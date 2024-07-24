FRANCE

The writer Benoît Duteurtre, faithful to the Vosges and Valtin, has died

July 17, 2024

Radio producer, essayist, television commentator, Benoît Duteurtre was the great-grandson of President Coty. Victim of a heart attack at the start of the week in his house in Valtin, the writer Benoît Duteurtre died this Tuesday at the age of 64. Great-grandson of the last president of the Fourth Republic, René Coty, Benoît Duteurtre lived between his native Normandy, Paris and the Vosges mountains, where he had spent his vacations since childhood.

Sarthe: a 46-year-old man dies brutally during national day ball on July 14th

July 16, 2024

The festivities of July 14th turned into drama in the village of Montval-sur-Loir (Sarthe). A 46-year-old man died during the popular ball organized on the Place de l'hôtel-de-Ville. The emergency services could not do anything to resuscitate him. The man was taken with a heart attack around 22 hours. Volunteers from the Red Cross and firefighters present at the event quickly intervened, while waiting for the arrival of men from the hospital's paramedic emergency medicine team. In vain.

BELGIUM

“Footballer through and through” Frank 'Baresi' Peeters (60) died unexpectedly

July 20, 2024

On Monday, July 15, Frank Peeters died unexpectedly at his home in Kapellen. Football was central to the life of Peeters, who supported Antwerp and achieved success as a player at Cappellen. In recent years he coached several clubs in the Antwerp provincial series, including Kalmthout and Berendrecht. He was 60 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Lyana Crabbe, 17

July 20, 2024

Born in Bruges, June 16, 2007, died in Beringen, July 19, 2024. Resident of Beringen.

No cause of death reported.

Gaetane Pirard, 44

July 20, 2024

Born in Sait-Nicolas on March 24, 1980, died in Hermalle on July 18, 2024. Living in Liege – Sclessin.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Vanhauwaert, 34

July 20, 2024

Born in Kortrijk October 4, 1989, gently passed away at home in Kuurne, July 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wim Jambon, 37

July 20, 2024

Manager of "Fruitdas". Born in Genk, April 17, 1987, died unexpectedly at home in Genk, July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Lauvrys, 37

July 20, 2024

Born in Geel, April 26, 1987, died in Meerhout, July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lowie Wydhooge, 28

July 20, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, February 19, 1996, gently passed away at home in Bavikhove, July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Baltus, 59

July 20, 2024

Resident at Dampicourt. Born in Bastogne on 06 January 1965, died in Saint-Mard on 19 July 2024, at the age of 59 years. Thank you to the staff of CHU Liege dep. Oncology, especially Drs Manon Wick and Maximilien Stenimetz.

No cause of death reported.

Grégory Detroz, 49

July 19, 2024

Resident at Grand-Halleux. Born in Bastogne on 27 January 1975, died in Liège, on 18 July 2024, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Raoul Honnay, 65

July 19, 2024

Resident at Fléron. Born on 13 March 1959, died unexpectedly in Fléron, on 18 July 2024, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Vandormael, 40

July 19, 2024

Resident at Manhay. Born in Aye on 10 January 1984, died in Lamormenil on 18 July 2024, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Delphine Vanneste, 48

July 19, 2024

Born in Menen on July 15, 1976. Surrounded by the love of us all, she passed away from us in the palliative care unit Het Anker in Roeselare, on July 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon Mallants, 32

July 19, 2024

Born in Lommel, April 27, 1992, died in Leopoldsburg, July 16, 2024. Resident of Leopoldsburg.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Aerts, 42

July 19, 2024

Born in Turnhout, November 10, 1981, died in Mol, July 17, 2024. Resident of Mol.

No cause of death reported.

Yannick Seynhaeve, 29

July 19, 2024

Born in Tielt, August 22, 1994, died unexpectedly at home, July 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wesley Van Winghem, 44

July 19, 2024

Born in Zottegem, April 23, 1980, died at home in Brakel, July 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Maitrejean, 45

July 18, 2024

Born in Saint-Mard, February 1, 1979, died in Libramont, July 17, 2024. Donations asked for the Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Arnaud Schmetz, 47

July 18, 2024

Born in Verviers, February 1, 1977, died in Verviers, July 17, 2024. Resident of Limbourg.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Zischler, 3 months

July 18, 2024

Of Braine-le-Château. March 13, 2024 - July 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Matisse Vermeer, 17

July 18, 2024

Born in Halle, October 29, 2006. Left us unexpectedly in Middelkerke, July 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Pierre Zanini, 66

July 18, 2024

Born in Niel, December 30, 1975, died in UZA Edegem, July 16, 2024. Thanks to the oncology department for the good services.

