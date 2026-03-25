FA survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (126)

March 21, 2026

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and special counsel who led the high-profile investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, died on Friday at 81. No cause of death was given. Mueller had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago, his family told The New York Times in August. “Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022,” Mueller’s family said in a statement to The New York Times.

Researcher’s note - June 15, 2021: UVA Outlines Vaccine [sic] Policy for Faculty and Staff in the Academic Division: https://news.virginia.edu/content/uva-outlines-vaccine-policy-faculty-and-staff-academic-division

March 23, 2026

The billionaire owner of adult content platform OnlyFans has died after a long battle with cancer, according to Bloomberg, citing a statement from the company. Leonid Radvinsky died at the age of 43, according to the company, which added, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. He passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.” Radvinsky’s death raises new questions about the platform’s future ownership, especially since he reportedly placed his majority stake in a trust in 2024. According to his website, Radvinsky donated to several charities, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, West Suburban Humane Society, and EB Research Partnership.

March 21, 2026

Nicholas Brendon, the actor best known for playing lovable underdog Xander Harris on all seven seasons of the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died Friday. He was 54. His family announced news of Brendon’s death in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.” Brendon had revealed in 2023 that he had suffered a heart attack and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He also had cauda equina syndrome, which led to several spinal surgeries. Though Buffy was arguably the highlight of Brendon’s acting career, he appeared in film and television roles until as recently as 2021. During breaks from Buffy, he starred in genre movies with titles like Demon Island and Unholy.

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

Seth Peterson, an adult film actor, died at 28. The news was made public on March 21, 2026, by his fiancé and frequent creative partner, Kobe Marsh-known professionally as Cyrus Stark-who posted the announcement through Peterson’s X (formerly Twitter) account. Seth Peterson, whose birth name was Adam Aguirre, died at his Los Angeles residence, according to The Advocate and Out Magazine. The official reason for his death remains unknown because Marsh stated that Peterson died unexpectedly, and he felt overwhelming sadness about the death.

March 23, 2026

Sean Stevens has sadly passed away at the age of 47 after a battle with cancer. He was known for working on the Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Film, as part of the theater’s ad campaign. The campaign which lead to perhaps the most infamous incident in Cartoon Network history, the 2007 Boston incident. The incident that would change Cartoon Network's future forever and set it on the path we're still on today.

Link

March 18, 2026

Eric Overmyer, whose storied career as a writer/producer included work on Law & Order, The Wire, Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, has died. He was 74. The Emmy-nominated TV veteran died on Monday after a brief illness, Deadline reported on Wednesday. Most recently, Overmyer developed Prime Video’s long-running Bosch adaptation for the streamer, serving as executive producer and showrunner on the Titus Welliver-led crime drama from 2014 to 2021. He also co-created and executive produced the spinoff series Bosch: Legacy, which ran from 2022 to 2025.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Kiki Shepard -- the longtime cohost of the legendary music showcase “Showtime at the Apollo” -- has died, TMZ has learned. LaShirl Smith, Kiki’s rep, tells TMZ she suffered a massive heart attack in Los Angeles on Monday, adding her passing was completely unexpected. Shepard became a familiar face to millions of viewers during her long run on “Showtime at the Apollo” from 1987 to 2002, where she shared the stage with Steve Harvey and helped introduce aspiring performers at the iconic Harlem theater.

Researcher’s note – Shepard was featured in at least one Hollywood project between 2021-2023): Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/ Kiki Shepard and her charity, the KIS Foundation, strongly advocated for the COVID “vaccines”: Instagram When Showtime at the Apollo reopened in August 2021, proof of “vaccination” to attend performances, with no option to test instead: https://www.apollotheater.org/posts/amateur-night-at-the-apollo-returns-live-and-in-person#:~:text=The health and safety of,visit www.ApolloTheater.org.

March 18, 2026

The American coloratura soprano Rainelle Krause is dead. According to her family, the singer died at the age of 37 after a short hospital stay. She was not only a trained singer, but also a trapeze artist. Among other things, she sang Zerlina in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” and Oscar in Verdi’s “Un ballo in maschera”. In particular, Krause made a name for herself as the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute”. She also sang the role at European opera houses, including in London, Basel and Amsterdam.

March 23, 2026

Georgianna (Georgi) Eberhard passed away on March 14. Her love for opera began in childhood and attended Barnard College. Soon after graduating, she began working in opera as a wig and makeup artist. For nearly four decades she worked in the opera industry with companies such as Tulsa Opera, Baltimore Opera, Atlanta Opera, Chautauqua Opera, Sarasota Opera, Opera Manhattan, Opera Carolina, Santa Fe Opera, Virginia Opera, Fresno Grand Opera, Toledo Opera, Fort Worth Opera, and New York City Opera. In lieu of flowers, her family asks memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Jazz musician and music scholar James T. Johnson, Jr., who co-founded Pittsburgh’s Afro American Music Institute [AAMI] with his wife, Pamela, died Monday at age 76. Cecilia Coleman, one of his five children, said Johnson had been in a rehab facility for a hip ailment and died unexpectedly. Johnson was an accomplished pianist who toured internationally as far afield as Belgium, Ethiopia and Senegal. Johnson also taught music theory at the University of Pittsburgh, Community College of Allegheny County, Carlow University and Duquesne University and served as director of Pitt’s Gospel Choir.

