CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Ivory Coast footballer Archange Defrignan Mondou, 19, tragically passes away after he was found unresponsive at home

February 28, 2024

Hamar, Norway - Ivory Coast footballer Archange Defrignan Mondou has tragically passed away. Mondou, 19, played for HamKam in the Eliteserien, which is Norway's top flight. The midfielder, nicknamed Achilles, moved from the Ivory Coast in April of last year and initially joined HamKam's second team, making three appearances and scoring one goal. But tragedy struck on Tuesday, when Mondou was found unresponsive by emergency services at his flat in Hamar, 60 miles north of Norway's capital Oslo. In a statement, HamKam said: 'It is with great sadness that HamKam Football has received the news that Achilles has passed away at the age of 19 … Our warmest thoughts are with his family and relatives. The cause of death is currently unknown.'

NIGERIA

Mr Ibu: Nollywood actor John Okafor dies in Lagos

March 3, 2024

Nigerians are mourning popular Nollywood actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, who has died at the age of 62. "I announce with [a] deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn't make it," said Actors Guild of Nigeria President Emeka Rollas on Saturday. He said the actor had a cardiac arrest. Okafor rose to fame two decades ago in the film Mr Ibu - which became his career-long nickname. It is still regarded as one of the best Nigerian performances in a comic role. He went on to star in more than 200 Nollywood films - including Keziah, 9 Wives and several Mr Ibu sequels.

KENYA

Former State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa dies in Nairobi

February 29, 2024

Lawrence Lenayapa, Kenya's former State House comptroller and ambassador to the Netherlands, died in Nairobi on Thursday following a short illness, his family said. The family did not give details of what killed the 59-year-old. Lenayapa, who hailed from Kargi in Marsabit County, served in the provincial administration as a district commissioner before he was appointed a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources. He was later appointed State House Comptroller and then the envoy to the Netherlands by President Uhuru Kenyatta, a position he held until his death.

MAURITIUS

A teenager (15 years old) dies after a karate tournament

March 4, 2024

A teenager (15 years old) died after a karate tournament yesterday morning. This Stanley resident was participating in the Independence Knockdown tournament at the National Judo Center in Barkly when, shortly after, he did not feel well and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital, where a doctor noted his death. The autopsy concluded that there was a pulmonary hemorrhage of natural cause.

Grand-Bassin: victim of a malaise, a Hindu pilgrim dies

March 3, 2024

A pilgrim, resident of Mont-Ida, passed away yesterday evening. Aged 49, the victim felt unwell on the parking area of Grand-Bassin when she had gone there with her family on the occasion of the Maha Shivaratree festival. Evacuated by the SAMU to the Rose-Belle hospital, the woman died shortly after. The autopsy scheduled for this Sunday will establish the exact cause of death. Many devotees and pilgrims converge on the sacred lake of Ganga Talao as part of the Maha Shivaratree festival which will be celebrated on March 8.

SOUTH AFRICA

Former EC journalist dies while surfing in Port Alfred

February 27, 2024

A former Eastern Cape journalist and well-known Port Alfred surfer has died, having possibly suffered a medical incident while in the water. NSRI station commander, Chris Pike, said 55-year-old Dave McGregor had a close relationship with them for decades. Pike said other surfers noticed he may have been unconscious in the water, from undetermined causes, and they rescued him to the shoreline where they initiated CPR.

No cause of death reported.

TURKEY

Former Batman Mayor and former Batman Deputy Ataullah Hamidi died due to a heart attack

March 1, 2024

Former Batman Mayor and former Batman Deputy Ataullah Hamidi passed away. Hamidi, 69, who served as Batman Mayor for two terms between 1984-1994, as Chairman of the Union of Municipalities of the Eastern and Southeastern Regions between 1987-1990, and as Batman Deputy for 20-21-26 terms, died as a result of a heart attack in Ankara. Hamidi was married and had 6 children.

The former footballer who died of a heart attack on the pitch was buried

February 27, 2024

Former Mardin Sports football player Metin Can Yucesoy (59), who died of a heart attack on the field where he was playing ball with his former teammates in Mardin, has been buried.

The soldier who died as a result of a heart attack in Izmir was sent off on his last journey

February 29, 2024

The funeral of private Anıl Şahin, who died as a result of a heart attack in Izmir, was held in his hometown of Ordu. The body of Şahin, who lost his life at the age of 20, was brought to Ünye from Izmir, where he did his military service.

