ITALY

Padua. Fatal stroke on holiday, music manager Moschin dies

February 4, 2024

The city mourns the passing of Mauro Moschin, guitarist and show manager from Padua, who suddenly passed away the other day at the age of 67 at the Izola hospital in Slovenia. Here he had been hospitalized in very serious conditions, after a powerful ischemic stroke had struck him on Tuesday morning while he was spending the last hours of his holiday with his partner Susanna. The artist had resided in La Mandria for about twenty years, and leaves behind her, her beloved children Chiara and Francesco, young and appreciated entrepreneurs from the world of show business, and many friends and collaborators.

Riccardo Ludergnani, president of Unico SpA, has died

January 30, 2024

Riccardo Ludergnani, owner of the San Lorenzo di Montese pharmacy and since 2016 president of the board of directors of the company "Unico - The pharmacists' pharmacy" died suddenly at the age of 59. He was a member of the Council of the InFarmacia Consortium and of Codifarma and was part of the Council of Federfarma Modena.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, dies at 49 years after a month of agony, mourning for Saverio Palato

February 4, 2024

Furci (Chieti) - Mourning in Furci for the death of Saverio Palato, former councilor and protagonist of numerous initiatives with the Pro loco. Yesterday the terrible news after the hospitalization on January 27 at the Polyclinic for a sudden illness while he was shopping at the supermarket. The man died when he was only 49 years old: a cerebral hemorrhage left him with no escape.

Carmine Sanna, former director of the Marina di Capri tourist port, died suddenly at the age of 58

January 30, 2024

Tragedy on the island of Capri in the province of Naples in Campania. Carmine Sanna, former director of the Marina di Capri tourist port, suddenly and prematurely passed away at the age of 58. His death occurred in Santa Maria di Leuca.

No cause of death reported.

4-month-old baby in the emergency room due to illness, seizures in the night and then death

February 2, 2024

Admitted for tests at the Pediatrics of the Angelo hospital, the conditions of a 4-month-old baby girl have worsened. She didn't make it. Brought by her parents to the emergency room of the dell'Angelo hospital due to her unwell condition, a 4-month-old Venetian baby girl died following complications within a few hours on Tuesday morning. She suffered a cardiac arrest. From that moment on, every attempt to save her failed and the doctors declared the death of the little girl, who had never before given any concern for her health. During the day, Thursday, the Local Health Authority 3 health directorate ordered an autopsy to investigate the causes of the little girl's death, and it is not excluded that the family may decide to have further tests carried out. The hypothesis of a viral heart attack is not excluded.

No cause of death reported.

Reggio Emilia - Died at 13 after experiencing an illness at school

February 1, 2024

Canalina (Reggio Emilia) - Destiny Innocent, a student at Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa Middle School in the Canalina neighborhood on the outskirts of Reggio Emilia, died suddenly at just 13 years old. Destiny Innocent had experienced what appeared to be a mild illness just as he was in school on Jan. 22. School officials had also called health officials to be reassured it was nothing serious. The boy had then spent some time under observation at Santa Maria Nuova, and his condition gradually worsened, so much so that he had to be transferred to Baggiovara, where the 13-year-old also underwent surgery to try to reduce a brain haemorrhage, but doctors' attempts to save him were to no avail. Destiny, originally from Nigeria, lived with his parents and siblings in the Canalina neighborhood.

No cause of death reported.

Three 20-year-olds “died suddenly”:

Drama in Naples, 20-year-old boy suddenly dies in his sleep

February 5, 2024

A drama has shocked the city of Naples. A very young boy, Carmine Sperone, 20 years old, from Cavalleggeri, died suddenly in his sleep. The boy was in Germany for work, but the news of his sudden death spread quickly. On his social network, Carmine's terrible death devastated everyone, in fact there are many messages that appeared on the 20-year-old's social wall.

No cause of death reported.

Feeling unwell at school, then Marco's heart stopped: he was only 20 years old

February 1, 2024

Castelnovo Monti (Reggio Emilia) – Serious mourning in the mountains: yesterday morning Marco Baccini, just turned 20 years old, passed away suddenly, the victim of an illness, leaving his family in deep pain and the entire local community stunned and in disbelief. Last Tuesday he returned home from school because he had felt unwell and yesterday morning, after much suffering, he lost consciousness. Then his heart stopped beating. When the parents saw the boy's condition worsening, they immediately alerted the emergency services: the health workers of the Green Cross of Castelnovo Monti and the air ambulance. But unfortunately, there was nothing to be done: Marco's heart had stopped.