Researcher’s note – University Of Pittsburgh Terminating 9 Employees For Not Complying With Coronavirus Vaccine [sic] Mandate: https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/pitt-terminating-employees-for-not-complying-with-vaccine-mandate/ Carlow University requires all employees and students to be vaccinated [sic]: https://www.carlow.edu/university-requires-all-employees-and-students-to-be-vaccinated/ Duquesne University Offering Staff Incentives For Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine [sic]: https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/duquesne-university-covid-vaccine-incentives/

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Former West Point football standout Keimon Ewing has died after a battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. He was 20 years old. As a senior, Ewing was a key member of the 2023 Green Wave team that won the Class 5A state championship. In a statement posted on Twitter, new West Point head coach Roger Burton said, “Keimon’s courage throughout his battle was a source of strength and inspiration for our program and everyone who knew him. His determination and spirit will never be forgotten.” Ewing was diagnosed last year. Adenocarcinoma is a type of gland cell cancer.

A painter “died suddenly”:

March 21, 2026

Baltimore, MD - There was a time you couldn’t walk around Mount Vernon without seeing a Thea Osato original in the window of an iconic Baltimore storefront. The glass at Louie’s Bookstore Café almost always had some elaborate collection of sketches, cartoon characters, dressed-up mannequins and book props that Osato positioned carefully. Osato, also a prolific painter who showcased her artwork across the city, died March 4 of heart disease. She was 69. She was born Aug. 1, 1956, one of three daughters raised by a psychologist and poet mother and war hero father. The family mostly split time between Colorado and Paris. Osato was always creative, loved ones said, and was influenced by French culture and art. She moved to Baltimore to attend Maryland Institute College of Art, where she learned from Raoul Middleman, the late painter known for his landscapes and portraits.

March 23, 2026

David Simon - the leader of Simon Property Group, the largest retail real estate company in the world - died March 22 at the age of 64. Simon died following a 2024 cancer diagnosis. He remained at the helm of the company his father and uncle founded as he received medical treatment.

March 22, 2026

Sam Kieth has passed away. On Saturday, March 21, Bleeding Cool – a news website focusing on comics, television, film, board games, and video games – announced that the legendary comic book writer who created The Maxx died at the age of 63 after suffering from a tragic illness. In the report, the outlet shared that Sam Kieth’s cause of death was Lewy Body Dementia, a type of progressive dementia that leads to a decline in thinking, reasoning and independent function. It was also noted that the Sandman co-creator, who passed away on March 15, 2026, is survived by his wife, Kathy Kieth, with whom he had been married for 43 years.

Five journalists “died suddenly”:

March 21, 2026

Former Laredo Morning Times and San Antonio Express-News Editor Diana “DeeDee” R. Fuentes [65] died unexpectedly Friday, according to the Investigative Reporters & Editors organization. Fuentes served as executive director of IRE, headquartered at the Missouri School of Journalism. She was in Washington D.C. at the time of her death, having expressed excitement to fellow staffers just prior about attending an upcoming training session at a Freedom of Information Act conference. “Diana brought a wealth of experience to our organization when she came on as executive director in April 2021,” said Josh Hinkle, IRE Board President. “Her warmth created an inviting atmosphere at IRE, especially during crucial periods, like navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for our 50th anniversary last year.”

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

PORTLAND, Oregon - Chas Briggs, an independent news photographer whose overnight video work helped shape breaking news coverage for Portland television stations for decades, died suddenly. He was 65. Briggs’ family announced his death, saying he died overnight. No additional details about the cause of death were immediately available.

March 17, 2026

Sean Christopher Bartel, 48, who began his career as a television news reporter and news anchor at stations in Louisville, Ky., and Evansville, Ind., before serving as Senior Video Producer for the D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union from 2013 to 2024, was found deceased on a hiking trail near a glacier in Argentina on or around March 15, according to a report by an Argentine newspaper. The newspaper Clarín reports no foul play was suspected regarding his death, and other local media reports indicate authorities believe he suffered some sort of accident while on the hiking trail. The Clarín report says Bartel arrived in Argentina on March 3 and visited Buenos Aires and the city of El Chaltén, which is near Argentina’s Los Glaciares National Park and a glacial lagoon popular with hikers. It says his body was found on the trail leading to the glacier.

March 18, 2026

Mt. Vernon, OH - Todd Aaron Miller, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at his residence. Todd worked for several golf courses over the years. He was a utility/cameraman for ESPN, Fox Sports, and Apple TV, helping to broadcast many sporting events which included The Ohio State Buckeyes, Columbus Crew, and Columbus Blue Jackets. He also worked the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton for many years, including televising the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Researcher’s note – SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: https://www.dglaw.com/sag-aftra-and-jpc-allow-for-mandatory-vaccine-policies-on-production-sets/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 11:

March 11, 2026

Baltimore, MD - Logan Hullinger, founder of news blog Mobtown Redux and one of Baltimore Beat’s most dedicated contributors, passed away unexpectedly on March 6. He would have turned 30 on March 10, 2026. Logan was a thoughtful, passionate journalist whose compassion shone in all of his reporting. While he primarily reported on the harm reduction movement and the devastating impacts of the War on Drugs in Baltimore. He was willing to take on any assignment that allowed him to amplify the voices of community members and push back on traditional media narratives about crime and drug use.

