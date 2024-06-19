CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

A pro wrestler “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Indie wrestler “Big Cat” Scott Henson passes away at 40

June 16, 2024

The world of professional wrestling is a harsh and unforgiving landscape, as many deaths have taken place over the past year. Unfortunately, we are sad to report that c has passed away. The news of Scott Henson’s passing was announced by Canadian Apex Wrestling on Facebook early on the morning of June 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

One dead after medical emergency in East Kelowna

June 13, 2024

Kelowna [B.C.] RCMP have confirmed the person who went into medical distress Thursday afternoon has died. RCMP did not comment on the possible strange smell. What was reported as a strange smell coming from the East Kelowna Road area has turned into a medical emergency. At least one person was reported to be in medical distress and possibly went into cardiac arrest at about 1:30 p.m. on June 13. The person appeared to be receiving medical attention on the bridge over Mission Creek. It’s unclear what the smell was that possibly caused the person to go into medical distress.

No age or cause of death reported.

A lawyer in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Jamie Froats, 40

June 14, 2024

Brockville - It is with deeply saddened hearts, that the family announces the passing of Jamie Froats, 40, of Brockville, on June 8, 2024, at Toronto. Jamie worked as a lawyer specializing in wills and estates, as well as criminal law. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported

A dentist “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Daniel Douglas Foster Dulmage, DDS, 74

June 13, 2024

Dunnville - It is with immense sorrow that the family announces the peaceful passing of Dan, June 10,2024 at HWMH (Haldimand War Memorial Hospital) due to complications from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at HWMH (Haldimand War Memorial Hospital) for their exceptional support during this most difficult time. You all are truly a blessing to our community.

Researcher's note - The Pfizer vaccine trial document, "5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports" which the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) wanted to "seal" for 75 years, includes the following pulmonary-related adverse events (AE) in its list of over thirteen hundred observed adverse events: Pulmonary renal syndrome; Pulmonary sarcoidosis; Pulmonary sepsis;Pulmonary thrombosis; Pulmonary tumour thrombotic microangiopathy; Pulmonary vasculitis; Pulmonary veno-occlusive disease; Pulmonary venous thrombosis; Septic pulmonary embolism; Systemic sclerosis pulmonary.

A policeman in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Luke Jan Nigli, 30

June 14, 2024

Thornhill - Born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on June 19, 1994, Luke was a loving son, brother and friend. He peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024.



No cause of death reported

In Ontario, 127 “ died suddenly ”:

Shawn McKay, 62

June 17, 2024

Wingham - On Saturday, June 15, 2024, Shawn McKay of Lucknow, passed away at the age of 61. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Ronnie Helsen, 74

June 17, 2024

Tillsonburg - Ronnie Helsen, 74, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a brief battle with illness on Thursday, June 13th, 2024. On behalf of the Helsen family, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses, Staff, and Volunteers at VON Sakura House Hospice, for the care, dignity, and compassion provided to Ronnie and our family during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported

Gerrit Gerry Klingenberg, 71

June 17, 2024

New Liskeard - Gerrit “Gerry” Klingenberg, born November 22, 1952, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2024, at the age of 71, at the end of what was described as the best week of his life, at the end of his life. A big thank you to all first responders and medical staff at Temiskaming Hospital in New Liskeard, Health Sciences North in Sudbury and Ornge for all your care and compassion that you provided him.

No cause of death reported

Stephen Brent “Steve” Skelton, 65

June 17, 2024

Dorchester - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Brent Skelton on June 13, 2024, at the age of 65, while doing what he loved.

No cause of death reported

Deborah Fay Purdy Markland, 50

June 17, 2024

Belleville - Died peacefully on June 13th, 2024, at Northumberland Hills Hospital with her family at her side. Deb has suffered with COPD for many years, we pray she is free from pain, from discomfort, from oxygen tanks and is free to do whatever she wants.



Researcher's note - An interesting research paper, "A Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Exacerbation Following the Administration of a COVID 19-Booster Vaccine: A Case Report," suggests that the BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine can have deleterious consequences for those suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

https://scholarlycommons.gbmc.org/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1107&context=jchimp

Alain Claude Charette, 54

June 17, 2024

Ottawa - Occurred suddenly at his home on Thursday June 6, 2024 at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported

Jason Dee “Jay” Hammond, 51

June 17, 2024

St. Marys - It is with a heavy heart the family announces the passing of Jason (Jay) Dee Hammond (51) peacefully on Saturday January 13th, 2024 surrounded by his family and friends after a strong battle against cancer at Victoria hospital.

Christian Casciano, 25

June 17, 2024

Thornhill - It is with overwhelming sadness and heartache that we share the passing of Christian Casciano at the age of 25. We are proud of his impact within his soccer community as he has grown to be an amazing mentor, role model, and inspiration. Christian was a talented footballer and a wonderful human being.