No cause of death reported.

Sabine Mathy, 35

July 17, 2024

Resident at Lierneux. Born in Charleroi on 01 September 1988, died in Aywaille on 16 July 2024, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joris Van Damme, 23

July 17, 2024

Born in Antwerp, April 2, 1991, died in Vlekkem, July 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gery Smagghe, 66

July 17, 2024

Born in Diksmuide, July 28, 1957. After a fierce battle, died in Ieper, July 15, 2024. Thanks to the home services, the nurses, the oncology doctor, and his team.

No cause of death reported.

Greta Warens, 70

July 17, 2024

Greta was born in Mechelen on October 15, 1953, and died in Kortrijk on July 15, 2024. Special thanks to the team of AZ Groeninge, department of oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Fabrice Coeymans, 49

July 16, 2024

Resident in Roclenge-sur-Geer. Born in Hermalle-sous-Argenteau on Wednesday June 18, 1975, died in Roclenge-sur-Geer on Monday July 15, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Didier Termote, 68

July 16, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, March 26, 1956, died there July 14, 2024. Thanks to the staff of AZ Groeninge, especially the oncology team.

No cause of death reported.

Slawko Zinczeno, 71

July 15, 2024

Born in Bradford on January 29, 1953, and unexpectedly passed away at his home in Houthulst on July 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Vanessa Fierain, 47

July 15, 2024

Vanessa was born in Braine-le-Comte on November 18, 1976, and died in Anderlecht on July 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fabienne Richard, 50

July 15, 2024

Of Grâce-Hollogne. April 29, 1974 - July 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jérémy De Bourgh, 41

July 15, 2024

Residing in Manage. Born in Mons on Saturday, March 26, 1983, died in Manage on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Hilde Beyen, 61

July 15, 2024

Hilde was born in Veurne on December 15, 1962, and died in Bruges on July 14, 2024. Thanks to the oncology department of AZ Sint-Jan.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Peter Kolacek passed away

July 22, 2024

This weekend, Peter Koacek passed away unexpectedly and at far too young an age. Peter was no stranger to the broadcasting world. In the technical field, he worked as a freelancer for, among others, RTL, NOS and iTV. He previously worked for SBS Broadcasting, Stichting AKN, NOB and Media Servoice Point. Peter Terpstra (team lead RTL Technical Support) reports via social media - 'Peter was a sociable person, he liked to have a chat and then talk in full about his adventures abroad. Yet he felt lonely. Unfortunately, no one could take that loneliness away from him.'

No age or cause of death reported.

GERMANY

DJ and producer Thomas Brückner, AKA Tomcraft, has died aged 49

July 16, 2024

Legendary DJ and producer Tomcraft, real name Thomas Brückner, has passed away, aged 49, his family and friends have confirmed. During his career, Tomcraft performed to crowds of 1.3 million at Berlin’s renowned Love Parade in 2003 and played shows across the world in countries including Brazil, Japan, and South Africa. His cause of death was not confirmed.

A rocker “died suddenly”:

Ton Steine Scherben RPS Lanrue has died

July 17, 2024

RPS Lanrue, whose real name is Ralph Peter Steitz, has died. Together with Rio Reiser, Wolfgang Seidl and Kai Sichtermann, he founded the band Ton Steine Scherben (“Clay Stones Shards”) in 1970. The musician had been suffering from cancer for some time. He was 74 years old and died in Berlin-Kreuzberg surrounded by his family. His wife confirmed this to the German news agency dpa.

Died at the age of 69: Culture Prize winner Karl-Heinz Boyke is dead

July 16, 2024

He was planning another show, but now the well-known artist from Pinneberg died completely unexpectedly. Family, friends and colleagues are grieving.

No cause of death reported.