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

A coroner’s office in Idaho has determined the cause of death for Rick Hogaboam, the Nampa mayor who suffered a medical emergency while speaking to attendees at a regional town hall event on Wednesday. Hogaboam’s cause of death was listed as “cardiac tamponade,” the Ava County Coroner’s Office determined. A “manner of death” is still pending. A cardiac tamponade, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a condition that occurs when fluid builds up in the pericardium sac surrounding the heart, putting pressure on the organ and preventing it from effectively pumping blood to the body. The causes of cardiac tamponade are varied, but the condition can be brought on by trauma, infections, cancer or previous surgery, among other possible contributing factors. People with previous heart problems, autoimmune diseases, cancer or later-stage kidney disease are more at risk for fluid buildup, the Cleveland Clinic says. Hogaboam, 47, was speaking at a town hall event at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday when he “experienced a medical emergency,” according to a press release from the Treasure Valley Partnership, a coalition of local leaders and elected officials in the Treasure Valley area of Idaho. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

March 18, 2026

North Carolina state Rep. Mike Clampitt died on Wednesday after a year-long fight with bone marrow cancer. He was 71. Since joining the legislature in 2017, Clampitt pushed for greater resources for first responders and more funding for victims of Hurricane Helene. Before that, he served as a fire captain. He was also a proud and open member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group. Clampitt handily won his primary reelection earlier this month. Under state law, an executive committee of Republicans from across the three counties will fill the vacancy.

A child “died suddenly”:

March 19, 2026

Yonkers, NY - Jhostin De La Rosa died on Monday, March 17, according to his family, who described his death as “sudden and unimaginable.” “On March 17, our family lost a piece of our hearts. My little brother, Jhostin, passed away at only 10 years old,” his brother, Geovanny De La Rosa, wrote. More information about his death was not made public. His family said the loss has been overwhelming.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

March 23, 2026

At Lansdale Catholic High School the baseball season has begun, but this year is unlike any other as the young players honor the memory of a friend. John Gendek was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain cancer. “Three days as a Freshman. He made it three days into his Freshman year and we had to go to CHOP for an MRI. Within ten minutes they told us the news that we had to go down to CHOP main immediately,” his dad Tom Gendek recalled. He fought bravely for over a year to get better and get back onto the diamond, but in October John’s battle ended.

No age reported.

March 17, 2026

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A community fundraising initiative has been set up to help pay for the funeral expenses and related costs after the recent unexpected death of a Coral Glades High School sophomore. Remy Joseph [right] died unexpectedly on March 7, according to a GoFundMe created for his family. “He made an impact on all those he met,” the page states. “Nothing but a gentleman.”

A second student, senior Zamshed Chowdhury, died following a single-vehicle crash on March 13, according to Coral Springs Police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest 118th Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street. Chowdhury, who was driving, succumbed to his injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries. He worked at Dunkin’ and ABB Optical alongside fellow students and enjoyed fishing, biking, gaming, and fixing computers and cars, according to his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

March 19, 2026

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - The community is mourning the loss of Dr. Jennifer Domer [40], a pediatrician at Commonwealth Pediatrics in Chesterfield County, who died unexpectedly this week. The practice posted a tribute to Dr. Domer on Thursday morning, remembering her as a “pediatrician, advocate and the soul of Commonwealth Pediatrics.”

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

March 19, 2026

Laurel Ann O’Brien, 67, of Delray Beach, Florida, died unexpectedly on February 7, 2026, at home. Laurie was a graduate of Windsor High School, class of 1976, and received her nursing degree from Vermont College. She completed her clinical work at two hospitals in Vermont, rotating through geriatrics, maternity, nursery, pediatrics, physical therapy, medical surgery, and other wards. A firm believer in healthy eating and fitness, she approached every aspect of her life with that same dedication. For many years, she served as head nurse for the Windsor school system before moving to Florida, where she continued her nursing career in various capacities.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Lebanon, Tennessee - Lori Ballard Gravens passed away suddenly on March 14, 2026, at age 46. She attended MTSU, graduated from Cumberland University with a Bachelor’s degree and later attended TSU where she received her Master’s. Lori loved her career as a Nurse Practitioner.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Rock Hill, SC - Gina Kathleen Carey, a beloved 58-year-old, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2026. Gina’s career (was) at Piedmont Medical Center, where she served as a longtime employee in the radiology department, as Director of Imaging. Her contributions touched the lives of countless coworkers, patients, and friends, leaving behind a legacy of lifelong friendships.

Researcher’s note - Employees of Piedmont Medical Center were required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test instead.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

March 21, 2026

Mark Alan Ridgeway, 55, of Ironton, OH, suddenly passed away on March 17, 2026. He was a teacher and served as a caregiver at home. His warm smile and genuine kindness was felt by many.

No cause of death reported.

March 19, 2026

David Gottman, 53, of San Antonio, Texas, died unexpectedly this March 2026 while traveling. After high school, David moved back to Texas, attended the University of Texas at San Antonio obtaining a bachelor’s degree in history. Subsequently, he completed the requirements to become a schoolteacher, most recently teaching at Metzger Middle School. David was known for his unique wit, love for animals, and easy-going demeanor.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Eric J Clarke, of Westfield, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the age of 49 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and friends. A devoted educator, Eric taught art at Suffield Middle School, where he inspired countless students with his creativity, patience, and belief in their potential.

Researcher’s note - If Clarke was teaching at Suffield Middle School (in CT), between September 2021 and February 2022, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, or undergo weekly testing: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-13D.pdf

A coach “died suddenly”:

March 23, 2026

Omaha, NE - Services are pending for Omaha North assistant football coach Terry Grigsby, who died Sunday. Grigsby was 31. “We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Terry Grigsby,’’ read a Facebook post from Omaha North Football. Grigsby was an All-Nebraska defensive back in 2011 who also was a wide receiver at North. He played for Southeast Missouri State in 2012 and UNK in 2015. He coached wide receivers on Coach Larry Martin’s staff at North and was a coach for the Peak Performance track and field youth team.