Woman returns home to find 20-year-old son dead: shock in Bagheria

January 31, 2024

A deep shock hit the quiet community of Bagheria, in the province of Palermo, when a woman returned home only to be confronted with a tragic scene: her 20-year-old son died. The young man was discovered lifeless, and his mother immediately called law enforcement and emergency responders, who rushed to the scene to deal with the situation. Police launched an investigation to understand the circumstances of the young man's death. No signs of violence were found on the body. The presence of some poison packets in the house led to speculation about the possibility of an extreme gesture. The tragedy occurred shortly before 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 31. The local community is trying to understand and process the shocking news. The boy's family and the community in which he lived are now facing the pain of this sudden loss. Investigations continue to shed light on the tragedy and provide answers to the still unanswered questions. There remains the deep grief of the community and a family who saw their son pass away so suddenly.

In Tresigallo, Riccardo Vasi dies of illness at 32

February 3, 2024

Tresigallo (Ferrara) - Pain and disbelief in Tresigallo for the death of Riccardo Vasi, 32, who died suddenly Friday night from a sudden illness, while he was in his home. The first rumours and the first messages began to circulate already in the night between Friday and yesterday, in particular at the pub Al Cocco, one of his meeting points with friends; then in the morning the tragic confirmation: it was all true. Riccardo, for all "Rega", had attended the hotel in Ferrara, had worked at the Aliper of Tresigallo since the opening of the supermarket, in the fish shop, and currently worked as a pizza chef and pizza maker for the pizzeria from Bruno. Vasi in his childhood had been a member of the group of "Friends of Green", born at the beginning of the millennium to protect the environment.

No cause of death reported.

Vicenza, 38-year-old father dies after four visits to the emergency room due to a haemorrhage from a cyst

February 2, 2024

Four visits to the emergency room in the space of a week for a cyst, then the last trip in an ambulance where he lost his life. Now the family members want clarity on the death of Matteo Bertoldo, a coach from Piovene Rocchette (Vicenza) who died on Friday 26 January at just 38 years old. The autopsy on the man's body took place on Saturday morning, entrusted to Dr. Silvia Tambuscio. The lawyer who protects the family, Andrea Massalin, has instead appointed Dr. Alessandro Peretti as party consultant. The results of the autopsy examination will be fundamental to understand what the cause of death was. It all started on Friday 19 January when the thirty-eight-year-old headed to Santorso hospital for an inflamed cyst in his groin. However, the waiting room was too crowded, and he returned the following day, Saturday 20 January. The doctors then treated the inflamed area, and then advised him to take painkillers in case the pain did not ease. Three days later, on Tuesday 23 January, in the early afternoon, the thirty-eight year old started losing a lot of blood from his groin, so much so that he had to alert 118. The ambulance urgently transferred him to hospital, where he was treated again and then discharged. In this case, however, an appointment was also made for him for another visit three days later, on Friday the 26th. The man then returned to hospital for the fourth time, underwent treatment and then returned home to Piovene.

Viterbo - Mourning in the city, the young entrepreneur Alessandro Milioni has died

February 2, 2024

City in mourning, entrepreneur Alessandro Milioni has died. Owner of the historic optician of the same name in Via Marconi, he was well known, esteemed and well-liked in Viterbo. He passed away young, after battling an illness, at just 44 years old. He leaves his wife, his children, and his brother Alberto with whom he owned the business in front of which today stands a black crown as a sign of mourning.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 26:

Reggio Calabria, the teacher, Tiziana Franco, died on Christmas Day: whole city in tears for the young woman

December 26, 2023

The Christmas celebrations in Reggio Calabria were overwhelmed by tragic news: the premature death of Tiziana Franco, a young teacher, on Christmas Day. This event deeply shocked friends and acquaintances, leaving them dismayed at a loss so sudden and painful, that it obscured the joy of the holidays.

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in Boscotrecase: doctor dies while waiting for his nephew outside the school

February 3, 2024

A well-known doctor from Boscotrecase, who retired a year ago, was waiting for his nephew to leave school when he suddenly fell ill. The doctor was immediately helped, but his condition appeared desperate. An ambulance from 118 intervened on the spot, but the medical staff could not help but confirm his death. The doctor probably suffered a sudden heart attack that left him with no escape. Rescue attempts were useless.

