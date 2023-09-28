UNITED STATES

‘8 Mile' Actor Who Battled Eminem In Movie Has Reportedly Passed Away

September 25, 2023

‘8 Mile’ actor Nashawn Breedlove, who played the role of Lotto in the 2002 battle rap film, has reportedly passed away. His death was first reported on Monday (September 25) by Mickey Factz, who paid tribute to the actor on social media. “RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX,” he wrote. “You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.” Battle rapper Daylyt also saluted the 8 Mile star, writing in a comment on Mickey’s post: “The first mc who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip lotto.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Malieek Straughter, a talented American actor, tragically passed away

September 21, 2023

Malieek Straughter, a beloved American actor, director, and brother of rapper Coolio, passed away on September 19, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer. His sudden death left a significant void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the Hollywood community where he had made his mark. Born in Los Angeles, Malieek Straughter was known for his work in various films and TV shows. Some of his notable films include "Italian Job," "A Man Apart," "Friday After Next," "Line Watch," "Sucker Free City," "Lottery Ticket," "Beyond The Lights," and "Den Of Thieves". On television, he appeared in "Prison Break," "Unsolved," "Cold Case," and "NYPD Blues". He graduated with honors from The Los Angeles Film School with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Directing and Writing. According to sources, Malieek Straughter had been silently battling lung cancer before his untimely passing. His death came as a shock to many of his followers, family, and friends, who expressed their sorrow and condolences on social media.

Katherine Anderson, Co-Founder Of The Marvelettes, Dead At 79

September 21, 2023

Katherine Anderson-Schaffner, a founding member of The Marvelettes, has died at age 79. A cause of death is unknown. The tragic news was confirmed by her daughter, Keisha Schaffner, on Wednesday (Sept. 20) via Facebook. “Some called her Kat – some called her Sis , Gamma – Momma K but my sister and I called her MOM ,” she wrote in her tribute post. “She was not just a Mom to us but to many. Many people would come and sit at her table. Now if you ever sat and said, ‘Kat I need to talk.’ You already knew you were going to get true, uncut, unedited council. She wasn’t going to tell you what you wanted to hear but what you should hear. I remember friends saying I’m coming over and I would say, ‘I’m not home;’ the response would be I’m going to talk to your mom. My response would always be you know how that’s going to go right? Two hours and a box of tissue later sitting at her kitchen table, your counseling session was over. The funny part is you would come back for more.”

No cause of death reported.

United Steelworkers union chief Tom Conway dies at 71

September 25, 2023

Thomas Conway, international president of the United Steelworkers (USW) union that represents 850,000 North American steel, paper, health, education and oil workers, has died at the age of 71, the USW said on Monday. Conway joined the union in 1978 at a Bethlehem Steel plant in northwestern Indiana and became its top negotiator and later president in 2019. Conway died after falling ill earlier this year. The Pittsburgh-based union's executive board is due to meet later this week to name a successor, said USW spokesperson Jess Kamm Broomell.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary music composer dies due to complications in heart surgery

September 22, 2023

One of America’s most prolific composers, Robert W. Smith, died in September 2023. He is best known for his work on songs like Furioso, Songs of Sailor and Sea, Into the Storm, and more. His family shared a joint statement announcing his death on Facebook on Thursday, September 21. In their Facebook statement, Robert W. Smith’s wife and daughter revealed that the composer had died due to complications from cardiac surgery. He was undergoing the procedure in Montgomery, Alabama. An obituary revealing more details about Robert’s passing has not surfaced yet. Robert had over 600 publications in print to his name. Most of his work was produced in association with Warner Bros. Publications and the Belwin catalog. He also owned the RWS Music Company besides serving as a professor at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton Co-Writer and the SteelDrivers Founder, Dead at 70

September 22, 2023

Mike Henderson, a founding member of the bluegrass band the SteelDrivers and a frequent co-writer of Chris Stapleton’s, died Friday. He was 70. Henderson’s former bandmates in the SteelDrivers confirmed his death in a Facebook post. “All the SteelDrivers, past and present, are in shock today as we have lost our original architect,” they wrote. Henderson, a Missouri native, won a Grammy for Best Country Song for co-writing “Broken Halos” with Stapleton, his onetime bandmate in the SteelDrivers. In 2017, “Broken Halos” became Stapleton’s first Number One country hit, and the pair would again top the charts with their cowrite “Starting Over,” the title track to Stapleton’s 2020 album. They also wrote the Stapleton fan favorites “Death Row” and “Midnight Train to Memphis,” the latter first recorded by the SteelDrivers.

No cause of death reported.

Kent Stax Cause of Death Tragic: Scream Drummer Dead a Day After Band’s New Album Announcement

September 20, 2023

Kent Stax, aged 61 years, popularly known for being the drummer of Scream for the longest time, has passed away just 24 hours after the group announced their new album. The tragic news was confirmed through the group's official Instagram account where they shared an old photo of him smoking a cigarette. It was stated that the drummer died after battling metastatic cancer. "Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream. Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable," the band continued. His bandmates further noted that Stax, whose real name was Bennett Kent Stacks, was one of a kind and aside from being a talented drummer, he also did other jobs like fishing, carpentering, and he was said to be an enthusiast when it comes to trains. In addition to Scream, the late drummer also played on other bands throughout his career like The Suspects, Alleged Bricks, Spitfires United, and more.

Maurissa Gunn Shares Emotional Tribute to 25-Year-Old Brother Marcus After His Passing

September 21, 2023

Bachelor Nation fans got to know and love Maurissa Gunn on Season 24 of “The Bachelor” and Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The Bachelor Nation star took to social media this week to share the tragic news that her younger brother Marcus passed away. Alongside a photo of him, Maurissa wrote, “Happy Birthday Bubba. You were just 3 days away from 26. My life will never be the same. I love you forever. My best friend. My twin. My entire world.” She continued on, saying, “You were supposed to see so many more birthdays. You made everyone laugh every time you were around. You lit up every room you entered. It’s always been me and you brother. I’ll never understand why this happened. None of this will ever make any sense and my life will never be the same. I love you Marcus.”

No cause of death reported.

Phil Sellers, Rutgers Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorer and Rebounder, Dies at 69

September 23, 2023

Former Rutgers wing Phil Sellers died Wednesday at the age of 69, the school announced . Known as "Phil the Thrill," Sellers is the Scarlet Knights' all-time leader in points and rebounds, and led Rutgers to the 1976 Final Four, a year in which he was named a consensus Second Team All-American.

No cause of death reported.

Tonya Puckett-Miller, former wife of Twins great Kirby Puckett, dies

September 19, 2023

Tonya Puckett-Miller, the former wife of Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett, has died at the age of 58. According to an abbreviated obituary page from Brooks Funeral Home, she died Friday, Sept. 15. She had battled glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for 20 months, according to the Star Tribune . Tonya married Kirby in 1986 and they had two children together during his playing days with the Twins. They divorced in 2002. Rochelle Olson of the Strib noted that she spent much of her time as a philanthropist, raising funds for Children's Heartlink and the Puckett Scholars program.

A pro wrester “died suddenly”:

Bart Sawyer Passes Away At The Age Of 57

September 22, 2023

The family of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper shared the news on social media; in a post, they noted that Steve Stewart, who wrestled as Bart Sawyer, passed away on September 21. The circumstances of his passing are currently unknown. Sawyer wrestled for USWA, and he otherwise competed all over the place. Over the years, Sawyer worked as an enhancement talent for WWF and WCW. He retired in late 2004 after he suffered a minor stroke. Sawyer was memorably tag team partners with Flex Kavana in the USWA; they won the USWA Tag Team Championship together. Kavana went on to become The Rock, one of the top stars in WWE history, who made his return on the September 15 episode of WWE SmackDown. Sawyer also wrestled for W*ING in Japan.

