A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (120)

March 15, 2026

Cameron Ontko, a former professional football player who briefly took his game to the NFL, died suddenly at the age of 33. The former linebacker passed away on March 7. His mother, Brenda Boulton, indicated his cause of death as a ruptured ulcer in a social media post. Ontko tried to make it in the NFL, participating in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp before playing three years in the Canadian Football League. He walked away from the sport in 2018 at the age of 26, citing concerns for his mental and physical health. The Ohio native started his football career at collegiate level, first playing for Wisconsin, playing two seasons with the Badgers. When announcing his retirement in 2018, Ontko cited concerns over the long-term effects of hits to the head on retired football players.

March 15, 2026

I was very sorry to hear about the sudden passing of Maritri Garrett, a gifted singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and educator who was part of the New York City–based group The Soulfolk Experience.

Researcher’s note - Maritri Garrett was strongly in favor of the COVID “vaccines”.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

Country singer Billy Gilman revealed this mother, Frances G. Gilman, died earlier this week. An obituary at the Avery Funeral Home website (Hope Valley, R.I.) makes special note of Fran Gilman’s love of family and animals. She was also a member of the Quarter Horse Association, winning nearly 80 awards for showing them. Gilman shared a similar sentiment on Facebook. “While my heart is full it is and will be forever broken,” he writes. “Love you forever, my other half.” Beyond it being sudden, no cause of death was shared.

No age reported.

March 11, 2026

An influential Huntsville [AL] aerospace leader died early Wednesday morning, according to the Space & Rocket Center. Dr. Deborah Edwards Barnhart, 73, held the title of CEO Emerita after a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. She retired in 2019 after serving as the CEO and executive director for nine years. Her last year of service saw many incredible markers. The museum and Space Camp saw record-breaking attendance numbers, and she helped lead the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

March 16, 2026

The East Bay [CA] lost two sports-writing titans within a week with the passing of former Oakland Tribune and Bay Area News Group columnists Dave Newhouse and Carl Steward, who, combined, provided readers with more than 100 years of entertaining reading. Newhouse, who began writing for the Tribune in 1964, went on to a six-decade-plus career of producing stories, books and columns wrapped in compassion and positivity with a tinge of humor. He was 87 when he died on Thursday. His death was due to heart failure, brought on by years of battling COPD, his family said. Steward, a 50-year veteran of sports journalism – including 42 in the Bay Area – possessed both an acerbic wit that permeated much of his writing and the kind of self-deprecating humor that led him to write his own obituary before he died on Friday, March 6. When his four-year battle with cancer was over, he was 72.

March 13, 2026

NEW YORK, NY – Ernie Anastos, veteran New York City television news anchor, award-winning Hall of Fame Broadcaster, and the first Greek-American news anchor in the United States, passed away on March 12. He was 82. The cause of death was pneumonia, according to his wife Kelly Anastos, who confirmed the sad news to media outlets including the New York Times. A beloved figure in the Greek-American community, Anastos received more than 30 Emmy awards and nominations in his remarkable career which spanned nearly 50 years. In 2020, Anastos took a break from Fox 5 to enroll at Harvard Business School to take leadership and management courses. In recent years, he continued to be active in broadcasting with his own nationally syndicated radio show ‘Positively America’ on WABC radio, featuring positive stories.

Researcher’s note – Harvard Drops Covid-19 Booster Requirement as U.S. Public Health Emergency Ends: https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2023/5/10/covid-emergency-ends/

Two DJs “died suddenly”:

March 12, 2026

Lord Sear, a DJ and hip-hop radio personality who toured with Eminem and worked on his Shade 45 channel, has died. He was 52. His death was announced Wednesday on social media. No cause of death was given.

March 16, 2026

MANHATTAN, Kan. - A popular Kansas radio DJ has died after suffering an apparent heart attack, his employer confirmed Monday. He was 58. Dan Engle with Eagle Radio said Rick Thomas collapsed while shopping at a Dillons store in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. Emergency medical personnel were unable to revive him. Rick (Scott Menzies), a morning DJ at Power Hits 97.5 in Manhattan, gained popularity in Wichita in the 90s while working for rock station T-95.

March 16, 2026

Mohommad Nazeer Paktyawal, 41, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in front of his family and taken into custody in Dallas, Texas. Just 24 hours later, the family was told Paktyawal, who had served as an Afghan special forces soldier for more than a decade and fought side-by-side with the US Army Special Forces, had died. A statement issued by the non-profit organization, AfghanEvac, has called for an investigation into the death, as they say the healthy 41-year-old should not have fallen ill and died so suddenly. Their statement read, “The cause of death is unknown. But one fact is clear: it is not normal for a healthy 41-year-old man to die within a day of being taken into government custody.”

March 15, 2026

COVINGTON, Va. – Covington Mayor Fred F. Forbes III [63] died Saturday morning, March 14, according to local sources. His reported death comes just eight months after he replaced late Mayor Lance Carson in 2025. Carson also passed away in office after his battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

No cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

Havertown, PA - Mario Oliva, a former Haverford Township commissioner of 16 years, died suddenly on Saturday, according to his obituary. He was 57. For 16 years, Oliva served on the Board of Commissioners, representing the 2nd Ward.

No cause of death reported.

