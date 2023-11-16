CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

VIDEO: A fed-up/pissed-off Canadian—with her double-vaxxed, wheelchair-bound father in the background—speaks out: “I’m done with this bullshit. Are you?” (Click on the link below, not the photo; 2 minutes.)

https://twitter.com/i/status/1725076065826271605

In Ontario, a cardiologist “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 27:

Robert Ian Gordon “Bob” Brown, 69

October 27, 2023

Anyone who was close to Bob Brown knew that the accomplished cardiologist loved old cheddar, wailing guitars, and Muskoka. To Bob, Muskoka was more than just cottage country; it’s where his family had deep roots. So, in June, when he learned he had advanced cancer and little time left, he resolved, to no one’s surprise, to spend it on Acton Island. One week after leaving his cottage for the last time, Robert Ian Gordon Brown passed away October 26, in London, Ontario, with family by his side. Bob became a pioneer in the emerging field of angioplasty, a non-invasive way of clearing blocked arteries. Patients and colleagues treasured his kindness, his unhurried bedside manner and his straightforward, often colourful way of explaining medical issues. Medpoint will rename its cardiology clinic in his honour. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A research chemist “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on October 26:

Ralph Bauer, 68

October 26, 2023

Passed away after a heroic fight with lymphoma, with his loving family by his side, at the St. Catharine’s General Hospital on Tuesday October 24, 2023, at the age of 68. Ralph retired in 2022, and deeply enjoyed his time with his grandchildren. He had an extremely rewarding professional career. A graduate of McMaster University in chemistry, he was employed by Saint Gobain for 42 years and became director of research. Ralph became recognized as a world expert in the field of synthesis of nanoscale sapphire for industrial electronic and catalytic applications. He invented the family of products called Seeded Gel which generated multiple billions of revenue for Saint Gobain. Ralph holds more than 50 USA patents and over 1000 patents worldwide. We applaud his remarkable career. Ralph had a big heart and was always there to lend a helping hand to those who needed him.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Reported on October 31:

Christine Marie Wentzell, 51

October 31, 2023

Christine Marie Wentzell of Simms Settlement, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Halifax, NS at the age of 51. Christine graduated from Dalhousie University with her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 1995 and was a dedicated family practice nurse for Nova Scotia Health in Hubbards. In addition to expressing her deep care and compassion through nursing, Christine had a passion for hockey, and was a proud founding member of the Chester She-Devils hockey club, also serving as their team captain, manager and treasurer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A veterinarian “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Reported on October 30:

Brian Howard Manuel, 75

October 30, 2023

It is with great sadness that his family shares the news that Brian Manuel passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2023, at the South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater. Brian graduated as a veterinarian from the Ontario Veterinary College in 1973 and embarked on a 50-year career on the South Shore of Nova Scotia. He established the Nova Veterinary Clinic in 1975. Through his work for various veterinary professional organizations, including as the executive of the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association, he helped establish policies and protocols in mentorship, education, stewardship and other areas of the veterinary field. Donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick ALS Society or the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 27:

Dr. David Mindorff, 58

October 27, 2023

Fort Erie - Dr. David Mindorff unexpectedly passed away on October 19th, 2023. David’s passion for international education, beginning with his work with the International Baccalaureate, impacted and inspired all those around him. David had just completed his 8th Biology book and in May had achieved his doctorate. Inspiring and supporting generations of students and teachers, David explored the wild wonder of the world with all of us. His fierce intellect, kindness and dedication to learning will continue to live on in the many lives he has touched.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, a medical researcher “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 2:

Hoda Eid, 65

November 2, 2023

Kingston - Hoda Eid was born in Baabda, Lebanon. Hoda eventually moved to Montreal, Quebec, to study science, and completed her PhD. At Harvard, she completed ground-breaking research in cardiac stem cells that has led to further research and development that is used around the world today. Her research then took her to The Ottawa Heart Institute, where she started her own lab. Eventually, Hoda transitioned her work from research to work at Health Canada. As a manager for the Adverse Drug Reaction Division, she oversaw all adverse side effects of pre-market medications and negotiated directly with organizations including the FDA and major pharmaceutical companies. She leaves behind a significant legacy through her work with the government. Hoda was an incredibly intelligent, resilient, and loving woman and mother. Donation in memory of Hoda may do so to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, two ministers “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 1:

Rev. Colin Lindsay Swan (BA,MDiv), 75

November 1, 2023

75 years old, of Comber, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Colin was an ordained minister with the United Church of Canada for 40 years, currently serving the Merlin-Fletcher pastoral charge. Throughout his ministry he has served the communities of Londesborough, Sarnia, Elliot Lake, Port Stanley, Kingsville, and Comber. He was an active member of the Clan Gunn Society of North America. Colin was caring and compassionate to his communities and the people he served.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pastor Dan Rogge, 57

November 1, 2023

Pastor Dan Rogge, born October 7, 1966, in Kitchener, ON, was peacefully welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on the evening of Thursday, October 12, 2023, at his home in Milton, ON. He leaves behind a profound legacy of love, Christian faith, and unwavering service to his Lord, his family, and the community of Milton. Whether you knew Pastor Dan as a neighbour, at the gym, in the grocery store, the bank, or throughout the community - in every interaction, no matter how small, he met each individual with a genuine and captivating smile. His impact and ministry extended far beyond the town of Milton. Most recently, Natalie and Dan and the New Life Church family have been passionately engaged in building churches in remote communities in Liberia, including New Life Flumpa and Barlorplay. Pastor Dan Rogge's legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched, and his memory will forever inspire those who were privileged to be part of his journey.

Link

Rogge “died suddenly” from colon cancer:

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, New Life Church’s esteemed Pastor, Dan Rogge, has passed away unexpectedly, leaving the community in deep mourning. The sad news of his demise, confirmed earlier this week, has left a void that will be difficult to fill. The beloved pastor had been courageously battling colon cancer for an extended period, but tragically, he succumbed to the illness.

https://tinyurl.com/4cejd735

In Ontario, a doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 27:

Dr Alvin Boxer

October 27, 2023

Toronto - On Friday, October 27, 2023, at his residence. Donations may be made to the Association For The Soldiers Of Israel.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Boxer was a family doctor:

https://www.ratemds.com/doctor-ratings/82758/Dr-Alvin-Boxer-Thornhill-ON.html/

Two nurses in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Marilyn Major, 65

October 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces her peaceful passing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the North Bay Regional Health Centre at the age of 65. She was an avid traveler, and visited places far and wide, from Edmonton, to the golden coasts of the Dominican, to the elegant streets of Paris, France. Marilyn worked as a nurse at the North Bay Mother House; she held all of the Sisters and her Co-Workers dear to her heart. Donations in her memory to the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation (Cancer Care).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: As a nurse in a facility, Major would have been subject to Canada’s “vaccination” mandates.

Reported on October 24:

Darlene O’Donnell

October 24, 2023

Darlene O’Donnell passed away peacefully on October 21, 2023, with her family by her side. Darlene, a critical care nurse at Saint Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, worked mostly in the Cardiac Care Unit and the Cath Lab. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: As a nurse in a facility, O’Donnell would have been subject to Canada’s “vaccination” mandates.

A soldier “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on October 31:

Pete Duff, 36

October 31, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we share the news about the sudden and unexpected death of a truly remarkable man, Pete Duff. A loving and well-loved family man. In 2003, he entered the Canadian Armed Forces and joined the Essex-Kent Scottish Regiment in Windsor, Ontario, as an infantry reservist. In his relentless pursuit of excellence, Pete served honourably with both the Canadian Special Operations Regiment as a Special Forces Operator, and a Special Operations Assaulter with Joint Task Force Two. Gone too soon, he will be remembered by many for his countless accomplishments, and honourable and devoted service to Canada. Pete was the biggest hero to his children, and they looked up to him tremendously, always looking forward to their next big adventure with their dad. Family life meant the whole family. No matter who you were, he treated everyone equally.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Canadian Military’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/4a7zvxsf

In Ontario, a policewoman “died suddenly:

Reported on October 23:

Tara Carmela Johnston Samis, 55

October 23, 2023

Tara peacefully passed away at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on the morning of October 13, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 55 years old. Known for her fierce competitiveness in track and field, volleyball, and basketball, she excelled in these areas. After completing high school, Tara joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a reservist while pursuing her Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Alberta. During her time as a reservist in Toronto in 1994, she applied for the Ontario Provincial Police and was accepted. Throughout her impressive 29-year career with the OPP, Tara demonstrated a strong work ethic and dedication to serving the community. Apart from her professional accomplishments, Tara enjoyed staying active, traveling, and scrapbooking. However, her most cherished achievement was being a devoted mother. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute in Tara’s honor.

Link

Ottawa Police’s ''vaccination” mandate:

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-police-officers-on-leave-for-not-being-vaccinated-can-return-to-work-1.5849591

In Ontario, 305 “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 30:

Vassiliki “Betsy” Zouroudis, 52

October 30, 2023

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Betsy. After a short but valiant fight with cancer, Betsy passed away peacefully, at the age of 52, on Friday, October 20th, 2023, surrounded by her family. Following high school, Betsy attended Carleton University where she earned her degree in political science. She would go on to work for the American Embassy in Ottawa, taking part in many high-profile visits. Some of these included heads of state, like President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush, Senator John Glen, Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, just to name a few. Along with her many successes, her greatest and most proud accomplishment was without a doubt her daughter. Betsy was a passionate person, full of life, love and energy. Her infectious laugh and sense of humour will be greatly missed.

Link

Reported on November 1:

Jean ‘Johnny’ Vital Chenier, 60

November 1, 2023

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jean (Johnny), on October 27, 2023, in Sault Ste. Marie, at the age of 60. John was a kind, gentle, and humorous man and major Montreal Canadiens fan. He also achieved many successes in his life, one receiving a silver medal for swimming in 1979 Special Olympics; another receiving a diploma from Sault College; many participations awards in floor hockey, and bowling, and many certificates of achievements. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 31:

Brenda Hack, 72

October 31, 2023

New Liskard - In loving memory of Brenda Mary Hack, who passed away at Temiskaming Hospital on Sunday October 29, 2023, with her family by her side. Brenda was a Registered Nurse, graduating from the Victoria School of Nursing in London, ON. She worked at the Victoria Hospital in London, the New Liskeard Hospital, the Haileybury Hosptial and the Temiskaming Hospital. She loved spending time at her cottage and she cherished time with her grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 26:

Jason Donio, 51

October 26, 2023

Thunder Bay - Our community has suffered a great loss with the sudden passing of Jason, a truly giving person who had a contagious smile and a charismatic personality. Jason loved spending time with his family and his fur baby, Apollo. He was an avid dart player, who organized the local dart league. He was a curler and always in attendance at the annual Native Mixed Curling Bonspiel. With Jason’s passion for music he was the manager at the Whitesand Radio Station where he was the DJ and host of the weekly radio bingo; where community members loved to curse him. Jason always had a smile, he will be remembered for his wittiness and sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 28:

Patrick Joseph McDonald, 57

October 28, 2023

With great sadness we announce the passing of Patrick Joseph McDonald on October 14, at the age of 57. He contributed to many IT and change management projects in and around Ottawa for a wide variety of government ministries. He was a talented project manager whose drive and intelligence fuelled the success of whatever he took on. His unique wit and kindness will be missed by a large network of colleagues in Canada and abroad. Donations in Patrick’s name to the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 2:

Job Kiptoo Tanui, 29

November 2, 2023

With very heavy hearts with announce the passing of our dear son, brother, nephew and friend, Job Kiptoo Tanui at the age of 29, on October 25, 2023, at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the first responders, to all the staff, nurses and doctors at the Juravinski Hospital, for all their efforts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tanui “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Shock as Marathoner Moses Tanui's son dies in Canada. Job Kiptoo, who was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Canada, where he has been for the last two years . Kiptoo fell ill and collapsed before being rushed to the hospital where he passed on.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Job%20Kiptoo%20Tanui%20

Mohawk College’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://www.mohawkcollege.ca/covid-19-coronavirus/mohawk-colleges-covid-19-vaccination-policy-statement

Reported on October 30:

Ryan Smolkin, 50

October 30, 2023

Ottawa - It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Ryan Smolkin, on October 29, 2023, founder of Smoke’s Poutinerie and mentor to many.

Link

Smolkin “died suddenly”:

My friend, Ryan Smolkin, CEO of Smoke's Poutinerie, died on Sunday due to surgery complications, at the age of 50. So sad to hear this news. He was awesome and dreamed so big! ❤️

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Ryan%20Smolkin

Note: You had to be ''vaccinated'' to eat (and presumably work) at a restaurant:

https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1001600/ontario-moving-to-next-phase-of-reopening-on-february-17

Reported on November 3:

Laura Jane Scanling, 56

November 3, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce Laura's passing at the age of 56. She was a beloved wife of 30 years, loving mom, cherished daughter, big sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and loving dog-mom to her two Potcakes. Laura was an outstanding person. As a 36-year employee at TD Bank; 31 years in TD Private Wealth, Laura put her clients at the top of her list so that she could provide the best customer experience for them. Laura had an approachable, comfortable nature, and a loud, infectious laugh that carried throughout the department.

Link

Scanling “died suddenly” from cancer:

Laura's fight with melanoma was hard-fought, but sadly, short-lived. She passed away peacefully early this morning at Lisaard House in Cambridge, 12 weeks to the day after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

https://www.facebook.com/laura.brethetscanling

Canada's bank ''vaccination” mandate:

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-bay-street-backs-away-from-vaccine-mandates/

Reported on October 28:

Auld Mark James, 54

October 28, 2023

Dundas - It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Mark Auld’s untimely departure from our lives. He was a cherished husband, devoted father, dear brother, and beloved family member. Mark was not only a dedicated family man but also an animal activist, tirelessly advocating for the welfare of our furry and feathered friends. His enthusiasm was infectious, touching the lives of all those fortunate enough to know him. Mark’s passing was the result of his struggles not only with mental health but also other health issues, challenges he faced with courage and determination. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of health awareness and support for those who may be silently battling their own demons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 27:

MaryLouise Rasiulis, 63

October 27, 2023

MaryLouise Rasiulis, 63, of Barrie, Ontario, passed away on October 25th, 2023, at the Royal Victoria Hospital after her hard-fought battle with cancer. Her hard-working and caring personality, paired with her intelligence and affinity for helping people made her an exceptional nurse. She worked for thirty-eight years, many of which were spent at the Royal Victoria Hospital. She had such a pure heart and loved so deeply. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, vibrant personality and the sparkling light in her eyes.

Link

Reported on October 25:

Denyse Michelle Carbone, 67

October 25, 2023

Early Saturday Morning on Oct 14, 2023, Denyse Mychelle Marie Carbone, peacefully passed away in her sleep with her husband by her side. Denyse graduated from McMaster University and Teachers College and went on to be a teacher for many years. Loved to play her guitar and sing, especially to the young children at school. Her favorite students were her two sons. She loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She gave all the time and was most happy putting you first. Her happiness was in yours. Donation to Joseph Brant Oncology Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Art Judd, 74

October 25, 2023

Arthur Judd, Owner and operator for 50 years of Judd Motors in Cannington and Lindsay, entered into rest suddenly at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 74. Donation in his memory, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darrel Alan McKay, 62

October 25, 2023

With deeply broken hearts and sadness we are sharing the loss of our “Purolator Man” Darrel Alan McKay on Monday, October 23, 2023, after a very brief, two-month, aggressive battle with cancer, at the “farm home” in Arbor Vitae, Ontario, with his wife by his side. He also started working for Purolator doing the night line haul to Winnipeg, but it wasn’t long before his good buddy led him to a full-time day run which he was still happily doing right up until August 2, 2023. Darrel will be so deeply missed by many and I’m sure every time anyone sees that Purolator van will forever be reminded of this gentle, kind soul that truly loved what he did. His contagious smile and willingness to go that extra mile for just about anyone he crossed paths with was just second nature to him. That was just who he was.