No cause of death reported.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

March 21, 2026

Steve Gaines, a former Southern Baptist Convention president and longtime pastor of a Tennessee church, died Friday at 68 after a two-year battle with cancer. Gaines, pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in the Memphis area, entered hospice care earlier this month after his cancer became more aggressive. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in November 2023, and scans the following month showed the disease had spread to his lungs. Baptist Press announced his death on Friday. A March 2024 PET scan brought encouraging results. The spots in Gaines’ lungs had cleared, and the kidney cancer had substantially diminished. A few months later, he moved out of the senior pastor role at Bellevue and into an itinerant preaching ministry. At Bellevue, one of the convention’s most influential churches, Gaines became the seventh pastor in 2005. His years there included an expansion of community outreach through “Bellevue Loves Memphis,” an initiative that mobilized thousands of volunteers for service projects across the city.

Researcher’s note: While the Southern Baptist Church opposed mandatory COVID “vaccination”, they considered the shots safe and encouraged “vaccination”: https://www.baptistpress.com/resource-library/news/vaccine-mandates-raise-religious-liberty-questions/

Reported on March 10:

March 10, 2026

Joshua (Josh) Adam Tallent, 45, amazing husband to wife, Jennifer, loving father to Hannah, and Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, Grapevine, TX, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2026. In 2016, God called Josh and his family to Trinity Baptist Church in Grand Prairie, Texas, under Pastor Steven Giordano. He served there for two years until the Lord called him to pastor the Bethel Baptist Church of Grapevine, Texas. Josh touched so many lives and made a huge impact for Christ to everyone he met. His sense of humor and love for life was so contagious.

No cause of death reported.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

March 23, 2026

PHOENIX, AZ - The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the death of a longtime firefighter who passed away from cancer. On Monday, the department announced that Firefighter Robert Oliver Jr. died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Oliver Jr. contracted cancer in the line of duty, according to Phoenix Fire. He served with the department for over 30 years with “dedication, professionalism and heart.”

No age reported.

March 20, 2026

NEWBURGH, Ind. - The Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department has shared that one of their firefighters/EMTs has died. They say Beth Braden served 22 years with the fire and EMS service. The department shared condolences to her family on social media. Braden had been battling cancer.

No age reported.

March 18, 2026

GREER, S.C. - The City of Greer Fire Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Taylor Graham [54], a long-time public servant and leader within the agency. Graham faced a battle with cancer in recent years. Despite the diagnosis, colleagues noted he maintained his strength and grace while continuing to inspire those around him. Taylor was a beloved firefighter with the City of Greer for over 22 years, where he served his community with unwavering courage and commitment. Over his 35 year career in the fire service, he also served at numerous other fire departments, EMS, Greenville County ERT and taught many years at the Fire Academy.

March 18, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Fire Department Firefighter Wayne Barry Jr. [56] died on March 17 while on duty, according to the department. Firefighter Wayne Barry Jr. suffered a medical emergency around 2 a.m. at Fire Station 32 on Andrew Jackson Parkway, WSMV reported. He was taken to Summit Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

March 12, 2026

A Westchester County volunteer firefighter known for his dedication to service and love of his department is being remembered after his sudden death at the age of 28. Frank Ritacco, of Somers [NY], formerly of Pelham, died Tuesday, March 10, at Northern Westchester Hospital, according to his obituary. Ritacco joined the Somers Volunteer Fire Department in 2016 and served for nearly a decade.

No cause of death reported.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

March 23, 2026

BARNESVILLE, Minn. - A former Barnesville Police officer has died after a battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, retired Barnesville Officer Jeff Tharaldson died on March 17th after a short battle with an aggressive pancreatic cancer. Known as “Officer Jeff”, he was the first School Resource Officer in Clay County and served at Barnesville Public Schools for more than 18 years. Jeff Tharaldson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, surrounded by his family at his home in rural Barnesville, MN, on his 57th birthday. His family and HIA Hospice had been helping care for him after he was diagnosed with an aggressive pancreatic cancer less than a month ago.

March 23, 2026

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - A Northern York County Regional Police officer has died after a battle with cancer, the police department announced Monday. Matthew Straub, 55, passed away Sunday, March 22, following 14 years of service to the Northern York County Regional Police Department. “Throughout his career, he exemplified professionalism, integrity, and a quiet commitment to doing the job the right way,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

March 23, 2026

Milford, MA - Todd Lamkin said he owes his life to John Scanlon. On Dec. 13, 2003, Lamkin crashed his car into a tree on Washington Street in Holliston. Scanlon, then a Holliston police officer, was the first to respond. “He couldn’t get me out of the car, but he started banging on my chest,” Lamkin said. “My heart stopped, but he got it going again. Without him, I’d be dead.” Lamkin shared his memory after hearing that Scanlon, a 36-year veteran and recent retiree of the Holliston Police Department, had died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15. He was 61.

No cause of death reported.

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

March 20, 2026

Family, friends, and first responders will gather Thursday, March 26 for a Celebration of Life service for Camden County [NJ] Corrections Officer Isiah Hampton Watkins. Watkins, 36, died on March 10 after suffering a medical emergency while traveling to the correctional facility to begin his shift, county officials said. Emergency personnel responded, but Watkins died shortly after, according to authorities.