No cause of death reported.

A bodybuilder “died suddenly”:

World-famous bodybuilder Neil Currey ‘dies suddenly ’ at 34

September 18, 2023

World-renowned bodybuilder Neil Currey has died, his former trainer announced last Monday. He was 34 years old. Milo Sarcev broke the news of Currey’s death on Instagram, calling it “absolutely shocking.” Though the post originally alleged suicide, it has since been edited and now makes no mention of suicide, reports Truth Press. Currey was a professional bodybuilder who won the gold medal at the 2022 New York Pro. He then went on to compete in Mr. Olympia, the international contest which launched the career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He finished 16th in the Classic Physique category. “Stunned and beyond saddened by the tragic news that Neil Currey has passed away at the young age of 34,” wrote RX Bodybuilder, a leading news site in the bodybuilding industry.



A radio journalist “died suddenly”:

Former CBS News Radio GM Michael Freedman Dead At 71

September 21, 2023

Michael Freedman, a distinguished figure in the world of radio and journalism, passed away on September 18 at the age of 71 from pancreatic cancer. Freedman started his career in Michigan as a sportscaster, anchor, and news director before moving to Washington, DC in 1986 to lead the broadcast division at United Press International. Later, he took on roles as a Capitol Hill press secretary and public affairs director at George Washington University (GWU). In 1998, Freedman became the General Manager of the CBS News Radio network, where he brought back iconic CBS correspondents like Richard C. Hottelet and Howard K. Smith to the airwaves. Freedman also persuaded Walter Cronkite to come out of retirement for special coverage and narration roles.

Ex-Atlanta Country Radio Host ‘Moby’ Loses Cancer Battle

September 21, 2023

Many are mourning the death of James “Moby” Carney, who has lost his battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. According to Cox Media Group’s WSB Radio and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carney, who was 69, had been bedridden for several weeks until being moved to a rehabilitation facility within the last 10 days. This news came from a friend and former radio host, Steve Mitchell. As “Moby,” Atlanta radio listeners knew him not only for his time at “Kicks”, where he worked from the early 1990s through 2002, but at crosstown WZGC. That latter stint ultimately proved unsuccessful. But, it led “Moby” to self-syndicate, starting in 2004. In June 2009, Radio Affiliate Services & Syndication (RASS), led by Scott Gilbreath, added Moby in the Morning to its roster of programs. In 2011, Moby was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Acting Temple University president JoAnne A. Epps dies after falling ill on stage

September 19, 2023

Philadelphia, PA — Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps died Tuesday shortly after becoming ill on stage during a memorial service, officials said, describing her loss as a gut punch and struggling through emotion as they recalled her nearly four decades of service. Epps was attending a memorial service at the university for Charles L. Blockson, a curator of a collection of African American artifacts, when she suffered what a doctor speaking at a news conference described as a “sudden episode.” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Epps, who was scheduled to speak at the service, slumped in her chair shortly after the event began and was carried out in the arms of a uniformed officer after the announcer asked if there was a doctor in the house. Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said. She was 72. Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Temple, declined to speculate about Epps’ health prior to her collapse, but he called her death a “gut punch for all of us right now. We are not aware that President Epps had any health issues,” Kaiser said at the news conference.



No cause of death reported.

Epps was mandated by the University and the city of Philadelphia to be “vaccinated”:

The city of Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate for institutions of higher education is still in effect, meaning that all students, faculty and staff are required to have the original vaccine series or an approved vaccine exemption. The university’s overall vaccination rate was over 97% last year and we project that it will remain at that level this year.

https://news.temple.edu/announcements/2022-08-08/covid-19-update-fall-2022

Pawnee superintendent unexpectedly passed away

September 25, 2023

Pawnee, Ill. — Pawnee School District Superintendent, Tim Kratochvil, 49, passed away on Saturday. Pawnee High School principal Nicole Goodall confirmed his death in a district-wide email. The cause of death for Kratochvil has not been announced.

An airline pilot “died suddenly”:

Alaska Airlines Pilot 37-year-old Captain Eric McRae, based in Seattle, died suddenly on Sep.23, 2023, in his hotel room during layover

September 25, 2023

It is with extreme sadness that I'm sharing the loss of one of our own. Seattle-based Captain Eric McRae tragically passed away while on a layover. Though completely unexpected and untimely, we have no reason to believe foul play was involved. Eric's ties with Alaska airlines family run deep. Eric shared two beautiful children with his wife Chael who is a flight attendant with Alaska airlines. His father is retired Alaska Captain Tom McRae.

No cause of death reported.

Five students “died suddenly”:

Morrison football honors 9-year-old boy who died unexpectedly , beats Oklahoma Union

September 22, 2023

The Morrison [Okla.] community and high school football team at Friday's home game honored Brooks Mittasch, a 9-year-old boy who died unexpectedly on Sept. 10. Brooks was a member of the Morrison Hot Shot baseball team and the youth wrestling program. Before the game, senior Kasey Rupp led the players out of the locker room, holding a flag with the Mittasch name and the No. 99 on it — Brooks' baseball number. Brooks' twin brother, Austin, was a co-captain of the game and tossed the coin to start the game.

No cause of death reported.

Greeneville Middle School student dies after medical emergency

September 22, 2023

Greeneville, Tenn. — A Greeneville Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency earlier this week has died, according to a school official. Greeneville City Schools Superintendent Steve Starnes confirmed Friday night that seventh-grader and football player Kaden Gunter had died. On Tuesday, Kaden experienced a medical emergency during football practice, according to school officials. Family members told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Kaden was in critical condition and being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

No age or cause of death reported.

Illinois: Sean Presley, 16, a Willowbrook High School student, died unexpectedly

September 20, 2023

Villa Park, Ill. - Sean Presley, a certified Black belt in Martial arts and student-athlete at Willowbrook High School, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the young age of 16 in Villa Park, Illinois. The Villa Park community mourns the loss of a young soul taken too soon from the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this grievous time. He was a native of Villa Park, Illinois. He graduated from St. Pius X Parish Catholic School. He attended Willowbrook High School. He loved football and played on the Varsity Warriors football team. He was a dedicated student and a talented young athlete. His athletic abilities do not stop there; he was certified Black belt at Sky Centers Martial Arts in Lombard. His martial arts black belt is a testament to his self-discipline and hardworking nature. Hard work and commitment did not scare him. He passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2023. The details of his death have not been shared with the public. His death cast a somber cloud over the Villa Park community nonetheless. He is deeply missed by all those who had the privilege to know him.

No cause of death reported.

Middlebury College student found dead in dorm

September 21, 2023

A 20-year-old Middlebury College [VT] student was found dead in a campus dormitory late Tuesday. Middlebury police said they were called to the dorm shortly after 10:15 p.m. and found the body of Evelyn Sorensen of Oregon. Initial investigation indicates there was no foul play and there is no danger to the campus or surrounding community. The police have been in contact with the family, and Sorensen’s body was taken to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for autopsy. The investigation will continue.



In May 2021, Middlebury college mandated the “vaccine” for the upcoming fall semester:

For these reasons, we will require all students, faculty, and staff living, learning, or working on campus in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, except for those with an approved medical or religious exemption.

https://tinyurl.com/7th2bex

Cade Myrick, resident of Glasgow, Montana, died unexpectedly

September 19, 2023

Cade Myrick, a resident of Glasgow, Montana, has passed away unexpectedly. The news of his demise has spread on social media on September 18, 2023. Myrick’s death cause is still unknown, and as per reports, he died at the age of 22. Myrick’s sudden demise left his family and community in shock and grief; his friends and teammates also shared tributes for him on Social media. Cade Myrick had lived in Glasgow, Montana, all of his life. He was a student at Dickinson State University.