Link

Purolator’s ''vaccination” mandate:

http://www.upce-sepc.ca/files/Purolator_COVID19_Safer_Workplace_policy_E.pdf

Reported on October 24:

Kristine “Krissie” Amaral, 33

October 24, 2023

With heavy hearts we announce that Kristine ‘Krissie’ Marie Amaral in Brampton passed away on October 19, 2023, at the age of 33. Krissie was an artist, a painter, a glass smith, a teacher, a gardener, a baker, a photographer, an event planner and makeup artist. She was the true definition of a renaissance woman. But most importantly, of all her many talents – she was a friend, a true friend. She touched the lives, hearts, and memories of everyone she met. Contributions made to CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather McKeown, 65

October 24, 2023

Heather McKeown peacefully entered into rest in Lindsay, Ontario, on Saturday, October 21 at the age of 65. Heather, affectionately known as “Q” to her students in the Durham District School Board, loved her music teaching career. Playing in brass bands and conducting were at the core of her being. Heather’s passion for music led her to serve across Canada with the National Band of the Naval Reserve and HMCS York for 23 years. Donations may be made online to ALS Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Scott, 50

November 6, 2023

Brantford - It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Kenneth Scott, aged 50 years. His love for music and his faith led him to attend bible school where he specialized in music. Stephen had great love for his partner and spent his last days by her side supporting her and praying for her recovery from Leukemia. Donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on November 5:

Ron Switzer, 48

November 5, 2023

Ronald Douglas Switzer, of Listowel, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 3, 2023, in his 49th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mel Buckle, 62

November 5, 2023

Kitchener - It is with great sadness we announce Mel’s passing at the age of 62. He was a beloved husband of 37 years, loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and a caring friend. Mel was one incredible man. Mel enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, going on tropical vacations, doing his daily wordles and above all else watching his game shows alongside his pet bird, Woody. Mel was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but deep down he truly had a heart of gold. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Knox, 76

November 5, 2023

Burlington - It is with great sadness we must announce the sudden passing of Paul Austin Knox. He has been reunited with his loving wife Janice. Paul was a teacher at Westdale Secondary School, coaching many sports teams and encouraging everyone. His quick wit and joy for life will be remembered by all and live on through his grandchildren. Donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alain Rudolph Depont, 71

November 5, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Alain Rudolph Depont announces his passing on November 3, 2023, at Chatham Kent Health Alliance, at the age of 71. Donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Moo Kae Blew, 31

November 5, 2023

Of Kawthoolei origin (Burma) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 2, 2023, at Humber River Hospital in Toronto. As a teenage boy in the new country, there were many hardships from schooling to employment opportunities that he faced. He had worked with Prime Line Windows Company and multiple landscaping companies in the past 10 years. He was loved by all of friends and his coworkers. Many describe him as a quiet man with kind soul.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Beuerman, 56

November 5, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our father Randolph Kenneth Wayne Beuerman, age 56, of London, Ontario, on November 1, 2023. In addition to his love for sports, Randy had immense love for his family, finding moments and pride in the company of his children. His love for them was immeasurable, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled. While we grapple with the pain of his loss, let us remember Randy for the moments of laughter, the shared victories, and the love he had for his family and friends. Donations to the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriella Daher (nee Fiorino), 50

November 5, 2023

Passed away suddenly on November 2, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Agnesina Paolella-Agozzino, 69

November 5, 2023

It is with sad hearts that we announce on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at the Hawkesbury General Hospital, Agnesina Paolella-Agozzino, of Vankleek Hill, formerly of Montreal, passed away at the age of 69. It would be inaccurate to say that Agnes lost her battle, as she never gave up fighting. Despite her illness, she was always determined to overcome it. When others would have given up, Agnes remained steadfast and strong. Her resilience and perseverance serve as an inspiration to us all. Agnes never quit, and her legacy lives on. In memory of Agnes, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Mailloux, 34

November 5, 2023

Passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Troy Debassige, 49

November 5, 2023

Little Current - In his spare time, he enjoyed drumming, singing, collecting sap, cooking, swimming, drawing & painting. He was always ready and willing to tell a good joke and loved to laugh. He was also good at construction and if anyone needed a helping hand, he was there.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Celia Margaret Gibson, 75

November 5, 2023

Dunnville - On Monday October 30, 2023, Celia Margaret Gibson passed away in Hospital surrounded by her family, at the age of 75. Donations to Juravinski Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn Stephenson, 75

November 5, 2023

Mississauga - She passed early morning in her sleep of complications from cancer, in the company of family. Lynn has been a true friend to many wonderful people and a stable welcome home refuge to many children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends whom are as family. Lynn had a way of making one feel welcome and included. Lynn was strong, independent and always true and right.

Link

Halina Kondraciuk, 69

November 5, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Halina Kondraciuk, of Mississauga, on October 31, 2023, at the age of 69 years. She battled cancer for 2 years with incredible courage, strength, determination, a positive attitude and unwavering faith in God. Halina was born in Poland. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that anyone could ever ask for. She always made sure that everyone around her was taken care of.

Link

Reported on November 4:

Pamela Chin Fook, 73

November 4, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Pamela Chin Fook on November 2, 2023. Born in Jamaica and trained as an RN in England, Pamela moved to Canada in 1975. After a fulfilling nursing career, she dedicated herself to her grandchildren, who were the joy of her life. Pamela was the heart of our family, always bringing us together and making everyone feel at home. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mitchell A. Ironside, 32

November 4, 2023

It is with very heavy hearts we announce the loss of our dearest Mitchell who passed away suddenly at his home in Hamilton, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the age of 32. Mitchell was a kind and generous man who was able to bring joy to all those he encountered, and when we think of Mitchell we will never forget his gentle smile that warmed our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seamus Parker, 34

November 4, 2023

London - Suddenly at home on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Seamus Parker passed away at the age of 34 years. Donation: please consider a charity of choice that supports people struggling with mental health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Halfpenny, 74

November 4, 2023

Kevin Halfpenny of Brockville entered into rest in the early hours of November 2, 2023, just 19 days shy of his 75th birthday, at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. Donations in memory of Kevin to Diabetes Canada or to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlin Armitage, 75

November 4, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Darlin (Rollins) Armitage, at the North Bay Regional Health Centre, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 75 years. Darlin was always ready, willing, and available to offer both guidance and assistance. Many thanks to the emergency staff at the West Nipissing General Hospital and the Critical Care Unit at the North Bay Regional Health Centre. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawrence Boudreau, 75

November 4, 2023

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his sudden passing at home on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 75 years. Donations to Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Vernon Stubbings, 61

November 4, 2023

On November 3, 2023, my fella Ken, Kenneth Vernon Stubbings, allowed his body to rest quietly and without suffering, with me by his side. He was 61. Ken was a highly respected member of the Northumberland County staff for 35 years and 10 months (in Ken’s words). He rose to the position of Health Safety Emergency Risk Manager, a position he held for the past 20 years until his retirement at the end of 2022. As an accomplished runner, Ken completed 105 marathons (and several ultra marathons) breaking the challenging 3-hour barrier on many occasions. Carving and running were his two most significant passions. Ken was also an active volunteer in the community assisting with many Northumberland YMCA and running events. I offer my deepest gratitude for the incredible love, support and care from our family and friends. The medical team worked to provide Ken the best treatments and options. Their lead with his extraordinary care, coupled with Ken’s determination, allowed Ken and I to share precious quality time over the summer months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Seaton

November 4, 2023

Ralph entered into rest peacefully on November 1st, 2023, in the warmth of the Seaton family home of Little Britain. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gail Fry, 69

November 4, 2023

Gail Pauline Fry, age 69, passed away as a result of an active duty battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Gail was a very social, active resident of the Bloom Retirement Home in Oshawa, Ontario. Her family, friends and colleagues will all remember her as a kind and loving person.

Link

Wilbert "Wil" Angquiangco, 66

November 4, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wilbert Angquiangco on October 31st, 2023, at the age of 66, after his courageous battle with aplastic anemia. Wil was a kind, caring, and down-to-earth man. He loved his family and friends dearly and was always willing to put others before himself. His passion and career as a chef had him touch the hearts and stomachs of many. He was talented and proud of the food he served, but most importantly, he was proud of the people he met and worked with.

Link

From our researcher: Aplastic anemia occurs when your bone marrow doesn't make enough red and white blood cells, and platelets. Having fewer red blood cells causes hemoglobin to drop. Hemoglobin is the part of blood that carries oxygen through your body. Having fewer white blood cells makes you more likely to get an infection.

Reported on November 3:

David Ward Holman, 57

November 3, 2023

Passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. David Holman, of Hamilton, in his 58th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Longlade, 74

November 3, 2023

Ingersoll - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ken at the age of 74, at Alexandra Hospital, on Wednesday November 1st, 2023, surrounded by his family. Ken was many things. He was a retired truck driver of many years, which he really enjoyed being out on the road. He was always cracking jokes and telling stories, even to the end. Donations in Ken’s memory may be made to the London Regional Cancer Program or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Casimir” Stanley Casey Nikitczuk, 70

November 3, 2023

St. Catharines - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Casey “Casimir” Nikitzcuk, on October 21, 2023, at the age of 70. He was an avid musician as a drummer for many of his younger years, which he left to spend time with his family and home. He was very creative and most amazing at fixing everything. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in memory of Casey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Antonia Di Roma, 73

November 3, 2023

Toronto - With sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Antonia Di Roma on November 1, 2023, at the age of 73. Donations in Maria Antonia’s memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilfred Logan, 51

November 3, 2023

Ohsweken - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Wilfred (Tiger) Logan on October 29, 2023. Donations can be made to local cancer research groups.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Jane Thornton Richardson, 70

November 3, 2023

With her loving daughter by her side, Mary Jane passed away peacefully, at Emmanuel House, in Hamilton, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 70 years. Memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Goyette, 45

November 3, 2023

Alfred - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mathieu Goyette of Embrun, Ontario, on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Lousie Moreland, 72

November 3, 2023

Kingston - With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Barbara Lousie Moreland, on November 1st, at 72 years of age. Barb was with Community Living and YWC Co-op for many years and made many life-long friends. Donations in Barb’s name can be directed to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Alfred Best, 61

November 3, 2023

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the Georgetown Hospital. Wayne, at the age of 61. Wayne’s warmth and kindness touched the lives of many, extending beyond his immediate circle to his colleagues and friends. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as a tribute to Wayne.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynne Diane Browne, 76

November 3, 2023

Toronto - Lynne Diane Browne died suddenly and unexpectedly on October 29, 2023. Retirement gave her more opportunities for her loves of reading (especially mysteries), of spending time with her dear friends, and of international travel (often to visit her children and grandchildren). Lynne never wavered in her commitment to helping build a world with greater social justice and lived her life according to the principles she espoused.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy James Chen, 63

November 3, 2023

Thornhill - Tim had a great sense of humour and a kind & generous heart. For many years he volunteered his time generously and spent countless hours to help those in need, especially the disabled & quadriplegics. He would assist with grocery shopping and taking them to the bank. Gone too soon. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Campbell, 70

November 3, 2023

Judith Ann Scott Campbell passed away at West Parry Sound Health Centre Wednesday November 1, 2023, in her 70th year. Her vibrant presence will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love her. Donations to the Pulmonary Function Testing Lab at West Parry Sound Health Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Gerald Hart

November 3, 2023

Passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Welland General Hospital. Donations in memory may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas William Clark, 71

November 3, 2023

Oshawa - Douglas William Clark passed away peacefully on October 10th, 2023, with his wife and daughters by his side. He was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in February, and underwent hormone treatment, chemotherapy, and radiation until his prognosis became imminently terminal. He showed bravery and grace in the final months, weeks and days of his life. Gruff exterior some days, but a golden heart that shone through. In memory of Doug, his family asks that donations be made to the Central East Regional Cancer Program – where he received treatment at R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. Alternative would be to Cancer Canada, Princess Margaret Hospital (cancer care), or many of the many excellent cancer research funding groups.

Link

Gisele Laframboise, 58

November 3, 2023

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Gisèle Claire Laframboise, of Orleans, Ontario, on October 31, 2023, at 58 years of age, from metastatic esophageal cancer, with her twin sister by her side. he worked diligently at Global Affairs Canada for most of her career. She retired early to enjoy her passions of helping others and of writing. She was persistently committed in everything she did. She had a contagious “joie de vivre”, and a “Woohoo!” from her was often the only encouragement one needed.

Link

Lorraine Agnes Cully Mason, 66

November 3, 2023

It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of Lorraine Agnes Cully, on November 1st 2023, at the age of 66, due to a battle with cancer. Lorraine passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Trillium Health Partners hospital in Mississauga. Spending time with her family, travelling with her husband making friends and memories were some of her favorite past times. Anyone who knew Lorraine knows she was the life of the party, always smiling, laughing and taking pictures to capture each moment, as all of them were special to her. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on November 2:

Linda Beckham, 75

November 2, 2023

Brantford, - Passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, in her 76th year. She was a pillar to her family as a loving mother, grandmother and devoted friend. She was a nurse for many years at the Brantford General Hospital, on the Obstetrical ward, and continued working in health care afterwards. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Mann, 52

November 2, 2023

Sault Ste. Marie - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 52. Donations to the Diabetes Association. A heartfelt thank you to the first responders for their efforts and Main Filter for their wonderful support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaylee Kay “KK” Bellefeuille, 21

November 2, 2023

St. Catharine’s - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter, Kaylee Bellefeuille on Monday, October 30th in her 21st year. Kaylee will be forever missed by all whom knew her. She was an avid animal lover, having a special bond with her cat, Hercules.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Dale Bate, 75

November 2, 2023

Sarnia - Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Nancy Dale Bate passed away at the age of 75. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucy Sousa, 60

November 2, 2023

Maple - God called Lucy peacefully on October 31, 2023, at the age of 60. She lived fiercely, lit up the world, and touched people’s hearts. She knew the best way to get the hug you need was to give a hug to someone else. When she put love into the universe, it sent it back tenfold. She made everyone that met her feel like family, and family was everything to Lucy Sousa. Donations in memory of Lucy may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Anne Perry MacMillan, 66

November 2, 2023

Died peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday October 31, 2023, at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 66. Catherine was a kind and nurturing woman. She had a meaningful career as a PSW, caring for so many clients over the years, she enjoyed her solitude while tending to her gardens and loved any genre of music. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Lorraine Roberts (nee Hayes), 71

November 2, 2023

Entered into rest on October 31, 2023, in Carleton Place. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Michael John Dychuck, 49

November 2, 2023

David passed away suddenly at home, on Sunday, at the age of 49. An avid guitar player and equally dedicated accountant, David loved to help others to learn how to be successful and will be missed by his many friends and colleagues. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arkadiusz Wojcik, 45

November 2, 2023

Toronto - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Arkasiusz (Eric) Wojcik. Eric loved the outdoors, from fishing to camping and the beautiful scenery from coast to coast. Eric was an avid animal lover; he knew lots of fun facts about different animals, and he owes all that to watching endless hours of Animal Planet.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Howard, 50

November 2, 2023

Fort Erie - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Chuck.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Allan Faulhafer, 65

November 2, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 65 surrounded by his family. Steven had an extensive career with Moore’s Clothing for Men and most recently Sleep Country Canada. He was a man that just could not grasp retirement, a proud family-man who was generous to all who knew him. Steven’s family was the most important thing in his life, he always said there was nothing better than being and Grandfather he will always be their “PopPop”. Donations being made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Steven’s honour.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudia Valeria Caterina Oriano, 29

November 2, 2023

Toronto - No obit.

