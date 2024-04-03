ITALY

Cannobio’s farewell to the journalist Lillo Alaimo

March 31, 2024

He was 67 years old, he specialized in investigations and in Switzerland he had directed "Il Caffè". The need to dig deeply into things, to want to go beyond appearances and not to be satisfied with the official version of facts when it was intuitive that there could be another truth behind it was the existential drive, which Lillo Alaimo has based on for a lifetime the work of a journalist. Having arrived in Cannobio as a child, with his family originally from the province of Agrigento, following his cross-border father, he died at the age of 67 due to a sudden illness between Thursday and Friday. Two years ago, he returned to live in Cannobio with his wife Patrizia Guenzi, also a journalist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Sicily: Doctor Luigi Nacci died, the mourning of the Order of Doctors of Trapani

March 26, 2024

The president of the Order of Medical Surgeons and Dentists of the province of Trapani, Dr Vito Barraco, and the entire Board of Directors of the Order, are heartbroken by the untimely death of our colleague, Luigi Nacci, who was very much appreciated both from a human and professional point of view.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Rende: he gets out of the car and dies, he was a lawyer of only 50 years old

March 26, 2024

A sudden illness killed the Cosenza lawyer Michele Montalto at just 50 years old. The lawyer would have died immediately after getting out of the car and collapsing. The tragedy occurred around 8 pm in Saporito di Rende. The 118 emergency services and the Carabinieri from Norm di Rende arrived on site, but there was nothing that could be done for the lawyer from Cosenza. Resuscitation attempts were useless. The lawyer, who mainly dealt with civil law, had been registered with the Cosenza bar since 2002.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three young children “died suddenly”:

An Easter of pain in Rovellasca: the shock of the entire community following the death of a 5-month-old girl

March 31, 2024

There is shock for the entire community of Rovellasca - of which the mayor Sergio Zauli is the spokesperson - on this Easter day. The town of the lower Como area is deeply shocked and astonished - these are the words of the mayor - by the death of a 5-month-old girl. Episode in the night between Friday and Saturday in an apartment in Via Volta: the little girl, daughter of a couple of Moroccan origin, suffered a sudden illness at home. And when her parents asked for help, there was nothing that could be done. In addition to the volunteers from the Blue Cross, the medical team from Lurate Caccivio and the air ambulance from Como arrived in Rovellasca. Huge mobilisation, but the little girl did not recover after the sudden illness. The baby was rushed to the Sant'Anna hospital where her death was confirmed: the doctors were unable to save her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two-and-a-half-year-old child dies at home

March 27, 2024

Perhaps the origin of the drama was a sudden illness that triggered a cardiac arrest that left him with no escape. The child who had yet to start nursery school was rescued by his mother who, after contacting 118, began carrying out resuscitation maneuvers while waiting for paramedics who, however, arrived on site and confirmed the child's death. The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening in a home in via Crosara in Longare a few steps from the town hall. The prosecutor's office has already ordered an autopsy on the matter to understand the causes of death which now would exclude trauma linked to a fall and would thus have opened a fact-finding file now without any suspects. On Saturday evening the arrival of help did not go unnoticed, but the tragedy only became apparent on Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Castel Volturno - boy dies suddenly

March 26, 2024

The tragedy occurred this morning in a house located in the municipality of Castel Volturno. An 8-year-old boy died due to a sudden illness; it was his parents who raised the alarm. When the health workers arrived on site, via a 118 ambulance, there was already nothing left that could be done for the child. The life of the child, who would have turned 9 in July, may have been cut short by a cardiac arrest.

