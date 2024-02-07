MEXICO

13-year-old boy dies at high school

February 3, 2024

During the last hours of last Friday, February 2, it was announced that a 13-year-old student of the technical secondary school number 69 in Venustiano Carranza, died inside the student campus in a shocking way. First reports indicate that the 13-year-old identified as Jesus “N”, suddenly fainted, so he was transferred to the infirmary of the educational campus. Then, paramedics arrived, and diagnosed the minor with no vital signs, for which they requested the arrival of the police to begin investigations. It is important to mention that so far, the reasons for which the 13-year-old student fainted and ultimately died within the aforementioned campus are unknown.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies while eating at taco stand

February 2, 2024

When he was tasting some tacos, a man fainted and lost his life before the gaze of several diners. The events occurred around 09.00 on Friday, in the city center. According to the investigations, the victim arrived at that intersection and approached a food stand. For several minutes he was eating the food he requested, but suddenly he fainted before the gaze of witnesses. The victim was left lying in front of the food stand, where elements of the Red Cross and Monterrey police arrived.

No age or cause of death reported.

10 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Former independent gubernatorial candidate Jorge Moreno dies of heart attack

January 28, 2024

Jorge Moreno Durán, a former candidate for the governorship of the state of Tlaxcala, died this Sunday, as a result of a heart attack, while participating in a tennis tournament. The former independent candidate was participating in a sports tournament on the Xicohténcatl Hill, in the state capital, when the heart attack occurred. Although he was given first aid attention, it was too late, because Moreno Durán's death was reported.

No age reported.

Woman dies in gym, had a heart attack

February 1, 2024

A 44-year-old woman lost her life from a heart attack, when she was exercising inside a well-known gym in the Downtown neighborhood of Huatusco. The woman was identified by her relatives as Rosario Vasquez. People who were inside saw the woman faint and asked for the support of the Red Cross. The paramedics arrived to the rescue but confirmed that she had already died.

Security guard dies of heart attack at department store

February 1, 2024

A security guard died of a heart attack while working inside a department store. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, when a person without vital signs was reported. A paramedic confirmed that the person no longer had vital signs, and that he had probably suffered a heart attack. He was found unconscious on the floor of the employee bathroom.

No age reported.

He dies of a heart attack in the middle of a public road

January 29, 2024

A 67-year-old man lost his life after allegedly being the victim of a heart attack. The events were recorded in the María de León neighborhood, in Saltillo. Red Cross paramedics confirmed the death, and FGE experts are conducting the relevant investigations.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Two men die of heart attack in Morelia and Tarimbaro

February 1, 2024

An elderly man died, apparently after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Historic Center of Morelia. The event happened this Thursday. It was learned that the man began to feel ill health, then lost consciousness. Some policemen and paramedics arrived, who applied first aid to him, but he did not react and the death was confirmed. The identity of the deceased was not revealed.

While he was driving his combi, a man apparently suffered a heart attack, so he lost control, ran over a woman, and ended up crashing into an electricity pole, in the Galaxia Tarimbaro neighborhood. Police and paramedics attended the scene to provide assistance, but only confirmed the death of the driver of the combi. In addition, they helped an injured woman who was walking through the place when she was run over by the combi out of control.

No age reported.

Man dies of heart attack on Texcoco–Lechería highway

February 2, 2024

A man died after suffering a heart attack while driving his vehicle on the Texcoco-Lechería. At the time of the attack, the victim lost control and hit the back of a truck carrying water. At the same time, the car hit another private vehicle that was traveling in the other lane. Witnesses requested the support of the emergency services. Immediately, Acolman security and Civil Protection elements and firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident where they found the unconscious victim in the private vehicle. After checking him, paramedics confirmed that the approximately 64-year-old man no longer had vital signs.

Taxi driver dies at the wheel due to heart attack in Metepec

February 1, 2024

He died of an apparent acute myocardial arrest while driving a taxi, which crashed into a road sign in Metepec. The unfortunate event took place on Miguel Hidalgo Street, while driving a Chevrolet Spark vehicle. Residents of the area requested the help of the municipal Civil Protection elements to provide first aid, however, the death of the man was confirmed.