No cause of death reported

William “Billie” Patterson, 50

June 17, 2024

Toronto - Peacefully passed away June 12, 2024 at his home in Toronto. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to SickKids Foundation 2024

No cause of death reported

Jason Connors, 44

June 17, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his passing in the Philippines on Friday, June 14, 2024 at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported

Jacquie Brandt, 67

June 17, 2024

Walkerton - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Jacquie Brandt, at 67 years old. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported

Wesley T. Thompson, 65

June 17, 2024

Blenheim - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wes Thompson, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Wes, please consider the Emergency or Oncology Departments through the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Pamela “Pam” Canny, 61

June 17, 2024

East Milton - June 13, 2024. Pamela was born on April 19, 1963 in Stafford, England, to Patrick Joseph and Anne. She was diagnosed with Early Onset Dementia in 2015 and battled with this cruel disease until her passing on June 13th. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - The effects of the COVID-19 "vaccines" on people with dementia is the subject of much controversy. Here is one such study "Rapidly Progressive Dementia with Asymmetric Rigidity Following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 Vaccination".

https://www.aginganddisease.org/EN/10.14336/AD.2021.1102

Liberato “Libby” Masucci, 59

June 17, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished brother, Liberato (Libby) Masucci, on June 12, 2024, at the age of 59. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Joseph “Joe” MacDonald, 64

June 17, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Joseph on June, 17, 2024, at 64 years of age. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistant Program would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

James Duncan Whitehead, 71

June 17, 2024

Fort Erie - Jim passed away suddenly on June 10, 2024, in his home.

No cause of death reported

Raelene “Rae” Elizabeth Duckworth, 42

June 17, 2024

Sarnia - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Raelene “Rae” Elizabeth Duckworth on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Gordon Stanley Watson, 67

June 17, 2024

Plattsville - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at his residence in Kitchener, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to

No cause of death reported

Leonard Wilfred Oakley, 61

June 17, 2024

Orillia - Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Wednesday June 12th, 2024, at the age of 61. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the OSMH (Adult Diabetes Centre) or to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported

Nancy Anne Berry, 70

June 17, 2024

Elgin - Suddenly at her residence on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Matteo Gavazzi, 57

June 17, 2024

Ottawa - It was on Sunday June 16, shortly after sunset, that Matteo Gavazzi left us peacefully. A big thank you to the oncology teams in Ottawa and Lecco, to the Saint-Elizabeth palliative care team, and finally to doctors who offered their exceptional care.

No cause of death reported

Luke Robinson, 63

June 17, 2024

Leamington - Luke Thomas Robinson passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Erie Shores Hospital at 63 years of age. Luke retired after 30 years of service from GM.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - GM Canada imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on all Canadian employees effective December 12, 2021. It is not clear whether Robinson was retired by that time.

https://london.ctvnews.ca/gm-canada-announces-mandatory-vaccine-policy-including-cami-in-ingersoll-ont-1.5623257

Brian Leslie Swance, 73

June 17, 2024

Tillsonburg - Peacefully, with family close by after a courageous battle with illness at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Brian Leslie Swance passed away at the age of 73 years. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Linda Ann Kamps, 71

June 17, 2024

Tillsonburg - She passed away peacefully, at home, with her devoted family by her side on June 13, 2024 in her 71st year. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Tillsonburg Curling Club or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Bonita McKinnon

June 17, 2024

Lindsay - The world lost a beloved Mother after such a long hard battle with cancer that she fought to the end.

No age reported.

Antony Paul Breslin, 58

June 17, 2024

Ottawa - Passed suddenly in Ottawa, Ontario from a heart attack on June 6th 2024, at the age of 58.

Kelly Forshaw, 63

June 17, 2024

Brantford - Passed away suddenly after a courageous battle with depression and anxiety. If desired donations to your local Mental Health Care Organization would be appreciated by the family.

Bernadette Dimagiba Calingo, 71

June 17, 2024

Markham - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Bernadette Dimagiba Calingo on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, due to complications from cancer.

David Anthony Wregget, 62

June 17, 2024

Toronto - David Anthony Wregget (Derv), age 62, formerly of Mississauga, Ontario, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2024. His heart eventually caught up to him, and he passed away from atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.

Robert Richard Fioriti, 69

June 17, 2024

Thunder Bay - We are so sad that our brother, the kind, gentle, soft spoken Robbie, at the age of 69, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, succumbed peacefully after a battle with lung cancer, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Friday, June 14, 2024. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation-Regional Cancer Care.

Melaina Jalene Tsyenakel Ireland, 34

June 16, 2024

Mount Brydges - Suddenly in the early morning of Friday, June 14th, 2024, Tsyenakel Melaina Jalene Ireland, Bear Clan and proud member of Oneida of the Thames First Nation, in her 34th year.

No cause of death reported

Luigi “Louie” Rosario Di Nunzio, 56

June 16, 2024

Woodbridge - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Louie, after his sudden passing on June 1, 2024, at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported

Emile Mark Chretien, 61

June 16, 2024

Mississauga - Mark peacefully passed away on June 4, 2024, at age 61. Donations Heart and Stroke Foundation. No public services are scheduled at this time.

