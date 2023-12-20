More notable deaths: German peace activist Ekkehard Lentz; Brazilian futsal goalkeeper Jhennifer Oliveira (26, C, in Spain); Slovak billionaire Rudolf Hrubý, theater director Pavel Uher; two French cops

FRANCE

Two policemen “died suddenly” (out of more than 10 this year):

The Gendarmerie mourns Colonel François Despres, deceased at 54 years old

December 17, 2023

The Gendarmerie mourn Colonel François Despres, who died on December 2 at the age of 54, following an illness. He was an assistant officer in charge of the judicial police at the Grand Est Gendarmerie region in Metz after a career dedicated to the judicial police. Military honors were paid to him in Metz before a religious ceremony on Thursday, December 7th, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

No cause of death reported.

Puy-de-Dôme: A 48-year-old gendarme tragically dies on duty

December 15, 2023

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, warrant officer Sebastien Liotard, 48, assigned to the Saint-Germain-l'herm brigade community, tragically lost his life on duty, after suffering a heart attack in the premises of his unit. The adjutant, who was preparing to leave on patrol, was suddenly struck by a heart attack in the early afternoon. His service comrade immediately began first aid by performing a cardiac massage, before the paramedics took over. Despite their quick intervention, Liotard succumbed a few minutes later, around 14:30. According to our information, this is the eleventh death in service of a gendarme during the year 2023. The latest was that of Constable Cedric Lillo, assigned to the Joigny Psig (Yonne), who died at the end of October following a heart attack after a scheduled sports session. He was 25 years old.

60-year-old man had a heart attack on the public road

December 18, 2023

There was an intervention by the firefighters this Monday morning, at dawn, on rue du Moulin in Charleville-Mézières, to rescue a 60-year-old man who had a heart attack on the public road. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead by the SMUR doctor.

BELGIUM

Anzegem - Magda Goeminne (67), the face of the Het Peerdeke tavern in Waregem for many years, has passed away

December 14, 2023

Magda Goeminne (67) lost her life on Tuesday, after a brave and unequal battle. A returning cancer. For more than twenty years she was the support and source of Waregem café-goers, who describe her as a very sympathetic and strong lady. “She fought until the last day, but also enjoyed life very much,” says her family. The funeral will take place on Tuesday in Ingooigem.

An alderman “died suddenly”:

Hooglede - Former alderman Erwin Delbeke (52) passed away

December 12, 2023

On Friday, December 8, Erwin Delbeke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52. He was an alderman for many years, and was also chairman of the OCMW in Hooglede for a while. He served as a municipal councilor for six years, but was best known as Alderman for Sport, among other things.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Desmet, 42

December 12, 2023

Thomas Desmet (42), figurehead of the Vuurwinkel in Marke, died on Monday evening from pancreatic cancer.

Roger Pellis, 67

December 16, 2023

Born in Gooreind, 27 September 1956, died unexpectedly in the Philippines, 3 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Stolk, 49

December 16, 2023

Born in Antwerp, 31 May 1974, slept away gently in Genk, 15 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Carlone, 30

December 16, 2023

Born in Genk, on 27 April 1993, died unexpectedly at home in Bilzen, 15 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Laurence Vindevogel, 63

December 16, 2023

Born in Blankenberge, 20 January 1960, died at home, 14 December 2023. Words of thankfulness for doctor and team oncology homecare.

Florent Verbinnen, 72

December 15, 2023

From ice parlor Leona and brasserie Protea. Born in Leuven, 30 May 1951, unexpectedly left us, surrounded by his family, in Leuven. 14 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marth Van Hauwe, 49

December 15, 2023

Born in Herentals, 8 October 1974, gently passed away in AZ Geel, 14 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Lemmens, 46

December 15, 2023

Born 23 June 1977, died in Grivegnee, where he lived, 14 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Roel Weltens, 47

December 15, 2023

Born in Neerpelt, 28 May 1976, died in Hamont-Achel, 13 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Coralie Hayot, 45

December 14, 2023

Coralie was born in Chimay, on June 11, 1978, and died in Montigny-Le-Tilleul, on December 13, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Niels Vandijck, 35

December 13, 2023

Niels was born in Sint-Truiden, on February 17, 1988, and died in Tielt-Winge, on December 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Anny Remijsen, 69