No age reported.

He suffers a heart attack and crashes; days later he dies in a hospital in Saltillo

February 1, 2024

After several days of agony, Rosendo "N", 51, died in a hospital ward, after being involved in a car accident. It was on Saturday, January 20, when Rosendo was driving his personnel carrier on Francisco Sarabia Street, in Saltillo When passing El Vergel Street, the driver allegedly suffered a heart attack, lost control of the steering wheel, and crashed into a large tree. Rosendo was transferred to Clinic 2 of the IMSS and unfortunately this Wednesday afternoon he was declared lifeless by doctors of the hospital. Now it will be necropsy that will determine if the steering wheel worker died a victim of a heart attack, or due to the injuries suffered after the mishap.

Heart attack , cause of death of woman located in ditch

February 2, 2024

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Women announced that the necropsy performed on the woman who was located lifeless inside a ditch showed that the cause of death was due to a heart attack. After responding to a report, security personnel, accompanied by experts in criminalistics, were mobilized to the intersection of 43rd Street and J.J. Calvo, in Chihuahua. They discoved the lifeless body of a woman of approximately 40 years, whose identity has not yet been established. Although no visible lesions were observed, the state of the body indicated an advanced state of putrefaction.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Julio César Rodríguez Medina

December 3, 2023

It is very painful for our newspaper to inform the sad news to the relatives, and the entire area of Puerto Plata Los Bordas. After a valuable member suddenly left for heaven, the community was left with a huge feeling of emptiness this Sunday. In the early morning of this December 3rd, the young Julio César Rodríguez Medina, known as “Chey el Zurdo [“Chey the left-handed”], died due to a heart attack. This tragic event took place at his residence, located in the area mentioned. May he rest in peace and may God keep him in His Holy Glory.

No age reported.

DOMINICA

The prominent actor Víctor Pinales dies at the age of 59

January 31, 2024

The prominent actor Víctor Pinales died early today due to respiratory arrest in the intensive care unit of the Plaza de la Salud General Hospital. Pinales had been intubated yesterday after developing pneumonia that affected his lungs, causing other complications in his deteriorating health. The actor was admitted last Friday to the aforementioned hospital, due to critical kidney failure and other health complications. Víctor Pinales died at 59 years of age. We have lost a great human being”, said theater producer Juancito Rodríguez said. The actor also expressed that the theater community was mourning the departure of Pinales.

JAMAICA

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

JCF mourning another sudden death of policeman

February 2, 2024

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has once again been plunged into mourning, following the sudden death of a policeman. He is 35-year-old Detective Constable Rameesh Williams, who was assigned to the Elleston Road Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). He reportedly died at his St Andrew home this morning. The Gleaner understands that he was reportedly taking medication for flu-like symptoms. “[He] complained last night of feeling weak, by the time they were to move with him he passed on,” a source close to the situation said. He is the third serving member to die this week. A retired senior policeman also died. On Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Delroy Johnson, who was assigned to Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), drowned while swimming at a river in St Ann. On Wednesday, former police inspector Micheal Smith was at his home in Horizon Park, St Catherine when he complained about feeling ill, and later died.

No cause of death reported.

Former police inspector dies suddenly

February 1, 2024

St Catherine - The sudden death of former police inspector Michael Smith has plunged the St Catherine North Police Division into mourning. Smith was at his home in Horizon Park, St Catherine, on Wednesday evening when he complained about feeling ill. A family member found him unresponsive and took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Smith was a veteran of the defunct Island Special Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Smith is among a number of former police personnel who passed in January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

COLOMBIA

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

44-year-old man died while driving his car in Santander

January 31, 2024

This Monday, January 29, 2024, a man reportedly lost his life due to a heart attack, while driving his vehicle along the road that connects Piedecuesta with Bucaramanga, in the department of Santander. Apparently, when the man felt unwell, he stopped his car and informed some people that he was not in good health. In addition, according to a video spread on social networks, it is evident how several people moved a man, because he had a heart attack. And although he was referred to a medical center, he had already died.