No cause of death reported

Suzy Pacheco Amaral Ferreira, 52

June 16, 2024

London - It is with great sadness that the family of Suzy Amaral Ferreira announces her sudden passing. She was called back into the arms of God on Friday, June 14, 2024 in her 52nd year.

No cause of death reported

Matthew Benjamin, 15 months

June 16, 2024

Kitchener - Although he never spoke a word or took a step, Matthew Christopher Benjamin touched the hearts of many. While born with challenging health complications, he continually surpassed expectations and lived to the age of 15 months, surrounded by prayer, love, and support from family, friends, and dedicated healthcare teams. On Thursday, June 13, 2024 he passed away peacefully in his parents' arms at Grand River Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - Ontario began offering COVID-19 “vaccine” to "pregnant, breastfeeding people" in January 2021.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-covid-vaccine-change-for-pregnant-and-breastfeeding-1.5865918

Tyren Curtis Ottay, 19

June 16, 2024

Hamilton - August 14, 2005 - June 12, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Lynne Patricia Lauzon, 55

June 16, 2024

Windsor - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Lynne Patricia Lauzon, on June 13th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported

Ernest Joseph Soulliere, 68

June 16, 2024

Tilbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ernie Soulliere announce his peaceful passing, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 14th, 2024, at Erie Shores Hospice, Leamington, at the age of 68. Donations in memory of Ernie can be made to the Brain Injury Association of Windsor & Essex County.

No cause of death reported

Zachary Dave Braga, 21

June 15, 2024

Cambridge - It is with broken hearts that we announce the tragic sudden passing of Zach Braga on June 13, 2024 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 21. If desired, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Christopher Jason Robert Bird, 45

June 15, 2024

St. Catharines - Suddenly, at his St. Catharines residence on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Chris passed away in his 45th year. Loving husband to Deborah. Proud father of Abigail.

No cause of death reported

Nicholas William Ward, 36

June 15, 2024

Waterdown - With immense sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Nicholas Ward on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the age of 36. If desired, donations made to Canadian Mental Health Association in memory of Nick would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Allan Bradley Slomka, 61

June 15, 2024

Lakefield - It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Allan Bradley Slomka, with his family by his side, on June 12th 2024 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC). He was in his 62nd year. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Spinal Cord Injury of Ontario or the Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Centre.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - This interesting web page about COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and Spinal Cord Injury (SPI) that first appeared on the Internet on March 11, 2021, and was subsequently taken down on December 2, 2022. Below is the Wayback Machine link to the initial version.

https://web.archive.org/web/20210311223721/https://sci-bc.ca/covid-19-vaccine-and-spinal-cord-injury/

Christine Freriks, 75

June 15, 2024

Stratford - At Stratford General Hospital, on Thursday June 13, 2024, Mrs. Christine Freriks of Vanastra in her 75th year. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Bradford Warness, 66

June 15, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness that I announce Brad passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home. I, Helen, his wife and best friend, would like to thank the EMS, police, grievance counselors, coroner, and Everest staff for their professionalism and compassion during a difficult time.

No cause of death reported

Karen Hollowell Tripp, 62

June 15, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 13, 2024, at the age of 62. They would also like to thank the staff at the Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) – Cancer Centre for their dedicated care and compassion.

No cause of death reported

John David Schenck, 69

June 15, 2024

John Schenck, age 68, of Stratford, passed away peacefully at the Stratford General Hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation through the funeral home.

No cause of death reported

Walter Renzo Rumiel, 65

June 15, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden, unexpected passing of Walter Renzo Rumiel on June 13, 2024. He will also be dearly missed by many friends, especially lunches with the guys. Wally was retired from Union Gas for 10 years after working there for 32 years.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - While it is unclear whether Enbridge (formerly Union Gas) mandated its employees and Rumiel was retired from Enbridge by 2021, Enbridge was an enthusiastic supporter of COVID-19 “vaccination”: "As a leading employer in the Sarnia-Lambton region, Enbridge Pipelines is committed to supporting public health authorities in their efforts to immunize as many people as possible in a safe and effective manner".

Link

Pete Goudreau, 70

June 15, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2024 at the age of 70. Donations in memory of Pete may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported

Carol Ann Lewis, 54

June 15, 2024

Windsor - In loving memory of Carol Ann Lewis, born September 15, 1969, who peacefully passed away on June 8, 2024 at the age of 54. Carol Ann had a passion for health, wellness, herbs, and aromatics.

