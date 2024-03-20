ITALY

A sound engineer “died suddenly”:

Mourning on the Riviera for the death of the sound engineer: he had been part of the staff who accompanied the singer for some time

Ascoli – Disconcertion in Cupra Marittima due to the sudden death of 'Peppe' Amabili, a 42-year-old sound engineer, who had long been part of the staff who accompanied the singer Levante's concerts. The artist, deeply shocked by the tragic news, which has caused deep condolences in the Italian music scene, announced with a post the cancellation of the concert scheduled last night in Florence. It was his mother Graziella who noticed Giuseppe Amabili's death on Sunday evening, alerted by a workmate of Giuseppe's who was waiting for him in Pesaro, where he was supposed to arrive by train, and then go together to Florence to arrange the equipment for the Levante concert. The companion, worried because Giuseppe was not answering the phone, contacted a mutual friend from San Benedetto who went to Cupra to understand what was happening. The mother went into her bedroom and found him lifeless. The rescue efforts brought by the crew of the Potes 118 were useless and were only able to certify that he had died due to sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

The boyfriend swore as a doctor for Sofia, who died at just 26 years old

March 18, 2024

She should have gone on stage at the Brixia Forum to pronounce the Hippocratic oath. The official beginning of the medical profession, following in the footsteps of her parents (both doctors). A goal that Sofia Filippini was unable to reach she was struck down by a sudden illness, she died just over a month ago, at just 26 years old, shortly after obtaining her degree in Medicine and Surgery. Sofia's boyfriend, Dr. Matteo Bresolin Zonta, who also just graduated in Medicine, swore to practice "medicine with autonomy of judgment and responsibility for behaviour". "In addition to having a very sweet and delicate approach, she was also very careful and profound in her assessments", underlined the young doctor, after pronouncing the ritual formula in place of his girlfriend who died prematurely and tragically.

No cause of death reported.

Renato Basile, the San Canzian ophthalmologist with a passion for politics, has died at the age of 60

March 16, 2024

The ophthalmologist Renato Basile, candidate for mayor of San Canzian d'Isonzo of the 5 Star Movement in 2017, has died suddenly after a few days of hospitalization in the Trieste hospital in Cattinara. He would have turned 61 on April 27.

No cause of death reported.

A radiologist technician “died suddenly”:

His heart stopped in the gym in Sassari, an autopsy will be carried out on the 45-year-old

March 16, 2024

An autopsy will be needed to shed light on the death of 45-year-old Ciro Pianura, who died in the gym in Sassari. On Friday he had just started an aerobics class at the gym in Sassari, but his heart stopped, now an autopsy will be needed. Ciro was well known for his profession as a radiologist technician and his passion for the world of basketball. He had to start his day with physical activity in the gym, before putting on his lab coat and starting work. The illness was sudden, and help was immediate. Among the people present at that time in the gym was also a doctor who understood the gravity of the situation and used the defibrillator. Between first aid and 118, the attempts went on for a long time, but there was nothing that could be done to save him.

No cause of death reported.

A nursing student “died suddenly”:

Struck by sudden illness, Asia Semeraro died at 22: mourning at the Polyclinic

March 15, 2024

Rome - A very serious mourning is that which struck the Polyclinic of Tor Vergata, unfortunately a girl of 22 years, called Asia Semeraro, died suddenly, due to an illness, which left her no escape. Among the various messages on social media, there is also that of the institution she attended and in which she was studying to become a nurse. Asia Semeraro was only 22 years old, and everyone says she seemed fine. However, in recent days she has had an illness and from what they say who was with her, she immediately alerted the health professionals, hoping that they could do something to save her life.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Illness in the night, Samuele dies at 24 years old

March 16, 2024

An illness in the night and the lifeless body found by the father. Deep condolences in Suno, and in Cressa, where he was well known, for Samuele Andorno, a 24-year-old young man who died in the night between Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th March in his home due to cardiac arrest. Samuele's father, Paolo, discovered the tragedy when he was awakened by the noises of the dog. 118 was on site and did everything possible to try to resuscitate the boy.