SURINAME

Requillio Oehlers, 52

February 5, 2024

Heartbreaking: Requillio Oehlers is gone. Died suddenly in his sleep. Very sad, but with an indelible memory of his life, we had to say goodbye to my dear husband, our father, son, brother, cousin and uncle, completely unexpectedly. Aged 52 years old.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Mamy Lopes, poet, composer, carnival reveler, activist – a legend of culture, dies of heart attack

February 4, 2024

The town of São João do Piauí today, February 04, 2024, dawned in mourning with the sad news of the death of Mamy Lopes (60). What we know is that he died in the early hours of this Sunday, victim of a heart attack. Mamy was a poet, activist in defense of the Piauí River, carnival reveler, and composer and lyrics-creator of sambas.

Sadness: samba singer dies after suffering heart attack

February 1, 2024

The dawn of this Thursday brought sad news to the world of music and samba in Florianópolis. Dada Varella, renowned singer and samba player, linked to the Império Vermelho E Branco Samba School in the Pantanal neighborhood, has died at the age of 43. The artist suffered a fulminant heart attack. Dada began to feel unwell in her own home and was promptly referred to the hospital, but unfortunately could not resist.

Two athletes “died suddenly”:

Athlete Luiz Soares de Melo Neto dies after a sudden illness

February 2, 2024

With immense sadness, we address our condolences to the family of the athlete Luiz Soares de Melo Neto, of the ACORR team, whose departure after a sudden illness during the last Race of Kings deeply saddens us. We wish the family members to find comfort and strength to face this difficult period.

No age or cause of death reported.

Athlete Robson Valim dies of cancer

February 1, 2024

The municipality of Pedro Osório regrets the death of amateur athlete and former professional athlete Robson Valim, on Thursday (01st). The player was battling cancer. Robson played in professional and also amateur football. In professional football, he had a stint with Penarol (Uruguay), as well as Brasil de Pelotas, Esportivo and Farroupilha. The municipal administration extends sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the entire community.

No age reported.

Indigenous leader Paulo Marubo dies

February 3, 2024

The indigenous leader Paulo Marubo died this Saturday, after a worsening of hepatitis. Paulo's nephew, the lawyer Eliésio Marubo confirmed the worsening health condition of the leader and said that on Friday the kidneys and liver were compromised by hepatitis. According to Eliésio, the uncle began treatment in Tabatinga (AM) and then was admitted to the capital Manaus, where he was put in a corridor without receiving proper care. The Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (Coiab) issued a note of regret and recognized Paulo as responsible for creating “conditions so that the forest and the lives that inhabit it continue to stand.”

No age reported.

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

State school teacher Clescir Gonzatto dies

February 1, 2024

Clescir allegedly suffered a stroke just before classes, and eventually died. She worked in the field of Special Education and was a sign language interpreter. The teacher leaves two children, and a lot of sadness in friends and family.

No age reported.

Death : Teacher Maysa Nóvoa

February 1, 2024

It is our sad duty to announce the death of Maysa Nóvoa, a teacher beloved by all, and who for a long time was the principal of the Nilza Nascimento State School in the Cariri neighborhood. Victim of sudden illness on the morning of this day, February 1st, her early departure left the student class bereaved and very saddened.

No age or cause of death reported.

Family and friends mourn death of biology and science teacher Aurélia Porath

January 30, 2024

One of the most painful moments we have to face in our life is the loss of a loved one. Family and friends of Aurélia do Rocio Porath, 62, are going through this sad reality. The biology and science teacher, with more than 40 years of profession, and well known and loved in Araucária, died on Sunday, January 28, victim of a fulminant heart attack.