No cause of death reported

Robyn Marlene Gallant Hunter, 59

June 15, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robyn Hunter, who departed from this world on Thursday June 13, 2024. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Victoria Bylsma, 54

June 15, 2024

Bowmanville - On June 13th, 2024 after a short and fierce battle, Victoria Lynn Bylsma passed into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

No cause of death reported

Susan Albert, 69

June 15, 2024

Bowmanville - Susan Albert who passed away suddenly at her home on June 12, 2024, at the age of 69 years. If desired donations to Lakeridge Health Oshawa would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Rayisa Rae Wilcox (nee Filatovs), 72

June 15, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Rayisa on June 6, 2024, at 72 years of age.

No cause of death reported

Kathleen Pattison, 70

June 15, 2024

Hamilton - Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on June 5, 2024, at the age of 70. Special thanks to the Juravinski Cancer Center and St.Peter's Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Ashley Hill, 32

June 15, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved free-spirited Ashley on June 4, 2024, at 32 years of age.

No cause of death reported

Raymond Donald Smollett, 68

June 15, 2024

Cambridge - Raymond Donald Smollett, beloved husband of Becky Smollett and cherished father of Rachel and Alex, passed away June 9, 2024, at Innisfree House in Kitchener after a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported

Mark St Martin, 53

June 15, 2024

Sudbury - After a long battle with cancer Mark Edward St. Martin, aged 53, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.

Jason Peter Grulke, 45

June 15, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jason Peter Grulke, who died peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, surrounded by his family and partner at the very early age of 45 years. Cut down in the prime of his life with an auto immune disease called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), a liver disease which turned cancerous.

Danny Michael Kalinich Jr, 47

June 15, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Danny Micheal Kalinich Jr. Danny passed away at 47. After a courageous battle with cancer.

Anne Marie Margaret Beaune, 65

June 15, 2024

London - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne Marie Beaune, on June 6th in her 65th year, after a long battle with kidney disease. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Kyle Green, 31

June 14, 2024

Owen Sound - It is with great sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our much-loved son and brother Kyle Alexander Green on June 10th, 2024, in his 32nd year.

No cause of death reported

Mary-Jean Poirier, 67

June 14, 2024

Cornwall - It comes with great sadness that we announce the sudden, unexpected passing of Mary-Jean Poirier (Lauzon) on Tuesday June 11th, 2024 at home at the age of 67. For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Mary Christina Hussar, 58

June 14, 2024

Sarnia - Mary passed away at home on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the age of 57. As an expression of sympathy, friends who wish may send memorial donations to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Cassandra Leigh Plain, 35

June 14, 2024

Sarnia - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Cassandra Leigh Plain (Izhishimo Memengwaa) on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported

Alexis Rochelle Holland, 28

June 14, 2024

Emo - In the resplendent light of memory, we mourn our beloved Alexis. Guided by her love, enriched by her unassuming kindness, taught through her astute intelligence and gifted with laughter by her sense of humor.

No cause of death reported

Hugh Robert Young, 35

June 14, 2024

Toronto - Hugh Robert Young, 34, of Toronto, Ontario, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at St. Michael's Hospital on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Peter Williams, 65

June 14, 2024

Ohsweken - Born April 25, 1959, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024 after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported

Gayle Anne Carder, 54

June 14, 2024

Windsor - Passed away suddenly at her home on June 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Barry Adams

June 14, 2024

Sudbury - Barry Adams, cherished husband, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away suddenly on June 11th 2024 in Mindemoya, Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Liane Zafiropoulos, 47

June 14, 2024

Peterborough - Tuesday, May 10th, 1977 - Friday, June 7th, 2024. Obituary unavailable

No cause of death reported

Natalie Spinney, 33

June 14, 2024

Oshawa - Natalie Passed away on June 1, 2024 in Toronto, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported

Bonnie Hawlik

June 14, 2024

London - It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bonnie Hawlik on June 7th at Victoria Hospital, London, Ontario. Our family is deeply grateful the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre, and all the health care providers and nurses involved in her care, especially the palliative care team at Victoria Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

“Rob” Mark Thompson, 55

June 14, 2024

Grand Valley - Rob was born in Toronto on December 15, 1969. He graduated from the University of Toronto in 1992. Rob faced his recent cancer diagnosis with amazing courage and stoicism and passed away on May 23, 2024.

Markland Brennan, 35

June 13, 2024

Wellington - With immense sadness we announce the loss of Brennan David Alle Markland December 15, 1989 – June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Braden Brott Harrington, 21

June 13, 2024

Burford - It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Braden Brott, of Brantford, at the age of 21.

No cause of death reported

Suzanne Garneau, 70

June 13, 2024

Windsor - Suzanne (Sue) Garneau (nee Venney), passed with faith into the waiting arms of God on June 10, 2024, after a long and joy-filled life. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Windsor Cancer Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Susanne Coutu, 49

June 13, 2024

Sudbury - The family announces with great sorrow the passing of Susanne Coutu, Friday June 7, 2024, in Sudbury, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported

Lisa Thompson, 35

June 13, 2024

Niagara-Falls - Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday June 10, 2024 at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported

Dustin Raymond Tessier, 45

June 13, 2024

Windsor - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Dustin Raymond Tessier on June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Thi Thuy Trieu Dang, 39

June 13, 2024

Markham - Thi Thuy Trieu Dang was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday June 10th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thi Thuy Trieu Dang to the Canadian Mental Health Association will be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Gordon Nunn, 45

June 13, 2024

Cambridge - With great sadness we announce the passing of Gordon Michael, age 45, on Monday June 10,2024. Dora his furbaby will miss him greatly.