December 13, 2023

Born in Weelde, 28 June 1954, left us unexpectedly at home in Putte, 12 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Wijckmans, 57

December 13, 2023

Born in Koersel, 12 November 1966. Suddenly died at home in Tessenderlo-Hulst, 12 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Van Hoof, 52

December 13, 2023

Born in Heist-op-den-Berg, 8 September 1971, died there unexpectedly at home, 12 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Michel, 68

December 13, 2023

Born in Berchem, 23 December 1954, died unexpectedly in Edegem, 12 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Nena Cooreman, 32

December 13, 2023

Born in Leuven, on March 8, 1991. Died in Kortenberg, on December 11, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Guido Nuijts, 56

December 12, 2023

Born 12 June 1967, died 11 December 2023. Donations can be given for ALS Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dominiek Reyniers, 47

December 12, 2023

Born in Temse, 26 January 1976, died in AZ Rivierenland, Bornem, 10 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Constatin Cristian, 34

December 12, 2023

Born in Campina, 12 July 1989, died in Blankenberge, 11 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Braeckman, 45

December 12, 2023

Born in Ghent, 30 June 1978, died in Ghent, 11 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Demarcq, 42

December 11, 2023

Michaël was born in Tournai, on October 28, 1981, and died in Estaimbourg, on December 10, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jill De Stercke, baby

December 11, 2023

Jill was born in Tournai, on December 9, 2023, and died in Tournai, on December 9, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Zorco Boa, 69

December 11, 2023

Born in Podgradia, 4 April 1954, died in Tongeren, 9 December 2023. You gave us so much... now we lost you so suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Van Reeth, 40

December 11, 2023

Born in Dendermonde, September 29, 1983. Died in Puurs, December 7, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Diederik Vanhaecke, 41

December 11, 2023

Born in Leuven, 3 June 1982, died at home in Herent, surrounded by his loved ones, 9 December 2023. Thanks to the hematology department of AZ Leuven.

No cause of death reported.

Davy Wolters, 43

December 11, 2023

Born in Genk, 18 May 1980, died way too soon, in ZOL, Genk, 10 December 2023. We reflect on the death of ... Wolters Davy, life partner of our colleague Nicole Bogman.

No cause of death reported.

Eulalie Charbon, 14

December 11, 2023

Born in Namur, 15 August 2007, died in Bovesse, 8 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tim Havet, 41

December 11, 2023

Born in Leuven, 3 June 1981, died in Opvelp, 8 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Lemmens, 33

December 11, 2023

Born 16/08/1990, died 09/12/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Anneleen Claus, 36

December 11, 2023

Born 19/10/1987, died 09/12/2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Joop van Ommen sacrificed himself for a better life for vulnerable people

December 13, 2023

Zwolle - Joop van Ommen died on Friday evening, at the age of 74, after a short illness. He has always campaigned for vulnerable people in society. Cramer wrote a book about the striking Zwolle resident, and organized Christmas dinners for the homeless. “He was the social conscience of Zwolle,” says Anton Cramer.

No cause of death reported.

Mandy Smit dies suddenly

December 11, 2023

To our dismay, we learned that Mandy Smit (53) passed away very unexpectedly. The fact that her death occurred so unexpectedly is evident from the fact that she sent a text message to her team and parents the evening before, to alert them to the start time of the match. But at that time, Mandy and her son did not appear, which immediately caused great concern among everyone else. Ultimately it became clear what the cause was. That was obviously a huge shock for everyone. With Mandy we lose an active and social executive. Someone for whom membership of the association and the opportunity for her children to play sports was not optional. She wanted to actively contribute to this by guiding the team. And that is exactly what Smitshoek stands for: Doing something for the club because 'Together we are strong'.

No cause of death reported.

Anneken, 53, died in her car on the hard shoulder, but she managed to turn on the turning signals and open the window to receive fresh air

December 12, 2023

Vrasene/Sint-Gillis-Waas - The woman who was found dead behind the wheel of her car on Tuesday afternoon may have died from a heart attack. “Mom was my best friend. She recently had heart problems, and on Friday she was going to receive a monitor”, says her daughter Famke, 24, from Sint-Gillis-Waas.