Link

Maruggio and Sava in shock over the sudden death of a 28-year-old

March 30, 2024

The boy, from Sava, had gone to his girlfriend who lived in Maruggio when, without any warning symptoms, he collapsed to the ground and died. Thus, apparently without any explanation, a 28-year-old young man from Sava died. According to what was reported by the web newspaper "La Voce di Manduria", the boy was at his girlfriend's house, in Maruggio, when he had the fatal illness. The young man did not suffer from any pathology, nor had he recently experienced symptoms of any illness. The rescue of the 118 medics was useless: when they arrived the 28-year-old was already in cardiac arrest and the resuscitation maneuvers, which continued for about an hour in a desperate and vain attempt to save his life, were of no avail. The family of the deceased young man and that of his girlfriend, as well as all the friends and acquaintances of the two young people, who gave rise to a barrage of incredulous posts on social media, were in shock.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pizza chef “died suddenly”:

32-year-old pizza chef from Puglia dies of a heart attack: unnecessary rush to hospital

March 28, 2024

Taranto – Condolence and pain in Ginosa, in the province of Taranto, for the death of Monica Bongallino, killed at the age of just 32 due to a sudden illness. The young woman was well known in the Ionian town for her work as a pizza maker and for being part of the Genusia "hands in the dough" association. The girl felt ill the other day during a routine exam. She was taken urgently to the emergency room of the Santissima Annunziata hospital, where the doctors did everything to save her from a truly unfair fate. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for her. The spotlight has also been turned on by the prosecutor's office on the matter with the prosecutor on duty who is considering whether to order an autopsy.

Link

On a business trip to Belgium, struck down by a sudden illness

March 27, 2024

At the age of 45, a sudden illness struck down Eros Artuso. The death occurred in Belgium where the man was on business on March 17. A great sports enthusiast, the forty-five-year-old was a swimming instructor for the little ones and when his free time allowed he enjoyed jogging and cycling. Between 2014 and 2020 Eros Artuso moved to Belgium, where he worked as a consultant for some companies that deal with services and projects with European institutions, but in the last two years he often went back and forth from Vigonza, where parents Sandro and Daniela Guerra live. He had in fact managed to find a job in a company in Vigonza which always deals with projects and partnerships with the EU. When he felt ill, he was on a business trip to Brussels.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in Battipaglia, dead at only 45 years, Luigi Spera: he leaves his wife and four children

March 26, 2024

The community of Battipaglia (Salerno) is under shock for the premature and sudden death of Luigi Spera, at only 45 years. The man, esteemed and loved by all, leaves his wife and their four children. The news of the death of Luigi Spera has spread in the community throwing many who knew him in despair.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five “died suddenly” at work:

Sudden illness while working at the construction site, dies at 44

March 26, 2024

Saluggia (Piemonte) - He suddenly feels ill while at work on the construction site near Saluggia and falls to the ground in front of colleagues. Prima Torino was a 44-year-old man born in Romania and living in the Pinerolo area. As mentioned, he was working on the construction site of the new logistics center when he suffered an illness. Immediately colleagues sounded the alarm, and shortly afterwards the 118 medics arrived. But despite attempts at resuscitation, help was useless for the man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He falls ill and dies: tragedy on a construction site in via Piaggio

March 29, 2024

Rescue efforts were in vain this morning in the industrial area of Chieti. Tragedy this morning on the construction site of the former Burgo paper mill, in via Erasmo Piaggio. A 71-year-old man from Chieti died following an illness, perhaps a heart attack, which left him with no escape. The deceased man would be the owner of the area. The rescue efforts that arrived in the industrial area of Chieti Scalo were in vain. The man was collapsed on the ground. The Carabinieri of the Chieti Company also intervened on site.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness, the caregiver dies and the centenarian who she assists remains immobile and helpless with the body in the room

March 26, 2024

Confined to bed due to her venerable age and illness, a centenarian woman found herself having to watch over the corpse of her caregiver, who suddenly died at the age of 70, for an entire day. The discovery took place on Monday evening in Uscio (Genoa), when a relative of the elderly woman, worried about having had no news all day, decided to call for help. The alarm immediately mobilized a massive response from the emergency services: firefighters, carabinieri, 118 personnel and the Gattorna Red Cross rushed to the scene of the event, ready to intervene. In the house, the picture that presented itself to the rescuers was desolate: the body of the caregiver was lying in the room where the elderly woman was bedridden. The centenarian, evidently in shock over the incident, was immediately taken care of by the healthcare personnel who intervened and transferred to the emergency room of the Lavagna hospital to receive all the necessary care. The body of the caregiver is now available to the magistrate to ascertain the causes of her death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A train engineer “died suddenly”:

Engineer caught sick suddenly with heroic gesture stops the train and rescues passengers and then he dies