Dickinson encourages all students encouraged all students to be “vaccinated” by offering incentives, including no mask mandate in 2021:



https://tinyurl.com/b93z3vkt

Shortly after that, in 2021 Myrick was diagnosed with testicular cancer with metastasis in lymph nodes:

Cade has been diagnosed with Stage IIA testicular cancer with metastasis in his retroperitoneum lymph nodes. Plan is to have surgery, which is done, and now start 3 cycles of chemotherapy. His first week will be done in Billings and hopefully he can do the rest in Glasgow. If chemotherapy does not shrink his lymph nodes, he will have to go to Indiana and have RLND (retroperitoneum lymph node dissection) done.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cade-myricks-medical-expenses

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

Upstate community mourns death of Master Deputy Adam Scott

September 25, 2023

Anderson County, S.C. – The Anderson County community is mourning the loss of A-45 Master Deputy Adam Scott. According to the sheriff’s office, Scott passed away Sunday afternoon.



No age or cause of death reported.

Ashley Scott, Adam’s wife posted on Facebook:

I wanted to reach out to all our family and friends regarding very devastating news about my sweet husband Adam Scott. Adam passed away peacefully this afternoon. I’m so grateful that so many friends and coworkers were able to be here with him and say goodbye. Adam was an amazing father far before our baby girl was born 6 weeks ago and the husband I never dreamed I would find. He is going to be missed by so many. My heart is broken and I want to please ask for privacy as we proceed into these next few days. Thank you to everyone who has prayed and reached out.

https://tinyurl.com/4mj2naj5

Scott “died suddenly” - Anderson County Sheriffs Office posted on Facebook:

Over the weekend, we unexpectedly had to say goodbye to one of our own. Master Deputy Adam Scott passed away Sunday afternoon after being a dedicated first responder in the Upstate for years. Our hearts are heavy for his wife Ashley, their girls, his mom, and his law enforcement family.

https://tinyurl.com/m7t9jnzt

San Dimas firefighter dies after rare diagnosis

September 22, 2023

A San Dimas firefighter has died, not long after he was diagnosed with a rare and deadly neurological disease. Doctors told Ryan Wilson Palmer he had Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, also known as CJD. It is an incredibly rare affliction that affects about one in a million people. It's a swiftly progressive neuro-degenerative disorder that kills most patients within a year. It occurs when a protein called a prion folds abnormally. He died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Saturday. Palmer had just married his wife Wendy in February. She had become his 24-hour caregiver in his final days. Shortly before he passed, a close group of his friends celebrated his 49th birthday, even though it wasn't for another several months. Wendy wanted to celebrate him while he could still enjoy it.



No age reported.

Palmer’s GoFundMe indicated that he had only been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in August of this year:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-palmers-medical-bills

Another death from CJD, that “incredibly rare affliction”:

Montebello family mourns mother's death just weeks after rare, terminal diagnosis

September 24, 2023

Montebello, Calif. - A Montebello family is in mourning after their mother's death, just weeks after she was diagnosed with a rare, terminal disease. Now, the family hopes to spread awareness for the disease. FOX 11 first spoke with Janice Torres back on Aug. 28. Unbeknownst to us at the time, she had just been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease 11 days earlier. “My son David gave her a call and asked her where she was. All she could describe for him was that there's grass and there are kids," said Richard Torres, Janice's husband of 32 years. Richard said he and his family "thought it was related to just some lack of sleep," but Janice was wheelchair-bound in a matter of days.

No age reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Ryan T. Treisch, 38

September 24, 2023

Ryan was born on May 3, 1985 in Orrville, OH, to Thomas and Shauna (Schopfer) Treisch. He married Bess McGinty on February 27, 2010. He was a life resident of Dalton, graduating in 2004 from Dalton High School. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2002 with Boy Scout Troop #922. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Kent State Stark in 2009 and was currently employed as an ICU nurse at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton [Ohio]. Ryan was passionate about the patients and families he cared for, as well as the other medical professionals he worked alongside. He was a faithful member of Salem Mennonite Church.

No cause of death reported.

Run to honor Hamden man who died from sudden cardiac arrest

September 18, 2023

Hamden, Conn. — An upcoming event will honor the life of a 35-year-old health professional, while also sharing lifesaving information. Christopher Andreozzi died suddenly from cardiac death caused by arrhythmia in May 2023. Andreozzi was a lifelong resident who graduated from Hamden High School, Trinity University and Yale University. He was a devoted psychiatric APRN at Yale New Haven Hospital. un/Walk to Save a Life: In Honor of Christopher Andreozzi, will teach bystanders how to save lives as bystanders.

Reported on April 5:

Rosalyn Anne (Aguinaldo) Arellano, 33

April 5, 2023

Rosalyn Anne (Aguinaldo) Arellano, 33, of San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2023, after a brief illness. She graduated from H. M. King High school, in Kingsville, and went on to serve four years in the Army. After her Army service, Rosalyn pursued a career as a nurse, graduating at the top of her class and specialized in pediatric home health. She was an extremely loving and devoted mother who made every effort to give her children the best experiences despite the demands of being a single parent.

Link

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Troy police officer dies at home

September 23, 2023

Brundidge, Ala. - The Troy Police Department is mourning one of its officers. The department confirmed that officer Elijah Rouse died at his Brundidge home Friday. His cause of death was not released. “Today is a very sad day. Elijah was a great police office, a great father, and a great family man. He was always cheerful and had a smile on his face. He was a good man that committed his life to service to his community and to his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said in a statement. The department said Rouse had worked there since 2019.

No age reported.

Texas police chief dies Unexpectedly while on duty

September 18, 2023

A Texas police chief died unexpectedly while on duty Monday. Edgewood Police Chief David Hammond was found dead in his office by a lieutenant who had worked with the chief for several years, City Administrator Petra Marley told KLTV-TV. Hammond had not shown any signs of being ill and was in good spirits the day before he was found, Marley added. “Chief Hammonds was not only a great man with decades dedicated to law enforcement, he was also actively involved in the community!!! We will miss you sir," the Wills Point Police Department stated in a social media post. No official cause of death has been released about Hammond's death. Marley told KLTV that it was believed he died of natural causes.

Marion County Deputy Dies Suddenly

September 18, 2023

Marion County [Tenn.] Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Lang died suddenly on Sunday morning as the result of a medical emergency. Mr. Lang started his career in law enforcement in 2014. Officials said, "Over the years, he proved to be not only a dedicated professional but also a genuine and compassionate human being. His warm-hearted nature, coupled with a joyful personality, made him a beloved figure among his colleagues and the community he served.”



No age or cause of death reported.