The tragedy, Lucia Bellavia died by a brain aneurysm at 21

March 15, 2024

Favara, in the province of Agrigento, was shocked by the sudden death of Lucia Bellavia, a girl of only 21 years. Lucia died in hospital after being hospitalized after a sudden illness. According to reports, Lucia was killed by an aneurysm. She had been transported to the emergency room in code red, but after a few hours her condition quickly plummeted. The doctors then had to initiate the procedure to ascertain brain death. In a gesture of great solidarity and altruism, the family of Lucia gave consent for the removal of organs and donation, thus saving other lives.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

The missing diver in Lake Orta has been found dead: Luigi Rondini was 61 years old

March 18, 2024

The body of Luigi Rodini, 61 years old, a lawyer missing on Sunday 17 March in Lake Orta, Novara, has been recovered. The man had dived with some friends who never saw him again when they returned to shore. The alarm was immediately raised and then rescue was called. The searches, suspended on Sunday evening, resumed on Monday morning 18 March. The body was found late in the morning. Rodini – an expert in civil, labour and trade union law – was president of the Novara section of the Fias-Italian Federation of Underwater Activities from the first.

No cause of death reported.

Young seminarian dies while playing football in Montefiascone

March 16, 2024

Young seminarian dies while playing football. The tragedy on Thursday 14 March in Montefiascone. According to what has been reconstructed so far, Elvis Chima Nwankwo was engaged in a ball game with other seminarians when, suddenly, he collapsed to the ground on the playing field. The request for help was immediate, with rescue operations starting immediately. But when the 118 health personnel arrived on site, despite the resuscitation efforts, they could do nothing other than confirm his death. Nwankwo would have suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest. The body was not seized and therefore the funeral chapel was set up and opened on Friday morning at the San Pietro theological institute in Viterbo which the young seminarian attended. Nwankwo was in the final year of his studies and was preparing for ordination as a diaconate next month.

No age reported.

Two councilors “died suddenly”:

He feels ill at home, city councilor dies in hospital after a week of agony

March 15, 2024

Luigi Murachelli died at the Civile hospital in Brescia after a week of agony. City councilor in Castro, on Lake Iseo, he had felt ill at home last Thursday: around 7 am he collapsed to the ground, under the astonished eyes of his wife Patrizia who immediately called for help. Resuscitated for a long time by paramedics and an ambulance from the Blue Cross of Lovere, he was urgently transferred to Brescia by helicopter: unfortunately, he later died in hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mourning in Guspini: farewell to the councillor Marcello Fanari, 60 years old

March 15, 2024

Guspini (Sardenga) - Grave mourning in Guspini for the sudden death of Marcello Fanari, Councillor for Sport, Energy Policies, Technological Innovation and Personnel. Fanari, 60, died suddenly in the house, from a fatal illness. He leaves his wife Luana and many friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Father and son die a few minutes apart

March 15, 2024

Chianciano Terme (Siena) – Father and son died just a few minutes apart. News that has torn the hearts of the people of Chianciano and that unites Giuseppe and David Biancolini in a moving destiny. It was just after half past seven when Sofia Biancolini informed her brother David that their 96-year-old father had passed away at that moment, feared but inevitable, having passed away after a long illness which had left him bedridden in recent years. Davide answers his sister and immediately rushes to his parent's house, gets in the elevator, but doesn't even have time to go up a few floors before he suddenly died of a heart attack. A few minutes pass and you immediately realize that the elevator is blocked with an unconscious person inside. The firefighters arrive and then the 118 health workers do everything they can to try to resuscitate the 62-year-old, but to no avail. Cardiac massage, adrenaline, defibrillator, all maneuvers performed together with the doctor, who was at home to confirm the death of the elderly father, but who could do nothing in the face of such an acute cardiac event

