UNITED STATES

Cass Warner Dies: Filmmaker, granddaughter of Harry Warner, mother of Cole Hauser, was 76

March 19, 2024

Cass Warner, a filmmaker and author born into Hollywood royalty and mother of Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser, has died. She was 76. The granddaughter of Warner Bros. co-founder Harry Warner, Cass Warner’s death was announced by her son Hauser. Additional information including cause and date of death was not disclosed.

Link

Country star George Strait, 71, mourns death of 2 'treasured' friends mere hours apart

March 22, 2024

George Strait is mourning the deaths of two close music family members this week. On Wednesday, March 20, the country crooner took to Instagram to share the devastating loss of his manager earlier that day, sharing that the two had been colleagues for 45 years or so but friends for even longer. "Erv Woolsey passed away this morning," he wrote at the time. "He had complications from a surgery and just couldn’t overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won’t ever be the same without him,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two together. Little did he know, another of his close friends was losing his battle, too. The next day, he returned to social media to announce the death of another "treasured" member of his crew, fiddler and mandolinist Gene Elders. He didn't share any information about the musician's cause of death, but confirmed that he passed away in the hours following Woolsey. "Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day," he wrote.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bob Boss was a leading San Diego guitarist in many genres: ‘The joy he brought to people was epic’

March 22, 2024

Oceanside, CA - There are few things that Bob Boss didn’t do extremely well as a musician in the more than four decades that he lived in Oceanside. The versatile guitarist, who could play multiple styles with equal skill and passion, shined equally on stage and off as a performer, recording artist and music educator who taught at UC San Diego, San Diego State University, Palomar College, Mesa College, MiraCosta College and the Young Lions Jazz Conservatory. Boss died suddenly on Feb. 18, following a concert the night before at the Idyllwild Arts Academy with bass great Marshall Hawkins’ Seahawk Modern Jazz Orchestra Boss was 71. No cause of death has been determined as yet for the eclectic six-string ace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

UC’s “vaccination” mandate for faculty:

https://blink.ucsd.edu/sponsor/ovrs/visiting-scholars/covid-visiting-scholars.html

Jazz and soul great Kevin Toney dies at age 70

March 21, 2024

The news from the family of Kevin Toney this morning hit us like a ton of bricks: After a brief battle with cancer, our beloved Kevin Toney peacefully transitioned on Monday March 18th, 2024. There weren’t many musicians more talented or versatile than Kevin Toney. The 70-year-old Detroit native earned his chops as a child in the music-filled city, learning piano, cello and sax. Toney's career took flight when he joined The Blackbyrds, a legendary jazz-funk group, in the 1970s. His keyboard virtuosity and knack for crafting infectious melodies became signature elements of the band's sound. Hits like "Rock Creek Park" and "Walking in Rhythm" catapulted The Blackbyrds to international fame, solidifying Toney's reputation as a musical force to be reckoned with.

Link

Greg Lee, Hepcat singer, dead at 53

March 21, 2024

Greg Lee, co-lead singer of the California ska band Hepcat, has died at 53 years old. His partner Amanda Becker revealed the news in a social media post , writing that Lee had suffered a “massive brain aneurysm and cardiac arrest” at their home in Paramount, California, on Sunday (March 17th) before passing away in the hospital on Tuesday. “I found him on the floor unconscious and not breathing,” Becker recalled. “I immediately called for 911 and the first responders were through the door within moments. They were able to regain his pulse, but he was not able to breathe on his own. He has been on life support in the NICU ever since and has not regained consciousness. The neurologist let us know his case is very rare and that the moment was swift. He did not suffer.”

Link

Cola Boyy dead at 34: Disco musician & disability activist Matthew Urango remembered as ‘once in a lifetime talent’

March 18, 2024

Disco musician and disability activist Cola Boyy has died at age 34. The pop guitarist, real name Matthew Urango, died on Sunday, his record label Record Makers announced on social media. "The one and only Cola Boyy, a.k.a Matthew Urango, died passed peacefully last Sunday," the post read.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cowboys ex-lineman Don Smerek dead at 66

March 20, 2024

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Don Smerek passed away from cancer on Saturday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. He was 66. Smerek joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1980, although he missed his entire rookie season after fracturing his ribs. He spent his entire eight-year career with the Cowboys, recording 14.5 sacks in 69 games despite starting just four of those contests.