30-year-old died suddenly in the spring of his life

February 29, 2024

Mehmet Anil Acun, a 30-year-old resident of Karpuzlu, died as a result of a heart attack. Acun, who lives in Karpuzlu and was known for his fondness for camel riding in the Yörük Culture, became ill in his bed at about 7:30 in the morning. He was taken to the hospital by his relatives but could not be saved despite all the intervention of paramedics.

He had a heart attack at the wheel

March 3, 2024

Police teams noticed that the driver of the light commercial vehicle parked in the safety lane at the entrance to Bursa-Yalova highway, Selahattin Güzel (63), was unconscious at the wheel. Güzel, who was determined to have suffered a heart attack by the medical teams, was taken to Orhangazi State Hospital after the first intervention. Güzel, who was treated, could not be saved despite all the interventions made here.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

The person who had an accident by having a heart attack at the wheel died in the hospital

March 2, 2024

Refik Büyükyılmaz (63), the driver of the truck, who was cruising towards Bilecik, suffered a heart attack at the wheel. The truck, which went out of control and crossed to the opposite lane, was able to stop by hitting the wall of the house. Medical, fire and police teams were dispatched to the place. Büyükyılmaz, despite the interventions made in the hospital, could not be saved and lost his life.

On the same day his son died of a heart attack , father died in a traffic accident

February 26, 2024

76-year-old Enver Elatan, who lost his son Hakan Elatan in the hospital where he was being treated in Edirne, died the same day as a result of being hit by a truck while crossing the road from the main road, after leaving the hospital where his son died. The tragic incident occurred in the Keşan district of Edirne. Hakan Elatan, a 51-year-old retired doctor, died of a heart attack.

Çorum man dies of heart attack

February 28, 2024

Baris Solmaz (45), the son of retired non-commissioned officer Ali Solmaz, one of the owners of Alice & As Culture Wedding Halls, died of a heart attack in Cyprus. The sudden death of Barış Solmaz, a married father of 1 child, has left his family and loved ones in deep sadness.

RUSSIA

56-year-old Russian TV presenter and actor Alexei Mitrofanov died suddenly in Bulgaria

February 26, 2024

The TV presenter became ill in his home in the Bulgarian city of Ruse. Mitrofanov had friends by his side, but they could not help him in any way. He passed away yesterday, February 25. “He just fell down and was taken to the hospital. They found pneumonia and treated it. A blood clot," friends of the deceased said on social media.

Russian judoka Kazbek Zankishiev died at the age of 31

March 2, 2024

Russian judoka Kazbek Zankishiev died at the age of 31, reports the Judo News Online public page on Vkontakte. According to the source, the athlete’s death occurred during sleep. Zankinshiev was the champion of Russia, the winner of four Grand Prix tournaments, the winner of three Grand Slam tournaments and the bronze medalist of the European Championship in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Died during the tournament: in Yekaterinburg, on the ice court, they said goodbye to the famous hockey coach

March 1, 2024

Yekaterinburg - In Yekaterinburg on March 1, they said goodbye to hockey coach Maxim Zhdanov. The funeral ceremony took place on the courtyard court, where he held classes and organized matches. It was during the last tournament that Maxim Borisovich died suddenly right on the ice rink. "He didn't play himself, he prepared the ice, met the athletes, and suddenly fell. They tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail," said an acquaintance of the coach.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mayor of Sayansk Borovsky died at the age of 63

February 27, 2024

Sayansk - The mayor of Sayansk, Oleg Borovsky, died suddenly at the age of 63. As the governor of the Irkutsk region, Igor Kobzev, said in his Telegram channel, Oleg Borovsky died today.

No cause of death reported.

In Volgograd, they said goodbye to Colonel of Justice Dmitry Smolnyakov

February 26, 2024

Volgograd - Today, on February 26, in Volgograd, they said goodbye to Dmitry Smolnyakov, Colonel of Justice, former Deputy Head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Volgograd Region, who recently headed the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Lipetsk Region. The Volgograd resident died suddenly at the age of 52, the cause of death was a heart attack.

A monk “died suddenly”:

Hieromonk dies suddenly in Danilov Monastery

February 28, 2024

Moscow - Hieromonk Luke, a resident of the Danilov Monastery, died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon in his cell on the territory of the holy monastery. As it became known to MK, the 56-year-old hieromonk (secular name Leonid Filatov) died at about 2:30 p.m., presumably of a heart attack.