Three coaches ‘died suddenly”:

Kingsville coach dies after collapsing during Friday night football game

September 22, 2023

Corpus Christi, Texas — Kingsville Gillette Middle School football coach Marco Contreras died Friday after collapsing during the high school team's game against Tuloso-Midway. After Contreras collapsed, emergency crews worked to resuscitate him, but 3NEWS learned Contreras died a short time later. Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez issued a statement Saturday morning, saying in part, "Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved Coach, Marco Contreras. Thoughts and prayers for our Kingsville ISD students, teachers and staff are truly appreciated as we grieve." Those who knew him said Contreras was in his late 40s. In addition to coaching football, his district bio says he was a teacher at CARE Academy.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 14:

Norman (Shay) Allen III, 47

June 14, 2023

As a result of the passing of Coach Shay Allen, we would like to express our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and the athletes that he mentored. The news has left us with a sense of profound desolation. We considered Shay a dear friend, and the fact that he was able to make a positive impact on the performance of the Showcase team was really fortunate for them. He put in a lot of work with the intention of having a positive influence on young football players not just in San Antonio but also across the country, and he was committed to making that happen.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Cruise, former Cedar Rapids Washington state champion swimmer and coach, dies at age 53

September 22, 2023

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Chris Cruise was a perfect model for the "Fight Like a Warrior" mantra. As a swimmer, coach, teacher and administrator at Cedar Rapids Washington, Cruise had a drive to succeed and nothing gave him more joy than seeing his students strive for and achieve success. That fighting spirit was extinguished on Thursday. Cruise's wife, Kimberly, announced Thursday night on social media that the Hall of Fame coach, who had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in August, had “passed away peacefully” in hospice care. He was 53.

Link

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

Beloved South Jersey high school teacher dies suddenly

September 25, 2023

Egg Harbor Township, NJ – A South Jersey high school is mourning the sudden death of a much-loved teacher. Egg Harbor Township High School announced the death of “beloved” social studies teacher Doug Winkler on its Facebook page Saturday night. He also served as a class advisor to the Class of 2024. According to his LinkedIn account, he had been a teacher at the school since 2006. A cause of death and the exact time of death were not disclosed by the district.



No cause of death reported.

According to the Egg Harbor Township News-Gazette, Winkler was 41 :



https://www.facebook.com/groups/862516022206979/permalink/863536432104938/?mibextid=S66gvF

Lauren Ladley, Rye, NH, Spanish teacher, passes away

September 21, 2023

Lauren Ladley, a respected Spanish teacher from Rye, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 18, 2023, leaving an irreparable hole in the hearts of many and an imprint upon those whose lives she touched. Lauren’s legacy will always live on in our memories. At this time, Lauren Ladley’s death remains unknown to all and many remain shocked and saddened. We await additional information and will update this post when more details become available.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Angulo Casas, 48

September 13, 2023

Robert Angulo Casas passed away on August 31, 2023. He was surrounded by the warmth and love of his family. Robert was 48 years old. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 8, 1975. Robert was a teacher for most of his life. He enjoyed working with children and tried to make a difference in their lives.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 18:

Anne-Mare Leslie (Smutny) Allard, 51

August 18, 2023

Anne-Marie was a Proud Navy Wife where she dealt with military life along with deployments by her husband Shane. Anne-Mare previously worked at various insurance companies in the actuarial departments and after arriving in San Antonio [Texas] she was a contractor working for AT&T and USAA. She started working for Northside ISD in 2017 as a substitute teacher in various elementary schools and then became a math teacher in 2019 at Brennan High School where she remained until 2022.The family would like to thank the professional and compassionate help provided by the doctors, nurses and staff at the START center and at Methodist Main Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society.



Link

Robert Smith

September 21, 2023

Our dear husband, father and teacher Robert W. Smith passed away today due to complications from cardiac surgery in Montgomery, Alabama. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be communicated when they have been determined. Thank you for keeping our family in your hearts.

No age reported.



Smith was proud to receive his second “vaccine”:

I have a huge smile under this mask! Vaccine #2 is in the arm. Two weeks and I will be fully immunized. Here’s to the coming post-pandemic live music concert performances and many long overdue hugs and handshakes. Hmmmm... new title? “Hugs and Handshakes”?

https://tinyurl.com/3ydch9n3

In September 2021 Smith received the “booster”:

“COVID Booster Shot….DONE!”

https://tinyurl.com/mwyd55s4

Bishop Dr. Shawn Howard, 46

September 5, 2023

Bishop Dr. Shawn Howard unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Illinois, at the age of 46. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and cousin. Bishop Dr. Shawn will be greatly missed by his many extended family, fellow Ministers, Evanston Church of God congregation (Illinois), many affiliated church communities, and dear friends.

No cause of death reported.

Two sports fans “died suddenly”:

Tennessee Titans' Devoted Fan Dies Following Overtime Victory Celebrations

September 23, 2023

James Rembert, 71, a dedicated Tennessee Titans' fan, unfortunately passed away after attending an overtime victory against the LA Chargers. This unexpected turn of events occurred after his return from Nashville. Rembert was particularly fond of Derrick Henry and his most coveted item was Henry's number 22 shirt. The family shared that Rembert had planned to get his shirt signed by the accomplished running back. Despite his sudden passing, the family aims to continue his wish. Rembert was not only known for his enthusiastic support for the Titans, often seen wearing the Henry shirt, but also for his affection towards his family. His presence at many of the team's games made him a loved figure among other fans.

No cause of death reported.

Bystanders attempt to save man in cardiac arrest in Londonderry

September 18, 2023

Bystanders of a soccer game attempted to save a spectator who went into cardiac arrest on Saturday morning in Londonderry, but the man later died at a hospital, fire officials said. Londonderry firefighters were called to the West Road Recreational Fields around 11:50 a.m. The call came as another “significant incident” was occurring in town, according to a news release. An off-duty Londonderry battalion chief, along with help from bystanders, administered CPR on the 42-year-old man. The man was brought to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center where he later died, according to Battalion Chief Bruce Hallowell.

Link

Mary Lou Bergh

September 25, 2023

Our condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Mary Lou Bergh, Evesham Township Clerk (Burlington County, NJ), who ended her battle with acute leukemia on September 22, 2023. May she rest in peace. Mary Lou served as Deputy Township Clerk and Registrar of Vital Statistics in Medford, Burlington County, from 2004 to 2012. In 2012, she earned her RMC and went on to serve as Township Clerk in Washington Township, Gloucester County, when the opportunity to serve as Township Clerk/Registrar of Vital Statistics in her hometown, Evesham, Burlington County, presented itself. Mary Lou served in Evesham Township from 2013 until September, 2023.

Link

Bergh was 70:

https://tinyurl.com/5n84vhbt

Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller dies after cancer battle

September 25, 2023

Albany, OR - Steve Druckenmiller, who has served as Linn County Clerk since 1986, died Sunday morning, Sept. 24, after a six-month battle with cancer. He was serving his 10th term in office. Druckenmiller, 72, was the second longest serving elected official in Linn County history, behind only Rufus Russell, who served 40 years in the early 1900s.



MLM Seller Jessie ‘Boss Lee’ Ward Dies After Trying to Cure Her Cancer Naturally

September 20, 2023

A legend in the multi-level marketing world, Jessie “Boss Lee” Ward, vice president of Pruvit, a ketone supplement multi-level marketing company (MLM), has died after a brief battle with colon cancer. Ward, who claimed to have recruited more than 12,000 sellers who worked under her, was also well-known in the direct selling industry for her business coaching courses, where for a tiered monthly fee she offered to teach people to increase their incomes and become coaches themselves. In the world of anti-MLM activists, however, Ward was a deeply controversial figure. In March, Ward shared with her hundreds of thousands of followers that she had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer after routine blood work. Ward’s oncologist advised her that aggressive chemotherapy could extend her life by two and a half years; otherwise, she would be “dead by Christmas,” Ward said in a podcast appearance in July.

Oxon Hill community remembers 'Desserts by Gerard' owner after his sudden passing

September 20, 2023

Oxon Hill, Md. — A community is in mourning Wednesday after the owner of a well-known Oxon Hill bakery died unexpectedly following medical complications. Pastry chef Gerard Huet, who owned and operated a pastry shop alongside his family for 33 years, reportedly died due to complications from a recent open-heart surgery, according to a statement from his family on the business' website.