Link

Former Islanders forward Chris Simon has passed away at 52

March 19, 2024

New York - The New York Islanders lost a member of their alumni family on Tuesday, as former NHL forward Chris Simon, who was 52, passed away. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 1990 NHL Draft, Simon played 782 career games over 15 seasons with seven teams, winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996. Simon, who signed with the Islanders as a free agent in the summer of 2006, played 95 games for New York, scoring 11 goals and 19 assists and accumulating 118 penalty minutes before being traded to the Minnesota Wild.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seattle Storm CFO Tricia McLean dies after medical emergency

March 21, 2024

Seattle, WA — Tricia McLean, the chief financial officer for the Seattle Storm, has died following a medical emergency, the WNBA team said Thursday. She was 61. McLean died Monday, the team said. She was hired as the vice president of finance and human resources shortly after the Force 10 Hoops ownership group purchased the Storm to keep the team in Seattle, then was elevated to CFO in 2014. “We are shocked by her unexpected passing, and profoundly aware of how important Tricia was to our Storm organization and the city’s sports community," said Ginny Gilder, co-owner of the Storm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The WNBA’s “vaccination” mandate:

WNBA announces COVID-19 test results, vaccination level for players and staff

June 28, 2021

New York – Since the start of the regular season, zero new players have returned a confirmed positive test for COVID-19. In addition, 99 percent of the league’s players are now fully vaccinated, and all 12 teams have met the threshold for being considered a fully-vaccinated team.

https://www.wnba.com/news/wnba-announces-covid-19-test-results-vaccination-level-for-players-and-staff

Beauty YouTuber Dead at 36 after cervical cancer battle

March 19, 2024

The YouTube community is reeling from the loss of one of its beloved members, Jessica Pettway, a vibrant personality known for her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. On March 11, Jessica tragically lost her battle with stage three cervical cancer at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy of positivity and resilience that touched the hearts of many. Jessica’s battle with cancer began publicly in July, when she bravely disclosed her diagnosis to her followers. Despite the initial misdiagnosis, which saw her being treated for fibroids instead of cancer, Jessica faced her illness with remarkable courage and optimism. Her unwavering faith and determination served as a beacon of hope for others facing similar health challenges

Link

Younger sister Kris Jenner died unexpectedly : 'My heart breaks'

March 19, 2024

Kris Jenner announced via Instagram on Tuesday that her younger sister Karen Houghton has died at the age of 65. "It is with enormous sadness that I share that my sister passed away unexpectedly yesterday," the 68-year-old reality star writes with a photo of her sister.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three children “died suddenly”:

Moorhead Police confirm identity of 3-year-old who died unexpectedly

March 21, 2024

Moorhead, Minn. - Moorhead Police have identified the 3-year-old boy who died unexpectedly, Monday. They say Eastyn Deronjic died at Sanford Hospital after a 911 call from a home on Belsly Boulevard. According to dispatch audio, a woman was screaming “breathe baby boy, breathe” while on the phone with the 911 operator. In a Facebook post, Moorhead Police say Deronjic and his younger sibling had been living at the home in Moorhead for an extended time, under the primary care of acquaintances of their biological parents. The office still has not released even a preliminary cause of death, as they await toxicology results. Moorhead Police say Eastyn’s younger sibling has been placed in protective custody during the investigation, but so far no charges have been filed.

Link

Reported on March 5:

Ezekiel Tristyn Romero, 7

March 5, 2024

Ezekiel Tristyn, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 29th, 2024 after an intrusive battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a cancerous brain tumor. He was energetic, joyful, and loved getting into mischief, when you least expected it (or did we?)! His favorite things to eat were donuts, pizza, Chic-Fil-A, and McDonalds. His favorite shows were Sonic and SpongeBob, and his favorite thing to do was pretend he wasn’t being mischievous and distracting you with his infectious smile. Ezekiel was a bright spark and was destined to be a huge personality, even though his time on earth was cut tragically short.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lake Elsinore boy, 12, who collapsed while running in heat died of heart defect, report says