INDIA

Kannada star K Shivaram dies at 70

February 29, 2024

Beloved Kannada actor and seasoned politician, K Shivaram, passed away at the age of 70 in Bengaluru. The actor, known for his memorable roles in films like “Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake” and “Tiger,” had been battling various health issues. Recently, Shivaram's health declined, leading to his hospitalization on February 3. Despite undergoing surgery and initially showing signs of improvement, his condition worsened. He passed away at the HCG hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack.

Famous Indian singer Pankaj Adhas passed away at the age of 73

February 27, 2024

Pankaj Udhas, a renowned ghazal singer and Padma Shri awardee, has passed away at the age of 73. Pankaj's close friend, singer Anup Jalota revealed that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Talking to Indian Express, he said, “The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.”

No cause of death reported.

Lingusamy's brother passed away . Family is in tears

February 27, 2024

Director Lingusamy's brother Kesavan died of a heart attack in Chennai this morning. Lingusamy made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the 2001 film 'Anandham'. In this case, it is said that Kesavan died in Chennai this morning due to a sudden heart attack. He was 60 years old.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Condolences pour in at sudden demise of author and commentator Sujata Anandan

February 29, 2024

She passed away with her boots on and was working until the very end. The consulting editor for National Herald in Mumbai for the past several years, Sujata Anandan had helped launch the Mumbai edition of Sunday broadsheets National Herald on Sunday and Sunday Navjeevan in Hindi. She was working on Wednesday night until a few hours before her sudden and untimely death and mailed the final part of a report at around 9.00 pm with a cryptic message, ‘Sorry for the delay, was in a crisis’. She passed away hours later following a cardiac arrest at the Navi Mumbai home she shared with her sister. In her late 60s, Sujata [65] remained prolific, even a workaholic, fondly recall shocked colleagues, remembering how she would file reports and comments even from her hospital bed whenever she was admitted, the last time barely a few weeks ago.

Cong leader dies of heart attack while exercising

March 3, 2024

Ludhiana – A Congress leader died of cardiac arrest while exercising at a gym located in Khanna. Congress leader Gurminder Singh Laali, 52, was running on the treadmill when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital by people in the gym. However, doctors declared him dead. Eyewitnesses said that he was running on the treadmill when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Laali used to go to the gym every day. The senior Congress leader is a five-time councillor.

Santhan, convict acquitted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, passes away at 55 in Chennai hospital

February 28, 2024

Santhan, one of the seven life convicts released in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away this morning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. He was approximately 55 years old. Santhan was admitted to the hospital in January for liver failure and was diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis, a liver condition with no known cause. Hospital dean Dr. E. Theranirajan said Santhan's condition was critical upon admission, and he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier on Wednesday. Though initially revived, he passed away at 7:30 am.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

ASI Muhammad Ismail passes away due to cardiac arrest

March 3, 2024

Srinagar - Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Ismail Malik of Nadoora Duroo, Anantnag passed away after suffering cardiac arrest on Sunday. According to his family, he complained of uneasiness and was shifted to a hospital, where he breathed his last. A pall of gloom descended on his native village when his body reached there.

No age reported.

Pulwama policeman Umer Mushtaq dies of cardiac arrest , authorities investigate

February 29, 2024

In a tragic incident from Pulwama district in South Kashmir, Policeman Umer Mushtaq passed away after suddenly falling unconscious at his native place. Swiftly transported to SMHS Srinagar for emergency treatment, Mushtaq's efforts to survive proved futile, as he succumbed to what was later identified as cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

The bride died on the stage of Jaymala, the groom became unconscious, happiness turned into screaming

February 27, 2024

Punjab - It was the wedding of Neelam Rani, daughter of Jai Chand, resident of village Swahwala. After many wedding rituals had been completed, the bride suddenly started feeling nervous and the doctor was called. After some time, the bride felt better, and she was brought on stage for Jayamala. After the garland, the bride sat on the sofa on the stage and suddenly became unconscious. Within no time, the bride died on the stage itself. On hearing the news of the bride's death, the groom fainted and fell on the stage. The relatives got the groom admitted to the local hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies of heart attack at zoo, wife jumps to death

February 27, 2024

In a tragic incident, a couple of Ghaziabad died within less than 24 hours of each other. Abhishek (25) and Anjali Ahluwalia (21), who were married on November 23 last year, had begun their day on Monday with a visit to the zoo, along with Abhishek’s sister Khushi. Abhishek’s cousin Sanjeev Karanwal said while they were at the zoo, Abhishek complained of chest pain to Anjali. “Anjali and Khushi tried to ease his pain and managed to take him to Safdarjung Hospital and informed us. We sent Anjali home, but Abhishek lost his life after two hours,” added Sanjeev. The family later brought Abhishek’s body to the house at night. Unable to bear the news of Abhishek’s death, Anjali jumped from the seventh floor of the building, said Sanjeev. She was taken to the hospital but lost her life.