Obituary for Jutta Hausendorf

July 10, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Jutta Hausendorf, who died unexpectedly and suddenly on the night of 08. to 09.07.2024. Jutta adopted James, a street dog from Romania, in January 2015, and has since been known for her wonderful sewing work for dog lovers, whose sales proceeds she donated completely to the association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Franz Rieperdinger , 67

July 16, 2024

“Dear Franz, we will never forget you." With these words, District Administrator Siegfried Walch said goodbye to long-time member Franz Rieperdinger, who died suddenly on June 23 at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

A computer scientist “died suddenly”:

Invitation to the memorial service for André van Hoorn

July 16, 2024

We were all shocked when we learned of the untimely death of our colleague, computer scientist André van Hoorn. For the entire department, this loss is painful and leaves us sad. In addition to the sadness, we also feel gratitude for the fact that we were able to experience André as colleagues, as lecturers and, above all, as people.

No age or cause of death reported.

A cyclist “died suddenly”:

65-year-old cyclist died after accident in Moritzburg

July 17, 2024

An accident was to have tragic consequences on Monday. A 65-year-old cyclist was on his way from Steinbach to Auer at about 15.15 o'clock when, for reasons that have not yet been clarified, he turned off the road to the right about 500 meters before Großenhainer Straße. He fell into the ditch, causing himself serious injuries. The Traffic Accident Service has now opened an investigation into this accident and its course of events. A medical cause cannot be ruled out at the moment.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Styrian fisherman (72) dies in reservoir

July 16, 2024

A 72-year-old man fell from a boat into the Ottenstein reservoir in Lower Austria on Tuesday. The man from Styria was killed, police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner said on APA request. A medical cause may have led to death. The person concerned is likely to be a fisherman. Ralph Schüller, spokesman for the fire brigade, confirmed that the situation was already very critical for the rescue crew of the helicopter upon their arrival. Witnesses had pulled the man ashore, but the following resuscitation attempts failed.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Swiss Olympian Marcela Krinke-Susmelj passed away

July 18, 2024

Swiss Olympic dressage rider Marcela Krinke-Susmelj has passed away on 17 July 2024. She was 58 years old. She split from her long-time coach Ton de Ridder and started working with Daniel Ramseier. She declined to ride Molberg at the 2018 World Cup Finals in Paris. Krinke-Susmelj was forced to end her high-profile international dressage career shortly afterwards. Marcela was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019 at the early age of 54 years. Marcela received the best care as her illness sadly progressed. On 17 July 2024, she passed away.

NORWAY

Odd Kristian Reme is dead

July 20, 2024

Pastor and Labor Party politician Odd Kristian "Kian" Reme has died. He died after a short illness on Wednesday night. He was 71 years old. Reme was for several years the Labour Party's foremost politician in Stavanger and was most recently the mayoral candidate in the 2007 election. He also served eleven years on the Labour Party's Central Board.

No cause of death reported.

Stena Pettersen (56) has died

July 19, 2024

Stena Pettersen, known from the reality series "Sydenliv", is dead. He was only 56 years old. He leaves behind a wife and three children. His son Mads shared the sad news in a public Facebook post: "Dear friends and family. It is with a heavy heart that we share that my father has passed away. It happened on Sunday at about 16:00 that Stena's heart stopped on their family trip to Bali.

SWEDEN

Bodybuilder Kristoffer Berner, known as ‘The Danish Giant’ has died at 43

July 17, 2024

Bodybuilder Kristoffer Berner has tragically died at 43 years old on July 14, 2024, as confirmed by multiple sources. No cause of death has been revealed. He is the latest bodybuilder to pass away, as fans have witnessed a handful of athletes die too soon in the sport. Although details surrounding his demise are limited at the time of this writing, Berner’s death came as a gut-wrenching shock to the community. His passing hit especially hard as he was slated to compete this weekend at the highly anticipated 2024 Chicago Pro show, a celebrated event, headlined by the Men’s Open division. In Kristoffer Berner’s last outing on stage, he placed outside of the top 15 at Steve Weinberger’s prestigious New York Pro competition.