Teacher Claudineia Custódio da Silva, 38, dies after heart attack at home

February 1, 2024

The teacher Claudineia Custódio da Silva, 38, who worked at the Moacyr Caramello school in Chupinguaia, died on Thursday morning (01st) after suffering what would have been a fulminant heart attack in her home. Before 7:00 am, the educator had finished watering the plants and was preparing to take a shower, before heading to work, when she gave a scream and fell into the room. Her husband quickly entered and found her unconscious. An ambulance from the Municipal Hospital of Chupinguaia was mobilized, but when it arrived, it found that the teacher was already lifeless. A relative heard by this site said Claudineia did not complain of health problems.

The teacher Angelo Canuto died tonight, victim of heart attack

January 30, 2024

The teacher Angelo Canuto died tonight, victim of heart attack. This journalist pays his condolences to the family and mourns with sadness records this sad passing.

No age reported.

Nursing technician Marcí Guatimosim dies

February 1, 2024

Nursing technician Marcí Guatimosim, 54, passed away on Thursday morning. A servant for 29 years of the Municipal Health Department and the Centennial Hospital, Marcí had a respiratory arrest while exercising her passion at the Feitoria Health Center. Dear to colleagues and patients, Marcí will be missed by all who lived with her.

Retired police officer dies at 62 years of heart attack ; he was in his farm when he fell ill

February 4, 2024

Retired civil police officer Nilton Monteiro da Silva died in the early hours of Sunday, February 04, at the age of 62. Nilton retired at the end of 2023 and was living in a farm in the Barbosinha community, where he fell ill, suffered a heart attack and died.

Gessica dos Reis Silva, 28 years old, three months pregnant, dies of embolism

February 2, 2024

In the early hours of Friday (2nd), Gessica dos Reis Silva, 28 years old, three months pregnant, died at the Municipal Hospital of Marabá (HMM) in southeastern Pará, after being transferred from the maternal and Child Hospital (HMI). The young woman was admitted to the HMI the day before (1st) and, according to unconfirmed information, an embolism was suspected.

Man dies after sudden illness during football match at Rosa Elze

February 1, 2024

A 45-year-old man has died after falling ill during a football match with friends. The case was registered on Wednesday night, 31, in the Rosa Elze neighborhood, in São Cristóvão. Friends arrived to provide first aid and activated the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), but he could not resist and died.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man suffers sudden illness and dies after crashing car into residence wall

January 30, 2024

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a traffic accident with bodily injuries and death occurred in Jaguarão. According to preliminary information, the driver of a vehicle suffered a sudden illness and lost control of it, colliding against the wall of a residence. With the force of the impact, both the driver and the passenger were injured, being rescued by a team of the mobile emergency service (SAMU 192). During the operation, the team found that the driver had no vital signs and died at the scene. The passenger, on the other hand, was referred for medical attention at the hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Security guard from Araraquara is found dead

February 1, 2024

It is with regret that we inform the passing of Rogério, better known as “Cebola”, this Thursday (1st) in the morning. He was found lifeless in a DAAE water reservoir near Inhumas, where he acted as a security guard. Roger was well known in the area. Unfortunately, Despite the efforts of the Advanced Support Unit team, which was activated, it was not possible to reverse the situation. So far, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead in state of decomposition; suspected heart attack

February 4, 2024

A man was found late yesterday afternoon (4th) dead inside his home, located in Travessa Bela, in Aquidauana. The main suspicion of the police is that he suffered a heart attack. The man's age was not disclosed. According to the newspaper O Pantaneiro, the victim was identified as Afonso. He was found by neighbors lying in a visible state of decomposition. Police were called and confirmed the man's death.

No age reported.

Man died inside his truck this Saturday morning

February 5, 2024

A man died inside his truck this Saturday morning, his truck was parked in the vicinity of the Paulínia fuel stop. At first, it is presumed the man may have had a heart attack. May God comfort family and friends.

No age reported.