A child “died suddenly”:

March 11, 2026

Waverly, Michigan - Marlee Ann Force, a cherished soul whose laughter and love were as radiant as the morning sun, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Lansing, MI, on March 8, 2026. Born on June 19, 2015, to her devoted parents Desiree Perez and Kyle Force, Marlee’s life was a brilliant spark that, though it shone for a short time, illuminated the lives of all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

March 11, 2026

A California community is mourning after a teen collapsed during school and was pronounced dead later the same day. Officials identified the victim as 14-year-old Daniel Padilla Jr., of Fresno, Calif., ABC 30, ABC 7 News, and KMPH reported. The incident happened at Fresno High School on Monday, March 9, while the student was playing basketball during P.E. class. In a GoFundMe created by his sister Hailey Valdovinos, Padilla is remembered as a “silly kid who loved playing video games, cracking jokes and enjoyed spending time with his family whenever he got the chance.” Valdovinos added that playing basketball was one of his favorite hobbies, and he also enjoyed going to the movies and hanging out with his siblings.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Police and a medic unit responded to the 6400 block of North 16th Street in Philadelphia at 2:43 a.m. on Monday, March 16, after reports of an unresponsive male, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. A 15-year-old boy was discovered unresponsive in his bedroom by a family member, police said. Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced him dead at the scene at 2:55 a.m., authorities said. Investigators reported there were no signs of blunt trauma or struggle inside the home.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

A former Manchester [CT] 15-year-old student remembered for her talent, leadership, and kindness has died, leaving classmates and teachers grieving. Camilla Lagos died last week after battling pneumonia and later succumbing to sepsis in the hospital, according to Manchester Public Schools Superintendent Matt Geary. Her family said she was an honor-roll student with a promising future. She moved with her family to Hamburg, Pennsylvania, last summer, where she attended Blue Mountain Academy and served as president of the freshman class.

March 13, 2026

Pelilu Aloisia Wines, age 17, of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2026. She had a sharp wit, loved puns, and was actively involved in writing, reading, going for walks with her dog, walking on the beach, and spoiling her cats and chickens. She volunteered as an art docent for several years and won many art awards throughout her school career. Her art won first place repeatedly at the Kitsap County Fair and she was a regional winner at the State Superintendent’s Art Show.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

Arianna LeCruise, 19, a sophomore at Marist University in Poughkeepsie [NY], died Sunday, March 8, according to a message shared by her family. More information about her death was not immediately available. In a social media post on Monday, March 9, her mother, Anna LeCruise, said the loss has devastated the family. LeCruise had been spending a semester studying abroad in London when she died suddenly, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser created to support her family. “She was a bright 19-year-old with so much potential ahead of her. Her parents and 5 siblings are devastated,” the organizer added.

March 11, 2026

Shaun P. Sullivan, a prominent and popular union leader, died unexpectedly on March 6. He was 63. Sullivan was the president of the New Jersey State Association of Pipe Trades, and was vice president of the New Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council. He was the longest-serving elected officer of the Steamfitters Local 475, serving as the business manager and financial secretary-treasurer. He was a second-generation steamfitter.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

March 13, 2026

Dr. Nicholas “Nick” Przystawski, 65, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, following a sudden heart attack. Dr. Nick Przystawski served the Leesburg community as a podiatrist for 30 years. He was deeply committed to his patients and took great pride in his work, often spending long hours at the hospital and his office to ensure those in his care received the attention they needed. He had a deep love of the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and cycling. Many who grew up with his sons knew Dr. Nick instead as “Coach Nick.” Over the years, he volunteered to coach youth sports teams, including soccer, basketball, baseball, and tennis, leaving a lasting impression through his guidance and encouragement.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

A nurse “died suddenly”:

March 14, 2026

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Tina Marie Veach, age 57, on March 11, 2026, in New Boston, Ohio. After a very short battle with an illness, her time here on earth touched the hearts of many, and we all are extremely heartbroken. Tina dedicated over 20 years to the nursing profession, spending the last 10 years as the Director of Nursing in the Scioto County area. Tina was not just a nurse but a “Hell of a Nurse,” as those close to her often said, never hesitating to offer her care and compassion, even when on vacation. The family would like to thank all the providers and nurses at SOMC ICU for their compassion and care they extended to Tina.

Researcher’s note – June 1, 2023: Biden admin officially ends COVID vaccine [sic] mandate for health workers: https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/ending-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-healthcare-facilities/649138/

No cause of death reported.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

March 10, 2026

Charles (“Chuck”) Des Roches died suddenly on February 7th, at his home in Corral de Tierra, CA, following a cardiac procedure. He was 68. Chuck was a partner at the law firm of Noland Hamerly Etienne & Hoss, where he headed the firm’s trusts and estates practice group. He was very active in the Monterey County Bar Association, serving as a Board Member and President, and on the Board of the Monterey County Bar Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

March 14, 2026

Robert “Bob” Joseph Meredith, 60, of Wethersfield [CT], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Bob went on to Western New England University for his Juris Doctor in Law. He then began his life in Wethersfield. He spent his entire career working for the State of Connecticut, first as a Public Defender, and most recently as the Director of the Connecticut Innocence Project. Bob dedicated his entire career fighting for justice and for those who were underprivileged.

Researcher’s note - CT Governor Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate for State Employees, Teachers: https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/coronavirus/watch-live-at-4pm-governor-lamont-holds-covid-19-news-conference/2564388/

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

March 9, 2026

Dr. Clinton Tyler Purtell, age 50, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2026. He worked at the University of North Texas in several capacities, including serving as the Director of the McNalt Institute of Logistics Research, and as a Professor of Professional Practices. While at UNT he founded and directed the ACE flight camp, a hands-on opportunity for young people to see cutting edge aeronautics in person and witness them in action. In recent years, he joined the faculty at OSU and his family made the move to Stillwater. There he continued teaching on subjects such as supply chain management, and working closely on projects with military and NASA applications.

