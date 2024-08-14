CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

A lawyer “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Susie Paquette, 46

August 9, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Susie Paquette, 46 years old, on July 25th 2024, in her sleep. Susie was a brilliant and accomplished woman. Her law career was marked by exceptional devotion, leaving a measurable impact at Health Canada Legal Services Unit, and Environment Canada, as a Department of Justice Lawyer. Susie was also a very accomplished athlete, whose love of sport found her connected with nature. She continually sought to surpass her own limits and be the best she could be. Susie will be mourned by her husband and their three children. The family warmly thanks everyone who expressed their support and compassion during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed COVID-19 "vaccination" mandates on federal public servants and other federally regulated employees during 2021.

In Ontario, a policeman “died suddenly”:

Drew Wallace, 51

August 10, 2024

St. Catharines - With loving family at his side, Drew Wallace passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2024, in his 52nd year, followed by his lengthy battle with cancer. Drew’s lifelong dream was always to be a police officer. He started his career in Metro Toronto Police Service 14 Division and made his way back home working for the Niagara Regional Police in a variety of units including the Casino, Marine, Emergency Services, Intelligence, Property, Court Unit, Professional Standards, and was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant.

Researcher's note - The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) strongly advocated for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 resulting in most Ontario police forces adopting strict vaccine mandate policies. "We continue to strongly encourage all personnel to be vaccinated unless they have a valid medical reason to not be fully vaccinated."

191“ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Jennifer Louise Miller, 57

August 12, 2024

Port Dover - Jennifer Louise Miller of Port Dover, passed away at home surrounded by love on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 57 years old. For those wishing, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Haldimand War Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Patsy Lafontaine, 62

August 12, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Patricia 'Patsy' Lafontaine peacefully passed away at the Sault Area Hospital on Friday August 9, 2024, at the age of 62. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Franklin “Weiner” Gould, 51

August 12, 2024

Pembroke - Ian Franklin “Weiner” Gould passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the age of 51 years. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Connor Edward Durack, 42

August 12, 2024

Almonte - Of Ashton, Ontario and formerly of Almonte, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Ron Visneskie, 66

August 12, 2024

Renfrew - With broken hearts we announce Ron's passing, surrounded by family and friends at his home, on Sunday August 11, 2024, at the age of 66. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to Renfrew Minor Baseball or Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Renee Kerr-Vanmeyl, 54

August 12, 2024

Plattsville - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at her residence in Caledon, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Josh Borebank, 35

August 12, 2024

Sutton - Josh Borebank, born in the vibrant city of Toronto, Ontario, on October 27, 1989, left this world on August 9, 2024, in Beaverton, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald James "Mac" McKenzie, 70

August 12, 2024

Forest - Suddenly, at his farm, on the outskirts of Forest, on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, Ronald “Mac” James McKenzie, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Bryans Burns, 72

August 12, 2024

Collingwood - It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved Barb (Barbie) – loving mother, wife, sister, niece, aunt, friend and soon to be grandmother. Barb passed away suddenly in her home in the Blue Mountains on August 7, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Carl Joseph Schiller, 29

August 12, 2024

Burlington - Carl’s presence in the world was large – he was a friendly giant, an excellent chef, an exceptional friend, a curator of worldly facts, an aficionado of boardgames, and talented artist. Carl’s laughter, songs, kindness, curiosity, creativity, and hugs will be greatly missed by all who knew him. While nothing can fill the void left behind, may we take comfort in knowing he is at peace.

Roderick Zegil, 70

August 12, 2024

Thunder Bay - On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Rod passed away suddenly in the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Lyons, 57

August 12, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with great sorrow and sadness that Cody, Jonathon, and Christopher Wawia announce the sudden passing of their mother, Deborah Jean, at the age of 57, on Wednesday August 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ernest Andrew "Ernie" Pope, 44

August 12, 2024

Belleville - Ernie passed away peacefully, with his parents by his side, at Hospice Quinte, in his 44th year.

No cause of death reported.

Saydeh Daher, 69

August 12, 2024

Leamington - Saydeh Daher, 69 years, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2024. If desired, memorial donations made to the Windsor Cancer Center Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Garside, 74

August 12, 2024

London - Margaret Garside, 74, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, August 10, 2024, surrounded by her family at the Parkwood Institute Palliative Care Unit.

Christina Chrissanthi Patsouris, 70

August 12, 2024

Windsor - After a lengthy battle with breast cancer, Christina passed away at home peacefully on August 10, 2024, at 70 years old. If you so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Cancer Center Foundation.

Heather Lynn Kinsley, 68

August 11, 2024

Kingston - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Heather Lynn Kinsley on Friday, August 9, 2024. She passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A special thank you to the Oncology and Palliative Care teams at Kingston General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Robert Allan Fair, 72

August 11, 2024

Beaverton - Robert (Reggie) Allan Fair passed away peacefully after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on August 9, 2024.

Xavier Jason Campbell, 7

August 11, 2024

Meaford - Xavier, who was born January 24, 2017 at Sunnybrook Hospital, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Meaford. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

German "Chemani" Cabrera Murcia, 68

August 11, 2024

St. Catharines - With heavy hearts we announce that our dad was suddenly taken away from us on August 1st 2024, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Michael Gill-Bevan, 32

August 11, 2024

Cobourg - It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Jordan on Sunday, August 4th, 2024, at age 32. If desired, donations may be made to Families for Addiction Recovery.

No cause of death reported.

Callie Malcolm, 2

August 11, 2024

Port Perry - Born on August 3, 2022, Callie passed away peacefully on August 6, 2024, with loving family by her side. Callie courageously and admirably held on long enough to give the ultimate gift, the gift of life, to several organ donor recipients.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Lee Currie, 48

August 11, 2024

Ottawa - Jamie passed peacefully away at Maison des Collines, located at the Wakefield Memorial Hospital in Wakefield, Quebec on August 10, 2024, at the age of 48 after a very short illness. In Jamie's memory, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, La Maison des Collines, or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia “Cindy” Friolet, 63

August 11, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2024, at her home, in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 63. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA – Waterloo Wellington (Canadian Mental Health Association) would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Gildo Mancini, 74

August 11, 2024

LaSalle - Passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving and devoted family at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Lococo, 38

August 11, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jason on Wednesday August 7, 2024, at the age of 38. His sudden departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Lee Kehn, 61

August 11, 2024

Dundas - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Karen Kehn, age 61, on August 3, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Karen's memory be made to either the Heart and Stroke Foundation or SickKids Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Melinda Pinnance, 42

August 11, 2024

Wallaceburg - With heavy hearts we announce that Melinda Pinnance, a member of Walpole Island First Nation, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 10, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Daly, 72

August 11, 2024

Timmins - After a courageous battle with cancer, the family announces with great sorrow his passing at home on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the age of 72 years.

Ellen Berg, 69

August 11, 2024

Ellen Berg, age 69, of Kitty Hawk, NC, died August 9, 2024 after a courageous, two-year battle with liver and pancreas failure. After several years, Ellen migrated to Bethesda, MD, where she worked under Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Health, caring for our nation's earliest AIDS patients. Ellen provided excellent care for several years but her loving spirit was no match for the horror of first diagnosis AIDS research. NO ONE SURVIVED! In 1980, Ellen moved to Kitty Hawk, NC. Finding herself overqualified to nurse locally, she took to the restaurant life. She worked at By George's, Gandolf's, and Kitty Hawk Pier, beginning as a waitress. Soon however, Ellen's cooking skills became legendary, with her most noteworthy kitchen stint being Carlin Pearles' "two-days-off-a-week" chef when that popular restaurant first took off.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Huneault, 65

August 11, 2024

Welland - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the death of Danielle Huneault (née Giroux) on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 65. After a courageous battle with cancer, Danielle passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia Ann Varaljai, 65

August 11, 2024

Stoney Creek - Passed away peacefully at her home, after a long battle with cancer, on Saturday, August 10, 2024 in her 65th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

John Richard Kuisma, 46

August 11, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John at the Sault Area Hospital, with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after a battle with cancer at the age of 46.

Peter Lloyd Sicker, 68

August 10, 2024

Maynooth - At Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital Bancroft, on Thursday, August 08, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society – Relay for Life, would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Victor Woodward, 64

August 10, 2024

Cambridge - Martin Victor Woodward was born on July 30, 1960, in East York Township, Ontario. He passed away suddenly on August 6th, 2024, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Jean Paul Michel Sauv, 64

August 10, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michel (Mike) Sauvé of Kanata at work, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 29 years, Maureen Mills-Sauvé.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Garland, 43

August 10, 2024

Smiths Falls - Suddenly, Rebecca passed away at home on July 24th, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Carlos Manuel Guedes, 70

August 10, 2024

Sudbury - In loving memory of Carlos Manuel Guedes, 70 years, passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North on Tuesday, August 7th, 2024, with his loving wife by his side. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Tarini, 68

August 10, 2024

Chelmsford - The family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Ronald Tarini, aged 68, at his home on August 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Caron, 54

August 10, 2024

London - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Brian Caron at University Hospital on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 54. Those who wish to make memorial donations are asked to consider the Canadian Liver Foundation or the act of giving blood.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The COVID mRNA is very harmful to all major organs and tissues such as the liver. The "messenger RNA" (mRNA) instructs the cells in the body to produce a very toxic "spike protein" and then instructs the body's immune system to attack such cell. This process can cause grievous organ and tissue damage.