28-year-old man, married two months ago, dies while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

February 26, 2024

A 28-year-old man collapsed and died while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Deepak Khandekar, who was playing in a cricket match, collapsed and was immediately taken to the hospital. The ambulance in-charge mentioned that they were unable to detect his pulse during transportation. The cause of his death could not be determined as the family declined a post-mortem. Narayan Chougule, Khandekar's maternal uncle, stated that he was playing with his friends when he suddenly lost consciousness due to chest pain.

Punjab: An elderly woman, who came to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib, suddenly fell and lost her life, the incident was captured in CCTV

February 28, 2024

A 65-year-old elderly woman died suddenly in the premises of the historic Gurudwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab. The woman had come to Gurudwara Sahib with her family to pay obeisance. Meanwhile, while entering Gurudwara Sahib, she suddenly fell. The family members took the woman to the hospital, where the doctor said that the woman had died due to a heart attack.

Duped Bangladeshi worker dies while trying to go home

March 1, 2024

Petaling Jaya - A Bangladeshi man has reportedly died of a heart attack while attempting to return home, six months after he was duped into coming to Malaysia for a non-existent job. The man, Shofiqul Islam, 33, had remained unemployed and endured poor living conditions since he arrived. He died last night at a workers’ hostel in Sepang, Selangor, according to Aziz Ismail, a member of the Selangor Anti-Human Trafficking Council. “Unfortunately, the victim suffered a fatal heart attack last night due to stress, and he died on the spot,” said Aziz.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

The driver had a heart attack , the car crashed into a parked bus

March 1, 2024

Rajasthan - On Thursday, near the Girls’ School located on Sangriya Road in Hanumangarh Junction, a car went out of control and rammed into a bus parked ahead. The driver of the car died in the accident.

Narnaul Maruti employee died suddenly

March 4, 2024

Now the name of a youth from Narnaul has also been added to the sudden death in Haryana. The only child of the family suddenly fell ill at home, the family took him first to a private and then to a civil hospital. The doctors could not save him. It is believed that the young man died of a heart attack. The real cause of death can only be known in the postmortem report.

No age reported.

PHILIPPINES

Renowned actress Jaclyn Jose dead at 59 after suffering heart attack

March 4, 2024

Actress Jaclyn Jose has died at the age of 59, after suffering a heart attack, her family have said. The actress, whose real name was Mary Jane Guck, died at her residence in Quezon City in the Philippines, with reports claiming that she had not been replying to calls or text messages from her relatives.

AUSTRALIA

Victorian Labor senator Linda White dies after taking leave over health issues

March 1, 2024

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his heart is "broken" by the news Victorian Labor senator Linda White [64] has died after taking leave this month to deal with health issues. Senator White had a long career behind the scenes of the Labor Party before being elected to represent Victoria at the 2022 federal election. Speaking on ABC Melbourne, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "It is just tragic news that Linda White has been taken from us … far too soon due to cancer ... ". Mr Albanese said the state's Labor branch was hurting after having lost MP Peta Murphy just months ago [after a fight with metastatic breast cancer.] "To lose two women in their prime within three months of each other is beyond belief, is so sad," he said.

From our researcher: White’s voting record on covid “vaccination” issues:

22nd Nov 2022 - Vote on the public release any contractual documents (without redaction) including any schedules, appendices or similar document (without redaction), for the supply, production, distribution or administration of any COVID-19 vaccine in Australia ('the vaccine contracts'). Linda White voted No - Not passed.



1st Dec 2022 – Fair Work Legislation - add COVID-19 vaccination as an attribute protected from discrimination. Linda White voted No - Not passed by a large majority.

https://theyvoteforyou.org.au/people/senate/victoria/linda_white/divisions/2022

Tributes flow for Queensland rugby league great Darryl Van de Velde after ‘ unexpected ’ death , aged 72

February 27, 2024

Tributes are flowing after the unexpected death of popular Queensland rugby league legend Darryl Van de Velde. Word of his sad death quickly spread around the rugby league world on Tuesday. He was 72. Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson said rugby league had “lost one of their greatest men”. Johnson said Van de Velde had just had his second knee replacement … but he had not been in good health. “He recently had a bad case of pneumonia and I suggested he put the operation off, but he went ahead with it,” Johnson explained. “He had the operation (on Monday) evening, and the next morning his wife and physio took him for a walk. “Darryl reported not feeling well and asked to be put back to bed and tragically we lost the great man.”