No age reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Stefano Bertoni, "the king of sandwiches" in the heart of Trento, has died

February 2, 2024

"The king of sandwiches" Stefano Bertoni passed away on the night between Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd February, after a serious illness that broke out suddenly last year. Known for his gourmet sandwiches, the manager of «Il posto di Ste», at the end of Largo Carducci in the heart of Trento, was 61 years old. Chronicler and then journalist, left without work in 2011, he decided to give space to creativity and the passion for food that had accompanied him throughout his life. So, at the age of 50 he opened the restaurant in the historic centre.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, volunteer dies during the float parade at the Baronissi carnival

February 4, 2024

A sudden illness and death: Dino Albano, a volunteer of the "Santa Maria delle Grazie" Civil Protection died this morning during the Baronissi Carnival. He was following Pellezzano's cart when he collapsed. Rescuers' attempts to resuscitate him were useless. The tragedy that happened today to this young man from our area cannot be explained. It happened completely suddenly while he was providing logistical assistance to an allegorical float from Pellezzano during the parade that was passing through the streets of the Municipality of Baronissi.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sports and volunteers in mourning: Anita Dalla Serra, the wife of the former mayor, Sergio Anesi, dies after a sudden illness

February 4, 2024

Mourning for the communities of Baselga and Mezzana (Trento) for the sudden loss of Anita Dalla Serra Anesi, a woman with a bright smile and a generous heart, which has left a deep void among those who have known and appreciated her human and professional skills in the "E. Mach Foundation". A sudden illness on Thursday night struck Anita who was promptly transferred to the hospital where she unfortunately died yesterday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Scout world in mourning, Enzo Chillè has passed away

January 30, 2024

Enzo Chillè, 67 years old, a sales agent and a well-known figure in Messina scout circles, died suddenly after a heart attack. Enzo Chillè linked his name to the Messina 13 scout group, from Pompeii, where he was department head.

Four “died suddenly” at work:

Owner closes his shop and is caught sick. He dies at only 59

February 3, 2024

Cadoneghe (Padova) - Tragic discovery Friday evening around 19.45 in Piazzale Castagnara in Cadoneghe: some passers-by found the lifeless body of Stefano Cappellozza, 59, owner of the bicycle repair and sales shop, on the other side of the road. The man, who had just left the store after a day’s work, had got in his car, but as soon as he got into the car, the man was struck by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ancora - dead at work. He dies crushed under a tanker truck

February 2, 2024

Rovigo (Veneto) - In Italy, people continue to die at work. The latest victim is Alessandro Ottoboni, 59, from Rovigo, who died in Ferrara under the weight of a tank van. The tragedy took place on Thursday 1 February 2024 in Guarda Ferrarese. It was about 9 am when Ottoboni was refueling a tractor before carrying out work on felling poplars and planting new trees in the floodplain. For reasons yet to be clarified, he was suddenly crushed under the tank van. An accident that unfortunately left him no way out.

No cause of death reported.

56-year-old gardener dies while working in the green area

February 2, 2024

A tragic accident at work took place in the green area near the Pascoliana Tower. A 56-year-old gardener, Giovanni Milzoni, died suddenly while working with his colleagues at a local cooperative. Despite the immediate intervention of the emergency services, it was not possible to save him. The cause of death is believed to have been a heart attack. After resuscitation attempts, the rescuers could only confirm his death. The local police of San Mauro are investigating the accident and the prosecutor's office has started an investigation into the man's body.

He goes to the bathroom and never comes back: 64-year-old struck down by an illness

January 29, 2024

He had left to go to the bathroom, and he never returned: his colleagues found him lying on the ground, unconscious. Thus, a 64-year-old resident in the Cremona area, who was at work in Ripalta Cremasca at the time, died of a sudden illness. The man, like every day, was working together with some colleagues in the company where he had worked for years as a worker. At a certain point he told his colleagues that he had to go to the bathroom and left. Not seeing him return, someone thought it best to go and look for him. They found him between the bathrooms and changing rooms. The call to 118 was made immediately, but the medics, who arrived on site with an ambulance and a medical car, were unable to do anything but confirm his death due to cardiac arrest. The Carabinieri of Cremona also intervened to investigate the case, confirming that it was an illness.