Link

Note: Orioano worked for the University of Toronto, which had a “vaccination” mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/7hbt5y2n

Treavor Dolynchuk, 53

November 2, 2023

Sudbury - It is with great sorrow that the family announces his sudden passing at home on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the age of 53 years. Treavor will be remembered for being a “Jack-of-all-trades” and his love of the outdoors. He was a great mentor (Local 2486) to all his co-workers, family and friends. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Potts-Elsey Potts, 45

November 2, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Stephanie Potts-Elsey in Ottawa at the age of 45 years. Donations may be made in Stephanie’s name to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Skene, 48

November 2, 2023

Owen Sound - On Saturday, October 28, we had to say goodbye to our beautiful daughter/stepdaughter and sister. She was a woman of extraordinary strength who never gave up her fight for life. Gone too soon, she is sadly missed by her parents/stepparents. Jennifer had an amazing sense of humour! Jennifer loved animals so dearly! Jackson, her golden lab, was her beloved companion for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Lee Sedore, 56

November 2, 2023

Stoney Creek - It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Robin Lee Sedore, on October 30th, 2023, at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Sell, 73

November 2, 2023

Eganville - It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in his 74th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Butterworth, 55

November 2, 2023

Oakville - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of David Peter Butterworth. David passed away suddenly at home on October 30, 2023, at the age of 55. As a devoted husband and father, David’s love knew no bounds. He was a fierce protector, a constant source of strength and support, and a warm presence that lit up his family’s lives. He will be remembered for his sharp wit and dry sense of humour that never failed to bring smiles to those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel “Mike” Jerome Pare, 69

November 2, 2023

LaSalle - Passed away peacefully with family by his side. He shared his father’s passion for woodworking, had a love for his dogs and was an accomplished show dog trainer. Donations to the Ontario Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Prud’homme, 67

November 2, 2023

Peacefully, at the Hawkesbury General Hospital, on Wednesday, November 1,2023, after a brief illness, Michel Prud’homme of Hawkesbury passed away at the age of 67. In memory of Michel, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Louis Tieche

November 2, 2023

It Is with a heavy heart we announce that Robert Louis Tieche Jr has passed away, October 21, 2023, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. A 42-year employee of General Motors in gauge repair and talented baseball and hockey coach and player, he will be missed by all those he knew. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Robert's name.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Edward David

November 2, 2023

Edward (Ted) David passed away at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Monday, October 30th after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. If you have ever dined at one of our local restaurants in town over the years, chances are Ted had a hand in crafting your meal. Whether in the kitchen or attending to your needs, he dedicated himself to providing you with a dining experience you would appreciate and not soon forget. Following a stroke in 2021, and a subsequent cancer diagnosis in 2022, Ted spent all the time he could outdoors. Ted lived his life dedicated to serving others. Despite his diagnosis, he delivered moments of laughter and gratitude during his year-long fight. He will be lovingly remembered for his playful nature, endless stamina (and stubbornness), and his meals will be missed by many.

No age reported.

Link

George Arthur Corrin, 67

November 2, 2023

George Arthur Corrin passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on November 2nd, after a short but fierce fight with cancer. George’s passion for community, education, and carpentry was well known among those who knew him. His dedication as District Governor, to Lion’s International, will be sorely missed.

Link

Reported on November 1:

Robert Schinbein, 70

November 1, 2023

Mitchell - It is with deep sadness that the family of Robert Anson Schinbein announce his passing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. He was an accomplished carpenter and in his later years, loved participating in theatre productions and travelling. Donations to the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Harry Mauchan, 63

November 1, 2023

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 29th, 2023, at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 63. Donation to UHN Foundation Lung Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Lacasse, 63

November 1, 2023

Of Wendover, Ontario, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the age of 63. Donations to the Canadian Lung Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Richard Geer, 60

November 1, 2023

Passed away at his home in Oshawa on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at age 60. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick J. Bolger, 73

November 1, 2023

Windsor - Patrick’s career as a Non-Destructive Testing Technologist took him around the world, where he met his wife. He was always up for an adventure, hiking, camping, rafting, antiquing and travelling with his wife North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and of course, the U.K. Never one to dawdle once a decision was made, it’s no surprise he was only in Palliative Care for 15 hours before heading off again on his next adventure.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin Murray Cromarty-Pepper, 23

November 1, 2023

Windsor - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our cherished son, grandson and brother, Colin. Colin, you truly brought a light into the life of all that knew you. Although your time on this earth was cut way too short, we thank you for the good days and we cherish the time we had with you. Donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Tyler Kimball, 55

November 1, 2023

Harrow - 55 years. Peacefully at home on October 31, 2023. Donations may be made by cheque to the Windsor Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Luke, 66

November 1, 2023

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at the Timmins and District Hospital at the age of 66 years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eddy Clare, 64

November 1, 2023

Parry Sound - Edward Dean Clare passed away suddenly at home on Monday, October 16th, 2023. Age 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel “Danny” Beaudoin, 55

November 1, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Daniel Beaudoin, of Vankleek Hill, formerly of Montreal, at the age of 55, on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allen McLaughlin, 42

November 1, 2023

October 26th, 2023 - Allen Jason Mclaughlin, loving husband, father, brother and granddad, passed away peacefully at the North Bay Reginal Health Center in North Bay, Ontario. Allen was a wise and kind-hearted man. He loved his family and loved the simple things in life. He worked as a chef for at least 20 years at different establishments and was a full-time amazing dad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allan Gronman

November 1, 2023

Peterborough - Passed away suddenly on October 29. Allan loved fishing and hunting during his years in Apsley.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Reginald Crapper, 68

November 1, 2023

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence in Milverton, Ontario. The family wishes to thank the Perth East Fire Department, OPP and Perth County EMS for your services at this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William “Bill” Morley Burdick, 74

November 1, 2023

Bill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 30, 2023, at University Hospital in London, at the age of 74. Bill was a happily retired, longtime faculty member at Fanshawe College, where he taught in the Motive Power division. He enjoyed playing competitive badminton, teaching his family to be better at golf, tinkering with computers, and spending time with his loved ones and best fur buddies. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff of the Cardiac Care Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alistair Pinto, 54

November 1, 2023

Missisauga - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Alistair Pinto.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Lee Evans, 8

November 1, 2023

Mississauga - On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, our funny and sweet boy Jordan passed away with his loving family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronn Wilson, 53

November 1, 2023

Parham - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veronica Hollanda Stubinski, 70

November 1, 2023

Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica Alice Hollanda (Stubinski), in her 70th year, on October 8th, 2023, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a beautiful person both inside and out with a love of reading, painting, crocheting, gardening and the seaside.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brady Allan Kenneth Levola, 22

November 1, 2023

In loving memory of Brady Levola, who gained his angel wings on October 28, 2023, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Brady was surrounded by family and friends during his entire journey, receiving unconditional love and support from the Sudbury community and beyond. Brady was always kind and caring to all people. He touched the lives of so many people by just being his authentic and genuine self. He was unapologetically him, and we loved him for that.

Link

Brenda White, 63

November 1, 2023

Surrounded by her loved ones, at 63 years of age, Brenda Janet White (nee Faul) found peace after a hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at C.E.E. Hospital of Bluewater Health, Petrolia. She took the greatest joy in watching her family grow, wanting for nothing but her family’s happiness and healthiness. She was a safe space for many; warm, selfless, and accepting; strong and determined; loving and so loved. Her contagious laugh and welcoming nature will be missed by all who knew her.

Link

Brenda Arlene Marcellus Kellar, 72

November 1, 2023

Mrs. Brenda Arlene Marcellus (née Kellar), aged 72 years, passed away from cancer at St. Joseph’s Care Group Hospice in Thunder Bay, Ontario, on 31 October 2023. She and her husband have long enjoyed their trips to the Caribbean to escape Thunder Bay winters, and she had great fun with the ‘Gym Tim’s Swim’ ladies, both in the pool and while enjoying a cup of tea and a chat afterward. Donating to the Northern Cancer Fund in memory of Brenda.

Link

Ritchard James Dollin, 68

November 1, 2023

After a tough battle with cancer, Rick passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill, Ontario, on October 25, 2023, in his 68th year. Rick was a great friend to many, well known for his jokes, his incredible green thumb, and his love of cannabis.

Link

Joyce Erlene Hodge, 70

November 1, 2023

Kitchener - Lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by the love of her family, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Joyce’s dedication to lifelong learning was cut short by this cruel disease in her early retirement years. She served as a beloved French Teacher in Lafayette, Louisiana, then Kitchener, Ontario until her retirement from King Edward Public School. In retirement, she served as a member of the community editorial board with the KW Record. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Link

Reported on October 31:

Armel Tanguay, 67

October 31, 2023

The family announces with great sorrow his sudden passing on October 29th, 2023, at the age of 67 years. Armel, or better known to his family and friends as Gargamel, was a loving family man, outdoorsman and tradesman. He loved his wife unconditionally and it showed with everything he did. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Belchior, 73

October 31, 2023

Stoney Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul in his 73rd year. Paul was a kind, caring, thoughtful man with strong values and was liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive energy. Paul had incredible patience and always made time to help others. Our thanks to the cardiac doctors at Hamilton General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Romeo Joseph Bonhomme, 73

October 31, 2023

Maxville - At home, on Saturday October 28, 2023. Romeo Joseph Bonhomme; aged 73 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenn Thompson, 76

October 31, 2023

Mount Fores - Passed away, suddenly, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in his 76th year. Donations in memory of Glenn are asked to consider Cancer Patient Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorne Thomas Bright, 59

October 31, 2023

East Milton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband and father, Lorne Thomas Bright, at the age of 59. A huge thank you to Dr. Brian Watada for his care and support to our family during this difficult journey. Donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada in Lorne’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angeline Rose Marie Sweeney, 41

October 31, 2023

Sault St. Marie - The second she walked into your home, she needed a hug. Before she left, she made it known she wasn’t leaving without another. Her tight hugs were taken away from us on Monday, October 23, 2023. Whether you knew Angie for years, or a couple hours she treated everyone with the upmost love and respect. There are no words to say that can explain how we feel. To the first responders that night - our hearts go out to you, and we are truly thankful for your endless efforts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Lafontaine, 61

October 31, 2023

Passed away peacefully, with her loving family at her side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, on Friday October 27, 2023, at the age of 61. Cheryl loved cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved dogs and cats. In memory of Cheryl, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Launa Nicholson, 55

October 31, 2023

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday October 29, 2023, at the age of 55. She had a smile that could light up a room, and a laugh that could lift your soul. In memory of Launa, memorial contributions may be made to The Juravinski Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Breese, 69

October 31, 2023

On Sunday October 29, 2023, Kenneth Daniel Breese, age 69, of Chatham. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Ann Laura Harte, 73

October 31, 2023

Passed peacefully on October 28, 2023, at the Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society, or to Autism Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maurice Baribeau, 59

October 31, 2023

Mr. Maurice Baribeau, of Hawkesbury, died on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 59. Donations to the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janine Nantel, 67

October 31, 2023

Sudbury - It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 67 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Kidney Foundation, or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nikola Milan Karanovic, 20

October 31, 2023

Stoney Creek - It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Nikola “Nino” Milan Karanovic, on October 25th, 2023, at the age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blakely Ann Pye - Stillborn

October 31, 2023

Cobourg - We are so heart broken to announce that our little baby girl, Blakely Ann Pye was born sleeping on October 29th, at 7:19 pm. Beloved daughter and sister. We love you so much baby girl. Words cannot describe how much we miss you already. Until we meet again, our little angel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maggie Kurtz Riddell, 48

October 31, 2023

Fergus - Family and motherhood were an integral part of Maggie’s being; she was never far from her family of origin, or building her family of choice. Maggie also made time for herself through continuing her education and self-improvement, working, volunteering, organizing family members, planning functions, truck driving, motorcycle riding and connecting with friends. Recently, Maggie’s quilting projects have had a significant impact in the community (sensory quilts for dementia/Alzheimer’s), baby blankets for new arrivals and memory quilts for family. Her fierce determination was legendary. Maggie’s bright spirit and presence filled a room.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fernand St-Louis, 72

October 31, 2023

Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the death of Fernand St-Louis, at the age of 72 years, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Sensenbrenner Hospital. In his spare time, Fernand enjoyed listening to music, and especially, playing his guitar, an exceptional talent he possessed. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Richard Towns, 62

October 31, 2023

Barrys Bay - In the comfort of his home, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Keith Richard Towns on October 28, 2023, at the age of 62. In memory of Keith, please consider a donation to Barry’s Bay Hospice or the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia Ann Lihou Murray, 66

October 31, 2023

With her daughter by her side, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the age of 66. In memory of Cynthia and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Guertin, 74

October 31, 2023

It is with sadness that the family announces the death of Robert at the Timmins and District Hospital on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 74. In his memory, memorial donations to the Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miracle Waboose Harris - Baby

October 31, 2023

Sault Ste. Marie - With broken hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Miracle on Monday, October 23, 2023. Miracle was our Miracle baby who fought hard at Sick Kids for the first 36 days with her loving mother beside her. She touched the lives of many with her beautiful big blue eyes and she will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Timothy Loveroff, 50

October 31, 2023

Surrounded by his loving family at the Brantford General Hospital on Monday October 30, 2023. Jason Loveroff, of Harley, in his 50th year. Donations in Jason’s memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Ann Groves, 68

October 31, 2023

Peacefully, at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in her 68th year. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Ian Allen, 72

October 31, 2023

On Monday October 30, 2023, at the Georgetown Hospital. Roy, in his 73rd year. Roy was a joy to be around, we will dearly miss his ongoing jokes and pranks and his always creative poetry. Memorial contributions to the Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Lynn Cooper

October 31, 2023

Heather Lynn Cooper, a loving daughter, devoted spouse, and a cherished mother, has left a void in all our hearts as she transitioned to eternal peace on Monday, October 30, 2023. Heather’s greatest joy and achievement was motherhood. She poured her heart and soul into raising her children. The Cumberland Laser Clinic became a beacon of hope and healing under Heather’s care. Heather radiated an infectious enthusiasm for her work and, through her genuine care, as she helped instill confidence and self-love in countless individuals. Heather had a unique gift for uplifting spirits and making people feel good about themselves. Heather not only transformed physical appearances but also rejuvenated the spirits of her clients. Donations to be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frances Pedder, 72

October 31, 2023

On October 27th, 2023, with her children by her side, Frances Ann Pedder passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 72. Frances was born in England. After retiring, she became a volunteer herself at Hospice Wellington.

Link

John VanBerkel, 28

October 31, 2023

London - At Victoria Hospital on Monday, October 30, 2023, age 28.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From Facebook:

Early Monday Morning my baby brother John Vanberkel passed away, after living with cancer for 2 years. He was surrounded with so many of his favourite people.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=John%20VanBerkel%20

Waclaw Mieczyslaw Luchter, 70

October 31, 2023

Passed away on October 29, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. Waclaw Luchter was 70 years of age. Waclaw was a pillar of strength, kindness, and humor, and his presence touched the lives of many. In Waclaw’s memory, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Christopher Adlof Richard Larose, 25

October 31, 2023

Christopher passed away after a two-year battle with cancer at The Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday October 29th, 2023, with his mother by his side. Christopher was an exceptionally gifted young man. Academically, he was always at the top of his class. We are grateful to The Cancer Centre and The Ottawa General Hospital for their care over the last two years.

Link

Reported on October 30:

Emma Glenne Brydson, 23

October 30, 2023

Keswick - It is with heavy hearts that we announce Emma’s unexpected passing. She leaves behind her fiancé and a huge community of loving friends who will remember her patient, generous, humble heart. Emma gave tirelessly and never asked for anything in return. She had a reputation for her strength, stamina, and her talent for landscaping, which she loved almost as much as working at the cottage or building the cabin with her dad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene Mead, 75

October 30, 2023

Sault St. Marie - It is with great sadness that the Mead family announces the unexpected passing of Darlene at the age of 75. Darlene was a wonderful mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending her time caring for her grandchildren and instilling in them her love of reading and education.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrian Michael Den Broeder, 46

October 30, 2023

Orangeville - No obit.