Fourth sudden death recently in the Syracuse area

March 13, 2024

Fourth death due to sudden illness in the Syracuse area: the latest victim, in chronological order, is a 70-year-old man, who died in the last few hours in Priolo while he was entering the Misericordia headquarters. Suddenly, according to some witnesses, he collapsed after getting out of his car even if someone claims to have seen him out of breath: the rescuers' attempts to keep him clinging to life were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

3 “died suddenly” at work:

Fincantieri worker struck by sudden illness

March 13, 2024

In the Castellammare di Stabia factory, the man, of Bangladeshi origins, felt ill while climbing back onto a ladder and was working in the hull of a Navy ship. The man from an external company, he was 40 years old, was working on this military ship when he suddenly felt ill, he was immediately helped by his colleagues, while in the meantime 118 was notified and he went to the shipyard. The paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but their attempts were in vain. The body is now under seizure at the disposal of the judicial authorities and an investigation has been opened to shed light on the tragedy that struck the naval establishment.

No cause of death reported.

Seized by illness, he falls from a waste compactor and dies: the tragic end of an ecological operator

March 13, 2024

He falls from the compactor during waste collection and dies, it happened in the afternoon in San Giorgio a Liri, a small town at the entrance to the Cassino-Formia highway. Probably, according to the very first information leaked, the operator may have been struck by a sudden illness that left him with no escape. On this aspect, the forensic medical examination will establish whether the man had an illness or whether there were other causes of the death of the worker who, around 2pm today, fell from the compactor for the separate waste collection on which he was working. The victim is a sixty-year-old ecological operator. The forensic medical examination will have to establish whether the cause of death was directly illness or whether death was caused by injuries sustained in the fall.

No cause of death reported.

Worker falls ill while unloading a truck and dies after three days of agony

March 13, 2024

A 34-year-old of Senegalese origins, Balde Samba, lost his life: he lived with his family in Treviso, in Viale della Repubblica. While he was unloading a truck in the warehouse of the Geox factory in Signoressa di Trevignano, in via delle Industrie, he was struck by a sudden illness and collapsed to the ground. The episode occurred last Friday, March 8. Despite rapid rescue by doctors and nurses from Suem 118 and hospitalization in Treviso, three days later, his heart stopped. The foreigner dreamed, like his two cousins who live in our province, of a future for himself and his family but unfortunately met with a death which in some ways remains inexplicable. According to doctors, the illness could be traced back to a neurological cause: a stroke or ischemia. A cerebral hemorrhage was fatal and on Monday afternoon the last hopes vanished. The doctors at the Treviso hospital could not do anything but declare his death.

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

Telese Terme, tragedy in the city: elderly man dead along Viale Minieri, presumed sudden illness

March 16, 2024

Telese Terme – A tragic event shook the Samnite community of Telese Terme yesterday evening. A local man aged around 70 was found lifeless along Viale Minieri, the main street of the town, after having taken his bicycle for an evening walk. According to the initial hypotheses of the investigators of the State Police Commissariat of Telese Terme who arrived on site alerted by passers-by, a sudden illness is presumed. The lifeless body was discovered between 8.20 pm and 8.45 pm. A pack of cigarettes and some medicines in a small purse were found next to the body, evidence of the fact that the elderly man was already affected by previous and chronic pathologies.

No cause of death reported.

Country in shock over Matteo's death: he was the father of 5 children

March 14, 2024

First the cardiac arrest, then the cerebral hemorrhage: a terrible blow that unfortunately left him no escape. He did not survive the consequences of the illness that suddenly struck him while playing five-a-side football with friends on Tuesday evening on the pitch of the sports center in Via Franciacorta in Rovato: he collapsed to the ground during a game, under the eyes in disbelief of his friends (who tried to resuscitate him with the defibrillator while they waited for help) and his wife. Emergency hospitalized at Civile, transferred to hospital by helicopter, Matteo Ferrecchia [42] died in the following hours.