March 24, 2024

A Lake Elsinore student who collapsed in August after exercising at school on a hot day died of a heart defect, a coroner’s report concludes. The heat and physical exertion also contributed to the Aug. 29 death of 12-year-old Yahushua Robinson, the report states. The report comes as a new bill has been introduced seeking to create extreme weather guidelines for California schools, in hopes of preventing other families from suffering similar losses. On that August day, Janee Robinson got a call from Canyon Lake Middle School in Lake Elsinore at about 11 a.m. and was told her son had collapsed. Yahushua had been sprinting with other students during PE class, according to a description of video footage written by Deputy Coroner Myranda Montez and included in a report requested from the Riverside County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau. “Shortly after, Yahushua was seen bending over and grabbing at his chest,” Montez wrote. He fell and got back up multiple times, she wrote, helped by other students and then by an adult, presumably his teacher. When “it appeared Yahushua became unresponsive,” the teacher carried him into the shade off-camera, the report states. Paramedics arrived within minutes, but they — and later hospital staff — were unable to save Yahushua, who went into cardiac arrest en route to the emergency room, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m. The official cause of death was a “coronary artery anomaly.” “Significant conditions contributing to death,” but not related to the cause, included “presumptive environmental heat exposure and recent physical exertion,” the report states.

Link

Three teenagers “died suddenly” (including another young person in Moorhead, Minn.):

Moorhead Spud boys hockey mourning the tragic loss of their team manager

March 21, 2024

Moorhead, Minn. - The Moorhead boys hockey team is mourning the loss of their team manager after his unexpected passing. The Moorhead Spud Boys Hockey team shared on Facebook that 16-year-old Ethan Monshaugen passed away unexpectedly due to a spontaneous aortic dissection. Ethan was on the Moorhead HS Golf team and was the Spud Varsity Hockey team manager for the last two seasons. The post went on to say that Ethan was a great brother to his two brothers Nolan and Cam and his three sisters Quinn, Eden, and Isla, as well as a great friend.

Link

University of Pennsylvania sophomore dies suddenly on campus, leaving community in mourning

March 25, 2024

Philadelphia, PA -- Students at the University of Pennsylvania are coping with the sudden death of a sophomore, Nathaniel Gordon. University officials have not yet commented on the death that happened on campus Saturday. Red crime scene tape is still left outside of Mayer Residence Hall, where he died. Police, Penn officials, and the medical examiner have not revealed any information on the circumstances surrounding his death.

No age reported.

Link

Heaven U. McGuire, 19

March 23, 2024

Hubbard, Ohio – Heaven U. McGuire, age 19, of Hubbard passed away unexpectedly due to heart complications on Wednesday March 20, 2024 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Link

A state senator “died suddenly”:

Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux dies following ongoing health problems.

March 20, 2024

Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux, a Democrat from Indianapolis, died Wednesday, according to her caucus — just two days after she issued a public farewell. “It is a heavy and extremely sad day,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said in a statement. He said Breaux’s loss would “be profoundly felt by the countless lives she touched, and we join so many in mourning the loss of her incredible life.” Breaux on Monday told constituents that it was time to “focus on enjoying the time I have left surrounded by my loved ones” following a “hard-fought battle with my health.” Breaux previously said she “encountered an infection of unknown origin” during the holiday season. In mid-February, she was “optimistic about returning to work,” but ultimately didn’t appear during the 9-week legislative session.

No age reported.

Link

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

Greenbrier County mourns the loss of Commissioner Blaine Phillips

March 21, 2024

The Greenbrier County [WV] Courthouse was enveloped in a somber atmosphere as the news of Commissioner Blaine Phillips' untimely passing reverberated through the community. Phillips [65], a dedicated public servant and beloved figure in Greenbrier County, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of service and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phillips “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

It is with great sadness that the Greenbrier County Commission announces the unexpected passing of Commissioner Blaine Phillips on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

https://www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/posts/717944527183178?ref=embed_post

A judge “died suddenly”:

Former Kingston Mayor Jim Haggerty dies after battle with cancer

March 21, 2024

Kingston, Pa. — Flags are flying half-staff and black bunting lines the municipal building in Kingston as signs of mourning for magisterial district judge and former Mayor Jim Haggerty. Haggerty died Wednesday after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, which he documented on Facebook. He served as Kingston's mayor from 1998 until 2017. Haggerty was admitted to Rosewell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, on his birthday in November. Those who worked with him at his magisterial office tell us he has been out of work ever since. He has presided as a magisterial district judge since 2018. Services have yet to be announced. Jim Haggerty was 58 years old.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Lafayette mourns the sudden passing of esteemed surgeon Dr. Adam Perry

March 20, 2024

The Lafayette [LA] community is in mourning following the sudden death of Dr. Adam Perry [49], a distinguished orthopedic surgeon and founder of Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists (LOS). His unexpected passing due to a heart attack has left many heartbroken, from his immediate family and colleagues to the countless patients he healed and the students he supported.