Researcher’s note: In October, 2021, OSU announced a COVID “vaccine” mandate, with no option to test instead. The mandate was later paused, but some may have taken the shot to comply: https://okcfox.com/news/local/osu-mandates-covid-vaccinations-for-faculty-staff-student-employees

No cause of death reported.

Six teachers “died suddenly”:

March 16, 2026

Manchester, NH - Mike Gemme is at the kitchen table in his late sister Abby’s Manchester home, surrounded by memories. Evidence of a life well-spent teaching others - and lessons still being learned. Abigail B. “Abby” Gemme, 51, died Feb. 22, following a heart attack, Mike Gemme said. “Very unexpected,” Gemme said. “She watched the Team USA men’s hockey game that morning, posted about it on Instagram, and then apparently was having heart attack symptoms. She called 911 and she was gone when they got here. She was on with 911 for 16 minutes, because they keep you on the line, and I guess she stopped responding to the person.”

March 11, 2026

AIKEN, South Carolina - The silence could be felt on the afternoon of March 10 when the Aiken County Public School District took a moment during a board of education meeting to remember the life of Julie Revelle, the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools who died unexpectedly just days prior. Revelle was 60 years old. Revelle worked for the Aiken County Public School District over a span of decades. She has served as an English language arts teacher at Kennedy Middle School, assistant principal and North Aiken Elementary School and principal of Redcliffe Elementary School. In 2018, she joined the district’s Executive Leadership Team as an assistant superintendent of elementary schools.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

A longtime teacher was found dead inside a Maryland elementary school, prompting administrators to send students home early. On the morning of Monday, March 9, Deborah Tolson, a 75-year-old math interventionist, was found dead inside Arundel Elementary School, where she worked for seven years in Baltimore, Fox affiliate WBFF, CBS affiliate WJZ and NBC affiliate WBAL reported. Officials told WBAL that the instructor is believed to have died over the weekend, and her body was found before school started. There were no signs of foul play or trauma, and an investigation is ongoing, the outlet reported. A spokesperson for the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE that Tolson died of natural causes, specifically intracerebral hemorrhage.

Reported on March 8:

March 8, 2026

Heidi Yvonne Fluharty, 52, of Wellsville, OH, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at East Liverpool City Hospital. She was currently employed as a beloved teacher at Garfield Elementary School in the Wellsville Local School District, having taught kindergarten, second grade, and physical education.

No cause of death reported.

March 15, 2026

NORWOOD, NY - Mr. Seifert [62] passed away suddenly late Wednesday evening, March 11, 2026, at his home with his wife at his side. He worked at Clarkson University for many years before realizing he wanted to be a teacher. After finishing his second Master’s degree, this time in Education from SUNY Potsdam, he worked at Potsdam Central School for many more years as a middle school teacher.

Researcher’s note - GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees-with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]-Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

Tara entered her Heavenly home March 2, 2026, in Phoenix, Ariz., after a short illness. Tara attended East Central University and earned her teaching degree. She moved to Konawa where she met great friends and taught for many years. Then the adventure bug hit again and Tara was off to Arizona where she taught in the White River School District and met the love of her life, Jerry Kinsel.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

March 11, 2026

Thomas “Tommy” Campbell, 67, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away peacefully after a short illness on 2/19/26. A lifelong lover of sports, he first channeled his competitive spirit playing soccer and basketball at St. Thomas Aquinas and later on the court (…like his dad Artie) playing at the UConn W. Hartford branch. With his degree in finance from UConn, Tommy launched what would become a distinguished 35-year career in the insurance industry. He became a highly respected official, refereeing at an elite level in CT and later in central FL at the high school, AAU and D3 women’s college basketball level. An avid fitness enthusiast, he enjoyed visits to the gym and discovered a love for team road biking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy’s memory may be made to the American Stroke Association. The family also wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff and caregivers at the Empath Health Hospice in N. Pinellas Park, FL for the loving care they provided to Tommy during his final days.

No cause of death reported.

Four clerics “died suddenly”:

March 12, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - Chaplain at Marquette University for over 30 years and former interim vice president of Mission and Ministry, Zagone attended university events and supported Marquette’s students, staff and alumni throughout his Jesuit vocation and career. He remained active in the Marquette community until the very end of his life, always showing up to “life’s most important moments.”

No age reported.

March 11, 2026

A wave of public condolences is now making its way across social media following the passing of the Rev. Jonathan “Jon” D. Davis from brain cancer on Monday. Davis served as associate vice president for spiritual life at Charleston Southern University and pastor of Summit Church Charleston in South Carolina. He was 58. Keith Faulkner, the president of CSU, who announced his passing, said Davis’ death from Stage 4 multiform glioblastoma had left him with “mixed emotions” after watching him battle the diagnosis over the last five years. “He was diagnosed in 2021 and lived the last five years fully continuing to minister on campus and to the many medical personnel he met while receiving treatment at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.”

Researcher’s note - Although Charleston Southern University didn’t mandate the COVID “vaccine”, the jab was strongly encouraged and incentivised: https://www.charlestonsouthern.edu/fda-expands-eua-for-booster-doses/

March 10, 2026

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. - Churches across North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region are mourning the loss of a longtime pastor and ministry leader who died Sunday (March 8) after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency at the church where he served as a staff member. First responders and emergency personnel responded to the church, where Steele suffered the incident. He was 62. Church leaders did not provide details about the cause of death but added that “it is believed that Robert passed peacefully and has entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior.”

