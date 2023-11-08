KENYA

A missionary “died suddenly”:

Giusy Dattena died suddenly in Kenya: the world of volunteering is in mourning

November 3, 2023

The world of volunteering mourns the passing of Giusy Dattena (65 years old), who died prematurely in Mitunguu, Kenya, where she had been engaged in a humanitarian mission for some time. Family originally from Sassari, she had grown up between Cagliari and Capoterra, where together with her family she had managed an important company in the book sector for years. Since 2011 she had moved to Africa. After feeling suddenly ill on Tuesday 31 October, Dattena was immediately transferred to the Chaaria Mission hospital, where the doctors shortly thereafter confirmed her death due to a suspected pulmonary embolism.

SOUTH AFRICA

Lebohang Lettie Mpyana, an actress and comedian best known on DiepCity as Khelina, has passed away .

November 2, 2023

Johannesburg - Actress and comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana has succumbed to a brief illness. The 34-year-old was best known for playing Khelina on TV series DiepCity passed away on Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli dies after short battle with cancer

November 5, 2023

DStv Premiership club AmaZulu have announced that striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died after a battle with cancer. Ntuli was reportedly rushed to hospital a little over a month ago after complaining about chest pains ahead of a league game against Polokwane City. “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli,” the club said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. “Ntuli was (very recently) diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasized and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital, in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon (Sunday). Ntuli, who was 32, began his career at Golden Arrows before sealing a move to Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

A Paralympian “died suddenly”:

IPC mourns passing of pioneering South African athlete Zanele Situ

November 2, 2023

Zanele [52] was a Para sport pioneer: at the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games she became the first black South African female athlete to win a Paralympic gold medal. In addition to her debut Paralympic title in F52–54 javelin, she also won silver in the F51–54 discus. Zanele was recognised for her achievements in 2003 when she was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga (silver) for her outstanding contributions to sport by the Presidency of South Africa. At Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Zanele competed in her sixth Paralympics. She was born Ntombizanele Situ on 19 January 1971 in the Eastern Cape town of Matatiele. At the age of 11 in 1982, Zanele’s parents took her to hospital after she was constantly fatigued and struggled to walk. She spent three years in the hospital during which the doctors said that the spinal cord damage was so severe that she would never walk again. She lost the use of both her legs but, determined not to be held back by the challenges posed by her disability, she took up athletics in 1985.

No cause of death reported.

Top private school in mourning after pupil's sudden death

November 2, 2023

Condolences are pouring in after a Grade 8 pupil from one of the country's top private boarding schools, Michaelhouse, collapsed and died on Thursday. According to a message from school director Antony Clark which was shared on the school’s Facebook page, Zanda Cele died on Thursday morning. Clark said Cele, who was listed as a top academic achiever in the school's newsletter, went to the school's medical facility on Wednesday afternoon with “mild flu conditions”. He said Cele was treated in consultation with school doctor Stuart Poole and stayed overnight at the medical centre with no complications reported. Clark said early on Thursday morning, Cele was “up and about”, but as he was feeling no better, arrangements were made to take him to the nearby Hilton Life hospital. “Before that could take place, he collapsed and CPR was applied, to no avail.”

No age or cause of death reported.

ARMENIA

A 38-year-old MP from the ruling party died suddenly

November 6, 2023

On November 6, MP from the ruling Civil Contract Party Matevos Asatryan died. According to reports, the 38-year-old deputy died suddenly. Matevos Asatryan was married and had three children. In connection with the death of the MP, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan wrote on his Facebook page: "I express my condolences on the untimely death of our friend, MP from the State Duma Matevos Asatryan. Rest in peace, young, pure, and worthy friend."

No cause of death reported.

AZERBAIJAN

A journalist “died suddenly” at his mother’s grave:

Honored journalist of Azerbaijan dies at mother's grave

November 6, 2023

Baku - Honored journalist of Azerbaijan, well-known sports journalist Ali Farajov died suddenly. According to Caliber.Az, the man's body was found at the grave of his mother in the cemetery of the Mashtaga settlement of the Sabunchu district of Baku, where the journalist came on the next anniversary of her death. According to preliminary data, the cause of death of Ali Farajov, who was the editor-in-chief of the Metro newspaper, was a heart attack.