Tom Van Der Meulen, 72

August 10, 2024

Kitchener - Tom Van Der Meulen passed away unexpectedly, with family by his side, on August 8, 2024, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Rosalind Russell, 74

August 10, 2024

Burlington - Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 74. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Martin Leslie, 70

August 10, 2024

Orillia - Scott Martin Leslie passed away peacefully in Orillia on August 6, 2024, at the age of 70. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Latchman "Churchill" Shiwnath, 73

August 10, 2024

Stoney Creek - Shiwnath Latchman, aged 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Juravinski Hospital on Sunday, August 4th, in Hamilton, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The full name is Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre .

Bonaventura Petrus "Bonch" Loomans, 74

August 10, 2024

Plattsville - Bonch slipped into sleep on the 6th of August, two days after his 74th birthday, after a battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Woodstock Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Daniel Robert William, 62

August 10, 2024

Elmvale - Died suddenly after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, on August 8, 2024. Donations may be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital or the RVH Cancer Centre.

Tammy Lynn Armstrong, 49

August 10, 2024

St. Marys - Tammy Lynn Armstrong passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital, with family by her side, after a short but hard battle with cancer, on August 9, 2024, 10 days after she celebrated her 49th birthday. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, London Health Sciences Foundation or Ronald McDonald House.

Thomas Drowns, 63

August 10, 2024

London - Tom Drowns died on Friday, August 9, 2024, from multiple myeloma and amyloidosis. These cancers were caught late and progressed rapidly.

Diana Vink, 64

August 9, 2024

Blenheim - A resident of Blenheim, Diana Vink passed away at the Blenheim Serenity Retirement on August 7, 2024, at the age of 64. Donations made in memory of Diana to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Susan DeCarlo McIlmoyle, 72

August 9, 2024

Peterborough - Passed away at her home in Peterborough on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the age of 72. In memory of Susan, donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation by visiting www.

No cause of death reported.

Emerson Hernandez, infant

August 9, 2024

Cambridge - It is with mourning we share the passing of our beloved baby boy, Emerson Cali Antonio Hernandez, who was born on August 7th 2024 at 5:35 pm. We were overjoyed that he stayed with us until 8:15 pm, when he passed in our arms and against the warmth of our skin. He was surrounded with love from our family.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Eric Fuller, 35

August 9, 2024

Sudbury - Matthew Eric Fuller, a highly skilled, self-taught mechanic, enjoyed a successful career at Northern Bulk Logistics, where his hard work and ambition earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the Matthew Fuller Bursary at Cambrian College, which will continue his legacy by supporting young people entering the trades—a cause Matthew was deeply passionate about.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Ann Arruda Aguiar, 31

August 9, 2024

Hamilton - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Arruda at the young age of 31. After her battle with cancer, she passed at Juravinski Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Raymond James Ray Corney, 65

August 9, 2024

Flesherton - Peacefully at Brightshores Health System-Markdale on August 7, 2024 at age 65. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gray Bruce Animal Shelter or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Paula Angela Peruelo, 23

August 9, 2024

Odessa - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Paula Angela Peruelo of Kingston, Ontario, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the age of 23.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Jones, 49

August 9, 2024

Deseronto - Our beloved son, husband, dad, brother and friend, the man who lived his life to the fullest and the way he wanted to live, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2024, at the young age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Darlene Gail Arthurs, 69

August 9, 2024

Woodstock - Darlene Gail Arthurs, a cherished soul, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2024, at Woodstock Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Jakov, 67

August 9, 2024

Kingston - It is with profound sadness and sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Ivan Jakov.

No cause of death reported.

John Edward Martin, 58

August 9, 2024

Cambridge - John Edward Martin, aged 58, passed peacefully at home August 2, 2024. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Moreau, 74

August 9, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his passing at the Timmins and District Hospital on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the age of 74 years. Remembrance donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated greatly.

No cause of death reported.

Patrice "Pat" Forgues, 36

August 9, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his sudden passing on July 31, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Alphie Contant, 70

August 9, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts our family announces the sudden passing of Daniel Contant at the Health Sciences North (Sudbury) on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the age of 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ron Gardiner, 65

August 9, 2024

London - Suddenly, at home on July 30th, 2024, Ron passed away in his 65th year.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Patrick Sweeney, 60

August 9, 2024

Mississauga - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Raymond Patrick Sweeney at the Trillium Hospital on August 5, 2024, at the age of 60. Flowers can be sent to the chapel, or you can consider making a donation to Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Raymond.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm Ross Charles Woods Jr., 42

August 9, 2024

Fergus - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we regret to inform of Malcolm R.C. Woods's untimely passing, however peacefully in his sleep, on August 5th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Brainard, 70

August 9, 2024

Suddenly, on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound, in his 70th year. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Clinton Commanda, 47

August 9, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear son Clinton on the 6th day of August, 2024, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Ann Lyle, 64

August 9, 2024

Burford - It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Brenda Lyle at Parklane Terrace in Paris, on August 6, 2024, at 64 years old. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory may be made to Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services in Brantford, or St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton, West 5th Campus.

No cause of death reported.

Terence Gordon Dixon, 65

August 9, 2024

Peterborough - It is with deep sorrow that the family of Terence Gordon Dixon is announcing his passing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Ed's House Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Emmanuel Nelson, 39

August 9, 2024

Ottawa - We deeply regret to announce the death of Emmanuel Nelson on July 24, 2024, at the age of 39, in Ottawa.

No cause of death reported.

Logan Christopher Brideau, 20

August 9, 2024

Kitchener - With the deepest of sorrow, we announce that Logan Christopher Brideau, age 20, a beloved son, brother, and family member, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 4, 2024. Logan was one of those brightest of lights that has gone out way too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Rose Fracassi, 65

August 9, 2024

Maple - God called Rose peacefully on August 7, 2024, at the age of 65. If so desired, donations in memory of Rose may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

John Capaldi, 72

August 9, 2024

Amherstburg - John passed away peacefully on August 8, 2024, at the age of 72, surrounded by his loving family. If you so desire, donations to Windsor/Essex Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Katherine Macdougall, 73

August 9, 2024

Burlington - Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 73. If desired, memorial donations on behalf of Mary can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Michael Butler, 59

August 9, 2024

Waterloo - With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jonathan Michael Butler on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the age of 59. Jonathan lived a tough life since receiving his cancer diagnosis in 1998. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family or donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The experimental mRNA COVID-19 "vaccines" may be very dangerous for cancer survivors.

Venessa Nessa Rodrigues, 21

August 9, 2024

Bradford - Venessa Ariana Lee Rodrigues of Innisfil, Ontario passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 21 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ontario SPCA or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Kellie Rose Dormer, 31

August 9, 2024

Tottenham – Kellie, at the age of 31 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Colgan, surrounded by the love of her family, on August 7, 2024. Flowers graciously accepted or for those who wish donations in Kellie's memory to the Diabetes Association, Stevenson Memorial Hospital, or Southlake Regional Health Center would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan James Loan, 50

August 9, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Jonathan James (JJ) Loan on Friday, August 2, 2024, at the age of 50. He left us far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

David Bagi, 32

August 9, 2024

Bowmanville - Obituary not available.

Olga Cannon, 75

August 9, 2024

Hamilton - Olga Cannon, 75, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Jean Paul Sauve, 64

August 9, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michel (Mike) Sauvé of Kanata at work, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 29 years, Maureen Mills-Sauvé.

No cause of death reported.

James "Jamie" Hammill

August 9, 2024

Bolton - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of James (Jamie) Hammill. Any donations to the Humane Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa Diamond, 51

August 9, 2024

Brantford - Passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 4th, 2024, at the age of 50. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Anthony Michael Perkins, 61

August 9, 2024

Peterborough - Tony Perkins, 61, of Wasaga Beach, Ontario, died Aug. 5, 2024 at Peterborough Regional Health Center of complications following a heart attack.

Enrico Zapanta, 64

August 9, 2024

Thornhill - Ric Zapanta, aged 64, passed away on August 7, 2024, after a long and miraculous fight with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Princess Margaret Hospital.



Researcher's note - The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (previously, Princess Margaret Hospital) is the largest comprehensive cancer centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and a leading scientific research centre and a teaching hospital. The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is affiliated with the with the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine.