Reported on March 7:

March 7, 2026

TRENTON, Fla. - A preacher from Trenton passed away this week after a battle with cancer. Gilchrist County firefighters say Everitt Heaton was a valued part of their community paramedic program. He was a preacher at the Trenton Church of Christ. Church leaders say Everitt was just 40 years old.

March 14, 2026

The death of Paul Thigpen came as a shock to those who knew him because he died suddenly, in his sleep, being stolen away stealthily by the thief in the night. He was only 71 years old and was due to be interviewed the following day by EWTN on the latest of the dozens of books that he’d written since his conversion and reception into the Church. Born in Savannah, Georgia, on May 18, 1954, Paul Thigpen was a true son of the South who loved the city of his birth, devoting himself, following his conversion, to an intense study of the history of the Catholic presence in Georgia’s oldest city.

No cause of death reported.

Six police officers “died suddenly”:

March 16, 2026

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Naomi Dubreus [37], who passed away peacefully on March 14, surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues. A cause of death was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

March 16, 2026

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Lieutenant Marcus “Rob” Robison has died after a heart attack at his home. Sheriff Stacy Ball says in a social media post that the sheriff’s office, Robison’s family, friends and co-workers said goodbye to him during an honor walk on Monday, March 16. “Lieutenant Rob meant the world to so many people,” Ball said. “From his years of service in the United States Military Police Corps to his dedicated time serving in the Pulaski County Jail, Rob gave his life to service. He was a protector, a leader, a brother, and a man who truly gave everything he had to the people around him.” The sheriff says he served with Robison in combat and later served beside him as he became the jail administrator. Ball states that Robison, in death, is an organ donor helping give life to someone in need.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No age reported.

March 16, 2026

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - A lieutenant from the Youngstown Police Department has died after a short illness. Lt. Brian Welsh served the department for 32 years. Recently, he commanded the department’s drone unit. He also worked as the afternoon patrol supervisor, was in the detective and traffic bureaus, and was active in drug investigations. He died March 14 after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 14, 2026

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Bainbridge Township Police Department is mourning the unexpected loss of a detective due to a medical condition. According to a Bainbridge Township Police Department Facebook post, on Thursday, Detective Brian Frew [50] passed away unexpectedly due to a medical condition. Frew was with the Bainbridge Police Department for 23 years as a patrol officer, field training officer and detective.

No cause of death reported.

March 13, 2026

Wading River, NY - Lieutenant Thomas W. Condzella, 39, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, according to a statement Friday afternoon from the Ithaca Police Department. He had been sworn in as an IPD Patrol Officer on June 29th, 2015, and had risen through the ranks to Sergeant and then Lieutenant.

No cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – Former Mount Pleasant Police Chief Timothy Joseph Zarzecki passed away Feb. 1. He died unexpectedly at his home in Union Grove as the result of a heart attack. He was 63. Zarzecki served the Mount Pleasant Police Department for 30 years, including 10 years as chief. He became police chief in 2008 and retired in 2018.

A California state prison staffer “died suddenly”:

March 10, 2026

Rafael Medina [59], a retired correctional supervising cook, passed away Feb. 27, 2026. He began his career with the department in June 2018 at Wasco State Prison-Reception Center. He remained at the institution until he retired in September 2024.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No cause of death reported.

Four first responders “died suddenly”:

March 15, 2026

Whiteville, NC - Former Buckhead Rescue Chief Ray Jacobs [73] died suddenly Sunday morning. A founding member of Station 400, Jacobs was known for his dedication to his community as well as his time as a first responder. A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted the Buckhead unit carrying Jacobs to Peacock Funeral Home Sunday afternoon. Jacobs was a staunch advocate for the Waccamaw Siouan tribe as well as a dedicated volunteer first responder. He was a native of Buckhead. He was recently honored by the United Tribes of North Carolina for distinguished service to the Indian community.

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The North Kansas City Fire Department is grieving the sudden death of one of its own. Firefighter Benoit Coussement, 29, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 11, the department confirmed. No cause of death has been released. Department leaders note that Coussement joined NKCFD in July 2024 and was working toward becoming a paramedic - just months away from graduating paramedic school this July.

March 11, 2026

SEMMES, Ala. - The Semmes Fire Rescue Department is mourning today after Chief Kevin Brooks [61] died Tuesday evening, according to SFD officials. The chief’s passing was announced in an SFRD Facebook post this morning. “The City of Semmes is saddened to share the passing of our Fire Chief, who faithfully served this community for many years,” the post said. “After a courageous battle with cancer, he passed away last night.”

March 11, 2026

RICHLANDTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Fire Police Officer Todd Koch of the Richlandtown Fire Company died on March 9 after suffering a severe respiratory attack that led to cardiac arrest while responding to an emergency call, the department said in a Facebook post. According to the department, fellow responders began immediate lifesaving efforts and continued treatment, but Koch succumbed to the medical emergency.

No age reported.

March 16, 2026

Over the last one year, we have been hearing countless cases of Telugu community individuals dying of abrupt medical reasons in the United States and we sadly have another addition to the list. According to the latest tragic reports, it is being established that a Telangana origin individual named Tadipatri Rakesh has passed away in Virginia, United States, after sustaining a heart attack. Reportedly Rakesh, who is 40 years old, had settled in Virginia state in the United States and had been leading a happy family life. He had been operating as a software engineer at a private company there. But sadly, he sustained a bad case of cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, and he could not make it out alive.