“Died suddenly” waiting to see a doctor:

Tragedy at the Orestano Health Clinic, death of a 53-year-old

February 2, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - Tragedy in the Orestano Health Clinic on via Pietro D'Asaro in Palermo, where a 53-year-old man died of a sudden illness. According to a first reconstruction of the facts, the 53-year-old - whose details have not been disclosed - was taken by a malaise while waiting for examinations in the private clinic. He had fallen to the ground and had no more signs of life. The other patients first and the rescuers would then try to help him, but for the man there was nothing to do. On the spot the police and the medical examiner intervened to start the investigation of the case: it seems that the death is due to a heart attack, such as to cause a fatal cardiocirculatory arrest.

Latina mourns the sudden death of Maurizio Vona, a Nerazzurri soccer fan

February 3, 2024

Latina (Lazio) - Sudden mourning in Latina Soccer and for Nerazzurri fans that has thrown the whole Pontine soccer world into dismay. Maurizio Vona, 62, suddenly died a few hours after the game of "Francioni" against Giugliano.

No cause of death reported.

Sick in the Chinese massage parlor: 58 years old

February 2, 2024

Milan - A 58-year-old man said he was ill in a Chinese massage parlor in Milan. He died in hospital. The ambulance took him in serious condition to the Polyclinic, where he died due to cardiovascular complications. As Ansa reports, the police are completing a series of investigations to exclude any liability of third parties.

Tragic death of Mara Zanini, 48, after a sudden illness in her sleep

February 1, 2024

Reana del Rojale (Udine) - Mourns the passing of Mara Zanini, a 48-year-old woman who began to feel ill in the night between Monday and Tuesday while resting next to her husband, Simone Marcis. Her husband, who woke up next to her, immediately realized the seriousness of the situation and called an ambulance. Quick but useless rescue. Despite the timely arrival of help and urgent transport to Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, Mara Zanini passed away on Tuesday afternoon. Those close to her described her as a wonderful, kind, big-hearted woman, emphasizing her simple, generous nature and passion for cooking. This sudden loss has left her family and husband, a member of the board of the Asd Ciclo Assi Friuli association, deeply grieved and traumatized.

No cause of death reported.

Piombino, dies at 52 while playing five-a-side football with friends

January 31, 2024

What should have been a normal evening of light-heartedness and fun turned into tragedy. Ernesto Franco Fedi, a 52-year-old from Piombino, died following a fatal illness while playing five-a-side football on the pitch at the Marianelli field in Salivoli. Urgently transported to the emergency room of Villamarina hospital, there was nothing that could be done for him.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” while out and about:

Tragedy in Quartucciu: 62-year-old woman dies life cut short by heart attack, rescue useless

January 31, 2024

Tragedy struck Quartucciu, where a 62-year-old woman died of a sudden heart attack. Despite the timely intervention of rescue workers who arrived on the scene, all efforts were in vain. According to the first available information, the woman was walking along Via Nazionale when she suddenly fainted. Passers-by, noticing her condition, immediately alerted 118. Unfortunately, when the ambulance arrived, rescuers could only note the death of the 62-year-old woman.

No cause of death reported.

Rome, illness on the sidewalk among the crowd: seventy-year-old collapses to the ground and dies of a sudden heart attack

January 31, 2024

Tragedy in Rome, in the via Baldo degli Ubaldi area. A 70-year-old man died due to an illness between Piazza Irnerio and Via Aurelia, in front of Banco Desio, on the sidewalk among the crowd. Two municipal police patrols and eight police officers arrived to monitor the cordoned-off area. Resuscitation attempts were useless. According to the doctors, it was almost certainly a fulminant heart attack.

Codogno - 55-year-old woman collapses in the center of town and dies

January 30, 2024

Tragedy just now in the centre of Codogno. Shortly after 12.30 this morning, January 30, a 55-year-old woman felt ill in Via Roma and collapsed to the ground, losing consciousness. Passers-by immediately alerted 118 about her and as soon as they arrived on site the rescuers attempted to resuscitate her by performing cardiac massage, but there was nothing to be done. The 55-year-old died before she could even be transported to hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” at home:

Nicola Gelmetti dies a few hours after being checked in hospital, investigation opened

February 5, 2024

Nicola Gelmetti, a 65-year-old entrepreneur well known in Spoleto, was found dead in his home yesterday morning, after being discharged from the emergency room. Gelmetti arrived in the emergency room by ambulance, complaining of severe pain and a sense of exhaustion. Despite this, he was discharged and taken home by his wife. The Spoleto Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation to shed light on the matter. Gelmetti's body was transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Perugia and is available to the judicial authorities, who have already seized the medical records. Family, friends, and the entire city await answers about his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for the death of Fausto Anastasi. The man had an illness while he was at home

February 2, 2024

Sudden mourning for the Province of Perugia for the death of the employee Fausto Anastasi, resident in Rivotorto di Assisi, 57 years old. The man had a sudden illness while he was at home. The employee had been working for more than 25 years for the Authority as an electrician at the Office for Maintenance and Installations in the Building and Heritage Management and Maintenance Service. Fausto leaves his wife and two children

No cause of death reported.