DENMARK

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Fatal accident in Hadsten

July 19, 2024

A serious traffic accident occurred on Vissingvej in Hadsten on Tuesday 16 July at 8.15 am. Here, a car and a truck collided head-on. "The initial investigations indicate that the car pulled over into the opposite lane for unknown reasons," informs East Jutland Police. The 42-year-old truck driver tried to avoid it and thereby got onto the verge of the road, causing the truck to overturn. According to the East Jutland Fire Service, both the truck and the car ended up in a field. In the accident, the 52-year-old driver of the car was killed on the spot. The man comes from Syddjurs, the police say.

Frank Stensgaard Carlsen, 62

July 22, 2024

My dearly loved darling and best friend, our beloved father, father-in-law, bonus father, grandfather Frank Stensgaard, January 17, 1962 - July 22, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Preben Jørgen Hansen, 58/59

July 22, 2024

My dear father and grandfather, Preben Jørgen Hansen, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Lean Frøslev Bay, 45

July 22, 2024

My dear husband, and children's beloved father, Lean Frøslev Bay, born November 14, 1978, is suddenly taken from us. Sjørring, 20 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marianne Kiel Hein, 44

July 21, 2024

Our dear Marianne Kiel Hein, 30 April 1980 - 20 July 2024, has quietly fallen asleep. A big thank you to the Cancer Department at Gødstrup for care and support.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Jensen, 63

July 20, 2024

Our beloved dear father, Kim Jensen, 20 July 1960 - 15 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Per Bonnichsen Jensen, 62

July 20, 2024

Our beloved father, grandfather, and father-in-law, my beloved Per Bonnichsen Jensen, 21 May 1962 - 13 July 2024, is taken from us far too soon. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Karl Tøt Baun, 60

July 20, 2024

Karl Tøt Baun, born November 14, 1963, has found peace after a long battle against ALS. Ræhr, 18 July 2024.

Words of remembrance from 'Ugeskrift for læger'

July 19, 2024

Dr Ilija Djordjevic (59). 'It is with great sadness that I have had to say goodbye to my good friend Ilija, who has passed away after a long illness.' (Illness started in 2022).

No cause of death reported.

Bo Christensen, 54

July 18, 2024

My dear son, Bo Christensen, June 19, 1970 - July 17, 2024, has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Peter Hyllen Frederiksen, 61

July 18, 2024

Our dear father husband, father-in-law and grandfather, Lars Peter Hyllen Frederiksen (Lasse),July 28, 1962 - 16 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Gitte Joan Von Holstein-Tarhlou, 67

July 17, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, Gitte von Holstein-Rathlou, born 14 May 1957, fell asleep peacefully on July 13, 2024. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Høj Reinhold Nielsen, 55

July 17, 2024

My beloved husband, our dearly beloved brother, uncle, and brother-in-law, Major Peter Høj Reinhold Nielsen, September 24, 1968 - 12 July 2024. We have with great sadness, unexpectedly and far too soon, lost.

No cause of death reported.

Keld Hansen, 62

July 17, 2024

My dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle, Keld Hansen, our Keldemann, July 3, 1962 - July 15, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Fred Sorensen, 69

July 17, 2024

Our beloved Fred Sorensen, born 18 November 1954, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness, Nibe, July 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Egdal, 42

July 17, 2024

Our dear son, brother, and lover, Simon Egdal, March 24, 1982 - July 9, 2024, has died suddenly. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to The Kidney Association.

No cause of death reported.

Ninna Kruse Jensen, 71

July 16, 2024

My dear wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and grandmother, Ninna Kruse Jensen, born 10 August 1952, is suddenly taken from us. Skagen, 14 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kjeld Brian Andersen, 73

July 16, 2024

My dear husband, our father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Kjeld Brian Andersen, 28 July 1950 - 14 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Leif Nybo Jensen, 71

July 16, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Leif Nybo Jensen, 5 June 1953, has died suddenly. Gistrup, 13 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jørgen Edwin Andersen, 71

July 16, 2024

My dear fun-loving husband, Jørgen Edwin Andersen, December 15, 1952 - July 15, 2024. Fought bravely but had to give up to cancer. In deep sorrow.