No cause of death reported

Seymour Claud Gibbs, 47

June 13, 2024

Toronto - June 5, 2024. No obituary.

No cause of death reported

Stephen Dzioba, 73

June 13, 2024

Ottawa - At the start of the pandemic, he survived a serious heart attack, only to succumb to COVID-19 after a tenacious battle, true to his character, at Brockville General Hospital on June 5, 2024.



No cause of death reported

Theodore “TJ” Beaudry, 49

June 13, 2024

Sudbury - It is with great sadness that the family of TJ (Theo) Beaudry announce that he passed unexpectedly on June 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Raymond “Ray” Irvine Walker

June 13, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with broken hearts that the Walker family announces the sudden passing of Ray Walker on Friday, June 7th 2024. Should friends so desire, donations made in his name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oluwatoyin Oloruntoba, 46

June 13, 2024

Alliston - June 11 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Madeline Laffin, 71

June 12, 2024

Wingham - Madeline Theresa (Benedict) Laffin of Blyth, passed away peacefully at the age of 71. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Faye Rhonda Roy (Shawana), 45

June 12, 2024

Sudbury - In loving memory of Faye Rhonda June Roy (Shawana), 45 years, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Toronto just one day after her birthday on Monday, June 10th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Abram Klassen Zacharias, 49

June 12, 2024

Dresden - Abram Klassen Zacharias passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side on Monday, June 10, 2024 at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported

Marlene Gay Bodden, 72

June 12, 2024

Caledonia - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Marlene Bodden on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in her 72nd year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's honor to support the Cancer Assistance Program or the SPCA.

No cause of death reported

Karen Lillian Pringle, 49

June 12, 2024

Karen will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

No cause of death reported

Gordon Mark MacMillan, 63

June 12, 2024

Passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024, at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. Donations in memory of Gordon made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by family.

No cause of death reported

Shane Ryan Marshall Bowers, 38

June 12, 2024

Deep River - Shane Bowers at the age of 38 years. In memory of Shane, donations to the Grind, Pembroke would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Rowan Elizabeth Erskine Nobbs, 15

June 12, 2024

Toronto - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Rowan at the age of 15.

No cause of death reported

Katelyn Patricia Donaldson, 37

June 12, 2024

Smiths Falls - The family of Katelyn Patricia Donaldson are devastated to announce her sudden passing on June 7, 2024, at the age of 37. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Lanark County Mental Health or to Furry Tales Cat Rescue.

No cause of death reported

Adam Schuur, 44

June 12, 2024

Port-Hope - Passed away suddenly in Port Hope on Wednesday June 5th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Herbert Cyril Beatty, 71

June 12, 2024

Haileybury - Herb Beatty of Kenabeek passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2024. Herb's family was not expecting his life to end so suddenly and are devastated by the loss.

No cause of death reported

Samantha Lee Garrod, 29

June 12, 2024

Orangeville - With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Samantha on Monday, June 10th, 2024 at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported

Nicholas “Nick” Rene Patrick Hamel, 38

June 12, 2024

Ottawa - Nicholas “Nick” Rene Patrick Hamel, 38, of Ottawa, Ontario, left this world on June 9, 2024. He had many struggles but bravely endured them all with courage grace and resilience.

No cause of death reported

Rado Albino Krevs, 69

June 12, 2024

Thornhill - After a courageous and prayerful battle with lymphoma, Rado passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Justin Gabriel Loreti, 36

June 12, 2024

London - Peacefully at Parkwood Hospital, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the age of 36. Special thanks to the staff at London Health Sciences Centre, Verspeeten Family Cancer Center, the Southwest Home and Community Care Support Services, and Parkwood Hospital for all of their care and expertise.

No cause of death reported

Robert “Rob” Smilsky, 49

June 12, 2024

Alliston - We are sadly announcing the passing of Rob Smilsky on Tuesday June 11, 2024 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie. He was in his 49th year.

No cause of death reported

Cody Mackenzie Fawcett, 35

June 12, 2024

It is with profound and deep sadness that the family of Cody Mackenzie Fawcett announce his passing at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported

Cindy Stella Margarite Kilfoyle (McIsaac), 63

June 12, 2024

Kemptville - Cindy Stella Margarite Kilfoyle (McIsaac), 63, of Kemptville, Ontario, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital after a hard battle with cancer with her husband and daughter by her side.

Kathleen Grace Murphy, 59

June 12, 2024

Richmond-Hill - After a long hard battle of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Kathleen Murphy has now joined her mother and father on the other side. If you wish to make a donation in her honor, please do so to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrois Foundation or Canadian Mental Health Association.