Link

Terry Michael Bell, 54

October 30, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Terry at the Belleville General Hospital on Monday, October 30th, 2023, in his 55th year. Donations to Addictions and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dwayne Edwin Giles, 45

October 30, 2023

Windsor - Suddenly and tragically passed away on October 25, 2023, at 45 years of age. He will forever be remembered for how generous, protective, and stubborn he was.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary Joseph Coop - Shy of 1 month

October 30, 2023

Came into our lives early on September 27, 2023, and left us far too early on October 28, 2023, to be with his big sister Zoey (2019). Deeply saddened and missed by his parents and much loved brother. Zachary, we will always think of you and laugh when we remember how you would blow some pretty impressive bubbles and how you constantly made the hand gesture of “I love you” and “Rock On”. Your winks, furrowed brow and smiles are forever embedded in our hearts, and you must always know you are forever loved. We will speak your name often and know that you are with us. Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dan, 63, and Kim Smith, 62

October 30, 2023

Sarnia - It is with deeply broken hearts that the family of Daniel “Dano” Lee Smith announces his passing on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the age of 63. Beloved husband of Kimmer. Donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation. Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Bluewater Health, Kim Marie Smith passed away at the age of 62. Beloved wife of the late Daniel “Dano” Smith.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Anthony West, 62

October 30, 2023

Burlington - We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of our brother, Dean, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 62. Dean will be remembered best for the love we all shared as children growing up. We struggle with the suffering he endured and will remember him always in our hearts as Deano. For those who wish, donations in Dean’s memory can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andy Gross, 60

October 30, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Andy. He passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side, at the Welland Hospital, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 60. Andy was a Volkswagen enthusiast, belonging to Facebook groups VW Gang and 4 Cylinder VW Piston Heads. He was an avid lover of Disney and golfing in Myrtle Beach. Donations may be made to London Health Sciences Foundation in support of Multi Organ Transplant Unit (MOTP) to help liver transplants at London Health Sciences Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Lozo, 56

October 30, 2023

Iroquois - It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Lozo (Hannah), a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Donations on behalf of Angela to the ALS Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Lynn Robertson, 68

October 30, 2023

Harrow - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2023, at the age of 68. Donations to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debbie Peever, 64

October 30, 2023

Passed away at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital in the early morning hours on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at the age of 64 years. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael McInnes, 65

October 30, 2023

Michael Stewart Robert McInnes, aged 65, of Stratford passed away peacefully at the Stratford General Hospital on October 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Michael worked for Schaeffler (FAG Bearings) for 42 years. He loved exploring the outdoors on his motorcycle every chance he got. He was also an active martial artist and known for his service to others. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan Arthur Dumouchelle, 34

October 30, 2023

Windsor - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Dylan, on October 27, 2023, at the age of 34 years. Loving husband, and an amazing father to their children. He was an employee for Bessette Transport, where he will be missed by his work family who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn Jean Brown, 69

October 30, 2023

On Monday, October 9, 2023, Marilyn Jean Brown passed away peacefully at the hospice, Ian Anderson Home, in Oakville. Marilyn was a hard-worker and had a successful career in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Marilyn loved to travel with Randy to many European countries. She enjoyed several winters in Florida. She loved reading, tennis and pickleball. Donations would be gratefully accepted at the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amber Hope Antone, 42

October 30, 2023

After a valiant battle at St. Thomas Hospital on Monday, October 30th, 2023, Amber Antone, of Oneida Nation, in her 43rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Paul ‘Marty’ Maxwell, 52

October 30, 2023

Meaford - Scott Paul Maxwell passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 52. He was fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside his father, brothers and nephew running the successful four-generation Maxwell Orchards. You could usually find Scott at Meesters Farm in Collingwood, running the fruit stand and making new acquaintances for the last several years. Besides spending time around a good fire with chicken wieners, wings and a good bowl of popcorn, he had a passion for travel and attending sporting events.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Jill O’Sullivan

October 30, 2023

Scarborough - God called Jill home unexpectedly on October 23, 2023. Jill is lovingly remembered as a wonderful Mother, Partner, Sister, Aunt, Friend & “Dog Mom”. Her absence will leave a noticeable hole in the hearts of all of those that loved her so dearly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tiffany Shibley, 55

October 30, 2023

Markham - It is with heavy hearts our family announces the sudden passing of Tiffany Shibley, on October 26th, 2023, at her home in her 55th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bill Ormston, 59

October 30, 2023

Norwich - With heavy hearts, we share that Bill Ormston passed away peacefully at Sakura House on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with family by his side, at the age of 59, after a short battle with cancer. His grandkids were the apple of his eye, and he was their biggest cheerleader at all sporting events.

Link

Julie Lorraine Wensley, 57

October 30, 2023

Julie Wensley passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with MS on Saturday October 28, 2023, at Sunset Manor in Collingwood at the age of 57. Donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada in Julie’s memory.

Link

Reported on October 29:

Ned Young, 73

October 29, 2023

Passed away unexpectedly at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Ned was born in Belfast Northern Ireland. He loved his two girls with all of his heart and protected them fiercely. They always felt loved and proud to have him as their dad. Ned did have some health challenges, surviving viral encephalitis, hepatitis and 2 heart attacks. Ned will forever be remembered as a loyal man who would give you the shirt off his back (as long as you were on his good side, heaven help you if you weren’t). Donations to University of Ottawa Heart Institute in memory of Ned Young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wieslaw “Wes” Koczynasz, 65

October 29, 2023

Passed away on October 27, 2023, at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 65. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and making creative projects. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lola May Honsinger, 67

October 29, 2023

Suddenly, on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, Lola May Honsinger of Petrolia, passed away at C.E.E. Hospital, Petrolia at the age of 67. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Charles Strader, 70

October 29, 2023

On Monday, August 28th, 2023, at the Brockville General Hospital, Rob Strader entered into rest at the age of 70 years. Donation to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dan Sedore, 66

October 29, 2023

Lindsay - Dan Sedore passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Joan Maclellan Fortin, 57

October 29, 2023

Peacefully at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, in her 57th year. Donations to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kylie Rose Wojcik, 2 months

October 29, 2023

Mississauga - The family announces with sorrow her passing on October 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter. Donations to Sick Kids Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Hamilton, 73

October 29, 2023

Passed away at the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Durham on Friday, October 27th, 2023, in his 73rd year. He retired from racing and came back for one race season, having his farewell tour at the age of 70. Donations the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy White, 68

October 29, 2023

On October 25th, 2023, our dear Roy White, at the age of 68, a kind and generous soul, unexpectedly passed away. Roy got ill very suddenly on July 19, 2023, and was taken to emergency on July 24th, with what we thought was a pancreatic cancer. After extensive testing and great care at Brantford General we found out in August that Roy only required a surgery and that he will leave. Unfortunately, this surgery needed to be performed at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton where he was transferred on September 21 a walking, talking, happy man and Roy went for 30 days through what I call hell due to lack of proper medical care and neglect and hidden sepsis which he picked up during a procedure there which killed all his organs.

Link

From Facebook:

As some of you may already know, my long-time partner passed away suddenly on October 25, 2023. This was not what we had planned for, as he fought for 99 days. Initially, we believed he had cancer, but it turned out he didn't. He spent 35 days at Brantford General, 30 days at home, and the remaining time at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, which unfortunately provided him with terrible experiences. There was a sepsis cover-up for 10 days, and what started as a pancreatic mass removal ended with his body deteriorating rapidly. The last time I saw him, his body was leaking from various organs, which were essentially nonfunctional.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Roy%20White%20

Reported on October 28:

Veradis “Vera” Romero Nielsen

October 28, 2023

Kitchener - Passed away - much too early - unexpectedly at home, on Monday, October 23, 2023. Vera's kindness and compassion were felt by all. Her pursuits were a reflection of her unlimited strength and talent; she was full of infectious energy that brightened the lives of all those around her. Vera's art inspires many. The sport of swimming was Vera's passion.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Gibson, 53

October 28, 2023

Espanola - It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the sudden passing of Dean Gibson on October 26, 2023, in his 53rd year. He will always be remembered fondly for his unlimited patience, for being a father figure who was always there to offer advice, guidance, a shoulder to lean on or his infamous “Uncle Dean“ speeches.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth W. Denyer, 72

October 28, 2023

Is now on his forever fishing trip after passing away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on October 26th, 2023, at 72 years of age. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James “Jim” McGowan, 75

October 28, 2023

It is with love and sadness that we announce that Jim passed away on October 22, 2023, in his 75th year. Jim loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time cycling, golfing, playing tennis, and going for country drives, hopefully shifting gears. He was a small business owner for many years (Burlingtoner) that specialized in printer toner cartridges. Donations to the

Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Jim.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matt Bradburn, 45

October 28, 2023

Beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Ajax. Matt adored his boys above all other things in life. He loved spending time with them four-wheeling, snowmobiling, making model farms, driving farm equipment, and sharing his love of machinery, but most of all teaching them to be future farmers. Matt was also an exceptional mechanical engineer in the Nuclear Division at Framatome. More recently Matt was excited about moving into his new home and farm across the road from his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessy Nicholas Martens, 65

October 28, 2023

Huntsville - With great sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Jessy Nicolaus Martens, 65, on October 23, 2023. He was creative, a great storyteller, had a wonderful green thumb and was loved by every dog that crossed his path. Being Grandpa came naturally to him, and his grandkids adored him. He was loving, kind, wise and incredibly generous. He was also genuine, bold, honest, and you never had to wonder where you stood with Jessy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Chandler, 70

October 28, 2023

Steven Chandler, 70, of Toronto, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 24, 2023, of natural causes. Though the last few months he had some additional health issues, his passing of natural causes was unexpected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashleigh Deborah Anne Pappas, 37

October 28, 2023

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Ashleigh on October 24th. In addition to being a talented artist, with gifted musical abilities, she was a dedicated program assistant at the renowned CAMH Center for Addiction & Mental Health. Ashleigh took great pleasure in helping anyone in need and had the ability to connect with people by showing a genuine interest in getting to know them. Ashleigh loved children and her incredible sense of humor enabled her to develop close and loving relationships with her many nieces and nephews. Donations made to CAMH Center for Addiction and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Canadian Mental Health Association’s (Toronto) ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://toronto.cmha.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/COVID-19-Vaccination-Policy-and-FAQs-Final.pdf

Mark Anthony Pellegrini, 42

October 28, 2023

Thornhill - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mark Anthony Pellegrini on October 20, 2023, at the age of 42. Donations in Mark Anthony’s memory may be made to CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Adam James Bumstead, 35

October 28, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce Brian's passing on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound, just shy of his 36th birthday. Brian was well known and well-loved for his compassion and kind soul. Many may remember him from his part time job at Markdale Foodland, which he was proud of for the last 8 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Wilson, 29

October 28, 2023

Peacefully and suddenly, surrounded by his family, in his 29th year, Mark Wilson passed away at the Brantford General Hospital. Mark will always be remembered by his kind heart, big smile, and infectious laughter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Rene Lafrance, 44

October 28, 2023

Ottawa - Daniel Rene Lafrance, passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2023. He was only 44 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. He made an impact on many lives. He also loved his work family so dearly; they were very important to him. Dan had great relationships with his co-workers and was dedicated to his work life and routine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alf Serson, 64

October 28, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred William (Alf) Serson, 64, of Kingston, Ontario, on October 22, 2023, at Kingston General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Serson “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

I’m hoping to raise funds for funeral expenses to help relieve some of the financial strain of unexpected funeral expenses.

https://tinyurl.com/upcwxt4e

Eric Yeung, 63

October 28, 2023

Passed away peacefully during a dream on Sunday, Oct 15, 2023, at Brampton Civic Hospital, after battling with cancer for over 1.5 years. Eric was born in Hong Kong. Despite “sailing” through some rough waters in his life, he remained kind and courageous, conquered and overcame them all. He recently picked up new hobbies such as riding a motorcycle and cruising down the road with his new rides.

Link

Reported on October 27:

Jacqueline Mae Tompkins, 74

October 27, 2023

On October 14, 2023, Jacqueline Mae Tompkins passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario. She was 74 years old. Donations can be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Kimball, 63

October 27, 2023

Leamington - Passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 63 years young. Rick had an amazing outlook on life. He always remained positive and showed his true courage and strength throughout his life, especially during his final battle. His girls were his everything, and he made sure they were always taken care of. Donations made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ben Olson, 45

October 27, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Ben on the evening of October 12th, at his home in Thunder Bay. His children were his greatest joy in life, and they spent their happiest times camping, hunting and fishing. Ben was also a socially conscious person who held great respect and support for sovereignty for First Nations people. He was a loyal friend, and his huge heart, exuberant personality, and wonderful sense of humour will be sorely missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Roy Wabason, 28

October 27, 2023

Thunder Bay - John worked for MNR for about 10 years fighting fires all over northern Ontario. He loved his job very much, his hobbies and interests were spending time with friends and family whenever he could.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan Joel Smit, 41

October 27, 2023

Surrounded by his family, Nathan Joel Smit “Nate”, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Collingwood, Ontario, on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023. Nate had a life-long passion for food and spent his life cooking his way through some of Toronto's most well-known restaurants. Nate played baseball, rugby, soccer, and was always up for a pickup game with friends. His prized possession, after his chef knives, was his acoustic guitar that accompanied him through the city.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Swinkels, 75

October 27, 2023

Victoria Hospital with his family by his side on Thursday, October 26, 2023, of Ilderton, at the age of 75. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Jeffrey Barnhardt, 55

October 27, 2023

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Belleville General Hospital at the age of 55. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angie White, 57

October 27, 2023

Arnprior - With heavy hearts, the family announces that Angie passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. “Gone Too Soon.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shem Samuel Mansingh, 28

October 27, 2023

Toronto - A full obituary will be posted shortly.

Link

Salvo Cacciottolo, 75

October 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of our dearest Salvo who passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the age of 75. Memorial contributions to Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Jeffery Griswold, 65

October 27, 2023

London - At home on Thursday, October 26, 2023, Wayne Griswold, at the age of 65. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Ann Smith, 72

October 27, 2023

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann Smith. Pat died peacefully after a short illness with her sister and sister-in-law at her side. Pat was a woman who embodied strength, determination, courage, and a great sense of humour. She became an advocate for those with disabilities who had experienced sexual abuse and did some volunteer work with The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Ottawa. Pat lived life fully, but not the life she would have chosen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn O’Leary, 68

October 27, 2023

Woodbridge - Passed at her residence on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 68 years. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lino Scrivo, 71

October 27, 2023

Woodbridge - Lino Scrivo, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away on October 26, 2023. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Centre for Leukaemia in honor of Lino Scrivo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Dlouhy, 63

October 27, 2023

Passed away suddenly at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday October 24th, 2023, in his 63rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jane Snowdon, 72

October 27, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Belleville General Hospital on October 26, 2023, at the age of 72 years. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Simon Gionet, 62

October 27, 2023

Sudbury - In loving memory of Denis Gionet, who passed away on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023, at the age of 62. He was a man of faith and was happiest when surrounded by his family. Donations to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard “Rick” Peters, 70

October 27, 2023

Odessa - Rick passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the age of 70. Rick was an avid hunter and a long-time truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Gregory Hemming, 66

October 27, 2023

Sadly, we have lost our dear brother Brian (age 66) of Lake Clear, Eganville, Ontario, on Monday, October 23, 2023, while doing yard work at the family cottage. Brian began his life in Ottawa and spent his winters skiing at Camp Fortune in Gatineau Park and his summers at Lake Clear. His love of skiing led him to Western Canada where he skied, hiked and rock climbed in the Rocky Mountains.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valentine “Vy” Solomatenko, 70

October 27, 2023

Passed away peacefully at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, October 21st, 2023, at the age of 70 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith David Chamberlain

October 27, 2023

Bolton - It is with great sorrow the family of Keith David Chamberlain, Cookstown, announce his sudden passing at his home on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or Canadian Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Edward Van Geest, 50

October 27, 2023

Grimsby - Surrounded by his loving family at home, after a courageous struggle against cancer, the Lord, in His infinite wisdom called home His child Bryan on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the age of 50.

Link

Anthony Domenic Di Lallo, 68

October 27, 2023

Mississauga - After a valiant battle, Anthony passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Anthony was a dedicated Public Servant of Canada Post for 38 years. He was a lover of all sports and an avid golfer. He played as well as coached hockey and baseball for many years. A special thank you to the staff at the Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre for their care, and expertise. Dr. Stefano Polesello and Dr. Nina Yashpal, a heartfelt thank-you for your compassion towards Anthony during his illness and passing.