No cause of death reported.

Young mum who rubbed shoulders with celebrities suddenly dies after being struck down by a cruel disease

March 4, 2024

A former MasterChef contestant has paid tribute to her best friend who suddenly died after succumbing to cancer. Beth 'Betty' Tudehope, a young mum and human resources director for Colgate-Palmolive, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2022. Celebrity chef Justine Schofield posted to her Instagram on Sunday evening revealing her heartbreak that Betty had died aged 38.

Link

Teacher dies suddenly after being charged by police - leaving community in shock

February 27, 2024

A primary school teacher in regional Victoria has died suddenly after being charged by police over a matter concerning child safety. Police found the body of Tyler Attwell, 29, outside a property in Nilma, southeast of Melbourne, on February 6. A Victoria Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: 'The man was located deceased outside a property about 2pm. 'Investigations are ongoing into the death, which is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.’

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

The silent killer: Two months from diagnosis to death

March 4, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - There were no warning signs, just a niggling pain in the side that began last October, but within eight weeks of learning she had bowel cancer, Jade Blackman [44] died. Nadine Roberts talks to a father who is struggling to comprehend how a silent killer wrecked his daughter’s future, and a mother who wants answers. Lost, Alan Kenney goes to work but finds himself weeping throughout the day. At night he barely sleeps, because Jade, his only child’s, last days are stuck in his head on constant replay. “She was just so healthy...” Alan draws on his smoke and wipes his eyes. “It’s a silent killer, isn’t it? Quite horrendous. I call it turbo cancer,” Alan says, outside the Christchurch home she bought him not long before she got sick. “It was just unbelievable that it was just that quick.” His shock was compounded by the knowledge his daughter appeared to be in perfect health up until she was diagnosed. By December, Jade was deteriorating and Alan could only see her for twenty minutes at a time, because she had no energy. Her body, he says, was shrinking before his eyes. It soon became apparent that this would be the last Christmas she would have with her family. Just eight days after her wedding, Jade Blackman died, at 5.15 pm on January 11.

Link

Flowers, Fijian flag pay tribute after sudden death at Cromwell College

February 28, 2024

A person has died following a medical incident that closed a school in Cromwell yesterday. Flowers and a Fijian flag were laid outside Cromwell College as a tribute to the member of the public who died. Families from the school were asked to keep students home, before doors opened for later start at 10 am, but some young people had already arrived on school bus services. Police have confirmed the death related to a medical incident that happened in a public place and is not being treated as suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Timothy Lex Aggett, 21

March 2, 2024

Auckland - Died tragically on 16th February 2024, aged 21. In Ipswich, Suffolk. He will leave a gaping hole in the lives of his family and his many much-loved friends. May Jack's precious Soul rest in eternal peace.

No cause of death reported.

Conor Joseph Brogan, 37

March 2, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Born May 16, 1986. Gone too soon. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only accepts the best.

No cause of death reported.

Alistair John Hemi (Hemi) Whyte, 53

March 2, 2024

Point Chevalier, Auckland - Born September 18, 1970. Our beloved Hemi passed suddenly after a long battle with SCA1. Best mate to many who were blessed with the longevity of his friendship. In lieu of flowers donations to Rare Disorders NZ Charitable Trust.

Andrew Alexander Eddy, 24

March 2, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Wayne and Emily lost their beautiful and precious son, on Monday February 26, 2024, aged 24 years. 'Loved forever, never forgotten'.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Van Den (nee Mack) Bemd, 52

March 1, 2024

Paihia, Northland - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, aged 52.

No cause of death reported.

Note: A 'givealittle' page for a woman of the same name references a diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer in August 2022 as well as Rachel continuing to work at her local school. While she is not a registered teacher, all school staff were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' between November 2021 to April 2022.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-rachel-fight-her-cancer-and-get-the-drugs

Nathan James McGorry, 23

February 28, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Suddenly on 26 February. 2024, aged 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Ross (Ross/Balcy/Rossco) Balcombe, 74

March 2, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Born September 27, 1950. Passed away on February 27, 2024. Passed unexpectedly at home. He has now flown the coop. ex RNZAF, Air NZ, MA, Avionics Engineer. Friend and mentor to many, on the land, the sea and in the air. His great intellect, humour and personality will be sadly missed, especially his stories.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Gay (McGhie) Telfer, 74

March 2, 2024

Auckland - Suddenly left us Monday evening, 26th February aged, 74. Her fur baby Bentley searches for her Pats still. Forever will be missed, forever loved.