Julianne Margaret Hill-Tice, 65

August 9, 2024

Toronto - Julianne “Julie” passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. If desired, donations can be made to Sunnybrook Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Robert Bruce Wakefield, 51

August 9, 2024

Kitchener - It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Robert Bruce Wakefield on August 7, 2024 at the age of 51, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Gregory Steven Hawrylyshyn, 60

August 9, 2024

Waterdown - It is with extremely heavy hearts our family announces the unexpected passing of our loving, devoted husband, father, papa, son and brother after succumbing to sudden heart failure.

James Antoon Paret, 54

August 9, 2024

Dundas - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James Paret, age 54, on August 3, 2024. During the past 2 ½ years, James faced his battle with cancer with intention and thought. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in James's memory be made to either Canadian Cancer Society or Margaret's Place Hospice.

Carlos Alejandro Christoffersen, 28

August 8, 2024

Thunder Bay - Obituary not available.

Joshua Logan Anderson, 25

August 8, 2024

Powassan - It is with great sadness the family wishes to announce the sudden passing of Joshua, at his home in Powassan, ON, on Sunday August 4th. He was 25 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Demeulenaere, 64

August 8, 2024

Waterford - With heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Carolyn at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, on Tuesday August 6, 2024, of Waterford at the age of 64. As expressions of sympathy donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Juravinski Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "The Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre (JHCC), located on the Hamilton escarpment, is home to one of the largest and most comprehensive regional cancer programs in Ontario. A general medical/surgical hospital, it serves a population of more than 2.3 million people and offers a diverse set of patient care services including a comprehensive emergency department, medical and intensive care services, surgical oncology, complex malignant hematology, oncology, orthopedics, arthroplasty, rehabilitation and diagnostics."

Cathy Mulrine, 71

August 8, 2024

Bowmanville - After an unexpectedly quick end to a long illness, we said goodbye to our mum, granny and your friend, Cathy Mulrine, on August 6.

No cause of death reported.

William Merle Lloyd Bowes, 73

August 8, 2024

Carleton Place - William Merle Lloyd Bowes passed away on August 7, 2024, at the age of 73, at home in Mississippi Mills, Ontario. After enduring a long battle with serious health issues, Merle passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kidney Cancer Canada in Merle's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Elmer Tobar, 39

August 8, 2024

Welland - Elmer Tobar passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Murray Davidson, 58

August 8, 2024

Wawa - Passed away suddenly, with his family by his side, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the age of 58 at the Lady Dunn Health Center. Memorial donations made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center in Barrie, the University Health Network Organ Transplant Program, the Crohn's and Colitis Canada, or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Sami Nassar, 64

August 8, 2024

Mississauga - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Sami Nassar on August 3, 2024, at the age of 64 years. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Parkinson Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Durrant, 43

August 8, 2024

Owen Sound - Passed away suddenly at Brightshores Health Systems on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Born in Brampton, ON, July 15, 1981, Matthew James Durrant of Owen Sound was 43 years old. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Faith Erin Pottle, 42

August 8, 2024

Kingston - Faith Erin Pottle was a beautiful, loyal, hardworking and take-charge young woman with the determination to accomplish and complete everything that she took on. Faith's unexpected passing on Saturday Aug 3, 2024 has left us all in shock, and with a void that will never be fulfilled and a feeling of emptiness in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Lee Thorne, 56

August 8, 2024

Lakefield - Jeffrey Lee passed away suddenly in Buckhorn on Saturday August 3, 2024 in his 56th year. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Ricardo Enrique, 51

August 8, 2024

Lucan - Passed away suddenly at home in Lucan, with his husband by his side, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the age of 51. Cherished husband and best friend of Friedhelm Hoffmann for 26 years. Ricardo had a long and rewarding career as a well- respected and much-loved hair stylist.

No cause of death reported.

Marshall George Allen, 71

August 8, 2024

Cannington - After a short illness on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, at age 71. If desired, memorial donations may be made by check to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

John Edward Ubdegrove, 41

August 8, 2024

Elgin - Suddenly at his residence on Thursday August 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Chassidy "Chace" Claudette Edna Kakepetum, 17

August 8, 2024

Thunder Bay - Obituary not available.

Jennifer Ann Laidlaw, 44

August 8, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness that we announce that Jennifer Ann Laidlaw passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4th, 2024, at the young age of 44, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Julie Paterson, 70

August 8, 2024

Jarvis - After an intense, two-year battle with cancer, Julie went to be with her Savior.

Brian Richard Aubert, 68

August 8, 2024

Waterdown - Peacefully at Brantford General Hospital, after a short battle with cancer, Brian passed away in his 69th year on August 3, 2024.

Lindsay Murray, 36

August 8, 2024

Owen Sound - Lindsay Louise Murray, of Owen Sound, passed away after a long battle with cancer, in her 37th year.

Christopher Merhar, 64

August 8, 2024

Kirkland Lake - After a courageous and brave battle, Chris returned home.

Bennett "Willy" William Hough, 73

August 7, 2024

Woodstock - Bennett William Hough, affectionately known as Willy to his friends and family, passed away suddenly on August 4, 2024, at the age of 73. Born on February 15, 1951, in Woodstock, Ontario. If you so desire, donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Robert Blaedow, 61

August 7, 2024

Pembroke - Paul Robert Blaedow passed away suddenly on Monday, August 5th, 2024, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey Lana Bain, infant

August 7, 2024

Ridgetown - Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our precious daughter. She brought us closer together as a family, deepening our bonds with each other as we navigate this painful journey. Her memory will forever be a part of us, a reminder of the love and joy she brought into our lives, even if only for a short while. Our baby angel is now watching over us, and we will miss her dearly every day.

No cause of death reported.

Dona Noreen Martin Sharpe, 69

August 7, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dona Noreen Martin, age 69. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada in her memory.

No cause of death reported.

Tracy Dawn Higgins, 59

August 7, 2024

London - Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Hospital on Friday, August 2nd 2024, in her 60th year. Donations in her memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Hollis Ogilvie, 62

August 7, 2024

Salt Spring Island - He left this world quickly, after unexpected medical complications, on July 1, 2024, in Victoria, BC, with family by his side. On Salt Spring Island, you might have known Rob as the friendly greeter at Thrifty Foods, where he even worked through the pandemic.

No cause of death reported.

Richard "Rick" James Fysh, 69

August 7, 2024

London - Unexpectedly at home in London, on August 4, 2024, at age 69.

No cause of death reported.

Gregorio Cardelli, 58

August 7, 2024

Maple - God called Gregorio peacefully on August 6th, 2024, at the age of 58. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gregorio may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

John Lang-Ayan, 42

August 7, 2024

Alliston - John Lang-Ayan passed away on August 1, 2024, at Southlake Regional Hospital, Newmarket.

No cause of death reported.

Rolland “Rolly” Lagac, 75

August 7, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The family announces with sorrow his death in Sturgeon Falls, Monday, August 5, 2024, at the age of 75 years. May your testimonial donations translate into donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the INCA Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "About INCA - The International Neuroendocrine Cancer Alliance (INCA) is the global voice in support of patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and genetic syndromes (GenNETs). INCA is an umbrella organization representing 37 patient advocacy and research groups from around the world."

Timothy “Tim” James Payne, 59

August 7, 2024

Sarnia - Suddenly and unexpectedly, surrounded by loving family, on Monday, August 5, 2024, at his residence, Timothy “Tim” James Payne passed away at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Herb Gottschalk, 70

August 7, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2024, at age 70, at Freeport Hospital surrounded by his family. Condolences for the family and donations to the SickKids Foundation, Grand River Regional Cancer Center or the Stoidi Group, a local charity group whom Herb was involved with.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Victoria Hazzard, 55

August 7, 2024

Tilbury - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Melissa Hazzard on August 4th, 2024, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Bourque, 44

August 7, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his passing on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Wiebe, 40

August 7, 2024

Huntsville - Jessica Charles Lauer Wiebe was born in the evening on August 11th, 1984, in Bracebridge, Ontario. She trained as a dental hygienist and amazingly recounted to us many of her patients’ stories and family connections – we never understood how she managed to hold a conversation with people whose mouths were full of dental equipment, but that was that Jess magic for you.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Independent dental healthcare workers in Ontario apparently were not explicitly mandated for the COVID-19 "vaccination" but they were certainly "incentivized" to receive the injections.

Laurie "Joanne" Mitchell-Agar, 67

August 7, 2024

Peterborough - Peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday August 6, 2024, in her 68th year. A talented artist, Joanne shared her passion for dance with many. A pioneer of performing arts in Peterborough, along with ballet, she popularized a variety of dance forms in the city through her dance studio and instructional programs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Hospice Peterborough.

No cause of death reported.