March 12, 2026

YPSILANTI, MI - Melvin Parson [left] radiated the world with his big smile and love for others, his friends and community leaders shared. Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor residents remembered his friendliness, heart for his grandson and advocacy work. But his passion for farming and helping others, regardless of their differences, left a lasting impact on them. Parson died unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, at the age of 61. The cause of death is unknown.

March 11, 2026

A man who long embraced the role of Saint Nick, donning a red suit and hat to bring joy to northern Rhode Island families for decades, has died at the age of 73. George Martin died suddenly on Monday, March 9 after battling illness, according to his daughter. Martin, a North Smithfield [RI] resident, was widely known as “Santa George,” not just morphing into Kris Kringle to appear around the holidays, but rather, owning the persona as a year-round lifestyle. When NRI NOW interviewed Martin in 2018, he said first appeared as Santa in 1969 at the age of 16, in a suit purchased at Sears for $19.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

LAFAYETTE, IN - Tributes and thank-you notes filled social media after the news that Ken McCammon, co-founder of Mosey Down Main Street and an extensive volunteer, has died at the age of 74. A brief obituary posted online Tuesday said McCammon died unexpectedly on Friday. Mollie Triplett, McCammon’s daughter, said “joy” is the best way she can describe her dad. McCammon, who earned his doctorate in plant breeding and genetics from Michigan State University, was passionate about his gardens, Triplett said. He helped form the Grown Local organization of community gardens.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

March 13, 2026

ARLINGTON, OR – A 64-year-old semi-truck driver from La Crosse, Wisconsin, was found deceased after his vehicle crashed approximately 10 miles west of Arlington on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said the truck began to swerve on Interstate 84 westbound before eventually crashing through a guardrail and coming to rest on its side. The driver was pronounced shortly after by the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said that based on the evidence it was believed the driver suffered a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - A man collapsed and died, police said, shortly after falling from a motorcycle on Aramingo Avenue in Philly’s Port Richmond neighborhood early Wednesday. According to police, the incident happened at about 5:53 a.m. when a 71-year-old man fell from his motorcycle while traveling southbound along the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue. After he fell, officials said, the man climbed to his feet, walked around his bike before picking it back up and inspecting it for damage. A few minutes later, police said, the man collapsed to the ground. A civilian at the scene attempted life-saving techniques, but first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene at 6:04 a.m., police said.

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

A man who had been missing from Boone County [MO] was reported dead on Wednesday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media that Julian Horton was found deceased in Fannin County, Georgia, on March 11. Deputies stated that there was no indication of foul play regarding the 23-year-old’s disappearance or death.

No cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

East Hampton, NY - Police are investigating the death of a 45‑year‑old man found Monday afternoon near his home at 27 Lion Head Rock Road in Springs. A passing motorist discovered Ian Nathanson at approximately 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, near the roadway. East Hampton Town Police and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and confirmed his death. Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious, and no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

Jackson, MS - Huskey said the deceased is Robert Jones, also known as “Mississippi Frog.” He was 64 years old. Jones was discovered Tuesday night inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Bally’s Casino and Hotel in Vicksburg. Huskey responded to the scene and said Jones had known medical issues, and his death is believed to be due to natural causes. Jones was from Jackson. Following news of his death, many individuals took to social media to express condolences to his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

NEW WINDSOR, NY – A 60-year-old New Windsor man who went for a walk from his home on Oakwood Terrace back on January 21, was found dead in a wooded area near his residence on March 6. New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri said Jose Santacruz had left home without his cell phone, wallet and keys. “His death remains under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play at this time,” the chief said. He added that an autopsy was conducted and results are pending.

March 10, 2026

CHICAGO, IL - After nearly three months of searching, the family of the missing Blue Island man says he has been found dead. Dan Davis, 59, had been missing since late November, when he was last seen on Bourbon Street in Blue Island, near the bar and restaurant where he worked for 25 years. Chicago Police say Davis’ body was located, but have not yet released details about where he was found or the cause of death. Davis was last seen on Nov. 26 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park. Earlier that night, he had been involved in a car crash. A Cook County sheriff’s deputy gave him a ride afterward. Relatives previously said body-camera video showed Davis appearing disoriented, and they believed he may have been experiencing a medical emergency. Family members had said it was out of character for Davis to leave without contacting loved ones, especially during the holidays.

March 10, 2026

A missing person was found dead at Fairfield’s Rockville Hills Regional Park, with authorities saying that no foul play is suspected. City of Fairfield [CA] officials stated Tuesday morning that the park was closed due to a search for an at-risk missing person. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the missing person crews were looking for was 25-year-old Joshua Verdeflor, who was last seen Sunday in Vallejo [CA].

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

SPENCER, Iowa – Authorities found a body in a Northwest Iowa pond during the search for a missing man. Spencer police say they were notified around 9 p.m. Sunday, March 8, that 32-year-old Ty Jackson had been reported missing by family members. Jackson was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 7. According to KUOO Radio, Jackson’s cell phone was later found near Pete’s Pond, by Oneota Park on the southeast side of Spencer. Monday, searchers recovered Jackson’s body from Pete’s Pond. His remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner for further investigation.

March 16, 2026

Duxbury, MA - Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Baer, passed away on March 7, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Baer touched so many lives. He was beloved by his friends, who cherished his ready smile, booming voice and boundless humor.