Lariano, feels ill and collapses to the ground: investigations underway into the death of 38-year-old Jonatha Riuzzi

March 14, 2024

Lariano - Jonatha Riuzzi, a 38-year-old originally from Aprilia but resident in the Roman hinterland town with his partner, died of causes still to be clarified due to a mysterious illness that took his life while he was at home with his partner. Strict confidentiality had been maintained regarding the man's details, until the first findings were completed, and the man's body was handed over to the judicial authority for the autopsy, which will confirm or certify in the next few hours, with greater precision, the causes of his death. The young native of Aprilia suddenly felt ill when, on the afternoon of March 12, he was in the company of his girlfriend in via Casale, in Velletri, then, in a flash, perhaps realizing he needed urgent treatment, he collapsed on the ground in the street, not far from his home. The emergency services, who arrived by ambulance, found the 38-year-old lying on the ground lifeless, and now only the autopsy tests that will be carried out in Rome by the Tor Vergata hospital, forensic medicine department and the testimony of those who lived through that terrible day, will help to piece together a puzzle that is currently very intricate.

Illness while attending a game of padel, the entrepreneur Andrea Bavia dies

March 15, 2024

Maglie (Puglia) - A sudden illness while watching a game of Padel was fatal for the well-known entrepreneur Andrea Bavia. The man was inside a sports facility in Castrignano when he suddenly felt sick. He collapsed, was immediately attended to, but unfortunately for him there was nothing to do. The death of the entrepreneur, just 50 years old, moved the entire Salento.

No cause of death reported.

Sulmona - 74-year-old woman collapses while going to the doctor, dies in hospital

March 15, 2024

She collapses to the ground on the way to the doctor and dies after being taken to hospital. It is the tragic end of a 74-year-old from Sulmona. The woman was on her way to the general practitioner's professional office in Largo Palizze when she was struck by a sudden illness. Some passers-by found her on the ground, with injuries on her head due to the fall and with a bloody nose. They provided first aid until the 118-ambulance arrived on the scene. She was then urgently transferred to the emergency room. Emergency services at the Annunziata hospital. Unfortunately, her death occurred shortly afterwards. The death, according to the tests carried out, can be traced back to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” at home:

Worker dies at home at age 33. "He suddenly felt ill"

March 17, 2024

Montespertoli (Florence) – He had greeted his friends at the Casa del Popolo with a smile before going to work on a day apparently like many others. Then the high fever, the return home due to weakness and illness which - according to an initial reconstruction: by the time the paramedics arrived he had already died. Cristian Melis didn't make it: he passed away two days ago at the age of 33. The rescuers could not help but confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Sala Consilina, 67-year-old found dead at home

March 15, 2024

A 67-year-old man was found dead at home in Sala Consilina. The house, located on the second floor of a building in the center of the city, was reached by firefighters with the help of a long ladder. The 67-year-old, who lived alone, died following a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

New tragedy at home, 64-year-old found dead in Bagheria: autopsy ordered

March 15, 2024

The neighbors raised the alarm, having not heard from the man for days. Pain in Bagheria, in the province of Palermo, where a 64-year-old man was found dead in his house, located in via Ragona. The authorities have ordered an autopsy on the body of the victim, F.G. According to initial information, the 64-year-old lived alone and in poverty. The city's Caritas assisted him, considering him as "a family man". It appears that the man died of natural causes, perhaps cardiac arrest.

No cause of death reported.

Cecina, tears for Fabrizio Esposito: the soul of Sporting Cecina dies

March 18, 2024

Sporting Cecina won and achieved salvation in the championship in Eccellenza. But the emotions yesterday, Sunday 17 March, at the stadium were mixed. On the one hand the joy for the important victory, on the other the confusion at the fact that this time Fabrizio Esposito was not there to celebrate among the rossoblù fans. A huge void for those who, in recent years, have frequented the Cecina football environment. The 72-year-old entrepreneur died on Saturday morning at his home in Cecina following a sudden illness. Owner of the artisan business L.A.V. in via della Repubblica, specializing in glassware and fixtures, Esposito was the soul and driving force of the football club for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Fabio Scalco, 55, struck down by a heart attack