Link

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Former Jefferson County sheriff and TBI Agent David Davenport dies after medical emergency

March 23, 2024

Dandridge, TN - Former Jefferson County sheriff and long-time TBI agent, David Davenport has passed away. His death, following a medical emergency, was confirmed by Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey in an early Friday announcement. He was frequently recognized for his skilled investigative work during a nearly 30-year tenure with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Davenport “died suddenly.” From his obit:

David Davenport, age 76, of Dandridge, TN, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2024 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.

https://www.farrarfuneralhome.com/obituaries/david-davenport-2024

Recently retired St. Anthony police chief dies unexpectedly

March 22, 2024

Saint Anthony Village, MN [in Hennepin and Ramsey counties] - A longtime St. Anthony police officer who recently retired as police chief died unexpectedly this week, according to his former department. Jon Mangseth, 55, joined the St. Anthony police department in 1995 and became chief in 2016. He retired in January. The cause of Mangseth’s death hadn’t been announced as of Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hennepin and Ramsey counties to require vaccinations for employees:

13,000 employees across the two counties will be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

https://alphanews.org/hennepin-and-ramsey-counties-to-require-vaccinations-for-employees/

John Nagy, sergeant, passes away

March 22, 2024

John Nagy, a correctional sergeant at Sierra Conservation Center [CA], unexpectedly passed away March 17, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. He began his state career with CDCR in July 2007 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt. Nagy worked in various posts while assigned to Sierra Conservation Center as a correctional officer and sergeant. He served as a member of Crisis Response Team (CRT) for 10 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

South Bound Brook firefighter suffers fatal medical emergency after responding to call

March 25, 2024

South Bound Brook, New Jersey - The South Bound Brook Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials say Deputy Chief Craig M. Konkle suffered a sudden medical emergency over the weekend after responding to a crash on Barber Boulevard. Konkle, 54, had been a firefighter with the department since 2013.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Moneta firefighter Chris Tucker passes away after battle with cancer

March 21, 2024

Moneta, Va. – Hearts are heavy in Bedford County after the passing of a local firefighter. On Thursday morning, the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook to announce that one of their own has died following a battle with cancer. President of the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department Chris Tucker was diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year. He was well respected at the fire station and beyond, serving the Moneta community for more than seven years.

No age reported.

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Former Tennessee High girls coach Kim Peer Bright passes away suddenly

March 20, 2024

Bristol, Tenn. — Former Tennessee High girls basketball coach Kim Peer Bright [53] passed away suddenly Wednesday, sources told News Channel 11. Coach Bright is the winningest Tennessee High School girl’s basketball coach in school history with an overall record of 213-168 in 12 seasons, five conference championships, and three district titles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coventry High School mourns beloved psychologist and coach

March 19, 2024

Coventry, R.I. — The Coventry Public Schools community is mourning one of its school psychologists, Dr. Lou Ruffolo, who worked at the district for over 23 years. Classes were canceled Tuesday for Coventry students as they grieve Ruffolo, or Coach Ruff, as many of them called him. Former students said his life and unexpected death will make a mark well beyond his time. Officials have not released the cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Beloved Georgia baseball coach dies after collapsing on the field during game

March 18, 2024

Bartow County, Ga. - A beloved metro Atlanta baseball coach is being remembered after he collapsed on the diamond and died in the middle of a game on Friday in Bartow County. "The whole ballpark went silent. I mean, it was eerie. It was scary," said Sam Ray, the head coach for DC Academy’s 14U travel baseball team. Ray says his assistant coach Doug Davis collapsed during a game Friday night at Lake Point Sports in Emerson and died due to a massive heart attack. Davis was 47 years old. "It was something that you never want to be a part of. My son - he was a witness to it. Doug's son was a witness to it. The whole team was a witness to it," Ray said.