Johnny Hansen, 62

July 15, 2024

My best friend, husband, and boyfriend of 40 years, the children's beloved father, the car wrecker king, Johnny Hansen (Pytte), has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jeannette Maria Pautsch, 67

July 15, 2024

Jeannette Maria Pautsch, May 14, 1957 - July 10, 2024, has suddenly been taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Peder Rokkjær Hilligsøe, 59

July 15, 2024

Our dear father, grandfather, and father-in-law, Peder Rokkjær Hilligsøe, 8 June 1965 - 13 July 2024, has fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Lasse Christensen Schmidt, 30

July 15, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and son-in-law, Lasse Christensen Schmidt, June 24, 1994 - July 12, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

GREECE

The famous Greek TikToker lost his life in mysterious circumstances, he was only 26 years old

July 22, 2024

The famous Greek TikToker has suddenly passed away at the age of 26. This news has been quite sad for the users of social networks who have come across Manolis Vavourakis. Manolo had gone viral through social media because he loved to sing acapella. Although the cause of his death is not known, his people mention in the comments under his photos that he was facing respiratory problems.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Sudden death of coach driver, aged 31

July 22, 2024

Traffic Police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal traffic accident that occurred early on Sunday afternoon on Eth. Paleokastritsa Rd, in which the driver of the tourist coach, Yiannis Manatos (31), died. According to eyewitness testimonies, the driver suddenly lost consciousness, consequently losing control of the vehicle. The bus veered off course into the opposite lane of traffic, and then off the road, heading in a wild trajectory in the opposite direction, crashing into a tow truck parked off the road. Unfortunately, it was directly opposite and at the height of the bus driver, resulting in him being fatally injured. The photos of the damaged bus are revealing. The injured passengers, two of them more seriously, were taken to hospital.

SPAIN

An actor “died suddenly”:

Actor Xabier Deive dies at the age of 54

July 18, 2024

The Galician actor Xavier Deive has died unexpectedly this Thursday at the age of 54, according to his representative, Alejandro Albaiceta. Born in Narón, Deive was known for his work in series such as "Vivir sin permiso" and "A lei de Santos", as well as in films such as "The Longest Night", "Fatum" and "Xustiza Artificial", the latter still pending release.

No cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Dismay in the Fallas festival world after the sudden death of Artur Part

July 16, 2024

Photographer Artur Part has died at the age of 40. To call him a photographer is to narrow down one of his many facets, since he was an all-rounder in the world of religious festivals, especially Las Fallas and Easter. Artur was one of the usual and recognizable faces. He was always with his camera in his hand and capturing every detail of the festivals. He has left without warning. He was always full of talkativeness and that multiplies the consternation for the unexpected departure, and because of his youth.

No cause of death reported.

Montserrat Candini, mayor of Calella, dies

July 19, 2024

The former Catalan MP Montserrat Candini i Puig has died this Friday afternoon at the age of 66 after a life dedicated to Catalan politics. Candini i Puig was mayor of the municipality of Calella, a position she held for eleven years until her resignation in May 2022 to treat a cancer that had been diagnosed and that she has not overcome.

Political advisor José Manuel Suárez Bocero dies at the age of 45

July 15, 2024

José Manuel Suárez Bocero, advisor of the Partido Popular Municipal Group in the City of Oviedo and councilor during Gabino de Lorenzo's time as mayor, has died at the age of 45 this Monday morning, after several days in the ICU of the Central University Hospital of Asturias, where he was admitted in a very serious condition after suffering a stroke during the early hours of last Friday.

Granollers chef Fermí Puig dies from cancer

July 20, 2024

The Granollers chef Fermí Puig died this Friday at the age of 65 due to complications from cancer. The chef, known for his interventions in the Catalan media, has been a great reference for current Catalan cuisine. Throughout his career, he worked in prestigious restaurants such as El Bulli Apart from being a cook, Fermí Puig also stood out as a scientific popularizer and author of several cookbooks. The chef's family has issued a statement explaining that Puig "has left after having stood up in an admirable and very brave way to the various health problems that have arisen" since he was diagnosed with a lymphatic disease.

A 59-year-old man from Luz dies of natural causes in the street in broad daylight

July 15, 2024

A 59-year-old resident of Lugo was found dead early Monday morning on one of the sidewalks of Concepción Arenal Street. His death was due to natural causes, according to the National Police, which intervened in the case.

No cause of death reported.