Researcher’s note – Unions fight N.J. vaccine [sic] mandate for prison and jail staff: https://newjerseymonitor.com/2022/01/25/unions-fight-n-j-vaccine-mandate-for-prison-and-jail-staff/

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

Newton, NJ - Sarah Klinger served as the Box Office Manager at The Newton Theatre on Spring Street for over a decade, according to the campaign created by Jonathan Peirce, which had raised more than $19,000 as of press time. “Her sudden passing has left us all heartbroken, and her absence will be deeply felt by everyone who knew her,” the campaign states.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

Lisa Bayer, a jewelry designer and sales professional well-known as an artist for her jewelry-related illustrations, died unexpectedly on March 18. She was 64. Bayer shared her illustrations, many of jewelry and industry players, on her Instagram, SketchNYC. She was also known for designing glass trays; last year, she created a bespoke trinket tray for Penny Preville for the brand’s 50th anniversary. Bayer had worked as a sales specialist at the Muse boutique in New York since October 2020.

Researcher’s Note – NYC Private Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate Will End Nov. 1, 2022: https://www.hsfkramer.com/en_US/insights/2022-09/nyc-private-sector-vaccine-mandate-will-end-nov-1-2022

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis [70], the Corpus Christi Westside legend known for his towering cowboy hats, jewel-toned suits, and famously long-toed boots, died Thursday afternoon following a battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer. For decades, Ronnie was more than a colorful figure on the Westside - he was a symbol of pride, resilience, and community. When doctors diagnosed Ronnie with Stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread throughout his body - giving him six months to a year to live - he faced the news the only way he knew how: with grace, humor, and style. As his health declined and a brain tumor left him bedridden, Ronnie had one final wish - to make the woman he loved his wife.

March 19, 2026

What started as a birthday trip to New York City ended in an unimaginable tragedy for a Virginia family. Viet Nguyenston [43] died unexpectedly while on a family vacation with his wife and two children to celebrate his oldest daughter’s third birthday, leaving behind a stunned community who described him as “the kind of man who always answered your call.” Now, neighbors and loved ones are stepping up to help bring Nguyenston home to his wife, 3-year-old daughter, and 7-month-old baby boy in Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Eric Coleman Hrabowski, a counselor and the son of former University of Maryland, Baltimore County President Freeman A. Hrabowski and his wife, Jacqueline Coleman Hrabowski, died March 11 at his Owings Mills [MD] home. He was 50. Mr. Hrabowski said he found his son unresponsive in bed. He said his son went into cardiac arrest and died. He suffered a stroke three years ago and had a heart valve replaced, his father said. While living in Atlanta, he became an addictions counselor. His father said he wrote poetry until the day he died.

March 17, 2026

Shock and grief have engulfed family and friends following the sudden death of Jesca Nyasuguta Nyakundi, a beloved Kenyan woman based in Arizona, United States. Those who knew her describe her as dependable, thoughtful, and deeply compassionate, with a natural ability to bring people together and find solutions even in the most difficult moments.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

St. Elizabeth Shelter announced Monday that its executive director, Marty Ruybalid, died suddenly on Friday. Ruybalid joined the organization a little over year ago, coming over from the Santa Fe Recovery Center. The Santa Fe [NM] native spent most of his career at social services agencies in the Pacific Northwest. “All of us are shocked and saddened at this unexpected event,” said Marcel Legendre, president of St Elizabeth’s Board of Directors via release. No memorial service has yet been announced for Ruybalid, who was 52.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas - A 73-year-old man from Nebraska died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest while bicycling in the Big Bend region, according to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office. Reports showed deputies responded to a distress call Tuesday afternoon along FM 170, about 40 miles east of Presidio, regarding a man who appeared to be experiencing a heart attack. Despite life-saving efforts by his companions and first responders, the man, identified as Stanley Oswald of Lincoln, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Bishop, authorities said.

March 23, 2026

Matthew Dolbey, of Chester [CT], died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 18, his family said in his obituary. The 35-year-old was expecting the birth of a child with his wife, Melissa Carpenter. His family did not disclose the cause of death. Dolbey, who worked as a bartender at Little House Brewing Company in Chester, is being remembered for his big heart and wild sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

March 23, 2026

Waskom, TX - Waskom ISD Superintendent Christopher Guastella has passed away following a single-vehicle accident on I-20 in west Shreveport over the weekend. On Saturday, March 21, Guastella was traveling westbound on I-20 near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when his vehicle left the roadway. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

March 20, 2026

SPRAGUE, WA - A 74-year-old Cheney man died Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 90 in Lincoln County, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers say the driver, identified as Barry R. Strieff, was traveling westbound when he experienced a medical issue and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the center median. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. Strieff was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

March 19, 2026

SAN ANGELO, TX - A 62-year-old man died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency while driving, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree in the 1200 block of 19th Street, police said. San Angelo police responded about 11:20 a.m. to the crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound. The impact was minor, according to a police news release. Officers found the driver unresponsive and without a pulse. Life-saving measures were started at the scene, and the man was transported to Shannon Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Police said the incident appears to be related to a medical issue and that no other vehicles were involved. The man’s name was not immediately released.