Matthew W. Lazenby, 69

June 11, 2024

Sudbury - In Loving Memory of Matthew William Lazenby, 69 years old, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Health Sciences North with loving family at his side. In lieu of flower donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Bernard Garret Berk, 59

June 11, 2024

Mississauga - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Garret Berk who left us suddenly on May 31, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported

Velma Marcon, 71

June 11, 2024

Windsor - Born on Christmas Day 1955 to James and Rose Zambunis, Velma grew up in a loving and happy environment. She enjoyed a long and successful career with Hiram Walker, Allied Domecq and Shaw Ross/Southern Glazers in the United States. Velma's sister in spirit and her partner greatly supported her during her long and difficult journey. In memory of Velma, donations may be made to the Windsor Cancer Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Susan Lindo, 64

June 11, 2024

Ajax - It is with great sadness that we announce Susan's passing surrounded by the love of family and friends at her home in Ajax on Sunday, April 28, 2024. She was also an avid cyclist, hiker, swimmer, skater and cross-country skier. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital, the Neurosurgery team and staff at St. Michael's Hospital and Susan's Neuro-Oncology team lead at the Odette Cancer Center at Sunnybrook Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Philip Wayne Tompkins, 61

June 11, 2024

Kingston - On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the age of 61, Phil passed away at Providence Care Hospital. Throughout the past 10 months, Phil had the care and support of health care professionals and support teams in Kingston, Perth and at his home. Special thanks to the staff of the Cancer Center of Southeastern Ontario and the palliative and support staff of Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Nadia Nicole Degiorgio, 38

June 11, 2024

Burlington - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The Carpenter Hospice, on June 7, 2024, at the age of 38. If desired, memorial contributions to Carpenter Hospice and The Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Rudolf Martinus Evert Engel Jr., 72

June 11, 2024

Lucan - It is with great sadness that the Engel Family announces the passing of Rudolf Martinus Evert Engel Jr., age 72, of Lucan, Ontario. Donations in Rudi's honor may be made to LHSF – Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported

Jessica Anne Spicer, 26

June 11, 2024

Tavistock - Jessica Anne Spicer passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Woodstock Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Shawn Borges, 37

June 11, 2024

Leamington - It is with saddened hearts we announce the sudden passing of Shawn at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported

Tara Moulton, 67

June 11, 2024

Arnprior - With heavy hearts the family announces that Tara passed away suddenly at home in Arnprior on Friday evening, June 7, 2024. She was 67. If you would like to leave a donation in her memory, please consider the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County, Sit With Me Shelter Dog Rescue, or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Ivan Westover, 70

June 11, 2024

Metcalfe - Peacefully in hospital on Friday June 7, 2024, Ivan Westover at the age of 70. If desired, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Allan McIntyre, 67

June 11, 2024

Chatham - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Al McIntyre announce his sudden passing on June 10, 2024 at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported

Louise Thomson, 27

June 11, 2024

East Milton - Louise was taken from us on June 6th, 2024. Louise was so loving, caring and generous. She loved her children and her large family above all things. She did however suffer from mental health issues that made the last few years of her life difficult. Her family does not want her mental health struggles to define her life. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louise be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Halton Down Syndrome Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Kiano Daniel John Kenny, infant

June 11, 2024

Iroquois - On the morning of May 28, Kiano became our angel in the sky. In lieu of flowers the family would ask donations to be made to the Baby's Breath at www.babysbreathcanada.ca.

No cause of death reported

Mark Elmer Perry, 64

June 11, 2024

Grand Valley - Passed away suddenly with his family by his side, at Headwaters Health Care after a brief but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

No cause of death reported

Dylan Sterling Craig, 47

June 11, 2024

North Bay - Dylan Craig Sadly passed on June 8 after bravely battling a long illness with colon cancer.

Mary Cantelon, 40

June 11, 2024

Chatham - Mary Lee Cantelon passed away peacefully after a long fight with breast cancer on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Chatham-Kent Hospice.

Juanita Theresa Byrne, 72

June 11, 2024

Burlington - With heavy hearts, the family of Juanita (Robertson) Byrne announces her passing on June 9th, 2024, at the Satellite Health Facility in Hamilton after a long battle with dementia. The family asks for donations to Cancer Research, Heart and Stroke or Dementia Research.

Teddy Calvin Eden, 70

June 11, 2024

Waterdown - After a long and courageous battle with cancer over the past year and a half, Teddy Calvin Eden peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 70 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juravinski Cancer Center or Animal Adoptions of Flamborough would be greatly appreciated.

Paul Ritchie, 65

June 11, 2024

Ajax - On June 6th, 2024, Paul Scott Ritchie passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a very brief battle with cancer.