March 16, 2026

Anthony “Tony” Charles Phaneuf passed away suddenly at his home in Federal Way, WA. Tony was employed for 8 years at Kenworth/PACCAR, for which he worked at both the Seattle and Renton plants. Tony got on as an Apprentice with Local 32 in 2009. Upon completion of the Apprenticeship program, he attained the level of Journeyman Plumber. Tony was proud to have worked on many different projects within the Washington region along with his fellow work members.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Jeffrey Thomas Miner, 66, of Tinley Park, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Thursday March 12, 2026, in Tinley Park. He graduated from Purdue in 1997. He worked for several years at The Athlete in Lafayette, Indiana, before moving to Hammond, Indiana, to begin a career working at Kohl’s.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Jenessa MacKenzie, 51, a resident of Plaistow, NH, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at her home. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Stanley with whom she has shared the last twenty years. She has worked at NxStage-Fresenius Medical Care in Lawrence, MA, for the past twenty years.

Researcher’s note – Vaccinations [sic] Required for Staff Working in Medicare-Medicaid Facilities: https://www.dentons.com/en/insights/articles/2021/november/5/vaccinations-required-for-staff-working-in-medicare-medicaid-facilities

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Jennifer L. Easter, age 38, of Quincy, MA, died unexpectedly, Thursday, March 12, 2026. As a young woman, Jennifer was employed as a healthcare aide at several local nursing facilities and later worked as a waitress in the food service industry.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Port Saint Luci, FL - Laura Kelleher LeFebvre, 73, suddenly passed away on March 8, 2026. She was loved and will be sadly missed by all of her sisters and brothers.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Michael P. Brillon, 47, of Woonsocket, RI, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at home. Michael has worked for KFC for over 30 years. His ability with numbers and great memory made Mike a great manager. He would proudly proclaim that his stores ran efficiently. He was proud of the people he trained and worked with, calling them his work family. His employees would gather at Thanksgiving to share their family meal.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Richard “Scott” Mitchell, 68, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2026, at his home with his loving companion by his side. Scott had a passion for traveling, particularly with his beloved companion, Lori. He worked for many years at Infotel and later dedicated many years of service to PepsiCo before retiring.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

FULTON, NY – Scott Robert Arnold, born October 17, 1975, a beloved son, brother, friend, and shining light to all who knew him, passed away unexpectedly while at his winter home in Florida. A lifelong resident of Fulton, New York, Scott spent his winters as a proud “snowbird” in Edgewater, Florida, with his parents, where he quickly became a cherished member of the Edgewater Landing community. For nearly a decade, Scott worked as a custodian at Universal Metal Works.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Lenoir City, TN - Timothy Wayne Currier, age 62, of Strawberry Plains, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly, March 15, 2026, at his home. Tim was an active grandfather and an avid Hot Wheel collector.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Keith Lundvall, 63, of Cody, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack while in Arizona on March 13, 2026.

March 15, 2026

Blanchard, MI - Barbara Jean Bryant passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 11, 2026. Barb was a retired slot ambassador for the Soaring Eagle Casino Mt. Pleasant, where she devoted 25 years of service. She was an avid diamond artist, knitter, crafter and baker.

No cause of death reported.

March 15, 2026

Leesburg VA - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dileep Paul Benjamin, of the Penthalayil family, Puthencruz, Kerala. He built a successful career as a software engineer, working in the technology field for many years and earning the respect of colleagues for his skill, professionalism, and commitment.

Researcher’s note – Comment from his obit: We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and team member. His loss is sudden and tragic, and it has left us all shaken.

No cause of death reported.

March 15, 2026

Mr. Jeffery Lynn Johnson, age 53, of Palestine, Arkansas, died March 12, 2026, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

March 15, 2026

Newport, NH - Frank H. Ingalls, 61, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on March 12, 2026. Frank was a hardworking man who would do anything to help you. He lived in Newport his entire life and had lots of friends here. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

March 14, 2026

Darlington, SC – Karen Poston Weatherford, 68, died Saturday morning, March 14, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Karen worked with Pee Dee Electric Co-op for almost 42 years. She retired in 2018 as Vice-President of Human Resources. In Karen’s own words, “Thank you to everyone who prayed for me and for your thoughtfulness and kindness.”

March 14, 2026

Berlin, CT - Christopher Michael (Mac) McHale passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2026. Chris grew up in Berlin, an All-State football player and all-around athlete. Chris enjoyed many years in Colorado working in the ski and snowboard industry. Chris lived for music and was an accomplished percussionist. He was well known in the East as the Mac in Mac and Jamie (as well as with the band The Junk Show). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

March 14, 2026

Joseph Quinn Morency Fox (“Quinn”), age 54, of Highland Township, Michigan, passed away at home on January 8, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Quinn was a husband, father, son, brother, and friend whose life was defined by creativity, connection, and an unmistakable warmth that drew people in. He had a generous spirit and a gift for making others feel welcome-whether around a dinner table, in a workshop, or before a cheering crowd.

March 14, 2026

Arden, NC - Deborah Owens passed away on March 11 after a short illness. Her skills as a caregiver are unmatched, caring for her parents as they aged and passed on, as well as others in her community.

No cause of death reported.

March 14, 2026

Josephine P. “Josie” (Rossetti) Siemaszko, 69, a lifelong resident of Worcester, MA, passed away unexpectedly while on vacation in Delray Florida. Josephine worked as a medical assistant many years before retiring. She had a warmth about her that was bright and comforting like the sun, and her smile could light up a room. She truly lived life to the fullest.

No cause of death reported.

March 14, 2026

Waycross, GA - Mrs. Sabrina Nicole Spatola, 45, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. She was a 1999 graduate of Ware County High School and was formerly employed at Pineview Pediatrics. For the past several years, she had been employed with the Ware County Health Department.