Robbie William Tottle, 64

August 7, 2024

Brantford - Rob of Burford, Ontario passed away at the age of 63 at Brantford General Hospital on August 4, 2024. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Juravinski Cancer Centre, Woodstock General Hospital and Brantford General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Mitchell, 65

August 7, 2024

Simcoe - Surrounded by loving family at her home on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024, in her 66th year. Those wishing to donate in Kim’s memory are asked to consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ellen Turk

August 7, 2024

Thornhill - We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of our beautiful Ellen Turk, on Wednesday August 7, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Redgie Read

August 7, 2024

Sudbury - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Christopher “Redgie” Read, on July 31, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Benji Covant

August 7, 2024

Toronto - Tragically on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, while at camp. Memorial donations may be made to Food Allergy Canada, Sick Kids Foundation, or Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Benji Covant GoFundMe covant.



No age or cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - This is an interesting 2022 article "COVID vaccines appear to be making people HYPER sensitive to POX, allergies and food toxins such as aflatoxins"

Sandra Deem, 74

August 7, 2024

Stratford - Sandra passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Memorial donations in Sandra's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Huron Perth, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of one's choice.



Researcher's note - It is becoming increasingly apparent that the COVID "vaccines" are causing cognitive impairment in a range from mild "brain fog" to serious terminal conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease.

Gaston Levesque, 69

August 7, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The family announces with sorrow that Gaston lost his battle with cancer on July 31, 2024, in Ottawa at the age of 69. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Bert Hynes, 70

August 7, 2024

Elmira - Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the age of 70 years after a courageous, two-plus year battle with cancer.

Shelley Lauzon, 64

August 7, 2024

Chatham - Shelley Anne Lauzon, age 64, of Chatham, passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Shelley will be remembered for her kindness, her courage, and her strength in the face of the many challenges she encountered, especially in the last few years as cancer fought against her.

Josephine Teresa “JoJo” Brosnan, 67

August 7, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Josephine Brosnan, who left us on August 5th, 2024, at the age of 67. Josephine passed peacefully in her sleep after months of dealing with pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ottawa Cancer Foundation.

Martin L. Foubert, 72

August 7, 2024

Ottawa - Martin Lawrence Foubert, born April 7th, 1952, in Kingston, Ontario, passed away in Ottawa, Ontario on August 2nd, 2024, in the arms of his loving wife, Karen, from a sudden and unexpected heart attack. In remembrance of Martin's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Causeway Work Center or the Ottawa Branch of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Andrew Gordon Sullivan, 58

August 7, 2024

Ottawa - Passed away peacefully and suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, in his 59th year, beloved husband and best friend of Carey Hill for many years. Sadly, he passed away due to complications caused by cirrhosis of the liver.

Researcher's note - Lupoid hepatic cirrhosis is a rare autoimmune liver disease characterized by chronic inflammation and fibrosis of the liver, leading to cirrhosis and is listed as an adverse event on page 35 of that notorious Pfizer trial document that the FDA tried to conceal for 75 years.

Karl De Forest, 59

August 7, 2024

Kitchener - With deep sadness we announce the passing of Karl De Forest on August 5th 2024, at the age of 59, following a courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Cancer Care Center would be appreciated.

Robert Foster Watson, 62

August 7, 2024

Toronto - Robert Watson passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to Lung Cancer Canada.

Reginald "Reg" Taylor, 71

August 6, 2024

Windsor - Reginald "Reg" Taylor, 71 years, passed away suddenly at his home on August 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Keith "Rick" Mitchell, 67

August 6, 2024

Ottawa - Richard Keith Mitchell died suddenly but peacefully on July 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Earl Sibley, 67

August 6, 2024

Coldwater - Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village Care Centre, Midland, on Friday August 2, 2024, at the age of 66 years. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Roger may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Bellamy, 68

August 6, 2024

Thorold - Don was unexpectedly taken from us. Our hearts are broken.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan William Joseph Shaw, 37

August 6, 2024

Sudbury - With incredible sadness and broken hearts, we share the sudden passing of Ryan William Joseph Shaw. Ryan was camping with the love of his life, his wife Adrienne, his children, and their amazing camping crew when he suffered a sudden cardiac event.

Gordon Ryan, 43

August 6, 2024

Mississauga - Gordon Ryan, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and cherished friend, passed away on August 1, 2024, at the age of 43. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in honor of Gordon.

No cause of death reported.

Stanley Bruce Taylor, 66

August 6, 2024

Waterdown - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Taylor of Hamilton in his 67th year – husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, over the course of too short a time among us. His sudden departure will leave a large gap in all our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Patrick Stradling, 50

August 6, 2024

Oshawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kevin Patrick Stradling, who left this world unexpectedly on July 28th, 2024, at the age of 50. Kevin passed away peacefully in his sleep due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Bobby Cox (Campbell), 39

August 6, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away on July 29, 2024, at Cambridge, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Claughton, 41

August 6, 2024

Carleton Place - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mike (Mikey) Claughton. Mike was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba on March 13, 1983. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations or support and knowledge of Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

David Paul Kosubovich, 53

August 6, 2024

Waterdown - Passed away peacefully at Margaret's Place Hospice on Monday, August 5th at the age of 53. Memorial donations to Margaret's Place or Pancreatic Cancer Canada are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Lyn Quigley, 75

August 6, 2024

North Bay - Passed away peacefully at the North Bay Regional Health Center on Thursday August 1, 2024, at the age of 75. Donations to the North Bay Regional Health Centre - Cancer Care Unit will be gratefully acknowledged by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Wayne Kunder, 74

August 6, 2024

Oakville - Passed away August 4, 2024 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. If donations are desired, please consider Terry Fox Foundation or the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Both of the aforementioned foundations are charities which raise funds for cancer-related activities.

Jeffrey Mark Gorges, 66

August 6, 2024

Welland - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Mark Gorges on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Canadian Cancer Society will be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Jerome Butch Voisin, 66

August 6, 2024

Kitchener - It is with deep sorrow we announce that Jerome (Butch) Voisin passed away suddenly on August 2, 2024, at Grand River Hospital, with his loving wife and family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Wilson, 70

August 6, 2024

Woodbridge - Please consider making a donation in Robert’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan “Smiley” Arruda, 32

August 6, 2024

Maple - God called Dylan “Smiley” Arruda home suddenly on August 3, 2024, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Mitchell Cannon Damchuk, 25

August 6, 2024

Sarnia - It is with broken hearts that the family of Mitchell Cannon Damchuk announces his sudden passing on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Abigayle Shania Lee Rose Kanate, 28

August 6, 2024

Thunder Bay - Abigayle “Abby” Shania Lee Rose Kanate, age 28 years and a member of North Caribou Lake First Nation, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Del Adler, 74

August 6, 2024

Bradford - Del Adler peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket after a hard-fought battle with cancer, on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 74 years of age. In Del's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Center at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

Peter David O'Brien, 57

August 6, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - In loving memory of Peter David O'Brien, who passed away suddenly on August 1st 2024, at the age of 57. Memorial donations made to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation – Cancer Care Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Dan Crawford, 65

August 6, 2024

Stoney Creek - Peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer, on Monday, August 5, 2024, in his 65th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Wayne Small Jr, 34

August 6, 2024

Sarnia - At Bluewater Health on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Richard Wayne Small Jr., age 34 of Sarnia, passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Huntley, 72

August 6, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully with her 3 daughters by her side on August 4, 2024 at the age of 72, after a brief battle with cancer.

Gertrude Charbonneau, 75

August 6, 2024

Mississauga - The family announces with great sorrow her passing on Saturday August 3rd, 2024, at age 75 years. She fought a brave battle against pancreatic cancer, and she passed away peacefully in hospice care. Donations to Pancreatic Cancer Research or your local hospices in her name would be appreciated.

Dylan James Douglas MacKinnon, 29

August 6, 2024

Paris - Dylan was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in November 2023. He bravely fought a grueling nine-month battle with cancer. Surrounded by love, Dylan took his last breath.



Researcher's note - So-called "turbo cancer ", which first became prevalent during 2021, often atypically first presents itself in stage 4, which is too late to treat.

Euriel “Peggy” Carlotta-Jordan Seetram, 63

August 6, 2024

Ajax - Passed away peacefully on August 1, 2024, at the Markham Stouffville Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. She was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer which eventually took her precious life away.

Samantha Violet Bortolotto, 52

August 6, 2024

Burlington - Samantha passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Margaret McNeill Petersen, 75

August 6, 2024

Waterloo - It is with extreme sadness that the family of Margaret Petersen (nee Jamison) announce her passing, surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer. Margaret was 75 years old. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made in her loving memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Carol Anne Stephenson, 75

August 6, 2024

Tilbury - After a brief and courageous battle with brain cancer, we lost our mother and best friend, Carol Stephenson, on August 5, 2024. If you so desire, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Windsor Cancer Center Foundation, Transition to Betterness (T2B), or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Sherwin Milton Durand, 60

August 6, 2024

Atikokan - We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Sherwin left us suddenly and peacefully after a short battle with cancer on August 3, 2024.