No age reported.

Jeff Powers, co-founder of popular Bigelow Brewing Co. in Skowhegan, dies

September 21, 2023

Skowhegan, ME — Jeff Powers, who along with his wife founded the popular Bigelow Brewing Co., died suddenly on Tuesday, according to a statement on the brewery’s Facebook page. No cause of death was immediately given. Bigelow Brewing Co. has grown into one of the leading craft breweries in the state.

No age or cause of death reported.

An angler “died suddenly”:

Ricky Teale, 57

September 24, 2023

Ricky Teale, pioneering innovator of the tackle trade and respected match angler, died unexpectedly Saturday 23rd September at the age of 57 of a heart attack. Instrumental in the rise of Preston Innovations as Commercial Director, Ricky was the brains behind Offbox, the first ever range of accessories to fit any seatbox leg design on the market, before adding to the company’s portfolio by setting up Korum, followed by helping hands at Avid Carp and Sonu. Ricky will be sorely missed by the industry and fellow anglers alike. The teams at Angling Times and Improve Your Coarse Fishing would like to pass on their sincerest condolences to his wife Cathy and the family.

Police investigate Carbondale man found dead on cruise ship near Bahamas

September 21, 2023

Nassau, Bahamas - It has since been learned that Quatro's Deep Pan Pizza owner Blake Morrison was the one who passed away on the cruise ship, according to Carbondale [PA] Chamber of Commerce Director William Lo. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said police on the Island of New Providence are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Carbondale who died on a cruise ship. The police force tells News 3 this happened on Wednesday, September 20, just after 10:30 a.m. Preliminary reports show the Carbondale man was found unresponsive near the pool deck on the cruise ship that sailed in. The man was examined and later pronounced dead by the ship’s doctor. It’s unknown at this time what cruise ship this took place on.

No cause of death reported.

More Friends React to Sudden Passing of Kevin West

September 19, 2023

Chattanooga, Tenn. - More close friends of the late Kevin West are reacting to his sudden passing Monday. West died after suffering a medical emergency Monday morning. McCamish said, “There’s about 20 years difference in our age, I was telling Kevin that I need someone to follow me in these projects that I am in, because I want to make sure that they’re completed. I know which side of the mountain that I am on, but you’re a youngster at 61, and you can carry these projects on. Little did I know how the result would end up differently.” West was only 62 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Community group vows to continue search for Jaylen Griffin after sudden death of his mother

September 19, 2023

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Buffalo family that spent years searching for answers in the disappearance of then 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin is facing a new challenge as the mother has passed away. 48-year-old Joann Ponzo suddenly passed away Monday. Those close to her say she was suffering an illness while dealing with the grief of her missing son, Jaylen Griffin. Jaylen has been missing since the summer of 2020 near Broadway when he went to the store around 11 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Murrieta Inmate Dies At Hospital After Illness

September 19, 2023

Murrieta, CA — A 46-year-old inmate housed at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta was transferred to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified illness and died, authorities said Tuesday. Jess R. Flores of Calimesa succumbed to complications stemming from the illness at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. “Flores was being treated for his illness when his medical condition diminished," Sgt. Chris Wedel said. The detainee was taken from the Murrieta jail to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, which is under contract to provide health services to inmates countywide. While undergoing treatment, and despite hospital staff "performing life-saving measures," Flores died, Wedel said. “There were no signs of foul play. Flores' family was notified of his death," the sergeant said.



No cause of death reported.

Sedgwick County inmate dies after ongoing illness

September 19, 2023

Wichita, Kan. - A 65-year-old Sedgwick County inmate being housed in the medical infirmary died Sunday night after what the county is calling ongoing medical issues. The inmate was taken via EMS to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where his condition continued to worsen. He died shortly before 8 p.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request.

Another man died in the Harris County Jail, marking the facility’s 13th reported death this year

September 18, 2023

Houston, Texas - Another man died while in custody at the Harris County Jail over the weekend, marking the 13th reported death from within the facility this year. According to Harris County court records, 66-year-old Alfred Rios was booked into the jail March 2021 after being charged with sexual assault. On Saturday, Rios was inside a medical ward of the jail when he suffered from an “apparent medical emergency,” according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says Rios was brought to a nearby hospital and “had no obvious physical injuries” when he was pronounced dead at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday. His death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the autopsy will be conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Rios is the 13th reported in-custody death this year. This comes after at least 27 people died while in custody at the Harris County Jail last year — the highest number in nearly two decades, according to county records and data from Texas Justice Initiative.

A triathlete “died suddenly”:

Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman

September 13, 2023

Madison, Wis.– The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has officially released the name of the Ironman athlete who died over the weekend after competing in the triathlon. Its statement identified him as Dax Bakken. A preliminary autopsy has been conducted to determine how the Madison man died, but the results are still pending. Bakken, 51, needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race, which was held Sunday in Madison, organizers explained. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped him until medical crews arrived to take Bakken to the hospital, where he later died.

Ann and David Talbott, both 71, of Guilford [Conn.]

September 25, 2023

Everyone who knew Ann and David admired their love and devotion to each other throughout their 46 years of marriage. They were inseparable and operated as a team in everything they did - from squash tournaments to collecting shells to attracting butterflies and hummingbirds to their unique property in Guilford, CT. Dave retired in 2020 from his 38-year career coaching squash at Yale, to care for Ann as her dementia progressed. On Sunday September 17, 2023 Ann died suddenly, and an hour or so later David suffered a massive heart attack. Despite heroic efforts by the hospice nurse, paramedics, and the Yale New-Haven Hospital cardiac ICU team, David passed away on September 19. He was surrounded by family members and the loving prayers of his family circle and countless friends.

Link

Dean LeMire's death at 37 leaves Seacoast and NH recovery communities 'devastated'

September 24, 2023

Dover, NH — Seacoast and New Hampshire statewide recovery communities are mourning following the death of Dean LeMire. LeMire, 37, died Thursday, Sept. 21. He was living in Dover at the time. He leaves two young daughters, Audrey, 9, and Keira, 5, and extended family, including his former wife, Ryan, and a large hole in the hearts of many who knew him. Ryan LeMire, Dean's former wife and mother of their children, said Friday the family doesn't know the cause of his death. She said she loves to see how talking about Dean's legacy is important to people in the community.



No age reported.

LeMire “died suddenly.” A GoFundMe said the following:

“Our community was deeply saddened to receive the news of Dean LeMire’s unexpected passing on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Dean was a truly remarkable individual, known for his humor, creativity, and unwavering love for his family.”

https://www.ghsplash.com/gofundme-dean-lemire-obituary-owner-at-lemire-group-llc-lglc/

Beloved Glazier, Motorcycle Enthusiast From Tarrytown, Dies At 36

September 24, 2023

A 36-year-old lifelong Westchester [NY] resident is being remembered for his passion for working with his hands as well as his love for his family. James P. Donovan, who lived in Tarrytown his entire life, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. Born in 1987, Donovan attended public schools in Tarrytown and eventually graduated from the Trinity-Pawling School in the Dutchess County village of Pawling.

No cause of death reported.

Dextrin Barnes, 50

September 24, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dectric Barnes (Sumter, South Carolina), born in Florence, South Carolina, who passed away on September 22, 2023, at the age of 50, leaving to mourn family and friends.



No cause of death reported.