Link

Reported on October 26:

Kody Robert Stobermann, 21

October 26, 2023

East Milton - Our hearts are completely broken to announce the passing of Kody Robert Stobermann, on October 23rd, 2023. Kody was a gentle giant with a huge heart, always looking out for others. His kindness will be remembered by all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Domonique Cynthia Carmella Harris, 38

October 26, 2023

Mississauga - Our beloved Domonique left us on October 4, 2023. Loving wife and daughter, beloved granddaughter, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend. Domonique’s radiant light will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sam Pentland, 43

October 26, 2023

Niagara Falls - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Sam. Every genre of music was Sam’s passion. He was a self-taught, accomplished musician. Memorial contributions may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Anne Neal, 63

October 26, 2023

Mississauga - It is with great sadness to announce that after a brief illness Mary Anne Neal (Wilflin) passed away on October 26, 2023, at 63 years old. Mary Anne lived a wonderful life and brought joy and kindness to everyone she knew. Mary Anne’s love of books led her to a long career at the Brampton Public Library, from which she retired in 2021. Mary Anne and her husband loved to travel and were open to learning about the world and all it had to offer. Most of all Mary Anne loved her family and made them a priority at every turn. Donation in her memory, one her favorite charities was the Diabetes Hope Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert "Bert" Osoteo, 76

October 26, 2023

It is with heavy hearts our family announces the sudden passing of Robert Pascua Osoteo, on October 24th, 2023, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, with family by his side. Robert was born in Bacnotan, La Union, Philippines. Robert will be dearly missed for his sense of humour; his talent for being a handyman; his fondness for cooking; his deep love for his family and his friends; and for lending a helping hand wherever needed. In memory of Robert, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Horatiu Popescu, 67

October 26, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Horatiu Popescu, at the age of 67, on October 24, 2023, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Born in Timisoara, Romania, he had an enterprising and innovative mind, always looking for new challenges to solve and projects to carry out, even after retirement. In 2023, he was affected by an illness that proved incurable, and after 8 difficult months of determination and struggle, he passed away surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He was a beloved husband, a good father, a supportive brother, a fun uncle and a trustworthy friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eddie Cole, 72

October 26, 2023

Minden - Eddie Cole, 72, passed away after a brief illness on October 15, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Galbraith, 64

October 26, 2023

Oakville - Michael Galbraith passed suddenly on October 24, 2023, at the Credit Valley Hospital, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucille “Lucy” Marilyn Craig Gilbert-Morris, 73

October 26, 2023

Seaforth - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold Falardeau, 65

October 26, 2023

Sudbury - In loving memory of Harold A. Falardeau, 65 years. Passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, October 21st, 2023. He enjoyed working in his garage, fabricating, and welding. His hobby was model building, creating cars, planes, trains and tanks. Donations to the Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cherie-Ann ‘Ann’ Brooks, 58

October 26, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Cherie “Ann” Brooks. Ann passed away in her Ottawa, Ontario, home on June 5, 2023, at the age of 58. Family mattered most to Ann. Even in the face of mental health challenges, she remained strong for her boys and the people she loved. She was active in contributing to her community and would often be found volunteering at the local fair. Donation to CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Collins, 68

October 26, 2023

Donna Collins (nee Thompson) passed away at St. Marys Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 25, 2023, at the age of 68. At the end of her working career, she owned Tollgate coffee house where her and her husband served many customers who became friends. She loved her customers and staff. It brought joy to her heart everyday. Donations in Donna’s memory may be given to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kody Michael James Wilding, 23

October 26, 2023

Oshawa - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday October 15, 2023, at the age of 23. Donations are appreciated to Epilepsy Durham Region or CAMH (Canadian Addiction and Mental Health).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Anne Gypsy Provost-Larocque, 68

October 26, 2023

Tragically passed away along the Thousand Islands Parkway on Monday October 23rd, 2023. Cheryl “Gypsy” (Ferguson) Provost-Larocque of Brockville, aged 68 years. In memory of Gypsy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John George Moolasseril, 33

October 26, 2023

Markham - It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of John George Moolasseril, who passed away on October 23, 2023. John's infectious laughter, compassionate nature, and unwavering dedication to his loved ones will forever be cherished. Following his undergraduate studies, he embarked on a successful career in the banking and investment industry, leaving a lasting impact on his colleagues. Just a few months away from completing his Bachelors in Education, John's untimely departure has left an immense void in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Krystina Kotyluk, 42

October 26, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family announces her sudden passing in Sudbury on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 42 years. She had a big heart, and always put others before herself. She was very dedicated to her family and was an exceptional mother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard McGraw, 68

October 26, 2023

Age 68, of Almonte passed suddenly and peacefully on the morning of Sunday, October 22nd, 2023. After retiring in 2015, he moved to Almonte where he could be close to his granddaughters, who were his greatest joy in his final years. He will be remembered for the deep and positive impact he had on the lives of those he cared about most.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul David Mullins, 54

October 26, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul Mullins on October 17, 2023, at the age of 54. Paul graduated from St Francis Xavier University with both a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and a business degree, and then went on to study at ITI in Ottawa. He then went on to have an amazing career in IT for the past 2 and a half decades where he made many, many great friends. He was a selfless person who put the needs of his family and friends before all else. Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael De Los Santos, 46

October 26, 2023

Toronto - An obituary is not available at this time for Michael De Los Santos.

Link

Talitha Tabet - Baby

October 26, 2023

Essex - It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of a precious little girl's passing on October 23, 2023. We take solace in believing that she has now found eternal peace in the loving embrace of the angels in heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teri Salt, 70

October 26, 2023

Theresa Marjorie “Teri” Salt (née Warren) passed away suddenly at home on October 23rd, 2023, the day after her 70th birthday. Teri loved her children beyond words. Teri was well known in Parry Sound and Wasauksing First Nation for volunteering in many community events. She enjoyed following the Pow Wow Trail in the area with her daughter. Teri followed her parents’ strong role in serving others through the Salvation Army.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salvation Army’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/ypmr5y3c

Joshua Joseph Cochrane-Abar, 29

October 26, 2023

Parry Sound - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joshua Joseph Cochrane-Abar announce his sudden passing at home on Monday, October 16th, 2023, at the age of 29. Joshua’s greatest joy in life was his children; he lit up when with them or speaking about them – they were his pride and joy. His smile would light up the room; anywhere he went he made friends with his outgoing nature. Joshua was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need; he was a gentle soul with a heart of gold.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Ouimet, 61

October 26, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Ouimet (née Wood) on October 24, 2023, at the age of 61, after a courageous battle with cancer, at her home in Mascouche, surrounded by her family. Those who knew Mom, knew she was a loving, caring and generous person who loved spending time with her loved ones. Taken too soon, she will be sadly missed by all. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Mary Lou Suzanne Turgeon Piche, 74

October 26, 2023

Our dear mother Mary Lou Turgeon (nee Piche), passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Sault Area Hospital after a brave, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She had a quick wit and lovely sense of humour. She was a problem solver and always knew the right thing to say and the right advice to give. Family came first and she always made sure that every birthday and special occasion was given the celebration it deserved. We would also like to thank Dr. Chaya Shwaartz at UHN for giving us two more happy years with our mom. Donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Fund.

Link

Rosanne Jean DesRoches, 64

October 26, 2023

Port Colborne - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Rosanne Jean DesRoches died peacefully, among close family, on Wednesday October 25th, at the Douglas Memorial Hospital, at the age of 64. Rosanne was a retired RPN who dedicated her nursing career to caring for those in Long Term Care at Northland Manor and Northland Pointe in Port Colborne and later to teaching students in the PSW course. She did her best to never let her cancer diagnosis slow her down and she fought a hard fight until the very end. A special thanks to her friends and her homecare team for always looking out for her and making sure her care needs were met over the last year.

Link

Reported on October 25:

Warren Tyrone Hughes, 59

October 25, 2023

Warren Tyrone Hughes of London, Ontario, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2023 at the age of 59. He will be remembered by family and friends for his love of table hockey and music, his quick wit and sense of humour, his kind heart, and his fondness for telling a good story. Donations in Ty’s memory may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sienna Owen-Campbell, 49

October 25, 2023

Red Lake - Sienna is survived by her son, daughters and grand-daughter. Donations in her memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Wiersma, 58

October 25, 2023

Of Durham, passed away suddenly at the Louise Marshall Hospital, in Mount Forest on Monday, October 23, 2023, in her 58th year. Paula loved traveling, scuba diving and entertaining friends around the fire pit. She had a wicked sense of humor and loved laughing and joking.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory James Bull, 43

October 25, 2023

Minden - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Joseph Bovin, 71

October 25, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Bovin at the Cornwall Community Hospital at the age of 71 years. Those who knew Ron knew that he never missed the new Auto Trader, always trying to scope out a great deal. Above all else, Ron loved his family and cherished the memories of gatherings for special occasions where he could see his whole family and play with his grandchildren and great-grandson. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Percy William Wilson, 48

October 25, 2023

Passed away unexpectedly at Kingston General Hospital on October 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gord ''Viking'' Mackay, 65

October 25, 2023

Parry Sound - Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023. Age 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Allan Young, 51

October 25, 2023

It is with great sadness that we share in the sudden passing of Neil Allan Young on October 17, 2023, in Sudbury Ontario at the age of 51. Neil passionately loved his children and was always there to lend a hand to friends and family. He enjoyed discussing deep subjects, philosophy, and challenging those around him to use their minds to think for themselves. Memorial contributions may be made to Sudbury Mental Health & Addictions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Waters, 75

October 25, 2023

Daniel Alvey Waters of Brussels, Ontario, passed away suddenly, on Thursday, October 19th, 2023, at the age of 75. Dan was a very talented craftsman and enjoyed making beautiful pieces of furniture that were truly pieces of art. He also thoroughly enjoyed singing karaoke every Saturday night at ‘The Lounge’ in Brussels with his many friends who became his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Elliott, 74

October 25, 2023

London - Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the age of 74. Donations to the London Regional Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Don Burgess, 66

October 25, 2023

A resident of Sarnia, Don Burgess unexpectedly passed away at home, in Sania, on October 21, 2023 at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary Kirschner, 31

October 25, 2023

Zachary Kirschner, peacefully passed away on October 20th, 2023, in his 32nd year. Zachary was an electrician by trade and proudly practiced various other skills, always known to be working on new projects and endeavors. He was also a volunteer firefighter and an avid outdoorsman. Zachary will be remembered and greatly missed for his strength, enthusiasm, dedication, and authentic approach to life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kirschner “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

With great sadness the Kirschner family announces the sudden passing of Zachary Kirschner, born September 24 1992. Zak lived an adventurous, spontaneous and joyful life - he is remembered for his strength his dedication and authenticity. Zak, we miss you dearly, you were loved by so many, you were an amazing father, son, and best friend.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Zachary%20Kirschner

Carmine ‘Dom’ Caligiuri, 58

October 25, 2023

With unimaginable sadness, surrounded by the love of his family, the world just lost another beautiful soul with the sudden passing of our beloved father, son, brother, brother-in-law, companion, and uncle, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, on Thursday October 19, 2023, at the age of 58. Everyone could count on Dom to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Even in death he found a way to help others. He will be remembered as a hero for donating his organs, that saved two lives. Dom was funny, helpful, sassy and a little mischievous all rolled up in a big-hearted ball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fairuz “Faye” Farrage, 47

October 25, 2023

Thornhill - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fairuz (Faye) Farrage, unexpectedly on October 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shyla Violet Malone, 15

October 25, 2023

Coldwater - Sadly at the Hospital for Sick Children, in the arms of her mother, with her sisters holding her hands, on Sunday October 22, 2023, at the age of 15 yrs. Donations in memory of Shyla may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debra Clark Dumas, 64

October 25, 2023

The family announces with sorrow her death in Cache Bay, Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 64 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bertha “Betty” Meza Contreras, 46

October 25, 2023

Maple - God called Bertha “Betty” unexpectedly on October 21, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ross Michael Perry, 68

October 25, 2023

Wawa - Ross Michael Perry, 68, passed away Sunday October 22nd, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness. Ross lived every day to his fullest, spending his time away from work enjoying road trips with good friends to find good food, watching and betting on horse races in person and online all over the world, watching sports, camping and hunting with friends, traveling to gentlemen’s clubs, enjoying music and drinks at Billy Goats, or a good breakfast at Settler’s. Ross was extremely generous with his time, money, and possessions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Velma Kerr Kloida, 72

October 25, 2023

Exeter - Passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 72. Donations to Diabetes Canada in Deborah’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Holly Rose Katherine Sutherland, 25

October 25, 2023

Little Current - Holly was an amazing daughter, mother, sister, niece, auntie, cousin, and friend. Her beautiful, gentle, and kindred spirit led her to live her life joyfully. Holly devoted her life to being a fantastic mother to the one person she cherished, her daughter. Holly was open to new challenges and exploring to find her niche, such as working at Ardene’s to explore fashion and working as an Administrative Assistant with Wiikwemkoong Band. Holly lived life to the fullest, enjoying time with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ty Hughes, 59

October 25, 2023

Warren Tyrone Hughes of London Ontario passed away peacefully on October 23, 2023, at the age of 59. He will be remembered by family and friends for his love of table hockey and music, his quick wit and sense of humour, his kind heart, and his fondness for telling a good story. Donations in Ty’s memory may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health or the mental health charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Joseph “Pat” Coady

October 25, 2023

Port Rowan - It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Patrick Coady, who passed away suddenly at home on October 21, 2023. Pat was a man of few words and had a huge heart and strong faith. His passions were golfing, music, nature, and most of all his love of family and his precious dog Toby. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Branka Nemet, 72

October 25, 2023

Oakville - It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Branka Nemet, on Monday, October 23rd, 2023, at the age of 72, following a heroic fight with a lung disease. She was born in Milanlug, Croatia. Her home was always surrounded by flowers and any kind of roses you could possibly imagine. The beauty of these flowers did not match the beauty of her heart.

Link

Lloyd Scott Fennell, 75

October 25, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Lloyd Fennell announce that he passed away peacefully on October 21, 2023, in Sarnia, Ontario with family at his side. Noted for his grace, kindness and common sense, Lloyd faced his cancer diagnosis with immense courage and a quiet nobility. True to character, Lloyd’s concern for his family remained his focus, continuing to inspire love and laughter in everyone around him.

Link

Lucia “Lucy” Foglietta Melfi, 67

October 25, 2023

In her 67th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on October 22, 2023, at her home in Chatham after a 2-year battle with cancer. Lucy fought courageously, persevered, and never gave up on hope and those that she loved. The people she loved most were reminded regularly through her words and selfless actions. Her infectious smile and laughter brightened the lives of everyone around her. She had a passion for the arts, music, and especially painting.

Link

Christa Ann Purdy, 48

October 25, 2023

Passed away peacefully, with her son holding her hand, at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on October 5, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer. Christa took pride in her work with Christian Horizons where she served her clients by fostering a sense of belonging. Christa found happiness in organizing celebrations and bringing the people she loved together. Her laughter and amusement brightened every room. Donation in Christa’s name to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Judy Hyatt Tricker, 73

October 25, 2023

At Chatham General Hospital on Monday, October 23, 2023, after a short, but valiant battle with cancer, Judy fought it to a draw. She had absolute faith in where she was going and was at peace in the end. Judy retired from a rewarding career as a law teacher and guidance counsellor at CKSS in Chatham. She loved baking, playing cards, and winning at Boggle.

Link

Roger Laporte, 75

October 25, 2023

Roger Laporte, 75, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2023, after his battle with lung cancer. Roger was a lover of all animals and quickly became his new best friend. He shared a special bond with all our pets.

Link

Micheline Pearl McLean, 48

October 25, 2023

Flesherton, Ontario, announce her passing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 48.

Link

Carole Bergeron Whissell, 73

October 25, 2023

Kapuskasing - We are sad to announce the death of our mother, Carole Bergeron, at the age of 73 years, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Sensenbrenner Hospital, after a courageous battle against cancer and other lingering health issues. Carole was bubbly and had a sense of humour that always brought joy, laughter and fun. She had a love for coffee that was surpassed only by her love of spending time with her children.

Link

Matthew Earle Cosby, 46

October 25, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Matt, surrounded at home by his family, on June 2, 2023, at the age of 46 years. Matt was a strong and proud man, and maintained the position of lead designer, installer, and equipment operator at Cosby's until his illness in May of 2022. In May of 2022 he was diagnosed with Septic Shock. Due to complications, he had lost his right leg, suffered 2 strokes and lost function in his upper body as well as a large impact on his quality of speech. He fought a hard and brave fight to overcome the complications, but ultimately decided to end his life medically at home surrounded by loved ones. Matt's memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His smile and laughter brought sunshine to the darkest of days, and his soul was filled with golden light.