Wayne Allan Till, 63

August 5, 2024

Cobourg - It is with heavy hearts the family of Wayne Allan Till announce his unexpected passing at Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook, Newfoundland on July 15, 2024. Wayne passed surrounded in love, with his best friend and wife of 37 years by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie Ethier, 61

August 5, 2024

London - Peacefully at Victoria Hospital, surrounded by family, on Friday, April 12, 2024, Bonnie Darlene Ethier, nee Kistemaker, of London, in her 62nd year. Memorial contributions to the London Regional Cancer Program would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

William Schneider, 52

August 12, 2024



Passed away at home in Elmira on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the age of 52 years. Memorial donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Katherine Macdougall, 73

August 10, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 73. Mary’s professional life was spent providing health care. She earned her RN, BScN and MScN and proudly worked in public and mature women’s health care, mainly at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hamilton. She enjoyed her tennis and pickleball teammates and her work as a docent at The Hamilton Art Gallery. Most of all, Mary loved her garden, her flowers and her birds. If desired, memorial donations on behalf of Mary can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Patrick Husick Perry, 33

August 10, 2024

On Tuesday August 6, 2024, Todd Perry of Paris, Ontario, and formerly Austin, Texas, passed away suddenly in his 33rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Allan McComb, 49

August 10, 2024

Chad, a lifelong resident of the Paris area, passed away suddenly at home on Monday August 5, 2024, in his 50th year. Chad was a manager with Lafarge for many years. He had many hobbies. He played hockey and enjoyed bowling as a youth, was an avid golf player, and loved weekends away fishing with buddies. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or SPCA would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Hudson Alexander Sullivan, 38

August 10, 2024

It is with overwhelming grief that our family announces the sudden loss of our beloved Hudson, who died on August 4, 2024, at the young age of 38. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 2008, he moved to New York, where he embarked on a successful career in marketing and brand strategy. His creative brilliance left its mark on brands such as Pepsico, Nike, Procter & Gamble, and Adsum, to name a few. While he will be remembered by colleagues for his exceptional creativity and talent, his uncanny ability to inspire and bring out the best in those around him will be his biggest legacy.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Van Der Meulen, 72

August 9, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly with family by his side, on August 8, 2024, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Murray Andrew Davidson, 58

August 8, 2024

Passed away suddenly with his family by his side on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the Lady Dunn Health Centre at the age of 58 years. An avid outdoorsman, Murray enjoyed many activities, including hunting, jeeping, and camping. He spent as much time as he could with his family. Memorial donations made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, the University Health Network Organ Transplant Program, the Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia "Cindy" Friolet, 63

August 8, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2024, at her home in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 63. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA - Waterloo Wellington (Canadian Mental Health Association) would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Rick (Richard James) Fysh, 69

August 7, 2024

Unexpectedly at home in London on August 4, 2024, at age 69.

No cause of death reported.

Jerome (Butch) Voisin, 65

August 5, 2024

It is with deep sorrow we announce that Jerome (Butch) Voisin passed away suddenly on August 2, 2024, at Grand River Hospital with his loving wife and family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Ricardo Enrique Melendez Hoffmann, 51

August 5, 2024

Ricardo Enrique of Lucan, formerly of Chatham, London, and El Salvador, passed away suddenly at home in Lucan with his husband by his side on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Lindsay Alicia Bridge (nee Sgro), 44

August 5, 2024

The Bridge and Sgro families are heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of Lindsay Alicia Bridge (nee Sgro) on August 1st, 2024, at the age of 44. Lindsay reveled in being a mother and loved sharing family traditions, laughter, dancing and listening to music with her. She loved people, rich conversations, and fiery debates. Lindsay faced adversity with extraordinary grace, leaving a lasting impact on her family, friends, and caregivers. They were changed forever by the way Lindsay approached all facets of her life—particularly the challenges of her autoimmune disease.

No cause of death reported.

Karl De Forest, 59

August 5, 2024

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Karl De Forest on August 5, 2024, at the age of 59, following a courageous battle with cancer. Karl passed peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Susan Joanne Sinclair-Wynne, 63

August 5, 2024

After a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Susan passed peacefully in her own home on Friday, August 2, 2024, in her 64th year, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Kim Ferguson, 58

August 5, 2024

Kim Ferguson, a longtime resident of Old Ottawa South, devoted wife of Tom Fouriezos and well-loved mother of Zoe Fouriezos, passed away on August 2 after a concentrated battle with cancer. Known for her warmth, wit, and kindness, Kim will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is remembered for her vibrant, unbending spirit, her ability to chat with anyone from small children to those of advanced age, and for her molar-exposing cackle if you got her laughing.

Reported on August 3:

Colin Brethour, 65

August 3, 2024

Passed away peacefully at home on July 27th, 2024. Beloved husband to Judy, and cherished father to Meaghan and Sarah (Josh). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SickKids, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Princess Margaret Foundation or Canadian Blood Services

No cause of death reported.

Bert William Hynes, 70

August 3, 2024



Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the age 70, after a courageous, two-plus year battle with cancer.

Reported on July 30:

Richard Aaron Bolton, 30

July 30, 2024

It is with profound sadness we share that our beloved Richard Aaron Bolton passed away on July 26, 2024, due to health complications at the young age of 30. He was most proud of his roles as a son and big brother.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Guy “Bobby” LaRush, 58

July 30, 2024

Bobby, also affectionally known as "Bucko," passed away suddenly on July 25th, 2024 at the age of 58, with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 42“ died suddenly ”:

Mark Shapiro, 49

August 12, 2024

With shattered hearts, the family announces the passing of Mark Sidney Shapiro after a brief illness, at the age of forty-nine.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Lalancette, 47

August 11, 2024

In Terrebonne, on August 6, 2024, at the age of 47, passed away Steve Lalancette.

No cause of death reported.

Claudette Archambault, 70

August 11, 2024

In La Prairie, on August 9, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Mrs. Claudette Archambault. For those who wish, your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation in memory of Claudette, to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Laplante, 49

August 11, 2024

At the Charles-Lemoyne hospital center, on August 10, 2024, at the age of 49, Mr. Christian Laplante of St-Philippe died.

Link

From GoFundMe:

I am starting this fundraiser with a heavy but hopeful heart. My father is courageously fighting esophageal cancer, a battle that requires not only incredible strength but also financial support to cover all the daily expenses while off work.

Claude Galarneau, 67

August 10, 2024

In Montreal, on Wednesday August 7, 2024, Mr. Claude Galarneau died at the age of 67. As an expression of sympathy, the family invites you to make a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Lucie Savary, 71

August 9, 2024

Originally from Mont-Saint-Grégoire, suddenly in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, on August 8, 2024, at the age of 71, passed away Mrs. Lucie Savary.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Koutsios, 45

August 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Koutsios at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Céline Picotin, 53

August 9, 2024

At the CISSSME Hôtel-Dieu in Saint-Hyacinthe, on August 7, 2024, Madame Céline Picotin died at the age of 53. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Dominic Gauthier, 42

August 9, 2024

On August 8, 2024, at the age of 42, died Mr. Dominic Gauthier, son of Mr. Yvon Gauthier and the late Micheline Beauchamp.

No cause of death reported.

Elzira Loureiro, 63

August 8, 2024

On August 4th 2024, Elzira Loureiro passed away suddenly at the young age of 63. She leaves behind a grieving daughter, Kathleen Miron, as well as her family and friends who loved and cared about her. Elzira was an amazing mother to two daughters; she gave them an amazing and loved life. She was known as Mama bear to many because of how protective she was over her children. She suffered with many illnesses, and fought many battles. She was a survivor of abuse, domestic abuse and breast cancer. She suffered with diabetes, osteoarthritis and arrhythmia. She pushed through everything for her daughters, she fought and conquered everything pushed in her way.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Mark Merhar, 64

August 8, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we celebrate the Journey's End and the Arrival Home of Christopher Mark Merhar on August 7th, 2024. After a courageous and brave battle, Chris returned home. Special mention to significant friends who were with Chris unwaveringly through all the adversity he faced over the past year.

No cause of death reported.

Chantale Gagnon, 70

August 8, 2024

At the CHU Pavillon Hôpital St-Sacrement, on August 5, 2024, at the age of 70 years and 7 months, passed away Mrs. Chantale Gagnon. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ginette Langlois, 67

August 8, 2024

At her home on August 7, 2024, passed away at the age of 67 years and 11 months Mrs. Ginette Langlois, residing in Saint-Valérien. A special thank you goes to the staff of the oncology department of the Rimouski Hospital and the CLSC for the attention and good care provided.

Andrée Paquet, 61

August 8, 2024

At her home, on August 4, 2024, at the age of 61, passed away Mrs. Andrée Paquet. Thanks to the staff of the Jewish hospital of Montreal, the cancer center of the Enfant-Jésus hospital, the Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Quebec as well as the home care team of the CLSC de Pont-Rouge for the excellent care provided and their humanism.