Barnes was “vaccinated” in April 2021:

https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10217476674741149&id=1604335221&set=a.1352304940054&mibextid=qC1gEa

Beau Christensen, 18

September 24, 2023

Sarasota, FL - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of one of our own. Beau Christensen, Class of 2022, passed away Saturday after a 28-month battle with brain cancer. Beau will always be remembered for his courage, positive outlook, and huge smile that could warm up a room. Please remember the Christensen family with heartfelt prayers during this difficult time.

Millie Lloyd

September 24, 2023

Jorden Millie Lloyd passed away on September 17 in our arms after a short battle with a severe respiratory infection. Millie lived a beautiful life in Lassen County, California. She enjoyed spending time in nature collecting sticks and playing with baby goats and baby dolls. Millie was a cheerful, kind hearted, adventurous spirit, a blessing in the lives of people she interacted with. If you fight, argue or bicker, just think of Millie who would diffuse all these situations by puckering up with a kiss.

No age reported.

Noah Wayne Hoover, 69

September 23, 2023

Noah Wayne Hoover, 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Faber, Virginia, on September 10, 2023. Noah was a people person. He loved to be around people. Interacting with others gave him great pleasure. He was an extraordinary person and a loving older brother. During his working years, he had many physically demanding jobs. He worked in a sawmill, as a logger, and as a house painter. He will be remembered for his physically imposing stature and his enormous heart that he shared with friends and family. Those who knew and loved him will miss him.



No cause of death reported.

Tina Marie Martin, 3 months

September 21, 2023

Tina Marie Martin, age 3 months, of Yadkinville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Maxwell Fisher, 49

September 21, 2023

Dean Maxwell Fisher, 49 years old of Kenosha, WI, passed away, unexpectedly, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home.



No cause of death reported.

Steven Thomas Rosenquist, 68

September 21, 2023

Steven Thomas Rosenquist, 68 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away unexpectedly Monday September 18, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Sheldon Philip Oestreich, 23

September 20, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Sheldon Philip Oestreich was born on December 3, 1999, in San Antonio, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2023, at the age of 23. His presence in our lives will be dearly missed. Sheldon was always happy and cheerful. Sheldon was a bright student and graduated from the School of Science and Technology in 2018. Sheldon was also accepted at Our Lady of the Lake University, majoring in Psychology. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Thyroid Association in memory of Sheldon Oestreich

No cause of death reported.

A GoFundMe post from his friend mention Oestreich’s sudden unexpected death :

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-sheldon-oestreich

Ravyn Ann McCloud, newborn

September 20, 2023

Baby Girl Ravyn Ann McCloud, went to Heaven wrapped in the arms of Jesus on September 15, 2023, at HCA Florida Orange Park.

No cause of death reported.

Warren James Goldsmith, 41

September 20, 2023

Warren James Goldsmith, 41, passed away on September 12, 2023 at in San Antonio, Texas. Warren was in the U.S. Airforce where he served proudly.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Avery Otesanya, 1 day

September 20, 2023

Baby Avery Otesanya, 1 day old, passes away.

No cause of death reported.

Ianpaul Lugo, 1 day

September 20, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - “How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only for a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.” “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.” “If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever.”



No cause of death reported.

Stuart Cristol-Deman

September 20, 2023

I can't believe I'm writing another tribute to a lost friend! It's with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of the death of beloved friend Stuart Cristol-Deman. He died suddenly early this morning. I let out an audible gasp when I heard the news. I spoke with his wife, Liza, this morning and it was unexpected and tragic. The funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at Sky Lawn Cemetery. All are welcome. So many questionable people are making life harder, and it's a really gut punch when we lose one of the good ones. That was Stuart, and I hope you'll join me in remembering this wonderful man. A lot of my foodie friends knew Stuart. Please share the news, and the news of the funeral on Friday.



No age or cause of death reported.

In a December 2021 Facebook post, Cristol-Deman noted that an individual’s “freedom” was superseded by the “common good” and posted an article on mandatory “vaccination”:

Just sayin….The Common Good supersedes individual freedom in certain cases. ‘Twas (almost) always thus.

https://tinyurl.com/mr2ed3vd

Darcie Marie Adams, 15

September 20, 2023

Darcie Marie Adams, age 15, of Glen St. Mary, Florida, went to her Heavenly Home on September 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.



Note: The T-shirt in the photograph indicates cancer was the cause of death .

Troy Bernardo, 35

September 20, 2023

Saint Petersburg, FL - We are sad to announce that on September 13, 2023, at the age of 35, Troy Everett Bernardo passed away. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family. He was loved and cherished by many people including: his parents, George Bernardo (Peggy Bernardo) and Troy Everett Bernardo; his wife Laura; and his daughter Alice.



Bernardo “died suddenly” from a heart attack. His mother wrote on Facebook:

To all our family and friends, many of you have heard, but some have not, that we lost our precious son, Troy Bernardo, to a sudden and unexpected heart attack last week. He was one of a kind, beloved by everyone that met him, and beyond all a devoted husband to his wife, Laura and 18-month-old daughter, Alice.

https://tinyurl.com/2ey2s6mw

Stephanie Sloan, 56

September 19, 2023

Kiel, WI - Stephanie Ann Sloan, 56, of Galesburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Stephanie graduated from Kiel High School in 1985 and later from the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities with a degree in communications.



No cause of death reported.

Sloan proudly posted her “vaccination” card on her Facebook after she received her second dose at Walgreens in May 2021:

https://tinyurl.com/svs9hh9m

Susan Pankratz Dickens, 57

September 18, 2023

Boerne, TX - Susan Pankratz Dickens entered her Heavenly rest on September 8, 2023. Susan was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Loyd and Mary Ann Pankratz on May 27, 1966. She graduated from Boerne High School and received her BA from UTSA and her MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University. After high school, Susan toured with the international performance group Up with People, whose mission is to create peace and collaboration with people of all backgrounds across the globe. Susan worked at USAA for 29 years, serving in multiple roles, including working as a lead trainer to offices in London, England, and Frankfurt, Germany. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a breast cancer charity or a charity of your choice

No cause of death reported.

Edith Ann Riddle, 36

September 18, 2023

Jacksonville, FL - Edith "Edie" Ann Riddle unexpectedly left us on September 14th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Guzman, 59

September 17, 2023

El Paso, Texas - Maria Del Carmen Guzman, 59, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of September 12.

No cause of death reported.

Eduardo (Lalo) Salazar, 38

September 17, 2023

We sadly announce the passing of Eduardo (Lalo) Salazar. He passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 8, 2023, at the age of 38 in his home. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 25 1985. Lalo was a unique and special son/brother. He was full of life, very brave, an example to many, loving, funny, outgoing, hard worker, hard headed at times and always a very optimistic person no matter what he was going through

No cause of death reported.

Rita K. Stephens, 46

September 17, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Rita K. Stephens, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on September 14, 2023. She was born on December 25, 1976, in Stanton. Her loving family and friends mourn the loss of a remarkable woman who touched the lives of those around her.

No cause of death reported.

Stephens passed away unexpectedly in her sleep:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-rita-stephens

Reported on September 16:

Samuel Haubenschild, 1 day

September 16, 2023

Samuel Haubenschild, 1 day old passed away in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Edward Frank, 33

September 16, 2023

Nashville, TN - Nicholas Edward Frank, known to his loved ones as Nick, passed away on September 10, 2023, at the age of 33 in Nashville, Tennessee. After a courageous 17-month battle with plasma cell leukemia, he "fought the good fight, finished the course, and kept the faith." Although cancer took his body, Nick is now free of all disease and suffering and is in the presence of Jesus.