Rodolfo Ferro, owner of Ferrodue driving school, has died

February 2, 2024

Trento - Rodolfo Ferro, owner of Ferrodue driving school with several locations between Trento, Sarche, Malè and Lavis, has died. He passed away Wednesday evening at age 75 after a sudden illness that took everyone by surprise. Not least because Ferro was known to all for his vivacity, resourcefulness, and attachment to his work. He had no intention of retiring, and of leaving his family and his driving school even more.

No cause of death reported.

Massa, he dies at 46: found lifeless by his parents, who Francesco was and the hypotheses about the tragedy

January 30, 2024

On the evening of Sunday 28 January, Francesco Ceccarelli suddenly died. A tragedy that struck all those who knew him, who cannot explain how it could have happened. In fact, according to what was reported by his acquaintances and friends, Ceccarelli did not have any pathology, he was well, he worked all day as a worker, he was a welder, in a small company in Massa. In fact, the causes of his death are still unknown, it was most likely a sudden illness that was fatal. After he had not shown up for work either on Monday 29 January or on Tuesday 30, his parents showed up at his house in Viale Roma in Massa and made the tragic discovery.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” while running:

Found lifeless at the bottom of a gully: Fabio Ferrari was 55 years old

January 31, 2024

Brescia - Fabio Ferrari, a passionate runner, lost his life in a tragic fall while facing the ridge that leads from Baita di Prada to the town of Bovegno. His run interrupted by a fatal fall that led him to fall for over 100 meters. His lifeless body was discovered 48 hours after the accident, at the bottom of a gully located at 1700 meters above sea level, under Mount Muffetto and the horns of the Devil. Fabio Ferrari was an experienced and well-trained runner, registered with the Atletica Franciacorta Oxyburn. The news of his disappearance had caused concern, and the company had launched an appeal on its Facebook page. Civil protection volunteers, mountain rescue technicians, the financial police and fire brigade teams had searched the area of Monte Muffetto, where the man had been last seen around noon on Sunday. Unfortunately, the search operation had a tragic outcome.

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Pain in Naples over the death of Andrea Mellone, funeral tomorrow

February 4, 2024

Andrea Mellone, 17 years old, resident in Marano, died on the evening of Thursday 1 February due to a serious road accident in via dei Cilegi, in the Chiaiano district. The boy is the son of Gennaro Mellone, a well-known and appreciated singer, actor and event organizer. Like his father, Andrea had long cultivated a passion for singing, theater and music. At the moment there are still no certainties about the dynamics of the accident, but only hypotheses. According to the first investigations carried out by the accident section of the local police, Andrea was riding his scooter and was traveling along Via dei Ciliegi towards Via Toscanella and suddenly lost control of the vehicle and ended up against a public lighting pole. Rescue was prompt and he was immediately transferred to the "Cardarelli" hospital, where however he died due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the impact. The local police are working to reconstruct what happened.

No cause of death reported.

A 38-year-old man was thrown from the passenger compartment after leaving the road

February 4, 2024

More blood on the streets of Piacenza. On the night of February 4, Gabriel Bogdan, 38 years old, resident in Busseto, lost his life. The man was driving his car when, for reasons under investigation, along the road from Besenzone to Baselicaduce, he went off the road and ended up in a field where the car appears to have overturned several times. On impact the victim was thrown from the passenger compartment, apparently from the roof, and ended up several meters away: he died instantly. The police found him lying in the field and, passing by, first noticed the Audi TT in the field and raised the alarm. The police are working to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident: the car, following the decision of the prosecutor's office, has been seized and the body is also available to the judicial authorities.

No cause of death reported.

