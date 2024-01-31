More notable deaths: Turkish judge Ayşe Işıl Karakaş; Ukrainian writer and star Yevgeny Khait ('Gentleman Show'); Russian rocker Sergei Efremenko, hockey player Venedikt Osipov (27), archaeologist Vitaly Fedorov

EGYPT

Al Ahly vice president El-Amry Farouk passes away at 53

January 26, 2024

Cairo - The news was revealed by El-Amry’s brother, Khaled, on his personal Facebook account, on Friday afternoon. Farouk was admitted to the hospital after he fell into a coma on 7 November, and then underwent brain surgery, but passed away on January 26 at the age of 53. He was voted as vice president of Al Ahly to Mahmoud El-Khatib, firstly in 2017, before winning the elections again in 2022. He also served as the Egyptian Minister of Youth & Sports in 2012; however, in July 2013, he resigned from office due to mass demonstrations in the country. Al Ahly declared three days of mourning following the passing of El-Amry Farouk.

Link

GHANA

Volta Region mourns the passing of Ambassador Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable

January 23, 2024

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the passing of Ambassador Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable, a distinguished member of the Volta Regional Council of Elders and the first Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency from 1993 to 2005. In a statement signed by Mr. James Gunu, the Regional Secretary, it was revealed that Ambassador Ahiable, 75, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, January 21, 2024, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Offinso North MP loses son

January 29, 2024

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, and incumbent Member of Parliament for Offinso North, Augustine Collins Ntim, faced the heartbreaking loss of his son, Rabbi Ntim Dapaa, followed by a political defeat in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary. Rabbi Ntim Dapaa’s passing reportedly followed a brief illness. This dual loss marks a significant and challenging period for Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim, both personally and politically.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

KENYA

ODM mourns Gem youth league chairman Aggrey Ombee

January 29, 2024

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is mourning the death of Gem ODM Youth League chairman Aggrey Okoth Ombee. According to the party, Ombee died after a short illness. The party described the Gem Youth League chairperson as a hardworking and dedicated youth. It added that he at all times stood for the rights of the youth he represented.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

ZIMBABWE

Col Mabuya declared national hero

January 26, 2024

Harare - Liberation war stalwart Colonel (Retired) Kenny Ridzai Mabuya, who died on Tuesday, has been declared a national hero in recognition of his sterling contribution during the liberation struggle that saw Zimbabwe attain its independence in 1980. Col Mabuya, 72, whose Chimurenga name was Kenny Ridzai, died at West End Hospital in Harare after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Redcliff mayor dies

January 24, 2024

Kwekwe - Redcliff mayor and Ward 3 Councillor, Clayton Masiyatsva, collapsed and died this afternoon. He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead upon admission to Topomas Clinic. Cllr Masiyatsva has been mayor of Redcliff municipality for three consecutive terms. Acting Town Clerk, Mr Nyararai Gomba confirmed the sudden passing on of Clr Masiyatsva. “I confirm that Cllr Masiyatsva, passed on this afternoon, upon admission at Topomas Clinic in Kwekwe. He has not been well since the end of last year, and we thought he would recover but unfortunately, he just collapsed today and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” said Mr Gomba.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

TV farmer (36) dies suddenly

January 23, 2024

Ignus Ferreira, a farmer from Delareyville in the North West, who participated in the kykNET partner search series in 2015, “Farmer Wants a Wife”, passed away on Sunday. He was 36 years old. Ignus’ sister, Cornél, as well as his brother-in-law, Roean Bezuidenhout, confirmed the news to RNews. According to the family, it looks like Ignus had a heart attack. In 2015, Ignus joined the eighth season of “Farmer Wants a Wife”. He was the farmer who received the most letters during that season.

Link

A PR pro “died suddenly”:

Rest in Peace, Andrew Maluleka

January 22, 2024

Media agency colleagues, industry bodies, and clients are mourning the loss of Andrew ‘Drewz’ Maluleka, who died unexpectedly this weekend. A post on LinkedIn on Monday shared news of his passing. Maluleka was senior media strategist at Zenith. “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our esteemed colleague, Andrew Maluleka. Over the weekend, Andrew passed away unexpectedly, leaving a void in our Zenith South Africa and Publicis Media family that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Tributes Pour In for Young Emirati Drag Racer Hamda Taryam After Her Tragic Death

January 28, 2024

The demise of a young and celebrated Emirati drag racer has led to an outpouring of tributes across social media in the UAE. Hamda Taryam, 24, who gained global acclaim on the Netflix show ‘The Fastest,’ passed away, Khaleej Times reported on Saturday. However, it is unclear how she died. Hamda, known for her philanthropy, utilised her earnings to establish a school and hospital in Uganda. Hamda’s social media presence, exemplified by her last posts on Snapchat, provides a glimpse into her daily life. Her final message, posted on Friday, reveals her journey to Abu Dhabi. Hamda Taryam’s legacy extends beyond the racetrack, reflecting her commitment to charitable causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TURKEY

First Turkish female judge of ECHR passes away at 66

January 27, 2024

Prof. Dr. Ayşe Işıl Karakaş, the first Turkish female judge to serve at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), passed away at the age of 66 on Jan. 24. Karakaş, who held the position at the ECHR from 2008 to 2019, has proudly represented Türkiye. She had been undergoing cancer treatment for some time. Karakaş' passing marks the end of an era, as she leaves behind a legacy of pioneering achievement and dedication to justice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A terrible incident in Alanya! He had a heart attack at the wheel

January 23, 2024

The incident occurred on the Sugözü ring road, with foreign national J.H. While the car driven by J. H. (72) was cruising, the elderly man allegedly suffered a heart attack. He lost control of the car but was able to stop by hitting parked vehicles. The man, who was taken to the hospital after the first intervention of medical teams, could not be saved, despite all the intervention of doctors.