Alan Knopp

August 8, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce his passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Alan was the beloved husband of Keren for forty-eight years.

No age reported.

Raphael Lafleur Pilon, 13

August 7, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Mr. Raphael Lafleur Pilon on August 1, 2024, at the age of 13. The family would like to thank the staff of Roger Neilson Children Hospice for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Rodrigue Lavoie, 72

August 7, 2024

In Saint-Urbain, on August 1, 2024, at the age of 72 years and 7 months, Mr. Rodrigue Lavoie passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Charlevoix Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-François Mercier, 46

August 7, 2024

At the Saint-Georges hospital, on Sunday July 28 at the age of 45 years and 6 months, died Jean-François Mercier. To the entire Internal Medicine team at Saint-Georges Hospital, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the excellent care you provided.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Roy, 54

August 7, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on August 5, 2024, at the age of 54 years and 7 months, passed away Mr. Simon Roy. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Rochelin Spénard, 43

August 7, 2024

In Sept-Îles, on July 17, 2024, died at the age of 43, Rochelin Spénard, son of Michel Spénard and domiciled in Sept-Îles.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Bagarollo, 55

August 7, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Carolyn Bagarollo at the age of 55, beloved wife of Enzo Simonetti. Carolyn is participating in Light The Night Montreal on October 26 to fight blood cancers. “As many of you know, a little over a year ago today, I was diagnosed with several aggressive forms of leukemia. It's been a challenging year with many ups and downs, and the battle is far from over.”

Christian Bédard, 57

August 7, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Christian Bédard, which occurred at the Enfant-Jésus hospital, on July 23, 2024, at the age of 57. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Khamsavanh Sirisouk, 32

August 7, 2024

We are saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Khamsavanh Sirisouk-Mangin, which occurred on Wednesday July 31, 2024, in Montreal at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Valois, 62

August 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Denis Valois, which occurred suddenly on August 2, 2024, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Kim John Carter, 68

August 7, 2024

In Lachine, on August 3, 2024, at the age of 68 years. Beloved son of Lucette Landry and Cliff Carter. He leaves to mourn his sister Danielle and his brother Mark, along with family and friends. For the gentle soul that he was, he was a warrior and very brave in his battle with cancer.

Jean-Martin Prince Rheault, 60

August 7, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his family, at the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus de Québec, on August 5, 2024, died at the age of 60, Mr. Jean-Martin Prince Rheault. The family would like to express its gratitude to the hematology and oncology staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Guy-Langlois, 29

August 6, 2024

In Repentigny, on August 4, 2024, Benjamin Guy-Langlois died at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick J Bérubé, 47

August 6, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Patrick J Bérubé, which occurred on July 19, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Lafrenière, 54

August 6, 2024

On August 5, 2024, at the age of 54, passed away Mrs. Nancy Lafrenière of Joliette. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Thériault, 51

August 6, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died at the Val-d'Or Hospital on July 31, 2024, at the age of 51, Mr. Martin Thériault, residing in Val-d'Or. The family would like to thank the paramedics and police officers present for their support and the care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Maison des greffés Lina Cyr MISSION OF THE MAISON DES GREFFÉS. To provide essential support that meets the needs of transplant patients so that they can get through the transplant process with peace of mind.

No cause of death reported.

Réjean Martel, 71

August 6, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on July 29, 2024, at the age of 71, passed away Mr. Réjean Martel. Thank you very much to the nursing staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for their professionalism and dedication. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Simon Dick-Boisvert, 36

August 6, 2024

In Trois-Rivières, on July 13, 2024, at the age of 36, died Jean-Simon Dick-Boisvert.

No cause of death reported.

From the condolence messages :

A crinké friend, a person outside the norm. Courage and love to accept the fate that this Viking chose.

Jonathan Marcotte, 46

August 6, 2024

At Maison Aube-Lumière, on August 3, 2024, died at the age of 46, Mr. Jonathan Marcotte. The family warmly thanks the oncology team of Dr. Lemay and Élaine Perreault as well as all the staff at Maison Aube-Lumière for their dedication and kindness.

No cause of death reported.

Kariann Grégoire Scott, 33

August 5, 2024

In Sherbrooke on July 27, 2024, passed away Mrs. Kariann Grégoire Scott at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Lise Dubé, 61

August 5, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec, on July 31, 2024, at the age of 61, passed away Mrs. Lise Dubé. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Fondation du CHU de Québec, cancer center.

No cause of death reported.

Roland Miltimore, 68

August 5, 2024

Suddenly, on August 2, 2024, at the age of 68, passed away Mr. Roland Miltimore.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Gobeil, 42

August 5, 2024

On August 3, 2024, died surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 42 years and 6 months, Mrs. Caroline Gobeil, residing in Chicoutimi. A special thank you to Dr. Maryse Lévesque for the good care provided to Caroline and the staff of the Saguenay Palliative Care House.

No cause of death reported.

Miya Lepage, 20

August 5, 2024

On August 1, 2024, Miss Miya Lepage, residing in St-Charles de Bourget, died at the Chicoutimi Hospital at the age of 20. She also leaves to mourn her friends from Relance and Polyvalente de Jonquière.

No cause of death reported.

Note: La Relance is a special education class for students with special needs. At La Relance, young people learn using alternative teaching methods.

Patrick Lupien, 48

August 5, 2024

In Gatineau, on August 1, 2024, Mr. Patrick Lupien died at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

François Beaulieu, 70

August 5, 2024

In Saint-Eustache, on July 16, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Mr. François Beaulieu. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Héma-Québec Foundation and the Autisme Laurentides Foundation would be appreciated in memory of François Beaulieu.

No cause of death reported.

Monique Brescacin, 74/75

August 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Madame Monique Brescacin, on August 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Bélanger Ducharme, 63

August 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of Carole B. Ducharme, who joined the stars on July 25, 2024 at the age 63. After a long fight against breast cancer, she left us.

25“ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Farah Nijum, 26

August 11, 2024

Farah Nijum of Calgary, AB, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron Cody Mason, 36

August 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cameron Cody Mason on July 27, 2024, at the age of 36. Cameron, affectionately known as Cam, also his nicknames of Cameow, Uncle Tink, and Maui was a vibrant and kind soul who brought joy to everyone he met.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Schmidt, 35

August 10, 2024

Eric Schmidt, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Terri Rae Hemphill, 39

August 10, 2024

We sadly announce the passing of Terri Rae Hemphill (Grahn) age 39. She left this world peacefully in her sleep on August 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Wayne Keel (Chris), 39

August 10, 2024

It is with profound shock and sadness that we, the family, announce the death of Christopher Wayne Keel (Chris), age 39, of Fort McMurray, Alberta, on January 4th in Fort McMurray after a short and sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler William Gechter, 40

August 10, 2024

Tyler William Gechter, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the age of 40 years, beloved son of Cheryl (Stewart) Poole and Mark Gechter. Funeral arrangements will be announced when completed.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Danielle Blackface-Blackhorse, 38

August 9, 2024

It was with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Valerie, at the age of 38 years old. Valerie was very outgoing and loved by many. All her friends and family will remember her for kind heart, helpfulness, her loving nature, beautiful smile and how much she loved her kids.

No cause of death reported.

Chandler “CJ” Dixon, 40

August 9, 2024

Chandler Jade William “CJ” Dixon, 40 years old, of Eden Valley, AB, left us suddenly on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with his loving family surrounding him. CJ takes his journey to the spirit world to be with his beloved and cherished Ena Shirley (Grandma).

No cause of death reported.

Mia Suzanne Schoenfeld, 54

August 9, 2024

The family of Mia Suzanne Schoenfeld of Brooks, Alberta, is saddened to announce her sudden passing on July 20, 2024, at the age of 54 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Kelvin Rollinmud-Flemming, 30

August 9, 2024

With great heartache, we announce the passing of our dear son, brother, father, uncle, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend, Kelvin “Kebun” Christopher James Rollinmud-Flemming on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Braden Amadaus Chadwick Puddicombe, 31

August 8, 2024

Braden Amadaus Chadwick Puddicombe passed away on August 3, 2024, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bobby Lawrence, 31

August 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts, we announce Bobby Lawrence, member and resident of Duncan’s First Nation passed away on July 31st, 2024, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amberly Rose (Hall) Schmilfenig, 46

August 8, 2024

Amberly (46) left us unexpectedly and suddenly at University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, AB, from a brain aneurysm.