Ronald “Crunch” Edward Crossman, 74

June 11, 2024

Peterborough - In his 74th year (born June 27, 1950), Ron, also known by his nickname “Crunch”, passed away on the morning of June 5, 2024, at Peterborough Regional Health Center after a hard fought battle with lung disease.

Patrick Joseph Halden, 68

June 11, 2024

Mississauga - On June 6, 2024 Pat had lost his short battle with Cancer.

22 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

David Tanguay, 46

June 16, 2024

On June 10, 2024, passed away at the age of 46, Mr. David Tanguay

No cause of death reported.

Alain Jacques, 66

June 15, 2024

At his home in Longueuil, on June 11, 2024, at the age of 66, Mr. Alain Jacques, spouse of Mrs. Miranda Armano, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Morin, 44

June 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the premature death of Simon Morinon June 11, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

William Raymond, 18

June 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that on May 26, 2024, at the age of 18, William Raymond, son of Dominic Raymond and Geneviève Pilon, died.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Tiernan, 57

June 14, 2024

In Verdun, on June 9, 2024, at the age of 57, Mrs. Sylvie Tiernan passed away. The family would like to thank the staff at Verdun Hospital for their support and the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated in memory of Sylvie Tiernan.

No cause of death reported.

Lana Patricia Ferraz, 58

June 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lana Patricia Ferraz of Montreal, Quebec, on May 27, 2024, at the age of 58. Donations can be made to Diabetes Canada

No cause of death reported.

Lyne Beaudet, 34

June 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Lyne Beaudet, from Issoudun Qeubec, born in Lotbinière, which occurred on June 9, 2024, at the young age of 34. The family would like to thank the staff at the CLSC de Laurier-Station for the good care provided to Lyne. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Claude “Bosh” Hivon, 74

June 14, 2024

Suddenly at his home, on Monday June 10, 2024, at the age of 74, Mr. Claude “Bosh” Hivon died.

No cause of death reported.

Safia Leblanc, 17

June 14, 2024

At chus Fleurimont, on June 10, 2024, Safia Leblanc died at the age of 17. Sincere thanks to the pediatric oncology department of CHUS Fleurimont for their humanity and kindness.

Taylor Karley Akwenienstha, 55

June 13, 2024

Suddenly, at home, on June 12, 2024, at the age of 55 years, Karley Akwenienstha Taylor passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Brunelle, 55

June 13, 2024

Suddenly at her home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on June 7, 2024, at the age of 55, Mrs. Nathalie Brunelle passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Allard, 57

June 13, 2024

At his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on June 10, 2024, at the age of 57, Mr. Michel Allard died. He was taken from this earth too soon. Sincere thanks to the palliative care team at CLSC La Source Sud and a special thank you to our wonderful family and friend support network. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

André Noël, 44

June 13, 2024

Suddenly at his home in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, on June 11, 2024, at the age of 44, André Noël passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Ken Mayrand, 48

June 12, 2024

Died at his home on May 25, 2024, at the age of 48, Mr. Ken Mayrand, domiciled in Desmeloizes.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Guillemette, 35

June 11, 2024

At the CHRDL in Joliette, on June 6, 2024, at the age of 35, Mr. Marc Guillemette, residing in Chertsey, died.

No cause of death reported.

Julia Lefebvre, baby

June 11, 2024

After having had the pleasure of being cuddled and enveloped in lots of love, on June 2, 2024, baby Julia Lefebvre, residing in St-Honoré, died at the Chicoutimi Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Lamoureux, 52

June 11, 2024

In Rosemère, on June 7, 2024, at the age of 52, Mrs. Nathalie Lamoureux passed away too soon. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Lucien Breton, 68

June 11, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on June 6, 2024, Mr. Lucien Breton died at the age of 68. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The family would like to thank the coronary unit on the 10th floor of the CHUS Fleurimont, as well as the intensive care units on the 9th floor for the good care provided to Mr. Breton.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Davies, 31

June 11, 2024

In Victoriaville, on June 6, 2024, Mr. Steven Davies died at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Lapointe, 58

June 11, 2024

Robin passed away too soon due to kidney failure on June 4, 2024, at the age of 58.

Daniel Lapalme, 56

June 10, 2024

In Saint-Lazare, on June 4, 2024, at the age of 56, Mr. Daniel Lapalme passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Inkel, 45

June 10, 2024

Peacefully, at La Maison Au Diapason, on June 7, 2024, at the age of 45, Mr. Philippe Inkel left us.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “ died suddenly ” in British Columbia:

Conor Philip Roach, 32

June 15, 2024

We come to you with heavy hearts to share the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of Conor Roach, on June 5th, 2024. Conor was born and raised in Barbados, then moved to Canada and settled in Kelowna in 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Marek Kowalczyk, 62

June 13, 2024

Marek Kowalczyk, a considerate soul known for his vibrant spirit, kind heart, and love of life, passed away suddenly on June 8th, 2024. Born on January 20th, 1962, in Nowogard, Poland, Marek moved to Canada in 1989.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Lois Brown, 69

June 13, 2024

Linda Brown, a wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 9, 2024. She was 69 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Lorne David Leier, 64

June 13, 2024

Lorne passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 9th at the Royal Columbia Hospital in New Westminster, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander William Cawood, 28

June 12, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved son, Alex Cawood, who was taken from us too soon on June 2, 2024, at the tender age of 28. Kelowna's Shady Rest Fish and Chip shop closed due to tragedy. On June 5, Shady Rest Fish and Chips posted on Facebook that Cawood’s son Alex had suddenly died. “We need some time to process and grieve and we hope you can all understand and continue to support us. We are absolutely heartbroken at the moment and truly don't know how to move forward,” explained the Cawoods.