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

A 40-year-old man who went missing while hiking was found dead on an El Capitan County Preserve trail, authorities said Monday. The man was reported missing Sunday around 10:50 a.m. by his family after he failed to return from a hike on El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. The unidentified hiker began his trek around 8 a.m. Saturday on a trailhead located in the 13700 block of Blue Sky Ranch Road. The body of the missing hiker was found near one of the hiking trails just east of the trailhead around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office reported. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

March 21, 2026

BRUNSWICK, Maine - A Brunswick woman who went missing in January was found dead Saturday morning. Rebecca Dorr, 56, was found in the woods near walking trails in Brunswick. Her death is not considered suspicious, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Dorr was last seen leaving her Brunswick home between the afternoon of Jan. 25 and the morning of Jan. 26, according to the department. Officials said she may had been dealing with mental health challenges. The snowy weather on the night of Dorr’s disappearance complicated search efforts, but they continued searching for her as the weather and search conditions improved, the department said.

No cause of death reported.

March 21, 2026

The community is coming together to support the family of Cristian Polanco, a longtime Marion County [FL] resident and devoted father who passed away suddenly following a heart attack at the age of 47.

March 22, 2026

Millcreek, UT - Passed away peacefully on January 23 2026, at the age of 26, after a quietly battled illness.

No cause of death reported.

March 22, 2026

James “Everette” Stewart, Jr, 69, of Lincolnton, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2026. He was the best Papa and a loving, devoted husband. He will forever live in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

March 22, 2026

Passed away on February 2, 2026, San Antonio, TX.

No cause of death reported.

March 22, 2026

Passed on March 19, 2026, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

March 21, 2026

Cresco, Ia - Rachelle “Shelly” Renee McAllister passed away surrounded by family on March 21, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was active in athletics from the time she could walk. One of Shelly’s biggest joys in life was being a grandma.

March 21, 2026

Steven O’Neil Burkett, born April 27, 1953, in Iowa City, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2026, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Steve had a deep love for music. Whether he was “banging around” on his guitar or listening to favorites from the Grateful Dead, James Taylor, to Merle Haggard, music was always a part of his life.

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

Craig A. Case, 70, passed away on March 17, 2026, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, The James, following a courageous three-year battle with a rare and aggressive cancer. He was deeply caring and compassionate, often giving quietly and anonymously to help others.

March 20, 2026

Christina JoAnn New Shopher died Tuesday, March 17 in Community Hospital North, Indianapolis [IN] , after a short illness. She was 47. She was a licensed practical nurse by profession and was a memory care coordinator at Woodland Terrace in Carmel during COVID. More recently, she handled the administrative work at her husband’s company, SubZero-Refrigeration. Memorials can be made to Lupus Foundation of America.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

Passed away on March 16, 2026, in Mesa, AZ.

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

Kristina M. Teifer, 57, of Oil City [PA], passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in her home. Kristina loved to cook and baked for any church functions that she was able to. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, buying and selling antiques, and exploring her family tree by researching their family history and genealogy.

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

Michael David Zeth, born on January 24, 1979, left us far too soon when he suddenly passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, in Boynton Beach, Florida. The news of his unexpected departure has left a profound ache in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know him.

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

Peter Anthony Lizak died suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Chicopee, MA, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. He worked as an upholsterer under the guidance of Gary Clarke, master upholsterer, for many years at Pioneer Upholstery until its closing. He continued to build new skills at Riverside Industries in Easthampton until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

Ralph Christopher Rozzi, 66, of Rochester, NY, passed away on March 16, 2026, after a short illness. He was self-employed as a bookseller, doing business as Rose Mountain Books for most of his career. His extensive knowledge made him highly regarded and sought after not only as a book dealer but as a resource for others. Chris loved books and considered himself fortunate to make a living doing what he loved.

No cause of death reported.

March 20, 2026

Todd Mitchell Seales Jr, 34, of Salina, NY, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2026. Known for being goofy, funny, and the life of the party, Todd brought joy wherever he went. His sense of humor was unmatched, and his ability to make others laugh was one of his greatest gifts.

No cause of death reported.

March 19, 2026

David G. Jolly, 67, of Green Bay, WI, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday morning, March 19, 2026 at his residence. He was known for his incredible sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh, as well as for his unmistakably loud whistle.

No cause of death reported.

March 19, 2026

David Joseph Craig, age 66, of Drummond Island, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2026, at Mackinac Straits Hospital in St. Ignace, Michigan.

No cause of death reported.

March 19, 2026

Donna Kay Dye-Jones, 63, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Donna worked as the bartender at the Elks Lodge many years, building connections and friendships she loved dearly. During her free time, she loved to take motorcycle rides, crafting and cooking, especially her special ham rolls.

No cause of death reported.

March 19, 2026

Kris “Schneides” Baer, 59, of Coventry, CT, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2026, to start a new journey surrounded by his loving family and friends. Kris was the most kindhearted person you would ever meet. Always right there figuring out the problem and fixing it. With all his tools in hand.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Norristown, PA - Joanne Maria DiMarzio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joanne was a retired surgery coordinator who dedicated many years to caring for others through her work in healthcare. Her courage and kindness will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Researcher’s note - If DiMarzio was working in healthcare between 2021 - 2023, she probably would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”.

March 18, 2026

Kimberly A. Strain, 61, of Titusville [PA] , passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Kim worked as a Direct Support Professional for Erie Homes for Children and Adults and was also a cook at various restaurants, including Papa Carone’s, the Diamond Lunch, and the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.

Researcher’s note: If Strain was working for Erie Homes for Children and Adults from late 2021 - mid 2023, she would have subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate, with no option to test instead: https://www.aha.org/news/headline/2021-11-04-cms-rule-requires-covid-19-vaccination-workers-hospitals-most-health-care#:~:text=The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid,field across health care facilities.