March 28, 2024

The tragedy occurred yesterday afternoon on Tuesday 27 March. The victim is Antonio D'Acci, 61 years old. The man was working as an engineer on the regional train 4193 Pescara - Sulmona, when he was struck by a sudden illness. The 61-year-old, despite his pain, managed to stop the train, which otherwise would have derailed and saved all passengers, then died, apparently from a heart attack. After the heroic gesture, the engineer was rescued first by the conductor and crew, then by 118, but any attempt to revive him was useless. D'Acci was an experienced driver of Trenitalia in service for about 40 years and as soon as the news spread, dozens of messages of condolence from relatives and friends appeared on social media. "I still can’t believe it, you were like a brother to me, I’ll have vivid memories of many outings together hunting", wrote Mario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He falls ill during his lunch break and collapses in front of his colleagues: 48-year-old Pietro Digiorgio dies in Trani

March 27, 2024

A sudden illness during lunch break. Thus, on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 March, a 48-year-old originally from Barletta, Pedro Digiorgio, employed as a driver for a company in Trani, died. Shortly before 3 pm the man was inside the structure that houses the company headquarters in via Sant'Annibale Maria di Francia, when he felt ill and collapsed. The 118 rescuers intervened but there was nothing that could be done for the 48-year-old. The entire company staff was shaken. Some colleagues were present at the time of the illness. The disappearance of the 48-year-old has also affected the Barletta Calcio fan circles, of which the man was a regular visitor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six “died suddenly” at home:

Terni, 54-year-old found lifeless in the room of the B&B where he was staying

March 30, 2024

He was found lifeless in the room of the Gabelletta bed and breakfast where he lived after separating from his wife. The 54-year-old from Terni, according to initial findings, was struck down by an illness. The owners of the accommodation facility raised the alarm yesterday afternoon, worried because they had not seen him leave to go to work. There was no response to their attempt to reach him on the phone, which was ringing off the hook. At that point the request for intervention was triggered. The Terni firefighters, the 118 ambulance and the flying squad arrived on site within minutes. A blacksmith opens the door to the room. Then the tragic discovery of the lifeless body of the 54-year-old from Terni, who worked in a pastry shop in the city. The ambulance intervention was useless, with the operators unable to do anything other than confirm the man's death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal sickness, found dead in the house

March 28, 2024

Sesto (Trentino) - Erminio Arcaini was 67 years old. Alarm given by relatives and neighbors, fire brigade intervention. For a few days he had not answered the phone, relatives and neighbors were worried and gave the alarm. This morning firefighters and rescuers entered the house and made the macabre discovery: for Erminio Arcaini, unfortunately there was nothing more to do. He probably had a sudden illness that left him no time to call for help. The alarm went off around 9 am when the local police went to his home with 118, firefighters and carabinieri. They forced the front door, closed from the inside, and found the pensioner lifeless. Doctors and nurses practiced CPR, but every attempt to revive the man was in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilea Cipolla found dead at 28 by a friend, no hypothesis excluded

March 29, 2024

Lanciano (Abruzzo) - Marilea Cipolla, a 28-year-old girl who worked as a bartender, was found dead in the house in the early afternoon of Thursday, March 28. The alarm was raised by a friend of the young woman with whom he shared the apartment. The 118 medics and the police arrived, along with forensics. For the 28-year-old, there was nothing to do but notice her death. Marilea Cipolla’s death is currently shrouded in mystery. No leads have been ruled out by the investigators, although initial observation of the body shows no signs of violence. The autopsy ordered by the prosecutor will provide more details. The news of the discovery of Marilea’s lifeless body quickly made the rounds of the city, leaving the community in shock. The girl was well known because of her work in close contact with the public and was a very appreciated bartender.