Link

Reported on October 24:

Dan Gelinas, 76

October 24, 2023

76 years, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Erie Shores Health Care. Dan loved his family, sports, and a good political conversation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fen-Chih Jung, 75

October 24, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Fen-Chih on October 20th at 12:20 PM, at North York General Hospital. She passed away in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joplin Burtie Isabella Daley - Stillborn

October 24, 2023

Sarnia - It is with broken hearts that we announce our baby girl, Joplin Burtie Isabella Daley, was born sleeping on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Joplin will be deeply missed by her parents. She was the much-anticipated sister.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Travis Smith, 39

October 24, 2023

Sadly, the family announces the sudden passing of Travis Smith, 39, of Naicatchewenin First Nation, at his residence on October 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Kozma, 39

October 24, 2023

Leamington - It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected loss of Michael John Kozma. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Ratelle, 64

October 24, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces her sudden passing in Sudbury, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the age of 64 years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Kalman Agoston, 30

October 24, 2023

Bryan Kalman Agoston of Port Colborne passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 30. Bryan loved playing hockey and martial arts for many years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Hammond, 66

October 24, 2023

Suddenly, after a brief illness, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Friday October 20, 2023 at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Silvano Di Flaviano, 66

October 24, 2023

Surrounded by his loving family and friends, we announce the passing of Silvano in his 66th year at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton Ontario, on October 19th, 2023. We will always remember Silvano, spending time at the barn surrounded by horses and dogs, road trips and coffee dates with friends or just being an amazing father. Donation to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander “Alex” Hugh Livingston, 70

October 24, 2023

Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, just 2 days shy of his 71st birthday. Alex had a great passion for travelling the world with friends and family. Alex enjoyed the freedom of the roads on his motorcycle while listening to his favourite tunes, and above all things he truly loved his family most. Donations would be accepted to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronaldo Relucio, 50

October 24, 2023

We are sad to announce that on October 19, 2023, at the age of 50, Ronaldo Relucio (Toronto, Ontario) passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daleen Marie Lavallee, 30

October 24, 2023

Norwich - Suddenly taken home on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in her 31st year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Haddlesey Sweet, 72

October 24, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of Linda June Haddlesey of 5th Line, Norwood, surrounded by loving family. Linda was a very special person, loving and caring for others. All those who knew her know this.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allan Paul Wotten, 68

October 24, 2023

After a brief illness, Al passed away at Lakeridge Health Ajax, on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023, at the age of 68 years. Donations may be made to Durham Region Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Lee Stacey, 71

October 24, 2023

Suddenly entered into rest at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital, Picton, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 71. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle Phillips, 38

October 24, 2023

Kyle Tyson, of Port Colborne, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the age of 38. Donations to the Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelley Rose Winhold Bender, 58

October 24, 2023

With deep sadness we announce that Shelley Rose Winhold, dear wife, mom, and grandma, passed away peacefully at home in Tavistock, on Sunday, October 22, 2023, with her family by her side. She was happiest tending to her grandchildren or her flowerbeds. Her caring and thoughtful nature extended far beyond her family and home, and was felt by all who knew her. She gave endlessly to her community, volunteering for Figure Skating Executive, Minor Hockey Parents, and various positions at Tavistock Mennonite Church. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jasper (née Mikayla) Ivy Kerenyi

October 24, 2023

Thornhill - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Jasper (née Mikayla) Ivy Kerenyi on Thursday, October 5th, 2023. Donations may be made to the Sashbear Foundation, or Lumenus Community Services (Suicide Prevention /Mental Health).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Thomas Patterson, 39

October 24, 2023

Jarvis - Jeremy died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by his loving family. Taken too soon by cancer, he will be grieved deeply and remembered fondly by all who knew him. Jeremy shone a clear and bright light, felt by all in his world. He had an incredible depth of vision and compassion, often expressed through his wide range of creative gifts and pursuits. A social justice advocate to the core, he spoke up in support of oppressed and marginalized groups in countless places and ways. A deeply ethical and caring soul, he was equally perceptive and wise. His uplifting presence will be sorely missed in a world needing informed and engaged advocates for justice and peace.

Link

Eileen Elizabeth Tobin, 68

October 24, 2023

Keswick - Eileen bravely fought 3 rounds of oral cancer over a long 7 years. Our heartfelt thanks to the medical team at Sunnybrook who cared for her in a way she deeply appreciated. Eileen displayed a quiet strength and optimism that was a testament to her faith and her love of her family. In the end, God called her home suddenly in an unexpected health turn that leaves a gap we can never fill. Eileen was a proud 34-year Provincial Service employee. Donations to the Odette Cancer Center.

Link

Brenda Ben Preston, 72

October 24, 2023

Brenda (Ben) Preston passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on October 22, 2023, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Her favourite activities were spending time at her beloved Inverhuron with family and friends and taking stunning photos of her grandchildren and sunsets. Donations may be made to Florida Cancer Care Specialists.

Link

Wendy Elizabeth Facchin, 66

October 24, 2023

London - Quietly, in her sleep in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 21st, 2023, Wendy Elizabeth Facchin passed after a short but brave battle with cancer. She always said she lived for her family, and this was shown every day through her love and devotion. As a family, we grieve her passing, but are happy her suffering has ceased and she has found peace at last.

Link

Nola Ruth McGregor, 71

October 24, 2023

London - Age 71. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, after a short battle with cancer. After retirement, Nola loved to read, do needlepoint, travel as much as possible, and go to the theatre. Most of all over the last two years she loved spending time with her granddaughter. Donations to the Cancer Program.

Link

Maureen Ylitalo Maloney, 67

October 24, 2023

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our Maureen, who left us Saturday October 21st, surrounded by family. She was a strong woman who was an inspiration to so many people. She taught us to smile and sing even under difficulties, she taught us to cherish family, traditions and friendships, she taught us how to have the strength to know when it’s time to let go. She was a retired school bus driver and after her diagnosis of breast cancer was a strong advocate for the prevention of all cancers and was a coordinator for the survivors in Relay for Life. Donations to Northern Cancer Foundation.

Link

Kyle Valentine Robert McPhee, 25

October 24, 2023

With family by his side, Kyle Valentine Robert McPhee went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on October 23, 2023, at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, at the age of 25, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Kyle loved his family, friends, and dogs. He had an incredible sense of humour and loved to have a good time.

Link

Reported on October 23:

Aruldevan Vijeyadevan, 46

October 23, 2023

Markham - No obit.

Link

Christine Reclusado, 46

October 23, 2023

Toronto - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Christine Reclusado, on October 20, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital, at the age of 46, with her family by her side. Christine was employed in the manufacturing industry for many years, most recently as an Environmental Health and Safety Manager for Estee Lauder. Christine was a beloved daughter, admired older sister and loving dog mother. Christine was an intelligent, strong and independent woman who was not afraid to speak and stand up for herself and others, while also being considerate, thoughtful and selfless. She had faced her illness with nothing but courage and strength.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Franco “Frank” Lavorato, 74

October 23, 2023

Maple - God called Franco “Frank” Lavorato peacefully on October 21, 2023, at the age of 74. Donations in memory of Franco may be made to the Toronto General Hospital - Heart Transplant Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frank Senatore, 57

October 23, 2023

Maple - God called Frank peacefully on October 22nd, 2023, at the age of 57. Donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Nichols, 59

October 23, 2023

Parry Sound - James Dennis Nichols passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023. Age 59 years. Donations to the Arthritis Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victor “Tick” Kittmer, 73

October 23, 2023

Victor “Tick” Eugene Kittmer, resident of Harrington and long-time employee of Hutton Transport (49 years) passed away at Victoria Hospital in London on Oct. 21, 2023, at the age of 73. Gene was an avid gardener, great outdoorsman, honorary member of the Tavistock and District Rod & Gun Club, and member of the Doric Corinthian Masonic Lodge #569 Lakeside. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Isabel McLaughlin, 30

October 23, 2023

Ottawa - No obit.

Link

Albert John Van Raalte, 59

October 23, 2023

Grand Valley - On October 20, 2023, at the age of 59, the Lord called to Himself Albert John Van Raalte. Donations in memory of Albert may be made to the Brain Tumour Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse James Jacko, 35

October 23, 2023

Jesse was a proud member of the family at Blake Boultbee Youth Outreach Service in Toronto, and will be so missed by his long time counsellors and friends. Jesse was passionate about and devoted to MMA, mixed martial arts, spending the last decade studying and training, including having many amateur fights. He was a proud member of the community at Primal Gym Toronto and will be missed by his peers and the staff there.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Harriss, 73

October 23, 2023

Beaverton - Passed away on Saturday October 21, 2023. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Paul Thomas Weikman, 35

October 23, 2023

Dunnville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the very sudden passing of Justin, in his 35th year. Justin leaves behind his loving and amazing wife with whom he just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, only a few weeks ago. Justin's passing has caused heartbreak for so many people in his life, he will be forever remembered by each one in their own way and never forgotten!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leanne Wheeler, 45

October 23, 2023

Napanee - Passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the age of 45. Leanne’s family was everything to her. Everything she did was to improve the lives of her children and grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rene Gour, 68

October 23, 2023

Of Rockland, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the age of 68. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Raymond Darrach, 68

October 23, 2023

Newcastle - George Raymond left us suddenly on October 21, 2023. Donations may be made to Autism Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Norrie MacLeod, 71

October 23, 2023

St. Catharine’s - With heavy hearts, the family of Norman “Norrie” MacLeod announce his passing on Thursday, October 19th, 2023, surrounded by his cherished wife and loving children. He was known for his generous spirit, cheeky humour and could be found over the years joking with and supporting his children and grandchildren. He had an avid love for playing and watching soccer and teeing off at the golf course. Donations may be made in honour of Norrie to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chanelle Van Mierlo, 37

October 23, 2023

Unexpectedly at her apartment in Toronto. Chanelle was a free-spirited lover of the outdoors, who enjoyed biking, swimming, and staying active. She was willing to go the extra mile for a friend, and was known for her big, generous heart. She was a warrior and determined to work things out on her own.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liliane Ventura Marques, 37

October 23, 2023

Bradford - Peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 37 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Robert Morrison, 51

October 23, 2023

Amherstburg - It is with unimaginable broken hearts that we sadly announce the sudden passing of a loving husband and father on October 21, 2023, at 51 years of age. Matt loved his wife and boys and would do anything for his family and friends. He enjoyed the water and spent many summers visiting Canadian and American friends in his boats, “Never Ending” and “Just One More”. He made numerous friends who loved his outgoing personality and contagious laugh. He continued on his career as a Mill Foreman at Windsor Salt. He was hard-working, well-respected, and a friend to many. Donations to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Lima, 28

October 23, 2023

Hamilton - With broken hearts we announce the passing of Kevin; treasured son, on October 22, 2023. He loved laughing, playing with balloons, and good luck to your socks if he caught you resting on the couch! We will miss his infectious joy, playfulness, and seeing him curl up on "his" couch, but we know he has been reunited with his mom and sister in heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Joseph Emile Cormier, 68

October 23, 2023

Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donald Cormier on the 10th of October 2023 after a battle with cancer at the age of 68.

Link

Peter Bey, 74

October 23, 2023

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the age of 74. Peter took great pride in providing everything he could for his family. Whether it was his delicious home-cooked food on the table, generous and thoughtful gifts, or just a sarcastic comment that he knew would make you laugh. Donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Cancer Centre.

Link

Wynne Thomas Jones, 58

October 23, 2023

With heavy hearts, the family of Wynne Thomas Jones sadly announce his passing at his home in Tillsonburg, on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the age of 58 years. Wynne was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Jones battled cancer for 2 years. From Facebook:

'Wynne, cancer sucks big time. Have lost too many family and friends and have gone down that path''. ''I been dealing with it for 2 years now''.

Link

David William Dronick, 68

October 23, 2023

Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 22, 2023, in St. Catharine’s, at the age of 68. Thank you to the many family, friends, and neighbours who helped over the last 4 months through his battle with mesothelioma cancer. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Timothy Kenny Daum, 57

October 23, 2023

Ottawa - Timothy Kenny Daum passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 4 pm, following complications from heart surgery. A life ended too soon. Timothy lived enthusiastically, and his love for his children, his love of life, and his incredible optimism nourished his entrepreneurial spirit. A man of deep faith, we find solace, knowing he is being comforted in the arms of the Lord.

Link

Reported on October 9:

Alyxandrea Anne Duncan, 42

October 9, 2023

Alyx Duncan passed away after a lengthy illness at the NHS St. Catharine's site. Her education took her into the field of graphic design, which she enjoyed immensely. Alyx was quiet in her activism and could be found at many rallies for causes she believed in; Indigenous Peoples, women's health issues, the plight of new Canadians and the homeless. She volunteered many times at a variety of companies to assist them with marketing or posters or any graphic arts projects. Alyx never saw the colour of someone’s skin, their religion or their circumstances and only wanted people to live and love how they wanted without judgement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 56 “died suddenly”:

Simon Junior Denechezhe, 31

November 9, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Simon Junior Denechezhe, late of Wollaston Lake, SK, on November 7th, 2023, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxence Nadeau, 19

November 10, 2023

At the Élisabeth-Lafrance Accommodation Center in Sorel-Tracy, on November 9, 2023, Mr. Maxence Nadeau, son of Yanick Nadeau and Julie Tremblay, died at the age of 19. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in his memory to Le Phare, enfants et Familles (phare-lighthouse.com) would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zacharie Gagnon, 19

November 6, 2023

We announce to you, with a sadness as deep as our love, the departure of our dear Zacharie for another world. He left us on October 27, when he was 19 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antonia Shashaweskum, 20

November 8, 2023

Matagami - In loving memory of Ms. Antonia Shashaweskum who passed away on November 1, 2023, at the age of 20 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Romeo Le Bel, 22

November 7, 2023

Mr. Roméo Le Bel died in Annecy, France, on October 23, 2023, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre-Michel Naud, 33

November 7, 2023

Mr. Pierre-Michel Naud died at his home on November 4, 2023, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mélanie Lagacé, 43

November 6, 2023

Suddenly at her home, on October 22, 2023, at the age of 43, Ms. Mélanie Lagacé died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Perron, 44

November 11, 2023

Mr. Patrick Perron, residing in Saint-Félicien, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at his home, on November 10, 2023, at the age of 44. Those who wish can send their donation to the Charlevoix-Saguenay Ataxia Foundation.

Link

Lucien Dion, 74

November 6, 2023

At his residence, on October 19, 2023, at the age of 74, Mr. Lucien Dion died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Renee Fortin, 74

November 10, 2023

At her residence, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 74 years, Mrs. Renée Fortin died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angus Kaientake’ron Skye, 65

November 10, 2023

Nias (Angus) Kaientake’ron Skye found peace at dawn on 11th of November 2023. Special thanks to our treasured family doctor Aurel Bruemmer. Cedars Cancer Center, Drs. Zeitoni, Mascarella, Bougamin and Tanguay and the best Pivot Nurse – Elizabeth Blouin. The KMHC pharmacy, cancer support group and the Kahnawake Fire Brigade. Through your support we were able to meet his wish of being at home till the end.

Link

Jacinthe Lapierre, 60

November 8, 2023

Peacefully at her home, on November 6, 2023, at the age of 60, our sweet flower flew away, surrounded by the love of her family. A donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Guay, 70

November 7, 2023

At her home, on November 3, 2023, Mrs. Suzanne Guay passed away at the age of 70. The family would like to thank Dr. A. Sébastianelli and Dr. Maryse Archambault for the good care provided.

Link

Note: Dr. Alexandra Sebastianelli is a gynecological oncology specialist based in Montreal.

Richard Fournier, 60

November 12, 2023

On Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 60, Mr. Richard Fournier, of Rigaud, died. A special thank you to Dr. Jean-Claude Landa and the nurses at the CLSC de Rigaud for the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Larose, 38

November 12, 2023

On November 8, 2023, at the age of 38, Mr. Mathieu Larose died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Chouinard, 67

November 12, 2023

In Madeleine, on October 20, 2023, Mr. Mario Chouinard died suddenly at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Paul Paradis, 73

November 12, 2023

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on November 9, 2023, at the age of 73, Pierre Paul Paradis, formerly of Montreal, originally from Port-Cartier passed away. Thanks to the staff of the oncology department of the Haut-Richelieu Hospital, the CLSC de la Vallée-des-Forts and the Palliative Care Resource for their dedication and the good services and care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernard Hamel, 64

November 11, 2023

In Fleurimont, on November 9, 2023, at the age of 64, Mr. Bernard Hamel died. The family would like to thank the CHUS Fleurimont hemato-oncology department for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brigitte Dostie, 65

November 10, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce to you the death of Mrs. Brigitte Dostie, at the CHSLD of Coaticook, on Wednesday November 8, 2023, at the age of 65 years. The family would like to thank the staff of the CHSLD of Coaticook, the CSSS du Granit of Lac-Mégantic as well as the Rose D’Or of Lambton for the good care provided to Brigitte. Your expression of sympathy can result in a donation to The Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Pelonquin, 33

November 10, 2023

On November 3, 2023, at the age of 33, Maxime Péloquin, residing in Longueuil, died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dina Boutin-Quenneville, 41

November 10, 2023

Montreal, on October 28, 2023, on the eve of her 41st birthday, Dina Boutin-Quenneville passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yani Zavos, 48

November 10, 2023

Yani Zavos passed away in Saint-Hubert, on November 6, 2023, at the age of 48. Your expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Kidney Disease Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathalie Ouellet, 57

November 10, 2023

At Maison Aube-Lumière, on November 6, 2023, Mrs. Nathalie Ouellet passed away at the age of 57. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manuel Brisebois, 49

November 10, 2023

At the Pierre Le Gardeur Hospital Center, on November 7, 2023, at the age of 49, Mr. Manuel Brisebois died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sabrina Bouchard, 34

November 10, 2023

On November 9, 2023, Sabrina “nana” Bouchard died suddenly at the age of 34 years. She was the daughter of Mrs. Josée Duchesne and Mr. Réjean Bouchard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilbert Levesque, 34

November 10, 2023

Mr. Gilbert Lévesque died at the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on November 2, 2023, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emilian Blaga, 46

November 10, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Emilian Blaga, which occurred on November 7, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manon Gagnon, 38

November 10, 2023

On November 7, 2023, left to join her mother, at the age of 38 years and 6 months. Ms. Manon Gagnon residing in Roberval.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Thibault, 33

November 10, 2023

At the Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in palliative care, on November 6, 2023, Maxime Thibault passed away at the age of 33. The family would like to thank the staff of the Montérégie Integrated Cancer Center as well as the palliative and oncology care of the Charles-Le Moyne Hospital Center for the good care provided during his fight.