Reported on September 15:

Leroy Lesley James Smith, 18

September 15, 2023

It is with sadness we announce the transition of Leroy Lesley James Smith, age 18, of Cincinnati, Ohio, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Reported on September 14:

Michael Phillip Luna, 34

September 14, 2023

Michael Phillip Luna, 34, entered into eternal rest on August 14 2023, in San Antonio, TX. Michael was an adamant drawer, loved music, his favorite artist was Tupac. He enjoyed watching movies and learning new style and techniques for men’s haircuts.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Diane Vacca, 35

September 14, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephanie Diane Vacca, aka “Duchess”, who departed from this world far too soon on September 6, 2023. Stephanie’s magnetic personality drew friends from every corner of the world. She had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued, and she forged deep connections wherever she went. Her circle of friends was vast and diverse, a testament to her ability to make deep connections. She cherished these bonds and was always there to support, celebrate, and uplift her friends.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 11:

Michail Logan Smith, 5 months

September 11, 2023

Michail Logan Smith, age 5 months, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, while on a family trip to Kyrgyzstan. He was born on March 29, 2023 to Austin and Tatiana Smith in San Antonio, TX. Michail always had rosy cheeks and a cute dimple on the right side. His hair was very peachy blonde, especially under the sun. Michail loved to kick his feet and splash water in the bathtub. He loved to be picked up and bounced up and down. He loved to gift smiles to everyone who was holding him. He was very social and loved to mimic sounds in baby language. He just hit his first milestone and started to roll onto his belly. He loved when mommy was giving many kisses on his chubby cheeks and was giggling from that. He filled our hearts with love and happiness.



No cause of death reported.

Elaisha Job "Chach" Mireles, 22

September 11, 2023

Elaisha Job "Chach" Mireles, 22, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at MD Anderson West Houston [Texas].

Mireles “died suddenly” from cancer:

https://tinyurl.com/my7nh86m

Reported on September 9:

Michael Sarabia, 63

September 9, 2023

Michael Sarabia passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 31st, 2023. He was 63 years old at the time of his passing. He was born on August 18th, 1960 and lived most of his life in San Antonio, Texas. He was the proud owner of Fiesta Tours of San Antonio for over 20 years where he had the pleasure of enlightening thousands of tourists to the treasures of Mexico. Michael had an uncanny ability to reach people in deep and positive ways.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 6:

Olivia Angelynn Olvera, 4 months

September 6, 2023

“Princess” Olivia Angelynn Olvera suddenly passed away the morning of Thursday August 31st in San Antonio, Texas. Although Olivia was only here on earth for a short time, she touched so many lives while she was here. She was a bright star that lit up the lives of everyone who met her. Before her passing, she was smiling so much and had just started laughing, blowing bubbles, and cooing. Learning how to roll over and finding her foot to chew on was her top priority. Her brother Mason, 5, was her best friend in the whole world. Olivia is now a star that shines bright in the sky and will be so greatly missed.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 4:

Timothy Luke Grinstead, 24

September 4, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Timothy Luke Grinstead passed away at the age of 24 surrounded by family on August 21, 2023. At the time of his passing he worked at Haven for Hope and touched many lives with his constant kindness and generosity.

No cause of death reported.

One of the tributes mentions Grinstead’s “ sudden passing ”:

www.porterloring.com/obituaries/Timothy-Luke-Grinstead?obId=28886110

Reported on September 3:

Sara Elizabeth Hayden, 31

September 3, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - It is with profound sadness and immense love that the family of Sara Elizabeth Hayden announce her sudden passing on Sunday, July 30th, 2023. Sara was a Class of 2010 alumni of Saint Mary’s Hall. While there, she learned many things, including how to play the violin and developed a passion for photography. Sara also penned some beautiful poems. Sara was a Christian with a beautiful and passionate soul. Her friends and family members describe her as vibrant, unique, sincere, beautiful, intelligent, generous, loving, with a positive spirit, kind soul, and pure heart. Although ten years older, Sara adored the countless hours, days, and weeks of adventures she shared with her brother. Always an animal lover, in more recent years, much thanks to Chris, she added a passion for biking, birdwatching, camping, and stargazing.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 25:

Charlotte and Amelia Lopez, 1 day

August 25, 2023

Charlotte and Amelia Lopez, passed away in San Antonio, Texas, 1 day old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 24:

Erica Marie Almeida, 34

August 24, 2023

Erica Marie Almeida, 34, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on October 21, 1988, to Fernando Almeida and Monica Garza. With a heavy heart, Erica went to be with the lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Erica graduated from Del Mar College with a cosmetology degree which was being utilized as a beautician at Great Clips. Erica is survived by 3-year-old son Sebastian, Mother Monica, Father Fernando, Sisters Monique, Crystal and AnaRose.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 19:

Emery Leigh Salazar, 1 day

August 19, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Emery Leigh Salazar, 1 day old, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 17:

Edwardo Pedro Salas Jr., 3 days

August 17, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Eduardo Pedro Salas Jr., born August 9, 2023 earned his angel wings on August 12, 2023. He is survived by his parents Eduardo Pedro Salas Sr., and Eloisa Amor Garcia; sister Rio Jolene Cerna. Although baby Eduardo was only with us for a short time, the impact he had on all of us is immeasurable. We will see you soon little angel.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 19:

Clementine Alice Downey, 1 day

August 14, 2023

Clementine Alice Downey died at 8:53 PM on August 12, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She was born and baptised the same day. Clementine was named for the traditional American folk song, which is one of her brother Quentin’s favorite songs, and after her great grandmother, Alice, who preceded her in death. Clementine’s memory will be treasured by her parents, We trust she knows how much love and care she has from those surviving her in this world.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 12:

Jennifer Lane Schlaudt, 39

August 12, 2023

Memorial services for Jennifer Lane Schlaudt, age 39, of Round Hill, Virginia, will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Norvell officiating.



No cause of death reported.

A note from our researcher: We get a magazine from HSLDA and they did a story on Schlaudt’s “ unexpectedly passing away due to a medical emergency .”

Reported on August 10:

Hunter Cayden Cowey, 6

August 10, 2023

Hunter Cayden Cowey, a precious soul who touched the lives of all who knew him, passed away on August 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at home in Seguin, Texas, at the age of 6. Born on November 2, 2016, in Seguin, Hunter brought immense joy to his family and friends throughout his all-too-brief time on earth. Hunter will always be remembered for his unwavering resilience and remarkable strength. No challenge was too great for him to face with determination and a fighting spirit for the Lord upheld him with his right hand of righteousness. Hunter loved praying with his nana and he loved Jesus. Despite any obstacles that came his way, Hunter always found the strength to persevere, inspiring those around him. His infectious joy and beautiful smile were a constant source of happiness for all who had the privilege of knowing him. Hunter's laughter filled every room he entered and uplifted the hearts of those fortunate enough to share in his presence.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 8:

Aziel Royce Covarrubias, 9 months

August 8, 2023

Aziel Royce Covarrubias, born October 31, 2022, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Aziel was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Aaliyah Marie Herrera and Alex Manuel Covarrubias. While not here long, Aziel was adored by his family and was always smiling back at everybody. He also loved to eat, especially when it came to chocolate cake and calabacita.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 6:

Alan Joshua Romero, 31

August 6, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - At 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, Alan Joshua Romero passed away suddenly in the hospital from natural causes. When Alans soul left his earthly vessel, his father was there to greet him with loving and open arms and helped guide his path into heaven. Alan could teach himself to do anything, and he did. He was resourceful and organized and took pride in everything he did. Alan was devoted to his work as a tattoo artist. His clients loved and respected him and now cherish his art that they entrusted him to place permanently on their bodies.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 26:

Austin Wheeler Aranda, 32

July 26, 2023

Austin Wheeler Aranda passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the age of 32. Born May 5, 1991, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Salvador Aranda and Alison Tringle Aranda. Austin attended Mount Sacred Heart Catholic School through 8th grade and was a graduate of Alamo Heights High School in 2009. Austin enjoyed playing all sports, especially basketball. During these years, he spent a lot of time with cousins making lifelong memories and close relationships. He excelled in sports and other activities. He gave himself to Christ at an early age. A kind and gentle soul with a heart of gold, his smile could light up any room.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 25:

Nicolas Munoz Hernandez, 1 day

July 25, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Nicolas Munoz Hernandez - “Aunque el tiempo que estuviste en esta tierra fue demasiado breve, fue suficiente para grabar tu recuerdo en nuestra alma y corazon, te llevaremos por siempre en nuestro ser..."