Researcher’s note – Vaccine [sic] mandate for Georgia medical workers now in full effect: https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus/vaccine-mandate-for-georgia-medical-workers-now-in-full-effect/XIHO4QMVFFDJDHIOUUI4K4P4HU/

No cause of death reported.

March 14, 2026

Shannon M. Stevens-Kriner, age 56, of Tannersville, PA, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday morning March 11, 2026, at her home. Shannon worked as a district manager and in sales at various women’s stores, including Coach, Ann Taylor, Soft Surroundings, and J. Crew.

No cause of death reported.

March 13, 2026

Texarkana, Texas - Chris left this earthly world suddenly on March 6, 2026. Chris was a genius in his own right. He could play multiple instruments, not ever knowing how to read musical notes. He would wait till the last minute to do his class assignment and still pass. Chris’ favorite thing in life was raising his boys.

No cause of death reported.

March 13, 2026

It is with the utmost sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved Cynthia Jane Chase of West Harwich [MA], who passed away suddenly at her home on the evening of Saturday, March 7, 2026. Always a creative soul, Cynthia took up floral design as a young adult. With more than 30 years in the business, flowers became a central part of her life. She created countless beautiful arrangements for holidays, funerals, and celebrations.

No cause of death reported.

March 13, 2026

Douglas Jay Morin, 64, of Lawrence, MA, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2026. After graduation, Doug worked briefly in HVAC before landing in plumbing, a trade that suited a man who was always most at home working with his hands. He was happiest outdoors: skiing Wildcat Mountain with his brother David, taking his daily walks with his beloved dogs, or simply standing in the yard listening to the world.

No cause of death reported.

March 13, 2026

Eric Shah Melendez, 47, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

March 13, 2026

Joshua W. Richardson, 46, of Buchanan, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2026. With his big heart and up-for-anything nature, he was always open to adventure and lived life with a spirit of openness, humor and honesty...sometimes too much honesty.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 13, 2026

After a brief battle with cancer, Pattricia “Patti” Lynn Wilson, 73, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2026, at home in Bellingham, WA. Patti was a multi-talented artist who could turn the mundane into something magical. She brought whimsy into her work as an avid painter, woodworker, stained glass maker, quilter, and more.

March 12, 2026

Roswell, GA - Kaitlin Maureen Wolosick passed away on March 8, 2026, after a short illness and due to complications from breast cancer. Katie graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. She was effortlessly intelligent and personable, able to befriend total strangers and light up (and sometimes command!) any room she entered.

March 12, 2026

Andrew R. LaRose, 37, of New Ipswich, NH, died unexpectedly on February 25, 2026. He leaves behind his father and mother Darlene (Reynolds) LaRose. Andrew graduated from Goffstown High School in 2006 and attended the NH Fire Academy. Following his training at the Fire Academy, he joined the US Army. He served one tour in Iraq and was honorably discharged in 2010.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

Tarrytown, NY - It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Bryan Cabreja at the young age of 28 years young. Bryan was born on October 21, 1997, and was a proud member of the Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2015, where he also played on the football team. The words “Gentle Giant” truly describe best who he was on earth.

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

Stamford, FL - Extending our deepest condolences to the family of our good friend, Dennis Allred. We learned yesterday that Dennis passed away, and we are still processing the loss. Dennis and his wife, Shanna Larson Allred, moved to Stamford from the great state of Utah and quickly became fixtures in our musical community. If you had a band or a jam, chances are Dennis and Shanna came to one of your shows-whether they knew you or not. Dennis was a cool cat-super intelligent, witty AF, with a remarkable professional background, and a bad-ass bass player. He adopted us as friends in every sense. Even after moving to (St. Petersburg) Florida a few years ago, Dennis was the guy who reached out to me to inform me of-and coordinate sending flowers to-an ailing musician friend in the hospital. That’s just who he was-armed with a heart of gold, grounded wisdom, and the compassion of a true friend.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

James V. Snyder II, 56, of Anchorage, [AK], passed away after a short illness on February 22. He will be greatly missed by ones that loved him. No services per his request.

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

CROWN POINT, NY - Martina (Tina) L. Bailey, age 62, passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness at CVPH in Plattsburgh on March 7, 2026. In Tina’s earlier years she was employed at Tambrands as a line manager located in Willsboro, N.Y., and Rutland, Vt. Currently, Tina was enrolled in school pursuing a medical coding degree.

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

Mary Elizabeth Riedesel, 75, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 9, 2026, with her hands held by her loving children. Mary taught school for more than 40 years, including 29 years as a kindergarten teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Beaverdale where she was affectionately known as “Mrs. R.” She retired in 2013.

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

WALTERBORO, SC - Richard “Ricky” Thigpen, son of the late Raymond and Edna Mann Thigpen, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro after a brief illness at the age of 50. Ricky was a well-known delivery driver for Castillo’s Pizzeria on Washington Street in Walterboro, and also for the Press and Standard Newspaper, where he could be counted on to make sure “The Shopper” was placed in the local stores and mailboxes of Colleton County and the surrounding areas.

No cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

A 39-year-old Troy [NY] mother has died following a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to an online fundraiser and her obituary from McVeigh Funeral Home. Suada Garcia, a native of Albania, died Wednesday, Feb. 25 from metastatic melanoma, her husband, Ivan, wrote in a GoFundMe. “She loved working out and going to the beach, but most importantly being with her kids,” her obituary reads. Garcia also worked as a senior manager in global procurement at Regeneron. Garcia first battled melanoma in 2023 and required surgery to remove a tumor, her husband wrote in the GoFundMe. The cancer returned in 2025, and Ivan launched the fundraiser that September.