No cause of death reported.

Caitlyn Anne Courvoisier, 13

June 11, 2024

Caitlyn Anne Courvoisier, born on February 1, 2011, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2024, at the tender age of 13.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Gilpin, 39

June 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden passing of our son, brother, and father, Ryan Gilpin. Ryan unexpectedly lost his life on Tuesday May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

In Manitoba, eight “died suddenly”:

Tammy Heather Bickford-Shone, 55

June 16, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden passing of Tammy Bickford Shone on the morning of May 16th, 2024. Tammy dedicated her early adult life to the military. She was a Captain and served for a few years as Commanding Officer of the Fort Garry Horse Cadet Corps. Over 15 years ago, Tammy joined the staff at Fort Rouge School where she lovingly developed the Family Room. There she offered programming to all the families in the neighborhood.

No cause of death reported.

Darcy Norman Audy, 44

June 14, 2024

Darcy was born in Swan River, MB. Darcy Passed away June 6th, 2024, at 1:25 am. Before his unexpected illness Darcy enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Dr Tammy Diane Dunbar, 61

June 14, 2024

Suddenly, on June 11, 2024, Tammy Dunbar passed away at her home at the age of 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Dean Safruik, 69

June 13, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Terry Dean Safruik, on Sunday, June 9th, at his residence in Portage.

No cause of death reported.

Nora Jean Munroe, 40

June 11, 2024

Nora Jean Munroe, beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, passed away unexpectedly in Winnipeg on June 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Chorneychuk Wiwcha, 69

June 11, 2024

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wiwchar (nee Chorneychuk) was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, cousin and friend. Lizzie left this world very suddenly on Tuesday June 4th, 2024, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Russell Kenneth Plett, 66

June 10, 2024

Russell Kenneth Plett passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2024. Ken's untimely departure has left a deep void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

No cause of death reported.

James Alexander Spence, 20

June 10, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the premature passing of James Alexander Spence, who left to the spirit world on May 31st, 2024. Celebrate the life of James Alexander Spence (2003-2024) from Gladstone, MB.

No cause of death reported.

14 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Lucas Wade Keenatch-Whitehead, 6 months

June 16, 2024

Lucas passed away too soon on June 15, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK. He was born on December 7, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tessa McKenzie, newborn

June 16, 2024

Tessa was born and passed away on June 12, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn McKenzie, newborn

June 16, 2024

Evelyn was born and passed away on June 12, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Vaughan Carmen Harry Proznick, 46

June 15, 2024

Vaughan was a kind soul with an infectious laugh that lit up the room. He left us unexpectedly and is already dearly missed by those of us who were blessed to have him in our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Delbert Clayton Crowe, 66

June 14, 2024

With a heavy heart, we announce the unexpected passing of a kind-hearted, gentle and strong man. Delbert was a loving mushum, father, brother, cousin, and friend of many. He has left us at the age of 66 and will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Gwynne McCulloch, 70

June 14, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Gwynne McCulloch announces her sudden passing on June 9, 2024, at the age of 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Wieler Doerksen, 71

June 14, 2024



It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Wieler Doerksen on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Myrna Lynn Durocher, 45

June 13, 2024

With heartfelt sadness, we announce that Myrna Lynn Durocher passed away on June 12th, 2024, at the age of 45 years, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Gale Blazeiko, 65

June 12, 2024

The family of Donald Blazeiko of Yorkton sadly announce his sudden passing on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Donald was 65 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Kirk Benjamin Sangwais, 39

June 12, 2024

Kirk passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Warren Trevor Finlayson, 31

June 12, 2024

Warren passed away too soon on June 10, 2024, in La Ronge, SK. He was born March 19, 1993.

No cause of death reported.

Roderick Ambrose Wolfe, 17

June 11, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family announces that Roderick Ambrose Wolfe has begun his journey home to the creator. He was called home on May 31, 2024, at the age of 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Conrad Shule, 49

June 11, 2024

David Conrad Shule, late of Shellbrook, SK, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Parkland Integrated Health Center in Shellbrook, SK, aged 49.

No cause of death reported.

Shay Dean Dorosh, 47

June 11, 2024

Shay Dean Dorosh passed away on June 7, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK, aged 47.

No cause of death reported.