March 18, 2026

Jenkintown, PA - Blake W. Cooper, born in Abington, Pennsylvania in 1961, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and deep love for his family. A skilled and dedicated professional, Blake was a third-generation mechanic who took great pride in his craft. As the owner and founder of Tec One Foreign Motors, he built a reputation for honesty, expertise, and hard work that earned him the respect of all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Cindy “Raven” Gregory, 60, of Chandlers Valley [PA], passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2026, at Warren General Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Cindy enjoyed crocheting, gardening, just being outside and loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by all that knew her.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Kendallville, Ind. - Clarence S. Harter, age 62, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2026, at Parkview Noble Emergency Room. Clarence was a 1982 graduate of Lakeland High School and went on to work in various manufacturing positions throughout the area. The family extends their sincere thanks to Parkview EMS, Parkview Emergency Room staff, Sacred Heart Village, and DaVita in Kendallville for their care and compassion shown to Clarence.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Williamstown, NJ - Debra Ann Bautista, nee Dunning, passed away unexpectedly on 3/12/26 in her home. She held several jobs working at Shop Rite, Boston Market, and Bancroft. She worked at Applebee’s for over 20 years, holding several positions before working her way up to become a General Manager. Her favorite job was being the adoring mother to her three beautiful children.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

José Antonio Flores, 55, of New Haven, CT, died suddenly at his home on Friday, March 13, 2026. José had resided in New Haven for the past twenty years. He was family oriented and very reserved. He enjoyed being with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Robert J. Burnstingle, 61, of Summerton, SC, died unexpectedly Monday February 2nd, at his home. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in both Mechanical and Ocean engineering from the University of Rhode Island, he worked for General Dynamics and Arvin Meritor.

Researcher’s note – General Dynamics adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy: https://lfpress.com/news/local-news/gdls-plant-in-london-to-require-covid-vaccination Arvin Meritor (now Meritor) is a major federal contractor and supplier: DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: https://www.nafcu.org/compliance-blog/dol-issues-vaccine-mandate-guidance-federal-contractors

No cause of death reported.

March 18, 2026

Sydney Pilcher, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, March 16, 2026, after a short illness. Sydney worked in the service industry in Cedar Rapids for many years, her time at the Piano Lounge was one of her favorite jobs and most recently she enjoyed managing Winestyles of Cedar Rapids. Her boys were her greatest accomplishments and she was their biggest advocate, as evidenced by her active role in the PTA and volunteering at Pierce Elementary.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Wooster, OH - Jeffrey D. (Jeff) Mong, 51, of Wooster, passed away on March 15, 2026, at home after a 15-month battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Jeff had been a self-employed truck driver for over 25 years. He was also a farmer and loved working in his fields.

March 17, 2026

Clinton, MA - Cameron J. Mullaney, 20, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Cam was raised and educated in Clinton and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 2024. Quiet and funny, Cam’s personality endeared him to people of all ages. From a young age, he enjoyed youth sports and the outdoors, playing baseball, kayaking, fishing, mountain biking and skateboarding.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Of Lincoln, NB, passed away at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on February 24, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Appleton, WI- Daniel Wayne Arnold died unexpectedly but peacefully at Brewster Village Rehab on Friday, March 13, 2026. He was a fiercely independent man who lived his challenging life with strength, determination, perseverance and dignity, while spreading his humor, his kindness and his caring with everyone. A special thank you to the tremendous ICU staff at Theda Care Appleton, the kind and caring staff in the Outagamie section of Brewster Village, as well as the OT and PT staff.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

David Andrew Zagar, 59, of Woodruff, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, February 28, 2026, due to complications following a medical procedure. In his late twenties, David moved to Wisconsin and eventually settled in the Northwoods, where he most recently enjoyed life in Woodruff.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Diana Lee Howard, a 61-year-old resident of Cleveland, Utah, passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 13, 2026. Howard grew up in Price, Utah and was known for her passion for outdoor activities like fishing, camping, and hiking, as well as her creative hobbies such as crafting and scrapbooking.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

The woods are a little quieter today. Donald Robert Taylor, of Biglerville [PA], passed away suddenly at his home on February 21, 2026. Donald was deeply rooted in the land, his family, and the greenhouse he helped build from the ground up. Donald had a passion for the forest as well as Deep Creek Lake and was an avid snowmobiler. Donald was fiercely proud of his accomplishments at Taylor’s Greenhouse and the family farm.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Taylor, TX - Garrett Matthew Connell, beloved son of Susan Connell and lifelong friend of Ashley Carter and Ashley’s daughter Juni, died unexpectedly on March 6, 2026. Funeral services will be held on Friday March 20 at 2pm at St James Episcopal Church in Taylor.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Mr. Jacob Garrett Cothern, 35, passed away suddenly Friday (March 13, 2026) in Waycross, GA. He was employed with the City of Waycross as a storm and sanitation maintenance operator and was a member of Bethesda Fellowship.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