Link

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Los Angeles man dies in police custody after medical emergency, LAPD investigates circumstances

March 25, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Tragedy struck the Los Angeles Transit Service Division earlier this month when Ronald Shaheen, arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, later died while under medical care. According to a report from the LAPD Newsroom, Shaheen was picked up by officers on a routine foot beat at the 7th Street and Metro Center station on March 10, 2024. What seemed like a regular arrest took a turn for the worse when Shaheen started to suffer from a medical emergency during his pre-booking at the MDC. He was swiftly attended to by the Los Angeles Fire Department and rushed to a local hospital. Despite efforts to stabilize his condition, Shaheen was cited out for his arrest warrant on March 13, yet to only continue battling for his life. The hospital where Shaheen was admitted pronounced him deceased at 4:44 a.m. on March 17, 2024. An autopsy is currently pending to ascertain the exact cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

36-year-old man dies in hospital after medical emergency in a jail cell

March 21, 2024

Johnson County, IA — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to take over an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man five days after authorities said he had a medical incident at the Johnson County Jail. Nathaniel Davis Jr, 36, was booked into the jail on March 10th to serve a seven-day sentence. Then, on March 14th, the sheriff's office says a deputy watching a camera monitor saw Davis fall over in his cell. According to a press release, jail staff responded and realized he was having a medical emergency, so they began CPR, used an AED (an automatic external defibrillator), and called for an ambulance. Davis was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital, where he passed away a few days later, on March 19th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family looking for answers after Norfolk inmate dies

March 18, 2024

Norfolk, Va. — The death of a Norfolk City Jail inmate just over a week ago left a family devastated. Since Darryl Arnold was booked into the Norfolk City Jail on March 1, his family said they talked to him every morning. "I waited on Friday, you know, expecting a call around 8 or 9 a.m. He never called," said his sister, Latashia Person. Person and Arnold's mother, Mary, said he’d been complaining about chills and shortness of breath to the family and to jail staff in the days leading up to his death. The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted that Arnold was having a "medical emergency" in the early hours of March 8. He was transported to the jail's medical ward before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just seven hours later. The family tells 13News Now that someone in the medical examiner’s office reached out to them directly to tell them Arnold had bacterial meningitis, based on their lab results. Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The same infection, but different strain, killed a Hampton elementary schooler last week. School officials said the Asbury Elementary School student died from streptococcal group A meningitis, a rare form of an already rare infection.

Link

Seven killed in “vaxxidents” (five crashed into trees):

Boston taxi driver killed in single-vehicle crash on soldiers field road, passenger injured

March 24, 2024

Boston, MA - A tragic mishap on Soldiers Field Road in Boston claimed the life of a taxi driver late Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:30 PM, when the taxi, a Toyota Camry, abruptly swerved off the roadway near the Weeks Footbridge and collided with a tree. The 68-year-old Lynn man behind the wheel was given CPR by a State Trooper who arrived first at the scene, and was later pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The passenger, a 24-year-old Cambridge woman who had been picked up from Logan Airport, survived with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, according to the State Police's official news release. While the passenger was reportedly en route to her residence when the crash occurred, authorities are still piecing together what led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Link

Coroner identifies driver after collision with tree in Union County, South Carolina

March 23, 2024

Union County, N.C. — The Union County Coroner's Office has identified a driver after colliding with a tree. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday morning just after 8:15 a.m. on Sulpher Springs Road at West Springs Highway, just four miles west of Jonesville. According to SCHP, a 2012 Acura was headed north on Sulpher Springs Road when the driver went off the right side of the road, traveled back onto the road, went off the left side of the road, and struck a tree. SCHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. UCCO has identified the driver as Olivia Chavis Sweat, 33, of Jonesville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man killed when truck hits tree

March 22, 2024

Cleburne County, Ark. - A 50-year-old man died Thursday afternoon when his semi-truck crashed into a tree. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:15 p.m. March 21 in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Road in rural Cleburne County. Lyle Dean Landrith of Heber Springs was eastbound when his 2021 Freightliner crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Link