Lorry flies over the viaduct 40 meters. Gianfranco Cologgi from Apriliano has died

February 3, 2024

A 53-year-old lorry driver lost his life: Gianfranco Cologgi. The man was travelling on a truck registered to a company in the Milan area. The heavy vehicle - as reported by the Corriere di Romagna - was fully loaded at the time of the accident, the causes of which are being investigated by the judiciary and traffic police. The certainties for now are linked to the fact that while the vehicle was traveling on the southern carriageway of the freeway, suddenly it swerved to the right. The vehicle crashed into the broken guard rail and the man, along with the vehicle, fell off the viaduct. A flight of about 40 meters, at the end of which the truck has literally crumbled into a thousand pieces, going against the rocky and river area. On site the fire brigade, the 118, the police, and the local police, took over an hour to search for the body of the 53-year-old. The hypothesis is that Gianfranco Cologgi was taken ill.

No cause of death reported.

57-year-old dies in a crash

January 31, 2024

Bosconero, pensioner dies in a crash. He was 57 years old and originally from Favria. The accident on Tuesday at 1.30 pm was perhaps caused by a sudden illness. According to an initial reconstruction, the man suddenly lost control of his Dacia Sandero and then ended up against the sidewalk of the Beyfin service station. The impact was very violent: parts of the engine compartment of the small car flew into the middle of the road, fortunately without hitting any other passing vehicles. The emergency services alerted by the owners of the service station were quick, but there was nothing more that could be done for the pensioner, despite attempts at resuscitation by the 118 medical team. It cannot be ruled out, according to an initial examination by the doctor legal advice from the ASL/To4 that the man was struck by an illness (perhaps a stroke) while he was driving the car in the direction of Feletto.

No cause of death reported.

Dead at 50 in truck collision in northern Barese, accident in Spinazzola: two others injured

January 31, 2024

Cerignola (Foggia) - A tragic accident in Spinazzola: 1 dead and 2 injured. The man was driving a grain truck. Causes are being investigated, possibly a sudden illness. The collision occurred between heavy vehicles on the Bradanica road, State Road 655 leading to Spinazzola. Firefighters, carabinieri and medical personnel rushed to the scene to help the injured. The toll is one dead and two injured. The causes that led the vehicles to hit each other are being investigated. A 50-year-old man lost his life. He was one of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision. The victim was from Cerignola, in the province of Foggia. Carabinieri are investigating the causes and responsibility, but a sudden illness is not ruled out.

No cause of death reported.

Ripped from life suddenly, Cetty Seminara was only 48

February 3, 2024

Messina (Silicy) - In tears for Cetty Seminara. The woman died suddenly at only 48 years old, leaving her family and all the people who knew her in pain.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Giuliano Di Veronica, the young father leaves his children and his wife

February 3, 2024

Veroli in tears for Giuliano Di Veronica. The man died at only 52 years old leaving in pain his family and all the people who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Teresa Ponsillo, the young mother leaves four children

February 3, 2024

(Caserta)The city of Caiazzo is currently surrounded by mourning following the painful loss of Teresa Ponsillo, 45, creating a moment of deep sadness for the entire community. Teresa Ponsillo, Raffaele’s loving wife and devoted mother of four children, Giuseppe, Ciro, Emanuela and Rosa, died prematurely. The woman was hospitalized at the Clinic Villa Fiorita in Capua, where unfortunately she lost her life. This difficult moment struck not only his family but also friends and residents of Caiazzo.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Francesca Romano, the young mother leaves her husband and son in pain

February 2, 2024

Campania - The small community of Villa Literno, mourning the premature death of Francesca Romano, 53, experienced moving moments during her funeral. The woman, loved and appreciated for her human qualities, leaves her husband and son in pain.

No cause of death reported.

Hilda Hochrainer, 64

February 2, 2024

We mourn Hilda Hochrainer, who unexpectedly and suddenly went home to God at the age of 64. Our dear mom will be laid up in the cemetery chapel of Bruneck from Tuesday. Together we pray the Rosary of the Soul on Tuesday at 19.30 in the cemetery chapel and on Wednesday at 13.30 in the parish church.

No cause of death reported.

Davide Margari died suddenly at the age of 52

February 1, 2024

Condolences in Sanremo for the sudden and premature death of Davide Margari at just 52 years old. He leaves behind his sisters Maria Grazia, Rina and Miria, his niece Celeste, his sister-in-law Mirella and his brother-in-law Pancrazio.

No cause of death reported.

Community in mourning for Attilio Ballone, the man leaves three children and his wife

February 1, 2024

Chieti (Rome) - A town in mourning for the death of Attilio Ballone, the man died suddenly at only 62 years old, throwing in pain and distress his family and all those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