Link

A solider “died suddenly”:

Specialist Sergeant Furkan Bilgin, who was martyred as a result of a heart attack , was buried in Samsun

January 22, 2024

Specialist Sergeant Furkan Bilgin, 31, who died after a heart attack, was buried in his hometown of Samsun. The ceremony was attended by bureaucrats, politicians, military officials and citizens. Tank specialist Bilgin, who served in the Babaeski district, could not be saved despite the intervention in the hospital, where he was sent after an emergency yesterday.

Link

AZERBAIJAN

Ganja resident became ill in a pharmacy: doctors could not save him

January 23, 2024

Ganja - A young man died suddenly in the Oghuz region. According to Oxu.Az, in one of the local pharmacies, a resident of the city of Ganja, Kanan Askerli [33] suddenly deteriorated in his condition. Alasgarli was immediately taken to the hospital, but his life could not be saved. According to the preliminary version, the man died of heart failure.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

In Kurdamir district, the driver died at the wheel of the car

January 21, 2024

Kurdamir - A traffic accident occurred in the Kurdamir region. According to the information, Bayram Hashimov, a resident of the village of Atakishili, who was driving a VAZ-21011 car, died suddenly while driving and the vehicle crashed into a pole on the side of the road.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

UKRAINE

Rostislav Khait's Brother Died in Odessa: The Star of the 'Gentleman Show' had a cardiac arrest

January 22, 2024

In Odessa, on Sunday, January 21, Yevgeny Khait, a writer, playwright, star of the "Gentleman Show" and brother of one of the founders of the "Quartet I" Rostislav Khait, died suddenly. The death of his friend and colleague was announced by Ukrainian TV presenter Oleg Filimonov. According to him, Yevgeny Khait had a cardiac arrest at the age of 62, although he had never complained of heart problems before.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Vasily Vasilyevich Mitskanyuk, 65

January 23, 2024

Donetsk - On January 22, at the age of 65, Vasily Vasilyevich Mitskanyuk, master of sports of the USSR in judo, coach-teacher of the highest category, senior coach of the DPR national judo team, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

RUSSIA

The leader of the band Markscheider Kunst, Sergei Efremenko, died suddenly in intensive care the day before his 52nd birthday

January 23, 2024

Today Serhiy Yefremenko was supposed to celebrate his 52nd birthday. However, he did not live to see his personal holiday by only one day. Relatives of the artist say that he has not felt well since December. Yefremenko was suffering from malaise on his feet. Musician and director of the band, Denis Rachkov, explained that Sergei died on January 22 in the intensive care unit of the Pokrovsky hospital. "Lord, I can't believe it... How so? We were at a Tres Muchachos concert in Douglas yesterday... Sergey joked, sang songs, played instruments. Yesterday it looked quite normal, but today...” Yefremenko gave his last concerts in St. Petersburg on January 19 and 21. They were timed to coincide with the musician's birthday. Two more January concerts were to take place in Moscow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The former head of the Turin city district Andrei Belousov died suddenly

January 26, 2024

Turin - On January 27, at the age of 53, the former head of the Turin City Administration, deputy of the district Duma, Andrei Belousov, died suddenly. This was reported in the municipal administration. In 2004, he was elected to the Turin District Duma. In 2011, Andrei Belousov was elected head of the Turin Municipal District, and in 2015 he was re-elected head for a second term.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The 17-year-old scorer of two goals against Tver died in training

January 26, 2024

On the evening of January 25, a new tragedy shook Russian hockey. 17-year-old striker Venedikt Osipov died suddenly at the training session of the EkoNiva-Bobrov team. The hockey player threw at the goal, then stood in line behind other athletes and fell on the ice. Medics arrived within four minutes. They tried to provide artificial ventilation, but it was not possible to save his life. The publication notes that all hockey players underwent a medical examination. Everything was fine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ufa, the leading archaeologist Vitaly Fedorov suddenly passed away

January 24, 2024

Ufa - In Ufa, archaeologist Vitaly Fedorov died suddenly at the age of 62. His death was reported at the R.G. Kuzeev Institute of Ethnological Sciences, where the deceased was a leading scientist. Candidate of Historical Sciences, specialist in early nomads of Eurasia, Vitaly Kimovich was also known as a local historian and founder of the journal "Ufa Archaeological Bulletin". Throughout his life, the archaeologist was engaged in expeditionary activities. He was among the participants in the excavations that revealed the famous Gold of the Sarmatians to the world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yuriy Nikolaevich Rakutin

January 22, 2024

Osa, Perm - 20.01.2024. The director of "Pilk-Partner LLC" died suddenly - Yuriy Nikolaevich Rakutin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Igor Markovich Prasolov, 68

January 27, 2024

Zavolshe - On 27.01.2024, his father, friend Igor Markovich Prasolov, born on 14.07.1965 [68], died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander Nikolaevich Klepinin

January 27, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Alexander Nikolaevich Klepinin died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alexei Anatolyevich Sorokin

January 24, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Alexei Anatolyevich Sorokin died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link