Link

Clifford Maranda, 38

November 9, 2023

The Cooperative funéraire du Témiscamingue informs you of the death of Mr. Clifford Junior Maranda of Winneway. He passed away on November 4, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Desbiens, 43

November 9, 2023

Mr. Eric Desbiens, resident in Val-d'Or, died at the Val-d'Or hospital on November 4, 2023, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacques-Yves Blain, 39

November 9, 2023

In Laval, on October 30, 2023, at the age of 39, Jacques-Yvens Blain died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Gregoire, 50

November 9, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Martin Grégoire at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Bosse, 45

November 9, 2023

At Maison Marie-Pagé, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Mrs. Nicole Bossé died at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Blouin, 64

November 9, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Blouin announces her death, which occurred on Monday October 16, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Passionate about the French language, she returned to school to obtain her bachelor's degree in teaching, which allowed her, among other things, to teach French to newcomers.

Link

Anna Boivin, 69

November 9, 2023

On November 6, 2023, Mrs. Anna Boivin, spouse of Mr. Robert Beaulieu, residing in Chicoutimi, died at Chicoutimi Hospital at the age of 69 years. The family would like to thank Dr. Nathalie Hudon, Dr. Marc Trudeau, Dr. Marc-André Brassard, Ms. Geneviève Côté, Arianne Gagnon, Ms. Hélène Larouche, Ms. Sylvie Côté as well as all the staff of the oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Dugal, 55

November 8, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Sylvie Dugal, which occurred on November 4, 2023, at the age of 55. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Labelle, 32

November 8, 2023

On November 4, 2023, at Trois-Rivières, Mr. Maxime Labelle died at the age of 32. Any expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Cerebral Paralysis Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacques-Andre Charbonneau, 59

November 8, 2023

At the CISSS des Laurentides, Saint-Jérôme Hospital Center, on October 27, 2023, Mr. Jacques-André Charbonneau died surrounded by his family aged 59. In memory of Mr. Charbonneau and as a gesture of sympathy, the family invites you to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diego Manuel Altminc, 36

November 8, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Diego Altminc, aged 36. His courageous fight against cancer ended on November 3, 2023.

Link

Pierrette Richer, 61

November 7, 2023

In St-Jérôme, on October 31, 2023, Mrs. Pierrette Richer died at the age of 61. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaven Therrien, 36

November 7, 2023

In Lac-Drolet, Saturday November 4, 2023, at the age of 36 years, Mr. Kaven Therrien passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Bouchard, 50

November 7, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden departure of Carole Bouchard. She died on October 22, 2023, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hélène Côté, 64

November 7, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec, on October 29, 2023, Mrs. Hélène Côté, passed away at the age of 64. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Pelletier, 60

November 7, 2023

In Quebec, on October 12, 2023, at the age of 60 years, Mr. Jean M. Pelletier passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Belanger, 65

November 7, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Daniel Bélanger, which occurred on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 65. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Canadian Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle Pare, 70

November 7, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our mother Madame Danielle Paré who died at the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on October 31, 2023, at the age of 70. The children would like to thank our friend Daniel Vigneault from the IUCPQ for his help, his involvement, and his presence at the hospital. Sincere thanks to all the staff of the coronary unit of the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis and to all the staff of the 4th floor as well as the coronary intensive care unit of the IUCPQ.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruno Durocher, 44

November 6, 2023

Mr. Bruno Durocher from Saint-Colomban, passed away on November 3, 2023, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Tremblay, 44

November 6, 2023

At the Chicoutimi Hospital, Mr. Simon Tremblay died on November 4, 2023 at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liliane Arès, 67

November 6, 2023

Mrs. Liliane Farley passed away at the Granby Hospital Center, on November 5, 2023, at the age of 67. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Soucy as well as the CHG intensive care staff for the excellent care provided. As a token of sympathy, a donation to the Granby Hospital Center Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jocelyn Veilleux, 66

November 6, 2023

At the St-Georges Hospital, on October 20, 2023, at the age of 66, Mr. Jocelyn Veilleux died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henriot Bouchard, 73

November 6, 2023

Montreal, suddenly on November 6, 2023, at the age of 73, Henriot Bouchard died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

René-Mathew Awashish, 38

November 6, 2023

Mr. René-Mathew Awashish died in Obedjiwan on November 3, 2023, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Genest Cédrik, 51

November 6, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the death of Mr. Cédrik Genest. It was at the CLSC of St-Marc-des-Carrières, on October 28, 2023, aged 51, that he left us to join the stars.

Condolences may include a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Landry, 65

November 6, 2023

On October 14, 2023, at the age of 65, Mr. Mario Landry died. In compensation for the flowers, the family will collect your donations on site for pancreatic cancer research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 31:

James Henry Payton, 70

October 31, 2023

Peacefully at the Lachute Hospital after a brief illness on Sunday October 22, 2023, James Henry Payton of Grenville, Quebec passed away at the age of 70. In memory of James Henry a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

https://necrocanada.com/obituaries-2023/canada-ontario-vankleek-hill-james-henrypayton-1953-2023/

In Alberta, 29 “ died suddenly ”:

Brandon Scott, 33

November 6, 2023

Brandon James Frederick Scott of Redcliff, Alberta passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 33 years. Brandon was born in Lethbridge, Alberta to Jackie Scott on November 4, 1989. He graduated from W.R. Meyers in Taber, Alberta, in 2007, and went on to join the Canadian Armed Forces in 2009, where he achieved Rank of Master Corporal before retiring after 10 years of service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Patrick Bishop, 35

November 12, 2023

The family of Ian Patrick Bishop is heartbroken to announce his sudden passing in Medicine Hat on November 4th, 2023, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Conrad Houle, 46

November 12, 2023

On November 9, 2023, Mr. Conrad Houle of Saddle Lake passed away at the age of 46 years. He is survived by his 2 daughters & 3 sons

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blair “Bear” McConnell, 32

November 12, 2023

On November 8, 2023, Blair “Bear” McConnell of McRae passed away at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Edward Dumont, 65

November 12, 2023

On November 5, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer, Ron passed away peacefully with his wife Roberta at his side.

Link

Michael Gordon Kandt, 55

November 11, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Gordon Kandt, announce his sudden passing On October 29. 2023, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Travis Theodore Smyl, 25

November 11, 2023

On November 5, 2023, Travis Theodore Smyl of Goodridge, Alberta, passed away at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natalie Ann Russell, 41

November 10, 2023

Nat lived and loved with a huge heart. She lit up every space she walked into with her big, beautiful, sparkly brown eyes and fun-loving personality. Nat loved to sing and laugh and dance. She was happy painting, doing crafts, camping and golfing with family and friends, but she was happiest when she was with her girls.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Damien James Desjarlais, 19

November 10, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Damien James Desjarlais of Ashmont, formerly of Sylvan Lake, on November 4, 2023, at the age of 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle Boudreau, 48

November 10, 2023

On November 6, 2023, Danielle Boudreau of St. Paul passed away at the age of 48 years. She is survived by her sons, Joey Boudreau & Jesse White.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raven Thomas, 24

November 10, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Raven Thomas announces her sudden passing on November 2, 2023, at the age of 24.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evan Riley Klein, 19

November 10, 2023

Evan Riley Klein, 19, of Delburne Alberta, passed away on November 5, 2023, in Delburne.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cherise Gilchrist, 40

November 9, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and dismay that we announce the sudden passing of Cherise Gilchrist of Bellevue, Alberta who succumbed to acute health issues on November 2, 2023, at the tender age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hayden Trevor Heavenfire, 30

November 9, 2023

Hayden Trevor Heavenfire of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gurneerkamal Singh Gill, 36

November 9, 2023

Gurneerkamal Singh Gill passed away in Calgary, Alberta, on November 2, 2023, at the age of 36 years. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Edwin Westad, 43

November 9, 2023

With a deep sense of sorrow and loss, our family announces the sudden passing of our loving husband, son, brother, and uncle, Jesse Edwin Westad, on November 5, 2023, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monte Badger, 39

November 9, 2023

On Friday November 3, 2023, Monte Badger of Kehewin Cree Nation passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tanya Dawn Ronald, 47

November 9, 2023

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Tanya Dawn nee Soloway Ronald passed away with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 47 years.

Link

Joseph "Joey" Wills, 31

November 8, 2023

Joseph “Joey” Wills, we love you and miss you. It came to suddenly, a shock, we wish to soften, now gone from our physicality and frames of life. An avoidable death to soon, all to common in our time, the Plandemic is an assault by the “OWNERS”, a deliberate culling of the population, and who now threaten all of our lives, it is a clear and present danger. We who are left behind, in this man created hell, must work the rites to bring heaven back down to earth. Restore our Kingdom! We come to receive our gift of the earth with our life, only to find ourselves on this plane and all has been stolen. Man is not Free! Clearly since the injections, hell has come to reign.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher: According to his LinkedIn profile, Wills worked for Teck Resources from 2020 to 2023.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-wills/

Teck's website has the following:

Being vaccinated is the most important thing each of us can do in the fight against COVID-19. This means getting a third dose or ‘booster shot’ of the vaccine to increase your protection against Omicron and help protect against spread of the virus to your loved ones and in your community. It’s critically important that everyone get a vaccine booster shot, if medically able, as soon as it’s available to you.

https://www.teck.com/sustainability/sustainability-topics/health-and-safety/updates/employee-resources/

Jennifer Lynn Kathol, 45

November 8, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected, sudden passing of Jennifer Lynn Kathol. She passed away peacefully at her home in Calgary on Sunday November 5, 2023, at the age of 45. Jenni will be sadly missed by her husband and daughter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley Castor, 36

November 8, 2023

On November, 1, 2023, Mr. Bradley Castor “Remy” of Edmonton passed away at the age of 36 years. He is survived by 4 sons & 2 daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Byron Johnathon Parkin, 37

November 8, 2023

Joan, Terry, Tango, and family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support given to us all in our time of grief. For the food, flowers, cards, phone calls, donations, hugs, condolences, pictures, and memories shared – thank you.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Herder Lindsay Chatman, 70

November 7, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, Herder Lindsay Chatman of Cannings Cove, aged 70 years and 10 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry “Zeke” Ziebarth, 67

November 7, 2023

Terry “Zeke” Ziebarth; husband, father, grandfather & friend, passed away suddenly in his home on November 1st, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Niall McEvoy, 47

November 6, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Niall McEvoy announce his passing on October 27th, at the age of 47 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Darby; his sister, Anne (Tyler); and his nephews: Kian, Soren, and Lyndon. Niall had a big heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and relatives in St. Albert, Vancouver Island, Ireland, and the UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Gerhard Seniuk, 27

November 6, 2023

It is with heavy hearts, that the family announces the passing of William Gerhard Seniuk, of Vegreville, Alberta, at the age of 27.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Bourke, 61

November 6, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Brian Laurence Bourke announce his sudden passing on Monday, October 23, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Furhovde, 59

November 6, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our valiant and courageous Peter Furhovde, who peacefully left this world on November 1, 2023, at the age of 59, surrounded by light, love, and support at Strathmore Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Reported on October 25:

Daniel Middleton, 52

October 25, 2023

Mr. Daniel James Middleton of Red Deer, Alberta passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the age of 52 years. He chose a career in the trucking industry. Daniel loved to drive his truck, and all the freedom he felt while on the open roads, and the sights he saw throughout the United States and Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 14 “died suddenly”:

Peter Jacob (PJ) Swistak, 38

November 10, 2023

Peter Jacob (PJ) Swistak passed away on October 28, 2023, in Port Coquitlam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Edward Fleck, 47

November 10, 2023

The family of Bruce Edward Fleck is sad to announce his passing on November 1, 2023, in Kamloops, BC. He began his career as a chef in Quesnel, and it took him to Prince George, Kamloops, St. Albert Alberta and back to Kamloops. Bruce also tried a few other careers related to food and drink, such as a meat cutter and baker, and he even worked in a brewery, but always returned to cooking.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Philip Dunford, 69

November 9, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of John Dunford announces his sudden passing on October 26, 2023, in Kamloops, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Martin O'Neill, 51

November 9, 2023

The family of Paul O’Neill of Kelowna, BC, is saddened to announce his passing on November 4, 2023, at the age of 51 years. He passed away in Penticton, BC with his family by his side. Paul enjoyed his life; fishing, camping, music, playing his guitar and spending time with his son, Rowan. He fought a courageous battle with cancer right to the end.

Link

Patrick John Toutant, 71

November 8, 2023

Patrick John Leo Toutant, age 71, died unexpectedly on October 7, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allen “Al” Efanof, 65

November 8, 2023

It’s with great sadness to announce the unexpected peaceful passing of Al Efanoff from Kootenay Small Engine, on November 4th. Al was born in Nelson and raised in Salmo. Special thanks to the fire department, Paramedics, Cst Finnigan and the funeral home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia “Pat” Alice Watts, 69

November 8, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister and auntie Pat Watts. Pat was born in Penticton on January 3, 1954 and passed away in Williams Lake Hospital on November 6, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Jeremy David Perrault, 44

November 7, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved son, Jeremy David Perrault, on Oct 30 in Duncan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giovanni DeRos, 36

November 7, 2023

It is with a profound sadness that we announce the passing of Giovanni Walter Mario DeRos of Osoyoos, BC. The date of October 29, 2023, is now marked with grief from losing Giovanni at the age of 36, following a brave and heroic fight against brain cancer and Leptomeningeal Disease.

Link

Christopher Dobson, 58

November 6, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Chris Dobson, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 30, 2023, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katryna “Kat” Sigurdson, 48

November 6, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Katryna (Kat) Sigurdson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phillip Gregory Pennell, 43

November 6, 2023

Phillip Gregory Pennell passed away on October 30, 2023 in Victoria, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Schudlo, 71

November 6, 2023

With great sadness, we announce with heavy hearts the passing of our mom, Alex Schudlo, AKA Sandy Roberts, or as we fondly referred to her, Ma Roberts. Sandy passed away suddenly on October 31/23 at the Salmon Arm Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Staci Lepretre, 49

November 6, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Victoria Staci Lepretre, a resident of Pouce Coupe, British Columbia, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Manitoba, 13 “died suddenly”:

Ian Elwood-Oates, 74

November 10, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we inform our family and friends that Ian passed suddenly of a heart attack at home on October 27th, 2023.

Link

Harriette Maria Duck, 23

November 9, 2023

Harriette Maria Duck passed away on November 2, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elmer Lewis Pitre, 67

November 9, 2023

On November 03, 2023, Elmer Lewis Pitre suddenly passed away at the age of 67 in Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Ann Shingoose, 44

November 9, 2023

Stephanie Ann Shingoose passed away on November 7, 2023, in Russell, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Michael Goray, 56

November 9, 2023

Peacefully at home in his sleep, after a brave battle with brain cancer, Dave went home to be with the Lord.

Link

Ronald Gary Actimichuk, 69

November 9, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Gary Actimichuk, with his eldest nephew Allan by his side, at the Concordia Hospital, due to complications of cancer.

