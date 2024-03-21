In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, March 12-March 18, 2024
Athletes: US (2, + 3 coaches), Mexico, Brazil (3), UK (+ 1 coach), Belgium, Germany (4, + 1 coach), Spain (3), Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Australia; actors: US, UK, Netherlands, India (2), S. Korea; & more
United States:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b9b
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-c7f
Mexico:
Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-0e5
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-698
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Finland, Denmark, Czech Rep., Moldova and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-4c9
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-204
India:
Guinea, Nigeria, Kenya, U.A.E., Turkey, Russia, India, Kyrgyzstan, Japan, S. Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-579
at what point does the average 'sheeple' look around and notice something is off?
I know plenty of ppl in my circles who still don't have a clue - it's as fascinating as it is frustrating
Dr. Yeadon’s Recent Message to Support Criminal Investigations in UK
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-introductory-statement?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=email
I don’t think it’s too great a claim to say that there isn’t anyone better qualified than I am to do this in relation to these novel treatments. I’m going to go directly to the charges. These injections have been carefully designed to intentionally cause toxicity in those injected with them. I can detect at least three, separate features of these injections which would be expected to injure, to kill or to reduce fertility in survivors. These are not mistakes. Each are so obviously deliberate to anyone who has a history of involvement in rational drug design for new medicines. -Dr. Yeadon
Subject: Fw: Dr Mike Yeadon: Introductory statement about serious crimes per Mark Sexton communication
To: Ben.Bates@met.police.uk