No age reported.

Three students died suddenly in Azerbaijan in 10 days

October 30, 2023

Elmin Rzayev, a fourth-year student of the Faculty of Business Management of UNEC University, died suddenly. According to Caliber.Az, the cause of death of the young man was a heart attack. This is the third death of a student from a heart attack in Azerbaijan in the last 10 days - in particular, Sahil Abbasli, a student of the Faculty of History Teaching of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, died of a heart attack on October 24, and on October 20, a first-year student of the Faculty of Special Equipment and Technology of the Azerbaijan Technical University Bakhtiyar Pashayev.

No age reported.

UKRAINE

In Lviv, the deputy of the city council Yuri Lomaga suddenly died

October 27, 2023

Lviv - On Friday, October 27, the deputy of the Lviv City Council Yuri Lomaga died suddenly. The information about the death of the deputy was confirmed to LVIV.MEDIA by several unrelated sources. In the morning, 47-year-old Yurii Lomaha was hospitalized from the building of the Lviv City Council on Rynok Square. As the head of the Lviv Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, Andriy Vasko, told LVIV.MEDIA, Yurii Lomaha was resuscitated several times. On the way to the hospital, the deputy's heart stopped several times.

No cause of death reported.

In Globyne, a man died at the workplace of the enterprise

October 31, 2023

Hlobyne - On the morning of October 30, a man died at an enterprise in Hlobyne. This information was reported by doctors of the police of the Kremenchuk District Administration. According to the police of the Poltava region, a 55-year-old employee of the enterprise suddenly became ill at the workplace, and he lost consciousness. "Medics immediately arrived at the scene. But, unfortunately, resuscitation measures did not give a result - the man died. To establish the cause of death, his body was sent for forensic examination," the statement said.

A man suddenly died in Dnipro near Most City: what the police say

October 31, 2023

Dnipro - Today, October 31, a man suddenly died near the Most City shopping mall. According to eyewitnesses, a passer-by simply fell in the middle of the street and died. We have contacted the police for comment on the incident. The dnepr.info journalist was told that, preliminarily, there were no bodily injuries on the man's body, the cause of his death will be established by forensic experts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tamara Matviienko

November 5, 2023

Kilcar, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Tamara Matviienko. Formerly from Ukraine and has been residing in south County Donegal [Ireland] since October 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

A 44-year-old translator from Dyatkovo died suddenly on a business trip in Italy

October 31, 2023

Dyatkovo - A resident of the city of Dyatkovo and an employee of a local enterprise, Vyacheslav Drozdov, died suddenly during a business trip to Italy. Vyacheslav Drozdov was 44 years old. He graduated from Dyatkovo secondary school No. 3 with a gold medal. A graduate of the Faculty of Foreign Languages of Bryansk State University, he was fluent in English, German, Italian and colloquial Chinese. For more than twenty years, he worked as a translator at the Katusha furniture complex. Largely thanks to his work, cooperation with foreign companies was established.

No cause of death reported.

The 38-year-old head of Ertil died

October 28, 2023

Voronezh - The 38-year-old head of the administration of Ertil, Yevgeny Mochalov, died. He died suddenly on Saturday, October 28, due to heart problems. Information about this was confirmed to the journalist of Vesti Voronezh in the regional government.

Ivan Yurievich Belyshev

November 5, 2023

Osa, Perm - Today, November 5, 2023, brother, uncle Ivan Yurievich Belyshev died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sergey Vladimirovich Terekhov

November 5, 2023

Zavolzhe - Beloved son, father, husband and friend Sergey Vladimirovich Terekhov passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ekaterina Aleksandrovna Zvereva

November 1, 2023

Osa, Perm - Died suddenly after illness Ekaterina Aleksandrovna Zvereva.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oleg Evgenievich Oblakov, 49

October 30, 2023

Gorodets - Oleg Evgenievich Oblakov suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