Morgan City woman killed in single vehicle crash on La. 70

March 21, 2024

Morgan City, LA — A Morgan City woman died in a single vehicle accident after she crashed into a tree while she was driving north on La. 70. Bridget Skinner, 52, was driving her 2018 Dodge Challenger on Wednesday around 10 a.m. when the vehicle began to accelerate, left the roadway and struck a tree before stopping when it was partially overturned. Skinner, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office after she was removed from the wreckage. The Morgan City Police Department and Louisiana State Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

Link

Driver dies in Defiance County after crashing into tree

March 19, 2024

Defiance County, Ohio — A Defiance County man died Tuesday afternoon after crashing his pickup truck into a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). After approximately 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 249 just west of State Road 15. According to OSHP, the driver, 48-year-old Scott Cupps, was heading west on State Road 249 when his truck went off the side of the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree. Medical personnel took Cupps to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The crash is still under investigation, but OSHP determined Cupps was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and alcohol is not a suspected factor.

Link

Man declared dead after medical emergency causes car to go off road

March 22, 2024

Washtenaw County, MI – A 70-year-old man was declared dead after a medical emergency caused the car he was driving to go off the road near Ann Arbor, said Andrew Houde, chief of the Scio Township Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

School bus driver suffers medical emergency in Greensboro

March 18, 2024

Greensboro, NC - A Guilford County Schools bus driver had a medical emergency while driving Wednesday morning and subsequently died, a schools spokeswoman said Monday. No students were on the bus at the time, according to spokeswoman Gabby Brown. The incident took place about 8:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Cezanne Drive. The male driver experiencing the emergency was able to pull over, Brown said, and was found by the driver of a second bus. Emergency responders arrived to find someone performing CPR on the stricken driver and attempted life-saving efforts, which proved unsuccessful. The driver, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies suddenly from medical emergency on sister's birthday

March 23, 2024

Chereeta Mckoy, 40, died on March 23, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. Chereeta's death falls on a bitter sweet occurrence, because it was also her sister's birthday. Not much is known about Chereeta's medical history. But she died unexpectedly from natural causes due to a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Atlanta drag icon Mr. Charlie Brown dies unexpectedly at age 74

March 22, 2024

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta LGBTQ+ community is mourning the loss of an icon – Mr. Charlie Brown. In a news release posted to the Atlanta Eagle’s Facebook post, it said Charles Dillard was recovering from a second heart valve replacement when sepsis set in, and Dillard died.

Link

Saltillo: 26-year-old dies of a heart attack on a bus; he was heading to Zacatecas

March 18, 2024

A man of only 26 years old, from Texas, lost his life on board a bus that was heading towards Rio Grande, Zacatecas [Mexico], after he allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Red Cross paramedics were directed to the site, which after assessing the subject, named Santiago, confirmed his death.

Link

Marek Skorski, 40

March 24, 2024

New Britain, Connecticut - Marek Skorski, 40, of New Britain, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2024. Marek was a hardworking person. He always had a smile on his face and was very friendly and outgoing. He loved fishing. He was predeceased by his twin brother Krzysztof Skorski.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne O'Connell Finney Mathews, 41

March 24, 2024

St. Petersburg, Florida - Suzanne O'Connell Finney Mathews, 41, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathews was “vaccinated”:

https://imgur.com/GQDIeLs

Jocelyn Hondlik, 57

March 23, 2024

Chesterland, Ohio - Jocelyn Hondlik (nee Julien) age 57, died unexpectedly on March 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jimmie Tee Greene, 34

March 23, 2024

Jimmie Tee Greene, 34, of Flagstaff, Arizona, died unexpectedly due to chronic health issues in the early morning of Monday, March 4, 2024. Jimmie was employed in construction for a majority of his life most recently at Summit Construction.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Oliver Perry III

March 22, 2024

Thomas Oliver Perry III passed away suddenly March 19, 2024 in Galveston, Texas.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis W. Dinsmore, 68

March 21, 2024

Boothbay, ME - Dennis W. Dinsmore, 68, died unexpectedly at his home on Trevett on March 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alizabeth “Ali” Ladia Davis, 30

March 21, 2024

Alizabeth “Ali” Ladia Davis, 30, died unexpectedly March 19 at her apartment in Iowa City [Iowa, where the University of Iowa is located]. Ali was planning on graduating in May with a Masters of Public Health and Masters of Hospital Administration. She had completed course work earning a Doctor of Juris Prudence degree.