Link

Aaliyah & Mason Bignell, stillborn

November 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin William Bartlett, 52

November 8, 2023

It is with profound grief and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Colin Bartlett on November 5, 2023, at the age of 52. Memorial donations may be made to Brain Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brent Ronald Saunders, 64

November 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, son, uncle and life partner, Brent Ronald Saunders, on Sunday, November 5, 2023. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Abraham Aman Adem, 45

November 8, 2023

Abraham Aman Adem passed away on October 31, 2023. Abraham was 45 years of age at the time of passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Robert Bignel, 39

November 7, 2023

Raymond Robert Bignell passed away on October 30, 2023, in The Pas, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ernest Roy Amos, 69

November 7, 2023

With sadness we announce the sudden passing of our husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Guntel, 74

November 7, 2023

After fighting to the end, Terry lost his battle with cancer.

Link

Janice Laurie Garson, 63

November 6, 2023

After a long battle with cancer, we announce the passing of Janice Laurie Garson (Ross) – mother, grandmother, sister and auntie.

Link

64 “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on October 28:

Noreen Micheline Vaillancourt, 71

October 28, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Noreen Micheline Vaillancourt of Fredericton NB, announces her passing at the Doctor Everett Chalmers Hospital, Fredericton NB, on October 26, 2023. Noreen was a much-loved schoolteacher, a faithful member of St. Dunstan’s Catholic Church since 1971, as well as an active member of the Catholic Women’s League. Noreen will be missed by many, including the thousands of children she taught and served throughout her career both in Boiestown and Fredericton, NB. Donations in Noreen’s memory be made to Myeloma Canada, as very little research has been made in this lesser-known aggressive form of cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 16:

Kevin Shannon, 64

October 16, 2023

It is with great sadness that Rhonda and Kevin’s family announce he passed at the Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton on October 12, 2023. Kevin wholly appreciated all those who visited in the last few weeks. He faced many challenges in life, but this last battle with cancer was aggressive and brief. Kevin passed peacefully with his niece holding his hand. Kevin’s 37-year career in the military had him stationed in several places, most recently Saint John, NB. A nearly fatal ATV accident during a training exercise resulted in his early retirement from the military. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as a MSE. Op. For the past 4 years, Kevin had been supporting a young Nigerian girl while she pursued her undergrad. Memory tributes in memory of Kevin, can be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on October 26:

Rachel Tina Caron, 42

October 26, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the expected yet unbelievably hard to take passing of Rachel Tina Caron on October 25, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital with her loving family by her side. Rachel worked in the Patient Information and Locating department of the Saint John Regional Hospital for the last 16 years and was very popular with her coworkers and very good at her job. Her family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the hospital and especially the Locating and ICU departments. You were wonderful to Rachel through her career and her illness, and your kindness will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 23:

Tina Arsenault-Poirier, 57

October 23, 2023

Tina Arsenault-Poirier, 57, of Dieppe and formerly of Bouctouche, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Maison Albert, Moncton, on Friday October 20, 2023. Tina was a dedicated teacher; she had a positive influence in hundreds of children’s lives. Teaching for her was more than a job -- it was a vocation. The family would like to say a special thank you to Albert House, the Georges-L-Dumont oncology center.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: From her Facebook photo Arsenault-Poirier was ''vaccinated'' on May 31st, 2021:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2960856447484263&set=a.1436606106575979

Reported on October 30:

Tristan Samuel McLaughlin, 25

October 30, 2023

We are saddened to announce the passing of Tristan Samuel McLaughlin of Chipman, NB, which occurred at his home on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 25 years. Tristan had a soft heart, and his boys held a special place in his heart. He was over the moon with joy about his soon to be born baby girl.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christene Mae Sooley, 65

October 30, 2023

With heavy hearts, the family of Christene Mae (Hutchinson) Sooley announce her unexpected passing on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Larocque, 37

October 30, 2023

It is with a heart full of sorrow that we announce the death of Guy Larocque occurred at the Hospital Miramichi Regional, Thursday October 19, 2023, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lyle George Dargavel, 61

October 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we, the family, we announce the death of Lyle George Dargavel, who passed away after a courageous struggle against cancer, surrounded by the love of his loved ones, at his home, on Sunday October 29, 2023, at the age of 61. Lyle loved to laugh and tease his friends by playing tricks on them. He was able to count on very good friends throughout his life, and their attention to him in the last moments says a lot about the friendship that united them.

Link

Reported on October 29:

Martin Gaetan, 49

October 29, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on October 27, 2023, at the age of 49 years and 6 months, Mr. Gaëtan Martin has left us. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Whitehouse, 74

October 29, 2023

Brenda Marie Whitehouse of Bedell passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Carleton Manor in Woodstock. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 28:

Patrick Jerold Pat McGivney, 62

October 28, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Patrick “Pat” Jerold McGivney on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at his home in Waterborough, NB, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Berube, 33

October 28, 2023

Grand-Falls - Mike Bérubé passed away in his sleep on October 26, 2023, following a long and courageous battle with illness at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beau Richard Stephen Donahee - Infant

October 28, 2023

Beau Richard Stephen Donahee, infant son, passed away at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, N.B., on Friday, October 26, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 27:

Bebe Jordan Richardson - 5 months

October 27, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of baby Jordan Richardson, who died in the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, on Wednesday October 25, 2023, at the age of 5 and a half months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Martin, 39

October 27, 2023

Accidentally in St-Basile, on October 25, 2023, at the age of 39, Mr. Michel Martin died. Donation for the Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation to the oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danika Zoé Maillet, 25

October 27, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Danika Zoé Maillet, 25, of Moncton and formerly of Shediac, on Monday, October 23, 2023, at her residence. Danika had a mad passion and selfless concern for young people at risk. She made and kept strong connections, and people were drawn to her. You could count on her day or night. She was your ride or die, your counselor, your friend, and your confident. However you needed her, she wanted to be there. She was brutally honest, compassionate, and forgiving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dianne Kenney, 72

October 27, 2023

It is with great sadness the family of Dianne M. Kenney announce her passing at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, N.B. on Thursday, October 26, 2023. She loved family gatherings, shopping, sewing, painting, crocheting, taking road trips and traveling to warm places. Donations to Charlotte County Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Friars, 49

October 27, 2023

Kennebecasis-Valley - A life well lived … ending far too soon on October 23, 2023. Trevor Friars lived life to its fullest and will be missed dearly. Trevor was a talented athlete and just like his Dad, he made many friends throughout the years, both at the rinks and on the links.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 26:

Glenn William Thorton, 73

October 26, 2023

Jacksonville - We extend sincere sympathy to the family of Glenn William Thorton, who passed away on Wednesday October 25, 2023, at the Carleton Manor at the age of 73. Glenn was referred to as “Uncle Buzz” from some of his family members. Donations can be made to the River Valley Cancer Support Group in Glenn’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nelson Roy Lint, 69

October 26, 2023

Fredericton - It is with sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Nelson Roy Lint on October 25, 2023. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Therese Savoie, 69

October 26, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our dear mother, Thérèse Savoie, after a courageous fight against cancer, Wednesday 25 October 2023, surrounded by the love of her children, at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton.

Link

Reported on October 25:

James “Jim” Joseph Girouard, 67

October 25, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Jim on the evening of October 2, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josette Godin, 62

October 25, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we, the family, wish to inform you of the death of Mrs. Josette Godin, spouse, which occurred at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, on Saturday October 21, 2023, at the age of 62. In memory of Josette, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jon Pevlin, 42

October 25, 2023

Sussex - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jonathan Matthew Hazen Pevlin announce his sudden passing at his residence on October 8, 2023 at the age of 42. Jon was a simple, hard-working man. He had a great sense of humor and was the center of any gathering. He loved to be surrounded by people and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. Jon always wanted to be a truck driver, when that dream was realized he embraced every moment and every sight he got to see. His greatest accomplishment was being a dad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian D’Astou, 43

October 25, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on October 24, 2023, at the age of 43 years and 3 months, Mr. Brian D’Astou passed away. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blandine Dube, 69

October 25, 2023

Blandine Dube died at the Regional Hospital of Edmundston, Tuesday October 24, 2023, at the age aged 69. Donation to Edmundston Regional Hospital oncology unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Leo Porter, 58

October 25, 2023

It is with broken hearts that the family of John Porter, husband and best friend, announces his sudden passing on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. John worked for Canada Post for many years and planned to retire in May. He enjoyed his many conversations with his customers at the Rothesay Post Office. His kind and calming personality was noted by anyone who met him. John was always up for a good time, especially hosting and enjoying all the fun at the “famous” annual washer toss tournament. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Canada Post’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/5n6nnha3

Paul Sylvio Menard, 68

October 25, 2023

Husband and beloved father Paul Sylvio Menard of Shediac, NB passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Paul was a two-time cancer survivor who never complained, and met his last cancer with as much courage as always. After his first cancer, he immediately gave back by volunteering for several years at the Georges Dumont Hospital. He was also involved in the Centre de Resources et Crises Familiale Beauséjour, working with NB government representatives to provide resources to NB seniors so they could remain in their homes as long as possible. He was known as Papa Paul to many youngsters. He loved to cook and showed his love by feeding people. No one ever left the house hungry.

Link

Lorna Marie Foster, 68

October 25, 2023

We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Lorna Marie (Kinney)Foster of Lower Knoxford, who passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Upper River Valley Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer, at the age of 68. Lorna was a loving wife, mother of two children, grandmother, and great grandmother, and she loved her two precious dogs, Bella and Asia, who were a big part of her life. She was known for always thinking of others before herself. She regularly donated to Dun-Romin Stray and Rescue and grew enough vegetables in her garden to feed family and friends.

Link

Shannon Grant, 39

October 25, 2023

Following a brief and courageous battle with cancer, Shannon Marie Grant of Four Falls, NB, passed away peacefully at Hotel Dieu St. Joseph Hospital on the evening of October 24, 2023. Shannon was the Assistant Manager of the Tobique One Stop Ultramar in Perth-Andover. She started working at the truck stop straight out of high school and was there for the past nineteen years. She was one of the original employees when the truck stop opened. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on October 24:

Trisha Susan Francis, 37

October 24, 2023

Trisha Susan Francis, of Natoaganeg (Eel Ground) passed away at her residence on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alvida Poirier, 65

October 24, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alvida Poirier, 65, of MacDougall Settlement, NB, on Saturday, October 21st, 2023, at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center, Moncton, NB. Alvida had a big heart; she would have given her last penny to help anyone in need. She always had a big smile on her face and loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids. In Alvida’s memory, a donation can be made to the NB Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudine Maillet, 66

October 24, 2023

Rogersville - Suddenly but peacefully, our sister Claudine left us this Monday, October 23, 2023. Her departure leaves a great void in our hearts and in the hearts of all those who knew her. We will always remember her joy of living, her good humor and her appreciation for all the beautiful and small joys of life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Collette-Leger, 75

October 24, 2023

Dieppe – Elizabeth Collette-Leger, 75, passed away suddenly at her residence on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023. Her hobbies included crocheting, going for drives, and walking with the dogs. In Elizabeth’s memory, a donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kent Amos, 65

October 24, 2023

Allison “Kent” Amos passed away at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, Fredericton, NB on Monday, October 23, 2023, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Donald “Donnie” Coholan Jr, 56

October 24, 2023

The family of John Donald “Donnie” Coholan Jr. wishes to announce his passing, which occurred on October 20th after a brief struggle with lung cancer. Donnie was a talented hair stylist and won many provincial and national awards for his creative designs. He spent his last years at Nakai Salons in Moncton and Saint John. He truly felt at home with his Nakai family.

Link

Reported on October 23:

Richard P. Nason, 50

October 23, 2023

With heavy hearts the family of Richard “Rick” Nason mourn his passing in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at his residence. Richard remained his loving self throughout his illness. He knew how to bring laughter into any room he entered, making it hard to be anything but happy when he was around. Ever the jokester, he would try his hardest, especially on your bad days, to bring even the smallest of smiles to your face. Ricky was a man who cared deeply for many things and many more people.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald “Gerry” Colborne, 72

October 23, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Gerald (Gerry) Colborne, 72, of Salisbury on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Although Gerry had Parkinson’s for the past several years, it didn’t slow him down much. He continued to enjoy an active social life. He loved his family and friends, trips to the camp, playing pool, and watching stock car races, and he rarely missed a musical event at Grady’s Pub. Donations to Parkinson Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roberta D. Lewis, 71

October 23, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Roberta Doreen (Goguen) Lewis, which occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023, at 4:17 p.m. Roberta was the head of her household and the glue to the family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Donations in memory of Roberta may be made to The Diabetes Association or Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel “Donnie” Keating, 73

October 23, 2023

Saint John - Friends of Daniel “Donnie” Keating are saddened to announce his unexpected passing on Monday, October 23rd, 2023. He was born in Cork County, Ireland.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lise Tardif, 70

October 23, 2023

At the Regional Hospital of Edmundston, on Monday October 23, 2023, at the age aged 70, died. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Bowmaster, 62

October 23, 2023

Following a brief battle with cancer, Ronald Terry Bowmaster of Perth-Andover, NB, passed away peacefully at the Upper River Valley Hospital on the evening of October 22, 2023. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Madonna Florence Hatty, 64

October 22, 2023

Saint John - It is with great sadness that we, the family, announce the passing of our loving sister/aunt Madonna which occurred peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on October 21, 2023, at the age of 64 years old. Madonna has left a lasting impression on all who knew her and her beautiful, generous heart. Donations in memory of Madonna can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 21:

Ethan Jeffrey Liston, 20

October 21, 2023

It is with much sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of Ethan Jeffrey Liston of Woodstock at the Upper River Valley Hospital at the age of 20. His favorite pastimes included listening to music, wheeling, and fishing alongside his faithful canine companion, Willow. He was such a lover of animals. His kitties and pet hamster held a special place in his heart. He also loved his fiancé enormously. He talked about marrying her all the time. He was the kindest, most caring, genuine individual. He would do absolutely anything for you. He had an infectious laugh, a witty sense of humour, and a heart of gold.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Demerchant, 55

October 21, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Paula Demerchant, loving wife, on Saturday October 21, 2023, at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, New Brunswick. Paula was employed with her husband with Canada Border Services as an Officer and a Program Officer for 32 years. She and her husband travelled extensively and had many adventures of a lifetime. Donations in memory of Paula may be made to Charlotte County Cancer.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Its union pushed for COVID-19 “vaccination” for frontline CBSA officers and employees in a letter to Minister Blair:

https://www.ciu-sdi.ca/covid-19-vaccination-for-frontline-cbsa-officers-and-employees-letter-to-minister-blair/

Donald Cormier, 68

October 21, 2023

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Donald Emile Cormier of Grand-Barachois, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, on October 20th, 2023.

Link

Jean-Guy Mallais, 49

October 21, 2023

Moncton - It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my eldest son, Jean-Guy Mallais, at the young age of 49, after a 14-month struggle to recover from a debilitating stroke. Guy fought a good fight but was taken to a free and happier life by the angels.

Link

Reported on October 20:

Judith Mary Wilkins, 74

October 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Judy Mary Wilkins announces her passing, which occurred on October 18, 2023, at Kiwanis Nursing Home in Sus, NB. Donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amanda-Jo (Marr-Crouse) Scott, 34

October 20, 2023

Amanda-Jo (Marr-Crouse) Scott of Central Hainesville, NB, passed away on October 18, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. Amanda was a devoted mother to her son who was her pride and joy. She was an avid baker and gardener, and mind you she was full of sass and spoke her mind! Amanda loved wholeheartedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Everett Donald - 7 months

October 20, 2023

Riverview - A beautiful angel graced us with his love as William Everett Donald entered our lives on March 27, 2023, only to be called back to heaven on October 19, leaving our hearts in sorrow. Everett filled our world daily with love, joy and happiness. He was the best little brother with the biggest smile, who was always sharing laughs, cuddles and baths with his big brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Sercerchi, 68

October 20, 2023

It is with much sadness and broken hearts that we announce the death of Richard (Rick) Paul Sercerchi of Lower Woodstock at the age of 68, on Thursday October 19, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer, with his family and friends by his side. Donations to Upper River Valley Cancer Support Group can be made in Rick’s memory.

Link

Reported on October 19:

Scott Andrew Abric, 50

October 19, 2023

Saint John - We as a community lost someone who was a walking source of positive energy. Someone who could light up a room and make someone feel needed with a few words, a joke, a song lyric, or just a comforting hug – “bring it in” as he would often say, before you were allowed to walk away. If anyone you know is having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to them. If you are in despair, please know the world is better with you in it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harmony Marie Arbeau, 15

October 19, 2023