West Dundee, Illinois - James W. “Jim” Buchanan Jr., 66, of Crystal Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, February 28, 2026, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital in McHenry. Jim dedicated his entire professional life to retail management, a field perfectly suited to his outgoing nature and natural leadership. For the past 20 years, he was a loyal and valued member of the Meijer Food Stores family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Jeanna Elizabeth Ness, age 38, of Devils Lake, ND, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 7, 2026, at her home in Devils Lake. Jeanna was a devoted mother to the most precious little girl, Gianna (Gia). Jeanna enjoyed the beautiful things in life and made things around her beautiful, such as her work as an Aesthetician, and helping those who needed support and always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved exercising and her happy place was the steam room. Jeanna loved and studied anything holistic and healing within. She loved traveling, having lived in France, Lithuania, and Israel.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Joseph John Croak, of Clayton, NC, formerly of Easton, MA, passed away on March 9, 2026, after a short illness. Joe earned an accounting certificate from Bentley College. He spent many years in government accounting. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Ginny. They loved taking cruises and especially their trips to Paris, Aruba, and Morocco. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Hopewell Junction, NY - A bright light has left this world. Joseph “Joey” Healy died suddenly on Monday, March 16, 2026. He was 65 years old. He was stronger and worked harder than any man we know. Joey was employed as Shop Supervisor by Package Pavement in Stormville for the last 14 years, where he was an essential part of keeping the trucks and equipment rolling with his skill as a diesel mechanic and welder. He was also a Veteran of the United States Navy, where he served for six years on active duty.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Exeter, NH – Kenneth Barker II, 59, of Beech Hill Road, died unexpectedly March 15, 2026, at his home in Exeter. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Kirron Joseph Arone, of Clinton [MA], formerly of Littleton, Massachusetts, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2026, at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Marcus “Boog” Keith, age 48, of Wilmington, OH, passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2026, at his home. He loved to ride his Harley, golfing, fishing, hanging with his friends, and being the “favorite” uncle.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Matthew T. Taft, 49, of Endicott, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday March 14, 2026. He was an avid fan of Star Wars, Star Trek, The NY Yankees, NASCAR and car shows with his Camaro and Monte Carlo.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Niantic, CT - Owen Reed Marshall, age 25, of Niantic, born Feb. 23, 2000, in New London, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 16, 2026, after a short illness. He graduated from East Lyme High School, Class of 2018. In his short life, he enjoyed much laughter and great love. He adored the outdoors with a love for skiing, hiking, fishing, boating, and the beach. He enjoyed art and music through the many concerts he attended.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Middleboro, MA - Patrick John Ferguson, 36, our beloved father, husband, son, and friend, died unexpectedly in his sleep on March 12, 2026. Patrick’s life, though far too short, left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and had a fulfilling career in tech sales. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Russell C. Gutknecht, 56, of Worcester [MA], died suddenly on March 12, 2026. He was a skillful and talented landscaper and an expert-level equipment operator since his teenage years. He was renowned for his work as a dozer operator and he knew how to create amazingly beautiful stonework.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Terri Lee Capehart, age 65, of Newark, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2026, at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

March 17, 2026

Timothy J. Mumford, Sr., 65, of DuBois, PA, died unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2026, at his home. Tim retired from Goodwill Industries and previous to that, he was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Tim enjoyed the outdoors. He loved bon fires, cutting fire wood and mowing the grass with his headphones on. He also loved old westerns, his Chevy trucks, and going to Sunday breakfast.

No cause of death reported.

March 16, 2026

Patrick Gregory Colbert, age 48, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2026. He was an avid Pokémon Go player and loved any opportunity to be outdoors, especially hiking and taking long walks.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 15:

March 15, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Jennifer Jones, on March 15, 2026, at the age of 54. She passed away surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Jennifer brought joy wherever she went.

Reported on March 14:

March 14, 2026

Royal Oak, MI - James “Jimmy” Delaney, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2026. In his free time, Jimmy enjoyed playing disc golf, poker, and listening to music-especially jam bands and The Doors. He had a fun-loving spirit and a personality that made him easy to be around and hard to forget.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 13:

March 13, 2026

Ogden, Utah - Amy Lynn Wright King passed away surrounded by family on March 13, 2026, after a short battle with cancer followed by a massive stroke. She spent her career working at the Internal Revenue Service for over 25 years - right up until the time of her passing. She also worked part-time at Maverick in Marriott-Slaterville. Amy had a fun-loving attitude and a joyful personality.

Researcher’s note: IRS employees, as federal workers, were mandated to take the COVID “vaccine” between September 2021 and May 2023, with no option to test instead for most of that time: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/09/biden-to-mandate-covid-vaccine-for-federal-workers-removes-option-to-get-tested-instead.html#:~:text=The executive order will include,with disabilities or religious objection.

March 13, 2026

Donald Slater Koenig, a Johns Hopkins computer systems engineer and former 98 Rock radio personality, died of cardiac sarcoidosis March 6 in Towson [MD].

Reported on March 6:

March 6, 2026

Dale Eugene Schreffler, 69, of Tijeras, New Mexico, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. He grew up loving the outdoors, especially the mountains and creeks of Pennsylvania, where he developed a lifelong passion for fishing, nature and working outside.

March 5, 2026

Kevin Montelongo, age 33, of Palatine, IL, suddenly passed away Monday, March 2, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 4:

March 4, 2026

Marrero, LA - Michelle Charlet Cooper passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the age of 55, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michelle was loving, caring, and most of all a very selfless person when it came to helping others.

Reported on March 1:

March 1, 2026

Branson, MO - Michael Derek Saldana, age 50, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2026, at 7:43 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center in Branson, Missouri. He had a quiet nature, a warm smile, and a compassionate presence that made people feel at ease. One of his greatest joys was his lifelong love of Disney, a passion that brought him happiness, comfort, and a sense of wonder throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (484)

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Newfoundland and Labrador (25)

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Dawn Megan Neil , 57

Ontario (276)