No cause of death reported.

Link

University of Iowa's "vaccination" policy:

The University of Iowa strongly encourages students, faculty, and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19 and is a safer way to build protection than through natural immunity. The vaccine will be provided free of charge no matter where you are vaccinated.

https://coronavirus.uiowa.edu/vaccine-information

Paul N. Rodrigue, 58

March 21, 2024

Morrisville, Vermont - Paul Norman Rodrigue, 58, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Edward Woodsmall, 58

March 21, 2024

Kevin Edward Woodsmall, 58, of Winfield, IA, died unexpectedly late Sunday, March 17, 2024 in the Emergency Room of the Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Andrew Casseri, 35

March 21, 2024

NYC, NY - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Patrick Andrew Casseri, of New York City. Partrick died suddenly at the age of 35, on March 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan M. Turley, 65

March 21, 2024

Utica, NY - Passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Turley “died suddenly.” A comment on her obit:

So sorry to hear about Sue’s passing. It was truly a shock!

Teresa Kirby, 67

March 21, 2024

Newman Grove, Nebraska — Teresa J. “Terri” Kirby, 67, Newman Grove, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Razukiewicz-Gertler

March 21, 2024

Elizabeth Razukiewicz-Gertler of Freeport N.Y. entered eternal rest on March 19th 2024.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Razukiewicz-Gertler “died suddenly.” A comment on her obit:

Elizabeth was a true gem. I am not only shocked, but incredibly saddened by the news of her passing.

Randall Phillip Guevara, 51

March 20, 2024

Hanford, CA - It is with great sadness that the family of "Randy," 51, announces his sudden passing. Born and raised in Hanford, Randy loved life to the fullest, as he was an avid Golfer, and Tennis Coach! He enjoyed attending Raider games, surfing, fishing, camping, bartending, and cooking with SLO Riders! Randy always had a smile, and something complementary to say and never knew a stranger.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicolas "Nick" Edward Sturm, 39

March 20, 2024

Syracuse, NY - It is with deep sadness and tremendous love that we announce the unexpected passing of Nicolas "Nick" Edward Sturm, 39, of Camillus, on Monday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene Gilbert-Minetos, 70

March 20, 2024

Chadwicks, NY - Darlene Gilbert-Minetos, 70, departed this life unexpectedly on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph A. Zigrino Jr., 71

March 20, 2024

Joseph A. Zigrino Jr., 71, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024, after a brief time at Wynn Hospital in Utica, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julio C. Gonzalez, 37

March 20, 2024

Converse, Texas - Julio C. Gonzalez passed from this life on March 10,2024. Julio is survived by his loving wife of 5 years and his daughter.

No cause of death reported.



Link

Gonzalez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi my name Is Nathalie and on Sunday, March 10th, my husband Julio Gonzalez lost his life due to a cardiac arrest at the age of only 37. He had just turned 37 exactly a month before his passing. The Gonzalez family faces the great tragedy of this unexpected loss with heavy hearts and so much grief. His passing leaves behind our beautiful daughter of only 3 yrs old and he always worked so hard to support us as a family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-julio-gonzalez

Jr Diego Lopez Perez, 41

March 19, 2024

Jr Diego Lopez Perez, age 41, passed away on March 8, 2024 in Santa Cruz, California. Diego loved riding his bike all over town and cruising along the beach. He enjoyed listening to music and enjoyed freestyle, oldies, R&B, Hip Hop, Regional Mexicano, and urban music. He loved caring for his dog Macy. He also liked to watch movies. He enjoyed catching up with family over the phone, especially his sister. He loved working out and loved eating. He loved joking around and making people laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel F. Diers, 40

March 18, 2024

New York - Danny’s too-short life was very full. He was an athlete, an elevator mechanic, a butcher, and finally the owner of a dog care business - his passion. Dan was a big personality - a loving son and big brother, adored by his large extended family and his many, many friends. He loved animals and the people close to him with all his heart. When you were with Danny, you knew you would at some point laugh til you cried, he was so funny. On March 17th, Danny went into cardiac arrest. On Monday, March 18, 2024, the world lost the very large presence of Danny Diers. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, a donation to an animal rescue shelter or organization in Danny’s memory would make Dan happy.