Link

GERMANY

Journalist Ewa Wanat (61) has passed away

December 17, 2023

Ewa Wanat (61), the long-time editor-in-chief of the first Polish information radio TOK FM, died on Wednesday (13.12.) in Berlin, as a result of her cancer. Germany was her adopted home. Ewa Wanat became famous as the editor-in-chief of Radio TOK FM.

Link

Bremen peace activist Ekkehard Lentz has died

December 4, 2023

The Bremen peace activist Ekkehard Lentz is dead. This was announced by the Bremen Peace Forum on Monday. He died unexpectedly. Lentz, who was one of the co-founders and speakers of the forum, has been considered the defining face of the Bremen peace movement for decades. Lentz was 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Rahden mourns family doctor Siegfried John

December 12, 2023

Many people who knew and appreciated Siegfried John are sad. The news of the sudden death of the well-known family doctor from Rahden has greatly frightened and deeply touched his countless patients and friends. Our sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones. The grief for the 72-year-old father of three adult children, who died completely unexpectedly on the night of Sunday, December 3, to Monday, December 4, is great. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Sponsor dies at handball match

December 16, 2023

A difficult task for the Rhein-Neckar Lions tonight against SC Magdeburg. In addition to playing at the leader of the table, it will also be a struggle with grief for the club. As it has now become known, a long-standing sponsor died in the home arena at the home game last weekend against TBV Lemgo Lippe. Wieland Knaus (62)︎ had suffered a breakdown, then died in the arena.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

The daycare centers say goodbye

December 12, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to our esteemed colleague Laura Schmitt, who died unexpectedly on the night of November 1 to 2, 2023 at the age of only 37. With passion, empathy as well as with determination and high professional competence, she has shaped elementary education in the Kita Zweckverband. With Laura Schmitt, we are losing an extremely loyal, reliable and committed employee and colleague. She was distinguished by the fact that she always met her fellow human beings with appreciation, helpfulness and interest. Her ambition and motivation were contagious.

No cause of death reported.

A librarian “died suddenly”:

The school library mourns

December 8, 2023

The school and community library mourns for its director Anne Bräutigam, who died suddenly and unexpectedly on 08.12.2023. With her, we lose not only a dutiful and reliable employee, but also a dear colleague, whom we will miss very much.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stralsund: Man falls into pond and dies

December 15, 2023

In Stralsund, a 36-year-old man fell into a pond. Although passers-by helped immediately, the ambulance service a little later was only able to determine his death. According to the police, it must have been a medical emergency. It assumes a tragic accident. Police have launched a death investigation.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Former EVZ player Werner Heimgartner has died

December 6, 2023

The long-time defender succumbed to heart failure at the age of 67. Like his younger brother Andreas, Werner Heimgartner played a total of eight seasons for the EVZ, which is why the two Heimgartner brothers are also immortalized by name on the EVZ Wall of Fame in the BOSSARD Arena. For more than three decades, Werner Heimgartner lived in Bern, where he passed away on November 26, 2023. The ECC offers its most sincere condolences to the relatives.

Link

NORWAY

Espen "Shampoo" Knutsen: The wife died suddenly

December 5, 2023

Ice hockey star Espen "Shampoo" Knutsen (51) is in deep mourning. He has lost his beloved wife, Fanny Jahre. It appears in a death notice from the family. Jahre passed away on Tuesday 28. November. "My beloved Fanny, our dear mother, daughter, sister and aunt," it says in the introduction. "She died unexpectedly," he said. "A heart of goodness has stopped beating," he said. Fanny Jahre was only 45 years old. She died in Zug, Switzerland, on the 28th of November.

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

Another Huge Loss: A well-known Slovak director has died !

December 11, 2023

A few days ago, sad news hit the theatre world. On December 8, at the age of 75, the well-known Slovak director and author Pavel Uher died suddenly. As the 1.pluska portal reports, SK director and writer Pavel Uher studied puppet directing and dramaturgy in Prague, and was a director in puppet theatres in Banská Bystrica and Bratislava. He emigrated to Germany in 1982. After his return, he cooperated with the Puppet Theatre in Košice, the SND Chamber Opera, the Lampion Theatre in Kladno, the Bavka Theatre in Uzhgorod, the Bibiana House of Arts for Children and RTVS.