Megan Mohr, 33

August 7, 2024

Miss Megan Mohr originally from Edmonton, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the age of 33 years. Megan spent most of her early years in Red Deer, until she moved to Edmonton to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Molecular Genetics Degree at the University of Alberta, graduating with Honors. She eventually returned to reside in Red Deer. To say Megan was brilliant would be an understatement. As many of you who knew Megan though, know she didn’t always take the easy road. In fact, Megan’s path over the past several years was very difficult. In the past two years, her brilliance shone in a very different way.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Ann Stuart, 59

August 7, 2024

The family of Patricia Ann Stuart of Heart Lake, Alberta, formerly of Lockeport, Nova Scotia, are saddened to announce her sudden passing on August 5, 2024, at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Billy Zielinski, 34

August 6, 2024

On August 2, 2024, Billy Zielinski of Myrnam passed away at the age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

DeAnna-Rae McDonald, 36

August 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of DeAnna-Rae McDonald of Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement announce her sudden passing on July 25, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tetiana Kis, 38

August 5, 2024

Tetiana Kis, beloved partner of Mykola Slobodian, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Helgason, 36

August 5, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Gary Helgason announce his passing on July 24th, 2024. Gary’s life was short, but he lived it to the fullest. His family was at the center of his soul, his friends were his “brothers” and golf was his life’s passion.

No cause of death reported.

Julien Rey Baniqued, 24

August 5, 2024

Julien Rey Baniqued, age 24, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Krause, 38

August 5, 2024

Joel Aubrey Krause of Medicine Hat, passed away at the age of 38 years. Funeral Service date and time will be announced in the coming weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Robert “Bob” Gerrie, 43

August 5, 2024

Robert “Bob” Gerrie of Westlock County died unexpectedly August 3, 2024. Bob worked multiple jobs in many different fields, but only in the most recent years he found his passion when he started his company G & M Screw Piles with his wife. No matter the obstacle or issue a client may have, Bob was always able to help and provide a solution. For friends and family, Bob was always there to help, give a laugh of his many misadventures, or just to talk.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 3:

Levi Matthew Cain Baptiste, 35

August 3, 2024

Levi Matthew Cain Baptiste, age 35, of Edmonton, Alberta passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Anthony Harsanyi, 65

August 3, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Thomas Anthony Harsanyi on August 1, 2024, at 65 years. Thomas' deep loving nature touched most everyone he crossed paths with. He had a brilliant mind and infectious sense of humor. Tom had many friends & family that meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 10:

John Scott Mellon, also known as Johnny Danger Scott, 43

July 10, 2024

It is with great sorrow that the family of John Scott Mellon, also known as Johnny Danger Scott following his recent official name change, announce his sudden passing on July 7, 2024. Born in Winnipeg on September 13, 1980, he was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth Ann Mellon, and his father John Comegon. He loved attending a wide variety of music festivals, often assisting as a volunteer. And he loved acting. He derived great enjoyment from watching his favorite actors on the movies that he watched as well as by doing a bit of acting himself with amateur theatre groups that he had joined both in Calgary and Toronto. Working to improve his skills in improv acting was his latest interest. He was such a pleasure to chat with and will be sorely missed.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 12“died suddenly”:

Norbert Samuel Sipos, 28

August 10, 2024

On July 27, 2024, in the Kelowna General Hospital, Norbert Samuel Sipos, known as Norbie, went to be with the Lord at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Jay Franklin Bauder, 49

August 10, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our son Jay Franklin Bauder on July 29, 2024. Born December 27, 1974, Jay was 49 years old. Life held many struggles for Jay and overcoming them was an everyday challenge.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Allan Tomkinson, 54

August 8, 2024

Michael Allan Tomkinson suddenly passed away on Thursday, August 1st, 2024 in Lake Cowichan, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Theresa Marie Kelly Brockerville, 71

August 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness and grievance that the family of Theresa Marie Brockerville announces her sudden and unexpected passing at her home in Houston, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Michael Wooldridge, 74

August 8, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Andy, on August 2, 2024, after a year long illness and a short sudden decline. Our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in Andy's care; especially Drs' Jennifer Lush, Nick Bosma, Jody Anderson and Douglas McGregor, HCCN Juliana and the kind nurses, counselors and volunteers at Victoria Hospice and BC Cancer Clinic.

Greg Hinitt, 74

August 7, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we are mourning the sudden loss of Greg, our brother and uncle, on July 28, 2024. Many thanks to Mountain Lakes Assisted Living where Greg lived happily for 3 years, as well as Dr. McKechnie and Nelson Home Support.

No cause of death reported.

R Myles Green, 66

August 7, 2024

On Sunday, August 4th, 2024, Myles Green of Oliver passed suddenly and unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Lebnan Haymour

August 7, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Lebnan Haymour on August 3, 2024, in Kelowna, BC. He is survived by his parents and his 103-year-old grandma.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lauren Marie Nixon, 31

August 7, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Lauren Marie, aged 31. Lauren graduated from Summerland Secondary in 2010. She was a phenomenal French Immersion teacher. While undergoing intense radiation and chemotherapy treatments, Lauren attained her graduate diploma in nature-based learning. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Moog and Friends Hospice.

Kirstin Wendy Munro, 33

August 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kirstin Wendy Munro. Kirstin will always be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, sister, granddaughter, auntie and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Allan James Willcocks, 71

August 6, 2024

Allan James Willcocks passed away suddenly on Saturday July 27th in West Kelowna, British Columbia. Allan was 71 years young

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Dawn Brown, 29

August 6, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Jessica Dawn Brown shares the news of her passing at the young age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

15“died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Patrick Dale Thompson, 36

August 9, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, father, husband, brother, nephew, uncle, son-in-law, cousin and friend. Patrick passed away suddenly at the age of 36 years on July 31, 2024, at the Brandon General Hospital with his family and friends by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Delaney Blake McGillivary, 29

August 9, 2024

Delaney Blake McGillivary, aged 29, passed away on July 28, 2024, in The Pas, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Johnny Michael Pacholek, 63

August 9, 2024

Suddenly on August 6, 2024, Johnny went to be with his father Mike and mother Eleanor.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Janice Lynn Provost, 65

August 9, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Deborah (Debi) Provost.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Campbell, 38

August 9, 2024

Gregory James Tyler Campbell, of Winnipegosis, Manitoba, passed away on Thursday, August 1st, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Phoebe Constance Atkinson, 27

August 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Phoebe Constance Atkinson on August 7, 2024, at the Riverview Health Center at the young age of 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Isabel Marie Dakiniewich Martens, 59

August 8, 2024

Mrs. Isabel Martens of Alameda passed away suddenly, at home, on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Chance Ron Nick Leathwood, 29

August 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Chance on July 29th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Denise May Traverse, 37

August 8, 2024

We bid farewell to Denise May Traverse (Winnipeg, Manitoba), whose journey of life gracefully concluded on July 28, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Everlee Ann Derksen, newborn

August 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we, Harley and Tessa Derksen, announce the passing of our beautiful daughter, Everlee Ann, born at 6:17 am on Thursday, August 1st, 2024. Although her beautiful face graced us for a few short moments in this world, we are forever grateful and blessed to have known her for those few moments.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Lawrence Smook, 66

August 7, 2024

It is with sadness that our family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved husband, Dad, Grunty, G-pa, Papa and Grandpa Chris Smook on Sunday, August 4th, 2024, at Setting Lake, MB, at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Anne Johnston, 75

August 7, 2024

Unexpectedly, with great sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Anne Johnston.

No cause of death reported.

Shane Smith, 72

August 6, 2024

Suddenly, with his loving daughters at his side, Shane Smith passed away at his home on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the age of 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Mike Curé, 66

August 6, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Mike passed away peacefully on August 3, 2024, one month shy of his 67th birthday, after a brief battle with cancer.

Eight “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Andrew Mark Williams, 58

August 10, 2024

Kennebecasis Valley - With heavy hearts and cherished memories, the family of Andrew Mark Williams announces his sudden passing at home on August 8th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Elaine Smith, 61

August 10, 2024

Perth-Andover - Following a brief illness, Elaine Michele Smith of Perth-Andover, NB, passed away unexpectedly at the Upper River Valley Hospital on the morning of August 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Glen McDermott, 53

August 9, 2024

Richibucto - It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden death of Glen McDermott 53, of Bass River on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Raymond Hicks, 59

August 9, 2024

Bathurst - It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Raymond Edward Hicks announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported

Allan Richard Harding, 75

August 9, 2024

Saint John - Passed away unexpectedly at home from natural causes on June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Timothy Ohden Greene, 71

August 7, 2024

St. Stephen - Timothy Ohden Greene unexpectedly passed away at his home in Grand Harbor on Grand Manan Island, on Saturday August 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Matthew Ryan Tingley, 38

August 7, 2024

Moncton - Matthew Ryan Tingley, 38, of Moncton, NB, and formerly of Lower Cape, NB, passed away unexpectedly on August 4th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

John aka Little John Paul, 22

August 6, 2024

Fredericton - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of John Paul aka Little John of St. Mary's First Nation on Sunday, August 4th, 2024, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 11“died suddenly”:

Devaughn Charles Allen, 34

August 10, 2024

It is with deep sadness and tremendous heartbreak that we announce the unexpected passing of our truly loved son Devaughn on Thursday, August 8, 2024, age 34.

No cause of death reported.