No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 20:

Roland Steven Rendon, 49

July 20, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Roland Steven Rendon was born on November 16, 1974 in San Antonio, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2023. Roland Steven Rendon was loved and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Rendon worked for the San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) and they had a mandatory “vaccination” policy:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/roland-rendon-68961710a

Heather Yvonda (Quarles) Sessoms, 38

July 20, 2023

Heather Yvonda (Quarles) Sessoms (38) passed away unexpectedly on July 7th, 2023 at her home in Killeen, Tx. She was deeply loved and her family is overwhelmingly saddened by her sudden death. Music and Singing was a true gift from God and she shared it with all. Heather Yvonda began to expound in her music in church and very early she was baptized and joined the spiritual Kingdom of our Father at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Seguin, Tx. At the age 9, she organized her first gospel group, “The Gospel Girls of Seguin, with her sister, (Jasmin) and friends, (Kaci),(Tondra). Heather Yvonda was not only gifted in music, she was also an athlete. She played tennis at Judson High School in 9th and 10th grade and after her family moved to Marion, TX, her junior year, she became the first African American cheerleader at Marion High School where she graduated in 2004.

No cause of death reported.

Domar Leonard Dean Dyas-Holley, 1 day

July 20, 2023

Domar Leonard Dean Dyas-Holley was born prematurely on July 18, 2023 at 19 weeks old. He passed away from his parents' loving arms 4 hours later into the peaceful and gentle arms of Jesus on this same day. Domar was the sweet baby boy of Ramod Holley and Rockell M. Dyas-Holley of San Antonio, Texas.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 17:

Itzel Aracely Aguilar, 29

July 17, 2023

Itzel Aracely Aguilar, born on April 14, 1994, in Eagle Pass, TX, passed away suddenly on July 12, 2023, in Boerne, TX, at the age of 29. Itzel had many hobbies including painting, shopping, pinning butterflies, cooking, swimming, drawing, and reading. Itzel had a big heart and she loved everyone around her.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 9:

Emanuel Morgan, 1 day

July 9, 2023

Emanuel Morgan passed away July, 7, 2023 at only one day old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 5:

Jose Arturo Gallegos, Jr., 1 day

July 5, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Jose Arturo Gallegos, Jr. passed away on July 2, 2023. He was one day old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 1:

Marcellus Marshall Covington, 11 months

July 1, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Marcellus Marshall Covington passed away, June 29, 2023 at the age of 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 20:

Freddie Rubio Juarez, 39

June 20, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Freddie Rubio Juarez was born May 25th, 1984 in Long Beach, California, and went to be with our Lord on June 14, 2023.

Reported on June 16:

Joe Louis Gonzales, 55

June 16, 2023

Joe Louis Gonzales “Jose Luis”, 55, of Losoya, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2023. Although his passing was sudden and unexpected his loving parents and family quickly surrounded him with prayer, love, hugs and tender kisses. Joe was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where he volunteered in many parish activities. Joe was known for his kind generous heart and was loved by anyone who met him. With his engaging personality, magnificent smile, contagious laugh, and warm presence, he truly never met a stranger.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 12:

Cynthia Elizabeth Leal, 32

June 12, 2023

Cynthia Elizabeth Leal, 32, wife of Justin Leal, went to be with the Lord on Thursday night, May 25, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

Reported on May 28:

Richard A. Pena Jr., 45

May 28, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Richard A Peña (Jr) was born on September 27, 1977, and went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on May 13, 2023 at the age of 45. Richard was a truck driver who loved to travel state to state, we all are going to miss the sunset pictures and selfies, our family group chat will never be the same.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 24:

Christian Joél Rios, 30

March 24, 2023

Christian Joél Rios was called to heaven unexpectedly on March 20th 2023, at the young age of 30. Christian Joél began life in San Antonio, Texas, on October 1st, 1992. He is survived by his parents, Mother Tracy Suarez Durham and Sean Durham along with Father Christian Rios and Mandy Ramos. He is also survived by his two daughters who were absolutely everything to him Azalea Rios and Emmalyn Rios.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 22:

Lorises Soto, 1 day

March 22, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - I felt your presence there inside of me, nestled soft and warm; Sweet scent of baby’s breath, precious words left unadorned. I saw your tiny heartbeat, then I knew that you were fine; A perfect baby we created, one that would be ours. Then that tragic day came there was nothing I could do, Only wait, and hope for the precious life of you. Yes, in the beginning your daddy was afraid; he would love you unconditional and never run away. He loves you more this I do know, as he cried for you that day, When the doctor said that you were gone, daddy wanted you to stay. He would have held you close to him, and see your perfect form, A gift of daddy’s love, would have kept you safe and warm. Only now you are an angel over us beautiful and bare, My heart would hurt if you cried for me, and mommy was not there. Still, we are together in our heart and memories, You are still a part of our memory. Rest gentle now ‘sweet baby’ there is no pain you are never alone; I know you are with the guiding angels in your peaceful home. I will come with you someday only now is not my time, we will be together again and that day you will be mine. Baby Lorises Soto leaves to cherish his memory his parents; Roberto and Martha Soto, Grandparents; Martha and Polo Esquivel and Juan Soto, Linda Delgado, Siblings; Elena, Naomi, Joshua, Angelica and Evelyn Soto. Rest well our little Angel……



No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 9:

Jaime (BJ) Oviedo Jr., 33

March 9, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - It is with profound sadness that the family of Jaime (BJ) Oviedo Jr. announce his sudden passing on February 27, 2023 at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 18:

Charlie Paul Gomez, 13

February 18, 2023

Charlie Paul Gomez was born in San Antonio, Texas, on November 3, 2009 and passed away February 12, 2023 at the age of 13. Charlie was diagnosed with Leukemia in June on 2022. He fought a brave and honorable battle for 8 months. There are no words to express how much he will be missed.

Reported on January 7:

Nicholas Player Casanova, 23

January 7, 2023

Nicholas Player Casanova, born in San Antonio, Texas, on April 5, 1999 to Teresa Rincon and Anselmo Casanova Jr. He suddenly leaves behind his love Ashley Ybarbo of 4 years along with his grandmothers, Olivia Rincon and Elizabeth Casanova who love him dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 28, 2022:

Elijah Alex Garcia, 23

December 28, 2022

Elijah Alex Garcia was welcomed to be with the Lord on December 15, 2022, at the blessed age of 23, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on February 03, 1999 in San Antonio, Texas, to Gilda Urrutia & Demoncio Garcia. Elijah was a very loving, helpful & respectful young man that was loved by many. He was the best son & the greatest big brother. After many endeavors: landscape, Carpenter, security guard, order selector he became passionate about his job at Caterpillar as a machine operator. Elijah also was a local rapper.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 3, 2022:

Izak Able Aldaco, 14

August 3, 2021

Izak Able Aldaco was born on September 11, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