March 11, 2026

Mark Kilvin Kidwell, age 59, of LaFollette, TN, went home to be with our Lord and Savior at his home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer. Mark leaves to cherish his memory his family whom he loved with his whole mind, soul, body, and strength:

March 11, 2026

Amherst, Ohio - David Paul Perkovich, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2026, after suffering cardiac arrest while vacationing with his family in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. David built his career as a skilled electrician and handyman, eventually operating his own business. Though his time with us was far too short, the impact he made on the lives of those around him will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

March 11, 2026

Council Bluffs, Iowa - Robert M. Barth, age 56, passed away after a short illness at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Feb. 25, 2026. Robert graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1988, and then earned a bachelor’s degree Northwest Missouri State University. Robert was a longtime team member at Ameristar Casino.

March 10, 2026

Pittsburg, KS - Richard Owen Nichols Sr., 56, died March 8, 2026, in his home, after a brief battle with cancer. Nothing was more important to him than his family.

March 10, 2026

Cory M. Warfle, Sr., age 49, of LeRaysville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. He was employed with PennDOT for over 10 years and recently was promoted to Foreman. Cory was constantly working, if he wasn’t working for PennDOT he was running his sawmill.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

Boston, MA - Elias Antonio Ramos Martinez, of Everett, passed away suddenly at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Herman James Paxton, who left us on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, at the age of 49. James was a long-time resident of Baltimore, Maryland, where he dedicated his professional career as a talented chef at the Franciscan Center of Baltimore.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

Mark A. Bruce, of San Bernardino, California, formerly of Chillicothe, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away on March 10, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

Osvaldo “Sal” Salvatore, 71, passed away suddenly on February 22, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sal worked as a police photographer for the City of Philadelphia before retiring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sal’s honor to DaVita Dialysis Center.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

Kevin Scott Baur, a 51-year-old district sales manager for The Reyes Coca-Cola Company in New Hudson, Michigan, died suddenly on March 5, 2026, at Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital. Baur was a lifelong resident of Michigan, growing up in Grand Rapids and later settling in Tecumseh with his wife Jennifer and their two children. He was known as a devoted family man, avid gun collector, music lover, and Detroit Lions fan.

No cause of death reported.

March 10, 2026

Wanda Ann Deel of Sykesville [MD] passed away peacefully on March 8, 2026, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Wanda was an invaluable asset to her husband’s business, serving as bookkeeper for many years.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

David Paul Burgess, of Johannesburg, Michigan, passed away suddenly at his home on March 8, 2026, at the age of 70. David loved the outdoors and the peace that came with living up north. He enjoyed nature and watching the wildlife almost as much as he enjoyed walking his yellow lab, Josie.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

Williamsburg, VA - Sheldon Martin Lee was called home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2026, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. He worked at the Powhatan resort as a maintenance technician for over twenty years.

No cause of death reported.

March 9, 2026

Rogersville, TN - Steven Michael Baird Price, age 42, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, March 6th, 2026. Steven was a veteran of the US Army and served two tours in Iraq from 2006-2009. After the Army, Steven lived in Austin, Texas, working as an IT Consultant and owned his own Fitness Company. He came home to Rogersville in 2021.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 8:

March 8, 2026

Jennifer Michelle Pemberton, age 41, of Gilmer, Texas, unexpectedly passed away in her home on March 8, 2026. She was beautiful, intelligent, funny and loved all things dolphins.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

John Farrell Havens, Jr., better known as “Hondo,” died suddenly on February 28, 2026, at the age of 69. Hondo lived a life as big as his six-foot-four frame and was impossible to forget.

No cause of death reported.

March 8, 2026

Kenneth E. Goodin, age 71, of Lowell, MA, passed away suddenly at his home on February 26, 2026. He was a graduate of Lowell High School and was employed for many years at Peartree Office Furniture. Ken was an elite long distance runner who completed many Boston Marathons, the New York City Marathon and the Berlin Marathon.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 6:

March 6, 2026

Dublin, GA - Edwin Lee Higgs, Jr. was a retired self-employed General Contractor. He was a devoted husband and father. Mr. Higgs passed away Friday, March 6, 2026, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

March 6, 2026

Timothy H. Bouvier, age 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Sun City, Fla., on Thursday, January 15, 2026, after a battle with ALS. He drove for CCTA for many years, retiring in 2018 and moving to Florida with his wife, Christine.

Reported on March 5:

March 5, 2026

Bill, age 60, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of March 5, 2026. Bill lived by simple but powerful principles: Family first. Lead with love. Believe in yourself. He was a Jersey native who loved Classic Rock, the Giants, cars, golf, football, hitting the gun range with his teenager, and his wife’s amazing cooking. Bill had the sweetest of love languages combined: acts of service, and sending gifts.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 2:

March 2, 2026

George Chmil, Jr., 75 years old, passed away unexpectedly on March 2nd in Pompano Beach, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Detroit, MI - Jason Robert Warhus, son of Robert and Janice Warhus, age 45, suddenly passed away on March 2, 2026. Jason loved many things, disc golf was one of them, but Jason’s greatest love was his daughter. Jason created plans for investments in real estate, this entailed Jason also studying to become a home inspector. Unfortunately, those plans were cut short on Monday, March 2, 2026.

CANADA (492)

Alberta (90)

March 8, 2026

On February 27, 2026. In January of 1990, Jo gave birth to her beloved son Johnathan. After Johnathan’s passing in February of 2022, Jo’s health began to decline.

Researcher’s note - 2 generations of a family: Johnathan Stephen Elligott passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2022, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia (3)

Ontario (369)