No cause of death reported.

Ian James Roberts, 62

March 2, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Tuesday 27th February 2024, aged 62 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society – Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Paulene Kaye Hancock

March 2, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - It with heavy hearts we advise the passing of our beloved Paulene unexpectedly on Tuesday 27 February 2024. Aged 63 years. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Diabetes New Zealand would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Anton Shane Hobern, 51

March 2, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly on 29.2.24, aged 51. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Sweet Louise.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Sweet Louise is a charity for those living with advanced (stage 4 metastatic) breast cancer.

Neville Charles Pickering, 74

March 2, 2024

Havelock, Marlborough - On February 3, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Marlborough Hospice after a short illness. Aged 74 years. Beloved Dad to his Scottie dog. "Forever in our hearts".

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Joy May Bragg, 64

March 2, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Suddenly, but peacefully at Timaru Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on February 29, 2024; aged 64. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Kelvin "Birdie" Bird, 70

March 2, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On February 26, 2024, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jo Brown

March 2, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Adam Milnes Kos

March 2, 2024

Kaikohe, Northland - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Rawene, on 20 February 2024. A profoundly decent man.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kelley Kuresa

March 2, 2024

Levin, Manawatū-Whanganui - Our most adored and treasured man, passed away unexpectedly at home, Sunday 25 February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pete Savill

March 2, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly on 25 February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stewart Thomas Wyllie

March 2, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024, after a brief illness, at Rowen Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Joy Shanks, 74

March 2, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 74 years. Special thanks from the family to all the Christchurch Hospital Oncology staff.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Dale Bagrie, 72

March 2, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On February 28, 2024, aged 72 years. In loving memory of Peter, who passed away after a well-fought battle with cancer.

Michael Anthony (Mike) File, 55

February 29, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - Passed away on February 25, 2024, suddenly at home. Our hearts are broken, and we will miss his smile.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Henry "Tom" Tutbury

February 29, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On February 17, 2024. Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Paul Trembath, 68

February 28, 2024

Matamata, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at his home in Matamata on Saturday 24th February 2024, aged 68.

No cause of death reported.

Reneè Linda Kortegast, 38

February 28, 2024

Waitarere Beach, Manawatū-Whanganui region - On 24 February, 2024, Reneè passed away peacefully, in Wellington Hospital ICU, after a short illness, she was 38. She will be sadly missed by all, as she touched the hearts of everyone she met. Many thanks to all the staff at Wellington ICU for the amazing work you do and support you give.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Arthur "Joe" Ulberg, 55

February 28, 2024

Wellington - On 21st February 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly, aged just 55 years. Loved by all his nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, colleagues and the community.

No cause of death reported.

Loyd Patrick Joseph Bewley

February 28, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - It is with great sadness our dear Loyd passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Friday, February 23, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan David Coad

February 28, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday, February 23, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivan Russell, 64

February 28, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - 7 May 1960 – 26 February 2024. With great sadness in our hearts, we advise that Ivan passed away, after a second battle with brain cancer, an illness he bore with dignity and strength. His happy smile, sense of humour and compassionate heart will be dearly missed by us all. He touched the lives of many with kindness, warmth and an infectious spirit. A big thank you to the staff at Ascot Bupa for your care of Ivan.

Link

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to reactivate cancers which were in remission.

Gary Ian Rhodes

February 27, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - Died suddenly but peacefully. Will be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian "Barney" O'Donnell

February 27, 2024

Waimate , Canterbury - Suddenly, on Saturday, February 24, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance Waimate would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Murray Alexander Rutledge, 71

February 26, 2024

Oratia, Auckland - Died suddenly on February 17, 2024. He will be dearly missed by all who had the gift of his friendship.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Noel Burke, 64

February 26, 2024

Wellington - On 23rd February 2024, passed away peacefully in Wellington, aged 64 years. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus for their care and support of Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Jane Tangaroa-Green, 59

February 26, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 22nd February 2024. Aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Anne Holmes

February 26, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - (Civil Aviation Pilot, Southland Aero Club). Passed on February 23, 2024 at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family, after a short illness, aged 74 years. Close friend and confidante, a full heart for her 'doglets'. Will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for her warmth, kindness, strength and beauty. The family thank the medical staff of Ward 25.

No cause of death reported.