Link

Pain in the Anzasca valley due to the death of Loris Prandini. He was 48 years old

March 29, 2024

The date of the funeral of Loris Prandini, who died at just 48 years old following a sudden illness which struck him during the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Pontegrande di Bannio Anzino, where he lived with his wife Sabrina Cappelli. An autopsy will be performed on his body to establish the causes of death (autopsy scheduled for today, Friday). The funeral will take place after Easter. A bricklayer employed by the Bendotti company, Loris was very active in the valley's hunting group and in the Militia, where he held the role of rifleman. A loving and hard-working father, Loris was respected and well-liked by everyone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The final farewell to Angiolo Del Tongo, struck down by a sudden illness

March 28, 2024

Today an examination was carried out on the body of the 46-year-old, son of Stefano Del Tongo, owner of the kitchen company of the same name, who died yesterday, Wednesday 27 March 2024. The examination was aimed at understanding the causes of the illness that struck him while he was in his home in the Saione area. There are no hypotheses of crime nor ongoing investigations, but only the desire to clarify the reason for this sudden death and give an answer to family and friends. Angiolo fell ill yesterday morning. He was helped by the 118 health workers and the firefighters who took action to facilitate transport to the San Donato hospital. However, his condition was desperate and shortly afterwards he died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness at 45 years old. A final farewell to Flavio Zamboni in Brenzone

March 26, 2024

A sudden illness struck him down at just 45 years old. Flavio Zamboni, professional blacksmith, and president of the Brenzone Alpine hunting district, passed away in the arms of his wife on Saturday morning, shortly after feeling ill at home. Unfortunately, the rescuers' attempts to resuscitate him were useless. There was nothing left for him to do. At the news of his passing, everyone was shocked and speechless.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nine “died suddenly” while out and about:

Seized by illness while kitesurfing, 61-year-old from Foggia dies

March 31, 2024

Tragedy at sea, this morning in Vieste. A 61-year-old man, originally from Foggia, died while kitesurfing in the body of water off the coast between Capo Vieste and Chianca Island. According to what was learned, the man was struck by a sudden illness, resulting in him losing consciousness while he was on the kite board offshore. The intervention of a 118 unit and other rescuers was of no avail. A lookout from the local Coast Guard arrived at the site of the accident and is investigating together with the Carabinieri of the Tenenza of Vieste. It must be said that since this morning a strong force 5 sirocco wind has been blowing in the area, and the sea also has the same intensity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body of a man found in a field along the Vigevanese

March 28, 2024

Tragic discovery in the countryside of Ozzero: where a lifeless man was found. According to what was reported by the Regional Emergency Urgency Agency, it would be the body of a 67-year-old, found along the Statale 494 Vigevanese, a stretch of road that connects Milan to Alessandria, passing through Vigevano and Mortara. According to the first information that emerged, the lifeless body was spotted by a passer-by, suggesting that the man may have died where the body was found. Investigators are now facing the arduous task of determining the exact circumstances of the death. Among the initial hypotheses, the most plausible one seems to be that of a sudden illness. However, the autopsy will establish the exact cause of death and clarify any suspicious circumstances. The Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri were also present at the scene of the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Genova, Polfer in mourning, struck by an illness, the Deputy Commissioner, Di Nardo, dies

March 26, 2024

Genoa - Polfer mourns the sudden death of Deputy Commissioner Giuseppe Di Nardo, killed yesterday by a sudden illness inside a bank in the center of Genoa. The emergency intervention of the on-call doctor of 118 who tried to revive him for a long time was useless. His death left his colleagues and the many who knew and esteemed him astonished. With some health problems, Di Nardo, had just turned 60 and for this was a few days from retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Found dead in the woods: he was 49 years old

March 26, 2024

The man found dead in Dosso del Liro was 49 years old. He had gone out and told his family that he was going to collect wood. His lifeless body was found in some woods just before 4.30 pm on March 26, 2024. Rescue services were immediately mobilized and the 118 helicopter was also alerted. Unfortunately, every attempt to resuscitate the man was useless. The 118 doctors could not do anything other than confirm that he had died. The police also intervened on site to investigate the case, but it seems that it was a natural death, probably due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He feels ill and dies in the bar: nothing to do for a 65-year-old

March 28, 2024

Tragedy in Mottalciata, the center of the Biella area: a man feels ill while in a bar and dies in front of the eyes of the other customers. Unfortunately, the intervention of the 118 rescuers was useless. As reported by colleagues from La Provincia di Biella, the event happened yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 27 March. When the man suddenly felt ill, the alarm was immediately raised. A 118 crew intervened on the spot, the medical staff did everything to save his life, but attempts to resuscitate him proved in vain. The police from the local station also intervened at the scene of the tragedy. The one who lost his life, despite the efforts of those present and the rescuers, was a 65-year-old from Biella. The man lived in the municipality of Salussola. According to the first tests carried out by the doctor, it was most likely a sudden cardiac arrest that killed him.