Link

From our researcher: This is the death notice for Dan, who walked my dog. Beautiful soul.

Reported on March 16:

Jesse James Johnson, 37

March 16, 2024

With great sadness we share that Jesse James Johnson of Pittsburg, CA, suddenly passed away on March 9th 2024. While his time with us was cut short, he lives on through the many memories of his family and friends, and through the unconditional love he shared.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 16:

David S. Rios Jr., 28

March 14, 2024

David S. Rios Jr., of Von Ormy, Texas, passed away on March 9, 2024. David was a dedicated father, husband and overall family man. He had a reputation for being a hard worker and loving father to his 2 sons, David and Damian. His wife Miranda was the apple of his eyes. He cherished every moment he had with his family!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rios “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Family and friends I’m sharing this for a friend of mine unfortunately and unexpectedly her hubby passed away . So young, but God had other plans, although it’ll be tuff for Miranda Rios and the boys to not have him here. Please say a prayer for them.

https://www.facebook.com/miranda.rios.524381

From our researcher: I constantly see these - day in and day out - but this one made me cry. There was so much more on Facebook. This is so sad.

Reported on March 11:

Juan “Skrip” Castañeda, 37

March 11, 2024

He was a caring son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. Born in San Antonio May 16, 1986. He left this world suddenly on March 5, 2024, at age 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From Facebook:

I can't believe it. my nephew had a heart of gold. always worried about others. my heart breaks seeing my sister sandy going through such pain. may God give her strength. Love you sis.

https://www.facebook.com/tony.escalante.39



Castañeda was “vaccinated”:

Link

John Anthony Garcia Sr., 64

March 11, 2024

John Anthony Garcia Sr. passed away on February 25th, 2024 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was a member of the Westsiders MC club and spent 37 years with the love of his life, Diana SM Garcia and in those years they raised 3 boys. When he retired from the club he enjoyed spending time with his boys and grandkids fishing and barbecuing. He also loved his Cowboys and riding his Harley. He cherished the wonderful memories he created with his beloved family and he will be tremendously missed.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Garcia “died suddenly”: From Facebook:

My uncle John passed away very unexpectedly and the family is now raising money for this unfortunate surprise expense via the GoFundMe link below.

https://tinyurl.com/mua4ctn5

Reported on March 6:

George R. Garza, 60

March 6, 2024

George R. Garza entered eternal rest on February 28, 2024, at the age of 60. He enjoyed traveling, concerts, theater, and spending time with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garza “died suddenly.” From his brother's Facebook:

February 10, 2024: To my brother's George Garza friends. George was put in Hospice yesterday. They give him about a week. He's at our mom's house right now. [This is followed by several comments of shock.]

https://www.facebook.com/Penguino64

From our researcher: Garza was working and had numerous posts of himself working out at the gym, up until a few months before this:

https://www.facebook.com/george.garza.315

Garza was “vaccinated”:

Link

Reported on February 29:

Jose Luis Garza "Joe", 62

February 29, 2024

Jose Luis Garza "Joe" passed away at peace on February 21, 2024, at the age of 62 years old, in San Antonio, Texas. Joe treasured the beautiful memories he created with his family. He was married to Mary for 41 years and spent every day of his life by her side. He was the best father to 4 wonderful kids and a grandfather to 6 amazing grandkids. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, loved dancing, enjoyed fishing and most importantly loved to spend time with his family.

Link

Garza “died suddenly”: From GoFundMe:

Hi my name is Crystal (daughter) of Jose Garza. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the passing of my father on Wednesday morning February 21. He was 62 years old and still had lots of great memories to share, but GOD had other plans for him. He battled with pneumonia for 5 weeks in the hospital till his lungs couldn’t take it anymore and built an infection he couldn’t overcome.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jose-l-garza

Reported on February 14:

Ruben A. Rodriguez, 52

February 14, 2024

Ruben A. Rodriguez passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2024 at his home, in San Antonio, Texas. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. New Year's Eve will never be the same. He always had a smile on his face and had a walk and a laugh that would not be mistaken for any other. Ruben enjoyed cooking and burning bar b que at these family gatherings, no one went hungry and he always made you feel welcomed. Ruben will be remembered as caring and protective, he was a listening ear, a problem solver, he would give everything he had to help you.

No cause of death reported.

Link