No cause of death reported.

Rudolf Hrubý, the seventh richest Slovak, died suddenly : Eset's father and owner of Slovan was 69

December 15, 2023

On Thursday, one of the richest Slovaks, Rudolf Hrubý, died at the age of 69. The news was confirmed by his family. The man, who is worth around €770 million (almost 19 billion crowns), was involved in Slovak hockey, among other things – the SME daily reports that he was a member of the executive committee of the Slovak Ice Hockey Association and the owner of the Slovan Bratislava club.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

Tragedy in Podravina: A member of Folklore Society had a heart attack , died on stage in the middle of the concert

December 11, 2023

A member of Folklore society suddenly died of a heart attack. He was performing on stage, collapsed and died. It is about a man in his sixties, and although the ambulance arrived very quickly, unfortunately, there was no way to save the unfortunate man. A great tragedy interrupted the traditional concert "Song and dance through Podravina" on Saturday. in Ferdinandovac. and died on the spot. KUD Šandrovac performed in the middle of the program, and Martin collapsed after singing a song.

Link

ALBANIA

Man who died on Bibby Stockholm named as 27-year-old Albanian

December 18, 2023

Dorset - An asylum seeker who died on the Bibby Stockholm barge has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Albania, the PA news agency understands. Dorset Police confirmed last Tuesday that a man had died aboard the accommodation vessel based at Portland Port. Home Secretary James Cleverly said that the man’s sudden death would be “fully” investigated.

No cause of death reported.

GREECE

Giorgos Tolios, drummer of the legendary band Trypes, passed away suddenly at the age of 58.

December 14, 2023

The artistic world became poorer, as, as it became known from his environment, Giorgos Tolios passed away. In 1985, Giorgos Tolios took the place of Kostas Floroskoufis on the band's drums and their live performances in Athens, at club Rodeo, in Kyttaros and in Lycabettus, where they played before Dimitris Poulikakos, establishing them in the public's consciousness as the most dynamic rising rock band in Greece.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Daniela Costa, the actress from Paso Adelante, died : she was 42 years old

December 15, 2023

Daniela Costa, a 42-year-old Spanish actress, has died. Confirming the news was Miguel Angel Munoz, her colleague in the TV series “My Adorable Neighbors”, “Paso Adelante”, and “Ulysses Syndrome”. The cause of her death was not revealed.

No cause of death reported.

Brazil goalkeeper nominated for world's best dies in Spain

December 17, 2023

Jhennifer Oliveira, futsal goalkeeper, passed away on Friday (15th). In February, the 26-year-old Brazilian was diagnosed with a brain tumor and interrupted her career to undergo treatment. Since 2020, the athlete had played for the Spanish club Rodiles. Through Instagram, the club mourned the death of the player and confirmed the cancellation of the matches that would be played this weekend. Jhennifer was nominated for the World's Best Fustal Player Award in 2018, and placed fourth. In Brazil, she had stints in the youth ranks and in the professional team of São José Futsal. In 2019, she was South American champion with the Brazil U-20 national team.

Sudden death of a 30-year-old footballer while playing in Tangier

December 15, 2023

The city of Tangier has been shocked this Wednesday afternoon with the tragic news of the sudden death of a 30-year-old man from a heart attack while participating in a football match. The young man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was enjoying his favorite pastime in a field near the Bir Chifa area of the city. According to available reports, in the middle of the game, he began to experience an overwhelming feeling of fatigue, which led him to leave the field in search of fresh air. However, within minutes, his situation quickly worsened, he lost consciousness and, unfortunately, passed away. Sadness and disbelief took over his fellow players, who could never have imagined that this day of sports would end in such a shocking tragedy.

Nine-year-old boy dies after heart attack during football training session in Spain

December 13, 2023

Walid Bouabidi Rafi dreamed of becoming a footballer, but his wish was cut short at the age of nine. On Tuesday 12 December, he lost his life after suffering a heart attack the day before during a football training session in Noblejas (Toledo). Walid was part of the municipal football school of this town of 3,500 inhabitants linked to Club Deportivo Noblejas. The young boy suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest on Monday during a training session, and he received medical assistance, but his condition did not improve, and he eventually died 24 hours later.