March 14, 2024

Mourning in Cittadella for the passing of Fabio Scalco, 55 years old, entrepreneur. His death occurred on the afternoon of March 12 while his man was resting at his mother's house after having lunch. The 55-year-old leaves his wife Laura Mezzalira and his son Riccardo in torment. When his 81-year-old mother Giacinta saw him still sitting on the sofa, she went to wake him up, but she realized that her son was showing no signs of life. The alarm was immediately sent to the Suem 118 health workers who could not help but confirm that he had died. When he dozed off on the sofa it seemed like an afternoon like any other, but evidently something in his heart wasn't working properly.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness kills father of three girls from Caserta

March 17, 2024

The community of Maddaloni is shocked by the disappearance of 39-year-old Nicola Piscitelli, a resident of the peripheral area of the city. The man, also known for his activity in local associations, was struck by an illness while he was at home with his family. Nicola died yesterday afternoon, with doctors unable to save him. He leaves behind his wife Veronica and three young daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, esteemed merchant dies at only 46 years

March 15, 2024

Santa Maria A Vico (Caserta) - A mourning shakes the community of Santa Maria A Vico. Raffaella Fucci, owner of an intimate clothing store in De Lucia Park, died at only 46. The woman, just before 21.00, was in her home in Via Fruggieri when she was taken by a sudden illness. Two ambulances intervened on the spot, but despite the doctors' desperate attempt to keep her alive there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Neighbors had not seen him for days - dead in his home

March 15, 2024

A resident hadn't seen his neighbor for a few days. So, worried, he alerted the police who, once on site, ascertained the tragic truth: the man was lifeless inside his apartment. Most likely, he was struck down by a sudden illness. It happened yesterday afternoon, in Biella. On site, in addition to the Fire Brigade and Police officers, the 118 health workers also intervened and could not help but confirm the death, which occurred due to natural causes. The victim was 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A gym owner “died suddenly”:

The owner of a gym dies at the age of 58 due to a fatal illness

March 15, 2024

Mourning in Cascina. A sudden illness took the life of Carlo Parra, 58 years old, owner of the famous Palladium Gym. The rumor of his disappearance immediately spread around Cascina and Pisa, where Parra was also well known for his long activity as a fighter in the Gioco del Ponte. Marisa Parra's brother, he leaves behind his partner and a daughter. His illness was fatal.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye Roberto, he leaves us after a sudden illness

March 13, 2024

Meta (Napoli) - Roberto Iovane left us at only 46 years old. The news has left us terrified and disconcerted. Roberto lived in Meta and worked in a restaurant in Piano di Sorrento, but he was also a well-known face in Positano. A sudden and ruthless disease. He leaves a 12-year-old girl he loved so much. Life is short and unpredictable. Rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Sick while traveling by car: he dies crashing into a wall

March 15, 2024

Ossola (Verbano) - It was probably a sudden illness that caused the death of a pensioner from Montecrestese, the center of Ossola. Yesterday, Thursday 14 March, the man (81 years) was traveling in his car when he went off the road and crashed against a wall. An accident not far from his home. Due to the absence of braking or any other driver reaction prior to impact, it is believed that the man lost consciousness, hence the hypothesis of sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Deadly head-on collision with truck: two spouses killed

March 12, 2024

Tragic accident on the afternoon of Monday 11 March on the Sr10Var, near Este: two spouses hit a truck and died instantly. The victims are two spouses both residing in Carceri di Santa Caterina d'Este. Due to an illness, Baldo lost control of his old Dacia Sandero and invaded the oncoming lane. At that moment a truck from a cement company from the Treviso area arrived and tried every maneuver to avoid the small car without however succeeding. The two spouses died instantly due to the extremely violent collision. The driver of the truck was taken to the emergency room in a state of shock. According to the testimonies collected by the Carabinieri of Este and transmitted to the Rovigo Prosecutor's Office, yesterday 11 March, Graziano Baldo was the victim of a sudden illness. The driver of the truck appears to be under investigation for vehicular manslaughter