Link

San Guiseppe Vesuviano - Heart attack on the football pitch, 42-year-old dies

March 26, 2024

He was playing with friends and what was supposed to be an evening of pure fun turned into tragedy in just a few moments. Salvatore C., 42 years old, from San Giuseppe Vesuviano died after a sudden illness while he was playing in a sports facility in via Moscati. Witnesses, who were unable to do anything, described a cardiac arrest and the young man died immediately. Numerous posts on social media remember him fondly.

Link

Venice - woman collapses and dies while playing slot machine

March 27, 2024

She collapsed on the slot machine while she was playing and died. On Sunday afternoon, a 74-year-old woman from Ferrara, Renza Davi, died suddenly in the Ca' Noghera gaming room.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sick while getting in his car, Riccardo Paderno died in the parking lot of the Post Office, he was only 51 years old

March 26, 2024

Rudiano (Lombardia) - Riccardo Paderno dies at only 51 years of age of a sudden illness, while he was getting in his car in the parking lot of the Post Office of Rudiano. The tragedy took place around 14:00 on Saturday 23 March: the 51-year-old had just boarded the car, but he would not even be able to start his car, he collapsed on the steering wheel. The people present alerted the emergency number and, following the instructions of the 112 operators, they put in place the life-saving maneuvers waiting for the arrival of the ambulance and the medical car. The arrival of the 118 medics was, unfortunately, useless: despite the desperate attempts of resuscitation, the heart of the 51-year-old did not resume beating. The news of the dramatic and premature death of the 51-year-old quickly spread to Rudiano and beyond: Paderno was in fact known throughout the Bassa, especially because of his work as an agent of trade in building materials and windows.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Found collapsed on the ground and lifeless: investigations into the death of a 75-year-old

March 27, 2024

The presence of the elderly man's body lying on the asphalt was immediately reported to the police who rushed to the scene. From an initial examination by the medical examiner, it appears that the death occurred due to natural causes. The Carabinieri of Canicattì intervened in via Carlo Alberto, near the iron bridge, following the report of a man collapsed on the ground and unconscious. This is a 75-year-old whose death was confirmed shortly after. Investigations are underway to establish the causes of death although, from an initial assessment carried out by the medical examiner who intervened on site, the man's death was due to natural causes, probably a sudden illness while he was walking.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness, father of two children dies at 52

March 28, 2024

A sudden illness took away Luca Garbo, a 52-year-old resident of Borgofranco d'Ivrea, forever. When he felt ill, his family immediately raised the alarm and he was first taken to the Ivrea hospital and from here the doctors decided to immediately transfer him to the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin where unfortunately, despite the attempts of the doctors, his heart stopped beating.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two fathers “died suddenly”:

Young father killed by a heart attack: leaves behind three children and his wife

March 27, 2024

Mourning in Mugnano for the sudden and premature death of Nicola Ferrucci. Nicola was 47 years old and was struck down by a sudden illness that left him with no escape. Many messages for him on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simone Collu dies suddenly, he was 46 years old

March 26, 2024

Simone Collu, the "Good Giant" of Strona, died at just 46 years old. He lived in Strona and worked in a confectionery company in Biella, the memory of friends on social media. Many knew him as "the gentle giant", "Boo" or even "Papa Smurf", to underline how Simone Collu, who passed away on the morning of Tuesday 26 March 2024, was a person with a heart of gold who knew how to make himself loved from everyone. The cause of death is not yet official, it seems he had an illness and that it came suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness, Donatella dies at 67 years old

March 26, 2024

A sudden illness that left her no escape. This is how Donatella Stallone, sister of Nico Stallone, Sports Councilor of Ascoli Piceno, died. She was 67 years old. She leaves behind her husband Pierino and daughter Raffaella.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luigi Sorce, auditor, suddenly dies in Acireale

