crooks Roy, 53, Link

Sherrie Gale Tingley, 65, Link

Janet "Ashley" Pollock, 74, Link

Charlene Ann Comuzzi, 72, Link

Edgardo David Mejia, 62, Link

Suzanne Rankin, 75, Link

Karen Young, 62, Link

Brian John Carter, 75, Link

Robert Carmen Di Nuccio, 60, Link

Mike Bucci, 52, Link

Stanislav Kuznetsov, 28, Link

Lloyd Edward Grover, 65, Link

Cathy Denomme-Ward, 75, Link

David Francis Van Snick, 64, Link

Ronald George Whittaker, 65, Link

Adriano "Adrian" Anthony Viscardis, 55, Link

John Kenneth Lawther, 61, Link

Rosemary Cecile Vail, 74, Link

Françoise (Frankie) Lavoie, 71, Link

Caelin Robert Mitchell Shipman, 26, Link

Mark Rosenberg, 56, Link

David Ross Southward, 60, Link

Rose Macdonald, 70, Link

Lori McConnell, 69, Link

Susan Webb, 70, Link

Victor Guy Clayton, 56, Link

Thomas Matthew Ciuffreda, 37, Link

Angela Conetta, 72, Link

Anna Elizabeth McCallum, 61, Link

Rose Macdonald, 70, Link

Judy Stefanac, 73, Link

David Gowling, 58, Link

Karen Collins, 71, Link

David John Ozaruk, 64, Link

Lloyd Sidney Wilson, 74, Link

Bradley Joseph Gleeson, 43, Link

John Anthony Bolognone, 61, Link

Tyler Henri Pauzé, 35, Link

Karen Lee Oliver, 60, Link

Garfield Crawford, 57, Link

Quebec (27)

François Boucher, 69, Link

Gilbert Thibeault, 68, Link

Sonia Vermeersch, 54, Link

Josée Beauregard, 54, Link

Mathieu Chatelois, 48, Link

Julie Demers, 49, Link

Marc Montminy, 64, Link

Nathalie Lemaire, 56, Link

Jean P. Sauvé, 61, Link

James Edwin Goring, 65, Link

Solange Descôteaux, 73, Link

Paul Allen, 62, Link

Guillaume Bastien-Doré, 24, Link

Martin Poulin, 53, Link

Denis Huberdeau, 61, Link

Danny Bérubé, 44, Link

Stéphanie Auger-Reid, 42, Link

Emmarielle Weizineau-Dubé, 8 days, Link

Julie Tremblay, 38, Link

Julie Bouchard Fournier, 56, Link

Caroline Allard, 52, Link

Denis Huberdeau, 61, Link

Ian Abugov, 64, Link