Kaylynn Emily May Wadland, 23

August 7, 2024

It is with tremendous heartbreak we announce the unexpected passing of our truly loved daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend on Sunday, august 5, 2024. Kaylynn Emily May Wadland, age 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Rideout, 42

August 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Colin Rideout of Valley Pond, NL, announce his unexpected passing at his residence on Monday, August 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Stassen, 38

August 6, 2024

Rachel Stassen, age 38, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2024. She passed away unexpectedly following a medical procedure. At the age of 20, she moved across the continent to Colorado Springs, CO, USA, to start a new life with her husband, David Stassen. Rachel was a loving mother to their three children, Curtis, RaeAnna, and Norah.

No cause of death reported.

William “Bill” Young, 60

August 6, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of the late William “Bill” young of Chanceport, NL announce his unexpected passing at his work residence in Pasadena, NL, on Monday, August 5, 2024.

No age reported.

Reported on August 4:

Scott Murphy, 43

August 4, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Scott Murphy of Kilbride on August 2, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Janes, 35

August 4, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2024, surrounded by his family and loved ones, Justin Janes, aged 35.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 1:

Darryl Vater, 56

August 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Darryl Vater announce his sudden passing at his residence in Benoit’s Cove on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the age of 56 years

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 31:

Cory Saunders, 47

July 31, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our forever loved and forever missed Cory Saunders.

No cause of death reported.

Leah Mary Aylward, 39

July 31, 2024

Born April 15, 1985, Leah Mary Aylward’s journey on this earth came to a sudden but peaceful end on July 11, 2024, leaving behind the empty arms and broken hearts of those who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Johnston Dobbie, 67

July 31, 2024

Jean Johnston Dobbie passed peacefully away in her home on July 30, 2024, at the age of 67, after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

In Nova Scotia, 16 “died suddenly”:

Richard Arthur Blinn, 74

August 12, 2024

Meteghan - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Arthur Blinn of Saulnierville on Friday, August 9th at the age of 74 with his loving wife by his side. Donations in memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice.

No cause of death reported

Jewel Carmie MacDonald, 25

August 12, 2024

Sheet Harbour - We are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Jewel Carmie MacDonald on August 8, 2024. Born November 15, 1999, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported

Geoffrey Parkyn Geoff Christopherson, 68

August 12, 2024

Windsor - It is with great sadness that we, the family, announce the passing of Geoff on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in the Halifax Infirmary, QEII Health Sciences Centre, Halifax, with family by his side, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 68. Donations in memory of Geoff be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Maggie Morriss, 69

August 11, 2024

Shubenacadie - Maggie passed away at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, surrounded by her loving family, after a sudden and rapid decline in her health. Her departure comes as a great shock and leaves a deep wound which is gravely felt by her family and friends.

No cause of death reported

Evelyn Mary Brown Odo, 68

August 10, 2024

Glace-Bay - It is with great sadness, the family of Evelyn Mary (Brown) Odo, age 67 of New Waterford, announce her peaceful passing on August 9, 2024, at Taigh Na Mara, Glace Bay surrounded by her loving family and friends after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Duncan Blair Hutt, 68

August 10, 2024

Sheet Harbour - It is with great sadness that we, the family share the devastating news of Duncans sudden passing on August 5, 2024. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choosing.

No cause of death reported

Kelly Maloney, 64

August 9, 2024

Sydney - It is with broken hearts that we the family announce the sudden passing of Kelly Gerald Maloney on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in Logan Lake, BC as the result of a heart attack.

Roland Joseph Gallant, 52

August 8, 2024

Dartmouth - It is with broken hearts that the family of Roland Gallant announce his sudden passing at the age of 52 on August 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Christopher Wayne “Chris” Keel, 39

August 8, 2024

Sydney Mines - It is with profound shock and sadness that we, the family, announce the death of Christopher Wayne Keel (Chris), age 39, of Fort McMurray, Alberta, on January 4th in Fort McMurray after a short and sudden illness.

No cause of death reported

Ronald Langille, 50

August 8, 2024

Tatamagouche - Ron passed peacefully in the ICU in the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia due to heart failure at the age of 50 surrounded by his family by his side.

Myla Ann Julian, 5

August 8, 2024

Whycocomagh - Myla Ann Julian, Age 5, We'koqma'q First Nation, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24 with her family lovingly by her side. Her fight with cancer doesn’t diminish who she was. Thank you for the continuous love and care that you have shown our daughter throughout her courageous battle with cancer that she endured unexpectedly for several months.

Mary Julia Marie Keeping, 41

August 7, 2024

Sheet Harbour - Mary Julia Marie Keeping, 41, Halifax passed away suddenly June 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Lauren Mae McMillan, 26

August 7, 2024

Springhill - It is with broken hearts and wounded souls that we announce the unexpected passing of Lauren Mae McMillan at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Center August 4, 2024. As an Educational Assistant, Lauren had an innate ability to connect with her students.



No cause of death reported

Bradley Prest, 42

August 6, 2024

Dartmouth - With a heavy heart and deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Bradley Prest, age 42, on July 24th, 2024, at his home in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia, doing something he loved to do. In his personal life, he loved working with his hands around the house, building furniture and taking care of his home and cars.

No cause of death reported

Esmé Malanchuk, 74

August 6, 2024

Hubbards - Esmé Malanchuk passed away following a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported

Anthony Edward Scallion, 56

August 6, 2024

Halifax - The family of Anthony (Tony) Scallion are saddened to announce his passing on July 14, 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

15 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Donald Sparrow, 75

August 11, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Donald Keith Sparrow, who went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 9th, 2024, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Darnell Settee, 38

August 11, 2024

Darnell Settee passed away on August 5, 2024 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Janessa Lane Jason Keith Cyr, 44

August 11, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our two-spirited angel, Janessa Lane Cyr. Janessa Lane (Jason Keith) Cyr passed away on August 8, 2024, in Fort Qu'Appelle Saskatchewan

No cause of death reported.

Hilda Halfyard, 70

August 9, 2024

Passed away suddenly at the Carbonear General Hospital in the presence of her family on August 8, 2024, Hilda Halfyard of Cavendish, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stacey Louise Richardson, 44

August 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Stacey Louise Richardson announce her sudden passing on Friday, July 26th, 2024, in Regina, aged 44 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Dwayne Jarvis Adams, 43

August 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Dwayne Jarvis Adams announce his sudden passing on Monday, August 5th, 2024, at the age of 43 years. Ron was born on May 7th, 1981, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Brock Ryan Daniel McLeod, 20

August 8, 2024

Brock passed away on August 5, 2024, in Prince Albert, SK. He was born January 3, 2004.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Coombs, 72

August 8, 2024

The family of Gerhard “Gary” Coombs is deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing on July 25, 2024, at the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current, with his loving wife Carol by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Obrigewitsch, 73

August 8, 2024

The family of Donna Obrigewitsch of Yorkton sadly announces her passing on August 6, 2024, at the age of 73 years. Donna, beloved wife of Denis, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the Yorkton Regional Hospital at the age of 73, after a short but valiant battle with cancer.

Raine Durocher, 20

August 7, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Raine Durocher, a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend. Raine's journey began on April 24, 2004, and though her time with us was too short, the impact she made will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Carmen Wade Keeler, 67

August 6, 2024

Carmen Wade Keeler aged 67 years of Keeler, SK, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1st, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Adriaan Scott Jenken, 21

August 6, 2024

Adriaan Scott Jenken, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in the early morning of July 25, 2024, at the St. Anthony's Hospital in Esterhazy, SK. In December 2022, Adriaan was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer. He faced this battle with courage, positivity, and gratitude, never once complaining of pain. Despite his bravery, Adriaan's fight ended as he succumbed to the illness for which there is currently no cure.

Jonathon Daniel Carreiro, 33

August 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jonathon Daniel Carreiro on August 4, 2024, at the age of 33. Jono loved to spend time playing a round of golf with his friends, tending to his garden and fish, and watching the Packers. He had a strong work ethic and took great pride in his work and colleagues at COBI. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Bruce Wakefield, 51

August 10, 2024

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Robert Bruce Wakefield on August 7, 2024, at the age of 51 following a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Rob died peacefully at Innisfree House, surrounded by his family.

Richard (Rick) Douglas MacMillan, 58

August 8, 2024

Born August 16, 1965, Rick passed suddenly at home in Edmonton on August 5, 2024, at the age of 58. Rick spent his early life in Campbellton before joining the Canadian Armed Forces at 19. He served in Europe and at home in New Brunswick and Alberta with 8th Canadian Hussars, Lord Strathcona Horse (Royal Canadian) with overseas deployments in Germany and Bosnia. He was a seasoned “Blackhat” – an Advanced Armoured Gunner who soldiered in Leopard 1 Tanks and Coyote Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicles – before moving to reserves until 2009. He joined CN Rail after a 25-year military career and was Chief Mechanical Officer at the time of his death.

No cause of death reported.