March 30, 2024

Luigi Sorce, member of the board of auditors of the Municipality of Acireale, passed away at the age of 57 due to a sudden illness. Originally from Mussomeli, he had obtained consultancy positions in various Sicilian municipalities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The Municipality of Casagiove mourns its employee, who died at 61

March 27, 2024

Mourning in Casagiove for the sudden passing of a municipal employee. Antonio Iannucci was 61 years old. A sudden illness was fatal. He leaves behind his wife and daughters. News that shocked the town.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The man of hospitality and integration: Luca Scatena dies suddenly

March 28, 2024

The death, due to a sudden illness, of Luca Scatena, 51 years old, responsible for various reception and integration projects in the Termoli-Larino diocese, has caused dismay. Bishop Gianfranco De Luca, the “Istituto Gesù e Maria” Foundation and the entire diocesan community express deep condolences.

No cause of death reported.

Link

San Colombano: sudden illness, useless help; a 58-year-old dies

March 28, 2024

Liguria - The 118 doctor and the Green Cross of Carasco arrived for a possible transport to the emergency room. For a 58-year-old man living in San Colombano in Via San Gaetano, the help, however punctual, was unfortunately useless. The man died from a sudden illness. It happened this morning at about 6. The body is at the disposal of the judiciary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Naples, the tragedy: 50-year-old found dead in a car rental, perhaps due to an illness

March 28, 2024

Tragedy this morning in Naples where the body of a man was found in a car rental located near Largo Macello in the Secondigliano district. Once the alarm was raised, the police and 118 health workers promptly intervened on site. There was nothing that could be done for the man, aged around 50. It is assumed that he died due to a sudden illness. The police are investigating the tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Luigi dies crushed by the tractor, an autopsy is pending

March 31, 2024

The police investigations continue to shed light on the death of Luigi Lambiase, the 41-year-old who died yesterday while driving a tractor in via Santa Maria delle Grazie, in Nocera Superiore. The Carabinieri, after the ritual findings, placed the body under seizure where, in the next few days, the medical examiner - on the orders of the Nocera Inferiore Prosecutor's Office - will carry out an autopsy to clarify the real cause of death. It is very likely that the 41-year-old was struck by a sudden illness while working in the land.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Carbonia: he dies at the age of 37 after a sudden illness while driving

March 29, 2024

The tragedy this morning in Carbonia when a 37-year-old man, Alessandro Meloni, fell ill suddenly while driving his car. The car started to skid, and passers-by stopped him, calling for help, who tried for a long time to revive him. But for the young man who was an employee of the Sirai hospital in Carbonia, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Link

62-year-old man dies of a heart attack in the Catanzaro area, Battistini

March 26, 2024

“The death of Eros Caimi, who passed away on Sunday following a tragic and sudden major cardiac event, is a dramatic event that deeply saddens us. We are committed every day to saving lives and ensuring care, and for this reason, too I would like to convey my personal condolences and those of the Catanzaro Provincial Health Authority to the family for the passing of their loved one. Eros was 62 when he died suddenly. As ASP we promptly started the necessary checks, following which we found the adequacy of the behaviour of all operators". This is what the commissioner of the Catanzaro provincial health company, General Antonio Battistini, says.

Link

Polisportiva in mourning, Felice Castelnuovo, the volunteer historian died suddenly due to a heart attack

March 25, 2024

Mourning in Valmadrera for the death of Felice Castelnuovo. The 70-year-old volunteer died on the evening of Friday, March 22 due to a sudden heart attack: collaborator in the management of the sports centre and the food court with his brother Vittorio, leaves his son Alberto, a Longtime player of the Polisportiva Valmadrera, and other family members.

Link

Lamezia, feels ill but the ambulances have no doctor, he dies at the age of 62

March 26, 2024

Drama in Lamezia Terme where a 62-year-old man, identified as E. C., had a sudden illness on Palm Sunday while he was at home and, despite the call to 118 to request assistance, the search for an ambulance equipped with a doctor on board was unsuccessful. Both the Lamezia Terme and Falerna units were in fact without medical personnel, while the nearest ambulance with a doctor was located several kilometres away, precisely in Soveria Mannelli.

No cause of death reported.

Link