“Died suddenly” during incest:

Father dies during relationship with daughter in motel

February 3, 2024

This case is leaving people completely perplexed, and it happened recently in Manaus. In this specific case, the love between a father and a daughter became the same love which exists between a man and a woman. They began a relationship 20 years ago, until the present day, where he was 64 years old and she is 46 years old, incredibly they had a son together. The man died having his last intimate relationship with his daughter in a motel. Apparently he had a heart attack, because many people have difficulty making great physical efforts, which overloads the heart and greatly increases blood circulation. A rescue team was quickly called. But the man was already dead when they arrived, and nothing more could be done.

URUGUAY

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Surgeon tried to swim across the Río de La Plata but died 1500 meters from arriving

February 1, 2024

An Uruguayan surgeon who was up early this morning to swim from Colonia (Uruguay) with the intention of crossing the Río de La Plata to Argentina, died 1500 meters from reaching Punta Lara (Argentina). Gonzalo Leal, 55, started the journey this Thursday at 4.33am with his son, his personal doctor, a lifeguard and a pilot. "He had carried out the corresponding medical studies before starting the crossing and did not present any health problems and was in a position to perform the challenge of swimming 40 kilometers from Colonia," the sources consulted by this newspaper explained. At about 1500 meters from his arrival, Leal began to make erratic movements. "So they immediately proceeded to remove him from the water," the sources of the case commented and added that "they put him on the assistance boat and observed that he did not have vital signs."

No cause of death reported.

ARGENTINA

Claudio Rissi died at 67

February 2, 2024

Claudio Rissi, a renowned Argentine actor with a long career and having played one of the most prominent characters in the fiction "El Marginal", died at the age of 67 after battling his severe illness. The news was confirmed by his partner, Natalia Ojeda, who revealed that the actor was admitted to the Los Arcos Sanatorium, as a result of the cancer he was facing.

Folklore mourns: an iconic singer and guitarist has died at the age of 49

February 2, 2024

Folklore is one of the traditional genres of our country in which artists of all age ranges can be found. Unfortunately, sad news was announced when a singer and guitarist who was only 49 years old, and at the same time worked as a firefighter, died. This was Marcelo Yzurieta, leader of the band “Los Sacha de Córdóba”, who had been suffering from an undisclosed health problem.

No cause of death reported.

Grief in Tucumán for the death of Leandro Rossi, the young official runner-up in public speaking

February 2, 2024

Tucumán and Tafí Viejo experiencing hours of pain after learning of the death of Leandro Rossi, who in October won the world runner-up in the competition World of Public Speaking that took place in Spain. The young native of Tafí Viejo died after catching dengue fever, so his sudden departure left a great pain with his family, friends and co-workers. The young man stated in that speech that he already had defined his future plans. "After that, all the activities that I do, both academic and professional, will always be linked to the defense of human rights, something that I have been fighting for many years,” he said.

No age reported.

Tango in mourning: Carlitos Quintana, "a master of the embrace", has died

January 31, 2024

At the heart of the tangos is hidden that mystery which rarely can be revealed in the body of a single dancer. Emotions are danced, not movements. Carlitos Quintana was a chosen one. “It was a pleasure to dance with him. He was a guy born to dance.”, said dancer and teacher María Rosa Mognaschi, after highlighting the good person he was and the purity of his intentions. Quintana was 72. The diagnosis of a disease last October ended up making him feel worse, until it took him away.

Sadness in samba school Ará Berá for the death of a member

January 30, 2024

The samba school Ará Berá reported on Tuesday the death of one of its members. This was Yanina Muñoz, who was a member of the "University of Sound", the carnival troupe's rhythm section. She joined the samba team in 2014. As far as our newspaper could ascertain, the young bell player had been diagnosed with cancer six months ago.

No age reported.

The renowned fishing guide Hector Bradanini has died

January 29, 2024

Hector 'Huevo' ['Egg'] Bradanini died this Monday at noon at the Masvernat Hospital in Concordia after being hospitalized urgently for a heart attack. The renowned fishing tourism operator and owner of The Lodge Area had been hospitalized last weekend and discharged on Thursday.

No age reported.

